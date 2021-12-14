NFL mock draft 2022: Todd McShay's early predictions

|
|5. New York Giants (via 4-9 CHI)
George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue*
The Giants have a pair of early picks and could go a bunch of different ways. But they are no better than 25th in sacks (25), pass rush win rate (32.0%) and pressure rate (25.9%), despite some flashes from rookie Azeez Ojulari (7.5 sacks). Karlaftis wins with power and has proven disruptive even though he often sees double-teams for Purdue -- and like Leonard Williams, he is versatile enough to rush from inside when needed.
7. New York Giants (4-9)
Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia*
Cross could be a great option to shore up a brutal offensive line if he's still available, and Alabama's Jameson Williams would make sense. But I love Dean's game, and he fits what the Giants covet -- another three-down playmaking linebacker to line up with Blake Martinez, who will be returning from a torn ACL. Dean has sideline-to-sideline range and is an artist at slipping blocks, hunting down ball carriers and blowing up plays. Just look at this 13-game stat line for the season: 62 tackles, 5.0 sacks, 8 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and a touchdown.
We have the Bears pick, so how are we picking after the Bears?
Although things can change, one would think that Hutchinson and Thibodeaux will both be off the board before the Giants pick.
If Neal is also gone then I want Ekwonu, as I'd prefer the best guard (who might even play RT) rather than the 3rd best ER.
I would also take Hamilton over Karlaftis (talent over need).
And if the Giants really wanted a top LB instead of an ER, then I hope they trade down a bit and take whichever of Dean or Lloyd is still on the board.
or Ekwonu and Ojabo
Corral being the wild card.
Karlaftis is in a whole different league than Ojulari. He’s being touted as a top 10 pick in numerous mocks and prospect rankings. He’s also 6’4”, 275 and a fit for the SSLB position our defense uses.
+1.
Best available ER.
Then OL.
In the 2nd OL
In the 3rd X, OL.
Let’s get our weakest O problem addressed early and often as reasonable, and hopefully fixed.
It’d be nice if we had anyone with big $$$ that was also marketable in the 1st, but more reasonably the 2nd. I volunteer Golladay .
If the Giants stick with a 3-4 base, top 10 is a pricey pick for SSLB. Especially when you look at what they prefer in the position in the recent players at that spot.
If the Giants stick with a 3-4 base, top 10 is a pricey pick for SSLB. Especially when you look at what they prefer in the position in the recent players at that spot.
Jon, do you really think top 10 is pricy for a guy that can set the edge and rush the passer at a reasonably high level? Seems to me he’d be exactly what this defense needs to take the next step. And a guy like that that gets the attention of the O coordinator makes the Williams and Ojularis better as well. And as far as what they prefer in that position, someone who can actually play the position would seem preferable to what they had there in the recent past.
Point is, despite the obvious roster needs, zeroing in on specific positions has had a lot to do with the Giants' poor talent level being where it is. Draft the best players and figure out how to deploy them.
I have gone back and watched some highlights and a couple of games.
What I have found is that George has a unique skill set that the Giants could use.
George is a freak and a great athlete who has excelled in multiple sports including water polo, shot put, MA, and basketball
Karlaftis is a remarkable all-around athlete. He played on the U16 Greek national water polo team as a 13-year-old and then became a two-time Indiana state champ in the shot put and started for three seasons on his high school basketball team.
At 272 pounds, Karlaftis’ body fat has dropped from 25 percent to 15 percent at Purdue. He power cleans 380, did a 505-pound front squat, a 10-1 broad jump and a 37-inch vertical jump. His 40 this offseason was 4.69. As part of his preparation, he spends an hour a day doing hand-to-hand combat and MMA drills, an hour on rehab/mobility exercises and a third hour watching film.
"George Karlaftis was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year by USA Today and was selected to the All-American Bowl. Two-time Indiana state shot put champion. American Family Insurance Defensive Player of the Year. 2018 IndyStar Mr. Football Defensive Lineman of the Year."
Diverse athletic background generates unique set of traits and a rapid developmental curve. Has suddenness off the snap, uses length instinctively and plays with great effort. Combine testing numbers are elite. Explosive athlete but still learning how to operate mechanically. Has tendency to play high and can get away with it. Hand usage needs polish. Best defensive prospect to come out of Indiana since Jaylon Smith.
Karlaftis can play with his hand on the ground or stand up.
He is position diverse and can play all across the line and as a linebacker.
Link - ( New Window )
I like Karlaftis, but not as a lotter pick. If you want to consider Edge, Ojabo has much more upside than Karlaftis.
BTW, McShay has Ridder #19. Get ready because that's too low. He is going to rise up into a top ten prospect. He has the right tools for today's game - size, arm, mobility and he can run. Plus, he has a very underrated college resume.
After seeing Saquon's return from an ACL, how can you even think that taking a LB at 7 is a luxury pick? It's an absolute need.
I wouldn't put a lof of confidence in a 28 year old MLB who isn't the most athletic to begin with to bounce back next year.
Taking two Olineman just to take two olineman would be poor asset management.
At this point I’m glad to see that we will have strong options regardless of when we pick, with or without trade downs. The more blue chippers the better, even if they are not at our primary positions of need.
Thibs, Hutchinson, Stingley and Hamilton may be in a class by themselves but Karloftis, Ojabo, Lloyd, Dean, Okwanu, Neal, Linderbaum, Green and Cross would also be welcome additions.
Everyone seems to be down on Judge, but he will likely get another season to “build and develop his system” and he’ll prioritize which draftees fit best. His long winded press conference was hard to get through but he does have a long range vision, which includes building through the draft, and developing youngsters with the right attitude, so he’s clearly more optimistic about what he sees than we are. Right or wrong, he will draft accordingly.
Free agency is before the draft, so we’ll see what decisions will have been made on our pending FAs and cuttable veterans. I’m most curious to see who stays and goes on the OL: Hernandez, Skura, Price, Bredeson, Harrison, Cunningham and of course Solder could all be gone. Gates, Lemieux, Peart and Isaiah Wilson will hopefully be back in some capacity, and there are a few other guys on the practice squad in addition to Kyle Murphy that may or not be in Judge’s future plans. Will he trust a rookie, no matter how highly drafted to start over any of these mediocre at best options? I hope so cause it would mean the player they picked shows enough early on to earn the start.
It’s been a very disappointing season, and Judge has shown he needs to improve in-game management and strategy but I’m resigned to him being here another year and hope his system bears results. Young defensive up and comers make a splash like Ojulari, Ellerson Smith, McKinney, Robinson, Holmes, Love, Rodarious Williams, Crowder, Coughlin, Moa, Roche, Quincy Wilson, Raymond Johnson etc. Hopefully we have veterans who play up to their contracts and may even be worth extending like Bradbury, Adoree and Martinez.
Maybe they let Peppers go and envision Logan Ryan mentoring Hamilton and McKinney for a season or two before moving on from him. Curious to see if LBs Ragland and/or McKinney return and in what capacity, which could be an indication of their intentions in the draft. Same with Austin Johnson, and hopefully not with Shelton on the DL.
Lots to happen before I get too invested in specific players on the draft board and Judge will go to war in his make or break season with the coaches, players and system he’s been developing since day 1 on the job. Will he show enough to earn a fourth year? I can’t say I’m confident he will but I’m hopeful if not optimistic.
Taking a LB at 7 is a luxury pick. Even he admits the need for an OL. Thete will be value OLs available at 7. He’s getting cute and the Giants can’t afford cute. Besides there is a good chance a solid LB will be available in the 2nd.
After seeing Saquon's return from an ACL, how can you even think that taking a LB at 7 is a luxury pick? It's an absolute need.
I wouldn't put a lof of confidence in a 28 year old MLB who isn't the most athletic to begin with to bounce back next year.
Getting more talent at LB is important but not compared to the OL. So talent being equal the OL is a better pick. Now, if that’s with a trade down that’s fine, too. And as I said, good ILB talent could well be available in the 2nd or 3rd round.
Of course, this assumes our scouting department can identify the gold jackets that these premium picks ought to yield.
Of course we would have to nail 2 oline over rds 2 and 3 ( picks 39 thru around 72 ish). I don’t think we can count on that. Heck I would be another oline top of 4th too
Throw in a two way TE( if one exists) and it would be a solid haul
Then send saquon to jets for a 3 and get a 3 for p graham minority hiring when he gets a HC gig
So now we have 6 number 3s
Package a 3 ,4 and 5 for a high 2
End of up
2 first
2 seconds
4 thirds
8 players in top 100
Walla. We have a team. Better than DG could do
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_AwBnobxz3M
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_AwBnobxz3M
Not sure why the QB position has not been addressed as a critical need. Daniel Jones is not the answer. We have to go out the the box and I don't want to wait until 2023. I am all for an OL with one of our picks and to draft Kenny-Pickett with possible trading back a little and taking him later in the first round. Not sure he will be there in round 2.
Martinez is a one-dimensional LB who’s coming of an ACL and is a big cap hit.??Devin Lloyd is a three dimensional LB. Something the Giants haven’t had in forever.
Can add Karlaftis or Ojabo if want an ER
Taking a LB at 7 is a luxury pick. Even he admits the need for an OL. Thete will be value OLs available at 7. He’s getting cute and the Giants can’t afford cute. Besides there is a good chance a solid LB will be available in the 2nd.
Martinez is a one-dimensional LB who’s coming of an ACL and is a big cap hit.??Devin Lloyd is a three dimensional LB. Something the Giants haven’t had in forever.
And you’re getting you pass rush from where?
Ha ha, you win this thread.
My initial impression of Karlaftis was that he seems like the kind of player who will be stout vs the run and get some push, but not really a playmaker. The Giants had and have plenty of guys like that. They need a playmaker and a finisher, not a guy who gets pressure stats. Karlaftis may be that guy but I need to watch him more.
I'd say 10-15. He looks like a plug and play right-away-guy who will be solid from the gun. High floor prospect.
They'd have a chance to lock down both tackle spots for hopefully the next 8 years.
With the other pick, I'd prioritize a defensive cornerstone..
Ideally a pass rusher. I like Karlaftis but Ojabo is really growing on me. Assuming Thibs/Hutchinson don't make it outside of the top 3.
Depending on Bradberry situation (possible cap casualty), I'd also keep Stingley and Andrew Booth in mind.
Kyle Hamilton is intriguing, but I've always thought of Safety as a luxury pick. It's one of those positions where the defense can still be good as long as you aren't horrible at that spot (C.C Brown). And McKinney is on his way to being a star IMO so they don't need the center fielder type (which is what you'd typically be looking for if drafting a safety in the top 10).
Plus, good safeties always seem to hit FA and don't command nearly as much money as other positions like OL, WR, DL, EDGE, and CB.
13. Corral WFT
17. Willis Denver
19. Ridder Saints
25. Howell Lions
No QB taken in the top 10 which doesn’t help the Giants.
Cross was taken number 6 in between Giant picks.
Just my impression
I hope he proves me wrong, as he is a tackling machine
which brings up another subject- we have more than a few defenders that do not have good tackling technique
Another condemnation on our coaching staff.
Mara- hate to say it but JJ just does not attract talented coaches or free agents
The Seahawks teach a specific way to tackle properly. Pete Carroll has a tackling technique video on yahoo- the Giants should implement a program like it. The goal is sure fire stoppage plus protection from concussions and neck injuries
Basically you wrap around the mid section of the ball carrier then work your arms down to wrap up the legs- much like Hoist Grace did in MMA. you ttck like a boa constrictor not a bull
Of course, this assumes our scouting department can identify the gold jackets that these premium picks ought to yield.
this is correct. the way to build a winning team is to take the best players. don't worry about need when picking in the top 10. picking B players just to fill holes when your opponent grabs the A players will doom you to mediocrity. just get the two best players, period. fill holes next year (when we will still likely have a high pick), or in later rounds this year or through FA.
not every team has all first rounders on the OL.
If you could add Aaron Donald and Ed Reed to this team, do that and we'll find a spot for them.
Of course, this assumes our scouting department can identify the gold jackets that these premium picks ought to yield.
this is correct. the way to build a winning team is to take the best players. don't worry about need when picking in the top 10. picking B players just to fill holes when your opponent grabs the A players will doom you to mediocrity. just get the two best players, period. fill holes next year (when we will still likely have a high pick), or in later rounds this year or through FA.
not every team has all first rounders on the OL.
That's assuming if your coaching staff knows how to use a player to the best of their ability and if said BPA can actually see the field on a stacked position.
Taking a LB at 7 is a luxury pick. Even he admits the need for an OL. Thete will be value OLs available at 7. He’s getting cute and the Giants can’t afford cute. Besides there is a good chance a solid LB will be available in the 2nd.
Martinez is a one-dimensional LB who’s coming of an ACL and is a big cap hit.??Devin Lloyd is a three dimensional LB. Something the Giants haven’t had in forever.
And you’re getting you pass rush from where?
There’s more than one round in the draft
I love him. I think he's a very clean and projectable prospect. I know folks will say we have Williams and Dex, but DL depth is critical and having guys who complement each other well and deployed properly by DCs of course. Dex is solid, but a bit more of a rotational guy. Leal possesses some abilities that I think would develop nicely in multiple schemes up front that DCs can use and would complement what Dex does.
Taking a LB at 7 is a luxury pick. Even he admits the need for an OL. Thete will be value OLs available at 7. He’s getting cute and the Giants can’t afford cute. Besides there is a good chance a solid LB will be available in the 2nd.
Martinez is a one-dimensional LB who’s coming of an ACL and is a big cap hit.??Devin Lloyd is a three dimensional LB. Something the Giants haven’t had in forever.
And you’re getting you pass rush from where?
There’s more than one round in the draft
Pass rushers, particularly Edge, tend to drop off around rounds 2 or 3; look at our own Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines. A guy like Danielle Hunter seems to be the exception.