is it a good idea for the new GM to keep Jones? GMAN4LIFE : 12/10/2021 9:32 am

Listen, i have been a Jones fan from the moment he entered. The kid was getting criticized left and right. He handled it all in stride.



However, now, his skills are ok and his health is diminishing fast. I mean thats how much we were lucky with Eli. Say what you will but the dude was a journeyman who rarely got hurt. he took a pounding and still stood up.



But now with a new GM coming, the more likely scenario is a wiping the area of all of DG's work.



so my question is, do you give Jones another year?