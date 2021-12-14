What’s the modern way to build a champion? Daniel in MI : 12/14/2021 7:33 pm

I’ve read here a lot lately that the team is stuck in an old fashioned mode, and doesn’t know the modern way to build a team.



That got me wondering: what is the modern way? What constitutes a modern approach and how does it differ from the traditional approach? Is it where you spend money? Type of player? Style of play? Use of analytics? Who would you point to that’s using this approach well now? How has what they’ve done differed from what NYG has done in principle (not just execution which we’ve clearly sucked at)?



I’ll hold my thoughts for a bit because I’m more interested in hearing what others think than spouting my views. But I’d ask you to be specific on the principles, not just throw out vague “scout better” kind of stuff.



(In case you’re wondering I’m sincerely interested, not setting up some screed about my own views on it. I’ve followed this sport for a long time, but wouldn’t say I’ve carefully studied other front offices/approaches.)



I’m hoping for an interesting discussion around principles/approaches to team construction toward a championship, not just another rehash of our past decade of hell.

