We should have known this was doomed from the start Dave in PA : 12/15/2021 8:50 am

With Gettleman. Drafting a “super-human” running back to compensate for a horrendous offensive line instead of just drafting the consensus best offensive lineman and subsequent all pro Q Nelson was in hindsight exceptionally illogical and a clear indictment of his inability to understand how to fundamentally build a sustainable winning team. 3 years later and we STILL see this crap with the Toney selection. This isn’t Calvin Johnson coming out of Georgia Tech, give me a difference maker for our soft as baby shit defensive front 7 or go Oline again there, lord knows that mess of a unit wasn’t nearly resolved by that point. Fundamentally stupid sums up this grease stain of an era of Giants football. Yea I know I’m repeating what everyone else has been saying ad nauseam, but it’s just so befuddling that a legitimate and respected franchise could torpedo itself so badly.