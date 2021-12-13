The Move I Think Will Be Most Telling: Abrams

I think the least surprising off season outcome will be Gettleman retiring and Judge being retained. I think that's as near a lock as possible.
What will be the most interesting move to me is what they do with Kevin Abrams.
I think there's a 100% chance he gets an interview for the GM, and I think there's a chance he gets it.
But if he doesn't, do the Giants retain him? Do the Giants let a new GM fire a guy who's been with the team 20+ years. A guy who has never had a job anywhere else in his professional career.
What if the next guy wants to bring his own guy as his 2nd in command, will that be on the table?
This is a little shred of evidence I think will indicate whether the next GM has full autonomy.
If the reports of the "foundation" Judge is laying within the whole organization is true, then clearly the issues were deeper with DG and the process than what we have been told. So if Judge is saying what he is saying right now, then I think he is paving the way for the person Judge plans on working with going forward.
Scott Pioloi keeps coming to mind.
Either way I cannot see Abrams getting the job at all!
I've been a Met fan my whole life and the soccer team I support in Spain was relegated down to the third division after years of foolish overspending got them in trouble. I can handle losing.
What rubs me the wrong way is the arrogance of this particular organization. They have been absolutely lapped by the more intelligent, progressive organizations in the NFL. Yet they don't seem to be interested in changing the way they operate or even examining it. They continually show themselves to know very little but carry themselves like they are a first class operation.
I need something to change.
Will the new GM be forced to retain Abrams?
Which is exactly why Kevin Abrams should surprise no one if it is him.
I think it should be the new GM’s decision. Abrams may deserve an interview for his current position, like others in the organization. But he shouldn’t enjoy any other preference.
Exactly where I am. Also as I have now been a resident of Tampa for 20 years now, I feel my desire to follow this team at a very shallow tide. I will walk away from John Mara for sure.
Basically, that would mean Mara takes a step back. Abrams was always going to have to supplement his background with a football guy. It's just that guy can't be Judge.
I agree with the gist of your comment (thought you followed Seville). A week or two ago, someone posted a comment from one of the national beats, I think affiliated with one of the NFL TV networks, and the comment was that coming to the Giants for the coverage (whatever game it was), he saw in MetLife the same people, the same suits, and of course the same FO faces of the franchise that he'd seen for 20 years, no change.
I'm not there yet, but I'm inching towards being done.
What I believe will happen is Abrams will be given a chance to interview for the GM job. Nothing surprises me with them, so I won’t be shocked if he gets it.
But let’s say they hire an outsider — are they going to force Abrams on him?
I can’t imagine any way in hell Mara fires Abrams.
As for the comment about the same people in the building - you may be referring to the clip of Belichick talking to Brady at Giants Stadium about how it's all the same people in the building, and the only ones that get fired are the coaches.
Where's the impetus for change from ownership? On one side there's Steve Tisch - why would he want to change anything...last I saw him he was drinking champagne up in a private box with a piece of ass 40 years younger than him.
And then on the other side there's John Mara, who learned at the feet of a fool who only through George Young's ability gained a reputation as a wise pillar of the NFL.
These two assholes are populating the front office with friends and family like it's a fucking Airbnb at a destination wedding.
But my prediction is there's no way Mara sticks with Abrams
It actually is in direct contrast to the way people talk about Mara. It's what is so annoying of all the talk about what good people they are. To me a good person sees the quality of something they care about diminish and doesn't leave a stone unturned to fix it. They seem much more interested in preserving some office culture that by all accounts is quite terrible for producing results in the modern world over fixing their problems. And that is pretty frustrating to watch. Especially when they fool so many here into thinking that they care. To me showing you care is about actions not a yearly speech where you talk about how much you "care" about fixing things that rings pretty empty in actions
This is a common political/news tactic - state a hypothetical and then get angry about it as if it's actually happened. It's not healthy. Just my observation on this phenomenon.
Maybe I'm misguided, but I'd guess that outside of BBI, 95% of the fan base has never heard of Kevin Abrams.
This is a common political/news tactic - state a hypothetical and then get angry about it as if it's actually happened. It's not healthy. Just my observation on this phenomenon.
We have sunk into cap despair under two consecutive GMs. The cap is Abrams' purview. If he can't defend that against the GMs he has worked for already, he shouldn't get the chance to sink the cap a third time under another GM.
Maybe he's too good at cap maneuvering for his own good, but he's not good enough at managing upward to be lieutenant for an outside GM.
But O'Brien can't be discounted. He's in this.
For me, the most telling thing is if a new OC is brought in with a completely different offensive philosophy. I think what is abundantly clear is that Judge has no idea how to coach an offense. If the OC next year is Kitchens, next year will be more of the same.
Not to suggest they have followed sound logic over the recent past but promoting a tainted Abrams would be asking for everyone in the football world to call them a laughing stock.
Look for a very broad search and plenty of names folks are unfamiliar with...
if they do a very broad search and bring in a stellar candidate i'll be absolutely shocked. the only candidate who wasn't in the building the last time was louis riddick.
when they promoted reese the only candidate who wasn't in the building was charlie casserly.
what makes you think this time will be so different?
the simple fact that the team has been an unlikeable laughingstock for five plus years?
Completely agree. And that hire may not happen until late January, especially if Mara will be interviewing from the playoff teams.
It’s why bringing Judge back isn’t a huge deal imo. If this search goes how we want it to go, hiring a HC would be VERY late in the game. 2022 will be a shitty year anyway, let the new GM start his groundwork. If Judge bombs, new GM can get a HC he fully aligns with.
I think it will different because we are at rock bottom.
You may all see it your own way, but after watching Giant football for the last several decades and seeing the highs and the lows, we are at rock bottom. We only win about 30% of the time now based on the last several years. And so many of those “wins” were simply because we got to play backup QBs or an opposing team that just was off their game, or got an unexpected turnover to escape by skin of our teeth. But very few of these wins were because the Giants played better.
Rock bottom...
The short answer, yes. The Giants are 19-42 under DG. Maybe I’ll be wrong and this franchise might as well be hopeless, but I think the GM search will be legit.
I wouldn’t change a thing about the Reese hire. The team was coming off two straight playoff appearances and had Eli in place.
Even with Gettleman, look back on BBI from 2013-2015, most people attributed the decline to losing Gettleman. It was a retool hire to win with Eli.
This current situation is entirely different. 19-42 with an owner who is obsessed with optics, Abrams would be WORSE than the Eli benching.
But Maras are predictable with GMs. Most of us saw the Accorsi hire. Reese was a lay-up. Gettleman was as obvious as the sun rising in the east...
They (I'm including Old Man Welli) are most comfortable with those candidates who have roamed the halls of Jints Central and can hit the ground running the "Giants Way".
I think this is a possibility. Judge might get mop up duty with with Gettleman’s leftovers.
There was disco the last time the Giants hired a GM who didn’t have a spin as a Giant director or above on his CV.
Which seems to be the case, then they need to let Joe choose his GM. It’s the only thing that makes sense to do if Mara loves Judge. Gettleman and Abram should both be fired.
Coaches should never pick the GM.
I don't agree. Shanahan picked Lynch. And I think the 9ers have been very successful with that duo when they haven't been ravaged by injuries. Along with Adam Peters, their Asst GM who I really like and want us to interview, Lynch and Shanahan have built a solid foundation on both sides of the ball. If Lance hits, they are really going to be set...
I think Mara will realize the error of his ways and will hire someone with no previous ties to the team.
Mara is going to let Judge buy the groceries. Abrams maintains the check book. And if judges meals suck next year, he’s gone.
This is the only way I can dee this possibly making sense. In some weird way.
That means they can change coaches or QB or whatever else. Otherwise 1) who would take the job, and 2) what’s the point of having a new GM.
Say what you want about the Maras, but I don’t think the problem is they don’t care. By all accounts Mara cares deeply. To the extent they’re stuck in the past (and that’s debatable as to exactly how) I think it’s because that’s what they’ve seen work. They are also probably too loyal (which can show up as insular).
They fundamentally believe in Parcells ball - run the ball with power, play great D, pass efficiently. They’re not wrong, if a tad old fashioned.
What they’ve failed at is executing on that vision…Horribly and for a decade. It’s not been for lack of trying, but every time we try to fix the OL it fails. Draft a OLT (Flowers) and he sucked. Draft a G (Hernandez) and he’s meh. Pay a FA OLT (Solder) and he’s dreadful. Load up on young OL guys and only one has been good so far (one incomplete in Lemieux). Bring in a star RB (too high) to help the run game and he gets hurt.
If Lemieux pans out, AT keeps developing, Peart develops, …who knows someday we may say this was indeed a foundation. But right now? It’s all crap save AT.
If he commits to Judge then I can definitely see a internal promotion. If he goes outside it will probably be someone with familiarity with Judge and will work within the structure.
Mara may need this to play out before he finally goes scorched earth. Keep and eye on the trash cans for clues the rest of the season.
Who knows? People frequently conflate being rich with being smart or worthy. I mean Mara's father was horrible at football and had to be forced by the league into fielding a respectable team and he's in the HOF. So the current Mara inherited an assumption of intelligence and competence and there is no way any fan will ever know for sure whether the guy can even tie his own wingtips.
If he gets promoted, that will be very telling that the GM is just the public face of a committee GM group running the show behind the scenes
The Giants have been pretty forthright Abrams is more than the cap guru, and this has been corroborated by agents reporting Abrams is who they negotiates deals with.
He’s definitely more on the economics than scouting side, but they’ve given more responsibility.
Guilty by association...
If he gets promoted, that will be very telling that the GM is just the public face of a committee GM group running the show behind the scenes
He's not especially good even limited to "cap guru" status only.
He's now a tenured legacy of the front office. Mara Tech doesn't fire tenured legacy without cause.
I don't think it is arrogance. I think it's fear. Fear of the unknown. Fear of drastic changes. Fear of looking yourself in the mirror and saying - It's broken. It's got to change. Regardless the outcome is the same, but I lean to fear.
Also, this is bigger than the Giants. Government behaves the same way.
Systemic change is scary...
The Giants have been pretty forthright Abrams is more than the cap guru, and this has been corroborated by agents reporting Abrams is who they negotiates deals with.
He’s definitely more on the economics than scouting side, but they’ve given more responsibility.
The point is he doesn’t have a talent evaluation background so if promoted, he clearly won’t be on his own with full authority
He’s definitely more on the economics than scouting side, but they’ve given more responsibility.
The point is he doesn’t have a talent evaluation background so if promoted, he clearly won’t be on his own with full authority
I wouldn’t be certain of that. Ernie Accorsi was never a scout, but developed a strong understanding of the game. His background was in PR before becoming an administrator.
Micky Loomis for the Saints is a career administrator with no formal talent evaluation background, and is EVP and GM.
Abrams would have a director of amateur and pro personnel reporting to him, but I think it’s premature to say he wouldn’t have full authority.
Not to suggest they have followed sound logic over the recent past but promoting a tainted Abrams would be asking for everyone in the football world to call them a laughing stock.
Look for a very broad search and plenty of names folks are unfamiliar with...
This is my take as well. I think Mara is very much in tune with what people are screaming about and right or wrong he's going to let that influence his decisions here. I see the Giants hiring an outside the building GM, and he will let Judge have one more year under this new GM.
I also kind of hope we just take 2 non QBs in this draft with an eye on the trenches (O and D) but I would be fine with cluster drafting D pass rushers or OL. Wait on the QB unless you fall in love with one here over the next 4 months.
But O'Brien can't be discounted. He's in this.
KOB is the guy if they go internal, IMO.
The timing of his hire, the oddness of his title (or lack thereof), and the way his background lands on a similar footprint to Judge makes it very clear that he's Judge's mouthpiece in the front office. I think, if things had gone well for Judge this year, it would be fait accompli that KOB would succeed DG (who I suspected would be gone after this year no matter what). I actually had a lengthy back and forth email conversation with FMIC a while back that included this very possibility; he did not share my suspicion, but acknowledged some curiosity about KOB's current and future role with the team.
But I now wonder if Judge has damaged his own brand within the organization to such an extent that elevating the guy who would have been JJ's GM is now out of reach. However, if they're still sold on JJ, KOB is the internal hire to watch for, IMO.
I’d be disappointed in him being promoted. An end of season losing streak would weaken Judge’s hand and lessen the likelihood of O’Brien getting promoted. I really think it’s important the Giants lose out for that reason alone.