Is Joe Judge the worst coach in the league?

TyreeHelmet : 12/7/2021 2:38 pm
Ask yourself this question, is there one team in the NFL that would trade their coach right now for Judge? Now there is clearly some bad and unproven coaches around the league. But most of them have at least achieved some success as a O/D coordinator or head coach ( college or NFL).

Maybe the Texans, Jags or Lions do it but I honestly doubt it. He is without question a bottom 5 NFL Head coach. Perhaps he turns it around and becomes a good head coach. But if he was available this offseason, would he even get interviews to be a head coach?

Why exactly is he likely to return for next year? I don't care about the third coach in a row lasting 2 seasons. Keep searching until you find the right person for the job.
Saleh and Campbell also looks out their depth  
Essex : 12/7/2021 2:41 pm : link
but yeah, i get your point I can't see any fanbase, even ones desperate to get rid of their coach such as the Bears, trading their unwanted coach for Judge.
Absolutely not  
islander1 : 12/7/2021 2:41 pm : link
and I don't think it's close.
he's easily the worst coach in the division,  
japanhead : 12/7/2021 2:44 pm : link
which is saying something given sirianni and mccarthy are in the divison. i know the lions record is terrible but i'd rather have dan campbell as our HC than judge.

i think he's bottom 3. we've seen this story with three coaches now. somewhat promising first season, then get noticeably worse the second season with the wheels all but falling off.

mara can't pick coaches to save his life.
He is probably one of the worst coaches in the league  
Debaser : 12/7/2021 2:49 pm : link
sure.
No  
Ben in Tampa : 12/7/2021 2:51 pm : link
He’s close, but not the worst

Urban Meyer
Dan Campbell
David Culley

Possibly Robert Saleh

All worse

Judge is close though
...  
broadbandz : 12/7/2021 2:55 pm : link
if were talking gameday management. Yes he is the worst. The stats back it up. But alot of coaching goes on away from the fans eyes and we still dont know how bad Judge is behind the scenes.

The one constant is the longer a coach stays on the giants the worse he gets. Which points to something deeply wrong within the org. That will probably never leave unless the team is sold or the nfl steps in.
His record  
bradshaw44 : 12/7/2021 2:55 pm : link
says he's up there. But not the worst. I don't think any of the other crappy teams would want him simply because they already know what suck looks like. Winning another game or two does nothing for them.

And obviously fans of winning or middling teams won't want him, cause well, he sucks!!
Matt Nagy exists  
allstarjim : 12/7/2021 2:55 pm : link
.
Judge  
Devour the Day : 12/7/2021 3:00 pm : link
Definitely one of the top 5 finalist for the Turd HC of the NFL honors.
I'm sorry but labeling a  
Rory : 12/7/2021 3:09 pm : link
head coach the worst in the league with not even 2 seasons under his belt is one of the stupidest fucking things I've read on this board.

Seriously Giants fans used to be a higher level fan, you're all just Jets fans now in Giants clothing.

embarrassment.
RE: Matt Nagy exists  
TyreeHelmet : 12/7/2021 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15485575 allstarjim said:
Quote:
.


Nagy's resume looks like Vince Lombardi's compared to Joe Judge. He won 12 games with Trubisky.

Listen I'm just trying to say he's in contention for worst in the league. Don't the Giants expect better? Can't they find anyone better or qualified for that matter?
I've heard the argument before  
Grizz99 : 12/7/2021 3:11 pm : link
Said it about a guy who left us and went headcochin' in Cleveland.
Maybe he's learning on the job. Maybe he'll be great at his next stop and we'll never get a thank you.
People speak with certainties, never recognize the human part of the equation.
A great coach can lose it, a bad coach learn and become great. I think judge shows signs of being a leader, time outside and strategy can be learned, leadership might be unlearnable.
RE: I'm sorry but labeling a  
TyreeHelmet : 12/7/2021 3:13 pm : link
In comment 15485593 Rory said:
Quote:
head coach the worst in the league with not even 2 seasons under his belt is one of the stupidest fucking things I've read on this board.

Seriously Giants fans used to be a higher level fan, you're all just Jets fans now in Giants clothing.

embarrassment.


Have you watched his teams play the last 2 years? Have you watched him coach?

Exactly how much time do you need to evaluate him?
I think you have to look at talent vs performance  
larryflower37 : 12/7/2021 3:14 pm : link
Which coaches are underperforming their perceived talent?

I would say the Giants and Bears are underperforming perceived talent maybe Seattle, Cleveland, and Minnesota also.

New York Jets, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Detroit Lions are right where the talent on the team says they should be.
I've heard the argument before  
Grizz99 : 12/7/2021 3:15 pm : link
Said it about a guy who left us and went headcochin' in Cleveland.
Maybe he's learning on the job. Maybe he'll be great at his next stop and we'll never get a thank you.
People speak with certainties, never recognize the human part of the equation.
A great coach can lose it, a bad coach learn and become great. I think judge shows signs of being a leader, time outs and strategy can be learned, leadership - maybe not.
RE: I'm sorry but labeling a  
Jerry from Maine : 12/7/2021 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15485593 Rory said:
[quote] head coach the worst in the league with not even 2 seasons under his belt is one of the stupidest fucking things I've read on this board.

Seriously Giants fans used to be a higher level fan, you're all just Jets fans now in Giants clothing.

embarrassment. I couldn't agree more.
Bill Parcells said it best................  
GiantBlue : 12/7/2021 3:25 pm : link
You are what your record is.

Joe Judge is an absolute shitshow!
RE: I'm sorry but labeling a  
Mike from Ohio : 12/7/2021 3:27 pm : link
In comment 15485593 Rory said:
Quote:
head coach the worst in the league with not even 2 seasons under his belt is one of the stupidest fucking things I've read on this board.

Seriously Giants fans used to be a higher level fan, you're all just Jets fans now in Giants clothing.

embarrassment.


Giants fans were never a higher level fan. Every fan base says that about themselves, and they are all wrong. Cheering for a certain team does not imbue individuals with more class or dignity.
I've been disappointed with Judge this season...  
jrthomps2006 : 12/7/2021 3:27 pm : link
... but we are better than this as a fan base. Stability does matter and there have been encouraging moments. I thought his clock management last year was good - this year, he's regressed. We need a new QB, a new GM, a new OC, new everything - stability at HC is key to me.
Maybe  
Daniel in MI : 12/7/2021 3:28 pm : link
He is, but it’s not independent of the talent he’s got either. When Toney, Shep, Golladay, EE, half the OL, and now DJ are out, there’s a fallout from that. We’re not deep to start with and playing this buncha jags isn’t helping.

Banks told the story of hearing Parcells say to his assistants frequently “you MFers are not getting me fired…” I think JJ better get the bull by the horns, get guys off scholarship, and start lighting a fire. After almost getting canned his first year, Parcells decided if he’s going, he’s going out doing things HIS way. I think JJ better start thinking like that. Solder sucks, put Peart on the field to sink or swim. Challenge him. Make these guys less comfortable.
He has the potential  
averagejoe : 12/7/2021 3:36 pm : link
talks out his ass alot with zero improvement anywhere...I would say he is not there yet but is already in the discussion.
What does he do good as a coach?  
moespree : 12/7/2021 3:39 pm : link
Is there anything anyone can point to? Because I honestly cannot think of a single thing about him as a coach that you can point to and say...well at least he does that well, he can build off that.

There's nothing.
No.  
CV36 : 12/7/2021 3:40 pm : link
He has a lot to learn before he’s any good, if and when that happens.
RE: RE: I'm sorry but labeling a  
Rory : 12/7/2021 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15485620 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15485593 Rory said:


Quote:


head coach the worst in the league with not even 2 seasons under his belt is one of the stupidest fucking things I've read on this board.

Seriously Giants fans used to be a higher level fan, you're all just Jets fans now in Giants clothing.

embarrassment.



Giants fans were never a higher level fan. Every fan base says that about themselves, and they are all wrong. Cheering for a certain team does not imbue individuals with more class or dignity.


I'm not sure about that, stability within the organization was always something that had importance to Giants fans where some of the other struggling franchises could not show the patience needed to rebuild a winning franchise properly.

But now we just want to tear it all down every year because the high hopeful expectations were not meant and we now cant show patience.

Lets be honest the season was lost when we lost 3/5 of a average offensive line and Barkley re-injured himself.

I guarantee if we truly do tear it all down again we will be having these conversations again in 2 years.
RE: Maybe  
markky : 12/7/2021 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15485622 Daniel in MI said:
Quote:
He is, but it’s not independent of the talent he’s got either. When Toney, Shep, Golladay, EE, half the OL, and now DJ are out, there’s a fallout from that. We’re not deep to start with and playing this buncha jags isn’t helping.

Banks told the story of hearing Parcells say to his assistants frequently “you MFers are not getting me fired…” I think JJ better get the bull by the horns, get guys off scholarship, and start lighting a fire. After almost getting canned his first year, Parcells decided if he’s going, he’s going out doing things HIS way. I think JJ better start thinking like that. Solder sucks, put Peart on the field to sink or swim. Challenge him. Make these guys less comfortable.


exactly. at this point everyone should be off scholarship - assistant coaches and players. if Barkley won't block, sit him until he proves in practice that he can block. if hernandez sucks then sit him. send a frickin message. if you suck you sit. we're going to lose anyway, start building a meritocracy. it will pay off down the road. the team is an undisciplined mess.
The interesting question is whether he would get any calls  
Matt M. : 12/7/2021 3:45 pm : link
It was posed for HC openings. I was thinking that would almost certainly be no, but what about other positions? He was never a coordinator on either side of the ball. Is his only option going back to a ST coordinator?
the real question is  
NotIraInSI : 12/7/2021 3:46 pm : link
daniel jones the worst qb in the league?
Bears, Lions, Jets  
shadow_spinner0 : 12/7/2021 3:47 pm : link
would like a word. Is Judge a good head coach? No but there are also bad head coaches who have had worst records than Judge the past 2 years.
RE: the real question is  
Matt M. : 12/7/2021 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15485645 NotIraInSI said:
Quote:
daniel jones the worst qb in the league?
He's not close to the worst. But, he's not close to the best either.
No clue.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/7/2021 3:51 pm : link
But he is a clown.
RE: Maybe  
joe48 : 12/7/2021 3:57 pm : link
In comment 15485622 Daniel in MI said:
Quote:
He is, but it’s not independent of the talent he’s got either. When Toney, Shep, Golladay, EE, half the OL, and now DJ are out, there’s a fallout from that. We’re not deep to start with and playing this buncha jags isn’t helping.

Banks told the story of hearing Parcells say to his assistants frequently “you MFers are not getting me fired…” I think JJ better get the bull by the horns, get guys off scholarship, and start lighting a fire. After almost getting canned his first year, Parcells decided if he’s going, he’s going out doing things HIS way. I think JJ better start thinking like that. Solder sucks, put Peart on the field to sink or swim. Challenge him. Make these guys less comfortable.

He ain’t no Parcells.
RE: RE: Matt Nagy exists  
allstarjim : 12/7/2021 4:00 pm : link
In comment 15485596 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
In comment 15485575 allstarjim said:


Quote:


.



Nagy's resume looks like Vince Lombardi's compared to Joe Judge. He won 12 games with Trubisky.

Listen I'm just trying to say he's in contention for worst in the league. Don't the Giants expect better? Can't they find anyone better or qualified for that matter?


Nagy, an offensive coach, won that year thanks to Vic Fangio. Number one scoring defense in the NFL that year.

Nagy is terrible. Judge is not a bad coach. You need players to win. DG has poisoned the team, and you expect miracles from Judge. That's not how it works.
It's just baffling how many mistakes  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/7/2021 4:04 pm : link
This team makes on the field like they are never properly prepared. Meanwhile JJ is preaching about fundys and being prepared.
Something is disconnected somewhere.
I get that DG has built a shit team...but at least 2 of the games this year were lost due to coaching incompetence.
mara still paying shurmur  
NotIraInSI : 12/7/2021 4:05 pm : link
if he fires joe then he will be paying 3 head coaches. that's a lot of coin.
RE: mara still paying shurmur  
Matt M. : 12/7/2021 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15485682 NotIraInSI said:
Quote:
if he fires joe then he will be paying 3 head coaches. that's a lot of coin.
So, it's better to continue employing someone who can't do the job?
RE: Bears, Lions, Jets  
TyreeHelmet : 12/7/2021 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15485650 shadow_spinner0 said:
Quote:
would like a word. Is Judge a good head coach? No but there are also bad head coaches who have had worst records than Judge the past 2 years.


Correct me if I'm wrong, but of the current coaches employed last season and this year, he is tied with Rhule for the worse record at 10-18.

I don't think the Jets or Lions would trade their coaches for Judge either.

People can blame injuries and the roster all they want. The bottom line is he hasn't won. And honestly he's had 3 "good" wins in 2 seasons, and that's being generous.

I hope he turns it around and becomes a great coach. But what specifically does he or has shown you to even consider it? He makes in game blunders that a low level college coach shouldn't make.
RE: RE: mara still paying shurmur  
NotIraInSI : 12/7/2021 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15485689 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15485682 NotIraInSI said:


Quote:


if he fires joe then he will be paying 3 head coaches. that's a lot of coin.

So, it's better to continue employing someone who can't do the job?


money always is a factor,always.plus staff.
RE: mara still paying shurmur  
japanhead : 12/7/2021 4:16 pm : link
In comment 15485682 NotIraInSI said:
Quote:
if he fires joe then he will be paying 3 head coaches. that's a lot of coin.


mcadoo is paid off. shurmur will be after this season.
Coaches who seem worse  
AdamBrag : 12/7/2021 4:18 pm : link
Urban Meyer - Definitely the worst coach in the NFL
David Culley
Mike McCarthey - Does he actually do anything? The OC and DC are really good though
Matt Nagy
Pete Carrol
Pros and Cons of Judge  
AdamBrag : 12/7/2021 4:22 pm : link
Pros:

Players seem to like him
He seems to understand a good defense
He seems organized and can fulfil a CEO-esque function

Cons:

He seems to have absolutely no idea what constitutes a good offense
His in-game management is definitely bottom of the league
He's spoken a lot about player development, but I'm not sure we've seen it yet
He seems rigid in his ways and he seems unwilling to learn from his mistakes.
RE: Coaches who seem worse  
NotIraInSI : 12/7/2021 4:28 pm : link
In comment 15485712 AdamBrag said:
Quote:
Urban Meyer - Definitely the worst coach in the NFL
David Culley
Mike McCarthey - Does he actually do anything? The OC and DC are really good though
Matt Nagy
Pete Carrol


pete carrol.really? he will be in the hall of fame.mike mac has won a lot. nagy won 12 games with mitch.meyer give him more time then lets see.
So let's see  
Bob from Massachusetts : 12/7/2021 4:31 pm : link
according to BBI, we have the worst coach in the league, we had the worst offensive coordinator in the league, we have the worst GM in the league.

But ya know what, I kind of think it's the players. Did changing coordinators magically make things better? Don't think so. would a different coach make a big difference. Uh, maybe. Is calling timeouts at the right time going to fix what's wrong with the Giants?

There's lots of problems here, but the biggest issue is the players. I don't think Bill Belichick couldn't make these guys winners. Yeah, maybe they'd win a few more games, but don't kid yourself. They need an offensive line and that would go a heck of a long way toward fixing everything else.
RE: Coaches who seem worse  
TyreeHelmet : 12/7/2021 4:38 pm : link
In comment 15485712 AdamBrag said:
Quote:
Urban Meyer - Definitely the worst coach in the NFL
David Culley
Mike McCarthey - Does he actually do anything? The OC and DC are really good though
Matt Nagy
Pete Carrol


You think Pete Carrol is a worse coach than Joe Judge?
RE: RE: Coaches who seem worse  
AdamBrag : 12/7/2021 4:43 pm : link
In comment 15485749 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
In comment 15485712 AdamBrag said:


Quote:


Urban Meyer - Definitely the worst coach in the NFL
David Culley
Mike McCarthey - Does he actually do anything? The OC and DC are really good though
Matt Nagy
Pete Carrol



You think Pete Carrol is a worse coach than Joe Judge?


Pete Carrol might be the 2nd worst coach in the NFL. He has a top 5 QB, great WRs and consistently can't produce offense.
RE: Absolutely not  
Stev7 : 12/7/2021 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15485553 islander1 said:
Quote:
and I don't think it's close.



100% agreement.
RE: I've heard the argument before  
HomerJones45 : 12/7/2021 4:45 pm : link
In comment 15485597 Grizz99 said:
Quote:
Said it about a guy who left us and went headcochin' in Cleveland.
Maybe he's learning on the job. Maybe he'll be great at his next stop and we'll never get a thank you.
People speak with certainties, never recognize the human part of the equation.
A great coach can lose it, a bad coach learn and become great. I think judge shows signs of being a leader, time outside and strategy can be learned, leadership might be unlearnable.
The mythology surrounding Belichik is curious. Never was he described as "worst coach in the league" and his record in Cleveland has been serially misrepresented here. He took over a team that had gone 3-13 the year before and doubled the win count to 6. The following year, the Browns won 7 games and were .500 in December when they lost 3 out of their last 4 by a grand total of 12 points. The following year, they went 7-9 again being over .500 in early December before losing their last 3. The following year, they went 11-5 and made the playoffs. The year after that was a total meltdown amid rumors that Modell was moving the team and the team did move- in the middle of the night.

So, there was immediate improvement in the record and the point differential despite taking over a disaster and having a totally unsettled qb situation. Any resemblance between early Lil Bill and the yo-you we are running out there is purely coincidental.
I'd say  
JonC : 12/7/2021 4:48 pm : link
NYG is a bottom five organization, top to bottom. Bottom 10 if you want to bput all your hopes on the injuries truly be the issue rather than an org full of poor performers.
Absolute worst  
Giants73 : 12/7/2021 5:09 pm : link
Zero redeeming qualities. No sense of a game. Can’t game plan. Makes zero adjustments. Makes players worse not better. Not sure if you can find a worst coach. Would probably suck even as a pee wee or HS coach. Shows no promise at all.
RE: I'd say  
NotIraInSI : 12/7/2021 5:12 pm : link
In comment 15485763 JonC said:
Quote:
NYG is a bottom five organization, top to bottom. Bottom 10 if you want to bput all your hopes on the injuries truly be the issue rather than an org full of poor performers.


throw in the josh brown fiasco the equipment guys selling fake gameday jerseys scandal and the current hostile workplace lawsuit.today they are definitely bottom 2.
after reading all this....  
BCD : 12/7/2021 5:23 pm : link
looks like we are going by teams record and not really the coach.....let Bill coach the Lions next year and he'll be in the bottom tier...and BBI calling for his head!!!!
Nope  
rasbutant : 12/7/2021 5:29 pm : link
I still believe.
RE: after reading all this....  
Giants73 : 12/7/2021 5:36 pm : link
In comment 15485809 BCD said:
Quote:
looks like we are going by teams record and not really the coach.....let Bill coach the Lions next year and he'll be in the bottom tier...and BBI calling for his head!!!!


Lions would get at least 6 wins with Little Bill. Knows how to coach and game plan.
Rory  
Mike from Ohio : 12/7/2021 5:49 pm : link
Stability should not be the goal. The reason there has been so much instability is that Mara never really tore anything down when things were bad. He took half measures to try and maintain stability that only introduced more instability.

2016 - He forced Coughlin out but kept Reese, who was doing a poor job. He kept Reese and promoted McAdoo and the franchise stayed bad because they were still drafting poorly.

2018 - He fires Reese and McAdoo and replaces Reese with someone familiar to the team (DG). Pettit was promoted to Director of College Scouting after spending 13 years in the organization that was drafting poorly. Shurmur was the 'outisde the org' hire.

2020 - For the sake of stability, Shurmur is let go and replaced with Judge, but DG stays. Shurmur completely lost the team and had to go. DG and Pettit stayed and continued to do a subpar job.

The idea that a lack of stability is the issue with the Giants during this stretch is silly. The only time they cleaned house in 2018 they promoted a scout who had been there 13 years, and put in a GM who had worked for the Giants 13 of the prior 17 years.

What the Giants need is to open the windows at 1925 Giants Way and get some fresh air and fresh views. They don't need more "steady as she goes."
 
christian : 12/7/2021 5:52 pm : link
If stability is synonymous with consistently sucking, I’d vote against that.
DG worst GM in the league,........  
thrunthrublue : 12/7/2021 6:42 pm : link
Once you get rid of him, the new GM gets to decide on Judge, who has proven he is in WAY over his head.......back to the specials for him!
Tallest midget contest  
trueblueinpw : 12/7/2021 6:49 pm : link
He’s pretty short, that’s for sure, but there’s a few guys shorter.

I guess there’s some folks here that think all Joe needs is a few more years and he’ll sprout up into a Giant of a coach!

RE: RE: RE: Coaches who seem worse  
bw in dc : 12/7/2021 6:55 pm : link
In comment 15485755 AdamBrag said:
Quote:

Pete Carrol might be the 2nd worst coach in the NFL. He has a top 5 QB, great WRs and consistently can't produce offense.


Uh, Carroll is a defensive coach at his core. And great at developing a D. He has that current Seattle D 6th in the NFL in PPG allowed. That is tremendous with a D full of holes.

2nd worst coach in the NFL...LOL.
Carrol is the 2nd worst coach in the league?  
cosmicj : 12/7/2021 6:57 pm : link
Now I’ve read everything.
To our eyes as fans, I don’t think anyone can pinpoint any positive  
Jim in Hoboken : 12/7/2021 6:58 pm : link
contributions from him. The team seems unprepared, in-game strategizing is lacking, judgement calls from him all seem decidedly inept and overly conservative, and the players all seem not to be progressing.

Why do we think he’s just suddenly going to improve in year 3? By firing Garrett now he’s the one on the chopping block, as it should be.

If Jones is coming back healthy next year, I don’t mind him coming back for a third year. I absolutely do not want a new QB next year just so Judge can use that as an excuse.
That in-season firing if Garrett is a very bad look for Judge.  
cosmicj : 12/7/2021 7:05 pm : link
Judge is the HC, is (or should be) very involved in the offensive coaching, play design and game planning. When the offense isn’t working, it’s the HCs job to help fix it. Maybe there’s a talent issue, but you can’t simply dump your OC, who by the way is probably a better HC than you are, in the middle of the season and blame him for the offensive performance. That’s a gutless move that shows no leadership and accountability on Judge’s part.

I actually think the Garrett was fired for his interview and non-commentary the week prior to his firing. And that’s an even worse look for Judge.

Yeah, I’m talking myself into this. Judge may be the worst coach in the NFL.
RE: Bill Parcells said it best................  
Chocco : 12/7/2021 7:11 pm : link
In comment 15485616 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
You are what your record is.

Joe Judge is an absolute shitshow!

Maybe, but using your own logic he is not the worst coach in the league
RE: I'm sorry but labeling a  
MtDizzle : 12/7/2021 7:13 pm : link
In comment 15485593 Rory said:
Quote:
head coach the worst in the league with not even 2 seasons under his belt is one of the stupidest fucking things I've read on this board.

Seriously Giants fans used to be a higher level fan, you're all just Jets fans now in Giants clothing.

embarrassment.


Stop pretending to be offended and open your eyes and ears.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/7/2021 7:13 pm : link
I hate Pete Carroll going back to USC, but he's the second worst coach in the NFL? Dude has a Super Bowl ring & a winning percentage of over .600. Like, come the F on.
*  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/7/2021 7:14 pm : link
winning percentage of over .600 in Seattle.
RE: That in-season firing if Garrett is a very bad look for Judge.  
bw in dc : 12/7/2021 7:23 pm : link
In comment 15485907 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Judge is the HC, is (or should be) very involved in the offensive coaching, play design and game planning. When the offense isn’t working, it’s the HCs job to help fix it. Maybe there’s a talent issue, but you can’t simply dump your OC, who by the way is probably a better HC than you are, in the middle of the season and blame him for the offensive performance. That’s a gutless move that shows no leadership and accountability on Judge’s part.



Totally agree. Garrett was a classic sacrificial lamb for Judge.

Last year when we had OL-Gate, btw, Judge jumped right and vowed, like Gen Patton, to get more involved and get the problem fixed. Have we heard similar sentiment this year while the offense has been cratering? Uh - no.
RE: I'm sorry but labeling a  
kinard : 12/7/2021 7:36 pm : link
In comment 15485593 Rory said:
Quote:
head coach the worst in the league with not even 2 seasons under his belt is one of the stupidest fucking things I've read on this board.

Seriously Giants fans used to be a higher level fan, you're all just Jets fans now in Giants clothing.

embarrassment.


Good thing you weren't around when Ray Handley was coaching.
RE: RE: after reading all this....  
EricJ : 12/7/2021 7:44 pm : link
In comment 15485826 Giants73 said:
Quote:
In comment 15485809 BCD said:


Quote:


looks like we are going by teams record and not really the coach.....let Bill coach the Lions next year and he'll be in the bottom tier...and BBI calling for his head!!!!



Lions would get at least 6 wins with Little Bill. Knows how to coach and game plan.


so then only a handful of coaches worse than BB after next season with the Lions.

Just showed how flawed the entire thread is.
It’s really a moot point  
greatgrandpa : 12/7/2021 7:46 pm : link
Hire a new GM from another organization who has proven draft or pro personnel skills and let that person fire judge and bring in their own HC. This fish smells from the top of the head down
.  
Banks : 12/7/2021 7:50 pm : link
I won't say the worst, but he's been pretty terrible. Many were fawning in the offseason about the moves made and how it's his team and DG has been sidelined. Now it's a disaster. I'm not sure DG was sidelined as much as people stated and I think that crowd is now silent, but Judge has input in this roster and it hasn't been good.

He also makes poor decisions. He doesn't know how to use timeouts, he gets ridiculously conservative in the red zone and 4th down, and the team always looks like they are about to get a delay of game. Of all the things he's done wrong, the worst may be not giving the starting OL much work in the preseason. That left us scrambling for anyone a week before the season started. This team has very few positives. The best I can say is that the defense is solid for not having even a semblance of a pass rush.
 
christian : 12/7/2021 7:53 pm : link
Following this logic — the Giants should keep Joe Judge next year — so when they fire him the year after — hypothetical candidates will feel better Judge got three years?
RE: RE: I'm sorry but labeling a  
Rory : 12/7/2021 11:33 pm : link
In comment 15485919 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
In comment 15485593 Rory said:


Quote:


head coach the worst in the league with not even 2 seasons under his belt is one of the stupidest fucking things I've read on this board.

Seriously Giants fans used to be a higher level fan, you're all just Jets fans now in Giants clothing.

embarrassment.



Stop pretending to be offended and open your eyes and ears.


I'm not offended, I'm embarrassed that this fan base has lost the ability to understand that players play and coaches coach.

I like Jones but I dont think he's good enough to elevate the teams play when you're offensive line has basically been all backups, your skill players are constantly injured and you're defense is missing its qb of the defense and has no pass rush.

How the fuck does any head coach win with that?
Judge is mostly the same coach he was last year  
Sean : 12/8/2021 6:51 am : link
But, everyone loved him last year:

2020: 6-10
2021: 4-8

The Giants won in Seattle exactly how Judge is playing it this year - the Giants mucked up the game, relied on their defense and won 17-12. The Giants went 4-2 in the division & swept their home division games.

Has it been really that different? Sure, there has been poor in game decisions, but if he is the worst coach in the league, he was shitty last year too. But, most were all in on Judge last year.
I don't think he is the worst  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/8/2021 7:14 am : link
The biggest trend I have not liked is his conservative nature. Players/coaches tend to take on the personality of the coach over time.

What is hard to determine is what his role is in shaping the roster. Did he sign off on Peart as RT? Galloday? All the secondary pieces? The later round picks that seem to favor special teams?

A big part of being a HC in the NFL is talent evaluation.

The Giants may realistically looking at a rough next year again and I think they risk setting him him as a lame duck where things could spiral quickly out of control. I think they need to either dump him or commit for the next two years.
If he was the same last year  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/8/2021 7:14 am : link
as he was this year, won't he be the same next year?
RE: If he was the same last year  
Sean : 12/8/2021 7:17 am : link
In comment 15486271 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
as he was this year, won't he be the same next year?

Yes most likely. My point is he was overrated last year while probably getting too much shit this year.

It was never realistic to think a 38 year old ST coach with no HC experience anywhere was going to be the savior of the franchise. I was guilty of it too.
RE: RE: If he was the same last year  
bw in dc : 12/8/2021 7:44 am : link
In comment 15486273 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15486271 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


as he was this year, won't he be the same next year?


Yes most likely. My point is he was overrated last year while probably getting too much shit this year.

It was never realistic to think a 38 year old ST coach with no HC experience anywhere was going to be the savior of the franchise. I was guilty of it too.


I bought in too last year. The scent of a new car is very powerful. And Judge was covered in it.

Hearing how organized he sounded and his attention to detail, it was easy to expect that to convey to the football team. And a new, exciting era would be born...

Now after 28 games, Judge just sounds like a guy trying to sound good. Nothing else to me...
I can’t say if he’s the worst  
Les in TO : 12/8/2021 9:01 am : link
But one disturbing pattern is that the team has come out really slow out of the gate in both seasons where he is the head coach. The Giants were out of playoff contention when it was still T shirt weather. There was then a mid season bump in performance and just like last year it now looks like a slide at the end of the season. I’m not sure if this was a coincidence or something about how he prepared for the regular season but it seems like the team doesn’t really wake up until late October. Maybe he’s spending too much time micromanaging and not enough time strategizing.

He also coaches way too tight and conservative on both sides of the ball. It’s like watching a rerun of the Dan Reeves era.
RE: RE: RE: I'm sorry but labeling a  
JonC : 12/8/2021 9:22 am : link
In comment 15486208 Rory said:
Quote:
In comment 15485919 MtDizzle said:


Quote:


In comment 15485593 Rory said:


Quote:


head coach the worst in the league with not even 2 seasons under his belt is one of the stupidest fucking things I've read on this board.

Seriously Giants fans used to be a higher level fan, you're all just Jets fans now in Giants clothing.

embarrassment.



Stop pretending to be offended and open your eyes and ears.



I'm not offended, I'm embarrassed that this fan base has lost the ability to understand that players play and coaches coach.

I like Jones but I dont think he's good enough to elevate the teams play when you're offensive line has basically been all backups, your skill players are constantly injured and you're defense is missing its qb of the defense and has no pass rush.

How the fuck does any head coach win with that?


Judge is struggling to manage a game, period. Ultra conservative, poor gameplans, awful in-game management that makes him look like an amateur all highlight his tenure.

Now it could be growing pains, or it could be he's in way over his head, or a bit of both. Lack of talent is a factor, but there are other very basic components to running team on gameday that he's demonstrably very poor at.
Definitely the worst  
Ron Johnson : 12/8/2021 9:27 am : link
With this roster he should have the 1 seed sewn up by now
and poor gameday management  
JonC : 12/8/2021 9:27 am : link
was a huge factor in cutting Shurmur loose ...
RE: and poor gameday management  
Sean : 12/8/2021 9:29 am : link
In comment 15486385 JonC said:
Quote:
was a huge factor in cutting Shurmur loose ...

Yep, Mara said “I thought we could have won more games.” I wonder if he thinks the same now.
If JJ was the one  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/8/2021 11:24 am : link
who decided to launch Carter at Hurts, give him an extension. If it was Graham, promote him to HC. Hurts was whining and crying to refs and got mangled and Mailata had hot tears streaming down his face because he must have felt disgraced and galled to lose to the likes of the Giants.

The media would have been painfully unbearable with their Philly fluffing if they were on a bit of a winning streak.

We need to keep playing smart football as Carl Banks would call it.
