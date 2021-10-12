for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Joe Judge on 4th down and aggressiveness

Metnut : 12/10/2021 3:00 pm
"I say it all the time, sometimes people look at it not being aggressive because you punt the ball. Alright, well sometimes you're being extra aggressive saying 'No, I know our defense is going to go out there and stop these guys.' So, I'm being aggressive with our defense to go out there and make a play and get the field position back for our offense."
Joe  
Dennis From Madison : 12/10/2021 3:02 pm : link
is delusional.
Our defense? Aggressive?  
Angel Eyes : 12/10/2021 3:03 pm : link
Not that I've seen; most of the time we sit back and let the offense drive down the field and score.
maybe he's the reincarnation of Steve Owen?  
Victor in CT : 12/10/2021 3:03 pm : link
Inquiring minds want to know.
Unreal  
Danny Kanell : 12/10/2021 3:05 pm : link
He really needs to go.
Spoken like  
The Jake : 12/10/2021 3:08 pm : link
a true special teams coach.
Like I said  
ghost718 : 12/10/2021 3:15 pm : link
This guy is gone

Earth to Mara...
Head scratcher.  
CV36 : 12/10/2021 3:17 pm : link
What the hell is he talking about.
Isn't the goal to score more points than  
Essex : 12/10/2021 3:20 pm : link
your opponent. If so, how is giving the ball to your opponent and aggressive move. Not sure I understand the logic.
Our defense  
Joey in VA : 12/10/2021 3:22 pm : link
Is as aggressive as John Mara's garbage can.
That's just flat out dumb  
Mike from Ohio : 12/10/2021 3:26 pm : link
You are a conservative coach. Have the conviction to say it.
What worries me is that if this guy is somehow still the coach  
Metnut : 12/10/2021 3:30 pm : link
when we finally have a better roster, he’s going to cost us games with his bizarre logic.
RE: Isn't the goal to score more points than  
Vanzetti : 12/10/2021 3:32 pm : link
In comment 15489479 Essex said:
Quote:
your opponent. If so, how is giving the ball to your opponent and aggressive move. Not sure I understand the logic.


There is no logic

Judge  
GF1080 : 12/10/2021 3:33 pm : link
He keeps doubling and tripling down on his idiocy. Stubborn fool and it will cost him the HC job eventually.
We have a bend but don't break defense  
jcp56 : 12/10/2021 3:39 pm : link
so his answer makes no sense.

Would respect him more if he said, "have you seen our run blocking?"
Our offense sucks  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/10/2021 3:40 pm : link
so that's a reason not to go for it.

But our defense is bend but don't break so that's a reason to go for it. And our punter is Rollie Dixon.
He goes for it on 4th  
AcesUp : 12/10/2021 3:40 pm : link
Only when the game is already out of hand, that's not being aggressive, that is being reactive. When you have absolutely no choice but to go for it on 4th down you're not making a choice. Is he actaully counting our 4th down attempts down multiple scores at the end of the game?

Also, if you trust your defense to stop them inside the redzone then you trust them to stop the offense at midfield.
YOU PLAY  
The Jake : 12/10/2021 3:41 pm : link
TO WIN THE GAME
There's an old saying  
arniefez : 12/10/2021 3:41 pm : link
I can't hear what you're saying I'm too busy watching what you're doing.

Joe Judge coaches like a man who has zero confidence in his QB and OL. Of course he could never say that and saying the OL was garbage in the most benign way was probably the final straw that got Garrett fired. But if he was coaching the 2008 Giants in the first 12 games then we'd know if this is philosophy of football or if he knows his team is completely overmatched every week. I have a bad feeling this is how he wants to coach and if that's the case he won't be around by the end of the 2022 season if not sooner.

Plus he's helping to dig his own grave with his ridiculous post game comments. There are ways to describe the current Giants team without throwing his players under the bus and/or insulting everyone's intelligence. That includes the people he works for, the people who work for him, the people who cover the Giants and the people who root for the Giants. He's losing all of those groups.
RE: Our offense sucks  
Metnut : 12/10/2021 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15489514 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
so that's a reason not to go for it.

But our defense is bend but don't break so that's a reason to go for it. And our punter is Rollie Dixon.


When your offense sucks, you probably can’t afford to voluntarily turn it over by punting the ball on the few occasions you actually have a drive and get to midfield. Also, you can help a bad offense by giving them an extra down to keep a drive alive.
RE: Our offense sucks  
AcesUp : 12/10/2021 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15489514 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
so that's a reason not to go for it.

But our defense is bend but don't break so that's a reason to go for it. And our punter is Rollie Dixon.


The flipside of that coin is that your offense is so bad that you will not have many scoring opportunities so you should take full advantage of every single one of them. Also, any decision model worth its salt will factor in a team's offensive efficiency as part of that win probability.
.  
Danny Kanell : 12/10/2021 3:43 pm : link
Quote:
Joe Judge coaches like a man who has zero confidence in his QB and OL.


I'm not so sure about this anymore.

I honestly think he just has no idea what he's doing.
Or what Metnut said  
AcesUp : 12/10/2021 3:43 pm : link
.
Used  
mittenedman : 12/10/2021 3:43 pm : link
car salesman.

He’s not a good coach  
bdre992 : 12/10/2021 3:47 pm : link
The fact that fans think we should keep him because we fired our previous 2 coaches after two seasons is ridiculous. If he’s not good at what he does get rid of him!
RE: Isn't the goal to score more points than  
k2tampa : 12/10/2021 3:51 pm : link
In comment 15489479 Essex said:
Quote:
your opponent. If so, how is giving the ball to your opponent and aggressive move. Not sure I understand the logic.


So why would any coach defer on the opening kickoff? Wouldn't taking a 7-0 lead be better than getting the ball at the start of the second half when you might be 14 points down? Why did Parcells so often choose to kick off and put the defense on the field first?
WFT game 2  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/10/2021 3:51 pm : link
They get a turnover and can win the game with a first down or TD. Played conservative then and still is now. I think it is who he is. Doesn't seem very "representative" of the area he coaches in.
Little B says this  
rasbutant : 12/10/2021 3:52 pm : link
and everyone falls all over him.

Bunch of jilted lovers on here. Can turn anything the guy says into a negative.
bdre992  
arniefez : 12/10/2021 3:52 pm : link
I think you're right. Keeping a guy who is proving the job is too big for him because the two guys before him sucked and were fired after their two years is very in character Mara thinking.

Danny I think you're correct too.

I wish I could disagree. I really wanted him to be great. We saw some signs of good last year but this year has been a complete disaster in every way.
RE: RE: Isn't the goal to score more points than  
Essex : 12/10/2021 3:52 pm : link
In comment 15489547 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15489479 Essex said:


Quote:


your opponent. If so, how is giving the ball to your opponent and aggressive move. Not sure I understand the logic.



So why would any coach defer on the opening kickoff? Wouldn't taking a 7-0 lead be better than getting the ball at the start of the second half when you might be 14 points down? Why did Parcells so often choose to kick off and put the defense on the field first?

Because you get the ball at the start of the second half and you can then control the wind for the first half. In addition, coaches think (although I have not seen empirical evidence of this) that if you get that first stop you have fundamentally put yourself in a better position to win.
RE: RE: Isn't the goal to score more points than  
Angel Eyes : 12/10/2021 3:53 pm : link
In comment 15489547 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15489479 Essex said:


Quote:


your opponent. If so, how is giving the ball to your opponent and aggressive move. Not sure I understand the logic.



So why would any coach defer on the opening kickoff? Wouldn't taking a 7-0 lead be better than getting the ball at the start of the second half when you might be 14 points down? Why did Parcells so often choose to kick off and put the defense on the field first?

Parcells could actually trust the defense. Judge seems to think to trust the defense (as do a number of people here or think the defense is unimportant) but can't actually trust them.
Well... our offense  
GiantsRage2007 : 12/10/2021 3:56 pm : link
Can't do anything on 1st, 2nd or 3rd down... what makes you think we're going to convert on 4th?

The issue is the lack of aggressiveness and ultra conservative play-calling on downs 1-3. Blame the OL, blame the qb, blame the OC or HC it is what it is... we can't move the ball at all.
RE: Spoken like  
TC : 12/10/2021 3:57 pm : link
In comment 15489458 The Jake said:
Quote:
a true special teams coach.

"Ah . . . . I love the smell of a good punt in the morning! The smell of life"
He is definitely over his skis right now...  
EricJ : 12/10/2021 4:00 pm : link
...
His reputation as a straight shooter  
Mike from Ohio : 12/10/2021 4:01 pm : link
seems to be going out the window with these comments about saying one thing to the press and another in the locker room and this bizarre explanation instead of saying we can't run the ball.

You don't get to be a tell-it-like-it-is guy and a guy who tells the press what they want to hear. You are a guy who always tells the truth or you are a guy who tells the truth when it benefits you.
Between that comment  
Gman11 : 12/10/2021 4:02 pm : link
and the one about how the offense did such good things last game I'm starting to think Judge has early onset dementia.
Joe Judge is  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/10/2021 4:04 pm : link
CGI.
I’ll be viewed as contrarian, but I like the quote..  
Sean : 12/10/2021 4:05 pm : link
The Giants have a much better defensive unit than offensive. He’s saying he has more trust in the defense.

This strategy helped win the Saints game to be fair.
He doesn't understand  
Jerry in_DC : 12/10/2021 4:15 pm : link
some very basic principles of football. That is a big problem. He doesn't seem willing, or even open, to learning. That is a very big problem. I can see why he was hired though. He has a lot in common with the front office.

It's so disappointing to hear stuff like this. Coaching football is HARD. Being a leader of men, staying up all night breaking down schemes, teaching technique across many position groups. There is so much involved in the job that is hard.

Knowing when to go for it on 4th down is EASY. Any Madden player can do it. Anybody can look up what the win probabilities are and then tailor the decision to the specifics of the game. It's so freaking easy - almost everyone I know and work with could do this easily. And he can't do it. He can't do the easiest part of his job, the part that takes no work.

Have a fucking smart guy in the booth. You don't even need probabilities. Just dumb it down for the coach - 1) Definitely go for it, 2) Close call, 3) Definitely punt. It's free advantages. And we just ignore. We don't even take what's easy and free. How can we possibly compete on things that are hard?
I mean this and the comment about making a lot of plays  
NoGainDayne : 12/10/2021 4:20 pm : link
on offense is pretty much a public gaslighting.

You don't get to redefine words to suit the narrative you'd like. Aggression and "going on the offensive" are pretty much synonyms as used in JJ's native language last I checked.

Offense is for gaining for yourself, defense is to stop your opponent from gaining. You can be aggressive on defense but a defensive strategy cannot be described as aggressive no matter how you slice it.

I said this in another thread. Joe Judge not only is exposing himself as a bad coach this year but also as a person who either lacks thoughtfulness or is stupid.

How the Giants manage to hire someone who is both not very sharp and lacks experience. It's a real Jints central move if there ever was one. Real "good" guy though
Whatever Judge has to tell himself  
Greg from LI : 12/10/2021 4:24 pm : link
.
...  
Pascal4554 : 12/10/2021 4:26 pm : link
The only problem is you need points to win football games. If he trusts the defense that much then give the offense a chance and have the defense hold with bad field position. If it is 4th and 4 or 5 yards I get it...go ahead it punt. It is the fourth and 2 or fourth and 1 that I think is just coaching scared and is a mistake.
He's basically  
Sammo85 : 12/10/2021 4:26 pm : link
saying he has no faith in the offense (including his QBs - especially Jones based on how he's coached with him last year and this year) and doesn't know how to fix it.
This defense doesn't attack  
JonC : 12/10/2021 4:27 pm : link
it's constantly sitting in zone with cushions, edges playing contain, and waiting for the offense to smack hit. Conservative, no confidence in the final two minutes of the half, veteran CBs look like sitting ducks. Cmon, Joe.
I might not have the most knowledgeable perspective on this, but...  
D HOS : 12/10/2021 4:28 pm : link
Let's say the ball is on the 45 and it's 4th and 3.

Even late in the 2nd half, starting to worry about the game clock...

Judge is saying there is a better chance, after they punt it and down it, let's say, best case at the 5, that our specific brand of defense is NOT going to give up those 40 yards before forcing the other team to punt (or getting a turnover), than that the offense would make the 1st down on that 4th and 3.

Possible, but not likely.

Go for it.
Also  
Jerry in_DC : 12/10/2021 4:29 pm : link
if Judge is supposed to be a "CEO" type coach, he should be delegating the things he's not good at. A CEO doesn't know how to do everything. A CEO (or any leader) knows his strengths and weaknesses and hires capable people, particularly in his areas of weakness.

If he doesn't understand win probabilities - fine. But a CEO should know that there are people who do understand these things. And he should hire them, consult with them, and use their skills to help the team. This is basic stuff that anyone who manages 2 or more people should know.
RE: This defense doesn't attack  
Sammo85 : 12/10/2021 4:33 pm : link
In comment 15489603 JonC said:
Quote:
it's constantly sitting in zone with cushions, edges playing contain, and waiting for the offense to smack hit. Conservative, no confidence in the final two minutes of the half, veteran CBs look like sitting ducks. Cmon, Joe.


The offense too. One can't say we aren't play complementary football. It's a bad brand of football that isn't competitive in the current NFL environs.
Well, he's wrong  
rsjem1979 : 12/10/2021 4:44 pm : link
And he's wrong for two reasons:

1) Statistical - is defense is near the bottom of the NFL in opponent plays per drive, and yards per drive. So they are NOT going to go out there and get the ball back. Whether that's false bravado or delusion, the outcome is the same.

2) Logical - With an offense that struggles to move the ball, punting when you are just outside the scoring zone is a wasted opportunity. And on top of that, if he actually had that much belief in his defense, he wouldn't be worried about getting stopped on 4th down.

I really want to believe in Judge, but he's out of his depth on this stuff.
RE: Little B says this  
bdre992 : 12/10/2021 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15489553 rasbutant said:
Quote:
and everyone falls all over him.

Bunch of jilted lovers on here. Can turn anything the guy says into a negative.


What has Judge done the last 2 seasons?
logic caves in on itself  
mittenedman : 12/10/2021 4:50 pm : link
If your offense sucks but you have good D, it makes it all the more important to go for it on 4th when you’re driving. Because you know your opportunities to score will be limited. And if you fail, you have your good D to minimize the damage.
IOW  
mittenedman : 12/10/2021 4:52 pm : link
by playing the way he plays, he is showing no aggressiveness with his O or D. And showing he has faith in neither.

But instead you get the used car salesman answer.

This is where you walk off the lot.
Even  
aGiantGuy : 12/10/2021 5:26 pm : link
If Judge thinks it's more likely for his offense to get the ball back then convert the 4th down. The offense STILL has to move the ball when they get the ball back.

If you don't have the confidence for your offense to convert on 4th and short in opponent's territory, why on earth would you trust them to to be able to move the ball IF you were to get the ball back?

Less time on the clock, more yards to go, and a defense that knows you want to pass.

Either I'm missing something or coaching with that 2019 ALL-World Patriots Defense has just enabled him to be obtuse.
Nothing says aggression  
The Jake : 12/10/2021 5:42 pm : link
like handing the ball over, then allowing your opponent to march down the entire field in a time-consuming, demoralizing drive.
judge loves punting from his own 40 and netting  
japanhead : 12/10/2021 6:13 pm : link
15-20 yards in field position with one of the worst punters in football that the opposing teams offense gains back in two plays. stupidest thing i've ever seen
RE: I’ll be viewed as contrarian, but I like the quote..  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/10/2021 6:28 pm : link
In comment 15489576 Sean said:
Quote:
The Giants have a much better defensive unit than offensive. He’s saying he has more trust in the defense.

This strategy helped win the Saints game to be fair.


That is what he's saying. However, they're 4-8 this year doing this, and it's exactly how he played last season too.

Must be nice to feel so secure in your job that you live with consistent losing.

RE: YOU PLAY  
giantstock : 12/10/2021 7:56 pm : link
In comment 15489516 The Jake said:
Quote:
TO WIN THE GAME


Philadelphia supposedly played TO WIN THE GAME but blew the fucking game in part because they went for it against the Giants on 4th and 2. Actually they below it on 3rd down by not running the ball - then run it again on 4th but that's a different story.

Being stupid by carte blanche going for it on 4th and 2 or 3 etc does not correlate to winning football as evidence by what happened to Philly vs the Giants. They gave the Giants offense an opportunity with short field that the Giants would otherwise never have had considering the Philly OL was beginning to take control. But being in control" doesn't mean EVERY play means that Philly is going to have success.

Some of you are taking his comments way too literal. His offense is among the worst in all of football. His defense is okay- but it’s much better than the offense If you want to say "it's conservative" - okay. It’s better to win the game by being conservative than being stupid by being overly aggressive on offense like Philly was which was a big part on costing them the game.



RE: RE: I’ll be viewed as contrarian, but I like the quote..  
giantstock : 12/10/2021 7:58 pm : link
In comment 15489723 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15489576 Sean said:


Quote:


The Giants have a much better defensive unit than offensive. He’s saying he has more trust in the defense.

This strategy helped win the Saints game to be fair.



That is what he's saying. However, they're 4-8 this year doing this, and it's exactly how he played last season too.

Must be nice to feel so secure in your job that you live with consistent losing.


Yeah right. I love how some of you twist this.

So everything would be amazing and we'd be 12-0 if he went for it on 4th down all the time?

You see how I can twist comments like you've just done?
That’s great, except  
The Jake : 12/10/2021 8:00 pm : link
we don’t win very many games, and the ones we do win, it’s because the other team sucks worse.

And LOL at using the Eagles game as any kind of example of good coaching. You gotta be fucken kidding me.
RE: RE: RE: I’ll be viewed as contrarian, but I like the quote..  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/10/2021 8:02 pm : link
In comment 15489796 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 15489723 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15489576 Sean said:


Quote:


The Giants have a much better defensive unit than offensive. He’s saying he has more trust in the defense.

This strategy helped win the Saints game to be fair.



That is what he's saying. However, they're 4-8 this year doing this, and it's exactly how he played last season too.

Must be nice to feel so secure in your job that you live with consistent losing.




Yeah right. I love how some of you twist this.

So everything would be amazing and we'd be 12-0 if he went for it on 4th down all the time?

You see how I can twist comments like you've just done?


Did anyone say everything would be amazing?

Tell me whether doing the same thing over and over for 32 games and expecting a different result sounds like a plan.
When I run away from a fight  
Jersey Heel : 12/10/2021 8:03 pm : link
Maybe, I’m actually being aggressive to my feet.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I’ll be viewed as contrarian, but I like the quote..  
giantstock : 12/10/2021 8:14 pm : link
In comment 15489803 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15489796 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15489723 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15489576 Sean said:


Quote:


The Giants have a much better defensive unit than offensive. He’s saying he has more trust in the defense.

This strategy helped win the Saints game to be fair.



That is what he's saying. However, they're 4-8 this year doing this, and it's exactly how he played last season too.

Must be nice to feel so secure in your job that you live with consistent losing.




Yeah right. I love how some of you twist this.

So everything would be amazing and we'd be 12-0 if he went for it on 4th down all the time?

You see how I can twist comments like you've just done?



Did anyone say everything would be amazing?

Tell me whether doing the same thing over and over for 32 games and expecting a different result sounds like a plan.


Just like you exaggerating the 4ht downs.

What you don't understand that the Giants have among the worst OL's in all of football? Their WR's have bene out for much of the season. Their star RB has been hurt. Their Tight Ends suck -- their Qb is mediocre at best

yet you are bitching about 4th down and 2's??? WTF.
Last year was a bad roster too  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/10/2021 8:22 pm : link
No one was calling for his head. That was his hall pass. We understood it was a roster that wasn't something you could win with, but he got a respectable effort out of it.

Hes a worse coach than last season. There's nothing you can direct me to as proof that he's done anything this season better. He coaches like Jones runs. Head down, straight ahead. If there's a D lineman there he's going in head first, spine be damned.

He'll be fired if his menu of adjustments and ideas isn't more than firing assistant coaches.
Reason and thinking not apparent  
trueblueinpw : 12/10/2021 8:25 pm : link
I can understand Judge not understanding probabilities and statistics and game theory and football. But Judge and his comments display a worrying lack of sound reason and basic critical thinking. He’s essentially a cliche machine. And what’s worse, he looses a lot of football games.

NoGainDayne pretty much nails it here

Quote:
Joe Judge not only is exposing himself as a bad coach this year but also as a person who either lacks thoughtfulness or is stupid.

How the Giants manage to hire someone who is both not very sharp and lacks experience. It's a real Jints central move if there ever was one. Real "good" guy though


As a hiring manager I always look for people who are good critical thinkers and hard workers. The Giants need to do the same after inevitably term Judge.
RE: That’s great, except  
giantstock : 12/10/2021 8:26 pm : link
In comment 15489799 The Jake said:
Quote:
we don’t win very many games, and the ones we do win, it’s because the other team sucks worse.

And LOL at using the Eagles game as any kind of example of good coaching. You gotta be fucken kidding me.


Jake -- 1st off I said you can't go for it all the time on 4th and 2 and 4th and 3. What does that have to do with Phily being coached well? The point is you can't do it all the time. WTF are you talking about? My point was not all the time to go for it.

Secondly, in case you missed it- that the Giants have among the worst OL's in all of football, right? Their WR's have been out for much of the season, right? Their star RB has been hurt. Their Tight Ends suck -- their Qb is mediocre at best. All this doesn't matter?

And you are bitching about 4th down and 2's??? WTF.
RE: Last year was a bad roster too  
giantstock : 12/10/2021 8:35 pm : link
In comment 15489824 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
No one was calling for his head. That was his hall pass. We understood it was a roster that wasn't something you could win with, but he got a respectable effort out of it.

H


Yes but you're forgettign some major poitns

1-- Dallas and Philly were destroyed by injuires last year. Destroyed.

2-- Cinci Lost Burrow and they had little time with their backup beforehand.

3-- And ROn Rivera below the 2nd game by going for the 2pt conversion. Even if you disregard this - the other 3 games would've bene normally losses.

4-- Add to that- teh prior year I think all but one or maybe two but I think one - they beat backup QB's. I'm not sure but it was a lot of backup QB's.

The team sucks. To get all riled up for a 4th and 2 etc is very meaningless at this point.
Wouldn’t being aggressive and  
Giants73 : 12/10/2021 10:37 pm : link
Having confidence in your defense, allow you to go for it on 4th down. Knowing your great defense will stop them if you don’t get it
There isnt even  
Mook80 : 12/10/2021 11:15 pm : link
one reason to bring him back next year. He needs to be fired as soon as the season ends.

He's been a total train wreck this year, and he got credit for being 6-10 last year. Guy is a terrible head coach. I thought he was a good hire but he clearly is in over his head.

Just about every decision he's made this year has been the wrong one.
RE: Wouldn’t being aggressive and  
giantstock : 12/11/2021 12:17 am : link
In comment 15489921 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Having confidence in your defense, allow you to go for it on 4th down. Knowing your great defense will stop them if you don’t get it


Sometimes. Other times it would be considered reckless just as it was reckless for Philly vs the Giants.
Judge's performance in 2021  
JonC : 12/11/2021 4:25 pm : link
is significantly worse than 2020. His gameplans, game management, painfully conservative strategies are all different than 2020. This team is less disciplined, even less dynamic despite the weapons added, and the defense is playing the way it typically will. So, he's obviously feeling the pressure to win and playing it super close to the vest. The problem is, the team knows it and they're playing tight because their margin for error is razon thin.

Judge seemed competent in 2020, but it's amateur hour in 2021. Bad job, overmatched and in over his head. Two distinct seasons but with very similar results.
Comment on the defense meant  
JonC : 12/11/2021 4:26 pm : link
they've regressed a bit but are still playing to the sum of its parts, despite all the zone looks and waiting for the offense to punch it in the mouth.
RE: Judge's performance in 2021  
BrettNYG10 : 12/11/2021 4:35 pm : link
In comment 15490283 JonC said:
Quote:
is significantly worse than 2020. His gameplans, game management, painfully conservative strategies are all different than 2020. This team is less disciplined, even less dynamic despite the weapons added, and the defense is playing the way it typically will. So, he's obviously feeling the pressure to win and playing it super close to the vest. The problem is, the team knows it and they're playing tight because their margin for error is razon thin.

Judge seemed competent in 2020, but it's amateur hour in 2021. Bad job, overmatched and in over his head. Two distinct seasons but with very similar results.


The difference is like McAdoo all over again. It's frustrating. What the hell happened?
RE: Judge's performance in 2021  
giantstock : 12/11/2021 6:19 pm : link
In comment 15490283 JonC said:
Quote:
is significantly worse than 2020. His gameplans, game management, painfully conservative strategies are all different than 2020. This team is less disciplined, even less dynamic despite the weapons added, and the defense is playing the way it typically will. So, he's obviously feeling the pressure to win and playing it super close to the vest. The problem is, the team knows it and they're playing tight because their margin for error is razon thin.

Judge seemed competent in 2020, but it's amateur hour in 2021. Bad job, overmatched and in over his head. Two distinct seasons but with very similar results.


I don't think his team knowing he conservative puts any more or less pressure. It's the opposing teams that put the pressure on them.

It's far easier to game plan Dallas, and Philly from year when they are decimated by injury. Its' far easier to game plan Cinci when Joe Burrow just got hurt a prior week or so before. Otherwise last year was a 3 win team - and if not for Rivera's idiocy, a probably 2 win team.

And for a 2-3 win team last year he wouldn't be getting any accolades.

4th down  
US1 Giants : 12/11/2021 6:29 pm : link
is probably way down the list of my complaints with Judge.
RE: RE: Isn't the goal to score more points than  
Matt M. : 12/11/2021 6:42 pm : link
In comment 15489547 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15489479 Essex said:


Quote:


your opponent. If so, how is giving the ball to your opponent and aggressive move. Not sure I understand the logic.



So why would any coach defer on the opening kickoff? Wouldn't taking a 7-0 lead be better than getting the ball at the start of the second half when you might be 14 points down? Why did Parcells so often choose to kick off and put the defense on the field first?
Well, Parcells had 2 things going for him when he was here. One, he had an absolutely dominant D. Two, he had an excellent coaching staff and responsive team that made halftime adjustments. They used to vlow teams out in the 3rd quarter.

An added bonus was home games. For half the season, the Meadowlands winds were brutal and very difficult for opponents especially. So, forcing their offense on the field to start was strategic. It also helped to ensure having the wind in the 4th quarter.
RE: I’ll be viewed as contrarian, but I like the quote..  
darren in pdx : 12/11/2021 6:44 pm : link
In comment 15489576 Sean said:
Quote:
The Giants have a much better defensive unit than offensive. He’s saying he has more trust in the defense.

This strategy helped win the Saints game to be fair.


I don't care for how he worded it but that is essentially what he's saying. He and everyone else knows the offense blows and can't be trusted to even convert a 4th and inches against a quarter defense.

It's on the defense to win games and that's not winning football in the modern NFL. The defense also doesn't have enough talent in the front 7 to be aggressive so they essentially limit the opponents scoring opportunities by allowing them to drive down the field and hope to hold them to a FG or a turnover.

Poor talent, poor scheme and awful injuries have made this the worst offense the Giants have fielded since 2012, and that's saying a lot because they've been historically bad for a long fucking time.

All that said, at this point, I'd rather they just fucking attempt 4th downs past the 50 and hope someone makes a good play for once or get a lucky penalty. They were aggressive against the Browns last season without Jones but unwilling to try anymore.
The difference here is Judge doesn't have a dominant D  
Matt M. : 12/11/2021 6:47 pm : link
or a great coaching staff or an OL that can be trusted to maul the DL even if only a yard is needed. So, he thinks he's playing it safe. It almost never works because it is almost demoralizing for his team. More importantly, even if Dixon makes a good punt, which is a other reason him punting is not a good move, the D isn't geared toward stopping the O cold. They give up chunks by design. So the oppone t almost always flips field position right back or outright scores.
It's a balance...  
TheEvilLurker : 12/11/2021 7:00 pm : link
You don't want to go for it every time, nor punt everything. Keep them guessing. Our problem now is the Giants play to tight, and when one thing goes wrong, it snowballs.

They should pick their spots, and take their shots. We don't, that's why they are on the bottom.
RE: 4th down  
giantstock : 12/11/2021 7:14 pm : link
In comment 15490349 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
is probably way down the list of my complaints with Judge.


Exactly. The 4th down issues are being way overblown. It's easy for fans on here to be reckless.

However he is possibly a blockhead and I would be fine if they canned him.

Let the new GM decide.
RE: It's a balance...  
giantstock : 12/11/2021 7:17 pm : link
In comment 15490375 TheEvilLurker said:
Quote:
You don't want to go for it every time, nor punt everything. Keep them guessing. Our problem now is the Giants play to tight, and when one thing goes wrong, it snowballs.
They should pick their spots, and take their shots. We don't, that's why they are on the bottom.


Thanks for the laugh.

So we're not at the bottom because overall the team sucks? We're ta the bottom because we don't gamble on 4th downs?

Just stop it.
RE: RE: I’ll be viewed as contrarian, but I like the quote..  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/11/2021 7:34 pm : link
In comment 15490363 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
In comment 15489576 Sean said:


Quote:


The Giants have a much better defensive unit than offensive. He’s saying he has more trust in the defense.

This strategy helped win the Saints game to be fair.



I don't care for how he worded it but that is essentially what he's saying. He and everyone else knows the offense blows and can't be trusted to even convert a 4th and inches against a quarter defense.

It's on the defense to win games and that's not winning football in the modern NFL. The defense also doesn't have enough talent in the front 7 to be aggressive so they essentially limit the opponents scoring opportunities by allowing them to drive down the field and hope to hold them to a FG or a turnover.

Poor talent, poor scheme and awful injuries have made this the worst offense the Giants have fielded since 2012, and that's saying a lot because they've been historically bad for a long fucking time.

All that said, at this point, I'd rather they just fucking attempt 4th downs past the 50 and hope someone makes a good play for once or get a lucky penalty. They were aggressive against the Browns last season without Jones but unwilling to try anymore.

Except that the defense does surrender yardage even if they've tightened up to give up fewer points. So the conservative approach on 4th down doesn’t really benefit the Giants from a field position standpoint, either.

We're schematically flawed in general by having a bend-but-don't-break defensive system along with a 3-and-out offense. If the defense was capable of shortening the field for the offense, Judge's approach would make perfect sense. But if they're just going to give the punt yardage back to the opponent, he might as well go for it more frequently.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 