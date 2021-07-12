Is Joe Judge the worst coach in the league?

Ask yourself this question, is there one team in the NFL that would trade their coach right now for Judge? Now there is clearly some bad and unproven coaches around the league. But most of them have at least achieved some success as a O/D coordinator or head coach ( college or NFL).
Maybe the Texans, Jags or Lions do it but I honestly doubt it. He is without question a bottom 5 NFL Head coach. Perhaps he turns it around and becomes a good head coach. But if he was available this offseason, would he even get interviews to be a head coach?
Why exactly is he likely to return for next year? I don't care about the third coach in a row lasting 2 seasons. Keep searching until you find the right person for the job.
i think he's bottom 3. we've seen this story with three coaches now. somewhat promising first season, then get noticeably worse the second season with the wheels all but falling off.
mara can't pick coaches to save his life.
Urban Meyer
Dan Campbell
David Culley
Possibly Robert Saleh
All worse
Judge is close though
The one constant is the longer a coach stays on the giants the worse he gets. Which points to something deeply wrong within the org. That will probably never leave unless the team is sold or the nfl steps in.
And obviously fans of winning or middling teams won't want him, cause well, he sucks!!
Seriously Giants fans used to be a higher level fan, you're all just Jets fans now in Giants clothing.
embarrassment.
Nagy's resume looks like Vince Lombardi's compared to Joe Judge. He won 12 games with Trubisky.
Listen I'm just trying to say he's in contention for worst in the league. Don't the Giants expect better? Can't they find anyone better or qualified for that matter?
Maybe he's learning on the job. Maybe he'll be great at his next stop and we'll never get a thank you.
People speak with certainties, never recognize the human part of the equation.
A great coach can lose it, a bad coach learn and become great. I think judge shows signs of being a leader, time outside and strategy can be learned, leadership might be unlearnable.
Have you watched his teams play the last 2 years? Have you watched him coach?
Exactly how much time do you need to evaluate him?
I would say the Giants and Bears are underperforming perceived talent maybe Seattle, Cleveland, and Minnesota also.
New York Jets, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Detroit Lions are right where the talent on the team says they should be.
Maybe he's learning on the job. Maybe he'll be great at his next stop and we'll never get a thank you.
People speak with certainties, never recognize the human part of the equation.
A great coach can lose it, a bad coach learn and become great. I think judge shows signs of being a leader, time outs and strategy can be learned, leadership - maybe not.
head coach the worst in the league with not even 2 seasons under his belt is one of the stupidest fucking things I've read on this board.
Joe Judge is an absolute shitshow!
Giants fans were never a higher level fan. Every fan base says that about themselves, and they are all wrong. Cheering for a certain team does not imbue individuals with more class or dignity.
Banks told the story of hearing Parcells say to his assistants frequently “you MFers are not getting me fired…” I think JJ better get the bull by the horns, get guys off scholarship, and start lighting a fire. After almost getting canned his first year, Parcells decided if he’s going, he’s going out doing things HIS way. I think JJ better start thinking like that. Solder sucks, put Peart on the field to sink or swim. Challenge him. Make these guys less comfortable.
There's nothing.
head coach the worst in the league with not even 2 seasons under his belt is one of the stupidest fucking things I've read on this board.
Giants fans were never a higher level fan. Every fan base says that about themselves, and they are all wrong. Cheering for a certain team does not imbue individuals with more class or dignity.
I'm not sure about that, stability within the organization was always something that had importance to Giants fans where some of the other struggling franchises could not show the patience needed to rebuild a winning franchise properly.
But now we just want to tear it all down every year because the high hopeful expectations were not meant and we now cant show patience.
Lets be honest the season was lost when we lost 3/5 of a average offensive line and Barkley re-injured himself.
I guarantee if we truly do tear it all down again we will be having these conversations again in 2 years.
Banks told the story of hearing Parcells say to his assistants frequently “you MFers are not getting me fired…” I think JJ better get the bull by the horns, get guys off scholarship, and start lighting a fire. After almost getting canned his first year, Parcells decided if he’s going, he’s going out doing things HIS way. I think JJ better start thinking like that. Solder sucks, put Peart on the field to sink or swim. Challenge him. Make these guys less comfortable.
exactly. at this point everyone should be off scholarship - assistant coaches and players. if Barkley won't block, sit him until he proves in practice that he can block. if hernandez sucks then sit him. send a frickin message. if you suck you sit. we're going to lose anyway, start building a meritocracy. it will pay off down the road. the team is an undisciplined mess.
Banks told the story of hearing Parcells say to his assistants frequently “you MFers are not getting me fired…” I think JJ better get the bull by the horns, get guys off scholarship, and start lighting a fire. After almost getting canned his first year, Parcells decided if he’s going, he’s going out doing things HIS way. I think JJ better start thinking like that. Solder sucks, put Peart on the field to sink or swim. Challenge him. Make these guys less comfortable.
He ain’t no Parcells.
Nagy's resume looks like Vince Lombardi's compared to Joe Judge. He won 12 games with Trubisky.
Listen I'm just trying to say he's in contention for worst in the league. Don't the Giants expect better? Can't they find anyone better or qualified for that matter?
Nagy, an offensive coach, won that year thanks to Vic Fangio. Number one scoring defense in the NFL that year.
Nagy is terrible. Judge is not a bad coach. You need players to win. DG has poisoned the team, and you expect miracles from Judge. That's not how it works.
Something is disconnected somewhere.
I get that DG has built a shit team...but at least 2 of the games this year were lost due to coaching incompetence.
Correct me if I'm wrong, but of the current coaches employed last season and this year, he is tied with Rhule for the worse record at 10-18.
I don't think the Jets or Lions would trade their coaches for Judge either.
People can blame injuries and the roster all they want. The bottom line is he hasn't won. And honestly he's had 3 "good" wins in 2 seasons, and that's being generous.
I hope he turns it around and becomes a great coach. But what specifically does he or has shown you to even consider it? He makes in game blunders that a low level college coach shouldn't make.
if he fires joe then he will be paying 3 head coaches. that's a lot of coin.
So, it's better to continue employing someone who can't do the job?
money always is a factor,always.plus staff.
mcadoo is paid off. shurmur will be after this season.
David Culley
Mike McCarthey - Does he actually do anything? The OC and DC are really good though
Matt Nagy
Pete Carrol
Players seem to like him
He seems to understand a good defense
He seems organized and can fulfil a CEO-esque function
Cons:
He seems to have absolutely no idea what constitutes a good offense
His in-game management is definitely bottom of the league
He's spoken a lot about player development, but I'm not sure we've seen it yet
He seems rigid in his ways and he seems unwilling to learn from his mistakes.
David Culley
Mike McCarthey - Does he actually do anything? The OC and DC are really good though
Matt Nagy
Pete Carrol
pete carrol.really? he will be in the hall of fame.mike mac has won a lot. nagy won 12 games with mitch.meyer give him more time then lets see.
But ya know what, I kind of think it's the players. Did changing coordinators magically make things better? Don't think so. would a different coach make a big difference. Uh, maybe. Is calling timeouts at the right time going to fix what's wrong with the Giants?
There's lots of problems here, but the biggest issue is the players. I don't think Bill Belichick couldn't make these guys winners. Yeah, maybe they'd win a few more games, but don't kid yourself. They need an offensive line and that would go a heck of a long way toward fixing everything else.
David Culley
Mike McCarthey - Does he actually do anything? The OC and DC are really good though
Matt Nagy
Pete Carrol
You think Pete Carrol is a worse coach than Joe Judge?
Urban Meyer - Definitely the worst coach in the NFL
David Culley
Mike McCarthey - Does he actually do anything? The OC and DC are really good though
Matt Nagy
Pete Carrol
You think Pete Carrol is a worse coach than Joe Judge?
Pete Carrol might be the 2nd worst coach in the NFL. He has a top 5 QB, great WRs and consistently can't produce offense.
100% agreement.
Maybe he's learning on the job. Maybe he'll be great at his next stop and we'll never get a thank you.
People speak with certainties, never recognize the human part of the equation.
A great coach can lose it, a bad coach learn and become great. I think judge shows signs of being a leader, time outside and strategy can be learned, leadership might be unlearnable.
So, there was immediate improvement in the record and the point differential despite taking over a disaster and having a totally unsettled qb situation. Any resemblance between early Lil Bill and the yo-you we are running out there is purely coincidental.
throw in the josh brown fiasco the equipment guys selling fake gameday jerseys scandal and the current hostile workplace lawsuit.today they are definitely bottom 2.
Lions would get at least 6 wins with Little Bill. Knows how to coach and game plan.
2016 - He forced Coughlin out but kept Reese, who was doing a poor job. He kept Reese and promoted McAdoo and the franchise stayed bad because they were still drafting poorly.
2018 - He fires Reese and McAdoo and replaces Reese with someone familiar to the team (DG). Pettit was promoted to Director of College Scouting after spending 13 years in the organization that was drafting poorly. Shurmur was the 'outisde the org' hire.
2020 - For the sake of stability, Shurmur is let go and replaced with Judge, but DG stays. Shurmur completely lost the team and had to go. DG and Pettit stayed and continued to do a subpar job.
The idea that a lack of stability is the issue with the Giants during this stretch is silly. The only time they cleaned house in 2018 they promoted a scout who had been there 13 years, and put in a GM who had worked for the Giants 13 of the prior 17 years.
What the Giants need is to open the windows at 1925 Giants Way and get some fresh air and fresh views. They don't need more "steady as she goes."
I guess there’s some folks here that think all Joe needs is a few more years and he’ll sprout up into a Giant of a coach!
Pete Carrol might be the 2nd worst coach in the NFL. He has a top 5 QB, great WRs and consistently can't produce offense.
Uh, Carroll is a defensive coach at his core. And great at developing a D. He has that current Seattle D 6th in the NFL in PPG allowed. That is tremendous with a D full of holes.
2nd worst coach in the NFL...LOL.
Why do we think he’s just suddenly going to improve in year 3? By firing Garrett now he’s the one on the chopping block, as it should be.
If Jones is coming back healthy next year, I don’t mind him coming back for a third year. I absolutely do not want a new QB next year just so Judge can use that as an excuse.
I actually think the Garrett was fired for his interview and non-commentary the week prior to his firing. And that’s an even worse look for Judge.
Yeah, I’m talking myself into this. Judge may be the worst coach in the NFL.
Joe Judge is an absolute shitshow!
Maybe, but using your own logic he is not the worst coach in the league
Stop pretending to be offended and open your eyes and ears.
Totally agree. Garrett was a classic sacrificial lamb for Judge.
Last year when we had OL-Gate, btw, Judge jumped right and vowed, like Gen Patton, to get more involved and get the problem fixed. Have we heard similar sentiment this year while the offense has been cratering? Uh - no.
Good thing you weren't around when Ray Handley was coaching.
looks like we are going by teams record and not really the coach.....let Bill coach the Lions next year and he'll be in the bottom tier...and BBI calling for his head!!!!
Lions would get at least 6 wins with Little Bill. Knows how to coach and game plan.
so then only a handful of coaches worse than BB after next season with the Lions.
Just showed how flawed the entire thread is.
He also makes poor decisions. He doesn't know how to use timeouts, he gets ridiculously conservative in the red zone and 4th down, and the team always looks like they are about to get a delay of game. Of all the things he's done wrong, the worst may be not giving the starting OL much work in the preseason. That left us scrambling for anyone a week before the season started. This team has very few positives. The best I can say is that the defense is solid for not having even a semblance of a pass rush.
head coach the worst in the league with not even 2 seasons under his belt is one of the stupidest fucking things I've read on this board.
Stop pretending to be offended and open your eyes and ears.
I'm not offended, I'm embarrassed that this fan base has lost the ability to understand that players play and coaches coach.
I like Jones but I dont think he's good enough to elevate the teams play when you're offensive line has basically been all backups, your skill players are constantly injured and you're defense is missing its qb of the defense and has no pass rush.
How the fuck does any head coach win with that?
2020: 6-10
2021: 4-8
The Giants won in Seattle exactly how Judge is playing it this year - the Giants mucked up the game, relied on their defense and won 17-12. The Giants went 4-2 in the division & swept their home division games.
Has it been really that different? Sure, there has been poor in game decisions, but if he is the worst coach in the league, he was shitty last year too. But, most were all in on Judge last year.
What is hard to determine is what his role is in shaping the roster. Did he sign off on Peart as RT? Galloday? All the secondary pieces? The later round picks that seem to favor special teams?
A big part of being a HC in the NFL is talent evaluation.
The Giants may realistically looking at a rough next year again and I think they risk setting him him as a lame duck where things could spiral quickly out of control. I think they need to either dump him or commit for the next two years.
Yes most likely. My point is he was overrated last year while probably getting too much shit this year.
It was never realistic to think a 38 year old ST coach with no HC experience anywhere was going to be the savior of the franchise. I was guilty of it too.
as he was this year, won't he be the same next year?
Yes most likely. My point is he was overrated last year while probably getting too much shit this year.
It was never realistic to think a 38 year old ST coach with no HC experience anywhere was going to be the savior of the franchise. I was guilty of it too.
I bought in too last year. The scent of a new car is very powerful. And Judge was covered in it.
Hearing how organized he sounded and his attention to detail, it was easy to expect that to convey to the football team. And a new, exciting era would be born...
Now after 28 games, Judge just sounds like a guy trying to sound good. Nothing else to me...
He also coaches way too tight and conservative on both sides of the ball. It’s like watching a rerun of the Dan Reeves era.
head coach the worst in the league with not even 2 seasons under his belt is one of the stupidest fucking things I've read on this board.
I'm not offended, I'm embarrassed that this fan base has lost the ability to understand that players play and coaches coach.
I like Jones but I dont think he's good enough to elevate the teams play when you're offensive line has basically been all backups, your skill players are constantly injured and you're defense is missing its qb of the defense and has no pass rush.
How the fuck does any head coach win with that?
Judge is struggling to manage a game, period. Ultra conservative, poor gameplans, awful in-game management that makes him look like an amateur all highlight his tenure.
Now it could be growing pains, or it could be he's in way over his head, or a bit of both. Lack of talent is a factor, but there are other very basic components to running team on gameday that he's demonstrably very poor at.
Yep, Mara said “I thought we could have won more games.” I wonder if he thinks the same now.
The media would have been painfully unbearable with their Philly fluffing if they were on a bit of a winning streak.
We need to keep playing smart football as Carl Banks would call it.