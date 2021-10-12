is it a good idea for the new GM to keep Jones?

Listen, i have been a Jones fan from the moment he entered. The kid was getting criticized left and right. He handled it all in stride.
However, now, his skills are ok and his health is diminishing fast. I mean thats how much we were lucky with Eli. Say what you will but the dude was a journeyman who rarely got hurt. he took a pounding and still stood up.
But now with a new GM coming, the more likely scenario is a wiping the area of all of DG's work.
so my question is, do you give Jones another year?
through the 2022 season, I prefer throwing Daniel Jones back out there than, say, eputting in a brand-spanking new QB draftee.
So, yes, Daniel Jones for one more season. And if he shows up great next year, we can sign him up for more.
Exactly. He'll be here next year regardless. If the GM bring sin competition, and DJ wins, great! If the GM looks at things, and believes that Jones is the future, then it is at least based on some "subjective" outside assessment (assuming the new GM is not a lachey).
If we are hiring somebody in NFL circles as expected, my gut tells me that person has a general read on Jones from scouting for draft and watching last few years. The likelihood they are going to double down on Jones with a big cap hit/contract after next season is really really unlikely.
Question: was the game against New Orleans all CGI or did Jones actually throw for over 400 yards? Asking for a friend.
Yes, I'd keep Jones next year. This is not as much of a vote of confidence in either as it is part of a long term strategy.
As a GM your job is to put all of your players in a position to succeed, not to find some that do in spite of the bad team around them. Because of this I'd want to spend my first year building the "Situation" around the quarterback to one that is more conducive with repeatable success. If Jones is still milquetoast after benefiting from OL and skill upgrades around him I'd go and get my guy in year 2.
I'm also factoring in that I'm not in love with any QBs in the draft this year, I wouldn't pass on someone I thought was the next Tom Brady because Jones was here.
The new GM should start looking at all options - picking up a free agent QB, trading for an existing QB, drafting a QB or QBs, etc. There are going to be lots of interesting opportunities.
then if he doesnt win the job, just dont pick up his 5th y option
bw i agree with you about it being over, i mean it really really feels like its over.
As long as the new GM is not "forced" to keep him.
If the GM thinks getting capital for him right away...he should do that as well.
As long as the GM is free to run the team, I don't care who he decides to keep/draft. The team isn't close...but they're in a good position to add talent.
Also, 2023 QB free agent class includes...
Tom Brady...yah right!
Matt Stafford...doubtful
Kyler Murrary...yah right
Baker Mayfield...no thanks
Lamar Jackson...yah right
Ok, so none of them, but there are also...
Derek Carr
Kirk Cousins
Jimmy Garoppolo
If you draft a QB and need a stop gap...
Gardner Minshew
Taylor Heinicke
Case Keenum
If cut: Matt Ryan? On the cheap not what he is making now.
2022 FA's: Teddie B, Ryan Fitz, Dalton, Brissett, Trubisky
Reclaim projects
Sam Darnold
Drew Lock
and our very own Daniel Jones
Trade: R Wilson, Aaron Rodgers??? Deshaun Watson????
Point is, there is more than 1 way to get your QB, it doesn't have to be at #1 pick in the draft.
I'm not sure what the point in trading him is, unless someone would give up a 4th or higher, which I just don't see. Trading him just to trade him seems silly given the injury potential of the position and the need to have a quality backup. Jones is at least a backup who might win a game if pressed into duty.
I definitely wouldn't pick up his 5th year option though. That is pure insanity. If he somehow lights it up next year, figuring out how to sign him to a massive contract would be a good problem to have (and it's highly unlikely to happen).
Mike White threw for 400 in a game, too.
IMO Jones = Mariotta. Mariotta is my comp for him. I would just keep Jones one more year while figuring out what to do.
If there is enough value in trading Jones then that should be a consideration.
But I haven't heard a compelling reason why it's a good idea to just automatically shed him...
Quote:
Until we can identify someone in the draft we want to be our next franchise QB
If Jones = Mariotta, then Mariotta at $4MM and whatever picks DJ is traded for are better than just keeps Jones for his 4th year.
Also in Madden I run a purely zone defense (as the 'AI' doesn't adjust) with good zone defenders with high hit power ratings to wear down and injure the other team.
Make the roster better, make the team better. If they feel like a QB is more like a 2nd or 3rd round talent, do not take that quarterback in round 1.
Quote:
In comment 15489147 Bleedblue10 said:
Quote:
Until we can identify someone in the draft we want to be our next franchise QB
If Jones = Mariotta, then Mariotta at $4MM and whatever picks DJ is traded for are better than just keeps Jones for his 4th year.
Jones has a cap hit and dead money over $8M, and a salary of a little over $4M, so I don't think (I could be wrong) there is any cost savings here switching to Mariotta for a 1 year stop gap. Then you have to way any potential trade value (picks, players, etc) versus team upheaval since you are building around the QB with new kids. Hate on Jones, but bringing in a new QB during this build isn't ideal. Since there is a lot of gray area here, and I don't think Mariotta is an upgrade over Jones, I'd just stick with him for this period.
The narrative that Abrams is somehow going to be less successful than some other guy is not based in any type of evidence. He would be a first time GM much like the other candidates.
Quote:
In comment 15489152 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15489147 Bleedblue10 said:
Quote:
Until we can identify someone in the draft we want to be our next franchise QB
Mariota is probably a lateral move, but if the money is the same and the talent is the same, then Mariota+picks has more value to the team than jones
I'd look to move Jones so Mara isn't tempted to extend his contract. He's not my guy, and I'm ok with a veteran bridge and a draft pick while I work on setting up the above and start assembling the new foundation. While we continue to suck, there will be more high draft picks and we'll find the right QB somewhere during this new build phase.
Quote:
probably count on a lot of bad ideas going forward, namely retaining Judge and Jones (assuming his neck allows him to get back on the field)
The narrative that Abrams is somehow going to be less successful than some other guy is not based in any type of evidence. He would be a first time GM much like the other candidates.
"the narrative" is based on the objective fact that abrams has no background in player evaluation and so would be more reliant on duds like chris petit and chris mara, and that as the supposed "cap guru" the giants cap is currently a disaster and has been a disaster for the last four plus years.
i'm not surprised youre bullish on abrams though. youre the blindly optimistic guy who name calls posters who have a negative view of the team's moves but who's been dead wrong about everything including garrett and jones.
Quote:
Question: was the game against New Orleans all CGI or did Jones actually throw for over 400 yards? Asking for a friend.
Mike White threw for 400 in a game, too.
Yes and that is not easy to do and required a good amount of talent and ability. FYI Dave Browns best game as a Giant was 299 yard performance in a loss to Seattle and he got 4 years as a starter.
I’d keep Jones and let him play under his rookie contract. Add some more talent to the OL.
They might draft a QB this year and most likely next year.
When Peyton had his multiple neck surgeries, it was NOT advisable for him to continue playing. He got very lucky!
Its now beyond "is Jones the answer or not". Due to this injury, ABSOLUTELY not. He shouldn't take another snap for this franchise.
Why do you say there are no franchise QBs?
other things with this team/organization.
+1
Yup.
Judge kind of made a mistake (irregardless of his own) to try and hitch his wagon to the Giants old ways and the regime decisions for two straight years (sans Garrett even). I think it will cost him his job frankly this offseason or next.
Totally agree. You and I tend to agree on much these days. I can't fathom an arguable justification to keep anybody in the current front office in any capacity based on the evidence. From where I sit, they've all failed individually and interoperably with one another. When that is the case, the results on the field tend to lose their "surprise" or "shock" factor a bit based on evidence.
Question: was the game against New Orleans all CGI or did Jones actually throw for over 400 yards? Asking for a friend.
New Orleans was not CGI. Were the numerous games where he played poorly CGI then? Or, is Jones maybe a poor QB who also played some good games?
When you look at what our backup QBs have been, Jones would not be a bad option to have as our future backup.
Quote:
If I were Mara, I wouldn't even consider keeping let alone elevate him to GM. Nonsensical, their cap work needs an overhaul as does their scouting, pro personnel, you fookin name it.
Yep, and it's why I'm done giving free passes based on presence. Perform or get out.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
If I were Mara, I wouldn't even consider keeping let alone elevate him to GM. Nonsensical, their cap work needs an overhaul as does their scouting, pro personnel, you fookin name it.
I actually looked at this a few days ago (and have been debating making a post on it) - most organizations tend to have some legacy high-level folks stick around post a new GM hiring - maybe an assistant GM, head of college scouting. The Giants were unique in how little they've turned over the front office for a failing franchise.
Eli is a Hall of Famer
Fans ran TC out of town -winner of 2 Super Bowls and prolly more if he had a competent GM and Owner. Thats why he was so pissed at the press conference. He knew basketball on grass was stupid!
Build the Team with a new GM plenty of high quality draft picks to use, keep Judge and keep Dan and ride it out with him as the team gets healthier -and more talented in order to compete at a higher level.
2007 NFL Super Bowl MVP
2011 NFL Super Bowl MVP
57K passing Yards 9th all time
366 TDs 9th all time
That's a journeyman, unable to excel? Can Daniel Jones be a journeyman too please.
Eli is the opposite of a journeyman.
I agree that the new GM should decide everything... especially Judge. Unfortunately, the way the Giants run, this can never happen. Mara is going to decide whether Judge and Jones stay. The GM will then be selected with that in mind. Are you telling me that if Mara wants Judge to stay, that he will still pick a GM who might get rid of him or that this won't be the main topic of conversation during the interview.
This is all Mara. His show. I would love for a GM to come in and have free reign. But the decision will beade for the next GM. And not by someone who should be making these decisions.
The organization has very few positive definitive situations, other than DG has to go, and the ER and OL have to be addressed in the draft; even if a new starting QB is needed.
How so? There is no financial reason to cut him. If he is so bad why would another team trade anything for him.
I have no problem spending 8M on a backup QB, it’s the most important position on the team (he cost 8m on the team or off, doesn’t matter). Draft Corral and let the best player play, let them decided it on the field. If Corral ends up sitting for a year no biggie. If Jones somehow turns into a star. Great. Corral is a cheap back up. It’s win win. Keeping Jones on the team is not an error.
Assuming he is healthy enough to play.
So it's okay to waste a pick on a QB that the Giants don't like and that QB that will never be successful as a Giant and instead don't draft a potential future HOF position player?
If he sucks, which you prepare for, you blame year 1 on inheriting a bad QB and wipe the slate clean.
I subscribe to BPA, tho realize that there is nothing in a vacuum. Qbs are in fact overdrafted. Every year. By good and bad franchises, gms etc. because all of scouting is imperfect. And scouting qbs is exceptionally difficult. It’s difficult For people who know what they are looking at and put In The time and have the context etc. it also requires luck. Right place right time. Right situation. Then it requires patience and development. Even for the great ones. oh yeah. And the truly great players (at any position but qb in particular here) are extremely rare. Eli wasn’t great. But he wa our guy. He was very good. And had all the intangibles. And he had the clutch gene.
The medical will resolve itself. Guy is healthy or he is not. If he is he’s under contract. Cutting him makes no sense. If you can upgrade at a reasonable price do so. If there is someone in the draft that is worth a shot at any round. Do it. All the players on this level have competed their entire lives. I don’t think anyone is afraid. And if they are they don’t belong.
Specifically to the OP. THE GM should have say in if Jones is back. Of course. But have a clear plan or upgrade or competition. The idea of cutting any player for fear they get extended is so fucking ludicrous I can’t even fathom. Also the coach should have a lot of say I. The matter
As has been pointed out judge did not have say on that draft choice. No ties. I would consider that an objective viewpoint. And if judge is replaced same. So more important then the GM wanting Jones is the coach wanting Jones. And this could be as a starter. To compete. As a back up. Or a chip. Every player on the roster is their because the organization thinks they can help them win. I promise you no coach or exec views their job as a lifetime appointment. Win or go home.
They may want to use Jones as a crash test dummy while they shore up the roster. Or they may determine to give him a chance. Or they may recoup value by trading. But to simply cut him is a purely emotional response from people who don’t like him.
One last point. The qb is a component. Not the end all be all.
Quote:
There are viable alternatives to using a first round pick on the wrong quarterback (though I believe Corral would be a good pick with one of our first rounders).
So it's okay to waste a pick on a QB that the Giants don't like and that QB that will never be successful as a Giant and instead don't draft a potential future HOF position player?
Huh?
Quote:
In comment 15489652 Go Terps said:
Quote:
There are viable alternatives to using a first round pick on the wrong quarterback (though I believe Corral would be a good pick with one of our first rounders).
So it's okay to waste a pick on a QB that the Giants don't like and that QB that will never be successful as a Giant and instead don't draft a potential future HOF position player?
Huh?
If the Giants are going to have 2 picks in the top 7- then any pick in the 1st round (top 7) will be extremely highly thought of, right? As a result, there is a chance you can get a superstar, right?
And if as Go Terps (the idiot) suggests, if Giants take "the wrong QB" by definition that would mean the QB is no good, right? Because if the QB is good, then it can't be that the selection is wrong, right? By definition taking a wrong QB means he is not going to be any good and never be successful.
This is a good post, but there is one outlier. Once in a blue moon, you see the franchise QB in college. Its plain and clear for all to see. That is Bryce Young. Giants need to be thinking about the next 15 years because you know if they draft a Corral they will give the kid at least 3+ years to prove himself.
Trade Jones, start Fromm. A 1-16 record is likely but if we can acquire Young (Stroud) with two booked tackles, Giants are setting themselves up for a run.
The narrative that Abrams is somehow going to be less successful than some other guy is not based in any type of evidence. He would be a first time GM much like the other candidates.
You are correct that there is no *concrete* evidence that Abrams would be less successful than another first time GM. However, Abrams has been part of (to some degree) the shit show that we've had to live with here for the last 4 seasons. For that reason, it would be completely foolish to hand him the keys to this team. Unfortunately, I still fear that Abrams will actually be considered for the position as foolish as that would be.