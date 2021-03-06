Giants rework Rudolph, Dixon contract

|
| The Giants reworked the contacts of TE Kyle Rudolph and P Riley Dixon to create ~$350K in cap space for the rest of 2021.
With just 3 weeks left in their season, this gives them some room needed to operate (practice squad transactions, roster bonuses, etc.)
Front office has no idea what it’s doing.
The irony of it is twofold:
1) they shouldn't have been chasing Rudolph in the first place, and his contract is partly why there is a cap-crunch that they need to solve this year
2) they had a chance to rework Rudolph's contract to their benefit in the offseason when his injury was revealed, but declined to do so when it could have helped the team; instead they're doing it now - in the opposite direction - which hurts the team.
DG will leave no positive legacy from his GM tenure. What a disaster he is.
1) we’ve been doing this weekly
2) it was apparently partly to pay for Bookers $125k bonus he earned this week
It’s really quite sad in retrospect Gettleman felt the foundation of this team was strong enough to go for broke this year.
Abrams essentially said the Giants abandoned their typical philosophy to lean into spending this year.
The rumor was that Judge had a lot of say in the off season. He likely pushed for the Giants to go all-in, DG agreed to try to save his legacy and Abrams figured out how to do it. There isn't anyone in the organization that can self scout and say, wait, we might not be a contender yet.
Until these types of organizational issues are fixed, Giants have no chance.
He's a hypocrite, won't put money where his mouth is.
If Abrams gets an interview I’d love to be a fly on the wall where he could say what he would have done differently or be critical of what his predecessor has done.
So, Abrams can blame this all on Gettleman? Lovely.
Gettleman went off script this year because he thought 21/22 were go for it years.
As bad as the decision was to sign Rudolph, who had shown signs of aging before his injury, the fact that DG didn't see fit to at least renegotiate terms with him after his injury was discovered was corporate malpractice. Just stunning incompetence.
Pretty hard to defend the work of an admin for a 4-10 team flush up against the cap.
They literally cannot pay their bills this year.
So, here we are. Are argued before the season that 2021 was about clarity, mostly clarity on Jones. Let’s see what the Giants do from here.
The right answer is to move off Gettleman, Abrams, Judge & Jones.
and then when he was asked to explain the Rudolph "neogotiation" by a reporter, he botched the facts and timeline to the extent the team had to issue a clarification afterwards.
Fans think they understand it.. but they dont.. I dont worry about it.
Fans think they understand it.. but they dont.. I dont worry about it.
The Rams & Saints have been winning a helluva lot more haven’t they?
4-10 this year.
Fans think they understand it.. but they dont.. I dont worry about it.
There’s consequences to doing it. The Rams are going to hit that wall soon. The cap is fluid but it’s not fake.
I think they already took the keys away from DG. I believe to save his job, he would traded draft choices for players this year & get a few wins. They didn’t let him do it.
is hilarious.. if they need to create money they can. The Rams can sign anyone.. the Saints were WAY over the cap at the start of the year...
Fans think they understand it.. but they dont.. I dont worry about it.
There’s consequences to doing it. The Rams are going to hit that wall soon. The cap is fluid but it’s not fake.
Yup. The Rams are walking an hourglass on a tightrope and I give them credit for having guts though on this too. They are relying on some supreme talents mixed with role players and late drift picks and some low level free agents on defense. They have little in depth to guard against injuries and have caved in their draft assets this year and some from next to buy a maxed out two yr window here. They will probably be the worst team in the NFL in a couple years.
DG still thinks you can effect the run game with a run blocking TE. So ignore the offensive line but try to cover up for a bad line with a run blocking TE?
He made the same mistake and overpaid Rhett Ellison and now he did the same thing with Kyle Rudolph.
4 wins
Good job
Fans think they understand it.. but they dont.. I dont worry about it.
Good resource management is judged by having the resources available to field a good team each year.
There are enough tricks in the CBA to move and borrow money. But each time you do that you decrease the resources you have in the future.
That’s OK if your amateur and professional personnel departments can find a balance to get and keep a pipeline of good players.
When you’re the Giants, and you draft poorly, and overpay free agents relative to their output, you move money around to sign more under performing free agents, are forced to cut useful players, and then don’t replenish via the draft.
The one thing you can probably understand is the Giants always suck. This is a big part of why.
Yep, we have two fullbacks on the roster... which we barely use.
And 2 of them are fullbacks? It's still 2021, yeah?
Yep, we have two fullbacks on the roster... which we barely use.
To be fair, Penny isn't a true fullback and the other guy, Gallaspia?, in a fullback INO, he's a ST guy
Expenses are up and sales are down! Nice job DG!
I think it was quit telling that Abram was so open about saying, hey the future is going to be tight. I don't think he was completely on board with the choices being made.
And yet our coaches can't figure out how to use Jackson well; he's primarily a man corner and he's doing the same thing as Bradberry by playing way off.
The desperation with this regime is staggering.
Andrew Thomas (starter)
Matt Peart
Wes Martin
Ben Bredenson
Shane L. (coming off major knee)
Nick Gates (potentially coming back from major leg injury)
That's it.
Fans think they understand it.. but they dont.. I dont worry about it.
The Saints / Rams are/ have been super bowl contenders. They have loaded rosters. Giants are a little different no?
It’s pathetic the Giants are in this cap situation.
I don't understand this logic. Someone tells him who they want and I'm sure Abrams isn't just making up shit. I'm sure they are telling him what price they want and he figures out how to make it work. This doesn't mean he is bad at his job nor does it say he's good at his job. He's just lower on the totem pole than the others. If he was GM would he make the same decisions, go after the same players, have the same philosophy, etc.? We have no idea.
Add into that the notion that those top 10 draft picks aren't cheap, either (for rookies).
And, I'll say it again: it doesn't matter which bank you borrow from. No matter what player you put it on, that amount is disappearing off future cap
Gettleman and Mara wanted Galloway
Judge wanted Jackson
Judge pushed for the trade down in Round 1 after as usual everyone knew the Giants target and they got jumped again and Gettleman and Mara were dead set on taking a WR.
Your mileage may vary.
According to Abrams himself, he's part of the process of putting together the free agent board and the financial scenarios. And he's the principal advisor on what can and cannot work in each scenario.
Unless he's blowing a lot of smoke up his own his ass, he's at the big kids table on team architecture.
The cap could go to $300 million dollars in 2022 and I would have zero confidence this current GM/Front Office could field a winning team.
Not exaggerating either.
Look at the 2022 roster, acknowledge the glaring talent holes, the cap space position, and then factor in a generous 50% fail rate on their 2022 decisions. Figures to be another bad football team and a bad cap situation for the season at hand. The cap is fluid, but the Giants have pushed it about as far as you can and still suck.
The cap could go to $300 million dollars in 2022 and I would have zero confidence this current GM/Front Office could field a winning team.
Not exaggerating either.
Agreed, logical net effect for a regime that cannot effectively scout talent or self-scout.
This get traced back to something that happened 4 years ago really?
Explain how this works again? Whatever happned to QB changes that resulted in like 5-6 wins in a row like Phil Simms or Tim Tebow?
Instead benching and retiring a QB that 3 more good years left somehow resulted in the shit show that we have now? Really Gettlemen really would have done an excellent job otherwise but he was saddled with that? He could have drafted Darnold and built the team his way but Mara made him keep Eli (one of his only good ideas). Please explain this?
Fans think they understand it.. but they dont.. I dont worry about it.
Let's see what bloodletting NO has to do this offseason. A projected $60M over the cap and their biggest contracts are immovable.
And LAR and NOS were playoff caliber teams. No one would be screaming about the cap if the Giants were. That they are up against the cap and sit at 4-10, their 5th straight double-digit loss season, tells us all we need to know about the disfunction in the FO, but you go ahead and keep your head buried in the sand.
It boggles my mind how many BBI'ers are more upset at fans being angry than they are at the ineptitude that is causing said anger. It is really odd.
That's why it was so laughable that Abrams was touted as some sort of cap guru based on number manipulation.
It's an important position, to keep track of this stuff, but the overall cap is set by the policies of the GM/acquisition team. IF Abrams is valuable (or culpable), it's because of his role in the policy making, NOT because of his ability to crunch numbers. The story of the last couple years has been that Abrams has been getting an increasing role in overall GM duties. The overall GM team has done a really lousy job.
To the overreaction to the Eli benching. It scared Mara into running it back, which led to the Solder contract and the rest is history
This get traced back to something that happened 4 years ago really?
Explain how this works again? Whatever happned to QB changes that resulted in like 5-6 wins in a row like Phil Simms or Tim Tebow?
Instead benching and retiring a QB that 3 more good years left somehow resulted in the shit show that we have now? Really Gettlemen really would have done an excellent job otherwise but he was saddled with that? He could have drafted Darnold and built the team his way but Mara made him keep Eli (one of his only good ideas). Please explain this?
You lose any worthiness of discussion by saying Eli had 3 more good years left.
They tried to win one more time with Eli, and have been trying plug holes in the damn by spending since then. It’s not hard to see.
It’s really quite sad in retrospect Gettleman felt the foundation of this team was strong enough to go for broke this year.
Yah he went for broke, with the salary cap, interms orf no money left
That's why it was so laughable that Abrams was touted as some sort of cap guru based on number manipulation.
It's an important position, to keep track of this stuff, but the overall cap is set by the policies of the GM/acquisition team. IF Abrams is valuable (or culpable), it's because of his role in the policy making, NOT because of his ability to crunch numbers. The story of the last couple years has been that Abrams has been getting an increasing role in overall GM duties. The overall GM team has done a really lousy job.
Seems as if Abrams role into more player personnel analysis, negotiations, etc. and less cap management is clearly a two-edged sword.
On one hand, handling a variety of duties and deepening your experiences/skillset is very positive.
But on the other hand, player personnel decisions have continued to fail with this increased involvement, and the cap meanwhile is stretched to the hilt to field a 4 win team. And a QB still on a rookie deal.
Promoting a guy because he has the experience isn't enough, there has to be some semblances of successes too.
You lose any worthiness of discussion by saying Eli had 3 more good years left.
They tried to win one more time with Eli, and have been trying plug holes in the damn by spending since then. It’s not hard to see.
Who is they ? You have no idea what you are talking about. Gettleman just drafted poorly and tried to cover up the damn with spending. He is just a moron. He jettisoned every vet here . he did it in Carolina. Eli was not going to be the exception.
You lose any worthiness of discussion by saying Eli had 3 more good years left.
They tried to win one more time with Eli, and have been trying plug holes in the damn by spending since then. It’s not hard to see.
Who is they ? You have no idea what you are talking about. Gettleman just drafted poorly and tried to cover up the damn with spending. He is just a moron. He jettisoned every vet here . he did it in Carolina. Eli was not going to be the exception.
You seem to not understand much. We’re talking about the cap situation.
but couldn't this be to deal with unexpected need to sign guys off the street due to players out with Covid? We can't be the only team that has to deal with unplanned roster cap crunch...right?
1) we’ve been doing this weekly
2) it was apparently partly to pay for Bookers $125k bonus he earned this week
Truth is I’m happy to see Booker earn all he can. One of the few who’s outperforming expectations this year
No defense of this regime intended. I’d simply submit this is small potatoes, compared to paying Golladay $18 million to catch 2-3 balls a game. In the 50% of the games he does play in
You lose any worthiness of discussion by saying Eli had 3 more good years left.
They tried to win one more time with Eli, and have been trying plug holes in the damn by spending since then. It’s not hard to see.
Who is they ? You have no idea what you are talking about. Gettleman just drafted poorly and tried to cover up the damn with spending. He is just a moron. He jettisoned every vet here . he did it in Carolina. Eli was not going to be the exception.
You seem to not understand much. We’re talking about the cap situation.
I know that. But you are the one who brought up ancient history and tried to make it relevant. I get plain sick and tired and reading it over and over and called you on the carpet for it. Of course rather than answer you would just rather weasel your way out of it. And how do you know Eli didn't have 3 good years left?
I don't understand this logic. Someone tells him who they want and I'm sure Abrams isn't just making up shit. I'm sure they are telling him what price they want and he figures out how to make it work. This doesn't mean he is bad at his job nor does it say he's good at his job. He's just lower on the totem pole than the others. If he was GM would he make the same decisions, go after the same players, have the same philosophy, etc.? We have no idea.
According to Abrams himself, he's part of the process of putting together the free agent board and the financial scenarios. And he's the principal advisor on what can and cannot work in each scenario.
Unless he's blowing a lot of smoke up his own his ass, he's at the big kids table on team architecture.
100% he is but unless he's making the final decisions we don't know how he would be as a GM.
Fire as many people as possible at the end of the season.
We likely won't have a chance to be competitive until 2023.
You lose any worthiness of discussion by saying Eli had 3 more good years left.
They tried to win one more time with Eli, and have been trying plug holes in the damn by spending since then. It’s not hard to see.
Who is they ? You have no idea what you are talking about. Gettleman just drafted poorly and tried to cover up the damn with spending. He is just a moron. He jettisoned every vet here . he did it in Carolina. Eli was not going to be the exception.
You seem to not understand much. We’re talking about the cap situation.
I know that. But you are the one who brought up ancient history and tried to make it relevant. I get plain sick and tired and reading it over and over and called you on the carpet for it. Of course rather than answer you would just rather weasel your way out of it. And how do you know Eli didn't have 3 good years left?
I’m not weaseling out of anything you’re just a moron. Let’s break it down slower.
Nate Solder was the first misuse of the cap, in order to run it back and try to win one more time with Eli. Drafting Saqoun Barkley to run it back with Eli, that’s another $9 million on this years cap. Those two players combined account for 11% of our cap space this year, for no production. All because they wanted to run it back with Eli.
Yes the current problems can absolutely be traced back to the decision to run it back with Eli, as much as you’d like to hide from that.
Agreed. I do think there are nuggets of bad judgement on the resource management side, which it seems pretty clear he’s the decision maker.
The Giants went ultra aggressive against 2021 and 2022 financially, and basically none of it worked. If he were the ultimate decision maker, who knows what he’d have done.
It sure smells like a GM at the end of his rope, made end of the rope decisions. That’s pretty clear to me.
Yep, we have two fullbacks on the roster... which we barely use.
To be fair, Penny isn't a true fullback and the other guy, Gallaspia?, in a fullback INO, he's a ST guy
Carrying FA ST guys is part of the problem. Gillaspia is the new Ebner.
Reworking two players that will be cut before Easter on a 4 win team is a joke.
I’m not weaseling out of anything you’re just a moron. Let’s break it down slower.
Nate Solder was the first misuse of the cap, in order to run it back and try to win one more time with Eli. Drafting Saqoun Barkley to run it back with Eli, that’s another $9 million on this years cap. Those two players combined account for 11% of our cap space this year, for no production. All because they wanted to run it back with Eli.
Yes the current problems can absolutely be traced back to the decision to run it back with Eli, as much as you’d like to hide from that.
Your points prove NOTHING except you are a pig headed moron. They picked up Barkleys option because they are runnin g it back with Eli ?
They did one of many boneheaded free agent signings because they are running it back with Eli? What was the alternative ? Just let Eli get killed (or Darnold for that matter) get killed ?
They just maxed out cap this season. It has got nothing to do with Eli.
They could have drafted Q Nelson but yea they were in win now mode with Eli. Right.
They could have drafted Q Nelson but yea they were in win now mode with Eli. Right.
What are blabbering about?
This team resembles my old electric football game where all the players were moving randonly as the board buzzed.
So now here we are with problems all over the roster and still a losing team with cap problems. The #1 thing this team needs is to fix the OL whether that be in the draft or Free Agency. Fixing the OL fixes a whole lot of the roster. The D is on the field less, the RBs look better, we can push the ball downfield and the WRs can get open and the QB isnt running for his life. We drafted 3 OL last year and as on now 1 worked out. We need to do that again. 1 of the top 2 picks has to be an OL. There are a few that are value there in the draft. We need to shore up the interior with OGs in possibly the 2nd or 3rd unless there are clear options at other positions.
This entire roster will look better with a good OL. We are literally scoring less than 20 points in almost every game. That cant happen. Teams can score 2 TDs in less than 2 minutes. Look at the cowboys as an example. They have one of the best OLs and are competitive year in and year out, last year their OL stunk and their team stunk. this year OL is good again and they are good again but still have a flawed team. The OL is the key to that teams success.
I believe that if we even field a middle of the road OL we can get this team going and magically the entire roster will look better. Right now we are trotting out guys at 4 OL positions that may not even be on an NFL roster let alone starting. DG was right about that, he just was unable to do what he said he could.
a freakin Daniel Jones at #6 in 2019 -- who no one here is going to say is a #6 pick -- to run it back with Eli?
They could have drafted Q Nelson but yea they were in win now mode with Eli. Right.
What are blabbering about?
Drr this was because they tried to win with Eli in 2018 Drr. Nate Solder drr. 4 years is a football career is most instances
They could have drafted Q Nelson but yea they were in win now mode with Eli. Right.
What are blabbering about?
Drr this was because they tried to win with Eli in 2018 Drr. Nate Solder drr. 4 years is a football career is most instances
Drr AJR knows more about football than you'll ever know. Drr no one really cares what you have to say. Drr you could leave BBI right now and no one would miss you.
The Giants will ultimately get in compliance with the cap but to have it yield only 4 wins now tells you the underlying value in those contracts going forward is very low as well.
a freakin Daniel Jones at #6 in 2019 -- who no one here is going to say is a #6 pick -- to run it back with Eli?
They could have drafted Q Nelson but yea they were in win now mode with Eli. Right.
What are blabbering about?
Drr this was because they tried to win with Eli in 2018 Drr. Nate Solder drr. 4 years is a football career is most instances
Drr AJR knows more about football than you'll ever know. Drr no one really cares what you have to say. Drr you could leave BBI right now and no one would miss you.
He does? Dude thinks Russ Wilson is top 5 QB in 2021 and Peyton manning wasn't. Go check the russ thread....
a freakin Daniel Jones at #6 in 2019 -- who no one here is going to say is a #6 pick -- to run it back with Eli?
They could have drafted Q Nelson but yea they were in win now mode with Eli. Right.
What are blabbering about?
Drr this was because they tried to win with Eli in 2018 Drr. Nate Solder drr. 4 years is a football career is most instances
Drr AJR knows more about football than you'll ever know. Drr no one really cares what you have to say. Drr you could leave BBI right now and no one would miss you.
He does? Dude thinks Russ Wilson is top 5 QB in 2021 and Peyton manning wasn't. Go check the russ thread....
Peyton was a top 5 QB when they won the super bowl?
He was benched that year if I recall correctly.
They won on defense.
What nonsense! THe point is Peyton was acquired in free agency at a time when he was easily top 5 in the game and he is in the conversation of being top 5 of all time. Russ Wilson is not andby the looks of things will never be. And certainly not if becomes a Giant at age 34 he'll probably retire after 1 year.
Damn Eli!
It’s all his fault.
To the overreaction to the Eli benching. It scared Mara into running it back, which led to the Solder contract and the rest is history
Damn Eli!
It’s all his fault.
Who blamed Eli? I blamed the organization
Exactly, the only thing Dixon should be given is a pink slip at the end of the season.
Or why not just cut him now, you can find a much cheaper punter to finish bout the year
He is actually likely to still be here regardless. But, Dixon? Why wouldn't they have let him be to make it easier to cut him?
Or why not just cut him now, you can find a much cheaper punter to finish bout the year
The Super bowl year? There was more than one you know. He has played in it 4X. We're really comparing Russ Wilson to PM now?