Could the Garrett firing work against Judge? Sean : 12/8/2021 7:13 am

After the TB game, most of us acknowledged that Judge had this bullet to use towards Garrett. It was a bit of a life line to use for his own job and to keep the locker room in tact. He used it mid season.



Garrett took a lot of shit here, but I’ll say his offense was better than we’ve seen the last 2 games. I understand it’s hard to have an apples to apples comparison with Jones most likely out, but there still should be SOME production.



Lastly, it’s been well documented that Garrett is close to Mara, and Garrett was likely recommended by Mara.



If this offense continues to be brutal after Garrett was scapegoated, could that be a tiebreaker against Judge in evaluating him after the year?



The more I think of this, the Garrett fire could ultimately end Judge here.