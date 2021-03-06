Updated Opinion from all- Who still believes in Judge?

I asked this question a month and half ago.
It appears people are losing their confidence in the guy. He speaks a mean game but we are going nowhere fast. With Gettlemen leaving at the end of the season, some think Judge will go with him.
But there might be others who think he is still the man for the job or at least one more year.
what are your thoughts?
However, his hands are tied by personnel. But some of his timeouts and unwillingness to be aggressive have not bode well for him.
After two years 4 of those 5 things have not happened. I think the players generally play hard, but this is a team is a disorganized mess week in and week out that plays dumb, sloppy football. This team is as far from being "multiple" as you can get. They are a one-dimensional team who prides itself on being in a game in the 4th quarter. There is seemingly no strategy to have more points when it is over.
I would be fine if he were let go but believe he gets one more year.
exactly--hire a new GM and let him decide Judge and Jones's fate. Mara should not be the one making this decision or pairing Judge up with a GM on the one year audition or letting Judge, for heavens sake, have any role in selecting a GM. that would literally be doubling down on this mess. That last option CANNOT happen.
Clean sweep
I think the message is right and believe that more time is needed.
I also understand and cannot argue with anyone who wants to blow it up. However, I am looking at Judge building a program on his own and not this being part of the large 10 years of failed coaching.
For me it is one more year and I do think we will see results--I am done with Gettleman though. I liked the idea of him for GM soley on the ability to build the offensive line and despite his other failures, he can be fired soley on his inability to build an oline.
which latest news?
I hope that Judge had some growing pains....much like Belicheck Clevelands years....he seems smart, knows football and works hard.
The tenure is pretty ugly so far. I don't see Judge making real "CEO" type decisions. He seems stuck in a bit of a feel of being a ST coordinator and teacher as HC. He seems to give Graham a bit too much of a pass sometimes in games and his total feel or lack of direct hand in changing the offense I think is a major negative on his record.
I just don't see the situation getting better in a Year 3 for him, unless Judge is willing to make massive changes.
Maybe both. And we took a massive risk and bet on him. I think the issue is the Mara's have no idea what building a winning football team looks like now and they are actually attracted to the wrong qualities.
It is quite possible this situation may be too far gone for him (his perspective would tell if he needs a change) and the team, leaving the Giants to look for yet another coach. A coach that has experience with at least some success as a HC to perhaps gain some stability.
I honestly will be impressed if the Giants stick with Judge for another year, because, despite the fan backlash (which should not control your decisions) they might see a bigger picture for this coach starting in year 3. Hiring a coach like Judge, then cutting bait after two seasons seems like expectations were not in-line with reality.
Part of the value of having the head coach in a CEO type role, rather than coordinating the offense or defense too, would in theory be to focus on game management and overall strategy, including when to use time outs to manage the clock, when to go for it on 4th down, etc.
And have to admit we've been noticeably bad in those areas all year.
Our personnel is too weak in too many areas, our coordinators have had their failures, but at some point the blame falls to Judge. Can't put it all on Garrett, a shitty OL, a QB who can't take the next step at the pro level, injuries, or some combo thereof.
I think at this point we'd all agree major front office changes are necessary...and I'm leaning to a new team president hand picking a new GM and coach who are on the same page.
Enough alternating firing of GM, then coach, then GM every couple years
If he doesn't have the autonomy to build the team with his vision than its going to be a constant uphill battle for him. I hope the next GM share similar views on team building but if not, hire the next HC who does.
Unfortunately, he looks overwhelmed by the root problems with the roster, and only having chuckleheads in the Front Office to help figure things out.
I don't know if how much I believe in him but I would definitely rather give him a 3rd year versus find a new head coach...
Due to all the injuries, he's probably gonna get one more season.
And that will be his make-or-break season.
And THEN we will find out "who still believes in Judge".
Defense has played pretty good.
Offense has played like shit.
If you're going to ding Judge for the Offense you have to give him credit for the Defense.
I really don't give a shit about the stupid timeouts. Coaches like Andy Reid have had issues like this in the past. Judge just hasn't had a competent offense at all. It's worse this year than it was last year.
I don't mind bringing him back.
2. Injuries - Yes we are tired of hearing about injuries. However, this an organization thing not Joe Judge. Judge should get 1 injury get out jail free card as well.
3. He is a leader - You can see it. The results are not there so it's hard for people to believe, but it's there. And he is not afraid to have the hard conversations.
4. Knowledge of the game - Just listen to him talk, he clearly has the knowledge to get the job done. Just need to see the results.
5. His game management - Sucks. However, if he had an offensive line that could pick up a 4th and 1 instead of losing 2 yards, we might see something different. He has to play it conservative because the offense can't move the ball and his best thing going for him is his defense.
6. The use of time outs - If this team was better, no one would even notice it.
I still believe. That's my opinion.
Stating that , if we hire a new GM I don’t believe in hiring someone to do a job and then turn around and tell them how to do it. He have to trust the people you are hiring and allow them the opportunity to fail or succeed..
The echo chamber rants about time out usage and conservatism. I want to see if that is the core of his philosophy or simply a product of what he’s working with. Hopefully there’s an aggressive side to him just waiting for the horses to run with.
guy is a fraud
Asking seriously because I do not know... did Belichick make similarly confusing in-game errors AND have poor results? Or were his fundamentals sound and he just didn't win?
I can buy the argument that changing culture takes time, but I feel there are way too many "What the hell is he possibly thinking!?" moments in games with 4th down calls, clock management, special teams strategies, etc...
I also saw through Judge's line of bullshit from the moment I heard it. As far back as last season, I offered my opinion that this clown sounded like a used car and/or insurance salesman. Yet Mara fell for it hook, line & sinker.
What message? Not the carnival act, the actual message.
Also - does a message even matter? What's Belichick's message? What's Reid's?
I loved his vibe of organization, integrity, personal responsibility, and management. Running the team, not just one side of the ball. Trusting his coordinators. Focusing on TEACHING with the players. That all sounded perfect to me.
As this season has dragged on, it's much harder to defend, as those things are not showing up.
--Team looks unprepared
--poor game management
--poor adjustments in-game
--poor communication with the press/fans on his goals and intentions.
--firing a coach mid-season is never good... I agree Garrett was part of the problem, but that should have been addressed last offseason
it's adding up to me finally recognizing he's not the guy. Bring in a new GM and let him pick his coach. I say that with regret, and there are factors that led to our problems that are out of Judge's hands, but he didn't step up to those obstacles.
Forcing him on the next GM IS BAD BUSINESS.
If he goes, fine, if he stays, Mara has to butt completely out.
I don't think he goes anywhere after this year though.
Then I saw him on Giants First and Ten breaking down film. He explained things for me in a very understandable fashion and he won me over. I think injuries and the pandemic militate in favor of another year. That is, if he doesn't lose the team and they keep playing hard for him.
If he goes, fine, if he stays, Mara has to butt completely out.
Totally get this. But management didn't make him a terrible game manager this year playing to not lose instead of playing to win. And also looking like a fool in press conferences trying to cover his own ass. That was allllll him.
Coaching an offense challenged team with a defense that never makes the critical stop with an ultra-conservative play-not-to-lose mentality is guaranteed to make for a shitty team playing shitty football and losing the majority of their games.
He should be fired now.
Stability is irrelevant when you are winning 4 to 6 games a year.
4. Knowledge of the game - Just listen to him talk, he clearly has the knowledge to get the job done. Just need to see the results.
I actually think this is one of his major flaws. His team struggles to get lined up consistently, and this far into the season they are still making the same stupid mistakes. This is offense, defense and ST. It is not simply a coordinator.
And let's not forget the 15 yard penalty because he didn't know that all scoring plays are reviewed.
He throws around a lot of the right buzzwords, but I don't know how much of that is actual knowledge since there are so many examples supporting that he is lost.
Never was really in on Graham either, but that's another story since people seem to think he's a good coach despite the defense giving up 10 yards a clip and barely getting pressure on quarterbacks.
Ownership needs to step aside on that decision.
Bill Walsh was an introvert who suffered from severe self doubt. But he won. Parcells was New Jersey incarnate. He won. If Walsh lost, fans would call him a pussy and if Parcells lost he'd be a bloward. Every coach's version of press conference cliches is going to sound ridiculous when he's losing - that's the nature of the beast. Judge isn't getting it done on the field. He may not be the offensive coordinator but he's the head coach so its his offense, and they aren't doing anything schematically that suggests a Judge coached team will ever score enough points to compete in the current soft NFL.
Giants seemed to understand that offensive-minded coaches were the way to win based on their history of HC hires more recently. But they have had a tendency in John Mara's era to fallaciously fight the previous war so they hired Judge because he was more fiery than Shurmur.
I worry about their ability to attract real HC talent this offseason. At this point I think you give Judge the next year. Maybe they figure it out. Maybe they suck again and can land the Bama or OSU QBs.
That said, he needs to do better with the media. He doesn't have to throw any individuals under the bus, but he can't be afraid to say things like "right now, we suck, and we know it. We're doing all we can to fix it."
Now he's down to a possible 3rd QB with an already injury-riddled team. I don't really see what he can do the rest of the year except go on evaluating the roster and hope some players get healthy and maybe hope that Fromm plays well if he gets in.
This has been a start-and-stop year all around. At this point if he's here next year with a new GM I'm fine with it and if a new GM wants to bring in someone else I can understand that too. I really think the decisions he makes are impacted by the makeup of the team. You can't be aggressive when you don't have even one thing you do well on offense consistently.
And the team, as a whole, has regressed from last year. That's the biggest damning piece of evidence.
Some new, unknown commodities in the NFL (like Judge last year) enjoy a brief mirage of success before the book is out. The only thing harder than success is sustained success, and the NFL is merciless.
Ooof. I think if my only two choices were Harbaugh and Judge, I might be tempted to give Judge another year.
if he throws Barkley and Glennon back out there full time on Sunday I'm going to be very disappointed
Both belong in the CFL
Glennon had analysis paralysis last week after his INT
Barkley is afraid of contact
However, what does this team do well? What is their identity? I’ve got nothing there. For those reasons, I’m moving towards blow it all up.
It could also signify that the ownership and organizational methods and decision making on head coaching is not working. They may be making really bad choices in understanding what they need in a head coach and program building that's effective in the NFL to "win".
However, what does this team do well? What is their identity? I’ve got nothing there. For those reasons, I’m moving towards blow it all up.
Yes, but to be fair, that's on him and he's had two seasons of resume work now. Yes - they had some promising wins last year, but they also proceeded to collapse again in December (they had some destiny in their hands early on).
He made these choices to give it a run with Barkley and Jones (he could have forced some alternatives or other options that weren't costly). If there's pressure from ownership, it still doesn't move the emotional "feel-bad" or excuse narrative in Judge's favor. I just don't buy that Mara isn't letting Judge make decisions he feels strongly about. Judge appears to be playing a bit of a "collaborative" politician early on with Gettleman as GM and Garrett as OC. I think that's a mistake on his part and one he might want to have back, but that's tough to do in this league.
When you break the seal and become the head coach, you own it and the results. If Judge let somebody else make his bed and didn't like it, and proceeds to lie in it, I can't feel bad for him. It's probably a hard learning lesson, but not one that we have to keep giving people more and more years to prove differently. It's how you end up six, seven, eight years into the losing doldrums continuously.
Judge came in half-way through Gettleman's "rebuild" and has had to make due with the players on the roster that Gettleman acquired without any input from Judge, including Jones, Barkely, Solder, Leonard Williams, Peppers, Carter and Ximines. I think the drafting and player acquisition has improved somewhat with Judge, but it is hard to fault him for not fixing the OL when Gettleman hands him left-overs from his poor draft decisions and whatever scraps he can find on the dumpster pile in free agency.
Comparing any young HC to Belicheck is simply unfair, even those who came out of New England. BB has been in the NFL longer than Joe Judge has been alive. You can't expect any coach to walk out of NE and just be a mini-BB without putting in years of work and going through hundreds of game time decision experience. The biggest difference between the Pats and the rest of the NFL is that BB decides what types of player he wants and the FO is expected to evaluate players based on those traits, not just how fast, big or athletic the player might be. Rob Sales' comments about Peart perfectly highlight the difference with the Giants FO, who seem to value athletic measurables and potential over how each player fits within the bigger picture of the team identity and scheme. The Pats would never draft a 6'7 350lb OL who is afraid to hit someone.
Is Judge perfect HC? No, he has a lot to improve on, but it is difficult to expect a HC at any level to succeed when the team does not give that HC the players they need to win. The Giants D has been somewhat competent for the past 2 years in game planning against top teams and for me that is a good indication that Judge knows enough about winning football games to give it at least 1 more year. The team should have fired Gettleman last year, but true to form Mara will exhaust every option before making the right decision. Only 5 more games before he can be sent to Cape Cod for good.
Other than that, it's been negatives is all areas.
Barely playing the starting OL in preseason.
Switching Gates from OC to LG.
Poorly constructed gameplans all season.
Players on both sides of the ball confused, unprepared all season.
Undisciplined play/dumb penalties (personal fouls, offsides, defensive holding).
Constant in-game strategic mistakes (bad TO usage, resorting to FGs when going for it is the clearly better move).
Not holding poor performers accountable.
That said, I don't know that Vice Lombardi could win with the pile of shit players that Gettleman assembled.
He still has a ways to go to be considered a good coach but I think he can be. Coughlin was almost run out of here and look how that turned out. Bad organizations stay bad by tearing it up after 2 years over and over. Players dont fit the scheme so they move them and bring in new ones. We saw that with the last 2 coaches. Unless you are able to get a Bill Parcells type (I dont see one out there) you stick with what you have.
If new GM comes in and wants him out, I'd be fine. If he stays one more year and we see how team does that's fine too.
You can't make those ridiculous postgame comments. Everything that comes out of his mouth now I think is a joke.
As far as believing in the guy? No, not at all. I’m still waiting for someone to tell what this guy is good at and what he’s accomplished here in NY? No players or coaches are better under him (maybe PG but I’m not sure Judge is making the defense and PG better). Poorly prepared team. Game plans and play calling suck. Zero game time adjustments. Can’t scheme. I mean, what’s this good at?
I think if, as a management team, that you believe in Judge, you are doing so because you truly feel like injuries/lack of talent (o line) have held him back. If you grab a 20 year old rookie with a ton of promise and throw him out there and he shows signs of the things you want to see, would you get rid of him after 2 mediocre seasons? Wouldn’t the same thing apply to a head coach? Does he need time to learn?
I hate to use the same bullshit excuses this team has been using forever. They have been relatively decisive at the very least when it comes to bringing the axe down on head coaches after only 2 years. I want to like Judge a lot more than the results say I should. I do agree that maybe his quarterback, his offensive line, and his teams durability issues have held him back. I also believe his decision making (timeouts, not going for it, not being aggressive) hasn’t been good for a team that is pretty much in most of the games they play.
Long story short-I have no idea. But I wouldn’t be completely opposed to giving him another season. Maybe Jones is total crap, maybe Garrett’s stink is still infused into this offense, and no ifs ands or buts the offensive line sucks. All his impact players except for L Williams and Bradberry have missed games this season. Literally all of them. Plus he’s learning on the job. My opinion of him has soured this season for sure but as is the Giant Way, there are a ton of legit excuses. They are the number one most injured team and that’s saying something with all the Ravens injuries.
He still has a ways to go to be considered a good coach but I think he can be. Coughlin was almost run out of here and look how that turned out. Bad organizations stay bad by tearing it up after 2 years over and over. Players dont fit the scheme so they move them and bring in new ones. We saw that with the last 2 coaches. Unless you are able to get a Bill Parcells type (I dont see one out there) you stick with what you have.
Coughlin was a good coach before the Giants. Coughlin took over a 4-12 team with no OL and a rookie QB and started 5-2 the very next year. Playoff game by year 2. Judge hasn't done anything to hang on to.
Hanging on to the guy has to come with a reason better than "you can't change coaches every 2 years." You can when they get dragged on every prime time game and never win at home. You can when he doesn't know what he's doing in situational football.
There's a lot about coaching that is not visible to us. But what is visible indicates that he doesn't have a grasp on modern football fundamentals and he doesn't seem particularly interested in learning
With all that being said I think his clock starts next season. He has to make it known what he needs to succeed talent wise. It’s just a hunch but I think judge had a lot to do with us drafting Thomas and Toney... and of course Pat Graham is his guy. Judge isn’t a fool just learning without the proper tools for success. Oline is traaaaaaaash like putrid ...I believe without a doubt that if our Oline could just run block forget pass block but just run block this team is 7-5. They have no offensive identity and a run game would change that. Yes we’re in a passing league but have a run game would compliment our defense imv. I believe in him still now maybe next year that could change but currently I believe in waaaay more than the last 2 coaches. Not saying much but that’s all I got lol.