From CBS Sports on Kevin Zeitler Anakim : 12/14/2021 11:49 am

“Kevin Zeitler has been a brick wall this season.



558 pass blocking snaps

ZERO sacks allowed

ZERO hits allowed



No other player with 250+ pass blocking snaps has allowed 0 in each of those categories.”







And Tristan Wirfs is like the #1 rated RT according to PFF.





It’s pretty astounding how Gettleman can get so much wrong