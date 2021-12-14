NFL mock draft 2022: Todd McShay's early predictions

5. New York Giants (via 4-9 CHI)



George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue*



The Giants have a pair of early picks and could go a bunch of different ways. But they are no better than 25th in sacks (25), pass rush win rate (32.0%) and pressure rate (25.9%), despite some flashes from rookie Azeez Ojulari (7.5 sacks). Karlaftis wins with power and has proven disruptive even though he often sees double-teams for Purdue -- and like Leonard Williams, he is versatile enough to rush from inside when needed.



7. New York Giants (4-9)



Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia*



Cross could be a great option to shore up a brutal offensive line if he's still available, and Alabama's Jameson Williams would make sense. But I love Dean's game, and he fits what the Giants covet -- another three-down playmaking linebacker to line up with Blake Martinez, who will be returning from a torn ACL. Dean has sideline-to-sideline range and is an artist at slipping blocks, hunting down ball carriers and blowing up plays. Just look at this 13-game stat line for the season: 62 tackles, 5.0 sacks, 8 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and a touchdown.