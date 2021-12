Per Ralph: Judge appears to be Safe

Since us Giant fans love misery, here are some great comments from Ralph:Judge is widely expected to be brought back for his third season with the Giants, despite an immensely disappointing season and a dismal 10-19 record as a head coach overall. Though nothing is final until Mara and Steve Tisch say it is, multiple team and league sources said the belief is Judge’s job is safe – and that’s even if, as expected, ownership nudges GM Dave Gettleman into retirement at the end of the year.Source: “A few weeks ago I would’ve told you no chance he gets fired,” said one NFL source. “Now? Even after (the Giants’ 37-21 loss to the Chargers on Sunday), I’d probably still say ‘No chance.’ (Mara) loves Judge. He thinks he’s found his (Bill) Belichick or (Bill) Parcells. And there’s just no way he gives up on another coach this soon.”"Ownership hasn’t spoken to the media at large since back in August, when Mara made it clear he thought these Giants had the makings of a playoff team, even as he refused to issue a "playoff mandate." In his one interview since then, Mara told the New York Post he still had as much belief in Judge as ever, and he indicated he blamed the team’s struggles on injuries. Judge appears to be safe - ( New Window