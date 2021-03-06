when their QB doesn't work out? I don't remember Arizona doing it, or Washington, or the countless other examples. They move on, and life goes on.
"Taking this guy no. 1, I took a lot of grief for that," Keim told The Ringer. "You have to make the tough decisions and avoid the outside noise— 'Why'd you give up on this guy? Why would you trade this guy?' … It's unprecedented. I took [Rosen] in the top 10. I just felt that [Murray] was a generational talent that I just couldn't pass up."
How many other teams take a #6 pick that is so clearly not a #6 pick
I don't care man but in case you need an answer I provided 2 teams with worse picks than ours. Neither team "admitted" to anything, they simply moved on.
But I really don't care about any of your posts pertaining to Daniel Jones. You are a repetitive parrot with absolutely zero value add on any thread.
two hits and a run into a pile in the Eagles game that could not have made it any better.
My guess is all parties are proceeding cautiously. One of the reasons the Giants have so many guys out at times and IR is not just conditioning, they are one of the most cautious teams with injuries and players health.
This only reinforces though the need the Giants have to possibly invest in QB spot in draft moreso (doesn't have to be with the 1sts), but they need talent options, maybe also including a veteran like Keenum or Dalton too.
I don't dislike Daniel Jones the person and respect his efforts as a football player and want his health protected, but as a Giants fan, I want my team to solidify the QB position going forward and Jones isn't the guy.
Not sure WTF your point is... as usual. OR why when Jones was selected has anything to do with his neck injury and whether he will play again this year or again for this franchise.
The point is other teams do not really have to admit mistakes because they are not really totally boneheaded decisions at the time. Who knew Haskins would become "distracted" ? Who knew Johny Manziel would put on fake wigs and glasses and go gamble in Vegas and not show up for practice?
That can be excused. At the time they were drafted, these guys were playing great football.
But when you take a guy who is really a 3rd rounder with a #6 pick and he turns out to be a guy who lacks the skills to play at this level, and he makes up for it by using his head as battering ram and getting injured; well then you look a little more foolish then the other cases I just mentioned.
I'd be surprised if they're trying to get in front
I suspect (as a person who has had cervical Spine issues and two fusions- 3 levels) that all they are doing now is getting second opinions on how to proceed- contact is just their way of covering themselves. He isn't playing this season for sure and now it is more can the swelling go down, can the situation be managed to take pressure off the nerves and is this a bulge or a rupture (disc wise). Those are two very different scenarios. One can (with therapy, treatment, steroids) calm down and get back to "normal" and one would require assistance (ie surgery). Once the disc ruptures it pushes out on the spine and squeezes the nerves. Depending on which level it is at it can cause pain in the shoulder, triceps, elbow, forearm and then into the hands causing numbness and lack of strength. The numbness in the hands starts with the thumb area and then progresses across the hand as the pinching/squeezing of the nerves increases.
I am VERY confident that this situation is being looked at for clearance to take contact (that is their odd game of subterfuge) but a determination as to whether or not this can heal on its own or if it is past that point to surgical intervention. Jones "practicing" isn't really practice as much as it is being there to assist the other QB's and keeping up the facade that he might be back this season.
The reporters are saying he is doing everything that the others are doing without any signs of pain.
So it is not a fractured vertebra unless it is the process(? little piece that is attached not near the spine) but is painful to play with.
No offense, but how would they know it was pain free? How do they know what the symptoms are? Have you had this issue before? I can tell you things that happened to me that I didn't know were related:
Pain in my elbow that I thought was tendonitis. A quick snap feeling in my neck that shot up the back of head and into my forehead. Headaches. Cramps in my hand and a twitching in my triceps.
I still did normal activities, was still doing workouts etc. Got up one day and was super dizzy, the next day I felt oddly fatigued..
Jones practicing, just throwing a ball around means little right now. Keep in mind he is a young 20's male with a lot of supporting muscle and constant physical and medical treatments afforded that most do not get. The fact that he is doing stuff doesn't mean much it is what he isn't allowed to do that is very telling.
If it were just a broken bone or cracked bone it would be easily diagnosed and timeframe to recovery fairly standard (using normal medical projections etc.). Teh fact that he is seeing specialists says this is disc/nerve related.
Have you read the reports? Last week and this week have both said he shows no signs of injury - paraphrase does not seem to be in pain when throwing in practice. Pain as in cannot throw without wincing, pulling up or showing sign of hurting. It may well be sore.
And yes, I have had a strained neck to the point I could not hold my head up straight for several days. Could not turn my head or lift my arms. And that proves absolutely nothing.
The fact he is seeing specialist or getting extra opinions tells us nothing of the injury except he has one.
Cautious ? Just the opposite, they're one of the most reckless teams. Previously they made the bizarre decision to clear David Wilson less than a year after stenosis surgery. A few days later another specialist told him he was done with football. This looks like more of the same. Jones played Philly with a neck injury, Glennon plays with a concussion.
I read it and you are focused in on what you want to take from it and I am looking at from a perspective of what it isn't saying. And not once did I hear them say - Jones was throwing deep passes, quick drop backs and snapping the throws off etc.. Just that what they saw he did without pain. None of us really knows but considering the first report that was quickly removed online was about the Giants knowing he was out for the season- the second opinions could be Jones and the team hoping someone else sees it another way.. Who knows for sure...
...they NEVER last. Yes, I'm a believer in pocket passers because they fucking WIN SUPERBOWLS and FINISH SEASONS.
Plenty of runners win Super Bowls. Leave it up to BBI to bitch for a runner when the QB is a pocket passer, and then blame the mobility when he gets injured.
The common thread is that the offensive line is stinky dog shit, and has been for 10 years. THAT's why Dave has to go (and I'm not a DG hater, though I am disappointed). Fixing the OL is the one thing he promised to do, and incredibly, it's as bad as ever. I don't understand how it's possible.
RE: I'd be surprised if they're trying to get in front
to position moving on from Jones. Think it's more about protecting him and the franchise so he heals and protects their collective futures. He's still family at this point, me thinks.
NYG can simply decline his 5th year option based on performance, and then a decision to move in a new direction when the time is right.
I think they're protecting the player's health first and foremost. Which is admirable and commendable, irrespective of how ugly the losing has gotten, Giants still tend to have a decent focus on how to handle people (players/personnel).
Decisions on QB will wait until the GM focus comes into play in early January, and of course the coaching staff decisions/personnel thereafter. I just don't think they can gamble an all in on Jones in Year 4. They need to push him hard to make a final determination (irrespective of health) and are caught in a crux with turnover of systems/coordinator again.
it sure sounds like it, having been there myself. With stenosis, Jones might feel like he can play and deal with it. The risk is further injury could really ruin his life, not just his football career.
Violently agree. There's time to position to move on should they choose to, but now is not it.
I'm more interested in them cutting DG loose and starting the next phase, with crucial hires to be made very soon. Elevate Abrams, stick with Jones with no competition, etc, and I just might take 2022 off ...
a medical condition that is either congenital or develops over time. In the cases where it is caused by trauma, eg. a rupture or displacement or break, I would think that it could be diagnosed by any intern. If that is the situation, and the result of contact in a game, he would probably be in a brace to stabilize it, not throwing passes in practice. The likelihood is that this is a muscular/peripheral nerve issue of some type. Just my semi-educated opinion. Do not get your medical advice on BBI :)
List them.
Mahomes. List begins and ends there. Elway won in his later years. There have been many who came close, but in the end, Brady, Manningham, Big Ben, Brees and Rodgers get Lombardi's, not RG3.
that going for him. As long as he can move the pocket and he has the arm strength. I'm rooting for him just like I am DJ. I just remember all the times Giants have been burnt by teams that extend the play with mobile Qb's we have no answer for. Yet we bad mouth the Giants for having one. Yep there's risk with it we've seen that too but as another poster said QB can get hurt by not being mobile. Hence the Brady rule and roughing the passer rules. The perfect scenario is one that can run if he needs to like maybe a younger Wilson or a Prescott come to mind. By the way don't misconstrue my rooting for DJ as a definitive he's a franchise QB. I'm not qualified enough to know. He certainly been thrown into a bad situation with this team's Oline but just not sure he's the guy. Hope the Giants figure it out this offseason.
RE: RE: RE: List *rushing* QB Super Bowl winners...
Rodgers, Mahomes, Wilson off the top of my head. So 3 of the last ten.
RE: RE: RE: RE: List *rushing* QB Super Bowl winners...
Being able to run and being a running QB are not the same thing. Jackson, Vick, Cunningham (early anyway) they were running QB's- Kordell Stewart another one...
How many other teams take a #6 pick that is so clearly not a #6 pick
Chicago taking Trubisky at #2, Titans taking Mariota at #2 were definitely worse picks. Chicago is worse because they moved up to get him and could've had Mahomes.
Chicago hasn't recovered, the Titans did.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: List *rushing* QB Super Bowl winners...
to that current injury. I agree it is a get out of jail free card for the team. i just hope they dont trade no 1's for russel Wilson..that would be a tragedy.
Yea it would be a tragedy to add a HOF caliber QB to the team, Do you guys listen to yourselves?
Get a competent GM to come in and make an assessment. Maybe Wilson can be had for less than you think. At any rate, he is more talented than any QB the Giants have ever had. I know we Giants fans are suffering from PTSD, and never had a QB with all-time great skills, but maybe we should try it sometime.
Violently agree. There's time to position to move on should they choose to, but now is not it.
I'm more interested in them cutting DG loose and starting the next phase, with crucial hires to be made very soon. Elevate Abrams, stick with Jones with no competition, etc, and I just might take 2022 off ...
Yes- I've already said if that's their play, I'm honestly not going to invest myself emotionally.
I'll probably watch NFL still, but maybe stick to Sun Night and Mon Night games. I'll listen to them on radio, but i'm not carving out my Sundays or game day/nights specially for Giants if this is the passive and lazy approach they take.
I know we Giants fans are suffering from PTSD, and never had a QB with all-time great skills, but maybe we should try it sometime.
OK find me one and I will try it. If you think Russ Wilson 2022 will be the same as SB winning RW -- you're out of your mind. And what would he do here? Once upon a time he made it work behind a bad oline -- I doubt that he can pull that of now.
Producer, Adding Russell Wilson at 33 years old is
an injured old short formerly mobile QB as much as I want an injured diva locker room cancer WR.
Wilson is suffering from a broken finger on his throwing hand. There is nothing from the previous few years to suggest he has lost very much. This is a fixable injury. It's not a Peyton career ender. Fix the injury and you get the 2020 version of Wilson. Why wouldn't you want that player on the team. We'll be playing meaningful football again. At least lets have a new GM and med team check him out. Maybe we get a slight discount because of the injury and age.
that I am not a doctor, do not know what's going on with DJ, and am only offering my own perspective:
I had a two level cervical fusion that did not involve any pain in my neck; it involved loss of neurological function elsewhere (my hands). Even if he was not in pain, as others have postulated, that does NOT mean that everything is ok.
Structural damages in the neck are no joke. I'm glad they are currently doing the right thing and putting his health first.
From a football perspective, it's time to move on. Let him play his 4th year on the cheap. But we should be looking for the next QB, whether it's this year's draft or next year's draft.
an injured old short formerly mobile QB as much as I want an injured diva locker room cancer WR.
Wilson is suffering from a broken finger on his throwing hand. There is nothing from the previous few years to suggest he has lost very much. This is a fixable injury. It's not a Peyton career ender. Fix the injury and you get the 2020 version of Wilson. Why wouldn't you want that player on the team. We'll be playing meaningful football again. At least lets have a new GM and med team check him out. Maybe we get a slight discount because of the injury and age.
Awww a pinky owie. That narrative does not add up.
I seriously doubt Seattle gives us a significant discount.
How many other teams take a #6 pick that is so clearly not a #6 pick
hmmm I dont know. Maybe take a look at the last 20 years' top 10 draft picks and I think you can come up with a whole list of teams who selected guys who were a reach.
You will also find hundreds of players who were overlooked and were not taken in the top 10 but should have been.
Not sure WTF your point is... as usual. OR why when Jones was selected has anything to do with his neck injury and whether he will play again this year or again for this franchise.
Lots of unjustified leaps in this thread.
But does this provide an excuse to draft another QB? No excuse really necessary, but sure, if they want to.
My guess is all parties are proceeding cautiously. One of the reasons the Giants have so many guys out at times and IR is not just conditioning, they are one of the most cautious teams with injuries and players health.
This only reinforces though the need the Giants have to possibly invest in QB spot in draft moreso (doesn't have to be with the 1sts), but they need talent options, maybe also including a veteran like Keenum or Dalton too.
I don't dislike Daniel Jones the person and respect his efforts as a football player and want his health protected, but as a Giants fan, I want my team to solidify the QB position going forward and Jones isn't the guy.
This.
GREAT idea to put your franchise QB at risk by making him an active part of your running game.
This franchise BLOWS.
Running was the only thing he did at a high level
Pathetic...even for the Giants
Not sure WTF your point is... as usual. OR why when Jones was selected has anything to do with his neck injury and whether he will play again this year or again for this franchise.
The point is other teams do not really have to admit mistakes because they are not really totally boneheaded decisions at the time. Who knew Haskins would become "distracted" ? Who knew Johny Manziel would put on fake wigs and glasses and go gamble in Vegas and not show up for practice?
That can be excused. At the time they were drafted, these guys were playing great football.
But when you take a guy who is really a 3rd rounder with a #6 pick and he turns out to be a guy who lacks the skills to play at this level, and he makes up for it by using his head as battering ram and getting injured; well then you look a little more foolish then the other cases I just mentioned.
NYG can simply decline his 5th year option based on performance, and then a decision to move in a new direction when the time is right.
Its bad.
My guess is all parties are proceeding cautiously. One of the reasons the Giants have so many guys out at times and IR is not just conditioning, they are one of the most cautious teams with injuries and players health.
This only reinforces though the need the Giants have to possibly invest in QB spot in draft moreso (doesn't have to be with the 1sts), but they need talent options, maybe also including a veteran like Keenum or Dalton too.
I don't dislike Daniel Jones the person and respect his efforts as a football player and want his health protected, but as a Giants fan, I want my team to solidify the QB position going forward and Jones isn't the guy.
Mahomes, Rodgers, and Wilson in the modern era. Young did it before many QBs were runners.
Plenty of runners win Super Bowls. Leave it up to BBI to bitch for a runner when the QB is a pocket passer, and then blame the mobility when he gets injured.
The common thread is that the offensive line is stinky dog shit, and has been for 10 years. THAT's why Dave has to go (and I'm not a DG hater, though I am disappointed). Fixing the OL is the one thing he promised to do, and incredibly, it's as bad as ever. I don't understand how it's possible.
NYG can simply decline his 5th year option based on performance, and then a decision to move in a new direction when the time is right.
I think they're protecting the player's health first and foremost. Which is admirable and commendable, irrespective of how ugly the losing has gotten, Giants still tend to have a decent focus on how to handle people (players/personnel).
Decisions on QB will wait until the GM focus comes into play in early January, and of course the coaching staff decisions/personnel thereafter. I just don't think they can gamble an all in on Jones in Year 4. They need to push him hard to make a final determination (irrespective of health) and are caught in a crux with turnover of systems/coordinator again.
Its bad.
This isn't Giants-centric. Many athletes get 2nd opinions. And anyone on BBI should be getting 2nd opinions on major medical issues/decisions.
I've seen doctors at HSS, NYC, Cornell, and a private practice in CT for my disc issues and I'd expect athletes to do the same due diligence.
I'm more interested in them cutting DG loose and starting the next phase, with crucial hires to be made very soon. Elevate Abrams, stick with Jones with no competition, etc, and I just might take 2022 off ...
Everyone needs to be shown the door. The entire thing is a disaster. Trainings staff, special teams teflon jerkoff, GM, coaches, scouts. All of it fucking stinks.
Unfortunately, Daniel Jones stinks at being a pocket passer, so the end result is exactly the same.
Giants are going to use this neck injury as a convenient way to get rid of Jones and blaming a medical condition as the reason.
They will get the doctors to say they are concerned for him as a person and therefore, he is not cleared to play.
The organization can say we did not make a mistake picking him, and we still believe in him as a player. We just cannot risk his health.
Then, some other team will clear Jones to play and he will be their backup QB.
I may be mistaken, but I think this happened with Bavaro as well.
This would be new level of incompetence.
Just admit you made a bad pick and move on. The obsession with optics and its impact on decision making is a major detriment.
The thing is, Jones is a running QB too.
Really classy.
In terms of Judge having *lied*. Get over it. They all do. It's part of the job.
Yea it would be a tragedy to add a HOF caliber QB to the team, Do you guys listen to yourselves?
Get a competent GM to come in and make an assessment. Maybe Wilson can be had for less than you think. At any rate, he is more talented than any QB the Giants have ever had. I know we Giants fans are suffering from PTSD, and never had a QB with all-time great skills, but maybe we should try it sometime.
I'm more interested in them cutting DG loose and starting the next phase, with crucial hires to be made very soon. Elevate Abrams, stick with Jones with no competition, etc, and I just might take 2022 off ...
Yes- I've already said if that's their play, I'm honestly not going to invest myself emotionally.
I'll probably watch NFL still, but maybe stick to Sun Night and Mon Night games. I'll listen to them on radio, but i'm not carving out my Sundays or game day/nights specially for Giants if this is the passive and lazy approach they take.
Really classy.
I'm sorry, should we be eulogizing him?
Nobody is wishing any ill will on the guy, but any discussion of any particular player is going to eventually get to performance.
I hope Daniel Jones lives a long and healthy life, and with the money he's already earned playing football, he's off to a phenomenal start in that area.
OK find me one and I will try it. If you think Russ Wilson 2022 will be the same as SB winning RW -- you're out of your mind. And what would he do here? Once upon a time he made it work behind a bad oline -- I doubt that he can pull that of now.
broke his neck. "Structural damage" is a totlly nebulous phrase. This "report" actually tells us nothing.
This.
There's a BIG difference in football career lengths between an NFL FB and a QB,
Eli, Big Ben, Rivers, Brees and Brady (among others) all played until they were at least 38.
Wilson likely has at least 5 good years left. FBs are usually done before they hit 33.
Wilson is suffering from a broken finger on his throwing hand. There is nothing from the previous few years to suggest he has lost very much. This is a fixable injury. It's not a Peyton career ender. Fix the injury and you get the 2020 version of Wilson. Why wouldn't you want that player on the team. We'll be playing meaningful football again. At least lets have a new GM and med team check him out. Maybe we get a slight discount because of the injury and age.
I had a two level cervical fusion that did not involve any pain in my neck; it involved loss of neurological function elsewhere (my hands). Even if he was not in pain, as others have postulated, that does NOT mean that everything is ok.
Structural damages in the neck are no joke. I'm glad they are currently doing the right thing and putting his health first.
From a football perspective, it's time to move on. Let him play his 4th year on the cheap. But we should be looking for the next QB, whether it's this year's draft or next year's draft.
an injured old short formerly mobile QB as much as I want an injured diva locker room cancer WR.
Wilson is suffering from a broken finger on his throwing hand. There is nothing from the previous few years to suggest he has lost very much. This is a fixable injury. It's not a Peyton career ender. Fix the injury and you get the 2020 version of Wilson. Why wouldn't you want that player on the team. We'll be playing meaningful football again. At least lets have a new GM and med team check him out. Maybe we get a slight discount because of the injury and age.
Awww a pinky owie. That narrative does not add up.
I seriously doubt Seattle gives us a significant discount.
Giants are going to use this neck injury as a convenient way to get rid of Jones and blaming a medical condition as the reason.
They will get the doctors to say they are concerned for him as a person and therefore, he is not cleared to play.
The organization can say we did not make a mistake picking him, and we still believe in him as a player. We just cannot risk his health.
Then, some other team will clear Jones to play and he will be their backup QB.
I may be mistaken, but I think this happened with Bavaro as well.
+1