for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

NBC: Russell Wilson would waive his no-trade clause for NYG

FranknWeezer : 12/8/2021 6:04 pm
...also Saints and Broncos.

Quote:
According to sports reporter Jordan Schultz, Russell Wilson would waive his no-trade clause to go to the Giants, Saints, or Broncos.
The Eagles were also mentioned as a possibility. While Schultz isn't a typical source here on the NFL side, he has connections and has been on top of stuff in the past. He's been beating the drum that Wilson's days in Seattle are numbered after the season. With Wilson now 33 and showing signs of decline this season, it's unclear what the asking price would be, but he's going to be a hot topic this offseason. The Seahawks might just have to blow things up from the top down.

Link - ( New Window )
I'm not sure why this is being discussed.  
BigBlueNH : 12/8/2021 6:08 pm : link
We can't fit him under the cap in 2022. Not even close. 2023, maybe.
Norm Snead  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 12/8/2021 6:13 pm : link
deja vu all over again!
RE: I'm not sure why this is being discussed.  
Sy'56 : 12/8/2021 6:14 pm : link
In comment 15487261 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
We can't fit him under the cap in 2022. Not even close. 2023, maybe.


If they want to do it, they can
I don't understand why the DJ pollyannas on here aren't excited  
Producer : 12/8/2021 6:16 pm : link
Russ is a hall of fame QB and Jones was hot garbage.
If it didn't completely sabotage our cap for many years...  
D HOS : 12/8/2021 6:18 pm : link
I'd be down for that.

I hope that a new outsider GM / President and Pro Personnel exec get to decide on this.
RE: I don't understand why the DJ pollyannas on here aren't excited  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/8/2021 6:19 pm : link
In comment 15487269 Producer said:
Quote:
Russ is a hall of fame QB and Jones was hot garbage.


I'd be fine with it, but that doesn't mean it's the right choice. Seattle has a better OL (even though it's not good) and a much better weapon than what we have, and Wilson still hasn't been particularly good this year.
He's 5 years younger than Aaron Rodgers and  
Stan in LA : 12/8/2021 6:21 pm : link
11 years younger than Brady!
He must be desperate  
pjcas18 : 12/8/2021 6:24 pm : link
to get out of Seattle
we are probably just being used as leverage  
ron mexico : 12/8/2021 6:26 pm : link
to get NO or Den to sweeten the pot
screw it  
crick n NC : 12/8/2021 6:29 pm : link
I'm down.
Nope  
Trainmaster : 12/8/2021 6:34 pm : link
If we move on (or are forced to move on from Jones), let’s go with a younger option.

Wilson looks like he’s on the down side.
RE: I don't understand why the DJ pollyannas on here aren't excited  
Johnny5 : 12/8/2021 6:35 pm : link
In comment 15487269 Producer said:
Quote:
Russ is a hall of fame QB and Jones was hot garbage.

Because the OL SUPER sucks, he's super expensive, and 33 years old. That said, I wouldn't be sad to have him, but the timing just doesn't work. A couple of years ago? Absolutely.
So give up our high draft picks and bring him in  
montanagiant : 12/8/2021 6:38 pm : link
and go another 3 years with a shit O-line and no decent edge rusher...Good plan
Great idea, trade premium assets for a 33 year old QB  
eric2425ny : 12/8/2021 6:39 pm : link
who has struggled in recent years behind a poor quality line. He’ll have the same problem in NY, bringing him in means cutting players and losing the draft assets needed for the next GM to rebuild the offensive line.

To me the best option is to try to work a deal to trade one of our early firsts this year to a team that is not particularly great. Get their first in 2023 and another high round pick from that draft, which is expected to be much deeper at QB than the 2022 draft. Take it easy in free agency, focus the draft on fixing the offensive line with the new GM in place. Let Jones play out the last year of his deal. If he turns an unexpected corner and looks good you have two firsts in 2023 to draft other positions of need. If he still sucks you have two high picks to use on a QB prospect in the 2023 draft.
RE: I don't understand why the DJ pollyannas on here aren't excited  
Hawk5464 : 12/8/2021 6:40 pm : link
In comment 15487269 Producer said:
Quote:
Russ is a hall of fame QB and Jones was hot garbage.


He isn't playing like a HOF.
RE: I don't understand why the DJ pollyannas on here aren't excited  
DonQuixote : 12/8/2021 6:44 pm : link
In comment 15487269 Producer said:
Quote:
Russ is a hall of fame QB and Jones was hot garbage.


Do you know what Polyanna means? A DJ Polyanna would be someone who is overly optimistic about him, Panglossian.
.  
crick n NC : 12/8/2021 6:44 pm : link
it's unclear what the asking price would be
Sure, why not?  
MOOPS : 12/8/2021 6:48 pm : link
Drop a few first and second round draft picks in Seattle's lap. Take on $25M or so a year for a guy who'll be running for his life behind our OL.
Maybe he can get us to .500 just like Fran Tarkington did. Dare to dream.
No  
noro9 : 12/8/2021 6:57 pm : link
No
...  
90.Cal : 12/8/2021 6:58 pm : link
Giants Receive: Russell Wilson

Seahawks Receive: Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones and NYG's 1st Round Pick in 2023.
So apparently you'll be called an idiot  
shadow_spinner0 : 12/8/2021 6:58 pm : link
on twitter from other fanbases and for not wanting Wilson. Some dude told me how Giants fans are pathetic for wanting Jones over Wilson. I then explained the reason (cap, injuries OL)....got no response. It's a problem with casual fans who think "of course any team and any fanbase would love this star player", same goes for Giants fans who believe that soply replacing Jones fixes the tea. Would a swap of Jones and Wilson help the offense, win more games, 100% yes. But it'll take Jones and several first round picks and us needing to create cap space somehow.
Like I said in a previous thread  
shadow_spinner0 : 12/8/2021 6:59 pm : link
I wouldn't be opposed in asking for the price range.
NYC and media opportunities?  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/8/2021 7:00 pm : link
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/8/2021 7:02 pm : link
Sure. At least he'd make the offense watchable.
RE: ...  
Go Terps : 12/8/2021 7:02 pm : link
In comment 15487327 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Giants Receive: Russell Wilson

Seahawks Receive: Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones and NYG's 1st Round Pick in 2023.


If that's the cost you do it without thinking twice. Can't imagine that does it.

It's probably our two first rounders this year. If so, what is everyone's realistic preferred scenario for those - Neal and Karlaftis, maybe?

Is that better than Wilson? I don't think it is.
If he demands a trade AND refuses to waive his no trade clause  
90.Cal : 12/8/2021 7:06 pm : link
Then it might not be about what their price is... they might have no choice but to trade him to where he wants to go and just get what they can get or risk holding onto him and letting things get ugly and possibly getting nothing in return.
RE: Norm Snead  
Ivan15 : 12/8/2021 7:11 pm : link
In comment 15487267 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
deja vu all over again!

Nah!! More like Tarkenton to the Giants or Montana to the Chiefs.
RE: So apparently you'll be called an idiot  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/8/2021 7:15 pm : link
In comment 15487328 shadow_spinner0 said:
Quote:
on twitter from other fanbases and for not wanting Wilson. Some dude told me how Giants fans are pathetic for wanting Jones over Wilson. I then explained the reason (cap, injuries OL)....got no response. It's a problem with casual fans who think "of course any team and any fanbase would love this star player", same goes for Giants fans who believe that soply replacing Jones fixes the tea. Would a swap of Jones and Wilson help the offense, win more games, 100% yes. But it'll take Jones and several first round picks and us needing to create cap space somehow.


These are the same people who play Madden and think they know an NFL playbook and vernacular
RE: So apparently you'll be called an idiot  
Scooter185 : 12/8/2021 7:17 pm : link
In comment 15487328 shadow_spinner0 said:
Quote:
on twitter from other fanbases and for not wanting Wilson. Some dude told me how Giants fans are pathetic for wanting Jones over Wilson. I then explained the reason (cap, injuries OL)....got no response. It's a problem with casual fans who think "of course any team and any fanbase would love this star player", same goes for Giants fans who believe that soply replacing Jones fixes the tea. Would a swap of Jones and Wilson help the offense, win more games, 100% yes. But it'll take Jones and several first round picks and us needing to create cap space somehow.


And Michael Kay says Jones isn't overrated by anyone
RE: I'm not sure why this is being discussed.  
Sammo85 : 12/8/2021 7:25 pm : link
In comment 15487261 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
We can't fit him under the cap in 2022. Not even close. 2023, maybe.


Heresy. We have cap genius wunderkind Kevin Abrams in our front office and can do anything we want with contracts.
I love Russell Wilson.  
section125 : 12/8/2021 7:32 pm : link
But, we cannot afford his salary or what Seattle would want in picks.(Couple 1st rounders)

Offer them a 2nd and we eat his contract - he will end up in New Orleans anyway. Seattle is desperate with no picks and in rapid decline.

And as other have said, we do not have the line to keep him(or any other QB) healthy.
I think Wilson and Payton in NO  
Sammo85 : 12/8/2021 7:37 pm : link
are playing tag with each other.

But don't sleep on the Steelers either. I think they'd prefer to draft a QB, but they kind of have a win-now roster still, especially on defense. Just need a good QB and can win quickly. Going via draft, while cheaper, portends possible growing pains first couple seasons which might not time properly with their veteran group - but they've got the pieces to help a young QB (good pass rush, decent talent in levels of defense, young RB on rookie contract, and some receivers).
His wife wants out of Seattle.  
Giant John : 12/8/2021 7:44 pm : link
Cost is going to be too high.
Craig Morton Redux  
Archer : 12/8/2021 7:48 pm : link
Quote:
"Craig Morton was for a brief time a Dallas Cowboys hero.

Morton was the Cowboys starting quarterback for three seasons, one of which ended with a 16-13 loss in Super Bowl V to the Baltimore Colts.

But by 1974, Roger Staubach was entrenched as Dallas’ starter. So the Giants traded Norm Snead and brought in Morton for draft picks.

One of those picks was the No. 2 overall selection in 1975.

(It gets worse.)

It ended up being Randy White, a Hall of Fame defensive tackle.

White was a nine-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro... for the archrival Cowboys.

And Morton?

He went 8-25 as a Giants starter before they shipped him off to Denver in 1977."


Morton was a top QB who was 33 at the time he was traded to the Giants.
Most Giant fans were all in favor of the trade as Norm Snead was in decline and Morton was to be the savior.

You can see how that worked out. If the Giants trade for Wilson you know that the draft pick will turn out to be Randy White, and the Giants will be looking for a new QB in two years

These were the type of short cut decisions that doomed the Giants in the 1970s

I like Wilson, but I'm keeping my two #1's in this draft  
PatersonPlank : 12/8/2021 7:49 pm : link
Anything else is on the table, including Judge
If you can figure a way  
joeinpa : 12/8/2021 8:15 pm : link
To keep both first round picks to get Wilson, I see the pt of trying to get him.

Personally, I d rather go with Jones , if it doesn’t work out, start again with a young quarterback

Not interested in a 33 year old who seems in steep decline.
RE: If you can figure a way  
Sean : 12/8/2021 8:20 pm : link
In comment 15487458 joeinpa said:
Quote:
To keep both first round picks to get Wilson, I see the pt of trying to get him.

Personally, I d rather go with Jones , if it doesn’t work out, start again with a young quarterback

Not interested in a 33 year old who seems in steep decline.

He threw 40 TD’s last year.
RE: I don't understand why the DJ pollyannas on here aren't excited  
dancing blue bear : 12/8/2021 8:20 pm : link
In comment 15487269 Producer said:
Quote:
Russ is a hall of fame QB and Jones was hot garbage.


There is so, so much you don't understand. Maybe talk less, listen more?

no way in hell the giants should trade a 1st round pick  
MartyNJ1969 : 12/8/2021 8:21 pm : link
for this QB who is no longer in his prime. This would be the dumbest move ever. Larry Cskonka all over again
People who want the trade think those that oppose it are because of DJ  
JOrthman : 12/8/2021 8:26 pm : link
It has nothing to do with preferring Jones. Obviously Wilson is the better QB. The problem is no one wants to mortgage the future (draft picks) and kill our cap (what has to be done to make it happen) for a team that is more then one QB from competing.

If we were truly a QB away from a SB this would make sense, but we are too far off from that. All it would do is stunt our growth and kick the can down the road for a couple of more wins.

I also think his agent is just using us for leverage with other teams he's like to go to.
The fact that Wilson is ok with this  
bradshaw44 : 12/8/2021 8:27 pm : link
Tells me he probably realizes his best day are behind him and he wants to shaft a team for millions at the end. And he won’t feel like he’s hurting our team when doing so since we already suck ass. And he can blame his whoas on a shit team anyway. And initially he can make a killing on marketing out of the gate.

Gives him money and an out…

RE: People who want the trade think those that oppose it are because of DJ  
eric2425ny : 12/8/2021 8:36 pm : link
In comment 15487481 JOrthman said:
Quote:
It has nothing to do with preferring Jones. Obviously Wilson is the better QB. The problem is no one wants to mortgage the future (draft picks) and kill our cap (what has to be done to make it happen) for a team that is more then one QB from competing.

If we were truly a QB away from a SB this would make sense, but we are too far off from that. All it would do is stunt our growth and kick the can down the road for a couple of more wins.

I also think his agent is just using us for leverage with other teams he's like to go to.


Exactly, this isn’t like the Rams last offseason when they looked at their team and decided to make the big trade for Stafford knowing they have a legit two to three year max super bowl window and that Goff was not the answer. Even that move is looking a little less promising now than it did early in the season as the back issues, etc. are creeping back into the picture for Stafford.
John is probably right  
greatgrandpa : 12/8/2021 8:42 pm : link
His wife still has star power. New York is where she has endless opportunities in TV and film and music collaborations - happy wife happy life. It would be interesting if Sean Payton was suddenly available around the same time. How much to give up though. The team needs help everywhere and even one dominant lineman would change things a lot
If we only have to give up one of the first round picks I'd do it  
dpinzow : 12/8/2021 8:46 pm : link
in a millisecond. The difference between Russell Wilson at QB and Daniel Jones is massive. You make the pieces fit around him. 2022 would probably be a middle of the road record but if the new GM makes the right moves with a lot of cap room going into 2023, the Giants have a three year window for contention (2023 to 2025) before Wilson gets too old.

I was opposed to the Stafford idea proposed when the Lions had to trade him because he's nowhere near as good as Wilson. But you have to take your shot when a proven top 10, maybe even top 5 QB, is available...
Wilson's Wife...  
Jim in Tampa : 12/8/2021 8:58 pm : link
is a Grammy-award winning singer, who may well prefer NYC.

She probably told Russell... "I've suffered long enough in Seattle. Now it's your turn to suffer with the Giants."
I would love to see someone outline a scenario  
BigBlueNH : 12/8/2021 9:06 pm : link
where we could fit Wilson under the cap in 2022. No way is Seattle going to take back an over-valued contract like Barkley. If it could even be done, the cap machinations that would be required would (1) leave us with even less talent than we have now, and (2) keep us in cap hell indefinitely.

This is just a terrible idea.
As far as I can tell  
adamg : 12/8/2021 9:13 pm : link
We don't have a QB of the future right now. That is the biggest piece on any winning team. I'd do it.
Too old & too much money  
US1 Giants : 12/8/2021 9:13 pm : link
and not worth the draft picks in a trade for a bad team like the Giants. Should go to a solid team in need of a QB.

Omg you guys with the cap pearl clutching  
Aaroninma : 12/8/2021 9:19 pm : link
They can find a way to afford anyone they want. That would NOT be the reason they didnt make this trade.
How old was Kurt Warner when he came to the Giants  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/8/2021 9:40 pm : link
and how much did he cost?
RE: Wilson's Wife...  
PatersonPlank : 12/8/2021 9:42 pm : link
In comment 15487552 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
is a Grammy-award winning singer, who may well prefer NYC.

She probably told Russell... "I've suffered long enough in Seattle. Now it's your turn to suffer with the Giants."


Ha ha ha
RE: How old was Kurt Warner when he came to the Giants  
JOrthman : 12/8/2021 10:03 pm : link
In comment 15487620 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
and how much did he cost?


If he recall he was a FA and didn't ask much considering his situation.
RE: RE: How old was Kurt Warner when he came to the Giants  
bradshaw44 : 12/8/2021 10:07 pm : link
In comment 15487657 JOrthman said:
Quote:
In comment 15487620 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


and how much did he cost?



If he recall he was a FA and didn't ask much considering his situation.


Pretty sure you’re right Jorth. I think he was actually twisting in the wind and his career looked over. TC scooped him up of the heap. Then he went to AZ and his career resurrection seemed unheard of.
My guess is even Gettleman isn't dump enough to trade for Wilson  
GeofromNJ : 12/8/2021 10:09 pm : link
Contrary to what most sports writers think, Giants fans are not demanding "win now" and instead are willing to build this team from the ground up via draft picks. In no way are most fans in favor of trading high draft picks for a quarterback who is on the downside as if the team is only a decent quarterback away from the post season.
RE: My guess is even Gettleman isn't dump enough to trade for Wilson  
Scooter185 : 12/8/2021 10:13 pm : link
In comment 15487665 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
Contrary to what most sports writers think, Giants fans are not demanding "win now" and instead are willing to build this team from the ground up via draft picks. In no way are most fans in favor of trading high draft picks for a quarterback who is on the downside as if the team is only a decent quarterback away from the post season.


Well with how bad the NFCE was last year and how bad the NFC in general is this year, if the only change you made was dropping RW in at QB instead of DJ, they would make the postseason
 
ryanmkeane : 12/8/2021 10:20 pm : link
Obviously a massive upgrade at QB. Just not sure it makes sense with this stage in his career and our roster as it stands.
RE: My guess is even Gettleman isn't dump enough to trade for Wilson  
GeofromNJ : 12/8/2021 10:22 pm : link
In comment 15487665 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
Contrary to what most sports writers think, Giants fans are not demanding "win now" and instead are willing to build this team from the ground up via draft picks. In no way are most fans in favor of trading high draft picks for a quarterback who is on the downside as if the team is only a decent quarterback away from the post season.

Meant to say, "dumb enough".
RE: I don't understand why the DJ pollyannas on here aren't excited  
islander1 : 12/8/2021 10:26 pm : link
In comment 15487269 Producer said:
Quote:
Russ is a hall of fame QB and Jones was hot garbage.


In case you hadn't noticed, he hasn't exactly lit it up the past two seasons he's been on the field.

I don't see the use when he'll have just as little protection here as Seattle.
Last off season it was mentioned  
jvm52106 : 12/8/2021 10:43 pm : link
On PFT that Wilson may have some interest in NY for ventures outside if football and that his wife was definitely interested.

Reasons why Wilson makes sense:

1) we can make cap room fairly easily but it will require saying goodbye to Jones, Barkley, Lawrence for sure- either as part of this deal or to acquire more picks to include in that deal.
2) As long as we retain at least 1 first rd pick this year it can be done.
3) Wilson has gas left in the tank it is Seattle that is on empty.
4) we extend Leonard Williams -basically keep him a Giant for a few more years and free up a bunch of money..
5) we concentrate our draft on Online early and sign 1 FA OL as well.

Russel Wilson changes the dynamic of the team and the organization. Wilson could attract FA's to come here ala Brady with the BUCS, on cap friendly deals. The Giants have talent but don't have a cohesive, together identity. Wilson would change the perception of the team, the organization and the present and future.
If he was traded, Seattle would absorb the signing bonus portion of  
Scyber : 12/8/2021 10:43 pm : link
the cap. Which means his cap hit would not be nearly as bad for NYG. He would count 24m against the 2022 cap and 27m against the 2023 cap. But he could also be cut with no cap impact.

And if the Giants chose to extend him, the could give him more up front while lowering his 2022 cap significantly (at the expense of future years cap space of course).
oh boy  
BleedBlue : 12/8/2021 11:03 pm : link
giants def should call.

talk about turning things around fast. he is a super bowl caliber QB and would instantly improve our team. he has played and performed well behind bad OLs but we still should focus on improving that via the draft if we traded for wilson...
Bark, Jones, and Dex Lawrence and Bears' #1 for Russell Wilson  
Vanzetti : 12/8/2021 11:11 pm : link
Trade 3 guys who came in at a fairly high level but never got any better. All three would probably benefit from a fresh start

Cap hit would be +3 million or so for Giants. So basically a wash.

All things considered, Id probably do it
RE: oh boy  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/8/2021 11:13 pm : link
In comment 15487710 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
giants def should call.

talk about turning things around fast. he is a super bowl caliber QB and would instantly improve our team. he has played and performed well behind bad OLs but we still should focus on improving that via the draft if we traded for wilson...


Super Bowl Caliber QB? Is this 2014?
RE: RE: My guess is even Gettleman isn't dump enough to trade for Wilson  
GeofromNJ : 12/8/2021 11:33 pm : link
In comment 15487668 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15487665 GeofromNJ said:


Quote:


Contrary to what most sports writers think, Giants fans are not demanding "win now" and instead are willing to build this team from the ground up via draft picks. In no way are most fans in favor of trading high draft picks for a quarterback who is on the downside as if the team is only a decent quarterback away from the post season.



Well with how bad the NFCE was last year and how bad the NFC in general is this year, if the only change you made was dropping RW in at QB instead of DJ, they would make the postseason

They might have made the post season, but Giants fans, myself included, want to build a team that will win year after year even when the rest of the division is competitive. You set the team back if you trade two 1st round draft picks for a 33 yr old quarterback on the downside of his career.
Not a fan of getting RW  
JohnF : 12/8/2021 11:46 pm : link
but if it's going to be done, I would offer Jones, Barkley, and the Giants 2023 and 2024 first rounders. If we keep both 1st rounders for 2022, there's a decent chance of fixing the offensive line for Wilson quickly, and we can get a running back in Round 2 to replace Barkley.

Seattle would have 2 firsts in 2023, which would allow them to either fix their line, or go after one of the QB's in what's supposed to be a decent QB draft. I think they might bite.
RE: RE: I don't understand why the DJ pollyannas on here aren't excited  
islander1 : 12/8/2021 11:47 pm : link
In comment 15487686 islander1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15487269 Producer said:


Quote:


Russ is a hall of fame QB and Jones was hot garbage.



In case you hadn't noticed, he hasn't exactly lit it up the past two seasons he's been on the field.

I don't see the use when he'll have just as little protection here as Seattle.


edit: It's probably been pointed out, but I'm totally wrong. I don't know why I thought he was so mediocre last year, but clearly, I am wrong.
RE: RE: oh boy  
Leg of Theismann : 1:33 am : link
In comment 15487716 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 15487710 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


giants def should call.

talk about turning things around fast. he is a super bowl caliber QB and would instantly improve our team. he has played and performed well behind bad OLs but we still should focus on improving that via the draft if we traded for wilson...



Super Bowl Caliber QB? Is this 2014?


Where are you getting this narrative that Wilson is washed up? The past 5 years or so i would argue he’s actually been better than he was in 2014. He was actually more of just a solid game manager back then and the Seahawks were stacked especially on D. He’s consistently been in MVP discussions most years after that.

Even this year if you look at his numbers the first 4 games of the season: he had 9 TDs, 0 picks, ~1,050 yards, plus like 50 yards rushing and a TD. Then he had a really bad injury to his throwing hand which required surgery and he’s struggled some since coming back, but he’s out there playing his best because there’s no quit in him.

Even last year 9 games into the season he was the front runner for MVP and then Carroll completely shifted the offense to be super run heavy.

What part of Wilson’s game do you think has declined? His football IQ is off the charts, he still throws those trademark moon balls better than anyone, and he’s still plenty mobile and strong. One of the most accurate deep passers in the game. Before this year, only one time in his career he had less than 10 wins in a season— and the Seahawks have been a crappy team for more years than just this year. The game has passed Carroll by and the team doesn’t seem to have the same pride in him as they once had. In recent memory Russ has actually been able to do more with less than just about any other QB.

He just turned 33 and he’s never been injury prone in his career. He’s one of the hardest working dudes in the game, all anyone ever talks about is his work ethic. I have no idea why so many people on this thread seem to think Russ only has like 2 good years left and then he’s finished. Where is this coming from? Just because of the bad game he had against the Packers in his first game back from destroying his finger?
Rodgers is 38, just won an MVP and could win another this year  
Leg of Theismann : 1:55 am : link
Brady is 44 very likely to win an MVP this year.

Brees obviously played until 40+.

I see no reason why Russ can’t be elite for another 5 years, and I don’t think that’s an aggressive projections in the least bit.

Russ put up his best numbers of his career LAST YEAR at 32 with a bad offensive line:
4212 yards
40 TDs
13 picks
69% completion%
73.5 QBR (highest of his career)

Again it’s not like he’s been injury prone. He actually started all 16 games every season for all 9 seasons he’s been in the league— the 3 games he missed this year were his first missed games ever.

Plus he’s just a great leader and face of a franchise. It’s crazy to me so many here are saying they wouldn’t even do it for one 1st round pick just because of his salary. A franchise QB commands that kind of money these days— at least we know if we can get the Russ we have seen the last few years (and I don’t see why we wouldn’t for a solid 5 years here) that would be well worth the money.
RE: People who want the trade think those that oppose it are because of DJ  
montanagiant : 2:39 am : link
In comment 15487481 JOrthman said:
Quote:
It has nothing to do with preferring Jones. Obviously Wilson is the better QB. The problem is no one wants to mortgage the future (draft picks) and kill our cap (what has to be done to make it happen) for a team that is more then one QB from competing.

If we were truly a QB away from a SB this would make sense, but we are too far off from that. All it would do is stunt our growth and kick the can down the road for a couple of more wins.

I also think his agent is just using us for leverage with other teams he's like to go to.

Your excellent logic will be completely lost on many on here. Which really illustrates the state of Giant fandom
So!  
Kev in Cali : 2:45 am : link
He waives his no trade clause for the 4 most QB desperate teams in the NFL. If true, what do think his motives are for these particular teams (including ours)?

I'll pass
RE: So apparently you'll be called an idiot  
Producer : 3:22 am : link
In comment 15487328 shadow_spinner0 said:
Quote:
on twitter from other fanbases and for not wanting Wilson. Some dude told me how Giants fans are pathetic for wanting Jones over Wilson. I then explained the reason (cap, injuries OL)....got no response. It's a problem with casual fans who think "of course any team and any fanbase would love this star player", same goes for Giants fans who believe that soply replacing Jones fixes the tea. Would a swap of Jones and Wilson help the offense, win more games, 100% yes. But it'll take Jones and several first round picks and us needing to create cap space somehow.


He must have thought you're an idiot because you don't want a HOF talent and want to stay with Jones who is dookie.

That guy understands that talent wins in the NFL and trying to evaluate guys to see what you have is loser talk.
IMHO,Wilson is likely going to the Saints  
Rick in Dallas : 4:49 am : link
Sean Payton and company will make a trade to acquire Wilson this offseason. Perfect team for Wilson to join at the end of his career.
RE: IMHO,Wilson is likely going to the Saints  
jvm52106 : 7:33 am : link
In comment 15487756 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Sean Payton and company will make a trade to acquire Wilson this offseason. Perfect team for Wilson to join at the end of his career.


Maybe, but, Wilson wants more than just go to a team- he wants future options, opportunities and he wants the BIG metro area.. I think he comes to NY if he moves on from Seattle.
RE: Rodgers is 38, just won an MVP and could win another this year  
speedywheels : 8:18 am : link
In comment 15487747 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
Brady is 44 very likely to win an MVP this year.

Brees obviously played until 40+.

I see no reason why Russ can’t be elite for another 5 years, and I don’t think that’s an aggressive projections in the least bit.

Russ put up his best numbers of his career LAST YEAR at 32 with a bad offensive line:
4212 yards
40 TDs
13 picks
69% completion%
73.5 QBR (highest of his career)

Again it’s not like he’s been injury prone. He actually started all 16 games every season for all 9 seasons he’s been in the league— the 3 games he missed this year were his first missed games ever.

Plus he’s just a great leader and face of a franchise. It’s crazy to me so many here are saying they wouldn’t even do it for one 1st round pick just because of his salary. A franchise QB commands that kind of money these days— at least we know if we can get the Russ we have seen the last few years (and I don’t see why we wouldn’t for a solid 5 years here) that would be well worth the money.


Are metcalfe and Lockett coming with him? Because that’s the only way he will be to put up even remotely similar stats. Even then probably not, given our OL is somehow worse the theirs
RE: RE: Rodgers is 38, just won an MVP and could win another this year  
Jimmy Googs : 8:35 am : link
In comment 15487818 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15487747 Leg of Theismann said:


Quote:


Brady is 44 very likely to win an MVP this year.

Brees obviously played until 40+.

I see no reason why Russ can’t be elite for another 5 years, and I don’t think that’s an aggressive projections in the least bit.

Russ put up his best numbers of his career LAST YEAR at 32 with a bad offensive line:
4212 yards
40 TDs
13 picks
69% completion%
73.5 QBR (highest of his career)

Again it’s not like he’s been injury prone. He actually started all 16 games every season for all 9 seasons he’s been in the league— the 3 games he missed this year were his first missed games ever.

Plus he’s just a great leader and face of a franchise. It’s crazy to me so many here are saying they wouldn’t even do it for one 1st round pick just because of his salary. A franchise QB commands that kind of money these days— at least we know if we can get the Russ we have seen the last few years (and I don’t see why we wouldn’t for a solid 5 years here) that would be well worth the money.



Are metcalfe and Lockett coming with him? Because that’s the only way he will be to put up even remotely similar stats. Even then probably not, given our OL is somehow worse the theirs


No, metcalfe and lockett aren't coming.

But why do we need them? Are you saying Golladay will have another season like this one...is Toney not going to develop further...can we not draft another TE and/or WR to compliment both of them and maybe even add another Tackle?

I am not even advocating signing Russell Wilson, but can we at least contemplate that the Offense has some players and with a couple more pieces and far less injuries a historically good QB can still produce a good season.

If it's all just garbage no matter what QB you bring in here, why did the Front Office enter into all these large free agent deals these past two years on both sides of the ball? Seems like many posters just like you were very happy about it while it was happening...no?
RE: RE: RE: Rodgers is 38, just won an MVP and could win another this year  
EricJ : 8:43 am : link
In comment 15487840 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:


If it's all just garbage no matter what QB you bring in here, why did the Front Office enter into all these large free agent deals these past two years on both sides of the ball? Seems like many posters just like you were very happy about it while it was happening...no?


yeah I dont know why they brought those people in. I was not for signing Golladay for example and kept saying our OL still sucks and nothing will improve until we can actually fix that problem.

Watching the Patriots vs Bills the other night is all you needed to see. A solid OL who can impose their will with the run game. Plug and play RBs that you can pickup in the later rounds. Control the clock, minimize the QB mistakes this way...and win games. It is not exciting, but this is exactly what we need.
Why would he come here?  
anon837 : 9:07 am : link
This team is in disarray. The talent level is lacking, there will most likely be turnover with a new GM and possibly a new coach, and this team is not a QB away from competing. Seattle is going nowhere as well, so why the heck would you make a parallel move.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Rodgers is 38, just won an MVP and could win another this year  
lax counsel : 10:18 am : link
In comment 15487855 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15487840 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:




If it's all just garbage no matter what QB you bring in here, why did the Front Office enter into all these large free agent deals these past two years on both sides of the ball? Seems like many posters just like you were very happy about it while it was happening...no?



yeah I dont know why they brought those people in. I was not for signing Golladay for example and kept saying our OL still sucks and nothing will improve until we can actually fix that problem.

Watching the Patriots vs Bills the other night is all you needed to see. A solid OL who can impose their will with the run game. Plug and play RBs that you can pickup in the later rounds. Control the clock, minimize the QB mistakes this way...and win games. It is not exciting, but this is exactly what we need.


The important part you left out is that this isn't the way the Patriots and Bills usually win, as they both have a top 8 offenses and can push the ball through the air. The game conditions called for this type of play, given the sustained 35+ MPH winds, and gusts over 50. This isn't the norm in today's NFL and teams do not usually win this way. The Bills losses this year came when they barely scored, not when they lost shootouts.

This is exactly the type of thinking that has lead the Giants minimal production since 2018, continuing through today. You need to score points in bunches in this league to sustain winning - done primarily through the air now.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 