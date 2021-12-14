for display only
From CBS Sports on Kevin Zeitler

Anakim : 12/14/2021 11:49 am
“Kevin Zeitler has been a brick wall this season.

558 pass blocking snaps
ZERO sacks allowed
ZERO hits allowed

No other player with 250+ pass blocking snaps has allowed 0 in each of those categories.”



And Tristan Wirfs is like the #1 rated RT according to PFF.


It’s pretty astounding how Gettleman can get so much wrong
.......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 12/14/2021 11:50 am : link
Big blunder letting him walk - while spending dollars elsewhere
It's also an example of the OL talent as a whole  
JonC : 12/14/2021 11:50 am : link
Zeitler didn't have much around him.
Ok but if we agree Andrew Thomas is the LT of the future  
Chris684 : 12/14/2021 11:52 am : link
aren't we getting crazy saying that move specifically was "wrong"?
The move literally  
Josh in the City : 12/14/2021 11:52 am : link
made no sense at the time and even less sense in retrospect. We had a bunch of unknowns on the oline (specifically at guard), a position we've struggled with for 5+ years and we go out and release our best offensive lineman. Literally full-on retard level (sorry in advance if that's not PC).
giants front office made a bad move?  
japanhead : 12/14/2021 11:53 am : link
shocking.
Gettleman traded Vernon  
KDavies : 12/14/2021 11:54 am : link
for Zeitler. Zeitler did not perform well for the Giants, and a lot of fans wanted him gone. I bet you can look in the archives and there aren't a lot of fans clamoring for the Giants to keep Zeitler.

The question is why are players like this performing well for organizations like the Ravens, but not the Giants. The Giants have also had coaching issues for years.
as for Wirfs...  
KDavies : 12/14/2021 11:55 am : link
is drafting Thomas (the Giants left tackle) wrong? Thomas is the least of the Giants issues.
as many  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/14/2021 11:56 am : link
BBI posters said at the time (so this isn't hindsight), it was weird to let Zeitler go and keep Solder.
I wanted the Giants to keep Zeitler  
Rick in Dallas : 12/14/2021 11:56 am : link
He wasn't the problem. The problem was he had to play next to Cam Fleming.
I was also big on drafting Wirfs abs Slater.
Bingo, the OL is fixed...not so fast my friend....
playing hindsight on the Giants pick of Thomas....  
KDavies : 12/14/2021 11:56 am : link
the right pick there is Herbert. Not Wirfs.
RE: Gettleman traded Vernon  
EricJ : 12/14/2021 11:58 am : link
In comment 15495279 KDavies said:
Quote:


The question is why are players like this performing well for organizations like the Ravens, but not the Giants. The Giants have also had coaching issues for years.


I have always said there has to be more to the story than player evaluation. There is NO WAY two GMs could be this bad and selecting offensive line talent. Even picking names out of a hat would have yielded better results.

My thought has been that this is a combination of player talent evaluation and coaching. We are watching horrible footwork and guys getting spun in circles.

This may sound ridiculous, but I would send any player who is on the line of scrimmage (both sides of the ball) to a karate instructor during the off season and once per week during the season.
The main issue with the Zeitler trade  
Section331 : 12/14/2021 11:59 am : link
wasn't the player, but the contract. Zeitler was a good OG paid like a great one. And yes, he was not helped by the utter garbage around him.
Kyle Rudolph  
AcesUp : 12/14/2021 11:59 am : link
is making roughly the same. That's where the cap savings went. Of all the moves made this offseason this is the most questionable and damning even if it's not on the scale of the Golladay signing. The process in their decision-making is just mind-numbing.
Getting rid of Zeitler was a mistake.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/14/2021 12:00 pm : link
Getting rid of Zeitler and replacing him with nothing was another mistake.
Having to get rid of zeitler because you really couldn't afford him with your cap situation is the cherry on top
RE: RE: Gettleman traded Vernon  
KDavies : 12/14/2021 12:02 pm : link
In comment 15495290 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15495279 KDavies said:


Quote:




The question is why are players like this performing well for organizations like the Ravens, but not the Giants. The Giants have also had coaching issues for years.



I have always said there has to be more to the story than player evaluation. There is NO WAY two GMs could be this bad and selecting offensive line talent. Even picking names out of a hat would have yielded better results.

My thought has been that this is a combination of player talent evaluation and coaching. We are watching horrible footwork and guys getting spun in circles.

This may sound ridiculous, but I would send any player who is on the line of scrimmage (both sides of the ball) to a karate instructor during the off season and once per week during the season.


The same post happens about Justin Pugh, and Eric Flowers. Giants have issues deeper than player evaluation that go into coaching, etc. (though reports are that Flowers did have issues moving to G. But again, it is sometimes the coaches job to tell the players what to do. The player doesn't always have to like it)
RE: RE: RE: Gettleman traded Vernon  
uconn18 : 12/14/2021 12:11 pm : link
In comment 15495298 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 15495290 EricJ said:


Quote:


In comment 15495279 KDavies said:


Quote:




The question is why are players like this performing well for organizations like the Ravens, but not the Giants. The Giants have also had coaching issues for years.



I have always said there has to be more to the story than player evaluation. There is NO WAY two GMs could be this bad and selecting offensive line talent. Even picking names out of a hat would have yielded better results.

My thought has been that this is a combination of player talent evaluation and coaching. We are watching horrible footwork and guys getting spun in circles.

This may sound ridiculous, but I would send any player who is on the line of scrimmage (both sides of the ball) to a karate instructor during the off season and once per week during the season.



The same post happens about Justin Pugh, and Eric Flowers. Giants have issues deeper than player evaluation that go into coaching, etc. (though reports are that Flowers did have issues moving to G. But again, it is sometimes the coaches job to tell the players what to do. The player doesn't always have to like it)

^^This is how I feel. It no longer seems like coincidence.

There has to be organizational/coaching issues. These players would continue playing bad if they stayed here.
His replacement was in house  
RomanWH : 12/14/2021 12:13 pm : link
Lemieux was expected to take a big step forward at guard before his injury. The hope was he was a cheap replacement so they could focus the Zeitler's money elsewhere. Obviously in hindsight, things didn't go as planned and the depth behind him and Gates was below average.
RE: The main issue with the Zeitler trade  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/14/2021 12:15 pm : link
In comment 15495291 Section331 said:
Quote:
wasn't the player, but the contract. Zeitler was a good OG paid like a great one. And yes, he was not helped by the utter garbage around him.


That argument would hold water if Solder wasn't in the same situation.
Was not a fan of letting Zeitler go.  
youngd1974 : 12/14/2021 12:18 pm : link
Especially to hand the job to Hernandez, who was beat out by Lemieux
RE: His replacement was in house  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/14/2021 12:22 pm : link
In comment 15495314 RomanWH said:
Quote:
Lemieux was expected to take a big step forward at guard before his injury. The hope was he was a cheap replacement so they could focus the Zeitler's money elsewhere. Obviously in hindsight, things didn't go as planned and the depth behind him and Gates was below average.

Lemieux was never Zeitler's replacement.

It was the Hernandez scholarship status that did Zeitler in. The failure to recognize Hernandez as a weakness allowed them to jettison Zeitler.
RE: Getting rid of Zeitler was a mistake.  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/14/2021 12:24 pm : link
In comment 15495294 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Getting rid of Zeitler and replacing him with nothing was another mistake.
Having to get rid of zeitler because you really couldn't afford him with your cap situation is the cherry on top

They could have afforded KZ. They just would have had to not sign a couple of ineffective free agents.

I'd rather have kept KZ and not signed Rudolph or Golladay, but that's just me.
RE: Ok but if we agree Andrew Thomas is the LT of the future  
BrettNYG10 : 12/14/2021 12:28 pm : link
In comment 15495273 Chris684 said:
Quote:
aren't we getting crazy saying that move specifically was "wrong"?


If Thomas is average, that's a poor ROI. I think he needs to be pretty good to justify the investment.
Zeitler's cap number in 2021  
kdog77 : 12/14/2021 12:30 pm : link
would have been $12.5M with $10M in salary and $2.5M guaranteed. Cutting him saved $10M. Ravens signed him to a contract for about $7M AAV. Giants could have easily converted Zeitler's 2021 salary to signing bonus and extend his contract to get the cap number below $10M, but I guess it was more important to overpay LW, sign Golloday and sign Jackson. The OL would still have been a question mark due to Solder, but it would likely played better overall if Zeitler was at ROG and Hernandez stayed put at LOG. Another epic fail in a long list of bone headed decisions by Gettleman.

When does he officially "retire"?
Zeitler  
BigBlueJ : 12/14/2021 12:30 pm : link
was not a Joe Judge guy.
I can't wait for the day  
JonC : 12/14/2021 12:32 pm : link
that we're no longer pointing out the endless list of mistakes and disconnects demonstrated by NYG management. Day in and out for how many years we're dissecting numerous examples and beating them to death. Am over it.
RE: RE: Ok but if we agree Andrew Thomas is the LT of the future  
JonC : 12/14/2021 12:33 pm : link
In comment 15495340 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 15495273 Chris684 said:


Quote:


aren't we getting crazy saying that move specifically was "wrong"?



If Thomas is average, that's a poor ROI. I think he needs to be pretty good to justify the investment.


I sure as hell hope he develops into a LT worthy of what his second NFL will project to pay him.
Same here, obviously.  
BrettNYG10 : 12/14/2021 12:39 pm : link
I think he's done fine, but I think some are viewing the position as 'set'. He's not playing like a Pro Bowler or anything yet IMO.
RE: I can't wait for the day  
Danny Kanell : 12/14/2021 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15495347 JonC said:
Quote:
that we're no longer pointing out the endless list of mistakes and disconnects demonstrated by NYG management. Day in and out for how many years we're dissecting numerous examples and beating them to death. Am over it.


Amen
dave has been poison.  
NotIraInSI : 12/14/2021 12:43 pm : link
his end cannot come fast enough.
Revisionist history  
Sec 103 : 12/14/2021 12:44 pm : link
No one here wanted him.
Please Pass  
M.S. : 12/14/2021 12:50 pm : link

the barf bag.

And make it a very large one.
It is unfortunate we had to let go of a god player  
Andy in Halifax : 12/14/2021 12:51 pm : link
at a position of desperate need because we needed cap room. A team that finished near the bottom of the league last year... headed there again this year... cutting players despite a desperate need at that position... because of cap problems. Gross negligence imo.

But Wirfs doesn't bother me, Thomas seems like a great pick.
Not much left to say  
ghost718 : 12/14/2021 12:54 pm : link
A lot of Giants decisions are not based in reality.Just look at how there currently handling the Dan Jones situation.Than you can go back to when Judge was hired and count them all,you'll be here all day.
RE: Revisionist history  
Stan in LA : 12/14/2021 1:04 pm : link
In comment 15495369 Sec 103 said:
Quote:
No one here wanted him.


Hello? This is correct.
Glad Zeitler is playing well  
GNewGiants : 12/14/2021 1:05 pm : link
but he stunk here and was getting dinged up. And last time I checked, Baltimore is really struggling offensively. And if Lamar is out - it will just get worse.

Letting Zeitler go wasnt a mistake.
If  
g56blue10 : 12/14/2021 1:06 pm : link
You replace the current right side of our line with Zeitler and Slater I believe we are right in the mix for the playoffs. I think we would have a winning record
RE: Revisionist history  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/14/2021 1:07 pm : link
In comment 15495369 Sec 103 said:
Quote:
No one here wanted him.


No one might be a bit strong, but it was a low number. Definitely revisionist history.
RE: Getting rid of Zeitler was a mistake.  
Paulie Walnuts : 12/14/2021 1:07 pm : link
In comment 15495294 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Getting rid of Zeitler and replacing him with nothing was another mistake.
Having to get rid of zeitler because you really couldn't afford him with your cap situation is the cherry on top
They thought Lemineux was going to start this year
Good chance  
GNewGiants : 12/14/2021 1:08 pm : link
with Jones as QB, his numbers would be quite different.
It is interesting  
Andrew in Austin : 12/14/2021 1:08 pm : link
to see so many NYG OL go elsewhere an play well. That is an indictment of our coaching staff.
letting a starter go  
hitdog42 : 12/14/2021 1:09 pm : link
without a capable replacement... is always a mistake- in particular when you have a huge ego and pretend you like your guys more then others....
there were no good vets-- and we kept soldier and continue to let him play-

dumpster fire
RE: It's also an example of the OL talent as a whole  
montanagiant : 12/14/2021 1:14 pm : link
In comment 15495267 JonC said:
Quote:
Zeitler didn't have much around him.

That is exactly what it is. He had zero talent on his outside while here
Weird how he leaves here and does better yet  
Metnut : 12/14/2021 1:14 pm : link
our coach is considered “safe” for next year.
My points  
SLIM_ : 12/14/2021 1:15 pm : link
- Zeitler was one of the top 2 OL on the team last year with Gates.
- He did not play to the level of what he was going to make this year.
- It wasn't a question of him vs. Solder. Zeitler was in his last year and was a significant cap savings. Solder had 2 years left and they worked it out to kick the can a little down the road to next year.
- I don't think the Giants made any attempt to renegotiate with him but he just signed to a 3 year/$22.5m/15m guaranteed. I would not have been happy if we did that.
- We were going with a youth movement on the interior. We had Lemieux/Gates/Hernandez. It was pretty reasonable to expect improvement from Lemieux/Gates. It was also reasonabl to expect Hernandez NOT to continue to regress in a contract year.
- The Giants signed a cheap backup in the event that their youth movement failed. Fulton was not a great player by any stretch but if he didn't retire, could probably have been the 2nd best player out there right now.
- We wanted to upgrade at other positions. Rudolph was older but Jackson/Golladay were part of a longer term plan.

Gettleman's tenure is just about over and it is failure - you are what your record is. Bringing up every move is a little too much.

You think it might be a tad  
section125 : 12/14/2021 1:17 pm : link
easier to block for Lamar? If you miss your block Lamar just runs away. Do you think that maybe, just maybe he has competent teammates on either side, besides Lamar.

Zeitler was very mediocre when with the Giants. BBI was excoriating him as a waste of a trade. He was supposed to be a top 5 guard with the Browns and when that was pointed out, the wingnuts here were quick to point out that he wasn't close to that - and in honesty, he did not play up to that here - for whatever reason, including shitty teammates on either side.
Zeitler  
stretch234 : 12/14/2021 1:23 pm : link
He was OK at best last year in this offense. The Ravens offense is completely different.

Weren’t there many conversations how this team should not spend big dollars on aging OL. They saved $12m for a 31 yr old

It was not the wrong move. The problem is Hernandez has regressed and proven he is not the answer at G
RE: My points  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/14/2021 1:24 pm : link
In comment 15495463 SLIM_ said:
Quote:
- Zeitler was one of the top 2 OL on the team last year with Gates.
- He did not play to the level of what he was going to make this year.
- It wasn't a question of him vs. Solder. Zeitler was in his last year and was a significant cap savings. Solder had 2 years left and they worked it out to kick the can a little down the road to next year.
- I don't think the Giants made any attempt to renegotiate with him but he just signed to a 3 year/$22.5m/15m guaranteed. I would not have been happy if we did that.
- We were going with a youth movement on the interior. We had Lemieux/Gates/Hernandez. It was pretty reasonable to expect improvement from Lemieux/Gates. It was also reasonabl to expect Hernandez NOT to continue to regress in a contract year.
- The Giants signed a cheap backup in the event that their youth movement failed. Fulton was not a great player by any stretch but if he didn't retire, could probably have been the 2nd best player out there right now.
- We wanted to upgrade at other positions. Rudolph was older but Jackson/Golladay were part of a longer term plan.

Gettleman's tenure is just about over and it is failure - you are what your record is. Bringing up every move is a little too much.

Um, just to be clear - they could have also kicked the can down the road with Zeitler using an extension.
RE: I can't wait for the day  
Go Terps : 12/14/2021 1:33 pm : link
In comment 15495347 JonC said:
Quote:
that we're no longer pointing out the endless list of mistakes and disconnects demonstrated by NYG management. Day in and out for how many years we're dissecting numerous examples and beating them to death. Am over it.


We've been narrating and bearing witness to this garbage for years.
The bigger question is why he didn't play well here?  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/14/2021 1:42 pm : link
Because he did not have a good year last year. He certainly didn't play up to his contract.

Was it coaching? Scheme? Bad players on either side of him?


RE: Zeitler  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/14/2021 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15495495 stretch234 said:
Quote:
He was OK at best last year in this offense. The Ravens offense is completely different.

Weren’t there many conversations how this team should not spend big dollars on aging OL. They saved $12m for a 31 yr old

It was not the wrong move. The problem is Hernandez has regressed and proven he is not the answer at G

Getting rid of KZ was a smart move if they were going to get lean against the cap and focus on young, ascending talent.

If the goal was to chase aging vets (like Rudolph) or injury-prone players (like Golladay), or castoffs (like Jackson), Zeitler would have made more sense to keep than to jettison, IMO.
Moving on from Zeitler as a cap decision  
JonC : 12/14/2021 1:43 pm : link
didn't bother me, the lack of a functional replacement-level player was the boner. I wonder what their analytics (or whatever they used to determine this) looked like. lol?
 
christian : 12/14/2021 1:43 pm : link
The Giants saved 12M against the 2021 cap cutting Zeitler.

The Giants conceivably could have saved 8M against the 2021 cap by restructuring and extending Zeitler to the same deal Baltimore gave him.

They could have outright cut Solder and designated him a June 1st cut, and not guaranteed him 3M.

In essence, the Giants could have kept Zeitler and cut Solder and saved 11M.
RE: as many  
barens : 12/14/2021 1:43 pm : link
In comment 15495286 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
BBI posters said at the time (so this isn't hindsight), it was weird to let Zeitler go and keep Solder.


Im guessing the thinking is it's easier to replace a guard than an offensive tackle. It just clearly backfired in this case.
RE: …  
JonC : 12/14/2021 1:47 pm : link
In comment 15495542 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants saved 12M against the 2021 cap cutting Zeitler.

The Giants conceivably could have saved 8M against the 2021 cap by restructuring and extending Zeitler to the same deal Baltimore gave him.

They could have outright cut Solder and designated him a June 1st cut, and not guaranteed him 3M.

In essence, the Giants could have kept Zeitler and cut Solder and saved 11M.


The triple whammy bad decision! Hooray, tell ue more.
RE: You think it might be a tad  
KDavies : 12/14/2021 1:53 pm : link
In comment 15495475 section125 said:
Quote:
easier to block for Lamar? If you miss your block Lamar just runs away. Do you think that maybe, just maybe he has competent teammates on either side, besides Lamar.

Zeitler was very mediocre when with the Giants. BBI was excoriating him as a waste of a trade. He was supposed to be a top 5 guard with the Browns and when that was pointed out, the wingnuts here were quick to point out that he wasn't close to that - and in honesty, he did not play up to that here - for whatever reason, including shitty teammates on either side.


Not to mention, Zeitler is a guard. Lamar Jackson is scrambling out of the pocket all the time. I'm not saying Zeitler is having a bad year by any stretch of the imagination. But, it's not surprising a guard hasn't given up a bunch of sacks to a QB that does not stay out of the pocket.

I'd be interested to see team-wide OL stats for the Ravens, particularly on the other IOL. A lot of LJ's sacks are when he is out of the pocket.
RE: You think it might be a tad  
bw in dc : 12/14/2021 1:55 pm : link
In comment 15495475 section125 said:
Quote:
easier to block for Lamar? If you miss your block Lamar just runs away. Do you think that maybe, just maybe he has competent teammates on either side, besides Lamar.

Zeitler was very mediocre when with the Giants. BBI was excoriating him as a waste of a trade. He was supposed to be a top 5 guard with the Browns and when that was pointed out, the wingnuts here were quick to point out that he wasn't close to that - and in honesty, he did not play up to that here - for whatever reason, including shitty teammates on either side.


I think you're mostly right. KZ was underperforming here.

Credit to the Ravens coaching staffing for good work. That's what they do. I remember a few games threads with the Ravens where me and a few others were commenting how good KZ looked. Change of scenery theory...
Ok so what’s the difference  
Giants73 : 12/14/2021 1:58 pm : link
He was average at best with the Giants. But is pro bowl level at Cleveland and Baltimore. Maybe poor coaching resulted in him looking average at best in NY.
The ravens  
GNewGiants : 12/14/2021 2:00 pm : link
have been awful for weeks now though. I wouldnt be all gun ho about their offense.
RE: RE: …  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/14/2021 2:00 pm : link
In comment 15495555 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15495542 christian said:


Quote:


The Giants saved 12M against the 2021 cap cutting Zeitler.

The Giants conceivably could have saved 8M against the 2021 cap by restructuring and extending Zeitler to the same deal Baltimore gave him.

They could have outright cut Solder and designated him a June 1st cut, and not guaranteed him 3M.

In essence, the Giants could have kept Zeitler and cut Solder and saved 11M.



The triple whammy bad decision! Hooray, tell ue more.

As usual, it always comes back to optics.
 
christian : 12/14/2021 2:01 pm : link
The basic observer could see the Giants needed an upgrade at right tackle, not a downgrade at right guard.

Gates/Zeitler/Slater — that’s your plausible alternative with no magic needed.

And I didn’t overvalue Zeitler. Getting his cap hit down was necessary.
RE: …  
GNewGiants : 12/14/2021 2:01 pm : link
In comment 15495542 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants saved 12M against the 2021 cap cutting Zeitler.

The Giants conceivably could have saved 8M against the 2021 cap by restructuring and extending Zeitler to the same deal Baltimore gave him.

They could have outright cut Solder and designated him a June 1st cut, and not guaranteed him 3M.

In essence, the Giants could have kept Zeitler and cut Solder and saved 11M.


Thank you for this.

Maybe our crack reporters should be putting this out in interviews and in articles. But our reporters suck, so I am surprised they dont.
People forget…  
STLGiant : 12/14/2021 2:07 pm : link
Soldiers son was quite ill. Mara doesn’t allow ANYONE to be cut when having that kind of devastating family situation.

RE: People forget…  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/14/2021 2:11 pm : link
In comment 15495603 STLGiant said:
Quote:
Soldiers son was quite ill. Mara doesn’t allow ANYONE to be cut when having that kind of devastating family situation.

It's heartwarming, but it's also inane.

They could cut him and support his child's medical expenses (and even start a foundation in support of his affliction), and they'd do just as well by the Solder family without carrying an albatross on the roster.

I assume the Maras think this sort of approach is heartwarming, but we just want to see the team win.
Ok  
Toth029 : 12/14/2021 2:16 pm : link
With passing on Wirfs. He's not a LT.

Feel good with Thomas. Now let's get better at the other spots.
I don't think it's been mentioned yet  
Giantsfan79 : 12/14/2021 2:24 pm : link
but the other amazing part of this, for the Ravens, is that because Zeitler was cut his signing doesn't count against them in the comp draft pick formula.

I've read the Ravens prioritize signing cut veterans instead of free agents whenever possible.
It would have at least been nice  
ajr2456 : 12/14/2021 2:36 pm : link
If the FA signings we made with the money saved from Zeitler are at least producing. That makes the decision worse.
The Giants are the worst self scouting team in the NFL.  
Heisenberg : 12/14/2021 3:07 pm : link
And they have consistently let good players go and failed to replace them internally for a decade now. Zeitler is just the newest example.
The problem wasnt letting Zeitler go  
Rudy5757 : 12/14/2021 3:08 pm : link
The problem was replacing him with nothing. Zeitler played average here, he was not a rock for the Giants so arguing that having him here would somehow improve this team is silly. Zeitler would still be playing with shit on both sides.

We didnt draft anyone and didnt sign anyone to replace him so magically the line was supposed to improve. We already knew Hernandez stunk so moving him there was an instant downgrade.

Lemieux got injured and we basically had nothing to put there. I probably would have moved Hernandez over and played one of the other guys on the RG. For those saying players on the OL retired because of Judge, I dont think thats the case. Looney played for him in NE and knows the drill.

This is clearly all on DG. AT as of right now was not the best Tackle. Lemieux we still dont know but Hernandez was a mistake, we knew what we had and its not good. Gates got hurt. They rolled the dice with peart and crapped out so we are left with Solder. peart is on the coaching staff and DG. The coaches should have known he was not in love with Football from what I have read.
It's almost like our coaching has sucked for 10 years  
adamg : 12/14/2021 3:10 pm : link
.
Shedding Zeitler wasn't the issue if Front Office felt  
chick310 : 12/14/2021 3:14 pm : link
they could do more/better with the cap savings.

The main issue was thinking they could replace him with other guys on the OL unit. And they most certainly couldn't.
RE: The problem wasnt letting Zeitler go  
chick310 : 12/14/2021 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15495717 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
The problem was replacing him with nothing. Zeitler played average here, he was not a rock for the Giants so arguing that having him here would somehow improve this team is silly. Zeitler would still be playing with shit on both sides.

We didnt draft anyone and didnt sign anyone to replace him so magically the line was supposed to improve. We already knew Hernandez stunk so moving him there was an instant downgrade.

Lemieux got injured and we basically had nothing to put there. I probably would have moved Hernandez over and played one of the other guys on the RG. For those saying players on the OL retired because of Judge, I dont think thats the case. Looney played for him in NE and knows the drill.

This is clearly all on DG. AT as of right now was not the best Tackle. Lemieux we still dont know but Hernandez was a mistake, we knew what we had and its not good. Gates got hurt. They rolled the dice with peart and crapped out so we are left with Solder. peart is on the coaching staff and DG. The coaches should have known he was not in love with Football from what I have read.


Good post. Feel basically the same way on poor decision making with KZ and the others.
RE: Glad Zeitler is playing well  
chuckydee9 : 12/14/2021 3:35 pm : link
In comment 15495423 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
but he stunk here and was getting dinged up. And last time I checked, Baltimore is really struggling offensively. And if Lamar is out - it will just get worse.

Letting Zeitler go wasnt a mistake.


For all intensive purposes, he was our second best OL last year. I don't know who would argue that.
RE: RE: Getting rid of Zeitler was a mistake.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/14/2021 3:48 pm : link
In comment 15495431 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:


They thought Lemineux was going to start this year


Yeah, but that's also a point against this coaching and/or management. It's the same mistake made with Peart.

Peart played 150 snaps as a rookie. Barely 3 games of football plays. They expected him to take the RT job.

Lemieux played about 500 snaps. Nothing special. Seemed like a player worth developing but had real weaknesses.

These two players were "expected" to start. Not exactly making them earn it. Didn't even bring in any competition for those jobs. Two cast-off linemen who were apparently keen on retirement as an option.
Playing for a contract vs playing on a contract  
George from PA : 12/14/2021 5:07 pm : link
Is obvious answer
RE: RE: Glad Zeitler is playing well  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/14/2021 5:25 pm : link
In comment 15495769 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
In comment 15495423 GNewGiants said:


Quote:


but he stunk here and was getting dinged up. And last time I checked, Baltimore is really struggling offensively. And if Lamar is out - it will just get worse.

Letting Zeitler go wasnt a mistake.



For all intensive purposes, he was our second best OL last year. I don't know who would argue that.

Ooof, "intensive purposes"?

Intents and purposes.
RE: Shedding Zeitler wasn't the issue if Front Office felt  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/14/2021 5:29 pm : link
In comment 15495729 chick310 said:
Quote:
they could do more/better with the cap savings.

The main issue was thinking they could replace him with other guys on the OL unit. And they most certainly couldn't.

There's a fair amount of hubris that was attached to the FO getting rid of KZ. DG was outspoken in his confidence about the OL as constructed.

But was that justified? Should he have been so confident in this OL group?
 
christian : 12/14/2021 9:21 pm : link
The Giants trimmed $19.5M dollars in real dollars off the 2021 cap buy cutting Zeitler and re-doing Solder’s contract.

Going into camp the Giants plan was replace Zeitler with Hernandez, replace Fleming with Peart, and replace Peart with Solder.

The starting five were Thomas, Lemieux, Gates, Hernandez, Peart.

The primary plan depth was Harrison, Fulton, Looney, and Solder.

Why is that interesting? The Giants went into camp spending ~$20M less on the line, than what they went into day one of the league year having on the books.
RE: …  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/14/2021 9:24 pm : link
In comment 15496193 christian said:
Quote:

The primary plan depth was Harrison, Fulton, Looney, and Solder.


Looney was signed AFTER Lemieux got hurt in camp. Saying he was "planned" depth is a stretch.
RE: RE: …  
christian : 12/14/2021 9:36 pm : link
In comment 15496196 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 15496193 christian said:


Quote:



The primary plan depth was Harrison, Fulton, Looney, and Solder.




Looney was signed AFTER Lemieux got hurt in camp. Saying he was "planned" depth is a stretch.


That’s fair — the planned top 8 were Thomas, Lemieux, Gates, Hernandez, Peart with Fulton, Harrison, and Solder.

That was a disaster.
Andrew in Austin - I fixed it for you  
arniefez : 12/14/2021 9:44 pm : link
It is interesting to see so many NYG OL go elsewhere and play well. That is an indictment of the Giants QB play and probably the coaching staff too.
This thread makes me want to claw my eyes out  
cosmicj : 6:45 am : link
If the Giants don’t make a wise, sensible decision on the next GM, I may be done with this team.
Speaking of guards  
jeff57 : 8:10 am : link
Over to you, Paul Dottino.
Link - ( New Window )
When you are the NY Giants and David Gettleman, and you have  
Jimmy Googs : 8:37 am : link
struggled in desperation to put a credible Offensive Line on the field for years, the prudent play would have been to risk keeping Zeitler a year too long versus shedding a year too early.

Not suggesting he was killing it in 2019 and 2020 for us but he was far more reliable in pass protection than the rest. And much moreso than the other Guards in the unit. But then to double down and not put another credible Guard on the roster to at least replace him until it was near Labor Day? Solid plan.

The chuckleheads in the front office, in their infinite wisdom, must have run their numbers and determined the only way to sign big Leonard to his premium deal and add a high priced WR like Golladay was to shed Zeitler and let Tomlinson walk. It's really cool how the cap is so fluid.

So...did we get better?
 
christian : 8:45 am : link
Googs, you hit the nail on the head. The cap debate for some begins and ends with see the Giants moved around money, they can do whatever they want.

OK cool. Did the team improve?
I still can't get over the snarky confidence coming into the year  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8:52 am : link
from this GM about even the health projected OL.

He's a master class in unearned arrogance.
healthy*  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8:53 am : link
.
RE: I still can't get over the snarky confidence coming into the year  
christian : 8:58 am : link
In comment 15496370 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
from this GM about even the health projected OL.

He's a master class in unearned arrogance.


Exactly. He assembled this group and was snarky about it.

Quote:
Thomas, Lemieux, Gates, Hernandez, Peart with Fulton, Harrison, and Solder.
OLine  
TyreeHelmet : 10:16 am : link
People here love to blame injuries on the poor play of the OLine. But I think this line would have been bad even if completely healthy.

Lemeuix was a giant question mark and should have been treated as a backup. Zeitler needed to be kept and they needed to add a real RT.

