Do you think you will see another NY Giants Super Bowl? Tom from LI : 12/14/2021 1:57 pm

I was thinking that I was fortunate to see 4 wins in 5 attempts.



I was also thinking about how far we have fallen it seems in all aspects of this sport.



Being 54, I am not 100% sure I will see another NY Giants Super Bowl game or even a victory.



It has been 25 years since the cowboys have won anything.

It has been 29 Years since the WFT has won.

9 years since the Giants have won.



So if you average those two times and subtract the last time the Giants won.. I would still have to wait 18 years. Give or take.



Being 54, I would be 72 then.. and that is just a guess on the average.



Sure they could win it again in 5 years. They might also take 35 years in which case I would definitely be dead.





So I think it is safe to say I will not see another Super bowl victory again in my lifetime for the Giants.





What do you think in terms of your age?



