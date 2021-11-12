Odds Mara blames injuries, retains Judge, promotes Abrams japanhead : 12/11/2021 4:24 pm

to GM? Not sure it's quite 99 to 1 but I kind of think its close. Based on the Duggan article stating that Judge is back barring a "complete collapse."



TBH I'm not sure what a complete collapse looks like anymore. It seems like there was clearly one in 2017, but then another in 2019, and it looks like 2021 is shaping up to be as bad as both of those seasons if not worse because the team can't score, fired their beleaguered OC mid-season, only to prommptly look even worse on the offensive side.



I'm not sure Mara knows what one looks like either, given NYG seems to be in a state of perpetual collapse, something akin to the slow death of the Frankenstein monster.



So I think the regardless of what happens- losing all remaining games, getting beat in embarrassing fashion, hair-brained in-game decisions, incoherent post-game pressers.. Mara will blame injuries and we will see Judge back, with Abrams promoted to the GM spot, as Mara was hoping to do when he hired Gettleman to "build a bridge" to Abrams.



Just venting here, but nothing suggests anything other than this exact thing will happen. We've all seen this limp-wristed owner attack chairs and trash cans before, only for the same ineptitude to come to bear on the major decision-making.