Jordan Ranaan Podcast Samiam : 10:49 am

The new one. He’s hearing that Mara wants to bring back Judge. Said that Mara thinks that McAdoo was fired too early. Had 1 good year and 1 bad year and as a young coach, needed more time. Giants are exploring outsider GM hires.



Also said that Isiah Wilson is still grossly overweight. Could not play a game and probably weighs 400 now. Also, forget about Fromm. Cannot make throws.



Guest was Chris Canty. Canty wants to clean house completely. Canty knows a possible candidate for GM on the list who is not interested in coming here if Judge is part of the deal. Canty liked Judge last year but he’s done a bad job this year and no reason to bring him back if it shortens the list of qualified GMs.