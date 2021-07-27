Jordan Ranaan Podcast

The new one. He’s hearing that Mara wants to bring back Judge. Said that Mara thinks that McAdoo was fired too early. Had 1 good year and 1 bad year and as a young coach, needed more time. Giants are exploring outsider GM hires.
Also said that Isiah Wilson is still grossly overweight. Could not play a game and probably weighs 400 now. Also, forget about Fromm. Cannot make throws.
Guest was Chris Canty. Canty wants to clean house completely. Canty knows a possible candidate for GM on the list who is not interested in coming here if Judge is part of the deal. Canty liked Judge last year but he’s done a bad job this year and no reason to bring him back if it shortens the list of qualified GMs.
I’m not anti Judge like many here are, but I also hate the idea of putting any stipulations on the GM job. You’re knocking candidates off the list immediately. My hope would be to let the GM decide.
We knew Wilson would take some time. Let's see where he is in June.
and lol they're not starting Fromm because he cant make throws.
John Mara is a buffoon.
But McAdoo was fired because he lost the team and he botched the Eli benching.
Who knows on the Fromm point but him not being able to make throws is a really open ended statement. He was an accurate passer in college so does that mean he's no longer that, or is it the big NFL throws that he can't make? The later I buy, the former I don't.
And no whiz kid outsider GM is going to magically fix the Giants problems.
So, Mara didn't think McAdoo was fired too early. Mara is just feeling guilty for using McAdoo as a fall guy.
And whoever said it above it correct. Mandating a new GM keep Judge is wrong. But classic Mara. Just like all of us clear thinking posters know Mara mandated that Shurmur and Gettleman roll with Eli.
I'll say it again. Mara is a jackass.
In Judge's first season he started 1-7 and rallied to 6-10 in the worst division in football history, while his quarterback regressed horribly and threw 11 total touchdowns. This season, tight against the cap with a bunch of big-dollar FA additions, the wheels are falling off. But bring him back to make up for his cowardly firing of Mcadoo four fucking years ago?
Is there a more gutless clueless owner in the NFL?
Raanan needs to amp up the criticism, play heel to Mara's face and continue to expose this nutless shitsack of an owner for the inept fool he is.
It matters to what extent. Leaving things as open ended as Ranaan did means he can't be wrong no matter what, its lazy. Some specifics would be nice, but I don't expect that.
There probably was some truth to losing the locker room, but that stuff can be solved
I was okay firing McAdoo because the team fell apart - albeit they were crushed with injuries on offense - but it was so classless blaming McAdoo and Reese for following direct orders. It's unbelievable the press gave Mara a pass for this.
Quote:
Firing him for executing a plan Mara signed off on (and he probably wasn't even 100% in support of) was a bad look.
how many late season meltdowns did Coughlin have? That happens.
John Mara is a buffoon.
So freakin typical.
Exactly... why would a highly respected executive take this job knowing this coach can backdoor him all through the season with ownership if things don't go well. Why would I deal with that shit if I am one of the elite executives that have options. And GM that takes this job with those conditions is suspect.
New mascot, the New York Half-Pints
- Fix this or else
- Maybe we should see what we have with these young QBs
Imagine if Abrams gets promoted. Yeesh.
Maybe Riddick since they are at the same network.
- Fix this or else
Mara does seem to have changed. His post season presser in 2009 came across as angry and aggressive. That off an 8-8 season.
And that's not to begin on his issues with handling Apple, JPP, Pugh, and the defensive players quitting on him.
That said, Mara is a dunce and needs to hire a GM and stay out of the way.
"You always have certain regrets. I wish we had gotten Eli a little more help towards the end of his career on the offensive line. I probably was a little too impatient with Ben McAdoo. I think we could have made some better personnel decisions around that time. A number of them didn’t work out, and I think that really hurt us. I think not getting Eli a little more help on the offensive line and maybe at some skill positions probably is one of the bigger regrets." (link below, quote is at the bottom of the interview about his regrets. the whole interview is amazing to read in retrospect)
"Joe Judge is the next Parcells, I know because I picked him. He just needs more time"
Guy can't evaluate himself
This has been obvious for some time and goes back to January 2016.
Yep, time to start all over. The Giants need to be humiliated Sunday.
If I was a top flight candidate I would say fuck you. Because in the corporate world that would leave me open to get backed doored and sabotaged by that very coach you said I am stuck with. It then becomes a blood sport and not a collaboration.
All the other variables change, yet the outcome of the equation remains the same.
Some leaders cannot look in the mirror and realize the common variable is themselves.
None of this gets any better unless the Giants bring in an outside leader with full autonomy on all football decisions, with no input from Mara or Tisch.
But how the hell did we pick up a backup QB who supposedly can't throw the ball and why is he suiting up for Sunday as the backup to a guy who just had a concussion?
gettleman and shurmur weren't on the same page? they at least started their giants tenure together.
you can argue that shurmur wasn't on board with the mandate to continue with eli and took the HC job with a wink/nod from gettleman that if it didn't work out with eli in 2018 they'd get a new quarterback the following year.
either way, the root problem would be a meddlesome owner who is giving personnel mandates to the GM/HC rather than his not hiring guys who are on the same page/clock.
Doubling down on Judge confirms my suspicions about promoting Abrams. What decent GM prospect is going to agree to have the noose of a dead man walking HC wrapped around his neck? The disfunction will not end until the Mara's agree to remove themselves from operational decisions.
Anonymous sources hard to know who would come if Judge was not package deal. That's easily fixed - one year test drive
Let's be fair, Canty isn't going to name names. That would be completely unfair to the guy he's referring to. Sure, it's possible he's pulling it out of his ass, but I find it unlikely.
You can really see the effects of John Mara learning to manage in a family business. It's not about finding the best people, it's about finding a comfortable fit.
what is unconfirmed?
the stuff about giving up too soon on mcadoo, mara is on record as having said.
the stuff about a GM candidate not wanting the job if judge is forced on him is confirmed from canty (unless you believe canty is just making this up to be provocative).
These are rumors or second-hand stories.
And he also has terrible, terrible judgment when it comes to managing a football team. Everything he touches in the FO and the coaching staff turns to shit.
More time?? McAdoo was fired because he was a laughingstock and incompetent who has not sniffed a HC job since and never will. He made the playoffs off the residual discipline and work ethic left over from his predecessor and 100 million on defensive free agents. Reese was fired when his incompetence finally manifested itself after convincing the owners to eliminate everyone else to save himself.
And here we are having blown another 200 million on free agents, a GM that lost whatever touch he may have had and a HC who is totally over his head and out of his depth. Jawn needs to go back to what worked for 30 years before he blew it up- GM's manage, coaches coach and the owners stay the fuck out of it.
It was pretty disheartening to hear Canty say he spoke to someone today (the day they recorded) who will likely be a candidate for the GM job and he said that person told him they would pass if they had to work with Judge. Since they are both ESPN guys it could have been Riddick but regardless of who it was Canty is probably correct when he says the Giants need to make their GM job as attractive as possible. Neither one of them dared mention the SRVP of Player Personnel though. How attractive can the job be when one of the owners runs personnel with his nephew?
I think Chris Canty is a great football analyst because he played at a high level on a Super Bowl team and seems to really do his homework. I wonder how he would do as analyst on live games.
And he also has terrible, terrible judgment when it comes to managing a football team. Everything he touches in the FO and the coaching staff turns to shit.
More time?? McAdoo was fired because he was a laughingstock and incompetent who has not sniffed a HC job since and never will. He made the playoffs off the residual discipline and work ethic left over from his predecessor and 100 million on defensive free agents. Reese was fired when his incompetence finally manifested itself after convincing the owners to eliminate everyone else to save himself.
Judge can't even sniff the playoffs with a huge spending spree the last 2 seasons. Last I checked we can't even field a full roster every week since they're so tight on cap.
McAdoo took the pieces 1 year and made the playoffs and with an 11-5 record at that!! I would beg for a type of season like that again.
It's literally in print that someone posted above this.
it's probably riddick, since he and canty work at the same network. it's not at all surprising canty won't name him. as to whether they would or should, i don't necessarily think they should. but for the last GM search riddick was the ONLY candidate who interviewed who was from outside the building.
as for wilson, he's clearly not ready to start, or he would be. that the giants won't start fromm despite glennon being a disaster is telling, and all raanan said is that he's seen the practices and fromm has looked like shit, which isn't surprising given that fromm was a 4th stringer and has only been with the team for about three weeks.
As others have said, if Fromm can't make the throws then why did we sign him, especially given our cap situation?
Wilson was told this was his last chance in the NFL. To stay in the league he needed to lose weight. The Giants would have likely cut him if is still 400 pounds.
My vote is to "clean house" and fire as many people as possible. We have put up with 10 years of bad football, and have the worst, or second worst, record of any team since 2017. Mara also needs to stop interfering in football decisions.
How much did Judge want Jason as an OC?
Was there disagreement re: player selection between JJ and DG? If so, would be interesting to compare which players panned out.
I agree that Scott Pioli could indeed be the guy if they go outside the org since he has NE ties and would probably be willing to accept Judge as coach. Riddick preferred Dwayne Haskins over Daniel Jones so not sure that would be a big loss of he refused to interview.
Might be right on McAdoo. Supposedly, McAdoo was begging the FO to draft Pat MaHomes that year, so he knew talent. Problem with McAdoo too was he was very testy with the media, so I dont see how he could have lasted here in NY
Quote:
won't do it. Can't do it.
At least Mara recognizes that he didn’t have the balls to stand up against the fan insanity surrounding McAdoo and Eli’s benching.
I want Gettleman gone too but not just to replace him with someone who takes shots from the announcer's booth with little resume to back up his expertise.
Also would like to give the new GM a fresh start in picking the coach. If that person wants Judge then ok (reluctantly) but at least they make the decision. It's never too soon to fix a mistake.
All the other stuff was fluff, without any context. But some are so jaded they will frame any comment from or about those in the organization to fit the narrative of incompetence.
I ve read over and over, Mara will make the same mistakes, he will hire a new GM from within, we hear that might not be the case and we ignore it
He also said at the press conference after firing BM that he thought he would get another chance to be a HC in the league so I do think he some some traits in him he liked. He said firing Jerry was the toughest conversation he had ever had.
I agree with the poster that it is important to determine Judge/DG's role in shaping the roster and draft/FA selection.
The bottom line is that the talent on this team is still bottom 3rd in the league. You cant magically turn that into wins. Our OL really only has 1 NFL starting caliber player. Our QB is still up for major debate with no real options we have to ride another year with him, dont reach for a QB. Our RB situation is terrible with SB coming off injury in a contract year. Our WRs are always injured and our TEs cant catch a cold.
On D we have some pieces and up and comers but not a real stud. LW is a very good player, we have a few others but we need a game changer.
Its a mess. The new GM needs to have the ability to run his plan fully. If we need to replace anyone he should be able to do that without question.
Maybe he thinks Judge deserves another shot and maybe will have to change his mind during the hiring of a new GM. Who knows what goes on…
I think one clear mistake is sharing his thinking so we can over analyze something we know very little about.
I think the issue with this team is bad drafting, overpaying for marginal free agents, and this year buying high on players that are always injured. I can’t pin any one person on that, so you kind of have to get rid of them all.
Could be what's happening now,with Judge and Gettleman. Than it will just continue on under the new GM.
How's that for change
That is how they keep score.
As long as that number stays reasonably the same, all they have to do is make changes and fans are happy, it doesn't matter if the changes work, as long as revenue remains unchanged.
I disagree. Judge would be coming back as almost a lame duck because regardless of roster improvements, it’s win or he’s gone. Peter King said they’ll likely ask the new GM to just work with Judge for a year and if he doesn’t improve, then the GM will be able to hire his own coach. There are only 32 of these jobs… guys will take it even with that massive stipulation.
Quote:
the HC. In effect he is giving Judge power over the new GM. Whenever the new GM gets on Judge's case, or even disagrees with him, Judge can just go to Mara. This is completely unstable in any business, and I've never seen it work. Experienced GM's know this, I can't see why any top GM candidate would take the job under this scenario. Are there any other things the new GM can't control?
I disagree. Judge would be coming back as almost a lame duck because regardless of roster improvements, it’s win or he’s gone. Peter King said they’ll likely ask the new GM to just work with Judge for a year and if he doesn’t improve, then the GM will be able to hire his own coach. There are only 32 of these jobs… guys will take it even with that massive stipulation.
I can see them going this route. The GM has to have control of the draft and roster if they go this route. No Mara stepping in with getting a "consensus". The GM runs the draft, FA, and QB situation. He can take input but the decisions are his.
This route has a high chance of turning Judge into a lameduck which in the big picture of things might not be a horrible thing.
We're headed into a Jetsy scenario where the GM and the Coach are on totally different pages.
But to an extent we all hear what we want to hear don't we? I too listened to the entire podcast and Jordan did say there are rumors the Giants are looking "outside" for a new GM. It remains to be seen what outside means and who will be selected or if there really will be a new GM at all. We will see over the next 4-8 weeks.
I'm not sure what you're referring to as out of context but anyone who wants to take a listen and decide for themselves can click the OP's link.
Eric it goes back to Accorsi in the first years of TC!