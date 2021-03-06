Matt Corral -- what do you think?

I am not advocating for him to be the future, just wondering what the BBI brains trust thinks.
To me he's the clear QB1 in the class and I think has the tools to be a very successful NFL qb. Doesn't have the cannon arm but he is athletic, has great awareness/presence and is an absolute gamer. Tough and competitive and does it against the SEC week in and week out. I prefer him by leaps and bounds to someone like Pickett. Thoughts?
Wouldn't that be a good thing?
you'll like Corral
His ceiling is Romo
You say it like it’s a negative. I’ll take prime Romo on my team any day.
Could Corral be as good as Romo? To me, that is like trying to draw to an inside straight using a first round draft pick. I would prefer to find a QB in the 3rd round.
Agreed
This line of thinking makes no sense. Now, I don’t think Corral is the next Romo so let me get that out of the way. However, are you honestly saying that if he was that you wouldn’t take him in the first round? Because Romo was undrafted? Wtf? Hell, may as well wait until the 6th round to snatch up the next Tom Brady with that line of thinking.
Romo was a top 10 QB. Probably closer to top 5 some years when he played.
If Strong is there in Round 3 by some chance, I'd consider pulling the trigger. My gut says Strong will go earlier, possibly late 1, early 2.
Right now, I'm not in full bloom love with Willis, Pickett, Corral with where we are picking (likely both Top 10, very possibly Top 7-8. I think Willis is being fawned over a bit because of raw athleticism. Corral plays in a high-octane offense designed by Kiffin that makes QBs look better from a stats perspective (I see some limitations with Corral at the next level and I fear he is a guy who will get Zach Wilson hype leading to draft). Pickett is the wild card gamble here (being one year of ridiculous ascension and play).
I don't want to repeat the mistake made with Daniel Jones to correct the mistake and QB problem we are in.
I also think the "weak QB class" talk is nonsense, as is the belief that we can't miss on the next QB we pick and he has to be the guy for the long term. I think that thinking is antiquated. I'd be fine picking Corral in this draft and then Bryce Young next year if the opportunity pops up.
Agreed, especially since we'll likely have two top 10 picks. Is anyone seriously advocating using a top 10 pick on Corral or Pickett? I wouldn't do it even after a trade down. It's similar to 2019. Punt the decision to next year.
One QB I would be interested in later on if he declares is Brennan Armstrong from UVA. My guess is he returns for another year, but he did submit papers to get a preliminary draft grade, and Bronco Mendenhall left as head coach.
This is how I feel, people get oddly caught up in assessing the class as a whole when its just about the player. I think you'll see Corral's stock rise between now and April and he'll eventually go top 10.
This needs to stop being passed around as a sound strategy. Just because one team did it doesn’t make it a new model and everything else is “antiquated”. These top 10 picks need to start becoming the core of the team. Picking a QB in the top 10 just to draft his replacement a year later is horrific use of resources. It’s something you may have to do at some point because you absolutely screwed up in your evaluation of the first guy but it’s certainly not something that should be part of the plan in advance. Saying it’s antiquated to not want to throw away top 10 picks is asinine
There is no such thing as a strong or weak QB class. And even if there were, it's irrelevant. You're only picking 1 guy.
Flip side is 2004 was one of the greatest QB classes of all time. Did that benefit the Bills and JP Losman?
You want to throw away picks? Pick a running back #2 overall.
Even Daniel Jones - who is a day 3 talent at QB - retains some trade value after putting 3 years of terrible football on tape. That's the nature of the QB position and the demand for it.
Strongly disagree with this comp.
No sure fire franchise QB....we already have one of those....if one falls into 4th....Fromm might develop too.
It would be a fun pick
This is what I think too, he is "Baker-lite" IMO. I don't think he's nearly as good as Baker. I could see taking a day 2 pick on him, but not either of our 1st rd picks
You'll like him.
Matt Corral is literally nothing like Baker Mayfield. Completely different players. I’m guessing you’re looking at his height and making this strange comp?
In comment 15497546 jeff57 said:
You'll like him.
Matt Corral is literally nothing like Baker Mayfield. Completely different players. I’m guessing you’re looking at his height and making this strange comp?
Sigh, why is it that if someone disagrees with your opinion on here they are uniformed or an idiot. I have watched him play numerous times. I live down south and they are on TV all the time. Every time I see him I think of Baker. The size (yes), the arm, the movement. I do not think they are "completely different" players, unless of course you are referring to the fact that Baker had a lot more success in college than Corral.
Nor I
So after we fix the oline and the team is improved just enough for the high round 1 qbs to be out of reach.
in these first round prospects.
We have proven that our team is not built to cover up for the QB to allow him to grow. A rookie QB would br a disater agian.
Build uo the trenches and the weapons 1st add the QB later.
I would look heavy into trading one of our firsts to drop down and add a#1 next year. Let Jones play but dont pick up his option give him year to bet on himself and if he falls flat we have squireled away resources for next year.
By trading into the teens we can address interior OL/DL which would be overdrafted top 6. The chances of us picking 2 studs back to back picks is slim. chances are the 2nd guy we would pick woukd be a reach of the first wasnt
What? Romo was a very good QB, maybe not great, but very good. And Fromm's ceiling is a good NFL backup, maybe a Case Keenum type.
However, Corral seems to be the best of the draft eligible QBs.
He is not refined and is a bit of a gunslinger but he does have a great arm
His arm talent competes with some of the best in the NFL.
He can throw the 60 yard pass off platform. He is a good athlete that has some movement skills.
Corral has played well against top competition.
The concerns about Corral are not related to his physical attributes but more related to decision making
but as others have noted, none of the prospects this year fall into that category so I'd rather get the top lineman on both sides rather than buy a lottery ticket with the 6th or 7th pick in the draft.
we have spent too many years buying shiny rims (QB, RB, WR) for a vehicle that has a shitty engine (O & D lines).
I am tired of that model.
But that body type bothers me, so I would be very hesitant to invest in him with a high pick.
If I'm investing a high pick in QB I am leaning more to size and athleticism. I like Ridder and Pickett right now as first rounders. And I could be talked into Willis but he really finished poorly this year.
Ridder and Willis have so many trademarks that finish the modern game. Both have good body types and they can improvise with their legs and arm. That's how we should evaluate QB prospects.
We've been drafting for immediate needs for years and the team sucks as a result. Besides, who can argue that quarterback isn't a need position for the Giants? Unless Fromm or Lewerke are something the Giants don't have a quarterback.
I like Corral because I think he's a good player. He was a tough, productive player in the best conference in college football. I like his arm, I like his mobility, and I like that he plays smart and decisive. I think making him the starter in 2022 makes the Giants a better team immediately.
I think we've also got to be thinking about Ridder. There's a lot there, too.
We could wait to pick a QB and build up the rest of the team. There's logic to that. But it implicitly assumes that when we draft another QB, he's going to be good. That is not a guarantee. It's maybe a 50% chance.
You are smart enough to realize there is no "can't miss" prospect at any position. We need to get out of that frame of thinking.
Make the best evaluation based on the skill set(s) and hope we have the right coaching to develop them.
Why is Corral a good idea in the top 10, but Daniel Jones wasn't?
Why is Corral a good idea in the top 10, but Daniel Jones wasn't?
Corral is absolutely a better pro prospect than Daniel Jones was. Far more productive in a much tougher conference.
Where, what round for Corral/Willis/Picket?
Please further clarify "antiquated"...if you say looking for a sure fire QB is antiquated and the idea of a "franchise" type 12-15 yr is no longer viable, I agree. Much better chance to get an ok QB later in the draft that can be used and dumped without much cost is not a bad idea.
I see Lamar is starting to have a rough time of it this year - perhaps the hits are catching up.
Perhaps the future is a Kyler Murray type that can scramble and make designed runs. It would be far cheaper and more easily replaceable to have that type of QB - almost RB expendable.
Daniel Jones read only a first rounder because of Cutcliffe. If he'd gone to some other school with a less known coach he'd have been a day 3 guy at best.
Not close to Corral. Not as a talent, not as a player at the college level.
surely this draft has players that are worthy of such a high pick that would help us build from the inside out (see my shiny rims on crappy car analogy).
now all that said, you want to suggest we trade down with one of those picks, get someone like Corral (who I like quite a bit) later in the 1st while amassing some additional picks, then I am on board... but unless you are in full bloom love with a QB prospect, I don't think you take them in the top 10.
Corral is absolutely a better pro prospect than Daniel Jones was. Far more productive in a much tougher conference.
I don't how anyone can dispute that. Corral was, I think, a 4 star prospect who heading to USC before he had some issues in high school (Cal). So he decided to get the hell out of California and go to Ole Miss. He has much better pedigree than Jones.
Terps, you are practically begging the Giants to draft Corral with their top 10 pick. Daniel Jones was a better pro prospect.
Daniel Jones read only a first rounder because of Cutcliffe. If he'd gone to some other school with a less known coach he'd have been a day 3 guy at best.
Not close to Corral. Not as a talent, not as a player at the college level.
You can say the same thing about Lane Kiffin with Corral. His play increased substantially when Kiffin took over at Ole Miss, but it was also around the same time you generally see an uptick in play. My concern is that in a weak QB crop he will be overdrafted. I see a lot of Marcus Mariota. He is not a Top 10 talent IMHO. I also question whether his style can sustain NFL pounding considering small frame that likely won't add a lot of bulk.
Jones - 0 star
Corral's college production dwarfs Jones's.
Jones's college and pro career is based on "well look at the guys he had around him!"
You are insane. This team can't afford to spend back to back 1st rounders on QB's. There are too many holes. If you look at the teams that are consistently successful they all have stability at QB position. Constantly shifting QB's with different skill sets, ball placements, reading defenses, etc. hamper the development of offenses.
Pickett's fumbling and the lack of production for 4 years are red flags for me. Ridder intrigues me, but only if your plan is to basically sit him behind someone like Marcus Mariota or some other 1 year stopgap. His mechanics need professional teaching before you want him on the field.
What's it for then?
Yes it is. We don't have the cap room and free agents are usually overpriced. Some positions like EDGE or OL rarely have quality players reach Free Agency because teams lock them up if they have the cap room.
Pickett fumbled 4X this year. The same as Stroud and one less than Bryce Young. Both have superior casts on their side of the ball compared to Pickett. If you want to talk hand size and/or one year of production, those are fair.
Ridder has a big toolbox. And his mechanics aren't bad, but they could use an upgrade. But that is very common in the NFL and we can cite scores of examples where a QB improved his mechanics from college.
They need to start pulling the roster apart, and replacing with better core players.
I'm not a Pickett fan either, I just don't see the requisite arm strength. Ridder is very intriguing, but many of the same mechanics questions were made about Matt Stafford, and he was a day one starter with DET. Even if you have to sit Ridder for a year, that is a small price to pay for a franchise QB.
What's it for then?
There has to be a design/plan to build this team out of the hole it has dug. It cannot be going shopping, get one of those, two of these, etc.
He has a lot of positive QB traits no doubt.
I don't think at this time that he is a top 10 prospect in this draft.
If there is one thing we learned in the 2019 draft is that we should not reach for a QB because of need.
They need to start pulling the roster apart, and replacing with better core players.
Absolutely, we need to nail the QB pick. If there is not a QB this year who we think is better than what we can have next year we should not be taking one for the sake of taking one as GoTerps suggests. Our trench play on both sides has been awful and in all likelihood BPA will fill that. We should not be bypassing BPA for any of the QB's in this year's draft with our 2 Top 10 selections.
Terps, you are practically begging the Giants to draft Corral with their top 10 pick. Daniel Jones was a better pro prospect.
Daniel Jones read only a first rounder because of Cutcliffe. If he'd gone to some other school with a less known coach he'd have been a day 3 guy at best.
Not close to Corral. Not as a talent, not as a player at the college level.
You are others have said this multiple times but it's simply not true. Sy mentioned before the draft that NFL personnel were much higher on Jones than the media. Sy also had Jones rated as a first rounder and ahead of Kyler Murray.
We can debate Whether Jones is the future but to say that Jones wasn't considered a 1st rounder is just bullshit
The core of the team stinks, including the QB. Drafting for need now just plugs into a poor foundation.
They need to start pulling the roster apart, and replacing with better core players.
Yup. Bring in a veteran stopgap, maybe draft a QB in the later rounds. 2022 is a wash anyways. Maybe we'll have a high enough pick in 2023 to draft Bryce Young or Stroud. Perhaps even turn one of those 1st round picks this year into a 1st in 2023
But the Giants do not have the luxury of passing on a top QB if he makes the grade. Nor do they have the guarantee that if they bypass QB, that other positional players drafted high will be good or even turn into core players.
Bottom line is the QB is the most important position on the field, the Giants need one and if they see one they like they should pull the trigger. And figure out the other stuff as best they can with other draft capital, trades, etc.
Reese and Ross would have drafted us Herbert, the JPP of QBs :(
.
What's it for then?
It's the talent pipeline. How your manage it over the course of several years is what ends up defining the team. The Giants use the draft to fill holes, and as a result the roster is horrendous.
Do you realize that since 2011 the Giants have used their first pick on the offensive side of the ball every time except once (Eli Apple)? 10 drafts - 9 times the first pick has been an offensive player. Five of them are still on the team. So of 11 players on offense 5 of them can be first round picks.
And yet the Giants are one of the worst offensive teams in the league. Why?
Because each of those picks has been about need and not simply getting the best player. The offense has been getting worse and worse, so the Giants try to draft saviors instead of just establishing a talent pipeline.
I don't want Corral because he's a quarterback. I want to draft him because I think he's one of the best players in the draft.
In comment 15497662 Go Terps said:
.
What's it for then?
It's the talent pipeline. How your manage it over the course of several years is what ends up defining the team. The Giants use the draft to fill holes, and as a result the roster is horrendous.
Do you realize that since 2011 the Giants have used their first pick on the offensive side of the ball every time except once (Eli Apple)? 10 drafts - 9 times the first pick has been an offensive player. Five of them are still on the team. So of 11 players on offense 5 of them can be first round picks.
And yet the Giants are one of the worst offensive teams in the league. Why?
Because each of those picks has been about need and not simply getting the best player. The offense has been getting worse and worse, so the Giants try to draft saviors instead of just establishing a talent pipeline.
I don't want Corral because he's a quarterback. I want to draft him because I think he's one of the best players in the draft.
this is exactly right. if you don't draft the best players you build a mediocre team. you have to draft the best players to build a winning team. our offense sucks. but if the two best players are defenders, you pick them.
In comment 15497662 Go Terps said:
.
What's it for then?
It's the talent pipeline. How your manage it over the course of several years is what ends up defining the team. The Giants use the draft to fill holes, and as a result the roster is horrendous.
Do you realize that since 2011 the Giants have used their first pick on the offensive side of the ball every time except once (Eli Apple)? 10 drafts - 9 times the first pick has been an offensive player. Five of them are still on the team. So of 11 players on offense 5 of them can be first round picks.
And yet the Giants are one of the worst offensive teams in the league. Why?
Because each of those picks has been about need and not simply getting the best player. The offense has been getting worse and worse, so the Giants try to draft saviors instead of just establishing a talent pipeline.
I don't want Corral because he's a quarterback. I want to draft him because I think he's one of the best players in the draft.
You think Matt Corral can win a Super Bowl? Whoever we pick as the next QB must be good enough to at least get us in the conversation. I see Corral as a mistake-prone QB in the NFL. Better than Jones but not to the point that he'll be a franchise guy. He'd be like Tannehill with a ceiling, if everything works out, of Romo
In comment 15497667 BillKo said:
In comment 15497662 Go Terps said:
.
What's it for then?
It's the talent pipeline. How your manage it over the course of several years is what ends up defining the team. The Giants use the draft to fill holes, and as a result the roster is horrendous.
Do you realize that since 2011 the Giants have used their first pick on the offensive side of the ball every time except once (Eli Apple)? 10 drafts - 9 times the first pick has been an offensive player. Five of them are still on the team. So of 11 players on offense 5 of them can be first round picks.
And yet the Giants are one of the worst offensive teams in the league. Why?
Because each of those picks has been about need and not simply getting the best player. The offense has been getting worse and worse, so the Giants try to draft saviors instead of just establishing a talent pipeline.
I don't want Corral because he's a quarterback. I want to draft him because I think he's one of the best players in the draft.
this is exactly right. if you don't draft the best players you build a mediocre team. you have to draft the best players to build a winning team. our offense sucks. but if the two best players are defenders, you pick them.
So what happens if you go BPA and your coach/coordinators doesn't know how to use them correctly, play to their strengths?
In comment 15497662 Go Terps said:
.
What's it for then?
It's the talent pipeline. How your manage it over the course of several years is what ends up defining the team. The Giants use the draft to fill holes, and as a result the roster is horrendous.
Do you realize that since 2011 the Giants have used their first pick on the offensive side of the ball every time except once (Eli Apple)? 10 drafts - 9 times the first pick has been an offensive player. Five of them are still on the team. So of 11 players on offense 5 of them can be first round picks.
And yet the Giants are one of the worst offensive teams in the league. Why?
Because each of those picks has been about need and not simply getting the best player. The offense has been getting worse and worse, so the Giants try to draft saviors instead of just establishing a talent pipeline.
I don't want Corral because he's a quarterback. I want to draft him because I think he's one of the best players in the draft.
If Matt Corral is so great why are you talking about replacing him with Bryce Young in 2023?
That said, who is worth taking this year that would make you want to forgo possible better prospects in 2023, 2024? I don't see that guy, and that's OK. Plenty of foundational pieces to get to work on filling.
#1 New GM makes the call
#2 Trade Jones
And then when we improve just enough for those guys to be out of reach?
The only exception I can think to this is Arizona with Rosen and Kyler Murray drafted in back to back years. The Arizona situation involved a coaching change which allowed that to occur (Kingsbury wanted a different QB)
Exactly. New head coach with an offensive philosophy tailored around a player like Murray, and Murray was a better prospect to boot.
Yes it would be a 1-16 season. But to bring in Bryce Young with bookend tackles that would be the start of a 15 year run.
Yes it would be a 1-16 season. But to bring in Bryce Young with bookend tackles that would be the start of a 15 year run.
We'd have a painful 2022 but there's no real way to win in 2022 anyway with the horrendous cap mismanagement on top of this poor team. That actually sounds like a plan. It's kind of like what the Colts did when Peyton had the neck surgery when they started Curtis Painter to get the #1 draft pick (Andrew Luck)
The only exception I can think to this is Arizona with Rosen and Kyler Murray drafted in back to back years. The Arizona situation involved a coaching change which allowed that to occur (Kingsbury wanted a different QB)
Exactly. New head coach with an offensive philosophy tailored around a player like Murray, and Murray was a better prospect to boot.
I have the popcorn ready to see them sign Murray to a 2nd contract.
Yes it would be a 1-16 season. But to bring in Bryce Young with bookend tackles that would be the start of a 15 year run.
You'd have to hope it's a 1-16 season, otherwise you're not getting Bryce Young! That said, I love CJ Stroud too.
next year. Period, full stop. You can argue about how that's old fashioned, etc, but that's reality no matter what GM we hire. No one is going to admit their first big pick was a mistake a year into their tenure. Give it up.
The only exception I can think to this is Arizona with Rosen and Kyler Murray drafted in back to back years. The Arizona situation involved a coaching change which allowed that to occur (Kingsbury wanted a different QB)
They were also picking 1st overall the following year and it was clear that Rosen was not the longterm solution. You could argue about whether the Giants should have done that and drafted Herbert instead of Andrew Thomas, but I think it would have been a difficult sell after he had 24 TD's vs. 12 INT's as a rookie. The fumbles were definitely an issue, but he looked better than Rosen did as a rookie.
and if I were GM, I would trade Jones, draft BPA and start Fromm next year.
Yes it would be a 1-16 season. But to bring in Bryce Young with bookend tackles that would be the start of a 15 year run.
You'd have to hope it's a 1-16 season, otherwise you're not getting Bryce Young! That said, I love CJ Stroud too.
If we start Fromm, 1-16 is a foregone conclusion.
In comment 15497735 Jim in Forest Hills said:
and if I were GM, I would trade Jones, draft BPA and start Fromm next year.
Yes it would be a 1-16 season. But to bring in Bryce Young with bookend tackles that would be the start of a 15 year run.
You'd have to hope it's a 1-16 season, otherwise you're not getting Bryce Young! That said, I love CJ Stroud too.
If we start Fromm, 1-16 is a foregone conclusion.
You know that won’t happen though.
People keep saying wait for Bryce Young but also yell at people rooting fit losses to pick higher, how do you expect to get Bryce Young? We’re probably not going 1-16 next year, so there’s no guarantee we’ll be in a position for Young or Stroud.
If they think Corral is the top QB in the draft, take him. Can’t play the waiting game.
My guess is he does...but he shouldn't.
No disrespect to DJ, but Corral is a tough SOB. I've seen most of his home games in person.
In comment 15497735 Jim in Forest Hills said:
and if I were GM, I would trade Jones, draft BPA and start Fromm next year.
Yes it would be a 1-16 season. But to bring in Bryce Young with bookend tackles that would be the start of a 15 year run.
You'd have to hope it's a 1-16 season, otherwise you're not getting Bryce Young! That said, I love CJ Stroud too.
If we start Fromm, 1-16 is a foregone conclusion.
I'm not so sure about that. I think Fromm would be minimally competent. If we want 1-16 (or 0-17), bring back Glennon, he's lost 12 in a row and counting.
I'd be happy if we picked him.
This is how I feel, people get oddly caught up in assessing the class as a whole when its just about the player. I think you'll see Corral's stock rise between now and April and he'll eventually go top 10.
The problem is the idiocy of Go Terps suggesting it's okay to keep wasting picks on QB's if they don’t work out after 1 freaking year.
He’s willing to give up in a single year and instead keep gambling year over year because he can sit back on BBI and trash everything realizing that his moronic assertion of keep drafting QB's is insane and no one would be so cavalier in a management position to have a plan like that. It’s easy to say insane things when you aren’t accountable.
In addition- how many football players and even quality coaches want to stick with an organization that year over year will keep drafting QB's and give up on them after 1 year? While the Giants suck every player wants to win and so do the coaches.
If you are in the boat of thinking it's oaky to keep wasting 1st round picks years over year then you are instance too. What player or coach would ever want to work for you for not giving a fuck year over year until you find a year wonder QB? You'd keep giving up on them after 1 year. And you don't think that's nuts?
He only suggests this because he knows no team would be dumb enough to do it so then he can post on here with a pretense that he is so much smarter than every other GM. It's easy to make dumb claims that you know no organization is stupid enough to do and then claim your way would have worked better.
Not Terps, but for JAX, no way, Trevor Lawrence is going to be special. He is dealing with an internal shit show, but you can see him processing what is going on in front of him, he's just a step slow in pulling the trigger. That happens with NFL rookies, look at Peyton's first year in Indy.
As for the Jets, they may want to consider it. Wilson looks lost, so they have to A0 figure out if he is fixable, and B) if Corral is worth a top 5 pick.
If you are Jacksonville or the Jets, both Lawrence and Wilson have sucked hard. If you are GM, you taking Corral for either franchise?
Not Terps, but for JAX, no way, Trevor Lawrence is going to be special. He is dealing with an internal shit show, but you can see him processing what is going on in front of him, he's just a step slow in pulling the trigger. That happens with NFL rookies, look at Peyton's first year in Indy.
As for the Jets, they may want to consider it. Wilson looks lost, so they have to A0 figure out if he is fixable, and B) if Corral is worth a top 5 pick.
NYJ have to at least give Wilson a second year to see if he's the goods, IMO
The core of the team stinks, including the QB. Drafting for need now just plugs into a poor foundation.
They need to start pulling the roster apart, and replacing with better core players.
We do agree. I don't love the OL prospects so far in the top 10, but I do think we could get two terrific prospects on defense.
Romo was a very good QB. But he played too much with a flare towards the dramatic and sometimes that actually became more of an air of desperation.
He and his Cowboys teams didn't get it done when the real chips were on the line.
In comment 15497679 JonC said:
The core of the team stinks, including the QB. Drafting for need now just plugs into a poor foundation.
They need to start pulling the roster apart, and replacing with better core players.
We do agree. I don't love the OL prospects so far in the top 10, but I do think we could get two terrific prospects on defense.
Neal and Cross intrigue me. I think the NC State guy will need to move inside and I am probably not as high on him as others because I see a lot of Ereck Flowers but a better attitude.
Yeah. But I haven't been a big Lawrence guy from the get go. I liked Wilson initially before he was drafted but I'm not sure he's any good. In either case I'd be happy to trade the guy I drafted last year and pick Corral, yeah.
Zach Wilson from last year?
If so, Wilson has more arm talent. Pickett has a good arm, but not in Wilson's class. But I like Pickett's build more. He's taller and thicker.
What next game are you talking about? For Pickett? I don't think he's decided if he's playing yet v Michigan State.
I need to get to the bottom of Pickett's hand size. 8+ is small. Hopefully that gets flushed out soon.
I don’t give a damn how big Corral is. If he has excellent field vision, a good arm (he does) and accuracy (looks like it to me), he will be a very successful NFL QB. The scouting is all about that field vision.
(And those who think Corral isn’t a 1st rounder are smoking crack. It’s self evident he is. I can understand an argument about where he goes in the round.)
In round one I like Corral and Ridder. If Willis drops to our round 2 pick there's a lot of talent the to work with.
In round one I like Corral and Ridder. If Willis drops to our round 2 pick there's a lot of talent the to work with.
Ridder is intriguing if we are talking about trading up from Round 2 to late Round 1 like the Ravens did with Lamar Jackson. As I have said, not sure you want him taking any snaps in 2022 if you want him to reach his potential. That being said, I definitely see a higher floor than I do with Willis. If handled properly I think Ridder will carve out a long career in the NFL even if his ceiling is not Mahomes level. Willis strikes me as the type of player who may bust even before his rookie contract is over. I don't see that from Ridder.
If you can improve your starting QB, you do so.
It doesn’t even mean a climb down for the GM. The GM could tell the owner “we still really like Jones but we think Herbert is a superior, possibly Hall of FAme talent.” In fact, Jones might have got the Giants a haul in the trade market in 2020.
How can anyone argue against Terps that you can pick QBs in successive drafts given our experience? Trades are allowed in the NFL, news flash.
Then I love Corral because I think Romo was an elite QB.
I don’t give a damn how big Corral is. If he has excellent field vision, a good arm (he does) and accuracy (looks like it to me), he will be a very successful NFL QB. The scouting is all about that field vision.
(And those who think Corral isn’t a 1st rounder are smoking crack. It’s self evident he is. I can understand an argument about where he goes in the round.)
Corral is built like Jake Plummer, not Montana. Corral has a narrow frame from shoulders down to his legs.
Now, I think he has a first-round arm, but I could see that body taking a beating. So, to me, it's a concern. Bigger bodies - like a Josh Allen - just hold up better. I'm not saying we shouldn't consider him, but his body is a variable on the negative side.
I don’t give a damn how big Corral is. If he has excellent field vision, a good arm (he does) and accuracy (looks like it to me), he will be a very successful NFL QB. The scouting is all about that field vision.
(And those who think Corral isn’t a 1st rounder are smoking crack. It’s self evident he is. I can understand an argument about where he goes in the round.)
Corral is a first rounder, but he has flaws. The field vision clearly lags behind the other two, especially on the move. I also don't think his running style translates. I get Marcus Mariota vibes. If you are talking about drafting him in 20-25 range that is one thing, but GoTerps is saying Top 10 or even Top 7.
NYJ have to at least give Wilson a second year to see if he's the goods, IMO
I tend to agree for a couple of reasons - it isn't unusual for a rookie QB to struggle, and the 2023 QB class looks much better than 2022. That said, and I was a Wilson fan in last year's draft, he has been uniquely bad this year. That has to be a concern for Jets brass.
He's got first round physical skills for sure. From his arm to his legs to his body type to his athleticism. But his decision making took a turn for the worse down the stretch for Liberty. I'm asking around to find out if there may have been an undisclosed injury.
We know what's likely to happen. The Giants will probably pick one OL and one DL.
And those units will suck again in 2022.
Yes it would be a 1-16 season. But to bring in Bryce Young with bookend tackles that would be the start of a 15 year run.
This is the way to go
Houston and Detroit need QBs and they cannot afford to pass on a great QB
I'm specifically talking about Corral's body frame, not his height. I have no problem with is height.
But his frame is very narrow from top to bottom. And that raises some concern from a durability standpoint. It's not a deal breaker, but we should note it.
We know what's likely to happen. The Giants will probably pick one OL and one DL.
And those units will suck again in 2022.
The first paragraph is how we got Daniel Jones. If there are comparable players later then we should trade down into the range where players deserve to go. The units will suck because I don't trust that we can evaluate players correctly and we are more than one player away. If you look at successful OL the one thing that is key is you can't have any below average starters. You don't necessarily need elite players at each position, but most teams will find ways to exploit your weakest link so you need to be at least average across the board.
and if I were GM, I would trade Jones, draft BPA and start Fromm next year.
Yes it would be a 1-16 season. But to bring in Bryce Young with bookend tackles that would be the start of a 15 year run.
This is the way to go
He is really impressive. Has everything but a little small. He has had to overcome some OL issues and this is one of the worst if not the worst rushing attacks Alabama has had under Saban.
We know what's likely to happen. The Giants will probably pick one OL and one DL.
And those units will suck again in 2022.
Right, because hey the last OT we took in the top 5 sucks right? Nope, he's one of the better young tackles in the league.
We know what's likely to happen. The Giants will probably pick one OL and one DL.
I'm guessing D and D. I could see LB and Edge/Safety.
I'm a buyer at LB if we get Lloyd or Dean. Very high on Lloyd.
I don't feel great about any of these Edge guys at the top. Ojabo is the most interesting to me. The guys I like are probably second round or later projects like Bonitto, Williams, Ebiketie, etc.
And I really don't want a S like Hamilton.
If you look at Murray, though, he is thick. He looks like an Iowa wrestler. And he has world class quickness and a laser for an arm.
Still not convinced he's taller than 5'6"... ;)
Cross
Neal
Dean
Ojabo
Ekwonu
Green
Let’s wait a year to draft a qb give jones a year to prove it one way or another. Get your QB in 2023 and theoretically if the draft yields us cross and let’s say green that’s a solid line for a young qb to play behind. Also gives a real shot at evaluating jones/Barkley. If jones plays lights out give him the franchise tag. Keep building. The QBs this year are not good. Pickett is bad. I like Carson strong but he’s a statue. Zero mobility which scares me. Corral too slender won’t be able to run in the nfl.
Jones has proven it. He sucks.
If they improve the trenches they will probably improve just enough to be out of reach of these great qbs in 2023.
Is forcing the pick. Luckily the Giants think more highly of Jones than they should and won’t go that way this year. This is the draft to build the trenches. There will be growing pains and they’ll likely suck again in 22. 23 will be the year to get the QB.
If they improve the trenches they will probably improve just enough to be out of reach of these great qbs in 2023.
At that point you can then mortgage the future trade up for a guy you love. We will then have cap space and by 2023 should have solid line play IF we draft properly this year. This off-season is make or break for the franchise. Jones or no Jones the line needs to be repaired once and for all
I’m all for that. That’s why you run it back with Jones. It doesn’t make sense to even consider a QB this year. You run it back with jones build the line using this draft. Maybe, it’s possible, Jones plays 10x better behind a line and things look different. If she shits the bed go get a QB in 2023 or a stop gap vet.
Another year of watching an indecisive game manager. JFC.
Another year of watching an indecisive game manager. JFC.
No kidding. It just makes zero logical sense to give snaps to a player that you know stinks and isn't part of the future.
I might be able to palate Judge without Jones but even that thought is incredibly discouraging.
2nd 1st rounder pick: Corral
2nd round pick: interior o line.
Get a qb AND improve the line.
but if we get future great O & D linemen in the 1st Rd then we are another step closer to those groups being good again (of course, this assumes a competent GM).
add in a quality FA on either side and we we will be even closer.
you act like if we take Corral or some other QB at #6 we are suddenly going to be a contender in 2022 and I simply don't buy it (and again, I like Corral - I just think this entire team is so lousy that we won't see the best of what Corral has to offer)