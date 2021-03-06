Perhaps Judge and Mara have an unorthodox view re: Wilson

I think it is possible that the Wilson talk, which has definitely heated up, is the result of a roster assessment that this team was held back by subpar QB play.
They are never going to say this out loud, especially while Jones is still on the team.
Many here on BBI feel: "Jones can't be evaluated because of the state of the offense"
But perhaps the reverse is true: "The offense can't be evaluated because of Jones"
Some here say Jones is the best player on the team, better than Golladay. No he is not. Golladay is a better football player than Daniel Jones. And the failure to get him involved ended Jones' run here. Not the injury.
This team has playmakers. This team does need to improve the line, but we have seen from several metrics and from Gatorade's thoughtful analysis, the line play is not the worst in the league.
I think Judge and Mara might like to add Wilson and then spend the entire rest of the next draft building up the offense, especially the line.
Do that and the Giants are suddenly relevant again.
These chances don't come along often.
The Giants haven't had this opportunity in 50+ years.
The talk has been heating up for a bit now and the Giants talk specifically has been thrown out there lately. I think Wilson has seen what Brady did, after a year in which some people were saying he had regressed and how he moved to TB and had a new start a reinvigoration so to speak.
Let's look at it this way, if the Giants had had Wilson for the week 2 against WFT, do you think we win that game? Let's say the game played out kind of the same way, late in the 4th do you think the Giants trust Wilson more than they did Jones and go after that first down or even go after that TD to put the game away?
How about against Atlanta? Do we see the Giants losing a close game late or would Wilson have led the team to more points?
I can be honest with myself and say I gave too much trust and too much belief in Jones because other factors were bad but, looking back on it I can see where Wilson would have made a difference for this team. We wouldn't be 4-8, we would be 6-6 at worst and maybe be looking at 7-5 right now.
One change can have a huge ripple effect. Like one first down here could alter the path of the rest of the game. One TD instead of a FG changes everything thereafter. I believe Russell Wilson would have meant a lot more to this team than some would think.
These chances don't come along often.
The Giants haven't had this opportunity in 50+ years.
Yeah, well, at least since 2004 anyway.
These chances don't come along often.
The Giants haven't had this opportunity in 50+ years.
They haven't had this chance in 50+ years?
I do think with a reinforced line, that a veteran QB might have a lot of success here.
I think Jones can be an effective QB in this league, but may come 2 to 3 years from now which we do not have time to wait.
Maybe, but I think the discussions have been had already dating back to last off season. Wilson's cap hit for 2021 and dead hit for the Hawks made a move impossible. 2022 off season it is a far more manageable $26 mil than the $58 mil of last year.
Russel Wilson today is not the Russle wilson from 4 years ago. He is getting injuries and he has slowed down considerably with his production. He has Metcalf now and pretty good group of WR this year and has not looked good at all getting them the ball this year.
this is your chance to add one to the team.
These chances don't come along often.
The Giants haven't had this opportunity in 50+ years.
They haven't had this chance in 50+ years?
Yes, or more. I love Eli and Simms. They were great clutch QBs and champions. But neither possessed Wilson's elite traits. And I think if we add him you will be stoked by what he can do on the field. Great arm. Incredible improvisational ability. A playmaker.
Russel Wilson today is not the Russle wilson from 4 years ago. He is getting injuries and he has slowed down considerably with his production. He has Metcalf now and pretty good group of WR this year and has not looked good at all getting them the ball this year.
People comparing Csonka, Morton etc. are so off base. Wilson is an ELITE QB in a passing League. Morton was a decent QB with no weapons and a shitty Oline with the Gmen.
Wilson is will be in the HOF when he is done.. Why wouldn't you want him here.
Russel Wilson today is not the Russle wilson from 4 years ago. He is getting injuries and he has slowed down considerably with his production. He has Metcalf now and pretty good group of WR this year and has not looked good at all getting them the ball this year.
You can't compare Csonka to Russell Wilson, and that was 45 years ago.
Russ has a broken finger on his throwing hand. Now is the time to get him at a discount. Get a GM and medical team to check him out, and if he passes, try to add him. This isn't a Peyton injury that you can't recover from.
That is a dumbass answer. I was using this year and to be honest who knows. if we had Wilson from the beginning everything changes. EVERYTHING.
It is Morton and was a HOF QB? Was he a SB winning QB? NO..
"getting a winning SB vet in here for the position will solve the problem" Dude will be 34 years old next year. If they can get him for a 5th rd pick ok..but a 1st Hell no.
Russel Wilson today is not the Russle wilson from 4 years ago. He is getting injuries and he has slowed down considerably with his production. He has Metcalf now and pretty good group of WR this year and has not looked good at all getting them the ball this year.
People comparing Csonka, Morton etc. are so off base. Wilson is an ELITE QB in a passing League. Morton was a decent QB with no weapons and a shitty Oline with the Gmen.
Wilson is will be in the HOF when he is done.. Why wouldn't you want him here.
Precisely. Morton was never a great QB. He was a workman on great teams. And I saw Morton QB the Giants at my first game - and that was 46 years ago. The game has changed a bit.
If so, the Giants are going to screwed for a really long time.
I just don't see it.
I love the idea of having a tier 1 QB but at what cost.
Question that needs to be answered: if Wilson wants to leave the Seahawks presumably bc they can't build a team around him to complete why would he want to come here?
I read he does, but I'm wondering why.
and even that isn't guaranteed. Woohoo.
That is a dumbass answer. I was using this year and to be honest who knows. if we had Wilson from the beginning everything changes. EVERYTHING.
Pretty presumptious to think I was even talking about you. But no, it's not dumb. This team has holes all over the roster, but trading our TWO 1st round picks for a QB on the decline who turns 34 next season, is the answer.
Nah. You're the dumb one.
If Golladay is the primary and covered, more often than not he will pass on him, look for the guys he knows or hold the ball too long.
and even that isn't guaranteed. Woohoo.
That is a dumbass answer. I was using this year and to be honest who knows. if we had Wilson from the beginning everything changes. EVERYTHING.
Pretty presumptious to think I was even talking about you. But no, it's not dumb. This team has holes all over the roster, but trading our TWO 1st round picks for a QB on the decline who turns 34 next season, is the answer.
Nah. You're the dumb one.
I don't discount what you are saying, in principle. There is risk, adding Wilson. Check him out. See the cost. And make a decision. Russell Wilson is a huge add to any team. We are not likely to see a QB with his ability in a Giants uni for many years to come.
I don't discount what you are saying, in principle. There is risk, adding Wilson. Check him out. See the cost. And make a decision. Russell Wilson is a huge add to any team. We are not likely to see a QB with his ability in a Giants uni for many years to come.
I love Wilson. One of my favorite non-Giants players of all time. If he was maybe 3-4 years younger, I might be all about this. But sadly, our team is nowhere near a contender. If we were a QB away, that would be different. But we're a QB, an OL, and many holes all over the roster away. By the time the team is 'fixed', Wilson will probably be on his way out and pushing 40.
I said dumbass answer not you are a dumbass. And speaking of presumptuous- we have no idea what it will cost. Do you think TB feels that they spent TOO much money on Brady? What about the players who were willing to alter their deals, take less to bein TB with Brady? The Bucs entire culture changed with Brady on board.
Wilson is that same kind of addition.
I love Wilson. One of my favorite non-Giants players of all time. If he was maybe 3-4 years younger, I might be all about this. But sadly, our team is nowhere near a contender. If we were a QB away, that would be different. But we're a QB, an OL, and many holes all over the roster away. By the time the team is 'fixed', Wilson will probably be on his way out and pushing 40.
It's a reasonable point of view. But the thread is about a different POV. Maybe the team is a little better than we think and has been hamstrung by subpar QB play. We have seen a lot of terrible teams turn around quickly. The Cards, the Bengals, the Chargers.. you know the teams. Maybe adding Wilson puts us in position to turn around fast than you think.
Said that on one of the RW to NY threads. He has Sean Payton written all over him.
I really do not think a new GM gives up what Seattle wants for Wilson. I think he will build totally from the draft(well as much as possible).
There is a bit of truth to this idea that players *want* to play with Russ. He is popular. Guys will play through minor aches and pains. Players will come at a discount. Russ gives this team an identity and personality.
I love Wilson. One of my favorite non-Giants players of all time. If he was maybe 3-4 years younger, I might be all about this. But sadly, our team is nowhere near a contender. If we were a QB away, that would be different. But we're a QB, an OL, and many holes all over the roster away. By the time the team is 'fixed', Wilson will probably be on his way out and pushing 40.
It's a reasonable point of view. But the thread is about a different POV. Maybe the team is a little better than we think and has been hamstrung by subpar QB play. We have seen a lot of terrible teams turn around quickly. The Cards, the Bengals, the Chargers.. you know the teams. Maybe adding Wilson puts us in position to turn around fast than you think.
I read that point, and that was my response. Even minus the QB problem, we still have holes and issues all over the roster. It's not even a question. You will soon find this out when we have a new QB and the team still sucks.
5-11
7-9
Those are the records of the TB's for the three years prior to Brady arriving.
Brady arrives, 11-5 (not an easy reg season either) but then the playoffs and SB and bamn- Champs.
I really believe Wilson can be that change, that presence, that attracts others, that brings the best out in others.
One thing to I believe Dave in Hoboken's question, why would he wnat to come here after his issues with Seattle. I think his issues with Seattle are more around the GM and Pete Carroll . I think that relationship has become like Brady and BB- time for a divorce..
Okay, sorry, I take my "dumb" comment back.
Wilson is good, but he is no Tom Brady. Like, not even close. Brady is literally the GOAT. Wilson, as much as I like him, isn't even in the same stratosphere. People take less money to play with Brady because he has a track record of winning Championships.
Russell Wilson does have 1 championship to his name. Tom Brady has just a tad more than that, to put it mildly.
If Peart was looking like a star, and Hernandez, and Gates wasn't hurt then may it'd be worth it. But then again we might not need Russ if the line was working well.
I read that point, and that was my response. Even minus the QB problem, we still have holes and issues all over the roster. It's not even a question. You will soon find this out when we have a new QB and the team still sucks.
I'm not trying to whitewash the Giants problems. You are right, the team is in terrible shape. But with an elite level QB even the worst rosters can be competitive within two seasons.
True. The only thing that sucks is that we would be losing out on our two 1st round picks that are going to be high picks. We could draft the two best OL in the draft. Or, the best OL and the best DE, and that would sure go along way.
It's a tough call. For all we know, this all could be a moot point, anyways, and he might just go elsewhere. Guess we'll see.
Yes, we'll see. For the record, I would favor keeping one of our firsts this season to get the best OL on the board. And give them a 2023 first instead. A first this year and a first next season, and call it a day. I'm not sure who can match that, and at least our 2022 first will be a premium pick for them.
Nothing can be less relevant. Might as well be talking about the Big Bang.
Current decisions need to be informed by what's happening today across the NFL in the present day.
Would it be Dak or Russ? It would be a tough call.
Trade Barkley ($7 mil freed up) and Redo Leonard Williams (who might be willing to do a little less or a bit more friendly structure for longterm stability and if Wilson were coming) which frees up like $14mil.
The cap can be fixed in 2022 as long as we have our QB and a plan.
Or how many years are we going to extend players for to defer money when those players might be not worth that investment?
Add to that the acquisition cost...are the Seahawks going to cut Wilson? That makes it more appealing, but I doubt that happens, strongly. So a trade is likely going to be two firsts.
Two firsts, make the cap room, and hamstring yourself from being able to add in free agency at other areas that badly need it...the Giants would have major flaws but yes, the QB position would probably be fixed.
I'd prefer they simply add draft capital for 2023 and target a QB then, sign Teddy Bridgewater for next year if you can trade DJ for a 2nd or 3rd, so be it.
Then in 2023, go get the next Russell Wilson in that draft. Maybe it's Bryce Young, maybe not.
The Wilson from this year before he hurt his finger would be just fine. In his first four games he was 9/0 with a >70% completion percentage and a 10+ YPA. Ridiculous production.
His injury was a freak thing, and these are the first games he's missed his whole career. Physical condition is not an issue here - this guy can easily play until 40 if he wants.
they came to the Giants and it didn't work out. Same here for Wilson. we would not be getting the Wilson from 4 years ago. He is no longer elite else his team with that group of WR (Metcalf) would have performed better this year.
The Wilson from this year before he hurt his finger would be just fine. In his first four games he was 9/0 with a >70% completion percentage and a 10+ YPA. Ridiculous production.
His injury was a freak thing, and these are the first games he's missed his whole career. Physical condition is not an issue here - this guy can easily play until 40 if he wants.
Plus, the issues in Seattle seem far more tied to the HC and GM.. Sometimes it is relationship that just doesn't work anymore and that seems to be where Wilson and Carroll are at.
He rushed back after injuring a finger on his throwing hand. Before he hurt his hand he was playing at an MVP candidate level.
5-11
7-9
Those are the records of the TB's for the three years prior to Brady arriving.
Brady arrives, 11-5 (not an easy reg season either) but then the playoffs and SB and bamn- Champs.
I really believe Wilson can be that change, that presence, that attracts others, that brings the best out in others.
One thing to I believe Dave in Hoboken's question, why would he wnat to come here after his issues with Seattle. I think his issues with Seattle are more around the GM and Pete Carroll . I think that relationship has become like Brady and BB- time for a divorce..
You ignore that there were a lot of damn good players in place in TB before Brady arrived. They were 7-9 the year before in large part because Winston threw 33 interceptions and had 12 fumbles. Do you think Brady chose the Bucs out of the blue? No, he knew it gave him the best chance to win.
Ronald Jones and Peyton Barber at RB, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at WR, OJ Howard and Cameron Brate at TE, Smith, Marpet, Jensen and Cappa from LT to RG (with Wierfs added in the draft for RT), not to mention a stacked defense. How many of our offensive players would start on that team? The only one who would have had a chance was Thomas.
And Russell Wilson could fix all that by "elevating" the players around him, as shown by the Seahawks ranking 31st in total offense. So let's trade multiple premium draft picks for a 33YO QB with a HUGE cap-hit when we have tons of other, critical needs, so we can possibly be respectable a season or two earlier than we'd be with a more robust re-build via the draft...
- Extremely poor o-line play
- Poor play design
- Receiving corps injuries
- Complete absence of a running game
- Dropped passes
they came to the Giants and it didn't work out. Same here for Wilson. we would not be getting the Wilson from 4 years ago. He is no longer elite else his team with that group of WR (Metcalf) would have performed better this year.
The Wilson from this year before he hurt his finger would be just fine. In his first four games he was 9/0 with a >70% completion percentage and a 10+ YPA. Ridiculous production.
His injury was a freak thing, and these are the first games he's missed his whole career. Physical condition is not an issue here - this guy can easily play until 40 if he wants.
Or beyond 40. He is a magnificent athlete.
I didn't ignore anything, all I said was he changed the culture there. He brought others with him.
It is tough with Giants fans- everyone wants it to be better and everyone thinks they have the answer. This is certainly a solution that is different than what the Giants WAY is.. The Giants WAY has not worked in YEARS>
anyway, it doesn't matter for right now. Those still in DJ's camp won't budge and those who have always been against him won't budge.. Those of us who are more moderate in our thoughts have changed from bigtime support of Jones to realizing he is what he is- no matter what else happens.
If the Giants had the same level of talent now as when they traded for Y.A. Tittle (for a second-year guard who was a 12th rnd draft pick), the Wilson trade might make some sense. They don't. Trading for Wilson will set the franchise back a decade or more, just like trading for Tarkenton did in 1967.
Personally, I don't favor trading for him, but he's obviously an unbelievably good player and would substantially improve the team.
You might as well talk about Mule Wilson and Hinkey Haines from our 1927 championship team.
You might as well talk about Mule Wilson and Hinkey Haines from our 1927 championship team.
The scary thing is I'd bet money that's how Mara's decision making process is informed. When he's thinking about the quarterback he's not thinking about Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson - he's thinking about Eli Manning and Phil Simms.
2.If trade talks heat up this offseason on Wilson, IMHO the Saints are the perfect team for RW. Can you imagine RW teaming up with Sean Payton. I'm sure Wilson has thought about that for sure.
It will be interesting to see if the new GM of the Giants indeed will have interest in a RW trade.
3.Wilson is playing injured right now but I can see him fully recovered next year and having success as one of the better QB's in the league.
Finally, I give props to the OP for a non DJ bashing thoughtful thread. Well done Producer.
Would it be Dak or Russ? It would be a tough call.
I like Dak a lot more than most on BBI, but Wilson is the better QB. He just is. Dak is just not as good under pressure.
Nothing can be less relevant. Might as well be talking about the Big Bang.
Current decisions need to be informed by what's happening today across the NFL in the present day.
Well the OP did mention 50+ years right? But hey lets talk relevance. Does Kurt Warner count? I'll discount Kerry Collins, but I guess some are of the ilk that Eli doesn't matter. We all have our opinions of Jones, but honestly, does anyone really think Wilson doesn't come in here and get destroyed because Solder sucks and Barkley cant pick up a blitz let alone catch a ball? I'm sure Kenny Golladay is a better player that Jones and there are metrics to prove it, but similar to Jones you have to stay on the field to be a better player. Keep going with your fine narratives though, gm.
Well in terms of the comparison between Eli and Wilson on a skills level, Wilson is just better. I love Eli. And I'm one of the few here who say he had a great arm. But Wilson is a better pure thrower of the ball, though maybe not by much. And Wilson is a better runner, better second reaction player, better throwing on the run. Wilson is a perennial top-6 QB. Eli was more of a top-10 guy who went on two incredible and legendary playoff runs. In the end, maybe they are equals, as Eli's intangibles were through the roof (Wilson has pretty good intangibles as well), but for traits alone, Wilson gets the nod.
Would Wilson get *destroyed* by our line - and lets remember we're going to improve it this offseason, right? Wilson does a lot of things better than Jones which would help him. better at pre-snap reads, better at altering the play, better at feeding his playmakers by hook or by crook, better at post-snap movement, better in the pocket and scrambling away from pressure. I think Wilson fares better with this line than Jones does.
Just wow.
Would be the ultimate fantasy fan boy appeasing, Dan Snyderesque future compromising, GMFB-tastic epic error the Giants have ever made.
Maybe this time the aging broken down veteran coming to NY to launch his media career will work out for us.
Lastly, any decision made trying to replicate something involving Tom Brady but not actually including him isn’t a sound strategy.
People keep accusing me of having narratives, and then my narratives end up becoming reality. It's weird.
Wilson would be a sign of the same let's throw a band aid on it problem solving methodology that we've been plagued with.
Swap Tom Brady and Daniel Jones.
Now, Brady would have a terrible offensive line that is without its starting center and left guard, its backup left guard, has a right tackle that is terrible, and a left tackle that missed four or five games. His right guard has forgotten how to block. His starting RB would have been coming off knee surgery and has missed four or five games and his backup is pedestrian. His top three receivers have all missed at least half of the games. His TE is unreliable.
Meanwhile Jones would have a solid, intact O line, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who have not missed a game, at WR, Fournette added to Jones in the backfield, and an offensive line that the Giants can only dream about (only Thomas would have a chance to start on that unit. The only offensive player who has missed any real time is Gronk.
If you think Brady (who can't run like Jones), the greatest of all time, would have the Giants at anything better than 6-6 you are a Pollyanna. And if you think the Bucs with Jones would have lost more than one more game, well, inmy opinion, you're not being honest.
In 2019 Jones threw for 3,000 yards, had 24 TDs and 11 interceptions in 12 starts and part of another game as a rookie. Over 16 games that would be a little under 4,000 yards, 28 or 29 TDs, and 13 picks. Those are great numbers for a rookie QB. In fact his numbers were the best ever for a Giants rookie QB. The only negative was the fumbles.
And that Giants offensive lineup in 2019 was nothing to get excited about either. He did that with Shepard, Tate and Slayton as his receivers, each missing at least 6 games, and Barkley missing three of Jones' starts. While the OL wasn't great, or even average, Solder at LT wasn't toast, Hernandez was decent at LG, Halipio was average at best, Zeitler was pretty good and Remmers was average. And they missed a total of 4 games among them. It is beyond our imagination how bad this year's O line has been with two starters (and several backups) out and Solder a shell of what he was, plus Thomas missing four games.
As I have said many times, I have no idea what Jones can be or will be. But using his results with the hand he has been dealt to judge him is, well, it's just crazy. NY fans wanted to run Simms out of town his first three or four years, especially after missing 1982 with a knee injury. Scott Brunner was named the starter ahead of him in 1983 (Brunner had 9 TDs and 22 INTs that year) and most fans were happy with that decision at the time.
In Manning's first year as a starter (after 7 starts as a rookie), with a much much better offensive lineup (Barber, Jacobs, Burress, Toomer, Shockey, Pettigout, Diehl, O'Hara, Snee, MacKenzie), threw for 3,700 yards with 24 TDs and 17 INTs. In other words, Manning, as not a true rookie, had worse stats than the true rookie Jones did. And Manning had a lineup that included six players who went to the pro bowl or were all pro in their careers. And you can make a strong case that Burress should have been the seventh, and who wouldn't take him and Toomer over Golladay and Shepard?
Seattle's O-Line has never been good for Wilson and he still produces. Our line is REALLY bad, but Jones may also be part of the problem.
LOL. You are so full of shit. He was no where near MVP this year or the second half of last year.
Ok, IF I concede that Wilson does all those things better, what you are saying is that the offense that he CURRENTLY operates in is worse than the one he would be coming to? You are saying we have a better OL, better skill positions and better scheme than the one he is currently surrounded by? Because if not then why would he come here? And if he does come here what happens to all those who complain that the cap situation is f'd now? Does a 33 year old QB with a cap number of $32mm (increasing to $40mm by '23) and a QBR of only 3.5 better than DJ really make us better long term? IF the Giants only needed one player (ala the Rams) to get them to the SB, yeah Wilson is a once in 50 years chance. But be realistic. Do you think that our surrounding team is so much better than Seattles that he's instantly come in here and get us to the playoffs? What of a defense that can't make a stop when it needs to? What about our HC who calls timeouts like they're his high school crush? We've harped on the OL, the RB and the ability of so many to stay on the field. Russell Wilsons magical power of persuasion will get them all on the field and keep them there. Until Freddie Kitchens calls a run on 2nd and 23.
These chances don't come along often.
The Giants haven't had this opportunity in 50+ years.
I mean, they had the opportunity in 2004.
Russel Wilson today is not the Russle wilson from 4 years ago. He is getting injuries and he has slowed down considerably with his production. He has Metcalf now and pretty good group of WR this year and has not looked good at all getting them the ball this year.
Even with Wilson's struggles this year he's still having a better year than Jones. This love affair with Jones is crazy.
That's rich. Yeah we can't get down on the great Daniel Jones by suggesting the GOAT might be able to do well in a craptastic situation.
This fan base is unbelievable. Like the idea that the team might put people on this site to make them look less bad seems ridiculous and you read things like that and say I honestly can't believe anyone outside of the Meadowlands could sell themselves on that load of BS.
Knowing that, any team without an elite QB should at the very least look into it when one comes available and I would hope they've at least done some diligence on this.
Too much spent on chasing high priced FAs. IMV, the team needs to build a core that can support a couple of playmakers.
Too much spent on chasing high priced FAs. IMV, the team needs to build a core that can support a couple of playmakers.
The Giants have also wasted MANY MANY years of drafting poorly as well. So we continue drafting but should stop looking to bring in high priced FA?
These chances don't come along often.
The Giants haven't had this opportunity in 50+ years.
I mean, they had the opportunity in 2004.
I love Eli. Whether he was elite or near-elite, what have you, doesn't much matter. You are right to say that arguably they had the opportunity in 2004, both with Eli and Ben. What I meant to write is that Wilson has the best skills of any QB we have had in at least 50 years.
That's rich. Yeah we can't get down on the great Daniel Jones by suggesting the GOAT might be able to do well in a craptastic situation.
This fan base is unbelievable. Like the idea that the team might put people on this site to make them look less bad seems ridiculous and you read things like that and say I honestly can't believe anyone outside of the Meadowlands could sell themselves on that load of BS.
Wow, right, There is ZERO and I mean ZERO chance Jones is ANYWHERE near as successful in TB as Tom Brady is.. Give me a break. He is teh greatest QB of our generation and perhaps all-time and you say Jones could be as successful there.. Ok, it isn't worth arguing anymore. Giants fans for the most part deserve the shit sandwich we are getting if that is your true belief.
For the uninformed, below is a link to Wilson's career production.
You're welcome.
Russ Wilson Hall of Fame stats - ( New Window )
Insane? A proven HoF QB in his early 30s versus the unknown of a few high draft picks?
Look, there is some legitimate concern that Wilson may be getting closer to his cliff than we think. But that's probably a stretch; and what we are more likely seeing is a QB still struggling with an injury and Seattle finally having a non-playoff year (this would be Seattle first non-winning year in a decade under Wilson).
As someone who sees all the Bucs games, it is not hard at all to see that there are a lot of QBs who could be just as successful with the TB offense as Brady. Winston is an average QB, but he had great numbers with that offense a year before Brady, throwing for 5,000 yards and 33 TDs in 2019, and he got pulled from several games. Last year Brady threw for 4,600 yards and 40 TDs. The difference is that Winston gave away several games with utterly stupid throws that resulted in INTs, including several pix sixes, that led directly to losses, throws that even left Bucs fans laughing, throws that I have not seen Jones make.
There is no NFL QB, now or ever, who could succeed with this Giants offense, its O line, and its injuries. Not one. Making a realistic assessment of Jones based on the situation the Giants have put him in is impossible and ridiculous to even attempt. That doesn't mean he will end up being the answer, but anyone who looks at Jones and doesn't factor that in, or include 2019, is not being realistic, or fair. Look at Archie Manning's stats some day and his team's records. You'd think he was pathetic. Yet there wasn't a single NFL team in the 1970s that wouldn't have wanted him behind center.
Personally, I don't favor trading for him, but he's obviously an unbelievably good player and would substantially improve the team.
Gee I don't tknow maybe because I watched him get outclassed by Taylor Henieke on MNF.
It doesn't matter anyway. He does not fit here. He is too old and risky and will require too much. Further this team is not an instant contender w Russ. This is a rebuilding team with draft picks not some contender that is just missing a QB.
There is no NFL QB, now or ever, who could succeed with this Giants offense, its O line, and its injuries. Not one. Making a realistic assessment of Jones based on the situation the Giants have put him in is impossible and ridiculous to even attempt.
Aaron Rodgers could. I have seen Rodgers missing olinemen and 3 WR and win on Thurs night football.
What is the point of Wilson being here if it going to mean we can't rebuild what are obvious glaring problems with this team oline and coach?
Why niot go the Rodgers route if we are really in win now mode? He is a legend; arguably the best QB in the NFL ; and to top it off is actually playing well.
Sorry for the younger guys that don't want to hear about Tarkington or Morton or the 1970's anymore. Just be grateful you aren't living through this twice. It's almost hard to put into words how horrible Wellington Mara was at running a football team on the field. He was so bad it's taken two of his sons to be as bad. One was not enough to reach his level of suck. It took two of them.
What is the point of Wilson being here if it going to mean we can't rebuild what are obvious glaring problems with this team oline and coach?
Why niot go the Rodgers route if we are really in win now mode? He is a legend; arguably the best QB in the NFL ; and to top it off is actually playing well.
No tot mention is Russ really going to fit with what Sheriff JW Pepper is doing or what he is trying to do (whatever that is).
That was the most ridiculous analysis I have ever seen. Essentially the difference between Brady and Jones is not that great.
I'm not sure that isn't Gettleman posting that.
Sorry for the younger guys that don't want to hear about Tarkington or Morton or the 1970's anymore. Just be grateful you aren't living through this twice. It's almost hard to put into words how horrible Wellington Mara was at running a football team on the field. He was so bad it's taken two of his sons to be as bad. One was not enough to reach his level of suck. It took two of them.
You can't lecture us about the good 'ol days when you talk about "Tarkington." If you followed football at all from the period you would know his name is Tarkenton.
Regarding report that he’d waive no-trade clause for Giants, Broncos or Saints, Russ says it’s a non-story and he didn’t say any of that. Says he loves Seattle, hopes to fulfill contract here and is focused on what’s happening now, not the future.
— Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 9, 2021
These chances don't come along often.
The Giants haven't had this opportunity in 50+ years.
50+ years??
LMFAO.
This isn't Aaron Rodgers or Joe Montana or Tom Brady, it's just Russell Wilson.
Regarding report that he’d waive no-trade clause for Giants, Broncos or Saints, Russ says it’s a non-story and he didn’t say any of that. Says he loves Seattle, hopes to fulfill contract here and is focused on what’s happening now, not the future.
— Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 9, 2021
Therein lies the other problem, Wilson is fake as f****.
There's a reason why Sherman and the rest of the LOB hated him.
A passive-aggressive QB if I've ever seen one.
You can tell that difference on literally every BBI thread.
On the flip side, Kerry Collins came in and made the team a real threat.
Kurt Warner was actually having a good season but they replaced him with Eli and Eli had a bad season...but they knew Warner was not the future. Except he took Cardinals to SB.
I think it IS true that the Giants are a great place to get a bloated contract and "get hurt." I don't think Russell is worth it
That's a good fit for hime. I think Jones would be a good fit there as well.
Swap Tom Brady and Daniel Jones.
Now, Brady would have a terrible offensive line that is without its starting center and left guard, its backup left guard, has a right tackle that is terrible, and a left tackle that missed four or five games. His right guard has forgotten how to block. His starting RB would have been coming off knee surgery and has missed four or five games and his backup is pedestrian. His top three receivers have all missed at least half of the games. His TE is unreliable.
Meanwhile Jones would have a solid, intact O line, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who have not missed a game, at WR, Fournette added to Jones in the backfield, and an offensive line that the Giants can only dream about (only Thomas would have a chance to start on that unit. The only offensive player who has missed any real time is Gronk.
If you think Brady (who can't run like Jones), the greatest of all time, would have the Giants at anything better than 6-6 you are a Pollyanna. And if you think the Bucs with Jones would have lost more than one more game, well, inmy opinion, you're not being honest.
In 2019 Jones threw for 3,000 yards, had 24 TDs and 11 interceptions in 12 starts and part of another game as a rookie. Over 16 games that would be a little under 4,000 yards, 28 or 29 TDs, and 13 picks. Those are great numbers for a rookie QB. In fact his numbers were the best ever for a Giants rookie QB. The only negative was the fumbles.
And that Giants offensive lineup in 2019 was nothing to get excited about either. He did that with Shepard, Tate and Slayton as his receivers, each missing at least 6 games, and Barkley missing three of Jones' starts. While the OL wasn't great, or even average, Solder at LT wasn't toast, Hernandez was decent at LG, Halipio was average at best, Zeitler was pretty good and Remmers was average. And they missed a total of 4 games among them. It is beyond our imagination how bad this year's O line has been with two starters (and several backups) out and Solder a shell of what he was, plus Thomas missing four games.
As I have said many times, I have no idea what Jones can be or will be. But using his results with the hand he has been dealt to judge him is, well, it's just crazy. NY fans wanted to run Simms out of town his first three or four years, especially after missing 1982 with a knee injury. Scott Brunner was named the starter ahead of him in 1983 (Brunner had 9 TDs and 22 INTs that year) and most fans were happy with that decision at the time.
In Manning's first year as a starter (after 7 starts as a rookie), with a much much better offensive lineup (Barber, Jacobs, Burress, Toomer, Shockey, Pettigout, Diehl, O'Hara, Snee, MacKenzie), threw for 3,700 yards with 24 TDs and 17 INTs. In other words, Manning, as not a true rookie, had worse stats than the true rookie Jones did. And Manning had a lineup that included six players who went to the pro bowl or were all pro in their careers. And you can make a strong case that Burress should have been the seventh, and who wouldn't take him and Toomer over Golladay and Shepard?
So Daniel jones is just as much of of an impact as Tom Brady? The only difference is one win or loss?
And how many games did jones win in this amazing rookie season? Could it be it’s easy to rack up garbage time stats when you’re always playing from behind and losing games . Eli started in week 11 as a rookie. By the end of his 2nd year he was top 6 in the nfl in passing and TDs. His third year was similar. Jones numbers by his third year look a lot like Glennon from last years rice Jacksonville starts. Get a clue man
What possesses posters to pump up jones so much including putting down Eli at the same time?