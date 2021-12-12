Please name a bigger blunder in Giants history than drafting

SB, number 2.
Maybe making Gettleman GM? Maybe not keeping Lombardi or Bellichick (although our hand was kind of forced with BB in that Parcells hadn’t left yet).
Cutting Phil Simms?
I don’t know honestly where it ranks, but the arrogance in taking him second will forever bother me.
It obviously hasn’t worked out.
He is grossly overpaid even on a rookie contract
And he has been a bust
When we could have taken Nelson who might get a good jacket and Chubb who is great
It was the height of arrogance by an arrogant Fing Gm and it killed our franchise
He supposedly excelled at contested catches, but he's not doing that either.
So maybe it’s Dave. I am discussing not advocating for Barkley although I feel it is up there
Didn’t work out that way.
Jones was JAG and a panic pick because Herbert went back to school. They could've taken Josh Allen and held for a year for Herbert. Now they have no QB AND no pass rush.
That's bigger.
That's bigger.
My immediate thought. LT and Reggie on the same D would’ve been absurd.
Huge difference is many teams have missed on qb’s in the top 10, even casual fans of the nfl knew Barkley at 2 was dumb
#2- Lombardi
Jones didn't show himself to be a good player. They apparently couldn't tell the difference between "intelligence" and on the field intelligence. There was organizational hubris to think they could just get any tall doofy looking white guy coached by Cutcliffe and turn them into a super bowl champion.
Yep. They went into that draft with nothing on the OL. Solder and Flowers, who was already on thin ice, hence the Solder overpay. Nothing on the DL. Just an overall terrible approach to the draft.
Jones didn't show himself to be a good player. They apparently couldn't tell the difference between "intelligence" and on the field intelligence. There was organizational hubris to think they could just get any tall doofy looking white guy coached by Cutcliffe and turn them into a super bowl champion.
The Barkley pick was more than that — illustrated that the organization is completely incapable of honestly evaluating their roster and developing a sound vision for rebuilding the team.
I wasn’t a fan of the signing, but man, he’s been awful.
No, but we could have had Chubb or Nelson, need positions as building blocks for the future. But ok
Quote:
With DARNOLD or ROSEN?
No, but we could have had Chubb or Nelson, need positions as building blocks for the future. But ok
My dad would have liked Nelson, I would have liked Chubb (Nick or Bradley).
Quote:
With DARNOLD or ROSEN?
No, but we could have had Chubb or Nelson, need positions as building blocks for the future. But ok
Chubb over Barkley makes no sense…..you are a pretty smart guy…you know that too.
Ha. This is the only answer, followed by the one-eyed DE.
With Darnold on the board you trade down. The value in that pick was Darnold. You draft Nelson if you’re not sold on a QB.
I hate drafting a RB, but at least SB has talent.
Joe Don Looney
Derek Brown
Joe Heap
Bobby Marlow
Lee Grosscup
And certainly no worse than John Hicks, Thomas Lewis, Henry Moore,and several others.
I won't include anyone who was a first pick but not a first rounder.
When speaking of Jones and Barkley it's clearly Jones. I'm not as down on Jones as many, but it was too big of a reach to take him at 6, which was obvious to most of the league. Barkley has a ton of talent he is just on a horrible team and had a huge college career. Jones didn't have a big college career.
I would. If you're going to fail anyway, fail quickly.
And who knows with Darnold. As bad as our coaches have been, they haven't been Adam Gase bad. Darnold was doomed from Day 1.
Barkley isn’t cheap by rookie standards and position; in fact, he was highly paid at time for RB rookie or not
Josh Allen was available that year.
This is what people forget about the pick it was either barkely or those other QBs. I dont think Allen was in there anywhere. So in that context the Flowers pick and Eli Apple picks were worse. I
You fucking weirdo bootlicker. You love Jones, you love Barkley, you love Gettleman. I swear you're probably FMiC's alt.
I'd much rather they have drafted Rosen or Darnold, bc they'd likely have cut their losses by now.
Quote:
In comment 15492577 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
With DARNOLD or ROSEN?
No, but we could have had Chubb or Nelson, need positions as building blocks for the future. But ok
Chubb over Barkley makes no sense…..you are a pretty smart guy…you know that too.
Chubb over Barkley only "made no sense" if you never watched any college football.
Chubb was a higher regarded prospect than Barkley before his knee injury. Chubb was better than Barkley in college (injury notwithstanding), and many people (including me) thought he'd be a better RB in the NFL than Barkley based on his play style and college career.
You're the worst poster on this board. I just want you to know how terrible your posts consistently are.
Quote:
With DARNOLD or ROSEN?
Josh Allen was available that year.
Come on…stop this bull….Josh Allen was not being touted due to his college inaccuracy…guys may want to make people think we should have taken “Allen” but that is mostly using hindsight. Josh Allen was not projected higher than Rosen, Darnold, and Mayfield. That is why Buffalo got him much later in the draft.
So, it was either Barkley….or Darnold and Rosen. We could not win…all disappointments for whatever reason. Let’s just be honest and own up to this fact….that draft screwed a lot of teams, including us.
Quote:
over Reggie White.
That's bigger.
My immediate thought. LT and Reggie on the same D would’ve been absurd.
Can u imagine?
But as you can see….we are doomed no matter which of those 3 we had taken.
We should all accept the fact that we were doomed for that pick….shit happens.
Quote:
In comment 15492577 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
With DARNOLD or ROSEN?
Josh Allen was available that year.
Come on…stop this bull….Josh Allen was not being touted due to his college inaccuracy…guys may want to make people think we should have taken “Allen” but that is mostly using hindsight. Josh Allen was not projected higher than Rosen, Darnold, and Mayfield. That is why Buffalo got him much later in the draft.
So, it was either Barkley….or Darnold and Rosen. We could not win…all disappointments for whatever reason. Let’s just be honest and own up to this fact….that draft screwed a lot of teams, including us.
Also, because you're a complete idiot, I want to remind you that Josh Allen was drafted BEFORE JOSH ROSEN.
Is he related to Rocky?
Quote:
In comment 15492577 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
With DARNOLD or ROSEN?
Josh Allen was available that year.
Come on…stop this bull….Josh Allen was not being touted due to his college inaccuracy…guys may want to make people think we should have taken “Allen” but that is mostly using hindsight. Josh Allen was not projected higher than Rosen, Darnold, and Mayfield. That is why Buffalo got him much later in the draft.
So, it was either Barkley….or Darnold and Rosen. We could not win…all disappointments for whatever reason. Let’s just be honest and own up to this fact….that draft screwed a lot of teams, including us.
"MUCH LATER" -- dude was picked 7th overall.
Imagine we traded down and drafted Nelson, drafted Chubb, then drafted Warner or Brown in round 3. How better would our team be?
Forgot to mention we wasted a 4th round pick on Lauletta. No one of great value went after but still why?
As far as Jones/Barkley, I see as Jones as the reaction to the blowback from drafting Barkley.
Quote:
In comment 15492591 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 15492577 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
With DARNOLD or ROSEN?
No, but we could have had Chubb or Nelson, need positions as building blocks for the future. But ok
Chubb over Barkley makes no sense…..you are a pretty smart guy…you know that too.
Hey dipshit, you could have gone NELSON and CHUBB instead of BARKLEY and HERNANDEZ.
Chubb over Barkley only "made no sense" if you never watched any college football.
Chubb was a higher regarded prospect than Barkley before his knee injury. Chubb was better than Barkley in college (injury notwithstanding), and many people (including me) thought he'd be a better RB in the NFL than Barkley based on his play style and college career.
You're the worst poster on this board. I just want you to know how terrible your posts consistently are.
I don't think that Nick Chubb was thought of as a better prospect than Barkley in any draft circles. But Bradley Chubb (DE, NC State) was on the board and an option at a much more important position.
My preferences that day were something like:
1. Trade down and draft Nelson.
2. Trade down and draft (Bradley) Chubb.
3. Trade down and draft Barkley.
4. Draft Nelson.
5. Draft Chubb.
6. Draft Barkley.
7. Draft a QB.
Drafting Barkley was such a colossal miscalculation, given the condition of the rest of the roster.
Quote:
In comment 15492609 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15492591 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 15492577 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
With DARNOLD or ROSEN?
No, but we could have had Chubb or Nelson, need positions as building blocks for the future. But ok
Chubb over Barkley makes no sense…..you are a pretty smart guy…you know that too.
Hey dipshit, you could have gone NELSON and CHUBB instead of BARKLEY and HERNANDEZ.
Chubb over Barkley only "made no sense" if you never watched any college football.
Chubb was a higher regarded prospect than Barkley before his knee injury. Chubb was better than Barkley in college (injury notwithstanding), and many people (including me) thought he'd be a better RB in the NFL than Barkley based on his play style and college career.
You're the worst poster on this board. I just want you to know how terrible your posts consistently are.
I don't think that Nick Chubb was thought of as a better prospect than Barkley in any draft circles. But Bradley Chubb (DE, NC State) was on the board and an option at a much more important position.
My preferences that day were something like:
1. Trade down and draft Nelson.
2. Trade down and draft (Bradley) Chubb.
3. Trade down and draft Barkley.
4. Draft Nelson.
5. Draft Chubb.
6. Draft Barkley.
7. Draft a QB.
Drafting Barkley was such a colossal miscalculation, given the condition of the rest of the roster.