Report: Kevin Abrams strong contender to replace DG

Joey from GlenCove : 8:52 am
Quote:
Jason LaCanfora writes:

“ ... Abrams would get strong consideration to replace him. Abrams is viewed by ownership as a very worthy in-house candidate, and this franchise has often looked inward when conducting searches.

“Abrams has a diverse skill set and has worked his way up the football operations ladder dating to Ernie Accorsi’s time running the franchise. Abrams is in his 23rd year with the franchise and has spent the last four as the Vice President of Football Operations. He has been the team’s assistant general manager for the last 20 years.

Abrams has experience in all areas of the organization, from salary cap and negotiations to player evaluations and is very well respected within that franchise and around the NFL. He has a much more analytical and diverse background than Gettleman and a skillset that is more in line with how progressive organizations are viewing the general manager position at this point in time.”


... Go crazy


If it’s Abrams,  
cosmicj : 8:53 am : link
My Giants fandom may be over.
timely leak  
NotIraInSI : 8:54 am : link
right on cue
how can anyone working for the Giants claim to be  
markky : 8:56 am : link
strong in player evaluation?
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:56 am : link
Sure, let's promote from within! We've had so much recent success!

If this happens, I'm the fuck out. Fuck this shit.
🤢  
Simms11 : 8:56 am : link
I just think it’ll be more of the same and Mara is just not doing any critical thinking. This appears to be a bandaid fix IMO and not a total tear down and rebuild, which it should be at this point. The organization is so broken!
report: this team is run by morons  
Enzo : 8:56 am : link
.
I’ll hold out hope that La Confora is never right  
Sean : 8:58 am : link
.
Smokescreen  
Jimmy Googs : 8:58 am : link
so nobody poaches Gettleman from us...
I can see Abrams being the face of this franchise.  
Tittle 9 20 64 : 9:00 am : link
He’s a great communicator, personality of a snail. Fuck this team!
RE: I’ll hold out hope that La Confora is never right  
ajr2456 : 9:01 am : link
In comment 15501274 Sean said:
Quote:
.


Good chance the Giants leaked this
This along with the medium Pepsi giveaway…  
Drewcon40 : 9:01 am : link
…this is going from tone deaf to trolling your own customers.
How is this possible?  
Sean : 9:01 am : link
Quote:
He has a much more analytical and diverse background than Gettleman and a skillset that is more in line with how progressive organizations are viewing the general manager position at this point in time.
The Maras are more interested in being comfortable than in winning  
Go Terps : 9:03 am : link
.
Here's a question...  
Go Terps : 9:06 am : link
If the Giants were to hire someone from the outside, is Abrams likely to get a GM job at another organization this winter?

Is Abrams viewed as a desirable candidate leaguewide, or are the Giants operating in their own silo separate from the rest of the league?
I wanna see this happen just for the entertainment  
JCin332 : 9:07 am : link
of watching the reaction on here...
RE: RE: I’ll hold out hope that La Confora is never right  
Joey from GlenCove : 9:07 am : link
In comment 15501279 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15501274 Sean said:


Quote:


.



Good chance the Giants leaked this


agree this is the giants leaking.

DG steps down on Jan 10. Abrams elevated soon after.
 
christian : 9:07 am : link
You can nearly always guess the outcome if one of the choices protects continuity and loyalty.

I think this is strong, if not likely possibility.
I am with the  
section125 : 9:08 am : link
"blow it up" crowd. If Abrams is that good and that well respected in the NFL, he will be hired by another organization.

They need a GM that is heavy on talent evaluations, you can always find a money guy.
RE: I’ll hold out hope that La Confora is never right  
jvm52106 : 9:10 am : link
In comment 15501274 Sean said:
Quote:
.


Funny how when he shares info that could get the fans hyped or about a player they like- he is a hack who is always wrong and now because this move would be hated it is taken as gosspil from LaCanfora..
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:11 am : link
Dude is so 'respected' around the league. Hm, then why has he never gone a job elsewhere? This is his 23rd year with the Giants.

Is Mara this fucking stupid? I'm really starting to think this man is a complete idiot. How in God's name can he promote from within considering this organization's track record this past decade? What a complete moron. Fuck you John Mara.
RE: Here's a question...  
Tittle 9 20 64 : 9:12 am : link
In comment 15501284 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If the Giants were to hire someone from the outside, is Abrams likely to get a GM job at another organization this winter?

Is Abrams viewed as a desirable candidate leaguewide, or are the Giants operating in their own silo separate from the rest of the league?


You mean kind of like the interest Reese and Ross got?
How can anyone associated with  
jvm52106 : 9:12 am : link
The production, decisions and results of the last 9 years be considered a good candidate???
Hopefully  
ajr2456 : 9:14 am : link
It’s a test ballon to gauge the reaction.

If they actually do that, it’s a wrap and everyone that talked shit to people who brought up “Gints Central” and the “Giants Way” (looking at you Farman) were morons.
I agree with many of you  
DonQuixote : 9:20 am : link
That this would be a terrible move.

However, I think this is exactly what the Giants are going to do.
If they actually promote Abrams ...  
FStubbs : 9:21 am : link
... then it shows:

1) Chris Mara and Tim McDonnell are running the show, because nobody pretends Abrams is a personnel guy.

or

2) No outside candidate worth anything wants to be shackled to Chris Mara/Tim McDonnell, Joe Judge, Daniel Jones, or Saquon Barkley, take your pick.

"Analytical"? Because he can work excel? LOL.

They are clearly hell bent on doing things  
bradshaw44 : 9:29 am : link
Their own way. And we are all being brought along for the ride. Time to shut them off.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:29 am : link
We've all known for YEARS  
David B. : 9:30 am : link
There's a very good chance it will be Abrams.

We'll have to see if they've learned anything from a decade of losing.
Great advice from Steven Tyler - ( New Window )
RE: Smokescreen  
mfsd : 9:30 am : link
In comment 15501275 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
so nobody poaches Gettleman from us...


Lol well done
Remember when the estimated  
section125 : 9:31 am : link
waiting list for season tickets was 12 to 15 years? It won't be 12-15 weeks...
RE: ...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:31 am : link
In comment 15501305 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:


'Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit drinking.'
ABRAMS MAKES SENSE  
Arkbach : 9:34 am : link
First, he's paid his dues to get the job. Second, Mara DOES NOT want to fire JJ. The guy has THREE years left on his contract and that's a lot of money to pay for nothing. Besides, Mara said he wants to give this coach more time than the previous two. Third, in 2022 if things suck again then both can go and you get your wish of total house cleaning. I agree that next year looks to be another sad affair and we're still in 2021.
What Does this Report Really Say?  
Jim in Tampa : 9:36 am : link
Everybody is treating this like it's actually going to happen. Here's the way I view it...

If you have someone who has been in your organization for as long as Abrams has, including being an Assitant GM for 20+ years, you have to give him the courtesy of an interview and let people know that he is a "strong candiate". That doesn't mean that they're going to promote him to GM.

My guess is that Mara is NOT that tone deaf. If he's going to keep Judge (which appears likely) he can't promote Abrams to GM. I beleive that Mara will go outside for a GM.
Disgusting  
Sammo85 : 9:36 am : link
He’s been a major contributor to this mess!!!

Oh my god. I can see these idiots double down on their stupidity with the HC, QB, OL.

Probably even extend Riley Dixon too!
RE: ABRAMS MAKES SENSE  
ajr2456 : 9:37 am : link
In comment 15501317 Arkbach said:
Quote:
First, he's paid his dues to get the job. Second, Mara DOES NOT want to fire JJ. The guy has THREE years left on his contract and that's a lot of money to pay for nothing. Besides, Mara said he wants to give this coach more time than the previous two. Third, in 2022 if things suck again then both can go and you get your wish of total house cleaning. I agree that next year looks to be another sad affair and we're still in 2021.


Paid his dues how? He’s not a personnel guy.
RE: ABRAMS MAKES SENSE  
trueblueinpw : 9:39 am : link
In comment 15501317 Arkbach said:
Quote:
First, he's paid his dues to get the job. Second, Mara DOES NOT want to fire JJ. The guy has THREE years left on his contract and that's a lot of money to pay for nothing. Besides, Mara said he wants to give this coach more time than the previous two. Third, in 2022 if things suck again then both can go and you get your wish of total house cleaning. I agree that next year looks to be another sad affair and we're still in 2021.


I fear this is correct. I actually don’t hate it. I don’t like Judge, he seems like a lot of talk and no do. But maybe Abrams is really good. He’s certainly been around the org and he’s seen a decade of wining and the current decade of losing. Not what I would I prefer. But if Judge isn’t being fired I think this is what we’ll get.
This is gonna lose fans  
I Love Clams Casino : 9:39 am : link
The team needs to retain fans. Maybe a free soda?
 
christian : 9:40 am : link
Eric in Li and I were debating whether this season resembles 2003 or 2006 more.

2006 — an underachievement which cast doubt on the core‘a ability to take the next step, but ultimately the only move was a peaceful transition of GM

Or

2003 - a wheels off flash point, where injuries didn’t cloud how broken the fundamentals were, and a lot needed to be and was changed

I have no doubt it’s closer to 2003, but that the Giants will treat it like 2006.
VP of Football Operations  
Sammo85 : 9:40 am : link
For the worst team in the NFL over the last 5 years!

Let’s give him total control now too!

Laughable. I despise this ownership group.
RE: ABRAMS MAKES SENSE  
Blue The Dog : 9:40 am : link
In comment 15501317 Arkbach said:
Quote:
First, he's paid his dues to get the job. Second, Mara DOES NOT want to fire JJ. The guy has THREE years left on his contract and that's a lot of money to pay for nothing. Besides, Mara said he wants to give this coach more time than the previous two. Third, in 2022 if things suck again then both can go and you get your wish of total house cleaning. I agree that next year looks to be another sad affair and we're still in 2021.


Stockholm Syndrome is a hell of a drug
RE: What Does this Report Really Say?  
mfsd : 9:41 am : link
In comment 15501318 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
Everybody is treating this like it's actually going to happen. Here's the way I view it...

If you have someone who has been in your organization for as long as Abrams has, including being an Assitant GM for 20+ years, you have to give him the courtesy of an interview and let people know that he is a "strong candiate". That doesn't mean that they're going to promote him to GM.

My guess is that Mara is NOT that tone deaf. If he's going to keep Judge (which appears likely) he can't promote Abrams to GM. I beleive that Mara will go outside for a GM.


Agreed. I still have a sneaky suspicion Kyle O’Brien will be a more prominent internal candidate than we realize. he’s relatively new to the org, has long time Pats experience.

Not sure if he would be considered a Judge guy, but I’m sure he took this job in large part due to chance at replacing Gettleman when time comes

I don’t know if that would be good or bad, don’t know much about him or what hand he’s had in the current disaster. Promoting anyone internal is a tough sell to the fans, but who knows what Mara et al are thinking
RE: ABRAMS MAKES SENSE  
Tuckrule : 9:41 am : link
In comment 15501317 Arkbach said:
Quote:
First, he's paid his dues to get the job. Second, Mara DOES NOT want to fire JJ. The guy has THREE years left on his contract and that's a lot of money to pay for nothing. Besides, Mara said he wants to give this coach more time than the previous two. Third, in 2022 if things suck again then both can go and you get your wish of total house cleaning. I agree that next year looks to be another sad affair and we're still in 2021.


Don’t use logic on bbi. Clearly they want to retain judge. No true good GM wants to come in here and be told JJ is his head coach. Therefore, the prospects at rhe position are limited to guys who desperately want a job. I’d prefer to promote Abrams. Watch him and judge fail. Next year clean house as you said. What’s one more horrible season when we’ve seen a decade of putrid football.
Read the bio and earlier posts  
Arkbach : 9:42 am : link
He's been involved with personnel the last few years. Not sure how much input he's had, but he's involved. Other teams were interested in him and either he didn't want to pursue other opportunities or else Mara blocked it. Even if a reincarnated Bill Parcells were to assume control this mess needs years to fix.
If Kevin Abrams was so good  
ajr2456 : 9:42 am : link
Why hasn’t he gotten a higher ranking job here or somewhere else? He was an assistant GM for 19 years, currently employed by the team when they hired Gettleman. Why not hire him then?
RE: VP of Football Operations  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:42 am : link
In comment 15501327 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
For the worst team in the NFL over the last 5 years!

Let’s give him total control now too!

Laughable. I despise this ownership group.


This is like the Murdoch on duty when the Titanic hits the iceberg, but he survives the sinking. And then the White Star Line promotes him to captain.
RE: ABRAMS MAKES SENSE  
TyreeHelmet : 9:43 am : link
In comment 15501317 Arkbach said:
Quote:
First, he's paid his dues to get the job. Second, Mara DOES NOT want to fire JJ. The guy has THREE years left on his contract and that's a lot of money to pay for nothing. Besides, Mara said he wants to give this coach more time than the previous two. Third, in 2022 if things suck again then both can go and you get your wish of total house cleaning. I agree that next year looks to be another sad affair and we're still in 2021.


Paid his dues? You think anyone in that front office deserves a promotion? And 3 years of Joe Judge’s contact is a rounding error for the Giants. Lastly, you want to push changes another year and cross your fingers things will get better next year? Such a joke.

It’s clear as day what needs to be done. Hire the best and most experienced personnel guy you can get from a successful franchise. Let him make all the changes necessary- including the coach. Anything short of that or with any caveats is another failure from a team that consistently failing the last 10 years.
If you're a Giants fan and  
Rory : 9:44 am : link
haven't been preparing yourself for this then you're absolutely tone deaf.

Be honest with yourself, if you are going into 2022 with Judge and Jones then of course this makes sense.

And quite honestly I feel pretty good about Abrahams taking over, he's familiar with the team and the front office and from what I have read he was behind the scenes on most of the Giants FA signings these past 2 years. Most of those IMO were successful moves.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:46 am : link
Reading comment's here about people liking this move...

Are some hitting the bottle especially early today?
Mara is definitely the type of guy  
Ned In Atlanta : 9:46 am : link
who is furious with the fans right now. He will dig his heels in more to show that 'the giants way' works in spite of a decade of evidence to the contrary
RE: ...  
Ned In Atlanta : 9:47 am : link
In comment 15501338 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Reading comment's here about people liking this move...

Are some hitting the bottle especially early today?


Seriously. Stockholm Syndrome in full force
RE: If you're a Giants fan and  
ajr2456 : 9:48 am : link
In comment 15501337 Rory said:
Quote:
haven't been preparing yourself for this then you're absolutely tone deaf.

Be honest with yourself, if you are going into 2022 with Judge and Jones then of course this makes sense.

And quite honestly I feel pretty good about Abrahams taking over, he's familiar with the team and the front office and from what I have read he was behind the scenes on most of the Giants FA signings these past 2 years. Most of those IMO were successful moves.


Which free agent signings were successful?
Yea, the only way Mara can sell this is by promoting an in house  
Simms11 : 9:49 am : link
Candidate like Abrams to continue to pair with Judge and that both will be given another year to prove their worth. At that point he can blow the whole thing up and start over with new GM, Coach and QB, as well, if things continue as they are. I personally don’t want to wait another year for the Giants to be a success again, but they want to give Judge one more year IMO and this would be the easiest thing for the organization right now. I do think there’s a lot of jobs on the line next year, including players.
RE: If you're a Giants fan and  
christian : 9:49 am : link
In comment 15501337 Rory said:
Quote:
And quite honestly I feel pretty good about Abrahams taking over, he's familiar with the team and the front office and from what I have read he was behind the scenes on most of the Giants FA signings these past 2 years. Most of those IMO were successful moves.


The reporting has been Abrams negotiated the financials, not part of the pro player personnel evaluation.

Do you think the financials of the recent agreements have been successful?
RE: If you're a Giants fan and  
Sammo85 : 9:50 am : link
In comment 15501337 Rory said:
Quote:
haven't been preparing yourself for this then you're absolutely tone deaf.

Be honest with yourself, if you are going into 2022 with Judge and Jones then of course this makes sense.

And quite honestly I feel pretty good about Abrahams taking over, he's familiar with the team and the front office and from what I have read he was behind the scenes on most of the Giants FA signings these past 2 years. Most of those IMO were successful moves.


Bait post.
RE: If they actually promote Abrams ...  
ron mexico : 9:50 am : link
In comment 15501298 FStubbs said:
Quote:
... then it shows:

1) Chris Mara and Tim McDonnell are running the show, because nobody pretends Abrams is a personnel guy.

or

2) No outside candidate worth anything wants to be shackled to Chris Mara/Tim McDonnell, Joe Judge, Daniel Jones, or Saquon Barkley, take your pick.

"Analytical"? Because he can work excel? LOL.


Or both

It's not about being comfortable Go Terps.  
mittenedman : 9:50 am : link
The Maras want to run the team, but keep the bullseye off of them as much as they can by hiding behind the "GM". When the kitchen gets hot, the GM is sacrificed.

It was always going to be Abrams, he's the perfect candidate for them.
Zero chance  
ajr2456 : 9:51 am : link
They fire Abrams in a year with Judge. Let’s be realistic
Why would the Giants leak to La Canforna?  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 9:51 am : link
Serious question - he's not really been on their list historically.
The Williams, Jackson and Golladay negotiations  
cosmicj : 9:52 am : link
Have been even worse than DG’s drafting. None of us know exactly what role Abrams played in those signings but there’s no way it can be viewed as a plus.

I think the argument for promoting Abrams is nonexistent.
RE: If you're a Giants fan and  
Silver Spoon : 9:54 am : link
In comment 15501337 Rory said:
Quote:
haven't been preparing yourself for this then you're absolutely tone deaf.

Be honest with yourself, if you are going into 2022 with Judge and Jones then of course this makes sense.

And quite honestly I feel pretty good about Abrahams taking over, he's familiar with the team and the front office and from what I have read he was behind the scenes on most of the Giants FA signings these past 2 years. Most of those IMO were successful moves.


You’re talking about the Giants?
There is no miracle man  
Arkbach : 9:54 am : link
that will fix this. The talent isn't there. The team has no personality. No scheme. How do find the right players without a system to fit them? I've followed the Giants for decades and remember it's a family business thus the bottom line comes out of Mara's pocket. Million dollar rounding errors are only in government.
RE: RE: ABRAMS MAKES SENSE  
section125 : 9:55 am : link
In comment 15501331 Tuckrule said:
Quote:


....Clearly they want to retain judge. No true good GM wants to come in here and be told JJ is his head coach...


Do any of us really know what a new GM would want or not want? Do any of us know what a real GM feels about Judge? Most people looking for a GM position are, in a sense, desperate for the upgraded job.
The idea is get your foot in the door, evaluate and then make changes as needed. Perhaps with some direction, Judge can evolve. Hell TC, as pigheaded and stubborn as they came, was able to change.
RE: RE: RE: ABRAMS MAKES SENSE  
Silver Spoon : 9:57 am : link
In comment 15501354 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15501331 Tuckrule said:


Quote:




....Clearly they want to retain judge. No true good GM wants to come in here and be told JJ is his head coach...



Do any of us really know what a new GM would want or not want? Do any of us know what a real GM feels about Judge? Most people looking for a GM position are, in a sense, desperate for the upgraded job.
The idea is get your foot in the door, evaluate and then make changes as needed. Perhaps with some direction, Judge can evolve. Hell TC, as pigheaded and stubborn as they came, was able to change.


Coughlin was an established head coach way before taking the Giants job. Stubborn, yes, but he did have prior success.
It’s like  
Sammo85 : 9:59 am : link
They want fans to hate their team.
RE: RE: RE: RE: ABRAMS MAKES SENSE  
section125 : 10:00 am : link
In comment 15501356 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15501354 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15501331 Tuckrule said:


Quote:




....Clearly they want to retain judge. No true good GM wants to come in here and be told JJ is his head coach...



Do any of us really know what a new GM would want or not want? Do any of us know what a real GM feels about Judge? Most people looking for a GM position are, in a sense, desperate for the upgraded job.
The idea is get your foot in the door, evaluate and then make changes as needed. Perhaps with some direction, Judge can evolve. Hell TC, as pigheaded and stubborn as they came, was able to change.



Coughlin was an established head coach way before taking the Giants job. Stubborn, yes, but he did have prior success.


Yep, even moreso a reason. If an established coach can change, so can a new one, especially one with limited experience.

RE: The Williams, Jackson and Golladay negotiations  
Rory : 10:02 am : link
In comment 15501350 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Have been even worse than DG’s drafting. None of us know exactly what role Abrams played in those signings but there’s no way it can be viewed as a plus.

I think the argument for promoting Abrams is nonexistent.


can't fault the GM for a injury plagued season. Also you left out Booker & Rudolph.
RE: RE: The Williams, Jackson and Golladay negotiations  
ajr2456 : 10:03 am : link
In comment 15501366 Rory said:
Quote:
In comment 15501350 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Have been even worse than DG’s drafting. None of us know exactly what role Abrams played in those signings but there’s no way it can be viewed as a plus.

I think the argument for promoting Abrams is nonexistent.



can't fault the GM for a injury plagued season. Also you left out Booker & Rudolph.


What’s Rudolph done?
RE: Zero chance  
Jim in Tampa : 10:05 am : link
In comment 15501348 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
They fire Abrams in a year with Judge. Let’s be realistic

Exactly. I can't beleive that some people actually believe that Mara would hire Abrams and then fire him along with Judge next year if the Giants didn't improve their record.

The new GM (whoever that is) will certainly get more than one year to prove himself.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:05 am : link
Rory, well you can blame the GM when he signs an often injured WR in Golloday who-surprise, surprise!-has been on the injury report all season long.

Some of you need to realize this organization is fundamentally broken. And that is why promoting from within is fucking lunancy.
Abrams should be given consideration only if he can  
Jimmy Googs : 10:06 am : link
produce materials from 2017-2021 that display what he was advocating for in terms of roster building decisions versus his respective bosses.

If most of those decisions hold water, give him a chance...
RE: Remember when the estimated  
Hammer : 10:08 am : link
In comment 15501309 section125 said:
Quote:
waiting list for season tickets was 12 to 15 years? It won't be 12-15 weeks...


All indications are that season tickets can be had with a mere phone call.

In that regard, the recent emails from the Giants to season ticket holders soliciting the purchase of additional seat licenses/upgraded seat licenses clearly shows that there are many unsold seasons tickets.

There is no more waiting list.

If Abrams left  
Arkbach : 10:08 am : link
for another team before now you all would feel like you lost the only good front office person.
Abrams  
TyreeHelmet : 10:09 am : link
People are really pointing to the recent free agent signings as successful? Or you can fire him and Judge next year if things don’t get better as reason to promote him?

Only on BBI…Some giants fans are broken.
RE: RE: Remember when the estimated  
ajr2456 : 10:10 am : link
In comment 15501379 Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15501309 section125 said:


Quote:


waiting list for season tickets was 12 to 15 years? It won't be 12-15 weeks...



All indications are that season tickets can be had with a mere phone call.

In that regard, the recent emails from the Giants to season ticket holders soliciting the purchase of additional seat licenses/upgraded seat licenses clearly shows that there are many unsold seasons tickets.

There is no more waiting list.


Yup. Probably won’t do much but I emailed my ticket rep that if the Abrams thing comes to happen, they can add my tickets to the available list
RE: Abrams should be given consideration only if he can  
Sammo85 : 10:10 am : link
In comment 15501376 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
produce materials from 2017-2021 that display what he was advocating for in terms of roster building decisions versus his respective bosses.

If most of those decisions hold water, give him a chance...


He’s all in on Daniel Jones and is a yes man to Mara and keeping the family employed. That’s all that matters for the Giants. Winning be damned.
RE: If Abrams left  
ajr2456 : 10:11 am : link
In comment 15501381 Arkbach said:
Quote:
for another team before now you all would feel like you lost the only good front office person.


Ok, Kevin Abrams
How could Abrams even take the job in good faith?  
Sean : 10:12 am : link
22-55 since 2017. He should be fired, not promoted.
RE: RE: Remember when the estimated  
section125 : 10:13 am : link
In comment 15501379 Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15501309 section125 said:


Quote:


waiting list for season tickets was 12 to 15 years? It won't be 12-15 weeks...



All indications are that season tickets can be had with a mere phone call.

In that regard, the recent emails from the Giants to season ticket holders soliciting the purchase of additional seat licenses/upgraded seat licenses clearly shows that there are many unsold seasons tickets.

There is no more waiting list.


My exact point
RE: How could Abrams even take the job in good faith?  
Sammo85 : 10:14 am : link
In comment 15501390 Sean said:
Quote:
22-55 since 2017. He should be fired, not promoted.


Because with that resume, he will be lucky to be managing the copy machine in another teams front office. There’s a reason he has been passed over for jobs nonstop by other teams and it’s not “loyalty” to the Giants.
Rumor has it that it was actually Abrams that came up with the  
Jimmy Googs : 10:14 am : link
free medium soda idea for today's game.

He's already in place making key decisions...

RE: RE: The Williams, Jackson and Golladay negotiations  
Greg from LI : 10:16 am : link
In comment 15501366 Rory said:
Quote:
Also you left out Booker & Rudolph.


Man, you've always been a shill for the organization, but this takes the cake. What the hell has Kyle Rudolph done to be considered a free agency win.
I’ll believe it when I see it  
UberAlias : 10:21 am : link
More likely putting out feelers. He’ll get interview, just like last time when they decided DG was superior candidate. Has anything changed for the better? DGs failures don’t make KA candidacy stronger. It only diminishes.
My only hope is this is floated by the team  
ron mexico : 10:21 am : link
In an effort to make whenever they hire look more palatable
RE: RE: If you're a Giants fan and  
Rory : 10:22 am : link
In comment 15501344 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15501337 Rory said:


Quote:


And quite honestly I feel pretty good about Abrahams taking over, he's familiar with the team and the front office and from what I have read he was behind the scenes on most of the Giants FA signings these past 2 years. Most of those IMO were successful moves.



The reporting has been Abrams negotiated the financials, not part of the pro player personnel evaluation.

Do you think the financials of the recent agreements have been successful?


I absolutely do, Williams coming off 2020 got market value in compared to his production. Also was a critical re-signing and 3/4 of this board agreed. So dont go back on that shit now

KG was slightly overpaid but he's only 27 and has long term potential if we can allow him to actually recover from injuries he can be a great building piece for the future of this offense. Also his AAV is only 2 mill more of what the franchise tender was for Godwin and Robinson

at 26 a 3 year deal for 40 mill for Adoree Jackson is comparable to what Shaq Griffin received from Seattle.

Booker production/need vs salary was worth every penny especially with the return of Barkley being questionable.
RE: timely leak  
bw in dc : 10:25 am : link
In comment 15501267 NotIraInSI said:
Quote:
right on cue


One gazillion percent. Floating the trial balloon.

Inasmuch as I expect this hire, it will still surprise me because this is the absolute perfect time to finally change course as an organization. And rid the halls of Jints Central of the Giants Way stench...
So the classy family run organization  
mako J : 10:25 am : link
Is going to finally promote a 20 year lieutenant, only to fire him the next year if the results are poor?

I know we’re all fed up with the injuries, poor product and losing….but really?

What if Judge rights the ship next year? Then you’re stuck with a GM you were planning to fire?

Draft Trenches. Establish an Identity. Continue to build through the Draft. Player growth. Continuity.

There are likely several candidates you can hire who are capable of this.
RE: ABRAMS MAKES SENSE  
Bernie : 10:26 am : link
In comment 15501317 Arkbach said:
Quote:
First, he's paid his dues to get the job. Second, Mara DOES NOT want to fire JJ. The guy has THREE years left on his contract and that's a lot of money to pay for nothing. Besides, Mara said he wants to give this coach more time than the previous two. Third, in 2022 if things suck again then both can go and you get your wish of total house cleaning. I agree that next year looks to be another sad affair and we're still in 2021.


This is exactly right. I don’t like it, but have resigned myself to this reality. At least the mass combustion on the site will be entertaining to watch.
No!  
State Your Name : 10:27 am : link
Just no!
Go get a job somewhere else if you’re so special.
The entire front office must go.
I think Judge is way worse than DG  
Vanzetti : 10:28 am : link
Dave already built a super bowl contender in Carolina.

Dave made a lot of bad moves in NY but at least some of those were attributable to being saddled with Eli and Mara.

….  
ryanmkeane : 10:29 am : link
Everyone clamoring for someone else - they have just about the same chance to succeed as a first time GM than Abrams will.
The John Mara...  
bw in dc : 10:31 am : link
Way to building an organization - loyalty over merit.

He's Fredo, Welli's inept son.
RE: RE: ABRAMS MAKES SENSE  
ajr2456 : 10:32 am : link
In comment 15501423 Bernie said:
Quote:
In comment 15501317 Arkbach said:


Quote:


First, he's paid his dues to get the job. Second, Mara DOES NOT want to fire JJ. The guy has THREE years left on his contract and that's a lot of money to pay for nothing. Besides, Mara said he wants to give this coach more time than the previous two. Third, in 2022 if things suck again then both can go and you get your wish of total house cleaning. I agree that next year looks to be another sad affair and we're still in 2021.



This is exactly right. I don’t like it, but have resigned myself to this reality. At least the mass combustion on the site will be entertaining to watch.


Some of you deserve this team to be terrible
RE: ….  
ajr2456 : 10:33 am : link
In comment 15501431 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Everyone clamoring for someone else - they have just about the same chance to succeed as a first time GM than Abrams will.


Shocking, shilling for the organization. Never change, pal.
RE: ….  
christian : 10:33 am : link
In comment 15501431 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Everyone clamoring for someone else - they have just about the same chance to succeed as a first time GM than Abrams will.


What’s the evidence that supports that broad claim?
RE: ….  
TyreeHelmet : 10:37 am : link
In comment 15501431 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Everyone clamoring for someone else - they have just about the same chance to succeed as a first time GM than Abrams will.


What an absurd statement.

Name one recent move by this front office that can be touted for Abrams? I would bet the the house a top personnel guy from a top organization has a better chance to succeed than Abrams.
Lol  
ryanmkeane : 10:38 am : link
yeah I’m a schill for the organization. Nope - I just understand the basic common sense that Abrams has never been a GM, and X person that we hire will likely have never been a GM either - and that the very success of either Abrams or X person depends on the actual players that are drafted. And where exactly is the evidence that X person will have some way better insight into the top 12 players of the draft that Abrams won’t have?
RE: Lol  
ajr2456 : 10:39 am : link
In comment 15501449 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
yeah I’m a schill for the organization. Nope - I just understand the basic common sense that Abrams has never been a GM, and X person that we hire will likely have never been a GM either - and that the very success of either Abrams or X person depends on the actual players that are drafted. And where exactly is the evidence that X person will have some way better insight into the top 12 players of the draft that Abrams won’t have?


This makes no logical sense, but do you.

And yes you are a schill.
 
ryanmkeane : 10:41 am : link
You guys aren’t getting this. Everyone on this board LOVED the Joe Judge hire. A “stroke of genius” by Mara everyone said. Out of the box hire.

How had that worked out? Just because it’s someone from outside the organization and “out of the box” doesn’t mean shit. You have to have good players to win football games.
RE: Lol  
Jimmy Googs : 10:41 am : link
In comment 15501449 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
yeah I’m a schill for the organization. Nope - I just understand the basic common sense that Abrams has never been a GM, and X person that we hire will likely have never been a GM either - and that the very success of either Abrams or X person depends on the actual players that are drafted. And where exactly is the evidence that X person will have some way better insight into the top 12 players of the draft that Abrams won’t have?


Prior GM experience doesn't guarantee success.

Hell, it doesn't even guarantee competency based on you know who...
RE: Lol  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:41 am : link
In comment 15501449 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
yeah I’m a schill for the organization. Nope - I just understand the basic common sense that Abrams has never been a GM, and X person that we hire will likely have never been a GM either - and that the very success of either Abrams or X person depends on the actual players that are drafted. And where exactly is the evidence that X person will have some way better insight into the top 12 players of the draft that Abrams won’t have?


Why should someone in this FO be promoted?
ajr  
ryanmkeane : 10:42 am : link
let me guess. You loved the Judge hire right?
RE: …  
ajr2456 : 10:43 am : link
In comment 15501451 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
You guys aren’t getting this. Everyone on this board LOVED the Joe Judge hire. A “stroke of genius” by Mara everyone said. Out of the box hire.

How had that worked out? Just because it’s someone from outside the organization and “out of the box” doesn’t mean shit. You have to have good players to win football games.


But what you’re not getting is that other GM candidates have had their hand in brining in good players the past few years. What has Abrams done?
I know it’s chic to bash any move like this  
djm : 10:43 am : link
But don’t forget how many great coaches or people this franchise has failed to promote and instead let them get away. Maybe Abrams is more of the same crap maybe not, but just because he’s been here for a long time working under this failed regime doesn’t mean he’s going to be a bad GM.

So many sweeping statements made.

Again people, we hired mcadoo who was an outsider. DG was GM for another team for years before coming back here. Shurmur was an outsider. Judge was an outsider. How’d they work out?

Objectively speaking, what if Abrams is the best candidate ? No can do simply because he’s been drinking fron the nyg water cooler all these years? That’s a narrow minded approach.
RE: ajr  
ajr2456 : 10:43 am : link
In comment 15501455 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
let me guess. You loved the Judge hire right?


I did not. I was meh on it.
RE: Lol  
Sammo85 : 10:43 am : link
In comment 15501449 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
yeah I’m a schill for the organization. Nope - I just understand the basic common sense that Abrams has never been a GM, and X person that we hire will likely have never been a GM either - and that the very success of either Abrams or X person depends on the actual players that are drafted. And where exactly is the evidence that X person will have some way better insight into the top 12 players of the draft that Abrams won’t have?


Abrams deserves to be fired. That’s a material difference. He’s the VP of Football Ops for the worst team in the NFL over the last five years.

I mean come on.

Figured this would happen  
ryanmkeane : 10:43 am : link
now you guys are conflating the issue.

What you’re failing to understand is that hiring someone “from the outside” doesn’t guarantee you anything either. It doesn’t give you some magical better future or some hot ideas that other GMs haven’t thought of.

The GM and the head coach and the QB have to be on the same page. And you select good players. That’s how you win football games.
RE: I know it’s chic to bash any move like this  
ajr2456 : 10:44 am : link
In comment 15501459 djm said:
Quote:
But don’t forget how many great coaches or people this franchise has failed to promote and instead let them get away. Maybe Abrams is more of the same crap maybe not, but just because he’s been here for a long time working under this failed regime doesn’t mean he’s going to be a bad GM.

So many sweeping statements made.

Again people, we hired mcadoo who was an outsider. DG was GM for another team for years before coming back here. Shurmur was an outsider. Judge was an outsider. How’d they work out?

Objectively speaking, what if Abrams is the best candidate ? No can do simply because he’s been drinking fron the nyg water cooler all these years? That’s a narrow minded approach.


Christ man. I can’t even.
I’ve seen this happen  
ryanmkeane : 10:45 am : link
before and seen it a hundred times. People love out of the box hires because it’s different than the norm. And then - wow what do you know - there’s no material change in players selected or success rate on draft picks.

GM, coach, QB.
RE: Smokescreen  
BMac : 10:46 am : link
In comment 15501275 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
so nobody poaches Gettleman from us...


😂👌
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:46 am : link
No one-as far as I know-is arguing that we might miss on someone outside the incestuous Giants circle. Of course there's a chance we hire someone from like TN & that person falls on their face.

But promoting from within? Again...LUNANCY.
RE: I’ve seen this happen  
ajr2456 : 10:47 am : link
In comment 15501466 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
before and seen it a hundred times. People love out of the box hires because it’s different than the norm. And then - wow what do you know - there’s no material change in players selected or success rate on draft picks.

GM, coach, QB.


It’s not about being different than the norm it’s about not promoting someone who has had a had in the Giants having one playoff appearance in 10 years.

You do this type of “well let’s just let it play out”, “we don’t know if they’re bad yet it’s only week 9” shit constantly. You can’t see your hand in front of your face.
Prior failure shouldn't discourage future changes  
JonC : 10:47 am : link
Retaining the current guard will very likely continue the losing, that's basic logic. Makes no sense to continue doing the same and expect different results.
….  
ryanmkeane : 10:48 am : link
What did Kevin Abrams have to do with Pat Shurmur, Joe Judge, or any other draft picks the Giants have taken since 2018? If someone can answer that question for me in an actual evidence based way, I’ll say ok sure, Abrams is probably not a great candidate and X candidate is better.
Anybody know  
SJGiant : 10:48 am : link
if Steve Cohen is a Giants fan??? We need new ownership.
RE: Lol  
TyreeHelmet : 10:48 am : link
In comment 15501449 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
yeah I’m a schill for the organization. Nope - I just understand the basic common sense that Abrams has never been a GM, and X person that we hire will likely have never been a GM either - and that the very success of either Abrams or X person depends on the actual players that are drafted. And where exactly is the evidence that X person will have some way better insight into the top 12 players of the draft that Abrams won’t have?


Because the front office Abrams has prominently been involved with couldn’t have been worse if they tried. They have done nothing right in recent years.

How anyone can be happy with this is beyond me.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:48 am : link
Abrams has been groomed by Reese and Gettleman. Not sure how anyone would feel comfortable with this.

This is starting to seem like Giants fans being unwilling to admit they are in an abusive relationship.
RE: ...  
JonC : 10:49 am : link
In comment 15501476 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Abrams has been groomed by Reese and Gettleman. Not sure how anyone would feel comfortable with this.

This is starting to seem like Giants fans being unwilling to admit they are in an abusive relationship.


Yessir.
Vince Lombardi  
djm : 10:50 am : link
Tom Landry
Sean Payton
Bill belichick
Bill parcells
Tom coughlin

We let each one of guys get away. No one here cried when Sean Payton left town. No one cared when coughlin left to coach BC. We didn’t realize the greatest coach ever had left the building when belichick left in 91.

Here’s the thing, Abrams could be a great GM and we wouldn’t know it until he was in fact the GM. We’ve seen countless people leave one dysfunctional place only to shine elsewhere. How do we know that’s not the case with Abrams?

Just my take. They still suck until proven otherwise of course. No move is going to give me much hope but I can’t condemn a move like this until I see the guy operate.

Bringing in candidate named X from location Y doesn’t ensure a fucking thing.
RE: I know it’s chic to bash any move like this  
FStubbs : 10:50 am : link
In comment 15501459 djm said:
Quote:
But don’t forget how many great coaches or people this franchise has failed to promote and instead let them get away. Maybe Abrams is more of the same crap maybe not, but just because he’s been here for a long time working under this failed regime doesn’t mean he’s going to be a bad GM.

So many sweeping statements made.

Again people, we hired mcadoo who was an outsider. DG was GM for another team for years before coming back here. Shurmur was an outsider. Judge was an outsider. How’d they work out?

Objectively speaking, what if Abrams is the best candidate ? No can do simply because he’s been drinking fron the nyg water cooler all these years? That’s a narrow minded approach.


Abrams isn't even a personnel guy. What does he bring to the table?
And also  
ryanmkeane : 10:50 am : link
I could give a fuck who the next GM is. I’m just not going to say that Abrams is going to be worse than someone else who has never been a GM either. Because that’s a ridiculous statement.
RE: ...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:51 am : link
In comment 15501476 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Abrams has been groomed by Reese and Gettleman. Not sure how anyone would feel comfortable with this.

This is starting to seem like Giants fans being unwilling to admit they are in an abusive relationship.


Yes. And if we promote Abrams, I'm breaking up & doing other things on fall Sundays in '22.
Don't want Abrams, but how about considering Jerry Reese?  
csb : 10:52 am : link
I know I'll get blasted here for that - but he did build two Super Bowl teams (you could argue EA was more responsible for the first one). His biggest weakness (IMHO) was that he reached for guys based on potential rather than productivity. He had a bad run his last few years but far better than anything that DG has put together.

I don't want 2015 JR; I'd like to see the guy who has learned from his mistakes and embraces some new age ways of thinking about the game. I have no idea how much his thinking has evolved, but if it and he can demonstrate what he's learned and would do differently has it would be interesting to give him an interview.

He is probably the most decorated former GM looking for a job and knows how to handle NY. May be worth another shot...
RE: ...  
Sammo85 : 10:52 am : link
In comment 15501468 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
No one-as far as I know-is arguing that we might miss on someone outside the incestuous Giants circle. Of course there's a chance we hire someone from like TN & that person falls on their face.

But promoting from within? Again...LUNANCY.


I’m aghast. I mean I’m sure some posters are just being contrarian for sake of it, like it’s a release thing maybe and get off on it.

But there’s some I think have been demented by the pain of losing?

RE: This is gonna lose fans  
BMac : 10:52 am : link
In comment 15501325 I Love Clams Casino said:
Quote:
The team needs to retain fans. Maybe a free soda?


It's to the point now where a free quart of vodka would be more appropriate.
RE: RE: I’ve seen this happen  
djm : 10:52 am : link
In comment 15501470 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15501466 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


before and seen it a hundred times. People love out of the box hires because it’s different than the norm. And then - wow what do you know - there’s no material change in players selected or success rate on draft picks.

GM, coach, QB.



It’s not about being different than the norm it’s about not promoting someone who has had a had in the Giants having one playoff appearance in 10 years.

You do this type of “well let’s just let it play out”, “we don’t know if they’re bad yet it’s only week 9” shit constantly. You can’t see your hand in front of your face.


So you’re saying a front office that failed to produce winning teams cannot possess one or two talented front office execs? A bad team cannot field good players? A bad coaching staff cannot posses one or two good coaches?

….  
ryanmkeane : 10:53 am : link
Again, not an abusive relationship. We suck. But hiring some guy from the Titans who nobody knows (but will somehow think is awesome) is not like a 15% better solution than Abrams is.

Again, everyone loved the Joe Judge hire. Outside the box. Wow - Mara really did it this time - what a forward thinking hire!

Joe Judge has been worse than Pat Shurmur.
one thing I will say:  
mittenedman : 10:54 am : link
I want the Giants to get back to their identity that won them Super Bowls:

*Build a cold weather, Northeast football team built to win outdoors. Power run game, good Offensive line.

*QB that can throw in the wind.

*Build deep/intermediate play action game off the power run plays.

*On D - waves of freak pass rushers. Stuff the run - which then forces teams into 3rd and long where said pass rushers wreak havoc.

*On specials - great P. Landeta, Feagles and Weatherford won our Super Bowls. No coincidence. And a clutch K. (Not Jon Carney...)

------------------

For some reason, the Giants completely got away from this strategy starting with hiring Ben McAdoo. We're now at the point we center our offense around Saquon Barkley and do not care about pass rushing DE's.

Let's get back to Giants football instead of the crap we've seen since McAdoo arrived. Do the Steelers, Ravens, Pats change much year to year? No - they reload. The Giants had the same type of thing going and voluntarily just stopped, instead of reloading. And it's an exciting brand of football.

Abrams was here for all of it. If he can help get back to what worked here, go ahead. If we continue down this path of having a boring strategy and no identity, no thanks.
RE: RE: RE: I’ve seen this happen  
ajr2456 : 10:55 am : link
In comment 15501487 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15501470 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15501466 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


before and seen it a hundred times. People love out of the box hires because it’s different than the norm. And then - wow what do you know - there’s no material change in players selected or success rate on draft picks.

GM, coach, QB.



It’s not about being different than the norm it’s about not promoting someone who has had a had in the Giants having one playoff appearance in 10 years.

You do this type of “well let’s just let it play out”, “we don’t know if they’re bad yet it’s only week 9” shit constantly. You can’t see your hand in front of your face.



So you’re saying a front office that failed to produce winning teams cannot possess one or two talented front office execs? A bad team cannot field good players? A bad coaching staff cannot posses one or two good coaches?


If Kevin Abrams was so good why didn’t they hire him as GM after 19 years as an assistant when they hired Getteman? No he’s somehow ready after having a hand in making the team worse?
You guys did this same shit  
ryanmkeane : 10:55 am : link
with Judge, and you turned on him faster than anyone else the Giants have hired.

You want a new shiny thing from outside the organization because you hate Mara, regardless of that persons experience or credibility or whatever.
It’s all about the god damned HC and qb anyway  
djm : 10:55 am : link
And we’ll all know it.
RE: Vince Lombardi  
Sammo85 : 10:55 am : link
In comment 15501478 djm said:
Quote:
Tom Landry
Sean Payton
Bill belichick
Bill parcells
Tom coughlin

We let each one of guys get away. No one here cried when Sean Payton left town. No one cared when coughlin left to coach BC. We didn’t realize the greatest coach ever had left the building when belichick left in 91.

Here’s the thing, Abrams could be a great GM and we wouldn’t know it until he was in fact the GM. We’ve seen countless people leave one dysfunctional place only to shine elsewhere. How do we know that’s not the case with Abrams?

Just my take. They still suck until proven otherwise of course. No move is going to give me much hope but I can’t condemn a move like this until I see the guy operate.

Bringing in candidate named X from location Y doesn’t ensure a fucking thing.


It doesn’t. But it also doesn’t reward a guy who has been a part of a disaster the last five years and has fingerprints over two failed front office regimes the last ten. He’s absolutely been contributing to this epic failure. And if he isn’t, why are we applauding a promotion for a weak patsy for a head coach who has done an awful job so far in most respects?

Why are we so accepting of this? Why?

This is not tolerable in any academic argument or sense nor in any real world business objectively.

I mean hell I see people get fired in the lines of work I am in for doing a good job but not enough of a good job.
RE: ...  
Jimmy Googs : 10:55 am : link
In comment 15501476 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Abrams has been groomed by Reese and Gettleman. Not sure how anyone would feel comfortable with this.

This is starting to seem like Giants fans being unwilling to admit they are in an abusive relationship.


Shouldn't matter as Chris Mara is really pulling most of the strings...
RE: ….  
ajr2456 : 10:56 am : link
In comment 15501488 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Again, not an abusive relationship. We suck. But hiring some guy from the Titans who nobody knows (but will somehow think is awesome) is not like a 15% better solution than Abrams is.

Again, everyone loved the Joe Judge hire. Outside the box. Wow - Mara really did it this time - what a forward thinking hire!

Joe Judge has been worse than Pat Shurmur.


If you’re not a schill you’re either being contrarian to be contrarian or you’re an idiot. There’s no way you actually believe it’s fine if they promote from within.
 
christian : 10:56 am : link
So to sum it up, Abrams has as a good of a shot as succeeding as any other candidate, so long as that candidate hasn’t been a GM?

And the evidence for this is the Giants have signed a handful of players to top of market deals?
Ryan...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:56 am : link
I don't think you get it. What a lot of us are saying is that yeah, we could totally miss on a pick outside the Giants organization. That's 100% possible. What many of us are arguing is that promoting Abrams-considering the product we've trotted out on the field this past decade-is insanity. The man has been in the front office! He's been in these meetings! Again, this is like First Officer Murdoch being in charge when the Titanic hits the iceberg...he survives the sinking...& the White Star Line then promotes him to captain. IT. MAKES. NO. SENSE. IT. IS. INSANITY.
Time to start  
Spiciest Memelord : 10:57 am : link
rooting for another franchise if Mara and Tisch don't realize the Giants Way is cancer.
RE: It’s all about the god damned HC and qb anyway  
christian : 10:57 am : link
In comment 15501494 djm said:
Quote:
And we’ll all know it.


You do know the GM has a big say in who the QB and coach are, no?
RE: RE: RE: I’ve seen this happen  
ron mexico : 10:58 am : link
In comment 15501487 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15501470 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15501466 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


before and seen it a hundred times. People love out of the box hires because it’s different than the norm. And then - wow what do you know - there’s no material change in players selected or success rate on draft picks.

GM, coach, QB.



It’s not about being different than the norm it’s about not promoting someone who has had a had in the Giants having one playoff appearance in 10 years.

You do this type of “well let’s just let it play out”, “we don’t know if they’re bad yet it’s only week 9” shit constantly. You can’t see your hand in front of your face.



So you’re saying a front office that failed to produce winning teams cannot possess one or two talented front office execs? A bad team cannot field good players? A bad coaching staff cannot posses one or two good coaches?


The idea the Abrams is some football savant waiting in the wings is laughable

RE: It’s all about the god damned HC and qb anyway  
ryanmkeane : 10:58 am : link
In comment 15501494 djm said:
Quote:
And we’ll all know it.

Correct.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:58 am : link
I have to imagine ryan is trolling us @ this point.
RE: The John Mara...  
BMac : 10:59 am : link
In comment 15501437 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Way to building an organization - loyalty over merit.

He's Fredo, Welli's inept son.


Welly wasn't so "ept" himself.
RE: You guys did this same shit  
Sammo85 : 10:59 am : link
In comment 15501492 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
with Judge, and you turned on him faster than anyone else the Giants have hired.

You want a new shiny thing from outside the organization because you hate Mara, regardless of that persons experience or credibility or whatever.


I did not like the Judge hire at all. He was a weak hire by Mara chasing Belichickian mirages.
No more dopes in suits  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:00 am : link
for GM. Get a football personnel evaluator former player/coach guy.
Either Abrams contributed to the awful personnel moves of the past  
Section331 : 11:00 am : link
decade, or his voice wasn’t enough to sway management from making them. Neither option speaks well of his candidacy.
Abrams should be canned  
Les in TO : 11:01 am : link
With Gettleman, not promoted. He is part of the problem
 
ryanmkeane : 11:02 am : link
Again, for the 100000000th time, nobody is saying Abrams is some awesome hire. Stop putting words in my mouth.

I’m saying that whoever the next GM is, the success of the team will depends on the QB, the Head coach, and the players taken with our 2022 high picks and development of other young players we’ve taken the last 2 seasons.

Maybe Abrams thinks Daniel Jones sucks at football. Who the fuck knows.
If we made 2-3 different personnel moves here or there  
djm : 11:02 am : link
We’d be a better team today. But we cannot win because the new GM came from inside.

Ain’t buying it. Conversely I ain’t buying much of anything but I sure as fuck ain’t buying that.
Ryan’s argument is that a GM hire is a pure lottery.  
cosmicj : 11:02 am : link
The more reasonable take is that it’s a calculated risk with odds that can be improved by intelligence and information.

Which of those two positions is likely to be correct?
 
christian : 11:02 am : link
It’s all about the HC and QB — until it’s all about getting the QB more weapons, getting a the QB a line he can operate behind, getting the QB a defense that can get off the field and give him more shots, getting a TE who doesn’t drop key passes.

If it all comes down to the QB and HC — let’s replace Daniel Jones right away. Should just work out magically.
RE: Abrams should be canned  
djm : 11:03 am : link
In comment 15501518 Les in TO said:
Quote:
With Gettleman, not promoted. He is part of the problem


You don’t know that at all. How the hell does anyone know ?

Was Sean Payton the problem in 2000? Apples and oranges ? Sure, but also fair.
Jerry Reese  
ryanmkeane : 11:03 am : link
won two Super Bowls as a GM. He had Eli Manning and Tom Coughlin. Reese was an abysmal drafter of football talent.
RE: If we made 2-3 different personnel moves here or there  
ron mexico : 11:04 am : link
In comment 15501521 djm said:
Quote:
We’d be a better team today. But we cannot win because the new GM came from inside.

Ain’t buying it. Conversely I ain’t buying much of anything but I sure as fuck ain’t buying that.


Better? How much better?

We are not 2-3 moves away from being a good team

My argument  
ryanmkeane : 11:04 am : link
is that I’m willing to give a new GM a chance no matter who the fuck it is.

You guys act like Abrams won’t be successful. And you don’t know. You have no idea.
RE: …  
christian : 11:04 am : link
In comment 15501520 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I’m saying that whoever the next GM is, the success of the team will depends on the QB, the Head coach, and the players taken with our 2022 high picks and development of other young players.


So what you’re saying is it’s really important to hire a good GM?
RE: …  
djm : 11:04 am : link
In comment 15501523 christian said:
Quote:
It’s all about the HC and QB — until it’s all about getting the QB more weapons, getting a the QB a line he can operate behind, getting the QB a defense that can get off the field and give him more shots, getting a TE who doesn’t drop key passes.

If it all comes down to the QB and HC — let’s replace Daniel Jones right away. Should just work out magically.


Cool I’ll buy playoff tickets on the blind now that riddick or some other unknown outsider is taking over. Can’t wait. Lock it up!

We’ve lost our minds.
Abrams will get hired  
ryanmkeane : 11:05 am : link
have his press conference, say that we’ve been a terrible team the past 5 seasons and that we need to change everything. And everyone will go “wow I love Kevin Abrams!”

Get the right head coach. Get the QB right. Draft good fucking players. The rest takes care of itself.
The Giants are a Vortex of Suck  
cosmicj : 11:06 am : link
It’s a shambolic raft of misaligned and bad decisions and incoherent approaches.

We are not a couple of draft picks away from being a contender.
RE: Abrams will get hired  
christian : 11:07 am : link
In comment 15501533 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Get the right head coach. Get the QB right. Draft good fucking players. The rest takes care of itself.


You do understand it’s the GM who does these things, right?
Christian  
ryanmkeane : 11:07 am : link
Stop acting like a child dude. You know what I’m saying and I’m not going to go back and forth with you.

You guys have no clue whether or not Abrams would be successful here. I mean the guy practically hasn’t said a word in public.
RE: If we made 2-3 different personnel moves here or there  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:09 am : link
In comment 15501521 djm said:
Quote:
We’d be a better team today. But we cannot win because the new GM came from inside.

Ain’t buying it. Conversely I ain’t buying much of anything but I sure as fuck ain’t buying that.


Abrams is a product and continuation of the rot at the core of the Giants franchise. Highly likely had part in Medium Pepsigate. He should be ass canned too.
RE: RE: Abrams should be canned  
Les in TO : 11:10 am : link
In comment 15501524 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15501518 Les in TO said:


Quote:


With Gettleman, not promoted. He is part of the problem



You don’t know that at all. How the hell does anyone know ?

Was Sean Payton the problem in 2000? Apples and oranges ? Sure, but also fair.
He was complicit in the terrible moves by this regime over the last four years. Anyone who touched the horrific Nate Solder contract the Saquon Barkley disaster or the immensely stupid Williams trade, among countless others, should be working in a different job or industry.
Ok guys,we hear ya  
ghost718 : 11:11 am : link
We're gonna throw in a free DVD with all of the Chris Mara interviews from Giants.com
The same posters that spent most of this past offseason  
Jimmy Googs : 11:12 am : link
convincing others Gettleman was doing a better job, Judge was a rising star and Jones and the team would contend for a playoff spot, are now saying...

hiring a good GM is like playing the lottery, our head coach stinks and the Giants aren't 2-3 players away from contending.
 
christian : 11:13 am : link
Ryan, the Giants actually put Abrams front and center a few times to speak publicly this off season. You might have missed that.

His off season summary was the Giants leaning into spending, and bending the financial principles this year.

That looks like a pretty big disaster. The Giants have a top heavy resource allocation, lots of UFAs, and poor results.

This isn’t conjecture — the dude plainly said it.
RE: My argument  
ajr2456 : 11:13 am : link
In comment 15501529 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
is that I’m willing to give a new GM a chance no matter who the fuck it is.

You guys act like Abrams won’t be successful. And you don’t know. You have no idea.


You’re always willing to give the Giants a chance even when they’re 3-7, it’s yea we could still turn it around!

Take off the Giants glasses for two minutes
RE: Mara is definitely the type of guy  
clatterbuck : 11:14 am : link
In comment 15501339 Ned In Atlanta said:
Quote:
who is furious with the fans right now. He will dig his heels in more to show that 'the giants way' works in spite of a decade of evidence to the contrary


Mara is "furious with the fans? Of all the baseless nonsense I've seen in recent days, this might be the winner. The condition of the team is painful enough but the amateur, armchair pyschoanalysis of John Mara, the assigning of motives to his behavior without any shred of evidence, the dredging up of decades-old BS that was lobbed at Wellington Mara, makes it harder to engage in serious discussion. The Giants are Mara's family legacy, his life, his multi-billion-dollar business. The notion that he doesn't care about winning, that he's indifferent or even hostile to the dismay and despair of the fanbase is ludicrous. Look, at this point, I very much would like the Giants to go outside of the building for Gettleman's replacement. Mara and Tisch know how the NY and NFL media and the fanbase would react to hiring Abrams. If, in fact, they are strongly considering Abrams in spite of the firestorm of criticism that would rain down on them if they make that move, it means they really believe he's capable of turning the thing around and not a manifestation of just doing it their way. And, has anyone else had the experience of working for a fuckup and when the fuckup is finally fired for being a fuckup isn't considered to replace him/her because, well, you worked for a fuckup?
RE: Christian  
Sammo85 : 11:14 am : link
In comment 15501538 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Stop acting like a child dude. You know what I’m saying and I’m not going to go back and forth with you.

You guys have no clue whether or not Abrams would be successful here. I mean the guy practically hasn’t said a word in public.



Holy mother of god!!!! He’s been a part of this front office and decision making!
RE: Mara is definitely the type of guy  
clatterbuck : 11:16 am : link
In comment 15501339 Ned In Atlanta said:
Quote:
who is furious with the fans right now. He will dig his heels in more to show that 'the giants way' works in spite of a decade of evidence to the contrary


Mara is "furious with the fans? Of all the baseless nonsense I've seen in recent days, this might be the winner. The condition of the team is painful enough but the amateur, armchair pyschoanalysis of John Mara, the assigning of motives to his behavior without any shred of evidence, the dredging up of decades-old BS that was lobbed at Wellington Mara, makes it harder to engage in serious discussion. The Giants are Mara's family legacy, his life, his multi-billion-dollar business. The notion that he doesn't care about winning, that he's indifferent or even hostile to the dismay and despair of the fanbase is ludicrous. Look, at this point, I very much would like the Giants to go outside of the building for Gettleman's replacement. Mara and Tisch know how the NY and NFL media and the fanbase would react to hiring Abrams. If, in fact, they are strongly considering Abrams in spite of the firestorm of criticism that would rain down on them if they make that move, it means they really believe he's capable of turning the thing around and not a manifestation of just doing it their way. And, has anyone else had the experience of working for a fuckup and when the fuckup is finally fired for being a fuckup isn't considered to replace him/her because, well, you worked for a fuckup?
Abrams  
TyreeHelmet : 11:17 am : link
Has been part of a shitty and failure of a front office for years and years. He’s been passed over for the GM job here and has had zero interest from outside teams. But sure I bet he’s some personnel savant that just hasn’t gotten his chance.

And it’s not “outside the box” to hire a top personnel guy from a successful team. It’s perfectly logical and gives you the best shot at success.

How is this so hard to understand?

The last thing the Giants should be doing is looking to promote within.
Why do so many fans  
Sammo85 : 11:17 am : link
keep giving just constant and neverending back door carousel of excuses on everything being so terrible here. Like I can’t understand it. Ownership, front office, HC, QB, injuries.

It’s like the losing has created this psychosis or syndrome in some people. It’s real.

I can give a pass here or there on some things but it really is like an abusive relationship like Eric said or some Stockholm syndrome.
I’ll ask this again since the Schills  
ajr2456 : 11:18 am : link
Haven’t answered.

If Kevin Abrams was such a good candidate why didn’t they hire him after 19 years of being an assistant instead of Gettleman, who had just gotten ran out of Carolina? The answer is simple.
RE: The same posters that spent most of this past offseason  
Enzo : 11:19 am : link
In comment 15501547 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
convincing others Gettleman was doing a better job, Judge was a rising star and Jones and the team would contend for a playoff spot, are now saying...

hiring a good GM is like playing the lottery, our head coach stinks and the Giants aren't 2-3 players away from contending.

I guess they deserve at least a little credit for not outright dissapearing from the site like some (or most) of the other DG defenders, but yeah - the comments are still just as dumb.
RE: ...  
TheMick7 : 11:19 am : link
In comment 15501476 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Abrams has been groomed by Reese and Gettleman. Not sure how anyone would feel comfortable with this.

This is starting to seem like Giants fans being unwilling to admit they are in an abusive relationship.


100% correct. As soon as I saw this, I got a pain in the pit of my stomach. John has become a replica of is father,the "bad" Wellington,not the "Grandpa" Wellington that seems to be the only persona people remember!
RE: ABRAMS MAKES SENSE  
BlueHurricane : 11:21 am : link
In comment 15501317 Arkbach said:
Quote:
First, he's paid his dues to get the job. Second, Mara DOES NOT want to fire JJ. The guy has THREE years left on his contract and that's a lot of money to pay for nothing. Besides, Mara said he wants to give this coach more time than the previous two. Third, in 2022 if things suck again then both can go and you get your wish of total house cleaning. I agree that next year looks to be another sad affair and we're still in 2021.


I am not a fan of this thinking but this is absolutely what will happen and the thinking behind it.
Not watching today for the first time in my life (I'm 39).  
j_rud : 11:22 am : link
That is not lip service. First time ever. And if Abrams is promoted I'll probably take a sabbatical from football because this team will be completely unmoored and adrift at sea with zero hope of returning to anything resembling prominence in the next 5+ years.

We've all heard from time to time that people in the organization read or are aware of this message board. On the off chance they see this thread, and I kinda feel they will, please for they've of God do something different.

You. Are. A. Laughingstock.
Abrams playing the long game with Mara  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:23 am : link
Just hang around long enough and eventually you'll get a sweet high paying gig. Only took 19 years of being In The Family.

Mara viewed letting Gettleman go to Carolina as a mistake. Of course he would promote Abrams.
They’ll hire Abrams  
ajr2456 : 11:29 am : link
Be terrible next year and Ryan and the like will say how you have to give him time. It’ll be 2028 before they then admit Abrams wasn’t a good choice as the Giants head toward two decades of embarrassment. Rinse, repeat.

Hiring Abrams all but guarantees they pick up Jones 5th year option (if healthy).
This has that  
Biteymax22 : 11:31 am : link
“Leak something out and see how the fans react to it” feel to it.

By all means flood social media about what a bad move this will be and how you’re going to give up your season tickets. Mara needs to see it.
RE: I’ll ask this again since the Schills  
TyreeHelmet : 11:32 am : link
In comment 15501561 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Haven’t answered.

If Kevin Abrams was such a good candidate why didn’t they hire him after 19 years of being an assistant instead of Gettleman, who had just gotten ran out of Carolina? The answer is simple.


Exactly. And has Abrams even got an interview outside the Giants?

But sure he’s the guy to rebuild the Giants.
They should have just hired Abrams in 2017..  
Sean : 11:33 am : link
Gettleman was always a bridge to Abrams anyway, that was clear as day. And now Gettleman has gone 19-42, it’s a disaster.

I also wonder if Judge was told Abrams was GM in waiting when he took the job.

Mara has screwed this up tremendously.
 
christian : 11:33 am : link
There was a time where I thought Judge and Abrams would make a good duo — but they got a dress rehearsal and they failed.

I have no problem admitting my opinion was wrong.

The Giants doubled down on free agency the last two years, and both their judgement and resource allocation proved shortsighted.

The Giants need more talent top-to-bottom. More player talent, more coaching talent, more management talent.
I have no problem giving him an interview  
CGiants07 : 11:35 am : link
but I woyuld need to know what he would of done different the past 2-3 years if he was in charge
If I Really Believed  
clatterbuck : 11:35 am : link
Giants ownership doesn't give a rat's ass about the fanbase, doesn't care about winning, is more concerned about its process than winning, would make moves to deliberately antagonize and piss off the fanbase, I'd find another team. Why invest time, financial and emotional resources on an organization that you think is just trying to screw you? Pick another team and when that organization hits a skid, and you determine it doesn't care about the fans or winning, in a few years, or ten, and the Giants are back, competitive, and relevant, in a few years. or 10, you can jump back.
I’ll wait before  
crick n NC : 11:39 am : link
I decide what kind of a job Abrams will do. That does not mean I am comfortable with it, but, I can do nothing about who they hire and I think it is wise to see how it plays out. I understand predictions, but it seems the overall view in this thread is that Abrams is a failure before starting.
The WFT  
Les in TO : 11:39 am : link
Or Cowboys should plant a rumour that they are considering interviewing Abrams. Mara would sign him to a long term deal in 24 hours
RE: My argument  
joeinpa : 11:41 am : link
In comment 15501529 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
is that I’m willing to give a new GM a chance no matter who the fuck it is.

You guys act like Abrams won’t be successful. And you don’t know. You have no idea.


Ryan, lot of frustration on this board right now. You make a reasonable post, give you credit for doing so knowing how much shade you’d get.

The narrative on Mara is set in stone here. Doesn’t matter that what you state is true, we really don’t know if Abrams would be lousy or great. If Mara hires from within he will be scorned and so will anyone suggesting it might not be a bad thing, until he proves them wrong
Abrams is the cap expert for a team so cap fucked  
j_rud : 11:42 am : link
that an article a few weeks ago pointed out that they couldn't even field a full roster. And the conseque-ahem, *reward* for that is to be considered for promotion.

Why do I get the feeling that the inner workings of this organization would resemble the movie "The Death of Stalin"?
RE: I’ll wait before  
Sammo85 : 11:42 am : link
In comment 15501592 crick n NC said:
Quote:
I decide what kind of a job Abrams will do. That does not mean I am comfortable with it, but, I can do nothing about who they hire and I think it is wise to see how it plays out. I understand predictions, but it seems the overall view in this thread is that Abrams is a failure before starting.


Well he’s failed in his current job….that’s why.
RE: RE: I’ll wait before  
crick n NC : 11:46 am : link
In comment 15501599 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 15501592 crick n NC said:


Quote:


I decide what kind of a job Abrams will do. That does not mean I am comfortable with it, but, I can do nothing about who they hire and I think it is wise to see how it plays out. I understand predictions, but it seems the overall view in this thread is that Abrams is a failure before starting.



Well he’s failed in his current job….that’s why.


What are his job responsibilities, and how do you know what they entail?
How has he failed at his current job? Examples please.
RE: RE: RE: I’ll wait before  
ajr2456 : 11:47 am : link
In comment 15501608 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 15501599 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


In comment 15501592 crick n NC said:


Quote:


I decide what kind of a job Abrams will do. That does not mean I am comfortable with it, but, I can do nothing about who they hire and I think it is wise to see how it plays out. I understand predictions, but it seems the overall view in this thread is that Abrams is a failure before starting.



Well he’s failed in his current job….that’s why.



What are his job responsibilities, and how do you know what they entail?
How has he failed at his current job? Examples please.


For one, he’s the cap expert and our cap is fucked.
RE: I’ll ask this again since the Schills  
section125 : 11:48 am : link
In comment 15501561 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Haven’t answered.

If Kevin Abrams was such a good candidate why didn’t they hire him after 19 years of being an assistant instead of Gettleman, who had just gotten ran out of Carolina? The answer is simple.


Schill - do you understand the meaning or just being a jerk.
Nobody here is getting paid to promote anything, one way or the other.
People are allowed to have their opinions. If you do not like it, that is your opinion. It is a discussion board. They may be wrong(in our opinion) but have a right to express it and make their case which some have done, even if weak.

I agree that if he was so good, then he should have been promoted ahead of DG. I also think he is part of the cap problem - should have told DG that these signings would hurt down the road.
RE: RE: RE: I’ll wait before  
TyreeHelmet : 11:48 am : link
In comment 15501608 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 15501599 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


In comment 15501592 crick n NC said:


Quote:


I decide what kind of a job Abrams will do. That does not mean I am comfortable with it, but, I can do nothing about who they hire and I think it is wise to see how it plays out. I understand predictions, but it seems the overall view in this thread is that Abrams is a failure before starting.



Well he’s failed in his current job….that’s why.



What are his job responsibilities, and how do you know what they entail?
How has he failed at his current job? Examples please.


How has he failed? You’re joking right? He’s the assistant GM.
And with 20 years in the job  
Giant John : 11:49 am : link
The team has sucked for how many of those years? The suck continues.
Are the contacts bad  
crick n NC : 11:50 am : link
Or the players? I remember a lot of fans complementing Abrams coming up with money to spend on free agents. He does not decide who to sign, does he even decide himself how long they want to sign a player and for how much? Is good job mainly constructing the contracts?
RE: I’ll wait before  
christian : 11:50 am : link
In comment 15501592 crick n NC said:
Quote:
I decide what kind of a job Abrams will do. That does not mean I am comfortable with it, but, I can do nothing about who they hire and I think it is wise to see how it plays out. I understand predictions, but it seems the overall view in this thread is that Abrams is a failure before starting.


The Giants have expressly and publicly said/shown Abrams has taken on a number of management responsibilities.

A number of agents and players have stated Abrams is the chief contract negotiator. The Giants made him available to explain the the team construction and architecture to the press before the season.

I don’t think it’s accurate to say Abrams hasn’t started. This is about as much of a dress rehearsal as a guy can get in the NFL.
RE: RE: RE: I’ll wait before  
Les in TO : 11:50 am : link
In comment 15501608 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 15501599 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


In comment 15501592 crick n NC said:


Quote:


I decide what kind of a job Abrams will do. That does not mean I am comfortable with it, but, I can do nothing about who they hire and I think it is wise to see how it plays out. I understand predictions, but it seems the overall view in this thread is that Abrams is a failure before starting.



Well he’s failed in his current job….that’s why.



What are his job responsibilities, and how do you know what they entail?
How has he failed at his current job? Examples please.
he’s part of the collaborative team that botched the rebuild. He could have raised his hand and said I don’t think paying Nate Solder like he’s Walter Jones is a good idea! Among the many other moves like Barkley Jones Golloday and Toney that have set this franchise back years. The organization is stale and decaying and needs new ideas and perspectives.
RE: RE: RE: I’ll wait before  
j_rud : 11:51 am : link
In comment 15501608 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 15501599 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


In comment 15501592 crick n NC said:


Quote:


I decide what kind of a job Abrams will do. That does not mean I am comfortable with it, but, I can do nothing about who they hire and I think it is wise to see how it plays out. I understand predictions, but it seems the overall view in this thread is that Abrams is a failure before starting.



Well he’s failed in his current job….that’s why.



What are his job responsibilities, and how do you know what they entail?
How has he failed at his current job? Examples please.


His job is to manage the cap and they can't even field a full roster. Obv Gettleman has a huge part in that too but c'mon, no one associated with building this team should be here next year. It's a bottom 3 roster in the entire league.
RE: RE: I’ll ask this again since the Schills  
ajr2456 : 11:51 am : link
In comment 15501612 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15501561 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Haven’t answered.

If Kevin Abrams was such a good candidate why didn’t they hire him after 19 years of being an assistant instead of Gettleman, who had just gotten ran out of Carolina? The answer is simple.



Schill - do you understand the meaning or just being a jerk.
Nobody here is getting paid to promote anything, one way or the other.
People are allowed to have their opinions. If you do not like it, that is your opinion. It is a discussion board. They may be wrong(in our opinion) but have a right to express it and make their case which some have done, even if weak.

I agree that if he was so good, then he should have been promoted ahead of DG. I also think he is part of the cap problem - should have told DG that these signings would hurt down the road.


You don’t have to be paid to promote something to be a schill. But that’s an interesting stance given your posts about people who criticize Jones.
.  
crick n NC : 11:51 am : link
*is his job *
If  
AcidTest : 11:51 am : link
Abrams was so desirable as a prospective GM, then why hasn't he been hired for that role by another team yet? Perhaps it is because Abrams has been assistant general manager during one of the worst 10 year periods in the history of this franchise.
How do we know  
crick n NC : 11:52 am : link
What Abrams was for or against?
When they signed Solder,  
Dave in Hoboken : 11:52 am : link
they made him the highest paid player in the history of the league at his position.

That's a double-combo. Bad contract and bad player.

This franchise deserves to embarrassed in every way possible for the rest of the season.
RE: I’ll ask this again since the Schills  
bw in dc : 11:52 am : link
In comment 15501561 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Haven’t answered.

If Kevin Abrams was such a good candidate why didn’t they hire him after 19 years of being an assistant instead of Gettleman, who had just gotten ran out of Carolina? The answer is simple.


Well, once Accorsi was hired, it was clear that Mara wanted to give Accorsi the chance to hire Gettleman because Accorsi felt guilty when he recommended Reese over Gettleman in 2077. Accorsi ostensibly admitted that a year ago on a great podcast someone linked.
Two companies.  
TyreeHelmet : 11:53 am : link
One company has been failing miserably recently- stock tanking, profits down etc. They decide to fire the CEO.

Do you promote the CFO who has been there for all the failures. Or hire a top executive from a successful rival company. Who gives you a better chance to turn things around?

RE: I’ll wait before  
bw in dc : 11:55 am : link
In comment 15501592 crick n NC said:
Quote:
I decide what kind of a job Abrams will do. That does not mean I am comfortable with it, but, I can do nothing about who they hire and I think it is wise to see how it plays out. I understand predictions, but it seems the overall view in this thread is that Abrams is a failure before starting.


Can you send me your home address? I think it's time for a new fence for you to sit on. Your current one must be getting worn out... ;)
RE: I’ll wait before  
TheMick7 : 11:55 am : link
In comment 15501592 crick n NC said:
Quote:
I decide what kind of a job Abrams will do. That does not mean I am comfortable with it, but, I can do nothing about who they hire and I think it is wise to see how it plays out. I understand predictions, but it seems the overall view in this thread is that Abrams is a failure before starting.


I think if Abrams is the choice,everyone on this board will be hoping for the best. The reason that most of us have a negative reaction to the rumor is that Abrams has been part of a mindset, "The Giants Way",for the last 19 years. That mindset has given us continually poor drafts,bad free agent signings,losing seasons,inexperienced head coaches. In any business,when management continues to implode,changes are made & they are made by bringing in new people from the outside who aren't in lockstep for "The Giants Way". Abrams doesn't represent change to Giant fans,just same old,same old.Mara (and Tisch)need to take a new approach w/o the same people. Will that happen? I have very serious doubts it will!
RE: RE: I’ll wait before  
crick n NC : 11:56 am : link
In comment 15501632 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15501592 crick n NC said:


Quote:


I decide what kind of a job Abrams will do. That does not mean I am comfortable with it, but, I can do nothing about who they hire and I think it is wise to see how it plays out. I understand predictions, but it seems the overall view in this thread is that Abrams is a failure before starting.



Can you send me your home address? I think it's time for a new fence for you to sit on. Your current one must be getting worn out... ;)


I certainly am unreasonable about most things
RE: RE: I’ll wait before  
crick n NC : 11:57 am : link
In comment 15501633 TheMick7 said:
Quote:
In comment 15501592 crick n NC said:


Quote:


I decide what kind of a job Abrams will do. That does not mean I am comfortable with it, but, I can do nothing about who they hire and I think it is wise to see how it plays out. I understand predictions, but it seems the overall view in this thread is that Abrams is a failure before starting.



I think if Abrams is the choice,everyone on this board will be hoping for the best. The reason that most of us have a negative reaction to the rumor is that Abrams has been part of a mindset, "The Giants Way",for the last 19 years. That mindset has given us continually poor drafts,bad free agent signings,losing seasons,inexperienced head coaches. In any business,when management continues to implode,changes are made & they are made by bringing in new people from the outside who aren't in lockstep for "The Giants Way". Abrams doesn't represent change to Giant fans,just same old,same old.Mara (and Tisch)need to take a new approach w/o the same people. Will that happen? I have very serious doubts it will!


Thanks for a reasonable reply. I certainly understand your pov. All I am saying is that the future is not automatically determined like many seem to think.
RE: …  
JohnF : 11:59 am : link
In comment 15501326 christian said:
Quote:
Eric in Li and I were debating whether this season resembles 2003 or 2006 more.


No, this feels more like 1974, when Wellington picked Andy Robustelli as GM, after 9 years of lousy football. I remember it, I watched all the incompetence from the late 60's through the 70's until the NFL stepped in.

It's the new wilderness. This is going to be real bad, John has learned NOTHING from his father's mistakes, and he is going to repeat them.

Abrams is the safe choice; if he's picked, the FO is going all in in Judge. In effect, this is giving Judge the keys to the franchise. Judge will be the guy who controls the draft and the roster, Abrams will do the cap and the contracts.

This probably should have happened when Judge was selected, but Mara screwed that up as well. Now, Judge is facing a six game losing streak (and the firestorm after getting stomped today), as well as the looming disaster that will be 2022.

2022 is going to be a real shitshow. Lack of cap space, the need to cut players, and the uncertain status of the QB is going to have BBI wishing for the better days of 2021 !! I just don't see how Judge survives that.

The real problem is that with Abrams being elevated, the team will not address the real problems (cap space, players who simply can't stay on the field, coaching), and go all in on trying to rescue 2022, to save Judge's job. That will screw the franchise for another 5 years or so. Be prepared, it happened in the 70's, those of us old enough went all through this already.
Everything football related to nyg  
djm : 12:01 pm : link
Is so fucking depressing. I don’t care who the hire as GM. I don’t think any of us know Jack shit about which GM is the right one or if any GM can even save this mess. What I do know is great players and great coaches save franchises. We have neither.
 
christian : 12:04 pm : link
There are some pretty bad contracts on this team right now.

- Logan Ryan reportedly has 8.5M of his 2022 salary guaranteed, and has a Giant fork in his back

- James Bradberry, in addition to having a void year tacked onto his deal after myriad restructures, has 13.4M in new money owed next year and has given no indication he’s willing to extend his contract

- Kyle Rudolph will be cut next off season to the tune of 2.2M dead money, which will cost effectively cost the Giants 7M for his one mediocre year

That’s not to mention Golladay and Williams having cap charges north of 20M and the inevitable restructuring and can-kicking that will be required to operate next year.
Love the continuing questionining the unknown and deflecting  
Jimmy Googs : 12:07 pm : link
blame when it comes to placing responsibility for continuing failures of this team.

It's not Dave Gettleman...it's really John Mara giving him mandates.

It's not Dave Gettleman...it's really Chris Mara overruling his player decisions.

It's not Kevin Abrams...he only manages the cap.

It's not Daniel Jones...he doesn't have any playmakers.

It's not Saquon Barkley...he doesn't have an OL.

It's not Will Hernandez...he has Solder next to him.
Are those contracts  
crick n NC : 12:08 pm : link
bad if the players performed like they did the year before? There really is not much certainty regarding most players year to year success. Ideally you want an out for every contract you give out, I'm just not sure if that is always feasible.

And before we get the "defender of abrams" faith crap. All I am defending is a wait and see approach. I am not sure how unlikely or likely it is for Abrams to work out, which is my overall point and why IF he is the new GM I will choose to not look at it as an automatic fail.
NYG going from Gettleman to Abrams:  
japanhead : 12:09 pm : link
The wait and see opinion on Abrams is a cop out  
BH28 : 12:12 pm : link
You don't have to take a very far leap of logic to surmise that an internal hire is going to keep most of the status quo in place and not actually address the underlying issues from the scouting department on up in the past 10 years.

If you think talent evaluation is an issue, who do you think would be more apt to make major changes, the Giants cap guy or an outsider who has been successful in their role at another organization?

Irony  
GeoMan999 : 12:13 pm : link
Abrams would probably do a great job! He is analytical. He has seen what has not worked over and over again, but he has not had much of a voice in decisions.

I know hiring Abrams would be viewed very negatively, but I have a feeling he would be the anti-Gettleman/Reese.
RE: Are those contracts  
christian : 12:14 pm : link
In comment 15501653 crick n NC said:
Quote:
bad if the players performed like they did the year before? There really is not much certainty regarding most players year to year success.


Logan Ryan was always going to be 31-years-old and in his 10th NFL season, guaranteeing that much of his future salary was never prudent.

The Giants actively squeezed Bradberry’s contract and never did/were able to get him to extend. That’s a mess of their own making.

The Giants own doctors found Rudolph’s injury, knew he would miss camp, knew he needed surgery — and management didn’t amend their offer.

These aren’t errors based on performance, these are errors based on structure.
RE: RE: Are those contracts  
crick n NC : 12:18 pm : link
In comment 15501666 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15501653 crick n NC said:


Quote:


bad if the players performed like they did the year before? There really is not much certainty regarding most players year to year success.



Logan Ryan was always going to be 31-years-old and in his 10th NFL season, guaranteeing that much of his future salary was never prudent.

The Giants actively squeezed Bradberry’s contract and never did/were able to get him to extend. That’s a mess of their own making.

The Giants own doctors found Rudolph’s injury, knew he would miss camp, knew he needed surgery — and management didn’t amend their offer.

These aren’t errors based on performance, these are errors based on structure.


Alright. Is your mind made up about how good or bad of a job Abrams will would do, if promoted?
If the Giants were a well run organization  
Jerry in_DC : 12:19 pm : link
Id have no problem with an Abrams succession. You don't need to have been a scout to be a good GM. But the Giants are a shot show, so he shouldn't even get an interview.

But I'm not going to get worked up about it now. The Giants have been so bad in reality that I can't get too worried about speculation like this.

I do think Abrams would have been better than Gettleman. He's almost certainly a lot smarter than Gettleman, which is admittedly not a high bar to clear.
RE: RE: RE: Are those contracts  
ajr2456 : 12:25 pm : link
In comment 15501672 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 15501666 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 15501653 crick n NC said:


Quote:


bad if the players performed like they did the year before? There really is not much certainty regarding most players year to year success.



Logan Ryan was always going to be 31-years-old and in his 10th NFL season, guaranteeing that much of his future salary was never prudent.

The Giants actively squeezed Bradberry’s contract and never did/were able to get him to extend. That’s a mess of their own making.

The Giants own doctors found Rudolph’s injury, knew he would miss camp, knew he needed surgery — and management didn’t amend their offer.

These aren’t errors based on performance, these are errors based on structure.



Alright. Is your mind made up about how good or bad of a job Abrams will would do, if promoted?


Cop out.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Are those contracts  
crick n NC : 12:27 pm : link
In comment 15501684 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15501672 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 15501666 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 15501653 crick n NC said:


Quote:


bad if the players performed like they did the year before? There really is not much certainty regarding most players year to year success.



Logan Ryan was always going to be 31-years-old and in his 10th NFL season, guaranteeing that much of his future salary was never prudent.

The Giants actively squeezed Bradberry’s contract and never did/were able to get him to extend. That’s a mess of their own making.

The Giants own doctors found Rudolph’s injury, knew he would miss camp, knew he needed surgery — and management didn’t amend their offer.

These aren’t errors based on performance, these are errors based on structure.



Alright. Is your mind made up about how good or bad of a job Abrams will would do, if promoted?



Cop out.


And what exactly am I avoiding here?
RE: RE: RE: Are those contracts  
christian : 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15501672 crick n NC said:
Quote:
Alright. Is your mind made up about how good or bad of a job Abrams will would do, if promoted?


I think life in general, but certainly business, is largely a matter of weighing odds and using the evidence of the past to help make decisions.

When someone exhibits bad judgement and bad results when given more responsibility, I don’t find the odds to be good they’ll succeed when then given more responsibility.

Mind made up? I don’t see it in those terms. I’m just a fan of the team guessing what I think will happen on the internet.
I love the line-  
Batenhorst7 : 12:30 pm : link
"This guy is more in line with what progressive teams looking for"

Yes I agree

All the progressive teams are looking for a guy whos been in the building for 25 years and integral in the total failure of a backsliding team for the last 10 years

Boy is Mara a genius or what? The guy is a miracle worker.
I guess Saquon the collision avoider and Headfirst Jonesy are set for another 5 years

I suppose if you could infuse Jones courage in Saquon and give Jones Saquons moves you might have something

Good Grief!!
For those ok with Abrams  
BigBlueShock : 12:30 pm : link
Just know this. Very likely the first orders of business will be:

Retain Judge
Retain and promote Freddie Kitchens to OC
Pick up the 5th year option on Daniel Jones
Sign Barkley to an extension
Sign Engram to an extension (less certain but still likely)

If you are ok with status quo, then sure. What could go wrong? I’m guessing most of you that have no problem promoting Abrams are perfectly fine with the above moves. Personally, I have a huge issue with all of them. The only reason to promote Abrams is “continuity”. That is why it’s not much of a leap to suggest the moves I did. Screw that. Maybe Abrams could do the job. But I’m not willing to take that chance. Running this shit show back should not be an option.
RE: For those ok with Abrams  
ajr2456 : 12:33 pm : link
In comment 15501690 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
Just know this. Very likely the first orders of business will be:

Retain Judge
Retain and promote Freddie Kitchens to OC
Pick up the 5th year option on Daniel Jones
Sign Barkley to an extension
Sign Engram to an extension (less certain but still likely)

If you are ok with status quo, then sure. What could go wrong? I’m guessing most of you that have no problem promoting Abrams are perfectly fine with the above moves. Personally, I have a huge issue with all of them. The only reason to promote Abrams is “continuity”. That is why it’s not much of a leap to suggest the moves I did. Screw that. Maybe Abrams could do the job. But I’m not willing to take that chance. Running this shit show back should not be an option.


I’d bet the mortgage that if Abrams is promoted they’re picking up the option
RE: RE: RE: RE: Are those contracts  
crick n NC : 12:33 pm : link
In comment 15501687 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15501672 crick n NC said:


Quote:


Alright. Is your mind made up about how good or bad of a job Abrams will would do, if promoted?



I think life in general, but certainly business, is largely a matter of weighing odds and using the evidence of the past to help make decisions.

When someone exhibits bad judgement and bad results when given more responsibility, I don’t find the odds to be good they’ll succeed when then given more responsibility.

Mind made up? I don’t see it in those terms. I’m just a fan of the team guessing what I think will happen on the internet.


Thanks for your answer. I don't see any issue with your pov. I don't see the logic in deciding the team is going to continue the same lack of success if Abrams would get promoted. I get not wanting Abrams while also knowing that he may do a good job. I understand not being comfortable with the decision based on the past like you said. I am not against any of that. The main theme on this thread from my view is that the Giants would continue this terrible trend of losing with really no wiggle room.
FTS  
jeff57 : 12:34 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Are those contracts  
BH28 : 12:34 pm : link
In comment 15501687 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15501672 crick n NC said:


Quote:


Alright. Is your mind made up about how good or bad of a job Abrams will would do, if promoted?



I think life in general, but certainly business, is largely a matter of weighing odds and using the evidence of the past to help make decisions.

When someone exhibits bad judgement and bad results when given more responsibility, I don’t find the odds to be good they’ll succeed when then given more responsibility.

Mind made up? I don’t see it in those terms. I’m just a fan of the team guessing what I think will happen on the internet.


This. What decision in your life have you ever had 100% of the information to make an informed decision? You have to make decisions based on the available information. So to say, "i need more information to have an opinion on Abrams success" is not grounded in reality. By the time you get the info you need on Abrams to confidently make a decision, it's to late, we are on year 15 of a 3 year rebuild.
RE: For those ok with Abrams  
Jimmy Googs : 12:35 pm : link
In comment 15501690 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
Just know this. Very likely the first orders of business will be:

Retain Judge
Retain and promote Freddie Kitchens to OC
Pick up the 5th year option on Daniel Jones
Sign Barkley to an extension
Sign Engram to an extension (less certain but still likely)

If you are ok with status quo, then sure. What could go wrong? I’m guessing most of you that have no problem promoting Abrams are perfectly fine with the above moves. Personally, I have a huge issue with all of them. The only reason to promote Abrams is “continuity”. That is why it’s not much of a leap to suggest the moves I did. Screw that. Maybe Abrams could do the job. But I’m not willing to take that chance. Running this shit show back should not be an option.


all fair thoughts...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Are those contracts  
crick n NC : 12:37 pm : link
In comment 15501701 BH28 said:
Quote:
In comment 15501687 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 15501672 crick n NC said:


Quote:


Alright. Is your mind made up about how good or bad of a job Abrams will would do, if promoted?



I think life in general, but certainly business, is largely a matter of weighing odds and using the evidence of the past to help make decisions.

When someone exhibits bad judgement and bad results when given more responsibility, I don’t find the odds to be good they’ll succeed when then given more responsibility.

Mind made up? I don’t see it in those terms. I’m just a fan of the team guessing what I think will happen on the internet.



This. What decision in your life have you ever had 100% of the information to make an informed decision? You have to make decisions based on the available information. So to say, "i need more information to have an opinion on Abrams success" is not grounded in reality. By the time you get the info you need on Abrams to confidently make a decision, it's to late, we are on year 15 of a 3 year rebuild.


I never said one has to have all 100% of the information. I am of the thought that perhaps Abrams may have not been in favor of some of the mistakes that took place. Like I said earlier, how do we know what Abrams was for or against? Maybe decisions he would have made would have been worse (i know), maybe he was against some or many of the decisions that went down. That is not knowing 100% of the information, but that is information that is relevant.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Are those contracts  
ajr2456 : 12:37 pm : link
In comment 15501701 BH28 said:
Quote:
In comment 15501687 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 15501672 crick n NC said:


Quote:


Alright. Is your mind made up about how good or bad of a job Abrams will would do, if promoted?



I think life in general, but certainly business, is largely a matter of weighing odds and using the evidence of the past to help make decisions.

When someone exhibits bad judgement and bad results when given more responsibility, I don’t find the odds to be good they’ll succeed when then given more responsibility.

Mind made up? I don’t see it in those terms. I’m just a fan of the team guessing what I think will happen on the internet.



This. What decision in your life have you ever had 100% of the information to make an informed decision? You have to make decisions based on the available information. So to say, "i need more information to have an opinion on Abrams success" is not grounded in reality. By the time you get the info you need on Abrams to confidently make a decision, it's to late, we are on year 15 of a 3 year rebuild.


Exactly. By the time they decide they don’t think Abrams is good we’ll have wasted another 4 years
still waiting  
crick n NC : 12:38 pm : link
for you to answer my question. What am I avoiding?
Listening to the Michae Kay show on Friday Don LaGreca was  
Dinger : 12:39 pm : link
touting Tannenbaum as a possibilty and raving about how he's become so much more than a 'Cap Guy'. I thought please God no! And then thought if you consider him a possibility, why not Abrams? My thought of Mara's 'safe'pick is he goes with Abrams this year giving Judge a 3rd year to succeed. If its an utter shit show next year he can then clean house from top to bottom. I am not a fan of this as I see it as giving the two #1's to the same regime, and if somehow they pick a QB with one of those and then decide to move on from DJ they can make the excuse when they suck next year that it was with a rookie qb and he needs another year to progress and mara is such a knucklehead he gives it to them. The only way I'm ok with keeping Abrams as he GM is if after a losing season next year we move on from everyone. Even that is tough to take as I think it will be hard to watch them struggle again next year....count me as worrried no matter what Mara does.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Are those contracts  
ajr2456 : 12:39 pm : link
In comment 15501708 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 15501701 BH28 said:


Quote:


In comment 15501687 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 15501672 crick n NC said:


Quote:


Alright. Is your mind made up about how good or bad of a job Abrams will would do, if promoted?



I think life in general, but certainly business, is largely a matter of weighing odds and using the evidence of the past to help make decisions.

When someone exhibits bad judgement and bad results when given more responsibility, I don’t find the odds to be good they’ll succeed when then given more responsibility.

Mind made up? I don’t see it in those terms. I’m just a fan of the team guessing what I think will happen on the internet.



This. What decision in your life have you ever had 100% of the information to make an informed decision? You have to make decisions based on the available information. So to say, "i need more information to have an opinion on Abrams success" is not grounded in reality. By the time you get the info you need on Abrams to confidently make a decision, it's to late, we are on year 15 of a 3 year rebuild.



I never said one has to have all 100% of the information. I am of the thought that perhaps Abrams may have not been in favor of some of the mistakes that took place. Like I said earlier, how do we know what Abrams was for or against? Maybe decisions he would have made would have been worse (i know), maybe he was against some or many of the decisions that went down. That is not knowing 100% of the information, but that is information that is relevant.


Hypothetically let’s say Abrams wasn’t in favor of some of the moves that were made but they went and made them all anyway, why would they feel comfortable enough to make him GM?
I can’t  
g56blue10 : 12:40 pm : link
Say I know a bunch about Abrams but I will say just because your boss isn’t great doesn’t mean you are not good at your job.. I just hope they are open minded about who they hire
RE: still waiting  
ajr2456 : 12:40 pm : link
In comment 15501715 crick n NC said:
Quote:
for you to answer my question. What am I avoiding?


It’s a cop out because once you’re able to decide he’s not the right fit it’ll be too late. The fence has to hurt from straddling it so much.
Because  
crick n NC : 12:41 pm : link
he put himself on record so they could see he was right which may show them if they want to see that his vision was correct.
No Abrams  
WillVAB : 12:41 pm : link
He doesn’t have the personality the organization needs right now to fix this mess. Abrams is a yes man who will ensure the “collaborative” decision making remains the status quo.

Looking at this objectively, the Giants probably won’t get much interest from any quality candidates in the market. Meddling ownership family, shitty HC you’ll be stuck with for a year or two, and a trash QB situation.
Based on the last 4 years though, Abrams would have a perfect  
Jimmy Googs : 12:42 pm : link
blueprint of what not to do.

So there's that...
RE: Because  
ajr2456 : 12:42 pm : link
In comment 15501726 crick n NC said:
Quote:
he put himself on record so they could see he was right which may show them if they want to see that his vision was correct.


But if they didn’t value his opinion enough to not make the mistakes they did, why should they value it now?
RE: RE: still waiting  
crick n NC : 12:43 pm : link
In comment 15501723 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15501715 crick n NC said:


Quote:


for you to answer my question. What am I avoiding?



It’s a cop out because once you’re able to decide he’s not the right fit it’ll be too late. The fence has to hurt from straddling it so much.


lol. I am not making the decision to hire him. Stop treating this like our decisions impact the team. If i am working directly in the Giants org and have the ability to hire a new GM, I would probably have much more information to work with, and I would know that my decision actually affects others. As a fan, I have the luxury to 'wait and see'. I also know that is probably wise to 'wait and see' since there is a decent chance that I may be missing vital information.

So, your use of 'cop out' is incorrect.
the Giants problems are systemic  
PerpetualNervousness : 12:44 pm : link
they have been a poorly run organization now for nearly a decade, encompassing two GMs and three head coaches. they are bad at identifying NFL talent via the draft, via free agency, as well as unable to self-scout their own team. they don't see to have a coherent philosophy of team building, and have squandered an enormous amount of draft capital along with real capital while putting together teams that have been consistently uncompetitive. to the extent that Kevin Abrams has been 'groomed' for promotion, he has been groomed within a system of failure, a system in which he has played a major role for years. the fact that the organization in any fashion would seriously consider him for the role speaks to how deep the problems go, and how challenging they will be to transcend. there is not another franchise in the NFL that would consider him for a GM role for the obvious reason that teams seek candidates who have had success in their prior roles in some fashion with franchises that have had success.

there's no good argument for appointing him GM. either he has been an essential figure in the construction of the team over the past years - the likeliest scenario - in which case he is part of the problem. or he has been an entirely impotent voice for change, in which case why would you want to make him your GM?

this franchise desperately needs an outside GM with no ties to organization who is given a mandate to reevaluate every aspect of their operations. the fact that the Giants are even trying to suggest Abrams is incredibly disheartening.
RE: RE: Because  
crick n NC : 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15501729 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15501726 crick n NC said:


Quote:


he put himself on record so they could see he was right which may show them if they want to see that his vision was correct.



But if they didn’t value his opinion enough to not make the mistakes they did, why should they value it now?


People have the ability to live and learn. The Giants know what they are doing is not working, if they are concerned with winning they will look to others who either warned them of their decision making or others outside of the organization with different ideas. I am not a believe that the Giants do not want to win.
RE: RE: RE: Because  
ajr2456 : 12:47 pm : link
In comment 15501736 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 15501729 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15501726 crick n NC said:


Quote:


he put himself on record so they could see he was right which may show them if they want to see that his vision was correct.



But if they didn’t value his opinion enough to not make the mistakes they did, why should they value it now?



People have the ability to live and learn. The Giants know what they are doing is not working, if they are concerned with winning they will look to others who either warned them of their decision making or others outside of the organization with different ideas. I am not a believe that the Giants do not want to win.


Lot of words to not answer the question
Last time they promoted from within we won  
adamg : 12:47 pm : link
a superbowl the next year. Just saying...
RE: RE: RE: RE: Because  
crick n NC : 12:49 pm : link
In comment 15501741 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15501736 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 15501729 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15501726 crick n NC said:


Quote:


he put himself on record so they could see he was right which may show them if they want to see that his vision was correct.



But if they didn’t value his opinion enough to not make the mistakes they did, why should they value it now?



People have the ability to live and learn. The Giants know what they are doing is not working, if they are concerned with winning they will look to others who either warned them of their decision making or others outside of the organization with different ideas. I am not a believe that the Giants do not want to win.



Lot of words to not answer the question


Let me explain this a little more slowly for you AJ. The Giants would know they were wrong to not value his opinion more. So, hopefully, they 'live and learn' (remember that?) to make a better decision next time.
RE: RE: RE: still waiting  
christian : 12:49 pm : link
In comment 15501733 crick n NC said:
Quote:
As a fan, I have the luxury to 'wait and see'. I also know that is probably wise to 'wait and see' since there is a decent chance that I may be missing vital information.


With all due respect Crick, aren’t we all just debating and guessing on what the outcomes will be? Isn’t that what discussing the future with other fans all about?

If you’re view is *I’ll wait until there is more information at a future date*, is participating in these conversations that fun or interesting to you?
Some of you have Stockholm Syndrome  
j_rud : 12:50 pm : link
Only explanation to explain defending the hypothetical hiring of the co-pilot of this shitshow and architect of a cap structure that prevents us from even fielding a full roster.

Think about thar for a second. Let it sink it. We have 45 players on the roster. And two of them are fullbacks. In 2021.
RE: RE: RE: RE: still waiting  
crick n NC : 12:51 pm : link
In comment 15501749 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15501733 crick n NC said:


Quote:


As a fan, I have the luxury to 'wait and see'. I also know that is probably wise to 'wait and see' since there is a decent chance that I may be missing vital information.



With all due respect Crick, aren’t we all just debating and guessing on what the outcomes will be? Isn’t that what discussing the future with other fans all about?

If you’re view is *I’ll wait until there is more information at a future date*, is participating in these conversations that fun or interesting to you?


So if we are 'guessing' why are we expressing those guesses as absolutes? Maybe not you, but look at all of the responses in this thread that already paint Abrams as a failure before he would even get the promotion.
I feel like Giants fans have been "waiting and seeing"  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:51 pm : link
for a decade now...and obviously to absolutely terrible results.

I guess some never get tired of waiting and seeing...and losing.
Perpetual  
cosmicj : 12:52 pm : link
+1
RE: Some of you have Stockholm Syndrome  
crick n NC : 12:52 pm : link
In comment 15501751 j_rud said:
Quote:
Only explanation to explain defending the hypothetical hiring of the co-pilot of this shitshow and architect of a cap structure that prevents us from even fielding a full roster.

Think about thar for a second. Let it sink it. We have 45 players on the roster. And two of them are fullbacks. In 2021.


I am defending the hire of Abrams? My only point all along is that calling Abrams a failure at a job that he has not even taken yet is jumping the gun.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Because  
ajr2456 : 12:53 pm : link
In comment 15501746 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 15501741 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15501736 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 15501729 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15501726 crick n NC said:


Quote:


he put himself on record so they could see he was right which may show them if they want to see that his vision was correct.



But if they didn’t value his opinion enough to not make the mistakes they did, why should they value it now?



People have the ability to live and learn. The Giants know what they are doing is not working, if they are concerned with winning they will look to others who either warned them of their decision making or others outside of the organization with different ideas. I am not a believe that the Giants do not want to win.



Lot of words to not answer the question



Let me explain this a little more slowly for you AJ. The Giants would know they were wrong to not value his opinion more. So, hopefully, they 'live and learn' (remember that?) to make a better decision next time.


I see you still don’t understand, your making up some hypothetical theory that Abrams was against the moves and they just ignored him. Which means they didn’t have faith in his judgement on personnel. The odds of the situation being “wow Kevin you were right we should have listened to you here is the GM job” is so far fetched.

Was that slow enough for you?
RE: I feel like Giants fans have been  
crick n NC : 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15501754 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
for a decade now...and obviously to absolutely terrible results.

I guess some never get tired of waiting and seeing...and losing.


What do you propose? Decide ahead of time that every decision the org makes is the wrong one?

So, when the Giants get good again, we would change that thinking to every decision they make to be the right one?
RE: Some of you have Stockholm Syndrome  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15501751 j_rud said:
Quote:
Only explanation to explain defending the hypothetical hiring of the co-pilot of this shitshow and architect of a cap structure that prevents us from even fielding a full roster.

Think about thar for a second. Let it sink it. We have 45 players on the roster. And two of them are fullbacks. In 2021.


Funny thing is these are the same guys who told us "wait and see" when DG was hired. And that the team was on right track in the beginning of his run here.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: still waiting  
christian : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 15501753 crick n NC said:
Quote:
So if we are 'guessing' why are we expressing those guesses as absolutes? Maybe not you, but look at all of the responses in this thread that already paint Abrams as a failure before he would even get the promotion.


Crick, because that’s what guessing is. What you believe will happen.

If you don’t have a view on what you think will happen, again, are these conversations really that interesting to you? I say that with all sincerity, because I think you are a smart guy with interesting opinions.
Aren't we putting the cart before the horse? Let's just wait and see  
Jimmy Googs : 12:55 pm : link
how the Giants do in these last few games before we suggest that Gettleman actually even needs to be replaced.
RE: RE: I feel like Giants fans have been  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 15501763 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 15501754 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


for a decade now...and obviously to absolutely terrible results.

I guess some never get tired of waiting and seeing...and losing.



What do you propose? Decide ahead of time that every decision the org makes is the wrong one?

So, when the Giants get good again, we would change that thinking to every decision they make to be the right one?



We don't want someone who's been associated with these last several years of failure to get a promotion considering he's been part of the failure this organization has been for years now.
RE: RE: Some of you have Stockholm Syndrome  
j_rud : 12:59 pm : link
In comment 15501759 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 15501751 j_rud said:


Quote:


Only explanation to explain defending the hypothetical hiring of the co-pilot of this shitshow and architect of a cap structure that prevents us from even fielding a full roster.

Think about thar for a second. Let it sink it. We have 45 players on the roster. And two of them are fullbacks. In 2021.



I am defending the hire of Abrams? My only point all along is that calling Abrams a failure at a job that he has not even taken yet is jumping the gun.


Then you're parsing words. No one is calling jmhim a failure. We're saying it's beyond fucking stupid to hire him, and the overwhelming odds state that yes, he *would be* a failure.

Have playing continuing to play the endless and unrewarding game of Wait and See with John Mara, Scourge of Office Chairs and Trash Cans and Provider of Free Soda.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Because  
crick n NC : 12:59 pm : link
In comment 15501762 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15501746 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 15501741 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15501736 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 15501729 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15501726 crick n NC said:


Quote:


he put himself on record so they could see he was right which may show them if they want to see that his vision was correct.



But if they didn’t value his opinion enough to not make the mistakes they did, why should they value it now?



People have the ability to live and learn. The Giants know what they are doing is not working, if they are concerned with winning they will look to others who either warned them of their decision making or others outside of the organization with different ideas. I am not a believe that the Giants do not want to win.



Lot of words to not answer the question



Let me explain this a little more slowly for you AJ. The Giants would know they were wrong to not value his opinion more. So, hopefully, they 'live and learn' (remember that?) to make a better decision next time.



I see you still don’t understand, your making up some hypothetical theory that Abrams was against the moves and they just ignored him. Which means they didn’t have faith in his judgement on personnel. The odds of the situation being “wow Kevin you were right we should have listened to you here is the GM job” is so far fetched.

Was that slow enough for you?


I did not say that was the situation. I said, how do we know what Abrams was for or against? If he was against some of the decisions that hurt this team that is relevant information. He also might be a complete failure and could have been for the mistakes that were made. The consensus may have not been for Abrams view.

The Giants would offer him the job because they believe we would help provide them a winning path. Those opinions of his where he was against mistakes (if true) would only help.
RE: RE: RE: Some of you have Stockholm Syndrome  
crick n NC : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 15501784 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 15501759 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 15501751 j_rud said:


Quote:


Only explanation to explain defending the hypothetical hiring of the co-pilot of this shitshow and architect of a cap structure that prevents us from even fielding a full roster.

Think about thar for a second. Let it sink it. We have 45 players on the roster. And two of them are fullbacks. In 2021.



I am defending the hire of Abrams? My only point all along is that calling Abrams a failure at a job that he has not even taken yet is jumping the gun.



Then you're parsing words. No one is calling jmhim a failure. We're saying it's beyond fucking stupid to hire him, and the overwhelming odds state that yes, he *would be* a failure.

Have playing continuing to play the endless and unrewarding game of Wait and See with John Mara, Scourge of Office Chairs and Trash Cans and Provider of Free Soda.


why is it stupid to hire him? Stupid means he will be a failure.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: still waiting  
crick n NC : 1:01 pm : link
In comment 15501767 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15501753 crick n NC said:


Quote:


So if we are 'guessing' why are we expressing those guesses as absolutes? Maybe not you, but look at all of the responses in this thread that already paint Abrams as a failure before he would even get the promotion.



Crick, because that’s what guessing is. What you believe will happen.

If you don’t have a view on what you think will happen, again, are these conversations really that interesting to you? I say that with all sincerity, because I think you are a smart guy with interesting opinions.


Guessing is not expressing one's guesses as absolutes.
He probably will be a failure.  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:03 pm : link
What tells us he won't be?
RE: He probably will be a failure.  
crick n NC : 1:06 pm : link
In comment 15501802 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
What tells us he won't be?


Dave, I have nothing for you regarding his possible success. If the Giants internal situation is as bad as a lot of fans think, he will be a disaster because he will only continue the mistakes. My hope is the Giants are looking for someone with a different approach.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:07 pm : link
I still can't believe there are posters who are OK with this possibly happening. Insanity.
RE: ...  
crick n NC : 1:09 pm : link
In comment 15501817 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I still can't believe there are posters who are OK with this possibly happening. Insanity.


Who is for Abrams being the GM?
Crick.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:11 pm : link
Read the thread. Multiple posters...multiple too many IMO.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Are those contracts  
ron mexico : 1:11 pm : link
In comment 15501697 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 15501687 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 15501672 crick n NC said:


Quote:


Alright. Is your mind made up about how good or bad of a job Abrams will would do, if promoted?



I think life in general, but certainly business, is largely a matter of weighing odds and using the evidence of the past to help make decisions.

When someone exhibits bad judgement and bad results when given more responsibility, I don’t find the odds to be good they’ll succeed when then given more responsibility.

Mind made up? I don’t see it in those terms. I’m just a fan of the team guessing what I think will happen on the internet.



Thanks for your answer. I don't see any issue with your pov. I don't see the logic in deciding the team is going to continue the same lack of success if Abrams would get promoted. I get not wanting Abrams while also knowing that he may do a good job. I understand not being comfortable with the decision based on the past like you said. I am not against any of that. The main theme on this thread from my view is that the Giants would continue this terrible trend of losing with really no wiggle room.


This is the internet where opinions are stated with conviction and there is always tons of wiggle room. Hell you can start up a new account and start all over.

No one knows the future and 95% of the people here are happy to be proved Wong on a negative opinion
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Are those contracts  
crick n NC : 1:12 pm : link
In comment 15501837 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 15501697 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 15501687 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 15501672 crick n NC said:


Quote:


Alright. Is your mind made up about how good or bad of a job Abrams will would do, if promoted?



I think life in general, but certainly business, is largely a matter of weighing odds and using the evidence of the past to help make decisions.

When someone exhibits bad judgement and bad results when given more responsibility, I don’t find the odds to be good they’ll succeed when then given more responsibility.

Mind made up? I don’t see it in those terms. I’m just a fan of the team guessing what I think will happen on the internet.



Thanks for your answer. I don't see any issue with your pov. I don't see the logic in deciding the team is going to continue the same lack of success if Abrams would get promoted. I get not wanting Abrams while also knowing that he may do a good job. I understand not being comfortable with the decision based on the past like you said. I am not against any of that. The main theme on this thread from my view is that the Giants would continue this terrible trend of losing with really no wiggle room.



This is the internet where opinions are stated with conviction and there is always tons of wiggle room. Hell you can start up a new account and start all over.

No one knows the future and 95% of the people here are happy to be proved Wong on a negative opinion


You seemed to have a problem on multiple threads with posters certainty regarding their opinions on who makes the decisions inside the org.
My opinion on hiring Abrams  
crick n NC : 1:14 pm : link
I am weary of it, but not ready to declare it a failure until it is time to do so.
RE: ...  
illmatic : 1:22 pm : link
In comment 15501476 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Abrams has been groomed by Reese and Gettleman. Not sure how anyone would feel comfortable with this.

This is starting to seem like Giants fans being unwilling to admit they are in an abusive relationship.


100%

Going with Abrams would be the definition of insanity.
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15501817 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I still can't believe there are posters who are OK with this possibly happening. Insanity.


Look, Giants fans continue to drink the Kool-aid.

I mean medium Pepsi.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Are those contracts  
ron mexico : 1:26 pm : link
In comment 15501845 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 15501837 ron mexico said:


Quote:


In comment 15501697 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 15501687 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 15501672 crick n NC said:


Quote:


Alright. Is your mind made up about how good or bad of a job Abrams will would do, if promoted?



I think life in general, but certainly business, is largely a matter of weighing odds and using the evidence of the past to help make decisions.

When someone exhibits bad judgement and bad results when given more responsibility, I don’t find the odds to be good they’ll succeed when then given more responsibility.

Mind made up? I don’t see it in those terms. I’m just a fan of the team guessing what I think will happen on the internet.



Thanks for your answer. I don't see any issue with your pov. I don't see the logic in deciding the team is going to continue the same lack of success if Abrams would get promoted. I get not wanting Abrams while also knowing that he may do a good job. I understand not being comfortable with the decision based on the past like you said. I am not against any of that. The main theme on this thread from my view is that the Giants would continue this terrible trend of losing with really no wiggle room.



This is the internet where opinions are stated with conviction and there is always tons of wiggle room. Hell you can start up a new account and start all over.

No one knows the future and 95% of the people here are happy to be proved Wong on a negative opinion



You seemed to have a problem on multiple threads with posters certainty regarding their opinions on who makes the decisions inside the org.


I argued my point of view , sure, and engaged in people who disagreed. That’s kinda the whole point of message boards. I don’t think I ever said people aren’t entitled to their own opinion.

And the other side basically boils down to “you have no way of know so don’t talk about it” which I don’t find satisfying.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Are those contracts  
crick n NC : 1:32 pm : link
In comment 15501954 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 15501845 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 15501837 ron mexico said:


Quote:


In comment 15501697 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 15501687 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 15501672 crick n NC said:


Quote:


Alright. Is your mind made up about how good or bad of a job Abrams will would do, if promoted?



I think life in general, but certainly business, is largely a matter of weighing odds and using the evidence of the past to help make decisions.

When someone exhibits bad judgement and bad results when given more responsibility, I don’t find the odds to be good they’ll succeed when then given more responsibility.

Mind made up? I don’t see it in those terms. I’m just a fan of the team guessing what I think will happen on the internet.



Thanks for your answer. I don't see any issue with your pov. I don't see the logic in deciding the team is going to continue the same lack of success if Abrams would get promoted. I get not wanting Abrams while also knowing that he may do a good job. I understand not being comfortable with the decision based on the past like you said. I am not against any of that. The main theme on this thread from my view is that the Giants would continue this terrible trend of losing with really no wiggle room.



This is the internet where opinions are stated with conviction and there is always tons of wiggle room. Hell you can start up a new account and start all over.

No one knows the future and 95% of the people here are happy to be proved Wong on a negative opinion



You seemed to have a problem on multiple threads with posters certainty regarding their opinions on who makes the decisions inside the org.



I argued my point of view , sure, and engaged in people who disagreed. That’s kinda the whole point of message boards. I don’t think I ever said people aren’t entitled to their own opinion.

And the other side basically boils down to “you have no way of know so don’t talk about it” which I don’t find satisfying.


And where have I communicated that fans don't have a right to their opinion?
That’s what you are saying  
ron mexico : 1:35 pm : link
I am doing.
RE: That’s what you are saying  
crick n NC : 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15502032 ron mexico said:
Quote:
I am doing.


Actually I was not. I thought it was a bit ironic that you have a problem with my issue of other's certainty when you seemed to have that same problem on other threads. If anything I meant to express that you should probably understand my frustration.
After scanning the thread,  
MOOPS : 2:08 pm : link
the answers seem to fall into the following categories:

Fuck no!!!! 159

I'm outa here!!! 53

What a surprise!!! 16

Mara's gonna do what Mara's gonna do. Sigh :.( 7


Sorry if I missed a few.

.....  
BrettNYG10 : 2:24 pm : link
Why don't we just promote someone from the Jets or Lions?
RE: .....  
cosmicj : 2:26 pm : link
In comment 15502352 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
Why don't we just promote someone from the Jets or Lions?


Don’t post that - giving the GMship to O’Brien would essentially be doing that.
RE: RE: .....  
BrettNYG10 : 2:26 pm : link
In comment 15502364 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15502352 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


Why don't we just promote someone from the Jets or Lions?



Don’t post that - giving the GMship to O’Brien would essentially be doing that.


Lol, fair...
RE: .....  
christian : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15502352 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
Why don't we just promote someone from the Jets or Lions?


Hey. You have to wait and see how the Jets and Lions seasons plays out before concluding someone isn’t qualified.
LaCanfora rarely gets much correct  
JonC : 4:14 pm : link
but elevating Abrams has been the succession plan, and I'd be surprised if they don't follow through. Not following through should open the can of worms of cleaning house, and I expect they'll half measure the situation to avoid it.
This would be a  
Mike from SI : 4:20 pm : link
Knicks-level dysfunctional decision.
Let’s wait and see before jumping in bed with Abrams  
Jimmy Googs : 4:21 pm : link
Giants may still think DG can turn this around…
What exactly  
crick n NC : 4:35 pm : link
is wrong with the way I see things? I don't see things as quickly as others? Fine, but who cares? I see things differently than others, so? What exactly is so foolish about my thinking?
RE: LaCanfora rarely gets much correct  
bw in dc : 4:37 pm : link
In comment 15503215 JonC said:
Quote:
but elevating Abrams has been the succession plan, and I'd be surprised if they don't follow through. Not following through should open the can of worms of cleaning house, and I expect they'll half measure the situation to avoid it.


Abrams creates the least amount of disruption. Thus, I would say the odds of him being the GM are akin to Secretariat's at the Belmont Stakes in '73.

And I couldn't feel more ill unless Gettleman is kept on...
RE: What Does this Report Really Say?  
jpkmets : 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15501318 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
Everybody is treating this like it's actually going to happen. Here's the way I view it...

If you have someone who has been in your organization for as long as Abrams has, including being an Assitant GM for 20+ years, you have to give him the courtesy of an interview and let people know that he is a "strong candiate". That doesn't mean that they're going to promote him to GM.

My guess is that Mara is NOT that tone deaf. If he's going to keep Judge (which appears likely) he can't promote Abrams to GM. I beleive that Mara will go outside for a GM.


Lol, Mara thought a medium soda was an appropriate mea culpa for nearly a decade of complete shit. He’s got no idea where any aspect of the franchise stands with the fan base. And he has no reason to be. He’s on scholarship forever. This is going to get worse for a while before it gets better. Does Tuscan have any ability to force change or does he just have a very expensive PSL?
RE: LaCanfora rarely gets much correct  
CraigKupp : 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15503215 JonC said:
Quote:
but elevating Abrams has been the succession plan, and I'd be surprised if they don't follow through. Not following through should open the can of worms of cleaning house, and I expect they'll half measure the situation to avoid it.


Ugh really?
RE: What exactly  
ron mexico : 5:23 pm : link
In comment 15503317 crick n NC said:
Quote:
is wrong with the way I see things? I don't see things as quickly as others? Fine, but who cares? I see things differently than others, so? What exactly is so foolish about my thinking?


I have no problem with the way you see things, the issue I have is with you attacking my position without providing any evidence or reasoning to the contrary

And there is plenty of grey area in all my statements. I’ve never claimed to know exactly how they operate.

My position boils down to two /3 statements

Chris Mara, Tim McDonnell and to a lesser extent John Mara are involved in the personnel department

The current model doesn’t work, you can’t drive the bus by committee.

They will continue to struggle with a bipolar approach to team building as long as this org model stays in place.

I will concede that some super star GM could come in and right the ship, but those guys don’t grow on trees. And Kevin Abrams surely isn’t one of them.
