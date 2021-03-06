Yet again - WR is a glaring need on this team

In all likelihood whoever is making the Giants draft picks will focus on BPA (we hope). Could be DL, LB, OL, CB.
With the Shepard injury, Golladay question mark, and Toney not really showing anything other than a few awesome games, he’s had weird injuries and COVID all year - again you could argue that WR is a big need on this team. By no means am I saying or clamoring for WR in round 1 but you’ve got 3 really nice 1st round talents in Wilson, Dotson, and Olave in this draft and as many as 4/5 other guys in the top 40 or so.
I could see a WR taken in round 2 by NYG.
Quote:
is possibly the NFL DPOY, it's really no contest between him and a very good OT who would be a RT for NYG. Parsons is the definition of impact and multiple.
Too bad he did the invisible man impersonation vs. the Giants.
Cowboys collectively played down to the level of their opponent. Let's be frank, Cowboys at 60% beat the Giants by 15 on the road. Their was pedestrian, the defense just had to hold serve.
But looking strictly in terms of the needs side of the ledger, WR is a good distance behind the others, IMO. Not as much because of the quality of the WRs we have, more so because of the lessened importance of WRs when you are already lacking to an even greater degree in more fundamental areas. If we improve in Oline and QB, we are going to get more production from the WRs we already have.
In light of these suspicions, I would not oppose for example James Williams with our second #1 pick, should it become clear he's of value there over an OL.
That being said - he has gotten worse and is basically playing like a 5th round rookie right now, in his 3rd season. It is very odd. Time to move along.
He isn’t a true #1. Fact is he is an excellent secondary piece. KG was a waste. Disappointing. I was excited to get him. But we are stuck probably 2 more yrs so let’s hope he is less injury, more productive next yr
If board is close, I can’t see WR in rd 1. Unless true top ten talent
I would rather trade down as part of 2 yrs build if we are drafting a wr in rd 1
Mid teens pick May get us a #2
First 2 rds would have 4 picks. 2 OL, wr and either edge or best defender available
Yup.
The fact that he has played such a limited amount of time makes him totally not worth the 20th pick thus far.
Rookie contracts are like currency. Successful teams maximize their value. Crappy teams do not.
Which do you think we are on Toney's contract so far?
Exhibit A: Odell Beckham, look how much love he got his rookie year
Exhibit A: Odell Beckham, look how much love he got his rookie year
And deservedly so. Drama aside, he earned that love in his first few seasons, didn't he?
They didn't play decent(ly). They played. Dallas played down to the Giants' level, not the other way around.
As for Toney, I'd wager he remains a ding dong who gets dinged and we'll be looking to push him out the door before long. You can't fix ding dongs who also can't stay healthy.
The next GM pick will be huge. I know I'm in the minority, but I'd give Judge another year.
Any thoughts or insights on Judge - Gettleman etc. views on personnel? I would love to hear the discussions that went on these past few years. For example, Parsons - based on recent interviews Sherrer and Spencer were very high on him. Did they want him and were overruled?
I don't agree, because I think Toney will wash out.
Quote:
about judging drafts early.
Exhibit A: Odell Beckham, look how much love he got his rookie year
And deservedly so. Drama aside, he earned that love in his first few seasons, didn't he?
His first 3 seasons with us were on par with any WR who’s ever played in the NFL
Sadly, it went to his head in a weird way while his body started to break down too.
The unintended consequence of OBJ’s early career performance is it helped mask Eli and the OL’s decline, and led the Giants to believe another run with Eli was possible.
That aside, this has turned out to be a really good thread, good stuff from Gatorade Dunk, JonC, hitdog and others
Quote:
does no self-reflection as to their past mistakes.
I don't agree, because I think Toney will wash out.
Toney may wash out but unlikely you will see that concluding next year anyway.
Nevertheless that wasn't my point as self-reflection where high investment needs to flow into the Offense, and it isn't with WR. Position is becoming more bountiful with good college players that can be picked after Day 1.
So, where do I see the value so far? Defense and WR. A lot will change in four months, but urgent needs should be attacked first in UFA.
end of story...
What?
Current best WR's in football imo:
Davante Adams- 2nd round pick
Deandre Hopkins- 1st round pick
Next ones up:
Justin Jefferson- 1st round pick
Cedee Lamb- 1st round pick
Jamar Chase- 1st round pick
I'm not saying WR should be the pick, BPA should be. However this is a foolish statement.
Do the names Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill, Chris Godwin, Keenan Allen, Tyler Lockett, Stefon Diggs, Debo Samuels ring a bell? I'm assuming they do. Because they are some of the best receivers in the NFL. And my guess is you forget where they were drafted. So, if you have a few minutes check that out.
WR has always been a position where you can find gems in the later rounds. But now more than ever with the rules bent so far in favor of the offense. And it's now a glamorous position so more talent is playing it. So, the supply is abundant. Which goes to my point - it is really is not a wise draft strategy to use a high first on a WR. Just be patient, get good scouting, and you will find excellent talent in the later rounds that plays like lottery talent.
So, where do I see the value so far? Defense and WR. A lot will change in four months, but urgent needs should be attacked first in UFA.
jon, nothing wrong with these views although I do not share them as strictly. OL isn't a must have with Top 10 pick but it is a required investment, and plenty of it, so it can be developed ahead of a future franchise QB when that becomes a viable option.
Giants have a decent amount of picks and a good GM can move up and down the board to line up value where best suited. Much like WR can be addressed outside of the top 10 as well imv. Fixing a miss a potential miss on Toney is way down on my priority level.
And there should be no urgency in free agency or draft anyway. This team isn't ready to win, but it is ready to rebuild and should be done properly this time. Invest for the longer term in draft and keep free agent spending to fill short term gaps.
end of story...
I'm not so sure about that either. We have wide receivers. What we need to maximize their talent is pretty simple - get healthy and have better QB play.
What irks me is fans doing the see hole plug hole thing with two top six picks. There's no thought or planning behind, no analysis of the OL prospects or their value relative to other positions, eg OL versus Edge in this crop. This is not a one or two year fix, for certain, and the draft picks have to be used much better.
WR is clearly of the few positions that you can find quality ones outside of the first round more than ever these days.
What irks me is fans doing the see hole plug hole thing with two top six picks. There's no thought or planning behind, no analysis of the OL prospects or their value relative to other positions, eg OL versus Edge in this crop. This is not a one or two year fix, for certain, and the draft picks have to be used much better.
Yes, debate will shape up as we get closer to next spring. But to be clear, I do not post with views to draft based on needs or plug holes.
I go long with early draft investment options. Always have.
WR is clearly of the few positions that you can find quality ones outside of the first round more than ever these days.
WR and RB lead the way for sure. They are luxury picks for teams well-established/ready to win now.
Quote:
We do not disagree on the whole. A better debate for April anyway, but I tend to get way out in front of things because success rate in the NFL tends to be low by nature if you look at the stats. And, the Giants are abysmal for a decade plus with no one I'm confident in turning the ship around.
What irks me is fans doing the see hole plug hole thing with two top six picks. There's no thought or planning behind, no analysis of the OL prospects or their value relative to other positions, eg OL versus Edge in this crop. This is not a one or two year fix, for certain, and the draft picks have to be used much better.
Yes, debate will shape up as we get closer to next spring. But to be clear, I do not post with views to draft based on needs or plug holes.
I go long with early draft investment options. Always have.
I think there's a good chance a couple WRs could be better value than the OLs. You still advocate for OL in that situation?
Quote:
What?
Current best WR's in football imo:
Davante Adams- 2nd round pick
Deandre Hopkins- 1st round pick
Next ones up:
Justin Jefferson- 1st round pick
Cedee Lamb- 1st round pick
Jamar Chase- 1st round pick
I'm not saying WR should be the pick, BPA should be. However this is a foolish statement.
Do the names Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill, Chris Godwin, Keenan Allen, Tyler Lockett, Stefon Diggs, Debo Samuels ring a bell? I'm assuming they do. Because they are some of the best receivers in the NFL. And my guess is you forget where they were drafted. So, if you have a few minutes check that out.
WR has always been a position where you can find gems in the later rounds. But now more than ever with the rules bent so far in favor of the offense. And it's now a glamorous position so more talent is playing it. So, the supply is abundant. Which goes to my point - it is really is not a wise draft strategy to use a high first on a WR. Just be patient, get good scouting, and you will find excellent talent in the later rounds that plays like lottery talent.
Yeah I know where all were drafted and went to school without looking hot shot. Tyreek would've been a first round pick if not for the off the field stuff and Deebo was a 2nd. Gems are found at every position- a significant WR talent shouldn't be passed on just cause they are a WR.
Quote:
In comment 15506683 JonC said:
Quote:
We do not disagree on the whole. A better debate for April anyway, but I tend to get way out in front of things because success rate in the NFL tends to be low by nature if you look at the stats. And, the Giants are abysmal for a decade plus with no one I'm confident in turning the ship around.
What irks me is fans doing the see hole plug hole thing with two top six picks. There's no thought or planning behind, no analysis of the OL prospects or their value relative to other positions, eg OL versus Edge in this crop. This is not a one or two year fix, for certain, and the draft picks have to be used much better.
Yes, debate will shape up as we get closer to next spring. But to be clear, I do not post with views to draft based on needs or plug holes.
I go long with early draft investment options. Always have.
I think there's a good chance a couple WRs could be better value than the OLs. You still advocate for OL in that situation?
I posted that as an example, given the obvious needs on offense that one could surmise would be ahead of WR.
Quote:
In comment 15506683 JonC said:
Quote:
We do not disagree on the whole. A better debate for April anyway, but I tend to get way out in front of things because success rate in the NFL tends to be low by nature if you look at the stats. And, the Giants are abysmal for a decade plus with no one I'm confident in turning the ship around.
What irks me is fans doing the see hole plug hole thing with two top six picks. There's no thought or planning behind, no analysis of the OL prospects or their value relative to other positions, eg OL versus Edge in this crop. This is not a one or two year fix, for certain, and the draft picks have to be used much better.
Yes, debate will shape up as we get closer to next spring. But to be clear, I do not post with views to draft based on needs or plug holes.
I go long with early draft investment options. Always have.
I think there's a good chance a couple WRs could be better value than the OLs. You still advocate for OL in that situation?
I don't see any point of a 4-win team leaving value on table in any instance.
But like I said, plenty of time to assess top of the draft situation including even moving around a bit with one of the two picks to grab a few extra red-chips.
It's early but I see far more Red than Blue right now. So doing a nice volume build on red intrigues me since such a large portion of the starting roster is so underwhelming.
Good thoughts my man.
Wish there was more than just hoping for a better Draft but that is all we really have these days.
Next decision though is find a new General Manager to give that hope a face.