Perhaps Judge and Mara have an unorthodox view re: Wilson Producer : 11:23 am

I think it is possible that the Wilson talk, which has definitely heated up, is the result of a roster assessment that this team was held back by subpar QB play.



They are never going to say this out loud, especially while Jones is still on the team.



Many here on BBI feel: "Jones can't be evaluated because of the state of the offense"



But perhaps the reverse is true: "The offense can't be evaluated because of Jones"



Some here say Jones is the best player on the team, better than Golladay. No he is not. Golladay is a better football player than Daniel Jones. And the failure to get him involved ended Jones' run here. Not the injury.



This team has playmakers. This team does need to improve the line, but we have seen from several metrics and from Gatorade's thoughtful analysis, the line play is not the worst in the league.



I think Judge and Mara might like to add Wilson and then spend the entire rest of the next draft building up the offense, especially the line.



Do that and the Giants are suddenly relevant again.