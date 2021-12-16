for display only
Draft Scenario for you, guys

Anakim : 12/16/2021 1:36 pm
Giants pick fifth and sixth

First four picks are Thibodeaux, Hutchinson, Neal and Ickey Ekwonu


You can’t trade down. Who do you take?

Personally, I’d go with Derek Stingley Jr. (if healthy) and Kyle
Hamilton
It's really crazy  
Giantophile : 12/16/2021 1:39 pm : link
how every year the Giants seem to be 1 spot out of the money.

Needing edge and OT with 2 blue chip prospects at each, picking 5th and getting none of the above -- that is classic Giants.
..  
ryanmkeane : 12/16/2021 1:42 pm : link
if the draft played out that way, I take Stingley and Linderbaum.
Hamilton and Lloyd  
jeff57 : 12/16/2021 1:42 pm : link
.
5. Charles Cross 6. Ojabo/Lloyd  
Rave7 : 12/16/2021 1:43 pm : link
.
Stingley is a top 3  
ryanmkeane : 12/16/2021 1:43 pm : link
player in this draft, maybe top 2. If he's available when the Giants pick, they should take him.
RE: 5. Charles Cross 6. Ojabo/Lloyd  
Rave7 : 12/16/2021 1:44 pm : link
In comment 15497944 Rave7 said:



Damn, missed Hamilton so
6. Ojabo/Lloyd/Hamilton
a lot of good options  
KDavies : 12/16/2021 1:44 pm : link
Hamilton and Stingley are good. Trade downs. Karlaftis/Ojabo. Cross/Linderbaum. Lloyd. Corral or another QB if they are sold on them.

I don't agree that this is a Cedric Jones situation at all.
...  
ryanmkeane : 12/16/2021 1:46 pm : link
the path to the Giants becoming a playoff caliber team again is to have blue chip talent on their roster. Stingley and Lineberbaum fit the mold if the OTs and DEs are gone.
Stingley and Corral  
Go Terps : 12/16/2021 1:46 pm : link
.
Cross is the second best OL prospect  
Metnut : 12/16/2021 1:47 pm : link
in the draft so I run to the podium. I’d take the Purdue edge with the other pick.
Having five and six  
k2tampa : 12/16/2021 1:51 pm : link
is highly unlikely unless the Giants and Bears tie. Carolina has as close as possible to a zero chance of winning another game, which would give them six.
As of now I agree with you Anak  
NoGainDayne : 12/16/2021 1:55 pm : link
I think the value there is Stingley and Hamilton.

Would love to also have that come along with trading Bradberry.

Plenty of 3 safety looks to play and Stingley, Hamilton, McKinney and Love could be a hell of a young core for the secondary in a passing league.

Would be great to then go OT/OG/OLB rusher with the next 3 picks.
you pick a CB and a Safety  
mphbullet36 : 12/16/2021 1:57 pm : link
while our offensive line and ability to get to the QB still stink?
RE: 5. Charles Cross 6. Ojabo/Lloyd  
mphbullet36 : 12/16/2021 1:59 pm : link
In comment 15497944 Rave7 said:




THIS!!!!!
RE: you pick a CB and a Safety  
Anakim : 12/16/2021 2:00 pm : link
In comment 15497980 mphbullet36 said:

while our offensive line and ability to get to the QB still stink?


So you’d pick an Ereck Flowers over a blue chipper just because we need OL help?
RE: you pick a CB and a Safety  
jeff57 : 12/16/2021 2:02 pm : link
In comment 15497980 mphbullet36 said:

while our offensive line and ability to get to the QB still stink?


This is not a one year rebuild. You have to take the BPA at a position of need. And the Giants have several positions of need.
RE: RE: you pick a CB and a Safety  
mphbullet36 : 12/16/2021 2:05 pm : link
In comment 15497994 jeff57 said:











This is not a one year rebuild. You have to take the BPA at a position of need. And the Giants have several positions of need.


I am not suggesting drafting drafting straight off need but you need to draft the BPA at a premium position. CB and Safety are not premium positions in the NFL...not with how the current state of the NFL is played.

We also have so much $$$ sunk into our secondary it isn't a good use of assets.
RE: RE: you pick a CB and a Safety  
KDavies : 12/16/2021 2:05 pm : link
In comment 15497988 Anakim said:











So you’d pick an Ereck Flowers over a blue chipper just because we need OL help?


Where does the Cross/Linderbaum is Ereck Flowers come from?
Stingley and Hamilton  
NoGainDayne : 12/16/2021 2:06 pm : link
are potential all-pro players.

I don't really feel that way about the other guys after them.

We need to get more upper echelon talent on this team before we can even talk about building a winner.

A lot of need based picks is one of the many reasons we are where we are...
Stingley and Ojabo  
JonC : 12/16/2021 2:06 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: you pick a CB and a Safety  
Anakim : 12/16/2021 2:06 pm : link
In comment 15497999 KDavies said:





















Where does the Cross/Linderbaum is Ereck Flowers come from?


It doesn’t. MPH made a blanket statement that we should go OL no matter what.
Lloyd...  
bw in dc : 12/16/2021 2:07 pm : link
and, right now, Ridder.
RE: RE: RE: you pick a CB and a Safety  
Anakim : 12/16/2021 2:07 pm : link
In comment 15497997 mphbullet36 said:

















This is not a one year rebuild. You have to take the BPA at a position of need. And the Giants have several positions of need.



I am not suggesting drafting drafting straight off need but you need to draft the BPA at a premium position. CB and Safety are not premium positions in the NFL...not with how the current state of the NFL is played.

We also have so much $$$ sunk into our secondary it isn't a good use of assets.


I’d argue that CB and S are more premium positions than C
RE: RE: you pick a CB and a Safety  
mphbullet36 : 12/16/2021 2:07 pm : link
In comment 15497988 Anakim said:











So you’d pick an Ereck Flowers over a blue chipper just because we need OL help?


what kind of argument is that. Of course I don't want to draft a bust but there also wont be only 1 good OL picked in the 2022 class and there wont just be one or two top tier playmaking defensive players either. We need to find those guys and pick them at premium positions.

Do you ever wonder why CB and Safeties and Wide Receivers/RB's hit FA when positions like QB/OL/Edge/Linebackers rarely do?
RE: RE: RE: RE: you pick a CB and a Safety  
KDavies : 12/16/2021 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15498002 Anakim said:































It doesn’t. MPH made a blanket statement that we should go OL no matter what.


Yeah, but the top OL are Cross and Linderbaum. Maybe Green. The thread is about this years draft and who is available after those 4 are chosen, and Giants can pick next two players.
RE: It's really crazy  
k2tampa : 12/16/2021 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15497938 Giantophile said:

how every year the Giants seem to be 1 spot out of the money.

Needing edge and OT with 2 blue chip prospects at each, picking 5th and getting none of the above -- that is classic Giants.


And every time that happens you have lots of posters saying they don't care about that, because they won a meaningless game against team X that no one will remember in a year. The same thing happens to the Knicks a lot, but you don't hear Knicks fans saying, that's okay, beating the Clippers, Celtics, and Wizards in the last 11 days of the 2009 season was more satisfying than getting Steph Curry.

Was beating the Cardinals 10-6 and Washington 20-13 in weeks 14 and 15 of 1995 more satisfying than having Jonathan Ogden at LT or Simeon Rice at DE in blue for 10 years?
RE: you pick a CB and a Safety  
Mike from Ohio : 12/16/2021 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15497980 mphbullet36 said:

while our offensive line and ability to get to the QB still stink?


See hole, force pick is how the Giants got this horrible roster. You draft talent, not positions.

“Hmmm…I can draft the next Aaron Donald or next Ereck Flowers? Well my Oline sucks, so welcome aboard, next Ereck!”
RE: RE: RE: RE: you pick a CB and a Safety  
mphbullet36 : 12/16/2021 2:09 pm : link
In comment 15497997 mphbullet36 said:

































I’d argue that CB and S are more premium positions than C


Potentially I'm not suggesting picking a C at in the top 10. There are 3 others spots on the Oline + center that we need to fix.
Stingley and Cross  
Greg from LI : 12/16/2021 2:10 pm : link
.
RE: RE: you pick a CB and a Safety  
mphbullet36 : 12/16/2021 2:10 pm : link
In comment 15497980 mphbullet36 said:











See hole, force pick is how the Giants got this horrible roster. You draft talent, not positions.

“Hmmm…I can draft the next Aaron Donald or next Ereck Flowers? Well my Oline sucks, so welcome aboard, next Ereck!”


Not even remotely what I was suggesting. You draft BPA at a premium position. D-line is a premium position especially 3 down defensive lineman.
RE: RE: RE: RE: you pick a CB and a Safety  
mphbullet36 : 12/16/2021 2:11 pm : link
In comment 15497999 KDavies said:































It doesn’t. MPH made a blanket statement that we should go OL no matter what.


what that is 100% not what I said. You pick a QB, guys that protect a QB, or guys that get after a QB at the top end of the draft.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: you pick a CB and a Safety  
Anakim : 12/16/2021 2:12 pm : link
In comment 15498008 KDavies said:









































Yeah, but the top OL are Cross and Linderbaum. Maybe Green. The thread is about this years draft and who is available after those 4 are chosen, and Giants can pick next two players.


Yes, those players are the best players at positions of need, but as far as value goes, I don’t think they even compare to the values of Stingley and Hamilton.

Plus, I have absolutely no idea where this Tyler Linderbaum thing came from. Why would we or any team take a C with a top-10 pick. That’s horrible positonal value.
WR/RB/CB/S  
mphbullet36 : 12/16/2021 2:13 pm : link
those are luxury picks...when you have no foundation of a roster its worthless to invest top end draft capital on those picks or you end up like we are right now. Capped out trying to address OL and DL via FA paying out the ass for mediocre talent.
They need elite players, period. At any position  
Greg from LI : 12/16/2021 2:15 pm : link
Forcing a need pick at certain positions is a surefire way of getting the least out of your draft.
RE: They need elite players, period. At any position  
mphbullet36 : 12/16/2021 2:20 pm : link
In comment 15498027 Greg from LI said:

Forcing a need pick at certain positions is a surefire way of getting the least out of your draft.


its sounds simple. However that is how you end up drafting a RB and never fixing the O-line.

My reasoning. A talented front 7 that can get after a QB can make up for a subpar secondary (see giants super bowl teams).

A good offensive line you any decent RB can run behind.

Those positions effect other positions more...hence greater positional value.
Trade down....if all blue chip are gone  
George from PA : 12/16/2021 2:35 pm : link
An Edge or top OT will be available imo
I'd take Cross and Leal  
youngd1974 : 12/16/2021 2:51 pm : link
Try to trade back from one spot and add capital.
BPA  
Mike in NY : 12/16/2021 2:56 pm : link
That would be Hamilton and Cross IMHO
RE: RE: They need elite players, period. At any position  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/16/2021 3:00 pm : link
In comment 15498032 mphbullet36 said:











its sounds simple. However that is how you end up drafting a RB and never fixing the O-line.

My reasoning. A talented front 7 that can get after a QB can make up for a subpar secondary (see giants super bowl teams).

A good offensive line you any decent RB can run behind.

Those positions effect other positions more...hence greater positional value.

That's why you do trade down when you're facing a need-based reach. Granted, it's not permitted in the OP premise, but it is permitted in real life.
Charles Cross and Kenyon Green.  
Vin_Cuccs : 12/16/2021 3:03 pm : link
I’d also grab either Jarrett Patterson or Alec Lindstrom with one of the 3rd rounders. Fix this line once and for all.
RE: RE: They need elite players, period. At any position  
Greg from LI : 12/16/2021 3:09 pm : link
In comment 15498032 mphbullet36 said:

My reasoning. A talented front 7 that can get after a QB can make up for a subpar secondary (see giants super bowl teams).


Yes, positional value plays a role. No one said it didn't. Forcing a pick is still a bad idea. What is there isn't a DE available that truly gets after the QB? Are you just taking the best DE on the board because, hey, need one?
BPA  
AcidTest : 12/16/2021 3:11 pm : link
regardless of position. Maybe Cross, Green, Lloyd, or Hamilton. Stingley definitely if his foot checks out. I could see Bradberry being cut this offseason. Draft players, not positions. But the bigger point is to make sure that DG is not determining who is the BPA.
RE: BPA  
AcidTest : 12/16/2021 3:13 pm : link
In comment 15498105 AcidTest said:

regardless of position. Maybe Cross, Green, Lloyd, or Hamilton. Stingley definitely if his foot checks out. I could see Bradberry being cut this offseason. Draft players, not positions. But the bigger point is to make sure that DG is not determining who is the BPA.

Also Ojabo and Linderbaum.


Also Ojabo and Linderbaum.

RE: RE: RE: They need elite players, period. At any position  
mphbullet36 : 12/16/2021 3:14 pm : link
In comment 15498091 Gatorade Dunk said:


























That's why you do trade down when you're facing a need-based reach. Granted, it's not permitted in the OP premise, but it is permitted in real life.


Correct and I hole heartedly agree with that premise. My belief is that the OP suggested no trade because he wanted to make a point you draft BPA regardless of position and figure out the rest later.

I am not of that belief, as you point out you can trade and I believe BPA at a luxury position when you team has no foundation to stand on is pointless. I believe very good players at key positions provide more value then top players at non positions of needs. That is why you see top RB's continuly miss the playoffs or top WR miss the playoffs.

Teams with very good QB's or offensive lines rarely do (or at least they are competitive).

I'm not suggesting go 2 or 3 rows down your draft board to just select an OL (which I think people believe the point I"m making, which I am not).

The belief is you can vastly improve your team in 2 ways int the NFL. Via the Draft (most important) and suppliment via FA. If high end QBs/OL/DL/LB's rarely make it through FA how else do people suggest acquiring those players who get picked on day 1 or day 2.

Good defensive backs make it to FA all the time...why because positional value you can find that later in the draft and still field competitive teams.

So I agree if Stingley/Hamilton is the BPA extract there value in a trade down scenario so that you can make up that value and actually pick a position that can get this team closer to putting a winning product on the field.
RE: BPA  
mphbullet36 : 12/16/2021 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15498105 AcidTest said:

regardless of position. Maybe Cross, Green, Lloyd, or Hamilton. Stingley definitely if his foot checks out. I could see Bradberry being cut this offseason. Draft players, not positions. But the bigger point is to make sure that DG is not determining who is the BPA.

serious question if the BPA was a Running Back would you take them with one of our top 10 picks?


serious question if the BPA was a Running Back would you take them with one of our top 10 picks?
RE: WR/RB/CB/S  
bw in dc : 12/16/2021 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15498022 mphbullet36 said:

those are luxury picks...when you have no foundation of a roster its worthless to invest top end draft capital on those picks or you end up like we are right now. Capped out trying to address OL and DL via FA paying out the ass for mediocre talent.

This makes a lot of sense to me. Corner, however, is one of those positions I can go


This makes a lot of sense to me. Corner, however, is one of those positions I can go either way. The way the game has opened up, I think it's better to have corners who can run and tackle versus the classic island corner like a Revis, etc. So I'm glad you mentioned this...

The best corner in this draft, btw, is McCreary. What an outstanding, consistent corner in all phases. He was out of his mind great in the Alabama game. I look him so much more than Stingley.
Probably  
cokeduplt : 12/16/2021 3:23 pm : link
Cross stingley or cross Hamilton in that scenario. I think ojobo is going to blow up in the draft process and be top 5 so he’s a possibility too.
Karlaftis  
RollBlue : 12/16/2021 3:26 pm : link
and Lloyd
Stingly is too good  
rasbutant : 12/16/2021 3:29 pm : link
He should be top 3. So if he is there at 5 I’m taking him.

Really want oline with the other pick. But it might have to reach for a QB or Obajo might be to tempting to pass on.
Leal  
bc4life : 12/16/2021 3:30 pm : link
and LLyod
RE: It's really crazy  
UConn4523 : 12/16/2021 3:30 pm : link
In comment 15497938 Giantophile said:
Quote:
how every year the Giants seem to be 1 spot out of the money.

Needing edge and OT with 2 blue chip prospects at each, picking 5th and getting none of the above -- that is classic Giants.


Highly doubt those are the 1st 4 picks. While I don't think any of the QB's standout, I'm guessing there will be a few risers and one will go top 5.
Correction  
bc4life : 12/16/2021 3:31 pm : link
Stingley and Leal
RE: RE: BPA  
bw in dc : 12/16/2021 3:31 pm : link
In comment 15498114 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 15498105 AcidTest said:


Quote:


regardless of position. Maybe Cross, Green, Lloyd, or Hamilton. Stingley definitely if his foot checks out. I could see Bradberry being cut this offseason. Draft players, not positions. But the bigger point is to make sure that DG is not determining who is the BPA.



serious question if the BPA was a Running Back would you take them with one of our top 10 picks?


Of course not. And that's the farce of BPA. You should eliminate certain positions in the lottery like RB and Safety. You just can't be the best player available at certain positions.

I believe need should heavily dictate your draft because, and let's be honest, it's still an art form trying to separate BPA from a player at a position that you need. Posters act like the concept of drafting a BPA is somehow easier than finding a player you need. Utter bullsh-t.

Do you want to know what the key to drafting is? Finding players you need who are GOOD and can CONTRIBUTE right away. That's it in a nutshell.
RE: RE: WR/RB/CB/S  
mphbullet36 : 12/16/2021 3:33 pm : link
In comment 15498120 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15498022 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


those are luxury picks...when you have no foundation of a roster its worthless to invest top end draft capital on those picks or you end up like we are right now. Capped out trying to address OL and DL via FA paying out the ass for mediocre talent.



This makes a lot of sense to me. Corner, however, is one of those positions I can go either way. The way the game has opened up, I think it's better to have corners who can run and tackle versus the classic island corner like a Revis, etc. So I'm glad you mentioned this...

The best corner in this draft, btw, is McCreary. What an outstanding, consistent corner in all phases. He was out of his mind great in the Alabama game. I look him so much more than Stingley.


I think the rules have played a part in there being potentially less Revis/Primetime types. And the NFL rules have basically minimized the impact of safety play.

As well I think we all can agree the best way to disrupt an offense is getting to a QB with 4 men. That way you can get creative in coverages.

The franchise success has been built around playmakers in the front 7. Instead this regime has decided drafting RB and WR in the 1st round and letting studs like Micah Parsons fall into the lap of our biggest rivals.

Also to properly evaluate an offense you have to have a sound offensive line. Otherwise it doesn't matter what skill position players you have.
RE: Stingley and Ojabo  
barens : 12/16/2021 3:35 pm : link
In comment 15498001 JonC said:
Quote:
.


Yup
I think that whether it's thru free agency,  
barens : 12/16/2021 3:38 pm : link
getting some injured players back, or the 2nd and 3rd day of the draft they can work on the offensive line, but drafting a first round OL if the ranking isn't justified would be another disaster.
No and  
Doubledeuce22 : 12/16/2021 3:38 pm : link
no. Way too early to tell but i'm thinking Karlaftis and either Linderbaum or Cross
I still don't understand how people  
Doubledeuce22 : 12/16/2021 3:42 pm : link
want to upgrade the secondary with these picks when both lines are in absolute shambles. It's a complete misuse of draft assets to draft anything in the secondary with either of these 1st round picks. Don't care how good the CB and S are "rating". Safety is easily the least valuable position on D and CB they're locked into 2 big money guys and have young guys behind them. BPA sometimes needs to be disregarded (See: Saquon Barkley)
Trade down with 4 targets  
giantstock : 12/16/2021 3:48 pm : link
Any two of the 4 is fine. Frankly, I would drop further if I can get lower 1st round and high 2nd round. But the 4 targets not in order

Linderbaum
Green
Karlaftis
Cross -

If you trade down a bit and come up with any combo from the above then it's a success.

Doubledeuce  
bc4life : 12/16/2021 3:50 pm : link
DLine not in shambles and many experts would consider Stingley BPA if draft unfolds this way
RE: Karlaftis  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/16/2021 3:52 pm : link
In comment 15498129 RollBlue said:
Quote:
and Lloyd


Something maybe to be said for cluster drafting a core that could build an identity and bring onfield leadership and galvanize a defense. Not necessarily sure these are the guys.

And I don't mind at all drafting a interior linemen or RT high if he like a Quenton Nelson brings the onfield leadership and fierceness that lifts the whole offense. Not sure we have that outside of possibly Neal.
Cross and Lloyd / Dean  
Bernie : 12/16/2021 3:55 pm : link
There is all this love for Stingley, yet this year he has been hurt and last year he did not play well. He was phenomenal his rookie year, but that team was loaded with talent elsewhere; so did he benefit from playing on a great defense? Like it or not (and we all don't like it) the O-Line is a work in progress and the Giants still lack a sideline to sideline LB who can play in space and blitz on occasion.
RE: Doubledeuce  
giantstock : 12/16/2021 3:55 pm : link
In comment 15498171 bc4life said:
Quote:
DLine not in shambles and many experts would consider Stingley BPA if draft unfolds this way


They can't rush the passer well and between the DL and LB'ers they can't stop the run very well yet their secondary is okay.

Trade down and try to impose your physicality in the future for a change.
RE: Doubledeuce  
Doubledeuce22 : 12/16/2021 3:55 pm : link
In comment 15498171 bc4life said:
Quote:
DLine not in shambles and many experts would consider Stingley BPA if draft unfolds this way


hahaha. What are you watching? There is a non existent pass rush. Who cares if a CB is the BPA. Barkely was the BPA and you see how that's working out. This team needs to protect the QB, run the ball, and rush the passer. 3 things they are unable to do and that's why they are one of the worst teams in the NFL. Who cares about a CB when the QB has 25 seconds to pass the ball? Who cares about a safety when the rest of the defense has holes all over it? Ask yourself this question. If Ed Reed was on the Giants in his prime do you think they're a playoff team? The answer to that is absolutely not.
Man cover corners and sideline to sideline LBs  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/16/2021 4:00 pm : link
could be overrated and outdated nowadays.

Of course we draft Prince, Apple and Baker high to play in zone.
Charles Cross should be one of our picks.  
MOOPS : 12/16/2021 4:02 pm : link
BPA for our other first round pick. Hopefully best interior lineman available in second round.
RE: Stingley and Ojabo  
beatrixkiddo : 12/16/2021 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15498001 JonC said:
Quote:
.


This. Ojabo seems like he will be a huge draft riser when all is said and done, he is pretty explosive off the edge, I think he and Ojalari would pair well.

Sting let if the musicals check out is a no brained, best pure cover corner and playmaker for a DB in awhile. Fill the trenches out in the rest of the draft.

I hope there might be another trade down scenario, where we can again get a future first next year to build that capital up in a better QB class. I’d be plenty fine trading down and grabbing someone like LLoyd a couple slots later. I’m not crazy about the OT’s at the top of this draft, and I am not sure there is an IOL that really sticks out to me on the Nelson/ Martin level from where we are picking. You have to grab the best players available, or trade down. This team lacks talent everywhere, and has a lot of bloated contracts they need to unload ASAP. No position is off the table.
Early Analysis for Round 1  
Highlander : 12/16/2021 4:04 pm : link
IMHO the Giants get good value and fill absolute needs by picking OT Evan Neal from Alabama at #5 and DT DeMarvin Neal from Texas A & M at #6.

Clearly much can change between now and the Draft in April. Like many other posters on this site, I firmly believe we must build from the inside, out.

Anakim  
rasbutant : 12/16/2021 4:09 pm : link
I know it makes for a more interesting conversation but do you really think Ekwonu has any chance of going before Stingley and Hamilton?

I’m intrigued by the guy and would probably take him at 6 but that’s because I want oline bad. If we had a decent oline already he probably isn’t in the discussion at all.
The next top guys,  
section125 : 12/16/2021 4:09 pm : link
and they are ranked higher than some already picked, are Hamilton and Stingley.
Logan Ryan is in his 30s and Jackson while excellent is injury prone. Bradberry appears to be losing what little speed he had. Seem crazy since DBs are the Giants strongest position.

As far as Linderbaum and no to a center inside top 10, think about Quentin Nelson and how a guard is poor value at #4....

Yeah you take blue chippers if available. They will have another 3 picks in the top 100 for Oline, ER and ILB. This rebuild will take years.
Or you trade the #6 pick for a higher 1st rounder plus additional 2nd or 3rd round picks.
RE: Early Analysis for Round 1  
Highlander : 12/16/2021 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15498196 Highlander said:
Quote:
IMHO the Giants get good value and fill absolute needs by picking OT Evan Neal from Alabama at #5 and DT DeMarvin Neal from Texas A & M at #6.

Clearly much can change between now and the Draft in April. Like many other posters on this site, I firmly believe we must build from the inside, out.


My early thoughts are Thibodeau, Hutchinson, Hamilton are most likely off the board when the GMEN pick unless they move up to #4. Based on recent performance and the remaining schedule, that is a strong possibility.
RE: RE: BPA  
AcidTest : 12/16/2021 4:16 pm : link
In comment 15498114 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 15498105 AcidTest said:


Quote:


regardless of position. Maybe Cross, Green, Lloyd, or Hamilton. Stingley definitely if his foot checks out. I could see Bradberry being cut this offseason. Draft players, not positions. But the bigger point is to make sure that DG is not determining who is the BPA.



serious question if the BPA was a Running Back would you take them with one of our top 10 picks?


OK. No. But that isn't going to happen. At least not this year. I was fine taking Barkley in 2018.
RE: Early Analysis for Round 1  
youngd1974 : 12/16/2021 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15498196 Highlander said:
Quote:
IMHO the Giants get good value and fill absolute needs by picking OT Evan Neal from Alabama at #5 and DT DeMarvin Neal from Texas A & M at #6.

Clearly much can change between now and the Draft in April. Like many other posters on this site, I firmly believe we must build from the inside, out.


Yes. That would be a perfect scenario if it plays out. I doubt Hutchinson or Thibodeuax make it to us.
I'd be thrilled with Neal  
Greg from LI : 12/16/2021 4:25 pm : link
.
RE: Anakim  
Highlander : 12/16/2021 4:26 pm : link
In comment 15498203 rasbutant said:
Quote:
I know it makes for a more interesting conversation but do you really think Ekwonu has any chance of going before Stingley and Hamilton?

I’m intrigued by the guy and would probably take him at 6 but that’s because I want oline bad. If we had a decent oline already he probably isn’t in the discussion at all.


I like Ikem Ekwonu. Very good prospect. Certainly think we will rise on many draft boards over the next few months.
It all starts with the Line of scrimmage  
Paulie Walnuts : 12/16/2021 4:36 pm : link
top three picks have to be best OL, OL, DE/Edge in any order

this shit cannot continue
Just get Football Players. Tough, relentless and proven winners.  
Jimmy Googs : 12/16/2021 4:41 pm : link
No more joysticks, match-up nightmares and hand of god types...
RE: Charles Cross should be one of our picks.  
BillKo : 12/16/2021 5:02 pm : link
In comment 15498192 MOOPS said:
Quote:
BPA for our other first round pick. Hopefully best interior lineman available in second round.


I was just watching highlights of him...wow, impressive.

I saw multiple plays where he's blocking his man, stands him up, then goes to block another guy who is about to get to the QB......
Stingley and Linderbaum  
jerseygiant : 12/16/2021 5:19 pm : link
2 guys that have a chance to be among the best players at their position in the entire NFL.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: you pick a CB and a Safety  
jerseygiant : 12/16/2021 5:21 pm : link
In comment 15498018 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15498008 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 15498002 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15497999 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 15497988 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15497980 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


while our offensive line and ability to get to the QB still stink?



So you’d pick an Ereck Flowers over a blue chipper just because we need OL help?



Where does the Cross/Linderbaum is Ereck Flowers come from?



It doesn’t. MPH made a blanket statement that we should go OL no matter what.



Yeah, but the top OL are Cross and Linderbaum. Maybe Green. The thread is about this years draft and who is available after those 4 are chosen, and Giants can pick next two players.



Yes, those players are the best players at positions of need, but as far as value goes, I don’t think they even compare to the values of Stingley and Hamilton.

Plus, I have absolutely no idea where this Tyler Linderbaum thing came from. Why would we or any team take a C with a top-10 pick. That’s horrible positonal value.


If you think Linderbaum can be Alex Mack/Rodney Hudson/Travis Frederick, why would you not take him at 7 overall?

Horrible value to take guards high too, no? I'd say Nelson and Scherff and Slater have worked out. There are exceptions.
doubledeuce  
bc4life : 12/16/2021 6:57 pm : link
base defense is 3-4, rush should be coming from lbs not dl
RE: doubledeuce  
Angel Eyes : 12/16/2021 7:34 pm : link
In comment 15498351 bc4life said:
Quote:
base defense is 3-4, rush should be coming from lbs not dl

Technically it should, but our linebackers (aside from maybe Ojulari) haven't been providing much pass rush.
Kyle Hamilton  
Bizfoodie : 12/16/2021 9:46 pm : link
Probably my favorite player in the whole draft. Think he’s a day one game changer and can do a lot of things very well. Unless the top edge or tackle slides to us depending on how the giants board looks I don’t think you can pass him up. These are the types of players giants miss out on because they go for needs sometime…I’ll take Stingley in a heartbeat as well. If Hamilton and Stingley are the 1st round picks I would be extremely happy even knowing we need a edge rusher and oline help.
Green as he can play every offensive line position  
uconngiant : 1:48 am : link
Then Hamilton, or Lloyd
RE: I still don't understand how people  
barens : 8:50 am : link
In comment 15498160 Doubledeuce22 said:
Quote:
want to upgrade the secondary with these picks when both lines are in absolute shambles. It's a complete misuse of draft assets to draft anything in the secondary with either of these 1st round picks. Don't care how good the CB and S are "rating". Safety is easily the least valuable position on D and CB they're locked into 2 big money guys and have young guys behind them. BPA sometimes needs to be disregarded (See: Saquon Barkley)


Not both picks, but what do you do if by far and away, the best two players on the board are 2 DB's?
