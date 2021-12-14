What’s the modern way to build a champion?

I’ve read here a lot lately that the team is stuck in an old fashioned mode, and doesn’t know the modern way to build a team.
That got me wondering: what is the modern way? What constitutes a modern approach and how does it differ from the traditional approach? Is it where you spend money? Type of player? Style of play? Use of analytics? Who would you point to that’s using this approach well now? How has what they’ve done differed from what NYG has done in principle (not just execution which we’ve clearly sucked at)?
I’ll hold my thoughts for a bit because I’m more interested in hearing what others think than spouting my views. But I’d ask you to be specific on the principles, not just throw out vague “scout better” kind of stuff.
(In case you’re wondering I’m sincerely interested, not setting up some screed about my own views on it. I’ve followed this sport for a long time, but wouldn’t say I’ve carefully studied other front offices/approaches.)
I’m hoping for an interesting discussion around principles/approaches to team construction toward a championship, not just another rehash of our past decade of hell.
1) Asset allocation. The Saquon Barkley positional value thing showed a glaring hole in the area. But on a larger level they seemingly have no idea how to put the parts together into a good whole and use the cap. And getting the most out of your resources in general. The Leonard Williams saga is a great example of how they got a great player but for some reason gave draft picks in a lost season, bungled the contract negotiations and generally handled the whole thing quite inefficiently. On a high level, it's impossible to dig through the accounting of these teams, but there are not likely to be earned incentives and likely to be earned incentives that you can essentially use to gain cap room when your team underperforms. The likely to be earned incentive trick requires room up front and moving it into last year and sadly even if the Giants know how to do this well they seem to desperate to win now to employ it well. If you are doing this well from a high level it shows, you can break down economic decisions into expected wins and while this is not yet a perfect science in Football, I'm quite sure that informing yourself with this math leads to much better decisions than the falling in full bloom love with a player after a game kind of decision making.
2) In game management. The Ravens and Colts are examples of teams that put a lot of work into having smart people in their coaches ears basically going through expected points added for certain decisions that could be as complicated as play selection but as simple as 4th down conversions or timeout usage. While some teams are clearly in the expert level applications of these the Giants clearly struggle at even the most basic level which are timeouts.
There are other examples that could be more speculated on but I think these are clearly the two areas there are neon signs they are deficient in because teams that understand 1 well typically bank a lot of cap space when they are bad. And 2 their coaches don't look like idiots and put their feet in their mouths over this stuff continuously in press conferences.
With the cap, injuries, and dips in performance, you just can't expect to keep a loaded roster together. You can keep a QB.
How do you get one? Just keep trying. Theres no science to it. People get it wrong all the time. There's no cant miss prospect. And there are lots of guys who surprise. You just keep picking guys and trying them out until you find the guy.
Of course the rest of the roster matters. But QB is the differentiator.
Sine the Giants obtained Eli they have drafted six QBs or roughly one every 2.8 years. Not counting Eli and Jones, they drafted one QB on day two of the draft. The others were on day 3. They got nothing for their QBs and none are on the team.
Whatever they decide about Jones they should follow the Patriots approach and start investing in the most important position on the team.
Lots of dead weight on the team. Shit cap situation. No QB for the future. Skill players are meh. Best players are almost all overpaid.
Now we should be winning more games, but we didn’t. We should have been better in those first three games, but we weren’t. Then the injuries started mounting and when you have a weak roster to start with, I think we can all agree we didn’t expect 10 wins this year. Well when you give away at least 2 wins and then the injury bug hits an already weak roster the season goes in the toilet really fast.
Everyone has already expressed there hate for the coach and he can’t say anything without it being turn as a negative. But really wtf do you expect him to say.
So go ahead fire him start it all over keep spinning your wheels blow up the roster, change schemes, change personnel. Be the Detroit Lions. Or maybe just maybe have a little patience and build something the right way. But you have to believe in the guy, is he the guy that can build something. It’s hard to believe when you are losing and losing bad, we want results not promises. I get it.
But shit look at it. Judges first season was a Covid year and he handled it well. They were also turning the rosters over. Now the f’ing injuries strike again and started early to the weakest unit on the roster that already had two guys retire before they take a snap. New exciting weapon in Toney can’t stay on the field, star rb come back from major injury then the starting QB, plus the other 17 guys. It sucks.
Go ahead call me Judges wife or that report from the other day, or even Mara himself. I’m none of those. I just want to win and I’m tired of rebuilding I want stability and build toward something. And I can see that Judge has had a lot of bad luck and when you play a game of inches you need a little luck now and then. I believe giving time he can build a great program, because I agree with his vision and how he talks about building a team. That is what matters to me. Not him calling a timeout on defense or punting on 4th down. That’s me and that’s how I think you build a champion. Find the guy you believe in and give it time to grow.
I’m sure many will disagree.
If your QB isn't in or near the 30 touchdown throw "belt" with 4 or 5 games to go in the season, then, are you really trying?
Not priority number one but your defense should be decent enough to make a big stop when called upon. You're likely playing another high scoring offense at the end of the game and at the end of the year. They (your Defense) doesn't exactly have to be lockdown all game long but come up with a big play at the end of the game and you will get everyone off of thier backs.
Gave up 700 yards by the 3rd quarter and 56 points? Who gives a shit? Just get that late TD or force a turnover and let your offense sail and all is good in the hood.
I think the correct goal is "build a team that can compete in the playoffs every year". Once you have that, you can tweak it so see if anything puts you over the top, but those tweaks are going to be very team specific.
And you need a HC who can CEO and can appraise what there is to work with to dictate a Overall identity or direction and get the rest of the coaches all pulling in the same direction. Judge sucks at this along with everything else. You don't keep a clown in charge for the sake of stability. All you've stabilized is incompetence.
I also think player evaluation is more advanced than it's ever been. Scouts back in the day used to actually comment on a player's face when evaluating them-- the term "a good face" (basically meaning handsome) was believed to indicate an inherent athleticism and talent. Analytics certainly isn't everything, but with the way teams are using stats/numbers to their advantage to set the odds in their favor, you have to go by something a LITTLE bit more than just a "gut feeling" about a guy. I mean I think DG was a very "gut feeling" type of scout even for his generation or any generation, but I really think going 100% with his guy to the point of actually saying Analytics are stupid was his downfall.
I think the NFL just like anything else I think has evolved and there are still more than one way to win, but there are also certain advancements and strides that have been made that it seems the Giants just haven't caught up with.
For instance-- I think teams nowadays are often very focused and cohesive in constructing their team around their plans on Offense and Defense. Remember when DG traded up for Baker? The reason I MOST did not understand that pick (believe it or not) was because Baker's claim to fame was man coverage in college. And yet DG TRADES UP, 7 spots, at a point in the draft where there about 4-5 corners of similar value (passes on Byron Murphy mind you), and takes a guy who is most known for his great man coverage.... for a defense coached by a guy (Bettcher) who ran something like 90% zone coverage. That right there really proved the Giants really had no hard plan they were sticking to-- other than getting guys who improved the "culture" I guess.
And just as bad as that was hiring Garrett to be the OC for a QB with a skill-set entirely unfitting for Garrett's system. That was obviously Mara's fault, but I think it's insane that that one decision was clearly one of the most important decision made in the last decade for this team: Mara was like "I'm going to leave myself out of the football stuff... except just this one teensy weency little thing where I'm going to force the hiring of an OC who is a terrible fit for our young #6 overall QB on whom's shoulders basically everyone's careers in the organization relies on."
I think other teams (good teams) are just stricter and more specific in making sure all their moves are in line with their specific plans and goals. Just trading up into the 1st round for a man-corner to play in a zone defense, or hiring OC because you think he's a nice guy (and with no regard for his fit for your QB) just aren't moves winning organizations make (to list just 2 examples).
I’m not arguing a team shouldn’t draft OL constantly, but any franchise needs some later round draftees to emerge as solid players, especially on the interior OL, and a very good OL coach helps all phases of that.
BUT right now - I"d take just being competitive and I don't think you need to have an elite QB to be competitive.
The Browns, Saints, Broncos, Vikings, TItans, 49ers all have VERY competitive ball clubs despite missing that key piece of an elite player at the QB position.
I really think it s as simple as , drafting good players and coaching them the correct way.
Drafting better would be a good start to winning again
The rules have spread the game out on offense. Specifically, the passing rules. Thus, you need more speed on the field and less size on defense. You just need a great supply of defensive backs and linebackers who can really run and tackle. Because with completions %s so high, you are going to give up a lot of completions. So, you need to be able to tackle well and quickly. And on the defensive line you need more outside rush speed vs the classic bull rush like a Reggie Williams.
Normally I would agree.
I find what the Rams are doing to be fascinating.
Quote:
As it always has been.
Normally I would agree.
I find what the Rams are doing to be fascinating.
They added players like Ramsey, Stafford, Beckham, Miller and Floyd after they made the Super Bowl.
The rules have spread the game out on offense. Specifically, the passing rules. Thus, you need more speed on the field and less size on defense. You just need a great supply of defensive backs and linebackers who can really run and tackle. Because with completions %s so high, you are going to give up a lot of completions. So, you need to be able to tackle well and quickly. And on the defensive line you need more outside rush speed vs the classic bull rush like a Reggie Williams.
Remember the posters on here dissing Kyler Murray both at the time he was drafted and for two seasons after. He makes great throws on the run, no messing around.
I think it's more important that the QB has a good arm and situational awareness. The mobility is an added bonus.
Modern football as compared to traditional football is still about controlling the LOS on both sides of the ball IMHO.
Run the football and stop the run effectively. Winning formula.
Just ask BB and the Patriots. You don't need a QB to throw the football for 300 yards a game. On offense control the clock and keep the other team's offense on the bench.
As far as coaches go teach your defensive players how to tackle properly. I have never seen such bad tackling technique as we see in the modern game now.
I guess I am still old school but I believe old time coaches like Parcells, Cowher and Jimmy Johnson would still be successful coaches in today's game.
Rams haven't had a first round pick in eons, Belichick focusses more on the mid-rounds. I think getting quality in 2nd and 3rd rounds is key. Identifying raw talent that you can develop.
We have to be much better at scouting for the draft. We passed on Micah Parsons. Damn!
Brandon Cooks (trade)
Robert Woods (FA)
Andrew Whitworth (FA)
Marcus Peters (trade)
Aqib Talib (trade)
All key parts of that SB team.
The Rams haven't had a 1st round pick since 2016!!!!
The "modern way" isn't really how this is discussed among the rest of the league, only when discussing it within the context of the NY Giants. There's a reason for that.
Rams haven't had a first round pick in eons, Belichick focusses more on the mid-rounds. I think getting quality in 2nd and 3rd rounds is key. Identifying raw talent that you can develop.
We have to be much better at scouting for the draft. We passed on Micah Parsons. Damn!
The NYG suck at player development.
They have to be the worst in the NFL in this department.
Think about the 1st year in the organization from the following players:
SLayton
Bradberry
Barkley
Hernandez
Engram
Daniel Jones
Dexter Lawerence
They are all players that showed promise in their first year...then what happened?
Who got better?
I got two guys that come to mind that I feel got better under the tutelage of NYG coaching - Nick Gates and Julian Love.
That's it.
You still have to win the physical battle. You need to draft well. You need quality depth. Outstanding coaching.
Balanced offense. Big game QB. Depth.
In the end you better be able to do a lot of things well. Playoff football tends to expose teams weaknesses.
I think your best chance is having a solid foundation in place when you draft your QB that still has cap room. Quality cost effective OL is a big key. You get a 4-6 year time frame to try to cash in.
Or you can get lucky and hired the next BB.
When you don't have the QB though, you need to be angle hunting and trying to win in every margin.
It's not as simple as build through the trenches. Managing the cap is vital as well as cycling through assets and making hard decisions to reset at least a bit.
I think the 49ers are a fantastic example of a team well built through the trenches that the realities of the modern NFL ravaged. They had a fantastic OL and DL. But they couldn't afford everyone, they couldn't afford Buckner and Bosa and field a whole team in their estimation.
But to throw another twist. Maybe they could have done without Jimmy G on a big contract and had enough money for Buckner. I think sometimes people think you talk about using math and data as a silver bullet, it's not. There are still things you can get wrong and even the best math is only going to give you some probability of being the better outcome but it is important to see those probabilities and integrate them into your decision making process, taking in that data for your personal calculations.
The Patriots draft board is made by Ernie Adams and that is a smart way to do it. If you have better ideas than the computer or just want to use it for a basis great, go with that. But just having it there can be helpful to give you an objective value and not reach for players as a result of strong analytical methods like "full bloom love"
I would say the Giants view this kind of math and information as competitive with their freedoms. Like the silly, defensive, insecure bunch they seem to be from the owner to the head coach all the way down to the players. (I think I saw a former NFL player say recently that they looked to be playing tight) I think they have intentionally not developed this because they would prefer to stick their fingers in the wind and the large "inner circle" is worried that accountability and processes that record the efficacy of certain people will leave them exposed.
My last startup sold into many financial institutions and I can spot it from a mile away. The way Judge talked about "excel files" and DG types on fake computers and talks about "computah guys" they look down upon and feel infringed on by parts of the modern world, modern business that can only enhance what they do.
Some things pointed to so far:
- better draft valuation (what positions are valuable being factored in more)
- better cap management around positions value to Ws (money ball?)
- more use of analytics to assess play calling, 4th down, timeouts
- tighter alignment player/move to on field strategy
- Athletic QB
- Smaller, faster on D and DBs that can close and tackle, speed rushers
What else ?
Organizational psychology has evolved over the years, and the fact of the matter is high quality talent is demanding non-authoritarian treatment. They are demanding good quality of life at their jobs. I've brought in this anecdote that even at Goldman Sachs they now have a different floor for the tech people with a different dress code and working hours. They were losing too much talent to tech. The FBI has now started to allow people that smoke weed for similar reasons. NFL is premium talent and there has definitely been a shift, high pay doesn't entitle you to dictate completely the terms and conditions by which people work anymore.
I even said this before the season, that Judge might be too authoritarian to succeed. And that the Giants as a whole seem to be into this kind of antiquated style. (DG another great example)
And people have to see the difference between installing a new authoritarian system vs. having it exist already. When people go to New England, everyone is already fully indoctrinated on that team in those ways. They go to New England expecting that and buying into that because they expect to win.
You want to have an underperforming organization in the modern world? A lot of rules and authority, arrogance in leadership without a proven track record is the way to do it.
1-Coaching. Coaches need to use analytics to make more decisions re: going for it on 4th down, when to go for 2, when to punt, etc. The numbers don't lie, the better teams that buck the trend of up and down tend to use analytics more often than those that struggle. In addition, playbooks have to be easier to digest, there simply is less time to study, less time to prepare, and far fewer coach/player hours. This means it can't take a year to learn a system. It has to be simpler than it was pre-2011, teach concepts and code plays into silos, making it easier to say call a play using a wrist band, making a change up front on defense. The old Y2 Spider Banana crap won't work without a ton of learning and the time isn't there. You have to have language that only applies to the OL, the WR, the TE, the RB and the QB has to know it all. You hear your piece and that's all you need to know.
2-Rules Changes- Keep up with the rules. Defenders cannot take out blockers low on the edge anymore, hence tons more outside iso/zone runs that are working. Attack the edges, seal the OLB/DE and run it wide. Go watch Dallas, LAR, CLE, they run off tackle all the time, using those new rules and they do it well from play to play. It causes teams to stack the box and then you open up the field deeper.
3-Matchup Football- You have to isolate players and plays, simpler reads, more directed plays to target areas of the field, specific weaknesses and make plays in those areas. Does a DE not keep his leverage regularly? If not, run at him until the team adjusts. Find the CB who doesn't cover double moves, doesn't jump routes, struggles against quicker WRs/RB/TE types and go after him. It's the same on defense, we've seen Pat Graham deploy Bradberry and he ate Travis Kelce's lunch, and he was also taken apart by Cooper Kupp and many smaller quicker WRs. It's all about matchup football, those who exploit those will win more than those who don't. Having the array of defenders and skill players that can take advantage of all them are the key. Outside of a few players, shut down CBs just aren't a thing. THere is someone who is a bad matchup for those guys, find that guy and use him.
4-Situational Football. You have to know when to take advantage of the game. The end of halves and beginning of the next being a way to reclaim an edge or expand a lead are huge. The final 4 minutes of a half, the first of the next can be a 14 point swing if you choose correctly at the coin toss and pay attention to the weather. The Pats used the cold and wind to their advantage to run over the Bills, they had the wind in the 2nd and 4th and didn't kick into it, they went for 2. You have to know the down and distance situations, you have to plan for each outcome and be prepared for a 3rd and 2 becoming a 3rd and 7 with a false start. What plays do you run the best in short yardage, what plays does your opponent not defend well?
5-The Draft/FA. You have to build via the draft and you need players who fit an athletic profile up and down the depth chart on your OL and DL. If your backup LT is 6-7 and your starter is 6-3, that could pose an issue for your QBs visibility, if one can pass block and one can run block you're shifting the balance of what your team can do. Build depth with players of a similar athletic and physical profile and find those match up type of players. We've actually done that the past two drafts, guys like Darnay Holmes, Bradberry, Aaron Robinson and Adoree Jackson have a wide array of skill sets and matchup capabilities and can be deployed in multiple ways. Players have to fit what you do as a team do well and you can't draft projects anymore, players have to be productive in college and step in immediately and start contributing. A rookie year to learn is great but they have to play, they have to contribute and they have to be ready by year 2 to be major contributors. Injuries are up, way up across the league and younger guys simply have to be ready. You can't reach for the triangle numbers, guys have to be athletic AND productive in college or you're wasting time. The days of a QB sitting for 2 years are over, project players with AA who might pan out, aren't a luxury you can afford in the first 3-4 rounds, those guys have to chip in from day one somehow.
The problem actually is drafting players to fit a particular scheme, rather than good football players in general and then modifying the scheme accordingly. The latter is the better way to accomplish a rebuild, because if the coach fails, you're not tearing down the foundation again every time. Good line play is scheme agnostic. Good QB play is - to some extent - scheme agnostic (although you obviously wouldn't draft a statue pocket passer in a mobile scheme or vice versa). Front 7 play is one of the few areas where the scheme does dictate the sort of players you target, but apart from that, you just go get good football players.
The Rams are an interesting case. They are very good at self evaluation, scouting and using different avenues to find players. They have picked off good players from bad teams trying to accumulate draft picks. When they needed a rb, they went to the team where you can’t swing a dead cat without hitting a good rib and came away with Michel. They realized ODB was wasted in Cleveland because of Mayfield’s limitations - limitations that Stafford doesn’t have. There’s a reason the Rams may contend for the Lombardi.
Little Bill constantly states what his strategy is for the longest time, citing Sun Tzu as an example. Don't build a system, build a flexible team that can attack the opponent's weakness.
He has a wholisitic strategy for a league of parity, salary caps, and injuries of flexible pieces that gives him a multiple flexibility of scheming and replacement with interchangeable pieces. Flexibility is a weapon in this league.
That enables you to draft players for positions that don't get over drafted early (like QB, CB, Pass rushers) and draft in ways where you aren't trying to hit home runs because you hit your home runs in other ways.
I think Cupp is a great example. No one was looking at Cupp as a #1 coming out. And I'd venture to say he doesn't put up numbers like this on another team. Look at Woods, even OBJ right away, Van Jefferson. Not saying these players don't have talent but McVay seems to deliver on what Judge claimed he can do. Exploit defenses (or offenses) with the strengths of your players.
Some things pointed to so far:
- better draft valuation (what positions are valuable being factored in more)
- better cap management around positions value to Ws (money ball?)
- more use of analytics to assess play calling, 4th down, timeouts
- tighter alignment player/move to on field strategy
- Athletic QB
- Smaller, faster on D and DBs that can close and tackle, speed rushers
What else ?
At the end of the day, the same key principle hasn't changed - the NFL is a talent acquisition business to build the best possible team.
I would add, too, that the pro game, more than ever, is dictated by the college game. Thus, I think you really need to be in tune with those college trends. Saban is a perfect example of how he has adapted to the new college game. He used to coach where he built his team one way - heavy defense, conservative offense. Now he's building teams to score a ton of points and defenses that bends much more to limit TDs to FGs. Bill Belichick has admitted that he watches college football to find plays that he can incorporate into his team.
Furthermore, these QBs develop so much faster than ever before due to so many camps/individual coaches/etc at early ages. So I think this changes strategy how you evaluate QBs and build a team. With the cap situation and the benefits of a rookie contract, I would draft a QB somewhere in EVERY draft. Because if you hit on one, even if you have a quality starter, the dividends are huge.
Little Bill constantly states what his strategy is for the longest time, citing Sun Tzu as an example. Don't build a system, build a flexible team that can attack the opponent's weakness.
He has a wholisitic strategy for a league of parity, salary caps, and injuries of flexible pieces that gives him a multiple flexibility of scheming and replacement with interchangeable pieces. Flexibility is a weapon in this league.
BB is also a classic tactician. He has a former portfolio manager in charge of his draft board and Ernie Adams has been one of his closest collaborators for many years. There are certain ways the NFL uses analytics that I think BB rejects but to lump something like asset allocation and game management together fails to understand how many ways analytics are being used in the NFL today.
BB and Ernie Adams are pioneers in analytics for asset management and to ignore that or pretend like he doesn't buy in fails to understand the scope of how they are used in the NFL.
Little Bill is openly derisive of analytics, a slight upturn on the side of his lips in a wry smile whenever someone even mentions it to him, like you said something very very stupid, a mixture of pity and bemusement.
Little Bill constantly states what his strategy is for the longest time, citing Sun Tzu as an example. Don't build a system, build a flexible team that can attack the opponent's weakness.
He has a wholisitic strategy for a league of parity, salary caps, and injuries of flexible pieces that gives him a multiple flexibility of scheming and replacement with interchangeable pieces. Flexibility is a weapon in this league.
BB is also a classic tactician. He has a former portfolio manager in charge of his draft board and Ernie Adams has been one of his closest collaborators for many years. There are certain ways the NFL uses analytics that I think BB rejects but to lump something like asset allocation and game management together fails to understand how many ways analytics are being used in the NFL today.
BB and Ernie Adams are pioneers in analytics for asset management and to ignore that or pretend like he doesn't buy in fails to understand the scope of how they are used in the NFL.
Judge and Graham must have skipped out on tactician day. There's barely any adjustment made for particular teams or to what opponents do.
I won't debate the excellent posts above, but I guess you have to start with defining "Champion". From our position, we'd just like to make the playoffs. But "Champion" teams are looking to go deeper.
Consider this brief graphic during last Sunday's LAC game:
The 6 NYG offensive skill players that we were counting on to give this offense some life this year have played a total of 6 snaps together all year. That doesn't even count the two starting linemen, the LB or the DBs out for most or all of the year. Unlucky?
So let's say you have the pieces together and you are a good enough team to go deeper. We won two SBs in 4 years and were considered "Champions". But without the Tyree miracle, we might be considered a one-off, can't repeat. Lucky? I'd bet the Patriots thought we were.
I wasn't trying to be funny. All Champions experience some form of luck during the year - whether it's good health, a funny bounce, bad call - whatever. It's what makes sports fun to watch. You can do every one of the things mentioned above right, but can't count on a formula to win. Stuff happens. It's just plain hard to win Super Bowls.
I won't debate the excellent posts above, but I guess you have to start with defining "Champion". From our position, we'd just like to make the playoffs. But "Champion" teams are looking to go deeper.
Consider this brief graphic during last Sunday's LAC game:
The 6 NYG offensive skill players that we were counting on to give this offense some life this year have played a total of 6 snaps together all year. That doesn't even count the two starting linemen, the LB or the DBs out for most or all of the year. Unlucky?
So let's say you have the pieces together and you are a good enough team to go deeper. We won two SBs in 4 years and were considered "Champions". But without the Tyree miracle, we might be considered a one-off, can't repeat. Lucky? I'd bet the Patriots thought we were.
I wasn't trying to be funny. All Champions experience some form of luck during the year - whether it's good health, a funny bounce, bad call - whatever. It's what makes sports fun to watch. You can do every one of the things mentioned above right, but can't count on a formula to win. Stuff happens. It's just plain hard to win Super Bowls.
Little Bill is openly derisive of analytics, a slight upturn on the side of his lips in a wry smile whenever someone even mentions it to him, like you said something very very stupid, a mixture of pity and bemusement.
Little Bill constantly states what his strategy is for the longest time, citing Sun Tzu as an example. Don't build a system, build a flexible team that can attack the opponent's weakness.
He has a wholisitic strategy for a league of parity, salary caps, and injuries of flexible pieces that gives him a multiple flexibility of scheming and replacement with interchangeable pieces. Flexibility is a weapon in this league.
BB is also a classic tactician. He has a former portfolio manager in charge of his draft board and Ernie Adams has been one of his closest collaborators for many years. There are certain ways the NFL uses analytics that I think BB rejects but to lump something like asset allocation and game management together fails to understand how many ways analytics are being used in the NFL today.
BB and Ernie Adams are pioneers in analytics for asset management and to ignore that or pretend like he doesn't buy in fails to understand the scope of how they are used in the NFL.
Then analytics becomes a shiny repackaged marketing term. You sure as hell won't find anywhere Belichick is citing Billie Beane. And how many championships has he won? :P
Little Bill constantly states what his strategy is for the longest time, citing Sun Tzu as an example. Don't build a system, build a flexible team that can attack the opponent's weakness.
He has a wholisitic strategy for a league of parity, salary caps, and injuries of flexible pieces that gives him a multiple flexibility of scheming and replacement with interchangeable pieces. Flexibility is a weapon in this league.
BB is also a classic tactician. He has a former portfolio manager in charge of his draft board and Ernie Adams has been one of his closest collaborators for many years. There are certain ways the NFL uses analytics that I think BB rejects but to lump something like asset allocation and game management together fails to understand how many ways analytics are being used in the NFL today.
BB and Ernie Adams are pioneers in analytics for asset management and to ignore that or pretend like he doesn't buy in fails to understand the scope of how they are used in the NFL.
Judge and Graham must have skipped out on tactician day. There's barely any adjustment made for particular teams or to what opponents do.
Engram and Saquon jet sweeps. 8 yards off coverage 3rd and 2 (umm hello, situational football?). And pulling Hernandez into the open on a pass play.
Judge and Graham must have skipped out on tactician day. There's barely any adjustment made for particular teams or to what opponents do.
Oh no, they didn't miss it. Tactician day is just led by our very own DG!
1) Yell at your computah guys to com in the room. After the customary groveling and calling you all visionaries you start.
2) Look at your spreadsheets. Get into the analytics of it all. Then you tell them that their work is worthless and without a "feel for the game" none of what they do matters.
3) Dismiss them and spend the few hours high fiving and brainstorming "witty" and at least mildly antagonizing retorts for the media as to why you should disregard the work the computah guys do
4) Put your fake keyboard back in your computah bag, ice fingers from exhausting afternoon of fake typing
And that's tactician day!
He has a wholisitic strategy for a league of parity, salary caps, and injuries of flexible pieces that gives him a multiple flexibility of scheming and replacement with interchangeable pieces. Flexibility is a weapon in this league.
BB is also a classic tactician. He has a former portfolio manager in charge of his draft board and Ernie Adams has been one of his closest collaborators for many years. There are certain ways the NFL uses analytics that I think BB rejects but to lump something like asset allocation and game management together fails to understand how many ways analytics are being used in the NFL today.
BB and Ernie Adams are pioneers in analytics for asset management and to ignore that or pretend like he doesn't buy in fails to understand the scope of how they are used in the NFL.
Then analytics becomes a shiny repackaged marketing term. You sure as hell won't find anywhere Belichick is citing Billie Beane. And how many championships has he won? :P
I'm suggesting you don't understand the scope of analytics and your response to this is Billie Beane?
Oh yes, I forgot, no one could possibly understand statistics and mathmatics like a flamed out minor league baseball player who didn't go to college. (I say this with a great respect for Billy Beane but you are failing to understand that he has great people working for him)
You take a lot of people from the Ravens or Colts among other teams and put them in charge of our front office and you see markedly better results in a year. That I'd bet good money on.
You clearly don't understand this stuff but by all means continue with your terrible analogies.
Oh no, they didn't miss it. Tactician day is just led by our very own DG!
1) Yell at your computah guys to com in the room. After the customary groveling and calling you all visionaries you start.
2) Look at your spreadsheets. Get into the analytics of it all. Then you tell them that their work is worthless and without a "feel for the game" none of what they do matters.
3) Dismiss them and spend the few hours high fiving and brainstorming "witty" and at least mildly antagonizing retorts for the media as to why you should disregard the work the computah guys do
4) Put your fake keyboard back in your computah bag, ice fingers from exhausting afternoon of fake typing
And that's tactician day!
I was talking more about what's done on the field; just look at how many times Bradberry and Jackson are standing 10 yards off the line of scrimmage and the offense completes a pass. Or where a pocket-passer quarterback can sit pretty in the pocket because our rushers are playing contain. You'd expect a change-up because what we're doing isn't working, but no.
My company had a meeting with Pats executives like 15 years ago to discuss applications of analytics and technology. The stuff they were talking about was way beyond what I thought was possible at the time. It was very interesting and forward thinking.
I wish I could get that meeting at this point of my career because I think could close them now. Back then I was just one of the few people we could find who knew about data science and football.
I'm suggesting you don't understand the scope of analytics and your response to this is Billie Beane?
Oh yes, I forgot, no one could possibly understand statistics and mathmatics like a flamed out minor league baseball player who didn't go to college. (I say this with a great respect for Billy Beane but you are failing to understand that he has great people working for him)
You take a lot of people from the Ravens or Colts among other teams and put them in charge of our front office and you see markedly better results in a year. That I'd bet good money on.
You clearly don't understand this stuff but by all means continue with your terrible analogies.
Sounds like narrative. Does the analytics tell them to feature a 310 lb FB and draft another one or draft a guard 4th overall? Screw their analytics department, GIVE ME QUENTON NELSON!
Organizational psychology has evolved over the years, and the fact of the matter is high quality talent is demanding non-authoritarian treatment. They are demanding good quality of life at their jobs. I've brought in this anecdote that even at Goldman Sachs they now have a different floor for the tech people with a different dress code and working hours. They were losing too much talent to tech. The FBI has now started to allow people that smoke weed for similar reasons. NFL is premium talent and there has definitely been a shift, high pay doesn't entitle you to dictate completely the terms and conditions by which people work anymore.
I even said this before the season, that Judge might be too authoritarian to succeed. And that the Giants as a whole seem to be into this kind of antiquated style. (DG another great example)
And people have to see the difference between installing a new authoritarian system vs. having it exist already. When people go to New England, everyone is already fully indoctrinated on that team in those ways. They go to New England expecting that and buying into that because they expect to win.
You want to have an underperforming organization in the modern world? A lot of rules and authority, arrogance in leadership without a proven track record is the way to do it.
Unfortunately, we have a couple of 'I'm smarter than everyone else in the room' type guys running this team. Without the requisite proven track record of success, that shit doesn't play well in the pros. Even Tom Coughlin, who had been fairly successful with the Jaguars, had to lighten up a bit before achieving success in NY. True leaders don't need to always be hard asses and know-it-alls to be effective.
I've watched finance evolve a lot and look no further than Steve Cohen, while he did get caught breaking the laws. No one had a better system than him. But even he was willing to completely reinvent his method to form Point72 and the even "quantier" fund Cubist. Two of my relatives worked for him, one not too far away and his reputation as a difficult person was well earned.
As smart and accomplished as he was, he did not think he knew everything and depended on a lot of people to feed him information and expand his thinking. DG on the other hand struts around like he's above this. And he does that DESPITE horrible results. It's really unbelievable
I've watched finance evolve a lot and look no further than Steve Cohen, while he did get caught breaking the laws. No one had a better system than him. But even he was willing to completely reinvent his method to form Point72 and the even "quantier" fund Cubist. Two of my relatives worked for him, one not too far away and his reputation as a difficult person was well earned.
As smart and accomplished as he was, he did not think he knew everything and depended on a lot of people to feed him information and expand his thinking. DG on the other hand struts around like he's above this. And he does that DESPITE horrible results. It's really unbelievable
Love all of your great business insights! Very relevant and always a great read.
I have only seen sustained success with a franchise. Belichick might prove otherwise, but that is a really big outlier.
That is the key year, because that's when the CBA imposing the vastly different rules was put in place. And that CBA is a huge reason the Giants have fallen off a cliff - because they haven't adapted to the changes.
In the past couple weeks I've seen posters cite Craig Morton, Fran Tarkenton, Phil Simms, Eli, and a host of other Giants from the past as examples of why the Giants should do one thing or another. The problem is that all of those guys - even Eli - are ancient history and not applicable to the NFL under the current CBA.
Basing opinions on ancient history is fine on a message board - it makes it easy to determine who to listen to and who not to take seriously. The problem is that the actual front office is basing opinions and actions on ghosts too.
Until that changes, I don't know when things get better.
There were two guys there - it was a weird meeting and a long time ago, so I don't know their exact roles. The Pats only have one analytics type guy on their site and it wasn't him. It was almost like they were "above" the Patriots - like the Kraft organization building technology infrastructure and using analytics resources to help the team. One guy seemed like he was Jon Krafts deputy. The other seemed more like a CTO type.
They also made us sign some CIA level non disclosure docs before they'd talk to us
The Rams are an interesting case. They are very good at self evaluation, scouting and using different avenues to find players. They have picked off good players from bad teams trying to accumulate draft picks. When they needed a rb, they went to the team where you can’t swing a dead cat without hitting a good rib and came away with Michel. They realized ODB was wasted in Cleveland because of Mayfield’s limitations - limitations that Stafford doesn’t have. There’s a reason the Rams may contend for the Lombardi.
Little Bill constantly states what his strategy is for the longest time, citing Sun Tzu as an example. Don't build a system, build a flexible team that can attack the opponent's weakness.
He has a wholisitic strategy for a league of parity, salary caps, and injuries of flexible pieces that gives him a multiple flexibility of scheming and replacement with interchangeable pieces. Flexibility is a weapon in this league.
Little Bill constantly states what his strategy is for the longest time, citing Sun Tzu as an example. Don't build a system, build a flexible team that can attack the opponent's weakness.
He has a wholisitic strategy for a league of parity, salary caps, and injuries of flexible pieces that gives him a multiple flexibility of scheming and replacement with interchangeable pieces. Flexibility is a weapon in this league.
"Wholisitic" aside, Kraft has an entire separate company dedicated to analytics. You don't know what the f*ck you're talking about.
Link - ( New Window )
to form great modern organizations in today's world as well. But there needs to be some willingness to compromise, some willingness to evolve. I think that is where DG failed the most. Even when hiring the computer guys i'd bet he never really opened himself up to the idea that they could teach him things.
I've watched finance evolve a lot and look no further than Steve Cohen, while he did get caught breaking the laws. No one had a better system than him. But even he was willing to completely reinvent his method to form Point72 and the even "quantier" fund Cubist. Two of my relatives worked for him, one not too far away and his reputation as a difficult person was well earned.
As smart and accomplished as he was, he did not think he knew everything and depended on a lot of people to feed him information and expand his thinking. DG on the other hand struts around like he's above this. And he does that DESPITE horrible results. It's really unbelievable
Love all of your great business insights! Very relevant and always a great read.
Thanks! Given you've seen the Pats from the inside I'd love for you to check out something I wrote on the subject. I don't really want to share it publicly, my email is in my profile if you are interested
"Wholisitic" aside, Kraft has an entire separate company dedicated to analytics. You don't know what the f*ck you're talking about.
Link - ( New Window )
OMG a company with one of those fancy modern websites taking advantage of a repackaged marketing term to make money off gullible people. AI! Cloud computing! Green Energy! Analytics! Big data!
KAGR is at the forefront of sports analytics.
You're just clueless.
My views (which continue to evolve as I read and think about it more).
1) I think the Giants are behind in some ways, but not as badly as a lot of people suggest in terms of fundamental approach. I think they should consider the value by position in the draft, but there are always exceptions. The hard part is to know when to be disciplined and when to make an exception. SB may well have been the best football player in that draft. But I agree with those who say the value of a RB just isn't high enough. You could get a guy 85% as good in the 2nd or 3rd round, and not be killed when he gets hurt which RBs do.
The cap is another story, and I don't know if we have any clue on value there. DG made what could be a smart move to trade for Williams IF you assume on the open market we don't get him and/or his price skyrockets. We got the inside track and a tryout. BUT we then put ourselves in terrible negotiating position. But fine. The bigger question is: is a DT - even a good one - worth that money given the lack of any outside pass rushers? What percent of the cap should be devoted to DTs? Edge? LBs? DBs? Etc. While there need not be rigid rules, it would be nice to know if the team had some idea of ROI on each position group.
2) I think the fundamentals about controlling the LOS and pressuring the QB remain, as does the need for as good a QB as you can get. We fail at the LOS so nothing else works right now. It's the fundamental cost of entry for any consistent success on either side of the ball.
3) I don't think any one system on O or D is the right one. But what is critical is having a cohesive approach and being able to get players that enable it. Parcells wrote the forward to Jimmy Johnson's book. He said he knew he'd be good because he had a coherent philosophy, and the ability to find people to execute it. Be a power team. Be a run and gun team. Be a QB centered team. Whatever it is, the system has to be sound, and it has to be manned by the right skills. Right now, IDK what the F the Giants are. JJ talked about being multiple meaning we can be whatever is required changing game to game. That's a BB approach. But while we see that in our secondary some, I don't see it in our offense at all. (In fairness, it's hard to know if we might have been if anyone was actually on the Fing field.) So I don't know if this is a modern thing as much as just an area we're failing at relative to other teams.
3) I agree with the idea we need to use analytics better. Likelihoods of success, ROI for more aggression, timeout use, end of half strategy. I think JJ has done poorly on this.
But as someone who took a lot of statistics, I caution that those analytics numbers all have an implicit "all else being equal" before them. They essentially assume the average OL, the average RB, the average QB, etc. If JJ went for it on 4th more with THIS team, we saw what happened - a fake kick aired over a guy's head, etc. The events are not independent random events, the odds are impacted by how bad our players are.
4)Where I think we're way behind right now is in our offensive system. I just don't see our play design and calling anywhere near what you have in the Chiefs, Ravens, Rams, etc. Sure, they have better players, but they also seem to know what they want to accomplish. They show eye candy, they help their QB pre-snap, they isolate match ups better, they have plays that look similar but are different, or that are the same but look different presnap. They build plays off of one another. JG had occasional good play designs, but none of it seemed to be a cohesive package. Are we a passing team? A running team? A power team? A finesse team? If we're trying to be "multiple," currently we're nothing. EVERYTHING looks impossibly hard.
The point about having to have a system easy to learn is interesting. I hadn't thought about that. What I liked about Kevin Gilbride's system was that once it was down and everyone was on the same page, it was a bitch to defend because the defender was always wrong. You take away the inside the play adapts outside. I remember that clip of I think GB or NE 's DB complaining that whatever he did, the WR did the opposite. The downside of that system is it was a bitch to master and young guys took forever to contribute.
It's true, we need to get guys up and running faster. But how have the Ravens put in such a different scheme? How does Reid get the Chiefs to master a very varied offense?
That's it for now. So all we need to do is:
Manage the cap better
Pick better players
Coach smarter
Have better systems
Simple.