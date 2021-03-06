Giants announce fan appreciation day Sunday

Giants fan: “I remember when the Giants were good. Won Superbowls with Simms, Hostetler, and Eli. Had respect from the NFL community. Then one day Dave Gettlemen came in talking about hog mollies and it all went away. It’s like the Giants aren’t even an NFL team anymo…”.
they should march Gettleman onto the field during half-time, make him sit on a folding chair, and then have Mara walk out to "The Grim Reaper," by Jim Johnston, and then fire Gettleman on the mic for the entire crowd to hear.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
No it’s actually the email they sent out.
Something that symbolize how we feel being a fan
No way. They nailed it the first time with Michael's big fuck up with the five "Golden Tickets".
Or Dwight's idea. It all depends on who you ask that day.
Quote:
Joke?
No it’s actually the email they sent out.
Can you post the email you received? It doesn't say:
Sincerely,
John K. Mara, Esquire, Owner Jints Central
JFC, this crew at Jints Central are the epitome of daft.
Why anyone goes anymore to support this garbage is beyond me...
Happy Holidays!!
Two comic book style posters
Free medium soda
A pin
Couldn’t even get field access because the spots fill up 3 minutes after an email was sent.
That at least had a $20 retail value. This is arguably more insulting.
Two comic book style posters
Free medium soda
A pin
Couldn’t even get field access because the spots fill up 3 minutes after an email was sent.
I thought giving out towels for Strahan's jersey retirement was pretty lame. Why not a bobblehead or some other collectible?
Two comic book style posters
Free medium soda
A pin
A pin?
Free medium soda is subject to a $250 minimum spend of authorized NY Giant logo clothing or fan items from the souvenir shops
Quote:
Ticket holders:
Two comic book style posters
Free medium soda
A pin
A pin?
An Eli #10 pin
Free medium soda is subject to a $250 minimum spend of authorized NY Giant logo clothing or fan items from the souvenir shops
Is that serious ? They’re just trolling the poor people who pay to watch this garbage
Free medium soda is subject to a $250 minimum spend of authorized NY Giant logo clothing or fan items from the souvenir shops
Bwahahaha. And the purchase of one maggot infested hot dog, what a dumpster heap of a franchise.
Does it make a difference?
At least watching the game would be tolerable.
It's real
https://twitter.com/TheGiantsWire/status/1471872522153041920?t=djAScM2W1IGsRH1mDALIJA&s=19
The entire thing will be full of ice anyways. These poor bastards will get about 2 small sips of actual soda
Quote:
"Today would suck if it weren't for this free medium Pepsi!"
The entire thing will be full of ice anyways. These poor bastards will get about 2 small sips of actual soda
Whenever I get a fountain drink I ask for no ice. It's already cold. I know what those cheap b******s are trying to do with the ice.
Mara: “Here’s your medium soda!”
And I'm not even a pro wrestling fan!