Could It Be Any Harder for the Next GM?  

Every week I watch, I come away realizing how little is in place for this team. This is a grown up set of problems for the next guy to figure out.
I think you must give complete autonomy to the next GM, or no one up to the task will take the gig. You’re asking the new guy to:
- Make a decision on or inherit a 2nd year coach with b/b 10+ loss seasons
- Make a decision on a former top 10 draft pick QB in year 4, with performance and injury concerns
- What to do with a former no. 2 overall pick who is the face of the franchise and in his 5th year, who looks very average
- Figure out what to do with an o-line with 4 free agents, and two former starters coming off big time injuries
- What to do financially to operate with a team next where 6 players make up 50%+ of your resources, not including a QB, and that’s right up against the cap
- What to do with ~30 unrestricted free agents
- Oh and they’ve lost 10 games 5 years in a row
Cut cap $'s, ignoring deadcapnfor 2022, just make space without future dead money or extensions for highly questionable guys.
Use our draft picks wisely- both with actual picks and moves to acquire picks or a player (ahem Vet QB)..
Trade Barkley, get as good as you can get and get cap relief.
No way in hell! there will be a cadre of people who hate him immediately, before day 1. Then he will make eneimies with every move that doesn't fit each fans personal criteria.
In the end he will be reviled like every GM in my lifetime (which is every GM they have ever had)
Quote:
BUT, on the flip-side, the motivating factor has to be that if you are the GM (and head coach, and QB) that gets this franchise back to where they belong, you are going to live on as a legend in this franchise forever. And if you're the GM or coach or QB that gets them back to a Super Bowl, you're going to go down with the Bill Parcells', Tom Coughlins', Phil Simms', and Eli Mannings' where you will be remembered forever in this franchise, the fanbase, and NYC.
It's quite the opportunity, as difficult as it's going to be.
Are you? Reese won 2 SB's and is looked at as a joke and bottom GM around here.
That first SB was Reese's first year as GM. That was still mostly Accorsi's team. No doubt that 07 draft was key, but the core of that team was already in place. They had been to the playoffs in 05 and 06 prior to Reese taking over.
As for 11, Reese gets credit for it, but 11 is IMO a much flukier team than most. Not many teams make the playoffs, let alone SB with the 28th ranked rushing attack and 32nd ranked defense (or vice versa, I forget). He brought in some key contributors, but the cracks were already showing in his personnel decisions (OL in particular).
Reese is disliked here b/c he inherited a playoff team and was in charge when it fell apart. 3 playoff appearances in his first 5 years (2 SB), and then only 1 in the next 6.
This team is only bathwater. There is no baby to throw out with it. There's no Eli Manning to work around or incorporate; there isn't a single player on the roster that has to figure into long term plans or that even really matters. You want to trade Toney? Go ahead. Want to trade Barkley, or Thomas? Fine.
They are beholden to nothing...except the Giants Way. And that's a problem.
Quote:
In comment 15504145 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
BUT, on the flip-side, the motivating factor has to be that if you are the GM (and head coach, and QB) that gets this franchise back to where they belong, you are going to live on as a legend in this franchise forever. And if you're the GM or coach or QB that gets them back to a Super Bowl, you're going to go down with the Bill Parcells', Tom Coughlins', Phil Simms', and Eli Mannings' where you will be remembered forever in this franchise, the fanbase, and NYC.
It's quite the opportunity, as difficult as it's going to be.
Are you? Reese won 2 SB's and is looked at as a joke and bottom GM around here.
You've made my point.
This team is only bathwater. There is no baby to throw out with it. There's no Eli Manning to work around or incorporate; there isn't a single player on the roster that has to figure into long term plans or that even really matters. You want to trade Toney? Go ahead. Want to trade Barkley, or Thomas? Fine.
They are beholden to nothing...except the Giants Way. And that's a problem.
You could have just ended with your last paragraph. We're not getting any credible front office people to interview here. Everyone thinks this looks like a positive GM but with ownership so down your neck and minions everywhere no one worth their salt will come here.
You really need to be formally interviewing all available GM candidates right now, and ready to hit the ground running during the early period for employed candidates.
Unless of course it’s been decided Judge stays.
For all of the reasons you enumerated is why Mara will go the safe route and promote Abrams. Mara considers access to the halls of Jints Central limited to those who have been baptized.
It's fait accompli. Abrams will let Judge stay, keep Gettleman's scouting system, he knows the cap situation, probably will mandated to keep Jones, etc, etc.
I mean, the script writes itself. And it absolutely kills me.
- You can’t hire a GM and coach sequentially after the season ends, so unless they fire DG this week, the new GM doesn’t get a say on coach
- The acceleration of guaranteed money remaining on the rookie and big dollar veteran contracts can’t all be absorbed next year, so cleaning house is a minimum 2 offseason exercise
Quote:
In comment 15504145 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
BUT, on the flip-side, the motivating factor has to be that if you are the GM (and head coach, and QB) that gets this franchise back to where they belong, you are going to live on as a legend in this franchise forever. And if you're the GM or coach or QB that gets them back to a Super Bowl, you're going to go down with the Bill Parcells', Tom Coughlins', Phil Simms', and Eli Mannings' where you will be remembered forever in this franchise, the fanbase, and NYC.
It's quite the opportunity, as difficult as it's going to be.
Are you? Reese won 2 SB's and is looked at as a joke and bottom GM around here.
Reese was in charge of Ernie's draft. He doesn't get credit for that? And if he doesn't get credit why blame Ross for Reese poor drafts?
- You can’t hire a GM and coach sequentially after the season ends, so unless they fire DG this week, the new GM doesn’t get a say on coach
- The acceleration of guaranteed money remaining on the rookie and big dollar veteran contracts can’t all be absorbed next year, so cleaning house is a minimum 2 offseason exercise
I should have clarified on the second point - yeah it definitely can't all be done in one offseason.
But I don't think there's a single player on this roster that's part of a long term picture, or that is worth more than a second round pick.
But my larger point is practically, this is a big mess if a new GM wants to start over.
If you don’t get to pick the coach, and can’t move out the big financial pieces for two years.
The sell is “by 2024 you’ll get to start over.”
The Cap is not as dire as is being speculated/ reported. Next years cap is not even set, and there is a massive jump the year after. There is no immediate need to resign any of our 18 draft, nor is anyone deserving at the moment. We did our big shopping last year in FA, this year is a huge draft class and journeymen.
ASsuming a degree of health and a good draft I expect the team to compete for the East next year.
There is a ton of draft picks and the owners will spend to the cap. They also spend on facilities etc. ie. they are not cheap. The division is shite.
If any candidate is afraid of this job he can kick rocks
the big ? is QB and HC.I expect them both back. and if they are it's a short leash
Quote:
Terps, in theory that’s right, but there are some major practical barriers.
- You can’t hire a GM and coach sequentially after the season ends, so unless they fire DG this week, the new GM doesn’t get a say on coach
- The acceleration of guaranteed money remaining on the rookie and big dollar veteran contracts can’t all be absorbed next year, so cleaning house is a minimum 2 offseason exercise
I should have clarified on the second point - yeah it definitely can't all be done in one offseason.
But I don't think there's a single player on this roster that's part of a long term picture, or that is worth more than a second round pick.
If they actually open the pool up to people without Giants connections, they will have a long, long list of people interested.
As awful as the Giants have been, it's a great job from a GM perspective. Mara will give you time, sometimes too much, to do what you want. You're getting at least 4 years. And you have two top 6-7 picks in your first draft.
The issue isnt going to be having people interested in the job, the issue is will mara consider anyone besides Abrams
Not necessarily. Thomas isn't for example.
That's called fetishizing potentiality buddy. You can accumulate enough draft picks to make a good team. Eventually you need flesh and blood players. Like Thomas.
You also don't build a good team without veterans. And many of the vets we signed the last cpl years are good players, and not "Old" Blake,Leo,Adoree, JB are all plus players in their 20's
The Cap is not as dire as is being speculated/ reported. Next years cap is not even set, and there is a massive jump the year after. There is no immediate need to resign any of our 18 draft, nor is anyone deserving at the moment. We did our big shopping last year in FA, this year is a huge draft class and journeymen.
ASsuming a degree of health and a good draft I expect the team to compete for the East next year.
There is a ton of draft picks and the owners will spend to the cap. They also spend on facilities etc. ie. they are not cheap. The division is shite.
If any candidate is afraid of this job he can kick rocks
the big ? is QB and HC.I expect them both back. and if they are it's a short leash
Come again? You expect this team to compete for the East next year?
1- The east sucks. Dallas is the best team, and I was not impressed with them today. Wash and Philly are on our level
2- I think we have a solid defense. get back Blake and add stud pass rusher and some other draft picks, continued development of the young edge guys, mckinny and robinson the defense could be good.
3- rework the o-line. I like thomas and gates. add a high end OL or 2 , lemeix, bredson,peart, wilson to compete/ depth.
If Judge comes back he needds the team ready to go week 1. If he didn't learn that he's out of chances.
Ditto for grahm
Need a better OC. It's hard to judge kitchens. Judge will ride or die with this decision
We need better/ more consistent QB play. however that shakes out. Upgrade, trade, draft, improvement. I don't think we even need stellar play to compete for thedivision if the rest is in place.
Sure, I'm an optimist. but I watch a lot of the leaugue. theres a few great teams and a few shit teams. the rest are about the same
You also don't build a good team without veterans. And many of the vets we signed the last cpl years are good players, and not "Old" Blake,Leo,Adoree, JB are all plus players in their 20's
The BBI nihilists are coming for you right now. Be wary, friend.
name an AVAILABLE GM who is worth his salt.
The most qualified GMs won't want to do this.
Have you spoken with John Mara about this. Or are you just stating with certainty something you really don’t know based on what you read on Twitter etc.
It is very easy to envision a situation where Mara tells the prospective GM that Joe Judge will get another year, if the team struggles in 2022, the new GM will then be able to bring in his own HC.
2022 will likely be a transition year anyway, and this will buy time for the new GM. I don’t think it will discourage candidates.
You keep Leonard Williams and extend him long term and Free up a ton of cap.
Redo Martinez's contract and extend him hoping his knee injury isn't career altering- freeing up more money.
You cut SS (post June 1st), cut Bradberry, cut Dixon, trade Barkley, trade Dexter Lawrence, trade Jones.
You use your draft capital to acquire more capital.
yeah amazing to think someone would want us to remove our only guy on the OL who may actually be good.
A new GM from outside will not be responsible for a bad draft. He won’t have had time to deal with a disfunctional scouting staff so any players he finds will be genius.
A new GM from outside will not have to fire Judge and hire a new HC because Judge will get a 1-year pass unless Mara fires Judge before a GM is hired.
A new GM from outside will not be blamed for another 4-win season.
For all these reasons, if you don’t want a “DG all over again” GM, you hire from within and fire him and Judge after one more miserable season.
Add to Pass rush. Ximenes failed. Ellerson, Roche , Ojaluri are showing some things. Add more.
Upgrade IDL.
Add a RB good enough to make the giants forget about Barkley.
All of that can be accomplished in this draft with the first 5 picks which are all top 100.
I'd agree if he kept everything "intact" it would be a disaster, but if he brought in an excellent talent person (let's say for arguments sake he hired Jim Nagy as top guy)
I'd be fine with it.
Quote:
In comment 15504147 GF1080 said:
Quote:
In comment 15504145 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
BUT, on the flip-side, the motivating factor has to be that if you are the GM (and head coach, and QB) that gets this franchise back to where they belong, you are going to live on as a legend in this franchise forever. And if you're the GM or coach or QB that gets them back to a Super Bowl, you're going to go down with the Bill Parcells', Tom Coughlins', Phil Simms', and Eli Mannings' where you will be remembered forever in this franchise, the fanbase, and NYC.
It's quite the opportunity, as difficult as it's going to be.
Are you? Reese won 2 SB's and is looked at as a joke and bottom GM around here.
Reese was in charge of Ernie's draft. He doesn't get credit for that? And if he doesn't get credit why blame Ross for Reese poor drafts?
There is one reason why it works that way. Think real hard.
You keep Leonard Williams and extend him long term and Free up a ton of cap.
Redo Martinez's contract and extend him hoping his knee injury isn't career altering- freeing up more money.
You cut SS (post June 1st), cut Bradberry, cut Dixon, trade Barkley, trade Dexter Lawrence, trade Jones.
You use your draft capital to acquire more capital.
Thomas is literally the only plus player we have. Maybe McKinney if he continues to improve.
Everyone else is either garbage and/or grossly overpaid on this roster.
I would trade roster+picks+cap situation with literally any of the other 31 teams in this league.
Agree with you a lot but franchise LTs don’t grow on trees. AT is the one guy you keep. Their careers can last well into their 30s. I understand the point about getting value from wherever since the team is not built to win now, but real GMs have teams in playoff contention in 2-3 years. Especially with all of the draft capital the Giants have.
I also think there are a number of keepers on the defense.
You also don't build a good team without veterans. And many of the vets we signed the last cpl years are good players, and not "Old" Blake,Leo,Adoree, JB are all plus players in their 20's
This is insane. Toney? He was healthy for one game. Gates may never play again. Can’t pay Dex due to LW’s ridiculous contract. Roche? Cmon man.
1) revamp the decision-making process on player evaluation and acquisition
2) assess & revamp front office supporting personnel & processes. More turnover here the better.
3) determine select core & non-core players to retain (not many core) and determine key positions to target for upgrades in draft versus free agency
4) figure out ways to create some cap space (smartly) to better execute the rebuild. May have to include some trades of players that others in the organization feel are "core" but actually are not
5) Need to do some "wheeling & dealing" with draft picks. We have many in 2022, but need even more to service this level of a rebuild in an economical fashion
6) Take some risks but always be ready to walk away from table on any player (whether on roster or not)
7) Use 2022 to assess coaching staff
Quote:
Andrew Thomas and turn this into an expansion team. His deal, his position and the fact that he can clearly play says you keep him.
yeah amazing to think someone would want us to remove our only guy on the OL who may actually be good.
It's Terps.
And if dancing blue bear was right and we have so many quality players, why do we get our asses kicked every week?
The next GM is screwed, even if Mara backs off. You know why? Because it will take more than 3 years to fix this disaster. And the NY media/fans won't wait that long.
1a. Quarterback. Jones has shown some flashes but is suspect due to his neck injuries (they're no fun, believe me). Would not recommend 5th year option. Cut Glennon. Possibly draft another quarterback in this year's draft (though not in the first) or the next (but let's say this year for argument's sake) and let Jones, Fromm, and rookie fight it out.
1b. Running Backs. We're likely stuck with Saquon for another year, Booker seems to be working well as a backup. Don't know what to make of Brightwell outside of special teams, Judge will likely keep him for that. Keep Penny as fullback and short-yardage specialist. Might want draft pick for rotation, though not early. We used to get good value for non first-rounders (Tiki, Jacobs, Ward and Bradshaw), what happened to that?
1c. Wide Receivers. Shepard has been competent when he's been able to play, but he's suffered a torn Achilles and I’m not sure what to do with him. Golladay hasn't shown much but we're stuck with him for another year at least with his contract. Slayton hasn't shown much (if any) progress, Ross is not under contract after 2021. Toney has shown flashes... when he's been on the field. Collin Johnson... barely a peep. Pharoh Cooper is primarily a return man and hasn't stunk Might want "X"-type wide receiver in later rounds to backup Golladay's skillset.
1d. Tight Ends. Engram is not under contract after 2021 and not reliable. Rudolph is getting old and not under contract after 2022. Smith (when he can see the field) is a good backup but is not under contract after 2022. Myarcik has shown some promise. May look for replacement for Engram but with better blocking and possibly hands; speed is not necessary.
1. Offensive line: cut Solder, Hernandez, and Price outright. Maybe Skura can hold the fort at center for a year if Gates is not ready; one-year deal. Bredeson and Lemieux can fight over one guard spot, the other can be filled by a rookie (or maybe Bredeson and Lemieux are starting while rookie does backup for a year). Thomas appears to be set at LT. The big question is RT: can Peart be ready to take the RT spot full-time, with another OT behind him, or should he remain as a swing? Cunningham might stay on as extra TE in heavy package or one of the practice squad protections.