New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers Game Discussion

Glennon has an 84 rating in this game playing against one of the premier teams in the league. You're picking on Glennon now
Dude. Your lost as a fan. Did you watch Miami game? Glennon is not an nfl caliber qb. Not a backup not even a 3rd string. We all know the team sucks. It’s okay to say the QB is beyond bad…even for a backup
Dude quit your bullshit. You are exaggerating how bad Glennon is I have already pointed out worse QBs with worse performances. Cam Newton was 5-21 2 weeks ago. Josh Allen is worse several others are.
RE: RE: Barkley is a sunk cost and on the team next year
on a team with pieces already in place. He was a bad pick on a Giants team that lacks talent everywhere. But, put him on a team with a solid foundation, and he’d be a top back.
highly doubtful
His skillset as a receiving back in today’s NFL should work with teams who run modern offenses. The problem is the Giants have one of the worst constructed offenses, and an even worse offensive philosophy.
root for him to increase his trade value or root for him to play better. he has had a pretty good day, in context
Barkley didn't start running until garbage time 2nd half. He was en route to onw of his patented 60 yard games if it were close about what he averages including his 1 yard per run carries
That's not true. be objective. he was running harder today in the first half then he had been. and truthfully he has gotten better over the last few weeks.
I'm not saying he is great or good, or whatever. just been better lately
Yep, Barkley ran hard if you are being objective. He averaged 4 yds per carry up the middle, with tough yards. This is what everyone says he should do. This wasn't a situation where her broke one run, and then all the rest were carries for 1 yard. Plus if course he caught 3 passes for 31 yards and a TD. So overall 100 yds and a TD.
Would be perfect for Barkley, and neither team is scared to part with picks for players. Especially the Rams. The Giants need to hope for some quality weeks from Barkley either this year or before the trade deadline next year and dump him.
Would be perfect for Barkley, and neither team is scared to part with picks for players. Especially the Rams. The Giants need to hope for some quality weeks from Barkley either this year or before the trade deadline next year and dump him.
Yup, Saquon would be really good in LA with McVay's offense
Gotta disagree. Barry Sanders played on mostly horrendous teams. He was always great.
The Lions offense was ineffective even with Barry Sanders. His average looked good because he would rip off a long one. However, there were far too many negative runs or little to no gain that would stall drives. Not his fault at all.. the team sucked.
Would be perfect for Barkley, and neither team is scared to part with picks for players. Especially the Rams. The Giants need to hope for some quality weeks from Barkley either this year or before the trade deadline next year and dump him.
on a team with pieces already in place. He was a bad pick on a Giants team that lacks talent everywhere. But, put him on a team with a solid foundation, and he’d be a top back.
He’d kill it on Tamp Bay IMO
Gotta disagree. Barry Sanders played on mostly horrendous teams. He was always great.
Detroit built around its run game though. And, it was a different era of football. Barry was absolutely excellent regardless, but also had the good fortune of staying healthy most of his career. Barkley has been sapped a bit by injuries.
All that to say it doesn’t matter. Drafting Barkley was a mistake. His career tragically has been marred by injury, and the Giants have been managed by buffoons.
Would be perfect for Barkley, and neither team is scared to part with picks for players. Especially the Rams. The Giants need to hope for some quality weeks from Barkley either this year or before the trade deadline next year and dump him.
No team is going to take him in his contract year. Just too many question marks. Giants picked up his option year and dug their grave. If they were going to offload him it should have been this year.
recovered the onsides kick, but who cares down two scores?
Might not be a popular opinion this team is bad but I really didn’t feel like they quit at any point in the game. Herbert made some really nice passes and we don’t have that on the other end. It might sound crazy but I don’t mind the giants loosing they need these picks to get back on track and hopefully it’s somebody who has a little bit of sense making them.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
It's like a baseball team that is so far ahead near the end of a game that they are willing to trade runs for outs.
Quote:
on a team with pieces already in place. He was a bad pick on a Giants team that lacks talent everywhere. But, put him on a team with a solid foundation, and he’d be a top back.
He’d kill it on Tamp Bay IMO
Sean Payton would make Barkley into an all pro back in New Orleans like Kamara is
Quote:
Glennon has an 84 rating in this game playing against one of the premier teams in the league. You're picking on Glennon now
Dude. Your lost as a fan. Did you watch Miami game? Glennon is not an nfl caliber qb. Not a backup not even a 3rd string. We all know the team sucks. It’s okay to say the QB is beyond bad…even for a backup
Dude quit your bullshit. You are exaggerating how bad Glennon is I have already pointed out worse QBs with worse performances. Cam Newton was 5-21 2 weeks ago. Josh Allen is worse several others are.
Quote:
root for him to increase his trade value or root for him to play better. he has had a pretty good day, in context
Barkley didn't start running until garbage time 2nd half. He was en route to onw of his patented 60 yard games if it were close about what he averages including his 1 yard per run carries
That's not true. be objective. he was running harder today in the first half then he had been. and truthfully he has gotten better over the last few weeks.
I'm not saying he is great or good, or whatever. just been better lately
Quote:
on a team with pieces already in place. He was a bad pick on a Giants team that lacks talent everywhere. But, put him on a team with a solid foundation, and he’d be a top back.
highly doubtful
His skillset as a receiving back in today’s NFL should work with teams who run modern offenses. The problem is the Giants have one of the worst constructed offenses, and an even worse offensive philosophy.
Quote:
on a team with pieces already in place. He was a bad pick on a Giants team that lacks talent everywhere. But, put him on a team with a solid foundation, and he’d be a top back.
He’d kill it on Tamp Bay IMO
Gotta disagree. Barry Sanders played on mostly horrendous teams. He was always great.
That's not true. be objective. he was running harder today in the first half then he had been. and truthfully he has gotten better over the last few weeks.
I'm not saying he is great or good, or whatever. just been better lately
No idea he had 30 yards running at the half .. on what planet is that good when your back up QB is playing when you are a #2 pick?
This goes to show how useless these QB ratings are. Anyone watching this guy would know he needs a rating below 10.
Quote:
In comment 15492418 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
root for him to increase his trade value or root for him to play better. he has had a pretty good day, in context
Barkley didn't start running until garbage time 2nd half. He was en route to onw of his patented 60 yard games if it were close about what he averages including his 1 yard per run carries
That's not true. be objective. he was running harder today in the first half then he had been. and truthfully he has gotten better over the last few weeks.
I'm not saying he is great or good, or whatever. just been better lately
Yep, Barkley ran hard if you are being objective. He averaged 4 yds per carry up the middle, with tough yards. This is what everyone says he should do. This wasn't a situation where her broke one run, and then all the rest were carries for 1 yard. Plus if course he caught 3 passes for 31 yards and a TD. So overall 100 yds and a TD.
Yup, Saquon would be really good in LA with McVay's offense
Gotta disagree. Barry Sanders played on mostly horrendous teams. He was always great.
The Lions offense was ineffective even with Barry Sanders. His average looked good because he would rip off a long one. However, there were far too many negative runs or little to no gain that would stall drives. Not his fault at all.. the team sucked.
No one wants him, he is trash at this point.
When was the last time that happened?
"I saw a lot of players make big plays"
Quote:
In comment 15492434 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
on a team with pieces already in place. He was a bad pick on a Giants team that lacks talent everywhere. But, put him on a team with a solid foundation, and he’d be a top back.
He’d kill it on Tamp Bay IMO
Gotta disagree. Barry Sanders played on mostly horrendous teams. He was always great.
Detroit built around its run game though. And, it was a different era of football. Barry was absolutely excellent regardless, but also had the good fortune of staying healthy most of his career. Barkley has been sapped a bit by injuries.
All that to say it doesn’t matter. Drafting Barkley was a mistake. His career tragically has been marred by injury, and the Giants have been managed by buffoons.
Amazing
Glennon throws behind Shepard and it's picked.
Only Giants fans who paid big money for his Jersey want to believe he is the same.
No team is going to take him in his contract year. Just too many question marks. Giants picked up his option year and dug their grave. If they were going to offload him it should have been this year.
pathetic
On plays with absolutely zero pressure. It’s mystifying.
No, it isn’t. He just sucks.
Four seasons under Gettleman's "leadership", four losing seasons in a row.
Four seasons under Gettleman's "leadership", four losing seasons in a row.
Might not be a popular opinion this team is bad but I really didn’t feel like they quit at any point in the game. Herbert made some really nice passes and we don’t have that on the other end. It might sound crazy but I don’t mind the giants loosing they need these picks to get back on track and hopefully it’s somebody who has a little bit of sense making them.