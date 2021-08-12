NBC: Russell Wilson would waive his no-trade clause for NYG

...also Saints and Broncos.
|According to sports reporter Jordan Schultz, Russell Wilson would waive his no-trade clause to go to the Giants, Saints, or Broncos.
The Eagles were also mentioned as a possibility. While Schultz isn't a typical source here on the NFL side, he has connections and has been on top of stuff in the past. He's been beating the drum that Wilson's days in Seattle are numbered after the season. With Wilson now 33 and showing signs of decline this season, it's unclear what the asking price would be, but he's going to be a hot topic this offseason. The Seahawks might just have to blow things up from the top down.
If they want to do it, they can
I hope that a new outsider GM / President and Pro Personnel exec get to decide on this.
I'd be fine with it, but that doesn't mean it's the right choice. Seattle has a better OL (even though it's not good) and a much better weapon than what we have, and Wilson still hasn't been particularly good this year.
Wilson looks like he’s on the down side.
Because the OL SUPER sucks, he's super expensive, and 33 years old. That said, I wouldn't be sad to have him, but the timing just doesn't work. A couple of years ago? Absolutely.
To me the best option is to try to work a deal to trade one of our early firsts this year to a team that is not particularly great. Get their first in 2023 and another high round pick from that draft, which is expected to be much deeper at QB than the 2022 draft. Take it easy in free agency, focus the draft on fixing the offensive line with the new GM in place. Let Jones play out the last year of his deal. If he turns an unexpected corner and looks good you have two firsts in 2023 to draft other positions of need. If he still sucks you have two high picks to use on a QB prospect in the 2023 draft.
He isn't playing like a HOF.
Do you know what Polyanna means? A DJ Polyanna would be someone who is overly optimistic about him, Panglossian.
Maybe he can get us to .500 just like Fran Tarkington did. Dare to dream.
Seahawks Receive: Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones and NYG's 1st Round Pick in 2023.
If that's the cost you do it without thinking twice. Can't imagine that does it.
It's probably our two first rounders this year. If so, what is everyone's realistic preferred scenario for those - Neal and Karlaftis, maybe?
Is that better than Wilson? I don't think it is.
Nah!! More like Tarkenton to the Giants or Montana to the Chiefs.
These are the same people who play Madden and think they know an NFL playbook and vernacular
And Michael Kay says Jones isn't overrated by anyone
Heresy. We have cap genius wunderkind Kevin Abrams in our front office and can do anything we want with contracts.
Offer them a 2nd and we eat his contract - he will end up in New Orleans anyway. Seattle is desperate with no picks and in rapid decline.
And as other have said, we do not have the line to keep him(or any other QB) healthy.
But don't sleep on the Steelers either. I think they'd prefer to draft a QB, but they kind of have a win-now roster still, especially on defense. Just need a good QB and can win quickly. Going via draft, while cheaper, portends possible growing pains first couple seasons which might not time properly with their veteran group - but they've got the pieces to help a young QB (good pass rush, decent talent in levels of defense, young RB on rookie contract, and some receivers).
Morton was the Cowboys starting quarterback for three seasons, one of which ended with a 16-13 loss in Super Bowl V to the Baltimore Colts.
But by 1974, Roger Staubach was entrenched as Dallas’ starter. So the Giants traded Norm Snead and brought in Morton for draft picks.
One of those picks was the No. 2 overall selection in 1975.
(It gets worse.)
It ended up being Randy White, a Hall of Fame defensive tackle.
White was a nine-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro... for the archrival Cowboys.
And Morton?
He went 8-25 as a Giants starter before they shipped him off to Denver in 1977."
Morton was a top QB who was 33 at the time he was traded to the Giants.
Most Giant fans were all in favor of the trade as Norm Snead was in decline and Morton was to be the savior.
You can see how that worked out. If the Giants trade for Wilson you know that the draft pick will turn out to be Randy White, and the Giants will be looking for a new QB in two years
These were the type of short cut decisions that doomed the Giants in the 1970s
Personally, I d rather go with Jones , if it doesn’t work out, start again with a young quarterback
Not interested in a 33 year old who seems in steep decline.
He threw 40 TD’s last year.
There is so, so much you don't understand. Maybe talk less, listen more?
If we were truly a QB away from a SB this would make sense, but we are too far off from that. All it would do is stunt our growth and kick the can down the road for a couple of more wins.
I also think his agent is just using us for leverage with other teams he's like to go to.
Gives him money and an out…
Exactly, this isn’t like the Rams last offseason when they looked at their team and decided to make the big trade for Stafford knowing they have a legit two to three year max super bowl window and that Goff was not the answer. Even that move is looking a little less promising now than it did early in the season as the back issues, etc. are creeping back into the picture for Stafford.
I was opposed to the Stafford idea proposed when the Lions had to trade him because he's nowhere near as good as Wilson. But you have to take your shot when a proven top 10, maybe even top 5 QB, is available...
She probably told Russell... "I've suffered long enough in Seattle. Now it's your turn to suffer with the Giants."
This is just a terrible idea.
Ha ha ha
If he recall he was a FA and didn't ask much considering his situation.
Quote:
and how much did he cost?
If he recall he was a FA and didn't ask much considering his situation.
Pretty sure you’re right Jorth. I think he was actually twisting in the wind and his career looked over. TC scooped him up of the heap. Then he went to AZ and his career resurrection seemed unheard of.
Well with how bad the NFCE was last year and how bad the NFC in general is this year, if the only change you made was dropping RW in at QB instead of DJ, they would make the postseason
Meant to say, "dumb enough".
In case you hadn't noticed, he hasn't exactly lit it up the past two seasons he's been on the field.
I don't see the use when he'll have just as little protection here as Seattle.
Reasons why Wilson makes sense:
1) we can make cap room fairly easily but it will require saying goodbye to Jones, Barkley, Lawrence for sure- either as part of this deal or to acquire more picks to include in that deal.
2) As long as we retain at least 1 first rd pick this year it can be done.
3) Wilson has gas left in the tank it is Seattle that is on empty.
4) we extend Leonard Williams -basically keep him a Giant for a few more years and free up a bunch of money..
5) we concentrate our draft on Online early and sign 1 FA OL as well.
Russel Wilson changes the dynamic of the team and the organization. Wilson could attract FA's to come here ala Brady with the BUCS, on cap friendly deals. The Giants have talent but don't have a cohesive, together identity. Wilson would change the perception of the team, the organization and the present and future.
And if the Giants chose to extend him, the could give him more up front while lowering his 2022 cap significantly (at the expense of future years cap space of course).
talk about turning things around fast. he is a super bowl caliber QB and would instantly improve our team. he has played and performed well behind bad OLs but we still should focus on improving that via the draft if we traded for wilson...
Cap hit would be +3 million or so for Giants. So basically a wash.
All things considered, Id probably do it
Quote:
Contrary to what most sports writers think, Giants fans are not demanding "win now" and instead are willing to build this team from the ground up via draft picks. In no way are most fans in favor of trading high draft picks for a quarterback who is on the downside as if the team is only a decent quarterback away from the post season.
Well with how bad the NFCE was last year and how bad the NFC in general is this year, if the only change you made was dropping RW in at QB instead of DJ, they would make the postseason
They might have made the post season, but Giants fans, myself included, want to build a team that will win year after year even when the rest of the division is competitive. You set the team back if you trade two 1st round draft picks for a 33 yr old quarterback on the downside of his career.
Seattle would have 2 firsts in 2023, which would allow them to either fix their line, or go after one of the QB's in what's supposed to be a decent QB draft. I think they might bite.
Quote:
Russ is a hall of fame QB and Jones was hot garbage.
edit: It's probably been pointed out, but I'm totally wrong. I don't know why I thought he was so mediocre last year, but clearly, I am wrong.
Quote:
giants def should call.
Where are you getting this narrative that Wilson is washed up? The past 5 years or so i would argue he’s actually been better than he was in 2014. He was actually more of just a solid game manager back then and the Seahawks were stacked especially on D. He’s consistently been in MVP discussions most years after that.
Even this year if you look at his numbers the first 4 games of the season: he had 9 TDs, 0 picks, ~1,050 yards, plus like 50 yards rushing and a TD. Then he had a really bad injury to his throwing hand which required surgery and he’s struggled some since coming back, but he’s out there playing his best because there’s no quit in him.
Even last year 9 games into the season he was the front runner for MVP and then Carroll completely shifted the offense to be super run heavy.
What part of Wilson’s game do you think has declined? His football IQ is off the charts, he still throws those trademark moon balls better than anyone, and he’s still plenty mobile and strong. One of the most accurate deep passers in the game. Before this year, only one time in his career he had less than 10 wins in a season— and the Seahawks have been a crappy team for more years than just this year. The game has passed Carroll by and the team doesn’t seem to have the same pride in him as they once had. In recent memory Russ has actually been able to do more with less than just about any other QB.
He just turned 33 and he’s never been injury prone in his career. He’s one of the hardest working dudes in the game, all anyone ever talks about is his work ethic. I have no idea why so many people on this thread seem to think Russ only has like 2 good years left and then he’s finished. Where is this coming from? Just because of the bad game he had against the Packers in his first game back from destroying his finger?
Brees obviously played until 40+.
I see no reason why Russ can’t be elite for another 5 years, and I don’t think that’s an aggressive projections in the least bit.
Russ put up his best numbers of his career LAST YEAR at 32 with a bad offensive line:
4212 yards
40 TDs
13 picks
69% completion%
73.5 QBR (highest of his career)
Again it’s not like he’s been injury prone. He actually started all 16 games every season for all 9 seasons he’s been in the league— the 3 games he missed this year were his first missed games ever.
Plus he’s just a great leader and face of a franchise. It’s crazy to me so many here are saying they wouldn’t even do it for one 1st round pick just because of his salary. A franchise QB commands that kind of money these days— at least we know if we can get the Russ we have seen the last few years (and I don’t see why we wouldn’t for a solid 5 years here) that would be well worth the money.
If we were truly a QB away from a SB this would make sense, but we are too far off from that. All it would do is stunt our growth and kick the can down the road for a couple of more wins.
I also think his agent is just using us for leverage with other teams he's like to go to.
Your excellent logic will be completely lost on many on here. Which really illustrates the state of Giant fandom
I'll pass
He must have thought you're an idiot because you don't want a HOF talent and want to stay with Jones who is dookie.
That guy understands that talent wins in the NFL and trying to evaluate guys to see what you have is loser talk.
Maybe, but, Wilson wants more than just go to a team- he wants future options, opportunities and he wants the BIG metro area.. I think he comes to NY if he moves on from Seattle.
Are metcalfe and Lockett coming with him? Because that’s the only way he will be to put up even remotely similar stats. Even then probably not, given our OL is somehow worse the theirs
Quote:
Brady is 44 very likely to win an MVP this year.
No, metcalfe and lockett aren't coming.
But why do we need them? Are you saying Golladay will have another season like this one...is Toney not going to develop further...can we not draft another TE and/or WR to compliment both of them and maybe even add another Tackle?
I am not even advocating signing Russell Wilson, but can we at least contemplate that the Offense has some players and with a couple more pieces and far less injuries a historically good QB can still produce a good season.
If it's all just garbage no matter what QB you bring in here, why did the Front Office enter into all these large free agent deals these past two years on both sides of the ball? Seems like many posters just like you were very happy about it while it was happening...no?
If it's all just garbage no matter what QB you bring in here, why did the Front Office enter into all these large free agent deals these past two years on both sides of the ball? Seems like many posters just like you were very happy about it while it was happening...no?
yeah I dont know why they brought those people in. I was not for signing Golladay for example and kept saying our OL still sucks and nothing will improve until we can actually fix that problem.
Watching the Patriots vs Bills the other night is all you needed to see. A solid OL who can impose their will with the run game. Plug and play RBs that you can pickup in the later rounds. Control the clock, minimize the QB mistakes this way...and win games. It is not exciting, but this is exactly what we need.
Quote:
If it's all just garbage no matter what QB you bring in here, why did the Front Office enter into all these large free agent deals these past two years on both sides of the ball? Seems like many posters just like you were very happy about it while it was happening...no?
The important part you left out is that this isn't the way the Patriots and Bills usually win, as they both have a top 8 offenses and can push the ball through the air. The game conditions called for this type of play, given the sustained 35+ MPH winds, and gusts over 50. This isn't the norm in today's NFL and teams do not usually win this way. The Bills losses this year came when they barely scored, not when they lost shootouts.
This is exactly the type of thinking that has lead the Giants minimal production since 2018, continuing through today. You need to score points in bunches in this league to sustain winning - done primarily through the air now.