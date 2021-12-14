From CBS Sports on Kevin Zeitler

“Kevin Zeitler has been a brick wall this season.
558 pass blocking snaps
ZERO sacks allowed
ZERO hits allowed
No other player with 250+ pass blocking snaps has allowed 0 in each of those categories.”
And Tristan Wirfs is like the #1 rated RT according to PFF.
It’s pretty astounding how Gettleman can get so much wrong
The question is why are players like this performing well for organizations like the Ravens, but not the Giants. The Giants have also had coaching issues for years.
I was also big on drafting Wirfs abs Slater.
Bingo, the OL is fixed...not so fast my friend....
I have always said there has to be more to the story than player evaluation. There is NO WAY two GMs could be this bad and selecting offensive line talent. Even picking names out of a hat would have yielded better results.
My thought has been that this is a combination of player talent evaluation and coaching. We are watching horrible footwork and guys getting spun in circles.
This may sound ridiculous, but I would send any player who is on the line of scrimmage (both sides of the ball) to a karate instructor during the off season and once per week during the season.
Having to get rid of zeitler because you really couldn't afford him with your cap situation is the cherry on top
The same post happens about Justin Pugh, and Eric Flowers. Giants have issues deeper than player evaluation that go into coaching, etc. (though reports are that Flowers did have issues moving to G. But again, it is sometimes the coaches job to tell the players what to do. The player doesn't always have to like it)
^^This is how I feel. It no longer seems like coincidence.
There has to be organizational/coaching issues. These players would continue playing bad if they stayed here.
That argument would hold water if Solder wasn't in the same situation.
Lemieux was never Zeitler's replacement.
It was the Hernandez scholarship status that did Zeitler in. The failure to recognize Hernandez as a weakness allowed them to jettison Zeitler.
Having to get rid of zeitler because you really couldn't afford him with your cap situation is the cherry on top
They could have afforded KZ. They just would have had to not sign a couple of ineffective free agents.
I'd rather have kept KZ and not signed Rudolph or Golladay, but that's just me.
If Thomas is average, that's a poor ROI. I think he needs to be pretty good to justify the investment.
When does he officially "retire"?
aren't we getting crazy saying that move specifically was "wrong"?
If Thomas is average, that's a poor ROI. I think he needs to be pretty good to justify the investment.
I sure as hell hope he develops into a LT worthy of what his second NFL will project to pay him.
Amen
the barf bag.
And make it a very large one.
But Wirfs doesn't bother me, Thomas seems like a great pick.
Hello? This is correct.
Letting Zeitler go wasnt a mistake.
No one might be a bit strong, but it was a low number. Definitely revisionist history.
Having to get rid of zeitler because you really couldn't afford him with your cap situation is the cherry on top
there were no good vets-- and we kept soldier and continue to let him play-
dumpster fire
That is exactly what it is. He had zero talent on his outside while here
- He did not play to the level of what he was going to make this year.
- It wasn't a question of him vs. Solder. Zeitler was in his last year and was a significant cap savings. Solder had 2 years left and they worked it out to kick the can a little down the road to next year.
- I don't think the Giants made any attempt to renegotiate with him but he just signed to a 3 year/$22.5m/15m guaranteed. I would not have been happy if we did that.
- We were going with a youth movement on the interior. We had Lemieux/Gates/Hernandez. It was pretty reasonable to expect improvement from Lemieux/Gates. It was also reasonabl to expect Hernandez NOT to continue to regress in a contract year.
- The Giants signed a cheap backup in the event that their youth movement failed. Fulton was not a great player by any stretch but if he didn't retire, could probably have been the 2nd best player out there right now.
- We wanted to upgrade at other positions. Rudolph was older but Jackson/Golladay were part of a longer term plan.
Gettleman's tenure is just about over and it is failure - you are what your record is. Bringing up every move is a little too much.
Zeitler was very mediocre when with the Giants. BBI was excoriating him as a waste of a trade. He was supposed to be a top 5 guard with the Browns and when that was pointed out, the wingnuts here were quick to point out that he wasn't close to that - and in honesty, he did not play up to that here - for whatever reason, including shitty teammates on either side.
Weren’t there many conversations how this team should not spend big dollars on aging OL. They saved $12m for a 31 yr old
It was not the wrong move. The problem is Hernandez has regressed and proven he is not the answer at G
Um, just to be clear - they could have also kicked the can down the road with Zeitler using an extension.
We've been narrating and bearing witness to this garbage for years.
Was it coaching? Scheme? Bad players on either side of him?
Weren’t there many conversations how this team should not spend big dollars on aging OL. They saved $12m for a 31 yr old
It was not the wrong move. The problem is Hernandez has regressed and proven he is not the answer at G
Getting rid of KZ was a smart move if they were going to get lean against the cap and focus on young, ascending talent.
If the goal was to chase aging vets (like Rudolph) or injury-prone players (like Golladay), or castoffs (like Jackson), Zeitler would have made more sense to keep than to jettison, IMO.
The Giants conceivably could have saved 8M against the 2021 cap by restructuring and extending Zeitler to the same deal Baltimore gave him.
They could have outright cut Solder and designated him a June 1st cut, and not guaranteed him 3M.
In essence, the Giants could have kept Zeitler and cut Solder and saved 11M.
Im guessing the thinking is it's easier to replace a guard than an offensive tackle. It just clearly backfired in this case.
The triple whammy bad decision! Hooray, tell ue more.
Zeitler was very mediocre when with the Giants. BBI was excoriating him as a waste of a trade. He was supposed to be a top 5 guard with the Browns and when that was pointed out, the wingnuts here were quick to point out that he wasn't close to that - and in honesty, he did not play up to that here - for whatever reason, including shitty teammates on either side.
Not to mention, Zeitler is a guard. Lamar Jackson is scrambling out of the pocket all the time. I'm not saying Zeitler is having a bad year by any stretch of the imagination. But, it's not surprising a guard hasn't given up a bunch of sacks to a QB that does not stay out of the pocket.
I'd be interested to see team-wide OL stats for the Ravens, particularly on the other IOL. A lot of LJ's sacks are when he is out of the pocket.
Zeitler was very mediocre when with the Giants. BBI was excoriating him as a waste of a trade. He was supposed to be a top 5 guard with the Browns and when that was pointed out, the wingnuts here were quick to point out that he wasn't close to that - and in honesty, he did not play up to that here - for whatever reason, including shitty teammates on either side.
I think you're mostly right. KZ was underperforming here.
Credit to the Ravens coaching staffing for good work. That's what they do. I remember a few games threads with the Ravens where me and a few others were commenting how good KZ looked. Change of scenery theory...
The triple whammy bad decision! Hooray, tell ue more.
As usual, it always comes back to optics.
Gates/Zeitler/Slater — that’s your plausible alternative with no magic needed.
And I didn’t overvalue Zeitler. Getting his cap hit down was necessary.
The Giants conceivably could have saved 8M against the 2021 cap by restructuring and extending Zeitler to the same deal Baltimore gave him.
They could have outright cut Solder and designated him a June 1st cut, and not guaranteed him 3M.
In essence, the Giants could have kept Zeitler and cut Solder and saved 11M.
Thank you for this.
Maybe our crack reporters should be putting this out in interviews and in articles. But our reporters suck, so I am surprised they dont.
It's heartwarming, but it's also inane.
They could cut him and support his child's medical expenses (and even start a foundation in support of his affliction), and they'd do just as well by the Solder family without carrying an albatross on the roster.
I assume the Maras think this sort of approach is heartwarming, but we just want to see the team win.
Feel good with Thomas. Now let's get better at the other spots.
I've read the Ravens prioritize signing cut veterans instead of free agents whenever possible.
We didnt draft anyone and didnt sign anyone to replace him so magically the line was supposed to improve. We already knew Hernandez stunk so moving him there was an instant downgrade.
Lemieux got injured and we basically had nothing to put there. I probably would have moved Hernandez over and played one of the other guys on the RG. For those saying players on the OL retired because of Judge, I dont think thats the case. Looney played for him in NE and knows the drill.
This is clearly all on DG. AT as of right now was not the best Tackle. Lemieux we still dont know but Hernandez was a mistake, we knew what we had and its not good. Gates got hurt. They rolled the dice with peart and crapped out so we are left with Solder. peart is on the coaching staff and DG. The coaches should have known he was not in love with Football from what I have read.
The main issue was thinking they could replace him with other guys on the OL unit. And they most certainly couldn't.
We didnt draft anyone and didnt sign anyone to replace him so magically the line was supposed to improve. We already knew Hernandez stunk so moving him there was an instant downgrade.
Lemieux got injured and we basically had nothing to put there. I probably would have moved Hernandez over and played one of the other guys on the RG. For those saying players on the OL retired because of Judge, I dont think thats the case. Looney played for him in NE and knows the drill.
This is clearly all on DG. AT as of right now was not the best Tackle. Lemieux we still dont know but Hernandez was a mistake, we knew what we had and its not good. Gates got hurt. They rolled the dice with peart and crapped out so we are left with Solder. peart is on the coaching staff and DG. The coaches should have known he was not in love with Football from what I have read.
Good post. Feel basically the same way on poor decision making with KZ and the others.
Letting Zeitler go wasnt a mistake.
For all intensive purposes, he was our second best OL last year. I don't know who would argue that.
They thought Lemineux was going to start this year
Yeah, but that's also a point against this coaching and/or management. It's the same mistake made with Peart.
Peart played 150 snaps as a rookie. Barely 3 games of football plays. They expected him to take the RT job.
Lemieux played about 500 snaps. Nothing special. Seemed like a player worth developing but had real weaknesses.
These two players were "expected" to start. Not exactly making them earn it. Didn't even bring in any competition for those jobs. Two cast-off linemen who were apparently keen on retirement as an option.
but he stunk here and was getting dinged up. And last time I checked, Baltimore is really struggling offensively. And if Lamar is out - it will just get worse.
Letting Zeitler go wasnt a mistake.
For all intensive purposes, he was our second best OL last year. I don't know who would argue that.
Ooof, "intensive purposes"?
Intents and purposes.
The main issue was thinking they could replace him with other guys on the OL unit. And they most certainly couldn't.
There's a fair amount of hubris that was attached to the FO getting rid of KZ. DG was outspoken in his confidence about the OL as constructed.
But was that justified? Should he have been so confident in this OL group?
Going into camp the Giants plan was replace Zeitler with Hernandez, replace Fleming with Peart, and replace Peart with Solder.
The starting five were Thomas, Lemieux, Gates, Hernandez, Peart.
The primary plan depth was Harrison, Fulton, Looney, and Solder.
Why is that interesting? The Giants went into camp spending ~$20M less on the line, than what they went into day one of the league year having on the books.
The primary plan depth was Harrison, Fulton, Looney, and Solder.
Looney was signed AFTER Lemieux got hurt in camp. Saying he was "planned" depth is a stretch.
Looney was signed AFTER Lemieux got hurt in camp. Saying he was "planned" depth is a stretch.
That’s fair — the planned top 8 were Thomas, Lemieux, Gates, Hernandez, Peart with Fulton, Harrison, and Solder.
That was a disaster.
Link - ( New Window )
Not suggesting he was killing it in 2019 and 2020 for us but he was far more reliable in pass protection than the rest. And much moreso than the other Guards in the unit. But then to double down and not put another credible Guard on the roster to at least replace him until it was near Labor Day? Solid plan.
The chuckleheads in the front office, in their infinite wisdom, must have run their numbers and determined the only way to sign big Leonard to his premium deal and add a high priced WR like Golladay was to shed Zeitler and let Tomlinson walk. It's really cool how the cap is so fluid.
So...did we get better?
OK cool. Did the team improve?
He's a master class in unearned arrogance.
He's a master class in unearned arrogance.
Exactly. He assembled this group and was snarky about it.
Lemeuix was a giant question mark and should have been treated as a backup. Zeitler needed to be kept and they needed to add a real RT.