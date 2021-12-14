Do you think you will see another NY Giants Super Bowl?

I was thinking that I was fortunate to see 4 wins in 5 attempts.
I was also thinking about how far we have fallen it seems in all aspects of this sport.
Being 54, I am not 100% sure I will see another NY Giants Super Bowl game or even a victory.
It has been 25 years since the cowboys have won anything.
It has been 29 Years since the WFT has won.
9 years since the Giants have won.
So if you average those two times and subtract the last time the Giants won.. I would still have to wait 18 years. Give or take.
Being 54, I would be 72 then.. and that is just a guess on the average.
Sure they could win it again in 5 years. They might also take 35 years in which case I would definitely be dead.
So I think it is safe to say I will not see another Super bowl victory again in my lifetime for the Giants.
What do you think in terms of your age?
I cling to the look in my late father's eyes when we saw 49-7 together at the old stadium.
now? ugh
" you don't know real hard times what it's like when the Giants stink .... While the Giants currently stink!"
Understand that things are cyclical and the modern NFL is built on parity where you can go from terrible to great and great to terrible in the blink of an eye.
In the meantime, wear your 4 titles and 5 appearances with pride and know that you are miles ahead of most other NFL fans in terms of overall joy experienced.
Fans absolutely revolt, the Maras finally see the light (or Tisch threatens to sue if they don't), by December the Team hires McKinnsey to do a forensic autopsy and makes recommendations, and they finally hire a new, competent staff.
And they draft an actual future franchise QB. And then SB 4-5 years after that.
However...the law of averages suggests at some point he will luck into hiring the right people. So I don't know when, but the way the league is set up suggests that yes, at some point the worm will turn.
Very true! The Giants usually go from bad to worse, then back again.
On D we at least have some nice players. LW may be on the edge of being an impact player, McKinney too. But the rest are replaceable. I would have said Bradberry but hes not having a great season and wont be here long imo.
Its looking bleak.
I expect to see another one....I am an optimist
there is on average a 1 in 32 chance
that means somewhere around 21 to 22 years give you a 50% chance...
I expect to live to 80+. So 50-50
Of course not all things are equal, and the Giants current starting situation is not good. But we know that can change quickly. So over the majority of the next 22 years, things should even out
Pats and Steelers have 6 Lombardi's. Cowboys and 49ers have 5 Lombardi's. Giants and Packers have 4 Lombardi's. You and I have seen all 4 of those wins and only 4 out of 31 other teams 'may' have seen more than you for their team. TBH, I count myself as fortunate. There are a lot of fans that haven't even seen one. I'll give an example that I've told here before that happens to be for one of the teams you mentioned and that has more than us.
As I was entering the gate for the base there was a very young airman on guard that tried to give me grief about the Giants logo on my car. He said, "Go Cowboys". I replied, "Have the Cowgirls ever won a SB in your lifetime?" He said, "No Sir". I responded, "Well at least your team's most recent Lombardi is old enough to buy beer".
Still, I'd like to see another too. We all would. Keep in mind it took 17 years in between those eras. In between Parcells, Simms, Lawrence Taylor, etc to Eli Manning, Coughlin, Strahan, etc. There was a lot of garbage football for the team in between those eras.
Personally, I think I chose my team wisely and believe I am fortunate to have seen the 4 I've seen. Doesn't mean I wouldn't love to see more ...
Just wait for Timmy McDonnell! He'll turn this ship around
I have no faith in ownership to put talented people in positions of authority, and that those people are either talented or that they can do their jobs effectively.
No inside knowledge here, but I do not get the impression that the Mara family has any ability to find the right people or put them in a position to succeed.
So this is the problem with wash, rinse, repeat... fire Judge, fire Gettleman, fire Abrams, but what in the world gives anyone any confidence that the next round is going to be any better? This is why I'm so depressed as a Giants fan recently.
We can keep firing the coach and GM, but we're stuck with inept ownership that cannot even get out of its own way and hire professionals to do the job for them while they collected the f'ing checks.
Giants' history:
Make SB 5 times, and miss the playoffs the following year each time. Make it to two SBs in four years time ('86 and '90) and not make much of a noise going 15+ years in either direction.
Another pair of SBs 4 years apart against a dynasty QB/coach, and not much since.
And honestly, it's the way it should be.
Why?
Because the 5+ club (Patriots, Steelers, 49ers, Cowboys) all had to lose 4-9 championship games to be where they're at. It was the price that had to be paid. 15/16 trips a piece for each time and roughly the same amount of trophies. That can't just be mere coincidence.
And it makes sense since those were dynasty teams. Obviously can't win the Super Bowl every year, even in the dynasty era of '70s-'90s. So gotta balance it with a lot of conference game losing.
It's only right. Can't have it both ways.
For a closer comp to the Giants SB success, maybe we use the Green Bay Packers.
The Packers also won 4 SBs and yet they've lost the NFC Championship Game 6 times in the Super Bowl era. Rodgers may very likely finish his career with no more SB rings than Simms and Hostetler, just like Favre before him. Simms and Hostetler have been to a total of 2 nfc championship games in their entire careers while Rodgers has played in the last 2 and 5 in the last decade, LOL.
Such an anomaly organization the Giants are. It's like a guy who started dating in college, and had 5 super model girlfriends over 40 years, and no other girls in between. My god, lol.
Having said all of that the Giants will win another SB probably in the next 10 years.
at least you stuck the ending though and got the last part right
Mike Vaccaro did a series on the top 75 Knicks of all time and what a sad list it is. Forget about the fact he's not qualified to make that list since 7 of his top 13 were on the two championship teams (and that doesn't include Jerry Lucas - 20th). Those teams were 50 years ago and he never saw them play. He way overrated the guys he did see. He's got Carmelo Anthony as the 9th great Knick of all time and Allan Houston 14th. I'm not sure if I'm more embarrassed for him or the Knicks.
Reminds me of the old adage - you don't need to be fast enough to outrun a bear. Just fast enough to outrun the slowest guy.
So I just need to live long enough to see Mara gone. I can do that!
Literally anything is possible. For all we know, the Giants could be at the beginning of a 75 year draught. Not saying they are, but there's certainly a real possibility of that being the case. The story would forever be "the Giants made a deal with God and used up all their good fortune and football karma for the century on Eli Manning beating Tom Brady twice."
In all seriousness though-- I've often thought about that. Having lived the 2007 super bowl I can honestly say I will never experience a joy of that magnitude watching sports ever again. And I'm fine with that. I'm grateful to have lived it. Beating what would've been the 19-0 greatest team ever in the midst of the greatest dynasty ever, on a last minute TD drive (the first time a team has ever won on a last minute TD in the Super Bowl when trailing by 4 or more), and an amazing play that included TWO separate miracles? Maybe we really did use up all our football karma lol. It's possible there's never been a single greater win by any football team at any level in history haha.
It’s why i get angry with the fans here who hurl disrespect at players, coaches, owners, etc. If you are a Giant fan you love this team and respect it. you can still yell and pray for winning football. But remember the organization and its players are working hard to win. So be respectful even in our anger.
Something has to change radically....this status Quo is horrific
It’s why i get angry with the fans here who hurl disrespect at players, coaches, owners, etc. If you are a Giant fan you love this team and respect it. you can still yell and pray for winning football. But remember the organization and its players are working hard to win. So be respectful even in our anger.
I got anorher 47 years before I make it to 82.
Be respectful? Lol. No.
Get the right people and QB, things can turn around fast.
Get the right people and QB, things can turn around fast.
sure feels like we are on a never ending payment plan for the 2008 and 2011 super bowls. Like Mara signed a deal with the Devil and we have to suck for the foreseeable future.