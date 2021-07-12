Is Joe Judge the worst coach in the league? TyreeHelmet : 12/7/2021 2:38 pm

Ask yourself this question, is there one team in the NFL that would trade their coach right now for Judge? Now there is clearly some bad and unproven coaches around the league. But most of them have at least achieved some success as a O/D coordinator or head coach ( college or NFL).



Maybe the Texans, Jags or Lions do it but I honestly doubt it. He is without question a bottom 5 NFL Head coach. Perhaps he turns it around and becomes a good head coach. But if he was available this offseason, would he even get interviews to be a head coach?



Why exactly is he likely to return for next year? I don't care about the third coach in a row lasting 2 seasons. Keep searching until you find the right person for the job.