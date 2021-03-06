for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Isn’t it imperative NYG make Gettleman announcement asap?

Sean : 10:05 am
The owners yesterday approved early interviewing for HC/GM candidates beginning in week 17. This is only available if the team has either fired or made an announcement that the position will be open.

I’ve seen a lot of people say there is no benefit to doing anything now with Gettleman, but this is a huge benefit imo. Get the search started asap and line up interviews.

Even if he is ‘retiring’, needs to be announced asap.
as someone posted a few days ago  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:07 am : link
are you sure you want Abrams foot in the door as "interim" GM?
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:07 am : link
Mara could fuck up a two car funeral.
...  
BrettNYG10 : 10:08 am : link
It was imperative two years ago, but yes.
I'm sure this is going on behind the scenes...  
trueblueinpw : 10:09 am : link
Getty must know he's out and Mara Tisch must have already started the process of looking for a new GM. I thought the Scott Pioli interview with Papa and Banks might have been a trial ballon for his candidacy. Who knows though?

But yeah, Mara better be looking b/c if the new GM wants to replace the Head Cheerleader then the pick'ins will start to be slim in a few weeks.
RE: as someone posted a few days ago  
ron mexico : 10:10 am : link
In comment 15497489 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
are you sure you want Abrams foot in the door as "interim" GM?


what could he do in two / three weeks he hasn't already done in 20 years?
RE: as someone posted a few days ago  
Sean : 10:11 am : link
In comment 15497489 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
are you sure you want Abrams foot in the door as "interim" GM?

I’m confident that Mara can read the tea leaves enough with this fanbase that there would be a revolt if Abrams is the guy. It would be worse than the Eli benching imo.
I would think...  
Brown_Hornet : 10:12 am : link
...that if indeed the Mara's are going to consider replacing DG with someone from outside the building that that information is already out there and prospective candidates are aware that the opportunity exists.

RE: I'm sure this is going on behind the scenes...  
Giantophile : 10:13 am : link
In comment 15497495 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
Getty must know he's out and Mara Tisch must have already started the process of looking for a new GM. I thought the Scott Pioli interview with Papa and Banks might have been a trial ballon for his candidacy. Who knows though?

But yeah, Mara better be looking b/c if the new GM wants to replace the Head Cheerleader then the pick'ins will start to be slim in a few weeks.


This. I don't think there needs to be a public statement in order for things to be in motion internally. One would hope, at least.
Not sure its imperative, as perhaps its putting our cards on the table  
Dinger : 10:13 am : link
too soon. We always seem to get front run(not sure if thats the right expression) when it comes to coaching candidates and draft picks. I'm hoping Mara has been quietly been looking into a replacement outside the org. I'm hoping he's working on getting his 'ducks in order' and preparing to move swiftly on a preferred candidate. If they hire a Head of football ops they dont need to have Gettleman out the door. Hell, he could stay on and answer to the new GM as to why things were done which would help the new GM. I am hopeful for all of this because I DO believe Mara is as big a fan as we are and the losing TRULY does piss him off. I feel Mara understands the Giants place in NFL 'history' and has to be embarassed for the last decade of football. I know I am making assumptions and could be completely off the mark, but as a fan I am hopeful. Thats why I continue to come to this website, continue to watch their games and continue to believe that there are better times to come for this team.
This rule change is for head coaching positions only  
ron mexico : 10:15 am : link
This rule change is for head coaching positions only and does not apply to general manager candidates.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: as someone posted a few days ago  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:15 am : link
In comment 15497497 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 15497489 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


are you sure you want Abrams foot in the door as "interim" GM?



what could he do in two / three weeks he hasn't already done in 20 years?


It's not what he would do in the last few weeks. It's him lobbying full time to keep the job.

You guys seem to think Mara is a smart guy. This is the same owner who the Eagles fooled into hiring Shurmur. It's the same guy who thought Coughlin, not Reese, was the main problem. It's the same guy who hired Gettleman and decided it was a good idea to keep him four years, even when chaning coaches AGAIN.

Even little stuff like supporting a silly new taunting rule, well at the same time allowed choreographed endzone celebrations. What?

Again, this isn't a smart guy.
that article was from October  
ron mexico : 10:16 am : link
so maybe you have more up to date info, there was an owners meeting recently
You can’t let him retire  
RicFlair : 10:17 am : link
If you announce now that you’re firing him.
RE: that article was from October  
Sean : 10:18 am : link
In comment 15497513 ron mexico said:
Quote:
so maybe you have more up to date info, there was an owners meeting recently

I believe I did see it was for general managers as well. Saw a few mention that on twitter as a result of yesterday’s meeting.
RE: that article was from October  
BigBlueShock : 10:18 am : link
In comment 15497513 ron mexico said:
Quote:
so maybe you have more up to date info, there was an owners meeting recently

It’s for GMs as well
Can  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:19 am : link
you imagine the meltdown if Mara decided to keep Gettleman, which would enable him to run the 2022 Draft?
Eric..  
Sean : 10:19 am : link
I had no issue with Reese outlasting Coughlin. In hindsight you can say it was a mistake, but given his age and the fact that he was hired AFTER Coughlin, I had no problem with it.
RE: ...  
Jints in Carolina : 10:20 am : link
In comment 15497490 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Mara could fuck up a two car funeral.


LMAO
RE: Can  
mphbullet36 : 10:23 am : link
In comment 15497522 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you imagine the meltdown if Mara decided to keep Gettleman, which would enable him to run the 2022 Draft?


meltdown would be putting it lightly. My guess is there would/should be riots outside of Metlife.
Gettleman  
TyreeHelmet : 10:23 am : link
Maybe it doesn't happen but why does DG get the honor of "retiring" when Reese who won 2 super bowls and was a class act got fired?

I have no idea why Gettleman still has a job. I don't care about Abrams having the interim tag. He deserves to go now.
RE: Gettleman  
Sean : 10:24 am : link
In comment 15497532 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
Maybe it doesn't happen but why does DG get the honor of "retiring" when Reese who won 2 super bowls and was a class act got fired?

I have no idea why Gettleman still has a job. I don't care about Abrams having the interim tag. He deserves to go now.

This pisses me off as well. It’s an absurd take to allow DG to “retire”
RE: Gettleman  
mphbullet36 : 10:25 am : link
In comment 15497532 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
Maybe it doesn't happen but why does DG get the honor of "retiring" when Reese who won 2 super bowls and was a class act got fired?

I have no idea why Gettleman still has a job. I don't care about Abrams having the interim tag. He deserves to go now.


Yeah I don't really get why Gettleman gets to "retire". Coughlin was forced into retirement but the man helped us win 2 superbowls. DG not only botched the end of the best offensive player in Giants history he also left the franchise in worse shape in which he found it.

Kick his ass to the curve...
RE: RE: Gettleman  
AcidTest : 10:26 am : link
In comment 15497537 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15497532 TyreeHelmet said:


Quote:


Maybe it doesn't happen but why does DG get the honor of "retiring" when Reese who won 2 super bowls and was a class act got fired?

I have no idea why Gettleman still has a job. I don't care about Abrams having the interim tag. He deserves to go now.


This pisses me off as well. It’s an absurd take to allow DG to “retire”


+2.
RE: as someone posted a few days ago  
jeff57 : 10:28 am : link
In comment 15497489 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
are you sure you want Abrams foot in the door as "interim" GM?


Exactly.

The answer is no.
RE: RE: RE: Gettleman  
Mike in ramapo college : 10:32 am : link
In comment 15497544 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 15497537 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 15497532 TyreeHelmet said:


Quote:


Maybe it doesn't happen but why does DG get the honor of "retiring" when Reese who won 2 super bowls and was a class act got fired?

I have no idea why Gettleman still has a job. I don't care about Abrams having the interim tag. He deserves to go now.


This pisses me off as well. It’s an absurd take to allow DG to “retire”



+2.


Who cares what the optics are? They can say whatever they want as long as the end result is him no longer having any influence with the franchise.
With this rule  
Les in TO : 10:33 am : link
Change Gettleman should get his pink slip before week 17. Otherwise the Giants will be playing catch up in interviewing external candidates and will be left with sloppy seconds, thirds and fourths.
Can  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:33 am : link
you imagine the meltdown if Mara hires Ernie Accorsi as a "consultant" in the GM search again?
Mara  
Sammo85 : 10:34 am : link
is probably fretting as he talks to some folks around the league who may not want to accept his precept of working with "his Belichick".

RE: Can  
Sammo85 : 10:37 am : link
In comment 15497564 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you imagine the meltdown if Mara hires Ernie Accorsi as a "consultant" in the GM search again?


Somebody may want to fact-check me, but I think Accorsi got Ryan Pace hired in Chicago when he ran their consultancy/search process for GM and I know he did the one in Detroit for Bob Quinn. Both significant failures.

Somebody mentioned Grigson in Indy too, but I can't find verification on that. Grigson was a disaster. But it would fit the narrative and string.
I don't care that DG 'gets to retire' ..  
Dinger : 10:39 am : link
Give him the title of Emperor of the Giants for all I care, just don't give him ANY input into football operations.
The SCARIER thought for me is Eric's point about Mara not being smart. I don't need him to be a rocket scientist, but HOPEFULLY (again with the hope) hes just smart enough to realize his own limitations, sick enough of losing and looking like an ass for kicking garbage cans and connected and liked enough in the league to have someone legitimate help him make the right choice.....
RE: Can  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:39 am : link
In comment 15497564 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you imagine the meltdown if Mara hires Ernie Accorsi as a "consultant" in the GM search again?


BBI would break.
Eric is on target here  
JonC : 10:40 am : link
hold your horses, there's no benefit to doing it now besides making you feel better. Why put any trust in Mara to see clearly and make the best decision?
Ernie giveth  
JonC : 10:41 am : link
and Ernie fucketh ... screw Ernie, find the next GM without him.
so if dave is booted today  
NotIraInSI : 10:45 am : link
the in house candidates are abrams,o'brien,his nephew or kontz.just give it to cris mara.
The only GM worse than Gettleman...  
BamaBlue : 10:47 am : link
is Matt Millen. Only a guy like Gettleman could make a Giants fan long for the heady days of Jerry Reese's reign...
those are the meteors we need to avoid  
JonC : 10:48 am : link
yes
RE: Can  
PatersonPlank : 10:49 am : link
In comment 15497564 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you imagine the meltdown if Mara hires Ernie Accorsi as a "consultant" in the GM search again?


I actually think this has a shot at happening
I don't see this kind of announcement coming.  
Section331 : 10:51 am : link
The Mara's undoubtedly see DG as a good soldier, so even if they know they are moving on, they will not force the issue. And I'll be stunned if they fire Judge, I just don't see it. It should at least be in the conversation, but everything we've heard is that John Mara loves Judge.

I think what we have to hope for is that the Mara's agree to put DG out to pasture, and that they have the foresight not to stay inside the organization for his replacement, because neither of those options are absolute certainties.
RE: as someone posted a few days ago  
Justlurking : 10:51 am : link
In comment 15497489 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
are you sure you want Abrams foot in the door as "interim" GM?


I don’t understand this concern. We’ve went back and forth on it. They cannot elevate Abrams. Mara is terrible but he knows this. Trust the Carpenter.
RE: Ernie giveth  
mphbullet36 : 10:52 am : link
In comment 15497575 JonC said:
Quote:
and Ernie fucketh ... screw Ernie, find the next GM without him.


agreed but the root cause of the issue still remains. Mara's hiring process stinks. I'm not sure what can be done to fix that since Mara is going to be making this decision again.
RE: Gettleman  
Justlurking : 10:53 am : link
In comment 15497532 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
Maybe it doesn't happen but why does DG get the honor of "retiring" when Reese who won 2 super bowls and was a class act got fired?

I have no idea why Gettleman still has a job. I don't care about Abrams having the interim tag. He deserves to go now.


+1
Can only hope Mara figures out a better path to the right candidates  
JonC : 10:53 am : link
he's not going anywhere or handing over the decision.
Honestly Mara should troll everyone  
Justlurking : 10:53 am : link
And make Chris Mara interim GM….that would be amazing
Reese (and BM) were fired to give the fans  
JonC : 10:54 am : link
their pound of flesh in the Eli Benching fiasco. And, I think to some extent, Mara finally realized Reese had snowed him on firing TC, etc.
RE: Can  
Section331 : 10:55 am : link
In comment 15497564 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you imagine the meltdown if Mara hires Ernie Accorsi as a "consultant" in the GM search again?


Even worse, if he allows DG to retire, and then uses him as the consultant.
I have an odd feeling that  
jvm52106 : 10:57 am : link
Judge has been lobbying that the building foundation is in place- how they practice, how they scout, what they do as an organization and that he wants a hand in the construction of the roster which means a GM he is going to work well with.

I think Scott Pioli is someone we are going to hear more and more about in the near future. Just a gut feeling.

I also think when we do get that GM you will see us go after a VET QB.. Teachers believe they can teach any hardworking "student" up but they need the teachers assistant, the high level achiever to help carry the message throughout the class.. Just a feeling...
RE: I have an odd feeling that  
mphbullet36 : 11:01 am : link
In comment 15497605 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Judge has been lobbying that the building foundation is in place- how they practice, how they scout, what they do as an organization and that he wants a hand in the construction of the roster which means a GM he is going to work well with.

I think Scott Pioli is someone we are going to hear more and more about in the near future. Just a gut feeling.

I also think when we do get that GM you will see us go after a VET QB.. Teachers believe they can teach any hardworking "student" up but they need the teachers assistant, the high level achiever to help carry the message throughout the class.. Just a feeling...


Giving a special teams coordinator that kind of power and latitude after having 2 miserable seasons he was basically unqualified and unprepared for would be peak Giants ineptitude!
RE: I have an odd feeling that  
Sean : 11:02 am : link
In comment 15497605 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Judge has been lobbying that the building foundation is in place- how they practice, how they scout, what they do as an organization and that he wants a hand in the construction of the roster which means a GM he is going to work well with.

I think Scott Pioli is someone we are going to hear more and more about in the near future. Just a gut feeling.

I also think when we do get that GM you will see us go after a VET QB.. Teachers believe they can teach any hardworking "student" up but they need the teachers assistant, the high level achiever to help carry the message throughout the class.. Just a feeling...

I agree that it’ll be Pioli. It’s another example of the Giants staying within their candidate circle. I believe they wanted to interview him in 2007 but we’re blocked.
The thoughts of them botching this..  
bLiTz 2k : 11:07 am : link
(which is incredibly likely given Maras track record) is causing me severe nausea.

Even between 2017 and 2020 I've never felt this dejected as a fan.

...  
ryanmkeane : 11:10 am : link
Hate to break it to everyone but Abrams has just amount as much of a chance to succeed as GM as someone else from the outside.
The answer is Yes...  
bw in dc : 11:10 am : link
Mara canned Reese, a minority and two-time SB winning GM, in early December 2017.

So we should fire DG right now to send a message that the house cleaning has begun.

Of course, this assumes Mara has the stomach for this and he'll likely be more concerned with being "classy" and not cutthroat. The amount of damage that Mara and DG have done to this franchise is enormous.
RE: I have an odd feeling that  
Section331 : 11:11 am : link
In comment 15497605 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Judge has been lobbying that the building foundation is in place- how they practice, how they scout, what they do as an organization and that he wants a hand in the construction of the roster which means a GM he is going to work well with.

I think Scott Pioli is someone we are going to hear more and more about in the near future. Just a gut feeling.

I also think when we do get that GM you will see us go after a VET QB.. Teachers believe they can teach any hardworking "student" up but they need the teachers assistant, the high level achiever to help carry the message throughout the class.. Just a feeling...


You may be right, and while Pioli wouldn't be my first choice, we could do a lot worse. He has no ties to the Giants, so he will bring in a new way of doing business.
I think I'd make the annoucement now...  
BillKo : 11:12 am : link
...and start the search. Everyone knows it's going to happen.

Calling Mara stupid is really easy.

He's not a stupid guy, he's made some bad hiring decisions that have hurt the team immensely over the last six years, starting with McAdoo and culminating that will DG.


I'm optimistic we'll begin to climb out of it starting in 2022.

RE: The answer is Yes...  
Section331 : 11:15 am : link
In comment 15497626 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Mara canned Reese, a minority and two-time SB winning GM, in early December 2017.

So we should fire DG right now to send a message that the house cleaning has begun.

Of course, this assumes Mara has the stomach for this and he'll likely be more concerned with being "classy" and not cutthroat. The amount of damage that Mara and DG have done to this franchise is enormous.


The Reese firing was entirely due to the fall-out from the Eli fiasco. Without that, He and McAdoo certainly would have made to it through week 17.

Absent some embarrassing news, Mara isn't firing DG. We all know that Mara, at best, will allow him to gracefully retire. That's fine, I don't see any upside in firing him now, as long as he is gone and has no say in who replaces him.
I would be shocked if it happens at season end.  
CV36 : 11:15 am : link
Will it happen is a better question. Is it possible he stays? The meltdown will be epic.
RE: I think I'd make the annoucement now...  
Section331 : 11:17 am : link
In comment 15497630 BillKo said:
Quote:
...and start the search. Everyone knows it's going to happen.

Calling Mara stupid is really easy.

He's not a stupid guy, he's made some bad hiring decisions that have hurt the team immensely over the last six years, starting with McAdoo and culminating that will DG.


I'm optimistic we'll begin to climb out of it starting in 2022.


There is a difference between calling someone stupid and not smart. I don't think Mara is stupid, but I don't think he is especially smart either.

Our best hope is that he grows into his role like his father did. Fans were ready to ride Wellington out on a rail in the late 70's, and even if it did take Rozelle interference to force Mara to make changes, he seemed to learn from that.
RE: as someone posted a few days ago  
NYGgolfer : 11:20 am : link
In comment 15497489 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
are you sure you want Abrams foot in the door as "interim" GM?


It is December 16th. What could he possibly irreparably harm at this point?
Quite certain the fanchise can operate without even an interim GM  
NYGgolfer : 11:24 am : link
for the remainder of the season. Abrams, with his same title, or a small group can just cover the fairly easy decisions that come up over the next several weeks.

RE: RE: RE: as someone posted a few days ago  
section125 : 11:24 am : link
In comment 15497511 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
It's the same guy who thought Coughlin, not Reese, was the main problem.


Reese and Coughlin equally needed to go. Both needed to go by 2014.
RE: RE: I think I'd make the annoucement now...  
BillKo : 11:27 am : link
In comment 15497643 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15497630 BillKo said:


Quote:


...and start the search. Everyone knows it's going to happen.

Calling Mara stupid is really easy.

He's not a stupid guy, he's made some bad hiring decisions that have hurt the team immensely over the last six years, starting with McAdoo and culminating that will DG.


I'm optimistic we'll begin to climb out of it starting in 2022.




There is a difference between calling someone stupid and not smart. I don't think Mara is stupid, but I don't think he is especially smart either.

Our best hope is that he grows into his role like his father did. Fans were ready to ride Wellington out on a rail in the late 70's, and even if it did take Rozelle interference to force Mara to make changes, he seemed to learn from that.


And you're right, scrolling back I don't see stupid but definitely see the not smart references.

I think he is a smart guy but clearly agree we are at a breaking point where you have to gravitate outside your comfort area and make choices that can hopefully benefit the organization.

I thought they exhibited that by picking a relatively unknown in Judge, but again this isn't an exact science.

RE: RE: The answer is Yes...  
bw in dc : 11:30 am : link
In comment 15497637 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15497626 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Mara canned Reese, a minority and two-time SB winning GM, in early December 2017.

So we should fire DG right now to send a message that the house cleaning has begun.

Of course, this assumes Mara has the stomach for this and he'll likely be more concerned with being "classy" and not cutthroat. The amount of damage that Mara and DG have done to this franchise is enormous.



The Reese firing was entirely due to the fall-out from the Eli fiasco. Without that, He and McAdoo certainly would have made to it through week 17.

Absent some embarrassing news, Mara isn't firing DG. We all know that Mara, at best, will allow him to gracefully retire. That's fine, I don't see any upside in firing him now, as long as he is gone and has no say in who replaces him.


I understand the Reese situation. Not to go over the same real estate for the 100th time, but Reese and McAdoo were fall guys for the Eli plan that Mara APPROVED! Mara panicked from the media and fan backlash and decided to appease them by offering up scalps.

The upside to firing DG right now is putting everyone on notice that the house cleaning is underway. Everyone not named Mara at Jints Central should be in a state of fear right now.

Now, I know that is likely not going to happen - for the reasons you cite - but I can dream... ;)
Abrams has  
Dankbeerman : 11:31 am : link
probably assumed a majority of the day to day responsibilites going back to when DG was going through his treatments. I dont think he would do anymore by DG being gone.

This is most likely a soft landing for Dave who was a good "company man". He came in forced to follow an edic to attempt to build it up guick and give Eli one more go at it. He came into this hamstrung by ownership they owe him a grateful-ish exit. The worst thats coming is they will fail to retain him, they wont come out and fire him. He will retire/contract allowed to expire.
RE: RE: as someone posted a few days ago  
jeff57 : 11:35 am : link
In comment 15497648 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
In comment 15497489 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


are you sure you want Abrams foot in the door as "interim" GM?



It is December 16th. What could he possibly irreparably harm at this point?


No, the point is that once he has he interim tag, it will be harder to get him out of the seat.
RE: RE: RE: as someone posted a few days ago  
bw in dc : 11:38 am : link
In comment 15497682 jeff57 said:
Quote:

No, the point is that once he has he interim tag, it will be harder to get him out of the seat.


Why? Just tell Abrams he is keeping the seat warm and he can interview for the job again.

Why is that so difficult? If he doesn't like it than leave. Pretty simple.
RE: RE: RE: RE: as someone posted a few days ago  
jeff57 : 11:40 am : link
In comment 15497689 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15497682 jeff57 said:


Quote:



No, the point is that once he has he interim tag, it will be harder to get him out of the seat.



Why? Just tell Abrams he is keeping the seat warm and he can interview for the job again.

Why is that so difficult? If he doesn't like it than leave. Pretty simple.


Not him. The Maras. "Interim? Well he's already there, might as well make him permanent. After all, he's done a bang up job changing the culture in only a month."
RE: RE: RE: as someone posted a few days ago  
NYGgolfer : 11:44 am : link
In comment 15497682 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 15497648 NYGgolfer said:


Quote:


In comment 15497489 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


are you sure you want Abrams foot in the door as "interim" GM?



It is December 16th. What could he possibly irreparably harm at this point?



No, the point is that once he has he interim tag, it will be harder to get him out of the seat.


Not sure I can think of a compelling reason why?

And even if that is the case, then just don't give him that interim title.
RE: RE: RE: RE: as someone posted a few days ago  
Les in TO : 11:45 am : link
In comment 15497689 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15497682 jeff57 said:


Quote:



No, the point is that once he has he interim tag, it will be harder to get him out of the seat.



Why? Just tell Abrams he is keeping the seat warm and he can interview for the job again.

Why is that so difficult? If he doesn't like it than leave. Pretty simple.
yup
i would announce that Gettleman is retiring.  
markky : 11:53 am : link
then i'd walk over to his office and tell him.
 
christian : 11:56 am : link
The owners met yesterday and early interviews were on the agenda.

Quote:
Also, the owners will vote on a plan to allow teams to conduct head coach and GM interviews by Zoom in the last two weeks of the regular season, giving teams a chance to make contact with candidates currently employed by playoff teams.


If firing or announcing Gettleman’s departure gets them in-play for this, it’s negligent if they don’t.

And there’s no reason to fear Abrams — you lay out the rules of engagement. He’s not going to go rogue and ruin his career.

But it’s perfectly on brand for the Giants to blow an opportunity to preserve Rabbit Foot Dave’s feelings.
The only  
g56blue10 : 11:58 am : link
Reason they will let Gettleman retire and didn’t let Reese or Coughlin retire is because his contract expires..if it wasn’t expiring they would fire him
RE: RE: RE: The answer is Yes...  
Section331 : 11:59 am : link
In comment 15497665 bw in dc said:
Quote:

I understand the Reese situation. Not to go over the same real estate for the 100th time, but Reese and McAdoo were fall guys for the Eli plan that Mara APPROVED! Mara panicked from the media and fan backlash and decided to appease them by offering up scalps.

The upside to firing DG right now is putting everyone on notice that the house cleaning is underway. Everyone not named Mara at Jints Central should be in a state of fear right now.

Now, I know that is likely not going to happen - for the reasons you cite - but I can dream... ;)


Don't even get me started on Mara throwing McAdoo and Reese under the bus. I think it is one of the most overlooked transgressions of his sorry legacy. I was not and am not a fan of McAdoo - I've seen better playbooks in HS football - but the way Mara overreacted to the fan outrage should give us all pause on how he runs the franchise.
RE: …  
Les in TO : 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15497732 christian said:
Quote:
The owners met yesterday and early interviews were on the agenda.



Quote:


Also, the owners will vote on a plan to allow teams to conduct head coach and GM interviews by Zoom in the last two weeks of the regular season, giving teams a chance to make contact with candidates currently employed by playoff teams.



If firing or announcing Gettleman’s departure gets them in-play for this, it’s negligent if they don’t.

And there’s no reason to fear Abrams — you lay out the rules of engagement. He’s not going to go rogue and ruin his career.

But it’s perfectly on brand for the Giants to blow an opportunity to preserve Rabbit Foot Dave’s feelings.
Yup. Get a head start now otherwise we’ll be selecting from the leftovers
Already Started Replacement  
Samiam : 12:17 pm : link
I don’t know what’s going on behind closed doors but I think that the fact that the Giants were not sellers or buyers before the trade deadline said that Gettleman was not allowed to make a move. With all the holes in the team and the number of draft choices in next years draft, I was concerned that Gettleman would make some moves to try and keep his job. The fact that he didn’t makes me think he wasn’t allowed to.

Second, this notion that Mara fired the wrong guy when he fired Coughlin but kept Reese. You can have a conversation about the second part and it’s clear that Reese should have been canned before he was. But, and this is coming from a huge Coughlin fan, Coughlin had definitely lost his fastball and deserved to be let go. I loved the guy but the coach that we had in his last year was significantly not as good as the coach that won the 2 SBs.
RE: Can  
RobThailand : 12:19 pm : link
In comment 15497522 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you imagine the meltdown if Mara decided to keep Gettleman, which would enable him to run the 2022 Draft?

Awesome that would be the biggestBBI meltdown
Mcadoo  
Spiciest Memelord : 12:24 pm : link
made you wish for the heady days of Handley.
do you really expect the giants to get out in front of anything?  
japanhead : 1:01 pm : link
if mara has shown anything it's that he is reactive, not proactive.

there are a number of BBI posters who could have done a better job running the franchise over the last five to eight years.
only need to fire him now  
TJ : 1:03 pm : link
if they intend to search for a replacement. I would bet money giants ownership already knows who the next GM will be.
No  
upnyg : 1:07 pm : link
The team doesnt need anymore news. They can talk to people if they want, most exoect Gettleman gone, thye can have a conversation with him, etc. Let's stay out of the news there's just no point in throwing more people under the bus.
RE: Eric is on target here  
ColHowPepper : 1:18 pm : link
In comment 15497572 JonC said:
Quote:
hold your horses, there's no benefit to doing it now besides making you feel better.
Fans want DG's blood in the water, deservedly so, and since Mara was so attuned to Eli outrage...? And I'm not sure about no benefit now.
Quote:
Why put any trust in Mara to see clearly and make the best decision?
Quite true. Yet I think the OP does propose doing the 'right thing', from the franchise's perspective. Get Mara's mind focused on the need for 'real change', let it percolate weeks in advance, let him get used to it, instead of the Chinese fire drill we've become accustomed and inured to. If not, in typical stodgy Giants' Way, Mara will be late to the party and possibly miss out on good candidates. Change starts with beginning to get it done in recognition of the abject failure of this FO.

Do I believe this will happen? No. Fans are victims of this self-serving, we're smarter than you are, entitled suits.
No one operates in a vacuum in the NFL so we can assume that it is  
Ivan15 : 1:31 pm : link
Generally known where the GM jobs are open and who the best candidates are. We can also assume that the good GM candidates know which teams they want to work for.

The only candidates who are ready and willing to sign now are unemployed retreads like DG was, or broadcasters or former players or coaches with no front office experience. Is that what you want?

No good candidates are in a rush to grab just any job.

There really is no rush to find a replacement until January.
RE: Honestly Mara should troll everyone  
FStubbs : 1:31 pm : link
In comment 15497601 Justlurking said:
Quote:
And make Chris Mara interim GM….that would be amazing


In a way, ripping the bandaid off of it would actually be worth it in the LONG run (over the next decades) as there wouldn't be any more room for the status quo and the media would zero in on the Maras (though a few are already starting to)
RE: No one operates in a vacuum in the NFL so we can assume that it is  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:44 pm : link
In comment 15497926 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
Generally known where the GM jobs are open and who the best candidates are. We can also assume that the good GM candidates know which teams they want to work for.

The only candidates who are ready and willing to sign now are unemployed retreads like DG was, or broadcasters or former players or coaches with no front office experience. Is that what you want?

No good candidates are in a rush to grab just any job.

There really is no rush to find a replacement until January.

I think you might be missing the recent rule change that allows teams with a vacancy to interview candidates slightly earlier - even those who are under contract, but there needs to be a vacancy to qualify.

What that means is that the Giants could get a jump on an ascending AGM rather than wait until after the regular season (or after a playoff run for the candidate that they might be targeting).
 
christian : 1:55 pm : link
The Giants need to be their hat in the ring and interview at the earliest possible moment.

If a candidate gets an offer from Team B and it’s a sure thing, why would they risk waiting around for the Giants?
Maybe  
Les in TO : 2:07 pm : link
After the Giants lose 41-0 on Sunday in front of a crowd that is more than 50% Cowboys fans, Mara will toss some paper clips, kick a compost bin over and finally do what he needs to do.
I think the fact that they haven't fired him yet means they won't  
NoGainDayne : 2:12 pm : link
I honestly don't think they want to promote Abrams right now. Part of me thinks that's a big reason. They know this season is shot and they may figure that Abrams is going to take a lot of heat as the losing continues. Perhaps people calling for his head too.

Easier to keep the rest of the staff in place if they just kind of pin it all on DG after the season. That's my best guess anyway
And i'll add the retirement will kind of blame him but excuse him  
NoGainDayne : 2:13 pm : link
at the same time. Like his age and health caught up with him a bit but he was a brilliant football mind and the team was just unlucky with health and we wish him the best in his retirement type stuff
I don't know how the contract is worded  
BrettNYG10 : 2:17 pm : link
But it's possible DG's deal is up in late December and he'll be gone by week 17 anyway.
RE: I don't know how the contract is worded  
christian : 2:20 pm : link
In comment 15498029 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
But it's possible DG's deal is up in late December and he'll be gone by week 17 anyway.


I’d imagine it runs the league year which is up in May.
RE: RE: Eric is on target here  
JonC : 2:23 pm : link
In comment 15497894 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 15497572 JonC said:


Quote:


hold your horses, there's no benefit to doing it now besides making you feel better.

Fans want DG's blood in the water, deservedly so, and since Mara was so attuned to Eli outrage...? And I'm not sure about no benefit now.

Quote:


Why put any trust in Mara to see clearly and make the best decision?

Quite true. Yet I think the OP does propose doing the 'right thing', from the franchise's perspective. Get Mara's mind focused on the need for 'real change', let it percolate weeks in advance, let him get used to it, instead of the Chinese fire drill we've become accustomed and inured to. If not, in typical stodgy Giants' Way, Mara will be late to the party and possibly miss out on good candidates. Change starts with beginning to get it done in recognition of the abject failure of this FO.

Do I believe this will happen? No. Fans are victims of this self-serving, we're smarter than you are, entitled suits.


I see the path, but tend to agree Mara might be too tempted to take the interim tag off Abrams.
RE: And i'll add the retirement will kind of blame him but excuse him  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:41 pm : link
In comment 15498024 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
at the same time. Like his age and health caught up with him a bit but he was a brilliant football mind and the team was just unlucky with health and we wish him the best in his retirement type stuff

I expect that will be the messaging no matter what.

The Giants aren't going to give us a pound of flesh on the DG front. I think it's worth just accepting that.

They could middle it though, and get in front of what they think is a dignified retirement message now, so that they can take advantage of the early interview period.
RE: RE: I don't know how the contract is worded  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:43 pm : link
In comment 15498033 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15498029 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


But it's possible DG's deal is up in late December and he'll be gone by week 17 anyway.



I’d imagine it runs the league year which is up in May.

I'd be surprised if it runs through the full league year, but obviously none of us have privity. I would expect that it terminates at the end of the final game of the contract season, or at least I would hope that's how it's structured; I know Jason Garrett was twisting in the wind with the Cowboys for a bit because of his contract status.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 