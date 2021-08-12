NBC: Russell Wilson would waive his no-trade clause for NYG

According to sports reporter Jordan Schultz, Russell Wilson would waive his no-trade clause to go to the Giants, Saints, or Broncos.

The Eagles were also mentioned as a possibility. While Schultz isn't a typical source here on the NFL side, he has connections and has been on top of stuff in the past. He's been beating the drum that Wilson's days in Seattle are numbered after the season. With Wilson now 33 and showing signs of decline this season, it's unclear what the asking price would be, but he's going to be a hot topic this offseason. The Seahawks might just have to blow things up from the top down.