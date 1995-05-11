Daniel Jones done for the season

Jordan Raanan
The Giants are shutting down QB Daniel Jones for the remainder of the season because of his neck injury, per source. A premature end to his third professional season. There is optimism the injury is not expected to affect Jones’ long-term future.
Wanna see more of Jake The Snake. Compared to Glennon he looked like a young Kurt Warner.
This organization now needs to assume Jones isn't the solution anymore and move onto different QB ideas.
Yup. I hope he's ok, but they can't enter next season with him as the starter. That would be a complete joke.
I'm shocked that you two came to this conclusion. Producer and Debaser should be next, lol.
From a team standpoint, I think it would have been better to have him play out his 4th year behind what, I hope, is a much improved OL. It would not be ideal to spend another top 10 pick on a QB, especially in this draft, without first fixing the OL.
Jones is injury prone. He's missed time each year. And so we get to watch Glennon lose every game and then the actual guy they are going with was a practice squad QB. So basically, we degraded from a capable experienced mobile gamer to the practice squad.
If they "think" Jones is going to come back next year they better get a decent backup next year and they should have 3 qbs on the roster with a developmental kid as well. If they caught lighting in a bottle with From that would be a shock, but regardless they need a backup QB who can win games.
Everything this franchise does signals incompetence. At least they made the prudent decision for Jones's quality of life and health.
You shouldn't be shocked. This season and Jones's career have played out pretty much as we said it would.
And bad teams have bad things happen to them.
1964-1980.
that shoe drop. But do that actually have a diagnosis of his problem? I haven't seen one. So far the whole thing has beena bunch of BS
There has been zero transparency on this.
Just stupid games on the part of the Jints.
There is that little thing called HIPPA.
Please - they knew he was done otherwise they wouldn't have signed Fromm. I don't trust anything Judge says here.
Judge is from the Little Bill school of injury information, unfortunately he's not from the Little Bill school of how to be a head coach.
True but at the same time coaches are coming out all the time with specific injury diagnosis. Just today Ariens came right out and said Godwin tore his ACL. What's the difference?
I’m thinking QB is high on the Giants list of priorities this off-season. Not sure if they will go the draft route with this weak class.
Don’t know about paying the price tag for Wilson. I’m thinking a bridge guy like Jimmy G is more likely. If they make a trade, maybe Carr is available for less?
DG has failed so miserably...this is the definition of QB hell. And the Oline and pass rush still suck. And guys he cut like Flowers, Apple, and Pugh are thriving on other teams.
This Flowers bullshit! Go back and watch some 2018 Giants. The guy was a fucking human turnstile. He didn't want to play Guard here. He almost got Eli killed. Jeez I get this team sucks; I get you think Fromm will be Joe montana or Kurt Warner or Tankerton (new one ) but Flowers !!
That is not what HIPPA is. You have never witness doctors advising the press of high profile people's condition on the news?
I think the league's rules about how teams report injuries only pertain to weekly injury reports.
“Complete joke?” Has anyone ever suggested to you, that overstating things is not the best way to make your pt.
Assuming he does not need to retire, if he is brought back in any capacity other than a guy who will be competing with other viable alternatives to be the starting quarterback, then it will be a complete joke. That is not an overstatement. Nothing he has shown in his play or in his capacity to stay on the field the last three years has earned him another season as the undisputed starting quarterback. Again, this is assuming he does not need to retire which, of course, would render this entire discussion moot.
Those of us who have suffered from neck issues know that (1) they can take awhile to resolve and (2) unless there is significant pathology observed by MRI, Drs don't always know precisely what is causing the pain, other than a "strain".
Judge said there's no plan for Jones to undergo surgery. He said doctors have said that rest and treatment is all that's needed. Judge said there are no concerns that Jones will be at greater risk for injury when he does return.
Please - they knew he was done otherwise they wouldn't have signed Fromm. I don't trust anything Judge says here.
Judge is from the Little Bill school of injury information, unfortunately he's not from the Little Bill school of how to be a head coach.
Well, many would say Little Bill wasn't Little Bill in his years at Cleveland. Just as a reminder...
(1991) 6-10
(1992) 7-9
(1993) 7-9
(1994) 11-5
(1995) 5-11
It doesn’t surprise me that giants want to see more of Fromm, and they have Glennon, so they don’t need Jones as a body who can’t play. I just hope he does not have Cervical Stenosis, or some other career threatening condition. But “per source” belongs on CNN or other disinformation source.
You clearly don't understand how journalism works. If someone is a "fake source", they're immediately burned. "Per Source" is usually just someone who cannot be named otherwise they'd lose their job or be the victim of retribution. It's also a way for journalists to keep sources alive.
Stop believing that just because a source can't be named publicly, they don't exist. It's stupid as fuck and had a very obvious explanation.
Think whatever the injury is it has to be really serious. I know neck injuries are serious period but more serious than a regular strain.
Your sarcasm detector is broken...
Those of us who have suffered from neck issues know that (1) they can take awhile to resolve and (2) unless there is significant pathology observed by MRI, Drs don't always know precisely what is causing the pain, other than a "strain".
Peyton is a HOF quaterback. Even at 80% Peyton was still a top 10 QB. So yeah, he was able to come back from neck injury. On the other hand, DJ is not very good and if he comes back at 85% capacity it will get down right ugly around here.
And it's all up to Jones. If he doesn't want the details given out, HIPPA prevents the Giants or their doctors from giving it out. Neither you nor I have any idea if that's what is going on, but it's what HIPPA says. There is no exception in HIPPA for professional sports teams. Now if Jones doesn't care, then it's up to the Giants to decide what to release.
Kind of funny that many here don't think anyone has a right to ask if they have been vaccinated, but they feel they deserve to know what's up with Jones' injury.
Not only was the carpenter correct all along - before any of the beats even reported the injury - but the Giants' state media methods were on full display for all to see.
There was no benefit to putting DJ on IR. The Giants don't have enough cap room to replace him. They probably waited a few weeks until the prorata of the minimum salary was within their cap room range.
HIPAA (not HIPPA) protects your medical records when they're being shared electronically. It's about privity, not privacy.
I don’t know the HIPAA regulations all that well, but my basic understanding is an employer is not a covered entity and if the patient discloses to the employer their medical records, the employer isn’t obligated to not share that information.
The Giants aren’t going to disclose the finer details of what’s wrong with Jones because it’s not in their interest. Not because they can’t.
Really wow you are dense
The offensive line has been offensive the entire time but that's on him. You bw in DC, and Producer are idiots
Reminds me of the crap Doug Flutie kept getting all his life, despite some good results.
Folks focus a lot of obvious physical attributes but remember Glennon throws a mean, beautiful interception. Nice tight spiral, right into the cornerbacks.
Fromm sort of had a zippy, west coast offense, surgical strike ability with occasional nice plonk into Golliday zone.
Seriously, he may be the smartest QB on the team
No ball flipping. Nice sidearm low balls under the pass rush. Real fast, arena football instincts. Good leadership in the huddle. Body language is a gamer. I hope he succeeds. What a story that would be...like a Kurt Warner story. From backwater to starter
Fromm NFL background - ( New Window )
Running it back in 2021 was an error. Repeating that error would be exactly what I said - a complete joke.
Assuming he does not need to retire, if he is brought back in any capacity other than a guy who will be competing with other viable alternatives to be the starting quarterback, then it will be a complete joke. That is not an overstatement. Nothing he has shown in his play or in his capacity to stay on the field the last three years has earned him another season as the undisputed starting quarterback. Again, this is assuming he does not need to retire which, of course, would render this entire discussion moot.
Yes,
See how easy it is Terps to make your pt without overstating it?