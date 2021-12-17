Chris Canty: Candidate for GM has no interest in Joe Judge

You are going to have to take anything you hear with a grain of salt.
I know this could be like the "area scout" for the Dolphins, who is not a real candidate for anything. In order for this to be credible, it has to be a real name he knows the giants want and he would have to speak to that person. Doubt that happened.
Right. At the end of the day, the Giants need to get the GM selection right. If Joe Judge is what's in the way of getting the right guy, you have to get rid of him. That's exactly the sort of move Mara would fail us on in the past. But just like the draft, we're going to hear a million rumors about all sorts of things, and most of it will be smoke. I'm going to tune out the noise and wait until we have concrete information.
Let's see who turns down the job if JJ is attached to it.
Bottom line is that the Giants have to be prepared to hire someone to run the entire program - the ownership should take a seat on the sideline and let them do what they are hired to do. One thing I hate about new GM's is that they often throw away the "baby with the bathwater". I'm not saying that there is much on the Giants worth saving, but I would like them to be open minded rather than just blowing it up to prove that this last rebuild was a disaster.
If the person is clearly the best choice for the GM position then I say fire Judge. All else being equal, I would prefer someone who can work with the Head Coach, whomever he may be, to get what the franchise needs. My preference to keep Judge unless the best GM candidate wants him gone is that we likely won't have the cap room to overhaul a roster to get the type of players new Head Coach and coordinators will want and, if we struggle, 2023 looks like an ideal time to land a new QB while going with a stopgap. I would not mind someone like Marcus Mariota on a 2 year deal to replace Glennon as that also gives you the flexibility to move on from Jones this year. See if he could be like what Kerry Collins was 20+ years ago.
should decide whether to keep Judge or not, and he should have that as a condition for taking the job. Same thing about Jones. The continuity is a real plus in many ways, but I don't see any strong reason why it should be defined for him ahead of time.
Or a dominant player(I'd even say players) for that matter. Culture may be it, but no evidence of improvement there either.
It isn’t clear though. Gettelman is still here and so is Judge. If/when Gettelman is fired they will interview his replacement. The HC will be part of those conversations. Judge can be fired after we hire a GM.
Will it happen? Probably not. But saying anything is certain right now is disingenuous.
so in this scenario, Mara includes Judge in the GM search and then fires him after?
It's telling Judge after the season is over that his job security rests on the opinion of the incoming GM - who isn't incoming as much as still to be identified and hired, and perhaps not for a couple weeks.
If they want to fire him, they should just do it and let the new GM take part in hiring the replacement. But leaving Judge twisting in the wind while the GM situation sorts itself out strikes me as low-rent stuff.
Next year is going to be a win or else year for Judge. Let him and the new GM work together, and if next year's team is good enough to buy Judge another year, keep it going. And if not, show Judge the door and let the new GM grab the wheel and hire the new HC.
Judge working on a win or else mandate presents the potential to make some poor decisions in the draft/FA which will then later have to be corrected. You either believe in him or you don't. The Giants screwed Judge as they did with Jones. I think enough data is in now on Jones to probably move on. Judge I am strongly leaning to that outcome. You have to believe in Judge enough to give him at least 2 and probably 3 years before they challenge with incremental improvement along the way. Problem is he is already two years in.
IMO it depends on who the new GM, if there is one, is
If it's someone with big time NFL bonafides who is clearly not a puppet for ownership IMO give him the keys to the building. If it's a first time GM no matter where he comes from I'd need to know who he plans to hire instead and who would be on that new staff before I signed off on it.
Like a true fan I've gone from we have our next Parcells to the Giants hired the next Bill Arnsparger. I'll be sad if Judge is fired. But how can anyone argue with it? Forget about the horrible roster and the injuries. That's some of the explanation for the the terrible record. More alarming IMO than the W/L record if that's possible, he doesn't seem to know how to run the sideline on game day. What does he do well? What does the team do well?
Fine, but just to make it clear, an argument for firing him over poor performance is not the same as suggesting we should keep him at the discretion of the, as yet, unhired and unnamed incoming GM. Which is what many folks in this thread are actually suggesting.
That it’s Riddick. And of course he wouldn’t want Judge, he’s likely already been in contact with Dwayne Haskins to fill the HC position. Retribution for both of them as Haskins got so royally screwed in the draft…
No organization will ever get the best eligible candidate while arranging a marriage with a struggling coach. Perhaps you'll get the 2nd chance GM knowing this is his last and only shot. As I said before, many will avoid this position because of the organizational structure. Until that's changed don't expect the best candidates available.
What GM would want the job if you force the coach on the next GM because in the event of a disagreement it would seem like the coach has more power than the GM. So it’s not just about not being able to pick your coach. It’s about internal power struggles
The new GM will not have the authority to fire Judge on his own.
Unless there is a seismic shift to org structure forced on the Maras by Tisch.
Why is it you and your ilk are convinced Steve Tisch has some untapped reservoir of football acumen, or personal character, or the footing to tell the Mara's what to do. Their powers and purview were laid out legally when they made the deal and bought in, what makes you think that along they way the have acquired new powers enabling them to dictate terms to the Mara's, something that they've hitherto fore never been able to do?
Where do these phantasmagorical ideas come from, anyway? certainly not reality.
Even though you came in super hot, I’ll do my best to explain my stance
Yes you are right, the business is split up with the Maras having control of football operations. Maybe that is written into a legal document maybe it’s not. Either way all legal documents and agreements are all just jumping off points and can always be further negotiated, one way or another.
It was reported that Tisch was the driving force for Shurmur to get the boot, so it seems that he is not completely neutered on all things football ops. He also was the one who blocked Chris from getting the GM job.
As far as football acumen goes, it doesn’t take much to determine that the current model doesn’t seem to be performing very well and it may be time to go in a different direction.
If their ineptitude is impacting the owners dividend checks, he may also have Allies amount the silent Mara owners who don’t have the Lowes empire to fall back on.
Yes this is all speculation but I don’t think k it’s u reasonable or far fetched
But if you have a better understanding of how things work, please educate us.
No GM candidate worth a damn is going to want Judge as the head coach. The dang guy has a 10-19 record. GM's rarely get a second chance. Why would the next guy want that?
GMs typically get a longer leash than coaches. If Judge doesn't demonstrate significant improvement next season, he'll be out, and the new GM will have a major say in the new head coach, with his fortunes almost entirely tied to whatever happens next.
Coach input on Roster and Snaps...along with In Game decisions
In-Game choices aside, Judge and Staff have had input on Roster choice and player evaluation and Snap Counts!!! The Questions on the HC and the Staff are well beyond play and scheme and in-game decisions--- especially on the Offensive side, they seem unable to identify Players. Their acquisition and roster choices and all the keep/cut and snap counts--- for one, Do They Know what an NFL O Lineman Looks Like!!!????
"He has no interest in working with Judge". Does that mean he'd fire him ? Does that mean he has somebody else in mind ? Does he have a list of candidates he thinks are superior to Judge ?
Next GM candidate please.
It means nothing. It’s just there to get people talking. Little to no real substance or proof of anything.
Exactly. I’m not trying to defend Judge or say that saddling a GM with a HC he doesn’t want I’d a good idea because it’s not. But that being said, what kind of “candidate for GM” would come out and state emphatically that he has no interest in working with Judge? Wouldn’t a legitimate GM candidate say something more like “I’m on the outside looking in so I do not have enough information on Judge to make that decision at this time. I would have to evaluate the entire program before making a decision like that and I’m not prepared to do that while another GM is currently in place there”?
I mean, casually watching the games and forming opinions based on media opinion is fan/media like shit. This is why if it’s true, it has to be Riddick. Aside from Canty working with him, how would a currently employed potential candidate know the first thing about Joe Judge? Wouldn’t they be consumed with what’s going on with their own team right now?
Judge is bad enough that inside information is irrelevant to the evaluation?
Or perhaps this candidate has inside information that is reliable which added together with is game day coaching performance does not paint a good picture of Judge?
I do agree that it probably is not a good idea to publicly say they won't work with Judge even if their name is anonymous.
I guess that’s kinda my point. Of course they could be getting someone else’s opinion on Judge. Whether it’s coming from someone currently in the org or not, shouldn’t a good GM make his own evaluation and not just blindly believe what someone else says? I also don’t think basing decisions on what someone associated with THIS current organization thinks would be very bright. This team is a dumpster fire and it goes far beyond the HC. Therefore, If it’s “inside info” that info should be thrown in the trash immediately
No GM candidate worth a damn is going to want Judge as the head coach. The dang guy has a 10-19 record. GM's rarely get a second chance. Why would the next guy want that?
GMs typically get a longer leash than coaches. If Judge doesn't demonstrate significant improvement next season, he'll be out, and the new GM will have a major say in the new head coach, with his fortunes almost entirely tied to whatever happens next.
But you are throwing away your first year. If you were a top GM candidate, would you want to take a job and not be allowed to hire your own coach? Hell no.
This isn't exactly forcing a top veteran NFL coach on the new GM either like a Payton, Tomlin, Reid etc. This is a former special teams coordinator who has demonstrated no ability to win games in this league.
Yeah really. Judge gave us a “promising” 6-10 season last year, and now he’s untouchable? This team is in such a sad state of affairs.
He is a fraud.
He regurgitated Saban and Belichick so much we believed him.
He did not do a single thing he said he would do.
Is this a team you can be proud of?
Do they play smart disciplined football?
Are we effectively multiple?
Don't tell me what a player can't do, tell me what he can do.
Apparently, the answer to that is nothing.
You can hear the fraud in the recent press conferences.
He knows that we know he is a fraud.
He sees a foundation.
I see the grave of his head coaching career being dug.
+1 he's outing himself as a fraud and the irony of ironies is that he's too inexperienced to know how he's coming off
Peart can't be "aggressive" like Sale wants him to be, but what he does do is play better than Solder in actual games.
Probably right and I wouldn't want Riddick anyways. All the mindless TV heads think he's a damn god for some reason....
Riddick sounds like he will take any job he can get. I doubt it’s him.
100% agree. He hasn’t earned the right to command special treatment.
Probability of success would be lower I would think with a reset.
On the other hand, we kind of know what we have currently. Current roster shows little to no probability of success in the future.
Do the Giants then have anything to at least build on in the current roster? It's so hard with all these injuries(It has indeed been a "cancer" for a years now) to properly evaluate.
Not seeing any way out of this for awhile!
I'm going to watch replays of the 2007 and 2011 games on Youtube!
Next GM candidate please.
Doing that is just limiting your candidate pool to only those desperate for any GM position, not those with options.
Doing that is just limiting your candidate pool to only those desperate for any GM position, not those with options.
Ownership has always had the final say on head coaches. Any departure from that would be a change to the way they operate.
That’s probably true for most NFL franchises though.
Extend Judge?? Why?
Why would he make it up? Are you that out of touch about our current coach?
Well he is not going to fire Judge, thats pretty clear. So yes the GM won't be able to pick his HC until Mara decides it time to move on from Judge and then he will only get partial input into the process. The final hiring decision will likely be made by ownership as it was always done.
They haven't let any GM since George Young have that kind of power
and saddling him with a HC he doesn't believe in
2021 Giants have a talent and major coaching problem, as Judge has been amateur hour bad, and his fingerprints are all over his coordinators gameplans.
If you can't judge a QB, what good are you as a coach.
As fans, most of us don't know the inside scoop, but I'll bet that the dynamic of Giants command center is well known to potential candidates.
And 2) the owners hire the HC with input from the GM, not the other way around
We are really good at hiring dummies.
Maybe we don't even need a GM? Judge says we have so many leaders in the locker room
Unless there is a seismic shift to org structure forced on the Maras by Tisch.
If they want to fire him, they should just do it and let the new GM take part in hiring the replacement. But leaving Judge twisting in the wind while the GM situation sorts itself out strikes me as low-rent stuff.
Next year is going to be a win or else year for Judge. Let him and the new GM work together, and if next year's team is good enough to buy Judge another year, keep it going. And if not, show Judge the door and let the new GM grab the wheel and hire the new HC.
Shurmur demonstrated he was more coordinator than HC. His dismissal made sense.
If there is enough evidence after two years that Judge was better suited for Mississippi State than the Giants - I think the answer is yes - than get rid of him.
Look, you should know after two years if you have the right guy. So far Judge has been essentially all talk and uninspiring action.
Good riddance if he's out.
Like a true fan I've gone from we have our next Parcells to the Giants hired the next Bill Arnsparger. I'll be sad if Judge is fired. But how can anyone argue with it? Forget about the horrible roster and the injuries. That's some of the explanation for the the terrible record. More alarming IMO than the W/L record if that's possible, he doesn't seem to know how to run the sideline on game day. What does he do well? What does the team do well?
And you can isolate McAdoo, Shurmur and Judge and reason why these fires were/are the right move.
But the problem is organizational dysfunction.
Not interested in discarding Judge for the sake of it.
Although in a vacuum, I'd be keen to ditch him if his approach is actually because that is how he views the modern NFL game.
We would be at least 8-5 with Don Martindale IMO
Magic!
Unless there is a seismic shift to org structure forced on the Maras by Tisch.
Where do these phantasmagorical ideas come from, anyway? certainly not reality.
Even though you came in super hot, I’ll do my best to explain my stance
Yes you are right, the business is split up with the Maras having control of football operations. Maybe that is written into a legal document maybe it’s not. Either way all legal documents and agreements are all just jumping off points and can always be further negotiated, one way or another.
It was reported that Tisch was the driving force for Shurmur to get the boot, so it seems that he is not completely neutered on all things football ops. He also was the one who blocked Chris from getting the GM job.
As far as football acumen goes, it doesn’t take much to determine that the current model doesn’t seem to be performing very well and it may be time to go in a different direction.
If their ineptitude is impacting the owners dividend checks, he may also have Allies amount the silent Mara owners who don’t have the Lowes empire to fall back on.
Yes this is all speculation but I don’t think k it’s u reasonable or far fetched
But if you have a better understanding of how things work, please educate us.
GMs typically get a longer leash than coaches. If Judge doesn't demonstrate significant improvement next season, he'll be out, and the new GM will have a major say in the new head coach, with his fortunes almost entirely tied to whatever happens next.
Next GM candidate please.
It means nothing. It’s just there to get people talking. Little to no real substance or proof of anything.
Or perhaps this candidate has inside information that is reliable which added together with is game day coaching performance does not paint a good picture of Judge?
I do agree that it probably is not a good idea to publicly say they won't work with Judge even if their name is anonymous.
Or perhaps this candidate has inside information that is reliable which added together with is game day coaching performance does not paint a good picture of Judge?
I do agree that it probably is not a good idea to publicly say they won't work with Judge even if their name is anonymous.
I guess that’s kinda my point. Of course they could be getting someone else’s opinion on Judge. Whether it’s coming from someone currently in the org or not, shouldn’t a good GM make his own evaluation and not just blindly believe what someone else says? I also don’t think basing decisions on what someone associated with THIS current organization thinks would be very bright. This team is a dumpster fire and it goes far beyond the HC. Therefore, If it’s “inside info” that info should be thrown in the trash immediately
But you are throwing away your first year. If you were a top GM candidate, would you want to take a job and not be allowed to hire your own coach? Hell no.
This isn't exactly forcing a top veteran NFL coach on the new GM either like a Payton, Tomlin, Reid etc. This is a former special teams coordinator who has demonstrated no ability to win games in this league.