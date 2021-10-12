for display only
is it a good idea for the new GM to keep Jones?

GMAN4LIFE : 12/10/2021 9:32 am
Listen, i have been a Jones fan from the moment he entered. The kid was getting criticized left and right. He handled it all in stride.

However, now, his skills are ok and his health is diminishing fast. I mean thats how much we were lucky with Eli. Say what you will but the dude was a journeyman who rarely got hurt. he took a pounding and still stood up.

But now with a new GM coming, the more likely scenario is a wiping the area of all of DG's work.

so my question is, do you give Jones another year?
It wouldn't be a bad idea  
JohninSC : 12/10/2021 9:33 am : link
as long as they had a plan in place to replace him.
If his neck is OK  
jeff57 : 12/10/2021 9:34 am : link
I would. There are no franchise QBs in this draft and he’s relatively affordable.
does it matter?  
UConn4523 : 12/10/2021 9:35 am : link
if the new GM brings in a new QB, Jones being here either gives competition or secures a backup spot, or we trade him for a future asset. Cutting him doesn't make much sense, the money is dead anyway.
Assuming the O-Line is still very much a work in progress  
M.S. : 12/10/2021 9:37 am : link

through the 2022 season, I prefer throwing Daniel Jones back out there than, say, eputting in a brand-spanking new QB draftee.

So, yes, Daniel Jones for one more season. And if he shows up great next year, we can sign him up for more.
RE: does it matter?  
Now Mike in MD : 12/10/2021 9:38 am : link
In comment 15489019 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
if the new GM brings in a new QB, Jones being here either gives competition or secures a backup spot, or we trade him for a future asset. Cutting him doesn't make much sense, the money is dead anyway.


Exactly. He'll be here next year regardless. If the GM bring sin competition, and DJ wins, great! If the GM looks at things, and believes that Jones is the future, then it is at least based on some "subjective" outside assessment (assuming the new GM is not a lachey).
it's should be up to the new GM  
KDavies : 12/10/2021 9:41 am : link
as should the decision to retain Judge. If you aren't going to trust the new GM to such decisions, you shouldn't be hiring them
and my comment is assuming health  
UConn4523 : 12/10/2021 9:41 am : link
none of us know anything about his neck so i'm not going to bother going down that road. He's either going to be cleared to play or forced to retire (depending on what it is), we will know when we know.
He Will be Here Next Year  
LTIsTheGreatest : 12/10/2021 9:51 am : link
DOnt see any better alternatives. Giants will not give up what it would take to geet either Russell Wilson or DeShaun Watson, and no way Aaron Rodgers would want to come here. WHo out there is a better option? Certainnly none of the QBs in this upcoming draft either. However, I would absolutely not pick up his 5th year option. Make him play it out and go from there
It's a good idea to let the new GM make that decision  
Sammo85 : 12/10/2021 9:52 am : link
whether it's one year and planning for future.

If we are hiring somebody in NFL circles as expected, my gut tells me that person has a general read on Jones from scouting for draft and watching last few years. The likelihood they are going to double down on Jones with a big cap hit/contract after next season is really really unlikely.



He is under contract on his rookie deal  
Rjanyg : 12/10/2021 10:07 am : link
Unless you use him as part of a trade for Wilson you might as well keep him.

Question: was the game against New Orleans all CGI or did Jones actually throw for over 400 yards? Asking for a friend.
I'm looking at it as if I were the GM  
Biteymax22 : 12/10/2021 10:14 am : link
And had 100% reign to do what I want without any fear of interference from owners for at least a few years:

Yes, I'd keep Jones next year. This is not as much of a vote of confidence in either as it is part of a long term strategy.

As a GM your job is to put all of your players in a position to succeed, not to find some that do in spite of the bad team around them. Because of this I'd want to spend my first year building the "Situation" around the quarterback to one that is more conducive with repeatable success. If Jones is still milquetoast after benefiting from OL and skill upgrades around him I'd go and get my guy in year 2.

I'm also factoring in that I'm not in love with any QBs in the draft this year, I wouldn't pass on someone I thought was the next Tom Brady because Jones was here.

Jones needs to be traded...  
bw in dc : 12/10/2021 10:21 am : link
The verdict is in. He's not a franchise QB. So what's the point to keep chasing it? The Jones Era is over.

The new GM should start looking at all options - picking up a free agent QB, trading for an existing QB, drafting a QB or QBs, etc. There are going to be lots of interesting opportunities.
I'd like to see them  
cjac : 12/10/2021 10:21 am : link
bring in someone to compete for the job, whether it be a draft pick or FA

then if he doesnt win the job, just dont pick up his 5th y option
RE: Jones needs to be traded...  
cjac : 12/10/2021 10:29 am : link
In comment 15489096 bw in dc said:
Quote:
The verdict is in. He's not a franchise QB. So what's the point to keep chasing it? The Jones Era is over.

The new GM should start looking at all options - picking up a free agent QB, trading for an existing QB, drafting a QB or QBs, etc. There are going to be lots of interesting opportunities.


bw i agree with you about it being over, i mean it really really feels like its over.
RE: I'm looking at it as if I were the GM  
Brown_Hornet : 12/10/2021 10:43 am : link
In comment 15489083 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
And had 100% reign to do what I want without any fear of interference from owners for at least a few years:

Yes, I'd keep Jones next year. This is not as much of a vote of confidence in either as it is part of a long term strategy.

As a GM your job is to put all of your players in a position to succeed, not to find some that do in spite of the bad team around them. Because of this I'd want to spend my first year building the "Situation" around the quarterback to one that is more conducive with repeatable success. If Jones is still milquetoast after benefiting from OL and skill upgrades around him I'd go and get my guy in year 2.

I'm also factoring in that I'm not in love with any QBs in the draft this year, I wouldn't pass on someone I thought was the next Tom Brady because Jones was here.
This.

As long as the new GM is not "forced" to keep him.

If the GM thinks getting capital for him right away...he should do that as well.

As long as the GM is free to run the team, I don't care who he decides to keep/draft. The team isn't close...but they're in a good position to add talent.
Makes no sense to get rid on him. None.  
rasbutant : 12/10/2021 10:59 am : link
Look to the draft this year or next...investigate R Wilson.

Also, 2023 QB free agent class includes...
Tom Brady...yah right!
Matt Stafford...doubtful
Kyler Murrary...yah right
Baker Mayfield...no thanks
Lamar Jackson...yah right

Ok, so none of them, but there are also...
Derek Carr
Kirk Cousins
Jimmy Garoppolo

If you draft a QB and need a stop gap...
Gardner Minshew
Taylor Heinicke
Case Keenum
If cut: Matt Ryan? On the cheap not what he is making now.
2022 FA's: Teddie B, Ryan Fitz, Dalton, Brissett, Trubisky

Reclaim projects
Sam Darnold
Drew Lock
and our very own Daniel Jones

Trade: R Wilson, Aaron Rodgers??? Deshaun Watson????

Point is, there is more than 1 way to get your QB, it doesn't have to be at #1 pick in the draft.

I read something the other day  
Bleedblue10 : 12/10/2021 11:10 am : link
I think it was a post here asking if maybe Jones is what’s holding back the Giants offense and not the other way around. I used to think it was the line, the system, the coaching but I am starting to think he doesn’t have it. I think the reason our red zone offense is so bad is because he panics when the field is shortened and the coaches knew that. Now with his neck being a possible long term issue the Giants can’t take the chance of going into next season with him the only option To start. Can you imagine we go into next season with the same Qbs and he gets shut down early because of his neck? That would be an even bigger disaster than we have seen up to this point. To me that alone means his time here is up
Keep him  
Cap'n Bluebeard : 12/10/2021 11:10 am : link
I see no harm in hanging onto him, but I would definitely bring in competition. I'm not certain if I would spend a high 1st on any of the QBs coming out (maybe Corral, but I don't think I'd use a Top 5 pick on him), but at least get a plausible veteran in here.

I'm not sure what the point in trading him is, unless someone would give up a 4th or higher, which I just don't see. Trading him just to trade him seems silly given the injury potential of the position and the need to have a quality backup. Jones is at least a backup who might win a game if pressed into duty.

I definitely wouldn't pick up his 5th year option though. That is pure insanity. If he somehow lights it up next year, figuring out how to sign him to a massive contract would be a good problem to have (and it's highly unlikely to happen).
I like the idea of Mariota  
Bleedblue10 : 12/10/2021 11:11 am : link
Until we can identify someone in the draft we want to be our next franchise QB
RE: He is under contract on his rookie deal  
Greg from LI : 12/10/2021 11:14 am : link
In comment 15489067 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
Question: was the game against New Orleans all CGI or did Jones actually throw for over 400 yards? Asking for a friend.


Mike White threw for 400 in a game, too.
RE: I like the idea of Mariota  
PatersonPlank : 12/10/2021 11:17 am : link
In comment 15489147 Bleedblue10 said:
Quote:
Until we can identify someone in the draft we want to be our next franchise QB


IMO Jones = Mariotta. Mariotta is my comp for him. I would just keep Jones one more year while figuring out what to do.
They need a new quarterback  
Go Terps : 12/10/2021 11:25 am : link
.
He is fragile  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/10/2021 11:26 am : link
time to move on.
Keeping Jones another year is fine as long as the Front Office  
Jimmy Googs : 12/10/2021 11:26 am : link
has a clear mindset that he isn't the franchise QB and they need to be scouting the position as best they can going forward.

If there is enough value in trading Jones then that should be a consideration.

But I haven't heard a compelling reason why it's a good idea to just automatically shed him...
RE: RE: I like the idea of Mariota  
Scooter185 : 12/10/2021 11:26 am : link
In comment 15489152 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15489147 Bleedblue10 said:


Quote:


Until we can identify someone in the draft we want to be our next franchise QB



IMO Jones = Mariotta. Mariotta is my comp for him. I would just keep Jones one more year while figuring out what to do.


If Jones = Mariotta, then Mariotta at $4MM and whatever picks DJ is traded for are better than just keeps Jones for his 4th year.
I would build an offense  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/10/2021 11:31 am : link
around a stable of mobile QBs you don't spend a ton of resources on, and Mariota would be a perfect.

Also in Madden I run a purely zone defense (as the 'AI' doesn't adjust) with good zone defenders with high hit power ratings to wear down and injure the other team.
...  
ryanmkeane : 12/10/2021 11:34 am : link
regardless of its a good idea or not to keep Jones, the Giants need to draft the very best players at that value when they are picking in this draft. They will likely have two top 12 picks. Take the very best players. If you have a blue chip CB or S sitting there, take him. Blue chip linebacker, take him. Do not force a new quarterback if they think they will likely move on from Jones.

Make the roster better, make the team better. If they feel like a QB is more like a 2nd or 3rd round talent, do not take that quarterback in round 1.
The new GM will be Abrams, so you can  
japanhead : 12/10/2021 11:38 am : link
probably count on a lot of bad ideas going forward, namely retaining Judge and Jones (assuming his neck allows him to get back on the field)
RE: RE: RE: I like the idea of Mariota  
PatersonPlank : 12/10/2021 11:42 am : link
In comment 15489161 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15489152 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


In comment 15489147 Bleedblue10 said:


Quote:


Until we can identify someone in the draft we want to be our next franchise QB



IMO Jones = Mariotta. Mariotta is my comp for him. I would just keep Jones one more year while figuring out what to do.



If Jones = Mariotta, then Mariotta at $4MM and whatever picks DJ is traded for are better than just keeps Jones for his 4th year.


Jones has a cap hit and dead money over $8M, and a salary of a little over $4M, so I don't think (I could be wrong) there is any cost savings here switching to Mariotta for a 1 year stop gap. Then you have to way any potential trade value (picks, players, etc) versus team upheaval since you are building around the QB with new kids. Hate on Jones, but bringing in a new QB during this build isn't ideal. Since there is a lot of gray area here, and I don't think Mariotta is an upgrade over Jones, I'd just stick with him for this period.
RE: The new GM will be Abrams, so you can  
ryanmkeane : 12/10/2021 11:44 am : link
In comment 15489175 japanhead said:
Quote:
probably count on a lot of bad ideas going forward, namely retaining Judge and Jones (assuming his neck allows him to get back on the field)

The narrative that Abrams is somehow going to be less successful than some other guy is not based in any type of evidence. He would be a first time GM much like the other candidates.
Unfortunately the Giants now find themselves in QB limbo  
Jimmy Googs : 12/10/2021 11:46 am : link
which is the direct result of being in GM Hell these past few years...
RE: RE: RE: RE: I like the idea of Mariota  
Scooter185 : 12/10/2021 11:49 am : link
In comment 15489182 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15489161 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 15489152 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


In comment 15489147 Bleedblue10 said:


Quote:


Until we can identify someone in the draft we want to be our next franchise QB



IMO Jones = Mariotta. Mariotta is my comp for him. I would just keep Jones one more year while figuring out what to do.



If Jones = Mariotta, then Mariotta at $4MM and whatever picks DJ is traded for are better than just keeps Jones for his 4th year.



Jones has a cap hit and dead money over $8M, and a salary of a little over $4M, so I don't think (I could be wrong) there is any cost savings here switching to Mariotta for a 1 year stop gap. Then you have to way any potential trade value (picks, players, etc) versus team upheaval since you are building around the QB with new kids. Hate on Jones, but bringing in a new QB during this build isn't ideal. Since there is a lot of gray area here, and I don't think Mariotta is an upgrade over Jones, I'd just stick with him for this period.


Mariota is probably a lateral move, but if the money is the same and the talent is the same, then Mariota+picks has more value to the team than jones
Abrams has been here through out the decline and rot phases  
JonC : 12/10/2021 11:55 am : link
If I were Mara, I wouldn't even consider keeping let alone elevate him to GM. Nonsensical, their cap work needs an overhaul as does their scouting, pro personnel, you fookin name it.

I'd look to move Jones so Mara isn't tempted to extend his contract. He's not my guy, and I'm ok with a veteran bridge and a draft pick while I work on setting up the above and start assembling the new foundation. While we continue to suck, there will be more high draft picks and we'll find the right QB somewhere during this new build phase.
RE: RE: The new GM will be Abrams, so you can  
japanhead : 12/10/2021 11:59 am : link
In comment 15489184 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15489175 japanhead said:


Quote:


probably count on a lot of bad ideas going forward, namely retaining Judge and Jones (assuming his neck allows him to get back on the field)


The narrative that Abrams is somehow going to be less successful than some other guy is not based in any type of evidence. He would be a first time GM much like the other candidates.


"the narrative" is based on the objective fact that abrams has no background in player evaluation and so would be more reliant on duds like chris petit and chris mara, and that as the supposed "cap guru" the giants cap is currently a disaster and has been a disaster for the last four plus years.

i'm not surprised youre bullish on abrams though. youre the blindly optimistic guy who name calls posters who have a negative view of the team's moves but who's been dead wrong about everything including garrett and jones.
RE: RE: He is under contract on his rookie deal  
Rjanyg : 12/10/2021 12:00 pm : link
In comment 15489148 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15489067 Rjanyg said:


Quote:


Question: was the game against New Orleans all CGI or did Jones actually throw for over 400 yards? Asking for a friend.



Mike White threw for 400 in a game, too.


Yes and that is not easy to do and required a good amount of talent and ability. FYI Dave Browns best game as a Giant was 299 yard performance in a loss to Seattle and he got 4 years as a starter.

I’d keep Jones and let him play under his rookie contract. Add some more talent to the OL.

They might draft a QB this year and most likely next year.
I don't think 'journeyman' means  
FranknWeezer : 12/10/2021 12:01 pm : link
what you think it means...
The biggest reason to get Jones out of here  
Dave on the UWS : 12/10/2021 12:09 pm : link
is now the neck injury. Neck injuries and football players ESPECIALLY QBs are NOT good news. I want NO part of him at this point. One hit and it could be a done deal. There's a reason he isn't being cleared for contact.
When Peyton had his multiple neck surgeries, it was NOT advisable for him to continue playing. He got very lucky!
Its now beyond "is Jones the answer or not". Due to this injury, ABSOLUTELY not. He shouldn't take another snap for this franchise.
RE: If his neck is OK  
Peppers : 12/10/2021 12:15 pm : link
In comment 15489017 jeff57 said:
Quote:
I would. There are no franchise QBs in this draft and he’s relatively affordable.


Why do you say there are no franchise QBs?
That should be the absolute first question  
Carson53 : 12/10/2021 12:26 pm : link
any prospective GM should ask Mara? Then he can move onto
other things with this team/organization.
---  
Peppers : 12/10/2021 12:28 pm : link
If you're the new GM you move on from Jones. Trade him for what you can get and disconnect yourself from the mistakes of the previous regime.. you don't carry them with you as you look to shape the roster to your eye.

RE: Abrams has been here through out the decline and rot phases  
cosmicj : 12/10/2021 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15489199 JonC said:
Quote:
If I were Mara, I wouldn't even consider keeping let alone elevate him to GM. Nonsensical, their cap work needs an overhaul as does their scouting, pro personnel, you fookin name it.

I'd look to move Jones so Mara isn't tempted to extend his contract. He's not my guy, and I'm ok with a veteran bridge and a draft pick while I work on setting up the above and start assembling the new foundation. While we continue to suck, there will be more high draft picks and we'll find the right QB somewhere during this new build phase.


+1
RE: ---  
Sammo85 : 12/10/2021 2:17 pm : link
In comment 15489252 Peppers said:
Quote:
If you're the new GM you move on from Jones. Trade him for what you can get and disconnect yourself from the mistakes of the previous regime.. you don't carry them with you as you look to shape the roster to your eye.


Yup.

Judge kind of made a mistake (irregardless of his own) to try and hitch his wagon to the Giants old ways and the regime decisions for two straight years (sans Garrett even). I think it will cost him his job frankly this offseason or next.
RE: Abrams has been here through out the decline and rot phases  
Sammo85 : 12/10/2021 2:20 pm : link
In comment 15489199 JonC said:
Quote:
If I were Mara, I wouldn't even consider keeping let alone elevate him to GM. Nonsensical, their cap work needs an overhaul as does their scouting, pro personnel, you fookin name it.

I'd look to move Jones so Mara isn't tempted to extend his contract. He's not my guy, and I'm ok with a veteran bridge and a draft pick while I work on setting up the above and start assembling the new foundation. While we continue to suck, there will be more high draft picks and we'll find the right QB somewhere during this new build phase.


Totally agree. You and I tend to agree on much these days. I can't fathom an arguable justification to keep anybody in the current front office in any capacity based on the evidence. From where I sit, they've all failed individually and interoperably with one another. When that is the case, the results on the field tend to lose their "surprise" or "shock" factor a bit based on evidence.
RE: He is under contract on his rookie deal  
Mike from Ohio : 12/10/2021 2:28 pm : link
In comment 15489067 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
Unless you use him as part of a trade for Wilson you might as well keep him.

Question: was the game against New Orleans all CGI or did Jones actually throw for over 400 yards? Asking for a friend.


New Orleans was not CGI. Were the numerous games where he played poorly CGI then? Or, is Jones maybe a poor QB who also played some good games?
Maybe having all your starting WRs  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/10/2021 2:48 pm : link
not in the infirmary makes a difference?
None of you guys are answering the OP's question...  
EricJ : 12/10/2021 2:48 pm : link
he did not say whether it is a good idea to keep Jones as our starter.

When you look at what our backup QBs have been, Jones would not be a bad option to have as our future backup.
As a backup  
MtDizzle : 12/10/2021 2:51 pm : link
Sure!
RE: RE: Abrams has been here through out the decline and rot phases  
JonC : 12/10/2021 3:17 pm : link
In comment 15489405 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 15489199 JonC said:


Quote:


If I were Mara, I wouldn't even consider keeping let alone elevate him to GM. Nonsensical, their cap work needs an overhaul as does their scouting, pro personnel, you fookin name it.

I'd look to move Jones so Mara isn't tempted to extend his contract. He's not my guy, and I'm ok with a veteran bridge and a draft pick while I work on setting up the above and start assembling the new foundation. While we continue to suck, there will be more high draft picks and we'll find the right QB somewhere during this new build phase.



Totally agree. You and I tend to agree on much these days. I can't fathom an arguable justification to keep anybody in the current front office in any capacity based on the evidence. From where I sit, they've all failed individually and interoperably with one another. When that is the case, the results on the field tend to lose their "surprise" or "shock" factor a bit based on evidence.


Yep, and it's why I'm done giving free passes based on presence. Perform or get out.
If you want a summary of Jones's 3 years here, here you go  
Go Terps : 12/10/2021 3:51 pm : link

Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Abrams has been here through out the decline and rot phases  
BrettNYG10 : 12/10/2021 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15489405 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 15489199 JonC said:


Quote:


If I were Mara, I wouldn't even consider keeping let alone elevate him to GM. Nonsensical, their cap work needs an overhaul as does their scouting, pro personnel, you fookin name it.

I'd look to move Jones so Mara isn't tempted to extend his contract. He's not my guy, and I'm ok with a veteran bridge and a draft pick while I work on setting up the above and start assembling the new foundation. While we continue to suck, there will be more high draft picks and we'll find the right QB somewhere during this new build phase.



Totally agree. You and I tend to agree on much these days. I can't fathom an arguable justification to keep anybody in the current front office in any capacity based on the evidence. From where I sit, they've all failed individually and interoperably with one another. When that is the case, the results on the field tend to lose their "surprise" or "shock" factor a bit based on evidence.


I actually looked at this a few days ago (and have been debating making a post on it) - most organizations tend to have some legacy high-level folks stick around post a new GM hiring - maybe an assistant GM, head of college scouting. The Giants were unique in how little they've turned over the front office for a failing franchise.
Did you just call ELI a journeyman?  
TheBlueprintNC : 12/10/2021 4:14 pm : link
Because I am the only one seeing that -Either my reading comprehension is off or the rest just see what they want to see to gloss over that statement. Which explains a lot.
and i quote  
TheBlueprintNC : 12/10/2021 4:16 pm : link
I mean thats how much we were lucky with Eli. Say what you will but the dude was a journeyman who rarely got hurt. he took a pounding and still stood up.

Eli is a Hall of Famer
RE: Unfortunately the Giants now find themselves in QB limbo  
TheBlueprintNC : 12/10/2021 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15489187 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
which is the direct result of being in GM Hell these past few years...


Fans ran TC out of town -winner of 2 Super Bowls and prolly more if he had a competent GM and Owner. Thats why he was so pissed at the press conference. He knew basketball on grass was stupid!

Build the Team with a new GM plenty of high quality draft picks to use, keep Judge and keep Dan and ride it out with him as the team gets healthier -and more talented in order to compete at a higher level.
Journeyman?  
arniefez : 12/10/2021 4:27 pm : link
Eli was a journeyman?

Quote:
Journeyman (sports) In American English, a journeyman or journeywoman is an athlete who is technically competent but unable to excel.[1] The term is used elsewhere (such as in British and Australian contexts) to refer to a professional sportsman who plays for numerous clubs during his career.[2] In Britain, the term is also used derogatorily, along with mercenary, to refer to players who join various affluent clubs purely in search of higher contractual payouts rather than to further their career; usually clubs which they would likely never join otherwise.


2007 NFL Super Bowl MVP
2011 NFL Super Bowl MVP

57K passing Yards 9th all time
366 TDs 9th all time

That's a journeyman, unable to excel? Can Daniel Jones be a journeyman too please.
We should not reach for a QB  
UberAlias : 12/10/2021 4:36 pm : link
That's how we ended up with Jones and passing on Herbert/Mac Jones. If the right guy is there, we should go get him. If not, stick with Jones another year and focus on improving the roster.
I think we should move on from Jones but  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/10/2021 4:40 pm : link
not for the same reasons. If the Giants draft a good OT and get a passrusher, the Giants will win games with Jones. That will foil the Bryce Young plan. They need to trade Jones and start Fromm/Glennon/Luwerke next year.
Sticking with Jones for another year is an error  
Go Terps : 12/10/2021 5:05 pm : link
There are viable alternatives to using a first round pick on the wrong quarterback (though I believe Corral would be a good pick with one of our first rounders).
RE: I don't think 'journeyman' means  
upnyg : 12/10/2021 5:08 pm : link
In comment 15489212 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
what you think it means...

Eli is the opposite of a journeyman.
RE: it's should be up to the new GM  
Kanavis : 12/10/2021 7:02 pm : link
In comment 15489028 KDavies said:
Quote:
as should the decision to retain Judge. If you aren't going to trust the new GM to such decisions, you shouldn't be hiring them


I agree that the new GM should decide everything... especially Judge. Unfortunately, the way the Giants run, this can never happen. Mara is going to decide whether Judge and Jones stay. The GM will then be selected with that in mind. Are you telling me that if Mara wants Judge to stay, that he will still pick a GM who might get rid of him or that this won't be the main topic of conversation during the interview.

This is all Mara. His show. I would love for a GM to come in and have free reign. But the decision will beade for the next GM. And not by someone who should be making these decisions.
Jones may be done  
Joe Beckwith : 12/10/2021 8:03 pm : link
given neck structural damage.
The organization has very few positive definitive situations, other than DG has to go, and the ER and OL have to be addressed in the draft; even if a new starting QB is needed.
of course it doea  
bc4life : 12/10/2021 10:26 pm : link
does not preclude a future upgrade, if necessary
RE: Sticking with Jones for another year is an error  
rasbutant : 12/10/2021 10:26 pm : link
In comment 15489652 Go Terps said:
Quote:
There are viable alternatives to using a first round pick on the wrong quarterback (though I believe Corral would be a good pick with one of our first rounders).


How so? There is no financial reason to cut him. If he is so bad why would another team trade anything for him.

I have no problem spending 8M on a backup QB, it’s the most important position on the team (he cost 8m on the team or off, doesn’t matter). Draft Corral and let the best player play, let them decided it on the field. If Corral ends up sitting for a year no biggie. If Jones somehow turns into a star. Great. Corral is a cheap back up. It’s win win. Keeping Jones on the team is not an error.


Assuming he is healthy enough to play.
RE: Sticking with Jones for another year is an error  
giantstock : 12:44 am : link
In comment 15489652 Go Terps said:
Quote:
There are viable alternatives to using a first round pick on the wrong quarterback (though I believe Corral would be a good pick with one of our first rounders).


So it's okay to waste a pick on a QB that the Giants don't like and that QB that will never be successful as a Giant and instead don't draft a potential future HOF position player?
Sticking with Jones is the easy move  
armstead98 : 12:49 am : link
As a GM he’s a lottery ticket. Get him a good line and if he does well he’s an asset.

If he sucks, which you prepare for, you blame year 1 on inheriting a bad QB and wipe the slate clean.
Ironic, right  
dancing blue bear : 1:46 am : link
The positional value zealots support their theaory by claiming qb is outside the realm of the philosophy. Then they gnash their teeth when qbs are “over drafted”

I subscribe to BPA, tho realize that there is nothing in a vacuum. Qbs are in fact overdrafted. Every year. By good and bad franchises, gms etc. because all of scouting is imperfect. And scouting qbs is exceptionally difficult. It’s difficult For people who know what they are looking at and put In The time and have the context etc. it also requires luck. Right place right time. Right situation. Then it requires patience and development. Even for the great ones. oh yeah. And the truly great players (at any position but qb in particular here) are extremely rare. Eli wasn’t great. But he wa our guy. He was very good. And had all the intangibles. And he had the clutch gene.

The medical will resolve itself. Guy is healthy or he is not. If he is he’s under contract. Cutting him makes no sense. If you can upgrade at a reasonable price do so. If there is someone in the draft that is worth a shot at any round. Do it. All the players on this level have competed their entire lives. I don’t think anyone is afraid. And if they are they don’t belong.

Specifically to the OP. THE GM should have say in if Jones is back. Of course. But have a clear plan or upgrade or competition. The idea of cutting any player for fear they get extended is so fucking ludicrous I can’t even fathom. Also the coach should have a lot of say I. The matter

As has been pointed out judge did not have say on that draft choice. No ties. I would consider that an objective viewpoint. And if judge is replaced same. So more important then the GM wanting Jones is the coach wanting Jones. And this could be as a starter. To compete. As a back up. Or a chip. Every player on the roster is their because the organization thinks they can help them win. I promise you no coach or exec views their job as a lifetime appointment. Win or go home.

They may want to use Jones as a crash test dummy while they shore up the roster. Or they may determine to give him a chance. Or they may recoup value by trading. But to simply cut him is a purely emotional response from people who don’t like him.

One last point. The qb is a component. Not the end all be all.
RE: RE: Sticking with Jones for another year is an error  
Jersey Heel : 9:54 am : link
In comment 15489953 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 15489652 Go Terps said:


Quote:


There are viable alternatives to using a first round pick on the wrong quarterback (though I believe Corral would be a good pick with one of our first rounders).



So it's okay to waste a pick on a QB that the Giants don't like and that QB that will never be successful as a Giant and instead don't draft a potential future HOF position player?

Huh?
RE: RE: RE: Sticking with Jones for another year is an error  
giantstock : 10:10 am : link
In comment 15490043 Jersey Heel said:
Quote:
In comment 15489953 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15489652 Go Terps said:


Quote:


There are viable alternatives to using a first round pick on the wrong quarterback (though I believe Corral would be a good pick with one of our first rounders).



So it's okay to waste a pick on a QB that the Giants don't like and that QB that will never be successful as a Giant and instead don't draft a potential future HOF position player?


Huh?


If the Giants are going to have 2 picks in the top 7- then any pick in the 1st round (top 7) will be extremely highly thought of, right? As a result, there is a chance you can get a superstar, right?

And if as Go Terps (the idiot) suggests, if Giants take "the wrong QB" by definition that would mean the QB is no good, right? Because if the QB is good, then it can't be that the selection is wrong, right? By definition taking a wrong QB means he is not going to be any good and never be successful.
RE: Ironic, right  
Jim in Forest Hills : 10:26 am : link
In comment 15489958 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
The positional value zealots support their theaory by claiming qb is outside the realm of the philosophy. Then they gnash their teeth when qbs are “over drafted”

I subscribe to BPA, tho realize that there is nothing in a vacuum. Qbs are in fact overdrafted. Every year. By good and bad franchises, gms etc. because all of scouting is imperfect. And scouting qbs is exceptionally difficult. It’s difficult For people who know what they are looking at and put In The time and have the context etc. it also requires luck. Right place right time. Right situation. Then it requires patience and development. Even for the great ones. oh yeah. And the truly great players (at any position but qb in particular here) are extremely rare. Eli wasn’t great. But he wa our guy. He was very good. And had all the intangibles. And he had the clutch gene.

The medical will resolve itself. Guy is healthy or he is not. If he is he’s under contract. Cutting him makes no sense. If you can upgrade at a reasonable price do so. If there is someone in the draft that is worth a shot at any round. Do it. All the players on this level have competed their entire lives. I don’t think anyone is afraid. And if they are they don’t belong.

Specifically to the OP. THE GM should have say in if Jones is back. Of course. But have a clear plan or upgrade or competition. The idea of cutting any player for fear they get extended is so fucking ludicrous I can’t even fathom. Also the coach should have a lot of say I. The matter

As has been pointed out judge did not have say on that draft choice. No ties. I would consider that an objective viewpoint. And if judge is replaced same. So more important then the GM wanting Jones is the coach wanting Jones. And this could be as a starter. To compete. As a back up. Or a chip. Every player on the roster is their because the organization thinks they can help them win. I promise you no coach or exec views their job as a lifetime appointment. Win or go home.

They may want to use Jones as a crash test dummy while they shore up the roster. Or they may determine to give him a chance. Or they may recoup value by trading. But to simply cut him is a purely emotional response from people who don’t like him.

One last point. The qb is a component. Not the end all be all.



This is a good post, but there is one outlier. Once in a blue moon, you see the franchise QB in college. Its plain and clear for all to see. That is Bryce Young. Giants need to be thinking about the next 15 years because you know if they draft a Corral they will give the kid at least 3+ years to prove himself.

Trade Jones, start Fromm. A 1-16 record is likely but if we can acquire Young (Stroud) with two booked tackles, Giants are setting themselves up for a run.
RE: RE: The new GM will be Abrams, so you can  
BlueVinnie : 10:37 am : link
In comment 15489184 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I
The narrative that Abrams is somehow going to be less successful than some other guy is not based in any type of evidence. He would be a first time GM much like the other candidates.

You are correct that there is no *concrete* evidence that Abrams would be less successful than another first time GM. However, Abrams has been part of (to some degree) the shit show that we've had to live with here for the last 4 seasons. For that reason, it would be completely foolish to hand him the keys to this team. Unfortunately, I still fear that Abrams will actually be considered for the position as foolish as that would be.
