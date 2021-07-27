for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Jordan Ranaan Podcast

Samiam : 10:49 am
The new one. He’s hearing that Mara wants to bring back Judge. Said that Mara thinks that McAdoo was fired too early. Had 1 good year and 1 bad year and as a young coach, needed more time. Giants are exploring outsider GM hires.

Also said that Isiah Wilson is still grossly overweight. Could not play a game and probably weighs 400 now. Also, forget about Fromm. Cannot make throws.

Guest was Chris Canty. Canty wants to clean house completely. Canty knows a possible candidate for GM on the list who is not interested in coming here if Judge is part of the deal. Canty liked Judge last year but he’s done a bad job this year and no reason to bring him back if it shortens the list of qualified GMs.
...  
battttles : 10:51 am : link
New York Football Half-Measures
I listened this morning…  
aimrocky : 10:55 am : link
I wish Jordan dropped some GM names rather than tease us, but I get it, he needs off season content.

I’m not anti Judge like many here are, but I also hate the idea of putting any stipulations on the GM job. You’re knocking candidates off the list immediately. My hope would be to let the GM decide.
He thought McAdoo was fired too early?  
cosmicj : 10:55 am : link
Did I read that right? So Mara is regretting panicking?

If Fromm can't make throws ...  
FStubbs : 10:56 am : link
... why is he on the roster? Giants would've dropped him immediately and picked up another practice squad guy.

We knew Wilson would take some time. Let's see where he is in June.
The podcast link  
cosmicj : 10:56 am : link
I hate podcasts but I may need to listen to this one. 41 minutes.
The Organizational Overview episode - ( New Window )
Whenever the Roman Republic was in grave peril  
Spiciest Memelord : 10:58 am : link
they appointed a dictator. We need our Cincinnatus and Marus.

and lol they're not starting Fromm because he cant make throws.
As FStubbs said,  
Angel Eyes : 10:59 am : link
if he can't make the throws, why did we sign him?
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:01 am : link
McAdoo completely lost the locker room but yeah...we fired him too early.

John Mara is a buffoon.
some of this stuff doesn't add up  
UConn4523 : 11:02 am : link
which isn't shocking given the source. The only one I buy is Wilson, since that's been a constant theme from the beats the entire time.

But McAdoo was fired because he lost the team and he botched the Eli benching.

Who knows on the Fromm point but him not being able to make throws is a really open ended statement. He was an accurate passer in college so does that mean he's no longer that, or is it the big NFL throws that he can't make? The later I buy, the former I don't.
Ranaan could be pulling a Manish Metha  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:03 am : link
and just making sh*t up. Doesn't entirely jive.

And no whiz kid outsider GM is going to magically fix the Giants problems.
Mara...  
bw in dc : 11:03 am : link
is a total jackass. He fired McAdoo/Reese for fake treason - sitting Eli to play Geno Smith. But they were doing exactly what Mara wanted them to do.

So, Mara didn't think McAdoo was fired too early. Mara is just feeling guilty for using McAdoo as a fall guy.

And whoever said it above it correct. Mandating a new GM keep Judge is wrong. But classic Mara. Just like all of us clear thinking posters know Mara mandated that Shurmur and Gettleman roll with Eli.

I'll say it again. Mara is a jackass.
So apparently one of the principal reasons  
japanhead : 11:04 am : link
Mara wants to bring back Judge is because he thought **Mcadoo** was fired too early (and only for executing Mara's plan to bench Eli in the second half of games to get a look at Geno Smith and Davis Webb)? What the fuck?

In Judge's first season he started 1-7 and rallied to 6-10 in the worst division in football history, while his quarterback regressed horribly and threw 11 total touchdowns. This season, tight against the cap with a bunch of big-dollar FA additions, the wheels are falling off. But bring him back to make up for his cowardly firing of Mcadoo four fucking years ago?

Is there a more gutless clueless owner in the NFL?

Raanan needs to amp up the criticism, play heel to Mara's face and continue to expose this nutless shitsack of an owner for the inept fool he is.
Fromm can't make throws?  
Jimmy Googs : 11:05 am : link
Why not as we only run pass plays that go 5-10 yards anyway...
Boo hoo  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:06 am : link
Mara mandated a QB who threw for 4200+ yards 67% 2 to 1 TD ratio. You realize now you could do worse?
McAdoo part doesn't add up  
JonC : 11:06 am : link
hopefully that's someone injecting their dumb $.02 and projecting it onto Mara.
Mara's looking at the wrong way  
ghost718 : 11:07 am : link
It should be somehow I managed to hire both Ben McAdoo and Joe Judge.Someone help
I know it sounds like I'm bashing this kid  
Jim in Forest Hills : 11:09 am : link
but anyone who watched Fromm in college knows he cant fit NFL windows
Canty was fantastic, great listen  
Sean : 11:11 am : link
.
RE: I know it sounds like I'm bashing this kid  
UConn4523 : 11:12 am : link
In comment 15499162 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
but anyone who watched Fromm in college knows he cant fit NFL windows


It matters to what extent. Leaving things as open ended as Ranaan did means he can't be wrong no matter what, its lazy. Some specifics would be nice, but I don't expect that.
The McAdoo stuff isn't completely out of line  
ron mexico : 11:13 am : link
Firing him for executing a plan Mara signed off on (and he probably wasn't even 100% in support of) was a bad look.

There probably was some truth to losing the locker room, but that stuff can be solved
Bears fans knew but our coaching staff...  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:14 am : link
RE: The McAdoo stuff isn't completely out of line  
bw in dc : 11:16 am : link
In comment 15499171 ron mexico said:
Quote:
Firing him for executing a plan Mara signed off on (and he probably wasn't even 100% in support of) was a bad look.

There probably was some truth to losing the locker room, but that stuff can be solved


I was okay firing McAdoo because the team fell apart - albeit they were crushed with injuries on offense - but it was so classless blaming McAdoo and Reese for following direct orders. It's unbelievable the press gave Mara a pass for this.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:17 am : link
I can't believe we are stuck with this boob as an owner.
Canty  
Mike from SI : 11:21 am : link
is completely correct.
RE: RE: The McAdoo stuff isn't completely out of line  
ron mexico : 11:21 am : link
In comment 15499183 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15499171 ron mexico said:


Quote:


Firing him for executing a plan Mara signed off on (and he probably wasn't even 100% in support of) was a bad look.

There probably was some truth to losing the locker room, but that stuff can be solved



I was okay firing McAdoo because the team fell apart - albeit they were crushed with injuries on offense - but it was so classless blaming McAdoo and Reese for following direct orders. It's unbelievable the press gave Mara a pass for this.


how many late season meltdowns did Coughlin have? That happens.
RE: ...  
Beer Man : 11:25 am : link
In comment 15499133 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
McAdoo completely lost the locker room but yeah...we fired him too early.

John Mara is a buffoon.
+1
How often have we all seen this in the corporate world?  
sb from NYT Forum : 11:28 am : link
Where senior management refuses to admit they made a bad hire and keep a non-performer or actual negative presence, because firing the guy would be an admission they made a mistake?

So freakin typical.
Canty is right  
Victor in CT : 11:29 am : link
new GM must have the authority to hire his own coach
OMG...  
Dnew15 : 11:29 am : link
the NYG = the Cleveland Browns of old.

RE: Canty is right  
BigBlueJ : 11:33 am : link
In comment 15499210 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
new GM must have the authority to hire his own coach


Exactly... why would a highly respected executive take this job knowing this coach can backdoor him all through the season with ownership if things don't go well. Why would I deal with that shit if I am one of the elite executives that have options. And GM that takes this job with those conditions is suspect.
RE: ...  
sb from NYT Forum : 11:35 am : link
In comment 15499098 battttles said:
Quote:
New York Football Half-Measures


New mascot, the New York Half-Pints

 
christian : 11:35 am : link
During Reese’s tenure we heard John Mara’s input reported twice:

- Fix this or else
- Maybe we should see what we have with these young QBs
RE: How often have we all seen this in the corporate world?  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:39 am : link
In comment 15499209 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
Where senior management refuses to admit they made a bad hire and keep a non-performer or actual negative presence, because firing the guy would be an admission they made a mistake?

So freakin typical.


Imagine if Abrams gets promoted. Yeesh.
nothing better than  
Steve in Greenwich : 11:39 am : link
the old Francesa tactic of whipping everyone into a frenzy with the "I wont tell you who it is, but I know someone personally who is a candidate for the job who said they wont consider it they have to keep Judge". How can you argue if they are telling the truth? It could be true, it may not, but you have no way to actually know it but it becomes gospel to some.
Mara is so completely out of touch,  
Silver Spoon : 11:40 am : link
that it's incredibly scary. You can't hire a GM and tell him the coach must stay. Most candidates will laugh and walk away. This organization is rotten from the top, all due to Mealy Mouth.
it's hysterical that  
Enzo : 11:42 am : link
Mara, who's gotten pretty much every big hire wrong, thinks that THIS TIME he got the right guy in Judge and then GM has to keep him.
RE: nothing better than  
BigBlueJ : 11:43 am : link
In comment 15499234 Steve in Greenwich said:
Quote:
the old Francesa tactic of whipping everyone into a frenzy with the "I wont tell you who it is, but I know someone personally who is a candidate for the job who said they wont consider it they have to keep Judge". How can you argue if they are telling the truth? It could be true, it may not, but you have no way to actually know it but it becomes gospel to some.


Maybe Riddick since they are at the same network.
Half Measure Mara  
JonC : 11:48 am : link
- copyright JonC@BBI
I think the public pressure  
Ned In Atlanta : 11:51 am : link
Will only make Mara dig his heels in more. He found the next Belichik!
...  
ilikethenygiants : 11:51 am : link
If he feels bad about firing McAdoo too early, then fire Judge and rehire McAdoo. I'd rather him than Judge. At least we had something of an offense with him.
RE: …  
Sean : 11:51 am : link
In comment 15499226 christian said:
Quote:
During Reese’s tenure we heard John Mara’s input reported twice:

- Fix this or else
- Maybe we should see what we have with these young QBs

Mara does seem to have changed. His post season presser in 2009 came across as angry and aggressive. That off an 8-8 season.
RE: The McAdoo stuff  
Toth029 : 11:52 am : link
He's 100% the problem with the locker room stuff. Even defended Flowers while he struggled and blamed it on the QB. My offense won't work with a non mobile QB, boo hoo. His offense stunk. His offense makes Shurmur's look like Mike Martz.

And that's not to begin on his issues with handling Apple, JPP, Pugh, and the defensive players quitting on him.

That said, Mara is a dunce and needs to hire a GM and stay out of the way.
Mara has publicly stated he thinks he was too impatient with McAdoo  
PerpetualNervousness : 12:02 pm : link
Ranaan isn't making that up. It was in an interview he gave with Steve Serby in the Post this summer. Whether he still thinks that about Judge, I don't know, but it totally fits his m.o. to draw the wrong conclusion

"You always have certain regrets. I wish we had gotten Eli a little more help towards the end of his career on the offensive line. I probably was a little too impatient with Ben McAdoo. I think we could have made some better personnel decisions around that time. A number of them didn’t work out, and I think that really hurt us. I think not getting Eli a little more help on the offensive line and maybe at some skill positions probably is one of the bigger regrets." (link below, quote is at the bottom of the interview about his regrets. the whole interview is amazing to read in retrospect)
John Mara confident improved Giants are ‘ready to start making a move’ - ( New Window )
Its all ego with Mara  
Ben in Tampa : 12:03 pm : link
"McAdoo would have been a good hire, if I just gave him more time"

"Joe Judge is the next Parcells, I know because I picked him. He just needs more time"

Guy can't evaluate himself
Mara  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:04 pm : link
has gotten himself into a vicious cycle where the GM and head coach aren't on the same page (or worse, GMs and HCs avoid the Giants because they don't want to work with the guy Mara is keeping).

This has been obvious for some time and goes back to January 2016.
RE: Mara  
Sean : 12:06 pm : link
In comment 15499295 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
has gotten himself into a vicious cycle where the GM and head coach aren't on the same page (or worse, GMs and HCs avoid the Giants because they don't want to work with the guy Mara is keeping).

This has been obvious for some time and goes back to January 2016.

Yep, time to start all over. The Giants need to be humiliated Sunday.
My guess  
uther99 : 12:07 pm : link
The new GM is told he is stuck with Judge for one year, and then can hire his own HC if he wants.
Mara  
Sammo85 : 12:07 pm : link
is just totally incompetent as an owner.

RE: My guess  
BigBlueJ : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 15499301 uther99 said:
Quote:
The new GM is told he is stuck with Judge for one year, and then can hire his own HC if he wants.


If I was a top flight candidate I would say fuck you. Because in the corporate world that would leave me open to get backed doored and sabotaged by that very coach you said I am stuck with. It then becomes a blood sport and not a collaboration.
 
christian : 12:13 pm : link
Mara is suffering from the common variable phenomena.

All the other variables change, yet the outcome of the equation remains the same.

Some leaders cannot look in the mirror and realize the common variable is themselves.

None of this gets any better unless the Giants bring in an outside leader with full autonomy on all football decisions, with no input from Mara or Tisch.
Sounds like Pioli would be the choice then  
JohnF : 12:13 pm : link
He would probably be ok with Judge (since Bill B. endorsed him), and Pioli would be considered an "outside" choice with experience.

But how the hell did we pick up a backup QB who supposedly can't throw the ball and why is he suiting up for Sunday as the backup to a guy who just had a concussion?
RE: Mara  
japanhead : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15499295 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
has gotten himself into a vicious cycle where the GM and head coach aren't on the same page (or worse, GMs and HCs avoid the Giants because they don't want to work with the guy Mara is keeping).

This has been obvious for some time and goes back to January 2016.


gettleman and shurmur weren't on the same page? they at least started their giants tenure together.

you can argue that shurmur wasn't on board with the mandate to continue with eli and took the HC job with a wink/nod from gettleman that if it didn't work out with eli in 2018 they'd get a new quarterback the following year.

either way, the root problem would be a meddlesome owner who is giving personnel mandates to the GM/HC rather than his not hiring guys who are on the same page/clock.
That Mara has second thoughts about firing McAdoo  
Section331 : 12:16 pm : link
tells us all we need to know about his inability to make decisions. I'm certainly empathetic to the idea that he had one bad year, but he had completely lost the locker room. He wasn't getting it back.

Doubling down on Judge confirms my suspicions about promoting Abrams. What decent GM prospect is going to agree to have the noose of a dead man walking HC wrapped around his neck? The disfunction will not end until the Mara's agree to remove themselves from operational decisions.
Wilson grossly overweight?  
bc4life : 12:21 pm : link
Played in college at 350 - 400 is about a 14% gain, similar to 200 pounder gaining about 25 pounds. and there was a tape of him working out at guard - did not look that overweight. Might not be in football shape, but I think that even if accurate, this is dated.

Anonymous sources hard to know who would come if Judge was not package deal. That's easily fixed - one year test drive
RE: nothing better than  
Section331 : 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15499234 Steve in Greenwich said:
Quote:
the old Francesa tactic of whipping everyone into a frenzy with the "I wont tell you who it is, but I know someone personally who is a candidate for the job who said they wont consider it they have to keep Judge". How can you argue if they are telling the truth? It could be true, it may not, but you have no way to actually know it but it becomes gospel to some.


Let's be fair, Canty isn't going to name names. That would be completely unfair to the guy he's referring to. Sure, it's possible he's pulling it out of his ass, but I find it unlikely.
I refuse to believe the McAdoo/ Mara angle  
djm : 12:22 pm : link
won't do it. Can't do it.

So how is everyone's Friday going?
More arrogance  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:22 pm : link
I wasn't wrong about McAdoo. He just needed more time. I'm not wrong about Judge. He needs more time. We weren't wrong about Jones. He just needs more time.
If you are requiring a new GM to keep Judge  
Mike from Ohio : 12:24 pm : link
just keep Gettleman too. What is the point of firing Gettelman if you are determining right off the bat you are not interested in finding the best candidate to replace him, but the best candidate that will accept certain conditions?

You can really see the effects of John Mara learning to manage in a family business. It's not about finding the best people, it's about finding a comfortable fit.
.  
Go Terps : 12:27 pm : link
Wellington was a fool. It's no surprise his son is too.

love the way  
bc4life : 12:28 pm : link
people just pick up and run with unconfirmed info
RE: love the way  
japanhead : 12:34 pm : link
In comment 15499348 bc4life said:
Quote:
people just pick up and run with unconfirmed info


what is unconfirmed?

the stuff about giving up too soon on mcadoo, mara is on record as having said.

the stuff about a GM candidate not wanting the job if judge is forced on him is confirmed from canty (unless you believe canty is just making this up to be provocative).
the wilson stuff is dated or untrue  
bc4life : 12:36 pm : link
the GM stuff - who is this mystery GM? and is he even someone who the Giants would or should hire.

These are rumors or second-hand stories.
we're not even sure  
bc4life : 12:36 pm : link
where Mara really stands on Judge
Jawn is a great guy  
HomerJones45 : 12:38 pm : link
an honest, well-intentioned person who would be a great friend and a good person to know.

And he also has terrible, terrible judgment when it comes to managing a football team. Everything he touches in the FO and the coaching staff turns to shit.

More time?? McAdoo was fired because he was a laughingstock and incompetent who has not sniffed a HC job since and never will. He made the playoffs off the residual discipline and work ethic left over from his predecessor and 100 million on defensive free agents. Reese was fired when his incompetence finally manifested itself after convincing the owners to eliminate everyone else to save himself.

And here we are having blown another 200 million on free agents, a GM that lost whatever touch he may have had and a HC who is totally over his head and out of his depth. Jawn needs to go back to what worked for 30 years before he blew it up- GM's manage, coaches coach and the owners stay the fuck out of it.
I thought the Chris Canty interview was excellent  
arniefez : 12:40 pm : link
I just wish Canty would have spoken a little more about the organizational structure like he did on the radio. If you listen to the very end they get into a little bit.

It was pretty disheartening to hear Canty say he spoke to someone today (the day they recorded) who will likely be a candidate for the GM job and he said that person told him they would pass if they had to work with Judge. Since they are both ESPN guys it could have been Riddick but regardless of who it was Canty is probably correct when he says the Giants need to make their GM job as attractive as possible. Neither one of them dared mention the SRVP of Player Personnel though. How attractive can the job be when one of the owners runs personnel with his nephew?

I think Chris Canty is a great football analyst because he played at a high level on a Super Bowl team and seems to really do his homework. I wonder how he would do as analyst on live games.
RE: Jawn is a great guy  
GF1080 : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15499375 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
an honest, well-intentioned person who would be a great friend and a good person to know.

And he also has terrible, terrible judgment when it comes to managing a football team. Everything he touches in the FO and the coaching staff turns to shit.

More time?? McAdoo was fired because he was a laughingstock and incompetent who has not sniffed a HC job since and never will. He made the playoffs off the residual discipline and work ethic left over from his predecessor and 100 million on defensive free agents. Reese was fired when his incompetence finally manifested itself after convincing the owners to eliminate everyone else to save himself.

And here we are having blown another 200 million on free agents, a GM that lost whatever touch he may have had and a HC who is totally over his head and out of his depth. Jawn needs to go back to what worked for 30 years before he blew it up- GM's manage, coaches coach and the owners stay the fuck out of it.


Judge can't even sniff the playoffs with a huge spending spree the last 2 seasons. Last I checked we can't even field a full roster every week since they're so tight on cap.

McAdoo took the pieces 1 year and made the playoffs and with an 11-5 record at that!! I would beg for a type of season like that again.
RE: I refuse to believe the McAdoo/ Mara angle  
GF1080 : 12:42 pm : link
In comment 15499325 djm said:
Quote:
won't do it. Can't do it.

So how is everyone's Friday going?


It's literally in print that someone posted above this.
RE: the wilson stuff is dated or untrue  
japanhead : 12:43 pm : link
In comment 15499370 bc4life said:
Quote:
the GM stuff - who is this mystery GM? and is he even someone who the Giants would or should hire.

These are rumors or second-hand stories.


it's probably riddick, since he and canty work at the same network. it's not at all surprising canty won't name him. as to whether they would or should, i don't necessarily think they should. but for the last GM search riddick was the ONLY candidate who interviewed who was from outside the building.

as for wilson, he's clearly not ready to start, or he would be. that the giants won't start fromm despite glennon being a disaster is telling, and all raanan said is that he's seen the practices and fromm has looked like shit, which isn't surprising given that fromm was a 4th stringer and has only been with the team for about three weeks.
Some  
AcidTest : 12:48 pm : link
of this is likely not true.

As others have said, if Fromm can't make the throws then why did we sign him, especially given our cap situation?

Wilson was told this was his last chance in the NFL. To stay in the league he needed to lose weight. The Giants would have likely cut him if is still 400 pounds.

My vote is to "clean house" and fire as many people as possible. We have put up with 10 years of bad football, and have the worst, or second worst, record of any team since 2017. Mara also needs to stop interfering in football decisions.
unrelated to interview  
bc4life : 12:48 pm : link
some other things we need to know -

How much did Judge want Jason as an OC?

Was there disagreement re: player selection between JJ and DG? If so, would be interesting to compare which players panned out.
could be Riddick  
bc4life : 12:50 pm : link
HC & GM not always going to be on the same page - If that GM allegation is accurate, would love to know which HC they want to bring in
biggest issue with Wilson  
bc4life : 12:51 pm : link
is where his head is, not what scale is - although two are not unrelated
RE: could be Riddick  
LTIsTheGreatest : 1:04 pm : link
In comment 15499404 bc4life said:
Quote:
HC & GM not always going to be on the same page - If that GM allegation is accurate, would love to know which HC they want to bring in


I agree that Scott Pioli could indeed be the guy if they go outside the org since he has NE ties and would probably be willing to accept Judge as coach. Riddick preferred Dwayne Haskins over Daniel Jones so not sure that would be a big loss of he refused to interview.
Might be right on McAdoo. Supposedly, McAdoo was begging the FO to draft Pat MaHomes that year, so he knew talent. Problem with McAdoo too was he was very testy with the media, so I dont see how he could have lasted here in NY
RE: RE: I refuse to believe the McAdoo/ Mara angle  
djm : 1:08 pm : link
In comment 15499387 GF1080 said:
Quote:
In comment 15499325 djm said:


Quote:


won't do it. Can't do it.

So how is everyone's Friday going?



It's literally in print that someone posted above this.


Thanks but I knew that. I Was kind of being funny or sarcastic.
Perpetual  
cosmicj : 1:09 pm : link
Thanks for referencing that. I missed it at the time.
Craziest thing is that Judge is less deserving of a third season  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:17 pm : link
than McAdoo or Shurmur, but he’s going to get it. Only way he doesn’t is if the new GM gives the owners an option they can’t refuse like Nick Saban (which ain’t happening).

At least Mara recognizes that he didn’t have the balls to stand up against the fan insanity surrounding McAdoo and Eli’s benching.
Hopefully Not Riddick  
Jeffrey : 1:28 pm : link
It's so easy to be a critic while watching and second-guessing everything going wrong. Riddick has been passed over by the Giants and other teams and was not considered a superstar in his pre-announcing positions.

I want Gettleman gone too but not just to replace him with someone who takes shots from the announcer's booth with little resume to back up his expertise.

Also would like to give the new GM a fresh start in picking the coach. If that person wants Judge then ok (reluctantly) but at least they make the decision. It's never too soon to fix a mistake.
I listened to the entire podcast  
joeinpa : 1:35 pm : link
The spin on it s content is fascinating. I heard, Mara is looking outside the organization for the next GM, I m thinking this is a good thing.

All the other stuff was fluff, without any context. But some are so jaded they will frame any comment from or about those in the organization to fit the narrative of incompetence.

I ve read over and over, Mara will make the same mistakes, he will hire a new GM from within, we hear that might not be the case and we ignore it

Treason lol  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1:38 pm : link
Mara did weasel out of it. He was on with Francessa and laid out the whole situation. He highlighted that he did not anticipate the negative fallback from Eli's benching with fans, the media and former players.

He also said at the press conference after firing BM that he thought he would get another chance to be a HC in the league so I do think he some some traits in him he liked. He said firing Jerry was the toughest conversation he had ever had.

I agree with the poster that it is important to determine Judge/DG's role in shaping the roster and draft/FA selection.
I am one of the few that still think Judge can learn to be a good  
Rudy5757 : 1:41 pm : link
coach but a new GM should be able to decide on the head coach. Im OK with cleaning house and starting over with a new coach and GM. Anything that will get this team back on track.

The bottom line is that the talent on this team is still bottom 3rd in the league. You cant magically turn that into wins. Our OL really only has 1 NFL starting caliber player. Our QB is still up for major debate with no real options we have to ride another year with him, dont reach for a QB. Our RB situation is terrible with SB coming off injury in a contract year. Our WRs are always injured and our TEs cant catch a cold.

On D we have some pieces and up and comers but not a real stud. LW is a very good player, we have a few others but we need a game changer.

Its a mess. The new GM needs to have the ability to run his plan fully. If we need to replace anyone he should be able to do that without question.
Hate to defend management of a perennial loser  
DonQuixote : 1:45 pm : link
…but I think the criticisms are off base in this case. So Mara says in retrospect he may have fired MacAdoo too soon. Maybe he did maybe he didn’t but it is natural to sometimes have second thoughts on past decisions. Obviously if he felt stronger he could say so.

Maybe he thinks Judge deserves another shot and maybe will have to change his mind during the hiring of a new GM. Who knows what goes on…

I think one clear mistake is sharing his thinking so we can over analyze something we know very little about.

I think the issue with this team is bad drafting, overpaying for marginal free agents, and this year buying high on players that are always injured. I can’t pin any one person on that, so you kind of have to get rid of them all.
I just don't see how you can bring in a new GM but demand he keep  
PatersonPlank : 1:50 pm : link
the HC. In effect he is giving Judge power over the new GM. Whenever the new GM gets on Judge's case, or even disagrees with him, Judge can just go to Mara. This is completely unstable in any business, and I've never seen it work. Experienced GM's know this, I can't see why any top GM candidate would take the job under this scenario. Are there any other things the new GM can't control?
RE: I just don't see how you can bring in a new GM but demand he keep  
ghost718 : 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15499564 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
the HC. In effect he is giving Judge power over the new GM. Whenever the new GM gets on Judge's case, or even disagrees with him, Judge can just go to Mara. This is completely unstable in any business, and I've never seen it work. Experienced GM's know this, I can't see why any top GM candidate would take the job under this scenario. Are there any other things the new GM can't control?


Could be what's happening now,with Judge and Gettleman. Than it will just continue on under the new GM.

How's that for change
A big problem exists  
Thegratefulhead : 3:42 pm : link
How much money did the Mara's make this year?

That is how they keep score.

As long as that number stays reasonably the same, all they have to do is make changes and fans are happy, it doesn't matter if the changes work, as long as revenue remains unchanged.
RE: I just don't see how you can bring in a new GM but demand he keep  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15499564 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
the HC. In effect he is giving Judge power over the new GM. Whenever the new GM gets on Judge's case, or even disagrees with him, Judge can just go to Mara. This is completely unstable in any business, and I've never seen it work. Experienced GM's know this, I can't see why any top GM candidate would take the job under this scenario. Are there any other things the new GM can't control?


I disagree. Judge would be coming back as almost a lame duck because regardless of roster improvements, it’s win or he’s gone. Peter King said they’ll likely ask the new GM to just work with Judge for a year and if he doesn’t improve, then the GM will be able to hire his own coach. There are only 32 of these jobs… guys will take it even with that massive stipulation.
RE: RE: I just don't see how you can bring in a new GM but demand he keep  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4:57 pm : link
In comment 15499865 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 15499564 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


the HC. In effect he is giving Judge power over the new GM. Whenever the new GM gets on Judge's case, or even disagrees with him, Judge can just go to Mara. This is completely unstable in any business, and I've never seen it work. Experienced GM's know this, I can't see why any top GM candidate would take the job under this scenario. Are there any other things the new GM can't control?



I disagree. Judge would be coming back as almost a lame duck because regardless of roster improvements, it’s win or he’s gone. Peter King said they’ll likely ask the new GM to just work with Judge for a year and if he doesn’t improve, then the GM will be able to hire his own coach. There are only 32 of these jobs… guys will take it even with that massive stipulation.


I can see them going this route. The GM has to have control of the draft and roster if they go this route. No Mara stepping in with getting a "consensus". The GM runs the draft, FA, and QB situation. He can take input but the decisions are his.

This route has a high chance of turning Judge into a lameduck which in the big picture of things might not be a horrible thing.
That's what's going to happen. I said I this week  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5:03 pm : link
They're going to waste 6-10 games next year on "judge-watch".

We're headed into a Jetsy scenario where the GM and the Coach are on totally different pages.
joeinpa  
arniefez : 5:04 pm : link
I think you're one of the few people around here who is older than I am. I have a lot of respect for you never deviating from your opinion which is consistently pro Giants and pro ownership no matter what the results on the field are. I don't understand it but I respect you for it.

But to an extent we all hear what we want to hear don't we? I too listened to the entire podcast and Jordan did say there are rumors the Giants are looking "outside" for a new GM. It remains to be seen what outside means and who will be selected or if there really will be a new GM at all. We will see over the next 4-8 weeks.

I'm not sure what you're referring to as out of context but anyone who wants to take a listen and decide for themselves can click the OP's link.
RE: Mara  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 5:11 pm : link
In comment 15499295 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
has gotten himself into a vicious cycle where the GM and head coach aren't on the same page (or worse, GMs and HCs avoid the Giants because they don't want to work with the guy Mara is keeping).

This has been obvious for some time and goes back to January 2016.


Eric it goes back to Accorsi in the first years of TC!
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 