for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Please name a bigger blunder in Giants history than drafting

Essex : 12/12/2021 6:44 pm
SB, number 2.

Maybe making Gettleman GM? Maybe not keeping Lombardi or Bellichick (although our hand was kind of forced with BB in that Parcells hadn’t left yet).

Cutting Phil Simms?

I don’t know honestly where it ranks, but the arrogance in taking him second will forever bother me.
How is that worse than any top 10 pick they’ve made in  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/12/2021 6:47 pm : link
the past decade??
Drafting Jones  
TroutMan : 12/12/2021 6:48 pm : link
.
I’ll be honest  
dlauster : 12/12/2021 6:49 pm : link
I was stoked at the pick.

It obviously hasn’t worked out.
Because he was #2  
Essex : 12/12/2021 6:50 pm : link
He wasn’t needed
He is grossly overpaid even on a rookie contract
And he has been a bust
When we could have taken Nelson who might get a good jacket and Chubb who is great

It was the height of arrogance by an arrogant Fing Gm and it killed our franchise
Signing Golladay for $70m  
Eliyah : 12/12/2021 6:50 pm : link
Has to be in the conversation. He’s rarely on the field. Gets no separation and numerous drops. Is he a #1 receiver?
Barkley, Jones,  
bceagle05 : 12/12/2021 6:50 pm : link
passing on Herbert, passing on Parsons - Dave’s got a long list of them.
This is question that the answer should start with  
SomeFan : 12/12/2021 6:52 pm : link
"Where do I begin..."
Ereck Flowers, Eli Apple,  
lawguy9801 : 12/12/2021 6:53 pm : link
Cedric Jones, Thomas Lewis immediately come to mind as worse. Barkley at least performed well when completely healthy.
I'd go with Gettleman.  
PakistanPete : 12/12/2021 6:53 pm : link
As for Golladay, he wasn't really known for separation, was he? Don't think so.

He supposedly excelled at contested catches, but he's not doing that either.
RE: Barkley, Jones,  
Essex : 12/12/2021 6:54 pm : link
In comment 15492435 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
passing on Herbert, passing on Parsons - Dave’s got a long list of them.

So maybe it’s Dave. I am discussing not advocating for Barkley although I feel it is up there
I not as mad as some  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/12/2021 6:55 pm : link
But I thought we were getting a back capable of everything. Speed, power, toughness, pass protection, etc.

Didn’t work out that way.
Both Barkley and Jones were blunders  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 12/12/2021 6:56 pm : link
Barkley was misguided but the most explosive offensive playmaker in the draft.

Jones was JAG and a panic pick because Herbert went back to school. They could've taken Josh Allen and held for a year for Herbert. Now they have no QB AND no pass rush.
Gary Zimmerman  
David B. : 12/12/2021 6:57 pm : link
over Reggie White.

That's bigger.
Gettleman  
GiantSteps : 12/12/2021 6:59 pm : link
This team ain’t sniffing competence for at least three years, and that’s if we’re lucky.
1965: Tucker Frederickson over  
BigBlueNH : 12/12/2021 6:59 pm : link
Gale Sayers, Dick Butkus, Mike Curtis and Joe Namath.
I don’t know  
Sammo85 : 12/12/2021 7:01 pm : link
Jones is right there behind him.
RE: Gary Zimmerman  
WillVAB : 12/12/2021 7:04 pm : link
In comment 15492475 David B. said:
Quote:
over Reggie White.

That's bigger.


My immediate thought. LT and Reggie on the same D would’ve been absurd.
It’s not the Barkley was a bad pick per se  
BillT : 12/12/2021 7:07 pm : link
It’s what that pick could have been as a chip to acquire extra picks to build the OL and establish a core of quality players on a roster that had nothing That’s why it was a terrible pick. Not for what it was but for what it wasn’t.
RE: I don’t know  
bubba0825 : 12/12/2021 7:08 pm : link
In comment 15492496 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
Jones is right there behind him.



Huge difference is many teams have missed on qb’s in the top 10, even casual fans of the nfl knew Barkley at 2 was dumb
Barkley doesn’t rank among the top 10.  
cosmicj : 12/12/2021 7:08 pm : link
#1 - not hiring and keeping Bill Belichick as head coach.
#2- Lombardi
Passing on both Gayle Sayers and Dick Butkus  
jeff57 : 12/12/2021 7:09 pm : link
With the number one pick
I honestly think Jones was the worse pick  
NoGainDayne : 12/12/2021 7:11 pm : link
at least Barkley was just a complete misunderstanding of positional value / asset allocation. But at least he was a highly skilled player that produced.

Jones didn't show himself to be a good player. They apparently couldn't tell the difference between "intelligence" and on the field intelligence. There was organizational hubris to think they could just get any tall doofy looking white guy coached by Cutcliffe and turn them into a super bowl champion.
RE: It’s not the Barkley was a bad pick per se  
WillVAB : 12/12/2021 7:11 pm : link
In comment 15492534 BillT said:
Quote:
It’s what that pick could have been as a chip to acquire extra picks to build the OL and establish a core of quality players on a roster that had nothing That’s why it was a terrible pick. Not for what it was but for what it wasn’t.


Yep. They went into that draft with nothing on the OL. Solder and Flowers, who was already on thin ice, hence the Solder overpay. Nothing on the DL. Just an overall terrible approach to the draft.
Hiring Gettleman  
Justlurking : 12/12/2021 7:11 pm : link
But yes saquon was the domino which set all the garbage into motion.
you either believe in positional value  
Enzo : 12/12/2021 7:12 pm : link
or you don't. It sure seems like lots of smart teams believe in it. DG felt otherwise.
free agent signings,  
pjcas18 : 12/12/2021 7:12 pm : link
coaching hires, front office hires, all just as shitty as drafting.
RE: I honestly think Jones was the worse pick  
WillVAB : 12/12/2021 7:13 pm : link
In comment 15492554 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
at least Barkley was just a complete misunderstanding of positional value / asset allocation. But at least he was a highly skilled player that produced.

Jones didn't show himself to be a good player. They apparently couldn't tell the difference between "intelligence" and on the field intelligence. There was organizational hubris to think they could just get any tall doofy looking white guy coached by Cutcliffe and turn them into a super bowl champion.


The Barkley pick was more than that — illustrated that the organization is completely incapable of honestly evaluating their roster and developing a sound vision for rebuilding the team.
RE: Signing Golladay for $70m  
Section331 : 12/12/2021 7:13 pm : link
In comment 15492433 Eliyah said:
Quote:
Has to be in the conversation. He’s rarely on the field. Gets no separation and numerous drops. Is he a #1 receiver?


I wasn’t a fan of the signing, but man, he’s been awful.
Would you have been happier…  
5BowlsSoon : 12/12/2021 7:14 pm : link
With DARNOLD or ROSEN?
RE: Would you have been happier…  
Essex : 12/12/2021 7:16 pm : link
In comment 15492577 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
With DARNOLD or ROSEN?

No, but we could have had Chubb or Nelson, need positions as building blocks for the future. But ok
RE: RE: Would you have been happier…  
Angel Eyes : 12/12/2021 7:17 pm : link
In comment 15492591 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 15492577 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


With DARNOLD or ROSEN?


No, but we could have had Chubb or Nelson, need positions as building blocks for the future. But ok

My dad would have liked Nelson, I would have liked Chubb (Nick or Bradley).
RE: RE: Would you have been happier…  
5BowlsSoon : 12/12/2021 7:18 pm : link
In comment 15492591 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 15492577 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


With DARNOLD or ROSEN?


No, but we could have had Chubb or Nelson, need positions as building blocks for the future. But ok


Chubb over Barkley makes no sense…..you are a pretty smart guy…you know that too.
Rocky Thompson over anyone else  
Giants61 : 12/12/2021 7:26 pm : link
And I agree with other posters the Golladay signing ranks up there along with DG as GM
RE: Rocky Thompson over anyone else  
section125 : 12/12/2021 7:29 pm : link
In comment 15492634 Giants61 said:
Quote:
And I agree with other posters the Golladay signing ranks up there along with DG as GM


Ha. This is the only answer, followed by the one-eyed DE.
Barkley and Jones...you can't fuck up #2 and #6  
widmerseyebrow : 12/12/2021 7:29 pm : link
within a few years of each other and expect the team to be in good shape relative to the rest of the NFL.
Ease up on SB…  
lax counsel : 12/12/2021 7:40 pm : link
He had yet another generational day, running behind some fine hog mollies, while being touched by the hand of God.
RE: Would you have been happier…  
Justlurking : 12/12/2021 7:43 pm : link
In comment 15492577 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
With DARNOLD or ROSEN?


With Darnold on the board you trade down. The value in that pick was Darnold. You draft Nelson if you’re not sold on a QB.
Darnold or Rosen would have been better picks  
Go Terps : 12/12/2021 7:46 pm : link
Barley is the worst pick I've seen the Giants make in over 30 years as a fan. Unforgivably stupid, and they've been punished accordingly for it.
Picking Jones was worse...  
bw in dc : 12/12/2021 7:50 pm : link
We wasted a lottery pick on a second-third round talent at the most important position in team sports.

I hate drafting a RB, but at least SB has talent.
Not even in the top five of worst NYG picks all time.  
Red Dog : 12/12/2021 7:52 pm : link
Five really, really terrible first round picks for starters:

Joe Don Looney
Derek Brown
Joe Heap
Bobby Marlow
Lee Grosscup

And certainly no worse than John Hicks, Thomas Lewis, Henry Moore,and several others.

I won't include anyone who was a first pick but not a first rounder.


Seriously  
joeinpa : 12/12/2021 8:07 pm : link
Ever hear of Ricky Thompson?
As bad as we are now  
JOrthman : 12/12/2021 8:12 pm : link
There are a lot more bad decisions to choose from over the history of the franchise.

When speaking of Jones and Barkley it's clearly Jones. I'm not as down on Jones as many, but it was too big of a reach to take him at 6, which was obvious to most of the league. Barkley has a ton of talent he is just on a horrible team and had a huge college career. Jones didn't have a big college career.
Jones worse  
Debaser : 12/12/2021 8:17 pm : link
I mean as bad as the backup looked today.... that was still pretty much an average of Jones last 2 games: a terrible Tampa Bay game where he was awful and his last Eagles game where the offense was pretty bad too. A Glennon --someone you found on a scrap pile and signed to a one year deal--is just under what your #6 "franchise " QB is. Someone you are going to pay 20 mil to and someone you benched and retired a 2 x SB MVP for.
RE: Would you have been happier…  
FStubbs : 12/12/2021 8:24 pm : link
In comment 15492577 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
With DARNOLD or ROSEN?


I would. If you're going to fail anyway, fail quickly.

And who knows with Darnold. As bad as our coaches have been, they haven't been Adam Gase bad. Darnold was doomed from Day 1.
Big money free agent flops  
giantBCP : 12/12/2021 8:31 pm : link
like Solder and Golladay hurt the team more than any draft picks on relatively cheap rookie contracts.
RE: Big money free agent flops  
Essex : 12/12/2021 8:33 pm : link
In comment 15492847 giantBCP said:
Quote:
like Solder and Golladay hurt the team more than any draft picks on relatively cheap rookie contracts.

Barkley isn’t cheap by rookie standards and position; in fact, he was highly paid at time for RB rookie or not
And yet Solder and Golladay  
giantBCP : 12/12/2021 8:36 pm : link
both earn about twice as much As he does.
RE: Would you have been happier…  
GeofromNJ : 12/12/2021 9:20 pm : link
In comment 15492577 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
With DARNOLD or ROSEN?

Josh Allen was available that year.
How about trading back  
Silver Spoon : 12/12/2021 9:27 pm : link
with Slater on the board, only to draft another turd who can’t or doesn’t want to get healthy. Another completely useless pick.
RE: Would you have been happier…  
jtfuoco : 12/12/2021 9:28 pm : link
In comment 15492577 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
With DARNOLD or ROSEN?


This is what people forget about the pick it was either barkely or those other QBs. I dont think Allen was in there anywhere. So in that context the Flowers pick and Eli Apple picks were worse. I
RE: Would you have been happier…  
Bear vs Shark : 12/12/2021 9:31 pm : link
In comment 15492577 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
With DARNOLD or ROSEN?
Yes, lol, 100%, without question.

You fucking weirdo bootlicker. You love Jones, you love Barkley, you love Gettleman. I swear you're probably FMiC's alt.

I'd much rather they have drafted Rosen or Darnold, bc they'd likely have cut their losses by now.
RE: RE: RE: Would you have been happier…  
Bear vs Shark : 12/12/2021 9:35 pm : link
In comment 15492609 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15492591 Essex said:


Quote:


In comment 15492577 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


With DARNOLD or ROSEN?


No, but we could have had Chubb or Nelson, need positions as building blocks for the future. But ok



Chubb over Barkley makes no sense…..you are a pretty smart guy…you know that too.
Hey dipshit, you could have gone NELSON and CHUBB instead of BARKLEY and HERNANDEZ.

Chubb over Barkley only "made no sense" if you never watched any college football.

Chubb was a higher regarded prospect than Barkley before his knee injury. Chubb was better than Barkley in college (injury notwithstanding), and many people (including me) thought he'd be a better RB in the NFL than Barkley based on his play style and college career.

You're the worst poster on this board. I just want you to know how terrible your posts consistently are.
RE: RE: Would you have been happier…  
5BowlsSoon : 12/12/2021 9:36 pm : link
In comment 15493009 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15492577 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


With DARNOLD or ROSEN?


Josh Allen was available that year.


Come on…stop this bull….Josh Allen was not being touted due to his college inaccuracy…guys may want to make people think we should have taken “Allen” but that is mostly using hindsight. Josh Allen was not projected higher than Rosen, Darnold, and Mayfield. That is why Buffalo got him much later in the draft.

So, it was either Barkley….or Darnold and Rosen. We could not win…all disappointments for whatever reason. Let’s just be honest and own up to this fact….that draft screwed a lot of teams, including us.
RE: RE: Gary Zimmerman  
Giants86 : 12/12/2021 9:37 pm : link
In comment 15492521 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 15492475 David B. said:


Quote:


over Reggie White.

That's bigger.



My immediate thought. LT and Reggie on the same D would’ve been absurd.


Can u imagine?

RE: Darnold or Rosen would have been better picks  
5BowlsSoon : 12/12/2021 9:39 pm : link
In comment 15492692 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Barley is the worst pick I've seen the Giants make in over 30 years as a fan. Unforgivably stupid, and they've been punished accordingly for it.


But as you can see….we are doomed no matter which of those 3 we had taken.

We should all accept the fact that we were doomed for that pick….shit happens.
RE: RE: RE: Would you have been happier…  
Bear vs Shark : 12/12/2021 9:40 pm : link
In comment 15493063 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15493009 GeofromNJ said:


Quote:


In comment 15492577 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


With DARNOLD or ROSEN?


Josh Allen was available that year.



Come on…stop this bull….Josh Allen was not being touted due to his college inaccuracy…guys may want to make people think we should have taken “Allen” but that is mostly using hindsight. Josh Allen was not projected higher than Rosen, Darnold, and Mayfield. That is why Buffalo got him much later in the draft.

So, it was either Barkley….or Darnold and Rosen. We could not win…all disappointments for whatever reason. Let’s just be honest and own up to this fact….that draft screwed a lot of teams, including us.
once again, absolutely incorrect. There were posters ON THIS BOARD who wanted Allen. You can look at the archives for proof.

Also, because you're a complete idiot, I want to remind you that Josh Allen was drafted BEFORE JOSH ROSEN.
Not hiring Vince Lombardi as head coach in 1958  
dpinzow : 12/12/2021 9:41 pm : link
or Tom Landry in 1960
RE: Seriously  
BamaBlue : 12/12/2021 9:48 pm : link
In comment 15492772 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Ever hear of Ricky Thompson?


Is he related to Rocky?
Making  
Les in TO : 12/12/2021 9:49 pm : link
Gettleman GM was the biggest blunder. Because he was a familiar face with experience…even though if you drilled into his prior GM experience there were massive red flags.
I am so glad people are getting fed up w this Jones / Barkley/ Gettlem  
Debaser : 12/12/2021 9:50 pm : link
BS and calling posterds out who must by either family of those 3 or have some other weird connection to them to keep boasting and hoping for some miracle comenabk. And further, having a new fucking GM keep a QB and just draft 2 lineman while otherwise retaining this shitshow. Like why don't you think Abrams could do that for you? Jones with his 41 rating gets to stay ????
RE: RE: RE: Would you have been happier…  
Bear vs Shark : 12/12/2021 9:56 pm : link
In comment 15493063 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15493009 GeofromNJ said:


Quote:


In comment 15492577 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


With DARNOLD or ROSEN?


Josh Allen was available that year.



Come on…stop this bull….Josh Allen was not being touted due to his college inaccuracy…guys may want to make people think we should have taken “Allen” but that is mostly using hindsight. Josh Allen was not projected higher than Rosen, Darnold, and Mayfield. That is why Buffalo got him much later in the draft.

So, it was either Barkley….or Darnold and Rosen. We could not win…all disappointments for whatever reason. Let’s just be honest and own up to this fact….that draft screwed a lot of teams, including us.
Just want to go back to this stupid post, about how Buffalo got Allen "much later" in the draft (than Rosen lol) when Josh Allen was picked 7th overall, Rosen was 10th, Darnhold was 3ed, Mayfield was 1st (oh and lamar jackson was 32nd).


"MUCH LATER" -- dude was picked 7th overall.
That 2018 draft was so awful  
shadow_spinner0 : 12/12/2021 10:14 pm : link
Picked up Will Hernandez in round 2, Darius Leonard went 2 picks later. Drafted BJ, Hill and Lorenzo Carter in round 3, Fred Warner and Orlando Brown went the pick right after.

Imagine we traded down and drafted Nelson, drafted Chubb, then drafted Warner or Brown in round 3. How better would our team be?

Forgot to mention we wasted a 4th round pick on Lauletta. No one of great value went after but still why?
Dave Brown  
mpinmaine : 12/12/2021 10:27 pm : link
..
Maybe Mara's reaction the outrage to the Eli benching?  
St. Jimmy : 12/12/2021 10:49 pm : link
That set the whole shit show in motion. You can argue that the shit show has been going strong since 2012. Not cleaning house after 2013?

As far as Jones/Barkley, I see as Jones as the reaction to the blowback from drafting Barkley.
Hiring Gettleman.  
Gruber : 2:31 am : link
.
Paying top dollar for Nate Solder was worse  
aka dbrny : 6:41 am : link
IMHO
RE: RE: RE: RE: Would you have been happier…  
RHPeel : 7:14 am : link
In comment 15493060 Bear vs Shark said:
Quote:
In comment 15492609 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


In comment 15492591 Essex said:


Quote:


In comment 15492577 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


With DARNOLD or ROSEN?


No, but we could have had Chubb or Nelson, need positions as building blocks for the future. But ok



Chubb over Barkley makes no sense…..you are a pretty smart guy…you know that too.

Hey dipshit, you could have gone NELSON and CHUBB instead of BARKLEY and HERNANDEZ.

Chubb over Barkley only "made no sense" if you never watched any college football.

Chubb was a higher regarded prospect than Barkley before his knee injury. Chubb was better than Barkley in college (injury notwithstanding), and many people (including me) thought he'd be a better RB in the NFL than Barkley based on his play style and college career.

You're the worst poster on this board. I just want you to know how terrible your posts consistently are.


I don't think that Nick Chubb was thought of as a better prospect than Barkley in any draft circles. But Bradley Chubb (DE, NC State) was on the board and an option at a much more important position.

My preferences that day were something like:

1. Trade down and draft Nelson.
2. Trade down and draft (Bradley) Chubb.
3. Trade down and draft Barkley.
4. Draft Nelson.
5. Draft Chubb.
6. Draft Barkley.
7. Draft a QB.

Drafting Barkley was such a colossal miscalculation, given the condition of the rest of the roster.
SB  
TyreeHelmet : 9:42 am : link
Has been a bust and a terrible pick. But Jones was the worse pick in my eyes. A complete reach for a guy who can't play and sets the franchise back another 5 years.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Would you have been happier…  
Bear vs Shark : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 15493367 RHPeel said:
Quote:
In comment 15493060 Bear vs Shark said:


Quote:


In comment 15492609 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


In comment 15492591 Essex said:


Quote:


In comment 15492577 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


With DARNOLD or ROSEN?


No, but we could have had Chubb or Nelson, need positions as building blocks for the future. But ok



Chubb over Barkley makes no sense…..you are a pretty smart guy…you know that too.

Hey dipshit, you could have gone NELSON and CHUBB instead of BARKLEY and HERNANDEZ.

Chubb over Barkley only "made no sense" if you never watched any college football.

Chubb was a higher regarded prospect than Barkley before his knee injury. Chubb was better than Barkley in college (injury notwithstanding), and many people (including me) thought he'd be a better RB in the NFL than Barkley based on his play style and college career.

You're the worst poster on this board. I just want you to know how terrible your posts consistently are.



I don't think that Nick Chubb was thought of as a better prospect than Barkley in any draft circles. But Bradley Chubb (DE, NC State) was on the board and an option at a much more important position.

My preferences that day were something like:

1. Trade down and draft Nelson.
2. Trade down and draft (Bradley) Chubb.
3. Trade down and draft Barkley.
4. Draft Nelson.
5. Draft Chubb.
6. Draft Barkley.
7. Draft a QB.

Drafting Barkley was such a colossal miscalculation, given the condition of the rest of the roster.
Maybe "draft prospect" wasn't the right way to word it. But before Chubb got hurt, when he was a freshman or sophmore at UGA, he was looked at as the best RB in the college ball with Fournette and a Fournette level prospect (eventually). It's not a stretch to say he was more highly regarded as a player than Barkley at the time.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 