Redux: Jones’s 5th Year Option

christian : 12/14/2021 11:23 am
The combination of on field questions and health, going into the offseason you can’t execute the 2023 option at 21.4M, can you?
christian : 12/14/2021 2:34 pm : link
The Giants aren’t changing their base defense unless Graham is gone.

A. Johnson - UFA
D. Shelton - UFA
L. Carter - UFA
D. Lawrence - 5th year option due in May
L. Williams - 27.3M cap hit

The new GM has a lot to think about.
I don't think there's a need to pick it up  
Eric on Li : 12/14/2021 2:41 pm : link
if he plays well enough they will extend him.
if he plays well they can tag him.
and with all the injuries there's too much risk in a guarantee.

there's a premium to paid in success if you don't pick it up, but I think we'd all gladly pay that extra right now if we were told by someone from the future that he's a successful QB.

i'm in the camp of thinking it's a lot more important to get the right people on the roster than worrying about maximizing ROI of every cap dollar. i thought it was worth it to be certain that Williams was a good player before committing big $ and I think the same of Jones.
Question about 2022  
Go Terps : 12/14/2021 2:45 pm : link
If Jones enters the season as the starter, what kind of season does he have to have in order to justify either a new contract or the franchise tag?

I'm asking because I can't believe we're talking about Jones getting another "prove it" year.
I think most of us are surrendering to  
JonC : 12/14/2021 2:47 pm : link
the Giants keeping Jones for '22. I just do not see the brass moving him yet, or if he's got legit trade value to be had.
RE: Question about 2022  
BrettNYG10 : 12/14/2021 2:49 pm : link
In comment 15495677 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If Jones enters the season as the starter, what kind of season does he have to have in order to justify either a new contract or the franchise tag?

I'm asking because I can't believe we're talking about Jones getting another "prove it" year.


30/10 and leading a top ten offense.
.  
Go Terps : 12/14/2021 2:52 pm : link
There is zero logic in keeping him. Zero.
RE: Question about 2022  
Eric on Li : 12/14/2021 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15495677 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If Jones enters the season as the starter, what kind of season does he have to have in order to justify either a new contract or the franchise tag?

I'm asking because I can't believe we're talking about Jones getting another "prove it" year.


he has to win more games than he loses. as does Judge (assuming they are both back).

and I don't think either automatic to bring back - it should go without saying that if there's a chance at a Russell Wilson or Mike Tomlin you'd have to consider that.
RE: .  
christian : 12/14/2021 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15495690 Go Terps said:
Quote:
There is zero logic in keeping him. Zero.


There’s no financial benefit in cutting him. The only financial out is trading him, but with his injury and poor performance, I am not sure there would be a taker at any comp level.

The value is Trubiskying him in year four, and relegating him to good soldier backup.

I’d like to see a depth chart of Mariota followed by Jones in 2022.
.  
Go Terps : 12/14/2021 3:03 pm : link
Wouldn't it just make more sense to draft a day 2 or day 3 guy and go with him? Or just go with Fromm?

Jones is a proven poor player and a roadblock to any unproven player. There must be something I'm not seeing here.
Don't see compelling reason why Jones can't be on the 2022 roster and  
chick310 : 12/14/2021 3:09 pm : link
the Giants still go about looking for another QB as well, either long-term or stop gap.

If Jones can be dealt for a pick then it should be considered.
RE: RE: You pick it up  
giantBCP : 12/14/2021 3:18 pm : link
In comment 15495322 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15495251 giantBCP said:


Quote:


Health withstanding.


Why would you?


He’s a top QB.
Everyone shits on Jones, I'm ready to move on too..  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/14/2021 3:25 pm : link
but holy shit his rookie year he dropped 24TDs/12INTs in a split year. He had a coach who knew how to run an offense. He had a good RB. He actually showed he belonged in the league. Now he has regressed and AGAIN ready to move on but he has complete shit around him and that includes Judge.

Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson have sucked COMPLETE COCK compared to Jones' rookie year. Jones at least showed that he COULD play in the NFL.

And no I dont want to pickup his 5th year.
RE: .  
christian : 12/14/2021 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15495706 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Wouldn't it just make more sense to draft a day 2 or day 3 guy and go with him? Or just go with Fromm?

Jones is a proven poor player and a roadblock to any unproven player. There must be something I'm not seeing here.


He’s a good solider backup for one year in this scenario.

And if he can’t make it out of camp because a minimum cost player unseats him, you can cut him at the same sunk cost.
If we get a new GM and that person picks up the option before  
NoGainDayne : 12/14/2021 3:45 pm : link
the season. That will put a real damper on my hope for the future of the Giants.

It wouldn't surprise me at all though
RE: Question about 2022  
bw in dc : 12/14/2021 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15495677 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If Jones enters the season as the starter, what kind of season does he have to have in order to justify either a new contract or the franchise tag?

I'm asking because I can't believe we're talking about Jones getting another "prove it" year.


I can't understand it either.

Jones has proven what he is: a game manager who can only - possibly - excel if the team invests a lot of money and cap space in a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball. He just doesn't live up to his end of the bargain as a lottery pick. A QB with the ability to make others better and more productive.

He's a very nice guy and represents the organization well. But he's not a difference maker. So, let's give him an opportunity somewhere else if we can find a buyer (hopefully).
I'm skeptical if he will even play in the NFL again  
RCPhoenix : 12/14/2021 4:00 pm : link
with his neck injury.
depends  
bc4life : 12/14/2021 4:21 pm : link
there is no replacement on the roster. he has shown some bad habits, he has also kept them in games.
Jim in Forest Hills makes good points. And for everyone ready to just  
Victor in CT : 12/14/2021 4:21 pm : link
toss Jones blindly, I hope you are all aware that could mean another QB reach.
The problem with Jones as a "game manager"  
NoGainDayne : 12/14/2021 4:27 pm : link
is how much he turns the ball over. That's like the worst quality in a game manager
RE: no  
DannyDimes : 12/14/2021 4:30 pm : link
In comment 15495233 charles355 said:
Quote:
we need to trade Daniel Jones in the offseason if we keep Joe Judge, since it's clear he doesn't want Jones again next year as a starter.

I can live with one year of Jake Fromm next year (he needs to start the remainder of the season)!

we need to trade down both our picks if we can and still draft OL and EDGE with those new picks especially if Thibodeaux and Hutchinson are gone)

we should look at those guys with trade downs:
EDGE: Karlaftis- Ojabo
OL: Cross (T) - Linderbaum (C) - Ekwonu (G) - Green (G)

with those guys + maybe 2 or 3 #1 in draft 2023 we will surely find our QB in 2023 (if not we can still draft him in round 1 with one of our first 2 picks)


LOL Trade? to who?
RE: Jim in Forest Hills makes good points. And for everyone ready to just  
bw in dc : 12/14/2021 4:32 pm : link
In comment 15495856 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
toss Jones blindly, I hope you are all aware that could mean another QB reach.


Well, the pressure is on the decision makers to get it right. That's their job.
RE: Everyone shits on Jones, I'm ready to move on too..  
DannyDimes : 12/14/2021 4:33 pm : link
In comment 15495746 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
but holy shit his rookie year he dropped 24TDs/12INTs in a split year. He had a coach who knew how to run an offense. He had a good RB. He actually showed he belonged in the league. Now he has regressed and AGAIN ready to move on but he has complete shit around him and that includes Judge.

Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson have sucked COMPLETE COCK compared to Jones' rookie year. Jones at least showed that he COULD play in the NFL.

And no I dont want to pickup his 5th year.


100% Agree
The next QB might suck too  
Jerry in_DC : 12/14/2021 4:37 pm : link
People should prepare themselves for that possibility. Half, maybe more, highly drafted QBs don't work out. There's no way to predict it and there's no such thing as a can't miss QB.

But having a very good QB is basically mandatory to be a contender over an extended period of time. So you keep trying until you get one
RE: The next QB might suck too  
BrettNYG10 : 12/14/2021 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15495886 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
People should prepare themselves for that possibility. Half, maybe more, highly drafted QBs don't work out. There's no way to predict it and there's no such thing as a can't miss QB.

But having a very good QB is basically mandatory to be a contender over an extended period of time. So you keep trying until you get one


I think some QBs can develop in the right situation. For example, I don't think Wilson turns into an elite QB if he's drafted by a dumpster fire. He had a good OL, good coaching and was able to turn into a great QB.

I think a well-run team that struggles on the QB looks like the Colts or Niners (although Wentz has had a good year). Niners traded up to try and get an elite talent. Colts have signed free agents (Rivers) and traded picks. It might work out for them this year, who knows.
RE: Everyone shits on Jones, I'm ready to move on too..  
christian : 12/14/2021 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15495746 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
but holy shit his rookie year he dropped 24TDs/12INTs in a split year. He had a coach who knew how to run an offense. He had a good RB. He actually showed he belonged in the league. Now he has regressed and AGAIN ready to move on but he has complete shit around him and that includes Judge.


Mitch Trubisky had a 24/12 season his second year, and was 11-3 and as a starter.

Sometimes the league figures you out.
.  
Go Terps : 12/14/2021 4:44 pm : link
One option for a team looking to start over on offense would be to hire Greg Roman to be the head coach and draft Malik Willis and/or Malik Cunningham to run that Roman run-based offense. Such an approach would allow for a lot of zigging to the rest of the league's zagging in personnel acquisition.
Lol you think an organization that is behind the league  
NoGainDayne : 12/14/2021 4:48 pm : link
on simply going for it on 4th down is going to build an offense around a mobile QB from a small school. AND hire the coach with that idea in mind.

I admire your optimism there Terps. My hope is just that they hire a non-idiot, non-Giants indoctrinated person and I'm not super hopeful of that
Nah, I know they'd never do that  
Go Terps : 12/14/2021 4:52 pm : link
I'm just pointing out that there are options beyond keeping a shitty quarterback on the roster "just because".
Take a deeper look at that 24/12 TD split.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/14/2021 4:53 pm : link
.
No way he isn't the starter in ink next year  
NoGainDayne : 12/14/2021 4:56 pm : link
I think a realistic hope is that they bring in someone to compete though.

Even if they can't accept that he isn't very good, I'd hope they can at least accept that he has a strange affinity for running into LBs and maybe it's better to have a backup plan that's stronger than "hey this guy is tall, and has started in the NFL sparingly"
Jones career  
bdre992 : 12/14/2021 5:18 pm : link
May be over.
Could you guys imagine running this team back in 2022?  
Jerry in_DC : 12/14/2021 5:21 pm : link
I get the contact stuff - there's a case for keeping Jones. But man we're supposed to watch these same guys again next year?

Not that there are lots of inspiring options on the market, but just give me a different flavor of crap.

Also we should definitely draft a QB in the 1st 2 rounds. But I don't think we will
RE: …  
Angel Eyes : 12/14/2021 5:55 pm : link
In comment 15495658 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants aren’t changing their base defense unless Graham is gone.

A. Johnson - UFA
D. Shelton - UFA
L. Carter - UFA
D. Lawrence - 5th year option due in May
L. Williams - 27.3M cap hit

The new GM has a lot to think about.

Well, Shelton is gone. You know my thoughts on Carter.
RE: 3 wasted years isn't enough  
djm : 12/14/2021 6:14 pm : link
In comment 15495246 Go Terps said:
Quote:
?


Reminder, we did this same shit when Dave brown was floundering at an even lower level when we went in 1997, brown’s 4th year as a starter and 6th as a pro and handed brown the starting job.

This team sticks with bad players like no other franchise.
RE: RE: Everyone shits on Jones, I'm ready to move on too..  
djm : 12/14/2021 6:24 pm : link
In comment 15495893 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15495746 Jim in Forest Hills said:


Quote:


but holy shit his rookie year he dropped 24TDs/12INTs in a split year. He had a coach who knew how to run an offense. He had a good RB. He actually showed he belonged in the league. Now he has regressed and AGAIN ready to move on but he has complete shit around him and that includes Judge.



Mitch Trubisky had a 24/12 season his second year, and was 11-3 and as a starter.

Sometimes the league figures you out.


Yea but that wasn’t really the point. Everyone knows qbs can regress or fail despite a promising start. The point was jones did flash talent and production as a rookie. That’s why some wanted to see more this season. It wasn’t fans pulling optimism out of thin air like so often discussed here daily. It was tangible evidence in 19 that had people looking forward to this year.
At the beginning of the season I would of said yes  
AnnapolisMike : 12/14/2021 7:01 pm : link
Not anymore and mostly due to injury. He has not proven to be durable and probably is nothing more than a game manager/good backup. I will be fine with whatever the next GM decides.
I don't think there should be many complaints  
Jerry in_DC : 12/14/2021 7:58 pm : link
about giving Jones this season. 3 seasons is an acceptable tryout period. And I was even somewhat optimistic about him after the WFT game. Now it's clear what he is, so we should move on and try the next guy.
RE: RE: RE: Everyone shits on Jones, I'm ready to move on too..  
christian : 12/14/2021 8:15 pm : link
In comment 15496000 djm said:
Quote:
Yea but that wasn’t really the point. Everyone knows qbs can regress or fail despite a promising start. The point was jones did flash talent and production as a rookie. That’s why some wanted to see more this season. It wasn’t fans pulling optimism out of thin air like so often discussed here daily. It was tangible evidence in 19 that had people looking forward to this year.


And for myriad reasons it looks like that success in 2019 did not translate to future success.
Initially I wanted the 5th year  
WillVAB : 12/14/2021 9:59 pm : link
To essentially buy time if necessary but now I’m out. Jones is too injury prone to commit to a 5th year.

The plan needs to be Jones as a placeholder in 22 and draft a replacement in 23 along with a cheap vet signing.
Terps you know what the deal is  
arniefez : 12/14/2021 10:15 pm : link
This kind of thing has gone on with the Mara's since I started watching in 1965. Jones is the current Tucker Fredrickson. The Mara's love him. He's everything they want in a Giant uniform. The fact that he can't play is only a problem if you're a fan of the team or a coach of the team or on the team.

Someone in this thread said Jones is a game manager. I'm not sure what kind of game he's good at managing but if you're looking to score points and not turn the ball over he might not be your guy.
RE: Terps you know what the deal is  
FStubbs : 12/14/2021 10:21 pm : link
In comment 15496246 arniefez said:
Quote:
This kind of thing has gone on with the Mara's since I started watching in 1965. Jones is the current Tucker Fredrickson. The Mara's love him. He's everything they want in a Giant uniform. The fact that he can't play is only a problem if you're a fan of the team or a coach of the team or on the team.

Someone in this thread said Jones is a game manager. I'm not sure what kind of game he's good at managing but if you're looking to score points and not turn the ball over he might not be your guy.


The scary thing is, what you said above fits Barkley too. That decision is coming in faster than Jones.
We are fast approaching a critical crossroad in the franchise  
Sean : 12/14/2021 10:21 pm : link
Does John Mara want to win? We’ll find out soon.
.  
Go Terps : 12/14/2021 10:23 pm : link
Once you've decided that Jones isn't getting the fifth year option, what's the benefit of keeping him? Isn't it better even to just go with an unknown quantity like Fromm?

What's the benefit of having Jones eating snaps?
RE: .  
Sean : 12/14/2021 10:27 pm : link
In comment 15496253 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Once you've decided that Jones isn't getting the fifth year option, what's the benefit of keeping him? Isn't it better even to just go with an unknown quantity like Fromm?

What's the benefit of having Jones eating snaps?

There is no benefit. It’s over. It’s also better for Jones to move on elsewhere. Better to draft a QB (any round) and roll the dice with Fromm or a FA.
I'm reminded of 2018  
Go Terps : 12/14/2021 10:32 pm : link
We had Eli and Lauletta. Once that season got out of hand the right thing to do was play Lauletta...and that's with Eli being a club legend. Jones is a club nobody - why would we even want to see him over Lewerke?

The only reason to play Jones is because we're still holding out hope he can be the long term guy - and that thought process has been proven stupid beyond a shadow of a doubt.
 
christian : 12/14/2021 10:56 pm : link
The absolute best outcome is to trade Jones before his roster bonus is due, preferably for a pick in the 2023 draft.

The only benefit in keeping him is he’s a net zero cost backup vs. being cut. But that’s a whole lot of baggage he and the Giants shouldn’t carry next year.
The Maras  
bebopson : 9:10 am : link
The Maras don't like to have their feeling hurt, nor those of their family (QB). Most likely they pick up the option, because to do otherwise would hurt Daniel Jones' feeling and you just can't have that.
RE: …  
Route 9 : 9:27 am : link
In comment 15496260 christian said:
Quote:
The absolute best outcome is to trade Jones before his roster bonus is due, preferably for a pick in the 2023 draft.

The only benefit in keeping him is he’s a net zero cost backup vs. being cut. But that’s a whole lot of baggage he and the Giants shouldn’t carry next year.


If I were another team, I wouldn't trade a thing for Daniel Jones.
RE: RE: …  
christian : 9:30 am : link
In comment 15496417 Route 9 said:
Quote:
In comment 15496260 christian said:


Quote:


The absolute best outcome is to trade Jones before his roster bonus is due, preferably for a pick in the 2023 draft.

The only benefit in keeping him is he’s a net zero cost backup vs. being cut. But that’s a whole lot of baggage he and the Giants shouldn’t carry next year.



If I were another team, I wouldn't trade a thing for Daniel Jones.


If I were the Giants I’d be on the phone with Denver, and offer Jones for a 2023 3rd round pick.
There will be a market for Jones THIS offseason  
Jim in Forest Hills : 10:01 am : link
especially with 1 cheap year to watch him.

Dont think we get a 1st but a 2nd or a 3rd? Absolutely.

I hope the new GM moves him and Judge.
