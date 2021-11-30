Would you give up a top 10 pick for Russell Wilson?

Iwouldn't take him for a seventh rounder. Or at all.
He couldn't win with Seattle, he wouldn't win here.
His cap hit ,much less the lost picks, would cripple for years.
He's thirty three and overrated. He only won with a great team and was, at that point in his career, the quintessential caretaker and maybe a little more.
He forced a cap crippling salary and then griped that management wasn't putting enough quality players around him.
Millions from State Farm, he gets another thirty plus a year from his principal employer and gripes.
I would have given OBJ away for free just for the cap space. I feel the same way doubled down over this preening commercial orientated man.
Rant over...
unless he'd play for around $20M/year (which he won't). We are not going to have ANY cap space next year, particularly if we cut and take a big dead money hit on folks like Shepard, Solder and Rudolph.
If we did manipulate the cap to fit Wilson, we would have an extremely weak roster and will have mortgaged our ability to make future FA moves, all for a team nowhere near ready to compete for a title.
In short, we might be marginally better with Wilson next year, but it would cost way too much cap space.
.A "blockbuster" trade for a QB is going to set this rebuild back even further, while not translating to playoff runs.
They need to do what they SHOULD have down 4 seasons ago after they hit reset - build a fucking offensive line.
I dont want to see this team invest assets, both draft capital and substantial money, in any other skill players (including QB) until thats fixed.
After that? Do whatever you want at QB...whether thats draft, trade, FA, or even extending Jones. Dont care..but I literally cannot watch another year of this team with the crap they are trotting out there on offense.
.A "blockbuster" trade for a QB is going to set this rebuild back even further, while not translating to playoff runs.
They need to do what they SHOULD have down 4 seasons ago after they hit reset - build a fucking offensive line.
I dont want to see this team invest assets, both draft capital and substantial money, in any other skill players (including QB) until thats fixed.
After that? Do whatever you want at QB...whether thats draft, trade, FA, or even extending Jones. Dont care..but I literally cannot watch another year of this team with the crap they are trotting out there on offense.
+1. Give me players to control the LOS and get some pressure on QBs.
Only 1 top 10 pick to get Wilson and you wouldn’t do it? What planet are you guys on?
It's not just the pick...he's going to want $40+ million per year. Where are you cutting $32 million off an already terrible roster, and going to fix the OLine, and going to fix the DE situation, and going to fix the RB situation, and going to fix the ILB situation. Trading for Wilson is about as smart as drafting Barkley with a terrible OLine and no QB.
Only 1 top 10 pick to get Wilson and you wouldn’t do it? What planet are you guys on?
It's not just the pick...he's going to want $40+ million per year. Where are you cutting $32 million off an already terrible roster, and going to fix the OLine, and going to fix the DE situation, and going to fix the RB situation, and going to fix the ILB situation. Trading for Wilson is about as smart as drafting Barkley with a terrible OLine and no QB.
He’d be getting an extension so the money is movable. And the minimizing the importance of not only competent QB play but top tier QB play is laughable.
I saw the Giants blow the future with BOTH Tarkenton trades, coming and going, then trading for Craig Morton and ultimately costing themselves Randy White. Can you imagine White playing with Carson and LT? Both #1 picks are needed to rebuild the OL and Edge, not draft a QB on the downside.
Actual cash comp for him is $24 million and $27 million for the next 2 years. Then he is a free agent. God only knows what he would ask for at the tender age of 36. The Giants are not winning shit in the next 2 years so why bother? Accept that DJ will be the QB next year and then the Giants will need to figure it out. Perfect example of why missing on a QB with a high draft pick is so crippling.
At all the people here saying no and build through the draft. What the fuck do you think they’ve been trying to do this last decade? Russell Wilson makes this team a playoff contender instantly. It’s embarrassing how many fans don’t want this man here. Absolutely mind boggling. I’m tired of having my seasons over before Halloween.
Dr. Seuss with a handle of Jameson in his system...
I know most of you struggle with stats and how to interpret them, but I suggest you look at them here. You might learn something for a change.
I am no, but not questing his stats. I am questioning the state of the this team. Bringing in Wilson at this point is akin to drafting Barkley. The team needs to start constructing key components of the roster before thinking about a QB. Plus, I do, at least somewhat, subscribe to Terps' philosophy of having QBs on their rookie contracts. Churn them unless you find a Brady, Rodgers, Breeze, Manning, etc. (i.e. a guy who can win championships, preferable multiple), or you at least have a good one with no other viable alternative. However, in the case of the latter, I would look to get an alternative soon.
I am well aware of his stats, I have often used them when people tried to argue in favor of a run focused team. They would often point to Seattle. And while Seattle and Lynch were often thought of as a "running" team. I saw a team that threw the ball exceptionally well, and Wilson was a major factor because of his arm and his legs/improvisation. He had some incredible passing stats in Seattle's run to multiple SB appearances. To say that team was reliant on the running game, is a severe misconception.
if you're telling me Giants can have Russell Wilson for 1 of their first rounders, I do it.
He'll be 34 next November but this is one of the top 3 or 4 QB's the last decade. And his arm still has plenty of juice. Think he can play until he is 40 like Brady, Rodgers. Even Brees played at a high level until 38 and with his shoulder.
So we get Russell for
34
35
36
37
38
5 years...chances are that first round pick isn't even on the roster.
This team is has been so miserable for so long. Give me a great QB...at least they'll be somewhat watchable. I can't take anymore of this offense...you take out the garbage time TD's and the scores created by the defense, and this offense is averaging like 13 points/game..it's miserable. IDK why I even watch..
Keep dreaming...fallout with Seattle or not, acquiring him would be a kings ransom.
At all the people here saying no and build through the draft. What the fuck do you think they’ve been trying to do this last decade? Russell Wilson makes this team a playoff contender instantly. It’s embarrassing how many fans don’t want this man here. Absolutely mind boggling. I’m tired of having my seasons over before Halloween.
Seattles roster is better than ours - why aren’t they a playoff contender this year?
The easy answer is no. Wilson is in decline. Check out his second half numbers last year and his numbers this year.
1) I like Russell Wilson a lot
2) He would improve the offense, somewhat but not enough
3) He would suffer another injury with this line
4) They cannot afford his $24 to $26 mill contract next two years - who knows what he gets after that
5) If you are building for the future, build for it with young players
6) Don't waste high pick(s) for a temporary fix
The odds of the first round pick lasting longer in the league than Russell Wilson at this point are pretty low.
First they need to show they can play, then they need to show they have his durability. Wilson is a lock for 5 more lears and may play up to 10
Maybe for an Aaron Rodgers, but have you seen RW lately?
He is not nearly what he once was, and it is a GIANT flaw (pun intended) of this team, a modus operandi. Get a guy who is on the decline, and insist that once he comes to a team with less talent (the Giants) that the needle will suddenly start pointing up for some strange reason, like the player can defy the laws of natural aging. Other teams laugh at the Giants for moves like that.
Washington used to be the team that did this, but Chris Mara, part time NFL Executive, full time horse racing enthusiast thinks he knows better, because he a football guy ya know....not that anyone would dare tell the team owner anything different.
when you get the chance to get an MVP level QB you do it. he's 33 not 38. you think the Bucs have any regrets on Brady? Or Broncos with Peyton?
Abrams would run a sub 4.3 making the necessary cap moves if they could get him for 1 first round pick.
You cannot compare TB's and DEN's roster with ours. Both squads had plenty of talent, they just needed a good QB. We re looking at a MINIMUM 2-3 year rebuild, a rebuild that would be made much harder without the 3 premium picks you're giving up for Russ. It's an awful idea and would set this franchise back another decade.
If I'm Denver or New Orleans, I give up a top 10 pick for Wilson in a minute. However, with this Giants team, no way. Will Wilson win us an extra 2 games a season vs. Jones, I absolutely think so. But that still probably wouldn't get us to the playoffs. This team needs a significant talent upgrade nearly everywhere. I'm not sure how long Wilson can continue to play at a high level. I think he's slipped a little in the last year or two. BY the time the rest of the roster would be ready to compete at a high level, what would we have in Wilson?
Maybe for an Aaron Rodgers, but have you seen RW lately?
He is not nearly what he once was...
I get it when people say that they don't want to give up a high draft pick for Wilson or that his salary is too high, but I don't understand why some posters think he's in decline.
Despite missing 3 starts in 2021 (the first season he's missed a start in 10 years) Wilson is on track for 3,200 yds., 23 TDs and 6 Ints. He's also completing 67% of his passes and he has QBR of 103.7 (both stats are above his career averages).
In his last full season (2020) he had 40 TD passes just 5 less than Jones has had in his entire 3 year career.
When you look at the numbers Wilson most certainly is NOT in decline.
Name me a team that doesn't have a QB that is winning a lot of games. When is that team worthy.
My god people, we are five years to a brutal losing streak. QB is clearly the most important position and we know Jones hasn't more than 3-4 game winning plays in his career now. We know Wilson is a HOF caliber talent and we are saying no because we want to draft some unknown entity that more than likely won't lead us anywhere.
Without hesitation. He's a future HOF that should have a good 5 years left in him if his peers are an indicator. I personally believe he's the caliber QB that you can win a championship with even if you have an average roster. You don't need the whole thing tee'd up for him like you do with almost every other QB in the league. So no question if that is the cost.
Now, we're not in a position to make it happen at all costs, so there would be a limit. If it costs both of the Top 10 picks that's where I'm more on the fence. I do believe that the Seahawks initial ask will be higher than that as well. But if the Giants can make it work for one of their top 10 picks, Jones and another premium pick that isn't a top 10 then I'm on board.
tampa won 5, 5, 7 in the 3 years prior to Brady good for 4th place, 4th place, 3rd place. the big thing they had over NYG was Arians who was a proven winner.
the Broncos were more middling than TB, they had won 8, 4, 8 in the 3 years prior to Peyton, but the 8 the year prior was good enough to make the playoffs.
and again age is a factor in this decision.
Peyton was 36 coming off next surgery.
Brady was 43.
i would not go after Rodgers (38) because there's not enough runway.
Wilson could easily have 5+ years left though which is plenty.
Look at the rosters before and after, they were virtually the same except for the QB. TB had tons of talent, but they also had a QB who forgot which jersey to throw to. DEN had a QB who couldn't throw downfield. Their situations aren't remotely similar to NYG, we are desperate for talent across the board.
We give up ONE first and Medicore Jones for a 33 year old, Canton bound QB.
It's a no-brainer.
I think there is a new strain of Covid evolving here - Dumb.
If I thought Wilson could make us a playoff contender, I agree - it's a no brainer. However, I don't think he can. This roster is too putrid for even Wilson to get us to 9 or 10 wins. At best, he'd only be 35 or 36 before the other huge holes in the roster are plugged. What level will he be playing at in 2-3 years? I don't think he'll be playing at a Rodgers or Brady level. He's not even playing at that level now.
But that's not going to happen. There will be any number of suitors for Russ, so it will be multiple premium picks. One of the top 10's, a 2nd 1st, and either a 2nd or 3rd rounder, so Russ will be throwing to Golladay and Collin Johnson.
I know most of you struggle with stats and how to interpret them, but I suggest you look at them here. You might learn something for a change.
Are Lockett and Metcalf coming with him? Who's he going to throw the ball to on this team? Golladay and Toney can't stay on the field. Shepard has an ACL, so he'll miss part/most of next season, too. Who's left? Slayton? Ross? Barely JAG's. And they are up against the cap for '22, so forget about getting someone in FA. So now you've wasted a season and Wilson is pushing 35.
Maybe YOU will learn something here - prior stats mean NOTHING when moving to a team that is far, far worse
I know most of you struggle with stats and how to interpret them, but I suggest you look at them here. You might learn something for a change.
Are Lockett and Metcalf coming with him? Who's he going to throw the ball to on this team? Golladay and Toney can't stay on the field. Shepard has an ACL, so he'll miss part/most of next season, too. Who's left? Slayton? Ross? Barely JAG's. And they are up against the cap for '22, so forget about getting someone in FA. So now you've wasted a season and Wilson is pushing 35.
Maybe YOU will learn something here - prior stats mean NOTHING when moving to a team that is far, far worse
Why are we assuming Toney and Golladay are going to be injured next year? I agree that Shep is likely gone. And Slayton and Ross are expendable. But there are some decent WRs in the 2022 free agent pool that we could sign at a decent price - Emanuel Sanders, Michael Gallup, Smith-Shuster, Cedrick Wilson, etc. And I don't rule out finding a good WR in the mid-rounds of the 2022 draft.
Besides, Wilson is one of the great chicken salad makers in the NFL. A QB who can make other players better. He'll figure it out. He'd probably make a guy like Engram much better.
However, I don't do this deal because of his age and play this year. Injured or not, there is a good chance he is on the start of his back 9. Without that top 10 pick, we are less likely to fix the OL position, especially after also taking on Wilson's contract. I am not sure he would account for that many wins by himself with an OL on the level of ours. Same goes for Rodgers, the other QB everyone wants us to trade for or Watson, who I just wouldn't touch anyway, right now.
I know most of you struggle with stats and how to interpret them, but I suggest you look at them here. You might learn something for a change.
Are Lockett and Metcalf coming with him? Who's he going to throw the ball to on this team? Golladay and Toney can't stay on the field. Shepard has an ACL, so he'll miss part/most of next season, too. Who's left? Slayton? Ross? Barely JAG's. And they are up against the cap for '22, so forget about getting someone in FA. So now you've wasted a season and Wilson is pushing 35.
Maybe YOU will learn something here - prior stats mean NOTHING when moving to a team that is far, far worse
Why are we assuming Toney and Golladay are going to be injured next year? I agree that Shep is likely gone. And Slayton and Ross are expendable. But there are some decent WRs in the 2022 free agent pool that we could sign at a decent price - Emanuel Sanders, Michael Gallup, Smith-Shuster, Cedrick Wilson, etc. And I don't rule out finding a good WR in the mid-rounds of the 2022 draft.
Besides, Wilson is one of the great chicken salad makers in the NFL. A QB who can make other players better. He'll figure it out. He'd probably make a guy like Engram much better.
So we assume Wilson will be great, but that our WRs won't get hurt all based on the same thing...history. Got it.
As we sit right now we at least need 3 more O-linemen, a scary edge rusher, A well-rounded LB that can cover and play the run, WR's, and half-ass depth to truly benefit from a trade like this. Otherwise, it's a one step forward two steps back scenario.
What do you think is going to get accomplished with him here? 2-3 more wins maybe?
Why are we assuming Toney and Golladay are going to be injured next year? I agree that Shep is likely gone. And Slayton and Ross are expendable. But there are some decent WRs in the 2022 free agent pool that we could sign at a decent price - Emanuel Sanders, Michael Gallup, Smith-Shuster, Cedrick Wilson, etc. And I don't rule out finding a good WR in the mid-rounds of the 2022 draft.
Besides, Wilson is one of the great chicken salad makers in the NFL. A QB who can make other players better. He'll figure it out. He'd probably make a guy like Engram much better.
So we assume Wilson will be great, but that our WRs won't get hurt all based on the same thing...history. Got it.
Wilson will very likely be great - yes. And I don't know if our WRs will be healthy or not.
But I'm not going to assume they will be hurt again. This is Toney's first year, so I'm not ready to declare his injury struggles are a trend. I didn't want to sign Golladay. I think him being healthy is a coin toss.
But, like I said, I would be fine finding a WR in the free agent pool amongst the names I mentioned.
They need talent everywhere. You can get more out of a black hole than you can get out of this roster.
Jones, I don't care about, but using a top 10 pick for him reduces the capital available to rebuild the rest of the roster. Plus, even without his bonus his salary is in the 20M range. That is money and opportunity that the Giants simply do not have in the short term. Which mean the Giants cannot build sufficiently to make Wilson successful here before his decline is likely to be an issue.
If we had a competent GM in place. And had already started executing on a sound rebuild strategy, then absolutely yes. As this team stands right now, he will be lipstick on a pig.
win without a QB... with Russell Wilson for the next 5 years we will have a chance to win. Do we have enough to win maybe not, but with him we have a chance to win. Without him... right now... we don't have a chance to win.
Fix the OLine, tank in 2022 (won't be hard), and get the best QB in next year's draft.
Our pathetic offensive line.
What good is it having Russell Wilson drop back to pass so he can run for his life?
Do I want to eat that salary of his? NO
Meanwhile, what are our other options? Let's say we keep DJ as a backup which I am very comfortable with.
Who is our starter next year? There is nobody we can get via free agency who is better than Wilson. The QB class is also not one that we are in love with.
+1. Give me players to control the LOS and get some pressure on QBs.
It's not just the pick...he's going to want $40+ million per year. Where are you cutting $32 million off an already terrible roster, and going to fix the OLine, and going to fix the DE situation, and going to fix the RB situation, and going to fix the ILB situation. Trading for Wilson is about as smart as drafting Barkley with a terrible OLine and no QB.
He’d be getting an extension so the money is movable. And the minimizing the importance of not only competent QB play but top tier QB play is laughable.
I really think you guys are trying too hard on this.
His cap number includes his bonus, which would all be eaten by Seattle
This is too far fetched for me to look up what his actual cap his after trade would be
However age compensation and other holes on the team are the factors working against the trade.
Uh, yes. Of course. A lay-up. Every day and twice on Sunday. That's a steal of a package for a Canton bound QB only 33.
I know most of you struggle with stats and how to interpret them, but I suggest you look at them here. You might learn something for a change.
So here is an honest question- if we had Wilson Sunday (everyone else is the same) vs Dallas would we have been in that game late or possibly even have won the game?
Wilson would change a ton here from on the field, to perceptions and to others wanting to come here.
Dr. Seuss with a handle of Jameson in his system...
Please learn how to spell Tarkenton. Please.
I know most of you struggle with stats and how to interpret them, but I suggest you look at them here. You might learn something for a change.
I am no, but not questing his stats. I am questioning the state of the this team. Bringing in Wilson at this point is akin to drafting Barkley. The team needs to start constructing key components of the roster before thinking about a QB. Plus, I do, at least somewhat, subscribe to Terps' philosophy of having QBs on their rookie contracts. Churn them unless you find a Brady, Rodgers, Breeze, Manning, etc. (i.e. a guy who can win championships, preferable multiple), or you at least have a good one with no other viable alternative. However, in the case of the latter, I would look to get an alternative soon.
If you add him this offseason, are they even favored to win the division?
The answer on both is an overwhelming no. So you are going to add a 33 year old QB to a bottomfeeder roster and hope he can miraculously lead you to, what, 9-8 next year..?
I'll take the pick(s), because we all know one pick is not getting it done.
He'll be 34 next November but this is one of the top 3 or 4 QB's the last decade. And his arm still has plenty of juice. Think he can play until he is 40 like Brady, Rodgers. Even Brees played at a high level until 38 and with his shoulder.
This team is has been so miserable for so long. Give me a great QB...at least they'll be somewhat watchable. I can't take anymore of this offense...you take out the garbage time TD's and the scores created by the defense, and this offense is averaging like 13 points/game..it's miserable. IDK why I even watch..
Keep dreaming...fallout with Seattle or not, acquiring him would be a kings ransom.
Seattles roster is better than ours - why aren’t they a playoff contender this year?
The easy answer is no. Wilson is in decline. Check out his second half numbers last year and his numbers this year.
No thanks.
I don't think Wilson gets traded, but if he forces a trade Seattle will get 2 #1 picks (one each this year and next), a 2nd (this year) and a decent young player.
Link - ( New Window )
Huh???
What is it about Wilson (other than his freak injury this year where he missed 3 games) that would lead you to believe that he's not going to "hold up in his thirties"?
Prior to this year Wilson hadn't missed a start in 9 years and has played at a cosistently high level.
I think the consensus is that the way Wilson takes care of himself, he has at least 5 more good seasons in him.
The odds of the first round pick lasting longer in the league than Russell Wilson at this point are pretty low.
First they need to show they can play, then they need to show they have his durability. Wilson is a lock for 5 more lears and may play up to 10
Maybe for an Aaron Rodgers, but have you seen RW lately?
He is not nearly what he once was, and it is a GIANT flaw (pun intended) of this team, a modus operandi. Get a guy who is on the decline, and insist that once he comes to a team with less talent (the Giants) that the needle will suddenly start pointing up for some strange reason, like the player can defy the laws of natural aging. Other teams laugh at the Giants for moves like that.
Washington used to be the team that did this, but Chris Mara, part time NFL Executive, full time horse racing enthusiast thinks he knows better, because he a football guy ya know....not that anyone would dare tell the team owner anything different.
NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO!!!!
Russ isn't coming here. This team is at least 2-3 years away, and his clock is ticking.
Abrams would run a sub 4.3 making the necessary cap moves if they could get him for 1 first round pick.
how easy would that be for the NYG to accommodate? 4 simplest corresponding moves.
1. Jones as part of that trade or in another (saves 4.2m)
2. Shepard cut designated 6/1 (saves 8.5m)
3. Riley Dixon cut (saves 3.25m)
4. Kyle Rudolph cut (saves 5m)
creating cap room is rarely a problem if the motivation is there.
Abrams would run a sub 4.3 making the necessary cap moves if they could get him for 1 first round pick.
You cannot compare TB's and DEN's roster with ours. Both squads had plenty of talent, they just needed a good QB. We re looking at a MINIMUM 2-3 year rebuild, a rebuild that would be made much harder without the 3 premium picks you're giving up for Russ. It's an awful idea and would set this franchise back another decade.
Everyone will be focused on what we gave up, many will be ignoring that we just solidified the QB position with a star athlete in his prime.
Again, star QB. In his prime. 5 years left in his career which is an eternity. That's an era of football.
Sign that guard in FA if you can. Draft BPA. Give Judge a real offensive presence for the first time in his tenure and let's find out once and for all if this guy can be a HC.
Yeah, sounds awful.
Name me a team that doesn't have a QB that is winning a lot of games. When is that team worthy.
My god people, we are five years to a brutal losing streak. QB is clearly the most important position and we know Jones hasn't more than 3-4 game winning plays in his career now. We know Wilson is a HOF caliber talent and we are saying no because we want to draft some unknown entity that more than likely won't lead us anywhere.
Knicks star fucker syndrome. Seek help.
He puts it better than I can -
https://www.fieldgulls.com/2021/11/30/22809315/seattle-seahawks-qb-russell-wilsons-prime-over-deep-qbr-system-run-game-souffle
Russells Decline - ( New Window )
It's a no-brainer.
I think there is a new strain of Covid evolving here - Dumb.
Now, we're not in a position to make it happen at all costs, so there would be a limit. If it costs both of the Top 10 picks that's where I'm more on the fence. I do believe that the Seahawks initial ask will be higher than that as well. But if the Giants can make it work for one of their top 10 picks, Jones and another premium pick that isn't a top 10 then I'm on board.
Look at the rosters before and after, they were virtually the same except for the QB. TB had tons of talent, but they also had a QB who forgot which jersey to throw to. DEN had a QB who couldn't throw downfield. Their situations aren't remotely similar to NYG, we are desperate for talent across the board.
If I thought Wilson could make us a playoff contender, I agree - it's a no brainer. However, I don't think he can. This roster is too putrid for even Wilson to get us to 9 or 10 wins. At best, he'd only be 35 or 36 before the other huge holes in the roster are plugged. What level will he be playing at in 2-3 years? I don't think he'll be playing at a Rodgers or Brady level. He's not even playing at that level now.
But that's not going to happen. There will be any number of suitors for Russ, so it will be multiple premium picks. One of the top 10's, a 2nd 1st, and either a 2nd or 3rd rounder, so Russ will be throwing to Golladay and Collin Johnson.
I had actually read the article before you linked it and noticed that it was mostly opinions from a Seahawks fan and that his opinions were not based in fact.
This time I did a little digging on the "writer" and here's what I found...
Wilson Conn is Seahawks fan who graduated from High School last year. He's now a freshman in college (Princeton).
I'll give him props for getting into Princeton, but he's an 18 year old kid.
Conn's Profile - ( New Window )
I know most of you struggle with stats and how to interpret them, but I suggest you look at them here. You might learn something for a change.
Are Lockett and Metcalf coming with him? Who's he going to throw the ball to on this team? Golladay and Toney can't stay on the field. Shepard has an ACL, so he'll miss part/most of next season, too. Who's left? Slayton? Ross? Barely JAG's. And they are up against the cap for '22, so forget about getting someone in FA. So now you've wasted a season and Wilson is pushing 35.
Maybe YOU will learn something here - prior stats mean NOTHING when moving to a team that is far, far worse
Well he's got some numbers in there....QBR for one, completion percentage.
I saw the "passes under 20 yards" phenomenon myself. Although it's anecdotal, I remember thinking..."wow, he's turned into Donovan McNabb". I forget which game it was....
Why are we assuming Toney and Golladay are going to be injured next year? I agree that Shep is likely gone. And Slayton and Ross are expendable. But there are some decent WRs in the 2022 free agent pool that we could sign at a decent price - Emanuel Sanders, Michael Gallup, Smith-Shuster, Cedrick Wilson, etc. And I don't rule out finding a good WR in the mid-rounds of the 2022 draft.
Besides, Wilson is one of the great chicken salad makers in the NFL. A QB who can make other players better. He'll figure it out. He'd probably make a guy like Engram much better.
So we assume Wilson will be great, but that our WRs won't get hurt all based on the same thing...history. Got it.
As we sit right now we at least need 3 more O-linemen, a scary edge rusher, A well-rounded LB that can cover and play the run, WR's, and half-ass depth to truly benefit from a trade like this. Otherwise, it's a one step forward two steps back scenario.
What do you think is going to get accomplished with him here? 2-3 more wins maybe?
Everyone will be focused on what we gave up, many will be ignoring that we just solidified the QB position with a star athlete in his prime.
Again, star QB. In his prime. 5 years left in his career which is an eternity. That's an era of football.
Sign that guard in FA if you can. Draft BPA. Give Judge a real offensive presence for the first time in his tenure and let's find out once and for all if this guy can be a HC.
Yeah, sounds awful.
But where are you getting the cap space to sign the OG when you assume RW's K?
They need talent everywhere. You can get more out of a black hole than you can get out of this roster.
Jones, I don't care about, but using a top 10 pick for him reduces the capital available to rebuild the rest of the roster. Plus, even without his bonus his salary is in the 20M range. That is money and opportunity that the Giants simply do not have in the short term. Which mean the Giants cannot build sufficiently to make Wilson successful here before his decline is likely to be an issue.
If we had a competent GM in place. And had already started executing on a sound rebuild strategy, then absolutely yes. As this team stands right now, he will be lipstick on a pig.