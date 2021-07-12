If the Giants move on from Judge, who would you want? Sean : 12/7/2021 8:44 pm

Most head coaches fail and typically about 20% of the league turns over coaches every year. Mara could be looking at his 4th head coach hire in 6 years. The problem with losing, it’s easy to get in the recycle HC’s every 2 years loop.



Assuming a GM from the outside is hired with a new HC, at some point there needs to be real patience. There is a good chance whoever the next coach is will have a similar record to Judge after 28 games, 10-18. Can’t just keep firing these guys every 2 seasons.



I might be missing some, but here are the potential candidates:



Sean Payton (doubtful)

Mike Tomlin (doubtful)

Doug Pederson



Those are the SB winning coaches. I doubt Payton & Tomlin would be available, but they could look for a change of scenery. Everyone else:



Mike Zimmer (maybe available)

Brian Daboll

Wink Martindale

Greg Roman

Eric Bieniemy

Josh McDaniels

Kellen Moore

Vance Joseph

Raheem Morris

Todd Bowles

Byron Leftwich



I’m missing some names. But, who would you hire to be the next NYG coach for hopefully the next 7 plus years if Judge is gone?

