New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:55 pm
...
Ha! Listen to the announcers  
SomeFan : 6:54 pm : link
Rome burns while they rub it in about what a great year Micah Parsons is having!
RE: Barkley would be so good  
Dave in PA : 6:54 pm : link
In comment 15492434 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
on a team with pieces already in place. He was a bad pick on a Giants team that lacks talent everywhere. But, put him on a team with a solid foundation, and he’d be a top back.
highly doubtful
RE: Garbage TD, Chargers let the Giants score  
AcidTest : 6:54 pm : link
In comment 15492403 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
just to let the time run down


It's like a baseball team that is so far ahead near the end of a game that they are willing to trade runs for outs.
RE: RE: Barkley would be so good  
dpinzow : 6:55 pm : link
In comment 15492456 Simms11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15492434 Keaton028 said:


Quote:


on a team with pieces already in place. He was a bad pick on a Giants team that lacks talent everywhere. But, put him on a team with a solid foundation, and he’d be a top back.



He’d kill it on Tamp Bay IMO


Sean Payton would make Barkley into an all pro back in New Orleans like Kamara is
I’m shocked Mike Glennon didn’t throw that into the ground  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 6:55 pm : link
RE: RE: Glennon is the problem now.  
Debaser : 6:55 pm : link
In comment 15492437 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
In comment 15492421 Debaser said:


Quote:


Glennon has an 84 rating in this game playing against one of the premier teams in the league. You're picking on Glennon now



Dude. Your lost as a fan. Did you watch Miami game? Glennon is not an nfl caliber qb. Not a backup not even a 3rd string. We all know the team sucks. It’s okay to say the QB is beyond bad…even for a backup


Dude quit your bullshit. You are exaggerating how bad Glennon is I have already pointed out worse QBs with worse performances. Cam Newton was 5-21 2 weeks ago. Josh Allen is worse several others are.
RE: RE: Barkley is a sunk cost and on the team next year  
dancing blue bear : 6:55 pm : link
In comment 15492443 Debaser said:
Quote:
In comment 15492418 dancing blue bear said:


Quote:


root for him to increase his trade value or root for him to play better. he has had a pretty good day, in context



Barkley didn't start running until garbage time 2nd half. He was en route to onw of his patented 60 yard games if it were close about what he averages including his 1 yard per run carries


That's not true. be objective. he was running harder today in the first half then he had been. and truthfully he has gotten better over the last few weeks.

I'm not saying he is great or good, or whatever. just been better lately
RE: RE: Barkley would be so good  
Keaton028 : 6:57 pm : link
In comment 15492460 Dave in PA said:
Quote:
In comment 15492434 Keaton028 said:


Quote:


on a team with pieces already in place. He was a bad pick on a Giants team that lacks talent everywhere. But, put him on a team with a solid foundation, and he’d be a top back.

highly doubtful




His skillset as a receiving back in today’s NFL should work with teams who run modern offenses. The problem is the Giants have one of the worst constructed offenses, and an even worse offensive philosophy.
11 minutes remaining  
thrunthrublue : 6:57 pm : link
In the bills bucks cbs game…..
Debaser in the penalty box  
Rick in Dallas : 6:57 pm : link
For defending Glennon… stop embarrassing yourself
Pre-injury Barkley might be good somewhere else,  
Dave in Hoboken : 6:57 pm : link
but not this shitty post-injury version.
RE: RE: Barkley would be so good  
Ron Johnson : 6:58 pm : link
In comment 15492456 Simms11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15492434 Keaton028 said:


Quote:


on a team with pieces already in place. He was a bad pick on a Giants team that lacks talent everywhere. But, put him on a team with a solid foundation, and he’d be a top back.



He’d kill it on Tamp Bay IMO


Gotta disagree. Barry Sanders played on mostly horrendous teams. He was always great.
This team is brutal.  
Dave in Hoboken : 6:58 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: Barkley is a sunk cost and on the team next year  
Debaser : 6:59 pm : link
Quote:




That's not true. be objective. he was running harder today in the first half then he had been. and truthfully he has gotten better over the last few weeks.

I'm not saying he is great or good, or whatever. just been better lately


No idea he had 30 yards running at the half .. on what planet is that good when your back up QB is playing when you are a #2 pick?
RE: Glennon is the problem now.  
Giants73 : 7:00 pm : link
In comment 15492421 Debaser said:
Quote:
Glennon has an 84 rating in this game playing against one of the premier teams in the league. You're picking on Glennon now


This goes to show how useless these QB ratings are. Anyone watching this guy would know he needs a rating below 10.
RE: RE: RE: Barkley is a sunk cost and on the team next year  
PatersonPlank : 7:00 pm : link
In comment 15492466 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
In comment 15492443 Debaser said:


Quote:


In comment 15492418 dancing blue bear said:


Quote:


root for him to increase his trade value or root for him to play better. he has had a pretty good day, in context



Barkley didn't start running until garbage time 2nd half. He was en route to onw of his patented 60 yard games if it were close about what he averages including his 1 yard per run carries



That's not true. be objective. he was running harder today in the first half then he had been. and truthfully he has gotten better over the last few weeks.

I'm not saying he is great or good, or whatever. just been better lately


Yep, Barkley ran hard if you are being objective. He averaged 4 yds per carry up the middle, with tough yards. This is what everyone says he should do. This wasn't a situation where her broke one run, and then all the rest were carries for 1 yard. Plus if course he caught 3 passes for 31 yards and a TD. So overall 100 yds and a TD.
Will go down as a 17 point loss  
j_rud : 7:00 pm : link
but it was nowhere near that close. This was competitive for half a quarter. These teams weren't even playing the same game.
3 hucks to golloday  
dancing blue bear : 7:00 pm : link
fuck it
Niners and Rams  
WillVAB : 7:01 pm : link
Would be perfect for Barkley, and neither team is scared to part with picks for players. Especially the Rams. The Giants need to hope for some quality weeks from Barkley either this year or before the trade deadline next year and dump him.
Those who gave the 9.5 points  
thrunthrublue : 7:01 pm : link
Proved the knew what both teams were capable of…..
Kept their streak of giving up 20 alive.  
Mad Mike : 7:01 pm : link
Way to go you guys!
wow  
dancing blue bear : 7:01 pm : link
sweeeeeeeeeeeet run
RE: Niners and Rams  
dpinzow : 7:01 pm : link
In comment 15492497 WillVAB said:
Quote:
Would be perfect for Barkley, and neither team is scared to part with picks for players. Especially the Rams. The Giants need to hope for some quality weeks from Barkley either this year or before the trade deadline next year and dump him.


Yup, Saquon would be really good in LA with McVay's offense
RE: RE: RE: Barkley would be so good  
EricJ : 7:02 pm : link
In comment 15492481 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:

Gotta disagree. Barry Sanders played on mostly horrendous teams. He was always great.


The Lions offense was ineffective even with Barry Sanders. His average looked good because he would rip off a long one. However, there were far too many negative runs or little to no gain that would stall drives. Not his fault at all.. the team sucked.
RE: Niners and Rams  
Giants73 : 7:03 pm : link
In comment 15492497 WillVAB said:
Quote:
Would be perfect for Barkley, and neither team is scared to part with picks for players. Especially the Rams. The Giants need to hope for some quality weeks from Barkley either this year or before the trade deadline next year and dump him.


No one wants him, he is trash at this point.
Giants are going to cover!!!!  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 7:03 pm : link
….
Now the story from Judge  
Jersey Heel : 7:03 pm : link
Is going to be how we fought and didn’t give up.
There's gotta be a sucker out there  
Dave in Hoboken : 7:03 pm : link
who thinks Barkley is still the 2018 version of himself.
Woo hoo!  
dancing blue bear : 7:03 pm : link
staying alive
Two successful...  
JohnG in Albany : 7:03 pm : link
onside kicks this week.

When was the last time that happened?
RE: Now the story from Judge  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7:04 pm : link
In comment 15492510 Jersey Heel said:
Quote:
Is going to be how we fought and didn’t give up.


"I saw a lot of players make big plays"
We  
AcidTest : 7:04 pm : link
recovered the onsides kick, but who cares down two scores?
RE: RE: RE: Barkley would be so good  
Keaton028 : 7:04 pm : link
In comment 15492481 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
In comment 15492456 Simms11 said:


Quote:


In comment 15492434 Keaton028 said:


Quote:


on a team with pieces already in place. He was a bad pick on a Giants team that lacks talent everywhere. But, put him on a team with a solid foundation, and he’d be a top back.



He’d kill it on Tamp Bay IMO



Gotta disagree. Barry Sanders played on mostly horrendous teams. He was always great.


Detroit built around its run game though. And, it was a different era of football. Barry was absolutely excellent regardless, but also had the good fortune of staying healthy most of his career. Barkley has been sapped a bit by injuries.

All that to say it doesn’t matter. Drafting Barkley was a mistake. His career tragically has been marred by injury, and the Giants have been managed by buffoons.
Mike  
Ron Johnson : 7:04 pm : link
Glennon has been in the NFL for 10 years.

Amazing
......  
Route 9 : 7:04 pm : link
They're still playing?
Mike Glennon is gonna Mike Glennon  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 7:05 pm : link
….
A  
AcidTest : 7:05 pm : link
fitting end.

Glennon throws behind Shepard and it's picked.
RE: There's gotta be a sucker out there  
EricJ : 7:05 pm : link
In comment 15492511 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
who thinks Barkley is still the 2018 version of himself.


Only Giants fans who paid big money for his Jersey want to believe he is the same.
Saying Sanders played on terrible teams is some revisionist history.  
shadow_spinner0 : 7:05 pm : link
He had pro bowlers blocking for him, all pro receivers (Herman Moore), what he never had was a QB. He went to the playoffs more times than he didn't in his career.
The Chargers are playing like pudding, but we're still  
CT Charlie : 7:05 pm : link
trying. I don't think Judge has lost the team.
RE: Niners and Rams  
sharp315 : 7:06 pm : link
In comment 15492497 WillVAB said:
Quote:
Would be perfect for Barkley, and neither team is scared to part with picks for players. Especially the Rams. The Giants need to hope for some quality weeks from Barkley either this year or before the trade deadline next year and dump him.

No team is going to take him in his contract year. Just too many question marks. Giants picked up his option year and dug their grave. If they were going to offload him it should have been this year.
Glenn9n consistently throws  
jeff57 : 7:06 pm : link
Behind his receivers.
Chargers  
Sammo85 : 7:06 pm : link
had no Keenan Allen or Derwin James. They also benched a lot of starters for the 4th quarter.
"...I saw a lot of good things"  
jerseyboyLAX : 7:07 pm : link
after the game was out of hand.....

pathetic
he needs to work on those crossing routes  
Debaser : 7:07 pm : link
always behind
RE: Glenn9n consistently throws  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 7:08 pm : link
In comment 15492531 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Behind his receivers.


On plays with absolutely zero pressure. It’s mystifying.

No, it isn’t. He just sucks.
Another losing season...  
bw in dc : 7:08 pm : link
it official.

Four seasons under Gettleman's "leadership", four losing seasons in a row.
RE: We  
Bizfoodie : 7:09 pm : link
In comment 15492517 AcidTest said:
Quote:
recovered the onsides kick, but who cares down two scores?


Might not be a popular opinion this team is bad but I really didn’t feel like they quit at any point in the game. Herbert made some really nice passes and we don’t have that on the other end. It might sound crazy but I don’t mind the giants loosing they need these picks to get back on track and hopefully it’s somebody who has a little bit of sense making them.
