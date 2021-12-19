for display only
Could It Be Any Harder for the Next GM?

christian : 12/19/2021 10:34 pm
Every week I watch, I come away realizing how little is in place for this team. This is a grown up set of problems for the next guy to figure out.

I think you must give complete autonomy to the next GM, or no one up to the task will take the gig. You’re asking the new guy to:

- Make a decision on or inherit a 2nd year coach with b/b 10+ loss seasons
- Make a decision on a former top 10 draft pick QB in year 4, with performance and injury concerns
- What to do with a former no. 2 overall pick who is the face of the franchise and in his 5th year, who looks very average
- Figure out what to do with an o-line with 4 free agents, and two former starters coming off big time injuries
- What to do financially to operate with a team next where 6 players make up 50%+ of your resources, not including a QB, and that’s right up against the cap
- What to do with ~30 unrestricted free agents
- Oh and they’ve lost 10 games 5 years in a row
It isn't as hard as you are saying  
jvm52106 : 12/19/2021 10:58 pm : link
As long as decisions are made with a full plan and vision in mind and a willingness to do things differently than what we have done recently. Make decisions, act and move as one mind.

Cut cap $'s, ignoring deadcapnfor 2022, just make space without future dead money or extensions for highly questionable guys.

Use our draft picks wisely- both with actual picks and moves to acquire picks or a player (ahem Vet QB)..

Trade Barkley, get as good as you can get and get cap relief.
No GM worth their salt  
Ned In Atlanta : 12/19/2021 11:02 pm : link
Walks into this dumpster fire with a meddling owner forcing a bad head coach, hamstrung with bloated had free agent acquisitions, with no cap room, a bad o line, bad/injury prone qb and an overpaid rb that the owner is infatuated with. That doesn’t even take into account that one of the owners has a high ranking position in the personnel department. I do not want Abrams. But given the circumstances someone like Pioli is probably best case. He’ll have to fire judge if they suck again and he’s proven to be at least an above average GM
Great question  
UberAlias : 12/19/2021 11:05 pm : link
I’d say there’s a lot of less obvious challenges as well. The teams carrying a hell of a lot of baggage right now, for sure. That includes things like salary cap situation, Joe Judge situation, owner situation, loss of patience from fan base, etc.
RE: If Mara hires from the outside..  
dancing blue bear : 12/19/2021 11:10 pm : link
No way in hell! there will be a cadre of people who hate him immediately, before day 1. Then he will make eneimies with every move that doesn't fit each fans personal criteria.

In the end he will be reviled like every GM in my lifetime (which is every GM they have ever had)
RE: RE: It's gonna be tough for sure.  
Scyber : 12/19/2021 11:10 pm : link
Are you? Reese won 2 SB's and is looked at as a joke and bottom GM around here.


That first SB was Reese's first year as GM. That was still mostly Accorsi's team. No doubt that 07 draft was key, but the core of that team was already in place. They had been to the playoffs in 05 and 06 prior to Reese taking over.

As for 11, Reese gets credit for it, but 11 is IMO a much flukier team than most. Not many teams make the playoffs, let alone SB with the 28th ranked rushing attack and 32nd ranked defense (or vice versa, I forget). He brought in some key contributors, but the cracks were already showing in his personnel decisions (OL in particular).

Reese is disliked here b/c he inherited a playoff team and was in charge when it fell apart. 3 playoff appearances in his first 5 years (2 SB), and then only 1 in the next 6.
Could It Be Any Harder for the Next GM?  
Spider43 : 12/19/2021 11:13 pm : link
Nope. It'll be easy. Getts is the worst.
It's actually a great opportunity  
Go Terps : 12/19/2021 11:14 pm : link
If ownership would butt out you're basically starting from scratch. It's a lot easier to develop an empty field into your vision than to redevelop a city block.

This team is only bathwater. There is no baby to throw out with it. There's no Eli Manning to work around or incorporate; there isn't a single player on the roster that has to figure into long term plans or that even really matters. You want to trade Toney? Go ahead. Want to trade Barkley, or Thomas? Fine.

They are beholden to nothing...except the Giants Way. And that's a problem.
RE: RE: RE: It's gonna be tough for sure.  
GF1080 : 12/19/2021 11:16 pm : link
Are you? Reese won 2 SB's and is looked at as a joke and bottom GM around here.



That first SB was Reese's first year as GM. That was still mostly Accorsi's team. No doubt that 07 draft was key, but the core of that team was already in place. They had been to the playoffs in 05 and 06 prior to Reese taking over.

As for 11, Reese gets credit for it, but 11 is IMO a much flukier team than most. Not many teams make the playoffs, let alone SB with the 28th ranked rushing attack and 32nd ranked defense (or vice versa, I forget). He brought in some key contributors, but the cracks were already showing in his personnel decisions (OL in particular).

Reese is disliked here b/c he inherited a playoff team and was in charge when it fell apart. 3 playoff appearances in his first 5 years (2 SB), and then only 1 in the next 6.


You've made my point.
My first step would be to trade as many rookie contracts as possible  
Go Terps : 12/19/2021 11:16 pm : link
Transfer that economic value out into future years.
RE: It's actually a great opportunity  
GF1080 : 12/19/2021 11:17 pm : link
In comment 15504178 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If ownership would butt out you're basically starting from scratch. It's a lot easier to develop an empty field into your vision than to redevelop a city block.

This team is only bathwater. There is no baby to throw out with it. There's no Eli Manning to work around or incorporate; there isn't a single player on the roster that has to figure into long term plans or that even really matters. You want to trade Toney? Go ahead. Want to trade Barkley, or Thomas? Fine.

They are beholden to nothing...except the Giants Way. And that's a problem.


You could have just ended with your last paragraph. We're not getting any credible front office people to interview here. Everyone thinks this looks like a positive GM but with ownership so down your neck and minions everywhere no one worth their salt will come here.
RE: …  
bw in dc : 12/19/2021 11:19 pm : link
For all of the reasons you enumerated is why Mara will go the safe route and promote Abrams. Mara considers access to the halls of Jints Central limited to those who have been baptized.

It's fait accompli. Abrams will let Judge stay, keep Gettleman's scouting system, he knows the cap situation, probably will mandated to keep Jones, etc, etc.

I mean, the script writes itself. And it absolutely kills me.
 
christian : 12/19/2021 11:25 pm : link
Terps, in theory that’s right, but there are some major practical barriers.

- You can’t hire a GM and coach sequentially after the season ends, so unless they fire DG this week, the new GM doesn’t get a say on coach

- The acceleration of guaranteed money remaining on the rookie and big dollar veteran contracts can’t all be absorbed next year, so cleaning house is a minimum 2 offseason exercise
RE: RE: RE: It's gonna be tough for sure.  
compton : 12/19/2021 11:27 pm : link
Reese was in charge of Ernie's draft. He doesn't get credit for that? And if he doesn't get credit why blame Ross for Reese poor drafts?
RE: …  
Go Terps : 12/19/2021 11:39 pm : link
I should have clarified on the second point - yeah it definitely can't all be done in one offseason.

But I don't think there's a single player on this roster that's part of a long term picture, or that is worth more than a second round pick.
 
christian : 12/19/2021 11:51 pm : link
That’s an interesting observation — maybe Thomas is worth a first, maybe?

But my larger point is practically, this is a big mess if a new GM wants to start over.

If you don’t get to pick the coach, and can’t move out the big financial pieces for two years.

The sell is “by 2024 you’ll get to start over.”

Sure, Mara could impose a win with Saquon decree.  
St. Jimmy : 12/19/2021 11:56 pm : link
.
The hyperbole here is staggering  
dancing blue bear : 12:17 am : link
There is plenty of good players on the roster.

The Cap is not as dire as is being speculated/ reported. Next years cap is not even set, and there is a massive jump the year after. There is no immediate need to resign any of our 18 draft, nor is anyone deserving at the moment. We did our big shopping last year in FA, this year is a huge draft class and journeymen.

ASsuming a degree of health and a good draft I expect the team to compete for the East next year.

There is a ton of draft picks and the owners will spend to the cap. They also spend on facilities etc. ie. they are not cheap. The division is shite.

If any candidate is afraid of this job he can kick rocks

the big ? is QB and HC.I expect them both back. and if they are it's a short leash
One could make a solid argument the next GM is already set up to fail  
moespree : 12:19 am : link
Especially if a head coach and QB are forced upon him. But given the cap limitations there's really not much a new GM can do.
RE: RE: …  
Dave in PA : 12:31 am : link
I should have clarified on the second point - yeah it definitely can't all be done in one offseason.

But I don't think there's a single player on this roster that's part of a long term picture, or that is worth more than a second round pick.
Andrew Thomas would net a first round pick from most teams. Other than him, they’ve got basically nothing of high value
The idea  
Mook80 : 12:32 am : link
that people won't be interested in the Giants GM opening is one of the dumbest things i've ever heard.

If they actually open the pool up to people without Giants connections, they will have a long, long list of people interested.

As awful as the Giants have been, it's a great job from a GM perspective. Mara will give you time, sometimes too much, to do what you want. You're getting at least 4 years. And you have two top 6-7 picks in your first draft.

The issue isnt going to be having people interested in the job, the issue is will mara consider anyone besides Abrams
.  
Go Terps : 12:38 am : link
What good players there are on the roster aren't going to make sense to pay a second contract - the timeline doesn't add up. They are more valuable as new draft picks in 2022 or, better yet, 2023 and 2024.
RE: .  
adamg : 12:39 am : link
Not necessarily. Thomas isn't for example.
I think Thomas is  
Go Terps : 12:43 am : link
He's not a bad player, though I don't think he's as good as he's made out to be here. Next year is already year 3 and the decision on his option. I'm not interested in paying him $15M+ a year to play left tackle for a terrible team. I think he served the Giants better traded for a future pick or picks. I think every current player does.
RE: I think Thomas is  
adamg : 12:49 am : link
That's called fetishizing potentiality buddy. You can accumulate enough draft picks to make a good team. Eventually you need flesh and blood players. Like Thomas.
honestly that is insane  
dancing blue bear : 12:55 am : link
Thomas is absolutely a cornerstone player. As is McKinny, Aziz, Robinson, Toney, Love, Dex, maybe Roche, Gates, Lemeiux. You don't get better by getting rid of good players. And you don't get all your good players at 1 time on rookie deals.

You also don't build a good team without veterans. And many of the vets we signed the last cpl years are good players, and not "Old" Blake,Leo,Adoree, JB are all plus players in their 20's
RE: The hyperbole here is staggering  
Optimus-NY : 1:10 am : link
Come again? You expect this team to compete for the East next year?
I do.  
dancing blue bear : 1:23 am : link
Compete for the east means be in the race to the end witha chance to win.

1- The east sucks. Dallas is the best team, and I was not impressed with them today. Wash and Philly are on our level

2- I think we have a solid defense. get back Blake and add stud pass rusher and some other draft picks, continued development of the young edge guys, mckinny and robinson the defense could be good.

3- rework the o-line. I like thomas and gates. add a high end OL or 2 , lemeix, bredson,peart, wilson to compete/ depth.


If Judge comes back he needds the team ready to go week 1. If he didn't learn that he's out of chances.

Ditto for grahm

Need a better OC. It's hard to judge kitchens. Judge will ride or die with this decision

We need better/ more consistent QB play. however that shakes out. Upgrade, trade, draft, improvement. I don't think we even need stellar play to compete for thedivision if the rest is in place.

Sure, I'm an optimist. but I watch a lot of the leaugue. theres a few great teams and a few shit teams. the rest are about the same
RE: honestly that is insane  
adamg : 1:24 am : link
The BBI nihilists are coming for you right now. Be wary, friend.
Nice Marmot!  
dancing blue bear : 1:32 am : link
...
"Talk about massive potential for growth"  
DonQuixote : 5:07 am : link
.
I know Basketball is a different game,  
Simms11 : 5:20 am : link
but look at the mess Sean Mark's of the NETS inherited and what he did without draft picks. Anyway, I think an up and coming GM could turn this thing around given the opportunity. I would give e him the first year to evaluate and then let the bloodletting occur. Have to also build up both lines first and foremost anyway.
RE: No GM worth their salt  
EricJ : 5:59 am : link
name an AVAILABLE GM who is worth his salt.
RE: The problem for any incoming GM  
joeinpa : 6:04 am : link
Have you spoken with John Mara about this. Or are you just stating with certainty something you really don’t know based on what you read on Twitter etc.
re: christian’s posts above  
Sean : 6:40 am : link
This isn’t a one off-season job. While I would strongly prefer to get the GM search started in week 17 per NFL’s new rules, hiring GM+HC is difficult to do in the same offseason.

It is very easy to envision a situation where Mara tells the prospective GM that Joe Judge will get another year, if the team struggles in 2022, the new GM will then be able to bring in his own HC.

2022 will likely be a transition year anyway, and this will buy time for the new GM. I don’t think it will discourage candidates.
Ok, you don't trade  
jvm52106 : 7:39 am : link
Andrew Thomas and turn this into an expansion team. His deal, his position and the fact that he can clearly play says you keep him.

You keep Leonard Williams and extend him long term and Free up a ton of cap.

Redo Martinez's contract and extend him hoping his knee injury isn't career altering- freeing up more money.

You cut SS (post June 1st), cut Bradberry, cut Dixon, trade Barkley, trade Dexter Lawrence, trade Jones.

You use your draft capital to acquire more capital.

RE: Ok, you don't trade  
EricJ : 7:42 am : link
yeah amazing to think someone would want us to remove our only guy on the OL who may actually be good.
The whole situation is worse than when DG was hired.  
Ivan15 : 7:57 am : link
Year 1 - A new GM from outside will not be responsible for a poor free agency class because he won’t have any cap space. Anything he does will be genius.

A new GM from outside will not be responsible for a bad draft. He won’t have had time to deal with a disfunctional scouting staff so any players he finds will be genius.

A new GM from outside will not have to fire Judge and hire a new HC because Judge will get a 1-year pass unless Mara fires Judge before a GM is hired.

A new GM from outside will not be blamed for another 4-win season.

For all these reasons, if you don’t want a “DG all over again” GM, you hire from within and fire him and Judge after one more miserable season.
The OP makes GREAT points.  
Dinger : 8:08 am : link
I don't think I often agree with you, christian, but here you've laid out serious issues the next GM faces. More and more I'm getting the feeling its Abrams and status quo will be on the plate next year. DJ will be the QB(with no great options in the draft and needing to fill so many other positions, I am ok with it as long as they build an OL for whomever the next QB is). I expect them to sign Barkley and most likely outbid themselves. I have a little more hope on the OL; Lemieux back, maybe gates, let Hernandez walk, draft two and pick up a FA or two, but if Abrams is relying on the same scouts, I'm not sure we'll be successful there. I THINK Abrams and Judge will be no better next year than DG and JJ the last two. I am HOPEFUL Mara burns it down after NEXT season (if he does it this year it would be better but he's not that smart) so there is more suffering for us as giants fans....time to find another fall sport to follow. I swore I'f never be a fan of soccer, but the Giants have truly pushed me to watch more and more. Go NYCFC!!!
I don't think it's that hard  
DavidinBMNY : 8:14 am : link
Fix the OL and screw "BPA". Get an OT and OC and be done with it. You then have 3 young starting OL rd 1 talent players. After that you have Gates, Bredeson, Lemiuex and Skura to round out spots. Peart just stays a backup and has to fight to even make the roster given his lack of development he's unlikely to make the team eve so if Gates his healthy and if there is a Center on the roster he can super flex as needed (start at Guard flex to tackle - like Diehl).
Add to Pass rush. Ximenes failed. Ellerson, Roche , Ojaluri are showing some things. Add more.

Upgrade IDL.

Add a RB good enough to make the giants forget about Barkley.

All of that can be accomplished in this draft with the first 5 picks which are all top 100.



BTW if Abrahams is the next GM  
DavidinBMNY : 8:16 am : link
How does anyone know he won't bring in outside talent evaluation?

I'd agree if he kept everything "intact" it would be a disaster, but if he brought in an excellent talent person (let's say for arguments sake he hired Jim Nagy as top guy)
I'd be fine with it.
RE: RE: RE: RE: It's gonna be tough for sure.  
FStubbs : 8:20 am : link
There is one reason why it works that way. Think real hard.
RE: Ok, you don't trade  
FStubbs : 8:21 am : link
Thomas is literally the only plus player we have. Maybe McKinney if he continues to improve.

Everyone else is either garbage and/or grossly overpaid on this roster.

I would trade roster+picks+cap situation with literally any of the other 31 teams in this league.
RE: I think Thomas is  
Justlurking : 8:23 am : link
Agree with you a lot but franchise LTs don’t grow on trees. AT is the one guy you keep. Their careers can last well into their 30s. I understand the point about getting value from wherever since the team is not built to win now, but real GMs have teams in playoff contention in 2-3 years. Especially with all of the draft capital the Giants have.

I also think there are a number of keepers on the defense.
RE: honestly that is insane  
Justlurking : 8:25 am : link
This is insane. Toney? He was healthy for one game. Gates may never play again. Can’t pay Dex due to LW’s ridiculous contract. Roche? Cmon man.
I disagree. I think the new GM will have it really easy  
mikeinbloomfield : 11:47 am : link
For the first time ever, the Giants will have lost at least 10 games 5 years in a row. With that kind of record, the new GM should be given the keys to do whatever they want to do. Cut Jones and Barkley? Awesome. Get rid of the entire OL and start over? Go nuts, man. Fire all the scouts and front office?Bye bye, losers. Change the name to the New York Assholes? Hell yeah, how much is a new jersey.
No shortage of work to do for the next GM. But he can  
Jimmy Googs : 1:42 pm : link
really put his stamp on a good turnaround story as well if he is good evaluator of talent and puts together a cohesive plan to build this thing back up. A new GM will need to:

1) revamp the decision-making process on player evaluation and acquisition
2) assess & revamp front office supporting personnel & processes. More turnover here the better.
3) determine select core & non-core players to retain (not many core) and determine key positions to target for upgrades in draft versus free agency
4) figure out ways to create some cap space (smartly) to better execute the rebuild. May have to include some trades of players that others in the organization feel are "core" but actually are not
5) Need to do some "wheeling & dealing" with draft picks. We have many in 2022, but need even more to service this level of a rebuild in an economical fashion
6) Take some risks but always be ready to walk away from table on any player (whether on roster or not)
7) Use 2022 to assess coaching staff
RE: RE: Ok, you don't trade  
adamg : 2:35 pm : link
It's Terps.
I'm with Terps  
The Jake : 2:49 pm : link
there's literally not a single player on this team worth building around and nobody should be untouchable. Thomas is a good player, not great. Paying him top dollar for a team that will win 5 games per season during his time here is not a good use of our limited resources.

And if dancing blue bear was right and we have so many quality players, why do we get our asses kicked every week?

The next GM is screwed, even if Mara backs off. You know why? Because it will take more than 3 years to fix this disaster. And the NY media/fans won't wait that long.
I want to strip the team down for parts  
dpinzow : 3:09 pm : link
But getting rid of Thomas, the only good OL we have, is a clown move
If I was GM/Coach, this is what I see and would likely do:  
Angel Eyes : 3:52 pm : link
Part 1.

1a. Quarterback. Jones has shown some flashes but is suspect due to his neck injuries (they're no fun, believe me). Would not recommend 5th year option. Cut Glennon. Possibly draft another quarterback in this year's draft (though not in the first) or the next (but let's say this year for argument's sake) and let Jones, Fromm, and rookie fight it out.
1b. Running Backs. We're likely stuck with Saquon for another year, Booker seems to be working well as a backup. Don't know what to make of Brightwell outside of special teams, Judge will likely keep him for that. Keep Penny as fullback and short-yardage specialist. Might want draft pick for rotation, though not early. We used to get good value for non first-rounders (Tiki, Jacobs, Ward and Bradshaw), what happened to that?
1c. Wide Receivers. Shepard has been competent when he's been able to play, but he's suffered a torn Achilles and I’m not sure what to do with him. Golladay hasn't shown much but we're stuck with him for another year at least with his contract. Slayton hasn't shown much (if any) progress, Ross is not under contract after 2021. Toney has shown flashes... when he's been on the field. Collin Johnson... barely a peep. Pharoh Cooper is primarily a return man and hasn't stunk Might want "X"-type wide receiver in later rounds to backup Golladay's skillset.
1d. Tight Ends. Engram is not under contract after 2021 and not reliable. Rudolph is getting old and not under contract after 2022. Smith (when he can see the field) is a good backup but is not under contract after 2022. Myarcik has shown some promise. May look for replacement for Engram but with better blocking and possibly hands; speed is not necessary.
1. Offensive line: cut Solder, Hernandez, and Price outright. Maybe Skura can hold the fort at center for a year if Gates is not ready; one-year deal. Bredeson and Lemieux can fight over one guard spot, the other can be filled by a rookie (or maybe Bredeson and Lemieux are starting while rookie does backup for a year). Thomas appears to be set at LT. The big question is RT: can Peart be ready to take the RT spot full-time, with another OT behind him, or should he remain as a swing? Cunningham might stay on as extra TE in heavy package or one of the practice squad protections.
