Matt Corral -- what do you think? Giantophile : 9:44 am

I am not advocating for him to be the future, just wondering what the BBI brains trust thinks.



To me he's the clear QB1 in the class and I think has the tools to be a very successful NFL qb. Doesn't have the cannon arm but he is athletic, has great awareness/presence and is an absolute gamer. Tough and competitive and does it against the SEC week in and week out. I prefer him by leaps and bounds to someone like Pickett. Thoughts?