Draft Scenario for you, guys

This is not a one year rebuild. You have to take the BPA at a position of need. And the Giants have several positions of need.
I am not suggesting drafting drafting straight off need but you need to draft the BPA at a premium position. CB and Safety are not premium positions in the NFL...not with how the current state of the NFL is played.
We also have so much $$$ sunk into our secondary it isn't a good use of assets.
I’d argue that CB and S are more premium positions than C
So you’d pick an Ereck Flowers over a blue chipper just because we need OL help?
what kind of argument is that. Of course I don't want to draft a bust but there also wont be only 1 good OL picked in the 2022 class and there wont just be one or two top tier playmaking defensive players either. We need to find those guys and pick them at premium positions.
Do you ever wonder why CB and Safeties and Wide Receivers/RB's hit FA when positions like QB/OL/Edge/Linebackers rarely do?
how every year the Giants seem to be 1 spot out of the money.
Needing edge and OT with 2 blue chip prospects at each, picking 5th and getting none of the above -- that is classic Giants.
And every time that happens you have lots of posters saying they don't care about that, because they won a meaningless game against team X that no one will remember in a year. The same thing happens to the Knicks a lot, but you don't hear Knicks fans saying, that's okay, beating the Clippers, Celtics, and Wizards in the last 11 days of the 2009 season was more satisfying than getting Steph Curry.
Was beating the Cardinals 10-6 and Washington 20-13 in weeks 14 and 15 of 1995 more satisfying than having Jonathan Ogden at LT or Simeon Rice at DE in blue for 10 years?
Potentially I'm not suggesting picking a C at in the top 10. There are 3 others spots on the Oline + center that we need to fix.
those are luxury picks...when you have no foundation of a roster its worthless to invest top end draft capital on those picks or you end up like we are right now. Capped out trying to address OL and DL via FA paying out the ass for mediocre talent.
My reasoning. A talented front 7 that can get after a QB can make up for a subpar secondary (see giants super bowl teams).
Yes, positional value plays a role. No one said it didn't. Forcing a pick is still a bad idea. What is there isn't a DE available that truly gets after the QB? Are you just taking the best DE on the board because, hey, need one?
regardless of position. Maybe Cross, Green, Lloyd, or Hamilton. Stingley definitely if his foot checks out. I could see Bradberry being cut this offseason. Draft players, not positions. But the bigger point is to make sure that DG is not determining who is the BPA.
regardless of position. Maybe Cross, Green, Lloyd, or Hamilton. Stingley definitely if his foot checks out. I could see Bradberry being cut this offseason. Draft players, not positions. But the bigger point is to make sure that DG is not determining who is the BPA.
Also Ojabo and Linderbaum.
RE: RE: RE: They need elite players, period. At any position
Forcing a need pick at certain positions is a surefire way of getting the least out of your draft.
its sounds simple. However that is how you end up drafting a RB and never fixing the O-line.
My reasoning. A talented front 7 that can get after a QB can make up for a subpar secondary (see giants super bowl teams).
A good offensive line you any decent RB can run behind.
Those positions effect other positions more...hence greater positional value.
That's why you do trade down when you're facing a need-based reach. Granted, it's not permitted in the OP premise, but it is permitted in real life.
Correct and I hole heartedly agree with that premise. My belief is that the OP suggested no trade because he wanted to make a point you draft BPA regardless of position and figure out the rest later.
I am not of that belief, as you point out you can trade and I believe BPA at a luxury position when you team has no foundation to stand on is pointless. I believe very good players at key positions provide more value then top players at non positions of needs. That is why you see top RB's continuly miss the playoffs or top WR miss the playoffs.
Teams with very good QB's or offensive lines rarely do (or at least they are competitive).
I'm not suggesting go 2 or 3 rows down your draft board to just select an OL (which I think people believe the point I"m making, which I am not).
The belief is you can vastly improve your team in 2 ways int the NFL. Via the Draft (most important) and suppliment via FA. If high end QBs/OL/DL/LB's rarely make it through FA how else do people suggest acquiring those players who get picked on day 1 or day 2.
Good defensive backs make it to FA all the time...why because positional value you can find that later in the draft and still field competitive teams.
So I agree if Stingley/Hamilton is the BPA extract there value in a trade down scenario so that you can make up that value and actually pick a position that can get this team closer to putting a winning product on the field.
regardless of position. Maybe Cross, Green, Lloyd, or Hamilton. Stingley definitely if his foot checks out. I could see Bradberry being cut this offseason. Draft players, not positions. But the bigger point is to make sure that DG is not determining who is the BPA.
serious question if the BPA was a Running Back would you take them with one of our top 10 picks?
those are luxury picks...when you have no foundation of a roster its worthless to invest top end draft capital on those picks or you end up like we are right now. Capped out trying to address OL and DL via FA paying out the ass for mediocre talent.
This makes a lot of sense to me. Corner, however, is one of those positions I can go either way. The way the game has opened up, I think it's better to have corners who can run and tackle versus the classic island corner like a Revis, etc. So I'm glad you mentioned this...
The best corner in this draft, btw, is McCreary. What an outstanding, consistent corner in all phases. He was out of his mind great in the Alabama game. I look him so much more than Stingley.
regardless of position. Maybe Cross, Green, Lloyd, or Hamilton. Stingley definitely if his foot checks out. I could see Bradberry being cut this offseason. Draft players, not positions. But the bigger point is to make sure that DG is not determining who is the BPA.
serious question if the BPA was a Running Back would you take them with one of our top 10 picks?
Of course not. And that's the farce of BPA. You should eliminate certain positions in the lottery like RB and Safety. You just can't be the best player available at certain positions.
I believe need should heavily dictate your draft because, and let's be honest, it's still an art form trying to separate BPA from a player at a position that you need. Posters act like the concept of drafting a BPA is somehow easier than finding a player you need. Utter bullsh-t.
Do you want to know what the key to drafting is? Finding players you need who are GOOD and can CONTRIBUTE right away. That's it in a nutshell.
those are luxury picks...when you have no foundation of a roster its worthless to invest top end draft capital on those picks or you end up like we are right now. Capped out trying to address OL and DL via FA paying out the ass for mediocre talent.
This makes a lot of sense to me. Corner, however, is one of those positions I can go either way. The way the game has opened up, I think it's better to have corners who can run and tackle versus the classic island corner like a Revis, etc. So I'm glad you mentioned this...
The best corner in this draft, btw, is McCreary. What an outstanding, consistent corner in all phases. He was out of his mind great in the Alabama game. I look him so much more than Stingley.
I think the rules have played a part in there being potentially less Revis/Primetime types. And the NFL rules have basically minimized the impact of safety play.
As well I think we all can agree the best way to disrupt an offense is getting to a QB with 4 men. That way you can get creative in coverages.
The franchise success has been built around playmakers in the front 7. Instead this regime has decided drafting RB and WR in the 1st round and letting studs like Micah Parsons fall into the lap of our biggest rivals.
Also to properly evaluate an offense you have to have a sound offensive line. Otherwise it doesn't matter what skill position players you have.
want to upgrade the secondary with these picks when both lines are in absolute shambles. It's a complete misuse of draft assets to draft anything in the secondary with either of these 1st round picks. Don't care how good the CB and S are "rating". Safety is easily the least valuable position on D and CB they're locked into 2 big money guys and have young guys behind them. BPA sometimes needs to be disregarded (See: Saquon Barkley)
Something maybe to be said for cluster drafting a core that could build an identity and bring onfield leadership and galvanize a defense. Not necessarily sure these are the guys.
And I don't mind at all drafting a interior linemen or RT high if he like a Quenton Nelson brings the onfield leadership and fierceness that lifts the whole offense. Not sure we have that outside of possibly Neal.
There is all this love for Stingley, yet this year he has been hurt and last year he did not play well. He was phenomenal his rookie year, but that team was loaded with talent elsewhere; so did he benefit from playing on a great defense? Like it or not (and we all don't like it) the O-Line is a work in progress and the Giants still lack a sideline to sideline LB who can play in space and blitz on occasion.
DLine not in shambles and many experts would consider Stingley BPA if draft unfolds this way
hahaha. What are you watching? There is a non existent pass rush. Who cares if a CB is the BPA. Barkely was the BPA and you see how that's working out. This team needs to protect the QB, run the ball, and rush the passer. 3 things they are unable to do and that's why they are one of the worst teams in the NFL. Who cares about a CB when the QB has 25 seconds to pass the ball? Who cares about a safety when the rest of the defense has holes all over it? Ask yourself this question. If Ed Reed was on the Giants in his prime do you think they're a playoff team? The answer to that is absolutely not.
This. Ojabo seems like he will be a huge draft riser when all is said and done, he is pretty explosive off the edge, I think he and Ojalari would pair well.
Sting let if the musicals check out is a no brained, best pure cover corner and playmaker for a DB in awhile. Fill the trenches out in the rest of the draft.
I hope there might be another trade down scenario, where we can again get a future first next year to build that capital up in a better QB class. I’d be plenty fine trading down and grabbing someone like LLoyd a couple slots later. I’m not crazy about the OT’s at the top of this draft, and I am not sure there is an IOL that really sticks out to me on the Nelson/ Martin level from where we are picking. You have to grab the best players available, or trade down. This team lacks talent everywhere, and has a lot of bloated contracts they need to unload ASAP. No position is off the table.
and they are ranked higher than some already picked, are Hamilton and Stingley.
Logan Ryan is in his 30s and Jackson while excellent is injury prone. Bradberry appears to be losing what little speed he had. Seem crazy since DBs are the Giants strongest position.
As far as Linderbaum and no to a center inside top 10, think about Quentin Nelson and how a guard is poor value at #4....
Yeah you take blue chippers if available. They will have another 3 picks in the top 100 for Oline, ER and ILB. This rebuild will take years.
Or you trade the #6 pick for a higher 1st rounder plus additional 2nd or 3rd round picks.
IMHO the Giants get good value and fill absolute needs by picking OT Evan Neal from Alabama at #5 and DT DeMarvin Neal from Texas A & M at #6.
Clearly much can change between now and the Draft in April. Like many other posters on this site, I firmly believe we must build from the inside, out.
My early thoughts are Thibodeau, Hutchinson, Hamilton are most likely off the board when the GMEN pick unless they move up to #4. Based on recent performance and the remaining schedule, that is a strong possibility.
regardless of position. Maybe Cross, Green, Lloyd, or Hamilton. Stingley definitely if his foot checks out. I could see Bradberry being cut this offseason. Draft players, not positions. But the bigger point is to make sure that DG is not determining who is the BPA.
serious question if the BPA was a Running Back would you take them with one of our top 10 picks?
OK. No. But that isn't going to happen. At least not this year. I was fine taking Barkley in 2018.
Probably my favorite player in the whole draft. Think he’s a day one game changer and can do a lot of things very well. Unless the top edge or tackle slides to us depending on how the giants board looks I don’t think you can pass him up. These are the types of players giants miss out on because they go for needs sometime…I’ll take Stingley in a heartbeat as well. If Hamilton and Stingley are the 1st round picks I would be extremely happy even knowing we need a edge rusher and oline help.
Green as he can play every offensive line position
want to upgrade the secondary with these picks when both lines are in absolute shambles. It's a complete misuse of draft assets to draft anything in the secondary with either of these 1st round picks. Don't care how good the CB and S are "rating". Safety is easily the least valuable position on D and CB they're locked into 2 big money guys and have young guys behind them. BPA sometimes needs to be disregarded (See: Saquon Barkley)
Not both picks, but what do you do if by far and away, the best two players on the board are 2 DB's?
Needing edge and OT with 2 blue chip prospects at each, picking 5th and getting none of the above -- that is classic Giants.
Damn, missed Hamilton so
6. Ojabo/Lloyd/Hamilton
I don't agree that this is a Cedric Jones situation at all.
Would love to also have that come along with trading Bradberry.
Plenty of 3 safety looks to play and Stingley, Hamilton, McKinney and Love could be a hell of a young core for the secondary in a passing league.
Would be great to then go OT/OG/OLB rusher with the next 3 picks.
THIS!!!!!
So you’d pick an Ereck Flowers over a blue chipper just because we need OL help?
This is not a one year rebuild. You have to take the BPA at a position of need. And the Giants have several positions of need.
So you’d pick an Ereck Flowers over a blue chipper just because we need OL help?
Where does the Cross/Linderbaum is Ereck Flowers come from?
I don't really feel that way about the other guys after them.
We need to get more upper echelon talent on this team before we can even talk about building a winner.
A lot of need based picks is one of the many reasons we are where we are...
So you’d pick an Ereck Flowers over a blue chipper just because we need OL help?
Where does the Cross/Linderbaum is Ereck Flowers come from?
It doesn’t. MPH made a blanket statement that we should go OL no matter what.
So you’d pick an Ereck Flowers over a blue chipper just because we need OL help?
what kind of argument is that. Of course I don't want to draft a bust but there also wont be only 1 good OL picked in the 2022 class and there wont just be one or two top tier playmaking defensive players either. We need to find those guys and pick them at premium positions.
Do you ever wonder why CB and Safeties and Wide Receivers/RB's hit FA when positions like QB/OL/Edge/Linebackers rarely do?
So you’d pick an Ereck Flowers over a blue chipper just because we need OL help?
Where does the Cross/Linderbaum is Ereck Flowers come from?
It doesn’t. MPH made a blanket statement that we should go OL no matter what.
Yeah, but the top OL are Cross and Linderbaum. Maybe Green. The thread is about this years draft and who is available after those 4 are chosen, and Giants can pick next two players.
Needing edge and OT with 2 blue chip prospects at each, picking 5th and getting none of the above -- that is classic Giants.
And every time that happens you have lots of posters saying they don't care about that, because they won a meaningless game against team X that no one will remember in a year. The same thing happens to the Knicks a lot, but you don't hear Knicks fans saying, that's okay, beating the Clippers, Celtics, and Wizards in the last 11 days of the 2009 season was more satisfying than getting Steph Curry.
Was beating the Cardinals 10-6 and Washington 20-13 in weeks 14 and 15 of 1995 more satisfying than having Jonathan Ogden at LT or Simeon Rice at DE in blue for 10 years?
See hole, force pick is how the Giants got this horrible roster. You draft talent, not positions.
“Hmmm…I can draft the next Aaron Donald or next Ereck Flowers? Well my Oline sucks, so welcome aboard, next Ereck!”
I’d argue that CB and S are more premium positions than C
Potentially I'm not suggesting picking a C at in the top 10. There are 3 others spots on the Oline + center that we need to fix.
See hole, force pick is how the Giants got this horrible roster. You draft talent, not positions.
“Hmmm…I can draft the next Aaron Donald or next Ereck Flowers? Well my Oline sucks, so welcome aboard, next Ereck!”
Not even remotely what I was suggesting. You draft BPA at a premium position. D-line is a premium position especially 3 down defensive lineman.
So you’d pick an Ereck Flowers over a blue chipper just because we need OL help?
Where does the Cross/Linderbaum is Ereck Flowers come from?
It doesn’t. MPH made a blanket statement that we should go OL no matter what.
what that is 100% not what I said. You pick a QB, guys that protect a QB, or guys that get after a QB at the top end of the draft.
So you’d pick an Ereck Flowers over a blue chipper just because we need OL help?
Where does the Cross/Linderbaum is Ereck Flowers come from?
It doesn’t. MPH made a blanket statement that we should go OL no matter what.
Yeah, but the top OL are Cross and Linderbaum. Maybe Green. The thread is about this years draft and who is available after those 4 are chosen, and Giants can pick next two players.
Yes, those players are the best players at positions of need, but as far as value goes, I don’t think they even compare to the values of Stingley and Hamilton.
Plus, I have absolutely no idea where this Tyler Linderbaum thing came from. Why would we or any team take a C with a top-10 pick. That’s horrible positonal value.
its sounds simple. However that is how you end up drafting a RB and never fixing the O-line.
My reasoning. A talented front 7 that can get after a QB can make up for a subpar secondary (see giants super bowl teams).
A good offensive line you any decent RB can run behind.
Those positions effect other positions more...hence greater positional value.
Forcing a need pick at certain positions is a surefire way of getting the least out of your draft.
That's why you do trade down when you're facing a need-based reach. Granted, it's not permitted in the OP premise, but it is permitted in real life.
Yes, positional value plays a role. No one said it didn't. Forcing a pick is still a bad idea. What is there isn't a DE available that truly gets after the QB? Are you just taking the best DE on the board because, hey, need one?
Also Ojabo and Linderbaum.
That's why you do trade down when you're facing a need-based reach. Granted, it's not permitted in the OP premise, but it is permitted in real life.
Correct and I hole heartedly agree with that premise. My belief is that the OP suggested no trade because he wanted to make a point you draft BPA regardless of position and figure out the rest later.
I am not of that belief, as you point out you can trade and I believe BPA at a luxury position when you team has no foundation to stand on is pointless. I believe very good players at key positions provide more value then top players at non positions of needs. That is why you see top RB's continuly miss the playoffs or top WR miss the playoffs.
Teams with very good QB's or offensive lines rarely do (or at least they are competitive).
I'm not suggesting go 2 or 3 rows down your draft board to just select an OL (which I think people believe the point I"m making, which I am not).
The belief is you can vastly improve your team in 2 ways int the NFL. Via the Draft (most important) and suppliment via FA. If high end QBs/OL/DL/LB's rarely make it through FA how else do people suggest acquiring those players who get picked on day 1 or day 2.
Good defensive backs make it to FA all the time...why because positional value you can find that later in the draft and still field competitive teams.
So I agree if Stingley/Hamilton is the BPA extract there value in a trade down scenario so that you can make up that value and actually pick a position that can get this team closer to putting a winning product on the field.
serious question if the BPA was a Running Back would you take them with one of our top 10 picks?
This makes a lot of sense to me. Corner, however, is one of those positions I can go either way. The way the game has opened up, I think it's better to have corners who can run and tackle versus the classic island corner like a Revis, etc. So I'm glad you mentioned this...
The best corner in this draft, btw, is McCreary. What an outstanding, consistent corner in all phases. He was out of his mind great in the Alabama game. I look him so much more than Stingley.
Really want oline with the other pick. But it might have to reach for a QB or Obajo might be to tempting to pass on.
Needing edge and OT with 2 blue chip prospects at each, picking 5th and getting none of the above -- that is classic Giants.
Highly doubt those are the 1st 4 picks. While I don't think any of the QB's standout, I'm guessing there will be a few risers and one will go top 5.
serious question if the BPA was a Running Back would you take them with one of our top 10 picks?
Of course not. And that's the farce of BPA. You should eliminate certain positions in the lottery like RB and Safety. You just can't be the best player available at certain positions.
I believe need should heavily dictate your draft because, and let's be honest, it's still an art form trying to separate BPA from a player at a position that you need. Posters act like the concept of drafting a BPA is somehow easier than finding a player you need. Utter bullsh-t.
Do you want to know what the key to drafting is? Finding players you need who are GOOD and can CONTRIBUTE right away. That's it in a nutshell.
I think the rules have played a part in there being potentially less Revis/Primetime types. And the NFL rules have basically minimized the impact of safety play.
As well I think we all can agree the best way to disrupt an offense is getting to a QB with 4 men. That way you can get creative in coverages.
The franchise success has been built around playmakers in the front 7. Instead this regime has decided drafting RB and WR in the 1st round and letting studs like Micah Parsons fall into the lap of our biggest rivals.
Also to properly evaluate an offense you have to have a sound offensive line. Otherwise it doesn't matter what skill position players you have.
Yup
Linderbaum
Green
Karlaftis
Cross -
If you trade down a bit and come up with any combo from the above then it's a success.
Something maybe to be said for cluster drafting a core that could build an identity and bring onfield leadership and galvanize a defense. Not necessarily sure these are the guys.
And I don't mind at all drafting a interior linemen or RT high if he like a Quenton Nelson brings the onfield leadership and fierceness that lifts the whole offense. Not sure we have that outside of possibly Neal.
They can't rush the passer well and between the DL and LB'ers they can't stop the run very well yet their secondary is okay.
Trade down and try to impose your physicality in the future for a change.
hahaha. What are you watching? There is a non existent pass rush. Who cares if a CB is the BPA. Barkely was the BPA and you see how that's working out. This team needs to protect the QB, run the ball, and rush the passer. 3 things they are unable to do and that's why they are one of the worst teams in the NFL. Who cares about a CB when the QB has 25 seconds to pass the ball? Who cares about a safety when the rest of the defense has holes all over it? Ask yourself this question. If Ed Reed was on the Giants in his prime do you think they're a playoff team? The answer to that is absolutely not.
Of course we draft Prince, Apple and Baker high to play in zone.
This. Ojabo seems like he will be a huge draft riser when all is said and done, he is pretty explosive off the edge, I think he and Ojalari would pair well.
Sting let if the musicals check out is a no brained, best pure cover corner and playmaker for a DB in awhile. Fill the trenches out in the rest of the draft.
I hope there might be another trade down scenario, where we can again get a future first next year to build that capital up in a better QB class. I’d be plenty fine trading down and grabbing someone like LLoyd a couple slots later. I’m not crazy about the OT’s at the top of this draft, and I am not sure there is an IOL that really sticks out to me on the Nelson/ Martin level from where we are picking. You have to grab the best players available, or trade down. This team lacks talent everywhere, and has a lot of bloated contracts they need to unload ASAP. No position is off the table.
Clearly much can change between now and the Draft in April. Like many other posters on this site, I firmly believe we must build from the inside, out.
I’m intrigued by the guy and would probably take him at 6 but that’s because I want oline bad. If we had a decent oline already he probably isn’t in the discussion at all.
Logan Ryan is in his 30s and Jackson while excellent is injury prone. Bradberry appears to be losing what little speed he had. Seem crazy since DBs are the Giants strongest position.
As far as Linderbaum and no to a center inside top 10, think about Quentin Nelson and how a guard is poor value at #4....
Yeah you take blue chippers if available. They will have another 3 picks in the top 100 for Oline, ER and ILB. This rebuild will take years.
Or you trade the #6 pick for a higher 1st rounder plus additional 2nd or 3rd round picks.
Clearly much can change between now and the Draft in April. Like many other posters on this site, I firmly believe we must build from the inside, out.
My early thoughts are Thibodeau, Hutchinson, Hamilton are most likely off the board when the GMEN pick unless they move up to #4. Based on recent performance and the remaining schedule, that is a strong possibility.
serious question if the BPA was a Running Back would you take them with one of our top 10 picks?
OK. No. But that isn't going to happen. At least not this year. I was fine taking Barkley in 2018.
Clearly much can change between now and the Draft in April. Like many other posters on this site, I firmly believe we must build from the inside, out.
Yes. That would be a perfect scenario if it plays out. I doubt Hutchinson or Thibodeuax make it to us.
I’m intrigued by the guy and would probably take him at 6 but that’s because I want oline bad. If we had a decent oline already he probably isn’t in the discussion at all.
I like Ikem Ekwonu. Very good prospect. Certainly think we will rise on many draft boards over the next few months.
this shit cannot continue
I was just watching highlights of him...wow, impressive.
I saw multiple plays where he's blocking his man, stands him up, then goes to block another guy who is about to get to the QB......
So you’d pick an Ereck Flowers over a blue chipper just because we need OL help?
Where does the Cross/Linderbaum is Ereck Flowers come from?
It doesn’t. MPH made a blanket statement that we should go OL no matter what.
If you think Linderbaum can be Alex Mack/Rodney Hudson/Travis Frederick, why would you not take him at 7 overall?
Horrible value to take guards high too, no? I'd say Nelson and Scherff and Slater have worked out. There are exceptions.
Technically it should, but our linebackers (aside from maybe Ojulari) haven't been providing much pass rush.
Not both picks, but what do you do if by far and away, the best two players on the board are 2 DB's?