Per Ralph: Judge appears to be Safe

Since us Giant fans love misery, here are some great comments from Ralph:
Judge is widely expected to be brought back for his third season with the Giants, despite an immensely disappointing season and a dismal 10-19 record as a head coach overall. Though nothing is final until Mara and Steve Tisch say it is, multiple team and league sources said the belief is Judge’s job is safe – and that’s even if, as expected, ownership nudges GM Dave Gettleman into retirement at the end of the year.
Source: “A few weeks ago I would’ve told you no chance he gets fired,” said one NFL source. “Now? Even after (the Giants’ 37-21 loss to the Chargers on Sunday), I’d probably still say ‘No chance.’ (Mara) loves Judge. He thinks he’s found his (Bill) Belichick or (Bill) Parcells. And there’s just no way he gives up on another coach this soon.”"
Ownership hasn’t spoken to the media at large since back in August, when Mara made it clear he thought these Giants had the makings of a playoff team, even as he refused to issue a "playoff mandate." In his one interview since then, Mara told the New York Post he still had as much belief in Judge as ever, and he indicated he blamed the team’s struggles on injuries.
Judge appears to be safe
That doesn't excuse the brutal game management errors though.
Judge hasn't done enough to justify foisting him on a new GM. This has "midseason 2022 firing" written all over it.
It's sort of contradictory to feel that Gettleman has created a terrible roster, Jones sucks, Barkley sucks and the OL sucks but somehow Judge should be winning more games.
I think these next few weeks we're going to start seeing things clear up. I'm of the belief Jones's neck is going to take him out of the equation entirely. I think after that Gettleman will be out.
I'm curious to see what happens after that.
I believe in Judge, but that's not to say I think he's had a good year himself. There has to be a closer evaluation of how he handled this preseason and the product that was on the field weeks 1-3 which ultimately sabotaged the entire year. I do think some of the conservative stuff will take care of itself when the roster improves.
Time will tell.
It's not. People understand the roster is garbage. But it's the in game decisions Judge is making (and not making). The mental errors. Poor clock management. We should at least - even if the team is garbage - be seeing a smart, disciplined set of losers. But we're not and that part is on Judge.
To even begin to think you can't broach the idea of firing a 10-19 coach because hey...what if he's as good as these two all timers... is quite frankly insane.
The franchise is finished if Mara is truly is walking around telling people these things.
Might as well let Judge finish out next year (like Fassel did in 2003), and start putting parts in place. If Judge can turn himself and the team around, great. If not, we have a great chance at one of the top QB's in a stronger QB draft. Win/Win!
He'd be better off using injuries, the garbage GM, or even "I don't want the Giants to gain a reputation of firing coaches after 2 years" as excuses, rather than "I have a Gold Jacket coach in the making".
2 - ripping judge for not developing players is not a fair thing to do. thomas and mckinney have got significantly better. leonard williams has thrived here. blake martinez has thrived here. now my personal opinion is that this is more due to graham than it is judge. but it's not fair to give judge blame for garrett and not credit for graham.
3 - this is how you end up in nightmare scenarios and is pure negligence by mara. by telling people you're retaining judge, you're cutting off a number of candidates for GM who don't want judge to be their HC. that is not a good way to run your business as judge has proven nothing but incompetence as a head coach
4 - you have a ton of draft capital this year. they should be using those picks for players who are scheme specific for judge and graham and whoever the OC is. if these guys are on a short leash and can get fired after next year (likely), you could burn a lot of the draft capital on players who fit what we run now but don't fit what we will run next year.
5 - judge has not shown enough to commit multiple years to going forward. see point 4 for why this is a horrible idea
The hard part is Judge is the CEO head coach -- and top down things aren't manged well.
The Giants are sloppy, disorganized, and more than anything are not developing big home runs with their rookies and UFAs.
And as an added bonus, they suck big time in his area of expertise -- special teams.
The Giants will be giving us year 3 of Judge, year 4 of Jones and will only be considering GMs who want to keep Judge and Jones (this likely disqualifying most of the best candidates for the job).
Hope I’m wrong about all of this and we finally get a clean slate next year.
I didn't understand how he gathered such faith to begin with and I have no idea how this year hasn't erased it completely. He doesn't appear to be a great Xs and Os guy, the team isn't particularly disciplined, and he makes mistake after mistake not related to personnel. Additionally, DG doesn't deserve full blame for the roster. Judge had input. Many in the beginning of the season thought every move was Judge, but now that it's apparent all the moves sucked, it's all on DG. They both are responsible for this shit and both should be out in month
Bad news
Coaches can learn from their mistakes and turn their performance around.
If he gets fired at some point next season, whats one more year of shittyness?
Therefore, Ralph is essentially saying that Mara will continue to meddle into the football decisions.
I've never seen BB or Parcells look so stupid in a press conference or on the field even on occasion let alone at the clip JJ has this year.
Joe Judge fancies himself there, despite lack of results. (Which BB or Parcells would take BIG issue with)
But that fits in at Jints central where they fancy themselves a good front office despite complete lack of evidence
It shows up on game days but Mara's are making decisions on press conferences.
unfortunately, Judge probably received a recommendation from BB which likely carried a lot of weight.
I agree that Mara will cite injuries as the excuse for why Judge should be retained and Abrams promoted to GM. But Baltimore has had even more injuries and they are 8-5.
That's not really the best way to determine anything with Judge.At least 99% of the time,Jason Garrett was the 1%.
Why? Who knows.
Its unrealistic to think they will all join at the same time
I think it would be pretty rare for that to happen, most don't happen like that
Take TB for example
GM Licht hired in 2014
HC Arians hired in 2019
QB Brady joins in 2020
But Litch hired his coach.
But Litch hired his coach.
which one?
Lovie Smith, Koetter or Arians?
Mara gonna Mara.
They might as well just come out and admit that they're still paying Shurmur for another year, and Judge has three more years on his contract, and they simply don't have it in their budget to pay three head coaches at the same time.
At least if I knew that was part of their process for chasing a top notch GM candidate, I could accept it. But it's what I've been expecting all along and have been saying all season.
The Giants always make a big decision 1 year too late.
one year late and they still pick the wrong guys.
There should be NO jobs safe for this organization on or off the field for anyone not named Mara.
That doesn't excuse the brutal game management errors though.
It's more than game management. He apparently is not a great talent evaluator, reflected in the players he's complicit in bringing aboard, and then choosing who gets to play.