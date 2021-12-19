Report: Kevin Abrams strong contender to replace DG

Jason LaCanfora writes:



“ ... Abrams would get strong consideration to replace him. Abrams is viewed by ownership as a very worthy in-house candidate, and this franchise has often looked inward when conducting searches.



“Abrams has a diverse skill set and has worked his way up the football operations ladder dating to Ernie Accorsi’s time running the franchise. Abrams is in his 23rd year with the franchise and has spent the last four as the Vice President of Football Operations. He has been the team’s assistant general manager for the last 20 years.



Abrams has experience in all areas of the organization, from salary cap and negotiations to player evaluations and is very well respected within that franchise and around the NFL. He has a much more analytical and diverse background than Gettleman and a skillset that is more in line with how progressive organizations are viewing the general manager position at this point in time.”