Giants announce fan appreciation day Sunday

ajr2456 : 10:42 am
A free medium soda for season ticket holders.
Is this a  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:46 am : link
Joke?
RE: Is this a  
ajr2456 : 10:46 am : link
In comment 15499081 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Joke?


No it’s actually the email they sent out.
This seems like  
Mike from SI : 10:49 am : link
a bit from Seinfeld or the Office. Unbelievable.
They should give out  
Dave on the UWS : 10:51 am : link
free Xanax for all the angst fans have while watching this crap.
I was expecting a Dunce Cap  
George from PA : 10:55 am : link
Or punch in the gut.

Something that symbolize how we feel being a fan
RE: This seems like  
Route 9 : 10:56 am : link
In comment 15499089 Mike from SI said:
Quote:
a bit from Seinfeld or the Office. Unbelievable.


No way. They nailed it the first time with Michael's big fuck up with the five "Golden Tickets".

Or Dwight's idea. It all depends on who you ask that day.
RE: RE: Is this a  
bw in dc : 10:57 am : link
In comment 15499084 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15499081 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Joke?



No it’s actually the email they sent out.


Can you post the email you received? It doesn't say:

Quote:
Thank you for all of your support over this decade as we continue to roll out the most laughable product in the league.

Sincerely,
John K. Mara, Esquire, Owner Jints Central


JFC, this crew at Jints Central are the epitome of daft.

Why anyone goes anymore to support this garbage is beyond me...
They probably should have made it free beers.  
youngd1974 : 11:00 am : link
Need to drink alott to watch this team
I’m pretty sure it’s just one soda  
ajr2456 : 11:16 am : link
Too. Not one for each of the four seats
I laughed out loud reading this  
Ned In Atlanta : 11:19 am : link
Have all of the company shills go on the radio and blast the fans for having the gall to criticize this dumpster fire of an organization, but here’s a free soda !
I really hope  
Ned In Atlanta : 11:20 am : link
The place is overrun by cowboys fans
so it's not even  
Enzo : 11:20 am : link
one of the hard pastic souvenir cups they sell? Lol...
that is hilarious  
KDavies : 11:20 am : link
can't even do a large...
......  
Route 9 : 11:20 am : link
I hope the 70,000 Cowboy fans in attendance enjoy their free Pepsi.

Happy Holidays!!
Just to sum up what they’ve given season  
ajr2456 : 11:21 am : link
Ticket holders:

Two comic book style posters
Free medium soda
A pin


Couldn’t even get field access because the spots fill up 3 minutes after an email was sent.
 
christian : 11:23 am : link
I once worked at a multi-national oil company, and when we started fracking near people’s houses, we’d give them a coupon for a free pizza.

That at least had a $20 retail value. This is arguably more insulting.
RE: Just to sum up what they’ve given season  
Enzo : 11:24 am : link
In comment 15499195 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Ticket holders:

Two comic book style posters
Free medium soda
A pin


Couldn’t even get field access because the spots fill up 3 minutes after an email was sent.

I thought giving out towels for Strahan's jersey retirement was pretty lame. Why not a bobblehead or some other collectible?
RE: Just to sum up what they’ve given season  
bw in dc : 11:25 am : link
In comment 15499195 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Ticket holders:

Two comic book style posters
Free medium soda
A pin


A pin?
Read the fine print....  
Jimmy Googs : 11:25 am : link


Free medium soda is subject to a $250 minimum spend of authorized NY Giant logo clothing or fan items from the souvenir shops
RE: RE: Just to sum up what they’ve given season  
ajr2456 : 11:25 am : link
In comment 15499201 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15499195 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Ticket holders:

Two comic book style posters
Free medium soda
A pin




A pin?


An Eli #10 pin
RE: Read the fine print....  
Ned In Atlanta : 11:32 am : link
In comment 15499203 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:


Free medium soda is subject to a $250 minimum spend of authorized NY Giant logo clothing or fan items from the souvenir shops



Is that serious ? They’re just trolling the poor people who pay to watch this garbage
Throw in a few free ketchup packets  
Gap92 : 11:45 am : link
And I may head down to the game.

Dumbest franchise in sports  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:51 am : link
.
RE: Read the fine print....  
beatrixkiddo : 11:58 am : link
In comment 15499203 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:


Free medium soda is subject to a $250 minimum spend of authorized NY Giant logo clothing or fan items from the souvenir shops



Bwahahaha. And the purchase of one maggot infested hot dog, what a dumpster heap of a franchise.
If the Giants offer season ticket holders a free soda  
State Your Name : 12:05 pm : link
And no season-ticket holders in their right mind would attend this game,
Does it make a difference?
The Giants should have offered  
JohnF : 12:19 pm : link
a free bag of Marijuana edible gummies instead of a soda.

At least watching the game would be tolerable.
Repeat  
Arkbach : 12:22 pm : link
Is this a joke?
RE: Repeat  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15499328 Arkbach said:
Quote:
Is this a joke?


It's real

https://twitter.com/TheGiantsWire/status/1471872522153041920?t=djAScM2W1IGsRH1mDALIJA&s=19
"Wow, the Giants are down 27-0 in the 2nd quarter to Dallas"  
Mike from Ohio : 12:29 pm : link
"Today would suck if it weren't for this free medium Pepsi!"

RE:  
BigBlueShock : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15499353 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
"Today would suck if it weren't for this free medium Pepsi!"

The entire thing will be full of ice anyways. These poor bastards will get about 2 small sips of actual soda
.  
Jints in Carolina : 1:21 pm : link
I wouldn't go if they were offering  
Bubba : 1:31 pm : link
hooker mobiles in the parking lots like they had in Tampa.
RE: RE:  
Mike from SI : 1:35 pm : link
In comment 15499383 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15499353 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


"Today would suck if it weren't for this free medium Pepsi!"



The entire thing will be full of ice anyways. These poor bastards will get about 2 small sips of actual soda


Whenever I get a fountain drink I ask for no ice. It's already cold. I know what those cheap b******s are trying to do with the ice.
Wow, ownership going all out to regain the support of their core  
Heisenberg : 1:36 pm : link
fanbase.
Wow I was debating whether to go or not. That did it for me  
Blue21 : 1:55 pm : link
I'm sure I can find someone selling a ticket. NY isn't that far from NJ. A free soda. Wow, I'm in. By the way someone email Logan for me.
meant NE isn't that far from NJ.  
Blue21 : 1:56 pm : link
.
The franchise  
Ron Johnson : 2:12 pm : link
Is under attack. We’re being sabotaged from the inside. It’s the only explanation. Nobody could be this stupid.
All of the Cowboy fans will  
Section331 : 2:13 pm : link
certainly appreciate it.
Medium Soda will live on for years in Giants lore.  
bceagle05 : 2:20 pm : link
What an incredibly dumb thing to do - completely tone deaf.
This reminds me of a scene from movie Dirty Work  
eric2425ny : 3:03 pm : link
Giants fan: “I remember when the Giants were good. Won Superbowls with Simms, Hostetler, and Eli. Had respect from the NFL community. Then one day Dave Gettlemen came in talking about hog mollies and it all went away. It’s like the Giants aren’t even an NFL team anymo…”.

Mara: “Here’s your medium soda!”
If they want to appreciate us fans  
The Jake : 3:12 pm : link
they should march Gettleman onto the field during half-time, make him sit on a folding chair, and then have Mara walk out to "The Grim Reaper," by Jim Johnston, and then fire Gettleman on the mic for the entire crowd to hear.

And I'm not even a pro wrestling fan!
Do non-season ticket holders get a large?  
Ryan : 4:18 pm : link
.
