The Move I Think Will Be Most Telling: Abrams

christian : 12/13/2021 4:27 pm
I think the least surprising off season outcome will be Gettleman retiring and Judge being retained. I think that's as near a lock as possible.

What will be the most interesting move to me is what they do with Kevin Abrams.

I think there's a 100% chance he gets an interview for the GM, and I think there's a chance he gets it.

But if he doesn't, do the Giants retain him? Do the Giants let a new GM fire a guy who's been with the team 20+ years. A guy who has never had a job anywhere else in his professional career.

What if the next guy wants to bring his own guy as his 2nd in command, will that be on the table?

This is a little shred of evidence I think will indicate whether the next GM has full autonomy.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/13/2021 4:28 pm : link
How in God's name can ANYONE in this organization be promoted?
RE: ...  
Jints in Carolina : 12/13/2021 4:30 pm : link
In comment 15494285 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
How in God's name can ANYONE in this organization be promoted?


i give up
If they promote Abrams  
jeff57 : 12/13/2021 4:32 pm : link
It will just show the contempt the Maras have for the fans.
Judge should be a lock  
jeff57 : 12/13/2021 4:34 pm : link
For Alabama special teams coach. He’s in over his head and never should have been hired.
I think Mara gets him a job in the League office  
Ben in Tampa : 12/13/2021 4:38 pm : link
So they can take care of him on the way out
If the Giants promote Abrams  
Jay on the Island : 12/13/2021 4:38 pm : link
Then I will take off next season. It will prove that ownership refuses to change their ways.
There is no way that  
jvm52106 : 12/13/2021 4:55 pm : link
is happening.

If the reports of the "foundation" Judge is laying within the whole organization is true, then clearly the issues were deeper with DG and the process than what we have been told. So if Judge is saying what he is saying right now, then I think he is paving the way for the person Judge plans on working with going forward.

Scott Pioloi keeps coming to mind.

Either way I cannot see Abrams getting the job at all!
Is it such a broad portfolio Abrams is credited with?  
ColHowPepper : 12/13/2021 5:06 pm : link
My understanding that he is tasked, for the most part, with contract structuring and cap management (Gettleman's chicanery doesn't leave him much leeway). Could there not be a similar, limited role with a successor GM? As such, maybe his retention or not in that way will not be as telling.
.  
Go Terps : 12/13/2021 5:06 pm : link
I'm not there yet, but I'm inching towards being done.

I've been a Met fan my whole life and the soccer team I support in Spain was relegated down to the third division after years of foolish overspending got them in trouble. I can handle losing.

What rubs me the wrong way is the arrogance of this particular organization. They have been absolutely lapped by the more intelligent, progressive organizations in the NFL. Yet they don't seem to be interested in changing the way they operate or even examining it. They continually show themselves to know very little but carry themselves like they are a first class operation.

I need something to change.
Nobody reads the whole thing anymore...  
Jerry in_DC : 12/13/2021 5:06 pm : link
Just for clarification, it appears the central question is -

Will the new GM be forced to retain Abrams?
Which is to say  
ColHowPepper : 12/13/2021 5:07 pm : link
if his role could be delimited, a successor might be ok with him as his cap and contracts guy, easier to digest.
.  
moespree : 12/13/2021 5:07 pm : link
If they replace Gettleman but keep Judge and Jones how can anyone expect different results? You're already forcing the brand new GM to accept a coach and QB he had no role in picking. It's already setting him up for failure.

Which is exactly why Kevin Abrams should surprise no one if it is him.
The OP did not suggest that Abrams could be promoted.  
Big Blue Blogger : 12/13/2021 5:07 pm : link
The question is whether he will be retained at all.

I think it should be the new GM’s decision. Abrams may deserve an interview for his current position, like others in the organization. But he shouldn’t enjoy any other preference.
...  
Pascal4554 : 12/13/2021 5:11 pm : link
I don't think they can promote Abrams because of the fan backlash. This is a business and they need to sell tickets. They need to bring in someone outside of the organization and hype them up and get fans excited.
?  
TyreeHelmet : 12/13/2021 5:12 pm : link
How could they possibly explain that let alone sell it to the fans? Keeping Judge is bad enough. What accomplishments could they point to with Abrams?
RE: ?  
FStubbs : 12/13/2021 5:14 pm : link
In comment 15494368 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
How could they possibly explain that let alone sell it to the fans? Keeping Judge is bad enough. What accomplishments could they point to with Abrams?


"We got rid of Gettleman and Abrams yadda yadda cap" or something.

Or "we're laying a good foundation" or something.
RE: .  
BigBlueJ : 12/13/2021 5:16 pm : link
In comment 15494354 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'm not there yet, but I'm inching towards being done.

I've been a Met fan my whole life and the soccer team I support in Spain was relegated down to the third division after years of foolish overspending got them in trouble. I can handle losing.

What rubs me the wrong way is the arrogance of this particular organization. They have been absolutely lapped by the more intelligent, progressive organizations in the NFL. Yet they don't seem to be interested in changing the way they operate or even examining it. They continually show themselves to know very little but carry themselves like they are a first class operation.

I need something to change.


Exactly where I am. Also as I have now been a resident of Tampa for 20 years now, I feel my desire to follow this team at a very shallow tide. I will walk away from John Mara for sure.
Depending on how they structure this I'm ok with Abrams  
DavidinBMNY : 12/13/2021 5:18 pm : link
If Abrams is making non-emotional business decisions, and has someone else outside the current mix of people in charge of football player evaluations and decisions I'm fine with it.

Basically, that would mean Mara takes a step back. Abrams was always going to have to supplement his background with a football guy. It's just that guy can't be Judge.
RE: .  
ColHowPepper : 12/13/2021 5:22 pm : link
In comment 15494354 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'm not there yet, but I'm inching towards being done.

I've been a Met fan my whole life and the soccer team I support in Spain was relegated down to the third division after years of foolish overspending got them in trouble. I can handle losing.

What rubs me the wrong way is the arrogance of this particular organization. They have been absolutely lapped by the more intelligent, progressive organizations in the NFL. Yet they don't seem to be interested in changing the way they operate or even examining it. They continually show themselves to know very little but carry themselves like they are a first class operation.

I need something to change.
My hip accidentally hit the channel button on the remote last night as Bears-Packers game was winding down, and I found myself on TUDN broadcast of the Mexican League Championship, ATLAS v LEON (stadium in Gualalajara, looked modern and good, absolutely packed). I came in at end of 1st extra time, it went full time through 2nd extra time to penalties. ATLAS keeper made two brilliant saves giving ATL the Championship--its first in 70 years. I guess hope is what you make of it.

I agree with the gist of your comment (thought you followed Seville). A week or two ago, someone posted a comment from one of the national beats, I think affiliated with one of the NFL TV networks, and the comment was that coming to the Giants for the coverage (whatever game it was), he saw in MetLife the same people, the same suits, and of course the same FO faces of the franchise that he'd seen for 20 years, no change.
RE: RE: .  
DavidinBMNY : 12/13/2021 5:25 pm : link
In comment 15494380 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15494354 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I'm not there yet, but I'm inching towards being done.

I've been a Met fan my whole life and the soccer team I support in Spain was relegated down to the third division after years of foolish overspending got them in trouble. I can handle losing.

What rubs me the wrong way is the arrogance of this particular organization. They have been absolutely lapped by the more intelligent, progressive organizations in the NFL. Yet they don't seem to be interested in changing the way they operate or even examining it. They continually show themselves to know very little but carry themselves like they are a first class operation.

I need something to change.



Exactly where I am. Also as I have now been a resident of Tampa for 20 years now, I feel my desire to follow this team at a very shallow tide. I will walk away from John Mara for sure.
I don't think it is arrogance. I think it's fear. Fear of the unknown. Fear of drastic changes. Fear of looking yourself in the mirror and saying - It's broken. It's got to change. Regardless the outcome is the same, but I lean to fear.
 
christian : 12/13/2021 5:29 pm : link
I don’t think they’ll just hand anything to Abrams, though I bet Mara wishes he could. Just like Accorsi to Reese was.

What I believe will happen is Abrams will be given a chance to interview for the GM job. Nothing surprises me with them, so I won’t be shocked if he gets it.

But let’s say they hire an outsider — are they going to force Abrams on him?

I can’t imagine any way in hell Mara fires Abrams.
CHP  
Go Terps : 12/13/2021 5:35 pm : link
Deportivo La Coruna is the club I support.

As for the comment about the same people in the building - you may be referring to the clip of Belichick talking to Brady at Giants Stadium about how it's all the same people in the building, and the only ones that get fired are the coaches.

Where's the impetus for change from ownership? On one side there's Steve Tisch - why would he want to change anything...last I saw him he was drinking champagne up in a private box with a piece of ass 40 years younger than him.

And then on the other side there's John Mara, who learned at the feet of a fool who only through George Young's ability gained a reputation as a wise pillar of the NFL.

These two assholes are populating the front office with friends and family like it's a fucking Airbnb at a destination wedding.
Mara isn't stupid  
Bob from Massachusetts : 12/13/2021 5:37 pm : link
he may be loyal and he is certainly a traditionalist, but you can bet he can read the writing on the wall. And if he's smart, and I think he is, the next GM will have control over whether Judge stays and the plans for Abrams. That takes those kind of decisions off his plate.

But my prediction is there's no way Mara sticks with Abrams
Are we sure  
Jerry in_DC : 12/13/2021 5:40 pm : link
he's not stupid? I'm not claiming that he is stupid, but I'm not sure he's not.
Put him in charge of Stadium concessions  
jpetuch : 12/13/2021 5:40 pm : link
Based upon the quality of food at Met Life he cant make it any worse
This Terps sums up how I feel pretty well  
NoGainDayne : 12/13/2021 5:41 pm : link

Quote:
What rubs me the wrong way is the arrogance of this particular organization. They have been absolutely lapped by the more intelligent, progressive organizations in the NFL. Yet they don't seem to be interested in changing the way they operate or even examining it. They continually show themselves to know very little but carry themselves like they are a first class operation.


It actually is in direct contrast to the way people talk about Mara. It's what is so annoying of all the talk about what good people they are. To me a good person sees the quality of something they care about diminish and doesn't leave a stone unturned to fix it. They seem much more interested in preserving some office culture that by all accounts is quite terrible for producing results in the modern world over fixing their problems. And that is pretty frustrating to watch. Especially when they fool so many here into thinking that they care. To me showing you care is about actions not a yearly speech where you talk about how much you "care" about fixing things that rings pretty empty in actions
Abrams needs to be fired..  
Sean : 12/13/2021 5:42 pm : link
Both DG & Abrams need to go. I can live with Judge coming back, but I need a new GM brought in who is the best candidate for the job. A long, wide ranging search. I’d also like to see that new GM bring in his own assistant GM. Need some new blood in this front office.
One point I'd like to make  
Jerry in_DC : 12/13/2021 5:43 pm : link
Is that it's not fair or useful to get mad about something that hasn't happened yet. The Giants do not deserve the benefit of the doubt, but they still haven't actually promoted Abrams.

This is a common political/news tactic - state a hypothetical and then get angry about it as if it's actually happened. It's not healthy. Just my observation on this phenomenon.
RE: ...  
Bill in UT : 12/13/2021 5:44 pm : link
In comment 15494367 Pascal4554 said:
Quote:
I don't think they can promote Abrams because of the fan backlash. This is a business and they need to sell tickets. They need to bring in someone outside of the organization and hype them up and get fans excited.


Maybe I'm misguided, but I'd guess that outside of BBI, 95% of the fan base has never heard of Kevin Abrams.
The “No one cares about this more than me”  
Sean : 12/13/2021 5:45 pm : link
line from Mara is infuriating. It’s obvious bullshit too, bc if it was true he’d do more. It’s too bad the NYG beat reporters are so soft.
RE: One point I'd like to make  
Sean : 12/13/2021 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15494432 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
Is that it's not fair or useful to get mad about something that hasn't happened yet. The Giants do not deserve the benefit of the doubt, but they still haven't actually promoted Abrams.

This is a common political/news tactic - state a hypothetical and then get angry about it as if it's actually happened. It's not healthy. Just my observation on this phenomenon.

+1
RE: Is it such a broad portfolio Abrams is credited with?  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/13/2021 6:09 pm : link
In comment 15494353 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
My understanding that he is tasked, for the most part, with contract structuring and cap management (Gettleman's chicanery doesn't leave him much leeway). Could there not be a similar, limited role with a successor GM? As such, maybe his retention or not in that way will not be as telling.

We have sunk into cap despair under two consecutive GMs. The cap is Abrams' purview. If he can't defend that against the GMs he has worked for already, he shouldn't get the chance to sink the cap a third time under another GM.

Maybe he's too good at cap maneuvering for his own good, but he's not good enough at managing upward to be lieutenant for an outside GM.
If Judge is safe...  
bw in dc : 12/13/2021 6:25 pm : link
as suggested on another thread, I think that strongly hints that either Abrams finally gets his GM role or O'Brien gets the role. If it's O'Brien, Abrams will get a title bump to try and keep a loyal employee.

But O'Brien can't be discounted. He's in this.

Who cares?  
AdamBrag : 12/13/2021 6:33 pm : link
If Abrams is promoted or a Judge lackey is brought in, it's the same thing. If an outside GM who isn't on the same page as Judge is brought in, that'll be even worse.

For me, the most telling thing is if a new OC is brought in with a completely different offensive philosophy. I think what is abundantly clear is that Judge has no idea how to coach an offense. If the OC next year is Kitchens, next year will be more of the same.
Obviously we are all guessing but I don’t see the Owners  
Jimmy Googs : 12/13/2021 6:45 pm : link
keeping Abrams on in any capacity. The interview may be part of their overall process (out of mutual respect) but unlikely he would even make the first cut.

Not to suggest they have followed sound logic over the recent past but promoting a tainted Abrams would be asking for everyone in the football world to call them a laughing stock.

Look for a very broad search and plenty of names folks are unfamiliar with...
RE: Obviously we are all guessing but I don’t see the Owners  
japanhead : 12/13/2021 6:48 pm : link
In comment 15494540 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:


Look for a very broad search and plenty of names folks are unfamiliar with...


if they do a very broad search and bring in a stellar candidate i'll be absolutely shocked. the only candidate who wasn't in the building the last time was louis riddick.

when they promoted reese the only candidate who wasn't in the building was charlie casserly.

what makes you think this time will be so different?

the simple fact that the team has been an unlikeable laughingstock for five plus years?
If they keep Judge  
JoeyBigBlue : 12/13/2021 7:02 pm : link
Which seems to be the case, then they need to let Joe choose his GM. It’s the only thing that makes sense to do if Mara loves Judge. Gettleman and Abram should both be fired.
RE: Obviously we are all guessing but I don’t see the Owners  
Sean : 12/13/2021 7:12 pm : link
In comment 15494540 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
keeping Abrams on in any capacity. The interview may be part of their overall process (out of mutual respect) but unlikely he would even make the first cut.

Not to suggest they have followed sound logic over the recent past but promoting a tainted Abrams would be asking for everyone in the football world to call them a laughing stock.

Look for a very broad search and plenty of names folks are unfamiliar with...

Completely agree. And that hire may not happen until late January, especially if Mara will be interviewing from the playoff teams.

It’s why bringing Judge back isn’t a huge deal imo. If this search goes how we want it to go, hiring a HC would be VERY late in the game. 2022 will be a shitty year anyway, let the new GM start his groundwork. If Judge bombs, new GM can get a HC he fully aligns with.
RE: RE: Obviously we are all guessing but I don’t see the Owners  
Jimmy Googs : 12/13/2021 7:16 pm : link
In comment 15494544 japanhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15494540 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:




Look for a very broad search and plenty of names folks are unfamiliar with...



if they do a very broad search and bring in a stellar candidate i'll be absolutely shocked. the only candidate who wasn't in the building the last time was louis riddick.

when they promoted reese the only candidate who wasn't in the building was charlie casserly.

what makes you think this time will be so different?

the simple fact that the team has been an unlikeable laughingstock for five plus years?


I think it will different because we are at rock bottom.

You may all see it your own way, but after watching Giant football for the last several decades and seeing the highs and the lows, we are at rock bottom. We only win about 30% of the time now based on the last several years. And so many of those “wins” were simply because we got to play backup QBs or an opposing team that just was off their game, or got an unexpected turnover to escape by skin of our teeth. But very few of these wins were because the Giants played better.

Rock bottom...
RE: RE: Obviously we are all guessing but I don’t see the Owners  
Sean : 12/13/2021 7:18 pm : link
In comment 15494544 japanhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15494540 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:




Look for a very broad search and plenty of names folks are unfamiliar with...



if they do a very broad search and bring in a stellar candidate i'll be absolutely shocked. the only candidate who wasn't in the building the last time was louis riddick.

when they promoted reese the only candidate who wasn't in the building was charlie casserly.

what makes you think this time will be so different?

the simple fact that the team has been an unlikeable laughingstock for five plus years?

The short answer, yes. The Giants are 19-42 under DG. Maybe I’ll be wrong and this franchise might as well be hopeless, but I think the GM search will be legit.

I wouldn’t change a thing about the Reese hire. The team was coming off two straight playoff appearances and had Eli in place.

Even with Gettleman, look back on BBI from 2013-2015, most people attributed the decline to losing Gettleman. It was a retool hire to win with Eli.

This current situation is entirely different. 19-42 with an owner who is obsessed with optics, Abrams would be WORSE than the Eli benching.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/13/2021 7:19 pm : link
At 36,000 feet, it is hard to imagine Abrams getting the top gig because one would think Mara isn't THAT stupid. Then again, per Ralph V., he thinks Joe Fucking Judge might be the next Parcells or BB so...Mara might be out of it.
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 12/13/2021 7:54 pm : link
In comment 15494591 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
At 36,000 feet, it is hard to imagine Abrams getting the top gig because one would think Mara isn't THAT stupid. Then again, per Ralph V., he thinks Joe Fucking Judge might be the next Parcells or BB so...Mara might be out of it.


But Maras are predictable with GMs. Most of us saw the Accorsi hire. Reese was a lay-up. Gettleman was as obvious as the sun rising in the east...

They (I'm including Old Man Welli) are most comfortable with those candidates who have roamed the halls of Jints Central and can hit the ground running the "Giants Way".
RE: If they keep Judge  
Matt M. : 12/13/2021 8:16 pm : link
In comment 15494565 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Which seems to be the case, then they need to let Joe choose his GM. It’s the only thing that makes sense to do if Mara loves Judge. Gettleman and Abram should both be fired.
Coaches should never pick the GM.
RE: RE: Obviously we are all guessing but I don’t see the Owners  
christian : 12/13/2021 8:19 pm : link
In comment 15494577 Sean said:
Quote:
It’s why bringing Judge back isn’t a huge deal imo. If this search goes how we want it to go, hiring a HC would be VERY late in the game. 2022 will be a shitty year anyway, let the new GM start his groundwork. If Judge bombs, new GM can get a HC he fully aligns with.


I think this is a possibility. Judge might get mop up duty with with Gettleman’s leftovers.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 12/13/2021 8:27 pm : link
In comment 15494642 bw in dc said:
Quote:
They (I'm including Old Man Welli) are most comfortable with those candidates who have roamed the halls of Jints Central and can hit the ground running the "Giants Way".


There was disco the last time the Giants hired a GM who didn’t have a spin as a Giant director or above on his CV.
RE: RE: If they keep Judge  
bw in dc : 12/13/2021 8:31 pm : link
In comment 15494668 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15494565 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


Which seems to be the case, then they need to let Joe choose his GM. It’s the only thing that makes sense to do if Mara loves Judge. Gettleman and Abram should both be fired.

Coaches should never pick the GM.


I don't agree. Shanahan picked Lynch. And I think the 9ers have been very successful with that duo when they haven't been ravaged by injuries. Along with Adam Peters, their Asst GM who I really like and want us to interview, Lynch and Shanahan have built a solid foundation on both sides of the ball. If Lance hits, they are really going to be set...
Too much talk here about  
Bill in TN : 12/13/2021 8:47 pm : link
the GM being the ultimate solution. Last I saw, the HC develops and coaches the players. Not the GM. Hire a good GM, let him pick the coach, and let's rock. Judge has no business being a head coach now or, God forbid, next year. He needs an auspicious removal on or before 1/10/22. Lose that arrogant MFer.
If Mara  
Les in TO : 12/13/2021 9:07 pm : link
Wises up and recruits the best external candidate, I expect they will be empowered to make decisions about people who report to him including Abrams. Maybe they click maybe they don’t.

I think Mara will realize the error of his ways and will hire someone with no previous ties to the team.
External GM  
Paulie Walnuts : 12/13/2021 9:32 pm : link
Needs to replace the entire player personnel group. This is all broken
The only way any of this will make sense  
bradshaw44 : 12/13/2021 9:46 pm : link
In regards to Abrams getting promoted would be, that judge had a deal with Mara from jump street. You can’t fire me without me ever getting to choose the players I want. And Mara must have agreed. And if Abrams is promoted, it will mainly be for his cap management and Judge will pick the players.

Mara is going to let Judge buy the groceries. Abrams maintains the check book. And if judges meals suck next year, he’s gone.

This is the only way I can dee this possibly making sense. In some weird way.
If they're not firing Judge  
Jint Fan in Buc Land : 12/13/2021 10:03 pm : link
Promoting Abrams makes the most sense
If you bring in a new GM  
Daniel in MI : 12/14/2021 2:10 am : link
At this stage you have to give them free reign to make changes. You have to tell them to make their assessment of the problems and fix them.

That means they can change coaches or QB or whatever else. Otherwise 1) who would take the job, and 2) what’s the point of having a new GM.

Say what you want about the Maras, but I don’t think the problem is they don’t care. By all accounts Mara cares deeply. To the extent they’re stuck in the past (and that’s debatable as to exactly how) I think it’s because that’s what they’ve seen work. They are also probably too loyal (which can show up as insular).

They fundamentally believe in Parcells ball - run the ball with power, play great D, pass efficiently. They’re not wrong, if a tad old fashioned.

What they’ve failed at is executing on that vision…Horribly and for a decade. It’s not been for lack of trying, but every time we try to fix the OL it fails. Draft a OLT (Flowers) and he sucked. Draft a G (Hernandez) and he’s meh. Pay a FA OLT (Solder) and he’s dreadful. Load up on young OL guys and only one has been good so far (one incomplete in Lemieux). Bring in a star RB (too high) to help the run game and he gets hurt.

If Lemieux pans out, AT keeps developing, Peart develops, …who knows someday we may say this was indeed a foundation. But right now? It’s all crap save AT.

Mara has said a few times  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/14/2021 8:20 am : link
that they have made significant changes to the front office operations which leads me to believe he really does not want to blow it up at this point.

If he commits to Judge then I can definitely see a internal promotion. If he goes outside it will probably be someone with familiarity with Judge and will work within the structure.

Mara may need this to play out before he finally goes scorched earth. Keep and eye on the trash cans for clues the rest of the season.

RE: Are we sure  
TJ : 12/14/2021 8:39 am : link
In comment 15494426 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
he's not stupid? I'm not claiming that he is stupid, but I'm not sure he's not.


Who knows? People frequently conflate being rich with being smart or worthy. I mean Mara's father was horrible at football and had to be forced by the league into fielding a respectable team and he's in the HOF. So the current Mara inherited an assumption of intelligence and competence and there is no way any fan will ever know for sure whether the guy can even tie his own wingtips.
Abrams sticking around in his current role as cap guru  
ron mexico : 12/14/2021 8:49 am : link
won't mean much

If he gets promoted, that will be very telling that the GM is just the public face of a committee GM group running the show behind the scenes

How fucking hard is it to find a numbers guy?  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/14/2021 8:52 am : link
Fire. Them. All.
RE: Abrams sticking around in his current role as cap guru  
christian : 12/14/2021 9:14 am : link
In comment 15494991 ron mexico said:
Quote:
won't mean much.


The Giants have been pretty forthright Abrams is more than the cap guru, and this has been corroborated by agents reporting Abrams is who they negotiates deals with.

He’s definitely more on the economics than scouting side, but they’ve given more responsibility.
Unfortunately for Abrams that fact is a two-edged sword  
Jimmy Googs : 12/14/2021 9:17 am : link
as the scouting/player evaluation process has been bad.

Guilty by association...
RE: Abrams sticking around in his current role as cap guru  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/14/2021 9:27 am : link
In comment 15494991 ron mexico said:
Quote:
won't mean much

If he gets promoted, that will be very telling that the GM is just the public face of a committee GM group running the show behind the scenes

He's not especially good even limited to "cap guru" status only.

He's now a tenured legacy of the front office. Mara Tech doesn't fire tenured legacy without cause.
RE: RE: RE: .  
Brown_Hornet : 12/14/2021 9:30 am : link
In comment 15494404 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:

I don't think it is arrogance. I think it's fear. Fear of the unknown. Fear of drastic changes. Fear of looking yourself in the mirror and saying - It's broken. It's got to change. Regardless the outcome is the same, but I lean to fear.
Agree.

Also, this is bigger than the Giants. Government behaves the same way.

Systemic change is scary...
RE: RE: Abrams sticking around in his current role as cap guru  
ron mexico : 12/14/2021 9:38 am : link
In comment 15495023 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15494991 ron mexico said:


Quote:


won't mean much.



The Giants have been pretty forthright Abrams is more than the cap guru, and this has been corroborated by agents reporting Abrams is who they negotiates deals with.

He’s definitely more on the economics than scouting side, but they’ve given more responsibility.


The point is he doesn’t have a talent evaluation background so if promoted, he clearly won’t be on his own with full authority
RE: RE: RE: Abrams sticking around in his current role as cap guru  
christian : 12/14/2021 10:45 am : link
In comment 15495052 ron mexico said:
Quote:
The Giants have been pretty forthright Abrams is more than the cap guru, and this has been corroborated by agents reporting Abrams is who they negotiates deals with.

He’s definitely more on the economics than scouting side, but they’ve given more responsibility.

The point is he doesn’t have a talent evaluation background so if promoted, he clearly won’t be on his own with full authority


I wouldn’t be certain of that. Ernie Accorsi was never a scout, but developed a strong understanding of the game. His background was in PR before becoming an administrator.

Micky Loomis for the Saints is a career administrator with no formal talent evaluation background, and is EVP and GM.

Abrams would have a director of amateur and pro personnel reporting to him, but I think it’s premature to say he wouldn’t have full authority.
RE: Obviously we are all guessing but I don’t see the Owners  
djm : 12/14/2021 10:58 am : link
In comment 15494540 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
keeping Abrams on in any capacity. The interview may be part of their overall process (out of mutual respect) but unlikely he would even make the first cut.

Not to suggest they have followed sound logic over the recent past but promoting a tainted Abrams would be asking for everyone in the football world to call them a laughing stock.

Look for a very broad search and plenty of names folks are unfamiliar with...


This is my take as well. I think Mara is very much in tune with what people are screaming about and right or wrong he's going to let that influence his decisions here. I see the Giants hiring an outside the building GM, and he will let Judge have one more year under this new GM.

I also kind of hope we just take 2 non QBs in this draft with an eye on the trenches (O and D) but I would be fine with cluster drafting D pass rushers or OL. Wait on the QB unless you fall in love with one here over the next 4 months.
RE: If Judge is safe...  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/14/2021 12:14 pm : link
In comment 15494487 bw in dc said:
Quote:
as suggested on another thread, I think that strongly hints that either Abrams finally gets his GM role or O'Brien gets the role. If it's O'Brien, Abrams will get a title bump to try and keep a loyal employee.

But O'Brien can't be discounted. He's in this.

KOB is the guy if they go internal, IMO.

The timing of his hire, the oddness of his title (or lack thereof), and the way his background lands on a similar footprint to Judge makes it very clear that he's Judge's mouthpiece in the front office. I think, if things had gone well for Judge this year, it would be fait accompli that KOB would succeed DG (who I suspected would be gone after this year no matter what). I actually had a lengthy back and forth email conversation with FMIC a while back that included this very possibility; he did not share my suspicion, but acknowledged some curiosity about KOB's current and future role with the team.

But I now wonder if Judge has damaged his own brand within the organization to such an extent that elevating the guy who would have been JJ's GM is now out of reach. However, if they're still sold on JJ, KOB is the internal hire to watch for, IMO.
KOB would be terrible too.  
BrettNYG10 : 12/14/2021 12:33 pm : link
.
Yes, I’m wondering about O’Brien, too.  
cosmicj : 12/14/2021 1:02 pm : link
I watched an interview of him on the Lions site from the combine a few years ago and came away thoroughly unimpressed. (An equivalent interview with Petit was miles better, for comparisons sake.) The signings that have O’Brien’s signature on them (Rudolph, Odenigbo, Ragland, but not Golladay) have been thoroughly unimpressive. (Although Ragland is a solid vet value.)

I’d be disappointed in him being promoted. An end of season losing streak would weaken Judge’s hand and lessen the likelihood of O’Brien getting promoted. I really think it’s important the Giants lose out for that reason alone.
