Yet again - WR is a glaring need on this team ryanmkeane : 9:07 am

In all likelihood whoever is making the Giants draft picks will focus on BPA (we hope). Could be DL, LB, OL, CB.



With the Shepard injury, Golladay question mark, and Toney not really showing anything other than a few awesome games, he’s had weird injuries and COVID all year - again you could argue that WR is a big need on this team. By no means am I saying or clamoring for WR in round 1 but you’ve got 3 really nice 1st round talents in Wilson, Dotson, and Olave in this draft and as many as 4/5 other guys in the top 40 or so.



I could see a WR taken in round 2 by NYG.