Mara Nepotism Issue Discussed On the Fan

Chris L. : 12/18/2021 8:08 am
About 10 minutes ago on the FAN a caller caller in to Richard Neer and laid out exactly what has been discussed on BBI with the whole Chris Mara problem. He asked "what GM worth his salt" would want to come here when they know going in their player personnel decisions could be over ruled. Neer is not a shill for the Giants. He is a big fan of the Giants and is critical when called for. He basically acknowledged it is a big problem and noted it is hard to fire a family member when they have failed to perform. I am sure the caller was a BBI poster. The GREAT news is this is exactly what we fans wanted to happen. This very big issue is finally being discussed on main stream media platforms. Mara will have heard the chatter on this issue. It doesn't guaranty he will do the right thing and clean house (family members included) in the player personnel department but the odds have definitely increased that this could happen.
Chris  
Sean : 12/18/2021 8:11 am : link
Embarrassing losses are the best thing that could happen for this team down the stretch.
Sean...I hate to admit it  
Chris L. : 12/18/2021 8:13 am : link
but I agree with you. The more embarrasing things get the greater the likelihood John Mara sees the light or Tisch makes him see the light.
RE: Chris  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/18/2021 8:17 am : link
In comment 15500254 Sean said:
Quote:
Embarrassing losses are the best thing that could happen for this team down the stretch.


Well...the good thing is I see a lot of double digit losses between now & 1/9.
I call BS  
DannyDimes : 12/18/2021 8:32 am : link
Can anyone name (with proof) a time that ownership stopped DG or JJ from making a draft pick or signing a free agent?
RE: Sean...I hate to admit it  
Silver Spoon : 12/18/2021 8:38 am : link
In comment 15500257 Chris L. said:
Quote:
but I agree with you. The more embarrasing things get the greater the likelihood John Mara sees the light or Tisch makes him see the light.


Unfortunately, I don’t think this is the case. I think Johnny Boy truly believes this pathetic team is a few players away from competing, which is so far from the truth. Johnny Half Measure will bumble the offseason yet again, and in two years, we’ll be talking about the same nonsense.
Danny...you don't get it  
Chris L. : 12/18/2021 8:40 am : link
forget about how involved or not involved he is. There is usually lots of competition for the best GM candidates. Do you think a good one is going to choose the Giants if he/she knows the owner is involved in player personnel decisions? And if the owner is not involved then simply get the family members out of the player personnel department. Also, the performance is piss poor since 2011 when Chris Mara was given the role. On straight merit (or lack of merit as is the case here) alone he should be removed
Silver spoon  
Chris L. : 12/18/2021 8:42 am : link
I hate to agree but rinse and repeat is the more likely outcome. I am just happy that for the first time the issue is being discussed which definitely puts more pressure on John Mara to get rid of the nepotism.
Not sure Richard Neer on a Saturday  
bhill410 : 12/18/2021 8:45 am : link
Morning at 8am is really getting the “news” out. You and that caller may have been the only two individuals listening.
bhill  
Chris L. : 12/18/2021 8:55 am : link
yeah...you got that right...but you have to start somewhere
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/18/2021 8:56 am : link
Richard Neer is great to listen to if I'm attempting to fall asleep.
You think these  
BigBlueJ : 12/18/2021 8:56 am : link
owners give a shit. We can call them out on their bullshit all day everyday. Ticket money is bullshit in today's network deals. As long as A fan shows up, or even if no fans show up, profits keep climbing. They will weather it and hope to hit on a QB coach or GM. They are NOT firing themselves.
RE: I call BS  
Kanavis : 12/18/2021 9:01 am : link
In comment 15500266 DannyDimes said:
Quote:
Can anyone name (with proof) a time that ownership stopped DG or JJ from making a draft pick or signing a free agent?


While it is true that we don't know what happens in the building, enough has happened in plain sight for us to know there is an issue with the Maras. It was their sentimentalism that landed us with the Acorssi search and the DG hire. They hired coaches and GMs that were willing to work with Eli. John was told about the Eli benching, agreed, then overreacted. We are now in the tail end of the results of all of this. And it will continue.

You can't have them in their positions and run a successful franchise. Leadership has to be cold blooded, analytical, and forward thinking. They are sentimental and live in the past. Not going to work. This will continue by them looking for a GM that will accept Judge. Mistake.
RE: RE: Sean...I hate to admit it  
joeinpa : 12/18/2021 9:03 am : link
In comment 15500269 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15500257 Chris L. said:


Quote:


but I agree with you. The more embarrasing things get the greater the likelihood John Mara sees the light or Tisch makes him see the light.



Unfortunately, I don’t think this is the case. I think Johnny Boy truly believes this pathetic team is a few players away from competing, which is so far from the truth. Johnny Half Measure will bumble the offseason yet again, and in two years, we’ll be talking about the same nonsense.


No disrespect intended, but just because you have a perception of who John Mara is, doesn’t mean you know who he is

What is fact is the organization has been dysfunctional for a decade, the reasons are all speculation.

Even the Chris Mara situation is unknown. Supposedly he has a good reputation around the league, and we really don’t know his influence behind the scenes.

Fan base is angry, they need a target, John Mara is the logical one. He has failed for a decade, but we don’t know why and we don’t know how to fix it.

It also gets overlooked that the Giants have won 2 Super Bowls under John. It gets dismissed here because it does not fit the narrative, but it s a fact they won.

Many speak of the arrogance Gettleman shows and while displaying the same arrogance in proclaiming they know with certainty what goes on behind closed doors in the Giants organization, we don’t.
I think it should be discussed;  
Angel Eyes : 12/18/2021 9:07 am : link
how much of a coincidence is it that the Giants' fortunes have plummeted since after Chris Mara signed on?
joeinpa  
Sean : 12/18/2021 9:09 am : link
I agree with you. I find it frustrating when fans talk about “giving up on the franchise” when they have won two Super Bowl titles in the last 15 years. Further, the Giants are the only team to have won a SB title in each of the last 4 decades. That cannot be ignored.

However, this team is 22-55 since the beginning of 2017. That also cannot be ignored. I think it is fair to think that the Giants have struggled to adapt to the modern NFL (post 2011 CBA). Hiring a GM from the outside would be a good start.
No one can argue that the drafting  
Chris L. : 12/18/2021 9:15 am : link
since Chris Marra has been involved has not only been bad but historically bad. This alone is reason to clean out the personnel department including family members.
RE: RE: RE: Sean...I hate to admit it  
Giantimistic : 12/18/2021 9:19 am : link
In comment 15500279 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15500269 Silver Spoon said:


Quote:


In comment 15500257 Chris L. said:


Quote:


but I agree with you. The more embarrasing things get the greater the likelihood John Mara sees the light or Tisch makes him see the light.



Unfortunately, I don’t think this is the case. I think Johnny Boy truly believes this pathetic team is a few players away from competing, which is so far from the truth. Johnny Half Measure will bumble the offseason yet again, and in two years, we’ll be talking about the same nonsense.



No disrespect intended, but just because you have a perception of who John Mara is, doesn’t mean you know who he is

What is fact is the organization has been dysfunctional for a decade, the reasons are all speculation.

Even the Chris Mara situation is unknown. Supposedly he has a good reputation around the league, and we really don’t know his influence behind the scenes.

Fan base is angry, they need a target, John Mara is the logical one. He has failed for a decade, but we don’t know why and we don’t know how to fix it.

It also gets overlooked that the Giants have won 2 Super Bowls under John. It gets dismissed here because it does not fit the narrative, but it s a fact they won.

Many speak of the arrogance Gettleman shows and while displaying the same arrogance in proclaiming they know with certainty what goes on behind closed doors in the Giants organization, we don’t.


I agree with this. I have worked in small organizations (50 or less employees) and small to midsized (600 plus employees). Earlier in my career when I was not part of senior management, many people--including me at times--would have very skewed ideas. Even if someone from Senior Management leaked out some information, it never was the full story or how everyone there experienced it or perceived it.

Having spent many years in Senior Management and in the behind the closed door meetings, I am always a bit amused when I hear what people think are actually being discussed or happening behind closed doors. This does not mean the truth or details never make their way out--however, very rarely does the full picture.

I have to imagine this is largely the case with the Giants and the information that actually makes it to the fans. The information that makes it to the media--even with good sources can have an agenda behind it or is the perception of a few people.

Very rarely are things black and white as they are often presented.

We changed GM  
johnnyb : 12/18/2021 9:21 am : link
and the result has been the same. We changed coached THREE times and the result has been the same. We made changes in the scouting and personnel area , firing Marc Ross among others. And the result has been the same.

What is the constant? What hasn’t changed (besides the results)? Chris Mara is the Senior Vice President of player personnel, since 2011. Here the problem lies. If his last name is not Mara, he more than likely would have been fired as well.
That was me-Breaker- next is Boomer and Kay  
Breaker : 12/18/2021 9:25 am : link
Yeah. Not many listening but was easy to get through and you have start somewhere. I posted what we should do snd figured every little bit helps. Next is Boomer an Michael Kay
johnnyb  
Chris L. : 12/18/2021 9:29 am : link
Exactly! Its why businesses of all sizes have anti-nepotism rules built into their hiring practices. Everything is great until the performance is bad and then "how do you fire a family member?"
Breaker  
Chris L. : 12/18/2021 9:33 am : link
you the man! I knew it had to be a BBI'er because of the recent extensive discussions on this issue on BBI. Applying media pressure is about all we can do as fans.
RE: I call BS  
Breaker : 12/18/2021 9:42 am : link
Its about the draft board and the maras rolein putting it together. The scouting. The pro personnel evaluation. Chris mara is very in olved. Canty even said that
Im sure DG has final decision but we need to clean out the whole house. Not just Gettleman. Thats the easy part
RE: We changed GM  
ajr2456 : 12/18/2021 9:42 am : link
In comment 15500290 johnnyb said:
Quote:
and the result has been the same. We changed coached THREE times and the result has been the same. We made changes in the scouting and personnel area , firing Marc Ross among others. And the result has been the same.

What is the constant? What hasn’t changed (besides the results)? Chris Mara is the Senior Vice President of player personnel, since 2011. Here the problem lies. If his last name is not Mara, he more than likely would have been fired as well.


This. Not sure why it’s so hard for some to admit the truth about the Giants. Mara is the problem. Chris stinks and John is James Dolan who got lucky twice. At least Dolan had the brains to give unlimited free food on fan appreciation day during the Knicks darkest days.
RE: joeinpa  
joeinpa : 12/18/2021 9:44 am : link
In comment 15500285 Sean said:
Quote:
I agree with you. I find it frustrating when fans talk about “giving up on the franchise” when they have won two Super Bowl titles in the last 15 years. Further, the Giants are the only team to have won a SB title in each of the last 4 decades. That cannot be ignored.

However, this team is 22-55 since the beginning of 2017. That also cannot be ignored. I think it is fair to think that the Giants have struggled to adapt to the modern NFL (post 2011 CBA). Hiring a GM from the outside would be a good start.


It s obvious they have, Sean
Mara and Tisch  
Sammo85 : 12/18/2021 9:45 am : link
They inherited their true ownership stakes at the start of that Coughlin era in 2005-2006 season and have watched every decision of theirs be failure after failure. The verdict is in and they are both terrible owners. Neither has really worked in anything from the ground up. Not surprising they don’t know what they are doing.

The only solution is for Mara to remove himself from all meddling and ridiculous methodologies with the coach and GM square dances the last ten years and just write checks. Chris Mara has become a bit of a lamentable scapegoat, because it’s John Mara who is the real problem.

This organization needs a VP for football operations first to insulate and keep ownership away and who can then hire a GM and implement a true football operation.

This organization does not have a functional football operation from which no philosophy, strategy, approach, vision and tactical decision making could truly succeed.
There  
Les in TO : 12/18/2021 9:45 am : link
Are too many cooks in the kitchen. It’s good to be collaborative and listen to the opinions of others but the GM needs to be in charge of team building/architecture. While we don’t know the inner workings of the board room it seems like Reese and Gettleman needed to run major decisions by John or Chris. The Maras need to adapt and give their GM the overall decision rights for who the Giants hire draft bench or sign. Otherwise this team will probably be in the basement for another decade, no matter which free agents, coaches and computah guyz are on boarded.
Biggest issue - that’s solvable - is Joe Judge  
trueblueinpw : 12/18/2021 9:46 am : link
Chris Canty made a great point the other day about GMs in the NFL. He pointed out that most GMs only get one shot at the job. Which is to say, NFL GMs don’t recycle like coaches do - you basically get one shot at the job. (Obviously, our beloved Getty proves this isn’t always the case).

Canty went on to say that a really good GM candidate isn’t going to want to be tied to Joe Judge and so the Giants will be limiting themselves if they demand to keep Judge.

Now about Chris Mara. He’s not going anywhere anymore than Stephen Jones is going to leave the Cowboys. Meddlesome owners and their family members are par for the course in professional sports.

This idea that the owner of the Giants is going to step aside and sweep away his family members so some GM can save the Giants is a fantasy. I want to bang Erin Andrews under the Christmas tree tonight. Unfortunately, that’s just as likely as John Mara stepping aside while some new GM makes all our draft picks. Ain’t gonna happen.

But what could well happen, is that a qualified GM could come in and work with John and Cris Mara to find a better way to run the team. The best chance to get a qualified GM is to make it known that Joe Judge does not have to be retained. GM candidates need to know that they will have complete control of coach and player personnel. That’s what we should be clamoring for on WFAN and social media.
I don't understand something  
Arkbach : 12/18/2021 9:46 am : link
with all the front office incompetence, poor drafting, questionable trades, and bad player acquisition decisions spanning ten years now WHY haven't we read or heard of a former Giants front office person tell us they were overruled or complain that Mara asserts undue influence over player decisions? Surely by now Reese, Ross, Coughlin, McAdoo, or somebody that left would speak about this to an inquiring reporter. Because I haven't seen or heard anything I'm left to wonder if all this Chris Mara talk is exaggerated. The closest thing I remember is the McAdoo story from July 2018 and that stopped short of an indictment.
RE: joeinpa  
ron mexico : 12/18/2021 9:49 am : link
In comment 15500285 Sean said:
Quote:
I agree with you. I find it frustrating when fans talk about “giving up on the franchise” when they have won two Super Bowl titles in the last 15 years. Further, the Giants are the only team to have won a SB title in each of the last 4 decades. That cannot be ignored.

However, this team is 22-55 since the beginning of 2017. That also cannot be ignored. I think it is fair to think that the Giants have struggled to adapt to the modern NFL (post 2011 CBA). Hiring a GM from the outside would be a good start.


the SB title in each of the last 4 decades is so misleading. It makes you think that the team is consistently competitive when in reality we had two pockets of (dominance in the 80s, competitiveness on the 00) that just happened to barely cross over the decade.

outside of those 8-10 years, the giants have been mostly shit in the 55 years of the SB era.
RE: We changed GM  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 12/18/2021 9:52 am : link
In comment 15500290 johnnyb said:
Quote:
and the result has been the same. We changed coached THREE times and the result has been the same. We made changes in the scouting and personnel area , firing Marc Ross among others. And the result has been the same.

What is the constant? What hasn’t changed (besides the results)? Chris Mara is the Senior Vice President of player personnel, since 2011. Here the problem lies. If his last name is not Mara, he more than likely would have been fired as well.


It's more than that, it's the Giants' committee/conflict approach to decision making. The Giants have only been successful when they've had a strong Head Coach with a clear identity for the team and the GM is aligned to that. Problem is the GMs (late-term Reese and DG) have been terrible and we've cycled through 2 young coaches who weren't ready and a coach who is not HC material. Not too mention too many voices in the room who have not had success in years.
RE: Silver spoon  
FStubbs : 12/18/2021 9:54 am : link
In comment 15500271 Chris L. said:
Quote:
I hate to agree but rinse and repeat is the more likely outcome. I am just happy that for the first time the issue is being discussed which definitely puts more pressure on John Mara to get rid of the nepotism.


This. I'm starting to think the people so vociferously defending Chris Mara when there's no reason to *keep him* in his position are probably recipients of nepotism themselves in real life.

If he were "Chris Martin" everyone would want to see him go.
RE: Mara and Tisch  
mikemo599 : 12/18/2021 9:58 am : link
In comment 15500304 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
They inherited their true ownership stakes at the start of that Coughlin era in 2005-2006 season and have watched every decision of theirs be failure after failure. The verdict is in and they are both terrible owners. Neither has really worked in anything from the ground up. Not surprising they don’t know what they are doing.

The only solution is for Mara to remove himself from all meddling and ridiculous methodologies with the coach and GM square dances the last ten years and just write checks. Chris Mara has become a bit of a lamentable scapegoat, because it’s John Mara who is the real problem.

This organization needs a VP for football operations first to insulate and keep ownership away and who can then hire a GM and implement a true football operation.

This organization does not have a functional football operation from which no philosophy, strategy, approach, vision and tactical decision making could truly succeed.



100% spot on. When does the Tisch family wake the fuck up! Mara u are 0fer on every decision since you father passed..you're done get the fuck out
RE: Mara and Tisch  
FStubbs : 12/18/2021 10:01 am : link
In comment 15500304 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
They inherited their true ownership stakes at the start of that Coughlin era in 2005-2006 season and have watched every decision of theirs be failure after failure. The verdict is in and they are both terrible owners. Neither has really worked in anything from the ground up. Not surprising they don’t know what they are doing.

The only solution is for Mara to remove himself from all meddling and ridiculous methodologies with the coach and GM square dances the last ten years and just write checks. Chris Mara has become a bit of a lamentable scapegoat, because it’s John Mara who is the real problem.

This organization needs a VP for football operations first to insulate and keep ownership away and who can then hire a GM and implement a true football operation.

This organization does not have a functional football operation from which no philosophy, strategy, approach, vision and tactical decision making could truly succeed.


Not to defend John Mara, because he is a problem "the offense is broken" - but he was sitting in that seat in 2007 and 2011. (Unless you want to argue Ann Mara was still technically owner for those two championships). The key change is Chris getting "promoted".

This is why I focus on Chris more than John. John is meddlesome, but he's never positioned himself as a personnel guy to my knowledge. Remove Chris (and Tim McDonnell), and I think a GM becomes far more powerful, because John won't have reasons to overrule or influence decisions. The "committee" effectively goes away.
RE: RE: joeinpa  
FStubbs : 12/18/2021 10:03 am : link
In comment 15500309 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 15500285 Sean said:


Quote:


I agree with you. I find it frustrating when fans talk about “giving up on the franchise” when they have won two Super Bowl titles in the last 15 years. Further, the Giants are the only team to have won a SB title in each of the last 4 decades. That cannot be ignored.

However, this team is 22-55 since the beginning of 2017. That also cannot be ignored. I think it is fair to think that the Giants have struggled to adapt to the modern NFL (post 2011 CBA). Hiring a GM from the outside would be a good start.



the SB title in each of the last 4 decades is so misleading. It makes you think that the team is consistently competitive when in reality we had two pockets of (dominance in the 80s, competitiveness on the 00) that just happened to barely cross over the decade.

outside of those 8-10 years, the giants have been mostly shit in the 55 years of the SB era.


There's a school of thought that the Giants are essentially the same as the Detroit Lions, especially from the 60s forward - the only difference is that they got lucky and LT (who should have been a Saint) and Eli (who should have been a Charger) came in to save the Giants.
RE: I don't understand something  
ron mexico : 12/18/2021 10:07 am : link
In comment 15500307 Arkbach said:
Quote:
with all the front office incompetence, poor drafting, questionable trades, and bad player acquisition decisions spanning ten years now WHY haven't we read or heard of a former Giants front office person tell us they were overruled or complain that Mara asserts undue influence over player decisions? Surely by now Reese, Ross, Coughlin, McAdoo, or somebody that left would speak about this to an inquiring reporter. Because I haven't seen or heard anything I'm left to wonder if all this Chris Mara talk is exaggerated. The closest thing I remember is the McAdoo story from July 2018 and that stopped short of an indictment.


Its a fair question.

I'm guessing its because Chris M is not some diabolical mastermind behind the scenes. Instead he is a personable friendly guy who is working in a group of decision makers. There are enough of them to spread the blame around. Its death by committee.

I think the other poster got it right when he said this committee model will only work when you have a very strong HC with a clear vision and the gravitas top get that vision implemented. Those guys are pretty rare.


RE: I call BS  
EricJ : 12/18/2021 10:14 am : link
In comment 15500266 DannyDimes said:
Quote:
Can anyone name (with proof) a time that ownership stopped DG or JJ from making a draft pick or signing a free agent?


This speculation can and could have been corrected if Chris Mara would take a role in the organization that was NOT tied to player acquisition.

They could create a VP of corporate relationships role or something.

The fact that they insist on Chris remaining in this particular job for so long to me says he is involved.

He may not FORCE Gettleman or Judge to select a player, but when one of your owners is making a "recommendation"... what do you think is going to happen?
Was Chris mara  
TrueBlue56 : 12/18/2021 10:19 am : link
responsible for all of the ex cardinals that bettcher wanted? How about all of the SEC draft picks under Judge?

The one constant I have seen is the player acquisitions that tie into the coaching staffs.

How was gettleman successful with Ron Rivera in Carolina and with Coughlin here in New York as senior V.P of personnel, but yet unsuccessful with shurmur and judge.

Shurmur and judge have been able to build their teams as they see fit and I believe they have and had a lot of input in the draft as well as free agency. I have not seen any evidence of John Mara or ownership in general meddling, overruling or forcing personnel on the coaching staffs.

But, let's keep hammering on chris Mara, who no one has any idea of how much influence he has had on free agents or the draft. Might as well rail on some unknown custodian or concession stand vendor and blame them for the roster too.
RE: I call BS  
ron mexico : 12/18/2021 10:19 am : link
In comment 15500266 DannyDimes said:
Quote:
Can anyone name (with proof) a time that ownership stopped DG or JJ from making a draft pick or signing a free agent?


just out of curiosity, what would you accept as proof?

Committee Decision Making  
Arkbach : 12/18/2021 10:24 am : link
is a feel good model and results in no blame for mistakes as everyone is supposed to agree in the end. Just how that operates is a question. Having attended a multitude of meetings on decisions after the debate the boss asks "do we all agree" and no one says anything. That means if you still don't agree with the consensus then you better be a good employee and implement it anyway. Are all these GMs and HCs afraid for their jobs (Mara influence) and don't object or did they really subscribe to the committee outcome?
RE: RE: Mara and Tisch  
Del Shofner : 12/18/2021 10:29 am : link
In comment 15500318 FStubbs said:
Quote:
The key change is Chris getting "promoted".

This is why I focus on Chris more than John. John is meddlesome, but he's never positioned himself as a personnel guy to my knowledge. Remove Chris (and Tim McDonnell), and I think a GM becomes far more powerful, because John won't have reasons to overrule or influence decisions. The "committee" effectively goes away.


This is how I see it as well. Unfortunately, the nature of nepotism is that those changes are never made.
Mr. Ron  
Arkbach : 12/18/2021 10:30 am : link
yes to your question. Where is the is the proof? Who has accused the Maras of influencing decisions? Surely by now some former employee would have said something. Remember after Tarkenton and Dryer left they said something about Well meddling. Why haven't we seen anything like this by now after ten years of ineptness.
RE: RE: RE: Sean...I hate to admit it  
DonQuixote : 12/18/2021 10:34 am : link
In comment 15500279 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15500269 Silver Spoon said:


Quote:


In comment 15500257 Chris L. said:


Quote:


but I agree with you. The more embarrasing things get the greater the likelihood John Mara sees the light or Tisch makes him see the light.



Unfortunately, I don’t think this is the case. I think Johnny Boy truly believes this pathetic team is a few players away from competing, which is so far from the truth. Johnny Half Measure will bumble the offseason yet again, and in two years, we’ll be talking about the same nonsense.



No disrespect intended, but just because you have a perception of who John Mara is, doesn’t mean you know who he is

What is fact is the organization has been dysfunctional for a decade, the reasons are all speculation.

Even the Chris Mara situation is unknown. Supposedly he has a good reputation around the league, and we really don’t know his influence behind the scenes.

Fan base is angry, they need a target, John Mara is the logical one. He has failed for a decade, but we don’t know why and we don’t know how to fix it.

It also gets overlooked that the Giants have won 2 Super Bowls under John. It gets dismissed here because it does not fit the narrative, but it s a fact they won.

Many speak of the arrogance Gettleman shows and while displaying the same arrogance in proclaiming they know with certainty what goes on behind closed doors in the Giants organization, we don’t.


I agree with this. Anger and frustration is understandable, but the hubris from fans thinking they know what is going on and know better … I don’t get that.
RE: Mr. Ron  
Del Shofner : 12/18/2021 10:39 am : link
In comment 15500336 Arkbach said:
Quote:
yes to your question. Where is the is the proof? Who has accused the Maras of influencing decisions? Surely by now some former employee would have said something. Remember after Tarkenton and Dryer left they said something about Well meddling. Why haven't we seen anything like this by now after ten years of ineptness.


"Where is the proof?" - I have to laugh at that. Click on Giants Info & History on this website, then click on Team Administration:

Senior Vice President of Player Personnel: Chris Mara

Co-Directors of Player Personnel: Mark Koncz and Tim McDonnell

The "proof" is that it's the fucking job of Chris Mara and Tim McDonnell to make sure our player personnel are good and don't suck. And since they've had their jobs our player personnel has sucked. What more proof do you need?
The Giants won two super bowls with John standing there  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/18/2021 10:40 am : link
He did not hire Coughlin or Accorsi, or Reese, who built those teams. He was along for the ride. Those three men did the building. John came into power after Wellington had already put them into place.
RE: Biggest issue - that’s solvable - is Joe Judge  
FStubbs : 12/18/2021 10:41 am : link
In comment 15500306 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
Chris Canty made a great point the other day about GMs in the NFL. He pointed out that most GMs only get one shot at the job. Which is to say, NFL GMs don’t recycle like coaches do - you basically get one shot at the job. (Obviously, our beloved Getty proves this isn’t always the case).

Canty went on to say that a really good GM candidate isn’t going to want to be tied to Joe Judge and so the Giants will be limiting themselves if they demand to keep Judge.

Now about Chris Mara. He’s not going anywhere anymore than Stephen Jones is going to leave the Cowboys. Meddlesome owners and their family members are par for the course in professional sports.

This idea that the owner of the Giants is going to step aside and sweep away his family members so some GM can save the Giants is a fantasy. I want to bang Erin Andrews under the Christmas tree tonight. Unfortunately, that’s just as likely as John Mara stepping aside while some new GM makes all our draft picks. Ain’t gonna happen.

But what could well happen, is that a qualified GM could come in and work with John and Cris Mara to find a better way to run the team. The best chance to get a qualified GM is to make it known that Joe Judge does not have to be retained. GM candidates need to know that they will have complete control of coach and player personnel. That’s what we should be clamoring for on WFAN and social media.


By all counts, all Stephen Jones does is block Jerry Jones from making decisions while Will McClay is the de facto GM.
RE: RE: Mr. Ron  
FStubbs : 12/18/2021 10:43 am : link
In comment 15500340 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
In comment 15500336 Arkbach said:


Quote:


yes to your question. Where is the is the proof? Who has accused the Maras of influencing decisions? Surely by now some former employee would have said something. Remember after Tarkenton and Dryer left they said something about Well meddling. Why haven't we seen anything like this by now after ten years of ineptness.



"Where is the proof?" - I have to laugh at that. Click on Giants Info & History on this website, then click on Team Administration:

Senior Vice President of Player Personnel: Chris Mara

Co-Directors of Player Personnel: Mark Koncz and Tim McDonnell

The "proof" is that it's the fucking job of Chris Mara and Tim McDonnell to make sure our player personnel are good and don't suck. And since they've had their jobs our player personnel has sucked. What more proof do you need?


I've pointed this out before. The folks saying they are not involved are the ones pushing conspiracy theories based on the Giants own website.

I'll point out that the scouts are all under Mara on that view, not Gettleman. It's clear who they report to.
I can't believe I continue to be the voice of defending anything  
Jimmy Googs : 12/18/2021 10:46 am : link
with the NY Giants lately, but this whole poster agenda thing that Chris Mara is a clear-cut problem, and described in many posts that he is even more of a problem than the GM is just looney tunes.

The OP writes "...why would any new GM come here knowing his player personnel decisions could be overruled by Chris Mara".

1) how do you know Chris Mara is overruling Getts, even at all?
2) how do you know Chris Mara doesn't actually come up with better options than Getts from time to time but he is the one that is getting overruled?
3) how do you know they both don't agree in most cases?
4) how do you know that Mara is actually coming up with any credible ideas that are even being taken into serious consideration?
5) if Mara-nepotism runs rampant and it negatively affects the GM doing his job properly in a consistent manner, why do you think Getts took this job? Afterall, he clearly must have known this was going to be the case and it only risks smearing his resume even more after being recently dismissed from Carolina.

Looking forward to logical responses to any of these if you have one. Please hold back the conspiracy theories if you will though, as I haven't got time for the pain.

The GM runs the show for the Giants. Getts is the one that has built this roster and he is the one driving the process. This is painstakingly obvious by what we have witnessed over the past 4 years, the numerous pressers and media session, and how they have communicated everything publicly.

I am sure various FO parties discuss decisions with the GM, with those names depending upon the type of decision and its importance. I am sure this includes Chris Mara from time to time too. But they suggest that a good amoutn of collaboration occurs in the building as well so I would like to think that is a better thing than a bad thing. You may not like Chris Mara or any other owner/family member having a working title (I would prefer they don't as well but do not overstate its importance), but the bad decision making coming out of the General Manager's office is what is holding this franchise down.

Bottom line - this will get better when the Giants find a competent GM that is better at evaluating talent, and the family thing will just fall in line and/or become irrelevant.
RE: Was Chris mara  
DonQuixote : 12/18/2021 10:48 am : link
In comment 15500331 TrueBlue56 said:
Quote:
responsible for all of the ex cardinals that bettcher wanted? How about all of the SEC draft picks under Judge?

The one constant I have seen is the player acquisitions that tie into the coaching staffs.

How was gettleman successful with Ron Rivera in Carolina and with Coughlin here in New York as senior V.P of personnel, but yet unsuccessful with shurmur and judge.

Shurmur and judge have been able to build their teams as they see fit and I believe they have and had a lot of input in the draft as well as free agency. I have not seen any evidence of John Mara or ownership in general meddling, overruling or forcing personnel on the coaching staffs.

But, let's keep hammering on chris Mara, who no one has any idea of how much influence he has had on free agents or the draft. Might as well rail on some unknown custodian or concession stand vendor and blame them for the roster too.


+1. Fans are out for blood for good reason, but all this pretending that they know what is going on (nepotism, committees) all sounds like BS to me. Some of it may be right, or wrong, I just do not know.
RE: RE: Was Chris mara  
ron mexico : 12/18/2021 10:54 am : link
In comment 15500353 DonQuixote said:
Quote:
In comment 15500331 TrueBlue56 said:


Quote:


responsible for all of the ex cardinals that bettcher wanted? How about all of the SEC draft picks under Judge?

The one constant I have seen is the player acquisitions that tie into the coaching staffs.

How was gettleman successful with Ron Rivera in Carolina and with Coughlin here in New York as senior V.P of personnel, but yet unsuccessful with shurmur and judge.

Shurmur and judge have been able to build their teams as they see fit and I believe they have and had a lot of input in the draft as well as free agency. I have not seen any evidence of John Mara or ownership in general meddling, overruling or forcing personnel on the coaching staffs.

But, let's keep hammering on chris Mara, who no one has any idea of how much influence he has had on free agents or the draft. Might as well rail on some unknown custodian or concession stand vendor and blame them for the roster too.



+1. Fans are out for blood for good reason, but all this pretending that they know what is going on (nepotism, committees) all sounds like BS to me. Some of it may be right, or wrong, I just do not know.


there is enough reporting and direct quotes from the main players that the committee approach is 100% accurate

Googs, I challenge you to find one quote or piece of reporting that suggests the GM runs the show.

The truth is your theory is way more speculative than mine
RE: RE: RE: Mr. Ron  
section125 : 12/18/2021 10:56 am : link
In comment 15500346 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15500340 Del Shofner said:


Quote:


In comment 15500336 Arkbach said:


Quote:


yes to your question. Where is the is the proof? Who has accused the Maras of influencing decisions? Surely by now some former employee would have said something. Remember after Tarkenton and Dryer left they said something about Well meddling. Why haven't we seen anything like this by now after ten years of ineptness.



"Where is the proof?" - I have to laugh at that. Click on Giants Info & History on this website, then click on Team Administration:

Senior Vice President of Player Personnel: Chris Mara

Co-Directors of Player Personnel: Mark Koncz and Tim McDonnell

The "proof" is that it's the fucking job of Chris Mara and Tim McDonnell to make sure our player personnel are good and don't suck. And since they've had their jobs our player personnel has sucked. What more proof do you need?



I've pointed this out before. The folks saying they are not involved are the ones pushing conspiracy theories based on the Giants own website.

I'll point out that the scouts are all under Mara on that view, not Gettleman. It's clear who they report to.


I believe it ws DG that let the longtime SEC scout go...
Googs - here it is from DG's own mouth - I don't know how more  
ron mexico : 12/18/2021 11:01 am : link
clearer this could be


Q: Let’s get this big picture question out of the way. Obviously, we understand Giants, personnel, collaborative. If you disagree, who has the final say?

A: At the end of the day, it’s about building consensus and it’s about getting to the right place. I’ve been doing this long enough with Ron (Rivera) and then Pat (Shurmur), whatever. We’re going to get to the right place. It’s not… It’s about the right answer.

Q: It’s not slamming your fist down?

A: No, I’ve never done that in my life. Except when, no I’m only kidding. I can’t say it. I can’t give you a throwaway line. Bottom line is, it’s collaborative.

Q: I’ve heard some people say so I’ll ask you, there’s this perception from some that it’s going to be Dave Gettleman picking the players and it’s Joe Judge’s job to coach them. Do you feel that way?

A: No. It’s going to be collaborative. I don’t understand where that notion comes from. That notion has got to be coming from people that have never worked with me.


AD
Q: That is the Giants way. In the past, that was George Young’s statement, right? The GM picks the players.

A: There was a way, way back in the day. It was scouts scout, players play, coaches’ coach, etc. That world has changed.
Link - ( New Window )
Team Adminstration  
Arkbach : 12/18/2021 11:01 am : link
are only titles in a family business. Did you know that Robert Kraft is the CEO of the Patriots, yet I doubt he gets involved in team decisions. Bad proof citing Mara family in the admin section of Giants.com. Need testimony. Witnesses. Cite facts.
RE: RE: I don't understand something  
Jimmy Googs : 12/18/2021 11:04 am : link
In comment 15500323 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 15500307 Arkbach said:


Quote:


with all the front office incompetence, poor drafting, questionable trades, and bad player acquisition decisions spanning ten years now WHY haven't we read or heard of a former Giants front office person tell us they were overruled or complain that Mara asserts undue influence over player decisions? Surely by now Reese, Ross, Coughlin, McAdoo, or somebody that left would speak about this to an inquiring reporter. Because I haven't seen or heard anything I'm left to wonder if all this Chris Mara talk is exaggerated. The closest thing I remember is the McAdoo story from July 2018 and that stopped short of an indictment.



Its a fair question.

I'm guessing its because Chris M is not some diabolical mastermind behind the scenes. Instead he is a personable friendly guy who is working in a group of decision makers. There are enough of them to spread the blame around. Its death by committee.


Or maybe because it doesn't happen...
RE: RE: RE: Was Chris mara  
Jimmy Googs : 12/18/2021 11:06 am : link
In comment 15500355 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 15500353 DonQuixote said:


Quote:


In comment 15500331 TrueBlue56 said:


Quote:


responsible for all of the ex cardinals that bettcher wanted? How about all of the SEC draft picks under Judge?

The one constant I have seen is the player acquisitions that tie into the coaching staffs.

How was gettleman successful with Ron Rivera in Carolina and with Coughlin here in New York as senior V.P of personnel, but yet unsuccessful with shurmur and judge.

Shurmur and judge have been able to build their teams as they see fit and I believe they have and had a lot of input in the draft as well as free agency. I have not seen any evidence of John Mara or ownership in general meddling, overruling or forcing personnel on the coaching staffs.

But, let's keep hammering on chris Mara, who no one has any idea of how much influence he has had on free agents or the draft. Might as well rail on some unknown custodian or concession stand vendor and blame them for the roster too.



+1. Fans are out for blood for good reason, but all this pretending that they know what is going on (nepotism, committees) all sounds like BS to me. Some of it may be right, or wrong, I just do not know.



there is enough reporting and direct quotes from the main players that the committee approach is 100% accurate

Googs, I challenge you to find one quote or piece of reporting that suggests the GM runs the show.

The truth is your theory is way more speculative than mine


You mean besides the fact that all press conferences and media sessions (non gameday related) are led by Gettleman?
RE: RE: Biggest issue - that’s solvable - is Joe Judge  
trueblueinpw : 12/18/2021 11:07 am : link
In comment 15500344 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15500306 trueblueinpw said:


Quote:


Chris Canty made a great point the other day about GMs in the NFL. He pointed out that most GMs only get one shot at the job. Which is to say, NFL GMs don’t recycle like coaches do - you basically get one shot at the job. (Obviously, our beloved Getty proves this isn’t always the case).

Canty went on to say that a really good GM candidate isn’t going to want to be tied to Joe Judge and so the Giants will be limiting themselves if they demand to keep Judge.

Now about Chris Mara. He’s not going anywhere anymore than Stephen Jones is going to leave the Cowboys. Meddlesome owners and their family members are par for the course in professional sports.

This idea that the owner of the Giants is going to step aside and sweep away his family members so some GM can save the Giants is a fantasy. I want to bang Erin Andrews under the Christmas tree tonight. Unfortunately, that’s just as likely as John Mara stepping aside while some new GM makes all our draft picks. Ain’t gonna happen.

But what could well happen, is that a qualified GM could come in and work with John and Cris Mara to find a better way to run the team. The best chance to get a qualified GM is to make it known that Joe Judge does not have to be retained. GM candidates need to know that they will have complete control of coach and player personnel. That’s what we should be clamoring for on WFAN and social media.



By all counts, all Stephen Jones does is block Jerry Jones from making decisions while Will McClay is the de facto GM.


Really? Respectfully, I havent heard anything like that. Now I’m no fan of the Pokes but I worked in Texas for 15 years and used to hear a lot of Dallas fans complain about how Stephen and Jerry were screwing up the coaching and personnel decisions. Either way, I’m fairly certain it’s the Jones’ calling all the shots at The Star.

Regardless, my point stands that owners are gonna be a part of the operation. That’s why they own the team, meddling is a feature to them, not a bug. Any GM is going to know this and a good GM is going to be able to succeed even under these circumstances.
Or do you think Gettleman only goes on the mic AFTER  
Jimmy Googs : 12/18/2021 11:08 am : link
he speaks with Chris Mara who conveys to him what is really going on with team building process and how to say it?
Proof - collaborative "committee" decision making  
Arkbach : 12/18/2021 11:09 am : link
Thanks Ron. Can you cite the interview source and date for the doubters? Any business school gurus out there with an opinion on best decision making practices? Intuitively the leader should listen to opinions of the experts he has access to and make the call. Committee decisions are group think.
RE: Googs - here it is from DG's own mouth - I don't know how more  
Jimmy Googs : 12/18/2021 11:12 am : link
In comment 15500363 ron mexico said:
Quote:
clearer this could be


Q: Let’s get this big picture question out of the way. Obviously, we understand Giants, personnel, collaborative. If you disagree, who has the final say?

A: At the end of the day, it’s about building consensus and it’s about getting to the right place. I’ve been doing this long enough with Ron (Rivera) and then Pat (Shurmur), whatever. We’re going to get to the right place. It’s not… It’s about the right answer.

Q: It’s not slamming your fist down?

A: No, I’ve never done that in my life. Except when, no I’m only kidding. I can’t say it. I can’t give you a throwaway line. Bottom line is, it’s collaborative.

Q: I’ve heard some people say so I’ll ask you, there’s this perception from some that it’s going to be Dave Gettleman picking the players and it’s Joe Judge’s job to coach them. Do you feel that way?

A: No. It’s going to be collaborative. I don’t understand where that notion comes from. That notion has got to be coming from people that have never worked with me.


AD
Q: That is the Giants way. In the past, that was George Young’s statement, right? The GM picks the players.

A: There was a way, way back in the day. It was scouts scout, players play, coaches’ coach, etc. That world has changed. Link - ( New Window )


?? Nothing in here is different than I wrote above. They speak with one another and share views/opinions...collaborate.

But the GM is driving the decision making process.

again...
Ron did provide the link  
Arkbach : 12/18/2021 11:14 am : link
Sorry
RE: Or do you think Gettleman only goes on the mic AFTER  
ron mexico : 12/18/2021 11:16 am : link
In comment 15500372 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
he speaks with Chris Mara who conveys to him what is really going on with team building process and how to say it?


ok dude, believe what you want, I don't care anymore.
You have nothing but strawman arguments





I agree with Googs..  
Sean : 12/18/2021 11:21 am : link
I think a lot of the issue here is the lack of a long term plan. John Mara plays a huge role in this with his continued “win or else” mandates:

2016: Reese has to win, results in $200M spent on the defense
2018: Retool around a 3-13 team and keep Eli
2021: Spend into future years to try and win the division.

A lot of short term fixes, never a true “rebuild” plan.
Could not agree more  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 12/18/2021 11:26 am : link
Everything the Mara's have touched the past ten years has been a fking disaster.

Realistically, these situations dont get better; there is a major disconnect and im sure they wont take responsibility for the mess, and the carousal of incompetence will continue.
That isn't true or fair and you know it.  
Jimmy Googs : 12/18/2021 11:26 am : link
You are of a belief that Chris Mara is a key issue in the FO and has likely caused a great deal of the problems with the way the team is run and the roster built because he can/has overruled the GM.

And I am not. While I can understand the negative perception issues of family members in the front office, I am very comfortable with the view that General Manager Dave Gettleman has predominately driven the roster building process, in collaboration with others, over the past four years and it has not been good because of his process, views and decisions.

RE: Proof - collaborative  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/18/2021 11:27 am : link
In comment 15500373 Arkbach said:
Quote:
Thanks Ron. Can you cite the interview source and date for the doubters? Any business school gurus out there with an opinion on best decision making practices? Intuitively the leader should listen to opinions of the experts he has access to and make the call. Committee decisions are group think.


"Consensus" is a huge red flag. This isn't a democracy or kindergarten where everyone should feel good.
RE: That isn't true or fair and you know it.  
japanhead : 12/18/2021 11:36 am : link
In comment 15500389 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
You are of a belief that Chris Mara is a key issue in the FO and has likely caused a great deal of the problems with the way the team is run and the roster built because he can/has overruled the GM.

And I am not. While I can understand the negative perception issues of family members in the front office, I am very comfortable with the view that General Manager Dave Gettleman has predominately driven the roster building process, in collaboration with others, over the past four years and it has not been good because of his process, views and decisions.


no one is saying gettleman isn't a problem. just that he is one of a number of problems.

it is stupid to think that the *senior vice president of player personnel* would have absolutely no role whatsoever in shaping player acquisition.

gettleman is a problem. chris mara is a problem. shitty assistant coaches like bettcher who want shitty ex-cardinal players are a problem. shitty HC's like shurmur who want shitty quarterbacks like daniel jones and kyle lauletta are a problem. the owner/president who insists on driving the hiring process for GMs and HCs and who picks shitty GMs and HCs is the problem.

it is clearly a collective problem.

force-retiring gettleman will not fix the problem. just like firing reese and ross did nothing to halt or slow the descent.
Japan you aren't reading  
Jimmy Googs : 12/18/2021 11:38 am : link
Not suggesting the Giants don't have multiple problems.

However, the role and decision making responsibilities of the GM being compromised isn't one of them...
RE: Team Adminstration  
Del Shofner : 12/18/2021 11:46 am : link
In comment 15500364 Arkbach said:
Quote:
are only titles in a family business. Did you know that Robert Kraft is the CEO of the Patriots, yet I doubt he gets involved in team decisions. Bad proof citing Mara family in the admin section of Giants.com. Need testimony. Witnesses. Cite facts.


OK, so your thesis is that they have do-nothing jobs. Just as bad. We need smart professionals in these player personnel jobs.
GMs, coaches, and players have all changed with no improvement to the  
Marty in Albany : 12/18/2021 11:47 am : link
team.

The only thing that has not changed is the ownership's involvement with the team.

I believe that this calls for the application of Occam's razor.
The problem: the owner with the authority to make the needed changes is the owner who is responsible for fucking things up.
RE: That isn't true or fair and you know it.  
ron mexico : 12/18/2021 11:50 am : link
In comment 15500389 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
You are of a belief that Chris Mara is a key issue in the FO and has likely caused a great deal of the problems with the way the team is run and the roster built because he can/has overruled the GM.

And I am not. While I can understand the negative perception issues of family members in the front office, I am very comfortable with the view that General Manager Dave Gettleman has predominately driven the roster building process, in collaboration with others, over the past four years and it has not been good because of his process, views and decisions.


That is not my position

This is your straw man version of my position
RE: RE: That isn't true or fair and you know it.  
Jimmy Googs : 12/18/2021 12:04 pm : link
In comment 15500413 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 15500389 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


You are of a belief that Chris Mara is a key issue in the FO and has likely caused a great deal of the problems with the way the team is run and the roster built because he can/has overruled the GM.

And I am not. While I can understand the negative perception issues of family members in the front office, I am very comfortable with the view that General Manager Dave Gettleman has predominately driven the roster building process, in collaboration with others, over the past four years and it has not been good because of his process, views and decisions.




That is not my position

This is your straw man version of my position


Good lord, I have debated this crap with you on at least 3 or 4 threads now in the past couple weeks, and I have misconstrued your point of view? Maybe because you are all over the board possibly looking to blame everybody and anybody and that takes too much blame away from the #1 main problem, the GM.

By all means, set me straight but keep it simple because I am a little slow.

And by the way, stick your straw man comments you know where...
RE: Japan you aren't reading  
japanhead : 12/18/2021 12:05 pm : link
In comment 15500400 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Not suggesting the Giants don't have multiple problems.

However, the role and decision making responsibilities of the GM being compromised isn't one of them...


all due respect, you wouldn't know if it was compromised or not, nor to what extent.

there are a number of quotes, even posted in this thread, where gettleman has said that the decisionmaking process is collaborative.

there are other quotes where gettleman references his job as being "support staff" and that his role is to support the coaches and get them the players they want and need to be successful.

gettleman is not going against his coaches wishes to draft players like daniel jones, kyle lauletta, kadarius toney, or to get shitty free agents like antoine bethea or markus golden.

he deserves to be let go, but the shitty player acquisition, cap allocation, roster building, and shitty coaches have been a collective failure.

this is probably why mara hasn't fired him. because gettleman has been a loyal "giants way" soldier.
RE: I can't believe I continue to be the voice of defending anything  
bw in dc : 12/18/2021 12:05 pm : link
In comment 15500349 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:


The GM runs the show for the Giants. Getts is the one that has built this roster and he is the one driving the process. This is painstakingly obvious by what we have witnessed over the past 4 years, the numerous pressers and media session, and how they have communicated everything publicly.


I agree. Just a few years ago Mara was very positive about all of the changes Gettleman had made with the scouting department and the player grading process. And he didn't want to "pull the plug on that". So that seemed to be a very strong indication Gettleman was running the show like any GM does in the NFL.

Now, I certainly think Chris Mara has a voice in the room and the professionals listen because he's an owner. But I imagine that's mostly a courtesy and John makes sure Chris does not hold the gavel for ANY final decisions.

No thanks  
ron mexico : 12/18/2021 12:07 pm : link
I’ve had enough bad faith responses from you to waste any more time.

If you wan to go back, reread any of my posts and respond to that, maybe I’ll indulge you.

RE: RE: Team Adminstration  
Jimmy Googs : 12/18/2021 12:07 pm : link
In comment 15500409 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
In comment 15500364 Arkbach said:


Quote:


are only titles in a family business. Did you know that Robert Kraft is the CEO of the Patriots, yet I doubt he gets involved in team decisions. Bad proof citing Mara family in the admin section of Giants.com. Need testimony. Witnesses. Cite facts.



OK, so your thesis is that they have do-nothing jobs. Just as bad. We need smart professionals in these player personnel jobs.


Do-nothing jobs aren't just as bad, particularly if someone else has the actual do-something responsibility like the GM.

If Chris Mara has a do-nothing or do-very little role then he is doing very little harm...
RE: RE: Japan you aren't reading  
Jimmy Googs : 12/18/2021 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15500430 japanhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15500400 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


Not suggesting the Giants don't have multiple problems.

However, the role and decision making responsibilities of the GM being compromised isn't one of them...



all due respect, you wouldn't know if it was compromised or not, nor to what extent.

there are a number of quotes, even posted in this thread, where gettleman has said that the decisionmaking process is collaborative.

there are other quotes where gettleman references his job as being "support staff" and that his role is to support the coaches and get them the players they want and need to be successful.

gettleman is not going against his coaches wishes to draft players like daniel jones, kyle lauletta, kadarius toney, or to get shitty free agents like antoine bethea or markus golden.

he deserves to be let go, but the shitty player acquisition, cap allocation, roster building, and shitty coaches have been a collective failure.

this is probably why mara hasn't fired him. because gettleman has been a loyal "giants way" soldier.


Again...you are not reading.

Collective and collaborative shouldn't overstate the roles/responsibilities of those other parties and it damn well shouldn't understate Gettleman's. They have other primary responsibilities, while roster building is DG's absolute primary one.

Find a better GM and you'll see the collaboration process yielding better results...
Screw the normies on WFAN  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/18/2021 12:15 pm : link
bbi is where its at.
RE: RE: RE: Team Adminstration  
japanhead : 12/18/2021 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15500436 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15500409 Del Shofner said:


Quote:


In comment 15500364 Arkbach said:


Quote:


are only titles in a family business. Did you know that Robert Kraft is the CEO of the Patriots, yet I doubt he gets involved in team decisions. Bad proof citing Mara family in the admin section of Giants.com. Need testimony. Witnesses. Cite facts.



OK, so your thesis is that they have do-nothing jobs. Just as bad. We need smart professionals in these player personnel jobs.



Do-nothing jobs aren't just as bad, particularly if someone else has the actual do-something responsibility like the GM.

If Chris Mara has a do-nothing or do-very little role then he is doing very little harm...


if chris mara is occupying a senior vice president of player personnel job, but is not doing any work in that position, or is doing shitty work but it's known by everyone in the org that his work is shitty so he is not listened to, or marginalized, that is absolutely a big problem.

imagine if a competent person was in that position- this would be immensely helpful to the GM.

is chris mara like milton in office space? or like creed in the office, where instead of being given a live blog he's given a word .doc that says www.creedthoughts.gov.www\creedthoughts at the top, to pacify him?

how can you assert this is the case yet blow it off as trivial and not view it as a significant red flag?
We need to honeypot Chris Mara  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/18/2021 12:19 pm : link
Well, could there be any position... further down the trough?
RE: No thanks  
Jimmy Googs : 12/18/2021 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15500435 ron mexico said:
Quote:
I’ve had enough bad faith responses from you to waste any more time.

If you wan to go back, reread any of my posts and respond to that, maybe I’ll indulge you.


I have been very clear and consistent in opposition of anything nefarious forcing the GM's hand here with respect to roster building. Sorry it doesn't make for a good mystery novel.

But suit yourself nevertheless...
It’s not just Chris Mara guys  
ron mexico : 12/18/2021 12:22 pm : link
Tim McDonnell is a rising voice. He is a Mara on his mothers side.

He may very well be competent, I have no way of knowing. But he has made player personnel his career of choice and it’s unlikely he is just sitting in the background waiting for John to pass down the CEO position
RE: I think it should be discussed;  
Red Right Hand : 12/18/2021 12:25 pm : link
In comment 15500281 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
how much of a coincidence is it that the Giants' fortunes have plummeted since after Chris Mara signed on?
that's fair.
RE: RE: I think it should be discussed;  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/18/2021 12:27 pm : link
In comment 15500460 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
In comment 15500281 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


how much of a coincidence is it that the Giants' fortunes have plummeted since after Chris Mara signed on?

that's fair.


Hubris set in all around everywhere after the 2nd SB win.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Team Adminstration  
Jimmy Googs : 12/18/2021 12:34 pm : link
In comment 15500448 japanhead said:
Quote:


if chris mara is occupying a senior vice president of player personnel job, but is not doing any work in that position, or is doing shitty work but it's known by everyone in the org that his work is shitty so he is not listened to, or marginalized, that is absolutely a big problem.

imagine if a competent person was in that position- this would be immensely helpful to the GM.

is chris mara like milton in office space? or like creed in the office, where instead of being given a live blog he's given a word .doc that says www.creedthoughts.gov.www\creedthoughts at the top, to pacify him?

how can you assert this is the case yet blow it off as trivial and not view it as a significant red flag?


I assert this because if nothing is needed/expected from Chris Mara in his SVP role then its "no harm no foul". He gives whatever opinions and views during a collaboration process because he is really moreso an owner and they all move forward.

And if Chris Mara is actually helpful at what he does as an SVP...than he is helpful and this is moot.

And if Chris Mara is not helpful AND there is a big gap in the overall work that is required to be done within the Front Office, then the GM would add a person onto his team to accomplish it.

got it?
then he is...  
Jimmy Googs : 12/18/2021 12:39 pm : link
not than
Mara’s involvement in Kevin Gilbride’s departure  
cosmicj : 12/18/2021 12:40 pm : link
And the comments about Jerrel Jernigan, though they are old, are one of the most troubling things I know about this owner. Mara was not stepping in to rectify a bad situation. This was a team with an esteemed HC and very capable OC that had won a championship recently. Why was the owner pushing specific decisions?

If Mara was micromanaging in a situation like that, imagine what he is doing with the current train wreck. Evidence: Judge’s own statement that he speaks to Mara several times a week. Why is that happening? Meddling - and worse, incompetent meddling.
RE: Mara’s involvement in Kevin Gilbride’s departure  
Jimmy Googs : 12/18/2021 12:44 pm : link
In comment 15500476 cosmicj said:
Quote:
And the comments about Jerrel Jernigan, though they are old, are one of the most troubling things I know about this owner. Mara was not stepping in to rectify a bad situation. This was a team with an esteemed HC and very capable OC that had won a championship recently. Why was the owner pushing specific decisions?

If Mara was micromanaging in a situation like that, imagine what he is doing with the current train wreck. Evidence: Judge’s own statement that he speaks to Mara several times a week. Why is that happening? Meddling - and worse, incompetent meddling.


The team is winning at a 30% clip and has been since 2017.

Fairly sure there are more in-depth meetings and sensitive discussions when things are going badly versus if they were on the cusp of the Super Bowl each year.

John Mara would be sitting on a beach somewhere if it was the latter...
RE: RE: I call BS  
Red Right Hand : 12/18/2021 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15500332 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 15500266 DannyDimes said:


Quote:


Can anyone name (with proof) a time that ownership stopped DG or JJ from making a draft pick or signing a free agent?



just out of curiosity, what would you accept as proof?
Did someone present proof that was refuted? or a rumor? What rumor, from what source? All i have ever seen, or heard, is pure speculation. You have presented no proof, and certainly no reason to whine about others being picayune as to the nature of that proof being rejected., as you imply.

You've offerred absolutely nothing but rage.
RE: RE: RE: Mr. Ron  
Red Right Hand : 12/18/2021 12:49 pm : link
In comment 15500346 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15500340 Del Shofner said:


Quote:


In comment 15500336 Arkbach said:


Quote:


yes to your question. Where is the is the proof? Who has accused the Maras of influencing decisions? Surely by now some former employee would have said something. Remember after Tarkenton and Dryer left they said something about Well meddling. Why haven't we seen anything like this by now after ten years of ineptness.



"Where is the proof?" - I have to laugh at that. Click on Giants Info & History on this website, then click on Team Administration:

Senior Vice President of Player Personnel: Chris Mara

Co-Directors of Player Personnel: Mark Koncz and Tim McDonnell

The "proof" is that it's the fucking job of Chris Mara and Tim McDonnell to make sure our player personnel are good and don't suck. And since they've had their jobs our player personnel has sucked. What more proof do you need?



I've pointed this out before. The folks saying they are not involved are the ones pushing conspiracy theories based on the Giants own website.

I'll point out that the scouts are all under Mara on that view, not Gettleman. It's clear who they report to.

CLEAR, how, exactly?
RE: RE: RE: Was Chris mara  
Red Right Hand : 12/18/2021 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15500355 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 15500353 DonQuixote said:


Quote:


In comment 15500331 TrueBlue56 said:


Quote:


responsible for all of the ex cardinals that bettcher wanted? How about all of the SEC draft picks under Judge?

The one constant I have seen is the player acquisitions that tie into the coaching staffs.

How was gettleman successful with Ron Rivera in Carolina and with Coughlin here in New York as senior V.P of personnel, but yet unsuccessful with shurmur and judge.

Shurmur and judge have been able to build their teams as they see fit and I believe they have and had a lot of input in the draft as well as free agency. I have not seen any evidence of John Mara or ownership in general meddling, overruling or forcing personnel on the coaching staffs.

But, let's keep hammering on chris Mara, who no one has any idea of how much influence he has had on free agents or the draft. Might as well rail on some unknown custodian or concession stand vendor and blame them for the roster too.



+1. Fans are out for blood for good reason, but all this pretending that they know what is going on (nepotism, committees) all sounds like BS to me. Some of it may be right, or wrong, I just do not know.



there is enough reporting and direct quotes from the main players that the committee approach is 100% accurate

Googs, I challenge you to find one quote or piece of reporting that suggests the GM runs the show.

The truth is your theory is way more speculative than mine
I challenge YOU to show their quotes that prove he isn't. You are trying to gaslight the rest of us, pretending things are common knowledge that are not, and have never been. an anecdote or 2 over the course of a decade about chris having an opinion is nothing, and if you had the proof to the pudding you'd use it instead of the whole you're above the fray stance you take while simultaneously declaring your point proven, whilst wholly lacking any evidence other than a declaration that all know it to be true.
RE: RE: RE: I call BS  
ron mexico : 12/18/2021 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15500483 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
In comment 15500332 ron mexico said:


Quote:


In comment 15500266 DannyDimes said:


Quote:


Can anyone name (with proof) a time that ownership stopped DG or JJ from making a draft pick or signing a free agent?



just out of curiosity, what would you accept as proof?


Did someone present proof that was refuted? or a rumor? What rumor, from what source? All i have ever seen, or heard, is pure speculation. You have presented no proof, and certainly no reason to whine about others being picayune as to the nature of that proof being rejected., as you imply.

You've offerred absolutely nothing but rage.

I’ve offered interviews from The key players, reports from press close to the team. Specific instances of both Mara and Tisch involvement

You on the other hand have resorted to name calling

Who exactly if full of rage here?

Googs I really disagree with your logic and it fails here IMO  
NoGainDayne : 12/18/2021 1:00 pm : link
Quote:
And if Chris Mara is not helpful AND there is a big gap in the overall work that is required to be done within the Front Office, then the GM would add a person onto his team to accomplish it.


People friendly to the team and on this board have said they don't have unlimited budget to hire tech people, especially in my earlier conversations about analytics when people were still suggesting that the team was completely on top of this. Much like this discussion here, how did we know they weren't if we couldn't see inside the building?

I imagine Chris Mara and Tim McDonnell are drawing salaries. If the Giants were willing to just spend like the Steinbrenner Yankees I'd agree with you. Fact is by all accounts they are cheap, sodagate being another prime example of this. The way the Rhule thing went was another. I heard that they were pretty sold on Rhule from a reliable source. They weren't cheap for not signing Rhule, they were cheap for not even interviewing him. They should have gotten him in the building and heard his pitch not said they wouldn't pay his salary before the interview. This is actually not only cheap but a bad business diligence practice. Their diligence processes seem questionable top to bottom.

Regardless, they are playing with a fixed amount of resources in their front office I think that is clear. And if your resources are fixed and you have someone in a key position like leading pro personnel in which one of the people also leading it under him is a nepotism hire you can't say that isn't hurting the team. Especially when pro personnel has been so bad. Either he is an active part of hurting the process or he's collecting a pay check that needs to go to someone better at his job.

The defenses here are bad arguments. No one is saying they know exactly what is going on in the building. They are saying whatever it is, isn't working and when things are not working on a high level, when an organization isn't performing, cutting out long tenured nepotism hires that have been in parts of the organization that are objectively performing terribly is a logical fix.

I'll add that, you own a team, it's underperforming , it's completely your choice if you want to keep employing family despite bad results. But you are opening yourself up to criticism if you do. And using media mouthpieces to clap back at fans for holding you accountable is childish and quite frankly stupid.

Anyone defending this is failing to understand that the way this is being handled by the team is just further proof of their incompetency. The argument that they might just be unlucky or this might not be on the owners gets flimsier and flimsier the more they struggle through the handling of this.
Googs  
cosmicj : 12/18/2021 1:04 pm : link
My point was that even with a coach like Coughlin in place and a recent history of success, Mara was meddling.

That’s addressed to those making the point that Mara will cease meddling if we get a strong GM in. I sure hope those posters are right but the episode with Gilbride gives me doubt. Mara may not be able to help himself.
RE: RE: Proof - collaborative  
Red Right Hand : 12/18/2021 1:04 pm : link
In comment 15500390 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 15500373 Arkbach said:


Quote:


Thanks Ron. Can you cite the interview source and date for the doubters? Any business school gurus out there with an opinion on best decision making practices? Intuitively the leader should listen to opinions of the experts he has access to and make the call. Committee decisions are group think.



"Consensus" is a huge red flag. This isn't a democracy or kindergarten where everyone should feel good.
Right. All it means is you have no leader, no strong decisive decision maker, and everything is a compromise, a roster specializing ultimately, in nothing.
RE: GMs, coaches, and players have all changed with no improvement to the  
Red Right Hand : 12/18/2021 1:11 pm : link
In comment 15500410 Marty in Albany said:
Quote:
team.

The only thing that has not changed is the ownership's involvement with the team.

I believe that this calls for the application of Occam's razor.
The problem: the owner with the authority to make the needed changes is the owner who is responsible for fucking things up.
Wouldn't it be funny if they sold and 20 years later they still were worthless....

They haven't changed the turf either. or the equipment guy, or the receptionist, or the.....

You don't know, is the bottom line. We're all guessing. a more useful discussion would be had without the uninformed presenting themselves as omniscient concerning the goings on of management meetings and practices.
NGD - you are taking this too far and skipped over the logic.  
Jimmy Googs : 12/18/2021 1:14 pm : link
Not having an unlimited budget is different than suggesting that the GM can't hire an additional permanent resource if there were value-added activities he petitioned for that were not currently getting done because of personnel constraints or even Chris Mara not stepping up.

John Mara isn't going to approve a $200M cap spend each year, have several coaches (working and not working) on the payroll, allow a revamping of the back office and scouting groups but then tell Gettleman he can't hire a good player evaluation resource if he makes a compelling reason it is needed and will help.

RE: RE: Japan you aren't reading  
Red Right Hand : 12/18/2021 1:14 pm : link
In comment 15500430 japanhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15500400 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


Not suggesting the Giants don't have multiple problems.

However, the role and decision making responsibilities of the GM being compromised isn't one of them...



all due respect, you wouldn't know if it was compromised or not, nor to what extent.

there are a number of quotes, even posted in this thread, where gettleman has said that the decisionmaking process is collaborative.

there are other quotes where gettleman references his job as being "support staff" and that his role is to support the coaches and get them the players they want and need to be successful.

gettleman is not going against his coaches wishes to draft players like daniel jones, kyle lauletta, kadarius toney, or to get shitty free agents like antoine bethea or markus golden.

he deserves to be let go, but the shitty player acquisition, cap allocation, roster building, and shitty coaches have been a collective failure.

this is probably why mara hasn't fired him. because gettleman has been a loyal "giants way" soldier.

Gettleman saying decisions are collaborative could mean little more than Judge, or schurmur before him tells him what they need, and he goes and gets it. How you're sure it means he needs approval for everything from chris Mara is beyond me.
RE: RE: RE: Japan you aren't reading  
japanhead : 12/18/2021 1:16 pm : link
In comment 15500513 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
In comment 15500430 japanhead said:


Quote:


In comment 15500400 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


Not suggesting the Giants don't have multiple problems.

However, the role and decision making responsibilities of the GM being compromised isn't one of them...



all due respect, you wouldn't know if it was compromised or not, nor to what extent.

there are a number of quotes, even posted in this thread, where gettleman has said that the decisionmaking process is collaborative.

there are other quotes where gettleman references his job as being "support staff" and that his role is to support the coaches and get them the players they want and need to be successful.

gettleman is not going against his coaches wishes to draft players like daniel jones, kyle lauletta, kadarius toney, or to get shitty free agents like antoine bethea or markus golden.

he deserves to be let go, but the shitty player acquisition, cap allocation, roster building, and shitty coaches have been a collective failure.

this is probably why mara hasn't fired him. because gettleman has been a loyal "giants way" soldier.


Gettleman saying decisions are collaborative could mean little more than Judge, or schurmur before him tells him what they need, and he goes and gets it. How you're sure it means he needs approval for everything from chris Mara is beyond me.


i never said it meant this. fuck off.
RE: GMs, coaches, and players have all changed with no improvement to the  
Red Right Hand : 12/18/2021 1:18 pm : link
In comment 15500410 Marty in Albany said:
Quote:
team.

The only thing that has not changed is the ownership's involvement with the team.

I believe that this calls for the application of Occam's razor.
The problem: the owner with the authority to make the needed changes is the owner who is responsible for fucking things up.
That may be, but it doesn't mean it's because he interfered. it may just as well be because he stood back and deferredf, and maybe they all took their lead from him, chrtis deferred to dave, dave deferred to joe, joe deferred to scouting reports, or dave, or whoever.

You don't know is the point. maybe no one is lying. maybe no one is coverign up anything. maybe all they say is to be taken at face value, and the problem is right there. Maybe there is no strong, unifying vision beyond whatever it is Mara has offered up.
RE: Googs  
Jimmy Googs : 12/18/2021 1:18 pm : link
In comment 15500499 cosmicj said:
Quote:
My point was that even with a coach like Coughlin in place and a recent history of success, Mara was meddling.

That’s addressed to those making the point that Mara will cease meddling if we get a strong GM in. I sure hope those posters are right but the episode with Gilbride gives me doubt. Mara may not be able to help himself.


Cosmic, I have said from the get-go...

Get a competent GM that is a good evaluator of player talent and the family issues will fall in line and/or become irrelevant.

If the GM is doing a good job and the team is playing better, and you still have some view that John Mara is "meddling"...who fookin' cares?
RE: No thanks  
Red Right Hand : 12/18/2021 1:20 pm : link
In comment 15500435 ron mexico said:
Quote:
I’ve had enough bad faith responses from you to waste any more time.

If you wan to go back, reread any of my posts and respond to that, maybe I’ll indulge you.
You are a man who doesn't have the courage of his convictions. And simply saying a thing with conviction doesn't make it true, either.
RE: NGD - you are taking this too far and skipped over the logic.  
NoGainDayne : 12/18/2021 1:22 pm : link
In comment 15500512 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Not having an unlimited budget is different than suggesting that the GM can't hire an additional permanent resource if there were value-added activities he petitioned for that were not currently getting done because of personnel constraints or even Chris Mara not stepping up.

John Mara isn't going to approve a $200M cap spend each year, have several coaches (working and not working) on the payroll, allow a revamping of the back office and scouting groups but then tell Gettleman he can't hire a good player evaluation resource if he makes a compelling reason it is needed and will help.


I'm not. You are acting like the current resource allocation method isn't getting in their way when it clearly is. I guess to that I say if it was so easy for them to fill in their gaps why haven't they done it already? How do you know a new GM could come in and ask for extra pro personnel leadership resources and they would get that approved when the status quo is to have insufficient resources there?
RE: RE: RE: Team Adminstration  
Red Right Hand : 12/18/2021 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15500436 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15500409 Del Shofner said:


Quote:


In comment 15500364 Arkbach said:


Quote:


are only titles in a family business. Did you know that Robert Kraft is the CEO of the Patriots, yet I doubt he gets involved in team decisions. Bad proof citing Mara family in the admin section of Giants.com. Need testimony. Witnesses. Cite facts.



OK, so your thesis is that they have do-nothing jobs. Just as bad. We need smart professionals in these player personnel jobs.



Do-nothing jobs aren't just as bad, particularly if someone else has the actual do-something responsibility like the GM.

If Chris Mara has a do-nothing or do-very little role then he is doing very little harm...
It begins to occur to me that he has a do nothing job, and the GM ISN'T really filling ther role, rather, he is simply letting the coach pick out of a pool he provides os best options to fill needs the coach has identified, which, at the beginning of the year, is what you ALL said you wanted. Maybe you got it, and it just don't work....
RE: RE: RE: RE: Team Adminstration  
Red Right Hand : 12/18/2021 1:27 pm : link
In comment 15500448 japanhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15500436 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15500409 Del Shofner said:


Quote:


In comment 15500364 Arkbach said:


Quote:


are only titles in a family business. Did you know that Robert Kraft is the CEO of the Patriots, yet I doubt he gets involved in team decisions. Bad proof citing Mara family in the admin section of Giants.com. Need testimony. Witnesses. Cite facts.



OK, so your thesis is that they have do-nothing jobs. Just as bad. We need smart professionals in these player personnel jobs.



Do-nothing jobs aren't just as bad, particularly if someone else has the actual do-something responsibility like the GM.

If Chris Mara has a do-nothing or do-very little role then he is doing very little harm...



if chris mara is occupying a senior vice president of player personnel job, but is not doing any work in that position, or is doing shitty work but it's known by everyone in the org that his work is shitty so he is not listened to, or marginalized, that is absolutely a big problem.

imagine if a competent person was in that position- this would be immensely helpful to the GM.

is chris mara like milton in office space? or like creed in the office, where instead of being given a live blog he's given a word .doc that says www.creedthoughts.gov.www\creedthoughts at the top, to pacify him?

how can you assert this is the case yet blow it off as trivial and not view it as a significant red flag?


What if his work is good, but not taken seriously as the Tisch family wouldn't let him have the GM slot, or any other real power? What if he ISN't incompetent, but rather marginalized, with no one else truly picking up that slack. after all, other teams in the nfl have that position, so the head of player personell must normally do something, and saying THAT billets responsibilities, now falls to the GM< along with all his other responsibilities, may make for a less than ideal situation, and ultimately manifest itself as span of control issues.
RE: RE: No thanks  
ron mexico : 12/18/2021 1:29 pm : link
In comment 15500522 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
In comment 15500435 ron mexico said:


Quote:


I’ve had enough bad faith responses from you to waste any more time.

If you wan to go back, reread any of my posts and respond to that, maybe I’ll indulge you.


You are a man who doesn't have the courage of his convictions. And simply saying a thing with conviction doesn't make it true, either.


You seem to have some grudge against me. That’s fine. I’ve done my best to respond to you as even keeled as possible but that’s coming to an end.

Go on trying to convince everyone that two guys with ownership stakes, who have made a career in player personnel and are in high ranking positions in the FO have little to with the teams current talent problem. All while calling other people conspiracy theorists.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I call BS  
Red Right Hand : 12/18/2021 1:32 pm : link
In comment 15500494 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 15500483 Red Right Hand said:


Quote:


In comment 15500332 ron mexico said:


Quote:


In comment 15500266 DannyDimes said:


Quote:


Can anyone name (with proof) a time that ownership stopped DG or JJ from making a draft pick or signing a free agent?



just out of curiosity, what would you accept as proof?


Did someone present proof that was refuted? or a rumor? What rumor, from what source? All i have ever seen, or heard, is pure speculation. You have presented no proof, and certainly no reason to whine about others being picayune as to the nature of that proof being rejected., as you imply.

You've offerred absolutely nothing but rage.


I’ve offered interviews from The key players, reports from press close to the team. Specific instances of both Mara and Tisch involvement

You on the other hand have resorted to name calling

Who exactly if full of rage here?
What name did I call you?
RE: RE: NGD - you are taking this too far and skipped over the logic.  
Jimmy Googs : 12/18/2021 1:37 pm : link
In comment 15500525 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 15500512 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


Not having an unlimited budget is different than suggesting that the GM can't hire an additional permanent resource if there were value-added activities he petitioned for that were not currently getting done because of personnel constraints or even Chris Mara not stepping up.

John Mara isn't going to approve a $200M cap spend each year, have several coaches (working and not working) on the payroll, allow a revamping of the back office and scouting groups but then tell Gettleman he can't hire a good player evaluation resource if he makes a compelling reason it is needed and will help.




I'm not. You are acting like the current resource allocation method isn't getting in their way when it clearly is. I guess to that I say if it was so easy for them to fill in their gaps why haven't they done it already? How do you know a new GM could come in and ask for extra pro personnel leadership resources and they would get that approved when the status quo is to have insufficient resources there?


How is clearly getting in their way? Not hiring someone because they feel don't need to or suggesting no unlimited budget doesn't mean they are being penny-wise pound foolish. They simply could be doing the 100% job tasks at hand, but doing them poorly (they are).

I don't know if they have a material gap in personnel...if they do then that is being negligent by ignoring it.

My guess is they have moreso a competence gap from the people actually doing their jobs.
So which Mara are you Red Right Hand?  
NoGainDayne : 12/18/2021 1:38 pm : link
What if Chris Mara's work is good?

Well I imagine it would show up more if it was. You are making him seem like some marginalized voice as a co-owner of the team and that is a real LOL. The only person who could have that kind of a victim complex is really Chris Mara himself so this kind of logic I would think makes most sense hearing it from the horses mouth.

Chris Mara as some marginalized voice on the Giants with some kind of secret talent. lololol
RE: RE: RE: RE: I call BS  
Red Right Hand : 12/18/2021 1:40 pm : link
In comment 15500494 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 15500483 Red Right Hand said:


Quote:


In comment 15500332 ron mexico said:


I’ve offered interviews from The key players, reports from press close to the team. Specific instances of both Mara and Tisch involvement
I've heard you SAY you proved your point, but nothing you've proferred, in fact, has proved your point.

I general I think yopu night find an awful lot of common ground with those who seem to be opposed if you simply stopped stating opinions, likelihoods and unkowns as revealed truths, and then compound the issue be, when asking to back it up, say you already have, or instead offer comments that CLEARLY could imply or mean other than how you've chosen to interpret it. I've been reading your post6s on this topic for mopnths, you are a seething bag of anger on this issue. Doesn't make for good discussion. You might find a lot of people believe more closely to what you do, but simply aren't willing to claim to know answers to questions none of us are privy, to. For my part I see much of what you say could be true, or is likely, but isn't a given without more info, and what you offer hasn't swayed.
RE: RE: RE: No thanks  
Jimmy Googs : 12/18/2021 1:44 pm : link
In comment 15500536 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 15500522 Red Right Hand said:


Quote:


In comment 15500435 ron mexico said:


Quote:


I’ve had enough bad faith responses from you to waste any more time.

If you wan to go back, reread any of my posts and respond to that, maybe I’ll indulge you.


You are a man who doesn't have the courage of his convictions. And simply saying a thing with conviction doesn't make it true, either.



You seem to have some grudge against me. That’s fine. I’ve done my best to respond to you as even keeled as possible but that’s coming to an end.

Go on trying to convince everyone that two guys with ownership stakes, who have made a career in player personnel and are in high ranking positions in the FO have little to with the teams current talent problem. All while calling other people conspiracy theorists.


Ron - if they put a good GM in place, I wouldn't care if the Giants hired you to replace Chris Mara...

:-)

Googs and personnel is a big part of that competence problem  
NoGainDayne : 12/18/2021 1:44 pm : link
hence it isn't being handled well.

I mean you know your argument is weak when you are saying how do I know it is currently getting in the way, the way they are handling resources? Well, the results my man. That's how I know.

It's kind of ridiculous to assume that a new GM coming in is going to be able to fix this problem when it involves potentially stepping on the toes of a co-owner of the team.

RE: Googs I really disagree with your logic and it fails here IMO  
Red Right Hand : 12/18/2021 1:46 pm : link
In comment 15500495 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:


Quote:


And if Chris Mara is not helpful AND there is a big gap in the overall work that is required to be done within the Front Office, then the GM would add a person onto his team to accomplish it.



People friendly to the team and on this board have said they don't have unlimited budget to hire tech people, especially in my earlier conversations about analytics when people were still suggesting that the team was completely on top of this. Much like this discussion here, how did we know they weren't if we couldn't see inside the building?

I imagine Chris Mara and Tim McDonnell are drawing salaries. If the Giants were willing to just spend like the Steinbrenner Yankees I'd agree with you. Fact is by all accounts they are cheap, sodagate being another prime example of this. The way the Rhule thing went was another. I heard that they were pretty sold on Rhule from a reliable source. They weren't cheap for not signing Rhule, they were cheap for not even interviewing him. They should have gotten him in the building and heard his pitch not said they wouldn't pay his salary before the interview. This is actually not only cheap but a bad business diligence practice. Their diligence processes seem questionable top to bottom.

Regardless, they are playing with a fixed amount of resources in their front office I think that is clear. And if your resources are fixed and you have someone in a key position like leading pro personnel in which one of the people also leading it under him is a nepotism hire you can't say that isn't hurting the team. Especially when pro personnel has been so bad. Either he is an active part of hurting the process or he's collecting a pay check that needs to go to someone better at his job.

The defenses here are bad arguments. No one is saying they know exactly what is going on in the building. They are saying whatever it is, isn't working and when things are not working on a high level, when an organization isn't performing, cutting out long tenured nepotism hires that have been in parts of the organization that are objectively performing terribly is a logical fix.

I'll add that, you own a team, it's underperforming , it's completely your choice if you want to keep employing family despite bad results. But you are opening yourself up to criticism if you do. And using media mouthpieces to clap back at fans for holding you accountable is childish and quite frankly stupid.

Anyone defending this is failing to understand that the way this is being handled by the team is just further proof of their incompetency. The argument that they might just be unlucky or this might not be on the owners gets flimsier and flimsier the more they struggle through the handling of this.
Now that is a coherent position.
Good for the caller  
Ned In Atlanta : 12/18/2021 1:55 pm : link
And go for Neer. Hopefully Mara doesn’t get his feelings hurt and make neer apologize. Need to listen to pre and post game to see if there is any more Chris Mara ball massaging by the WFAN shills
RE: RE: RE: No thanks  
Red Right Hand : 12/18/2021 1:57 pm : link
In comment 15500536 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 15500522 Red Right Hand said:


Quote:


In comment 15500435 ron mexico said:


Quote:


I’ve had enough bad faith responses from you to waste any more time.

If you wan to go back, reread any of my posts and respond to that, maybe I’ll indulge you.


You are a man who doesn't have the courage of his convictions. And simply saying a thing with conviction doesn't make it true, either.



You seem to have some grudge against me. That’s fine. I’ve done my best to respond to you as even keeled as possible but that’s coming to an end.

Go on trying to convince everyone that two guys with ownership stakes, who have made a career in player personnel and are in high ranking positions in the FO have little to with the teams current talent problem. All while calling other people conspiracy theorists.
I don't have a grudge against you, if I did I wouldn't be following your comments. I can't help it if , even here, your comments stand out for their stridency, absolutism and occasional viciousness. Still, i look for the value in them.

I never said, bnor have i implied that they hjave no role, or aren't a cause, or the cause. What i said was WE DON'T KNOW, and going on speculation proves nothing, and in fact following certain suggestions may accomplish nothing.

Is it so hard to understand one may not give a wit about either chris, or john Mara, but still think running them out of town on a rail may accomplish little or nothing substantial? Why is that a hard concept. Like you, i posited several scenarios to make the point,where that MAY be the case. Doesn't mean I belive it, it means WE DON't KNOW.

RE: Googs and personnel is a big part of that competence problem  
Jimmy Googs : 12/18/2021 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15500556 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
hence it isn't being handled well.

I mean you know your argument is weak when you are saying how do I know it is currently getting in the way, the way they are handling resources? Well, the results my man. That's how I know.

It's kind of ridiculous to assume that a new GM coming in is going to be able to fix this problem when it involves potentially stepping on the toes of a co-owner of the team.


You not agreeing with my view doesn't make it weak, but let's put that aside. And thinking a better GM can't improve the situation is not ridiculous, no matter whether he/she steps on toes or not.

Again, many problems contribute to the losing. But every single one of them takes a back seat to getting a more competent GM in the door that can put better player talent on the field.

and that is indisputable...
RE: So which Mara are you Red Right Hand?  
Red Right Hand : 12/18/2021 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15500546 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
What if Chris Mara's work is good?

Well I imagine it would show up more if it was. You are making him seem like some marginalized voice as a co-owner of the team and that is a real LOL. The only person who could have that kind of a victim complex is really Chris Mara himself so this kind of logic I would think makes most sense hearing it from the horses mouth.

Chris Mara as some marginalized voice on the Giants with some kind of secret talent. lololol
I didn't make him seem like anything. I said it was a possibility, you don't know, and you seem to need to put words in peoples mouths to prove the point. I have few clues as to whether chris mara is worth a shit or not, so i have no opinion. I've mlooked into it extensively over the years, repeatedly, and there is precious little out there. that may imply certain things, but proves nothing. My question to you is, knowing no more than anyone else, how are you so certain one set of unknowns must be true, and another set doesn't even merit consideration, beyond you having a pre-disposed agenda. Accusing me of having one doesn't hide yours.
for those who say chris mara has no voice, raanan has said  
japanhead : 12/18/2021 2:18 pm : link
that chris mara was the principal reason the giants scoffed at mcadoo and passed on mahomes, opting instead to draft davis webb in the third round. per raanan chris mara was also directly responsible for the adam bisnowaty and mykkele thompson picks.

now, raanan also said on a recent podcast that per his sources chris mara's decision-making clout has diminished since judge was hired.

but these are three fairly recent picks that were all terrible, and one of which (no mahomes, yes davis webb) may have significantly altered the trajectory of the franchise.

one can claim that raanan doesn't have a clue, that he is straight-up lying, or that he is stirring shit to get clicks or whatever raanan is a bad-guy argument you want to make.

but denying that the senior vice president of player personnel has had no say in shaping the roster since he was promoted to that position is frankly just a dumb position to take.

acknowledging this does not obviate the point that gettleman is a problem and needs to go.
Red I do have an agenda  
NoGainDayne : 12/18/2021 2:35 pm : link
for the Giants to not be incompetent anymore and to hold people accountable.

What possible reasoning could arguing the other side accomplish? I struggle to understand that but I'd love to hear why
Passed on Mahomes?  
PakistanPete : 12/18/2021 2:37 pm : link
.
I never said a better GM couldn't improve things Googs  
NoGainDayne : 12/18/2021 2:40 pm : link
I'm saying the same thing I said about Judge when he was hired.

That even if he was really good was he enough to change the larger organization and structures that are failing? I think hoping for that does seem ridiculous given just how bad the Giants are.

Look at it this way, let's call Mara the CEO, which he is. If a company was failing like that for 10 years, he had replaced one specific role in upper management a few times and little else. He employed a lot of family in key positions. You don't think say people analyzing that company would say we have no reasonable expectation that replacing the exact same senior position is going to work THIS time?

No that's the definition of insanity, assuming the same thing is going to bear different results when those results are failing. If you want a reasonable expectation that results are going to improve you either need to replace the CEO or make wholesale changes below that person.
RE: for those who say chris mara has no voice, raanan has said  
Jimmy Googs : 12/18/2021 2:41 pm : link
In comment 15500591 japanhead said:
Quote:
that chris mara was the principal reason the giants scoffed at mcadoo and passed on mahomes, opting instead to draft davis webb in the third round. per raanan chris mara was also directly responsible for the adam bisnowaty and mykkele thompson picks.

now, raanan also said on a recent podcast that per his sources chris mara's decision-making clout has diminished since judge was hired.

but these are three fairly recent picks that were all terrible, and one of which (no mahomes, yes davis webb) may have significantly altered the trajectory of the franchise.

one can claim that raanan doesn't have a clue, that he is straight-up lying, or that he is stirring shit to get clicks or whatever raanan is a bad-guy argument you want to make.

but denying that the senior vice president of player personnel has had no say in shaping the roster since he was promoted to that position is frankly just a dumb position to take.

acknowledging this does not obviate the point that gettleman is a problem and needs to go.


Sounds like the best move the Giants failed to make was to transfer Ben McAdoo from Head Coach to SVP Player Personnel in the Front Office.

Or I guess the Giants could have just left Chris Mara in that role and tell the next GM to stop listening to him which sounds like what might have happened if you believe Ranaan.

Unfortunately for the Giants, Gettleman hasn't shown he is any better to listen to no matter who/what anyone believes...

:-)
I guess we will find out soon if a better GM can mitigate this issue  
ron mexico : 12/18/2021 2:45 pm : link
Or if he fails again, we can just say it mostly his own fault....for the third time in a decade
RE: RE: for those who say chris mara has no voice, raanan has said  
japanhead : 12/18/2021 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15500605 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:


Sounds like the best move the Giants failed to make was to transfer Ben McAdoo from Head Coach to SVP Player Personnel in the Front Office.

Or I guess the Giants could have just left Chris Mara in that role and tell the next GM to stop listening to him which sounds like what might have happened if you believe Ranaan.

Unfortunately for the Giants, Gettleman hasn't shown he is any better to listen to no matter who/what anyone believes...

:-)


i can believe that chris mara's influence on personnel has been minimized as of late after having whiffed badly a number of times.

still a bit pathetic that he's the senior VP of player personnel though, isn't it? imagine if they hired a competent person for that role.
RE: I never said a better GM couldn't improve things Googs  
Jimmy Googs : 12/18/2021 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15500603 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
I'm saying the same thing I said about Judge when he was hired.

That even if he was really good was he enough to change the larger organization and structures that are failing? I think hoping for that does seem ridiculous given just how bad the Giants are.



I am all for the NY Giants changing their internal structures & processes and even removing owners/family members from having front office titles. The losing has gone on long enough to think big change isn't likely better.

However, I am a firm believer that insertion of a competent GM will make all the difference whether you do some or all of the above as well.

capeesh?
RE: RE: RE: for those who say chris mara has no voice, raanan has said  
Jimmy Googs : 12/18/2021 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15500610 japanhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15500605 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:




Sounds like the best move the Giants failed to make was to transfer Ben McAdoo from Head Coach to SVP Player Personnel in the Front Office.

Or I guess the Giants could have just left Chris Mara in that role and tell the next GM to stop listening to him which sounds like what might have happened if you believe Ranaan.

Unfortunately for the Giants, Gettleman hasn't shown he is any better to listen to no matter who/what anyone believes...

:-)



i can believe that chris mara's influence on personnel has been minimized as of late after having whiffed badly a number of times.

still a bit pathetic that he's the senior VP of player personnel though, isn't it? imagine if they hired a competent person for that role.


Actually imagine if they hired a competent GM.

(sigh, rinse/repeat)...
RE: That was me-Breaker- next is Boomer and Kay  
Ned In Atlanta : 12/18/2021 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15500292 Breaker said:
Quote:
Yeah. Not many listening but was easy to get through and you have start somewhere. I posted what we should do snd figured every little bit helps. Next is Boomer an Michael Kay



Good stuff man. Need more people like the informed fans on this forum to speak the truth. Can’t let the P Dots and Banks/Papas being the ones carrying out Pr for the team
Put it this way, if Chris' last name was anything  
Matt M. : 12/18/2021 3:00 pm : link
other than Mara, would his position be defensible? I don't know what his actual input or influence is, nor the other family member in the personnel dept. But, supposedly, this isn't a vanity project for him abd there is genuine interest in this. Well, for a decade the Giants have had among the worst roster in the league, dangerous lack of quality depth, and they have missed badly on both most draft picks abd most GA/trades. That is all on scouting and personnel, which he oversees. So, any name inherent than Mara, why should he still have a job, especially with a new GM coming in?
RE: Put it this way, if Chris' last name was anything  
PakistanPete : 12/18/2021 3:02 pm : link
In comment 15500633 Matt M. said:
Quote:
other than Mara, would his position be defensible? I don't know what his actual input or influence is...


Heh. I feel this sums up the BBI discussion on this in a nutshell.

Nobody really knows, but people are really passionate about their headcanon.
RE: I can't believe I continue to be the voice of defending anything  
Ned In Atlanta : 12/18/2021 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15500349 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
with the NY Giants lately, but this whole poster agenda thing that Chris Mara is a clear-cut problem, and described in many posts that he is even more of a problem than the GM is just looney tunes.

The OP writes "...why would any new GM come here knowing his player personnel decisions could be overruled by Chris Mara".

1) how do you know Chris Mara is overruling Getts, even at all?
2) how do you know Chris Mara doesn't actually come up with better options than Getts from time to time but he is the one that is getting overruled?
3) how do you know they both don't agree in most cases?
4) how do you know that Mara is actually coming up with any credible ideas that are even being taken into serious consideration?
5) if Mara-nepotism runs rampant and it negatively affects the GM doing his job properly in a consistent manner, why do you think Getts took this job? Afterall, he clearly must have known this was going to be the case and it only risks smearing his resume even more after being recently dismissed from Carolina.

Looking forward to logical responses to any of these if you have one. Please hold back the conspiracy theories if you will though, as I haven't got time for the pain.

The GM runs the show for the Giants. Getts is the one that has built this roster and he is the one driving the process. This is painstakingly obvious by what we have witnessed over the past 4 years, the numerous pressers and media session, and how they have communicated everything publicly.

I am sure various FO parties discuss decisions with the GM, with those names depending upon the type of decision and its importance. I am sure this includes Chris Mara from time to time too. But they suggest that a good amoutn of collaboration occurs in the building as well so I would like to think that is a better thing than a bad thing. You may not like Chris Mara or any other owner/family member having a working title (I would prefer they don't as well but do not overstate its importance), but the bad decision making coming out of the General Manager's office is what is holding this franchise down.

Bottom line - this will get better when the Giants find a competent GM that is better at evaluating talent, and the family thing will just fall in line and/or become irrelevant.


You speculating that he MAY not have a role in personnel decisions is just as speculative as those who speculate that he may. But the fact of the matter is that the results during his tenure have been dreadful. And what is the upside of having an owner of the team have such a title? And what’s the downside of firing him? And Mara’s we’ll documented propensity for Giants nostalgia (Accorsi as the man for the “gm search” and Gettleman as the guy he hired) lend credence to the people who think Chris needs to go
RE: RE: Put it this way, if Chris' last name was anything  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/18/2021 3:12 pm : link
In comment 15500638 PakistanPete said:
Quote:
In comment 15500633 Matt M. said:


Quote:


other than Mara, would his position be defensible? I don't know what his actual input or influence is...



Heh. I feel this sums up the BBI discussion on this in a nutshell.

Nobody really knows, but people are really passionate about their headcanon.


At least he has the sense of keeping his mouth shut and not letting us figure out how dumb he is.
RE: RE: I can't believe I continue to be the voice of defending anything  
Jimmy Googs : 12/18/2021 3:21 pm : link
In comment 15500646 Ned In Atlanta said:
Quote:
In comment 15500349 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


with the NY Giants lately, but this whole poster agenda thing that Chris Mara is a clear-cut problem, and described in many posts that he is even more of a problem than the GM is just looney tunes.

The OP writes "...why would any new GM come here knowing his player personnel decisions could be overruled by Chris Mara".

1) how do you know Chris Mara is overruling Getts, even at all?
2) how do you know Chris Mara doesn't actually come up with better options than Getts from time to time but he is the one that is getting overruled?
3) how do you know they both don't agree in most cases?
4) how do you know that Mara is actually coming up with any credible ideas that are even being taken into serious consideration?
5) if Mara-nepotism runs rampant and it negatively affects the GM doing his job properly in a consistent manner, why do you think Getts took this job? Afterall, he clearly must have known this was going to be the case and it only risks smearing his resume even more after being recently dismissed from Carolina.

Looking forward to logical responses to any of these if you have one. Please hold back the conspiracy theories if you will though, as I haven't got time for the pain.

The GM runs the show for the Giants. Getts is the one that has built this roster and he is the one driving the process. This is painstakingly obvious by what we have witnessed over the past 4 years, the numerous pressers and media session, and how they have communicated everything publicly.

I am sure various FO parties discuss decisions with the GM, with those names depending upon the type of decision and its importance. I am sure this includes Chris Mara from time to time too. But they suggest that a good amoutn of collaboration occurs in the building as well so I would like to think that is a better thing than a bad thing. You may not like Chris Mara or any other owner/family member having a working title (I would prefer they don't as well but do not overstate its importance), but the bad decision making coming out of the General Manager's office is what is holding this franchise down.

Bottom line - this will get better when the Giants find a competent GM that is better at evaluating talent, and the family thing will just fall in line and/or become irrelevant.



You speculating that he MAY not have a role in personnel decisions is just as speculative as those who speculate that he may. But the fact of the matter is that the results during his tenure have been dreadful. And what is the upside of having an owner of the team have such a title? And what’s the downside of firing him? And Mara’s we’ll documented propensity for Giants nostalgia (Accorsi as the man for the “gm search” and Gettleman as the guy he hired) lend credence to the people who think Chris needs to go


Fine with shedding Chris Mara’s role and title, don’t really care.

My point is there should be no speculation about the GM of the Giants who really drives the roster building and player evaluation process. Everything else is secondary...
RE: I can't believe I continue to be the voice of defending anything  
joeinpa : 12/18/2021 4:21 pm : link
In comment 15500349 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
with the NY Giants lately, but this whole poster agenda thing that Chris Mara is a clear-cut problem, and described in many posts that he is even more of a problem than the GM is just looney tunes.

The OP writes "...why would any new GM come here knowing his player personnel decisions could be overruled by Chris Mara".

1) how do you know Chris Mara is overruling Getts, even at all?
2) how do you know Chris Mara doesn't actually come up with better options than Getts from time to time but he is the one that is getting overruled?
3) how do you know they both don't agree in most cases?
4) how do you know that Mara is actually coming up with any credible ideas that are even being taken into serious consideration?
5) if Mara-nepotism runs rampant and it negatively affects the GM doing his job properly in a consistent manner, why do you think Getts took this job? Afterall, he clearly must have known this was going to be the case and it only risks smearing his resume even more after being recently dismissed from Carolina.

Looking forward to logical responses to any of these if you have one. Please hold back the conspiracy theories if you will though, as I haven't got time for the pain.

The GM runs the show for the Giants. Getts is the one that has built this roster and he is the one driving the process. This is painstakingly obvious by what we have witnessed over the past 4 years, the numerous pressers and media session, and how they have communicated everything publicly.

I am sure various FO parties discuss decisions with the GM, with those names depending upon the type of decision and its importance. I am sure this includes Chris Mara from time to time too. But they suggest that a good amoutn of collaboration occurs in the building as well so I would like to think that is a better thing than a bad thing. You may not like Chris Mara or any other owner/family member having a working title (I would prefer they don't as well but do not overstate its importance), but the bad decision making coming out of the General Manager's office is what is holding this franchise down.

Bottom line - this will get better when the Giants find a competent GM that is better at evaluating talent, and the family thing will just fall in line and/or become irrelevant.


Excellent 👍
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Team Adminstration  
FStubbs : 12/18/2021 4:30 pm : link
In comment 15500467 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15500448 japanhead said:


Quote:




if chris mara is occupying a senior vice president of player personnel job, but is not doing any work in that position, or is doing shitty work but it's known by everyone in the org that his work is shitty so he is not listened to, or marginalized, that is absolutely a big problem.

imagine if a competent person was in that position- this would be immensely helpful to the GM.

is chris mara like milton in office space? or like creed in the office, where instead of being given a live blog he's given a word .doc that says www.creedthoughts.gov.www\creedthoughts at the top, to pacify him?

how can you assert this is the case yet blow it off as trivial and not view it as a significant red flag?



I assert this because if nothing is needed/expected from Chris Mara in his SVP role then its "no harm no foul". He gives whatever opinions and views during a collaboration process because he is really moreso an owner and they all move forward.

And if Chris Mara is actually helpful at what he does as an SVP...than he is helpful and this is moot.

And if Chris Mara is not helpful AND there is a big gap in the overall work that is required to be done within the Front Office, then the GM would add a person onto his team to accomplish it.

got it?


There's something you miss every time you rush to Chris Mara's defense as if you're a Mara or Pat Hanlon.

That is, Chris Mara is listed on the Giants website over personnel. His position is over personnel. The Giants admit to a collaborative approach.

The burden of proof is on YOU to prove that he's a do nothing, harmless owner. Because right now, it's clear that he's harmful.

Got that?
People here are incredibly  
Dave on the UWS : 12/18/2021 4:50 pm : link
obtuse! What do you guys think the Senior VP of Player Personnel does?
He is responsible for coordinating and assembling the data that FA and the drafts are based on. GMs don’t usually scout many players themselves.
Now, Chris IS qualified for that position (he spent many years as a scout), but considering the state of the teams roster over his tenure, he would have been fired already. But because he’s an owner, he will stay in that position, handicapping ANY new GM to be able to improve the roster. THATS why he is a key component of the systemic problem here.
RE: I never said a better GM couldn't improve things Googs  
pivo : 12/18/2021 5:17 pm : link
In comment 15500603 NoGainDayne said:
[quote]

Look at it this way, let's call Mara the CEO, which he is. If a company was failing like that for 10 years, ...

Failing at what? Failing to make a reasonable profit for the family? Since that's generally the barometer of success, then I'd have to say it's not Chris Mara who is the marginalized voice, it's we, the fans of our beloved team. We, who have been loving this team for so long that we can't stop, no matter what.

They, the ownership, are happy - they're making money, and have nobody (but us, the marginalized) to answer to. Until the money aspect fails...
RE: Red I do have an agenda  
Red Right Hand : 12/18/2021 5:41 pm : link
In comment 15500598 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
for the Giants to not be incompetent anymore and to hold people accountable.

What possible reasoning could arguing the other side accomplish? I struggle to understand that but I'd love to hear why
I agree 100%, i just dont think us making wild guesses does anything to address the issue. That is to say, I would really really like to know, just what exactly it is Chris Mara does, and also what it is he is supposed to do before I decide giving him the chop is the cure for what ails, or a big part anyway.In fact I can see scenarios where we replace everyone in the building and have the same issues. Honestly he lost whatever support i might have felt when he decided to watch the ponies vs the draft. Doesn't change the fact I'm convinced most of you are throwing random darts assigning blame cuz we all want a head.

I think we've already seen random heads on pikes isn't a cure-all.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Team Adminstration  
Jimmy Googs : 12/18/2021 5:42 pm : link
In comment 15500747 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15500467 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15500448 japanhead said:


Quote:




if chris mara is occupying a senior vice president of player personnel job, but is not doing any work in that position, or is doing shitty work but it's known by everyone in the org that his work is shitty so he is not listened to, or marginalized, that is absolutely a big problem.

imagine if a competent person was in that position- this would be immensely helpful to the GM.

is chris mara like milton in office space? or like creed in the office, where instead of being given a live blog he's given a word .doc that says www.creedthoughts.gov.www\creedthoughts at the top, to pacify him?

how can you assert this is the case yet blow it off as trivial and not view it as a significant red flag?



I assert this because if nothing is needed/expected from Chris Mara in his SVP role then its "no harm no foul". He gives whatever opinions and views during a collaboration process because he is really moreso an owner and they all move forward.

And if Chris Mara is actually helpful at what he does as an SVP...than he is helpful and this is moot.

And if Chris Mara is not helpful AND there is a big gap in the overall work that is required to be done within the Front Office, then the GM would add a person onto his team to accomplish it.

got it?



There's something you miss every time you rush to Chris Mara's defense as if you're a Mara or Pat Hanlon.

That is, Chris Mara is listed on the Giants website over personnel. His position is over personnel. The Giants admit to a collaborative approach.

The burden of proof is on YOU to prove that he's a do nothing, harmless owner. Because right now, it's clear that he's harmful.

Got that?


No I don’t got that. I don’t have to do anything related to Chris Mara because in my view his role is inconsequential. Stare at that website page all you want while the rest of us listen to and watch John Mara, Dave Gettleman and Joe Judge discuss who is driving on overall team building decisions and individual player acquisition every time they talk publicly about the roster.

You have a website page where Chris Mara has to appear somewhere, and a quote that he liked Davis Webb about 5 years ago. That and nickel gets you about a cup of coffee...
And what you all seem to be missing is that I am not defending  
Jimmy Googs : 12/18/2021 5:47 pm : link
any Mara or Tisch, as they are accountable for hiring the right people to run the football side of their franchise. And when they make a mistake it’s on them.

And they made a whopper in hiring Gettleman...
When DG said decisions were “collaborative”  
WillVAB : 12/18/2021 6:02 pm : link
Alarm bells should’ve been going off. He’s also made comments about his role being “support staff.” That means the GM role for this organization as currently defined is too weak. There’s too many cooks in the kitchen and most if not all of them have no clue what the fuck they’re trying to do.

People have asked who the next GM should be or what characteristics they want. For me it’s pretty simple — I want a GM with a vision of how to build the roster, conviction on the players to get there, and the balls to tell the Mara family to go fuck themselves if they don’t agree with his decisions. At the end of the day, it’s going to be his head on the chopping block, not theirs.
RE: People here are incredibly  
bw in dc : 12/18/2021 6:06 pm : link
In comment 15500763 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
obtuse! What do you guys think the Senior VP of Player Personnel does?
He is responsible for coordinating and assembling the data that FA and the drafts are based on. GMs don’t usually scout many players themselves.
Now, Chris IS qualified for that position (he spent many years as a scout), but considering the state of the teams roster over his tenure, he would have been fired already. But because he’s an owner, he will stay in that position, handicapping ANY new GM to be able to improve the roster. THATS why he is a key component of the systemic problem here.


As I mentioned earlier, per Mara, Gettleman has completely revamped Jints Central's player evaluation processes and systems. And Mara liked it so much - as of the end of 2019 - he didn't want to unplug it by getting rid of Gettlman (when the question was asked by the press if Gettleman was returning). While Chris Mara might have the highbrow title, Gettleman, IMV, is clearly in charge of evaluating/grading/ranking ALL prospects (college and pro).

In other words, Gettleman is the GM and in charge of decision making with roster building.
Obviously  
PakistanPete : 12/18/2021 6:07 pm : link
there is systemic failure, but give me a !@#$ break on the whole Chris Mara narrative you dudes have built up in your head.

Also, GMAFB on the Maras not caring about winning because they are making money.
RE: RE: People here are incredibly  
Jimmy Googs : 12/18/2021 6:13 pm : link
In comment 15500828 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15500763 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


obtuse! What do you guys think the Senior VP of Player Personnel does?
He is responsible for coordinating and assembling the data that FA and the drafts are based on. GMs don’t usually scout many players themselves.
Now, Chris IS qualified for that position (he spent many years as a scout), but considering the state of the teams roster over his tenure, he would have been fired already. But because he’s an owner, he will stay in that position, handicapping ANY new GM to be able to improve the roster. THATS why he is a key component of the systemic problem here.



As I mentioned earlier, per Mara, Gettleman has completely revamped Jints Central's player evaluation processes and systems. And Mara liked it so much - as of the end of 2019 - he didn't want to unplug it by getting rid of Gettlman (when the question was asked by the press if Gettleman was returning). While Chris Mara might have the highbrow title, Gettleman, IMV, is clearly in charge of evaluating/grading/ranking ALL prospects (college and pro).

In other words, Gettleman is the GM and in charge of decision making with roster building.


Seems like Chris Mara should have been the revamping that, no?

Or are you just being obtuse?
It does not matter HOW MUCH INFLUENCE  
EricJ : 12/18/2021 6:17 pm : link
Chris Mara has in the decision making. He does have a voice and in my opinion, they ALL should go. This is not a choice between Gettleman, Mara or anyone else.

We need to get a whole new group of people from the GM, to the VP (Chris Mara), to the head scouts, and even the scouts if necessary.

Look at this like taking antibiotics. Kill everything and start fresh
Video of Chris Mara  
ghost718 : 12/18/2021 6:21 pm : link
Going on and on about the Dave Meggett pick.Basically bragging that he was right and Parcells wrong.



Link - ( New Window )
RE: When DG said decisions were “collaborative”  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/18/2021 6:25 pm : link
In comment 15500824 WillVAB said:
Quote:
Alarm bells should’ve been going off. He’s also made comments about his role being “support staff.” That means the GM role for this organization as currently defined is too weak. There’s too many cooks in the kitchen and most if not all of them have no clue what the fuck they’re trying to do.

People have asked who the next GM should be or what characteristics they want. For me it’s pretty simple — I want a GM with a vision of how to build the roster, conviction on the players to get there, and the balls to tell the Mara family to go fuck themselves if they don’t agree with his decisions. At the end of the day, it’s going to be his head on the chopping block, not theirs.


If he's a support staff for the coach, that's the best setup. Take the best team as an example, Belichik runs things. Take the 2nd best team, Reid.
RE: Video of Chris Mara  
bw in dc : 12/18/2021 6:29 pm : link
In comment 15500845 ghost718 said:
Quote:
Going on and on about the Dave Meggett pick.Basically bragging that he was right and Parcells wrong.

Link - ( New Window )


Notice the pronoun Mara uses - "we" picked Meggett. Not "I".

So let's not act like Mara made the pick. Sounds like his job, per the interview, was turning over the cards of the players selected...BFD.
RE: RE: Video of Chris Mara  
ghost718 : 12/18/2021 6:34 pm : link
In comment 15500854 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Notice the pronoun Mara uses - "we" picked Meggett. Not "I".

So let's not act like Mara made the pick. Sounds like his job, per the interview, was turning over the cards of the players selected...BFD.


Let's not act like the purpose of that was not to prop himself up.That would be insulting the people
RE: Video of Chris Mara  
Jimmy Googs : 12/18/2021 6:40 pm : link
In comment 15500845 ghost718 said:
Quote:
Going on and on about the Dave Meggett pick.Basically bragging that he was right and Parcells wrong.

Link - ( New Window )


What a genius...
RE: RE: RE: Video of Chris Mara  
bw in dc : 12/18/2021 6:41 pm : link
In comment 15500858 ghost718 said:
Quote:
In comment 15500854 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Notice the pronoun Mara uses - "we" picked Meggett. Not "I".

So let's not act like Mara made the pick. Sounds like his job, per the interview, was turning over the cards of the players selected...BFD.



Let's not act like the purpose of that was not to prop himself up.That would be insulting the people


I agree with that. It was very self-serving.
RE: Video of Chris Mara  
EricJ : 12/18/2021 7:17 pm : link
In comment 15500845 ghost718 said:
Quote:
Going on and on about the Dave Meggett pick.Basically bragging that he was right and Parcells wrong.

Link - ( New Window )


My take on the video is this..
Even back then with the very strong willed Parcells in the draft room, Chris Mara had a significant voice or influence.

Let's not get stupid here and think that he suddenly became nothing more than a figurehead or that he was just recently given a vanity job in the organization.

The guy has influence. Gettleman may make the final decision but both Mara's influence the decisions. We need to fire Gettleman, have Chris Mara step down... and anyone else tied to player acquisitions.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/18/2021 7:21 pm : link
As others have noted, none of us have a good sense on what is going on in the FO. That being said, Chris Mara was promoted to Senior VP of Player Personnel in '11. Look @ the team's fortunes since then & well...it isn't hard to connect the dots.
Chris Mara owns part of the team  
Go Terps : 12/18/2021 7:30 pm : link
He isn't going anywhere.

The reality is we're stuck hoping the village idiot sons stumble into solutions.
.  
Go Terps : 12/18/2021 7:32 pm : link
Going forward we should disabuse ourselves of the notion that the Maras will do whatever it takes to win. Clearly, they won't.
I don't think there is any doubt that the Mara's meddle...  
.McL. : 12/18/2021 7:33 pm : link
However, it has always been my contention that a strong GM should have a vision and the strength/gravitas to sell the owners on his vision. In addition, he must be willing to wield his authority to execute on his visions despite whatever attempt at meddling the owners attempt.

The fact that Chris Mara is in a role where he is evaluating personnel is only a problem when you don't have a good GM. The Giants have not had a good GM in a long time. So yes, Chris Mara is involved in the "committee", and as such has an outsized influence on personnel decisions from what he should have right now. That is a problem since it appears he is not any good at it.

A strong GM should be able to plow his way through these issues. The problem is, how do you get a strong GM in the building. As has been noted, most GMs are not retreads. They come in lacking credentials. This kind of makes it a catch-22. A strong GM can push aside the issues with ownership, but he doesn't become a strong GM until he has some success here. As a result the meddlesome behavior will likely continue to problem, subverting the growth of any GM that walks in the door. And thus the cycle continues.
RE: I don't think there is any doubt that the Mara's meddle...  
bw in dc : 12/18/2021 7:46 pm : link
In comment 15500909 .McL. said:
Quote:
However, it has always been my contention that a strong GM should have a vision and the strength/gravitas to sell the owners on his vision. In addition, he must be willing to wield his authority to execute on his visions despite whatever attempt at meddling the owners attempt.

The fact that Chris Mara is in a role where he is evaluating personnel is only a problem when you don't have a good GM.


This is a very good point. A good GM is like a CEO in a boardroom - he listens, his evaluates, commands the room, and ultimately drives decisions.

Thus, if you have the right type, he will be able to manage the Maras and move this organization with HIS vision. And convince the Maras that that vision is best for the team.
RE: .  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/18/2021 7:54 pm : link
In comment 15500905 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Going forward we should disabuse ourselves of the notion that the Maras will do whatever it takes to win. Clearly, they won't.


GT, I somewhat push back on that. I think the Maras want to win. This is in their blood. They aren't absentee owners who only care about revenue, though they do to a degree. They just need to break out of the 'Giants family', hire a competent GM, & let him run the show without interfering.
RE: I don't think there is any doubt that the Mara's meddle...  
ron mexico : 12/18/2021 8:03 pm : link
In comment 15500909 .McL. said:
Quote:
However, it has always been my contention that a strong GM should have a vision and the strength/gravitas to sell the owners on his vision. In addition, he must be willing to wield his authority to execute on his visions despite whatever attempt at meddling the owners attempt.

The fact that Chris Mara is in a role where he is evaluating personnel is only a problem when you don't have a good GM. The Giants have not had a good GM in a long time. So yes, Chris Mara is involved in the "committee", and as such has an outsized influence on personnel decisions from what he should have right now. That is a problem since it appears he is not any good at it.

A strong GM should be able to plow his way through these issues. The problem is, how do you get a strong GM in the building. As has been noted, most GMs are not retreads. They come in lacking credentials. This kind of makes it a catch-22. A strong GM can push aside the issues with ownership, but he doesn't become a strong GM until he has some success here. As a result the meddlesome behavior will likely continue to problem, subverting the growth of any GM that walks in the door. And thus the cycle continues.


I think this vey well states the conundrum they/we find ourselves in

When judge was hired both John and Judge talked about the giants being a family business, clearly that was a critical point discussed in the interview process. Are they willing to step away from that for the good of the franchise? Only time will tell.

It will be an interesting GM search to follow for sure and should give us more clues to the inner workings
RE: RE: I don't think there is any doubt that the Mara's meddle...  
Jimmy Googs : 12/18/2021 8:33 pm : link
In comment 15500922 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15500909 .McL. said:


Quote:


However, it has always been my contention that a strong GM should have a vision and the strength/gravitas to sell the owners on his vision. In addition, he must be willing to wield his authority to execute on his visions despite whatever attempt at meddling the owners attempt.

The fact that Chris Mara is in a role where he is evaluating personnel is only a problem when you don't have a good GM.



This is a very good point. A good GM is like a CEO in a boardroom - he listens, his evaluates, commands the room, and ultimately drives decisions.

Thus, if you have the right type, he will be able to manage the Maras and move this organization with HIS vision. And convince the Maras that that vision is best for the team.


Yep...
RE: RE: I don't think there is any doubt that the Mara's meddle...  
Jimmy Googs : 12/18/2021 8:34 pm : link
In comment 15500922 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15500909 .McL. said:


Quote:


However, it has always been my contention that a strong GM should have a vision and the strength/gravitas to sell the owners on his vision. In addition, he must be willing to wield his authority to execute on his visions despite whatever attempt at meddling the owners attempt.

The fact that Chris Mara is in a role where he is evaluating personnel is only a problem when you don't have a good GM.



This is a very good point. A good GM is like a CEO in a boardroom - he listens, his evaluates, commands the room, and ultimately drives decisions.

Thus, if you have the right type, he will be able to manage the Maras and move this organization with HIS vision. And convince the Maras that that vision is best for the team.


Yep...
RE: Chris Mara owns part of the team  
EricJ : 12/18/2021 9:32 pm : link
In comment 15500904 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He isn't going anywhere.

The reality is we're stuck hoping the village idiot sons stumble into solutions.


Chris Mara = Chris Farley

That car is the Giants franchise. He looks a bit like him too.

RE: RE: RE: Sean...I hate to admit it  
Khs1982 : 12/18/2021 9:42 pm : link
In comment 15500279 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15500269 Silver Spoon said:


Quote:


In comment 15500257 Chris L. said:It matters not what is going on in the front office. What is crystal clear is this franchise is a joke and has been for a decade. If it is not the mara then who. I think the buck stops with Mara and the personnel decisions have been horrible so the buck should stop with the head of personnel. Until the front office gets cleaned up I won't go to games buy giants gear and encourage all to do the same. It may not have any effect after all John Mara's net worth is estimated to be 500 million.


Quote:


but I agree with you. The more embarrasing things get the greater the likelihood John Mara sees the light or Tisch makes him see the light.



Unfortunately, I don’t think this is the case. I think Johnny Boy truly believes this pathetic team is a few players away from competing, which is so far from the truth. Johnny Half Measure will bumble the offseason yet again, and in two years, we’ll be talking about the same nonsense.



No disrespect intended, but just because you have a perception of who John Mara is, doesn’t mean you know who he is

What is fact is the organization has been dysfunctional for a decade, the reasons are all speculation.

Even the Chris Mara situation is unknown. Supposedly he has a good reputation around the league, and we really don’t know his influence behind the scenes.

Fan base is angry, they need a target, John Mara is the logical one. He has failed for a decade, but we don’t know why and we don’t know how to fix it.

It also gets overlooked that the Giants have won 2 Super Bowls under John. It gets dismissed here because it does not fit the narrative, but it s a fact they won.

Many speak of the arrogance Gettleman shows and while displaying the same arrogance in proclaiming they know with certainty what goes on behind closed doors in the Giants organization, we don’t.
RE: RE: When DG said decisions were “collaborative”  
WillVAB : 3:46 am : link
In comment 15500851 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 15500824 WillVAB said:


Quote:


Alarm bells should’ve been going off. He’s also made comments about his role being “support staff.” That means the GM role for this organization as currently defined is too weak. There’s too many cooks in the kitchen and most if not all of them have no clue what the fuck they’re trying to do.

People have asked who the next GM should be or what characteristics they want. For me it’s pretty simple — I want a GM with a vision of how to build the roster, conviction on the players to get there, and the balls to tell the Mara family to go fuck themselves if they don’t agree with his decisions. At the end of the day, it’s going to be his head on the chopping block, not theirs.



If he's a support staff for the coach, that's the best setup. Take the best team as an example, Belichik runs things. Take the 2nd best team, Reid.


Not for the Giants, they don’t have a coach anywhere near that level. Hell they’ll probably have no coach after 22.
