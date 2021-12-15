We should have known this was doomed from the start

With Gettleman. Drafting a “super-human” running back to compensate for a horrendous offensive line instead of just drafting the consensus best offensive lineman and subsequent all pro Q Nelson was in hindsight exceptionally illogical and a clear indictment of his inability to understand how to fundamentally build a sustainable winning team. 3 years later and we STILL see this crap with the Toney selection. This isn’t Calvin Johnson coming out of Georgia Tech, give me a difference maker for our soft as baby shit defensive front 7 or go Oline again there, lord knows that mess of a unit wasn’t nearly resolved by that point. Fundamentally stupid sums up this grease stain of an era of Giants football. Yea I know I’m repeating what everyone else has been saying ad nauseam, but it’s just so befuddling that a legitimate and respected franchise could torpedo itself so badly.
I think everybody bought into the idea of being able to solidify RB/QB and a few other spots, but in reality there never was a clear strategy and at worst, a plan based on bad assumptions in place, and the player evaluation is really a mess (both collegiate scouting still and self-scouting for development). Strangely, the one are they've been pretty good at (which really failed in the end of the Coughlin and McAdoo/Shurmur tenures) was pro personnel.
They identified and added in some solid transitional vets like Bradberry, Ryan, Martinez. They clearly blew the OL development and the assessment of needing vets like Zeitler instead of Solder (although I'm leaning more to blaming Judge for keeping Solder than Gettleman, although Gettleman did sign him in the first place in the first ill-contrived win one more year with Eli attempt).
No offense to Big Dex who is a solid player, but when he's the premier find of your draft haul so far (and may only be a solid rotational DT going forward), that's pretty telling. I really hated that 2019 draft from the get-go and it's proving to be deserving. The 2018 draft had more promise but has been really disappointing.
No chance. Look at his arrogance about the pick, he was 100% in
Yes we did Brent,
tickets and jerseys
idk. Seen a number of Nelson jersey’s in Indiana and a lot of Joe Thomas Jersey’s in Cleveland.
there is no lineman in the top 50 and barkley is still #24
It's AMAZING that NONE of their draft picks have worked out (conclusively). You figure, law of averages, blind squirrel - nut, and all. Yeah, AT might be a top OLT. McKinney might be a ball hawk FS. Toney might be great if he can stay on the field. Ojulari might be a guy you can build around.
But none of those are sure things. But after them no draft pick has made the case that they are a legit, quality starter, except maybe Lawrence.
I firmly believe it was absolutely his decision, unless he's a fantastic actor. No one spouts ridiculous shit like "touched by the hand of God" if he wasn't on board.
It's AMAZING that NONE of their draft picks have worked out (conclusively). You figure, law of averages, blind squirrel - nut, and all. Yeah, AT might be a top OLT. McKinney might be a ball hawk FS. Toney might be great if he can stay on the field. Ojulari might be a guy you can build around.
But none of those are sure things. But after them no draft pick has made the case that they are a legit, quality starter, except maybe Lawrence.
Heck we took a fb rd1 before too
Get a GM that realizes it's not 1950 please
I don't buy this for a second. In fact, I think the opposite is true, that in order to get the job, DG told the Mara's what he thought they wanted to hear - that they still had a championship roster, and Eli still had years left. The 3-13 disaster was merely a mirage brought on by an incompetent coach who lost his locker room and a few tweaks would bring them back to glory.
I'm not going to argue that the Mara's don't meddle, but I seriously doubt they are calling DG and telling him who to draft. What we do know from every statement DG made from that time is that he felt the team was good enough to win. That is on him, and no one else.
He comes in, bangs his chest about fixing the OLine, Shurmur calls him an OLine expert, etc. And there's big, bad Quenton Nelson sitting right there. The best OL anyone's seen since Larry Allen. No effing way Gettleman - if left to his own devices - doesn't pick that guy. IMO.
**Note: This is by no means a defense of the job he's done. I just think Barkley was a "Mara pick" all the way. They saw $$$ with Barkley.
Just like it was clear as day that McAdoo didn't have his shit together during his introductory presser and that Shurmur was boring and uninspiring during his.
First impressions are important for a reason!
Yup, which means the guy (Mara) making these decisions from the top is the biggest problem. Mind-boggling.
think again...
Remember that was already decided to be the owner conspiracy miss with Eli, and that the whole rebuild didn't really start until DG drafted Jones in 2019. And then you really need to start the clock over once again in 2020 when Joe Judge came on board as the competent head coach.
Just keep starting over with the excuses and what you'll find is that Gettleman has only been in charge for a few days...
And for our stadium cohabitants, Crazy eye Gase's introductory presser too.
I don't know how anyone could watch that man ramble and say "this guy reminds me of BB"
This coming from someone who was cautiously optimistic about JJ early in his tenure. He's the most insecure and defensive head coach I've ever seen.
I think I preferred a defeated Shurmur to this, at least I understood where he was coming from. If JJ was actually confident in the job he was doing he could respond like BB does. JJ 100% knows he's fucking up and he has no plan. I honestly can't say if he thinks he has a plan or not, but if he does think he has one he's deluding himself
What extra money do they see? The only team-specific revenues are driven from ticket sales, concessions, and team sponsorships. Jersey sales are split up among all teams, so selling more SB jerseys accomplishes nothing.
And if we are to believe that nonsense about DG being an "OL expert" why didn't he do it in subsequent drafts? Maybe it is he who can't keep his eyes off of the next shiny object. Keep in mind, SB isn't the first RB DG took with a top 10 pick. Remember Christian McCaffrey? Was that on the Mara's too?
I'm not absolving the Mara's for anything, they hired a dinosaur as GM, but the personnel mess is on DG. 100%.
Players like Solder and Golladay have proven to be duds from the start, and they both make more than Jones and Saquon combined. Getting value for your money is what it's all about, and we're doing better in the draft rather than free agency in that regard.
that's the move that clearly shows Gettleman isn't making the final decisions on draft picks - especially the #2 overall.
So you don't follow the team at all? By no means is the personnel mess 100% on the GM. They come right out and say it's groupthink, you have tons of people familiar with the operation say there are too many cooks in the kitchen, but you've decided it's 100% on the GM anyways. You aren't paying attention.
There is a reason this team looks exactly the same no matter who is coaching and who is keeping the GM seat warm.
There is a reason this team looks exactly the same no matter who is coaching and who is keeping the GM seat warm.
I'm not absolving the Mara's at all, they hired DG! They are ultimately responsible for the direction of the franchise, but my statement was specifically about personnel decisions. Maybe 100% is a bit of hyperbole, but the idea that DG merely followed through on what the Mara's wanted doesn't pass the smell test.
If he wanted to draft OL, why didn't he in later drafts? His history suggests he has no problem drafting RB's very high in the draft. HE talked about the team being competitive immediately. He told the Mara's exactly what they wanted to hear, that they had a championship caliber roster with an elite QB. Whether he really believed it or not, I don't know, but which is worse?
Not sure I agree that Mara doesn't watch the press conferences. If that's true, then we're fucked even worse than we thought we were.
I do agree, however, that JJ's presser's are the embodiment of "the lady doth protest too much" quote. The more he says, the weaker his argument. If he's supposed to be a Belichick disciple, why wouldn't he handle presser's like Belichick? You know - less is more? Answers as cryptic and short as possible?
The guy doesn't have a damn clue.
JJ on the other hand talks like someone helplessly obsessed with convincing people that he deserves to be where he is and perhaps even trying to convince himself in front of all of us more than he is aware of.
BB doesn't mind failing, trusts himself completely.
JJ is clearly afraid of failing and is trying to sell the idea that he's confident in the choices he makes.
How Mara or anyone could confuse these two things especially at this point is beyond me.
I don't get it.
This isn't a tin foil hat theory anymore. Thankfully, it's being brought to light. They can't hide behind the GM anymore. Tisch has been concerned about this for a while now, all the way back to the Tom Arnold/Nick Saban rumors.
Yes - Gettleman was catering to Mara's vision because that's what was required to get the job. Just like it will be, again, unless something changes.
Some of you guys act like you know something when you're just posturing.
In comment 15496460 mittenedman said:
that's the move that clearly shows Gettleman isn't making the final decisions on draft picks - especially the #2 overall.
So you don't follow the team at all? By no means is the personnel mess 100% on the GM. They come right out and say it's groupthink, you have tons of people familiar with the operation say there are too many cooks in the kitchen, but you've decided it's 100% on the GM anyways. You aren't paying attention.
331 is correct. DG made very similar personnel decisions with Carolina (CMC in place of SB, prioritizing the D line, etc). There weren't any Maras there.
So you don't follow the team at all? By no means is the personnel mess 100% on the GM. They come right out and say it's groupthink, you have tons of people familiar with the operation say there are too many cooks in the kitchen, but you've decided it's 100% on the GM anyways. You aren't paying attention.
Also, that's not what "groupthink" means.
Anyway, it was always an idiotic move. And even I knew that at the time. Just incredibly stupid. If it was Mara’s pick, then we probably are doomed. Because it was always a completely moronic pick.
Some of you all kill me with this crap...
Anyway, it was always an idiotic move. And even I knew that at the time. Just incredibly stupid. If it was Mara’s pick, then we probably are doomed. Because it was always a completely moronic pick.
How would a dynamic pass catching RB help Eli? (or any QB?)? Is this a real question.
But it probably wasn't known at the time how terrible at pass pro he is
Over and over.
Much of the same problems that were present last year, were present this year.
I think he said something like 5-6 wins.
I think 5 is going to be right on the money.
no one is saying that
no one is absolving DG
Even more comical is the conflicting reports that they collaborate on decisions yet posters seem to pinpoint specific players to specific front office personnel. On this thread alone, we have the Barkley pick being the Mara's, Omameh and Stewart were DG's. On other threads, Chris Mara picked Davis Webb and everybody out of the SEC was seemingly chosen by Judge.
One question...does every member of the Front Office get their own draft pick and free agent signing each year, or do they mix it up each year based on a lottery system?
Obviously we will never get a full accounting of who pushed for what but for example its been reported that Chris was enamored with Webb.
People are going to speculate on the internet, it doesn't diminish the overall point.
What is comical is thinking the GM isn't driving this overall process...
The Giants ended up with Webb with the No. 87 pick even though the coaches were especially high on Patrick Mahomes. He went 10th overall to the Kansas City Chiefs.
But the Giants were never going to draft Mahomes because the front office wasn't nearly as high on the Texas Tech quarterback. They were also split on Webb.
This is a glimpse of how the Giants operate. They have a lot of cooks in the kitchen who often have differing views on players.
That's likely the case with this year's quarterback class as well. Each of the top prospects is unique. Gettleman compared it to shopping at Ben & Jerry's, and it could make it difficult to come to a consensus, especially with Manning and Webb still on the roster with support within the building.
How many times do you have to be punched in the face with it, by people who actually know what's going on, before you acknowledge it?
We're way past the tinfoil hat stage. I have to assume at this point you aren't paying attention.
What is comical is thinking the GM isn't driving this overall process...
I don't know exactly how you define driving the bus, but it doesn't really matter when one or more of the passengers at any time can say "This is my buy, get the fuck out of the drivers seat"
A better analogy would be a limo driver. He generally sets the route but if the guys in the back roll down the divider and give orders, you follow.
But there is only one person cooking in the room, at that is the GM...
fashion and sometimes with only a couple of folks. And in probably most instances, some level of opinion/input is given by the parties.
So Gettleman is publicly known for not following that exact same process in Carolina, and was dismissed because of it.
So he learned his lesson and now only toes the party line?
fashion and sometimes with only a couple of folks. And in probably most instances, some level of opinion/input is given by the parties.
Here's my POV: at the agency where I work, I'm a ranking VP, and have direct oversight of one vertical and indirect oversight over two additional verticals.
And even when managing partners join meetings, I'm still driving. They may chase me down after a meeting if they disagree with my strat, or they may inform me in advance about a client's preference so that my strat aligns. But when the team is present in my command, it's my call.
If DG doesn't have at least that same amount of autonomy, he's a figurehead and is useless. Someone should ask him if he's a figurehead; I guarantee he'll take full "credit" for every decision he's made.
But there is only one person cooking in the room, at that is the GM...
how much reporting on how they operate do you need?
I give up
fashion and sometimes with only a couple of folks. And in probably most instances, some level of opinion/input is given by the parties.
In comment 15496948 Jimmy Googs said:
fashion and sometimes with only a couple of folks. And in probably most instances, some level of opinion/input is given by the parties.
So Gettleman is publicly known for not following that exact same process in Carolina, and was dismissed because of it.
So he learned his lesson and now only toes the party line?
I'm no expert on how they operated in Carolina. But my understanding is that the owner got mad at the moves after they happened, not that he over-ruled his objections before executing them.
If the latter was true, the owner would have just fired him prior instead of after
I can agree with that.
I don't think Dottino should keep his job, either.
The Giants FO structure is fucked
To add Barkley by ownership. Semi local kid giving the fans a “star” to sell tickets while also helping an aging QB. Drafting a lineman would definitely have been his decision if he’s left to his own accord. I truly believe that. It’s just like in the 2nd round this past year we took Ojulari. DG was overruled he was clearly unhappy with the selection and wanted to go a different route but wasn’t given the chance. I’m not saying DG is good, he frankly has missed a lot, but that Barkley pick I firmly believe wasn’t his decision.
I firmly believe it was absolutely his decision, unless he's a fantastic actor. No one spouts ridiculous shit like "touched by the hand of God" if he wasn't on board.
Of course it was. The year before in Carolina, DG's last, he drafted CMC with their 8th pick in the 2017 draft. So the trend was set.
Back to back years using a high pick on a RB.
Only Gettleman would make this fundamental error not once but twice.
Gettleman being hired as the GM of the Giants is infinitely worse than drafting Barkley and Jones combined. I think his hiring is in the discussion as worst decision in the history of this franchise.
Here's my POV: at the agency where I work, I'm a ranking VP, and have direct oversight of one vertical and indirect oversight over two additional verticals.
And even when managing partners join meetings, I'm still driving. They may chase me down after a meeting if they disagree with my strat, or they may inform me in advance about a client's preference so that my strat aligns. But when the team is present in my command, it's my call.
If DG doesn't have at least that same amount of autonomy, he's a figurehead and is useless. Someone should ask him if he's a figurehead; I guarantee he'll take full "credit" for every decision he's made.
Good analogy DG. Here is another one that I am familiar with...
Each year in most businesses I deal with the CEO (with the help of his reports) are in charge of putting together a business plan for the company. He garners input from a fair amount of people in the organization, compiles it all and comes up with how he thinks the business should operate this year.
Then he goes to the Board of Directors and sells them on his plan. The Board then probes, provides input and offer opinions, and the CEO debates some of that and potentially adjusts some of it as well. What doesn't often happen is the Board telling the CEO what the plan is...because if they had to do that then they would just dismiss him and find a new CEO to operate the business.
DG is this CEO and he drove the last several years. Unfortunately his business plans were fundamentally bad and/or were executed poorly, and the Board isn't seeing it clearly enough...
The Giants FO structure is fucked
Agree. But the team can actually still win again with a better GM and the family falling in line...
In comment 15496955 ron mexico said:
In comment 15496948 Jimmy Googs said:
Here's my POV: at the agency where I work, I'm a ranking VP, and have direct oversight of one vertical and indirect oversight over two additional verticals.
And even when managing partners join meetings, I'm still driving. They may chase me down after a meeting if they disagree with my strat, or they may inform me in advance about a client's preference so that my strat aligns. But when the team is present in my command, it's my call.
If DG doesn't have at least that same amount of autonomy, he's a figurehead and is useless. Someone should ask him if he's a figurehead; I guarantee he'll take full "credit" for every decision he's made.
Good analogy DG.
Oh my, I apologize Dunk. Meant to type GD instead of this slur.
sorry...
Yep to all of this. DG did his "assessment" of Eli and he and Shurmur told Mara that they could win with him still. And that just happened to be what the owners were hoping to hear...
No absolutes. But only logical that if a new GM is a good evaluator of players and has and executes on a good plan, they will win more and lines won't need to get crossed...
I guess the only evidence we can fall back on is that with a better GM, we've won four Super Bowls.
With this GM, we've won four games.