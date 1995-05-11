for display only
Daniel Jones done for the season

Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:52 pm
Jordan Raanan

@JordanRaanan
The Giants are shutting down QB Daniel Jones for the remainder of the season because of his neck injury, per source. A premature end to his third professional season. There is optimism the injury is not expected to affect Jones’ long-term future.
Feel better DJ.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:17 pm : link
But he isn't long term answer.
Good!  
TC : 4:18 pm : link
Just in case he has a future, I don't want to see it wasted on this abortion of a season.

Wanna see more of Jake The Snake. Compared to Glennon he looked like a young Kurt Warner.
transparency?  
bc4life : 4:18 pm : link
it's personal medical information. and it's company information. fans aren't entitled to the specifics of his injury. and maybe the Giants and/or Jones were hoping for a better alternative
DG is  
The Jake : 4:18 pm : link
the dumbest guy in the room, who happens to think he's the smartest guy in the room.
RE: RE: Let's be honest here...  
Eli Wilson : 4:19 pm : link
In comment 15505210 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15505203 bw in dc said:


Quote:


This organization now needs to assume Jones isn't the solution anymore and move onto different QB ideas.



Yup. I hope he's ok, but they can't enter next season with him as the starter. That would be a complete joke.


I'm shocked that you two came to this conclusion. Producer and Debaser should be next, lol.
You don’t mess with a neck/spine risk  
Les in TO : 4:20 pm : link
Especially for the duration of garbage time in a lost season. Hard no on the fifth year option. Let him sing for his supper next year assuming he is able to recover.
RE: Let's be honest here...  
Matt M. : 4:21 pm : link
In comment 15505203 bw in dc said:
Quote:
This organization now needs to assume Jones isn't the solution anymore and move onto different QB ideas.
Agreed. It is sad and maybe insensitive, but this is a big deal and their secrecy doesn't bode well for him. I think they have to plan on needing a new QB.

From a team standpoint, I think it would have been better to have him play out his 4th year behind what, I hope, is a much improved OL. It would not be ideal to spend another top 10 pick on a QB, especially in this draft, without first fixing the OL.
The perfect out for Mara  
Knineteen : 4:22 pm : link
"Well, we were missing our starting QB for almost half the season..."
Judge runs this kid until he gets hurt  
ghost718 : 4:23 pm : link
Than he tries to act like the other teams won't be able figure it out,with the facts being a neck injury and a quarterback.

The joke is always on him
What is a telling indictment on the front office  
DavidinBMNY : 4:29 pm : link
Is this team degraded they backup QB situation this year. McCoy is capable of winning a few games.

Jones is injury prone. He's missed time each year. And so we get to watch Glennon lose every game and then the actual guy they are going with was a practice squad QB. So basically, we degraded from a capable experienced mobile gamer to the practice squad.

If they "think" Jones is going to come back next year they better get a decent backup next year and they should have 3 qbs on the roster with a developmental kid as well. If they caught lighting in a bottle with From that would be a shock, but regardless they need a backup QB who can win games.

Everything this franchise does signals incompetence. At least they made the prudent decision for Jones's quality of life and health.
RE: RE: RE: Let's be honest here...  
Go Terps : 4:31 pm : link
In comment 15505235 Eli Wilson said:
Quote:
In comment 15505210 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15505203 bw in dc said:


Quote:


This organization now needs to assume Jones isn't the solution anymore and move onto different QB ideas.



Yup. I hope he's ok, but they can't enter next season with him as the starter. That would be a complete joke.



I'm shocked that you two came to this conclusion. Producer and Debaser should be next, lol.


You shouldn't be shocked. This season and Jones's career have played out pretty much as we said it would.
Duggan  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4:33 pm : link
Judge said there's no plan for Jones to undergo surgery. He said doctors have said that rest and treatment is all that's needed. Judge said there are no concerns that Jones will be at greater risk for injury when he does return.
RE: Didn’t someone  
ColHowPepper : 4:33 pm : link
In comment 15505199 tyrik13 said:
Quote:
On here say this weeks ago? I can’t remember who it was, but kudos to you sir
I commented that my referee assignor heard early on (~ 10 days after Eagles' game) that DJ's injury was going to be season ending. This was maybe a week or so before the carpenter. BBI's Search engine sucks, so I can't find it (Members' Recent Activity doesn't go back that far). But I put it out there, don't think it received any replies.
Bad things happen to bad teams  
M.S. : 4:37 pm : link

And bad teams have bad things happen to them.

1964-1980.
RE: RE: Certain not surprised to see  
k2tampa : 4:38 pm : link
In comment 15505164 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15505161 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


that shoe drop. But do that actually have a diagnosis of his problem? I haven't seen one. So far the whole thing has beena bunch of BS



There has been zero transparency on this.

Just stupid games on the part of the Jints.


There is that little thing called HIPPA.
RE: Duggan  
RCPhoenix : 4:39 pm : link
In comment 15505258 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Judge said there's no plan for Jones to undergo surgery. He said doctors have said that rest and treatment is all that's needed. Judge said there are no concerns that Jones will be at greater risk for injury when he does return.


Please - they knew he was done otherwise they wouldn't have signed Fromm. I don't trust anything Judge says here.

Judge is from the Little Bill school of injury information, unfortunately he's not from the Little Bill school of how to be a head coach.
RE: RE: RE: Certain not surprised to see  
guitarguybs12 : 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15505268 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15505164 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15505161 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


that shoe drop. But do that actually have a diagnosis of his problem? I haven't seen one. So far the whole thing has beena bunch of BS



There has been zero transparency on this.

Just stupid games on the part of the Jints.



There is that little thing called HIPPA.


True but at the same time coaches are coming out all the time with specific injury diagnosis. Just today Ariens came right out and said Godwin tore his ACL. What's the difference?
HIPAA?  
RCPhoenix : 4:41 pm : link
That doesn't seem to apply for ACL injuries, so why would it apply here? No law is misused more for keeping information from people than HIPAA
RE: This sucks  
Debaser : 4:43 pm : link
In comment 15505225 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Because the jury remains out on him. Any game action would be useful in the evaluation of him for the next GM.

I’m thinking QB is high on the Giants list of priorities this off-season. Not sure if they will go the draft route with this weak class.

Don’t know about paying the price tag for Wilson. I’m thinking a bridge guy like Jimmy G is more likely. If they make a trade, maybe Carr is available for less?

DG has failed so miserably...this is the definition of QB hell. And the Oline and pass rush still suck. And guys he cut like Flowers, Apple, and Pugh are thriving on other teams.


This Flowers bullshit! Go back and watch some 2018 Giants. The guy was a fucking human turnstile. He didn't want to play Guard here. He almost got Eli killed. Jeez I get this team sucks; I get you think Fromm will be Joe montana or Kurt Warner or Tankerton (new one ) but Flowers !!
HIPPA doesn't exist. It's HIPAA and it does not apply here.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4:45 pm : link
The word "privacy" is not in the name Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Certain not surprised to see  
BigBlueJ : 4:46 pm : link
In comment 15505275 guitarguybs12 said:
Quote:
In comment 15505268 k2tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 15505164 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15505161 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


that shoe drop. But do that actually have a diagnosis of his problem? I haven't seen one. So far the whole thing has beena bunch of BS



There has been zero transparency on this.

Just stupid games on the part of the Jints.



There is that little thing called HIPPA.



True but at the same time coaches are coming out all the time with specific injury diagnosis. Just today Ariens came right out and said Godwin tore his ACL. What's the difference?


That is not what HIPPA is. You have never witness doctors advising the press of high profile people's condition on the news?
Wait  
Leg of Theismann : 4:48 pm : link
so we still don't know what the injury is exactly? what the hell is going on?
The inevitable outcome everyone saw coming  
UberAlias : 4:52 pm : link
While the team was stringing us along.
Heal up Daniel  
JB_in_DC : 4:55 pm : link
What a bizarre season
HIPAA, lol  
Mad Mike : 5:02 pm : link
*
I'm curious  
TJ : 5:10 pm : link
Can Giants say "we expect a full recovery" if it's not true? Is there anything in NFL rules that requires truthful statements re player injury info?
RE: I'm curious  
Mad Mike : 5:14 pm : link
In comment 15505315 TJ said:
Quote:
Can Giants say "we expect a full recovery" if it's not true? Is there anything in NFL rules that requires truthful statements re player injury info?

I think the league's rules about how teams report injuries only pertain to weekly injury reports.
RE: RE: Let's be honest here...  
joeinpa : 5:14 pm : link
In comment 15505210 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15505203 bw in dc said:


Quote:


This organization now needs to assume Jones isn't the solution anymore and move onto different QB ideas.



Yup. I hope he's ok, but they can't enter next season with him as the starter. That would be a complete joke.


“Complete joke?” Has anyone ever suggested to you, that overstating things is not the best way to make your pt.
Jones has had an awful 3 years here  
Go Terps : 5:17 pm : link
Running it back in 2021 was an error. Repeating that error would be exactly what I said - a complete joke.
I find it ridculous  
Crazed Dogs : 5:17 pm : link
that the team is not providing the specifics of the injury. Must be one heck of a "neck strain".... they so suck
I wîl be shocked if  
Dave on the UWS : 5:18 pm : link
His cervical nerves are NOT involved. If so, I want NO part of him next year. But of course it’s “ I’m afraid of the optics Mara “ so he’ll stupidly pick up his 5th yr option. When his career ends with the first serious hit up high we will be even more screwed with the salary cap/ the Giants Way!
Didn't know if this was going to turn into an  
Jimmy Googs : 5:19 pm : link
Appreciation Thread...
RE: Jones has had an awful 3 years here  
eugibs : 5:37 pm : link
In comment 15505324 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Running it back in 2021 was an error. Repeating that error would be exactly what I said - a complete joke.


Assuming he does not need to retire, if he is brought back in any capacity other than a guy who will be competing with other viable alternatives to be the starting quarterback, then it will be a complete joke. That is not an overstatement. Nothing he has shown in his play or in his capacity to stay on the field the last three years has earned him another season as the undisputed starting quarterback. Again, this is assuming he does not need to retire which, of course, would render this entire discussion moot.
Peyton had a serious neck injury, had surgery  
BigBlueNH : 5:50 pm : link
and came back and played several years without issue. Those of you suggesting that this is career-threatening, or that the Giants are "hiding" something really bad, are just speculating based on nothing.

Those of us who have suffered from neck issues know that (1) they can take awhile to resolve and (2) unless there is significant pathology observed by MRI, Drs don't always know precisely what is causing the pain, other than a "strain".
RE: RE: Duggan  
CT Charlie : 5:51 pm : link
In comment 15505272 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 15505258 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


Judge said there's no plan for Jones to undergo surgery. He said doctors have said that rest and treatment is all that's needed. Judge said there are no concerns that Jones will be at greater risk for injury when he does return.



Please - they knew he was done otherwise they wouldn't have signed Fromm. I don't trust anything Judge says here.

Judge is from the Little Bill school of injury information, unfortunately he's not from the Little Bill school of how to be a head coach.


Well, many would say Little Bill wasn't Little Bill in his years at Cleveland. Just as a reminder...

(1991) 6-10
(1992) 7-9
(1993) 7-9
(1994) 11-5
(1995) 5-11


RE: “Per source”: the usual unaccountable cover for a story that someone  
Bear vs Shark : 6:04 pm : link
In comment 15505202 plato said:
Quote:
Is selling for a reason that profits or suits them. Like any other assertion I prefer to listen to those with evidence, named figure, or someway to hold the purveyor accountable.

It doesn’t surprise me that giants want to see more of Fromm, and they have Glennon, so they don’t need Jones as a body who can’t play. I just hope he does not have Cervical Stenosis, or some other career threatening condition. But “per source” belongs on CNN or other disinformation source.
I've seen you trot this stupid line out so many times, both about football, and not.

You clearly don't understand how journalism works. If someone is a "fake source", they're immediately burned. "Per Source" is usually just someone who cannot be named otherwise they'd lose their job or be the victim of retribution. It's also a way for journalists to keep sources alive.

Stop believing that just because a source can't be named publicly, they don't exist. It's stupid as fuck and had a very obvious explanation.
RE: I find it ridculous  
Bizfoodie : 6:05 pm : link
In comment 15505325 Crazed Dogs said:
Quote:
that the team is not providing the specifics of the injury. Must be one heck of a "neck strain".... they so suck


Think whatever the injury is it has to be really serious. I know neck injuries are serious period but more serious than a regular strain.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Let's be honest here...  
EricJ : 6:06 pm : link
In comment 15505254 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15505235 Eli Wilson said:


Quote:


In comment 15505210 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15505203 bw in dc said:


Quote:


This organization now needs to assume Jones isn't the solution anymore and move onto different QB ideas.



Yup. I hope he's ok, but they can't enter next season with him as the starter. That would be a complete joke.



I'm shocked that you two came to this conclusion. Producer and Debaser should be next, lol.



You shouldn't be shocked. This season and Jones's career have played out pretty much as we said it would.


Your sarcasm detector is broken...
The carpenter will now forever be remembered  
RELICDOA : 6:11 pm : link
BBI legend…. Just like that
RE: Peyton had a serious neck injury, had surgery  
compton : 6:23 pm : link
In comment 15505355 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
and came back and played several years without issue. Those of you suggesting that this is career-threatening, or that the Giants are "hiding" something really bad, are just speculating based on nothing.

Those of us who have suffered from neck issues know that (1) they can take awhile to resolve and (2) unless there is significant pathology observed by MRI, Drs don't always know precisely what is causing the pain, other than a "strain".


Peyton is a HOF quaterback. Even at 80% Peyton was still a top 10 QB. So yeah, he was able to come back from neck injury. On the other hand, DJ is not very good and if he comes back at 85% capacity it will get down right ugly around here.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Certain not surprised to see  
k2tampa : 6:39 pm : link
In comment 15505275 guitarguybs12 said:
Quote:
In comment 15505268 k2tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 15505164 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15505161 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


that shoe drop. But do that actually have a diagnosis of his problem? I haven't seen one. So far the whole thing has beena bunch of BS



There has been zero transparency on this.

Just stupid games on the part of the Jints.



There is that little thing called HIPPA.



True but at the same time coaches are coming out all the time with specific injury diagnosis. Just today Ariens came right out and said Godwin tore his ACL. What's the difference?


And it's all up to Jones. If he doesn't want the details given out, HIPPA prevents the Giants or their doctors from giving it out. Neither you nor I have any idea if that's what is going on, but it's what HIPPA says. There is no exception in HIPPA for professional sports teams. Now if Jones doesn't care, then it's up to the Giants to decide what to release.

Kind of funny that many here don't think anyone has a right to ask if they have been vaccinated, but they feel they deserve to know what's up with Jones' injury.
I hope he recovers but if he doesn’t  
Earl the goat : 6:39 pm : link
They should take Kenny Pickett in second round
RE: RE: Certain not surprised to see  
Gatorade Dunk : 6:50 pm : link
In comment 15505164 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15505161 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


that shoe drop. But do that actually have a diagnosis of his problem? I haven't seen one. So far the whole thing has beena bunch of BS



There has been zero transparency on this.

Just stupid games on the part of the Jints.

Not only was the carpenter correct all along - before any of the beats even reported the injury - but the Giants' state media methods were on full display for all to see.
RE: So Surprised! Sarcasm Off  
Gatorade Dunk : 6:53 pm : link
In comment 15505185 youngd1974 said:
Quote:
He should have been IR'ed a couple weeks ago.

There was no benefit to putting DJ on IR. The Giants don't have enough cap room to replace him. They probably waited a few weeks until the prorata of the minimum salary was within their cap room range.
Wish Jones the best  
Sean : 6:55 pm : link
.
RE: HIPPA doesn't exist. It's HIPAA and it does not apply here.  
Gatorade Dunk : 6:56 pm : link
In comment 15505282 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
The word "privacy" is not in the name Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

This.

HIPAA (not HIPPA) protects your medical records when they're being shared electronically. It's about privity, not privacy.
 
christian : 7:03 pm : link
Barnes’s statement was written by an attorney looking to avoid a grievance.

I don’t know the HIPAA regulations all that well, but my basic understanding is an employer is not a covered entity and if the patient discloses to the employer their medical records, the employer isn’t obligated to not share that information.

The Giants aren’t going to disclose the finer details of what’s wrong with Jones because it’s not in their interest. Not because they can’t.
RE: Jones has had an awful 3 years here  
uconngiant : 7:15 pm : link
In comment 15505324 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Running it back in 2021 was an error. Repeating that error would be exactly what I said - a complete joke.


Really wow you are dense

The offensive line has been offensive the entire time but that's on him. You bw in DC, and Producer are idiots
Fromm seems smart, fast  
MeanBunny : 7:15 pm : link
Fromm had some good analysis from this guy during draft.
Reminds me of the crap Doug Flutie kept getting all his life, despite some good results.
Folks focus a lot of obvious physical attributes but remember Glennon throws a mean, beautiful interception. Nice tight spiral, right into the cornerbacks.
Fromm sort of had a zippy, west coast offense, surgical strike ability with occasional nice plonk into Golliday zone.
Seriously, he may be the smartest QB on the team
No ball flipping. Nice sidearm low balls under the pass rush. Real fast, arena football instincts. Good leadership in the huddle. Body language is a gamer. I hope he succeeds. What a story that would be...like a Kurt Warner story. From backwater to starter
Fromm NFL background - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Jones has had an awful 3 years here  
joeinpa : 7:19 pm : link
In comment 15505343 eugibs said:
Quote:
In comment 15505324 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Running it back in 2021 was an error. Repeating that error would be exactly what I said - a complete joke.



Assuming he does not need to retire, if he is brought back in any capacity other than a guy who will be competing with other viable alternatives to be the starting quarterback, then it will be a complete joke. That is not an overstatement. Nothing he has shown in his play or in his capacity to stay on the field the last three years has earned him another season as the undisputed starting quarterback. Again, this is assuming he does not need to retire which, of course, would render this entire discussion moot.


Yes,

See how easy it is Terps to make your pt without overstating it?
