Mara Nepotism Issue Discussed On the Fan Chris L. : 12/18/2021 8:08 am

About 10 minutes ago on the FAN a caller caller in to Richard Neer and laid out exactly what has been discussed on BBI with the whole Chris Mara problem. He asked "what GM worth his salt" would want to come here when they know going in their player personnel decisions could be over ruled. Neer is not a shill for the Giants. He is a big fan of the Giants and is critical when called for. He basically acknowledged it is a big problem and noted it is hard to fire a family member when they have failed to perform. I am sure the caller was a BBI poster. The GREAT news is this is exactly what we fans wanted to happen. This very big issue is finally being discussed on main stream media platforms. Mara will have heard the chatter on this issue. It doesn't guaranty he will do the right thing and clean house (family members included) in the player personnel department but the odds have definitely increased that this could happen.