We are looking at another 2-3 year rebuild at minimum mphbullet36 : 10:55 am

Anyone that sells Mara they can fix this earlier is just lying. For this to be fixed. They need to consult other football guys to hire the right GM. Then the GM needs to build his own coaching staff.



Then a complete roster overhaul. The only keepers I see are Thomas/McKinney and any draft selection from the past years class. Also probably Leonard Williams due to his ridiculous contract.



Gettleman has left this team with no flexibility next year. We have so much dead cap on the books we will be awful next year too. So bite the bullet clean the roster of bad contracts.



See if you can find trades for Barkley/Galladay/Shepard/Lawerence/Ryan/Bradberry/Jackson



any vet with any sort of value find a trade for more draft capital.



2022-23 season will be all development and use the draft to build out your offensive line and defense (especially guys that can get to the QB). Don't force a QB pick next year.



Let Daniel Jones play out next year. If he again doesn't show any signs we will be bad enough to select another QB in the 2023 draft but at least the rookie QB will be behind a hopefully rebuilt offensive line and we will be out of cap hell to provide the new GM and Coach to build out the roster they want.



2023-24 hopefully we start showing signs.



2024-25 is probably the first year we can realistically get back into the playoffs.