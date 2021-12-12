for display only
You have to fire Gettleman after this game

Justlurking : 12/12/2021 6:33 pm
I don’t want to hear about how it’s the backup QB playing. Gettleman built this roster with the two QBs who are #1 and 2 for worst winning percentage as starters. His draft picks have been disasters. His FA signings are worse. The cap is completely crippled with average to bad players (7.5 million for Kyle Rudolph OMG). 4 straight losing seasons. Non-competitive football for years.

The tear down must begin - NOW.
Dottino says give him another year though  
Sean : 12/12/2021 6:34 pm : link
.
what  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/12/2021 6:35 pm : link
difference does it make?

So they fire him now or after the season.

So what?

We are way beyond Gettlemen now  
WahooGiant : 12/12/2021 6:36 pm : link
yes, he needs to go. However, appears to be a symptom and not the disease.
Eric...When your team goes bad  
edavisiii : 12/12/2021 6:36 pm : link
people want a pound of flesh!
RE: what  
BigBlueJ : 12/12/2021 6:36 pm : link
In comment 15492312 Eric from BBI said:

difference does it make?

So they fire him now or after the season.

So what?



Didn't you hear Dottino, it is not Gentleman's fault.
Giants are worse off  
Fish : 12/12/2021 6:37 pm : link
Today than any other time in last 10 years. Sad.
Making him finish out the season...  
Gary from The East End : Admin : 12/12/2021 6:37 pm : link
...is the worst punishment I could think of.
RE: what  
Ben in Tampa : 12/12/2021 6:37 pm : link
In comment 15492312 Eric from BBI said:

difference does it make?

So they fire him now or after the season.

So what?


Would guarantee Mara doesn’t hem and haw about it for four days after the end of the season
No need to fire anyone right now  
larryflower37 : 12/12/2021 6:38 pm : link
Gives you no advantage going into the off season.
Black Monday they better clean house.
RE: Dottino says give him another year though  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/12/2021 6:39 pm : link
In comment 15492305 Sean said:

.

Dottino should be fired too, even though I think he might actually be a fluff volunteer at this point.
He's not going to get fired  
adambear : 12/12/2021 6:40 pm : link
he's going to retire. Once a shitty giant always a shitty giant
RE: what  
Justlurking : 12/12/2021 6:41 pm : link
In comment 15492312 Eric from BBI said:

difference does it make?

So they fire him now or after the season.

So what?


The Maras need to sit in front of cameras and explain what their plan is. They need to assure the fans that they are going to conduct an exhaustive search of many people OUTSIDE of the front office. They need to acknowledge that their core is rotten and they need to have an outsider from a successful franchise evaluate and rebuild every aspect of this franchise.

They need to begin to interview people. Gettleman’s stench will need time to remove from the building. He is a joke, laughingstock. They need to put an end to it and begin the process moving forward. Keeping him in the building just keeps a black cloud over the organization.
RE: Eric...When your team goes bad  
Justlurking : 12/12/2021 6:41 pm : link
In comment 15492328 edavisiii said:

people want a pound of flesh!


This too
RE: what  
BlackLight : 12/12/2021 6:47 pm : link
In comment 15492312 Eric from BBI said:

difference does it make?

So they fire him now or after the season.

So what?


Obviously, the difference is we need to satisfy our self-righteous sense of moral outrage.

The best people are the ones who say Gettleman shouldn't be given the option of resigning, even after the season ends. We have to punish him for spite.
RE: what  
AcidTest : 12/12/2021 6:48 pm : link
In comment 15492312 Eric from BBI said:

difference does it make?

So they fire him now or after the season.

So what?


Not much, but I'd do it anyway.
If you fire  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/12/2021 6:49 pm : link
Dave it should be that Mara recognizes he and the franchise are in big trouble and that he can’t ask Ernie, either Bill, etc for help. He needs to hire someone from outside to conduct a search. The parameter that need to be set with the search firm is that the GM will have control and run all of operations accordingly.


He needs to step away at this point and I think firing Dave is the first step.
RE: what  
Sean : 12/12/2021 6:49 pm : link
In comment 15492312 Eric from BBI said:

difference does it make?

So they fire him now or after the season.

So what?

Makes a huge difference. He doesn’t deserve to finish out the year.
Scapegoating is the Giants way.  
cosmicj : 12/12/2021 6:50 pm : link
I’m actually against firing him. This is an organizational failure. DG sucks but he hasn’t caused this by himself.
RE: what  
I Love Clams Casino : 12/12/2021 6:50 pm : link
In comment 15492312 Eric from BBI said:

difference does it make?

So they fire him now or after the season.

So what?


Some semblance of doing “something”. Anything.
Fromm please  
I Love Clams Casino : 12/12/2021 6:50 pm : link
Thank you
RE: what  
Ned In Atlanta : 12/12/2021 6:51 pm : link
In comment 15492312 Eric from BBI said:

difference does it make?

So they fire him now or after the season.

So what?



Fire him now stop with this retirement garbage. They’re legitimately at the point of turning off lifelong fans
RE: Fromm please  
I Love Clams Casino : 12/12/2021 6:53 pm : link
In comment 15492436 I Love Clams Casino said:

Thank you


Douchebags. Fuck you! I hate this team
RE: what  
Matt M. : 12/12/2021 6:54 pm : link
In comment 15492312 Eric from BBI said:

difference does it make?

So they fire him now or after the season.

So what?
Firing him now allows them some flexibility in starting the search process early. I feel it just sends a message to the organization. Why give him the safety of "retiring"? That's a level of dignity he really doesn't deserve. He has done nothing here but lose and has been arrogant every step of the way. There has been no dignity for the team he put together for 4 years. Just fire him now because he deserves to be fired.
Maybe he falls on his own sword and resigns tonight  
Essex : 12/12/2021 6:55 pm : link
RE: what  
ajr2456 : 12/12/2021 6:56 pm : link
In comment 15492312 Eric from BBI said:

difference does it make?

So they fire him now or after the season.

So what?


Because he doesn’t derive the divinity to be allowed to retire
Now's the time to give him an extension...  
Milton : 12/12/2021 6:56 pm : link
Make a statement!
Reese  
ajr2456 : 12/12/2021 6:57 pm : link
Got fired mid year. Why can’t Gettleman?
RE: Maybe he falls on his own sword and resigns tonight  
I Love Clams Casino : 12/12/2021 6:58 pm : link
In comment 15492468 Essex said:



You could hardly do worse than Gettleman… Throwing darts at a dartboard would’ve had more success with this team, and we pay them for what now?

I am so fucking sick and tired of this shit… Year after fucking year after year after year after year after year… How much more can we take as fans? This product they’re putting on the field it’s just fucking horrible… It’s embarrassing! We are the laughingstock of the league! The NFL laughs at us!!
C'mon you guys, he's a visionary  
NoGainDayne : 12/12/2021 7:01 pm : link
he's overhauled all of their systems. Rome wasn't built in a day dahlins
Fire these people too.  
FStubbs : 12/12/2021 7:02 pm : link

PLAYER PERSONNEL

Chris Mara Senior Vice President, Player Personnel
Mark Koncz Co-Director of Player Personnel
Tim McDonnell Co-Director of Player Personnel
Chris Pettit Director of College Scouting
Steven Price Pro Personnel Manager
Blaise Bell College Scout – BLESTO
D.J. Boisture College Area Scout – West
Jeremy Breit College Regional Scout
Cole Brown College Scouting Assistant
Hannah Burnett College Area Scout – Midlands
Marcus Cooper College Area Scout – Southeast
Rita Giordanetti Assistant to General Manager/Scouting
Patrick Hanscomb College Area Scout – Mid-Atlantic
Chad Klunder College Scouting Coordinator
Kyle O’Brien College Scouting – Senior Personnel Executive
Marquis Pendleton College Area Scout – Northeast
Brendan Prophett College Area Scout – Midwest
Jeremiah Davis Pro Personnel – Executive Scout
Nick La Testa Pro Personnel Scout
Corey Lockett Pro Personnel Scout
Matt Shauger Pro Personnel – Senior Scout/Football Systems Analyst
Ken Sternfeld Senior Pro Personnel Executive
Andrea Wagner Pro Personnel Assistant

Every single one has to go.
C’mon guys…  
lax counsel : 12/12/2021 7:06 pm : link
He needs another 4 years to turn over the roster he turned over 4 years ago…
RE: Reese  
Justlurking : 12/12/2021 7:08 pm : link
In comment 15492476 ajr2456 said:

Got fired mid year. Why can’t Gettleman?


Exactly. This is far worse.
RE: RE: Maybe he falls on his own sword and resigns tonight  
Justlurking : 12/12/2021 7:09 pm : link
In comment 15492484 I Love Clams Casino said:

In comment 15492468 Essex said:









You could hardly do worse than Gettleman… Throwing darts at a dartboard would’ve had more success with this team, and we pay them for what now?

I am so fucking sick and tired of this shit… Year after fucking year after year after year after year after year… How much more can we take as fans? This product they’re putting on the field it’s just fucking horrible… It’s embarrassing! We are the laughingstock of the league! The NFL laughs at us!!


Lots of us on this board have been criticized for accurately first guessing his disastrous moves.
RE: what  
Shady Lurker : 12/12/2021 7:10 pm : link
In comment 15492312 Eric from BBI said:

difference does it make?

So they fire him now or after the season.

So what?


It absolutely makes a difference. If you fire him now you can begin an actual GM search and potentially get a new regime installed early in the offseason where they can adequately prepare for free agency and the draft.

The longer we wait the further behind we are for off-season prep.
Wait till the end of the season  
jeff57 : 12/12/2021 7:11 pm : link
.
Who gives a sh!t about the GM  
Giants73 : 12/12/2021 7:12 pm : link
Doesn’t design plays, game plan, call timeouts, prepares the team. Actually no one does for this team. #firejudge
The longer they avoid firing DG...  
bw in dc : 12/12/2021 7:12 pm : link
the more the arrow points to an internal hire like Abrams or O'Brien. Which makes me ill.

Because the sooner you fire DG, the sooner you can begin interviewing outside candidates.
Unless Dave seeks retirement  
STLGiant : 12/12/2021 7:13 pm : link
I very much doubt Mara fires him.

I do think the transition to Abrams occurs though. They won’t go outside again. Leopards don’t change their spots and that holds true for Maras…
RE: RE: what  
jeff57 : 12/12/2021 7:13 pm : link
In comment 15492550 Shady Lurker said:

In comment 15492312 Eric from BBI said:





difference does it make?

So they fire him now or after the season.

So what?




It absolutely makes a difference. If you fire him now you can begin an actual GM search and potentially get a new regime installed early in the offseason where they can adequately prepare for free agency and the draft.

The longer we wait the further behind we are for off-season prep.


If you fire him now they’ll make Abrams interim GM.
RE: Fire these people too.  
I Love Clams Casino : 12/12/2021 7:17 pm : link
In comment 15492506 FStubbs said:


PLAYER PERSONNEL

Chris Mara Senior Vice President, Player Personnel
Mark Koncz Co-Director of Player Personnel
Tim McDonnell Co-Director of Player Personnel
Chris Pettit Director of College Scouting
Steven Price Pro Personnel Manager
Blaise Bell College Scout – BLESTO
D.J. Boisture College Area Scout – West
Jeremy Breit College Regional Scout
Cole Brown College Scouting Assistant
Hannah Burnett College Area Scout – Midlands
Marcus Cooper College Area Scout – Southeast
Rita Giordanetti Assistant to General Manager/Scouting
Patrick Hanscomb College Area Scout – Mid-Atlantic
Chad Klunder College Scouting Coordinator
Kyle O’Brien College Scouting – Senior Personnel Executive
Marquis Pendleton College Area Scout – Northeast
Brendan Prophett College Area Scout – Midwest
Jeremiah Davis Pro Personnel – Executive Scout
Nick La Testa Pro Personnel Scout
Corey Lockett Pro Personnel Scout
Matt Shauger Pro Personnel – Senior Scout/Football Systems Analyst
Ken Sternfeld Senior Pro Personnel Executive
Andrea Wagner Pro Personnel Assistant

Every single one has to go.


Giants have already fired all of their scouts once before. It didn’t work. It is the team culture. Soft on players once they get here. Its a bad mentality and there players know it. Its “OK” if they are not 100%. Giants are forgiving. Best “players” team in the NFL.

Just look at the ex-Giants who are still in the league and quite serviceable players on their new team.
RE: Who gives a sh!t about the GM  
ajr2456 : 12/12/2021 7:17 pm : link
In comment 15492562 Giants73 said:

Doesn’t design plays, game plan, call timeouts, prepares the team. Actually no one does for this team. #firejudge


Who hired Judge?
On the other hand  
GiantSteps : 12/12/2021 7:18 pm : link
Giants FO has done an outstanding job utilizing Eli this year
RE: RE: what  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/12/2021 7:20 pm : link
In comment 15492550 Shady Lurker said:

In comment 15492312 Eric from BBI said:





difference does it make?

So they fire him now or after the season.

So what?




It absolutely makes a difference. If you fire him now you can begin an actual GM search and potentially get a new regime installed early in the offseason where they can adequately prepare for free agency and the draft.

The longer we wait the further behind we are for off-season prep.


They fired Reese in season. Had an early start. Mara hired Accorsi to serve as a consultant. They hired Gettleman. See where this is going?
I hate to say it  
Enzo : 12/12/2021 7:21 pm : link
but he deserves to be embarrased. Fuck him. Can't recall another local GM in quite some time who has brought out such hatred from a fanbase, other than Isiah. Maybe Sather pre-lockout.
RE: RE: RE: what  
ajr2456 : 12/12/2021 7:31 pm : link
In comment 15492618 Eric from BBI said:

In comment 15492550 Shady Lurker said:





In comment 15492312 Eric from BBI said:





difference does it make?

So they fire him now or after the season.

So what?




It absolutely makes a difference. If you fire him now you can begin an actual GM search and potentially get a new regime installed early in the offseason where they can adequately prepare for free agency and the draft.

The longer we wait the further behind we are for off-season prep.



They fired Reese in season. Had an early start. Mara hired Accorsi to serve as a consultant. They hired Gettleman. See where this is going?


So because they fucked it up once they should get an early start again?
RE: RE: RE: what  
Shady Lurker : 12/12/2021 7:40 pm : link
In comment 15492618 Eric from BBI said:

In comment 15492550 Shady Lurker said:





In comment 15492312 Eric from BBI said:





difference does it make?

So they fire him now or after the season.

So what?




It absolutely makes a difference. If you fire him now you can begin an actual GM search and potentially get a new regime installed early in the offseason where they can adequately prepare for free agency and the draft.

The longer we wait the further behind we are for off-season prep.



They fired Reese in season. Had an early start. Mara hired Accorsi to serve as a consultant. They hired Gettleman. See where this is going?


No, I don't see where this is going. Are you saying that because they botched it before and are likely to botch it again that we should hold tight and not try and put the next GM in a better position to succeed?
RE: RE: Fire these people too.  
FStubbs : 12/12/2021 8:18 pm : link
In comment 15492593 I Love Clams Casino said:

In comment 15492506 FStubbs said:






PLAYER PERSONNEL

Chris Mara Senior Vice President, Player Personnel
Mark Koncz Co-Director of Player Personnel
Tim McDonnell Co-Director of Player Personnel
Chris Pettit Director of College Scouting
Steven Price Pro Personnel Manager
Blaise Bell College Scout – BLESTO
D.J. Boisture College Area Scout – West
Jeremy Breit College Regional Scout
Cole Brown College Scouting Assistant
Hannah Burnett College Area Scout – Midlands
Marcus Cooper College Area Scout – Southeast
Rita Giordanetti Assistant to General Manager/Scouting
Patrick Hanscomb College Area Scout – Mid-Atlantic
Chad Klunder College Scouting Coordinator
Kyle O’Brien College Scouting – Senior Personnel Executive
Marquis Pendleton College Area Scout – Northeast
Brendan Prophett College Area Scout – Midwest
Jeremiah Davis Pro Personnel – Executive Scout
Nick La Testa Pro Personnel Scout
Corey Lockett Pro Personnel Scout
Matt Shauger Pro Personnel – Senior Scout/Football Systems Analyst
Ken Sternfeld Senior Pro Personnel Executive
Andrea Wagner Pro Personnel Assistant

Every single one has to go.



Giants have already fired all of their scouts once before. It didn’t work. It is the team culture. Soft on players once they get here. Its a bad mentality and there players know it. Its “OK” if they are not 100%. Giants are forgiving. Best “players” team in the NFL.

Just look at the ex-Giants who are still in the league and quite serviceable players on their new team.


When did they fire all of their scouts? Many of these guys like Ken Sternfeld have been around awhile.
RE: RE: Who gives a sh!t about the GM  
FStubbs : 12/12/2021 8:19 pm : link
In comment 15492596 ajr2456 said:

In comment 15492562 Giants73 said:





Doesn’t design plays, game plan, call timeouts, prepares the team. Actually no one does for this team. #firejudge



Who hired Judge?


The Maras. Gettleman at best might have given a thumbs up, but the last coach hired by the GM was Jim Fassel.
RE: what  
bradshaw44 : 12/12/2021 8:25 pm : link
In comment 15492312 Eric from BBI said:

difference does it make?

So they fire him now or after the season.

So what?


Get the new decision maker in place to start the draft process and set his scouting department. That’s the one thing I can think of.
You  
jtfuoco : 12/12/2021 8:34 pm : link
Guys realize it doesn't matter if he fired or not this organization is just going to bring somebody who is not going to overhaul the Giants way which is the real problem here. Maras will most likely bring somebody who would want you keep JJ around because the coach is only on years 2 of a expensive 5 year contract. They will cite injuries to critical oline players and defensive leaders and will go big after a hot offensive coordinator to sell to the fans
RE: Fire these people too.  
Giants86 : 12/12/2021 8:44 pm : link
In comment 15492506 FStubbs said:


PLAYER PERSONNEL

Chris Mara Senior Vice President, Player Personnel
Mark Koncz Co-Director of Player Personnel
Tim McDonnell Co-Director of Player Personnel
Chris Pettit Director of College Scouting
Steven Price Pro Personnel Manager
Blaise Bell College Scout – BLESTO
D.J. Boisture College Area Scout – West
Jeremy Breit College Regional Scout
Cole Brown College Scouting Assistant
Hannah Burnett College Area Scout – Midlands
Marcus Cooper College Area Scout – Southeast
Rita Giordanetti Assistant to General Manager/Scouting
Patrick Hanscomb College Area Scout – Mid-Atlantic
Chad Klunder College Scouting Coordinator
Kyle O’Brien College Scouting – Senior Personnel Executive
Marquis Pendleton College Area Scout – Northeast
Brendan Prophett College Area Scout – Midwest
Jeremiah Davis Pro Personnel – Executive Scout
Nick La Testa Pro Personnel Scout
Corey Lockett Pro Personnel Scout
Matt Shauger Pro Personnel – Senior Scout/Football Systems Analyst
Ken Sternfeld Senior Pro Personnel Executive
Andrea Wagner Pro Personnel Assistant

Every single one has to go.



Totally agree. These people suck
RE: Making him finish out the season...  
Matt M. : 12/12/2021 9:06 pm : link
In comment 15492340 Gary from The East End said:

...is the worst punishment I could think of.
It's a punishment for us, not him.
RE: Fire these people too.  
Matt M. : 12/12/2021 9:07 pm : link
In comment 15492506 FStubbs said:


PLAYER PERSONNEL

Chris Mara Senior Vice President, Player Personnel
Mark Koncz Co-Director of Player Personnel
Tim McDonnell Co-Director of Player Personnel
Chris Pettit Director of College Scouting
Steven Price Pro Personnel Manager
Blaise Bell College Scout – BLESTO
D.J. Boisture College Area Scout – West
Jeremy Breit College Regional Scout
Cole Brown College Scouting Assistant
Hannah Burnett College Area Scout – Midlands
Marcus Cooper College Area Scout – Southeast
Rita Giordanetti Assistant to General Manager/Scouting
Patrick Hanscomb College Area Scout – Mid-Atlantic
Chad Klunder College Scouting Coordinator
Kyle O’Brien College Scouting – Senior Personnel Executive
Marquis Pendleton College Area Scout – Northeast
Brendan Prophett College Area Scout – Midwest
Jeremiah Davis Pro Personnel – Executive Scout
Nick La Testa Pro Personnel Scout
Corey Lockett Pro Personnel Scout
Matt Shauger Pro Personnel – Senior Scout/Football Systems Analyst
Ken Sternfeld Senior Pro Personnel Executive
Andrea Wagner Pro Personnel Assistant

Every single one has to go.
Agreed.
RE: The longer they avoid firing DG...  
Matt M. : 12/12/2021 9:08 pm : link
In comment 15492564 bw in dc said:

the more the arrow points to an internal hire like Abrams or O'Brien. Which makes me ill.

Because the sooner you fire DG, the sooner you can begin interviewing outside candidates.
Thank you. The longer they wait it's also an indication that they either have no clue how bad things are or don't really care.
RE: RE: RE: what  
bwitz : 12/12/2021 9:11 pm : link
In comment 15492618 Eric from BBI said:

In comment 15492550 Shady Lurker said:





In comment 15492312 Eric from BBI said:





difference does it make?

So they fire him now or after the season.

So what?




It absolutely makes a difference. If you fire him now you can begin an actual GM search and potentially get a new regime installed early in the offseason where they can adequately prepare for free agency and the draft.

The longer we wait the further behind we are for off-season prep.



They fired Reese in season. Had an early start. Mara hired Accorsi to serve as a consultant. They hired Gettleman. See where this is going?


Yeah but, Gettleman was hamstrung by ownership and couldn’t do what he wanted. Or, that’s what a thread here would have you believe.

🙄
RE: RE: The longer they avoid firing DG...  
bw in dc : 12/12/2021 9:11 pm : link
In comment 15492972 Matt M. said:

In comment 15492564 bw in dc said:





the more the arrow points to an internal hire like Abrams or O'Brien. Which makes me ill.

Because the sooner you fire DG, the sooner you can begin interviewing outside candidates.

Thank you. The longer they wait it's also an indication that they either have no clue how bad things are or don't really care.


Yeah, I think it's a big tell if they let DG stay through the remainder of this debacle. That has internal hire written all over it...
It shocks me how  
mittenedman : 12/12/2021 9:13 pm : link
everyone focuses on Gettleman. It's exactly what the Maras want. They call the shots and the GM takes the heat.

I want Gettleman gone, too. But it's window dressing, and a new GM won't fix the problem - the decision-making hierarchy.
Or maybe they will fire him before the Chicago game so they  
NoGainDayne : 12/12/2021 9:13 pm : link
can MAYBE win one and then tell us how the Abrams era is on the upswing!

This Abrams / Judge team is really something, they need a few years!
RE: RE: RE: The longer they avoid firing DG...  
Matt M. : 12/12/2021 9:15 pm : link
In comment 15492976 bw in dc said:

In comment 15492972 Matt M. said:





In comment 15492564 bw in dc said:





the more the arrow points to an internal hire like Abrams or O'Brien. Which makes me ill.

Because the sooner you fire DG, the sooner you can begin interviewing outside candidates.

Thank you. The longer they wait it's also an indication that they either have no clue how bad things are or don't really care.



Yeah, I think it's a big tell if they let DG stay through the remainder of this debacle. That has internal hire written all over it...
Why should his fake retirement hold any water at this point? Have the fucking balls to fire him because he is the primary person responsible for this debacle. Other heads will roll, but his should come first. At this point, if nothing else it satisfies the disgusted fan base.
RE: It shocks me how  
Justlurking : 12/12/2021 9:21 pm : link
In comment 15492980 mittenedman said:

everyone focuses on Gettleman. It's exactly what the Maras want. They call the shots and the GM takes the heat.

I want Gettleman gone, too. But it's window dressing, and a new GM won't fix the problem - the decision-making hierarchy.


Read my second post in the thread. Gettleman must simply be the first domino to fall.
Firing him now doesn’t achieve anything.  
bwitz : 12/12/2021 9:29 pm : link
Mainly because he’s getting a paycheck for doing nothing already.
Matt...  
bw in dc : 12/12/2021 9:33 pm : link
DG is a "made man". A fully baptized "Giants Way" disciple.

With that, alas, comes fortune of going out with the benefit of Mara's "class".

This organization is football's version of Chernobyl.
RE: Matt...  
Matt M. : 12/12/2021 9:49 pm : link
In comment 15493053 bw in dc said:

DG is a "made man". A fully baptized "Giants Way" disciple.

With that, alas, comes fortune of going out with the benefit of Mara's "class".

This organization is football's version of Chernobyl.
I'm tired of reading or hearing "Giants way" or "class organization" or anything similar. What exactly is the "Giants way" at this point? This team and organization has no way and no direction and has sucked for a decade. Just admit as much and start over. Right now, it s personification of that old definition of insanity...doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

And where is the class? Wellington wasn't really the classiest guy. John is not classy; he's arrogant. Gettleman is arrogant. For my formative yeas as a Giants fine my perception of their class was the way they treated injured players, always settling with them as opposed to cutting them loose. Then they treated their legend QB like shit, they drafted Christian Peter, etc. They haven't been a bastion of class or a model organization on any level for some time. The quicker they acknowledge that, the easier it will be to move forward.
I'd be surprised by a firing  
JonC : 12/12/2021 9:50 pm : link
He's family, they just won't renew his contract and he keeps some dignity.
RE: I'd be surprised by a firing  
Sean : 12/12/2021 9:53 pm : link
In comment 15493105 JonC said:

He's family, they just won't renew his contract and he keeps some dignity.

He’s family, but Reese wasn’t? Why did Reese suffer a mid season firing?

Reese final 4 years: 25-36 including 0-1 in playoffs
Gettleman since hired: 19-42

It pisses me off that Reese gets fired mid season while DG gets to “retire”.
Matt...  
bw in dc : 12/12/2021 9:54 pm : link
I would not be surprised if Mara is trying to be sensitive to DG's medical issue and doesn't want to appear to be cold, regardless of the obvious calamity DG has created.
Reese and McAdoo  
JonC : 12/12/2021 9:55 pm : link
were sacrificed for their role in the Eli benching to appease the fans. A pound of flesh.
Which is exactly what was going to happen all along  
bwitz : 12/12/2021 9:55 pm : link
Amazing. This front office can deal with a messy, shit team but, are terrified of the back pages.

Queue Yakety Sax.
RE: RE: I'd be surprised by a firing  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/12/2021 9:56 pm : link
In comment 15493112 Sean said:

In comment 15493105 JonC said:





He's family, they just won't renew his contract and he keeps some dignity.


He’s family, but Reese wasn’t? Why did Reese suffer a mid season firing?

Reese final 4 years: 25-36 including 0-1 in playoffs
Gettleman since hired: 19-42

It pisses me off that Reese gets fired mid season while DG gets to “retire”.


IMO, but Reese got fired under a management that legitimately thought they were in a championship window. They expected winning.

DG was hired to keep winning with Eli despite all signs point to a rotting foundation, and they finally, late, realized they needed a rebuild in 2020.
RE: Reese and McAdoo  
Sean : 12/12/2021 9:56 pm : link
In comment 15493116 JonC said:

were sacrificed for their role in the Eli benching to appease the fans. A pound of flesh.

Still doesn’t sit well with me. Gettleman has not earned the right to finish the season. 19-42.
Gettleman abandons dignity any time he opens his mouth  
Go Terps : 12/12/2021 9:59 pm : link
Personally I'd enjoy his being fired. Something good to come out of this pathetic season, at least.
Instead of firing him, they should get the  
St. Jimmy : 12/12/2021 10:05 pm : link
computer guys on inventing a time machine so they can go back in time and not hire him.
RE: RE: Matt...  
BigBlueBuff : 12/12/2021 10:07 pm : link
In comment 15493099 Matt M. said:

In comment 15493053 bw in dc said:





DG is a "made man". A fully baptized "Giants Way" disciple.

With that, alas, comes fortune of going out with the benefit of Mara's "class".

This organization is football's version of Chernobyl.

I'm tired of reading or hearing "Giants way" or "class organization" or anything similar. What exactly is the "Giants way" at this point? This team and organization has no way and no direction and has sucked for a decade. Just admit as much and start over. Right now, it s personification of that old definition of insanity...doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

And where is the class? Wellington wasn't really the classiest guy. John is not classy; he's arrogant. Gettleman is arrogant. For my formative yeas as a Giants fine my perception of their class was the way they treated injured players, always settling with them as opposed to cutting them loose. Then they treated their legend QB like shit, they drafted Christian Peter, etc. They haven't been a bastion of class or a model organization on any level for some time. The quicker they acknowledge that, the easier it will be to move forward.

Fully agree. The "Giants Way" was established by George Young, Bill Parcells, and carried on by Tom Coughlin. This franchise is about as far away as the Parcells/Young influence as it could possibly be. I would take Jerry Reese back in a red hot second if it meant firing everyone else, including Chris Mara.
RE: Reese and McAdoo  
BigBlueBuff : 12/12/2021 10:10 pm : link
In comment 15493116 JonC said:

were sacrificed for their role in the Eli benching to appease the fans. A pound of flesh.

Well, to be fair, it was asinine to bench him. It wasn't going to accomplish anything but create more ill will with the fanbase. But yes, McAdoo and Reese seem a lot better than Gettleman/Shurmer/Judge.
Mara should fire himself  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 12/12/2021 10:10 pm : link


Out of a cannon


Into the sun
Shady Lurker  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/12/2021 10:14 pm : link
I'm saying Mara doesn't know what he is doing. He's proven that repeatedly now.

He will give a press conference in January where he says he is not happy with the product and they will fix it.

He gave the same speech in January 2016, January 2018, and January 2020. You will hear the same speech next month.

My money is still on Abrams already being designated as the next GM with Judge returning. In other words, very little change.
RE: Shady Lurker  
Sean : 12/12/2021 10:17 pm : link
In comment 15493161 Eric from BBI said:

I'm saying Mara doesn't know what he is doing. He's proven that repeatedly now.

He will give a press conference in January where he says he is not happy with the product and they will fix it.

He gave the same speech in January 2016, January 2018, and January 2020. You will hear the same speech next month.

My money is still on Abrams already being designated as the next GM with Judge returning. In other words, very little change.

Idk Eric, I think Mara is smart enough to know that would be a PR nightmare. He thought the Eli benching was bad, wait until he promoted Abrams off a 4-13 year.
RE: Shady Lurker  
The_Boss : 12/12/2021 10:21 pm : link
In comment 15493161 Eric from BBI said:

I'm saying Mara doesn't know what he is doing. He's proven that repeatedly now.

He will give a press conference in January where he says he is not happy with the product and they will fix it.

He gave the same speech in January 2016, January 2018, and January 2020. You will hear the same speech next month.

For a franchise so in tune with the pulse of the fanbase, you would think they know what sort of upheaval would ensue should they (predictably) elevate Abrams or Petit.

My money is still on Abrams already being designated as the next GM with Judge returning. In other words, very little change.
RE: RE: Shady Lurker  
The_Boss : 12/12/2021 10:22 pm : link
In comment 15493176 The_Boss said:

In comment 15493161 Eric from BBI said:





I'm saying Mara doesn't know what he is doing. He's proven that repeatedly now.

He will give a press conference in January where he says he is not happy with the product and they will fix it.

He gave the same speech in January 2016, January 2018, and January 2020. You will hear the same speech next month.

For a franchise so in tune with the pulse of the fanbase, you would think they know what sort of upheaval would ensue should they (predictably) elevate Abrams or Petit.

My money is still on Abrams already being designated as the next GM with Judge returning. In other words, very little change.



Take 2:

For a franchise so in tune with the pulse of the fanbase, you would think they know what sort of upheaval would ensue should they (predictably) elevate Abrams or Petit.
DG is gone after the season  
UberAlias : 12/12/2021 10:24 pm : link
Word is they’re already building their list of candidates. Embarrassing DG when there is no need doesn’t provide any advantage and is not how you want to present the organization to your candidates.
Sean/Boss  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/12/2021 10:24 pm : link
OK... say you guys are right.

Mara gets to hire the next GM and coach.

Hooray? Or be worried?
Abrams  
UberAlias : 12/12/2021 10:27 pm : link
Will not be the next GM.
RE: Sean/Boss  
Sean : 12/12/2021 10:27 pm : link
In comment 15493184 Eric from BBI said:

OK... say you guys are right.

Mara gets to hire the next GM and coach.

Hooray? Or be worried?

Gotta keep swinging the bat. He’s the owner and that can’t be changed, but gotta keep trying.
Uber  
JonC : 12/12/2021 10:28 pm : link
You hearing something or just using positive thinking?
RE: Sean/Boss  
The_Boss : 12/12/2021 10:29 pm : link
In comment 15493184 Eric from BBI said:

OK... say you guys are right.

Mara gets to hire the next GM and coach.

Hooray? Or be worried?


Def worried. At some point after years of wrong decisions, maybe ask someone other than fucking Accorsi for help?? Does John know anyone else?
RE: Uber  
UberAlias : 12/12/2021 10:29 pm : link
In comment 15493193 JonC said:

You hearing something or just using positive thinking?
Positive thinking.
Unfortunately  
UberAlias : 12/12/2021 10:29 pm : link
.
RE: The longer they avoid firing DG...  
montanagiant : 12/12/2021 10:31 pm : link
In comment 15492564 bw in dc said:

the more the arrow points to an internal hire like Abrams or O'Brien. Which makes me ill.

Because the sooner you fire DG, the sooner you can begin interviewing outside candidates.

I actually think the opposite. You fire him now and Abrams becomes the GM for the rest of the season which gives him an inside track to the job.

Maras can still put the word out they are looking while letting DG retire after the season
I feel you  
JonC : 12/12/2021 10:32 pm : link
They need a GM who can actually spot talent and architect a proper modern NFL roster.
RE: DG is gone after the season  
The_Boss : 12/12/2021 10:33 pm : link
In comment 15493183 UberAlias said:

Word is they’re already building their list of candidates. Embarrassing DG when there is no need doesn’t provide any advantage and is not how you want to present the organization to your candidates.


So John won’t be firing Dave right before he leaves his mansion for midnight mass on Christmas Eve? That’s what I would do, but I’m a dick like that. My disdain for Dave is at such an elevated level that I want to publicly want to embarrass the shit out of that cocksucker.
RE: RE: DG is gone after the season  
The_Boss : 12/12/2021 10:34 pm : link
In comment 15493204 The_Boss said:

In comment 15493183 UberAlias said:





Word is they’re already building their list of candidates. Embarrassing DG when there is no need doesn’t provide any advantage and is not how you want to present the organization to your candidates.



So John won’t be firing Dave right before he leaves his mansion for midnight mass on Christmas Eve? That’s what I would do, but I’m a dick like that. My disdain for Dave is at such an elevated level that I want to publicly want to embarrass the shit out of that cocksucker.


** one too many “want to’s”
The past up on Abrams  
UberAlias : 12/12/2021 10:36 pm : link
For DG at a point when Abrams was already well known to the organization. And he’s been apart of this. Mara knows he’ll be crucified if he promotes Abrams.
Next Sunday will be a Dallas home game at the Met Life dump.  
arniefez : 12/12/2021 10:41 pm : link
and if it plays out like today did or even worse it’s possible that it could be a modern day fumble like breaking point. I’ll never root for the Giants to lose let alone get humiliated but it might not be the worst thing for us at this point. Us being the fan base.
RE: DG is gone after the season  
bw in dc : 12/12/2021 10:45 pm : link
In comment 15493183 UberAlias said:

Word is they’re already building their list of candidates. Embarrassing DG when there is no need doesn’t provide any advantage and is not how you want to present the organization to your candidates.


The advantage is you can start interviewing candidates sooner and get ahead of any competition. Why wouldn't a team want that?
RE: Next Sunday will be a Dallas home game at the Met Life dump.  
The_Boss : 12/12/2021 10:45 pm : link
In comment 15493216 arniefez said:

and if it plays out like today did or even worse it’s possible that it could be a modern day fumble like breaking point. I’ll never root for the Giants to lose let alone get humiliated but it might not be the worst thing for us at this point. Us being the fan base.


35-7 Dallas (or worse) with it sounding like AT&T Stadium would be great. Sigh me up.
RE: RE: Next Sunday will be a Dallas home game at the Met Life dump.  
The_Boss : 12/12/2021 10:46 pm : link
In comment 15493222 The_Boss said:

In comment 15493216 arniefez said:





and if it plays out like today did or even worse it’s possible that it could be a modern day fumble like breaking point. I’ll never root for the Giants to lose let alone get humiliated but it might not be the worst thing for us at this point. Us being the fan base.



35-7 Dallas (or worse) with it sounding like AT&T Stadium would be great. Sigh me up.


Sign
The Abrams ship has sailed..  
Sean : 12/12/2021 10:46 pm : link
Pioli would be the next branch down if Mara wanted to continue “the Giants way”.
RE: The Abrams ship has sailed..  
The_Boss : 12/12/2021 10:50 pm : link
In comment 15493225 Sean said:

Pioli would be the next branch down if Mara wanted to continue “the Giants way”.


Never underestimate the incompetence of the NYG..for all we know, John may have already signed Abrams to a 3 year deal as the next GM..his first order of business might be locking up Barkley to a long term deal..
 
christian : 12/12/2021 10:53 pm : link
You fire him because you have to start the building blocks of accountability.

I bet no one in that building outside of Judge feels like his or hers job is at risk.

RE: RE: DG is gone after the season  
UberAlias : 12/12/2021 11:02 pm : link
In comment 15493221 bw in dc said:

In comment 15493183 UberAlias said:





Word is they’re already building their list of candidates. Embarrassing DG when there is no need doesn’t provide any advantage and is not how you want to present the organization to your candidates.



The advantage is you can start interviewing candidates sooner and get ahead of any competition. Why wouldn't a team want that?
It’s not a race. Plus candidates are working with their current teams now.
Can't wait for the retirement press conference  
Jerry in_DC : 12/12/2021 11:07 pm : link
We want to thank Dave for his 4 years of diligent stewardship, guiding the franchise through a transitional period and representing the organization with the dignity and professionalism we expect from the New York Giants.

Dave and his team have laid the foundation for the next great era in Giants football. He has helped us reestablish our trademark physicality on both sides of the ball, identified our franchise QB, and injected our roster with playmaker.
RE: …  
UberAlias : 12/12/2021 11:14 pm : link
In comment 15493232 christian said:

You fire him because you have to start the building blocks of accountability.

I bet no one in that building outside of Judge feels like his or hers job is at risk.
Who is that message directed at? The GM candidate, because that’s who you are making example of. I don’t know what you look for when interviewing for work, but publically embarrassing the last guy who was already on his way out for spite to send message to me, you better deliver or else is not on my list of what I’m looking for. Accountability is needed, but the position you are filling is the top dog. Better to hire your GM and empower him to send a message.
RE: DG is gone after the season  
Matt M. : 12/12/2021 11:14 pm : link
In comment 15493183 UberAlias said:

Word is they’re already building their list of candidates. Embarrassing DG when there is no need doesn’t provide any advantage and is not how you want to present the organization to your candidates.
But, there is a need. The team is in shambles and is an embarrassment unto itself.
RE: The past up on Abrams  
bw in dc : 12/12/2021 11:16 pm : link
In comment 15493209 UberAlias said:

For DG at a point when Abrams was already well known to the organization. And he’s been apart of this. Mara knows he’ll be crucified if he promotes Abrams.


Let's hope you are spot on with this.

Furthermore, let's hope this applies to O'Brien as well.
RE: RE: …  
christian : 12/12/2021 11:35 pm : link
In comment 15493256 UberAlias said:

I don’t know what you look for when interviewing for work, but publically embarrassing the last guy who was already on his way out for spite to send message to me, you better deliver or else is not on my list of what I’m looking for.

I’ve replaced a number of people in my career who were let go of because of incompetence, and the superiors I’ve respected the most have been the ones who wouldn’t tolerate someone bringing down the business.

Firing Gettleman wouldn’t intimate succeed or else. Gettleman has been historically bad, and has been given ample chances.

Firing Gettleman shows that ownership won’t let management rub the franchise’s face in shit.

That’s something a serious GM candidate should respect.
Here is the thing...  
bw in dc : 12/12/2021 11:46 pm : link
Let's rewind.

Mara hires Accorsi to do a fake GM search to hire his good friend Dave Gettleman. It was a hire based solely on cronyism, not merit.

Gettleman then rolls in here like John Wayne and basically tells everyone he's ready to kick ass; and he's got the resume to do it. The arrogance boils over even more with comments about analytics, position value in the draft, the modern game, etc.

But now we're worried about showing class for a GM who has taken a franchise that was in bad shape and made it even worse. For horrible, losing, embarrassing years.

Gettleman deserves NOTHING.


 
christian : 12/12/2021 11:56 pm : link
Mara fired a two-time championship winning GM mid-season because he was party to hurting his favorite player’s feelings.

But firing the guy who hasn’t had a single day with a winning record goes too far and will scare candidates?
Is fire slang for extend?  
BrettNYG10 : 12:06 am : link
.
RE: RE: I'd be surprised by a firing  
EricJ : 6:13 am : link
In comment 15493112 Sean said:


It pisses me off that Reese gets fired mid season while DG gets to “retire”.


Reese was spared when Coughlin was fired. So, he already got his mulligan
RE: RE: RE: I'd be surprised by a firing  
Sean : 6:23 am : link
In comment 15493346 EricJ said:

In comment 15493112 Sean said:






It pisses me off that Reese gets fired mid season while DG gets to “retire”.



Reese was spared when Coughlin was fired. So, he already got his mulligan

And Gettleman was spared when Shurmur was fired. He needs to go today. Accountability matters.
Why should anyone  
ajr2456 : 9:17 am : link
Give a shit about Gettlemans feelings? He’s a pompous assigned who has ruined this franchise
RE: DG is gone after the season  
rsjem1979 : 9:56 am : link
In comment 15493183 UberAlias said:

Word is they’re already building their list of candidates. Embarrassing DG when there is no need doesn’t provide any advantage and is not how you want to present the organization to your candidates.


Anybody worth hiring is going to know Gettleman is a fool who never should have gotten this job in the first place.

There isn't another NFL franchise that would have even brought him in for an interview. Firing him now would be the most logical thing this organization has done in a decade.
The Giants care about optics  
Gatorade Dunk : 10:40 am : link
sometimes more than they seem to care about winning.

And given the sympathetic bent to the way that DG has been propped up by the franchise, it seems pretty clear that they view his expiring contract as the path of least resistance, even if it denies fans their pound of flesh.

They could come out and announce DG's retirement now, effective at the end of the season; that would seem to be a middle ground that could satisfy the masses, but it's unlikely that they'll do that.

Either way though, this doesn't hamper their efforts to seek his successor in any way, because DG is not under contract for 2022 or beyond, so they don't have to fire him to get the process underway, to the extent that it's helpful to do that at this point anyway.

I totally understand the venom that fans have toward DG and wanting to see him receive his comeuppance - I share that, emotionally. I just don't think that's going to happen, and we're just going to have to wait for the dog-and-pony show surrounding his "retirement" at the end of the season.
RE: RE: DG is gone after the season  
UberAlias : 11:27 am : link
In comment 15493556 rsjem1979 said:

In comment 15493183 UberAlias said:





Word is they’re already building their list of candidates. Embarrassing DG when there is no need doesn’t provide any advantage and is not how you want to present the organization to your candidates.



Anybody worth hiring is going to know Gettleman is a fool who never should have gotten this job in the first place.

There isn't another NFL franchise that would have even brought him in for an interview. Firing him now would be the most logical thing this organization has done in a decade.
Anyone worth hiring knows he's gone anyway. But some may see value in an organization showing an old man who has been through cancer respect, regardless of the job he's done as a GM. Maybe this doesn't matter to you, but it might to some, and that doesn't make them a bad GM.
I really don't care  
AcesUp : 11:36 am : link
Whether they fire DG in 5 minutes or just let his contract expire after. As long as there are sweeping changes and not just some dumb seat change when that move is made. The problems run way deeper than the GM. The whole org chart needs to be nuked.
RE: Why should anyone  
bw in dc : 11:43 am : link
In comment 15493487 ajr2456 said:

Give a shit about Gettlemans feelings? He’s a pompous assigned who has ruined this franchise


I agree. Gettleman deserves no sympathy. He came in very load and very boastful. Like he had the elixir to fix the mess of his predecessor and Mara.

And while he has overhauled the roster, the record shows a failing grade four years in a row.

It would be great optics for Mara to move him as soon as possible.
Uber and Dunk  
JonC : 11:44 am : link
good posts.
RE: …  
HomerJones45 : 11:52 am : link
In comment 15493297 christian said:

Mara fired a two-time championship winning GM mid-season because he was party to hurting his favorite player’s feelings.

But firing the guy who hasn’t had a single day with a winning record goes too far and will scare candidates?
The nostalgia for Jerry Reach is curious. Jerry got fired because he was a bad GM whose "basketball on grass" theories proved either wrong-headed or poorly executed, take your pick, which finally became apparent even to the dunderheads in the owners' boxes after Jerry had engineered the dismissal of everyone else.

I give DG credit though, it takes a real flair for incompetence to make fans nostalgic for Jerry.
And the Giants are doing right  
HomerJones45 : 11:54 am : link
to let DG finish out his contract and not humiliate the guy. Uber is 100% right.
I get that everyone wants their pound of flesh  
blueblood : 11:58 am : link
but it doesnt matter when he gets fired, whether he retires, steps down... it really doesnt.. what is MORE important is who replaces him and the process. I am convinced that John Mara doesnt the ability to hire good people.
RE: RE: RE: DG is gone after the season  
bw in dc : 12:14 pm : link
In comment 15493737 UberAlias said:

Anyone worth hiring knows he's gone anyway. But some may see value in an organization showing an old man who has been through cancer respect, regardless of the job he's done as a GM. Maybe this doesn't matter to you, but it might to some, and that doesn't make them a bad GM.


Mara fired an African American GM in early December 2017. The same African American who was the GM when we won two SBs. And in a league that hasn't been great at hiring minorities in key management positions.

But we are worried the optics firing an old man hired out of guilt (by Accorsi), who had cancer, and who has been an unmitigated disaster as the GM. And a GM is is very likely paid millions of dollars.

Yeah, let's worried about optics...
firing now? why bother - he's done  
bc4life : 12:17 pm : link
like others have said - focus on the replacement, that's the key decision
GM search  
bc4life : 12:28 pm : link
has already begun
I would think  
bc4life : 12:29 pm : link
people interested in the job have already been sending out feelers
