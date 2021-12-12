You have to fire Gettleman after this game

I don’t want to hear about how it’s the backup QB playing. Gettleman built this roster with the two QBs who are #1 and 2 for worst winning percentage as starters. His draft picks have been disasters. His FA signings are worse. The cap is completely crippled with average to bad players (7.5 million for Kyle Rudolph OMG). 4 straight losing seasons. Non-competitive football for years.
The tear down must begin - NOW.
So they fire him now or after the season.
So what?
Didn't you hear Dottino, it is not Gentleman's fault.
Would guarantee Mara doesn’t hem and haw about it for four days after the end of the season
Black Monday they better clean house.
Dottino should be fired too, even though I think he might actually be a fluff volunteer at this point.
The Maras need to sit in front of cameras and explain what their plan is. They need to assure the fans that they are going to conduct an exhaustive search of many people OUTSIDE of the front office. They need to acknowledge that their core is rotten and they need to have an outsider from a successful franchise evaluate and rebuild every aspect of this franchise.
They need to begin to interview people. Gettleman’s stench will need time to remove from the building. He is a joke, laughingstock. They need to put an end to it and begin the process moving forward. Keeping him in the building just keeps a black cloud over the organization.
This too
Obviously, the difference is we need to satisfy our self-righteous sense of moral outrage.
The best people are the ones who say Gettleman shouldn't be given the option of resigning, even after the season ends. We have to punish him for spite.
Not much, but I'd do it anyway.
He needs to step away at this point and I think firing Dave is the first step.
Makes a huge difference. He doesn’t deserve to finish out the year.
Some semblance of doing “something”. Anything.
Fire him now stop with this retirement garbage. They’re legitimately at the point of turning off lifelong fans
Douchebags. Fuck you! I hate this team
Because he doesn’t derive the divinity to be allowed to retire
You could hardly do worse than Gettleman… Throwing darts at a dartboard would’ve had more success with this team, and we pay them for what now?
I am so fucking sick and tired of this shit… Year after fucking year after year after year after year after year… How much more can we take as fans? This product they’re putting on the field it’s just fucking horrible… It’s embarrassing! We are the laughingstock of the league! The NFL laughs at us!!
PLAYER PERSONNEL
Chris Mara Senior Vice President, Player Personnel
Mark Koncz Co-Director of Player Personnel
Tim McDonnell Co-Director of Player Personnel
Chris Pettit Director of College Scouting
Steven Price Pro Personnel Manager
Blaise Bell College Scout – BLESTO
D.J. Boisture College Area Scout – West
Jeremy Breit College Regional Scout
Cole Brown College Scouting Assistant
Hannah Burnett College Area Scout – Midlands
Marcus Cooper College Area Scout – Southeast
Rita Giordanetti Assistant to General Manager/Scouting
Patrick Hanscomb College Area Scout – Mid-Atlantic
Chad Klunder College Scouting Coordinator
Kyle O’Brien College Scouting – Senior Personnel Executive
Marquis Pendleton College Area Scout – Northeast
Brendan Prophett College Area Scout – Midwest
Jeremiah Davis Pro Personnel – Executive Scout
Nick La Testa Pro Personnel Scout
Corey Lockett Pro Personnel Scout
Matt Shauger Pro Personnel – Senior Scout/Football Systems Analyst
Ken Sternfeld Senior Pro Personnel Executive
Andrea Wagner Pro Personnel Assistant
Every single one has to go.
Exactly. This is far worse.
Lots of us on this board have been criticized for accurately first guessing his disastrous moves.
It absolutely makes a difference. If you fire him now you can begin an actual GM search and potentially get a new regime installed early in the offseason where they can adequately prepare for free agency and the draft.
The longer we wait the further behind we are for off-season prep.
Because the sooner you fire DG, the sooner you can begin interviewing outside candidates.
I do think the transition to Abrams occurs though. They won’t go outside again. Leopards don’t change their spots and that holds true for Maras…
It absolutely makes a difference. If you fire him now you can begin an actual GM search and potentially get a new regime installed early in the offseason where they can adequately prepare for free agency and the draft.
The longer we wait the further behind we are for off-season prep.
If you fire him now they’ll make Abrams interim GM.
Giants have already fired all of their scouts once before. It didn’t work. It is the team culture. Soft on players once they get here. Its a bad mentality and there players know it. Its “OK” if they are not 100%. Giants are forgiving. Best “players” team in the NFL.
Just look at the ex-Giants who are still in the league and quite serviceable players on their new team.
Who hired Judge?
It absolutely makes a difference. If you fire him now you can begin an actual GM search and potentially get a new regime installed early in the offseason where they can adequately prepare for free agency and the draft.
The longer we wait the further behind we are for off-season prep.
They fired Reese in season. Had an early start. Mara hired Accorsi to serve as a consultant. They hired Gettleman. See where this is going?
It absolutely makes a difference. If you fire him now you can begin an actual GM search and potentially get a new regime installed early in the offseason where they can adequately prepare for free agency and the draft.
The longer we wait the further behind we are for off-season prep.
So because they fucked it up once they should get an early start again?
The longer we wait the further behind we are for off-season prep.
No, I don't see where this is going. Are you saying that because they botched it before and are likely to botch it again that we should hold tight and not try and put the next GM in a better position to succeed?
Giants have already fired all of their scouts once before. It didn’t work. It is the team culture. Soft on players once they get here. Its a bad mentality and there players know it. Its “OK” if they are not 100%. Giants are forgiving. Best “players” team in the NFL.
Just look at the ex-Giants who are still in the league and quite serviceable players on their new team.
When did they fire all of their scouts? Many of these guys like Ken Sternfeld have been around awhile.
Who hired Judge?
The Maras. Gettleman at best might have given a thumbs up, but the last coach hired by the GM was Jim Fassel.
Get the new decision maker in place to start the draft process and set his scouting department. That’s the one thing I can think of.
Totally agree. These people suck
Because the sooner you fire DG, the sooner you can begin interviewing outside candidates.
It absolutely makes a difference. If you fire him now you can begin an actual GM search and potentially get a new regime installed early in the offseason where they can adequately prepare for free agency and the draft.
The longer we wait the further behind we are for off-season prep.
Because the sooner you fire DG, the sooner you can begin interviewing outside candidates.
Thank you. The longer they wait it's also an indication that they either have no clue how bad things are or don't really care.
Yeah, I think it's a big tell if they let DG stay through the remainder of this debacle. That has internal hire written all over it...
I want Gettleman gone, too. But it's window dressing, and a new GM won't fix the problem - the decision-making hierarchy.
This Abrams / Judge team is really something, they need a few years!
I want Gettleman gone, too. But it's window dressing, and a new GM won't fix the problem - the decision-making hierarchy.
Read my second post in the thread. Gettleman must simply be the first domino to fall.
With that, alas, comes fortune of going out with the benefit of Mara's "class".
This organization is football's version of Chernobyl.
And where is the class? Wellington wasn't really the classiest guy. John is not classy; he's arrogant. Gettleman is arrogant. For my formative yeas as a Giants fine my perception of their class was the way they treated injured players, always settling with them as opposed to cutting them loose. Then they treated their legend QB like shit, they drafted Christian Peter, etc. They haven't been a bastion of class or a model organization on any level for some time. The quicker they acknowledge that, the easier it will be to move forward.
He’s family, but Reese wasn’t? Why did Reese suffer a mid season firing?
Reese final 4 years: 25-36 including 0-1 in playoffs
Gettleman since hired: 19-42
It pisses me off that Reese gets fired mid season while DG gets to “retire”.
Queue Yakety Sax.
IMO, but Reese got fired under a management that legitimately thought they were in a championship window. They expected winning.
DG was hired to keep winning with Eli despite all signs point to a rotting foundation, and they finally, late, realized they needed a rebuild in 2020.
Still doesn’t sit well with me. Gettleman has not earned the right to finish the season. 19-42.
With that, alas, comes fortune of going out with the benefit of Mara's "class".
This organization is football's version of Chernobyl.
I'm tired of reading or hearing "Giants way" or "class organization" or anything similar. What exactly is the "Giants way" at this point? This team and organization has no way and no direction and has sucked for a decade. Just admit as much and start over. Right now, it s personification of that old definition of insanity...doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.
And where is the class? Wellington wasn't really the classiest guy. John is not classy; he's arrogant. Gettleman is arrogant. For my formative yeas as a Giants fine my perception of their class was the way they treated injured players, always settling with them as opposed to cutting them loose. Then they treated their legend QB like shit, they drafted Christian Peter, etc. They haven't been a bastion of class or a model organization on any level for some time. The quicker they acknowledge that, the easier it will be to move forward.
Fully agree. The "Giants Way" was established by George Young, Bill Parcells, and carried on by Tom Coughlin. This franchise is about as far away as the Parcells/Young influence as it could possibly be. I would take Jerry Reese back in a red hot second if it meant firing everyone else, including Chris Mara.
Well, to be fair, it was asinine to bench him. It wasn't going to accomplish anything but create more ill will with the fanbase. But yes, McAdoo and Reese seem a lot better than Gettleman/Shurmer/Judge.
Out of a cannon
Into the sun
He will give a press conference in January where he says he is not happy with the product and they will fix it.
He gave the same speech in January 2016, January 2018, and January 2020. You will hear the same speech next month.
My money is still on Abrams already being designated as the next GM with Judge returning. In other words, very little change.
Idk Eric, I think Mara is smart enough to know that would be a PR nightmare. He thought the Eli benching was bad, wait until he promoted Abrams off a 4-13 year.
My money is still on Abrams already being designated as the next GM with Judge returning. In other words, very little change.
Take 2:
For a franchise so in tune with the pulse of the fanbase, you would think they know what sort of upheaval would ensue should they (predictably) elevate Abrams or Petit.
Mara gets to hire the next GM and coach.
Hooray? Or be worried?
Gotta keep swinging the bat. He’s the owner and that can’t be changed, but gotta keep trying.
Mara gets to hire the next GM and coach.
Hooray? Or be worried?
Def worried. At some point after years of wrong decisions, maybe ask someone other than fucking Accorsi for help?? Does John know anyone else?
Because the sooner you fire DG, the sooner you can begin interviewing outside candidates.
I actually think the opposite. You fire him now and Abrams becomes the GM for the rest of the season which gives him an inside track to the job.
Maras can still put the word out they are looking while letting DG retire after the season
So John won’t be firing Dave right before he leaves his mansion for midnight mass on Christmas Eve? That’s what I would do, but I’m a dick like that. My disdain for Dave is at such an elevated level that I want to publicly want to embarrass the shit out of that cocksucker.
The advantage is you can start interviewing candidates sooner and get ahead of any competition. Why wouldn't a team want that?
35-7 Dallas (or worse) with it sounding like AT&T Stadium would be great. Sigh me up.
Never underestimate the incompetence of the NYG..for all we know, John may have already signed Abrams to a 3 year deal as the next GM..his first order of business might be locking up Barkley to a long term deal..
I bet no one in that building outside of Judge feels like his or hers job is at risk.
Dave and his team have laid the foundation for the next great era in Giants football. He has helped us reestablish our trademark physicality on both sides of the ball, identified our franchise QB, and injected our roster with playmaker.
I bet no one in that building outside of Judge feels like his or hers job is at risk.
Let's hope you are spot on with this.
Furthermore, let's hope this applies to O'Brien as well.
I’ve replaced a number of people in my career who were let go of because of incompetence, and the superiors I’ve respected the most have been the ones who wouldn’t tolerate someone bringing down the business.
Firing Gettleman wouldn’t intimate succeed or else. Gettleman has been historically bad, and has been given ample chances.
Firing Gettleman shows that ownership won’t let management rub the franchise’s face in shit.
That’s something a serious GM candidate should respect.
Mara hires Accorsi to do a fake GM search to hire his good friend Dave Gettleman. It was a hire based solely on cronyism, not merit.
Gettleman then rolls in here like John Wayne and basically tells everyone he's ready to kick ass; and he's got the resume to do it. The arrogance boils over even more with comments about analytics, position value in the draft, the modern game, etc.
But now we're worried about showing class for a GM who has taken a franchise that was in bad shape and made it even worse. For horrible, losing, embarrassing years.
Gettleman deserves NOTHING.
But firing the guy who hasn’t had a single day with a winning record goes too far and will scare candidates?
It pisses me off that Reese gets fired mid season while DG gets to “retire”.
Reese was spared when Coughlin was fired. So, he already got his mulligan
And Gettleman was spared when Shurmur was fired. He needs to go today. Accountability matters.
Anybody worth hiring is going to know Gettleman is a fool who never should have gotten this job in the first place.
There isn't another NFL franchise that would have even brought him in for an interview. Firing him now would be the most logical thing this organization has done in a decade.
And given the sympathetic bent to the way that DG has been propped up by the franchise, it seems pretty clear that they view his expiring contract as the path of least resistance, even if it denies fans their pound of flesh.
They could come out and announce DG's retirement now, effective at the end of the season; that would seem to be a middle ground that could satisfy the masses, but it's unlikely that they'll do that.
Either way though, this doesn't hamper their efforts to seek his successor in any way, because DG is not under contract for 2022 or beyond, so they don't have to fire him to get the process underway, to the extent that it's helpful to do that at this point anyway.
I totally understand the venom that fans have toward DG and wanting to see him receive his comeuppance - I share that, emotionally. I just don't think that's going to happen, and we're just going to have to wait for the dog-and-pony show surrounding his "retirement" at the end of the season.
I agree. Gettleman deserves no sympathy. He came in very load and very boastful. Like he had the elixir to fix the mess of his predecessor and Mara.
And while he has overhauled the roster, the record shows a failing grade four years in a row.
It would be great optics for Mara to move him as soon as possible.
But firing the guy who hasn’t had a single day with a winning record goes too far and will scare candidates?
I give DG credit though, it takes a real flair for incompetence to make fans nostalgic for Jerry.
Mara fired an African American GM in early December 2017. The same African American who was the GM when we won two SBs. And in a league that hasn't been great at hiring minorities in key management positions.
But we are worried the optics firing an old man hired out of guilt (by Accorsi), who had cancer, and who has been an unmitigated disaster as the GM. And a GM is is very likely paid millions of dollars.
Yeah, let's worried about optics...