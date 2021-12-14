Redux: Jones’s 5th Year Option

if he plays well enough they will extend him.
if he plays well they can tag him.
and with all the injuries there's too much risk in a guarantee.
there's a premium to paid in success if you don't pick it up, but I think we'd all gladly pay that extra right now if we were told by someone from the future that he's a successful QB.
i'm in the camp of thinking it's a lot more important to get the right people on the roster than worrying about maximizing ROI of every cap dollar. i thought it was worth it to be certain that Williams was a good player before committing big $ and I think the same of Jones.
but holy shit his rookie year he dropped 24TDs/12INTs in a split year. He had a coach who knew how to run an offense. He had a good RB. He actually showed he belonged in the league. Now he has regressed and AGAIN ready to move on but he has complete shit around him and that includes Judge.
Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson have sucked COMPLETE COCK compared to Jones' rookie year. Jones at least showed that he COULD play in the NFL.
If Jones enters the season as the starter, what kind of season does he have to have in order to justify either a new contract or the franchise tag?
I'm asking because I can't believe we're talking about Jones getting another "prove it" year.
I can't understand it either.
Jones has proven what he is: a game manager who can only - possibly - excel if the team invests a lot of money and cap space in a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball. He just doesn't live up to his end of the bargain as a lottery pick. A QB with the ability to make others better and more productive.
He's a very nice guy and represents the organization well. But he's not a difference maker. So, let's give him an opportunity somewhere else if we can find a buyer (hopefully).
I'm skeptical if he will even play in the NFL again
People should prepare themselves for that possibility. Half, maybe more, highly drafted QBs don't work out. There's no way to predict it and there's no such thing as a can't miss QB.
But having a very good QB is basically mandatory to be a contender over an extended period of time. So you keep trying until you get one
I think some QBs can develop in the right situation. For example, I don't think Wilson turns into an elite QB if he's drafted by a dumpster fire. He had a good OL, good coaching and was able to turn into a great QB.
I think a well-run team that struggles on the QB looks like the Colts or Niners (although Wentz has had a good year). Niners traded up to try and get an elite talent. Colts have signed free agents (Rivers) and traded picks. It might work out for them this year, who knows.
RE: Everyone shits on Jones, I'm ready to move on too..
Mitch Trubisky had a 24/12 season his second year, and was 11-3 and as a starter.
One option for a team looking to start over on offense would be to hire Greg Roman to be the head coach and draft Malik Willis and/or Malik Cunningham to run that Roman run-based offense. Such an approach would allow for a lot of zigging to the rest of the league's zagging in personnel acquisition.
Lol you think an organization that is behind the league
I think a realistic hope is that they bring in someone to compete though.
Even if they can't accept that he isn't very good, I'd hope they can at least accept that he has a strange affinity for running into LBs and maybe it's better to have a backup plan that's stronger than "hey this guy is tall, and has started in the NFL sparingly"
Sometimes the league figures you out.
Yea but that wasn’t really the point. Everyone knows qbs can regress or fail despite a promising start. The point was jones did flash talent and production as a rookie. That’s why some wanted to see more this season. It wasn’t fans pulling optimism out of thin air like so often discussed here daily. It was tangible evidence in 19 that had people looking forward to this year.
At the beginning of the season I would of said yes
about giving Jones this season. 3 seasons is an acceptable tryout period. And I was even somewhat optimistic about him after the WFT game. Now it's clear what he is, so we should move on and try the next guy.
Yea but that wasn’t really the point. Everyone knows qbs can regress or fail despite a promising start. The point was jones did flash talent and production as a rookie. That’s why some wanted to see more this season. It wasn’t fans pulling optimism out of thin air like so often discussed here daily. It was tangible evidence in 19 that had people looking forward to this year.
And for myriad reasons it looks like that success in 2019 did not translate to future success.
This kind of thing has gone on with the Mara's since I started watching in 1965. Jones is the current Tucker Fredrickson. The Mara's love him. He's everything they want in a Giant uniform. The fact that he can't play is only a problem if you're a fan of the team or a coach of the team or on the team.
Someone in this thread said Jones is a game manager. I'm not sure what kind of game he's good at managing but if you're looking to score points and not turn the ball over he might not be your guy.
The scary thing is, what you said above fits Barkley too. That decision is coming in faster than Jones.
We are fast approaching a critical crossroad in the franchise
We had Eli and Lauletta. Once that season got out of hand the right thing to do was play Lauletta...and that's with Eli being a club legend. Jones is a club nobody - why would we even want to see him over Lewerke?
The only reason to play Jones is because we're still holding out hope he can be the long term guy - and that thought process has been proven stupid beyond a shadow of a doubt.
The Maras don't like to have their feeling hurt, nor those of their family (QB). Most likely they pick up the option, because to do otherwise would hurt Daniel Jones' feeling and you just can't have that.
A. Johnson - UFA
D. Shelton - UFA
L. Carter - UFA
D. Lawrence - 5th year option due in May
L. Williams - 27.3M cap hit
The new GM has a lot to think about.
30/10 and leading a top ten offense.
he has to win more games than he loses. as does Judge (assuming they are both back).
and I don't think either automatic to bring back - it should go without saying that if there's a chance at a Russell Wilson or Mike Tomlin you'd have to consider that.
There’s no financial benefit in cutting him. The only financial out is trading him, but with his injury and poor performance, I am not sure there would be a taker at any comp level.
The value is Trubiskying him in year four, and relegating him to good soldier backup.
I’d like to see a depth chart of Mariota followed by Jones in 2022.
Jones is a proven poor player and a roadblock to any unproven player. There must be something I'm not seeing here.
If Jones can be dealt for a pick then it should be considered.
Health withstanding.
Why would you?
He’s a top QB.
Jones is a proven poor player and a roadblock to any unproven player. There must be something I'm not seeing here.
He’s a good solider backup for one year in this scenario.
And if he can’t make it out of camp because a minimum cost player unseats him, you can cut him at the same sunk cost.
It wouldn't surprise me at all though
I can live with one year of Jake Fromm next year (he needs to start the remainder of the season)!
we need to trade down both our picks if we can and still draft OL and EDGE with those new picks especially if Thibodeaux and Hutchinson are gone)
we should look at those guys with trade downs:
EDGE: Karlaftis- Ojabo
OL: Cross (T) - Linderbaum (C) - Ekwonu (G) - Green (G)
with those guys + maybe 2 or 3 #1 in draft 2023 we will surely find our QB in 2023 (if not we can still draft him in round 1 with one of our first 2 picks)
LOL Trade? to who?
Well, the pressure is on the decision makers to get it right. That's their job.
100% Agree
But having a very good QB is basically mandatory to be a contender over an extended period of time. So you keep trying until you get one
But having a very good QB is basically mandatory to be a contender over an extended period of time. So you keep trying until you get one
I think some QBs can develop in the right situation. For example, I don't think Wilson turns into an elite QB if he's drafted by a dumpster fire. He had a good OL, good coaching and was able to turn into a great QB.
I think a well-run team that struggles on the QB looks like the Colts or Niners (although Wentz has had a good year). Niners traded up to try and get an elite talent. Colts have signed free agents (Rivers) and traded picks. It might work out for them this year, who knows.
I admire your optimism there Terps. My hope is just that they hire a non-idiot, non-Giants indoctrinated person and I'm not super hopeful of that
Even if they can't accept that he isn't very good, I'd hope they can at least accept that he has a strange affinity for running into LBs and maybe it's better to have a backup plan that's stronger than "hey this guy is tall, and has started in the NFL sparingly"
Not that there are lots of inspiring options on the market, but just give me a different flavor of crap.
Also we should definitely draft a QB in the 1st 2 rounds. But I don't think we will
Well, Shelton is gone. You know my thoughts on Carter.
Reminder, we did this same shit when Dave brown was floundering at an even lower level when we went in 1997, brown’s 4th year as a starter and 6th as a pro and handed brown the starting job.
This team sticks with bad players like no other franchise.
Yea but that wasn’t really the point. Everyone knows qbs can regress or fail despite a promising start. The point was jones did flash talent and production as a rookie. That’s why some wanted to see more this season. It wasn’t fans pulling optimism out of thin air like so often discussed here daily. It was tangible evidence in 19 that had people looking forward to this year.
And for myriad reasons it looks like that success in 2019 did not translate to future success.
The plan needs to be Jones as a placeholder in 22 and draft a replacement in 23 along with a cheap vet signing.
The scary thing is, what you said above fits Barkley too. That decision is coming in faster than Jones.
What's the benefit of having Jones eating snaps?
What's the benefit of having Jones eating snaps?
There is no benefit. It’s over. It’s also better for Jones to move on elsewhere. Better to draft a QB (any round) and roll the dice with Fromm or a FA.
The only reason to play Jones is because we're still holding out hope he can be the long term guy - and that thought process has been proven stupid beyond a shadow of a doubt.
The only benefit in keeping him is he’s a net zero cost backup vs. being cut. But that’s a whole lot of baggage he and the Giants shouldn’t carry next year.
The only benefit in keeping him is he’s a net zero cost backup vs. being cut. But that’s a whole lot of baggage he and the Giants shouldn’t carry next year.
If I were another team, I wouldn't trade a thing for Daniel Jones.
The absolute best outcome is to trade Jones before his roster bonus is due, preferably for a pick in the 2023 draft.
The only benefit in keeping him is he’s a net zero cost backup vs. being cut. But that’s a whole lot of baggage he and the Giants shouldn’t carry next year.
If I were another team, I wouldn't trade a thing for Daniel Jones.
If I were the Giants I’d be on the phone with Denver, and offer Jones for a 2023 3rd round pick.
Dont think we get a 1st but a 2nd or a 3rd? Absolutely.
I hope the new GM moves him and Judge.