Jones going to HSS for more tests

I don’t think he’ll be back if they keep sending him for other opinions. Chances are, without Jones, that the Giants might lose out now.
Might?? We scored 21 only because Chargers called off the dogs early.. We suck so bad right now. I remember 78,79 and 80 pretty clearly and we have exceeded that collection of heartbreak and embarrassment.
All we can hang out hats on is two first rd picks this coming spring.. Pathetic.
Someone posted that his carpenter told him that Jones was out for the season and the Giants knew this very early in the process, but weren’t telling anyone. I don’t recall how the carpenter knew… maybe he knows someone high up in the organization.
Daniel Jones and Ronnie Barnes, the Giants senior vice president of medical services, are returning to New York tonight to see neck specialist Dr. Frank Cammisa at the Hospital for Special Surgery.
The rest of the team returns home on Monday.
I feel like it's an important detail that Jones is leaving separate from the rest of the team.
Etc. Means(meant) nothing as it is the contact part that is the key. If this is stenosis then his career could be over. Either way A lot of specialists for something they keep acting like is just an issue waiting on clearance to get back out there..
This could get the Giants out of the Jones situation at QB
I think one thing to note is that Giants doctors are based out of HSS so it doesn't really point to severity.
I mean best case scenario here is they see improvement on these scans and he gets cleared for contact after two weeks off. I could see DJ wanting to get these done heading back early to get the news as early as possible. Obviously, the flip side is they find things aren't progressing and he gets shut down for the year.
This isn’t just about ct scans, this is them getting an opinion on possible surgery
perhaps. We'll need a veteran stopgap and a 2nd or 3rd round QB pick to fill the position in 2022
On a game day loss when you get many toxic statements, this might be the most ignorant of all.
Football is an ugly business. Daniel Jones is most likely a wonderful person, but he's an average QB who can't stay healthy. I actually hope he's OK and we can maybe run it back for another year with him, but we need competition at QB desperately, to at least put pressure on him to play better (supposing he's OK)
but everything here points to Jones did strain his neck vs the Eagles. When he went for a scan, they saw something, either a slipped disc or worse, spinal stenosis. These doctor visits seem to point towards deciding if the injury will heal on it's own, or if it needs surgery, or worse, if it's career threatening. Think along the lines of Kiwankua, Baas and then David Wilson. Kiwi was shut down in 2010 and told to rest and he was able to play in 2011. Meanwhile, Wilson's stenosis was severe enough to have him retire.
I don't know where Jones fits in this mix, but things appear to be leaning towards a surgical opinion, particularly with this latest bit of news. Either way, I'd be surprised if we see him again this year considering the Giants tend to be very conservative when it comes to neck injuries and their players.
Whoppee ! They have won 4 games with him. Big deal!
I think they would have won at least two more games with him.......
You realize winning 6 games is not exactly a ringing endorsement right ? Especially when that is what you won last year and management just signed a bunch of free agents to get you over the hump and, for all we know they might win a couple anyway.
RE: RE: RE: This could get the Giants out of the Jones situation at QB
Didn’t they also trade way back when for Al Wilson the LB knowing he had neck surgery and basically ended up trying to convince him to retire? Think he failed a physical.
What’s ignorant about it? Sucks for Jones but it’s a business.
You and I view things differently. The Jones “situation “ has yet to be determined no matter how some speak with certainty that it is a done deal.
Certainly with a kids career possibly at risk, it s in very poor taste to infer it is a good opportunity for the Giants to move on.
Assuming the Giants get a competent GM, that is exactly the way that person will look at the situation: with cold blooded logic
I understand the process, doesn’t make the statement at this time any less classless
They might not have a choice unfortunately. They'll have to get at the minimum a veteran who can play competent football because you can't go into next season with Jones and no real backup if one hit on his neck is going to end his career
Oh fuck off with you guys and fallatio on this guy. He is a scrub. Mara already made up his mind to pay this bush leaguer a gazillion dollars like he did Barkley ;another 0. He obviously can't do that if Jones misses a lot of next season also.
I wish him a speedy recovery and a great career working along the side of Mark Sanchez working on ESPN or back up QB in 2024
Look, tell Jones to officially take the rest of the year off.
Maybe get some good medical news so we can trade him.
Take next year off too, then enjoy a new team when when he's healthy. Give Glennon all the 1st team snaps next year and the QB play will improve. He's as good as Jones now after sitting on his ass all year.
the speculation here is unbelievable. Most non physicians guessing
about an injury with no reports of examination, imaging data (neck radiographs, Ct imaging and MR ) and no reports of possible nerve stimulation exams.
While it’s hard to argue that DJ has sustained a serious injury to spine, nerves, or soft tissue, nobody here has a clue to what a likely diagnosis is and therefore no idea of a prognosis, or treatment required.
DJ is entitled to confidentiality so it should be respected. Hopefully he will undergo a complete recovery and even then we might not get, nor are we entitled to a revelation of the medical problem.
I give Jones a pass on this season. You think it's easy for any QB to look good when every time he drops back to pass it's a jailbreak? Manning looked like a scrub his last two years trying to throw the ball in two seconds.
Remember how the Giants had gone out and gotten all these weapons so Jones would have no excuses? What help did Barkley give him when they played together with his 3.7 yard average. I'd rather have Ahmad Bradshaw and his painful feet carry the ball between the tackles.
How many games besides Jones career game at New Orleans did Jones play with Golladay and Toney?
Buffalo was real down on Josh Allen after his first two seasons, according to my nephew, and many wanted to dump him. But in his third season he turned it all around.
Phil Simms was lucky to make it to his fifth season as a Giant. He wasn't good in his first two seasons, with more picks than TD passes. He was better in his third season, but not that much better with only 11 TD passes, and then his missed almost his whole 4th season.
Lucky to still be around and starting in his 5th season, he ran off three years of playing every game and throwing over 20 TD passes. Picks were still high, but Simms was under a lot of pressure during his first years with the Giants.
To compare the first three seasons for laughs, Simms played in 35 games and threw 41 picks. Jones to date has played in 38 games with 29 picks. Quite a difference. Jones fumbled more.
Turnovers were again a disappointment with Jones, but I still say you can't judge him when he's got no pass protection and no running game.
Playing QB in 1979-81 was a wee bit different than today
People forget or act like it never happened. Simms was reviled for most of his career. A large % of the “fan base” didn’t like him and wanted to be done with him. Even after he won a championship. Eventually he was thrown out like a bag of trash. Same with Eli. If he wasn’t a Manning he would have been cut or a third round pick. That’s how we treat our qbs. Unless they win it all. Then we only treat them well after they retire.
I like Jones and think he could be a good player. When he got injured I accepted that if glennon showed anything I would apply that to Jones evaluation. If he played well I would consider that an indictment. And that could be evidence to support moving on.
I am well aware Jones “tools” are not elite. He is tough as fuck. Competes like hell. Works hard and pits the team first. Sound familiar?
Anyway. The moral of the story is this offense is putrid. The line is a disgrace and cannot do anything well. Our skill players don’t “make plays” or stay on the feild. A different qb. Even a great one does not make this team a contender.
Hopefully gates get healthy and they add some quality linemen. If you find a qb you like in any round bring him in. 1st round. Udfa. Whatever. Let them compete. They will drag the next guy too. And the one after that.
This bullcrap again. Meanwhile Glennon already just showed you. After clearing concusion protocol against the Rams , Jones had 6 or 7 rating ???? That is not a typo. Bit instead of running him out of town it was "Well he must still be feeling the affects of it".
It is always some excuse for Jones because he is "tough" "tries relly hard " Sorry but that is not good enough for the NFL.
For all of those excusing Jones are you really seeing what Glennon could do? He shares the reps wit h Jones and another QB even thought they already knew he was finished for the year. I gets knocked out in the game and plays bad. He clear concussion protocol Friday and played a pretty decent game against a good team with his 72 rating.
Look I was too young to remember Simms early years but Simms was well ahead of Hostetler; a bonafied NFL starter in his own right. Jonmes is not well ahead of Glennon I am convinced. Eventually I expect his 42 rating from Glennon if gets enough starts.
Simms early years from reading was a QB that provided an instant spark to a bad team and won 5 in a row. Did Jones ever do that? Simms was out a lot and lost his starting job. Jones pretty much play on tenure and stinks up the place but, everyone including coaches and owners just want him to keep on playing.
That he has terrible accuracy? We already knew that.
How? How do you know that from before? He is the back up so that is why he'll automatically suck But after playing with a concussion JOnes had rating of 6. Glennon had a 72.
But we like Jones and want him to succeed because is tough and tries really hard. Facts be damned. Sorry but some womanly emotion judgement isn't going to win an argument and it is not going to help win a Lombardi
He is a career backup QB which he has shown the last 2 games.
I'm not blaming him that's who he is and we also know the Giants suck.
They sucked when Jones played and they suck when Glennon plays.
But stop your nonsense.
We all know you(Producer) hate DJ.
Move on dude!!!
I cannot believe the eagles player who speared him with the crown of
Why don't you move on? Why aren't you a cowboys fan?
I'm not going to get in a debate with you because it is a waste of my time.
I am a Giants fan and will always be a Giants fan regardless of the location that I choose to live in.
Most of the time I ignore your posts and will go back to ignoring you and your comments.
Didn’t they also trade way back when for Al Wilson the LB knowing he had neck surgery and basically ended up trying to convince him to retire? Think he failed a physical.
They did, one of the dumbest trades ever made. Reese wanted Al Wilson, even though injured and traded Justin Tuck and a draft pick for him. Wilson failed the physical and never played a game again.
The fear is one hit could send Jones into a situation of total paralysis due to spinal cord damage. I hope he can come back next year because I don't believe he's been given a fair chance to show just how talented he is but I wouldn't be surprised if his career as an NFL QB is over.
In fairness, much of Glennon's best work came in garbage time (outside of that one pass to Rudolph).
I'm not going to get in a debate with you because it is a waste of my time.
I am a Giants fan and will always be a Giants fan regardless of the location that I choose to live in.
Most of the time I ignore your posts and will go back to ignoring you and your comments.
This is what I do too with Debaseless/Producer. If you notice when he starts posting 100 times on a thread and going personal, the thread usually dies because people just leave.
worst poster on the board by a considerable margin
is a "career backup" as he has been described in this thread, then frankly, so is Daniel Jones. You are what your record says you are.
This is not a defense of Debaser/Producer, to be clear. This is a promotion of objectivity in this debate, as opposed to emotions.
You may FEEL as though Daniel Jones has more potential than Mike Glennon, but the numbers say otherwise. And your instinct is not as powerful as the results of Jones' performance, which we can see in black and white. Same number of games, similar completion percentage, similar TDs, identical INTs, marginally better on W/L (not to the point that it matters), much better on rushing yardage (yay!), and much worse on sacks.
You want to give the guy another year if his neck checks out? Fine. But you can bank on his output resembling the above. That's who he is.
Maybe they had Jones flight out before the rest of the team because they think there's a chance he'll be cleared by this new doctor today and, if so, they want it done so that he gets a full week of practice this week.
As a Giants fan, easy to take the most pessimistic view but I'll choose to think otherwise.
actually had a very poor experience there. The doctor who I won’t name here basically skipped 2 or 3 different options and went straight to the most intensive and invasive option for surgery. I couldn’t wait to leave. Got 3 more opinions and all 3 said no to surgery and that the guy at HSS was out of his mind.
Morale of the story, I hope Daniel Jones gets 3 or 4 opinions.
Maybe they had Jones flight out before the rest of the team because they think there's a chance he'll be cleared by this new doctor today and, if so, they want it done so that he gets a full week of practice this week.
As a Giants fan, easy to take the most pessimistic view but I'll choose to think otherwise.
Doesn’t make any sense when they could have sent him back separately earlier after the 2nd opinion on west coast.
a new GM who is not hamstrung by Mara or Judge for next year.
There are real questions about Jones, questions that have to be answered before you commit a significant percentage of the cap to him. Like it or not, the guy gets injured a lot. Yes, the OL is garbage, but combine that with Jones inability to protect himself, and the fact his best attribute so far is running the ball, and you get a high probability he's going to miss a LOT of games over his career.
So what to do? Right now, the 2022 cap is a mess, so how good of a FA QB (backup or starter) are you going to get? There are other players you have to make decisions on (extend or let go), and only a limited number of draft choices.
Jones may not come back at all, or even if he does, the team is unlikely to be competitive with losing vets and flooded with rookies who have to learn how to play.
I think the right call is to bite the bullet, and do what should have been done after 2011...strip everything down, get rid of as many non productive player contracts as possible, and get high draft choice rookies who can play. If we do that, then at least there's a real foundation for success in 2024 and beyond (not the bogus one Judge was talking about). That may include letting Jones go after 2022, if he does not improve and stay healthy, or going with what we have behind Jones if he isn't able to play.
Or we can continue to try and band aid with trades and/or free agents, while fooling ourselves that this team can "make the playoffs this year!".
That's exactly what the Giants did in the '70's, until George Young came on (Craig Morton, Larry Czonka, etc...none of which made a difference.) We need a GM who will make the hard choices, without interference from Mara or the Head Coach.
I wonder how much 2024 and 2025 come into play in Mara's mind, as they'll be celebrating there 100th season in 24 and 100th anniversary in 25. It would be a real bad look to still be embarrassing for those celebrations
Maybe they had Jones flight out before the rest of the team because they think there's a chance he'll be cleared by this new doctor today and, if so, they want it done so that he gets a full week of practice this week.
As a Giants fan, easy to take the most pessimistic view but I'll choose to think otherwise.
Doesn’t make any sense when they could have sent him back separately earlier after the 2nd opinion on west coast.
I would imagine they wanted him there for a full week of practices and the game, rather than returning so quickly. Especially since the QB coach was out.
It is obvious that there are posters who cannot be objective when talking about Daniel Jones
Anyone who knows anything about football can see that Glennon is not in any way or by any matrix as good a QB as Jones
This is not in defense of Jones this is about being objective in analyzing QB play
I don't care what statistics you want to utilize there is no comparison
There is a question I have for the Jones haters, if Jones is so awful how do you explain that this year Jones has had (3) games where his ratings have been; 102.2, 104.2, and 108.5 and (5) other games where he was over 90
This has occurred with the worst OL , no receivers, no TE, and Barkley missing
To put this in perspective if you eliminate (3) awful games vs Tampa, LAR, and Dallas Jones rating climbs to 97.8 which would rank him in the top 10.
I am not saying that Jones is a top 10 qb, what I am saying is that Jones has displayed on occasions the ability to be a good NFL qb.
To disregard the positives that he has displayed is unfair. It is safe to say that If Jones had a good OL, WRs, TEs, and running game that he could be a 95+ rated QB, which you can win with.
that's the problem. In year 3 he only displays that on occasion. Showing flashes isn't good enough
When evaluating Jones
you need to consider the following:
Jones has had two different (now on the third offensive coordinator) coordinators in three years. It is also fair to note that Garrett was not a very good OC, further stunting Jones growth.
In jones second season he had no preseason due to COVID restrictions.
Jones plays on a team that is devoid of offensive talent,
and that meager talent has been further decimated by injuries.
Jones has played 6 snaps with a full comportment of his WRs, TEs, and RBs. He has not played a single snap with his starting center and left guard. His left tackle has missed half the games. The Giants do not have a RT or RG.
Jones despite his handicaps has shown improvement,
his turnovers are down significantly and his decisions are better and faster.
Football is the ultimate team sport and yet the QB gets too much credit for success and too much blame for failures.
If you take Jones and put him on a good team that he will thrive.
I believe that the comparison to Tannehill is fair and that Jones can make similar strides if given the opportunity to play with a great offense.
Jones can't stay healthy. In an ideal world, with a great running game, OL and all pro WR's, he'd be fine...but that's not realistic, especially if Jones gets a large contract.
You can't compare Jones with Phil Simms. Simms could read the field, and could throw to secondary/tertiary recievers. Jones still has to prove he's not just a one read QB.
Phil, before the injuries, really was amazing...and he dealt with an OL that was nearly as bad as this one, and didn't have WR's anywhere near as good. Yet he still put up great numbers, at a time when Defenses weren't hamstrung like they are today.
Here's the point...unless the guy at QB "has it" and can stay on the field, you have to move on. The Rams did it with
Goff, the Cardinals did it with Rosen, the Jets did it with Darnold, and the Eagles did it with Wentz (who is a better player than Jones, but also injury prone). Jones isn't an exception here.
Dr. Cammisa is chief emeritus of the spine service at HSS.
Looking more and more like it. Will live on forever.
Maybe get some good medical news so we can trade him.
Whoppee ! They have won 4 games with him. Big deal!
Might?? We scored 21 only because Chargers called off the dogs early.. We suck so bad right now. I remember 78,79 and 80 pretty clearly and we have exceeded that collection of heartbreak and embarrassment.
All we can hang out hats on is two first rd picks this coming spring.. Pathetic.
Carpenter isn't a name. Story is a carpenter close to someone close to the Jones story says he hears jones is done for the year and the Giants are keeping it quiet.
Someone posted that his carpenter told him that Jones was out for the season and the Giants knew this very early in the process, but weren’t telling anyone. I don’t recall how the carpenter knew… maybe he knows someone high up in the organization.
Cannot go into the season again without a top backup/veteran. And they need a young project at the very least.
Maybe DJ's second opinion from last week came back worse than the initial (HSS?) one?
I'd hope we can roll with Jones in 2022 and draft two top OL to go with Thomas
You just sign a Ryan Fitzpatrick tyoe for a year. Got to get the next QB right, and that's independent of what happens with DJ
Some sort of spine issue
They will never say anything unless he really has to retire.
The rest of the team returns home on Monday.
I feel like it's an important detail that Jones is leaving separate from the rest of the team.
Daniel Jones does not have a strained neck.
So who is the "Mara son" who couldn't keep a lid on the hot news?
My guess would be Tim McDonnell, nephew to John and Chris. He is the "next generation Mara" whose position with the team would put him in position to know.
McDonnell is heir apparent to John's throne as Pres/CEO.
My gut tells me they got a troubling second opinion and diagnosis on West Coast.
My gut tells me they got a troubling second opinion and diagnosis on West Coast.
The tea leaves aren't looking good
I mean best case scenario here is they see improvement on these scans and he gets cleared for contact after two weeks off. I could see DJ wanting to get these done heading back early to get the news as early as possible. Obviously, the flip side is they find things aren't progressing and he gets shut down for the year.
I mean best case scenario here is they see improvement on these scans and he gets cleared for contact after two weeks off. I could see DJ wanting to get these done heading back early to get the news as early as possible. Obviously, the flip side is they find things aren't progressing and he gets shut down for the year.
This isn’t just about ct scans, this is them getting an opinion on possible surgery
He was throwing 30 ish yard passes. Not zipping the ball.
On a game day loss when you get many toxic statements, this might be the most ignorant of all.
Maybe get some good medical news so we can trade him.
Take next year off too, then enjoy a new team when when he's healthy. Give Glennon all the 1st team snaps next year and the QB play will improve. He's as good as Jones now after sitting on his ass all year.
While it’s hard to argue that DJ has sustained a serious injury to spine, nerves, or soft tissue, nobody here has a clue to what a likely diagnosis is and therefore no idea of a prognosis, or treatment required.
DJ is entitled to confidentiality so it should be respected. Hopefully he will undergo a complete recovery and even then we might not get, nor are we entitled to a revelation of the medical problem.
David Wilson made a strong bid to be an Olympic triple jumper after retiring from his neck injury.
Naive guess is somewhere in the medical chain, someone fears Jones has something similar.
Remember how the Giants had gone out and gotten all these weapons so Jones would have no excuses? What help did Barkley give him when they played together with his 3.7 yard average. I'd rather have Ahmad Bradshaw and his painful feet carry the ball between the tackles.
How many games besides Jones career game at New Orleans did Jones play with Golladay and Toney?
Buffalo was real down on Josh Allen after his first two seasons, according to my nephew, and many wanted to dump him. But in his third season he turned it all around.
Phil Simms was lucky to make it to his fifth season as a Giant. He wasn't good in his first two seasons, with more picks than TD passes. He was better in his third season, but not that much better with only 11 TD passes, and then his missed almost his whole 4th season.
Lucky to still be around and starting in his 5th season, he ran off three years of playing every game and throwing over 20 TD passes. Picks were still high, but Simms was under a lot of pressure during his first years with the Giants.
To compare the first three seasons for laughs, Simms played in 35 games and threw 41 picks. Jones to date has played in 38 games with 29 picks. Quite a difference. Jones fumbled more.
Turnovers were again a disappointment with Jones, but I still say you can't judge him when he's got no pass protection and no running game.
Remember how the Giants had gone out and gotten all these weapons so Jones would have no excuses? What help did Barkley give him when they played together with his 3.7 yard average. I'd rather have Ahmad Bradshaw and his painful feet carry the ball between the tackles.
How many games besides Jones career game at New Orleans did Jones play with Golladay and Toney?
Buffalo was real down on Josh Allen after his first two seasons, according to my nephew, and many wanted to dump him. But in his third season he turned it all around.
Phil Simms was lucky to make it to his fifth season as a Giant. He wasn't good in his first two seasons, with more picks than TD passes. He was better in his third season, but not that much better with only 11 TD passes, and then his missed almost his whole 4th season.
Lucky to still be around and starting in his 5th season, he ran off three years of playing every game and throwing over 20 TD passes. Picks were still high, but Simms was under a lot of pressure during his first years with the Giants.
To compare the first three seasons for laughs, Simms played in 35 games and threw 41 picks. Jones to date has played in 38 games with 29 picks. Quite a difference. Jones fumbled more.
Turnovers were again a disappointment with Jones, but I still say you can't judge him when he's got no pass protection and no running game.
People forget or act like it never happened. Simms was reviled for most of his career. A large % of the “fan base” didn’t like him and wanted to be done with him. Even after he won a championship. Eventually he was thrown out like a bag of trash. Same with Eli. If he wasn’t a Manning he would have been cut or a third round pick. That’s how we treat our qbs. Unless they win it all. Then we only treat them well after they retire.
I like Jones and think he could be a good player. When he got injured I accepted that if glennon showed anything I would apply that to Jones evaluation. If he played well I would consider that an indictment. And that could be evidence to support moving on.
I am well aware Jones “tools” are not elite. He is tough as fuck. Competes like hell. Works hard and pits the team first. Sound familiar?
Anyway. The moral of the story is this offense is putrid. The line is a disgrace and cannot do anything well. Our skill players don’t “make plays” or stay on the feild. A different qb. Even a great one does not make this team a contender.
Hopefully gates get healthy and they add some quality linemen. If you find a qb you like in any round bring him in. 1st round. Udfa. Whatever. Let them compete. They will drag the next guy too. And the one after that.
This bullcrap again. Meanwhile Glennon already just showed you. After clearing concusion protocol against the Rams , Jones had 6 or 7 rating ???? That is not a typo. Bit instead of running him out of town it was "Well he must still be feeling the affects of it".
It is always some excuse for Jones because he is "tough" "tries relly hard " Sorry but that is not good enough for the NFL.
For all of those excusing Jones are you really seeing what Glennon could do? He shares the reps wit h Jones and another QB even thought they already knew he was finished for the year. I gets knocked out in the game and plays bad. He clear concussion protocol Friday and played a pretty decent game against a good team with his 72 rating.
Look I was too young to remember Simms early years but Simms was well ahead of Hostetler; a bonafied NFL starter in his own right. Jonmes is not well ahead of Glennon I am convinced. Eventually I expect his 42 rating from Glennon if gets enough starts.
Simms early years from reading was a QB that provided an instant spark to a bad team and won 5 in a row. Did Jones ever do that? Simms was out a lot and lost his starting job. Jones pretty much play on tenure and stinks up the place but, everyone including coaches and owners just want him to keep on playing.
How? How do you know that from before? He is the back up so that is why he'll automatically suck But after playing with a concussion JOnes had rating of 6. Glennon had a 72.
But we like Jones and want him to succeed because is tough and tries really hard. Facts be damned. Sorry but some womanly emotion judgement isn't going to win an argument and it is not going to help win a Lombardi
You should be banned.
WTF is wrong with you?
I'm not blaming him that's who he is and we also know the Giants suck.
They sucked when Jones played and they suck when Glennon plays.
But stop your nonsense.
We all know you(Producer) hate DJ.
Move on dude!!!
Jones did get tackled and went down head 1st
then as Jones lay there another Eagles defender targeted him on the turf and in the helmet or neck area as I saw it
Jones got up but it was a viscious hit
No flag, no mention by the announcers.... seemed unreal
There should be special penalties for targeting QBs...its not the 1st time Ive seen a player try to take out a QB and it wont be the last
I'm not talking about sacks here. I'm talking about a late hit while defenseless or a second late hit after the QB is obviously stopped or down..... especially head shots
Why don't you move on? Why aren't you a cowboys fan?
Also I am trying to prove how special rules apply to Jones that do not apply to Glennon or Eli.
I am a Giants fan and will always be a Giants fan regardless of the location that I choose to live in.
Most of the time I ignore your posts and will go back to ignoring you and your comments.
DJ: Give it to me straight, Doc.
Doctor: Well, your neck is fine, but the test results also say you're a crappy quarterback.
DJ: Well, that I knew.
In fairness, much of Glennon's best work came in garbage time (outside of that one pass to Rudolph).
As ineffective as Jones is, Glennon is far worse.
I am a Giants fan and will always be a Giants fan regardless of the location that I choose to live in.
Most of the time I ignore your posts and will go back to ignoring you and your comments.
This is what I do too with Debaseless/Producer. If you notice when he starts posting 100 times on a thread and going personal, the thread usually dies because people just leave.
Spine injuries should scare the crap out of you, hoping its nothing career threatening for the kid.
This is not a defense of Debaser/Producer, to be clear. This is a promotion of objectivity in this debate, as opposed to emotions.
You may FEEL as though Daniel Jones has more potential than Mike Glennon, but the numbers say otherwise. And your instinct is not as powerful as the results of Jones' performance, which we can see in black and white. Same number of games, similar completion percentage, similar TDs, identical INTs, marginally better on W/L (not to the point that it matters), much better on rushing yardage (yay!), and much worse on sacks.
You want to give the guy another year if his neck checks out? Fine. But you can bank on his output resembling the above. That's who he is.
As a Giants fan, easy to take the most pessimistic view but I'll choose to think otherwise.
Morale of the story, I hope Daniel Jones gets 3 or 4 opinions.
My experience couldn't have been better, and I was back kickboxing 6 months after the surgery.
My experience couldn't have been better, and I was back kickboxing 6 months after the surgery.
Of course, i'm not suggesting HSS is bad, im just saying that Jones is smart for going to get multiple opinions. That's why I didn't name the doctor there.
That said ACL repairs and spinal surgery are two different ballgames.
As a Giants fan, easy to take the most pessimistic view but I'll choose to think otherwise.
Doesn’t make any sense when they could have sent him back separately earlier after the 2nd opinion on west coast.
There are real questions about Jones, questions that have to be answered before you commit a significant percentage of the cap to him. Like it or not, the guy gets injured a lot. Yes, the OL is garbage, but combine that with Jones inability to protect himself, and the fact his best attribute so far is running the ball, and you get a high probability he's going to miss a LOT of games over his career.
So what to do? Right now, the 2022 cap is a mess, so how good of a FA QB (backup or starter) are you going to get? There are other players you have to make decisions on (extend or let go), and only a limited number of draft choices.
Jones may not come back at all, or even if he does, the team is unlikely to be competitive with losing vets and flooded with rookies who have to learn how to play.
I think the right call is to bite the bullet, and do what should have been done after 2011...strip everything down, get rid of as many non productive player contracts as possible, and get high draft choice rookies who can play. If we do that, then at least there's a real foundation for success in 2024 and beyond (not the bogus one Judge was talking about). That may include letting Jones go after 2022, if he does not improve and stay healthy, or going with what we have behind Jones if he isn't able to play.
Or we can continue to try and band aid with trades and/or free agents, while fooling ourselves that this team can "make the playoffs this year!".
That's exactly what the Giants did in the '70's, until George Young came on (Craig Morton, Larry Czonka, etc...none of which made a difference.) We need a GM who will make the hard choices, without interference from Mara or the Head Coach.
There are real questions about Jones, questions that have to be answered before you commit a significant percentage of the cap to him. Like it or not, the guy gets injured a lot. Yes, the OL is garbage, but combine that with Jones inability to protect himself, and the fact his best attribute so far is running the ball, and you get a high probability he's going to miss a LOT of games over his career.
So what to do? Right now, the 2022 cap is a mess, so how good of a FA QB (backup or starter) are you going to get? There are other players you have to make decisions on (extend or let go), and only a limited number of draft choices.
Jones may not come back at all, or even if he does, the team is unlikely to be competitive with losing vets and flooded with rookies who have to learn how to play.
I think the right call is to bite the bullet, and do what should have been done after 2011...strip everything down, get rid of as many non productive player contracts as possible, and get high draft choice rookies who can play. If we do that, then at least there's a real foundation for success in 2024 and beyond (not the bogus one Judge was talking about). That may include letting Jones go after 2022, if he does not improve and stay healthy, or going with what we have behind Jones if he isn't able to play.
Or we can continue to try and band aid with trades and/or free agents, while fooling ourselves that this team can "make the playoffs this year!".
That's exactly what the Giants did in the '70's, until George Young came on (Craig Morton, Larry Czonka, etc...none of which made a difference.) We need a GM who will make the hard choices, without interference from Mara or the Head Coach.
I wonder how much 2024 and 2025 come into play in Mara's mind, as they'll be celebrating there 100th season in 24 and 100th anniversary in 25. It would be a real bad look to still be embarrassing for those celebrations
I would imagine they wanted him there for a full week of practices and the game, rather than returning so quickly. Especially since the QB coach was out.
Anyone who knows anything about football can see that Glennon is not in any way or by any matrix as good a QB as Jones
This is not in defense of Jones this is about being objective in analyzing QB play
I don't care what statistics you want to utilize there is no comparison
There is a question I have for the Jones haters, if Jones is so awful how do you explain that this year Jones has had (3) games where his ratings have been; 102.2, 104.2, and 108.5 and (5) other games where he was over 90
This has occurred with the worst OL , no receivers, no TE, and Barkley missing
To put this in perspective if you eliminate (3) awful games vs Tampa, LAR, and Dallas Jones rating climbs to 97.8 which would rank him in the top 10.
I am not saying that Jones is a top 10 qb, what I am saying is that Jones has displayed on occasions the ability to be a good NFL qb.
To disregard the positives that he has displayed is unfair. It is safe to say that If Jones had a good OL, WRs, TEs, and running game that he could be a 95+ rated QB, which you can win with.
that's the problem. In year 3 he only displays that on occasion. Showing flashes isn't good enough
When evaluating Jones
you need to consider the following:
Jones has had two different (now on the third offensive coordinator) coordinators in three years. It is also fair to note that Garrett was not a very good OC, further stunting Jones growth.
In jones second season he had no preseason due to COVID restrictions.
Jones plays on a team that is devoid of offensive talent,
and that meager talent has been further decimated by injuries.
Jones has played 6 snaps with a full comportment of his WRs, TEs, and RBs. He has not played a single snap with his starting center and left guard. His left tackle has missed half the games. The Giants do not have a RT or RG.
Jones despite his handicaps has shown improvement,
his turnovers are down significantly and his decisions are better and faster.
Football is the ultimate team sport and yet the QB gets too much credit for success and too much blame for failures.
If you take Jones and put him on a good team that he will thrive.
I believe that the comparison to Tannehill is fair and that Jones can make similar strides if given the opportunity to play with a great offense.
If you want a real comp for Jones it's Blaine Gabbert - can throw the ball beautifully unless there are live bullets flying.
To put this in perspective if you eliminate (3) awful games vs Tampa, LAR, and Dallas Jones rating climbs to 97.8 which would rank him in the top 10.
If you eliminate all the bad games he's had, he's great.
Jones can't stay healthy. In an ideal world, with a great running game, OL and all pro WR's, he'd be fine...but that's not realistic, especially if Jones gets a large contract.
You can't compare Jones with Phil Simms. Simms could read the field, and could throw to secondary/tertiary recievers. Jones still has to prove he's not just a one read QB.
Phil, before the injuries, really was amazing...and he dealt with an OL that was nearly as bad as this one, and didn't have WR's anywhere near as good. Yet he still put up great numbers, at a time when Defenses weren't hamstrung like they are today.
Here's the point...unless the guy at QB "has it" and can stay on the field, you have to move on. The Rams did it with
Goff, the Cardinals did it with Rosen, the Jets did it with Darnold, and the Eagles did it with Wentz (who is a better player than Jones, but also injury prone). Jones isn't an exception here.