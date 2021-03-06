for display only
Updated Opinion from all- Who still believes in Judge?

GMAN4LIFE : 9:43 am
I asked this question a month and half ago.

It appears people are losing their confidence in the guy. He speaks a mean game but we are going nowhere fast. With Gettlemen leaving at the end of the season, some think Judge will go with him.

But there might be others who think he is still the man for the job or at least one more year.

what are your thoughts?
He is making it tougher to believe  
GNewGiants : 9:44 am : link
with every game.

However, his hands are tied by personnel. But some of his timeouts and unwillingness to be aggressive have not bode well for him.
make or break for him  
Fat Wally : 9:47 am : link
next year. New GM will be forced to give him 1 more year by Mara.

...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:47 am : link
I want him gone.
The guy came in and told us he was going to build a team  
Mike from Ohio : 9:48 am : link
that used the talent on the field to their strengths, put them in a position to succeed, and played smart tough football and didn't beat themselves.

After two years 4 of those 5 things have not happened. I think the players generally play hard, but this is a team is a disorganized mess week in and week out that plays dumb, sloppy football. This team is as far from being "multiple" as you can get. They are a one-dimensional team who prides itself on being in a game in the 4th quarter. There is seemingly no strategy to have more points when it is over.
...  
BigBlueJ : 9:49 am : link
Please find the nearest exit.
I'm already done  
cjac : 9:50 am : link
I think we have to blow it up, new GM and let him pick the next coach and QB
His presence has been shown to be an act  
jvm52106 : 9:52 am : link
or at the very least fraudulent. I think he gets one more year and maybe the issues are more DG and stuck with Garrett, Jones and this roster but, I am doubting that more and more.

I would be fine if he were let go but believe he gets one more year.
RE: I'm already done  
Essex : 9:53 am : link
In comment 15487996 cjac said:
Quote:
I think we have to blow it up, new GM and let him pick the next coach and QB

exactly--hire a new GM and let him decide Judge and Jones's fate. Mara should not be the one making this decision or pairing Judge up with a GM on the one year audition or letting Judge, for heavens sake, have any role in selecting a GM. that would literally be doubling down on this mess. That last option CANNOT happen.
........  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 9:54 am : link
The GM needs a change. Part of that is being totally aligned with GM and Coach to create clear expectations in regards to building a roster.

Clean sweep
I am a believer  
Giantimistic : 9:55 am : link
in stability and consistency and would like to see another year of the program.

I think the message is right and believe that more time is needed.

I also understand and cannot argue with anyone who wants to blow it up. However, I am looking at Judge building a program on his own and not this being part of the large 10 years of failed coaching.

For me it is one more year and I do think we will see results--I am done with Gettleman though. I liked the idea of him for GM soley on the ability to build the offensive line and despite his other failures, he can be fired soley on his inability to build an oline.
With this latest news  
ghost718 : 9:57 am : link
I don't think he's fit to be a coach on any level
He doesn't do anything well  
endwerc : 9:58 am : link
Except talk. Vote of no confidence.
RE: With this latest news  
GMAN4LIFE : 9:58 am : link
In comment 15488009 ghost718 said:
Quote:
I don't think he's fit to be a coach on any level


which latest news?
NRFPT  
jeff57 : 10:00 am : link
Needs to go at the end of the season.
I have as much if not more doubts about Judge but  
George from PA : 10:03 am : link
Replacing coaches every 2 years assures a team to be in a cycle of losing.

I hope that Judge had some growing pains....much like Belicheck Clevelands years....he seems smart, knows football and works hard.
Time  
Straw Hat : 10:04 am : link
To move on. Shouldnt be hiring a new GM and giving him stipulations on who his coach and qb will be right off the bat.
I'm disappointed  
Sammo85 : 10:06 am : link
But I also wanted Don Martindale as HC.

The tenure is pretty ugly so far. I don't see Judge making real "CEO" type decisions. He seems stuck in a bit of a feel of being a ST coordinator and teacher as HC. He seems to give Graham a bit too much of a pass sometimes in games and his total feel or lack of direct hand in changing the offense I think is a major negative on his record.

I just don't see the situation getting better in a Year 3 for him, unless Judge is willing to make massive changes.


Judge has not only lost my faith as a good football coach  
NoGainDayne : 10:07 am : link
I question his general intelligence. Some of the choices he's made on and off the field either show a complete lack of thoughtfulness or the opposite of the poise and confidence he tries so hard to project.

Maybe both. And we took a massive risk and bet on him. I think the issue is the Mara's have no idea what building a winning football team looks like now and they are actually attracted to the wrong qualities.
I have lost  
crick n NC : 10:09 am : link
most of the confidence I once had. That confidence was partly based on words and actions from last season which from my view looked promising despite the record. The thing is, when you hire a coach like Judge who is very young while having zero coaching experience you should be prepared to have some ugly moments. You may have to stick with the guy longer to get through the growing pains of being not only a first time HC, but at the pro level. However, since the team has made mistake after mistake they really can't afford to hold onto this coach too long, which makes me wonder why they thought he was a good fit in the first place considering the time they would have to allow a guy like Judge to develop.

It is quite possible this situation may be too far gone for him (his perspective would tell if he needs a change) and the team, leaving the Giants to look for yet another coach. A coach that has experience with at least some success as a HC to perhaps gain some stability.

I honestly will be impressed if the Giants stick with Judge for another year, because, despite the fan backlash (which should not control your decisions) they might see a bigger picture for this coach starting in year 3. Hiring a coach like Judge, then cutting bait after two seasons seems like expectations were not in-line with reality.
I find myself really wanting it to work with him  
mfsd : 10:10 am : link
but concede I've probably been too forgiving of some of his obvious coaching blunders bc of that.

Part of the value of having the head coach in a CEO type role, rather than coordinating the offense or defense too, would in theory be to focus on game management and overall strategy, including when to use time outs to manage the clock, when to go for it on 4th down, etc.

And have to admit we've been noticeably bad in those areas all year.

Our personnel is too weak in too many areas, our coordinators have had their failures, but at some point the blame falls to Judge. Can't put it all on Garrett, a shitty OL, a QB who can't take the next step at the pro level, injuries, or some combo thereof.

I think at this point we'd all agree major front office changes are necessary...and I'm leaning to a new team president hand picking a new GM and coach who are on the same page.

Enough alternating firing of GM, then coach, then GM every couple years
his poor game management this year  
UConn4523 : 10:10 am : link
is a contrast to last year and since I don't know the reason for it, its hard to say. But he also has almost nothing to work with so there's that too.

If he doesn't have the autonomy to build the team with his vision than its going to be a constant uphill battle for him. I hope the next GM share similar views on team building but if not, hire the next HC who does.
His mom?  
Sec 103 : 10:11 am : link
.
Im done  
blueblood : 10:11 am : link
his act is tired.
Judge he knew the Offense was in trouble before the season  
Jimmy Googs : 10:14 am : link
began with all the injuries piling up that side of the ball and guys not being anywhere near 100%. So he decided to go conservative and rely on his Defense early on, but they let him down big-time with poor play themselves. Judge has also added to some of the problems with several desperate and questionable takes from sideline.

Unfortunately, he looks overwhelmed by the root problems with the roster, and only having chuckleheads in the Front Office to help figure things out.

I don't know if how much I believe in him but I would definitely rather give him a 3rd year versus find a new head coach...
...  
26.2 : 10:15 am : link
I want him back next year. Next season is the last straw. If we start 0-5, he's gone at that point. IMO.
Welp  
M.S. : 10:17 am : link

Due to all the injuries, he's probably gonna get one more season.

And that will be his make-or-break season.

And THEN we will find out "who still believes in Judge".
I was a believer  
GIANTS128 : 10:20 am : link
but would not be upset if he was let go. He has had some bad luck but he hasnt done one thing I can say "wow..great job" The one thing that really bothers me is our special teams is nothing even close to special. Usually whatever unit the head coach comes from is the teams strength. Not here
Hard to judge Judge  
darktimes : 10:25 am : link
With all the injuries. We're basically running backups of backups across the offense for most of the year.

Defense has played pretty good.
Offense has played like shit.

If you're going to ding Judge for the Offense you have to give him credit for the Defense.

I really don't give a shit about the stupid timeouts. Coaches like Andy Reid have had issues like this in the past. Judge just hasn't had a competent offense at all. It's worse this year than it was last year.

I don't mind bringing him back.
Where is he on the head coach learning curve?  
FanSinceYA : 10:27 am : link
As has been said, he talks a good game but the results do not show it. My fear is that he learns here and goes on to be a great coach somewhere else. Belichick was not great in Cleveland. I'd give him another year and see where it goes, hopefully without all the injuries.
...  
rasbutant : 10:27 am : link
1. His first year as coach was during COVID. For doing a job for the 1st time, I think he handle that extreme situation really well.

2. Injuries - Yes we are tired of hearing about injuries. However, this an organization thing not Joe Judge. Judge should get 1 injury get out jail free card as well.

3. He is a leader - You can see it. The results are not there so it's hard for people to believe, but it's there. And he is not afraid to have the hard conversations.

4. Knowledge of the game - Just listen to him talk, he clearly has the knowledge to get the job done. Just need to see the results.

5. His game management - Sucks. However, if he had an offensive line that could pick up a 4th and 1 instead of losing 2 yards, we might see something different. He has to play it conservative because the offense can't move the ball and his best thing going for him is his defense.

6. The use of time outs - If this team was better, no one would even notice it.

I still believe. That's my opinion.
I held out a while, but I'm done  
Go Terps : 10:28 am : link
He can go.
I would  
g56blue10 : 10:30 am : link
Bring him back for another year.. there has been questionable in game decisions this year he was really good last year.. I young coach needs the chance to learn and grow.. if your intentions are not allow him that opportunity than you shouldn’t have hired him in the first place.. it’s also the Job of management to provide employees with the tools to succeed, have we done that ?

Stating that , if we hire a new GM I don’t believe in hiring someone to do a job and then turn around and tell them how to do it. He have to trust the people you are hiring and allow them the opportunity to fail or succeed..
I'm okay with him returning one more win or else season.  
jsuds : 10:31 am : link
Still I would like him to show something that indicates he is improving himself as a coach. Not bungling time-out usage and using the clock better end of game and when to go for it and when to punt would be good for starters.
Full support at this time  
mako J : 10:37 am : link
However that support would be tested this off-season if he simply promotes Kitchens. Hopefully he’ll scour the NFL and college ranks for a better option. That may prove unsuccessful and we’ll likely never know either way, but if he promotes Kitchens right away I’ll be disappointed.

The echo chamber rants about time out usage and conservatism. I want to see if that is the core of his philosophy or simply a product of what he’s working with. Hopefully there’s an aggressive side to him just waiting for the horses to run with.
He was hired to be a lifeguard….  
thrunthrublue : 10:38 am : link
He talked a great game…..up sold everyone with flighty platitudes….come to find out once he was in the water, dude can’t swim.
no strong feeling either way. I get it if they give him another  
Victor in CT : 10:38 am : link
year, but I won't be upset if they dump him and let the new GM pick his own coach.
They really just need to get someone strong above him  
DavidinBMNY : 10:41 am : link
And let the person make the decisions. Period.
I’m out  
Ben in Tampa : 10:45 am : link
He’s been exposed BADLY this year
i was done when he challenged a scoring play  
japanhead : 10:46 am : link
and then weakly lied about it at the post-game presser

guy is a fraud
RE: Where is he on the head coach learning curve?  
moze1021 : 10:52 am : link
In comment 15488064 FanSinceYA said:
Quote:
As has been said, he talks a good game but the results do not show it. My fear is that he learns here and goes on to be a great coach somewhere else. Belichick was not great in Cleveland. I'd give him another year and see where it goes, hopefully without all the injuries.


Asking seriously because I do not know... did Belichick make similarly confusing in-game errors AND have poor results? Or were his fundamentals sound and he just didn't win?

I can buy the argument that changing culture takes time, but I feel there are way too many "What the hell is he possibly thinking!?" moments in games with 4th down calls, clock management, special teams strategies, etc...
I'm Not A Believer  
BlueVinnie : 10:53 am : link
and never was. I absolutely hated the hire. How do you hire a candidate that had no head coaching experience at any level and was neither an offensive nor defensive coordinator? Bill Belichick liking you as one of his assistants should not automatically qualify anyone as a head coaching candidate.

I also saw through Judge's line of bullshit from the moment I heard it. As far back as last season, I offered my opinion that this clown sounded like a used car and/or insurance salesman. Yet Mara fell for it hook, line & sinker.
I stopped earlier this year  
ZogZerg : 10:54 am : link
Talks a good game, has no idea how to manage a game during the game.
RE: I am a believer  
FStubbs : 10:56 am : link
In comment 15488004 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
in stability and consistency and would like to see another year of the program.

I think the message is right and believe that more time is needed.

I also understand and cannot argue with anyone who wants to blow it up. However, I am looking at Judge building a program on his own and not this being part of the large 10 years of failed coaching.

For me it is one more year and I do think we will see results--I am done with Gettleman though. I liked the idea of him for GM soley on the ability to build the offensive line and despite his other failures, he can be fired soley on his inability to build an oline.


What message? Not the carnival act, the actual message.

Also - does a message even matter? What's Belichick's message? What's Reid's?
willing to give him  
ron mexico : 10:57 am : link
another year
I've been a long time supporter  
SirYesSir : 10:58 am : link
and have defended him against many critics...

I loved his vibe of organization, integrity, personal responsibility, and management. Running the team, not just one side of the ball. Trusting his coordinators. Focusing on TEACHING with the players. That all sounded perfect to me.

As this season has dragged on, it's much harder to defend, as those things are not showing up.
--Team looks unprepared
--poor game management
--poor adjustments in-game
--poor communication with the press/fans on his goals and intentions.
--firing a coach mid-season is never good... I agree Garrett was part of the problem, but that should have been addressed last offseason


it's adding up to me finally recognizing he's not the guy. Bring in a new GM and let him pick his coach. I say that with regret, and there are factors that led to our problems that are out of Judge's hands, but he didn't step up to those obstacles.
RE: make or break for him  
MtDizzle : 11:02 am : link
In comment 15487986 Fat Wally said:
Quote:
next year. New GM will be forced to give him 1 more year by Mara.


Forcing him on the next GM IS BAD BUSINESS.
I am indifferent  
beatrixkiddo : 11:03 am : link
Think it will be best for the Next GM to decide his fate, there can’t be any stipulations that he get anymore time, he hasn’t improved his in game mismanagement mistakes. A lot of the mess is not on him, he has been tasked with trying to turn dog shit into gold, while I’d prefer he get one more year. I’m really not that sold on his philosophy for building this team, defense plays soft up front, and an offense that puts you to sleep. It just doesn’t seem like a winning strategy in 2021.
Absolutely  
MtDizzle : 11:06 am : link
Mind boggling the amount of you that are willing to give this bum another year. This team has you people brainwashed.
I'm torn  
Joey in VA : 11:08 am : link
When I found out that he wanted Garrett gone before the season and he wasn't fired, it made realize that Mara is still interfering. That means Garrett was foisted on Judge and then Colombo followed. Keeping Gettleman was a mistake too, I don't think he and Judge see eye to eye on a lot. The panic trades for Price and Bredeson seemed like Judge pushed for OL help and didn't get it until it was too late.

If he goes, fine, if he stays, Mara has to butt completely out.
I've been off him since the WFT Monday Nighter  
AcesUp : 11:10 am : link
It became apparent that he made no adjustments from Year 1 to Year 2. With a full offseason and without the excuse of Covid, no changes were made to the offensive scheme or his coaching style. I don't think I had ever seen a coach's decisions contribute to a loss more than in that one game because it wasn't one miscalculation, it was a series of bad choices. Once it became apparent he wasn't the ultra detail-oriented coach that he had branded himself as and on top of that subscribed to a regressive philosophy that would cost us football games, I was out.

I don't think he goes anywhere after this year though.
I was not sold on him when he was signed.  
3putt : 11:10 am : link
I didn't like his communication skills when I first heard him speak. Many did. Now some have begun to compare him to a car salesman. I'm not really sure that fits for me. There were just too many unnecessary words thrown into a sentence.

Then I saw him on Giants First and Ten breaking down film. He explained things for me in a very understandable fashion and he won me over. I think injuries and the pandemic militate in favor of another year. That is, if he doesn't lose the team and they keep playing hard for him.
RE: I'm torn  
NoGainDayne : 11:14 am : link
In comment 15488124 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
When I found out that he wanted Garrett gone before the season and he wasn't fired, it made realize that Mara is still interfering. That means Garrett was foisted on Judge and then Colombo followed. Keeping Gettleman was a mistake too, I don't think he and Judge see eye to eye on a lot. The panic trades for Price and Bredeson seemed like Judge pushed for OL help and didn't get it until it was too late.

If he goes, fine, if he stays, Mara has to butt completely out.


Totally get this. But management didn't make him a terrible game manager this year playing to not lose instead of playing to win. And also looking like a fool in press conferences trying to cover his own ass. That was allllll him.
Not even a little  
brookeny : 11:17 am : link
Judge would have been a good coach in the 80s when punting on 4th and 1 was a good idea …
His play-not-to-lose philosophy is disqualifying  
Regular Coffee : 11:25 am : link
by consistently never going for a 4th and short, he sends a message to his team that he has no confidence in them. Even if they never converted a fourth down, would our record be any different? Heck, maybe we would have won another game or two.

Coaching an offense challenged team with a defense that never makes the critical stop with an ultra-conservative play-not-to-lose mentality is guaranteed to make for a shitty team playing shitty football and losing the majority of their games.

He should be fired now.
RE: I am a believer  
Producer : 11:26 am : link
In comment 15488004 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
in stability and consistency and would like to see another year of the program.

I think the message is right and believe that more time is needed.

I also understand and cannot argue with anyone who wants to blow it up. However, I am looking at Judge building a program on his own and not this being part of the large 10 years of failed coaching.

For me it is one more year and I do think we will see results--I am done with Gettleman though. I liked the idea of him for GM soley on the ability to build the offensive line and despite his other failures, he can be fired soley on his inability to build an oline.


Stability is irrelevant when you are winning 4 to 6 games a year.
RE: ...  
Mike from Ohio : 11:32 am : link
In comment 15488065 rasbutant said:
Quote:

4. Knowledge of the game - Just listen to him talk, he clearly has the knowledge to get the job done. Just need to see the results.


I actually think this is one of his major flaws. His team struggles to get lined up consistently, and this far into the season they are still making the same stupid mistakes. This is offense, defense and ST. It is not simply a coordinator.

And let's not forget the 15 yard penalty because he didn't know that all scoring plays are reviewed.

He throws around a lot of the right buzzwords, but I don't know how much of that is actual knowledge since there are so many examples supporting that he is lost.
I was never really in on Judge;  
Angel Eyes : 11:39 am : link
wasn't in the fact that he was another Belichick disciple who had a high chance of striking out (how many ex-Belichick assistants have had success?) and seemed kinda meh on either side of the ball.

Never was really in on Graham either, but that's another story since people seem to think he's a good coach despite the defense giving up 10 yards a clip and barely getting pressure on quarterbacks.
I think he should go.  
weeg in the bronx : 11:42 am : link
the new GM makes the call

Ownership needs to step aside on that decision.

People getting very worked up  
JB_in_DC : 11:45 am : link
over press conferences, the "used car salesman" lines abound. Who cares what a coach says - results are all that matters. All the blistering remarks about him "lying" is beyond childish and silly to me.

Bill Walsh was an introvert who suffered from severe self doubt. But he won. Parcells was New Jersey incarnate. He won. If Walsh lost, fans would call him a pussy and if Parcells lost he'd be a bloward. Every coach's version of press conference cliches is going to sound ridiculous when he's losing - that's the nature of the beast. Judge isn't getting it done on the field. He may not be the offensive coordinator but he's the head coach so its his offense, and they aren't doing anything schematically that suggests a Judge coached team will ever score enough points to compete in the current soft NFL.

Giants seemed to understand that offensive-minded coaches were the way to win based on their history of HC hires more recently. But they have had a tendency in John Mara's era to fallaciously fight the previous war so they hired Judge because he was more fiery than Shurmur.

I worry about their ability to attract real HC talent this offseason. At this point I think you give Judge the next year. Maybe they figure it out. Maybe they suck again and can land the Bama or OSU QBs.
If we can't convince Jim Harbaugh to leave Michigan  
Gruber : 11:54 am : link
then I'd give Joe Judge one more year.
He still has a lot to learn  
David B. : 11:55 am : link
I think he could still be a good HC, but the players he's working with -- other than 4-5 guys -- are largely garbage. A coach is only as good as his talent, and Vince Lombardi couldn't win with this crew.

That said, he needs to do better with the media. He doesn't have to throw any individuals under the bus, but he can't be afraid to say things like "right now, we suck, and we know it. We're doing all we can to fix it."
At this point  
bronxct1 : 11:56 am : link
At this point, this team is what it is. He coaches super conservatively because the offense can't be trusted to do anything right. With Jones out now its thrown a major wrench into what I think Judge wanted to do the rest of the year which was move on from Garrett and see what Jones could do with a different set of playcalling.

Now he's down to a possible 3rd QB with an already injury-riddled team. I don't really see what he can do the rest of the year except go on evaluating the roster and hope some players get healthy and maybe hope that Fromm plays well if he gets in.

This has been a start-and-stop year all around. At this point if he's here next year with a new GM I'm fine with it and if a new GM wants to bring in someone else I can understand that too. I really think the decisions he makes are impacted by the makeup of the team. You can't be aggressive when you don't have even one thing you do well on offense consistently.
There are things  
mittenedman : 11:56 am : link
that have nothing to do with personnel that he seems completely overwhelmed by.

And the team, as a whole, has regressed from last year. That's the biggest damning piece of evidence.

Some new, unknown commodities in the NFL (like Judge last year) enjoy a brief mirage of success before the book is out. The only thing harder than success is sustained success, and the NFL is merciless.
RE: If we can't convince Jim Harbaugh to leave Michigan  
Mike from Ohio : 11:57 am : link
In comment 15488208 Gruber said:
Quote:
then I'd give Joe Judge one more year.


Ooof. I think if my only two choices were Harbaugh and Judge, I might be tempted to give Judge another year.
.  
Banks : 12:01 pm : link
I was never a big fan. Last year wasn't very impressive even though he had a lot of hype so I went into this year as wait and see. I expected about 7 wins, but I also expected to see some substantial improvements. This is more of the same. As stated above, he seems lost even with things that don't involve personnel. There is nothing he excels at so I don't see any reason he should be kept barring some miracle turn around. Gettleman and Judge should be gone at the end of the year.
Im on the fence  
Batenhorst7 : 12:03 pm : link
he has 5 games to change opinions

if he throws Barkley and Glennon back out there full time on Sunday I'm going to be very disappointed

Both belong in the CFL
Glennon had analysis paralysis last week after his INT
Barkley is afraid of contact
Whatever  
GoDeep13 : 12:10 pm : link
The next GM decides.
Done  
Thegratefulhead : 12:11 pm : link
He was around a lot of very successful people and said all the things he heard them say. It made him sound like he knew what he was talking about. It is one thing to say you are going to be multiple and another thing entirely to pull that off. He has not given them a schematic edge on gamedays. Often, it is quite the opposite. We have been predictable and very easily defeated. His in game coaching decision have been poor. He is a fraud.
He is definately in a sophmore slump  
AnnapolisMike : 12:16 pm : link
I am somewhat ambivalent at this point with Judge. In all honesty is appears that the front office is much more broken than the coaching staff. If you are moving on from your 4th coach in 7 years...it is not the coach that is the problem. Are we going to say his staff is utter crap as well? If the new GM comes in and blows it up I am fine. If the new GM comes in and reworks the Offensive side of the staff...I am fine as well.
I think he'll be a good head coach,  
CT Charlie : 12:53 pm : link
but he's inexperienced. I hope he stays.
Hopefully Zimmer or Payton shakes loose  
Spiciest Memelord : 1:02 pm : link
give the coach carte blanche which is the way it should be done, not this consensus BS that hollowed out our team.
I like Judge..  
Sean : 1:06 pm : link
I feel for him because I think most coaches would be at around 10-18 under these working conditions. He inherited a QB he didn’t choose, a lame duck GM & a crappy roster. I’ll continue to drive home that point.

However, what does this team do well? What is their identity? I’ve got nothing there. For those reasons, I’m moving towards blow it all up.
RE: He is definately in a sophmore slump  
Sammo85 : 1:24 pm : link
In comment 15488250 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
I am somewhat ambivalent at this point with Judge. In all honesty is appears that the front office is much more broken than the coaching staff. If you are moving on from your 4th coach in 7 years...it is not the coach that is the problem. Are we going to say his staff is utter crap as well? If the new GM comes in and blows it up I am fine. If the new GM comes in and reworks the Offensive side of the staff...I am fine as well.


It could also signify that the ownership and organizational methods and decision making on head coaching is not working. They may be making really bad choices in understanding what they need in a head coach and program building that's effective in the NFL to "win".
RE: I like Judge..  
Sammo85 : 1:30 pm : link
In comment 15488339 Sean said:
Quote:
I feel for him because I think most coaches would be at around 10-18 under these working conditions. He inherited a QB he didn’t choose, a lame duck GM & a crappy roster. I’ll continue to drive home that point.

However, what does this team do well? What is their identity? I’ve got nothing there. For those reasons, I’m moving towards blow it all up.


Yes, but to be fair, that's on him and he's had two seasons of resume work now. Yes - they had some promising wins last year, but they also proceeded to collapse again in December (they had some destiny in their hands early on).

He made these choices to give it a run with Barkley and Jones (he could have forced some alternatives or other options that weren't costly). If there's pressure from ownership, it still doesn't move the emotional "feel-bad" or excuse narrative in Judge's favor. I just don't buy that Mara isn't letting Judge make decisions he feels strongly about. Judge appears to be playing a bit of a "collaborative" politician early on with Gettleman as GM and Garrett as OC. I think that's a mistake on his part and one he might want to have back, but that's tough to do in this league.

When you break the seal and become the head coach, you own it and the results. If Judge let somebody else make his bed and didn't like it, and proceeds to lie in it, I can't feel bad for him. It's probably a hard learning lesson, but not one that we have to keep giving people more and more years to prove differently. It's how you end up six, seven, eight years into the losing doldrums continuously.
Honestly..  
Giant John : 1:41 pm : link
I believe he is a “work in progress” or learning on the job. He has potential but isn’t there yet. He gets another year.
in Judges words....  
BCD : 1:46 pm : link
the MFer got to F-ing go so F ya'll F-ing MFers
Right now, I prefer keeping Judge and hiring a new GM willing  
kdog77 : 1:51 pm : link
to build the team the right way with core pieces on Offense and the Defense, rather than have a new GM come in an pick a new head coach that will implement entire new scheme and players.

Judge came in half-way through Gettleman's "rebuild" and has had to make due with the players on the roster that Gettleman acquired without any input from Judge, including Jones, Barkely, Solder, Leonard Williams, Peppers, Carter and Ximines. I think the drafting and player acquisition has improved somewhat with Judge, but it is hard to fault him for not fixing the OL when Gettleman hands him left-overs from his poor draft decisions and whatever scraps he can find on the dumpster pile in free agency.

Comparing any young HC to Belicheck is simply unfair, even those who came out of New England. BB has been in the NFL longer than Joe Judge has been alive. You can't expect any coach to walk out of NE and just be a mini-BB without putting in years of work and going through hundreds of game time decision experience. The biggest difference between the Pats and the rest of the NFL is that BB decides what types of player he wants and the FO is expected to evaluate players based on those traits, not just how fast, big or athletic the player might be. Rob Sales' comments about Peart perfectly highlight the difference with the Giants FO, who seem to value athletic measurables and potential over how each player fits within the bigger picture of the team identity and scheme. The Pats would never draft a 6'7 350lb OL who is afraid to hit someone.

Is Judge perfect HC? No, he has a lot to improve on, but it is difficult to expect a HC at any level to succeed when the team does not give that HC the players they need to win. The Giants D has been somewhat competent for the past 2 years in game planning against top teams and for me that is a good indication that Judge knows enough about winning football games to give it at least 1 more year. The team should have fired Gettleman last year, but true to form Mara will exhaust every option before making the right decision. Only 5 more games before he can be sent to Cape Cod for good.

I think he is a Fraud!  
mvftw : 2:04 pm : link
His claim-to-fame was his Pro & College coaches. Big deal, there are winners, not him...
The only positive IMO was that the team played hard for him, but...  
sb from NYT Forum : 2:09 pm : link
...In the past few games I am not seeing that anymore. Maybe they are playing hard on defense, but not from everybody.

Other than that, it's been negatives is all areas.

Barely playing the starting OL in preseason.

Switching Gates from OC to LG.

Poorly constructed gameplans all season.

Players on both sides of the ball confused, unprepared all season.

Undisciplined play/dumb penalties (personal fouls, offsides, defensive holding).

Constant in-game strategic mistakes (bad TO usage, resorting to FGs when going for it is the clearly better move).

Not holding poor performers accountable.

That said, I don't know that Vice Lombardi could win with the pile of shit players that Gettleman assembled.
I think you have no choice but to keep him  
Rudy5757 : 2:10 pm : link
We have changed head coaches after 2 years twice already. It cant always be the coach. I think this team needs stability from the coach and for right now you stay the course. I was and still am a supporter. The players are buying onto the system but it hasnt worked yet.

He still has a ways to go to be considered a good coach but I think he can be. Coughlin was almost run out of here and look how that turned out. Bad organizations stay bad by tearing it up after 2 years over and over. Players dont fit the scheme so they move them and bring in new ones. We saw that with the last 2 coaches. Unless you are able to get a Bill Parcells type (I dont see one out there) you stick with what you have.
He's mediocre  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 2:18 pm : link
Not a terrible coach and I think the injuries have affected what he can do. But with the recent rules changes, the NFL is about explosive passing offenses, now. So either get someone like Kingsbury as a HC or an OC. Judge is not that coach, and I don't see his personality meshing with an OC who calls that style of game. We can't keep playing 80s-style NFL and trying to win 17-13 games and expect that to be a winning-style.
I don't have faith in him.  
jamalduff123 : 3:21 pm : link
He makes really dumb decisions over and over. I don't think he's a HC.
My favorite is when he let the clock run down even though it wasn't  
PatersonPlank : 3:23 pm : link
actually running. The play clock was running down, not the game clock, but he thought he was killing time off the clock.
I don't "believe" in him  
bluepepper : 3:37 pm : link
but you can't change coaches every two years. He was given a ship that likely required 3 years to turn around so let's give him that. You'd like to have seen more signs by now but things can turn around in a hurry in this league.
Really  
Gman11 : 4:30 pm : link
I don't know if he's a good coach or not. I'm not sure there's anybody out there that would win with the crap on offense. As a fan, I'm getting tired of the bullshit quotes like his assertion that the offense did some wonderful things in putting up 9 points last game.
I  
noro9 : 4:56 pm : link
Admire him not throwing his players under the bus and probably because of that he hasn't lost the locker room but I'm tired of his tough guy bullshit and boring ugly football
Lost a ton of confidence in him  
giantstock : 6:22 pm : link
Lately.

If new GM comes in and wants him out, I'd be fine. If he stays one more year and we see how team does that's fine too.

You can't make those ridiculous postgame comments. Everything that comes out of his mouth now I think is a joke.
I'm okay with keeping him  
islander1 : 6:29 pm : link
The team seems to listen, and the bench for coaching options seems limited.
He’s a loser  
trueblueinpw : 7:05 pm : link
I like my head coaches to win. I like GMs that win. I like quarterbacks that win.

As far as believing in the guy? No, not at all. I’m still waiting for someone to tell what this guy is good at and what he’s accomplished here in NY? No players or coaches are better under him (maybe PG but I’m not sure Judge is making the defense and PG better). Poorly prepared team. Game plans and play calling suck. Zero game time adjustments. Can’t scheme. I mean, what’s this good at?
What has he done?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7:20 pm : link
He just fires assistants and blows timeouts
Judge stays or goes if  
Paul326 : 7:23 pm : link
The players play hard for him down the stretch he most likely stays no matter what happens with the GM. If they lay down he’s gone cut & dry.
I think  
Shady Lurker : 7:25 pm : link
he talks a great game but can't coach in this league. I'd like him gone this year and for next year's GM to start fresh.
The organizational timeline  
mattnyg05 : 7:30 pm : link
Is really the critical element here.

I think if, as a management team, that you believe in Judge, you are doing so because you truly feel like injuries/lack of talent (o line) have held him back. If you grab a 20 year old rookie with a ton of promise and throw him out there and he shows signs of the things you want to see, would you get rid of him after 2 mediocre seasons? Wouldn’t the same thing apply to a head coach? Does he need time to learn?

I hate to use the same bullshit excuses this team has been using forever. They have been relatively decisive at the very least when it comes to bringing the axe down on head coaches after only 2 years. I want to like Judge a lot more than the results say I should. I do agree that maybe his quarterback, his offensive line, and his teams durability issues have held him back. I also believe his decision making (timeouts, not going for it, not being aggressive) hasn’t been good for a team that is pretty much in most of the games they play.

Long story short-I have no idea. But I wouldn’t be completely opposed to giving him another season. Maybe Jones is total crap, maybe Garrett’s stink is still infused into this offense, and no ifs ands or buts the offensive line sucks. All his impact players except for L Williams and Bradberry have missed games this season. Literally all of them. Plus he’s learning on the job. My opinion of him has soured this season for sure but as is the Giant Way, there are a ton of legit excuses. They are the number one most injured team and that’s saying something with all the Ravens injuries.
RE: I think you have no choice but to keep him  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7:32 pm : link
In comment 15488422 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
We have changed head coaches after 2 years twice already. It cant always be the coach. I think this team needs stability from the coach and for right now you stay the course. I was and still am a supporter. The players are buying onto the system but it hasnt worked yet.

He still has a ways to go to be considered a good coach but I think he can be. Coughlin was almost run out of here and look how that turned out. Bad organizations stay bad by tearing it up after 2 years over and over. Players dont fit the scheme so they move them and bring in new ones. We saw that with the last 2 coaches. Unless you are able to get a Bill Parcells type (I dont see one out there) you stick with what you have.


Coughlin was a good coach before the Giants. Coughlin took over a 4-12 team with no OL and a rookie QB and started 5-2 the very next year. Playoff game by year 2. Judge hasn't done anything to hang on to.

Hanging on to the guy has to come with a reason better than "you can't change coaches every 2 years." You can when they get dragged on every prime time game and never win at home. You can when he doesn't know what he's doing in situational football.
I was optimistic  
Jerry in_DC : 8:00 pm : link
because he was an out of the box higher and he was obviously smarter than Gettleman (most people are). But after watching him and listening to him more, he seems kind of dumb too.

There's a lot about coaching that is not visible to us. But what is visible indicates that he doesn't have a grasp on modern football fundamentals and he doesn't seem particularly interested in learning
I do.  
rnargi : 8:04 pm : link
.
RE: I do.  
Bizfoodie : 9:46 pm : link
I still believe in him ....not because he’s had great success because he hasn’t but because he’s young, I like his fire, and see potential. He needs to work on game management. I get us fans are sick and tired of the loosing but how many of us mastered a brand new job managing men with different personalities in 2 years? I think when he speaks people listen some people have that and some don’t. He was force fed his qb, OC, and GM. And yea you could spin in it and say he knew what he was getting into but this is his chance to live a dream and be a head coach who would turn that down?

With all that being said I think his clock starts next season. He has to make it known what he needs to succeed talent wise. It’s just a hunch but I think judge had a lot to do with us drafting Thomas and Toney... and of course Pat Graham is his guy. Judge isn’t a fool just learning without the proper tools for success. Oline is traaaaaaaash like putrid ...I believe without a doubt that if our Oline could just run block forget pass block but just run block this team is 7-5. They have no offensive identity and a run game would change that. Yes we’re in a passing league but have a run game would compliment our defense imv. I believe in him still now maybe next year that could change but currently I believe in waaaay more than the last 2 coaches. Not saying much but that’s all I got lol.
