Per Ralph: Judge appears to be Safe

BeckShepEli : 3:57 pm
Since us Giant fans love misery, here are some great comments from Ralph:

Judge is widely expected to be brought back for his third season with the Giants, despite an immensely disappointing season and a dismal 10-19 record as a head coach overall. Though nothing is final until Mara and Steve Tisch say it is, multiple team and league sources said the belief is Judge’s job is safe – and that’s even if, as expected, ownership nudges GM Dave Gettleman into retirement at the end of the year.

Source: “A few weeks ago I would’ve told you no chance he gets fired,” said one NFL source. “Now? Even after (the Giants’ 37-21 loss to the Chargers on Sunday), I’d probably still say ‘No chance.’ (Mara) loves Judge. He thinks he’s found his (Bill) Belichick or (Bill) Parcells. And there’s just no way he gives up on another coach this soon.”"

Ownership hasn’t spoken to the media at large since back in August, when Mara made it clear he thought these Giants had the makings of a playoff team, even as he refused to issue a "playoff mandate." In his one interview since then, Mara told the New York Post he still had as much belief in Judge as ever, and he indicated he blamed the team’s struggles on injuries.


Judge appears to be safe - ( New Window )
Judge was definitely dealt a bad hand  
Go Terps : 4:08 pm : link
He inherited a terrible roster with no quarterback and two morons for a GM and an owner.

That doesn't excuse the brutal game management errors though.

Judge hasn't done enough to justify foisting him on a new GM. This has "midseason 2022 firing" written all over it.
RE: I know I have the unpopular opinion  
FStubbs : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15494230 Chris684 said:
Quote:
but I think this is the right move as long as Gettleman is gone.

It's sort of contradictory to feel that Gettleman has created a terrible roster, Jones sucks, Barkley sucks and the OL sucks but somehow Judge should be winning more games.

I think these next few weeks we're going to start seeing things clear up. I'm of the belief Jones's neck is going to take him out of the equation entirely. I think after that Gettleman will be out.

I'm curious to see what happens after that.

I believe in Judge, but that's not to say I think he's had a good year himself. There has to be a closer evaluation of how he handled this preseason and the product that was on the field weeks 1-3 which ultimately sabotaged the entire year. I do think some of the conservative stuff will take care of itself when the roster improves.

Time will tell.


It's not. People understand the roster is garbage. But it's the in game decisions Judge is making (and not making). The mental errors. Poor clock management. We should at least - even if the team is garbage - be seeing a smart, disciplined set of losers. But we're not and that part is on Judge.
Belichick is a once in a lifetime coach  
moespree : 4:08 pm : link
Quite possibly the greatest of all time. Parcells was a master motivator and a sideline general type coach who could galvanize the entire roster.

To even begin to think you can't broach the idea of firing a 10-19 coach because hey...what if he's as good as these two all timers... is quite frankly insane.

The franchise is finished if Mara is truly is walking around telling people these things.
GT...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:09 pm : link
Half measures man. That's Johnny's style.
No matter who coaches next year  
JohnF : 4:09 pm : link
This team is going to suck...badly. The key is if we can get a competent new GM.

Might as well let Judge finish out next year (like Fassel did in 2003), and start putting parts in place. If Judge can turn himself and the team around, great. If not, we have a great chance at one of the top QB's in a stronger QB draft. Win/Win!
RE: Belichick is a once in a lifetime coach  
FStubbs : 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15494238 moespree said:
Quote:
Quite possibly the greatest of all time. Parcells was a master motivator and a sideline general type coach who could galvanize the entire roster.

To even begin to think you can't broach the idea of firing a 10-19 coach because hey...what if he's as good as these two all timers... is quite frankly insane.

The franchise is finished if Mara is truly is walking around telling people these things.


He'd be better off using injuries, the garbage GM, or even "I don't want the Giants to gain a reputation of firing coaches after 2 years" as excuses, rather than "I have a Gold Jacket coach in the making".
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:11 pm : link
That intervention comment above wasn't a joke. If Mara REALLY believes JJ is the next BB or Parcells...he needs to seek professional help. No joke.
I can't name one positive thing Judge has done where I thought  
mattlawson : 4:11 pm : link
wow we'd have been screwed had Judge not been here. Does anyone see that differently?
Ryan Dunleavy in the NY Post just wrote the same thing.  
Victor in CT : 4:14 pm : link
......
couple thoughts on this  
GiantsFan84 : 4:16 pm : link
1 - let me preface this by saying i think he is a poor head coach and i would fire him

2 - ripping judge for not developing players is not a fair thing to do. thomas and mckinney have got significantly better. leonard williams has thrived here. blake martinez has thrived here. now my personal opinion is that this is more due to graham than it is judge. but it's not fair to give judge blame for garrett and not credit for graham.

3 - this is how you end up in nightmare scenarios and is pure negligence by mara. by telling people you're retaining judge, you're cutting off a number of candidates for GM who don't want judge to be their HC. that is not a good way to run your business as judge has proven nothing but incompetence as a head coach

4 - you have a ton of draft capital this year. they should be using those picks for players who are scheme specific for judge and graham and whoever the OC is. if these guys are on a short leash and can get fired after next year (likely), you could burn a lot of the draft capital on players who fit what we run now but don't fit what we will run next year.

5 - judge has not shown enough to commit multiple years to going forward. see point 4 for why this is a horrible idea
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:17 pm : link
Mara is such an incompetent boob. I hope Dallas annihilates us, something like 45 3 & the place is 95% Cowboys fans.
...  
christian : 4:17 pm : link
I loved everything about Judge through the end of last year, and defended every choice he made.

The hard part is Judge is the CEO head coach -- and top down things aren't manged well.

The Giants are sloppy, disorganized, and more than anything are not developing big home runs with their rookies and UFAs.

And as an added bonus, they suck big time in his area of expertise -- special teams.
point 6  
GiantsFan84 : 4:18 pm : link
what if judge wants a new QB in the draft? and what if judge sucks and then gets fired? do you then force this new QB on a potential new HC? by doing this you'd be limiting the number of HC's interested in the job since some may not want the QB
Mara  
ajr2456 : 4:22 pm : link
Is James Dolan who got lucky twice. Wellington might be one of the most overrated figures in NFL history when it comes to running a franchise.
GiantsFan84: your Item 3 is THE issue  
Victor in CT : 4:26 pm : link
the same fucking half measures and attempts at quick fixes lead to bad decisions, GMs and scouts, HCs and asst. Coaches on different pages with different philosophies, agendas and contract lengths. The only thing thing that they all have in common is trying to ownership's favor and keep getting paid. It's been going in since 2014 and if this Judge scenario is true it's not ending anytime soon.
He wrote essentially the same column  
jeff57 : 4:26 pm : link
A week or so ago. Doesn’t mean a whole lot especially if they continue to lose.
Waiting for the injuries excuse  
JonC : 4:27 pm : link
to reach CEO level in determining fates for 2022 ...
Cleaning House  
TyreeHelmet : 4:30 pm : link
Is beyond a no brainer. The assumption that they are going to force this coach on a new GM for another year shows how lost this organization is.
Gotta respect what the Cardinals did  
Metnut : 4:31 pm : link
They saw enough of Wilks and Rosen to know they didn’t have it and cut bait after a year. Now they are a super bowl contender.

The Giants will be giving us year 3 of Judge, year 4 of Jones and will only be considering GMs who want to keep Judge and Jones (this likely disqualifying most of the best candidates for the job).

Hope I’m wrong about all of this and we finally get a clean slate next year.
damnit  
Banks : 4:33 pm : link


I didn't understand how he gathered such faith to begin with and I have no idea how this year hasn't erased it completely. He doesn't appear to be a great Xs and Os guy, the team isn't particularly disciplined, and he makes mistake after mistake not related to personnel. Additionally, DG doesn't deserve full blame for the roster. Judge had input. Many in the beginning of the season thought every move was Judge, but now that it's apparent all the moves sucked, it's all on DG. They both are responsible for this shit and both should be out in month
Oh boy… Mara is enamored with Judge  
Ben in Tampa : 4:34 pm : link
And a big enough egomaniac to want to prove that he found “the guy”

Bad news
thinking Joe Judge  
mphbullet36 : 4:36 pm : link
is the next Bill Parcels or BB...is comical even for Mara who is a joke.
This franchise  
MtDizzle : 4:37 pm : link
Doesn’t deserve our energy any longer. Complete apathy.
I'm fine with it  
ron mexico : 4:38 pm : link
While its true its hard to find on the field evidence of a job well done, can't just keep churning guys every two years.
Coaches can learn from their mistakes and turn their performance around.

If he gets fired at some point next season, whats one more year of shittyness?

Wow Lawrence Tynes  
BeckShepEli : 4:42 pm : link
absolutely nails it here about Judge
Tynes - ( New Window )
Looks like our Sunday’s  
Giants73 : 4:43 pm : link
Will be free next October
So IF the story is true...  
EricJ : 4:43 pm : link
then any GM we bring in here is a lame duck without having the ability or authority to hire his own coach.

Therefore, Ralph is essentially saying that Mara will continue to meddle into the football decisions.
To think you have BB or Parcells with this chump says  
NoGainDayne : 4:44 pm : link
shows what kind of intelligence we have in our front office.

I've never seen BB or Parcells look so stupid in a press conference or on the field even on occasion let alone at the clip JJ has this year.

Joe Judge fancies himself there, despite lack of results. (Which BB or Parcells would take BIG issue with)

But that fits in at Jints central where they fancy themselves a good front office despite complete lack of evidence
Scary  
Thegratefulhead : 4:49 pm : link
Judge talks a great game. He regurgitates Belichick and Saban like they are living inside of him. The problem is that he doesn't possess they creativity, intelligence and leadership that they do.


It shows up on game days but Mara's are making decisions on press conferences.
Maybe  
JB_in_DC : 4:50 pm : link
they'll have a very high pick next year and the HC job will be more attractive with the opportunity to add a top QB prospect.
I'm thinking Judge is either not smart enough to be head coach  
GeofromNJ : 4:50 pm : link
or is intimated by the stage that he's on. Either way, he makes poor in game decisions and spouts inane platitudes after losing.
Great GM candidates will be lining up around the corner  
widmerseyebrow : 4:58 pm : link
Who wouldn't want to inherit a loser head coach for the first season of their tenure?
RE: To think you have BB or Parcells with this chump says  
EricJ : 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15494323 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
shows what kind of intelligence we have in our front office.

I've never seen BB or Parcells look so stupid in a press conference or on the field even on occasion let alone at the clip JJ has this year.

Joe Judge fancies himself there, despite lack of results. (Which BB or Parcells would take BIG issue with)

But that fits in at Jints central where they fancy themselves a good front office despite complete lack of evidence


unfortunately, Judge probably received a recommendation from BB which likely carried a lot of weight.
Judge  
AcidTest : 5:00 pm : link
has the worst clock management of any coach I have ever seen. I have never seen a coach use his time outs more irresponsibly. He also always punts on fourth and short, even from the opposing side of the field. The one time he tried a fake punt Dixon sailed it five yards OOB. His platitudes are tiresome.

I agree that Mara will cite injuries as the excuse for why Judge should be retained and Abrams promoted to GM. But Baltimore has had even more injuries and they are 8-5.
"Judge sure sounded like a coach who believes his job is safe"  
ghost718 : 5:01 pm : link
After losses,Judge also sounds like a coach who wasn't on the receiving end of an ass whoopin.

That's not really the best way to determine anything with Judge.At least 99% of the time,Jason Garrett was the 1%.
Thinking maybe  
Giants73 : 5:03 pm : link
Jernigan, Sinorice Moss, or D Downs handed over their compromising photos of the Giants FO to Judge. Really can’t think of any other reason this ass clown would be retained.
The end of the 1st half yesterday  
moespree : 5:03 pm : link
Was a great symbol for Judge being a weird coach. Here's a guy who punts on 4th and short all the time but is suddenly throwing deep routes down the field with Mike Glennon on their own 25 yard line with less than 20 seconds left.

Why? Who knows.
Feels like Patricia in year 3 for Detroit..  
Sean : 5:04 pm : link
He was fired mid season. Just wait for all the laps stories next July when Judge has a 10-23 record as head coach. It’ll be ugly.
Keeping Judge means there is no plan  
widmerseyebrow : 5:07 pm : link
Mara thinks GM, Coach, and franchise quarterback can be brought on board at different times and everything will just come together.
LOL let me get this straight  
BigBlueJ : 5:11 pm : link
This asshole Mara is comparing this Special Teams hack coach to the TWO BEST Defensive coordinators in the history of football??? HOLY SHIT!
RE: Keeping Judge means there is no plan  
ron mexico : 5:16 pm : link
In comment 15494359 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
Mara thinks GM, Coach, and franchise quarterback can be brought on board at different times and everything will just come together.


Its unrealistic to think they will all join at the same time

I think it would be pretty rare for that to happen, most don't happen like that

Take TB for example

GM Licht hired in 2014
HC Arians hired in 2019
QB Brady joins in 2020





RE: RE: Keeping Judge means there is no plan  
BigBlueJ : 5:17 pm : link
In comment 15494383 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 15494359 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


Mara thinks GM, Coach, and franchise quarterback can be brought on board at different times and everything will just come together.



Its unrealistic to think they will all join at the same time

I think it would be pretty rare for that to happen, most don't happen like that

Take TB for example

GM Licht hired in 2014
HC Arians hired in 2019
QB Brady joins in 2020


But Litch hired his coach.
If they are going to guarantee Judge comes back next year  
Dave in PA : 5:17 pm : link
They might as well just promote Abrams as “temporary” GM and deal with another year of being awful, then blow it all up and get rid of Judge and hire a real GM in 2023. This of course makes no sense, but neither does securing a shitty coach’s employment in direct conflict of what a new GM might want to do. Just totally dumb. Hire a new GM ASAP and get the fuck out of the way. Mara should have no say in anything going forward as he’s the architect of this dilapidated shithole of a franchise
No GM would be hitching their wagon to Judge..  
Sean : 5:18 pm : link
They’d have a much longer leash and Judge would be a free bullet.
RE: RE: RE: Keeping Judge means there is no plan  
ron mexico : 5:18 pm : link
In comment 15494384 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15494383 ron mexico said:


Quote:


In comment 15494359 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


Mara thinks GM, Coach, and franchise quarterback can be brought on board at different times and everything will just come together.



Its unrealistic to think they will all join at the same time

I think it would be pretty rare for that to happen, most don't happen like that

Take TB for example

GM Licht hired in 2014
HC Arians hired in 2019
QB Brady joins in 2020








But Litch hired his coach.


which one?

Lovie Smith, Koetter or Arians?
or you could take the chiefs  
ron mexico : 5:24 pm : link
they brought in the HC GM and QB in 2013 but it wasn't until they replaced the GM and QB did they win it all.

RE:  
Gatorade Dunk : 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15494219 moespree said:
Quote:
lol

Mara gonna Mara.

They might as well just come out and admit that they're still paying Shurmur for another year, and Judge has three more years on his contract, and they simply don't have it in their budget to pay three head coaches at the same time.

At least if I knew that was part of their process for chasing a top notch GM candidate, I could accept it. But it's what I've been expecting all along and have been saying all season.
RE: Spoiler alert  
Bill in UT : 6:05 pm : link
In comment 15494215 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
He is safe for this year. They will hire a new GM and waste 6-10 more games next year, then fire him.

The Giants always make a big decision 1 year too late.


one year late and they still pick the wrong guys.
This Judge failed experiment...  
bw in dc : 6:05 pm : link
should solidify once and for all that the Belichick coaching tree is rotten, should be chopped down, and burned for firewood.

There should be NO jobs safe for this organization on or off the field for anyone not named Mara.
RE: Judge was definitely dealt a bad hand  
Bill in UT : 6:08 pm : link
In comment 15494234 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He inherited a terrible roster with no quarterback and two morons for a GM and an owner.

That doesn't excuse the brutal game management errors though.



It's more than game management. He apparently is not a great talent evaluator, reflected in the players he's complicit in bringing aboard, and then choosing who gets to play.
