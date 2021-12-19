Could It Be Any Harder for the Next GM? christian : 12/19/2021 10:34 pm

Every week I watch, I come away realizing how little is in place for this team. This is a grown up set of problems for the next guy to figure out.



I think you must give complete autonomy to the next GM, or no one up to the task will take the gig. You’re asking the new guy to:



- Make a decision on or inherit a 2nd year coach with b/b 10+ loss seasons

- Make a decision on a former top 10 draft pick QB in year 4, with performance and injury concerns

- What to do with a former no. 2 overall pick who is the face of the franchise and in his 5th year, who looks very average

- Figure out what to do with an o-line with 4 free agents, and two former starters coming off big time injuries

- What to do financially to operate with a team next where 6 players make up 50%+ of your resources, not including a QB, and that’s right up against the cap

- What to do with ~30 unrestricted free agents

- Oh and they’ve lost 10 games 5 years in a row