Yet again - WR is a glaring need on this team

ryanmkeane : 9:07 am
In all likelihood whoever is making the Giants draft picks will focus on BPA (we hope). Could be DL, LB, OL, CB.

With the Shepard injury, Golladay question mark, and Toney not really showing anything other than a few awesome games, he’s had weird injuries and COVID all year - again you could argue that WR is a big need on this team. By no means am I saying or clamoring for WR in round 1 but you’ve got 3 really nice 1st round talents in Wilson, Dotson, and Olave in this draft and as many as 4/5 other guys in the top 40 or so.

I could see a WR taken in round 2 by NYG.
JonC : 12:34 pm : link
is possibly the NFL DPOY, it's really no contest between him and a very good OT who would be a RT for NYG. Parsons is the definition of impact and multiple.



Too bad he did the invisible man impersonation vs. the Giants.


Cowboys collectively played down to the level of their opponent. Let's be frank, Cowboys at 60% beat the Giants by 15 on the road. Their was pedestrian, the defense just had to hold serve.
UberAlias : 12:43 pm : link
I agree. A few things --my general thinking is you always have to take value and need both into consideration, but the degree changes throughout the draft. Premium picks should weigh heavier towards talent and value. You really don't ant to pass up on blue chip talent because those players are hard to come by and reaching is a receipt for blowing premium draft assets. As the draft goes on, the distance between players lessens and it generally becomes easier focus on need because you will have more players to chose from in the same relative tier.

But looking strictly in terms of the needs side of the ledger, WR is a good distance behind the others, IMO. Not as much because of the quality of the WRs we have, more so because of the lessened importance of WRs when you are already lacking to an even greater degree in more fundamental areas. If we improve in Oline and QB, we are going to get more production from the WRs we already have.
JonC : 12:50 pm : link
Yeah, it's the current WRs we have that I don't like, lol. I think while they would certainly be more productive with a better QB and OL, I think they're fool's gold in terms of building a contender-level offense.

In light of these suspicions, I would not oppose for example James Williams with our second #1 pick, should it become clear he's of value there over an OL.
You can make a pretty strong arguement  
AnnapolisMike : 12:53 pm : link
that the Giants would be a better team if they had refrained from spending #1's on WR's and RB's lately. Focus on the lines and when the team is a couple players away...get your WR/RB.
Slayton  
ryanmkeane : 12:54 pm : link
was a decent hit for being a 5th round pick. He's had a few productive seasons and has flashed. Good value for a 5th round choice where most players are out of the league within a few years.

That being said - he has gotten worse and is basically playing like a 5th round rookie right now, in his 3rd season. It is very odd. Time to move along.
ryanmkeane : 12:55 pm : link
look at the impact Chase has had with Cincy.
Slayton is trapped  
JonC : 12:55 pm : link
in his own head.
I agree  
UberAlias : 12:57 pm : link
I really don't like them either. I just look at this team and feel that it's ill conceived in terms of construction. We can't reach for need, especially with the premium pick, but desperately have to find a way, somehow, to fix this Oline, get a premium pass rusher, and find the QB of our future. Unfortunately you can only play a hand of poker with the one the dealer gives you, so may not all happen for us this year, especially QB.
Incidentally  
UberAlias : 1:03 pm : link
I can't shake the feeling that Toney was taken as a "needs" pick. They made it very clear that getting better targets for Jones was a priority for them. We reached for need when we selected the QB, then we reached for needs in drafting him a WR. The cycle of failing to adequately address your needs after reaching for them and continue to chase them (reach for Flowers, then continue to chase the spot with Soldier, as example) has to stop.
Toney was absolutely a needs pick  
JonC : 1:04 pm : link
they were hellbent on adding a piece to the offense.
Not writing off toney after a yr. Talent and playmaking abilities the  
Payasdaddy : 1:16 pm : link
Let’s see what yr 2 looks like
He isn’t a true #1. Fact is he is an excellent secondary piece. KG was a waste. Disappointing. I was excited to get him. But we are stuck probably 2 more yrs so let’s hope he is less injury, more productive next yr


If board is close, I can’t see WR in rd 1. Unless true top ten talent
I would rather trade down as part of 2 yrs build if we are drafting a wr in rd 1
Mid teens pick May get us a #2
First 2 rds would have 4 picks. 2 OL, wr and either edge or best defender available




This team is so bad and completely  
Silver Spoon : 1:17 pm : link
void of talent. It’s actually embarrassing.
RE: Toney was absolutely a needs pick  
christian : 1:25 pm : link
Yup.

“I asked him what’s going on with Daniel Jones, and he said ‘It’s up to us to help him out with coaching and getting him more weapons,’ ” Burleson told The Post.
If someone prioritizes WR over OL again...  
bluewave : 1:25 pm : link
I'm going to lose my shit!!!
ryanmkeane : 1:26 pm : link
based on the limited time that Toney has played, I actually think he was totally worth the 20th pick in the draft. Remains to be seen if he can stay healthy/have his head on straight throughout a full season. We'll see.
Gatorade Dunk : 1:41 pm : link
based on the limited time that Toney has played, I actually think he was totally worth the 20th pick in the draft. Remains to be seen if he can stay healthy/have his head on straight throughout a full season. We'll see.

The fact that he has played such a limited amount of time makes him totally not worth the 20th pick thus far.

Rookie contracts are like currency. Successful teams maximize their value. Crappy teams do not.

Which do you think we are on Toney's contract so far?
Platos : 1:41 pm : link
lol
again be careful  
bc4life : 1:59 pm : link
about judging drafts early.

Exhibit A: Odell Beckham, look how much love he got his rookie year
re: Dallas playing down to comp  
bc4life : 2:01 pm : link
Giants play bad against good teams, they get ripped. they play fairly decent against good teams - they get ripped, or there was some other excuse to discount it - can't win.

Gatorade Dunk : 2:20 pm : link
about judging drafts early.

Exhibit A: Odell Beckham, look how much love he got his rookie year

And deservedly so. Drama aside, he earned that love in his first few seasons, didn't he?
Gatorade Dunk : 2:21 pm : link
Giants play bad against good teams, they get ripped. they play fairly decent against good teams - they get ripped, or there was some other excuse to discount it - can't win.

They didn't play decent(ly). They played. Dallas played down to the Giants' level, not the other way around.
JonC : 2:34 pm : link
There's not much to take away from these games. A healthy chunk of the current roster won't be here in 1-2 years from now. NYG plays hard but they're so depleted down from their regular bad roster, their opponents can smell the blood in the water. Cowboys are not even playing well their past 4-5 games, they're in a valley.

As for Toney, I'd wager he remains a ding dong who gets dinged and we'll be looking to push him out the door before long. You can't fix ding dongs who also can't stay healthy.
Drafting a WR in Rd 1 next year would tell me this franchise  
chick310 : 2:41 pm : link
does no self-reflection as to their past mistakes.
I'd like to take that bet on Toney but  
bc4life : 2:41 pm : link
his behavior so far is concerning. I think he'll settle down though. If not, I could see a surprise trade in a year or 2.

The next GM pick will be huge. I know I'm in the minority, but I'd give Judge another year.

Any thoughts or insights on Judge - Gettleman etc. views on personnel? I would love to hear the discussions that went on these past few years. For example, Parsons - based on recent interviews Sherrer and Spencer were very high on him. Did they want him and were overruled?
JonC : 2:51 pm : link
does no self-reflection as to their past mistakes.


I don't agree, because I think Toney will wash out.
JonC : 2:54 pm : link
My view is they stink at pro football personnel, lol. RE: Parsons, I heard what Rico heard first, Parsons was off their board for personality/character concerns. Their other rumored target (AVT) got plucked by the Jets after they traded down, so they went WR trying to get Jones another weapon and hoped Ojulari's knee would make him available at #50. The extra #1 next year is a boon, but if you ask me I would've done what I said back on draft night, and pick Parsons. Parsons > Toney plus a future #1
mfsd : 2:56 pm : link
about judging drafts early.

Exhibit A: Odell Beckham, look how much love he got his rookie year


And deservedly so. Drama aside, he earned that love in his first few seasons, didn't he?


His first 3 seasons with us were on par with any WR who’s ever played in the NFL

Sadly, it went to his head in a weird way while his body started to break down too.

The unintended consequence of OBJ’s early career performance is it helped mask Eli and the OL’s decline, and led the Giants to believe another run with Eli was possible.

That aside, this has turned out to be a really good thread, good stuff from Gatorade Dunk, JonC, hitdog and others
chick310 : 3:05 pm : link
does no self-reflection as to their past mistakes.



I don't agree, because I think Toney will wash out.


Toney may wash out but unlikely you will see that concluding next year anyway.

Nevertheless that wasn't my point as self-reflection where high investment needs to flow into the Offense, and it isn't with WR. Position is becoming more bountiful with good college players that can be picked after Day 1.
bc4life : 3:16 pm : link
Even Slater & Ojulari
JonC : 3:29 pm : link
I get it, but I would 1) not wait long for Toney and 2) I'm not an OL or bust drafter or a need drafter, and don't see the value at QB either.

So, where do I see the value so far? Defense and WR. A lot will change in four months, but urgent needs should be attacked first in UFA.

JonC : 3:30 pm : link
The OL name I heard was AVT, Slater was not on the short list. Leads me to think they were need picking and felt Peart was good enough in '21.
I feel  
louied7535 : 3:34 pm : link
If you fix the o line, I think this office is capable of competing. They have capable why receivers capable running backs the quarterback has shown flashes but not consistency. The main part in my opinion of every office is the heart and the heart is consisted of five lineman. If your heart goes the rest of your body will go. The defense needs to be fixed as well they lost a lot when Dalvin Tomlinson was let go and he has not been replaced. If Jaylen smith can give us anything that is a good pair with Blake Martinez going forward. Obviously we need an edge rusher. So after all that jibber jabber o line and edge rusher should be top priority. But oh yeah there’s a little thing called the salary cap and that will be challenging but as we saw last year there are ways to manipulate the cap
It all could have been summed up in one sentence...  
EricJ : 3:45 pm : link
WR is a serious need but not a priority

end of story...
bw in dc : 3:51 pm : link
What?

Current best WR's in football imo:

Davante Adams- 2nd round pick
Deandre Hopkins- 1st round pick

Next ones up:

Justin Jefferson- 1st round pick
Cedee Lamb- 1st round pick
Jamar Chase- 1st round pick

I'm not saying WR should be the pick, BPA should be. However this is a foolish statement.


Do the names Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill, Chris Godwin, Keenan Allen, Tyler Lockett, Stefon Diggs, Debo Samuels ring a bell? I'm assuming they do. Because they are some of the best receivers in the NFL. And my guess is you forget where they were drafted. So, if you have a few minutes check that out.

WR has always been a position where you can find gems in the later rounds. But now more than ever with the rules bent so far in favor of the offense. And it's now a glamorous position so more talent is playing it. So, the supply is abundant. Which goes to my point - it is really is not a wise draft strategy to use a high first on a WR. Just be patient, get good scouting, and you will find excellent talent in the later rounds that plays like lottery talent.

chick310 : 3:51 pm : link
I get it, but I would 1) not wait long for Toney and 2) I'm not an OL or bust drafter or a need drafter, and don't see the value at QB either.

So, where do I see the value so far? Defense and WR. A lot will change in four months, but urgent needs should be attacked first in UFA.



jon, nothing wrong with these views although I do not share them as strictly. OL isn't a must have with Top 10 pick but it is a required investment, and plenty of it, so it can be developed ahead of a future franchise QB when that becomes a viable option.

Giants have a decent amount of picks and a good GM can move up and down the board to line up value where best suited. Much like WR can be addressed outside of the top 10 as well imv. Fixing a miss a potential miss on Toney is way down on my priority level.

And there should be no urgency in free agency or draft anyway. This team isn't ready to win, but it is ready to rebuild and should be done properly this time. Invest for the longer term in draft and keep free agent spending to fill short term gaps.
bw in dc : 3:55 pm : link
WR is a serious need but not a priority

end of story...


I'm not so sure about that either. We have wide receivers. What we need to maximize their talent is pretty simple - get healthy and have better QB play.
JonC : 3:57 pm : link
We do not disagree on the whole. A better debate for April anyway, but I tend to get way out in front of things because success rate in the NFL tends to be low by nature if you look at the stats. And, the Giants are abysmal for a decade plus with no one I'm confident in turning the ship around.

What irks me is fans doing the see hole plug hole thing with two top six picks. There's no thought or planning behind, no analysis of the OL prospects or their value relative to other positions, eg OL versus Edge in this crop. This is not a one or two year fix, for certain, and the draft picks have to be used much better.
bw in dc  
chick310 : 3:57 pm : link
you're suggesting a similar point of view on WRs that I am above as well.

WR is clearly of the few positions that you can find quality ones outside of the first round more than ever these days.

chick310 : 4:01 pm : link
We do not disagree on the whole. A better debate for April anyway, but I tend to get way out in front of things because success rate in the NFL tends to be low by nature if you look at the stats. And, the Giants are abysmal for a decade plus with no one I'm confident in turning the ship around.

What irks me is fans doing the see hole plug hole thing with two top six picks. There's no thought or planning behind, no analysis of the OL prospects or their value relative to other positions, eg OL versus Edge in this crop. This is not a one or two year fix, for certain, and the draft picks have to be used much better.


Yes, debate will shape up as we get closer to next spring. But to be clear, I do not post with views to draft based on needs or plug holes.

I go long with early draft investment options. Always have.
bw in dc : 4:11 pm : link
you're suggesting a similar point of view on WRs that I am above as well.

WR is clearly of the few positions that you can find quality ones outside of the first round more than ever these days.


WR and RB lead the way for sure. They are luxury picks for teams well-established/ready to win now.

JonC : 4:31 pm : link
We do not disagree on the whole. A better debate for April anyway, but I tend to get way out in front of things because success rate in the NFL tends to be low by nature if you look at the stats. And, the Giants are abysmal for a decade plus with no one I'm confident in turning the ship around.

What irks me is fans doing the see hole plug hole thing with two top six picks. There's no thought or planning behind, no analysis of the OL prospects or their value relative to other positions, eg OL versus Edge in this crop. This is not a one or two year fix, for certain, and the draft picks have to be used much better.



Yes, debate will shape up as we get closer to next spring. But to be clear, I do not post with views to draft based on needs or plug holes.

I go long with early draft investment options. Always have.


I think there's a good chance a couple WRs could be better value than the OLs. You still advocate for OL in that situation?
Gmen88 : 4:45 pm : link
What?

Current best WR's in football imo:

Davante Adams- 2nd round pick
Deandre Hopkins- 1st round pick

Next ones up:

Justin Jefferson- 1st round pick
Cedee Lamb- 1st round pick
Jamar Chase- 1st round pick

I'm not saying WR should be the pick, BPA should be. However this is a foolish statement.



Do the names Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill, Chris Godwin, Keenan Allen, Tyler Lockett, Stefon Diggs, Debo Samuels ring a bell? I'm assuming they do. Because they are some of the best receivers in the NFL. And my guess is you forget where they were drafted. So, if you have a few minutes check that out.

WR has always been a position where you can find gems in the later rounds. But now more than ever with the rules bent so far in favor of the offense. And it's now a glamorous position so more talent is playing it. So, the supply is abundant. Which goes to my point - it is really is not a wise draft strategy to use a high first on a WR. Just be patient, get good scouting, and you will find excellent talent in the later rounds that plays like lottery talent.


Yeah I know where all were drafted and went to school without looking hot shot. Tyreek would've been a first round pick if not for the off the field stuff and Deebo was a 2nd. Gems are found at every position- a significant WR talent shouldn't be passed on just cause they are a WR.
JonC : 4:46 pm : link
We do not disagree on the whole. A better debate for April anyway, but I tend to get way out in front of things because success rate in the NFL tends to be low by nature if you look at the stats. And, the Giants are abysmal for a decade plus with no one I'm confident in turning the ship around.

What irks me is fans doing the see hole plug hole thing with two top six picks. There's no thought or planning behind, no analysis of the OL prospects or their value relative to other positions, eg OL versus Edge in this crop. This is not a one or two year fix, for certain, and the draft picks have to be used much better.



Yes, debate will shape up as we get closer to next spring. But to be clear, I do not post with views to draft based on needs or plug holes.

I go long with early draft investment options. Always have.



I think there's a good chance a couple WRs could be better value than the OLs. You still advocate for OL in that situation?


I posted that as an example, given the obvious needs on offense that one could surmise would be ahead of WR.
I’m with bw on WRs  
cosmicj : 4:49 pm : link
It’s of course fine to pick that position in the top 6 if you’re talking about talent like Moss or Megatron. But are we?
JonC : 4:50 pm : link
that's the question to be answered. Perhaps not at that HoF level, but prospects who could be blue chip when the OL prospects look like red chips.
cosmicj : 4:56 pm : link
That’s reasonable.
chick310 : 5:07 pm : link
We do not disagree on the whole. A better debate for April anyway, but I tend to get way out in front of things because success rate in the NFL tends to be low by nature if you look at the stats. And, the Giants are abysmal for a decade plus with no one I'm confident in turning the ship around.

What irks me is fans doing the see hole plug hole thing with two top six picks. There's no thought or planning behind, no analysis of the OL prospects or their value relative to other positions, eg OL versus Edge in this crop. This is not a one or two year fix, for certain, and the draft picks have to be used much better.



Yes, debate will shape up as we get closer to next spring. But to be clear, I do not post with views to draft based on needs or plug holes.

I go long with early draft investment options. Always have.



I think there's a good chance a couple WRs could be better value than the OLs. You still advocate for OL in that situation?


I don't see any point of a 4-win team leaving value on table in any instance.

But like I said, plenty of time to assess top of the draft situation including even moving around a bit with one of the two picks to grab a few extra red-chips.

It's early but I see far more Red than Blue right now. So doing a nice volume build on red intrigues me since such a large portion of the starting roster is so underwhelming.
Agreed  
JonC : 5:11 pm : link
a solid approach. My hope is a blue chip defender and a road grader at RT (or even OG if he's a monster) are the takeaways, grade/value taken into the calculus. But, much to be learned on the OL (and WR) ahead of us.
chick310 : 5:19 pm : link
a solid approach. My hope is a blue chip defender and a road grader at RT (or even OG if he's a monster) are the takeaways, grade/value taken into the calculus. But, much to be learned on the OL (and WR) ahead of us.


Good thoughts my man.

Wish there was more than just hoping for a better Draft but that is all we really have these days.

Next decision though is find a new General Manager to give that hope a face.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:01 pm : link
Serious ?...is KT going to see the field again this season? It'd be nice to see him out there & see what he can do. The dude is explosive when on the field, which isn't often. Also, he'd make the offense ten times more watchable if nothing else.
