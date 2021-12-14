for display only
Do you think you will see another NY Giants Super Bowl?

Tom from LI : 12/14/2021 1:57 pm
I was thinking that I was fortunate to see 4 wins in 5 attempts.

I was also thinking about how far we have fallen it seems in all aspects of this sport.

Being 54, I am not 100% sure I will see another NY Giants Super Bowl game or even a victory.

It has been 25 years since the cowboys have won anything.
It has been 29 Years since the WFT has won.
9 years since the Giants have won.

So if you average those two times and subtract the last time the Giants won.. I would still have to wait 18 years. Give or take.

Being 54, I would be 72 then.. and that is just a guess on the average.

Sure they could win it again in 5 years. They might also take 35 years in which case I would definitely be dead.


So I think it is safe to say I will not see another Super bowl victory again in my lifetime for the Giants.


What do you think in terms of your age?

35  
Route 9 : 12/14/2021 1:58 pm : link
I hope so. But I know there is a possibility I will not.
65  
jerseyboyLAX : 12/14/2021 2:01 pm : link
I'm toast.

I cling to the look in my late father's eyes when we saw 49-7 together at the old stadium.

now? ugh
......  
Route 9 : 12/14/2021 2:01 pm : link
I just hope, the next time there is a drought, I'm not talking about this era of Giants football the same way people groan about the 70s.

" you don't know real hard times what it's like when the Giants stink .... While the Giants currently stink!"
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/14/2021 2:02 pm : link
Yes. As I plan on living until the sun explodes.
Any fan of any team can ask the same question  
Chris684 : 12/14/2021 2:05 pm : link
The odds are always with the field.

Understand that things are cyclical and the modern NFL is built on parity where you can go from terrible to great and great to terrible in the blink of an eye.

In the meantime, wear your 4 titles and 5 appearances with pride and know that you are miles ahead of most other NFL fans in terms of overall joy experienced.

Maybe in 5 - 6 years  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/14/2021 2:06 pm : link
... I think the Giants keep Judge for next year, put Abrams in at GM and then absolutely crater. Like 2017 players quitting on the team bad. Worst record in the league.

Fans absolutely revolt, the Maras finally see the light (or Tisch threatens to sue if they don't), by December the Team hires McKinnsey to do a forensic autopsy and makes recommendations, and they finally hire a new, competent staff.

And they draft an actual future franchise QB. And then SB 4-5 years after that.
Probably  
moespree : 12/14/2021 2:08 pm : link
Unless they change the way the drafts and free agency is done you can turn around a team quick. Of course you need the right people in place to do that. The Giants do not have that. I have little confidence Mara will be able to identify it either.

However...the law of averages suggests at some point he will luck into hiring the right people. So I don't know when, but the way the league is set up suggests that yes, at some point the worm will turn.
......  
Route 9 : 12/14/2021 2:34 pm : link
Does winning a Super Bowl matter like it used to?
I am hopeful the Giants keep their streak alive as  
gogiants : 12/14/2021 2:42 pm : link
the only team to win a Super Bowl in each of the last four decades. They have nine years to do so.
RE: Any fan of any team can ask the same question  
TC : 12/14/2021 2:43 pm : link
In comment 15495601 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Understand that things are cyclical

Very true! The Giants usually go from bad to worse, then back again.

Yes  
ajr2456 : 12/14/2021 2:45 pm : link
The league is built for parity and quick rebuilds. The Giants just have to start making some good decisions. There aren’t many, but there are some player here who could help win a Super Bowl. Get a QB, fix the oline and get a pass rush. It isn’t rocket science
It’s not the destination…  
Jim in Tampa : 12/14/2021 2:45 pm : link
It’s the journey. I’d be fine if the Giants didn’t win another SB in the next 20 years or so. I just want them to be competitive year in and year out and not have every season to be all but mathematically over by Halloween.
Yea  
armstead98 : 12/14/2021 2:47 pm : link
They’re in the biggest market so should have a leg up. It might be a while to right the ship but Giants should get back there eventually
If the stars align, then yes I think we will.......  
Simms11 : 12/14/2021 3:02 pm : link
however it’s a difficult Championship to win without the proper pieces in place, to include coaching. Anything can happen once a team gets to the playoffs. It’s generally the hottest team at the time. We’ve proven that time and time again. A 9-7 Giants Wildcard Team won the Championship.....3 straight wins on the road!
I am 46. This team needs to be rebuilt in nearly every single aspect  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 12/14/2021 3:14 pm : link
I would hope I might see another Super Bowl but I would not bet on it.
Yes. The team is awful and run by incompetents but  
Metnut : 12/14/2021 3:18 pm : link
the NFL is a quick turnaround league. They just need to make a good hire at GM and coach. They are bound to get lucky at least once in the next decade ot two.
Considering right now we dont have 1 impact player  
Rudy5757 : 12/14/2021 3:22 pm : link
I would say no. Our O is the worst in the league and I cant see one player as a centerpiece. Maybe one develops but its not good.

On D we at least have some nice players. LW may be on the edge of being an impact player, McKinney too. But the rest are replaceable. I would have said Bradberry but hes not having a great season and wont be here long imo.

Its looking bleak.
John Mara is 67  
Breeze_94 : 12/14/2021 3:24 pm : link
So maybe once he’s no longer overseeing the football operation that window will open up again
46  
Joey in VA : 12/14/2021 3:26 pm : link
And unless John Mara relinquishes control there is no way. He is stuck in the pre 2011 NFL, Gettleman and most of the scouts are behind on how to build a roster now. They are trying to replicate a formula that is no longer applicable in today's NFL.
think so  
bc4life : 12/14/2021 4:11 pm : link
could see it in a few years
I think so...  
Grey Pilgrim : 12/14/2021 4:15 pm : link
YES!
58...  
.McL. : 12/14/2021 4:20 pm : link
50-50 chance
Winning one in every decade has been great.  
George from PA : 12/14/2021 4:25 pm : link
This drought has been painful but in the big picture....we can not complain too much.

I expect to see another one....I am an optimist
if you do the math  
.McL. : 12/14/2021 4:26 pm : link
and assume all things being equal...
there is on average a 1 in 32 chance

that means somewhere around 21 to 22 years give you a 50% chance...

I expect to live to 80+. So 50-50

Of course not all things are equal, and the Giants current starting situation is not good. But we know that can change quickly. So over the majority of the next 22 years, things should even out
Nope  
Thegratefulhead : 12/14/2021 4:27 pm : link
We are the Jets.
sorry but....  
DannyDimes : 12/14/2021 4:27 pm : link
This is just a hypothetical question that can be answered or reasoned out. Did you expect to win the SB in 2007 when everyone was calling Eli a bust and calling for Coughlin's head? Eli threw 4 picks (2 pick 6s) 4 weeks before the playoffs started....

Kind of a pessimistic view isn't it  
USAF NYG Fan : 12/14/2021 4:47 pm : link
and this is coming from a 48 year old.

Pats and Steelers have 6 Lombardi's. Cowboys and 49ers have 5 Lombardi's. Giants and Packers have 4 Lombardi's. You and I have seen all 4 of those wins and only 4 out of 31 other teams 'may' have seen more than you for their team. TBH, I count myself as fortunate. There are a lot of fans that haven't even seen one. I'll give an example that I've told here before that happens to be for one of the teams you mentioned and that has more than us.

As I was entering the gate for the base there was a very young airman on guard that tried to give me grief about the Giants logo on my car. He said, "Go Cowboys". I replied, "Have the Cowgirls ever won a SB in your lifetime?" He said, "No Sir". I responded, "Well at least your team's most recent Lombardi is old enough to buy beer".

Still, I'd like to see another too. We all would. Keep in mind it took 17 years in between those eras. In between Parcells, Simms, Lawrence Taylor, etc to Eli Manning, Coughlin, Strahan, etc. There was a lot of garbage football for the team in between those eras.

Personally, I think I chose my team wisely and believe I am fortunate to have seen the 4 I've seen. Doesn't mean I wouldn't love to see more ...
RE: John Mara is 67  
OdellBeckhamJr : 12/14/2021 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15495744 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
So maybe once he’s no longer overseeing the football operation that window will open up again


Just wait for Timmy McDonnell! He'll turn this ship around
I've seen them win 4 championships  
Beer Man : 12/14/2021 5:06 pm : link
I fully expect to see them win 4 more before my time is up.
At 78,  
River Mike : 12/14/2021 5:15 pm : link
my odds aren't good.
I was lucky enough to see 2007 and 2011  
bdre992 : 12/14/2021 5:20 pm : link
Those two moments is good enough for me. Everything else is icing on the cake
The truthful answer is I don’t know  
dpinzow : 12/14/2021 5:40 pm : link
Anything else is just speculation
Yeah it’s a streak.  
RicFlair : 12/14/2021 5:48 pm : link
One a decade since the 80s.
I'm not optimistic...  
Chris in LA : 12/14/2021 6:01 pm : link
To state the obvious, the problem is ownership and our entire management structure.

I have no faith in ownership to put talented people in positions of authority, and that those people are either talented or that they can do their jobs effectively.

No inside knowledge here, but I do not get the impression that the Mara family has any ability to find the right people or put them in a position to succeed.

So this is the problem with wash, rinse, repeat... fire Judge, fire Gettleman, fire Abrams, but what in the world gives anyone any confidence that the next round is going to be any better? This is why I'm so depressed as a Giants fan recently.

We can keep firing the coach and GM, but we're stuck with inept ownership that cannot even get out of its own way and hire professionals to do the job for them while they collected the f'ing checks.
RE: The truthful answer is I don’t know  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/14/2021 6:34 pm : link
In comment 15495962 dpinzow said:
Quote:
Anything else is just speculation



Purely by the #s  
NINEster : 12/14/2021 8:18 pm : link
the Giants will need to lose about 4-7 NFC Championship games prior to winning their next Super Bowl, or go through many years of where they're at now to do the same.

Giants' history:

Make SB 5 times, and miss the playoffs the following year each time. Make it to two SBs in four years time ('86 and '90) and not make much of a noise going 15+ years in either direction.

Another pair of SBs 4 years apart against a dynasty QB/coach, and not much since.

And honestly, it's the way it should be.

Why?

Because the 5+ club (Patriots, Steelers, 49ers, Cowboys) all had to lose 4-9 championship games to be where they're at. It was the price that had to be paid. 15/16 trips a piece for each time and roughly the same amount of trophies. That can't just be mere coincidence.

And it makes sense since those were dynasty teams. Obviously can't win the Super Bowl every year, even in the dynasty era of '70s-'90s. So gotta balance it with a lot of conference game losing.

It's only right. Can't have it both ways.

For a closer comp to the Giants SB success, maybe we use the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers also won 4 SBs and yet they've lost the NFC Championship Game 6 times in the Super Bowl era. Rodgers may very likely finish his career with no more SB rings than Simms and Hostetler, just like Favre before him. Simms and Hostetler have been to a total of 2 nfc championship games in their entire careers while Rodgers has played in the last 2 and 5 in the last decade, LOL.

Such an anomaly organization the Giants are. It's like a guy who started dating in college, and had 5 super model girlfriends over 40 years, and no other girls in between. My god, lol.

Having said all of that the Giants will win another SB probably in the next 10 years.
Link - ( New Window )
YES.  
Joe Beckwith : 12/14/2021 8:33 pm : link

.
RE: Purely by the #s  
Bear vs Shark : 12/14/2021 8:49 pm : link
In comment 15496114 NINEster said:
Quote:
the Giants will need to lose about 4-7 NFC Championship games prior to winning their next Super Bowl, or go through many years of where they're at now to do the same.

Giants' history:

Make SB 5 times, and miss the playoffs the following year each time. Make it to two SBs in four years time ('86 and '90) and not make much of a noise going 15+ years in either direction.

Another pair of SBs 4 years apart against a dynasty QB/coach, and not much since.

And honestly, it's the way it should be.

Why?

Because the 5+ club (Patriots, Steelers, 49ers, Cowboys) all had to lose 4-9 championship games to be where they're at. It was the price that had to be paid. 15/16 trips a piece for each time and roughly the same amount of trophies. That can't just be mere coincidence.

And it makes sense since those were dynasty teams. Obviously can't win the Super Bowl every year, even in the dynasty era of '70s-'90s. So gotta balance it with a lot of conference game losing.

It's only right. Can't have it both ways.

For a closer comp to the Giants SB success, maybe we use the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers also won 4 SBs and yet they've lost the NFC Championship Game 6 times in the Super Bowl era. Rodgers may very likely finish his career with no more SB rings than Simms and Hostetler, just like Favre before him. Simms and Hostetler have been to a total of 2 nfc championship games in their entire careers while Rodgers has played in the last 2 and 5 in the last decade, LOL.

Such an anomaly organization the Giants are. It's like a guy who started dating in college, and had 5 super model girlfriends over 40 years, and no other girls in between. My god, lol.

Having said all of that the Giants will win another SB probably in the next 10 years. Link - ( New Window )
cry me a river, fuck the niners

at least you stuck the ending though and got the last part right
or to put it more succinctly  
Bear vs Shark : 12/14/2021 8:49 pm : link
"bummer"
I doubt it. It feels like no right now  
arniefez : 12/14/2021 8:54 pm : link
but the NFL is a year to year league. I think the Rangers and Yankees are possible. I don't think I'll ever see another Knicks championship. The NBA is a decade to decade or more league.

Mike Vaccaro did a series on the top 75 Knicks of all time and what a sad list it is. Forget about the fact he's not qualified to make that list since 7 of his top 13 were on the two championship teams (and that doesn't include Jerry Lucas - 20th). Those teams were 50 years ago and he never saw them play. He way overrated the guys he did see. He's got Carmelo Anthony as the 9th great Knick of all time and Allan Houston 14th. I'm not sure if I'm more embarrassed for him or the Knicks.
Simms and Hostetler  
arniefez : 12/14/2021 8:59 pm : link
both have 2 Super Bowl rings. As many as Favre and Rodgers combined.
I’m 68 hoping  
Tittle 9 20 64 : 12/14/2021 9:01 pm : link
To see a 1st down before I croak.
RE: John Mara is 67  
The Jake : 12/14/2021 9:02 pm : link
In comment 15495744 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
So maybe once he’s no longer overseeing the football operation that window will open up again


Reminds me of the old adage - you don't need to be fast enough to outrun a bear. Just fast enough to outrun the slowest guy.

So I just need to live long enough to see Mara gone. I can do that!
66….going on 67….  
thrunthrublue : 12/14/2021 11:12 pm : link
That first one, was transformational. Also, having BP…BB….TC…LT etc in their prime, now THAT never happens again. Living through all those lousy years but seeing incremental progress was just a joy. This current team, ain’t nothing but shit.
On this current trajectory if they make a Super Bowl  
Jalapeno : 12/14/2021 11:25 pm : link
they will likely play the Ravens.

being a sports fan is a very odd thing  
Leg of Theismann : 12/14/2021 11:49 pm : link
the whole reason you watch is to hope to see a championship one day. And there are literally fans of certain teams in certain sports who have lived long lives and died having never witnessed.

Literally anything is possible. For all we know, the Giants could be at the beginning of a 75 year draught. Not saying they are, but there's certainly a real possibility of that being the case. The story would forever be "the Giants made a deal with God and used up all their good fortune and football karma for the century on Eli Manning beating Tom Brady twice."

In all seriousness though-- I've often thought about that. Having lived the 2007 super bowl I can honestly say I will never experience a joy of that magnitude watching sports ever again. And I'm fine with that. I'm grateful to have lived it. Beating what would've been the 19-0 greatest team ever in the midst of the greatest dynasty ever, on a last minute TD drive (the first time a team has ever won on a last minute TD in the Super Bowl when trailing by 4 or more), and an amazing play that included TWO separate miracles? Maybe we really did use up all our football karma lol. It's possible there's never been a single greater win by any football team at any level in history haha.
i’m almost 82. i think odds of seeing another winning season pretty  
plato : 12:50 am : link
low. But i never believed i would see Giants in a super bowl, let alone win 4 and appear in 5. There’s been ups and downs with the gmen but i was always proud to have seen and rooted for Charlie Conerly, the Pooles, Roosevelt brown, Gifford, etc etc.

It’s why i get angry with the fans here who hurl disrespect at players, coaches, owners, etc. If you are a Giant fan you love this team and respect it. you can still yell and pray for winning football. But remember the organization and its players are working hard to win. So be respectful even in our anger.
At 73 I am grateful for the 4 I have witnessed.  
joe48 : 5:07 am : link
I am frustrated by the lack of vision by ownership. I blame them totally for the state of the team. I am a realist and unless they change their ways it will only be through luck that we win another SB. I also agree that some of the fans comments here are too harsh and very negative. The constant bashing of players and coaches makes me wonder if some are really fans. The keyboard has become a weapon to some folks.
hmmmmm at 74 I wonder  
Batenhorst7 : 7:02 am : link
if I will know what I'm watching if we do in 10 years LOL

Something has to change radically....this status Quo is horrific
RE: i’m almost 82. i think odds of seeing another winning season pretty  
Route 9 : 7:24 am : link
In comment 15496287 plato said:
Quote:
low. But i never believed i would see Giants in a super bowl, let alone win 4 and appear in 5. There’s been ups and downs with the gmen but i was always proud to have seen and rooted for Charlie Conerly, the Pooles, Roosevelt brown, Gifford, etc etc.

It’s why i get angry with the fans here who hurl disrespect at players, coaches, owners, etc. If you are a Giant fan you love this team and respect it. you can still yell and pray for winning football. But remember the organization and its players are working hard to win. So be respectful even in our anger.


I got anorher 47 years before I make it to 82.

Be respectful? Lol. No.
Sports are not scripted..  
Sean : 7:29 am : link
When Joe Horn was whipping out his cell phone on national TV where the Saints pounded the Giants, things looked bleak. That was December 2003, the Giants hoisted a Lombardi Trophy up in February of 2008.

Get the right people and QB, things can turn around fast.
RE: Sports are not scripted..  
Tom from LI : 8:51 am : link
In comment 15496326 Sean said:
Quote:
When Joe Horn was whipping out his cell phone on national TV where the Saints pounded the Giants, things looked bleak. That was December 2003, the Giants hoisted a Lombardi Trophy up in February of 2008.

Get the right people and QB, things can turn around fast.


sure feels like we are on a never ending payment plan for the 2008 and 2011 super bowls. Like Mara signed a deal with the Devil and we have to suck for the foreseeable future.
