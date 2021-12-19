Report: Kevin Abrams strong contender to replace DG

|
“ ... Abrams would get strong consideration to replace him. Abrams is viewed by ownership as a very worthy in-house candidate, and this franchise has often looked inward when conducting searches.
“Abrams has a diverse skill set and has worked his way up the football operations ladder dating to Ernie Accorsi’s time running the franchise. Abrams is in his 23rd year with the franchise and has spent the last four as the Vice President of Football Operations. He has been the team’s assistant general manager for the last 20 years.
Abrams has experience in all areas of the organization, from salary cap and negotiations to player evaluations and is very well respected within that franchise and around the NFL. He has a much more analytical and diverse background than Gettleman and a skillset that is more in line with how progressive organizations are viewing the general manager position at this point in time.”
If this happens, I'm the fuck out. Fuck this shit.
Good chance the Giants leaked this
Is Abrams viewed as a desirable candidate leaguewide, or are the Giants operating in their own silo separate from the rest of the league?
Good chance the Giants leaked this
agree this is the giants leaking.
DG steps down on Jan 10. Abrams elevated soon after.
I think this is strong, if not likely possibility.
They need a GM that is heavy on talent evaluations, you can always find a money guy.
Funny how when he shares info that could get the fans hyped or about a player they like- he is a hack who is always wrong and now because this move would be hated it is taken as gosspil from LaCanfora..
Is Mara this fucking stupid? I'm really starting to think this man is a complete idiot. How in God's name can he promote from within considering this organization's track record this past decade? What a complete moron. Fuck you John Mara.
Is Abrams viewed as a desirable candidate leaguewide, or are the Giants operating in their own silo separate from the rest of the league?
You mean kind of like the interest Reese and Ross got?
If they actually do that, it’s a wrap and everyone that talked shit to people who brought up “Gints Central” and the “Giants Way” (looking at you Farman) were morons.
However, I think this is exactly what the Giants are going to do.
1) Chris Mara and Tim McDonnell are running the show, because nobody pretends Abrams is a personnel guy.
or
2) No outside candidate worth anything wants to be shackled to Chris Mara/Tim McDonnell, Joe Judge, Daniel Jones, or Saquon Barkley, take your pick.
"Analytical"? Because he can work excel? LOL.
We'll have to see if they've learned anything from a decade of losing.
Great advice from Steven Tyler - ( New Window )
Lol well done
'Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit drinking.'
If you have someone who has been in your organization for as long as Abrams has, including being an Assitant GM for 20+ years, you have to give him the courtesy of an interview and let people know that he is a "strong candiate". That doesn't mean that they're going to promote him to GM.
My guess is that Mara is NOT that tone deaf. If he's going to keep Judge (which appears likely) he can't promote Abrams to GM. I beleive that Mara will go outside for a GM.
Oh my god. I can see these idiots double down on their stupidity with the HC, QB, OL.
Probably even extend Riley Dixon too!
Paid his dues how? He’s not a personnel guy.
I fear this is correct. I actually don’t hate it. I don’t like Judge, he seems like a lot of talk and no do. But maybe Abrams is really good. He’s certainly been around the org and he’s seen a decade of wining and the current decade of losing. Not what I would I prefer. But if Judge isn’t being fired I think this is what we’ll get.
2006 — an underachievement which cast doubt on the core‘a ability to take the next step, but ultimately the only move was a peaceful transition of GM
Or
2003 - a wheels off flash point, where injuries didn’t cloud how broken the fundamentals were, and a lot needed to be and was changed
I have no doubt it’s closer to 2003, but that the Giants will treat it like 2006.
Let’s give him total control now too!
Laughable. I despise this ownership group.
Stockholm Syndrome is a hell of a drug
If you have someone who has been in your organization for as long as Abrams has, including being an Assitant GM for 20+ years, you have to give him the courtesy of an interview and let people know that he is a "strong candiate". That doesn't mean that they're going to promote him to GM.
My guess is that Mara is NOT that tone deaf. If he's going to keep Judge (which appears likely) he can't promote Abrams to GM. I beleive that Mara will go outside for a GM.
Agreed. I still have a sneaky suspicion Kyle O’Brien will be a more prominent internal candidate than we realize. he’s relatively new to the org, has long time Pats experience.
Not sure if he would be considered a Judge guy, but I’m sure he took this job in large part due to chance at replacing Gettleman when time comes
I don’t know if that would be good or bad, don’t know much about him or what hand he’s had in the current disaster. Promoting anyone internal is a tough sell to the fans, but who knows what Mara et al are thinking
Don’t use logic on bbi. Clearly they want to retain judge. No true good GM wants to come in here and be told JJ is his head coach. Therefore, the prospects at rhe position are limited to guys who desperately want a job. I’d prefer to promote Abrams. Watch him and judge fail. Next year clean house as you said. What’s one more horrible season when we’ve seen a decade of putrid football.
Let’s give him total control now too!
Laughable. I despise this ownership group.
This is like the Murdoch on duty when the Titanic hits the iceberg, but he survives the sinking. And then the White Star Line promotes him to captain.
Paid his dues? You think anyone in that front office deserves a promotion? And 3 years of Joe Judge’s contact is a rounding error for the Giants. Lastly, you want to push changes another year and cross your fingers things will get better next year? Such a joke.
It’s clear as day what needs to be done. Hire the best and most experienced personnel guy you can get from a successful franchise. Let him make all the changes necessary- including the coach. Anything short of that or with any caveats is another failure from a team that consistently failing the last 10 years.
Be honest with yourself, if you are going into 2022 with Judge and Jones then of course this makes sense.
And quite honestly I feel pretty good about Abrahams taking over, he's familiar with the team and the front office and from what I have read he was behind the scenes on most of the Giants FA signings these past 2 years. Most of those IMO were successful moves.
Are some hitting the bottle especially early today?
Are some hitting the bottle especially early today?
Seriously. Stockholm Syndrome in full force
Be honest with yourself, if you are going into 2022 with Judge and Jones then of course this makes sense.
And quite honestly I feel pretty good about Abrahams taking over, he's familiar with the team and the front office and from what I have read he was behind the scenes on most of the Giants FA signings these past 2 years. Most of those IMO were successful moves.
Which free agent signings were successful?
The reporting has been Abrams negotiated the financials, not part of the pro player personnel evaluation.
Do you think the financials of the recent agreements have been successful?
Be honest with yourself, if you are going into 2022 with Judge and Jones then of course this makes sense.
And quite honestly I feel pretty good about Abrahams taking over, he's familiar with the team and the front office and from what I have read he was behind the scenes on most of the Giants FA signings these past 2 years. Most of those IMO were successful moves.
Bait post.
1) Chris Mara and Tim McDonnell are running the show, because nobody pretends Abrams is a personnel guy.
or
2) No outside candidate worth anything wants to be shackled to Chris Mara/Tim McDonnell, Joe Judge, Daniel Jones, or Saquon Barkley, take your pick.
"Analytical"? Because he can work excel? LOL.
Or both
It was always going to be Abrams, he's the perfect candidate for them.
I think the argument for promoting Abrams is nonexistent.
Be honest with yourself, if you are going into 2022 with Judge and Jones then of course this makes sense.
And quite honestly I feel pretty good about Abrahams taking over, he's familiar with the team and the front office and from what I have read he was behind the scenes on most of the Giants FA signings these past 2 years. Most of those IMO were successful moves.
You’re talking about the Giants?
....Clearly they want to retain judge. No true good GM wants to come in here and be told JJ is his head coach...
Do any of us really know what a new GM would want or not want? Do any of us know what a real GM feels about Judge? Most people looking for a GM position are, in a sense, desperate for the upgraded job.
The idea is get your foot in the door, evaluate and then make changes as needed. Perhaps with some direction, Judge can evolve. Hell TC, as pigheaded and stubborn as they came, was able to change.
....Clearly they want to retain judge. No true good GM wants to come in here and be told JJ is his head coach...
Do any of us really know what a new GM would want or not want? Do any of us know what a real GM feels about Judge? Most people looking for a GM position are, in a sense, desperate for the upgraded job.
The idea is get your foot in the door, evaluate and then make changes as needed. Perhaps with some direction, Judge can evolve. Hell TC, as pigheaded and stubborn as they came, was able to change.
Coughlin was an established head coach way before taking the Giants job. Stubborn, yes, but he did have prior success.
I think the argument for promoting Abrams is nonexistent.
can't fault the GM for a injury plagued season. Also you left out Booker & Rudolph.
Have been even worse than DG’s drafting. None of us know exactly what role Abrams played in those signings but there’s no way it can be viewed as a plus.
I think the argument for promoting Abrams is nonexistent.
can't fault the GM for a injury plagued season. Also you left out Booker & Rudolph.
What’s Rudolph done?
Exactly. I can't beleive that some people actually believe that Mara would hire Abrams and then fire him along with Judge next year if the Giants didn't improve their record.
The new GM (whoever that is) will certainly get more than one year to prove himself.
Some of you need to realize this organization is fundamentally broken. And that is why promoting from within is fucking lunancy.
If most of those decisions hold water, give him a chance...
All indications are that season tickets can be had with a mere phone call.
In that regard, the recent emails from the Giants to season ticket holders soliciting the purchase of additional seat licenses/upgraded seat licenses clearly shows that there are many unsold seasons tickets.
There is no more waiting list.
Only on BBI…Some giants fans are broken.
waiting list for season tickets was 12 to 15 years? It won't be 12-15 weeks...
All indications are that season tickets can be had with a mere phone call.
In that regard, the recent emails from the Giants to season ticket holders soliciting the purchase of additional seat licenses/upgraded seat licenses clearly shows that there are many unsold seasons tickets.
There is no more waiting list.
Yup. Probably won’t do much but I emailed my ticket rep that if the Abrams thing comes to happen, they can add my tickets to the available list
If most of those decisions hold water, give him a chance...
He’s all in on Daniel Jones and is a yes man to Mara and keeping the family employed. That’s all that matters for the Giants. Winning be damned.
Ok, Kevin Abrams
waiting list for season tickets was 12 to 15 years? It won't be 12-15 weeks...
All indications are that season tickets can be had with a mere phone call.
In that regard, the recent emails from the Giants to season ticket holders soliciting the purchase of additional seat licenses/upgraded seat licenses clearly shows that there are many unsold seasons tickets.
There is no more waiting list.
My exact point
Because with that resume, he will be lucky to be managing the copy machine in another teams front office. There’s a reason he has been passed over for jobs nonstop by other teams and it’s not “loyalty” to the Giants.
He's already in place making key decisions...
Man, you've always been a shill for the organization, but this takes the cake. What the hell has Kyle Rudolph done to be considered a free agency win.
And quite honestly I feel pretty good about Abrahams taking over, he's familiar with the team and the front office and from what I have read he was behind the scenes on most of the Giants FA signings these past 2 years. Most of those IMO were successful moves.
The reporting has been Abrams negotiated the financials, not part of the pro player personnel evaluation.
Do you think the financials of the recent agreements have been successful?
I absolutely do, Williams coming off 2020 got market value in compared to his production. Also was a critical re-signing and 3/4 of this board agreed. So dont go back on that shit now
KG was slightly overpaid but he's only 27 and has long term potential if we can allow him to actually recover from injuries he can be a great building piece for the future of this offense. Also his AAV is only 2 mill more of what the franchise tender was for Godwin and Robinson
at 26 a 3 year deal for 40 mill for Adoree Jackson is comparable to what Shaq Griffin received from Seattle.
Booker production/need vs salary was worth every penny especially with the return of Barkley being questionable.
One gazillion percent. Floating the trial balloon.
Inasmuch as I expect this hire, it will still surprise me because this is the absolute perfect time to finally change course as an organization. And rid the halls of Jints Central of the Giants Way stench...
I know we’re all fed up with the injuries, poor product and losing….but really?
What if Judge rights the ship next year? Then you’re stuck with a GM you were planning to fire?
Draft Trenches. Establish an Identity. Continue to build through the Draft. Player growth. Continuity.
There are likely several candidates you can hire who are capable of this.
This is exactly right. I don’t like it, but have resigned myself to this reality. At least the mass combustion on the site will be entertaining to watch.
Go get a job somewhere else if you’re so special.
The entire front office must go.
Dave made a lot of bad moves in NY but at least some of those were attributable to being saddled with Eli and Mara.
He's Fredo, Welli's inept son.
First, he's paid his dues to get the job. Second, Mara DOES NOT want to fire JJ. The guy has THREE years left on his contract and that's a lot of money to pay for nothing. Besides, Mara said he wants to give this coach more time than the previous two. Third, in 2022 if things suck again then both can go and you get your wish of total house cleaning. I agree that next year looks to be another sad affair and we're still in 2021.
This is exactly right. I don’t like it, but have resigned myself to this reality. At least the mass combustion on the site will be entertaining to watch.
Some of you deserve this team to be terrible
Shocking, shilling for the organization. Never change, pal.
What’s the evidence that supports that broad claim?
What an absurd statement.
Name one recent move by this front office that can be touted for Abrams? I would bet the the house a top personnel guy from a top organization has a better chance to succeed than Abrams.
This makes no logical sense, but do you.
And yes you are a schill.
How had that worked out? Just because it’s someone from outside the organization and “out of the box” doesn’t mean shit. You have to have good players to win football games.
Prior GM experience doesn't guarantee success.
Hell, it doesn't even guarantee competency based on you know who...
Why should someone in this FO be promoted?
How had that worked out? Just because it’s someone from outside the organization and “out of the box” doesn’t mean shit. You have to have good players to win football games.
But what you’re not getting is that other GM candidates have had their hand in brining in good players the past few years. What has Abrams done?
So many sweeping statements made.
Again people, we hired mcadoo who was an outsider. DG was GM for another team for years before coming back here. Shurmur was an outsider. Judge was an outsider. How’d they work out?
Objectively speaking, what if Abrams is the best candidate ? No can do simply because he’s been drinking fron the nyg water cooler all these years? That’s a narrow minded approach.
I did not. I was meh on it.
Abrams deserves to be fired. That’s a material difference. He’s the VP of Football Ops for the worst team in the NFL over the last five years.
I mean come on.
What you’re failing to understand is that hiring someone “from the outside” doesn’t guarantee you anything either. It doesn’t give you some magical better future or some hot ideas that other GMs haven’t thought of.
The GM and the head coach and the QB have to be on the same page. And you select good players. That’s how you win football games.
So many sweeping statements made.
Again people, we hired mcadoo who was an outsider. DG was GM for another team for years before coming back here. Shurmur was an outsider. Judge was an outsider. How’d they work out?
Objectively speaking, what if Abrams is the best candidate ? No can do simply because he’s been drinking fron the nyg water cooler all these years? That’s a narrow minded approach.
Christ man. I can’t even.
GM, coach, QB.
😂👌
But promoting from within? Again...LUNANCY.
GM, coach, QB.
It’s not about being different than the norm it’s about not promoting someone who has had a had in the Giants having one playoff appearance in 10 years.
You do this type of “well let’s just let it play out”, “we don’t know if they’re bad yet it’s only week 9” shit constantly. You can’t see your hand in front of your face.
Because the front office Abrams has prominently been involved with couldn’t have been worse if they tried. They have done nothing right in recent years.
How anyone can be happy with this is beyond me.
This is starting to seem like Giants fans being unwilling to admit they are in an abusive relationship.
This is starting to seem like Giants fans being unwilling to admit they are in an abusive relationship.
Yessir.
Sean Payton
Bill belichick
Bill parcells
Tom coughlin
We let each one of guys get away. No one here cried when Sean Payton left town. No one cared when coughlin left to coach BC. We didn’t realize the greatest coach ever had left the building when belichick left in 91.
Here’s the thing, Abrams could be a great GM and we wouldn’t know it until he was in fact the GM. We’ve seen countless people leave one dysfunctional place only to shine elsewhere. How do we know that’s not the case with Abrams?
Just my take. They still suck until proven otherwise of course. No move is going to give me much hope but I can’t condemn a move like this until I see the guy operate.
Bringing in candidate named X from location Y doesn’t ensure a fucking thing.
So many sweeping statements made.
Again people, we hired mcadoo who was an outsider. DG was GM for another team for years before coming back here. Shurmur was an outsider. Judge was an outsider. How’d they work out?
Objectively speaking, what if Abrams is the best candidate ? No can do simply because he’s been drinking fron the nyg water cooler all these years? That’s a narrow minded approach.
Abrams isn't even a personnel guy. What does he bring to the table?
This is starting to seem like Giants fans being unwilling to admit they are in an abusive relationship.
Yes. And if we promote Abrams, I'm breaking up & doing other things on fall Sundays in '22.
I don't want 2015 JR; I'd like to see the guy who has learned from his mistakes and embraces some new age ways of thinking about the game. I have no idea how much his thinking has evolved, but if it and he can demonstrate what he's learned and would do differently has it would be interesting to give him an interview.
He is probably the most decorated former GM looking for a job and knows how to handle NY. May be worth another shot...
But promoting from within? Again...LUNANCY.
I’m aghast. I mean I’m sure some posters are just being contrarian for sake of it, like it’s a release thing maybe and get off on it.
But there’s some I think have been demented by the pain of losing?
It's to the point now where a free quart of vodka would be more appropriate.
before and seen it a hundred times. People love out of the box hires because it’s different than the norm. And then - wow what do you know - there’s no material change in players selected or success rate on draft picks.
GM, coach, QB.
It’s not about being different than the norm it’s about not promoting someone who has had a had in the Giants having one playoff appearance in 10 years.
You do this type of “well let’s just let it play out”, “we don’t know if they’re bad yet it’s only week 9” shit constantly. You can’t see your hand in front of your face.
So you’re saying a front office that failed to produce winning teams cannot possess one or two talented front office execs? A bad team cannot field good players? A bad coaching staff cannot posses one or two good coaches?
Again, everyone loved the Joe Judge hire. Outside the box. Wow - Mara really did it this time - what a forward thinking hire!
Joe Judge has been worse than Pat Shurmur.
*Build a cold weather, Northeast football team built to win outdoors. Power run game, good Offensive line.
*QB that can throw in the wind.
*Build deep/intermediate play action game off the power run plays.
*On D - waves of freak pass rushers. Stuff the run - which then forces teams into 3rd and long where said pass rushers wreak havoc.
*On specials - great P. Landeta, Feagles and Weatherford won our Super Bowls. No coincidence. And a clutch K. (Not Jon Carney...)
------------------
For some reason, the Giants completely got away from this strategy starting with hiring Ben McAdoo. We're now at the point we center our offense around Saquon Barkley and do not care about pass rushing DE's.
Let's get back to Giants football instead of the crap we've seen since McAdoo arrived. Do the Steelers, Ravens, Pats change much year to year? No - they reload. The Giants had the same type of thing going and voluntarily just stopped, instead of reloading. And it's an exciting brand of football.
Abrams was here for all of it. If he can help get back to what worked here, go ahead. If we continue down this path of having a boring strategy and no identity, no thanks.
If Kevin Abrams was so good why didn’t they hire him as GM after 19 years as an assistant when they hired Getteman? No he’s somehow ready after having a hand in making the team worse?
You want a new shiny thing from outside the organization because you hate Mara, regardless of that persons experience or credibility or whatever.
Sean Payton
Bill belichick
Bill parcells
Tom coughlin
We let each one of guys get away. No one here cried when Sean Payton left town. No one cared when coughlin left to coach BC. We didn’t realize the greatest coach ever had left the building when belichick left in 91.
Here’s the thing, Abrams could be a great GM and we wouldn’t know it until he was in fact the GM. We’ve seen countless people leave one dysfunctional place only to shine elsewhere. How do we know that’s not the case with Abrams?
Just my take. They still suck until proven otherwise of course. No move is going to give me much hope but I can’t condemn a move like this until I see the guy operate.
Bringing in candidate named X from location Y doesn’t ensure a fucking thing.
It doesn’t. But it also doesn’t reward a guy who has been a part of a disaster the last five years and has fingerprints over two failed front office regimes the last ten. He’s absolutely been contributing to this epic failure. And if he isn’t, why are we applauding a promotion for a weak patsy for a head coach who has done an awful job so far in most respects?
Why are we so accepting of this? Why?
This is not tolerable in any academic argument or sense nor in any real world business objectively.
I mean hell I see people get fired in the lines of work I am in for doing a good job but not enough of a good job.
This is starting to seem like Giants fans being unwilling to admit they are in an abusive relationship.
Shouldn't matter as Chris Mara is really pulling most of the strings...
Again, everyone loved the Joe Judge hire. Outside the box. Wow - Mara really did it this time - what a forward thinking hire!
Joe Judge has been worse than Pat Shurmur.
If you’re not a schill you’re either being contrarian to be contrarian or you’re an idiot. There’s no way you actually believe it’s fine if they promote from within.
And the evidence for this is the Giants have signed a handful of players to top of market deals?
You do know the GM has a big say in who the QB and coach are, no?
The idea the Abrams is some football savant waiting in the wings is laughable
Correct.
He's Fredo, Welli's inept son.
Welly wasn't so "ept" himself.
You want a new shiny thing from outside the organization because you hate Mara, regardless of that persons experience or credibility or whatever.
I did not like the Judge hire at all. He was a weak hire by Mara chasing Belichickian mirages.
I’m saying that whoever the next GM is, the success of the team will depends on the QB, the Head coach, and the players taken with our 2022 high picks and development of other young players we’ve taken the last 2 seasons.
Maybe Abrams thinks Daniel Jones sucks at football. Who the fuck knows.
Ain’t buying it. Conversely I ain’t buying much of anything but I sure as fuck ain’t buying that.
Which of those two positions is likely to be correct?
If it all comes down to the QB and HC — let’s replace Daniel Jones right away. Should just work out magically.
You don’t know that at all. How the hell does anyone know ?
Was Sean Payton the problem in 2000? Apples and oranges ? Sure, but also fair.
Ain’t buying it. Conversely I ain’t buying much of anything but I sure as fuck ain’t buying that.
Better? How much better?
We are not 2-3 moves away from being a good team
You guys act like Abrams won’t be successful. And you don’t know. You have no idea.
So what you’re saying is it’s really important to hire a good GM?
If it all comes down to the QB and HC — let’s replace Daniel Jones right away. Should just work out magically.
Cool I’ll buy playoff tickets on the blind now that riddick or some other unknown outsider is taking over. Can’t wait. Lock it up!
We’ve lost our minds.
Get the right head coach. Get the QB right. Draft good fucking players. The rest takes care of itself.
We are not a couple of draft picks away from being a contender.
You do understand it’s the GM who does these things, right?
You guys have no clue whether or not Abrams would be successful here. I mean the guy practically hasn’t said a word in public.
Ain’t buying it. Conversely I ain’t buying much of anything but I sure as fuck ain’t buying that.
Abrams is a product and continuation of the rot at the core of the Giants franchise. Highly likely had part in Medium Pepsigate. He should be ass canned too.
With Gettleman, not promoted. He is part of the problem
You don’t know that at all. How the hell does anyone know ?
Was Sean Payton the problem in 2000? Apples and oranges ? Sure, but also fair.
hiring a good GM is like playing the lottery, our head coach stinks and the Giants aren't 2-3 players away from contending.
His off season summary was the Giants leaning into spending, and bending the financial principles this year.
That looks like a pretty big disaster. The Giants have a top heavy resource allocation, lots of UFAs, and poor results.
This isn’t conjecture — the dude plainly said it.
You guys act like Abrams won’t be successful. And you don’t know. You have no idea.
You’re always willing to give the Giants a chance even when they’re 3-7, it’s yea we could still turn it around!
Take off the Giants glasses for two minutes
Mara is "furious with the fans? Of all the baseless nonsense I've seen in recent days, this might be the winner. The condition of the team is painful enough but the amateur, armchair pyschoanalysis of John Mara, the assigning of motives to his behavior without any shred of evidence, the dredging up of decades-old BS that was lobbed at Wellington Mara, makes it harder to engage in serious discussion. The Giants are Mara's family legacy, his life, his multi-billion-dollar business. The notion that he doesn't care about winning, that he's indifferent or even hostile to the dismay and despair of the fanbase is ludicrous. Look, at this point, I very much would like the Giants to go outside of the building for Gettleman's replacement. Mara and Tisch know how the NY and NFL media and the fanbase would react to hiring Abrams. If, in fact, they are strongly considering Abrams in spite of the firestorm of criticism that would rain down on them if they make that move, it means they really believe he's capable of turning the thing around and not a manifestation of just doing it their way. And, has anyone else had the experience of working for a fuckup and when the fuckup is finally fired for being a fuckup isn't considered to replace him/her because, well, you worked for a fuckup?
You guys have no clue whether or not Abrams would be successful here. I mean the guy practically hasn’t said a word in public.
Holy mother of god!!!! He’s been a part of this front office and decision making!
Mara is "furious with the fans? Of all the baseless nonsense I've seen in recent days, this might be the winner. The condition of the team is painful enough but the amateur, armchair pyschoanalysis of John Mara, the assigning of motives to his behavior without any shred of evidence, the dredging up of decades-old BS that was lobbed at Wellington Mara, makes it harder to engage in serious discussion. The Giants are Mara's family legacy, his life, his multi-billion-dollar business. The notion that he doesn't care about winning, that he's indifferent or even hostile to the dismay and despair of the fanbase is ludicrous. Look, at this point, I very much would like the Giants to go outside of the building for Gettleman's replacement. Mara and Tisch know how the NY and NFL media and the fanbase would react to hiring Abrams. If, in fact, they are strongly considering Abrams in spite of the firestorm of criticism that would rain down on them if they make that move, it means they really believe he's capable of turning the thing around and not a manifestation of just doing it their way. And, has anyone else had the experience of working for a fuckup and when the fuckup is finally fired for being a fuckup isn't considered to replace him/her because, well, you worked for a fuckup?
And it’s not “outside the box” to hire a top personnel guy from a successful team. It’s perfectly logical and gives you the best shot at success.
How is this so hard to understand?
The last thing the Giants should be doing is looking to promote within.
It’s like the losing has created this psychosis or syndrome in some people. It’s real.
I can give a pass here or there on some things but it really is like an abusive relationship like Eric said or some Stockholm syndrome.
If Kevin Abrams was such a good candidate why didn’t they hire him after 19 years of being an assistant instead of Gettleman, who had just gotten ran out of Carolina? The answer is simple.
hiring a good GM is like playing the lottery, our head coach stinks and the Giants aren't 2-3 players away from contending.
I guess they deserve at least a little credit for not outright dissapearing from the site like some (or most) of the other DG defenders, but yeah - the comments are still just as dumb.
This is starting to seem like Giants fans being unwilling to admit they are in an abusive relationship.
100% correct. As soon as I saw this, I got a pain in the pit of my stomach. John has become a replica of is father,the "bad" Wellington,not the "Grandpa" Wellington that seems to be the only persona people remember!
I am not a fan of this thinking but this is absolutely what will happen and the thinking behind it.
We've all heard from time to time that people in the organization read or are aware of this message board. On the off chance they see this thread, and I kinda feel they will, please for they've of God do something different.
You. Are. A. Laughingstock.
Mara viewed letting Gettleman go to Carolina as a mistake. Of course he would promote Abrams.
Hiring Abrams all but guarantees they pick up Jones 5th year option (if healthy).
By all means flood social media about what a bad move this will be and how you’re going to give up your season tickets. Mara needs to see it.
If Kevin Abrams was such a good candidate why didn’t they hire him after 19 years of being an assistant instead of Gettleman, who had just gotten ran out of Carolina? The answer is simple.
Exactly. And has Abrams even got an interview outside the Giants?
But sure he’s the guy to rebuild the Giants.
I also wonder if Judge was told Abrams was GM in waiting when he took the job.
Mara has screwed this up tremendously.
I have no problem admitting my opinion was wrong.
The Giants doubled down on free agency the last two years, and both their judgement and resource allocation proved shortsighted.
The Giants need more talent top-to-bottom. More player talent, more coaching talent, more management talent.
You guys act like Abrams won’t be successful. And you don’t know. You have no idea.
Ryan, lot of frustration on this board right now. You make a reasonable post, give you credit for doing so knowing how much shade you’d get.
The narrative on Mara is set in stone here. Doesn’t matter that what you state is true, we really don’t know if Abrams would be lousy or great. If Mara hires from within he will be scorned and so will anyone suggesting it might not be a bad thing, until he proves them wrong
Why do I get the feeling that the inner workings of this organization would resemble the movie "The Death of Stalin"?
Well he’s failed in his current job….that’s why.
I decide what kind of a job Abrams will do. That does not mean I am comfortable with it, but, I can do nothing about who they hire and I think it is wise to see how it plays out. I understand predictions, but it seems the overall view in this thread is that Abrams is a failure before starting.
Well he’s failed in his current job….that’s why.
What are his job responsibilities, and how do you know what they entail?
How has he failed at his current job? Examples please.
For one, he’s the cap expert and our cap is fucked.
If Kevin Abrams was such a good candidate why didn’t they hire him after 19 years of being an assistant instead of Gettleman, who had just gotten ran out of Carolina? The answer is simple.
Schill - do you understand the meaning or just being a jerk.
Nobody here is getting paid to promote anything, one way or the other.
People are allowed to have their opinions. If you do not like it, that is your opinion. It is a discussion board. They may be wrong(in our opinion) but have a right to express it and make their case which some have done, even if weak.
I agree that if he was so good, then he should have been promoted ahead of DG. I also think he is part of the cap problem - should have told DG that these signings would hurt down the road.
How has he failed? You’re joking right? He’s the assistant GM.
The Giants have expressly and publicly said/shown Abrams has taken on a number of management responsibilities.
A number of agents and players have stated Abrams is the chief contract negotiator. The Giants made him available to explain the the team construction and architecture to the press before the season.
I don’t think it’s accurate to say Abrams hasn’t started. This is about as much of a dress rehearsal as a guy can get in the NFL.
Haven’t answered.
If Kevin Abrams was such a good candidate why didn’t they hire him after 19 years of being an assistant instead of Gettleman, who had just gotten ran out of Carolina? The answer is simple.
Schill - do you understand the meaning or just being a jerk.
Nobody here is getting paid to promote anything, one way or the other.
People are allowed to have their opinions. If you do not like it, that is your opinion. It is a discussion board. They may be wrong(in our opinion) but have a right to express it and make their case which some have done, even if weak.
I agree that if he was so good, then he should have been promoted ahead of DG. I also think he is part of the cap problem - should have told DG that these signings would hurt down the road.
You don’t have to be paid to promote something to be a schill. But that’s an interesting stance given your posts about people who criticize Jones.
That's a double-combo. Bad contract and bad player.
This franchise deserves to embarrassed in every way possible for the rest of the season.
If Kevin Abrams was such a good candidate why didn’t they hire him after 19 years of being an assistant instead of Gettleman, who had just gotten ran out of Carolina? The answer is simple.
Well, once Accorsi was hired, it was clear that Mara wanted to give Accorsi the chance to hire Gettleman because Accorsi felt guilty when he recommended Reese over Gettleman in 2077. Accorsi ostensibly admitted that a year ago on a great podcast someone linked.
Do you promote the CFO who has been there for all the failures. Or hire a top executive from a successful rival company. Who gives you a better chance to turn things around?
Can you send me your home address? I think it's time for a new fence for you to sit on. Your current one must be getting worn out... ;)
I think if Abrams is the choice,everyone on this board will be hoping for the best. The reason that most of us have a negative reaction to the rumor is that Abrams has been part of a mindset, "The Giants Way",for the last 19 years. That mindset has given us continually poor drafts,bad free agent signings,losing seasons,inexperienced head coaches. In any business,when management continues to implode,changes are made & they are made by bringing in new people from the outside who aren't in lockstep for "The Giants Way". Abrams doesn't represent change to Giant fans,just same old,same old.Mara (and Tisch)need to take a new approach w/o the same people. Will that happen? I have very serious doubts it will!
I decide what kind of a job Abrams will do. That does not mean I am comfortable with it, but, I can do nothing about who they hire and I think it is wise to see how it plays out. I understand predictions, but it seems the overall view in this thread is that Abrams is a failure before starting.
Can you send me your home address? I think it's time for a new fence for you to sit on. Your current one must be getting worn out... ;)
I certainly am unreasonable about most things
I decide what kind of a job Abrams will do. That does not mean I am comfortable with it, but, I can do nothing about who they hire and I think it is wise to see how it plays out. I understand predictions, but it seems the overall view in this thread is that Abrams is a failure before starting.
I think if Abrams is the choice,everyone on this board will be hoping for the best. The reason that most of us have a negative reaction to the rumor is that Abrams has been part of a mindset, "The Giants Way",for the last 19 years. That mindset has given us continually poor drafts,bad free agent signings,losing seasons,inexperienced head coaches. In any business,when management continues to implode,changes are made & they are made by bringing in new people from the outside who aren't in lockstep for "The Giants Way". Abrams doesn't represent change to Giant fans,just same old,same old.Mara (and Tisch)need to take a new approach w/o the same people. Will that happen? I have very serious doubts it will!
Thanks for a reasonable reply. I certainly understand your pov. All I am saying is that the future is not automatically determined like many seem to think.
No, this feels more like 1974, when Wellington picked Andy Robustelli as GM, after 9 years of lousy football. I remember it, I watched all the incompetence from the late 60's through the 70's until the NFL stepped in.
It's the new wilderness. This is going to be real bad, John has learned NOTHING from his father's mistakes, and he is going to repeat them.
Abrams is the safe choice; if he's picked, the FO is going all in in Judge. In effect, this is giving Judge the keys to the franchise. Judge will be the guy who controls the draft and the roster, Abrams will do the cap and the contracts.
This probably should have happened when Judge was selected, but Mara screwed that up as well. Now, Judge is facing a six game losing streak (and the firestorm after getting stomped today), as well as the looming disaster that will be 2022.
2022 is going to be a real shitshow. Lack of cap space, the need to cut players, and the uncertain status of the QB is going to have BBI wishing for the better days of 2021 !! I just don't see how Judge survives that.
The real problem is that with Abrams being elevated, the team will not address the real problems (cap space, players who simply can't stay on the field, coaching), and go all in on trying to rescue 2022, to save Judge's job. That will screw the franchise for another 5 years or so. Be prepared, it happened in the 70's, those of us old enough went all through this already.
- Logan Ryan reportedly has 8.5M of his 2022 salary guaranteed, and has a Giant fork in his back
- James Bradberry, in addition to having a void year tacked onto his deal after myriad restructures, has 13.4M in new money owed next year and has given no indication he’s willing to extend his contract
- Kyle Rudolph will be cut next off season to the tune of 2.2M dead money, which will cost effectively cost the Giants 7M for his one mediocre year
That’s not to mention Golladay and Williams having cap charges north of 20M and the inevitable restructuring and can-kicking that will be required to operate next year.
It's not Dave Gettleman...it's really John Mara giving him mandates.
It's not Dave Gettleman...it's really Chris Mara overruling his player decisions.
It's not Kevin Abrams...he only manages the cap.
It's not Daniel Jones...he doesn't have any playmakers.
It's not Saquon Barkley...he doesn't have an OL.
It's not Will Hernandez...he has Solder next to him.
And before we get the "defender of abrams" faith crap. All I am defending is a wait and see approach. I am not sure how unlikely or likely it is for Abrams to work out, which is my overall point and why IF he is the new GM I will choose to not look at it as an automatic fail.
If you think talent evaluation is an issue, who do you think would be more apt to make major changes, the Giants cap guy or an outsider who has been successful in their role at another organization?
I know hiring Abrams would be viewed very negatively, but I have a feeling he would be the anti-Gettleman/Reese.
Logan Ryan was always going to be 31-years-old and in his 10th NFL season, guaranteeing that much of his future salary was never prudent.
The Giants actively squeezed Bradberry’s contract and never did/were able to get him to extend. That’s a mess of their own making.
The Giants own doctors found Rudolph’s injury, knew he would miss camp, knew he needed surgery — and management didn’t amend their offer.
These aren’t errors based on performance, these are errors based on structure.
bad if the players performed like they did the year before? There really is not much certainty regarding most players year to year success.
Logan Ryan was always going to be 31-years-old and in his 10th NFL season, guaranteeing that much of his future salary was never prudent.
The Giants actively squeezed Bradberry’s contract and never did/were able to get him to extend. That’s a mess of their own making.
The Giants own doctors found Rudolph’s injury, knew he would miss camp, knew he needed surgery — and management didn’t amend their offer.
These aren’t errors based on performance, these are errors based on structure.
Alright. Is your mind made up about how good or bad of a job Abrams will would do, if promoted?
But I'm not going to get worked up about it now. The Giants have been so bad in reality that I can't get too worried about speculation like this.
I do think Abrams would have been better than Gettleman. He's almost certainly a lot smarter than Gettleman, which is admittedly not a high bar to clear.
Cop out.
And what exactly am I avoiding here?
I think life in general, but certainly business, is largely a matter of weighing odds and using the evidence of the past to help make decisions.
When someone exhibits bad judgement and bad results when given more responsibility, I don’t find the odds to be good they’ll succeed when then given more responsibility.
Mind made up? I don’t see it in those terms. I’m just a fan of the team guessing what I think will happen on the internet.
Yes I agree
All the progressive teams are looking for a guy whos been in the building for 25 years and integral in the total failure of a backsliding team for the last 10 years
Boy is Mara a genius or what? The guy is a miracle worker.
I guess Saquon the collision avoider and Headfirst Jonesy are set for another 5 years
I suppose if you could infuse Jones courage in Saquon and give Jones Saquons moves you might have something
Good Grief!!
Retain Judge
Retain and promote Freddie Kitchens to OC
Pick up the 5th year option on Daniel Jones
Sign Barkley to an extension
Sign Engram to an extension (less certain but still likely)
If you are ok with status quo, then sure. What could go wrong? I’m guessing most of you that have no problem promoting Abrams are perfectly fine with the above moves. Personally, I have a huge issue with all of them. The only reason to promote Abrams is “continuity”. That is why it’s not much of a leap to suggest the moves I did. Screw that. Maybe Abrams could do the job. But I’m not willing to take that chance. Running this shit show back should not be an option.
Retain Judge
Retain and promote Freddie Kitchens to OC
Pick up the 5th year option on Daniel Jones
Sign Barkley to an extension
Sign Engram to an extension (less certain but still likely)
If you are ok with status quo, then sure. What could go wrong? I’m guessing most of you that have no problem promoting Abrams are perfectly fine with the above moves. Personally, I have a huge issue with all of them. The only reason to promote Abrams is “continuity”. That is why it’s not much of a leap to suggest the moves I did. Screw that. Maybe Abrams could do the job. But I’m not willing to take that chance. Running this shit show back should not be an option.
I’d bet the mortgage that if Abrams is promoted they’re picking up the option
Alright. Is your mind made up about how good or bad of a job Abrams will would do, if promoted?
I think life in general, but certainly business, is largely a matter of weighing odds and using the evidence of the past to help make decisions.
When someone exhibits bad judgement and bad results when given more responsibility, I don’t find the odds to be good they’ll succeed when then given more responsibility.
Mind made up? I don’t see it in those terms. I’m just a fan of the team guessing what I think will happen on the internet.
Thanks for your answer. I don't see any issue with your pov. I don't see the logic in deciding the team is going to continue the same lack of success if Abrams would get promoted. I get not wanting Abrams while also knowing that he may do a good job. I understand not being comfortable with the decision based on the past like you said. I am not against any of that. The main theme on this thread from my view is that the Giants would continue this terrible trend of losing with really no wiggle room.
Alright. Is your mind made up about how good or bad of a job Abrams will would do, if promoted?
I think life in general, but certainly business, is largely a matter of weighing odds and using the evidence of the past to help make decisions.
When someone exhibits bad judgement and bad results when given more responsibility, I don’t find the odds to be good they’ll succeed when then given more responsibility.
Mind made up? I don’t see it in those terms. I’m just a fan of the team guessing what I think will happen on the internet.
This. What decision in your life have you ever had 100% of the information to make an informed decision? You have to make decisions based on the available information. So to say, "i need more information to have an opinion on Abrams success" is not grounded in reality. By the time you get the info you need on Abrams to confidently make a decision, it's to late, we are on year 15 of a 3 year rebuild.
Retain Judge
Retain and promote Freddie Kitchens to OC
Pick up the 5th year option on Daniel Jones
Sign Barkley to an extension
Sign Engram to an extension (less certain but still likely)
If you are ok with status quo, then sure. What could go wrong? I’m guessing most of you that have no problem promoting Abrams are perfectly fine with the above moves. Personally, I have a huge issue with all of them. The only reason to promote Abrams is “continuity”. That is why it’s not much of a leap to suggest the moves I did. Screw that. Maybe Abrams could do the job. But I’m not willing to take that chance. Running this shit show back should not be an option.
all fair thoughts...
I never said one has to have all 100% of the information. I am of the thought that perhaps Abrams may have not been in favor of some of the mistakes that took place. Like I said earlier, how do we know what Abrams was for or against? Maybe decisions he would have made would have been worse (i know), maybe he was against some or many of the decisions that went down. That is not knowing 100% of the information, but that is information that is relevant.
Exactly. By the time they decide they don’t think Abrams is good we’ll have wasted another 4 years
Hypothetically let’s say Abrams wasn’t in favor of some of the moves that were made but they went and made them all anyway, why would they feel comfortable enough to make him GM?
It’s a cop out because once you’re able to decide he’s not the right fit it’ll be too late. The fence has to hurt from straddling it so much.
Looking at this objectively, the Giants probably won’t get much interest from any quality candidates in the market. Meddling ownership family, shitty HC you’ll be stuck with for a year or two, and a trash QB situation.
So there's that...
But if they didn’t value his opinion enough to not make the mistakes they did, why should they value it now?
for you to answer my question. What am I avoiding?
It’s a cop out because once you’re able to decide he’s not the right fit it’ll be too late. The fence has to hurt from straddling it so much.
lol. I am not making the decision to hire him. Stop treating this like our decisions impact the team. If i am working directly in the Giants org and have the ability to hire a new GM, I would probably have much more information to work with, and I would know that my decision actually affects others. As a fan, I have the luxury to 'wait and see'. I also know that is probably wise to 'wait and see' since there is a decent chance that I may be missing vital information.
So, your use of 'cop out' is incorrect.
there's no good argument for appointing him GM. either he has been an essential figure in the construction of the team over the past years - the likeliest scenario - in which case he is part of the problem. or he has been an entirely impotent voice for change, in which case why would you want to make him your GM?
this franchise desperately needs an outside GM with no ties to organization who is given a mandate to reevaluate every aspect of their operations. the fact that the Giants are even trying to suggest Abrams is incredibly disheartening.
Lot of words to not answer the question
With all due respect Crick, aren’t we all just debating and guessing on what the outcomes will be? Isn’t that what discussing the future with other fans all about?
If you’re view is *I’ll wait until there is more information at a future date*, is participating in these conversations that fun or interesting to you?
Think about thar for a second. Let it sink it. We have 45 players on the roster. And two of them are fullbacks. In 2021.
As a fan, I have the luxury to 'wait and see'. I also know that is probably wise to 'wait and see' since there is a decent chance that I may be missing vital information.
With all due respect Crick, aren’t we all just debating and guessing on what the outcomes will be? Isn’t that what discussing the future with other fans all about?
If you’re view is *I’ll wait until there is more information at a future date*, is participating in these conversations that fun or interesting to you?
So if we are 'guessing' why are we expressing those guesses as absolutes? Maybe not you, but look at all of the responses in this thread that already paint Abrams as a failure before he would even get the promotion.
I guess some never get tired of waiting and seeing...and losing.
Think about thar for a second. Let it sink it. We have 45 players on the roster. And two of them are fullbacks. In 2021.
I am defending the hire of Abrams? My only point all along is that calling Abrams a failure at a job that he has not even taken yet is jumping the gun.
I see you still don’t understand, your making up some hypothetical theory that Abrams was against the moves and they just ignored him. Which means they didn’t have faith in his judgement on personnel. The odds of the situation being “wow Kevin you were right we should have listened to you here is the GM job” is so far fetched.
Was that slow enough for you?
I guess some never get tired of waiting and seeing...and losing.
What do you propose? Decide ahead of time that every decision the org makes is the wrong one?
So, when the Giants get good again, we would change that thinking to every decision they make to be the right one?
Think about thar for a second. Let it sink it. We have 45 players on the roster. And two of them are fullbacks. In 2021.
Funny thing is these are the same guys who told us "wait and see" when DG was hired. And that the team was on right track in the beginning of his run here.
Crick, because that’s what guessing is. What you believe will happen.
If you don’t have a view on what you think will happen, again, are these conversations really that interesting to you? I say that with all sincerity, because I think you are a smart guy with interesting opinions.
for a decade now...and obviously to absolutely terrible results.
I guess some never get tired of waiting and seeing...and losing.
What do you propose? Decide ahead of time that every decision the org makes is the wrong one?
So, when the Giants get good again, we would change that thinking to every decision they make to be the right one?
We don't want someone who's been associated with these last several years of failure to get a promotion considering he's been part of the failure this organization has been for years now.
Only explanation to explain defending the hypothetical hiring of the co-pilot of this shitshow and architect of a cap structure that prevents us from even fielding a full roster.
Think about thar for a second. Let it sink it. We have 45 players on the roster. And two of them are fullbacks. In 2021.
I am defending the hire of Abrams? My only point all along is that calling Abrams a failure at a job that he has not even taken yet is jumping the gun.
Then you're parsing words. No one is calling jmhim a failure. We're saying it's beyond fucking stupid to hire him, and the overwhelming odds state that yes, he *would be* a failure.
Have playing continuing to play the endless and unrewarding game of Wait and See with John Mara, Scourge of Office Chairs and Trash Cans and Provider of Free Soda.
I did not say that was the situation. I said, how do we know what Abrams was for or against? If he was against some of the decisions that hurt this team that is relevant information. He also might be a complete failure and could have been for the mistakes that were made. The consensus may have not been for Abrams view.
The Giants would offer him the job because they believe we would help provide them a winning path. Those opinions of his where he was against mistakes (if true) would only help.
So if we are 'guessing' why are we expressing those guesses as absolutes? Maybe not you, but look at all of the responses in this thread that already paint Abrams as a failure before he would even get the promotion.
Crick, because that’s what guessing is. What you believe will happen.
If you don’t have a view on what you think will happen, again, are these conversations really that interesting to you? I say that with all sincerity, because I think you are a smart guy with interesting opinions.
Guessing is not expressing one's guesses as absolutes.
Dave, I have nothing for you regarding his possible success. If the Giants internal situation is as bad as a lot of fans think, he will be a disaster because he will only continue the mistakes. My hope is the Giants are looking for someone with a different approach.
Who is for Abrams being the GM?
This is the internet where opinions are stated with conviction and there is always tons of wiggle room. Hell you can start up a new account and start all over.
No one knows the future and 95% of the people here are happy to be proved Wong on a negative opinion
You seemed to have a problem on multiple threads with posters certainty regarding their opinions on who makes the decisions inside the org.
This is starting to seem like Giants fans being unwilling to admit they are in an abusive relationship.
100%
Going with Abrams would be the definition of insanity.
Look, Giants fans continue to drink the Kool-aid.
I mean medium Pepsi.
I argued my point of view , sure, and engaged in people who disagreed. That’s kinda the whole point of message boards. I don’t think I ever said people aren’t entitled to their own opinion.
And the other side basically boils down to “you have no way of know so don’t talk about it” which I don’t find satisfying.
Actually I was not. I thought it was a bit ironic that you have a problem with my issue of other's certainty when you seemed to have that same problem on other threads. If anything I meant to express that you should probably understand my frustration.
Don’t post that - giving the GMship to O’Brien would essentially be doing that.
Why don't we just promote someone from the Jets or Lions?
Don’t post that - giving the GMship to O’Brien would essentially be doing that.
Lol, fair...
Hey. You have to wait and see how the Jets and Lions seasons plays out before concluding someone isn’t qualified.
Abrams creates the least amount of disruption. Thus, I would say the odds of him being the GM are akin to Secretariat's at the Belmont Stakes in '73.
And I couldn't feel more ill unless Gettleman is kept on...
If you have someone who has been in your organization for as long as Abrams has, including being an Assitant GM for 20+ years, you have to give him the courtesy of an interview and let people know that he is a "strong candiate". That doesn't mean that they're going to promote him to GM.
My guess is that Mara is NOT that tone deaf. If he's going to keep Judge (which appears likely) he can't promote Abrams to GM. I beleive that Mara will go outside for a GM.
Lol, Mara thought a medium soda was an appropriate mea culpa for nearly a decade of complete shit. He’s got no idea where any aspect of the franchise stands with the fan base. And he has no reason to be. He’s on scholarship forever. This is going to get worse for a while before it gets better. Does Tuscan have any ability to force change or does he just have a very expensive PSL?
Ugh really?
I have no problem with the way you see things, the issue I have is with you attacking my position without providing any evidence or reasoning to the contrary
And there is plenty of grey area in all my statements. I’ve never claimed to know exactly how they operate.
My position boils down to two /3 statements
Chris Mara, Tim McDonnell and to a lesser extent John Mara are involved in the personnel department
The current model doesn’t work, you can’t drive the bus by committee.
They will continue to struggle with a bipolar approach to team building as long as this org model stays in place.
I will concede that some super star GM could come in and right the ship, but those guys don’t grow on trees. And Kevin Abrams surely isn’t one of them.