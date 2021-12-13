The Move I Think Will Be Most Telling: Abrams christian : 12/13/2021 4:27 pm

I think the least surprising off season outcome will be Gettleman retiring and Judge being retained. I think that's as near a lock as possible.



What will be the most interesting move to me is what they do with Kevin Abrams.



I think there's a 100% chance he gets an interview for the GM, and I think there's a chance he gets it.



But if he doesn't, do the Giants retain him? Do the Giants let a new GM fire a guy who's been with the team 20+ years. A guy who has never had a job anywhere else in his professional career.



What if the next guy wants to bring his own guy as his 2nd in command, will that be on the table?



This is a little shred of evidence I think will indicate whether the next GM has full autonomy.