New York Giants - Dallas Cowboys Game Discussion Thread

he doesn't have a lot of zip on the throws. He is accurate though. He's a decent backup, better than Glennon. However he's not an NFL caliber starter
nonsense
Did Joe Montana have a cannon arm?
QB is 99% between the ears
This kid looked very good for a guy just thrown in there
Would love to see him as #1 after a full week of practice
I'm impressed so far
HE didn't have a cannon arm but he had a good arm for the NFL. No one ever said Montana is not an NFL QB. Fromm is now Montana the goat? Get a clue already. I get it you want the Giants to be good and all, but this team sucks ; it is not just the QB
Get a clue....i was comparing arm strength
not ready to order Jake's jacket and swear he was touched by the hand of god
just saying composure and accuracy counts for a lot
Kerry Collins had a true cannon and was the king of the
Pick 6....he had a wind tunnel ear to ear ....did you ever hear kerry interviewed?
No. But you don't need one to be a good starting QB in this league.
Would you take a Chad Pennington pre injuries? Or a Phil Rivers? Neither had great arms, but both could win. What impressed me was Fromm's accuracy, and his command at the line of scrimmage. An OC can work with that.
Don't forget, also, he didn't get the majority of snaps this week, so he's likely still trying to get in tune with the WR's. If Judge is smart, he starts Fromm the rest of the year, to see what he has. At worst, Fromm could be a cost effective backup.
Ahh it wasn’t too long ago when you said Glennon was good. How’s that going for you?
I did? I said I was curious about him starting. I have seen it and the outcome is obviously disappointing but how was that game any worse than jones in the rams game? I don’t remember anyone thingkjg the answer was to start a fourth string qb who obviously cannot throw outside and later lacks arm strength to play in th nfl
more accurate
I think we found our QB
Quote:
achilles jjus exploded
I think so. He went down without contact and grabbed that area of his leg.
Did the look back too, like someone stepped on his heel
Thought the same thing
LOL...STFU
Feel bad for the kid. But this should be it. He will certainly have a career in the media or with the Giants if he want. Great kid.
It is hard to find a bad thing to say about Shepard other than his injuries. The guy gave us 100% every time he stepped on the field.
Very rational and reasonable post.
Theoretically he was; barely seen him as an option though.
Is that what you learned in one drive with Shep dropping passes, jumping offsides, and popping his Achilles? Fromm looked good
He has a noodle arm that can't throw outside with any kind of zip
he makes the others calm too
Jones looks nervous as a cat on a hot tin roof back there
Glennon looks like a guy we found tossing balls in the parking lot before kickoff
Ahh it wasn’t too long ago when you said Glennon was good. How’s that going for you?
