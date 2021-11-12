Odds Mara blames injuries, retains Judge, promotes Abrams

to GM? Not sure it's quite 99 to 1 but I kind of think its close. Based on the Duggan article stating that Judge is back barring a "complete collapse."
TBH I'm not sure what a complete collapse looks like anymore. It seems like there was clearly one in 2017, but then another in 2019, and it looks like 2021 is shaping up to be as bad as both of those seasons if not worse because the team can't score, fired their beleaguered OC mid-season, only to prommptly look even worse on the offensive side.
I'm not sure Mara knows what one looks like either, given NYG seems to be in a state of perpetual collapse, something akin to the slow death of the Frankenstein monster.
So I think the regardless of what happens- losing all remaining games, getting beat in embarrassing fashion, hair-brained in-game decisions, incoherent post-game pressers.. Mara will blame injuries and we will see Judge back, with Abrams promoted to the GM spot, as Mara was hoping to do when he hired Gettleman to "build a bridge" to Abrams.
Just venting here, but nothing suggests anything other than this exact thing will happen. We've all seen this limp-wristed owner attack chairs and trash cans before, only for the same ineptitude to come to bear on the major decision-making.
great point. i've been conflating partial collapses with complete collapses. mara is apparently totally cool with partial collapses!
Not sure if this is true or not but CBS sports reported Judge is coming back and will be heavily involved in the next GM selection.
I'm afraid to look, have they even scored 20 TDs this season? I don't feel like they have.
Unfortunately.
If this does happen, I hope there is a massive fan revolt.
is really happening so we will see. But if that happens I am done with being a Giant fan.
not sure i see the logic behind letting a losing coach who's shown he is a poor gameday coach pick the next GM, but maybe mara felt bad for "strongly suggesting" that he hire garrett to be OC and so handicapping judge for a season and a half.
but i'm not sure anything mara does really makes much sense other than being attributable to being overly loyal to people who haven't demonstrated any capacity for success.
would not be at all shocked to see judge miraculously decide abrams is the best GM candidate.
not sure if you have asshat status or not. care to elaborate? if not, would abrams be retained as "cap guru" or whatever? kind of like the front office version of tom quinn? i.e., a team mascott who doesn't do their job especially well but is "a good man" or some shit?
Getty isn’t coming back as GM, that bet would be off for me.
I think it’s very unlikely Judge is fired. I would 9:1 he’s HC/NYG next season.
KA to GM is interesting to me. I don’t think he’ll be the Giants GM but he could land with a program somewhere else. I think Mara brings in someone that can evaluate Judge, run a draft and has some experience. I think probably Pioli fits this bill. Letting Judge pick the GM would be really foolish. Pioli punts the Judge question down the road a bit and keeps it all in the family for Mara.
(Should I crack open beer 8? Yes. Yes I will.)
In comment 15490311 UberAlias said:
Not an asshat. Like Judge or not, he was an outside hire who was brought in to rebuild the program. That was acknowledgment 1. We also know how fond Mara is of Jason Garrett. Mara fought that but ultimately JG became an in season fire. These un-Mara like moves tell you all you need to know. He’d love to promote Abrams and that probably was the plan at one point. But give Mara credit, he reads every letter that’s sent him. He’s well aware of pain fans are feeling. It takes a lot for Mara to put aside his loyalties, but current situation is forcing the hand here.
you definitely sound like an asshat.
but see, these are the issues i have..
1) judge was an "outside hire" who was brought in to "rebuild the program"?? wtf? he was a belichick recommendation who had never built a program anywhere in his life.
2) mara "fought" his HC wanting to fire a shitty offensive coordinator that mara himself forced on his new coach? why is mara sticking his nose in assistant coaching hires to begin with? he should fuck off in this regard.
3) mara would "love to promote abrams" and this probably was the plan at one point"? why would it have been? abrams has zero experience in player personnel and has done a shitty job with the cap. why would mara "love" to promote someone like that? because he's been around a while? did he go to BC or something? do he and mara attend sunday mass together?
unless i'm mistaken, abrams has never sniffed a front office position with any other organization.
what will it take for mara to see that the problem is mara?
Quote:
In comment 15490311 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Does the OP qualify as an asshat? Do others claim the supernatural powers necessary to read Mara's mind, determine his motives, and the clairvoyance to see Abrams in the GM office? As we all know, the buck stops with John Mara and he owns the past 10 years of futility. But my opinion, based on observation of the Mara family over a lot of years, is that John Mara is as distressed and heartsick about the state of the franchise as much or more than anyone who posts on this board. Others apparently have come to a different conclusion. If he, indeed, elevates Abrams, it will because he believes the move would be in the best interest of the Giants and the quickest way to return to winning football, not because of some misguided concept of "loyalty. And as Uber Alias noted, Mara does read the messages, emails, letters from distressed fans and he would know how that decision would be greeted. Personally, I think he's smart enough to know that no matter what he thinks about Abrams' potential as a GM, the best interests of the franchise dictate identifying a qualified, capable candidate who is not currently in the building.
i'm definitely not an asshat.
but if mara was in fact all set to promote abrams to GM after the shitshow we've witnessed over the past five to eight years, and it took a bunch of disgruntled fan mail to get him to reconsider this decision.. that is fucking alarming!
i don't doubt mara wants to win and hates to lose. the chairs and the trash cans at met life stadium know this all too well!! but it's beyond clear to most that his meddlesome nature and poor decision-making over the last 8 years is the principal reason NYG has the worst record in football over the last 3/4.
he should be starting to realize that he's the problem, but it'd be no surprise if he's still blinded by self-delusion and hubris.
Bryce Young come on down
People said he wouldn't fire McAdoo during the season but did. People said he wouldn't give up on Shurmur after two years and he did. He wouldn't hire a new HC without experience nor ties to the organization and he did (he gotcha with Garrett, though). His taking half-measures every time and hiring the wrong people and rumored to be too involved in important football decisions is the problem that trickles down the entire organization.
Judge doesn't seem like he's the guy to me anymore, but if he gets another year he is essentially a lame duck coach next season. If they don't like any of the QBs in this draft and I don't believe they'll be able to afford a better QB than Jones on the FA market, Jones is essentially a lame duck QB next season as well.
Teams go through bad seasons but this level of incompetence for this long is not normal outside of a few franchises, and even the most optimistic of fans are feeling the hopelessness this season. Getting the right GM and making better long-term moves this offseason is the difference between maybe being competitive in a few years versus next decade.
If this is their course of action, we are likely in for a continuation of the dreck we've been experiencing.
Quote:
I guess my point is that there is nothing, no information, no hard reporting, no attributable statements from a credible source to indicate that Mara "was all set to promote Abrams." This is just speculation stemming from the reality that a lot of fans are pissed off at Mara. Look, he deserves the heat. I make no excuses for him and the decisions he's made. However, I am not going to jump on a speculative bandwagon about decisions he has yet to make based on nothing more than uninformed conjecture.
idk what "hard reporting" means exactly, but there have definitely been reports, from beat writers and others, that gettleman was hired as a short-term fix to "build a bridge" to abrams. maybe that is "soft reporting." i'm really not sure.
but that mara was planning years ago to promote abrams after gettleman is not uninformed speculation that i am pulling out of my ass here.
now, maybe those plans have changed given the absolute disaster that team gettleman-abrams has been these last four years. i've not seen/heard any of those reports, but several posters in this thread apparently have.
Fine by me. The key is getting rid of Getts. As I've been saying for the past few years, a monkey throwing darts at a board could do a better job.
Quote:
That people are hearing Judge will be retained and DG is out
Fine by me. The key is getting rid of Getts. As I've been saying for the past few years, a monkey throwing darts at a board could do a better job.
if they get rid of gettleman, but promote abrams to GM, is that really "the key" to anything at all? sounds like rearranging deck chairs.
even if they don't elevate abrams, i cant say i have any confidence mara will pick the right guy. did you see the list of candidates for the last GM search: it was gettleman, abrams, ross and riddick. fucking laughable!
and i seriously doubt mara outsources the search to a credible consulting company because he still thinks he's a football guy.
shit, we're already hearing they want a GM "who has a relationship with judge".
sad!!
And if Judge being involved in the GM selection is true, I'm actually excited.
Unfortunately, we know Mara is too conservative and timid. A lot of us feel the next GM should decide on Judge and Jones. But that can't happen. Mara will decide and then hire someone who agrees.
Quote:
what Judge has proved or his resume to earn the right after two horrible years to be involved in a GM hire?
If he is not fired, I agree. It is asinine to include him in the GM process. It should be the other way around. The new GM should be coming in and deciding whether or not to keep Judge. If Judge is picking the GM, this is a real shitshow.
If Judge stays, he should pick the GM and the GM should report to him. Basically, like Lynch reports to Shanahan in San Fran.
If Judge is fired, the GM should pick his coach.
Quote:
what Judge has proved or his resume to earn the right after two horrible years to be involved in a GM hire?
100% the new GM should review Judge and decide what he wants to do with him...not the other way around.
For me personally, it has more to do with the organizational approach.
Also, if you were OK with Judge on day one, you should be OK with Judge now.
But now you are saying if you were good with Judge day 1 you should be good now?
What a crock of shit. Even I have been skeptical of the organization as a whole said he deserved a chance to prove himself even if the broader organization would make it hard for him to succeed.
The results haven't been good, he's said things and done things that make him look overmatched. Yeah, that matters.
Unfortunately.
If this does happen, I hope there is a massive fan revolt.
Gettleman to Abrams is a BBI narrative.
As for Judge, maybe I am full of it. I don't know. We'll see, though!
I predict that Judge will get a pass on this year b/c of injuries and the next GM will have some ties to Pats front office. Mara has to know by now that the old system he inherited from Young and Accorsi is broken. He brought in Judge to build the team "the right way" and not as a quick fix. Given the fact Jones is likely done in NY, that means the Giants are basically back to square 1 on the rebuilding process. The big question is whether Mara will give the next GM authority to fire his brother and nephew and trade star players like Barkley.
Hire an outside GM who isn't close to Judge. The GM and Judge will likely be on a different page.
Hire an outside GM who has ties to Judge. This is going all in on Judge and will guarantee him as coach for a few more seasons because Mara won't want to fire a GM after his first season.
Promote Abrams or Chris Pettit. This is also going all-in on Judge, but if he fails next season, it's easier to move on.
I'd prefer cleaning house completely, but, absent that, I'd support promoting Abrams or Pettit because if the Giants suck next season (highly likely), then it could mean Judge is fired and the front office is cleared of long time chronies/family.
-Mara hires new GM
-Judge is retained
-New GM uses 2022 to evaluate entire operation
-If Judge fails, new GM brings in a new HC with a shared vision
If anything the new GM gets added security with Judge being retained, don’t see how it’s that big of a deal.
Also, there is no evidence to suggest that Mara will just promote Abrams despite a 19-41 record with DG. I think he wants to promote Abrams, but Mara cares very much about optics and he’s smart enough to know that would be a PR nightmare. I think there is a better chance Abrams is fired.
My guess would be Pioli-Judge next year with Pioli having a much longer leash than Judge.
Gettleman last 4 years: 19-41
Gettleman needs to be fired.
There is no one year trial period for JJ with a new GM. First, Mara isn't going to hire someone who doesn't agree with his opinion of Judge. Second, how would this happen? A new GM may think the team needs to be torn down but JJ would be on the clock amd unwilling to suffer through a rebuild. Add Mara trying to play it halfway...rebuild but keep the fans happy...and once again you have 3 people on different pages.
GM amd coach have been out of sync I'm this franchise for too long. But we are headed there again.
As an aside, if Mara is going to blame injuries for the record, and he’s such a clown, why fire Gettleman?
A guy in my town works in the organization and says Judge runs the building. This guy keeps his info close to his chest and doesn’t let a lot slip. Him bringing that up in a conversation to me, means Judge is here for the full length of his contract
Indian Pale Ale
Isopropyl Alcohol
or International Phonetic Alphabet?
No more half measures.
From what's laid out the Giants have 2 options here, assuming Gettleman leaves:
Keep Judge, continue to be a clown organization that does not play competitive football and kick the can down the road another year.
Clean house, admit this current regime is clueless and bring in a guru to completely revamp the organization from top down.
No half measures here. I'm in the camp for the latter, I honestly can't remember the last Sunday I turned on a Big Blue game and expected them to be competitive, let alone confident that they were going to go out and kick the other team's ass.
No more half measures.
Judge needs the help. He needs a professional at the table with him.
He needs someone who can tuck in his shirt, string together a cogent sentence, and help him make wise football decisions.
No more half measures.
100% agree
We'll see what happens,but I wouldn't be shocked if he still thinks he can bring Judge back.If that's the case,I know I'm not watching.
Quote:
Truly no disrespect. But to my eyes the “soft reporting” was someone on BBI concocting the theory. Then someone one else repeating it. Then a handful of people chanting. Then the acceptance as fact. Then presented as fact. Then used as the basis for further supposition.
No body here truly knows what the guy does I. The building. What is a fact is that he is not a scout. Has no scouting background and was in charge of overseeing contracts for the bulk of his career. Negotiation of contracts were done with parameters given to him. Asst GM and football operations are not necessary personell positions
Yea they like him. Yes he’s been there a long time. Through several gms. The history f giants gms since 1979 (aka the giants way) is a GM with a personell background.
There is plenty of real shit to be disgusted at. The BBI echo chamber into existence isn’t necessary to generate righteous anger
Unless you’re a head coach. It’s like so many Giant fans just ignored the fact that he’s fired Coughlin, McAdoo & Shurmur in the last 5 years.
Quote:
Mara's two favorite words. "Consensus" and "Continuity".
I he just sees the HC as the easiest to change without gutting the Giant structure and process.
Quote:
I'm tired of guys being "given" things. No more "prove it years". Either Judge is your guy or he isn't. If he's here in 2022 let it be to start a project with a GM who isn't an inept fool. That, or fire him.
No more half measures.
Judge needs the help. He needs a professional at the table with him.
He needs someone who can tuck in his shirt, string together a cogent sentence, and help him make wise football decisions.
Yes! But wasn’t this Jason Garrett’s job? Completely unreported by any of the media is the apparent situation where Garrett was blamed for the poor offense but that Judge couldn’t fix it either. A good coach, which Judge is not, could have gotten more involved with game planning and play calling, maybe given Kitchens a larger input or had him take these responsibilities. I’m not defending Jason Garrett’s offense, but if Judge couldn’t find a way to get through the rest of an already lost season with someone as respected and established as Garrett then that’s a damning rebuke to any notion that Judge has “CEO type” skills. Judge is a one trick pony - bromides and cliches and coach speak are that trick. He has done nothing else. Ever.
No more half measures.
I agree. But, I also think from a timeline perspective it all doesn’t NEED to happen this year.
Next year is likely a transitional year. The team won’t be in great cap position, and the new GM will need to evaluate the entire operation. After a fake search in 2017, we all want to see a broad, wide ranging search. If Mara is going to interview candidates on existing playoff teams, it’ll take awhile. It might be tough to hire a HC as well.
So from that standpoint, the new GM can still ultimately bring in his guy for 2023.
With that said, I’m also fine recommitting to Judge and cleaning the slate with a GM with a NE background. I feel Mara should have wiped the slate clean with Reese after 2015 if he was going to keep him.
We'll see what happens,but I wouldn't be shocked if he still thinks he can bring Judge back.If that's the case,I know I'm not watching.
I wouldn't stop watching because of the HC, but if Jones is back, I may consider your same tack.
Watching mediocre/poor QB play takes the wind out of my sail. If we can't fix that position, or get someone in there with more promise, it makes the viewing all that more painful. Having a quality QB is the KEY to winning football games.
Specific sequences in games this have been enough to show you that Judge may not actually know what he is doing - on a very basic level. And worse, he preaches accountability and awareness which are things he has actually struggled with. It would be just like the Giants to retain a coach who has shown nothing because they are too proud of an organization to have a 'revolving door.'
In Washington, they had a meddling owner who didn't know the details of football well enough. Here, it's the same thing, only worse. Mara has a veneer of knowledge and the illusion of respectability. The Mara's are a 'classic' NFL family and supposedly he has worked in football. He is no different than Synder...a better person yes. But in terms of football, he is dragging this franchise into the ground. Yes, DG needs to go. But no other team would have had such an incestuous search. And I don't think any other team would have given DG another chance after listening to him speak for a few minutes. It's Mara, all Mara, nothing but Mara. And that is why we are headed for another extended wilderness. Hope I am wrong, and I hope JJ is a genius. But show us something with a full house cleaning.
We'll see what happens,but I wouldn't be shocked if he still thinks he can bring Judge back.If that's the case,I know I'm not watching.
Not watching if Judge comes back? Front office far more important imo.
As a cap and administrative specialist, Abrams would be an outlier among his peers, who are almost all personnel specialists. Sean came up with Howie Roseman, a lawyer, as being the only non-personnel GM in the league. Roseman was elevated to GM to work with a premier head coach very involved in personnel (Reid), so the context is entirely different from today’s Giants. So Mara promoting Abrams would be a complete out-of-consensus move and thus ultimately unlikely.
Look, I don’t have any confidence in Mara making an intelligent decision, so nothing would surprise me but the smoke around Pioli makes me think Sean’s outline above will be the way it goes down.
The next 4-5 weeks will be the most important period for the Giants since Coughlin’s exit. Wish I could be more confident in the team’s decisionmaking.
THIS!!
In 2017 it was clearly a fake search. So, we all want a broad search this year which should include teams like the Patriots, Chiefs, Ravens, etc. It will take time. Which is why I have no issue NOT forcing the HC change this year.
Give Judge 2023 and let the new GM evaluate. Not a big deal. As you repeatedly say arnie, GM & HC both report to Mara anyway.
It’s funny, I read an article from The Ringer regarding Judge being on the hot seat. The first line referenced Gettleman hiring Judge - I immediately stopped reading. Gettleman in no way hired Judge.
Good point as usual. Coaching hires made late in the game have a poor track record, although Frank Reich in Indi is a notable exception. Judge will get another year because of the timeline. Not that I think it’s important who coaches the team in 2022.
The next GM will be on a different clock than Judge. This team may need to jettison some good player next year to clear us for 2023. How does that happen when the HC is coaching for his job and works in an organization with a famously 'collaborative' approach.
This team is in no position to compete next year. But there is no GM who can come in and say that and get the job. The reason is that je is speaking with an owner rather than the analytical, cold blooded executive most teams have.
Quote:
In comment 15490314 japanhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15490311 UberAlias said:
Quote:
.
not sure if you have asshat status or not. care to elaborate? if not, would abrams be retained as "cap guru" or whatever? kind of like the front office version of tom quinn? i.e., a team mascott who doesn't do their job especially well but is "a good man" or some shit?
Not an asshat. Like Judge or not, he was an outside hire who was brought in to rebuild the program. That was acknowledgment 1. We also know how fond Mara is of Jason Garrett. Mara fought that but ultimately JG became an in season fire. These un-Mara like moves tell you all you need to know. He’d love to promote Abrams and that probably was the plan at one point. But give Mara credit, he reads every letter that’s sent him. He’s well aware of pain fans are feeling. It takes a lot for Mara to put aside his loyalties, but current situation is forcing the hand here.
A voice of reason, unfortunately this board has become jaded to the pt they won’t or don’t want to believe you, their anger needs an outlet.
They can rightfully hold Mara responsible for these past 10 seasons, but that is not enough, he must also be painted as a a man born on 3 rd base thinking he hit a triple, who is incapable of doing anything other than what their narrative suggests
However, I think you paint a more valid picture of where Mara is
That's right,Judge has influence in the draft in my opinion.So what exactly do you think your changing here.
And then reality jumped into the frame and said hi, have you seen how many people have been fired from nyg the last 8-9 years?
Some of you conflate the clear failure here with a perceived lack of action.
But you can't rule it out because Abrams has been baptized. Which puts him at the front of the line. O'Brien, however, is the "safer" choice because he isn't stigmatized like Abrams because he hasn't been at Jints Central that long.
But because of who brought O'Brien in - Mara, Gettleman, etc - I don't trust him because he's been too exposed to the "Giants Way" already. So unless the new GM is a total outsider I am very sure this vicious circle of losing will continue.
Tisch, since he isn't a Mara, probably needs to be the agent of change and force a completely new direction. Time to roll in the crane and start swinging the wrecking ball...
Get. Better. Players. At all costs.
Other thread was calling out DG for the Williams trade. Yea ok that’s the problem here. Leonard fucking Williams. The only guy who sheds a block on this team, he’s the problem because he’s making a lot of money.
No one knows anything. We just throw shit against the DG bullseye day after day and mix in some Mara is the anti Christ drum beat.
Hard to see this job as attractive at all right now if we were to fire Judge.
I'm thinking Peart was over drafted. Hoping that Wilson gets his head right. That would be two positions, and draft an OL - not a college watcher but Ekwonu would be my choice.
Thomas, Wislon, Ekwonu - that would be a good core to start with.
Hopefully they retain Judge. Learning cruve aside - I think he's the right man for the job
Hopefully they retain Judge. Learning cruve aside - I think he's the right man for the job
what has judge shown to make you think he's the right man for the job? honestly curious.
injuries are the easy excuse as to why the team looks like absolute dogshit and can't score touchdowns, but they got their doors blown off and looked completely unprepared and overmatched in the first game of the season vs a very pedestrian broncos team, and with a healthy group. his in-game decision-making has been suspect from week 1.
just not sure what people are seeing with this guy.
Quote:
would be terrible optics and just cement the notion that its really just the Mara boys running the show behind a shield of a GM
I just don’t see Abrams, Mara knows the record is horrific. This isn’t hiring Reese off a competitive run. It isn’t even hiring Gettleman bc look back to old threads here around 2013-2015, a lot of people attributed losing Gettleman to the decline.
While I don’t think it’ll be Abrams since this team will likely be 6-11 at absolute best, I do think it’ll be a “Giants ties” candidate. I keep going back to Scott Pioli who knows the franchise well.
Quote:
This is a complete mystery to me too. Judge has done nothing but lose and he blamed his coaches last year on o-line and again this year with Garrett. His record sucks. His team is horrible on offense and only a little less horrible on special teams which is supposed to be his forte or at least his only area of direct prior responsibility. His defense has been good under PG but hardly fearsome and there’s an argument to be made that they’ve under performed the talent assembled this season. The team is poorly disciplined on the field and on the side lines. Judge obviously isn’t a scheme guy and he isn’t a play caller. There isn’t any coach or player who’s over achieved under Judge. And yet, people think he’s “the guy” or he’s “building something”. What? Still waiting for anyone to throw out here on BBI what exactly Judge is good at doing. Even his press conferences are starting to betray his lack of clear thinking and reason. But yeah, maybe someone can help out here and list some of the positives about Joe Judge?
Coaches coach, players play. This is an under-talented team and the talent deficit is at key positions - OL and pass rush.
Anyone who says Judge throws his staff or players under the bus and doesn't take responsibility has not been paying attention.
Also, if you were OK with Judge on day one, you should be OK with Judge now.
So an opinion can’t evolve with more information? Two years of data and observations are meaningless, but somehow three is enough?
What a silly take.
Coaches coach, players play. This is an under-talented team and the talent deficit is at key positions - OL and pass rush.
Anyone who says Judge throws his staff or players under the bus and doesn't take responsibility has not been paying attention.
hmmm, so judge is the right man for the job because he has injuries? bwt, all the guys you named were healthy and on the field for week 1.
sure, he doesn't throw his players under the bus in press conferences. this is the trait that makes him the right man for the job to you?
the guy had no prior experience in a leadership positon and had never built a program in his life. he looks more foolish with his in-game decisions with every passing week. the team looks lethargic and disinterested on both sides of the ball. the team is harder to watch than the horrific 2013 team.
but yea, injuries.
Players playing hard. He has not panicked and has stayed true to his management/leadership style. He says and his players agree, he is very demanding. I don't overreact to the press conference stuff because that is for external consumption.
Typically, with management jobs, 3 years is a good window unless you see major signs of problems. Year 1 install, year 2 make adjustments corrections, year 3 - your system should be up and running. with the nfl this formula is complicated because the GM and Dir of Player personnel have major impact on outcomes.
I am not saying he will have long term success. I am saying he should get a 3rd year. Time will tell if I'm right or not.
These guys are more knowledgeable than fans, certainly more than me.
My concern is not Judge staying. Rather, it is who will "shop for the groceries", when Gettleman retires at the end of the year.
He said that Miami Coach Flores has been there 3 years and "was farther along re: being in the flow of the organization?" I think that was a really important statement that I wish had been met with a probing follow-up question.