Joe Judge on 4th down and aggressiveness
12/10/2021 3:00 pm

"I say it all the time, sometimes people look at it not being aggressive because you punt the ball. Alright, well sometimes you're being extra aggressive saying 'No, I know our defense is going to go out there and stop these guys.' So, I'm being aggressive with our defense to go out there and make a play and get the field position back for our offense."