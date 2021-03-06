Isn’t it imperative NYG make Gettleman announcement asap?

The owners yesterday approved early interviewing for HC/GM candidates beginning in week 17. This is only available if the team has either fired or made an announcement that the position will be open.
I’ve seen a lot of people say there is no benefit to doing anything now with Gettleman, but this is a huge benefit imo. Get the search started asap and line up interviews.
Even if he is ‘retiring’, needs to be announced asap.
But yeah, Mara better be looking b/c if the new GM wants to replace the Head Cheerleader then the pick'ins will start to be slim in a few weeks.
what could he do in two / three weeks he hasn't already done in 20 years?
I’m confident that Mara can read the tea leaves enough with this fanbase that there would be a revolt if Abrams is the guy. It would be worse than the Eli benching imo.
But yeah, Mara better be looking b/c if the new GM wants to replace the Head Cheerleader then the pick'ins will start to be slim in a few weeks.
This. I don't think there needs to be a public statement in order for things to be in motion internally. One would hope, at least.
are you sure you want Abrams foot in the door as "interim" GM?
what could he do in two / three weeks he hasn't already done in 20 years?
It's not what he would do in the last few weeks. It's him lobbying full time to keep the job.
You guys seem to think Mara is a smart guy. This is the same owner who the Eagles fooled into hiring Shurmur. It's the same guy who thought Coughlin, not Reese, was the main problem. It's the same guy who hired Gettleman and decided it was a good idea to keep him four years, even when chaning coaches AGAIN.
Even little stuff like supporting a silly new taunting rule, well at the same time allowed choreographed endzone celebrations. What?
Again, this isn't a smart guy.
I believe I did see it was for general managers as well. Saw a few mention that on twitter as a result of yesterday’s meeting.
It’s for GMs as well
meltdown would be putting it lightly. My guess is there would/should be riots outside of Metlife.
I have no idea why Gettleman still has a job. I don't care about Abrams having the interim tag. He deserves to go now.
I have no idea why Gettleman still has a job. I don't care about Abrams having the interim tag. He deserves to go now.
This pisses me off as well. It’s an absurd take to allow DG to “retire”
I have no idea why Gettleman still has a job. I don't care about Abrams having the interim tag. He deserves to go now.
Yeah I don't really get why Gettleman gets to "retire". Coughlin was forced into retirement but the man helped us win 2 superbowls. DG not only botched the end of the best offensive player in Giants history he also left the franchise in worse shape in which he found it.
Kick his ass to the curve...
Maybe it doesn't happen but why does DG get the honor of "retiring" when Reese who won 2 super bowls and was a class act got fired?
I have no idea why Gettleman still has a job. I don't care about Abrams having the interim tag. He deserves to go now.
This pisses me off as well. It’s an absurd take to allow DG to “retire”
Maybe it doesn't happen but why does DG get the honor of "retiring" when Reese who won 2 super bowls and was a class act got fired?
I have no idea why Gettleman still has a job. I don't care about Abrams having the interim tag. He deserves to go now.
This pisses me off as well. It’s an absurd take to allow DG to “retire”
+2.
Who cares what the optics are? They can say whatever they want as long as the end result is him no longer having any influence with the franchise.
Somebody may want to fact-check me, but I think Accorsi got Ryan Pace hired in Chicago when he ran their consultancy/search process for GM and I know he did the one in Detroit for Bob Quinn. Both significant failures.
Somebody mentioned Grigson in Indy too, but I can't find verification on that. Grigson was a disaster. But it would fit the narrative and string.
The SCARIER thought for me is Eric's point about Mara not being smart. I don't need him to be a rocket scientist, but HOPEFULLY (again with the hope) hes just smart enough to realize his own limitations, sick enough of losing and looking like an ass for kicking garbage cans and connected and liked enough in the league to have someone legitimate help him make the right choice.....
BBI would break.
I actually think this has a shot at happening
I think what we have to hope for is that the Mara's agree to put DG out to pasture, and that they have the foresight not to stay inside the organization for his replacement, because neither of those options are absolute certainties.
I don’t understand this concern. We’ve went back and forth on it. They cannot elevate Abrams. Mara is terrible but he knows this. Trust the Carpenter.
agreed but the root cause of the issue still remains. Mara's hiring process stinks. I'm not sure what can be done to fix that since Mara is going to be making this decision again.
I have no idea why Gettleman still has a job. I don't care about Abrams having the interim tag. He deserves to go now.
Even worse, if he allows DG to retire, and then uses him as the consultant.
I think Scott Pioli is someone we are going to hear more and more about in the near future. Just a gut feeling.
I also think when we do get that GM you will see us go after a VET QB.. Teachers believe they can teach any hardworking "student" up but they need the teachers assistant, the high level achiever to help carry the message throughout the class.. Just a feeling...
I think Scott Pioli is someone we are going to hear more and more about in the near future. Just a gut feeling.
I also think when we do get that GM you will see us go after a VET QB.. Teachers believe they can teach any hardworking "student" up but they need the teachers assistant, the high level achiever to help carry the message throughout the class.. Just a feeling...
Giving a special teams coordinator that kind of power and latitude after having 2 miserable seasons he was basically unqualified and unprepared for would be peak Giants ineptitude!
I think Scott Pioli is someone we are going to hear more and more about in the near future. Just a gut feeling.
I also think when we do get that GM you will see us go after a VET QB.. Teachers believe they can teach any hardworking "student" up but they need the teachers assistant, the high level achiever to help carry the message throughout the class.. Just a feeling...
I agree that it’ll be Pioli. It’s another example of the Giants staying within their candidate circle. I believe they wanted to interview him in 2007 but we’re blocked.
Even between 2017 and 2020 I've never felt this dejected as a fan.
So we should fire DG right now to send a message that the house cleaning has begun.
Of course, this assumes Mara has the stomach for this and he'll likely be more concerned with being "classy" and not cutthroat. The amount of damage that Mara and DG have done to this franchise is enormous.
I think Scott Pioli is someone we are going to hear more and more about in the near future. Just a gut feeling.
I also think when we do get that GM you will see us go after a VET QB.. Teachers believe they can teach any hardworking "student" up but they need the teachers assistant, the high level achiever to help carry the message throughout the class.. Just a feeling...
You may be right, and while Pioli wouldn't be my first choice, we could do a lot worse. He has no ties to the Giants, so he will bring in a new way of doing business.
Calling Mara stupid is really easy.
He's not a stupid guy, he's made some bad hiring decisions that have hurt the team immensely over the last six years, starting with McAdoo and culminating that will DG.
I'm optimistic we'll begin to climb out of it starting in 2022.
So we should fire DG right now to send a message that the house cleaning has begun.
Of course, this assumes Mara has the stomach for this and he'll likely be more concerned with being "classy" and not cutthroat. The amount of damage that Mara and DG have done to this franchise is enormous.
The Reese firing was entirely due to the fall-out from the Eli fiasco. Without that, He and McAdoo certainly would have made to it through week 17.
Absent some embarrassing news, Mara isn't firing DG. We all know that Mara, at best, will allow him to gracefully retire. That's fine, I don't see any upside in firing him now, as long as he is gone and has no say in who replaces him.
Calling Mara stupid is really easy.
He's not a stupid guy, he's made some bad hiring decisions that have hurt the team immensely over the last six years, starting with McAdoo and culminating that will DG.

I'm optimistic we'll begin to climb out of it starting in 2022.
I'm optimistic we'll begin to climb out of it starting in 2022.
There is a difference between calling someone stupid and not smart. I don't think Mara is stupid, but I don't think he is especially smart either.
Our best hope is that he grows into his role like his father did. Fans were ready to ride Wellington out on a rail in the late 70's, and even if it did take Rozelle interference to force Mara to make changes, he seemed to learn from that.
It is December 16th. What could he possibly irreparably harm at this point?
Reese and Coughlin equally needed to go. Both needed to go by 2014.
...and start the search. Everyone knows it's going to happen.
Calling Mara stupid is really easy.
He's not a stupid guy, he's made some bad hiring decisions that have hurt the team immensely over the last six years, starting with McAdoo and culminating that will DG.

I'm optimistic we'll begin to climb out of it starting in 2022.
I'm optimistic we'll begin to climb out of it starting in 2022.
There is a difference between calling someone stupid and not smart. I don't think Mara is stupid, but I don't think he is especially smart either.
Our best hope is that he grows into his role like his father did. Fans were ready to ride Wellington out on a rail in the late 70's, and even if it did take Rozelle interference to force Mara to make changes, he seemed to learn from that.
And you're right, scrolling back I don't see stupid but definitely see the not smart references.
I think he is a smart guy but clearly agree we are at a breaking point where you have to gravitate outside your comfort area and make choices that can hopefully benefit the organization.
I thought they exhibited that by picking a relatively unknown in Judge, but again this isn't an exact science.
Mara canned Reese, a minority and two-time SB winning GM, in early December 2017.
So we should fire DG right now to send a message that the house cleaning has begun.
Of course, this assumes Mara has the stomach for this and he'll likely be more concerned with being "classy" and not cutthroat. The amount of damage that Mara and DG have done to this franchise is enormous.
The Reese firing was entirely due to the fall-out from the Eli fiasco. Without that, He and McAdoo certainly would have made to it through week 17.
Absent some embarrassing news, Mara isn't firing DG. We all know that Mara, at best, will allow him to gracefully retire. That's fine, I don't see any upside in firing him now, as long as he is gone and has no say in who replaces him.
I understand the Reese situation. Not to go over the same real estate for the 100th time, but Reese and McAdoo were fall guys for the Eli plan that Mara APPROVED! Mara panicked from the media and fan backlash and decided to appease them by offering up scalps.
The upside to firing DG right now is putting everyone on notice that the house cleaning is underway. Everyone not named Mara at Jints Central should be in a state of fear right now.
Now, I know that is likely not going to happen - for the reasons you cite - but I can dream... ;)
This is most likely a soft landing for Dave who was a good "company man". He came in forced to follow an edic to attempt to build it up guick and give Eli one more go at it. He came into this hamstrung by ownership they owe him a grateful-ish exit. The worst thats coming is they will fail to retain him, they wont come out and fire him. He will retire/contract allowed to expire.
are you sure you want Abrams foot in the door as "interim" GM?
It is December 16th. What could he possibly irreparably harm at this point?
No, the point is that once he has he interim tag, it will be harder to get him out of the seat.
No, the point is that once he has he interim tag, it will be harder to get him out of the seat.
Why? Just tell Abrams he is keeping the seat warm and he can interview for the job again.
Why is that so difficult? If he doesn't like it than leave. Pretty simple.
No, the point is that once he has he interim tag, it will be harder to get him out of the seat.
Why? Just tell Abrams he is keeping the seat warm and he can interview for the job again.
Why is that so difficult? If he doesn't like it than leave. Pretty simple.
Not him. The Maras. "Interim? Well he's already there, might as well make him permanent. After all, he's done a bang up job changing the culture in only a month."
are you sure you want Abrams foot in the door as "interim" GM?
It is December 16th. What could he possibly irreparably harm at this point?
No, the point is that once he has he interim tag, it will be harder to get him out of the seat.
Not sure I can think of a compelling reason why?
And even if that is the case, then just don't give him that interim title.
No, the point is that once he has he interim tag, it will be harder to get him out of the seat.
Why? Just tell Abrams he is keeping the seat warm and he can interview for the job again.
Why is that so difficult? If he doesn't like it than leave. Pretty simple.
If firing or announcing Gettleman’s departure gets them in-play for this, it’s negligent if they don’t.
And there’s no reason to fear Abrams — you lay out the rules of engagement. He’s not going to go rogue and ruin his career.
But it’s perfectly on brand for the Giants to blow an opportunity to preserve Rabbit Foot Dave’s feelings.
I understand the Reese situation. Not to go over the same real estate for the 100th time, but Reese and McAdoo were fall guys for the Eli plan that Mara APPROVED! Mara panicked from the media and fan backlash and decided to appease them by offering up scalps.
The upside to firing DG right now is putting everyone on notice that the house cleaning is underway. Everyone not named Mara at Jints Central should be in a state of fear right now.
Now, I know that is likely not going to happen - for the reasons you cite - but I can dream... ;)
Don't even get me started on Mara throwing McAdoo and Reese under the bus. I think it is one of the most overlooked transgressions of his sorry legacy. I was not and am not a fan of McAdoo - I've seen better playbooks in HS football - but the way Mara overreacted to the fan outrage should give us all pause on how he runs the franchise.
Also, the owners will vote on a plan to allow teams to conduct head coach and GM interviews by Zoom in the last two weeks of the regular season, giving teams a chance to make contact with candidates currently employed by playoff teams.
If firing or announcing Gettleman’s departure gets them in-play for this, it’s negligent if they don’t.
And there’s no reason to fear Abrams — you lay out the rules of engagement. He’s not going to go rogue and ruin his career.
But it’s perfectly on brand for the Giants to blow an opportunity to preserve Rabbit Foot Dave’s feelings.
Second, this notion that Mara fired the wrong guy when he fired Coughlin but kept Reese. You can have a conversation about the second part and it’s clear that Reese should have been canned before he was. But, and this is coming from a huge Coughlin fan, Coughlin had definitely lost his fastball and deserved to be let go. I loved the guy but the coach that we had in his last year was significantly not as good as the coach that won the 2 SBs.
Awesome that would be the biggestBBI meltdown
there are a number of BBI posters who could have done a better job running the franchise over the last five to eight years.
Do I believe this will happen? No. Fans are victims of this self-serving, we're smarter than you are, entitled suits.
The only candidates who are ready and willing to sign now are unemployed retreads like DG was, or broadcasters or former players or coaches with no front office experience. Is that what you want?
No good candidates are in a rush to grab just any job.
There really is no rush to find a replacement until January.
In a way, ripping the bandaid off of it would actually be worth it in the LONG run (over the next decades) as there wouldn't be any more room for the status quo and the media would zero in on the Maras (though a few are already starting to)
The only candidates who are ready and willing to sign now are unemployed retreads like DG was, or broadcasters or former players or coaches with no front office experience. Is that what you want?
No good candidates are in a rush to grab just any job.
There really is no rush to find a replacement until January.
I think you might be missing the recent rule change that allows teams with a vacancy to interview candidates slightly earlier - even those who are under contract, but there needs to be a vacancy to qualify.
What that means is that the Giants could get a jump on an ascending AGM rather than wait until after the regular season (or after a playoff run for the candidate that they might be targeting).
If a candidate gets an offer from Team B and it’s a sure thing, why would they risk waiting around for the Giants?
Easier to keep the rest of the staff in place if they just kind of pin it all on DG after the season. That's my best guess anyway
I’d imagine it runs the league year which is up in May.
hold your horses, there's no benefit to doing it now besides making you feel better.
Fans want DG's blood in the water, deservedly so, and since Mara was so attuned to Eli outrage...? And I'm not sure about no benefit now.
Why put any trust in Mara to see clearly and make the best decision?
Quite true. Yet I think the OP does propose doing the 'right thing', from the franchise's perspective. Get Mara's mind focused on the need for 'real change', let it percolate weeks in advance, let him get used to it, instead of the Chinese fire drill we've become accustomed and inured to. If not, in typical stodgy Giants' Way, Mara will be late to the party and possibly miss out on good candidates. Change starts with beginning to get it done in recognition of the abject failure of this FO.
Do I believe this will happen? No. Fans are victims of this self-serving, we're smarter than you are, entitled suits.
I see the path, but tend to agree Mara might be too tempted to take the interim tag off Abrams.
I expect that will be the messaging no matter what.
The Giants aren't going to give us a pound of flesh on the DG front. I think it's worth just accepting that.
They could middle it though, and get in front of what they think is a dignified retirement message now, so that they can take advantage of the early interview period.
But it's possible DG's deal is up in late December and he'll be gone by week 17 anyway.
I’d imagine it runs the league year which is up in May.
I'd be surprised if it runs through the full league year, but obviously none of us have privity. I would expect that it terminates at the end of the final game of the contract season, or at least I would hope that's how it's structured; I know Jason Garrett was twisting in the wind with the Cowboys for a bit because of his contract status.