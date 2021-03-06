for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

New York Giants - Dallas Cowboys Game Discussion Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:10 pm
...
Pages: 1 2 3 ... 24 25 26 <<Prev | Show All |
I feel bad for Shep..  
Sean : 4:02 pm : link
This era has sucked, but he’s a gamer.
that's probably it for Shep  
bluepepper : 4:02 pm : link
as a Giant. A shame he couldn't stay on the field.
That's a career ender injury for Sheperd  
MartyNJ1969 : 4:02 pm : link
thats an achilles
You aren't trading him  
Kanavis : 4:02 pm : link
Looked like Achilles.
Welp Fromm  
SomeFan : 4:02 pm : link
certainly looks better than Glennon. Only WB on the team that looks to more than one WR.
Last snap of Shep's career as a Giant  
sharp315 : 4:02 pm : link
He will be missed.
Time for Shep to retire.  
Dave in Hoboken : 4:02 pm : link
.
Looks like an Achilles injury  
Rick in Dallas : 4:03 pm : link
Shepherd just can’t stay healthy
Fromm much calmer and more composed  
Batenhorst7 : 4:03 pm : link
Than Jones

more accurate

I think we found our QB
Has to be achillies  
Giants86 : 4:03 pm : link
I did that myself, looked the same.
RE: RE: ... sheps  
Scooter185 : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15503107 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 15503093 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


achilles jjus exploded



I think so. He went down without contact and grabbed that area of his leg.


Did the look back too, like someone stepped on his heel
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:03 pm : link
Fromm better fucking start next week.
Not going to over react to Jake Fromm in garbage time  
jrthomps2006 : 4:03 pm : link
But ZERO reason to start Glennon ever again
RE: Last snap of Shep's career as a Giant  
bluesince56 : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15503126 sharp315 said:
Quote:
He will be missed.


Thought the same thing
RE: Fromm much calmer and more composed  
montanagiant : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15503129 Batenhorst7 said:
Quote:
Than Jones

more accurate

I think we found our QB

LOL...STFU
RE: That's a career ender injury for Sheperd  
BigBlueJ : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15503123 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
thats an achilles


Feel bad for the kid. But this should be it. He will certainly have a career in the media or with the Giants if he want. Great kid.
RE: RE: RE: ... sheps  
AcidTest : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15503131 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15503107 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 15503093 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


achilles jjus exploded



I think so. He went down without contact and grabbed that area of his leg.



Did the look back too, like someone stepped on his heel


Yes.
RE: I feel bad for Shep..  
EricJ : 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15503121 Sean said:
Quote:
This era has sucked, but he’s a gamer.


It is hard to find a bad thing to say about Shepard other than his injuries. The guy gave us 100% every time he stepped on the field.
I think we would have had  
SomeFan : 4:04 pm : link
a much better chance to win this game if Fromm played the entire game
RE: RE: I feel bad for Shep..  
AcidTest : 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15503139 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15503121 Sean said:


Quote:


This era has sucked, but he’s a gamer.



It is hard to find a bad thing to say about Shepard other than his injuries. The guy gave us 100% every time he stepped on the field.


Agreed.
RE: Not going to over react to Jake Fromm in garbage time  
map7711 : 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15503133 jrthomps2006 said:
Quote:
But ZERO reason to start Glennon ever again


Very rational and reasonable post.
The only major issue with Fromm is arm strength  
dpinzow : 4:04 pm : link
he doesn't have a lot of zip on the throws. He is accurate though. He's a decent backup, better than Glennon. However he's not an NFL caliber starter
RE: RE: Fromm  
CooperDash : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15503100 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15503076 Producer said:


Quote:


is better than Jones.



Garbage time Dallas giving everything over the middle


Don’t feed the troll
RE: The only major issue with Fromm is arm strength  
AcidTest : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15503143 dpinzow said:
Quote:
he doesn't have a lot of zip on the throws. He is accurate though. He's a decent backup, better than Glennon. However he's not an NFL caliber starter


+1.
I thought Kyle Rudolph  
cpgiants : 4:05 pm : link
Was brought here specifically for the Redzone
RE: RE: Not going to over react to Jake Fromm in garbage time  
Debaser : 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15503142 map7711 said:
Quote:
In comment 15503133 jrthomps2006 said:


Quote:


But ZERO reason to start Glennon ever again



Very rational and reasonable post.


You don't have the choice. What did we learn? Fromm is not an NFL QB/does not have an NFL arm. Same thing we knew already.
Our receivers are the worst  
jvm52106 : 4:06 pm : link
Collection of receivers in the league. They play small week in and week out.
RE: I thought Kyle Rudolph  
Angel Eyes : 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15503146 cpgiants said:
Quote:
Was brought here specifically for the Redzone

Theoretically he was; barely seen him as an option though.
another  
dlauster : 4:07 pm : link
Sunday crapfest
Fromm has good control of the huddle  
youngd1974 : 4:07 pm : link
Nice cadence also. Drawing some offsides. Not much of an arm is the problem.
No respect  
TJ : 4:07 pm : link
Cowboys could send the entire d on the pass rush because giants are just about incapable of completing a pass even with wide open receivers
RE: RE: RE: Not going to over react to Jake Fromm in garbage time  
map7711 : 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15503147 Debaser said:
Quote:
In comment 15503142 map7711 said:


Quote:


In comment 15503133 jrthomps2006 said:


Quote:


But ZERO reason to start Glennon ever again



Very rational and reasonable post.



You don't have the choice. What did we learn? Fromm is not an NFL QB/does not have an NFL arm. Same thing we knew already.


Anything you say Mrs Glennon.
Fromm’s arm looks ok to me.  
cosmicj : 4:08 pm : link
Curious to see him start next week.
RE: RE: RE: Not going to over react to Jake Fromm in garbage time  
Thunderstruck27 : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15503147 Debaser said:
Quote:
In comment 15503142 map7711 said:


Quote:


In comment 15503133 jrthomps2006 said:


Quote:


But ZERO reason to start Glennon ever again



Very rational and reasonable post.



You don't have the choice. What did we learn? Fromm is not an NFL QB/does not have an NFL arm. Same thing we knew already.


Is that what you learned in one drive with Shep dropping passes, jumping offsides, and popping his Achilles? Fromm looked good
Would have been nice to see Fromm  
montanagiant : 4:08 pm : link
At the beginning of the 4th at least
RE: The only major issue with Fromm is arm strength  
Batenhorst7 : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15503143 dpinzow said:
Quote:
he doesn't have a lot of zip on the throws. He is accurate though. He's a decent backup, better than Glennon. However he's not an NFL caliber starter


nonsense

Did Joe Montana have a cannon arm?

QB is 99% between the ears

This kid looked very good for a guy just thrown in there

Would love to see him as #1 after a full week of practice

I'm impressed so far















RE: Would have been nice to see Fromm  
Paulie Walnuts : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15503162 montanagiant said:
Quote:
At the beginning of the 4th at least
yes why not
Jaylon Smith had a nice week  
bc4life : 4:10 pm : link
Paycheck not much production, reunion with his old teammates
RE: RE: The only major issue with Fromm is arm strength  
Debaser : 4:11 pm : link
In comment 15503173 Batenhorst7 said:
Quote:
In comment 15503143 dpinzow said:


Quote:


he doesn't have a lot of zip on the throws. He is accurate though. He's a decent backup, better than Glennon. However he's not an NFL caliber starter



nonsense

Did Joe Montana have a cannon arm?

QB is 99% between the ears

This kid looked very good for a guy just thrown in there

Would love to see him as #1 after a full week of practice

I'm impressed so far


HE didn't have a cannon arm but he had a good arm for the NFL. No one ever said Montana is not an NFL QB. Fromm is now Montana the goat? Get a clue already. I get it you want the Giants to be good and all, but this team sucks ; it is not just the QB
feel Bad for Shep  
bc4life : 4:11 pm : link
probably an achiiles. that being said, big drop and false start...
talking up Dallas D  
bc4life : 4:13 pm : link
it's that this offense is just bad. OLine didn't get much push in the run game. but, Glennon - the one thing your backup cannot do is hurt the team...
RE: RE: RE: RE: Not going to over react to Jake Fromm in garbage time  
Debaser : 4:14 pm : link
Quote:



Is that what you learned in one drive with Shep dropping passes, jumping offsides, and popping his Achilles? Fromm looked good


He has a noodle arm that can't throw outside with any kind of zip
RE: RE: RE: The only major issue with Fromm is arm strength  
Batenhorst7 : 4:16 pm : link
In comment 15503186 Debaser said:
Quote:
In comment 15503173 Batenhorst7 said:


Quote:


In comment 15503143 dpinzow said:


Quote:


he doesn't have a lot of zip on the throws. He is accurate though. He's a decent backup, better than Glennon. However he's not an NFL caliber starter



nonsense

Did Joe Montana have a cannon arm?

QB is 99% between the ears

This kid looked very good for a guy just thrown in there

Would love to see him as #1 after a full week of practice

I'm impressed so far


















HE didn't have a cannon arm but he had a good arm for the NFL. No one ever said Montana is not an NFL QB. Fromm is now Montana the goat? Get a clue already. I get it you want the Giants to be good and all, but this team sucks ; it is not just the QB


Get a clue....i was comparing arm strength
not ready to order Jake's jacket and swear he was touched by the hand of god

just saying composure and accuracy counts for a lot
Kerry Collins had a true cannon and was the king of the
Pick 6....he had a wind tunnel ear to ear ....did you ever hear kerry interviewed?
Does Fromm have a rocket arm?  
JohnF : 4:17 pm : link
No. But you don't need one to be a good starting QB in this league.

Would you take a Chad Pennington pre injuries? Or a Phil Rivers? Neither had great arms, but both could win. What impressed me was Fromm's accuracy, and his command at the line of scrimmage. An OC can work with that.

Don't forget, also, he didn't get the majority of snaps this week, so he's likely still trying to get in tune with the WR's. If Judge is smart, he starts Fromm the rest of the year, to see what he has. At worst, Fromm could be a cost effective backup.
the game announcers hit on Fromm's strength  
Batenhorst7 : 4:21 pm : link
He is calm

he makes the others calm too

Jones looks nervous as a cat on a hot tin roof back there

Glennon looks like a guy we found tossing balls in the parking lot before kickoff
Fromm  
Debaser : 4:26 pm : link
Is not an NFL QB with that arm

Is not an NFL QB with that arm

Is not an NFL QB with that arm

Repeat it after me ... it is easy
RE: Fromm  
Batenhorst7 : 4:31 pm : link
In comment 15503282 Debaser said:
Quote:
Is not an NFL QB with that arm

Is not an NFL QB with that arm

Is not an NFL QB with that arm

Repeat it after me ... it is easy


you Sir are a NUT

As Elaine said to the Soup Nazi- NEXT!!!!!
RE: Fromm  
UConn4523 : 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15503282 Debaser said:
Quote:
Is not an NFL QB with that arm

Is not an NFL QB with that arm

Is not an NFL QB with that arm

Repeat it after me ... it is easy


Ahh it wasn’t too long ago when you said Glennon was good. How’s that going for you?
RE: Glad my wife got me one of these for Xmas  
ColHowPepper : 5:16 pm : link
In comment 15502683 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Excellent, montana. Propose to the GM that it become the pinned tweet on the Giants' web site!
RE: RE: Fromm  
Debaser : 5:22 pm : link
In comment 15503456 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15503282 Debaser said:


Quote:


Is not an NFL QB with that arm

Is not an NFL QB with that arm

Is not an NFL QB with that arm

Repeat it after me ... it is easy



Ahh it wasn’t too long ago when you said Glennon was good. How’s that going for you?


I did? I said I was curious about him starting. I have seen it and the outcome is obviously disappointing but how was that game any worse than jones in the rams game? I don’t remember anyone thingkjg the answer was to start a fourth string qb who obviously cannot throw outside and later lacks arm strength to play in th nfl
Pages: 1 2 3 ... 24 25 26 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 