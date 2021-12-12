You have to fire Gettleman after this game Justlurking : 12/12/2021 6:33 pm

I don’t want to hear about how it’s the backup QB playing. Gettleman built this roster with the two QBs who are #1 and 2 for worst winning percentage as starters. His draft picks have been disasters. His FA signings are worse. The cap is completely crippled with average to bad players (7.5 million for Kyle Rudolph OMG). 4 straight losing seasons. Non-competitive football for years.



The tear down must begin - NOW.