Isn’t it imperative NYG make Gettleman announcement asap? Sean : 10:05 am

The owners yesterday approved early interviewing for HC/GM candidates beginning in week 17. This is only available if the team has either fired or made an announcement that the position will be open.



I’ve seen a lot of people say there is no benefit to doing anything now with Gettleman, but this is a huge benefit imo. Get the search started asap and line up interviews.



Even if he is ‘retiring’, needs to be announced asap.