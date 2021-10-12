Joe Judge on 4th down and aggressiveness

"I say it all the time, sometimes people look at it not being aggressive because you punt the ball. Alright, well sometimes you're being extra aggressive saying 'No, I know our defense is going to go out there and stop these guys.' So, I'm being aggressive with our defense to go out there and make a play and get the field position back for our offense."
Earth to Mara...
There is no logic
Would respect him more if he said, "have you seen our run blocking?"
But our defense is bend but don't break so that's a reason to go for it. And our punter is Rollie Dixon.
Also, if you trust your defense to stop them inside the redzone then you trust them to stop the offense at midfield.
Joe Judge coaches like a man who has zero confidence in his QB and OL. Of course he could never say that and saying the OL was garbage in the most benign way was probably the final straw that got Garrett fired. But if he was coaching the 2008 Giants in the first 12 games then we'd know if this is philosophy of football or if he knows his team is completely overmatched every week. I have a bad feeling this is how he wants to coach and if that's the case he won't be around by the end of the 2022 season if not sooner.
Plus he's helping to dig his own grave with his ridiculous post game comments. There are ways to describe the current Giants team without throwing his players under the bus and/or insulting everyone's intelligence. That includes the people he works for, the people who work for him, the people who cover the Giants and the people who root for the Giants. He's losing all of those groups.
But our defense is bend but don't break so that's a reason to go for it. And our punter is Rollie Dixon.
When your offense sucks, you probably can’t afford to voluntarily turn it over by punting the ball on the few occasions you actually have a drive and get to midfield. Also, you can help a bad offense by giving them an extra down to keep a drive alive.
But our defense is bend but don't break so that's a reason to go for it. And our punter is Rollie Dixon.
The flipside of that coin is that your offense is so bad that you will not have many scoring opportunities so you should take full advantage of every single one of them. Also, any decision model worth its salt will factor in a team's offensive efficiency as part of that win probability.
I'm not so sure about this anymore.
I honestly think he just has no idea what he's doing.
So why would any coach defer on the opening kickoff? Wouldn't taking a 7-0 lead be better than getting the ball at the start of the second half when you might be 14 points down? Why did Parcells so often choose to kick off and put the defense on the field first?
Bunch of jilted lovers on here. Can turn anything the guy says into a negative.
Danny I think you're correct too.
I wish I could disagree. I really wanted him to be great. We saw some signs of good last year but this year has been a complete disaster in every way.
Quote:
your opponent. If so, how is giving the ball to your opponent and aggressive move. Not sure I understand the logic.
So why would any coach defer on the opening kickoff? Wouldn't taking a 7-0 lead be better than getting the ball at the start of the second half when you might be 14 points down? Why did Parcells so often choose to kick off and put the defense on the field first?
Because you get the ball at the start of the second half and you can then control the wind for the first half. In addition, coaches think (although I have not seen empirical evidence of this) that if you get that first stop you have fundamentally put yourself in a better position to win.
Quote:
your opponent. If so, how is giving the ball to your opponent and aggressive move. Not sure I understand the logic.
So why would any coach defer on the opening kickoff? Wouldn't taking a 7-0 lead be better than getting the ball at the start of the second half when you might be 14 points down? Why did Parcells so often choose to kick off and put the defense on the field first?
Parcells could actually trust the defense. Judge seems to think to trust the defense (as do a number of people here or think the defense is unimportant) but can't actually trust them.
The issue is the lack of aggressiveness and ultra conservative play-calling on downs 1-3. Blame the OL, blame the qb, blame the OC or HC it is what it is... we can't move the ball at all.
"Ah . . . . I love the smell of a good punt in the morning! The smell of life"
You don't get to be a tell-it-like-it-is guy and a guy who tells the press what they want to hear. You are a guy who always tells the truth or you are a guy who tells the truth when it benefits you.
This strategy helped win the Saints game to be fair.
It's so disappointing to hear stuff like this. Coaching football is HARD. Being a leader of men, staying up all night breaking down schemes, teaching technique across many position groups. There is so much involved in the job that is hard.
Knowing when to go for it on 4th down is EASY. Any Madden player can do it. Anybody can look up what the win probabilities are and then tailor the decision to the specifics of the game. It's so freaking easy - almost everyone I know and work with could do this easily. And he can't do it. He can't do the easiest part of his job, the part that takes no work.
Have a fucking smart guy in the booth. You don't even need probabilities. Just dumb it down for the coach - 1) Definitely go for it, 2) Close call, 3) Definitely punt. It's free advantages. And we just ignore. We don't even take what's easy and free. How can we possibly compete on things that are hard?
You don't get to redefine words to suit the narrative you'd like. Aggression and "going on the offensive" are pretty much synonyms as used in JJ's native language last I checked.
Offense is for gaining for yourself, defense is to stop your opponent from gaining. You can be aggressive on defense but a defensive strategy cannot be described as aggressive no matter how you slice it.
I said this in another thread. Joe Judge not only is exposing himself as a bad coach this year but also as a person who either lacks thoughtfulness or is stupid.
How the Giants manage to hire someone who is both not very sharp and lacks experience. It's a real Jints central move if there ever was one. Real "good" guy though
Even late in the 2nd half, starting to worry about the game clock...
Judge is saying there is a better chance, after they punt it and down it, let's say, best case at the 5, that our specific brand of defense is NOT going to give up those 40 yards before forcing the other team to punt (or getting a turnover), than that the offense would make the 1st down on that 4th and 3.
Possible, but not likely.
Go for it.
If he doesn't understand win probabilities - fine. But a CEO should know that there are people who do understand these things. And he should hire them, consult with them, and use their skills to help the team. This is basic stuff that anyone who manages 2 or more people should know.
The offense too. One can't say we aren't play complementary football. It's a bad brand of football that isn't competitive in the current NFL environs.
1) Statistical - is defense is near the bottom of the NFL in opponent plays per drive, and yards per drive. So they are NOT going to go out there and get the ball back. Whether that's false bravado or delusion, the outcome is the same.
2) Logical - With an offense that struggles to move the ball, punting when you are just outside the scoring zone is a wasted opportunity. And on top of that, if he actually had that much belief in his defense, he wouldn't be worried about getting stopped on 4th down.
I really want to believe in Judge, but he's out of his depth on this stuff.
Bunch of jilted lovers on here. Can turn anything the guy says into a negative.
What has Judge done the last 2 seasons?
But instead you get the used car salesman answer.
This is where you walk off the lot.
If you don't have the confidence for your offense to convert on 4th and short in opponent's territory, why on earth would you trust them to to be able to move the ball IF you were to get the ball back?
Less time on the clock, more yards to go, and a defense that knows you want to pass.
Either I'm missing something or coaching with that 2019 ALL-World Patriots Defense has just enabled him to be obtuse.
This strategy helped win the Saints game to be fair.
That is what he's saying. However, they're 4-8 this year doing this, and it's exactly how he played last season too.
Must be nice to feel so secure in your job that you live with consistent losing.
Philadelphia supposedly played TO WIN THE GAME but blew the fucking game in part because they went for it against the Giants on 4th and 2. Actually they below it on 3rd down by not running the ball - then run it again on 4th but that's a different story.
Being stupid by carte blanche going for it on 4th and 2 or 3 etc does not correlate to winning football as evidence by what happened to Philly vs the Giants. They gave the Giants offense an opportunity with short field that the Giants would otherwise never have had considering the Philly OL was beginning to take control. But being in control" doesn't mean EVERY play means that Philly is going to have success.
Some of you are taking his comments way too literal. His offense is among the worst in all of football. His defense is okay- but it’s much better than the offense If you want to say "it's conservative" - okay. It’s better to win the game by being conservative than being stupid by being overly aggressive on offense like Philly was which was a big part on costing them the game.
Quote:
The Giants have a much better defensive unit than offensive. He’s saying he has more trust in the defense.
This strategy helped win the Saints game to be fair.
That is what he's saying. However, they're 4-8 this year doing this, and it's exactly how he played last season too.
Must be nice to feel so secure in your job that you live with consistent losing.
Yeah right. I love how some of you twist this.
So everything would be amazing and we'd be 12-0 if he went for it on 4th down all the time?
You see how I can twist comments like you've just done?
And LOL at using the Eagles game as any kind of example of good coaching. You gotta be fucken kidding me.
Quote:
In comment 15489576 Sean said:
Quote:
The Giants have a much better defensive unit than offensive. He’s saying he has more trust in the defense.
This strategy helped win the Saints game to be fair.
That is what he's saying. However, they're 4-8 this year doing this, and it's exactly how he played last season too.
Must be nice to feel so secure in your job that you live with consistent losing.
Yeah right. I love how some of you twist this.
So everything would be amazing and we'd be 12-0 if he went for it on 4th down all the time?
You see how I can twist comments like you've just done?
Did anyone say everything would be amazing?
Tell me whether doing the same thing over and over for 32 games and expecting a different result sounds like a plan.
Quote:
In comment 15489723 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15489576 Sean said:
Quote:
The Giants have a much better defensive unit than offensive. He’s saying he has more trust in the defense.
This strategy helped win the Saints game to be fair.
That is what he's saying. However, they're 4-8 this year doing this, and it's exactly how he played last season too.
Must be nice to feel so secure in your job that you live with consistent losing.
Yeah right. I love how some of you twist this.
So everything would be amazing and we'd be 12-0 if he went for it on 4th down all the time?
You see how I can twist comments like you've just done?
Did anyone say everything would be amazing?
Tell me whether doing the same thing over and over for 32 games and expecting a different result sounds like a plan.
Just like you exaggerating the 4ht downs.
What you don't understand that the Giants have among the worst OL's in all of football? Their WR's have bene out for much of the season. Their star RB has been hurt. Their Tight Ends suck -- their Qb is mediocre at best
yet you are bitching about 4th down and 2's??? WTF.
Hes a worse coach than last season. There's nothing you can direct me to as proof that he's done anything this season better. He coaches like Jones runs. Head down, straight ahead. If there's a D lineman there he's going in head first, spine be damned.
He'll be fired if his menu of adjustments and ideas isn't more than firing assistant coaches.
NoGainDayne pretty much nails it here
How the Giants manage to hire someone who is both not very sharp and lacks experience. It's a real Jints central move if there ever was one. Real "good" guy though
As a hiring manager I always look for people who are good critical thinkers and hard workers. The Giants need to do the same after inevitably term Judge.
And LOL at using the Eagles game as any kind of example of good coaching. You gotta be fucken kidding me.
Jake -- 1st off I said you can't go for it all the time on 4th and 2 and 4th and 3. What does that have to do with Phily being coached well? The point is you can't do it all the time. WTF are you talking about? My point was not all the time to go for it.
Secondly, in case you missed it- that the Giants have among the worst OL's in all of football, right? Their WR's have been out for much of the season, right? Their star RB has been hurt. Their Tight Ends suck -- their Qb is mediocre at best. All this doesn't matter?
And you are bitching about 4th down and 2's??? WTF.
H
Yes but you're forgettign some major poitns
1-- Dallas and Philly were destroyed by injuires last year. Destroyed.
2-- Cinci Lost Burrow and they had little time with their backup beforehand.
3-- And ROn Rivera below the 2nd game by going for the 2pt conversion. Even if you disregard this - the other 3 games would've bene normally losses.
4-- Add to that- teh prior year I think all but one or maybe two but I think one - they beat backup QB's. I'm not sure but it was a lot of backup QB's.
The team sucks. To get all riled up for a 4th and 2 etc is very meaningless at this point.
He's been a total train wreck this year, and he got credit for being 6-10 last year. Guy is a terrible head coach. I thought he was a good hire but he clearly is in over his head.
Just about every decision he's made this year has been the wrong one.
Sometimes. Other times it would be considered reckless just as it was reckless for Philly vs the Giants.
Judge seemed competent in 2020, but it's amateur hour in 2021. Bad job, overmatched and in over his head. Two distinct seasons but with very similar results.
Judge seemed competent in 2020, but it's amateur hour in 2021. Bad job, overmatched and in over his head. Two distinct seasons but with very similar results.
The difference is like McAdoo all over again. It's frustrating. What the hell happened?
Judge seemed competent in 2020, but it's amateur hour in 2021. Bad job, overmatched and in over his head. Two distinct seasons but with very similar results.
I don't think his team knowing he conservative puts any more or less pressure. It's the opposing teams that put the pressure on them.
It's far easier to game plan Dallas, and Philly from year when they are decimated by injury. Its' far easier to game plan Cinci when Joe Burrow just got hurt a prior week or so before. Otherwise last year was a 3 win team - and if not for Rivera's idiocy, a probably 2 win team.
And for a 2-3 win team last year he wouldn't be getting any accolades.
Quote:
your opponent. If so, how is giving the ball to your opponent and aggressive move. Not sure I understand the logic.
So why would any coach defer on the opening kickoff? Wouldn't taking a 7-0 lead be better than getting the ball at the start of the second half when you might be 14 points down? Why did Parcells so often choose to kick off and put the defense on the field first?
An added bonus was home games. For half the season, the Meadowlands winds were brutal and very difficult for opponents especially. So, forcing their offense on the field to start was strategic. It also helped to ensure having the wind in the 4th quarter.
This strategy helped win the Saints game to be fair.
I don't care for how he worded it but that is essentially what he's saying. He and everyone else knows the offense blows and can't be trusted to even convert a 4th and inches against a quarter defense.
It's on the defense to win games and that's not winning football in the modern NFL. The defense also doesn't have enough talent in the front 7 to be aggressive so they essentially limit the opponents scoring opportunities by allowing them to drive down the field and hope to hold them to a FG or a turnover.
Poor talent, poor scheme and awful injuries have made this the worst offense the Giants have fielded since 2012, and that's saying a lot because they've been historically bad for a long fucking time.
All that said, at this point, I'd rather they just fucking attempt 4th downs past the 50 and hope someone makes a good play for once or get a lucky penalty. They were aggressive against the Browns last season without Jones but unwilling to try anymore.
They should pick their spots, and take their shots. We don't, that's why they are on the bottom.
Exactly. The 4th down issues are being way overblown. It's easy for fans on here to be reckless.
However he is possibly a blockhead and I would be fine if they canned him.
Let the new GM decide.
They should pick their spots, and take their shots. We don't, that's why they are on the bottom.
Thanks for the laugh.
So we're not at the bottom because overall the team sucks? We're ta the bottom because we don't gamble on 4th downs?
Just stop it.
Quote:
The Giants have a much better defensive unit than offensive. He’s saying he has more trust in the defense.
This strategy helped win the Saints game to be fair.
I don't care for how he worded it but that is essentially what he's saying. He and everyone else knows the offense blows and can't be trusted to even convert a 4th and inches against a quarter defense.
It's on the defense to win games and that's not winning football in the modern NFL. The defense also doesn't have enough talent in the front 7 to be aggressive so they essentially limit the opponents scoring opportunities by allowing them to drive down the field and hope to hold them to a FG or a turnover.
Poor talent, poor scheme and awful injuries have made this the worst offense the Giants have fielded since 2012, and that's saying a lot because they've been historically bad for a long fucking time.
All that said, at this point, I'd rather they just fucking attempt 4th downs past the 50 and hope someone makes a good play for once or get a lucky penalty. They were aggressive against the Browns last season without Jones but unwilling to try anymore.
Except that the defense does surrender yardage even if they've tightened up to give up fewer points. So the conservative approach on 4th down doesn’t really benefit the Giants from a field position standpoint, either.
We're schematically flawed in general by having a bend-but-don't-break defensive system along with a 3-and-out offense. If the defense was capable of shortening the field for the offense, Judge's approach would make perfect sense. But if they're just going to give the punt yardage back to the opponent, he might as well go for it more frequently.