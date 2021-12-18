Mara Nepotism Issue Discussed On the Fan

About 10 minutes ago on the FAN a caller caller in to Richard Neer and laid out exactly what has been discussed on BBI with the whole Chris Mara problem. He asked "what GM worth his salt" would want to come here when they know going in their player personnel decisions could be over ruled. Neer is not a shill for the Giants. He is a big fan of the Giants and is critical when called for. He basically acknowledged it is a big problem and noted it is hard to fire a family member when they have failed to perform. I am sure the caller was a BBI poster. The GREAT news is this is exactly what we fans wanted to happen. This very big issue is finally being discussed on main stream media platforms. Mara will have heard the chatter on this issue. It doesn't guaranty he will do the right thing and clean house (family members included) in the player personnel department but the odds have definitely increased that this could happen.
Well...the good thing is I see a lot of double digit losses between now & 1/9.
Unfortunately, I don’t think this is the case. I think Johnny Boy truly believes this pathetic team is a few players away from competing, which is so far from the truth. Johnny Half Measure will bumble the offseason yet again, and in two years, we’ll be talking about the same nonsense.
While it is true that we don't know what happens in the building, enough has happened in plain sight for us to know there is an issue with the Maras. It was their sentimentalism that landed us with the Acorssi search and the DG hire. They hired coaches and GMs that were willing to work with Eli. John was told about the Eli benching, agreed, then overreacted. We are now in the tail end of the results of all of this. And it will continue.
You can't have them in their positions and run a successful franchise. Leadership has to be cold blooded, analytical, and forward thinking. They are sentimental and live in the past. Not going to work. This will continue by them looking for a GM that will accept Judge. Mistake.
but I agree with you. The more embarrasing things get the greater the likelihood John Mara sees the light or Tisch makes him see the light.
No disrespect intended, but just because you have a perception of who John Mara is, doesn’t mean you know who he is
What is fact is the organization has been dysfunctional for a decade, the reasons are all speculation.
Even the Chris Mara situation is unknown. Supposedly he has a good reputation around the league, and we really don’t know his influence behind the scenes.
Fan base is angry, they need a target, John Mara is the logical one. He has failed for a decade, but we don’t know why and we don’t know how to fix it.
It also gets overlooked that the Giants have won 2 Super Bowls under John. It gets dismissed here because it does not fit the narrative, but it s a fact they won.
Many speak of the arrogance Gettleman shows and while displaying the same arrogance in proclaiming they know with certainty what goes on behind closed doors in the Giants organization, we don’t.
However, this team is 22-55 since the beginning of 2017. That also cannot be ignored. I think it is fair to think that the Giants have struggled to adapt to the modern NFL (post 2011 CBA). Hiring a GM from the outside would be a good start.
In comment 15500257 Chris L. said:
but I agree with you. The more embarrasing things get the greater the likelihood John Mara sees the light or Tisch makes him see the light.
I agree with this. I have worked in small organizations (50 or less employees) and small to midsized (600 plus employees). Earlier in my career when I was not part of senior management, many people--including me at times--would have very skewed ideas. Even if someone from Senior Management leaked out some information, it never was the full story or how everyone there experienced it or perceived it.
Having spent many years in Senior Management and in the behind the closed door meetings, I am always a bit amused when I hear what people think are actually being discussed or happening behind closed doors. This does not mean the truth or details never make their way out--however, very rarely does the full picture.
I have to imagine this is largely the case with the Giants and the information that actually makes it to the fans. The information that makes it to the media--even with good sources can have an agenda behind it or is the perception of a few people.
Very rarely are things black and white as they are often presented.
What is the constant? What hasn’t changed (besides the results)? Chris Mara is the Senior Vice President of player personnel, since 2011. Here the problem lies. If his last name is not Mara, he more than likely would have been fired as well.
Im sure DG has final decision but we need to clean out the whole house. Not just Gettleman. Thats the easy part
This. Not sure why it’s so hard for some to admit the truth about the Giants. Mara is the problem. Chris stinks and John is James Dolan who got lucky twice. At least Dolan had the brains to give unlimited free food on fan appreciation day during the Knicks darkest days.
However, this team is 22-55 since the beginning of 2017. That also cannot be ignored. I think it is fair to think that the Giants have struggled to adapt to the modern NFL (post 2011 CBA). Hiring a GM from the outside would be a good start.
It s obvious they have, Sean
The only solution is for Mara to remove himself from all meddling and ridiculous methodologies with the coach and GM square dances the last ten years and just write checks. Chris Mara has become a bit of a lamentable scapegoat, because it’s John Mara who is the real problem.
This organization needs a VP for football operations first to insulate and keep ownership away and who can then hire a GM and implement a true football operation.
This organization does not have a functional football operation from which no philosophy, strategy, approach, vision and tactical decision making could truly succeed.
Canty went on to say that a really good GM candidate isn’t going to want to be tied to Joe Judge and so the Giants will be limiting themselves if they demand to keep Judge.
Now about Chris Mara. He’s not going anywhere anymore than Stephen Jones is going to leave the Cowboys. Meddlesome owners and their family members are par for the course in professional sports.
This idea that the owner of the Giants is going to step aside and sweep away his family members so some GM can save the Giants is a fantasy. I want to bang Erin Andrews under the Christmas tree tonight. Unfortunately, that’s just as likely as John Mara stepping aside while some new GM makes all our draft picks. Ain’t gonna happen.
But what could well happen, is that a qualified GM could come in and work with John and Cris Mara to find a better way to run the team. The best chance to get a qualified GM is to make it known that Joe Judge does not have to be retained. GM candidates need to know that they will have complete control of coach and player personnel. That’s what we should be clamoring for on WFAN and social media.
However, this team is 22-55 since the beginning of 2017. That also cannot be ignored. I think it is fair to think that the Giants have struggled to adapt to the modern NFL (post 2011 CBA). Hiring a GM from the outside would be a good start.
the SB title in each of the last 4 decades is so misleading. It makes you think that the team is consistently competitive when in reality we had two pockets of (dominance in the 80s, competitiveness on the 00) that just happened to barely cross over the decade.
outside of those 8-10 years, the giants have been mostly shit in the 55 years of the SB era.
It's more than that, it's the Giants' committee/conflict approach to decision making. The Giants have only been successful when they've had a strong Head Coach with a clear identity for the team and the GM is aligned to that. Problem is the GMs (late-term Reese and DG) have been terrible and we've cycled through 2 young coaches who weren't ready and a coach who is not HC material. Not too mention too many voices in the room who have not had success in years.
This. I'm starting to think the people so vociferously defending Chris Mara when there's no reason to *keep him* in his position are probably recipients of nepotism themselves in real life.
If he were "Chris Martin" everyone would want to see him go.
100% spot on. When does the Tisch family wake the fuck up! Mara u are 0fer on every decision since you father passed..you're done get the fuck out
This is why I focus on Chris more than John. John is meddlesome, but he's never positioned himself as a personnel guy to my knowledge. Remove Chris (and Tim McDonnell), and I think a GM becomes far more powerful, because John won't have reasons to overrule or influence decisions. The "committee" effectively goes away.
I agree with you. I find it frustrating when fans talk about “giving up on the franchise” when they have won two Super Bowl titles in the last 15 years. Further, the Giants are the only team to have won a SB title in each of the last 4 decades. That cannot be ignored.
There's a school of thought that the Giants are essentially the same as the Detroit Lions, especially from the 60s forward - the only difference is that they got lucky and LT (who should have been a Saint) and Eli (who should have been a Charger) came in to save the Giants.
Its a fair question.
I'm guessing its because Chris M is not some diabolical mastermind behind the scenes. Instead he is a personable friendly guy who is working in a group of decision makers. There are enough of them to spread the blame around. Its death by committee.
I think the other poster got it right when he said this committee model will only work when you have a very strong HC with a clear vision and the gravitas top get that vision implemented. Those guys are pretty rare.
This speculation can and could have been corrected if Chris Mara would take a role in the organization that was NOT tied to player acquisition.
They could create a VP of corporate relationships role or something.
The fact that they insist on Chris remaining in this particular job for so long to me says he is involved.
He may not FORCE Gettleman or Judge to select a player, but when one of your owners is making a "recommendation"... what do you think is going to happen?
The one constant I have seen is the player acquisitions that tie into the coaching staffs.
How was gettleman successful with Ron Rivera in Carolina and with Coughlin here in New York as senior V.P of personnel, but yet unsuccessful with shurmur and judge.
Shurmur and judge have been able to build their teams as they see fit and I believe they have and had a lot of input in the draft as well as free agency. I have not seen any evidence of John Mara or ownership in general meddling, overruling or forcing personnel on the coaching staffs.
But, let's keep hammering on chris Mara, who no one has any idea of how much influence he has had on free agents or the draft. Might as well rail on some unknown custodian or concession stand vendor and blame them for the roster too.
just out of curiosity, what would you accept as proof?
This is how I see it as well. Unfortunately, the nature of nepotism is that those changes are never made.
In comment 15500257 Chris L. said:
but I agree with you. The more embarrasing things get the greater the likelihood John Mara sees the light or Tisch makes him see the light.
I agree with this. Anger and frustration is understandable, but the hubris from fans thinking they know what is going on and know better … I don’t get that.
"Where is the proof?" - I have to laugh at that. Click on Giants Info & History on this website, then click on Team Administration:
Senior Vice President of Player Personnel: Chris Mara
Co-Directors of Player Personnel: Mark Koncz and Tim McDonnell
The "proof" is that it's the fucking job of Chris Mara and Tim McDonnell to make sure our player personnel are good and don't suck. And since they've had their jobs our player personnel has sucked. What more proof do you need?
By all counts, all Stephen Jones does is block Jerry Jones from making decisions while Will McClay is the de facto GM.
yes to your question. Where is the is the proof? Who has accused the Maras of influencing decisions? Surely by now some former employee would have said something. Remember after Tarkenton and Dryer left they said something about Well meddling. Why haven't we seen anything like this by now after ten years of ineptness.
I've pointed this out before. The folks saying they are not involved are the ones pushing conspiracy theories based on the Giants own website.
I'll point out that the scouts are all under Mara on that view, not Gettleman. It's clear who they report to.
The OP writes "...why would any new GM come here knowing his player personnel decisions could be overruled by Chris Mara".
1) how do you know Chris Mara is overruling Getts, even at all?
2) how do you know Chris Mara doesn't actually come up with better options than Getts from time to time but he is the one that is getting overruled?
3) how do you know they both don't agree in most cases?
4) how do you know that Mara is actually coming up with any credible ideas that are even being taken into serious consideration?
5) if Mara-nepotism runs rampant and it negatively affects the GM doing his job properly in a consistent manner, why do you think Getts took this job? Afterall, he clearly must have known this was going to be the case and it only risks smearing his resume even more after being recently dismissed from Carolina.
Looking forward to logical responses to any of these if you have one. Please hold back the conspiracy theories if you will though, as I haven't got time for the pain.
The GM runs the show for the Giants. Getts is the one that has built this roster and he is the one driving the process. This is painstakingly obvious by what we have witnessed over the past 4 years, the numerous pressers and media session, and how they have communicated everything publicly.
I am sure various FO parties discuss decisions with the GM, with those names depending upon the type of decision and its importance. I am sure this includes Chris Mara from time to time too. But they suggest that a good amoutn of collaboration occurs in the building as well so I would like to think that is a better thing than a bad thing. You may not like Chris Mara or any other owner/family member having a working title (I would prefer they don't as well but do not overstate its importance), but the bad decision making coming out of the General Manager's office is what is holding this franchise down.
Bottom line - this will get better when the Giants find a competent GM that is better at evaluating talent, and the family thing will just fall in line and/or become irrelevant.
The one constant I have seen is the player acquisitions that tie into the coaching staffs.
+1. Fans are out for blood for good reason, but all this pretending that they know what is going on (nepotism, committees) all sounds like BS to me. Some of it may be right, or wrong, I just do not know.
responsible for all of the ex cardinals that bettcher wanted? How about all of the SEC draft picks under Judge?
+1. Fans are out for blood for good reason, but all this pretending that they know what is going on (nepotism, committees) all sounds like BS to me. Some of it may be right, or wrong, I just do not know.
there is enough reporting and direct quotes from the main players that the committee approach is 100% accurate
Googs, I challenge you to find one quote or piece of reporting that suggests the GM runs the show.
The truth is your theory is way more speculative than mine
In comment 15500336 Arkbach said:
yes to your question. Where is the is the proof? Who has accused the Maras of influencing decisions? Surely by now some former employee would have said something. Remember after Tarkenton and Dryer left they said something about Well meddling. Why haven't we seen anything like this by now after ten years of ineptness.
I've pointed this out before. The folks saying they are not involved are the ones pushing conspiracy theories based on the Giants own website.
I'll point out that the scouts are all under Mara on that view, not Gettleman. It's clear who they report to.
I believe it ws DG that let the longtime SEC scout go...
Q: Let’s get this big picture question out of the way. Obviously, we understand Giants, personnel, collaborative. If you disagree, who has the final say?
A: At the end of the day, it’s about building consensus and it’s about getting to the right place. I’ve been doing this long enough with Ron (Rivera) and then Pat (Shurmur), whatever. We’re going to get to the right place. It’s not… It’s about the right answer.
Q: It’s not slamming your fist down?
A: No, I’ve never done that in my life. Except when, no I’m only kidding. I can’t say it. I can’t give you a throwaway line. Bottom line is, it’s collaborative.
Q: I’ve heard some people say so I’ll ask you, there’s this perception from some that it’s going to be Dave Gettleman picking the players and it’s Joe Judge’s job to coach them. Do you feel that way?
A: No. It’s going to be collaborative. I don’t understand where that notion comes from. That notion has got to be coming from people that have never worked with me.
Q: That is the Giants way. In the past, that was George Young’s statement, right? The GM picks the players.
A: There was a way, way back in the day. It was scouts scout, players play, coaches’ coach, etc. That world has changed.
Link
with all the front office incompetence, poor drafting, questionable trades, and bad player acquisition decisions spanning ten years now WHY haven't we read or heard of a former Giants front office person tell us they were overruled or complain that Mara asserts undue influence over player decisions? Surely by now Reese, Ross, Coughlin, McAdoo, or somebody that left would speak about this to an inquiring reporter. Because I haven't seen or heard anything I'm left to wonder if all this Chris Mara talk is exaggerated. The closest thing I remember is the McAdoo story from July 2018 and that stopped short of an indictment.
Its a fair question.
I'm guessing its because Chris M is not some diabolical mastermind behind the scenes. Instead he is a personable friendly guy who is working in a group of decision makers. There are enough of them to spread the blame around. Its death by committee.
Or maybe because it doesn't happen...
In comment 15500331 TrueBlue56 said:
responsible for all of the ex cardinals that bettcher wanted? How about all of the SEC draft picks under Judge?
+1. Fans are out for blood for good reason, but all this pretending that they know what is going on (nepotism, committees) all sounds like BS to me. Some of it may be right, or wrong, I just do not know.
there is enough reporting and direct quotes from the main players that the committee approach is 100% accurate
Googs, I challenge you to find one quote or piece of reporting that suggests the GM runs the show.
The truth is your theory is way more speculative than mine
You mean besides the fact that all press conferences and media sessions (non gameday related) are led by Gettleman?
Chris Canty made a great point the other day about GMs in the NFL. He pointed out that most GMs only get one shot at the job. Which is to say, NFL GMs don’t recycle like coaches do - you basically get one shot at the job. (Obviously, our beloved Getty proves this isn’t always the case).
Canty went on to say that a really good GM candidate isn’t going to want to be tied to Joe Judge and so the Giants will be limiting themselves if they demand to keep Judge.
By all counts, all Stephen Jones does is block Jerry Jones from making decisions while Will McClay is the de facto GM.
Really? Respectfully, I havent heard anything like that. Now I’m no fan of the Pokes but I worked in Texas for 15 years and used to hear a lot of Dallas fans complain about how Stephen and Jerry were screwing up the coaching and personnel decisions. Either way, I’m fairly certain it’s the Jones’ calling all the shots at The Star.
Regardless, my point stands that owners are gonna be a part of the operation. That’s why they own the team, meddling is a feature to them, not a bug. Any GM is going to know this and a good GM is going to be able to succeed even under these circumstances.
?? Nothing in here is different than I wrote above. They speak with one another and share views/opinions...collaborate.
But the GM is driving the decision making process.
again...
ok dude, believe what you want, I don't care anymore.
You have nothing but strawman arguments
2016: Reese has to win, results in $200M spent on the defense
2018: Retool around a 3-13 team and keep Eli
2021: Spend into future years to try and win the division.
A lot of short term fixes, never a true “rebuild” plan.
Realistically, these situations dont get better; there is a major disconnect and im sure they wont take responsibility for the mess, and the carousal of incompetence will continue.
And I am not. While I can understand the negative perception issues of family members in the front office, I am very comfortable with the view that General Manager Dave Gettleman has predominately driven the roster building process, in collaboration with others, over the past four years and it has not been good because of his process, views and decisions.
"Consensus" is a huge red flag. This isn't a democracy or kindergarten where everyone should feel good.
And I am not. While I can understand the negative perception issues of family members in the front office, I am very comfortable with the view that General Manager Dave Gettleman has predominately driven the roster building process, in collaboration with others, over the past four years and it has not been good because of his process, views and decisions.
no one is saying gettleman isn't a problem. just that he is one of a number of problems.
it is stupid to think that the *senior vice president of player personnel* would have absolutely no role whatsoever in shaping player acquisition.
gettleman is a problem. chris mara is a problem. shitty assistant coaches like bettcher who want shitty ex-cardinal players are a problem. shitty HC's like shurmur who want shitty quarterbacks like daniel jones and kyle lauletta are a problem. the owner/president who insists on driving the hiring process for GMs and HCs and who picks shitty GMs and HCs is the problem.
it is clearly a collective problem.
force-retiring gettleman will not fix the problem. just like firing reese and ross did nothing to halt or slow the descent.
However, the role and decision making responsibilities of the GM being compromised isn't one of them...
OK, so your thesis is that they have do-nothing jobs. Just as bad. We need smart professionals in these player personnel jobs.
The only thing that has not changed is the ownership's involvement with the team.
I believe that this calls for the application of Occam's razor.
The problem: the owner with the authority to make the needed changes is the owner who is responsible for fucking things up.
And I am not. While I can understand the negative perception issues of family members in the front office, I am very comfortable with the view that General Manager Dave Gettleman has predominately driven the roster building process, in collaboration with others, over the past four years and it has not been good because of his process, views and decisions.
That is not my position
This is your straw man version of my position
You are of a belief that Chris Mara is a key issue in the FO and has likely caused a great deal of the problems with the way the team is run and the roster built because he can/has overruled the GM.
That is not my position
This is your straw man version of my position
Good lord, I have debated this crap with you on at least 3 or 4 threads now in the past couple weeks, and I have misconstrued your point of view? Maybe because you are all over the board possibly looking to blame everybody and anybody and that takes too much blame away from the #1 main problem, the GM.
By all means, set me straight but keep it simple because I am a little slow.
And by the way, stick your straw man comments you know where...
However, the role and decision making responsibilities of the GM being compromised isn't one of them...
all due respect, you wouldn't know if it was compromised or not, nor to what extent.
there are a number of quotes, even posted in this thread, where gettleman has said that the decisionmaking process is collaborative.
there are other quotes where gettleman references his job as being "support staff" and that his role is to support the coaches and get them the players they want and need to be successful.
gettleman is not going against his coaches wishes to draft players like daniel jones, kyle lauletta, kadarius toney, or to get shitty free agents like antoine bethea or markus golden.
he deserves to be let go, but the shitty player acquisition, cap allocation, roster building, and shitty coaches have been a collective failure.
this is probably why mara hasn't fired him. because gettleman has been a loyal "giants way" soldier.
The GM runs the show for the Giants. Getts is the one that has built this roster and he is the one driving the process. This is painstakingly obvious by what we have witnessed over the past 4 years, the numerous pressers and media session, and how they have communicated everything publicly.
I agree. Just a few years ago Mara was very positive about all of the changes Gettleman had made with the scouting department and the player grading process. And he didn't want to "pull the plug on that". So that seemed to be a very strong indication Gettleman was running the show like any GM does in the NFL.
Now, I certainly think Chris Mara has a voice in the room and the professionals listen because he's an owner. But I imagine that's mostly a courtesy and John makes sure Chris does not hold the gavel for ANY final decisions.
If you wan to go back, reread any of my posts and respond to that, maybe I’ll indulge you.
are only titles in a family business. Did you know that Robert Kraft is the CEO of the Patriots, yet I doubt he gets involved in team decisions. Bad proof citing Mara family in the admin section of Giants.com. Need testimony. Witnesses. Cite facts.
OK, so your thesis is that they have do-nothing jobs. Just as bad. We need smart professionals in these player personnel jobs.
Do-nothing jobs aren't just as bad, particularly if someone else has the actual do-something responsibility like the GM.
If Chris Mara has a do-nothing or do-very little role then he is doing very little harm...
Not suggesting the Giants don't have multiple problems.
However, the role and decision making responsibilities of the GM being compromised isn't one of them...
all due respect, you wouldn't know if it was compromised or not, nor to what extent.
there are a number of quotes, even posted in this thread, where gettleman has said that the decisionmaking process is collaborative.
there are other quotes where gettleman references his job as being "support staff" and that his role is to support the coaches and get them the players they want and need to be successful.
gettleman is not going against his coaches wishes to draft players like daniel jones, kyle lauletta, kadarius toney, or to get shitty free agents like antoine bethea or markus golden.
he deserves to be let go, but the shitty player acquisition, cap allocation, roster building, and shitty coaches have been a collective failure.
this is probably why mara hasn't fired him. because gettleman has been a loyal "giants way" soldier.
Again...you are not reading.
Collective and collaborative shouldn't overstate the roles/responsibilities of those other parties and it damn well shouldn't understate Gettleman's. They have other primary responsibilities, while roster building is DG's absolute primary one.
Find a better GM and you'll see the collaboration process yielding better results...
In comment 15500364 Arkbach said:
are only titles in a family business. Did you know that Robert Kraft is the CEO of the Patriots, yet I doubt he gets involved in team decisions. Bad proof citing Mara family in the admin section of Giants.com. Need testimony. Witnesses. Cite facts.
OK, so your thesis is that they have do-nothing jobs. Just as bad. We need smart professionals in these player personnel jobs.
Do-nothing jobs aren't just as bad, particularly if someone else has the actual do-something responsibility like the GM.
If Chris Mara has a do-nothing or do-very little role then he is doing very little harm...
if chris mara is occupying a senior vice president of player personnel job, but is not doing any work in that position, or is doing shitty work but it's known by everyone in the org that his work is shitty so he is not listened to, or marginalized, that is absolutely a big problem.
imagine if a competent person was in that position- this would be immensely helpful to the GM.
is chris mara like milton in office space? or like creed in the office, where instead of being given a live blog he's given a word .doc that says www.creedthoughts.gov.www\creedthoughts at the top, to pacify him?
how can you assert this is the case yet blow it off as trivial and not view it as a significant red flag?
If you wan to go back, reread any of my posts and respond to that, maybe I’ll indulge you.
I have been very clear and consistent in opposition of anything nefarious forcing the GM's hand here with respect to roster building. Sorry it doesn't make for a good mystery novel.
But suit yourself nevertheless...
He may very well be competent, I have no way of knowing. But he has made player personnel his career of choice and it’s unlikely he is just sitting in the background waiting for John to pass down the CEO position
how much of a coincidence is it that the Giants' fortunes have plummeted since after Chris Mara signed on?
that's fair.
Hubris set in all around everywhere after the 2nd SB win.
if chris mara is occupying a senior vice president of player personnel job, but is not doing any work in that position, or is doing shitty work but it's known by everyone in the org that his work is shitty so he is not listened to, or marginalized, that is absolutely a big problem.
imagine if a competent person was in that position- this would be immensely helpful to the GM.
is chris mara like milton in office space? or like creed in the office, where instead of being given a live blog he's given a word .doc that says www.creedthoughts.gov.www\creedthoughts at the top, to pacify him?
how can you assert this is the case yet blow it off as trivial and not view it as a significant red flag?
I assert this because if nothing is needed/expected from Chris Mara in his SVP role then its "no harm no foul". He gives whatever opinions and views during a collaboration process because he is really moreso an owner and they all move forward.
And if Chris Mara is actually helpful at what he does as an SVP...than he is helpful and this is moot.
And if Chris Mara is not helpful AND there is a big gap in the overall work that is required to be done within the Front Office, then the GM would add a person onto his team to accomplish it.
got it?
If Mara was micromanaging in a situation like that, imagine what he is doing with the current train wreck. Evidence: Judge’s own statement that he speaks to Mara several times a week. Why is that happening? Meddling - and worse, incompetent meddling.
If Mara was micromanaging in a situation like that, imagine what he is doing with the current train wreck. Evidence: Judge’s own statement that he speaks to Mara several times a week. Why is that happening? Meddling - and worse, incompetent meddling.
The team is winning at a 30% clip and has been since 2017.
Fairly sure there are more in-depth meetings and sensitive discussions when things are going badly versus if they were on the cusp of the Super Bowl each year.
John Mara would be sitting on a beach somewhere if it was the latter...
Can anyone name (with proof) a time that ownership stopped DG or JJ from making a draft pick or signing a free agent?
just out of curiosity, what would you accept as proof?
You've offerred absolutely nothing but rage.
In comment 15500336 Arkbach said:
yes to your question. Where is the is the proof? Who has accused the Maras of influencing decisions? Surely by now some former employee would have said something. Remember after Tarkenton and Dryer left they said something about Well meddling. Why haven't we seen anything like this by now after ten years of ineptness.
"Where is the proof?" - I have to laugh at that. Click on Giants Info & History on this website, then click on Team Administration:
Senior Vice President of Player Personnel: Chris Mara
Co-Directors of Player Personnel: Mark Koncz and Tim McDonnell
The "proof" is that it's the fucking job of Chris Mara and Tim McDonnell to make sure our player personnel are good and don't suck. And since they've had their jobs our player personnel has sucked. What more proof do you need?
I've pointed this out before. The folks saying they are not involved are the ones pushing conspiracy theories based on the Giants own website.
I'll point out that the scouts are all under Mara on that view, not Gettleman. It's clear who they report to.
CLEAR, how, exactly?
In comment 15500331 TrueBlue56 said:
responsible for all of the ex cardinals that bettcher wanted? How about all of the SEC draft picks under Judge?
+1. Fans are out for blood for good reason, but all this pretending that they know what is going on (nepotism, committees) all sounds like BS to me. Some of it may be right, or wrong, I just do not know.
there is enough reporting and direct quotes from the main players that the committee approach is 100% accurate
Googs, I challenge you to find one quote or piece of reporting that suggests the GM runs the show.
The truth is your theory is way more speculative than mine
In comment 15500266 DannyDimes said:
Can anyone name (with proof) a time that ownership stopped DG or JJ from making a draft pick or signing a free agent?
just out of curiosity, what would you accept as proof?
Did someone present proof that was refuted? or a rumor? What rumor, from what source? All i have ever seen, or heard, is pure speculation. You have presented no proof, and certainly no reason to whine about others being picayune as to the nature of that proof being rejected., as you imply.
You've offerred absolutely nothing but rage.
I’ve offered interviews from The key players, reports from press close to the team. Specific instances of both Mara and Tisch involvement
You on the other hand have resorted to name calling
Who exactly if full of rage here?
People friendly to the team and on this board have said they don't have unlimited budget to hire tech people, especially in my earlier conversations about analytics when people were still suggesting that the team was completely on top of this. Much like this discussion here, how did we know they weren't if we couldn't see inside the building?
I imagine Chris Mara and Tim McDonnell are drawing salaries. If the Giants were willing to just spend like the Steinbrenner Yankees I'd agree with you. Fact is by all accounts they are cheap, sodagate being another prime example of this. The way the Rhule thing went was another. I heard that they were pretty sold on Rhule from a reliable source. They weren't cheap for not signing Rhule, they were cheap for not even interviewing him. They should have gotten him in the building and heard his pitch not said they wouldn't pay his salary before the interview. This is actually not only cheap but a bad business diligence practice. Their diligence processes seem questionable top to bottom.
Regardless, they are playing with a fixed amount of resources in their front office I think that is clear. And if your resources are fixed and you have someone in a key position like leading pro personnel in which one of the people also leading it under him is a nepotism hire you can't say that isn't hurting the team. Especially when pro personnel has been so bad. Either he is an active part of hurting the process or he's collecting a pay check that needs to go to someone better at his job.
The defenses here are bad arguments. No one is saying they know exactly what is going on in the building. They are saying whatever it is, isn't working and when things are not working on a high level, when an organization isn't performing, cutting out long tenured nepotism hires that have been in parts of the organization that are objectively performing terribly is a logical fix.
I'll add that, you own a team, it's underperforming , it's completely your choice if you want to keep employing family despite bad results. But you are opening yourself up to criticism if you do. And using media mouthpieces to clap back at fans for holding you accountable is childish and quite frankly stupid.
Anyone defending this is failing to understand that the way this is being handled by the team is just further proof of their incompetency. The argument that they might just be unlucky or this might not be on the owners gets flimsier and flimsier the more they struggle through the handling of this.
That’s addressed to those making the point that Mara will cease meddling if we get a strong GM in. I sure hope those posters are right but the episode with Gilbride gives me doubt. Mara may not be able to help himself.
Thanks Ron. Can you cite the interview source and date for the doubters? Any business school gurus out there with an opinion on best decision making practices? Intuitively the leader should listen to opinions of the experts he has access to and make the call. Committee decisions are group think.
"Consensus" is a huge red flag. This isn't a democracy or kindergarten where everyone should feel good.
The only thing that has not changed is the ownership's involvement with the team.
I believe that this calls for the application of Occam's razor.
The problem: the owner with the authority to make the needed changes is the owner who is responsible for fucking things up.
They haven't changed the turf either. or the equipment guy, or the receptionist, or the.....
You don't know, is the bottom line. We're all guessing. a more useful discussion would be had without the uninformed presenting themselves as omniscient concerning the goings on of management meetings and practices.
John Mara isn't going to approve a $200M cap spend each year, have several coaches (working and not working) on the payroll, allow a revamping of the back office and scouting groups but then tell Gettleman he can't hire a good player evaluation resource if he makes a compelling reason it is needed and will help.
Not suggesting the Giants don't have multiple problems.
However, the role and decision making responsibilities of the GM being compromised isn't one of them...
all due respect, you wouldn't know if it was compromised or not, nor to what extent.
there are a number of quotes, even posted in this thread, where gettleman has said that the decisionmaking process is collaborative.
there are other quotes where gettleman references his job as being "support staff" and that his role is to support the coaches and get them the players they want and need to be successful.
gettleman is not going against his coaches wishes to draft players like daniel jones, kyle lauletta, kadarius toney, or to get shitty free agents like antoine bethea or markus golden.
he deserves to be let go, but the shitty player acquisition, cap allocation, roster building, and shitty coaches have been a collective failure.
this is probably why mara hasn't fired him. because gettleman has been a loyal "giants way" soldier.
Gettleman saying decisions are collaborative could mean little more than Judge, or schurmur before him tells him what they need, and he goes and gets it. How you're sure it means he needs approval for everything from chris Mara is beyond me.
In comment 15500400 Jimmy Googs said:
Not suggesting the Giants don't have multiple problems.
However, the role and decision making responsibilities of the GM being compromised isn't one of them...
all due respect, you wouldn't know if it was compromised or not, nor to what extent.
there are a number of quotes, even posted in this thread, where gettleman has said that the decisionmaking process is collaborative.
there are other quotes where gettleman references his job as being "support staff" and that his role is to support the coaches and get them the players they want and need to be successful.
gettleman is not going against his coaches wishes to draft players like daniel jones, kyle lauletta, kadarius toney, or to get shitty free agents like antoine bethea or markus golden.
he deserves to be let go, but the shitty player acquisition, cap allocation, roster building, and shitty coaches have been a collective failure.
this is probably why mara hasn't fired him. because gettleman has been a loyal "giants way" soldier.
Gettleman saying decisions are collaborative could mean little more than Judge, or schurmur before him tells him what they need, and he goes and gets it. How you're sure it means he needs approval for everything from chris Mara is beyond me.
i never said it meant this. fuck off.
The only thing that has not changed is the ownership's involvement with the team.
I believe that this calls for the application of Occam's razor.
The problem: the owner with the authority to make the needed changes is the owner who is responsible for fucking things up.
You don't know is the point. maybe no one is lying. maybe no one is coverign up anything. maybe all they say is to be taken at face value, and the problem is right there. Maybe there is no strong, unifying vision beyond whatever it is Mara has offered up.
That’s addressed to those making the point that Mara will cease meddling if we get a strong GM in. I sure hope those posters are right but the episode with Gilbride gives me doubt. Mara may not be able to help himself.
Cosmic, I have said from the get-go...
Get a competent GM that is a good evaluator of player talent and the family issues will fall in line and/or become irrelevant.
If the GM is doing a good job and the team is playing better, and you still have some view that John Mara is "meddling"...who fookin' cares?
If you wan to go back, reread any of my posts and respond to that, maybe I’ll indulge you.
John Mara isn't going to approve a $200M cap spend each year, have several coaches (working and not working) on the payroll, allow a revamping of the back office and scouting groups but then tell Gettleman he can't hire a good player evaluation resource if he makes a compelling reason it is needed and will help.
I'm not. You are acting like the current resource allocation method isn't getting in their way when it clearly is. I guess to that I say if it was so easy for them to fill in their gaps why haven't they done it already? How do you know a new GM could come in and ask for extra pro personnel leadership resources and they would get that approved when the status quo is to have insufficient resources there?
In comment 15500364 Arkbach said:
are only titles in a family business. Did you know that Robert Kraft is the CEO of the Patriots, yet I doubt he gets involved in team decisions. Bad proof citing Mara family in the admin section of Giants.com. Need testimony. Witnesses. Cite facts.
OK, so your thesis is that they have do-nothing jobs. Just as bad. We need smart professionals in these player personnel jobs.
Do-nothing jobs aren't just as bad, particularly if someone else has the actual do-something responsibility like the GM.
If Chris Mara has a do-nothing or do-very little role then he is doing very little harm...
In comment 15500409 Del Shofner said:
In comment 15500364 Arkbach said:
are only titles in a family business. Did you know that Robert Kraft is the CEO of the Patriots, yet I doubt he gets involved in team decisions. Bad proof citing Mara family in the admin section of Giants.com. Need testimony. Witnesses. Cite facts.
OK, so your thesis is that they have do-nothing jobs. Just as bad. We need smart professionals in these player personnel jobs.
Do-nothing jobs aren't just as bad, particularly if someone else has the actual do-something responsibility like the GM.
If Chris Mara has a do-nothing or do-very little role then he is doing very little harm...
if chris mara is occupying a senior vice president of player personnel job, but is not doing any work in that position, or is doing shitty work but it's known by everyone in the org that his work is shitty so he is not listened to, or marginalized, that is absolutely a big problem.
imagine if a competent person was in that position- this would be immensely helpful to the GM.
is chris mara like milton in office space? or like creed in the office, where instead of being given a live blog he's given a word .doc that says www.creedthoughts.gov.www\creedthoughts at the top, to pacify him?
how can you assert this is the case yet blow it off as trivial and not view it as a significant red flag?
What if his work is good, but not taken seriously as the Tisch family wouldn't let him have the GM slot, or any other real power? What if he ISN't incompetent, but rather marginalized, with no one else truly picking up that slack. after all, other teams in the nfl have that position, so the head of player personell must normally do something, and saying THAT billets responsibilities, now falls to the GM< along with all his other responsibilities, may make for a less than ideal situation, and ultimately manifest itself as span of control issues.
I’ve had enough bad faith responses from you to waste any more time.
If you wan to go back, reread any of my posts and respond to that, maybe I’ll indulge you.
You are a man who doesn't have the courage of his convictions. And simply saying a thing with conviction doesn't make it true, either.
You seem to have some grudge against me. That’s fine. I’ve done my best to respond to you as even keeled as possible but that’s coming to an end.
Go on trying to convince everyone that two guys with ownership stakes, who have made a career in player personnel and are in high ranking positions in the FO have little to with the teams current talent problem. All while calling other people conspiracy theorists.
In comment 15500332 ron mexico said:
In comment 15500266 DannyDimes said:
Can anyone name (with proof) a time that ownership stopped DG or JJ from making a draft pick or signing a free agent?
just out of curiosity, what would you accept as proof?
Did someone present proof that was refuted? or a rumor? What rumor, from what source? All i have ever seen, or heard, is pure speculation. You have presented no proof, and certainly no reason to whine about others being picayune as to the nature of that proof being rejected., as you imply.
You've offerred absolutely nothing but rage.
I’ve offered interviews from The key players, reports from press close to the team. Specific instances of both Mara and Tisch involvement
You on the other hand have resorted to name calling
Who exactly if full of rage here?
Not having an unlimited budget is different than suggesting that the GM can't hire an additional permanent resource if there were value-added activities he petitioned for that were not currently getting done because of personnel constraints or even Chris Mara not stepping up.
John Mara isn't going to approve a $200M cap spend each year, have several coaches (working and not working) on the payroll, allow a revamping of the back office and scouting groups but then tell Gettleman he can't hire a good player evaluation resource if he makes a compelling reason it is needed and will help.
I'm not. You are acting like the current resource allocation method isn't getting in their way when it clearly is. I guess to that I say if it was so easy for them to fill in their gaps why haven't they done it already? How do you know a new GM could come in and ask for extra pro personnel leadership resources and they would get that approved when the status quo is to have insufficient resources there?
How is clearly getting in their way? Not hiring someone because they feel don't need to or suggesting no unlimited budget doesn't mean they are being penny-wise pound foolish. They simply could be doing the 100% job tasks at hand, but doing them poorly (they are).
I don't know if they have a material gap in personnel...if they do then that is being negligent by ignoring it.
My guess is they have moreso a competence gap from the people actually doing their jobs.
Well I imagine it would show up more if it was. You are making him seem like some marginalized voice as a co-owner of the team and that is a real LOL. The only person who could have that kind of a victim complex is really Chris Mara himself so this kind of logic I would think makes most sense hearing it from the horses mouth.
Chris Mara as some marginalized voice on the Giants with some kind of secret talent. lololol
In comment 15500332 ron mexico said:
I’ve offered interviews from The key players, reports from press close to the team. Specific instances of both Mara and Tisch involvement
I general I think yopu night find an awful lot of common ground with those who seem to be opposed if you simply stopped stating opinions, likelihoods and unkowns as revealed truths, and then compound the issue be, when asking to back it up, say you already have, or instead offer comments that CLEARLY could imply or mean other than how you've chosen to interpret it. I've been reading your post6s on this topic for mopnths, you are a seething bag of anger on this issue. Doesn't make for good discussion. You might find a lot of people believe more closely to what you do, but simply aren't willing to claim to know answers to questions none of us are privy, to. For my part I see much of what you say could be true, or is likely, but isn't a given without more info, and what you offer hasn't swayed.
In comment 15500435 ron mexico said:
I’ve had enough bad faith responses from you to waste any more time.
If you wan to go back, reread any of my posts and respond to that, maybe I’ll indulge you.
You are a man who doesn't have the courage of his convictions. And simply saying a thing with conviction doesn't make it true, either.
You seem to have some grudge against me. That’s fine. I’ve done my best to respond to you as even keeled as possible but that’s coming to an end.
Go on trying to convince everyone that two guys with ownership stakes, who have made a career in player personnel and are in high ranking positions in the FO have little to with the teams current talent problem. All while calling other people conspiracy theorists.
Ron - if they put a good GM in place, I wouldn't care if the Giants hired you to replace Chris Mara...
I mean you know your argument is weak when you are saying how do I know it is currently getting in the way, the way they are handling resources? Well, the results my man. That's how I know.
It's kind of ridiculous to assume that a new GM coming in is going to be able to fix this problem when it involves potentially stepping on the toes of a co-owner of the team.
And if Chris Mara is not helpful AND there is a big gap in the overall work that is required to be done within the Front Office, then the GM would add a person onto his team to accomplish it.
People friendly to the team and on this board have said they don't have unlimited budget to hire tech people, especially in my earlier conversations about analytics when people were still suggesting that the team was completely on top of this. Much like this discussion here, how did we know they weren't if we couldn't see inside the building?
I imagine Chris Mara and Tim McDonnell are drawing salaries. If the Giants were willing to just spend like the Steinbrenner Yankees I'd agree with you. Fact is by all accounts they are cheap, sodagate being another prime example of this. The way the Rhule thing went was another. I heard that they were pretty sold on Rhule from a reliable source. They weren't cheap for not signing Rhule, they were cheap for not even interviewing him. They should have gotten him in the building and heard his pitch not said they wouldn't pay his salary before the interview. This is actually not only cheap but a bad business diligence practice. Their diligence processes seem questionable top to bottom.
Regardless, they are playing with a fixed amount of resources in their front office I think that is clear. And if your resources are fixed and you have someone in a key position like leading pro personnel in which one of the people also leading it under him is a nepotism hire you can't say that isn't hurting the team. Especially when pro personnel has been so bad. Either he is an active part of hurting the process or he's collecting a pay check that needs to go to someone better at his job.
The defenses here are bad arguments. No one is saying they know exactly what is going on in the building. They are saying whatever it is, isn't working and when things are not working on a high level, when an organization isn't performing, cutting out long tenured nepotism hires that have been in parts of the organization that are objectively performing terribly is a logical fix.
I'll add that, you own a team, it's underperforming , it's completely your choice if you want to keep employing family despite bad results. But you are opening yourself up to criticism if you do. And using media mouthpieces to clap back at fans for holding you accountable is childish and quite frankly stupid.
Anyone defending this is failing to understand that the way this is being handled by the team is just further proof of their incompetency. The argument that they might just be unlucky or this might not be on the owners gets flimsier and flimsier the more they struggle through the handling of this.
In comment 15500435 ron mexico said:
I’ve had enough bad faith responses from you to waste any more time.
If you wan to go back, reread any of my posts and respond to that, maybe I’ll indulge you.
You are a man who doesn't have the courage of his convictions. And simply saying a thing with conviction doesn't make it true, either.
You seem to have some grudge against me. That’s fine. I’ve done my best to respond to you as even keeled as possible but that’s coming to an end.
Go on trying to convince everyone that two guys with ownership stakes, who have made a career in player personnel and are in high ranking positions in the FO have little to with the teams current talent problem. All while calling other people conspiracy theorists.
I never said, bnor have i implied that they hjave no role, or aren't a cause, or the cause. What i said was WE DON'T KNOW, and going on speculation proves nothing, and in fact following certain suggestions may accomplish nothing.
Is it so hard to understand one may not give a wit about either chris, or john Mara, but still think running them out of town on a rail may accomplish little or nothing substantial? Why is that a hard concept. Like you, i posited several scenarios to make the point,where that MAY be the case. Doesn't mean I belive it, it means WE DON't KNOW.
I mean you know your argument is weak when you are saying how do I know it is currently getting in the way, the way they are handling resources? Well, the results my man. That's how I know.
It's kind of ridiculous to assume that a new GM coming in is going to be able to fix this problem when it involves potentially stepping on the toes of a co-owner of the team.
You not agreeing with my view doesn't make it weak, but let's put that aside. And thinking a better GM can't improve the situation is not ridiculous, no matter whether he/she steps on toes or not.
Again, many problems contribute to the losing. But every single one of them takes a back seat to getting a more competent GM in the door that can put better player talent on the field.
and that is indisputable...
Well I imagine it would show up more if it was. You are making him seem like some marginalized voice as a co-owner of the team and that is a real LOL. The only person who could have that kind of a victim complex is really Chris Mara himself so this kind of logic I would think makes most sense hearing it from the horses mouth.
Chris Mara as some marginalized voice on the Giants with some kind of secret talent. lololol
now, raanan also said on a recent podcast that per his sources chris mara's decision-making clout has diminished since judge was hired.
but these are three fairly recent picks that were all terrible, and one of which (no mahomes, yes davis webb) may have significantly altered the trajectory of the franchise.
one can claim that raanan doesn't have a clue, that he is straight-up lying, or that he is stirring shit to get clicks or whatever raanan is a bad-guy argument you want to make.
but denying that the senior vice president of player personnel has had no say in shaping the roster since he was promoted to that position is frankly just a dumb position to take.
acknowledging this does not obviate the point that gettleman is a problem and needs to go.
What possible reasoning could arguing the other side accomplish? I struggle to understand that but I'd love to hear why
That even if he was really good was he enough to change the larger organization and structures that are failing? I think hoping for that does seem ridiculous given just how bad the Giants are.
Look at it this way, let's call Mara the CEO, which he is. If a company was failing like that for 10 years, he had replaced one specific role in upper management a few times and little else. He employed a lot of family in key positions. You don't think say people analyzing that company would say we have no reasonable expectation that replacing the exact same senior position is going to work THIS time?
No that's the definition of insanity, assuming the same thing is going to bear different results when those results are failing. If you want a reasonable expectation that results are going to improve you either need to replace the CEO or make wholesale changes below that person.
now, raanan also said on a recent podcast that per his sources chris mara's decision-making clout has diminished since judge was hired.
but these are three fairly recent picks that were all terrible, and one of which (no mahomes, yes davis webb) may have significantly altered the trajectory of the franchise.
one can claim that raanan doesn't have a clue, that he is straight-up lying, or that he is stirring shit to get clicks or whatever raanan is a bad-guy argument you want to make.
but denying that the senior vice president of player personnel has had no say in shaping the roster since he was promoted to that position is frankly just a dumb position to take.
acknowledging this does not obviate the point that gettleman is a problem and needs to go.
Sounds like the best move the Giants failed to make was to transfer Ben McAdoo from Head Coach to SVP Player Personnel in the Front Office.
Or I guess the Giants could have just left Chris Mara in that role and tell the next GM to stop listening to him which sounds like what might have happened if you believe Ranaan.
Unfortunately for the Giants, Gettleman hasn't shown he is any better to listen to no matter who/what anyone believes...
Sounds like the best move the Giants failed to make was to transfer Ben McAdoo from Head Coach to SVP Player Personnel in the Front Office.
Or I guess the Giants could have just left Chris Mara in that role and tell the next GM to stop listening to him which sounds like what might have happened if you believe Ranaan.
Unfortunately for the Giants, Gettleman hasn't shown he is any better to listen to no matter who/what anyone believes...
i can believe that chris mara's influence on personnel has been minimized as of late after having whiffed badly a number of times.
still a bit pathetic that he's the senior VP of player personnel though, isn't it? imagine if they hired a competent person for that role.
That even if he was really good was he enough to change the larger organization and structures that are failing? I think hoping for that does seem ridiculous given just how bad the Giants are.
I am all for the NY Giants changing their internal structures & processes and even removing owners/family members from having front office titles. The losing has gone on long enough to think big change isn't likely better.
However, I am a firm believer that insertion of a competent GM will make all the difference whether you do some or all of the above as well.
capeesh?
i can believe that chris mara's influence on personnel has been minimized as of late after having whiffed badly a number of times.
still a bit pathetic that he's the senior VP of player personnel though, isn't it? imagine if they hired a competent person for that role.
Actually imagine if they hired a competent GM.
Good stuff man. Need more people like the informed fans on this forum to speak the truth. Can’t let the P Dots and Banks/Papas being the ones carrying out Pr for the team
Heh. I feel this sums up the BBI discussion on this in a nutshell.
Nobody really knows, but people are really passionate about their headcanon.
The OP writes "...why would any new GM come here knowing his player personnel decisions could be overruled by Chris Mara".
1) how do you know Chris Mara is overruling Getts, even at all?
2) how do you know Chris Mara doesn't actually come up with better options than Getts from time to time but he is the one that is getting overruled?
3) how do you know they both don't agree in most cases?
4) how do you know that Mara is actually coming up with any credible ideas that are even being taken into serious consideration?
5) if Mara-nepotism runs rampant and it negatively affects the GM doing his job properly in a consistent manner, why do you think Getts took this job? Afterall, he clearly must have known this was going to be the case and it only risks smearing his resume even more after being recently dismissed from Carolina.
Looking forward to logical responses to any of these if you have one. Please hold back the conspiracy theories if you will though, as I haven't got time for the pain.
The GM runs the show for the Giants. Getts is the one that has built this roster and he is the one driving the process. This is painstakingly obvious by what we have witnessed over the past 4 years, the numerous pressers and media session, and how they have communicated everything publicly.
I am sure various FO parties discuss decisions with the GM, with those names depending upon the type of decision and its importance. I am sure this includes Chris Mara from time to time too. But they suggest that a good amoutn of collaboration occurs in the building as well so I would like to think that is a better thing than a bad thing. You may not like Chris Mara or any other owner/family member having a working title (I would prefer they don't as well but do not overstate its importance), but the bad decision making coming out of the General Manager's office is what is holding this franchise down.
Bottom line - this will get better when the Giants find a competent GM that is better at evaluating talent, and the family thing will just fall in line and/or become irrelevant.
You speculating that he MAY not have a role in personnel decisions is just as speculative as those who speculate that he may. But the fact of the matter is that the results during his tenure have been dreadful. And what is the upside of having an owner of the team have such a title? And what’s the downside of firing him? And Mara’s we’ll documented propensity for Giants nostalgia (Accorsi as the man for the “gm search” and Gettleman as the guy he hired) lend credence to the people who think Chris needs to go
other than Mara, would his position be defensible? I don't know what his actual input or influence is...
Heh. I feel this sums up the BBI discussion on this in a nutshell.
Nobody really knows, but people are really passionate about their headcanon.
At least he has the sense of keeping his mouth shut and not letting us figure out how dumb he is.
with the NY Giants lately, but this whole poster agenda thing that Chris Mara is a clear-cut problem, and described in many posts that he is even more of a problem than the GM is just looney tunes.
You speculating that he MAY not have a role in personnel decisions is just as speculative as those who speculate that he may. But the fact of the matter is that the results during his tenure have been dreadful. And what is the upside of having an owner of the team have such a title? And what’s the downside of firing him? And Mara’s we’ll documented propensity for Giants nostalgia (Accorsi as the man for the “gm search” and Gettleman as the guy he hired) lend credence to the people who think Chris needs to go
Fine with shedding Chris Mara’s role and title, don’t really care.
My point is there should be no speculation about the GM of the Giants who really drives the roster building and player evaluation process. Everything else is secondary...
Excellent 👍
if chris mara is occupying a senior vice president of player personnel job, but is not doing any work in that position, or is doing shitty work but it's known by everyone in the org that his work is shitty so he is not listened to, or marginalized, that is absolutely a big problem.
imagine if a competent person was in that position- this would be immensely helpful to the GM.
is chris mara like milton in office space? or like creed in the office, where instead of being given a live blog he's given a word .doc that says www.creedthoughts.gov.www\creedthoughts at the top, to pacify him?
how can you assert this is the case yet blow it off as trivial and not view it as a significant red flag?
I assert this because if nothing is needed/expected from Chris Mara in his SVP role then its "no harm no foul". He gives whatever opinions and views during a collaboration process because he is really moreso an owner and they all move forward.
And if Chris Mara is actually helpful at what he does as an SVP...than he is helpful and this is moot.
And if Chris Mara is not helpful AND there is a big gap in the overall work that is required to be done within the Front Office, then the GM would add a person onto his team to accomplish it.
got it?
There's something you miss every time you rush to Chris Mara's defense as if you're a Mara or Pat Hanlon.
That is, Chris Mara is listed on the Giants website over personnel. His position is over personnel. The Giants admit to a collaborative approach.
The burden of proof is on YOU to prove that he's a do nothing, harmless owner. Because right now, it's clear that he's harmful.
Got that?
He is responsible for coordinating and assembling the data that FA and the drafts are based on. GMs don’t usually scout many players themselves.
Now, Chris IS qualified for that position (he spent many years as a scout), but considering the state of the teams roster over his tenure, he would have been fired already. But because he’s an owner, he will stay in that position, handicapping ANY new GM to be able to improve the roster. THATS why he is a key component of the systemic problem here.
Look at it this way, let's call Mara the CEO, which he is. If a company was failing like that for 10 years, ...
Failing at what? Failing to make a reasonable profit for the family? Since that's generally the barometer of success, then I'd have to say it's not Chris Mara who is the marginalized voice, it's we, the fans of our beloved team. We, who have been loving this team for so long that we can't stop, no matter what.
They, the ownership, are happy - they're making money, and have nobody (but us, the marginalized) to answer to. Until the money aspect fails...
What possible reasoning could arguing the other side accomplish? I struggle to understand that but I'd love to hear why
I think we've already seen random heads on pikes isn't a cure-all.
In comment 15500448 japanhead said:
if chris mara is occupying a senior vice president of player personnel job, but is not doing any work in that position, or is doing shitty work but it's known by everyone in the org that his work is shitty so he is not listened to, or marginalized, that is absolutely a big problem.
imagine if a competent person was in that position- this would be immensely helpful to the GM.
is chris mara like milton in office space? or like creed in the office, where instead of being given a live blog he's given a word .doc that says www.creedthoughts.gov.www\creedthoughts at the top, to pacify him?
how can you assert this is the case yet blow it off as trivial and not view it as a significant red flag?
I assert this because if nothing is needed/expected from Chris Mara in his SVP role then its "no harm no foul". He gives whatever opinions and views during a collaboration process because he is really moreso an owner and they all move forward.
And if Chris Mara is actually helpful at what he does as an SVP...than he is helpful and this is moot.
And if Chris Mara is not helpful AND there is a big gap in the overall work that is required to be done within the Front Office, then the GM would add a person onto his team to accomplish it.
got it?
There's something you miss every time you rush to Chris Mara's defense as if you're a Mara or Pat Hanlon.
That is, Chris Mara is listed on the Giants website over personnel. His position is over personnel. The Giants admit to a collaborative approach.
The burden of proof is on YOU to prove that he's a do nothing, harmless owner. Because right now, it's clear that he's harmful.
Got that?
No I don’t got that. I don’t have to do anything related to Chris Mara because in my view his role is inconsequential. Stare at that website page all you want while the rest of us listen to and watch John Mara, Dave Gettleman and Joe Judge discuss who is driving on overall team building decisions and individual player acquisition every time they talk publicly about the roster.
You have a website page where Chris Mara has to appear somewhere, and a quote that he liked Davis Webb about 5 years ago. That and nickel gets you about a cup of coffee...
And they made a whopper in hiring Gettleman...
People have asked who the next GM should be or what characteristics they want. For me it’s pretty simple — I want a GM with a vision of how to build the roster, conviction on the players to get there, and the balls to tell the Mara family to go fuck themselves if they don’t agree with his decisions. At the end of the day, it’s going to be his head on the chopping block, not theirs.
He is responsible for coordinating and assembling the data that FA and the drafts are based on. GMs don’t usually scout many players themselves.
Now, Chris IS qualified for that position (he spent many years as a scout), but considering the state of the teams roster over his tenure, he would have been fired already. But because he’s an owner, he will stay in that position, handicapping ANY new GM to be able to improve the roster. THATS why he is a key component of the systemic problem here.
As I mentioned earlier, per Mara, Gettleman has completely revamped Jints Central's player evaluation processes and systems. And Mara liked it so much - as of the end of 2019 - he didn't want to unplug it by getting rid of Gettlman (when the question was asked by the press if Gettleman was returning). While Chris Mara might have the highbrow title, Gettleman, IMV, is clearly in charge of evaluating/grading/ranking ALL prospects (college and pro).
In other words, Gettleman is the GM and in charge of decision making with roster building.
Also, GMAFB on the Maras not caring about winning because they are making money.
obtuse! What do you guys think the Senior VP of Player Personnel does?
He is responsible for coordinating and assembling the data that FA and the drafts are based on. GMs don’t usually scout many players themselves.
Now, Chris IS qualified for that position (he spent many years as a scout), but considering the state of the teams roster over his tenure, he would have been fired already. But because he’s an owner, he will stay in that position, handicapping ANY new GM to be able to improve the roster. THATS why he is a key component of the systemic problem here.
As I mentioned earlier, per Mara, Gettleman has completely revamped Jints Central's player evaluation processes and systems. And Mara liked it so much - as of the end of 2019 - he didn't want to unplug it by getting rid of Gettlman (when the question was asked by the press if Gettleman was returning). While Chris Mara might have the highbrow title, Gettleman, IMV, is clearly in charge of evaluating/grading/ranking ALL prospects (college and pro).
In other words, Gettleman is the GM and in charge of decision making with roster building.
Seems like Chris Mara should have been the revamping that, no?
Or are you just being obtuse?
We need to get a whole new group of people from the GM, to the VP (Chris Mara), to the head scouts, and even the scouts if necessary.
Look at this like taking antibiotics. Kill everything and start fresh
Link
People have asked who the next GM should be or what characteristics they want. For me it’s pretty simple — I want a GM with a vision of how to build the roster, conviction on the players to get there, and the balls to tell the Mara family to go fuck themselves if they don’t agree with his decisions. At the end of the day, it’s going to be his head on the chopping block, not theirs.
If he's a support staff for the coach, that's the best setup. Take the best team as an example, Belichik runs things. Take the 2nd best team, Reid.
Link
Notice the pronoun Mara uses - "we" picked Meggett. Not "I".
So let's not act like Mara made the pick. Sounds like his job, per the interview, was turning over the cards of the players selected...BFD.
So let's not act like Mara made the pick. Sounds like his job, per the interview, was turning over the cards of the players selected...BFD.
Let's not act like the purpose of that was not to prop himself up.That would be insulting the people
Link
What a genius...
Notice the pronoun Mara uses - "we" picked Meggett. Not "I".
So let's not act like Mara made the pick. Sounds like his job, per the interview, was turning over the cards of the players selected...BFD.
Let's not act like the purpose of that was not to prop himself up.That would be insulting the people
I agree with that. It was very self-serving.
Link
My take on the video is this..
Even back then with the very strong willed Parcells in the draft room, Chris Mara had a significant voice or influence.
Let's not get stupid here and think that he suddenly became nothing more than a figurehead or that he was just recently given a vanity job in the organization.
The guy has influence. Gettleman may make the final decision but both Mara's influence the decisions. We need to fire Gettleman, have Chris Mara step down... and anyone else tied to player acquisitions.
The reality is we're stuck hoping the village idiot sons stumble into solutions.
The fact that Chris Mara is in a role where he is evaluating personnel is only a problem when you don't have a good GM. The Giants have not had a good GM in a long time. So yes, Chris Mara is involved in the "committee", and as such has an outsized influence on personnel decisions from what he should have right now. That is a problem since it appears he is not any good at it.
A strong GM should be able to plow his way through these issues. The problem is, how do you get a strong GM in the building. As has been noted, most GMs are not retreads. They come in lacking credentials. This kind of makes it a catch-22. A strong GM can push aside the issues with ownership, but he doesn't become a strong GM until he has some success here. As a result the meddlesome behavior will likely continue to problem, subverting the growth of any GM that walks in the door. And thus the cycle continues.
The fact that Chris Mara is in a role where he is evaluating personnel is only a problem when you don't have a good GM.
This is a very good point. A good GM is like a CEO in a boardroom - he listens, his evaluates, commands the room, and ultimately drives decisions.
Thus, if you have the right type, he will be able to manage the Maras and move this organization with HIS vision. And convince the Maras that that vision is best for the team.
GT, I somewhat push back on that. I think the Maras want to win. This is in their blood. They aren't absentee owners who only care about revenue, though they do to a degree. They just need to break out of the 'Giants family', hire a competent GM, & let him run the show without interfering.
The fact that Chris Mara is in a role where he is evaluating personnel is only a problem when you don't have a good GM. The Giants have not had a good GM in a long time. So yes, Chris Mara is involved in the "committee", and as such has an outsized influence on personnel decisions from what he should have right now. That is a problem since it appears he is not any good at it.
A strong GM should be able to plow his way through these issues. The problem is, how do you get a strong GM in the building. As has been noted, most GMs are not retreads. They come in lacking credentials. This kind of makes it a catch-22. A strong GM can push aside the issues with ownership, but he doesn't become a strong GM until he has some success here. As a result the meddlesome behavior will likely continue to problem, subverting the growth of any GM that walks in the door. And thus the cycle continues.
I think this vey well states the conundrum they/we find ourselves in
When judge was hired both John and Judge talked about the giants being a family business, clearly that was a critical point discussed in the interview process. Are they willing to step away from that for the good of the franchise? Only time will tell.
It will be an interesting GM search to follow for sure and should give us more clues to the inner workings
However, it has always been my contention that a strong GM should have a vision and the strength/gravitas to sell the owners on his vision. In addition, he must be willing to wield his authority to execute on his visions despite whatever attempt at meddling the owners attempt.
Yep...
However, it has always been my contention that a strong GM should have a vision and the strength/gravitas to sell the owners on his vision. In addition, he must be willing to wield his authority to execute on his visions despite whatever attempt at meddling the owners attempt.
Yep...
The reality is we're stuck hoping the village idiot sons stumble into solutions.
Chris Mara = Chris Farley
That car is the Giants franchise. He looks a bit like him too.
In comment 15500257 Chris L. said:It matters not what is going on in the front office. What is crystal clear is this franchise is a joke and has been for a decade. If it is not the mara then who. I think the buck stops with Mara and the personnel decisions have been horrible so the buck should stop with the head of personnel. Until the front office gets cleaned up I won't go to games buy giants gear and encourage all to do the same. It may not have any effect after all John Mara's net worth is estimated to be 500 million.
Alarm bells should’ve been going off. He’s also made comments about his role being “support staff.” That means the GM role for this organization as currently defined is too weak. There’s too many cooks in the kitchen and most if not all of them have no clue what the fuck they’re trying to do.
People have asked who the next GM should be or what characteristics they want. For me it’s pretty simple — I want a GM with a vision of how to build the roster, conviction on the players to get there, and the balls to tell the Mara family to go fuck themselves if they don’t agree with his decisions. At the end of the day, it’s going to be his head on the chopping block, not theirs.
If he's a support staff for the coach, that's the best setup. Take the best team as an example, Belichik runs things. Take the 2nd best team, Reid.
Not for the Giants, they don’t have a coach anywhere near that level. Hell they’ll probably have no coach after 22.