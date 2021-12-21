Albert Breer did a live video on Instagram and was asked if DJ would be back with NYG next year. Breer replied "I don't think so" a few moments later he was asked who our next QB is going to be and he flat out said Russell Wilson. The video is linked below.
I would be very happy if Russ was our next QB. Think he makes us an instant playoff team & 5-6 years to find a Franchise QB. Russ next Giants QB
- ( New Window
)
Russell Wilson running for his life behind Giants offensive line.
Why? You realize whos in the MVP race this year, right? They are 38 and 44 years old.
Quote:
If it were 5-6 years ago this would be a different story. He just turned 33 in November. NYG are no position to trade premium draft capital for a 33 year old QB when there is one competent offensive lineman on the roster and glaring needs all over the roster.
Why? You realize whos in the MVP race this year, right? They are 38 and 44 years old.
Are you really comparing Russell Wilson coming to the Giants in their current state to Brady and Rodgers who are on teams far superior in coaching and roster construction compared to the Giants?
Quote:
If it were 5-6 years ago this would be a different story. He just turned 33 in November. NYG are no position to trade premium draft capital for a 33 year old QB when there is one competent offensive lineman on the roster and glaring needs all over the roster.
Why? You realize whos in the MVP race this year, right? They are 38 and 44 years old.
Lmao your example is 2 of the greatest QBs of all time , Brady, who is playing behind a wall who doesn’t get touched playing with the best group of skill guys likely ever assembled and the other is Rodgers who is the best QB to ever play the game. That’s your example of guys playing well into their 30s. This isn’t baseball in the 90s. Guys don’t get better with age typically
He's had a terrible line for years, and fresh off a 40 TD season. Guess that's of no interest and won't help us in 2022.
The only way I make this deal is to give up the Bears 1st, Barkley, Jones and a chip like Olulari. Throw in PEart too.
Giants get Wilson
Hawks:
Top 10 pick
Barkley
Jones
Ojulari
Peart
Giants can still select the OL this year. Bringing in Wilson with two good tackles can make some noise next year.
Quote:
In comment 15506207 Costy16 said:
Quote:
If it were 5-6 years ago this would be a different story. He just turned 33 in November. NYG are no position to trade premium draft capital for a 33 year old QB when there is one competent offensive lineman on the roster and glaring needs all over the roster.
Why? You realize whos in the MVP race this year, right? They are 38 and 44 years old.
Are you really comparing Russell Wilson coming to the Giants in their current state to Brady and Rodgers who are on teams far superior in coaching and roster construction compared to the Giants?
FYI GB has been a revolving door at OT and G this year. Rodgers makes them better.
Wilson has a number of years left.
I would 100% sign up for 4 years of Russ
It's possible some of us go the rest of our lifetime without the Giants replacing Eli just playing the draft. It's the hardest position in sports to fill and he lowers the threshold of how talented the rest of your roster needs to be. I"m not saying there isn't a limit to what the Giants should be willing to pay but it is an absolute no-brainer that a FO look into this if the Giants are on his shortlist.
Looking forward to waiting years and years and years to build a great team to THEN add a QB to it. Seems like a winning strategy.
It will cost us likely one of the 1s this year and another the following year and a 2. I think that gets it done
2022 1st round pick
2022 2nd round pick
2023 1st round pick
I haven't really formulated an opinion on this move yet, but people acting like hes old and washed up are crazy
Quote:
In comment 15506215 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15506207 Costy16 said:
Quote:
If it were 5-6 years ago this would be a different story. He just turned 33 in November. NYG are no position to trade premium draft capital for a 33 year old QB when there is one competent offensive lineman on the roster and glaring needs all over the roster.
Why? You realize whos in the MVP race this year, right? They are 38 and 44 years old.
Are you really comparing Russell Wilson coming to the Giants in their current state to Brady and Rodgers who are on teams far superior in coaching and roster construction compared to the Giants?
FYI GB has been a revolving door at OT and G this year. Rodgers makes them better.
Wilson has a number of years left.
The overall state of the Packers and the state of the Giants are complete opposite ends of the spectrum.
Quote:
.
It will cost us likely one of the 1s this year and another the following year and a 2. I think that gets it done
2022 1st round pick
2022 2nd round pick
2023 1st round pick
Too rich for my blood, I'd rather focus on ensuring this gets torn down to the studs and rebuilt correctly.
Let's see if the pieces start falling into place.
I'm guessing it will be a 1st round pick this year, a 1st round pick next year and then some.
With the current condition of the NYG roster, and what it figures to look like in '22 and '23, it's a significant risk to flip your best hope at establishing a solid future at the hopes Russ can flip its fortunes without many of those bloodline draft picks.
I don't just want to win more games, I want a sustainable model that creates chances to be a contender. Bringing Russ to the current roster really is chasing the shiny new toy.
Quote:
The Giants will only dig themselves further into cap hell and probably give away valuable draft capital to get him. And as others have said, what good will he be behind a terrible offensive line? I don't get it.
He's had a terrible line for years, and fresh off a 40 TD season. Guess that's of no interest and won't help us in 2022.
Are Lockett and Metcalf coming with him? The WR corps between the two teams is slightly different, lol
Are Lockett and Metcalf coming with him? The WR corps between the two teams is slightly different, lol
Not to mention a coach with hardware and not the special teams coach of one with hardware.
Quote:
and what if that doesn't work, which is a huge risk, no?
With the current condition of the NYG roster, and what it figures to look like in '22 and '23, it's a significant risk to flip your best hope at establishing a solid future at the hopes Russ can flip its fortunes without many of those bloodline draft picks.
I don't just want to win more games, I want a sustainable model that creates chances to be a contender. Bringing Russ to the current roster really is chasing the shiny new toy.
^This.
Quote:
In comment 15506225 GiantSteps said:
Quote:
The Giants will only dig themselves further into cap hell and probably give away valuable draft capital to get him. And as others have said, what good will he be behind a terrible offensive line? I don't get it.
He's had a terrible line for years, and fresh off a 40 TD season. Guess that's of no interest and won't help us in 2022.
Are Lockett and Metcalf coming with him? The WR corps between the two teams is slightly different, lol
I forgot, once we trade for Wilson the team building stops.
Given RWs age, the state of the roster, and the cost to acquire him, this would be a big mistake. Yes, he probably makes us better an get us to a competitive level, but not to the level we need, not with this roster. And when he's aged out, no longer performing to the size of his contract, and we traded away the assets we needed to rebuild our core, guess where we are? Exactly where we are today, with fewer picks to show for it.
Quote:
In comment 15506225 GiantSteps said:
Quote:
The Giants will only dig themselves further into cap hell and probably give away valuable draft capital to get him. And as others have said, what good will he be behind a terrible offensive line? I don't get it.
He's had a terrible line for years, and fresh off a 40 TD season. Guess that's of no interest and won't help us in 2022.
Are Lockett and Metcalf coming with him? The WR corps between the two teams is slightly different, lol
You don't think Golladay, Shep, Toney, Slayton & Saquon's numbers all go way up with Russ? Look at what Golladay did with Stafford.
He had arguably the best season of his career last year.
If the Giants are going to acquire Russell Wilson, it won't be the new GM's decision.
The only way I make this deal is to give up the Bears 1st, Barkley, Jones and a chip like Olulari. Throw in PEart too.
Giants get Wilson
Hawks:
Top 10 pick
Barkley
Jones
Ojulari
Peart
Giants can still select the OL this year. Bringing in Wilson with two good tackles can make some noise next year.
Why do people always litter trades with the other team taking players the Giants don't want?
Jones, Barkley and Peart combined have almost zero value. A backup QB, an overpaid and ineefective RB, and a disappointing 3rd round pick who can't get on the field.
Looks like you're in favor of a Wilson trade, so this doesn't apply to you...but anyone who uses Tarkenton as an example of a QB "on the wrong side of 30" needs to find some other example.
Tarkenton was 27 in his first year with the Giants. He played for 12 seasons AFTER he was traded TO the Giants (5 with the Giants and 7 more with the Vikings).
When he was traded back to the Vikings at age 32, the Vikes went on to win 6 straght division titles and 3 NFC Championship games with Tark at QB.
The only history lesson to be learned from the Tarkenton trade is that the Giants were foolish to trade him back to the Vikings, when he had so much good football left to play.
More than a QB the Giants problems have been about losing the physical battle. Build the OL and front 7 the next two drafts. Get your QB in 2023 imv.
Wilson can give the Giants a more competitive team but I do not seeing making a difference and carrying one to a SB. Build for a championship not a pretty nice team.
2. Aside from NYC for his wife, why wouldn't Wilson want to play for Denver instead...or even New Orleans? Those teams are ready made to go to the playoffs with a premier QB.
3. As others have pointed out, to imagine this team giving up 2-3 first round draft picks is borderline suicide as they will have very limited resources to fix the roster.
Breer may be right, but I just don't see how this works for either party in '22.
Quote:
In comment 15506230 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15506225 GiantSteps said:
Quote:
The Giants will only dig themselves further into cap hell and probably give away valuable draft capital to get him. And as others have said, what good will he be behind a terrible offensive line? I don't get it.
He's had a terrible line for years, and fresh off a 40 TD season. Guess that's of no interest and won't help us in 2022.
Are Lockett and Metcalf coming with him? The WR corps between the two teams is slightly different, lol
I forgot, once we trade for Wilson the team building stops.
If they just swapped DJ for RW this team makes the playoffs next year. I'm all for acquiring RW, who apparently is almost as meticulous about his health as TB12 is.
What I'm most apprehensive about is the cost to acquire him. Two top 10 picks is too much imo
If, and this is a BIG if, he only wants to come here the price could be lower than it might otherwise be. So there's that.
I think the cost may be prohibitive, but if I was the Giants I would certainly be on the phone with Seattle seeing what it would take. Yes, you would need to give away at least a first round pick this year and next year, but if you could hold onto one of the first round picks this year? I would think long and hard about that.
At both firsts this year and a first next year, I think I am out. Would at least need something else coming back to try to shore up this line.
John should review his dad's old quotes about the mistakes he made.
Yeah, except for Fran, they are all sucky QB's.
$37M spent on Wilson is money better spent than any combination of $37M the Giants are currently spending.
If it costs both top 10 picks this year, no way in hell. One of those picks and the #2 this year need to be used to add cheap high end talent.
I'm fine with using the Stafford price as the template (keep in mind both of those #1s were basically late 1sts guaranteed), considering our picks are higher.
1 this year, 1 next and a conditional 3rd thrown in and I'd do it.
If a team like the Broncos, Saints, Panthers, wants to beat that package, then let them and thank everyone for their time. Good chance Deshaun Watson may also be put on the block for real finally.
Keep in mind Wilson has a say where he goes........that potentially helps teams like the Saints or Giants if they are truly on his short-list. Doesn't sound like the Browns, Steelers, or Panthers are on it.
And he's kind of a douche.
There is still a good chance for him to come to New York... but only if he wants to be play baseball, because he is still controlled by the Yankees.
Given RWs age, the state of the roster, and the cost to acquire him, this would be a big mistake. Yes, he probably makes us better an get us to a competitive level, but not to the level we need, not with this roster. And when he's aged out, no longer performing to the size of his contract, and we traded away the assets we needed to rebuild our core, guess where we are? Exactly where we are today, with fewer picks to show for it.
Agreed.
Danny Kanell, Kent Graham, Dave Brown, Daniel Jones....any trends there?
The Giants have had a four or five very good/great QBs in 100 years. You can look through their history and find mistakes with QBs acquired via trade, draft or FA. It's completely irrelevant.
Snead, Morton and Collins were average to below average QBs. Warner was a stop-gap who was never going to play more than a few games to re-establish his career.
What do they have to do with Russell Wilson?
He's had a rough year, injuries play into it. He's not a 4.5 guy anymore either but he can still run. Those are things to consider when figuring out trade comp. However, we're like 13 months removed from him being the NFL MVP favorite. Cap costs obviously need to be accounted for but it is relative, most teams with competent QBs have a large cap allocation to the position. With Russ you are getting more than competent, this isn't a Kirk Cousins situation. I don't think we have a single rookie contract expiring in the next 2 years that needs to be extended, so that coupled with not being players in the UFA covers Russ' cap costs. I am very comfortable not being players in the UFA market. Assuming we can actually develop some of these guys from the last couple of drafts, you can turn this around very quick with Russ and have realistic SB expectations. I agree that we will need to hang onto one of those Top 10 picks. That is an asset that can turn into a playmaker or flipped for a few starters.
Russel Wilson would be a massive upgrade at quarterback, but he'd have no team around him and I have no confidence Abrams could build one before Wilson starts to decline.
Short term, the Giants could be relevant again. If they get lucky with some players and picks could contend shortly. "COULD" and "LUCKY" are two terms that should not be overlooked.
Long term, Building with your draft picks, and delete bad contracts.
Quote:
....see any trend here?
Snead, Morton and Collins were average to below average QBs. Warner was a stop-gap who was never going to play more than a few games to re-establish his career.
What do they have to do with Russell Wilson?
You're wrong...Collins, Tarkenton, Warner, and Morton went to Superbowls. The latter three after they left the Giants. The Giants suck. They sucked when they got each of those five QBs. Wilson will suck with the Giants, because the Giants TEAM sucks. It' ain't the QB. That's what I'm saying. Put up a salient argument that proves me wrong. To whom is Wilson going to throw? He will be running for his life. It's a stupid move to trade premium capital for a 33 year old QB who has SUCKED behind a shitty line. Period.
You probably aren't getting any pick in the first four rounds for Jones. If they acquire him it is not as their long term answer at QB.
It’ll set the team back another 10 years.
Excellent point.
None of this is from the Giants. Russ' camp is floating the Giants. The next FO should be driving the decision.
Quote:
In comment 15506328 rnargi said:
Quote:
....see any trend here?
Snead, Morton and Collins were average to below average QBs. Warner was a stop-gap who was never going to play more than a few games to re-establish his career.
What do they have to do with Russell Wilson?
You're wrong...Collins, Tarkenton, Warner, and Morton went to Superbowls. The latter three after they left the Giants. The Giants suck. They sucked when they got each of those five QBs. Wilson will suck with the Giants, because the Giants TEAM sucks. It' ain't the QB. That's what I'm saying. Put up a salient argument that proves me wrong. To whom is Wilson going to throw? He will be running for his life. It's a stupid move to trade premium capital for a 33 year old QB who has SUCKED behind a shitty line. Period.
This is a ridiculously simplistic argument. Do you only get a good QB when you are poised to win a Superbowl?
A good QB makes the players around them better. Golladay produced when he had Stafford. He couldn't produce when he had Jones/Glennon. Getting a QB you know is good improves the team and removes the bust risk that we had with Jones.
What is the alternative? Keep running Jones out there and hope we can put the Greatest Show on Turf around him so he can throw 20 YD passes?
Do these names look familiar?
Quote:
In comment 15506348 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15506328 rnargi said:
Quote:
....see any trend here?
Snead, Morton and Collins were average to below average QBs. Warner was a stop-gap who was never going to play more than a few games to re-establish his career.
What do they have to do with Russell Wilson?
You're wrong...Collins, Tarkenton, Warner, and Morton went to Superbowls. The latter three after they left the Giants. The Giants suck. They sucked when they got each of those five QBs. Wilson will suck with the Giants, because the Giants TEAM sucks. It' ain't the QB. That's what I'm saying. Put up a salient argument that proves me wrong. To whom is Wilson going to throw? He will be running for his life. It's a stupid move to trade premium capital for a 33 year old QB who has SUCKED behind a shitty line. Period.
This is a ridiculously simplistic argument. Do you only get a good QB when you are poised to win a Superbowl?
A good QB makes the players around them better. Golladay produced when he had Stafford. He couldn't produce when he had Jones/Glennon. Getting a QB you know is good improves the team and removes the bust risk that we had with Jones.
What is the alternative? Keep running Jones out there and hope we can put the Greatest Show on Turf around him so he can throw 20 YD passes?
Do these names look familiar?
You want to trade what will probably take two first rounders, SB if you believe the rumors, and other draft capital for a 33 year old QB as your approach to fixing the Giants and you call MY argument simplistic? Ok then....
Quote:
....see any trend here?
Yeah, except for Fran, they are all sucky QB's.
Collins got an expansion team to the title game and your team to the SB.
Warner if not for a miracle Pitt TD and Patriots cheating wins three SB's with two different teams (one of them after being dumped by the Giants)
You'd think this team would be tired of putting band aids over gaping wounds but they seem to relish any opportunity to do it.
Toney's Reply - ( New Window )
What I am suggesting is that Wilson can be a huge part of that fix...not the fix itself. Nobody has suggested adding Wilson makes us a Superbowl contender.
Even high first round picks come with significant bust potential. If you could use one of them to get a player like Wilson you do it in a heartbeat. You are giving up the second one for the guarantee he isn't a bust.
Barkley? He is not part of the future so that doesn't move the needle for me at all.
That's not him
I have no doubts that Wilson can play the QB position as well or better than anyone else the Giants are likely to be able to acquire for the next five years.
The issues in this deal that give pause are with the Giants, not Wilson.
Kerry Collins years were pretty good
Id take that right about now
This sounds like a pre-retirement move for him more than a football one. And we know Wilson is way smarter than anyone negotiating for the Giants on the other side of the table. This looks like the Giants are a mark.
The Bucs shouldn't have gotten old Tom Brady because they should have built "something sustainable" instead? The Broncos shouldn't have gotten Peyton Manning? Both those teams won super bowls. Absolutely the Giants should try to open a 5 year contender window by securing a legit QB.
I have no doubts that Wilson can play the QB position as well or better than anyone else the Giants are likely to be able to acquire for the next five years.
The issues in this deal that give pause are with the Giants, not Wilson.
Yeah, where is this narrative coming from?
You have to look at the position with a different lens, no other position on the field is close when it comes impact. I don't think the Giants should consider trading for any other position (including a premium Edge) and I don't think they should consider trading for a lower caliber QB (ie. Jimmy G). Russell Wilson is a different argument entirely. You have to be flexible in your approach if that option is on the table.
This sounds like a pre-retirement move for him more than a football one. And we know Wilson is way smarter than anyone negotiating for the Giants on the other side of the table. This looks like the Giants are a mark.
Perhaps he believes he could make a difference in NY and attract others to him. People seem to want to have it all but not take chances in getting it.
The Wilson to the Giants rumors have been around for over a year.
$37M spent on Wilson is money better spent than any combination of $37M the Giants are currently spending.
Do you actually think the acquiring of a guy like Wilson is the right move for an organization that is more that a few parts away? You have been very vocal that the roster is trash. Why spend the assets on Wilson when it can be spent in multiple areas that would make this team better? Get your QB in 2023/24 when you are closer to having a roster in place that can benefit from a 'Franchise QB'? Use 2022 as a salary cap reset. I would think acquiring Wilson will take up too much of the cap space that you require for dead cap hits.
He makes the Giants relavant again.
He makes offensive players want to come here.
He makes the OL better because he isn't standing back there like a statue or staring down one receiver.
Please make it happen!
Quote:
One benefit of acquiring Wilson's contract is that it's probably going to accelerate the release of overpaid veterans currently on the roster.
$37M spent on Wilson is money better spent than any combination of $37M the Giants are currently spending.
Do you actually think the acquiring of a guy like Wilson is the right move for an organization that is more that a few parts away? You have been very vocal that the roster is trash. Why spend the assets on Wilson when it can be spent in multiple areas that would make this team better? Get your QB in 2023/24 when you are closer to having a roster in place that can benefit from a 'Franchise QB'? Use 2022 as a salary cap reset. I would think acquiring Wilson will take up too much of the cap space that you require for dead cap hits.
There's no such thing as "having a roster in place" before getting the QB. There's also no such thing as targeting a set year or two to get your QB.
The Giants have to be fluid and interpret real world situations that are developing outside their control. Talent acquisition is a pipeline; there is no completed state and you don't get to pick what talent becomes available and when.
If Wilson is available now, he's almost certainly a better quarterback than anyone they're going to be able to acquire by any means over the next five years.
Given the overall condition of the team, I don't see how trading for Wilson would provide different results. Would we win a few more games? Probably. Given the likely cost in draft capital, would be able to build a good enough team around Wilson to become legitimate contenders? I really don't think so. This kind of deal is a form of instant gratification, a tactic to win the back pages for a year or two and throw a sop to the fan base, but really is not the way to demonstrate a commitment to winning consistently. For all those who criticize John Mara for not really caring about winning, this kind of trade would, imo, prove you right.
I haven't really formulated an opinion on this move yet, but people acting like hes old and washed up are crazy
It's a reasonable question to ask based on HIS particular playing style.
But given that he's improved a lot since his last Super Bowl appearance, he is still likely very viable as a integral piece instead of carrying a franchise going forward a few years.
Once that deep ball goes, then it's downhill fast IMO.
Quote:
....see any trend here?
John should review his dad's old quotes about the mistakes he made.
+1,000
Wilson changes the franchise..The price needs to be right but we do need to look at the big picture.
We are 4-10 right now. You replace Jones with Wilson and we are on the Wild Card hunt- even with injuries all over.
Imagine some vets coming here on more friendly contracts to play with Wilson.
If we can keep one of the 1st Rd picks and trade down some we can still fill holes on the Oline. Keep Williams long term, redo Mackenzie's contract, trade Barkley for cap relief or keep him with Wilson. Sign a Vet receiving TE, draft a TE and boom, our offense is ready to play.
Quote:
In comment 15506328 rnargi said:
Quote:
....see any trend here?
Snead, Morton and Collins were average to below average QBs. Warner was a stop-gap who was never going to play more than a few games to re-establish his career.
What do they have to do with Russell Wilson?
You're wrong...Collins, Tarkenton, Warner, and Morton went to Superbowls. The latter three after they left the Giants. The Giants suck. They sucked when they got each of those five QBs. Wilson will suck with the Giants, because the Giants TEAM sucks. It' ain't the QB. That's what I'm saying. Put up a salient argument that proves me wrong. To whom is Wilson going to throw? He will be running for his life. It's a stupid move to trade premium capital for a 33 year old QB who has SUCKED behind a shitty line. Period.
Fwiw, Collins was a free agent who Accorsi took a calculated risk signing. It worked out well but the salient point is that it didn't cost any draft picks.
The Bucs shouldn't have gotten old Tom Brady because they should have built "something sustainable" instead? The Broncos shouldn't have gotten Peyton Manning? Both those teams won super bowls. Absolutely the Giants should try to open a 5 year contender window by securing a legit QB.
Brady and Manning both signed as free agents and neither the Bucs or the Broncos had to give up anything, big difference.
And he's kind of a douche.
There is still a good chance for him to come to New York... but only if he wants to be play baseball, because he is still controlled by the Yankees.
Where did you come up with the thought that Russ isn't a difference maker? Last year and this year before his injury he completed 69.53% of his passes & had 5,408 passing yards with 50 TDs & 14 INTs. He also had 581 yards and 3 TDs. Nope not a difference maker though!
Quote:
In comment 15506348 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15506328 rnargi said:
Quote:
....see any trend here?
Snead, Morton and Collins were average to below average QBs. Warner was a stop-gap who was never going to play more than a few games to re-establish his career.
What do they have to do with Russell Wilson?
You're wrong...Collins, Tarkenton, Warner, and Morton went to Superbowls. The latter three after they left the Giants. The Giants suck. They sucked when they got each of those five QBs. Wilson will suck with the Giants, because the Giants TEAM sucks. It' ain't the QB. That's what I'm saying. Put up a salient argument that proves me wrong. To whom is Wilson going to throw? He will be running for his life. It's a stupid move to trade premium capital for a 33 year old QB who has SUCKED behind a shitty line. Period.
Fwiw, Collins was a free agent who Accorsi took a calculated risk signing. It worked out well but the salient point is that it didn't cost any draft picks.
Neither did Kurt Warner. Also a free agent on a one year deal (who was never an attempt to win with a veteran, but to play until Eli was ready).
Wilson changes the franchise..The price needs to be right but we do need to look at the big picture.
We are 4-10 right now. You replace Jones with Wilson and we are on the Wild Card hunt- even with injuries all over.
Imagine some vets coming here on more friendly contracts to play with Wilson.
If we can keep one of the 1st Rd picks and trade down some we can still fill holes on the Oline. Keep Williams long term, redo Mackenzie's contract, trade Barkley for cap relief or keep him with Wilson. Sign a Vet receiving TE, draft a TE and boom, our offense is ready to play.
+1
And you can do all of that correctly, but it you spend a first round pick on another Daniel Jones you'll spend three years watching your 'ready to win now' team hover around .500 or be one and done in the playoffs.
Quote:
In comment 15506339 Go Terps said
There's no such thing as "having a roster in place" before getting the QB. There's also no such thing as targeting a set year or two to get your QB.
The Giants have to be fluid and interpret real world situations that are developing outside their control. Talent acquisition is a pipeline; there is no completed state and you don't get to pick what talent becomes available and when.
I don't understand this statement.
With very few exceptions, in recent years every winning QB was drafted later in the 1st round... because those teams were not bottom of the barrel and already had a competent (or better) framework in place to compete. Mahomes being the most obvious example. Of course, now that he is paid, KC has crested and looks vulnerable.
Isn't this the Terps Bible? That paying the QB is death? Although he did make the point up above that NYG should find a QB to pay in order to force a teardown. But that's just anarchy.
Quote:
He won't be a difference maker.
And he's kind of a douche.
There is still a good chance for him to come to New York... but only if he wants to be play baseball, because he is still controlled by the Yankees.
Where did you come up with the thought that Russ isn't a difference maker? Last year and this year before his injury he completed 69.53% of his passes & had 5,408 passing yards with 50 TDs & 14 INTs. He also had 581 yards and 3 TDs. Nope not a difference maker though!
Cmon. We both know that there is more than a 34 year old QB standing between the Giants and 53 TDs. And he's still a douche, and too expensive.
I don't think trading for veterans with first round picks is a very effective strategy unless your team already has the foundation to win.
You have to make desperate moves in an effort to try anything to turn it around.
One route they haven't tried yet - trade for a SB winning vet QB.
Quote:
In comment 15506411 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
In comment 15506339 Go Terps said
There's no such thing as "having a roster in place" before getting the QB. There's also no such thing as targeting a set year or two to get your QB.
The Giants have to be fluid and interpret real world situations that are developing outside their control. Talent acquisition is a pipeline; there is no completed state and you don't get to pick what talent becomes available and when.
I don't understand this statement.
With very few exceptions, in recent years every winning QB was drafted later in the 1st round... because those teams were not bottom of the barrel and already had a competent (or better) framework in place to compete. Mahomes being the most obvious example. Of course, now that he is paid, KC has crested and looks vulnerable.
Isn't this the Terps Bible? That paying the QB is death? Although he did make the point up above that NYG should find a QB to pay in order to force a teardown. But that's just anarchy.
Paying an elite player elite money is fine. Paying a B player A money is not.
Wilson is an elite player.
Russ makes the entire team better, including the defense.
No way I give them this year's first or multiple firsts.
Because remember Wilson is going to want an extension to waive his no trade. So, it won't be a steal deal.
Russ makes the entire team better, including the defense.
I'm good with one of the picks this year. Two first round picks would be a non-starter especially that high. And that isn't to say he isn't worth it I just don't know how we plug the rest of the holes to put a winner around him without a bunch of high picks.
Quote:
You do it and don’t look back. You still have the assets to improve the Oline.
Russ makes the entire team better, including the defense.
I'm good with one of the picks this year. Two first round picks would be a non-starter especially that high. And that isn't to say he isn't worth it I just don't know how we plug the rest of the holes to put a winner around him without a bunch of high picks.
One of this years, next years and a mid round pick seems like the most likely package
Wilson changes the franchise..The price needs to be right but we do need to look at the big picture.
We are 4-10 right now. You replace Jones with Wilson and we are on the Wild Card hunt- even with injuries all over.
Imagine some vets coming here on more friendly contracts to play with Wilson.
If we can keep one of the 1st Rd picks and trade down some we can still fill holes on the Oline. Keep Williams long term, redo Mackenzie's contract, trade Barkley for cap relief or keep him with Wilson. Sign a Vet receiving TE, draft a TE and boom, our offense is ready to play.
The way the game is played certainly has changed. The "strategery" of how to build a franchise that's a consistent contender? Maybe not as much. Tarkenton was a great player but his years with the Giants produced two 500 seasons, two losing seasons (6-8, 4-10) and two winning seasons. No playoffs. Wilson might have similar results. If the goal is to just not stink or not stink as much, go for it. If the goal is to win, see the playoffs,contend for SBs and win a few, see the 1984-2011 blueprint.
Quote:
Football is way different today.
Wilson changes the franchise..The price needs to be right but we do need to look at the big picture.
We are 4-10 right now. You replace Jones with Wilson and we are on the Wild Card hunt- even with injuries all over.
Imagine some vets coming here on more friendly contracts to play with Wilson.
If we can keep one of the 1st Rd picks and trade down some we can still fill holes on the Oline. Keep Williams long term, redo Mackenzie's contract, trade Barkley for cap relief or keep him with Wilson. Sign a Vet receiving TE, draft a TE and boom, our offense is ready to play.
The way the game is played certainly has changed. The "strategery" of how to build a franchise that's a consistent contender? Maybe not as much. Tarkenton was a great player but his years with the Giants produced two 500 seasons, two losing seasons (6-8, 4-10) and two winning seasons. No playoffs. Wilson might have similar results. If the goal is to just not stink or not stink as much, go for it. If the goal is to win, see the playoffs,contend for SBs and win a few, see the 1984-2011 blueprint.
2 of the last 5 super bowl winners not named the Patriots the other way though.
It would be good to keep in mind that the plan during the period you referenced included giving up two first round picks, a 3rd round pick and a 5th round pick for a quarterback when the team was terrible.
Barkley is in line for a new deal and shouldn't get one. Am I wrong? Slayton has been horrible no matter who's been QB. He has regressed as bad as Hernandez.
Given the overall condition of the team, I don't see how trading for Wilson would provide different results. Would we win a few more games? Probably. Given the likely cost in draft capital, would be able to build a good enough team around Wilson to become legitimate contenders? I really don't think so. This kind of deal is a form of instant gratification, a tactic to win the back pages for a year or two and throw a sop to the fan base, but really is not the way to demonstrate a commitment to winning consistently. For all those who criticize John Mara for not really caring about winning, this kind of trade would, imo, prove you right.
Two points of contention with your post:
(1) Norm Snead was NOT part of the trade TO the Vikings FOR Tarkenton. Snead was traded FROM the Vikings to the Giants when the Giants traded Takenton back to the Vikings.
(2) You oversimplfy the reasons that Tarkenton was traded back to the Vikings, but even if you were spot on with your rationale for the trade, Tarkenton still gave the Giants 5 solid years of QB play. I'd be happy to get a similar return out of Wilson.
You also didn't mention what Tarkenton did AFTER he was traded back to the Vikings. 6 Division titles in 7 years and 3 NFC Championships.
You were right about the Tarkenton trade setting the Giants back 10 years... but it was actually the trade that sent Tarkenton BACK to the Vikings, not the one that brought him to the Giants.
Barkley is in line for a new deal and shouldn't get one. Am I wrong? Slayton has been horrible no matter who's been QB. He has regressed as bad as Hernandez.
Wilson needs weapons. I think Barkley would be a lot better with Wilson. The way Wilson runs around, having Saquon in the flat would be a huge plus.
Then Galloway and Toney. If you can add a legit TE, that would be decent skill position players.
Quote:
In comment 15506270 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
and what if that doesn't work, which is a huge risk, no?
With the current condition of the NYG roster, and what it figures to look like in '22 and '23, it's a significant risk to flip your best hope at establishing a solid future at the hopes Russ can flip its fortunes without many of those bloodline draft picks.
I don't just want to win more games, I want a sustainable model that creates chances to be a contender. Bringing Russ to the current roster really is chasing the shiny new toy.
^This.
Yep,...... but Giants given the state of the fan base really can’t afford another dismal season, guy like Wilson gives them a chance to avoid that, which is why it could happen.
I'd be happy to make a straight up trade, sending DJ to Seattle for RW. But I wouldn't relinquish any of my draft picks to make it happen.
I'd also offer Saquon Barkley for Seattle's Second round pick, but doubt they'd bite - even though they've got significant RB woes heading into 2022.
It can be done.
A few picks for that type of quality is a layup decision.
For those Giant fans not old enough to remember the 1970s the Maras attempted to right the ship by trading for QBs.
This included Fran Tarkington, Norm Snead, Craig Morton, among others.
Acquiring these QBs was done as a quick fix rather than addressing the core or root problems. Those QBs were in their early thirties, beyond their prime, and came at a price.
Within (3) years of acquiring these QBs they were all traded. The quick fixes did not work, but none the less , it did not discourage the Giants from doing it again. The process of continually seeking a QB haunted the Giants and restricted their ability to build a team.
George Young's first edict when he became GM was to build via both the trenches and via the draft. He also believed that running the ball and defense won championships.
Wilson will not solve the Giants problems he will only make it worse and set the team back years.
Wilson fits the profile exactly like those other QBs, and if history repeats itself and he is acquired he will not be on the team in three years.
The lesson is to build the team through the draft and do it systematically avoid fast fixes.
On a side note for those who tout Wilson as the savior, why would Seattle trade Wilson if he was so good ?
Seattle desperately needs great quarterback play. If Wilson is so good why would they move on? Wilson's play has deteriorated and he is not the same QB he was. This could be due to a deterioration in his skills or due to a poor supporting cast. Wilson has prospered when he had a great line and a strong running game. Wilson is at his best when he can play action and throw deep.
That's funny because the Giants line and receivers are worse than Seattle's , so what would you expect from Wilson.
Seattle in trading Wilson would be looking to rebuild by using the Giants' assets. This is more than ironic as Seattle is arguably a better team than the Giants.
USA Today - Giants Wire - ( New Window )
@WBG84
Russell Wilson since entering the NFL has been sacked a league-high 420 times.
In that time period, he's done the following:
102-51-1 record as a starter
9-7 postseason record
36,248 yds
283 TDs
85 INTs
101.8 QB Rating
7x Pro Bowler
1x All-Pro
1x Super Bowl champ #TogetherBlue
I'd be happy to make a straight up trade, sending DJ to Seattle for RW. But I wouldn't relinquish any of my draft picks to make it happen.
I'd also offer Saquon Barkley for Seattle's Second round pick, but doubt they'd bite - even though they've got significant RB woes heading into 2022.
Your offer would be a terrible QB in DJ for a top 5ish QB in the game? Yea, I’m sure Seattle would be all over that.
But I think the Wellington debacle is deeply seated in the memory of the Giant family. I doubt whether Giants enter into an expensive trade for Wilson or any one else. it’s either DJ or a new draft pick whenever the qbs coming out look like a reasonable bet.
No one signs vets in their 30s to play on shit teams in the hopes that "right this ship" and have us win a couple of more games and be a wild card team. YEAH! Meaningful December football! Never mind that the cost is so great that would be your ceiling for years.
No one signs vets in their 30s to play on shit teams in the hopes that "right this ship" and have us win a couple of more games and be a wild card team. YEAH! Meaningful December football! Never mind that the cost is so great that would be your ceiling for years.
Quote:
Giants were desperate to find an instant fix to a floundering, aging team and respond to a disgruntled fan base not used to losing. Images of a battered and bleeding Y.A. Tittle were a visual metaphor that the Glory Years were over. Almost three years of Gary Wood, Earl Morrall, Norm Snead, and a few games by a semi-pro QB signed off the street pushed Wellington Mara pay the huge price for Tarkenton -- two #1s, two #2s, and Snead. The hope was Tarkenton would provide instant credibility and turn around the fortunes of the franchise. Tarkenton was an exciting player and he did energize the fans -- for a while. Problem was, he elevated the Giants from bad to mediocre. He became a diva, flaunting the authority of the coach, and finally forcing a trade back to the Vikings. The trade probably set the Giants back another decade. And a few seasons after that, Mara made a similar mistake by trading a #1 and a #2 for Craig Morton.
Given the overall condition of the team, I don't see how trading for Wilson would provide different results. Would we win a few more games? Probably. Given the likely cost in draft capital, would be able to build a good enough team around Wilson to become legitimate contenders? I really don't think so. This kind of deal is a form of instant gratification, a tactic to win the back pages for a year or two and throw a sop to the fan base, but really is not the way to demonstrate a commitment to winning consistently. For all those who criticize John Mara for not really caring about winning, this kind of trade would, imo, prove you right.
Two points of contention with your post:
(1) Norm Snead was NOT part of the trade TO the Vikings FOR Tarkenton. Snead was traded FROM the Vikings to the Giants when the Giants traded Takenton back to the Vikings.
(2) You oversimplfy the reasons that Tarkenton was traded back to the Vikings, but even if you were spot on with your rationale for the trade, Tarkenton still gave the Giants 5 solid years of QB play. I'd be happy to get a similar return out of Wilson.
You also didn't mention what Tarkenton did AFTER he was traded back to the Vikings. 6 Division titles in 7 years and 3 NFC Championships.
You were right about the Tarkenton trade setting the Giants back 10 years... but it was actually the trade that sent Tarkenton BACK to the Vikings, not the one that brought him to the Giants.
Full disclosure, Tarkenton isn't among my favorite Giant players. And I'll concede he did give the Giants five good years of QB play. And as I said, if that's your goal for that kind of trade, you win. But my point is that Tarkenton didn't win as a Giant, and didn't make the team winners. For most of his time here, he made them not as bad as they were. Again, no playoffs, no real sense they were contenders. IIRC, he pretty much gave up on the Giants and made it clear he didn't want to play here any longer so I don't know how keeping him on the team would have changed that scenario. And for all his success in Minnesota, the big one eluded him. My mistake on the Snead trade.
If something creative can be done (not heavily dilutive to both the draft picks and the cap) to add Wilson, I am all for it. He is still a special QB.
Only Nick Foles (re-signed by the Eagles), Peyton Manning (Broncos), and Trent Dilfer (Ravens) buck that trend, in 55 Super Bowl years. And in each of those cases, the teams were MUCH closer to contender status before they acquired the QB in question.
Trading any draft capital of substance for Russell Wilson, given the state of this franchise, would be nothing short of a desperation move.
Only Nick Foles (re-signed by the Eagles), Peyton Manning (Broncos), and Trent Dilfer (Ravens) buck that trend, in 55 Super Bowl years. And in each of those cases, the teams were MUCH closer to contender status before they acquired the QB in question.
Trading any draft capital of substance for Russell Wilson, given the state of this franchise, would be nothing short of a desperation move.
Neither of those three were top 5 QBs though.
Peyton when they win the Super Bowl is not better than current day Russ.
If all the top QBs left their teams for new homes what are the odds they still have a large amount of success? Pretty high IMO. And who are all these teams building through the draft and winning repeatedly without a top tier QB? Maybe here and there but it’s completely random.
If all the top QBs left their teams for new homes what are the odds they still have a large amount of success? Pretty high IMO. And who are all these teams building through the draft and winning repeatedly without a top tier QB? Maybe here and there but it’s completely random.
Right. We don’t know if it can work or if something sustainable can be built because it just doesn’t happen often enough.
Only Nick Foles (re-signed by the Eagles), Peyton Manning (Broncos), and Trent Dilfer (Ravens) buck that trend, in 55 Super Bowl years. And in each of those cases, the teams were MUCH closer to contender status before they acquired the QB in question.
Trading any draft capital of substance for Russell Wilson, given the state of this franchise, would be nothing short of a desperation move.
Much closer? Baltimore had a all time defense, great OL and one of the top RB's.
Denver had the best D in the league the year they one it and the year the won it the team carried PM.
Eagles had the best OL, running game and one of the top front 7's in the league.
The only teams who have won SB's since 2000 on big QB contracts are Brady (4 times), PM (2) Eli and Ben. I do not think Brees was top money when he first signed with the Saints. Brady gave a discount.
SB's won on rookie contract since 2000. Brady (3), Ben (1), Eli (1), Wilson (1), Wentz/Foles (1), Rodgers (1). Discounted QB's (Dilfer/Johnson)
I bet one of the things Wilson is going to want is a new contract for whoever trades for him.
Most GM hires would likely make the trade if the price is right, so it’s fairly easy to connect the dots
If all the top QBs left their teams for new homes what are the odds they still have a large amount of success? Pretty high IMO. And who are all these teams building through the draft and winning repeatedly without a top tier QB? Maybe here and there but it’s completely random.
We actually have very little data on smaller mobile QBs and their longevity. You are mingling data sets with different inputs.
Huh?
If he wasn't mobile he'd be no where the player he is with that OL he's had over the years.
I don't want to get into semantics but give the OL he's had over his career, mobility is a HUGE part of his game.
Quote:
the NFL has evolved. You haven’t seen it historically because franchise QBs almost never become available so leaning on history is flawed. Now these guys play until 40, and don’t need several season to learn a new offense.
If all the top QBs left their teams for new homes what are the odds they still have a large amount of success? Pretty high IMO. And who are all these teams building through the draft and winning repeatedly without a top tier QB? Maybe here and there but it’s completely random.
We actually have very little data on smaller mobile QBs and their longevity. You are mingling data sets with different inputs.
I disagree on your input categorization. I didn't include Allen/Jackson in the above because they fit that input so I've already accounted for that.
Fantasy football is just that a fantasy. In the real world teams who are good acquire vets in free agency when they want to win. Rebuilding teams don't trade 1st round draft picks (plural) to acquire an older QB,
Quote:
In comment 15506423 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
Giants were desperate to find an instant fix to a floundering, aging team and respond to a disgruntled fan base not used to losing. Images of a battered and bleeding Y.A. Tittle were a visual metaphor that the Glory Years were over. Almost three years of Gary Wood, Earl Morrall, Norm Snead, and a few games by a semi-pro QB signed off the street pushed Wellington Mara pay the huge price for Tarkenton -- two #1s, two #2s, and Snead. The hope was Tarkenton would provide instant credibility and turn around the fortunes of the franchise. Tarkenton was an exciting player and he did energize the fans -- for a while. Problem was, he elevated the Giants from bad to mediocre. He became a diva, flaunting the authority of the coach, and finally forcing a trade back to the Vikings. The trade probably set the Giants back another decade. And a few seasons after that, Mara made a similar mistake by trading a #1 and a #2 for Craig Morton.
Given the overall condition of the team, I don't see how trading for Wilson would provide different results. Would we win a few more games? Probably. Given the likely cost in draft capital, would be able to build a good enough team around Wilson to become legitimate contenders? I really don't think so. This kind of deal is a form of instant gratification, a tactic to win the back pages for a year or two and throw a sop to the fan base, but really is not the way to demonstrate a commitment to winning consistently. For all those who criticize John Mara for not really caring about winning, this kind of trade would, imo, prove you right.
Two points of contention with your post:
(1) Norm Snead was NOT part of the trade TO the Vikings FOR Tarkenton. Snead was traded FROM the Vikings to the Giants when the Giants traded Takenton back to the Vikings.
(2) You oversimplfy the reasons that Tarkenton was traded back to the Vikings, but even if you were spot on with your rationale for the trade, Tarkenton still gave the Giants 5 solid years of QB play. I'd be happy to get a similar return out of Wilson.
You also didn't mention what Tarkenton did AFTER he was traded back to the Vikings. 6 Division titles in 7 years and 3 NFC Championships.
You were right about the Tarkenton trade setting the Giants back 10 years... but it was actually the trade that sent Tarkenton BACK to the Vikings, not the one that brought him to the Giants.
Full disclosure, Tarkenton isn't among my favorite Giant players. And I'll concede he did give the Giants five good years of QB play. And as I said, if that's your goal for that kind of trade, you win. But my point is that Tarkenton didn't win as a Giant, and didn't make the team winners. For most of his time here, he made them not as bad as they were. Again, no playoffs, no real sense they were contenders. IIRC, he pretty much gave up on the Giants and made it clear he didn't want to play here any longer so I don't know how keeping him on the team would have changed that scenario. And for all his success in Minnesota, the big one eluded him. My mistake on the Snead trade.
I probably shouldn't have mentioned the Snead part, as memories do fade over time ;>)
And in full disclosure Tarketon was my first favorite Giants player when I was a boy, so I do have a soft spot for him.
But saying that Tarkenton "gave up on the Giants" and calling him a primadonna is a little harsh. He left the Giants over a contract dispute and contract disputes can get ugly.
And while Tarkenton didn't make the Giants contenders, I don't know why anyone would expect any QB to singlehandedly make a team a contender. The QB is the most important piece. The teams that build around their QBs are contenders. The teams that don't are forever searching for their next QB.
In the 7 years after Tarkenton was traded back to the Vikings, here's the list of Giants starting QBs: Randy Johnson, Norman Snead, Craig Morton, Carl Summerell, Jim Del Gaizo, Joe Pisarcik, Jerry Golsteyn and Randy Dean
In 1978 (Tarkenton's final season in the NFL) when a NY Times writer asked him what he thinks would have happened if he hadn't been traded FROM the Giants, here's what Tarkenton said:
“With the defense they developed after I left, I think I would've been helpful.”
Given the overall condition of the team, I don't see how trading for Wilson would provide different results. Would we win a few more games? Probably. Given the likely cost in draft capital, would be able to build a good enough team around Wilson to become legitimate contenders? I really don't think so. This kind of deal is a form of instant gratification, a tactic to win the back pages for a year or two and throw a sop to the fan base, but really is not the way to demonstrate a commitment to winning consistently. For all those who criticize John Mara for not really caring about winning, this kind of trade would, imo, prove you right.
The following year, Johnson hurt his knee in the second game, the Giants being the Giants thought Rocky Thompson was a wide receiver and Tarkenton, fed up with the way the team was being run, (Tark is a smart guy and has a half an idea how an organization should be run) including Wellington's meddling to keep has beens like Frederickson and Morrison on the roster, asked out. Btw, Tarkenton was entirely right but it would take another 7 or 8 years of Welly's bungling before the thing crashed and burned and Rozelle had to step in)
That's when we got Snead who came along with Vin Clements, the Vikes first round pick in 1972 and the Vikes second round pick in 1973. Being the Giants, they blew the first round pick on a dt who started 13 games in 3 season and then was out of football. The second round was Brad Van Pelt.
Tarkenton played another 7 years and went on to the HOF.
So basically, the Giants traded for a HOF qb where the position would have set for 11 years. Instead, they screwed around, spent more draft picks on qb's and didn't settle the position unitl Simms was drafted the year after Tarkenton retired.
Giants have more leverage than you’d think over the Seahawks (assuming Russ does want out). The Seahawks have an aging roster and minimal draft capital from the aggressive trades they’ve made over the years. Plus, the Carrol era is likely coming to an end very soon.
I’m guessing it won’t take 3 first rounders to get this done. Likely won’t even require 2.
If the Giants can land a top 5 QB and still have a full compliment of draft picks this year to address the Oline and other holes on the roster, than you 100% pull the trigger.
After watching the product this franchise has put on the field for the last 5 plus years, I think 4 or 5 years (if not more) of high level play at the QB position is exactly what we need to at least be competent and have a chance. Looking at the Giants recent draft history, I’d say right now that Wilson has a better chance of being on the roster than whoever they pick with that first rounder they’d be parting ways with.
Quote:
In comment 15506411 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
In comment 15506339 Go Terps said
There's no such thing as "having a roster in place" before getting the QB. There's also no such thing as targeting a set year or two to get your QB.
The Giants have to be fluid and interpret real world situations that are developing outside their control. Talent acquisition is a pipeline; there is no completed state and you don't get to pick what talent becomes available and when.
I don't understand this statement.
I think he's referring to it as an overarching draft strategy -- that you can't simply strategize assembling your entire roster before you take a QB.
I'd say Wilson has pocket elusiveness/awareness and can certainly scramble, but his overall skills as a QB aren't overshadowed by (or dependent upon) either of those things.
I live in the Pac Northwest now after having lived in the Bay Area for years, and I've seen a lot of Wilson. He makes some unbelievable deep throws -- the sort with the perfect amount of arc, touch, and accuracy that few are capable of.
Paul Allen's sister is now the Chairman and word is she is not happy. The Schneider/Carroll era is likely over so the new team will be making the decision on Wilson. They may well keep him unless they get a package they want. I can see another team giving up a lot and I hope it is not the Giants.
Quote:
because Rodgers is mobile and I wouldn't put him in that category (Mahomes too) and that's the type of QB Wilson is.
I'd say Wilson has pocket elusiveness/awareness and can certainly scramble, but his overall skills as a QB aren't overshadowed by (or dependent upon) either of those things.
I live in the Pac Northwest now after having lived in the Bay Area for years, and I've seen a lot of Wilson. He makes some unbelievable deep throws -- the sort with the perfect amount of arc, touch, and accuracy that few are capable of.
Two things I think of when someone mentions Wilson:
Great deep ball
Great mobility to extend plays and make a tremendous play.
Sure he'd be a great QB behind the 1995 Cowboys OL....but that's now how we've watched his career.
He's the modern day Fran Tarkenton.
Quote:
and it is not close
Peyton when they win the Super Bowl is not better than current day Russ.
He was a broken shell of his usual self.
I like Russ, but since the back of last year and this year, he's been fairly weak in terms of getting it done, % of explosive plays, scores to turnover ratio, etc. And the lack of support cast doesn't cut it. Lockett and Metcalf are a top 3 WR combo.
Do you know who the Cowboys drafted with that pick?
Randy White.
Giants have a lot to clean up whether or not they can acquire someone like Wilson. They need FOUR NFL caliber lineman to get be it free agency, trade or Draft.
You'd think this team would be tired of putting band aids over gaping wounds but they seem to relish any opportunity to do it.
Durability issues? The guy went like 150 straight NFL starts since week 1 as a rookie before he sat out a game, and it was due to a freak play where his hand hit a helmet and dislocated his finger. It's not like that injury had to do with age. You take a 21 year old hand and throw with force into a lineman's helmet and I'm pretty sure it still could dislocate and require surgery.
I dont see a good QB in this draft but I do see good edge and OL prospects. Look at recent history, Stafford couldnt get the Lions to the playoffs but he looks great now. You still need a decent team for a QB to make a difference. QB plus a bunch of players is what this team needs. We still dont have an impact star on the roster. Golladay was supposed to be our star WR, that hasnt worked so well. Our D had good players but no one really impacts a game or has a big presence. If we can get 2 impact players in this draft then we can change the dynamic of the team.
Adding Wilson still only gets this team to the edge of competitive, he is not going to make it a consistent winner without talent around him.
So save me this nonsense that only a super bowl contending team is allowed to get a QB.
And can we just be decent again? Can we do that? Christ.
I'd kill for that.
We get our QB.
NExt.
Do you know who the Cowboys drafted with that pick?
Randy White.
Then again, they probably would have screwed it up. They had the first pick in the second round and took the immortal Al Simpson. They left Louie Kelcher, Doug English, Fred Dean, Matt Hartenstine to go immediately after.
He has completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,302 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions.
Daniel Jones has completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.
Wilson has had the better year. But by how much?
"But Eric, Wilson plays on a bad team!"
Ummmm....
He has completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,302 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions.
Daniel Jones has completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.
Wilson has had the better year. But by how much?
"But Eric, Wilson plays on a bad team!"
Ummmm....
Wilson had 40 touchdowns just last year. I’d kill for DJ to produce like that.
He’s having an off year for sure but he still a 4:1 TD to Int ratio and an enormous resume prior that I’d base this decision on.
Why did Wilson's production fall so dramatically?
Why did Wilson's production fall so dramatically?
Wilson production hasn’t really fallen off. He has only played 10 games this year and Seattle still has 4 games left.
If Wilson hadn’t had that freak injury and played all 16 games (like he had in the previous 9 years) he would finish with about 3,910 yds, 27 TD and 7 interceptions.
And Wilson had 40 TD passes last year, not 2 years ago.
He has completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,302 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions.
Daniel Jones has completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.
Wilson has had the better year. But by how much?
"But Eric, Wilson plays on a bad team!"
Ummmm....
Jesus man cmon. You can’t honestly believe what you just wrote right?
Wilson is still "productive" the scoring is just down. Take a look at his advanced metrics. His TD % is better than it was in 2016 when they went 10-5-1. His yards per attempt (net and adjusted) are both better than last season.
He hurt his finger and it didn't fully heal yet, pretty obvious why its a down year.
Quote:
to me why Russell Wilson is worth all this draft capital?
He has completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,302 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions.
Daniel Jones has completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.
Wilson has had the better year. But by how much?
"But Eric, Wilson plays on a bad team!"
Ummmm....
Jesus man cmon. You can’t honestly believe what you just wrote right?
Its like Debaser hacked his account and posted under his handle.
He has completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,302 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions.
Daniel Jones has completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.
Wilson has had the better year. But by how much?
"But Eric, Wilson plays on a bad team!"
Ummmm....
This is a joke right? Dude was hurt and is still playing hurt. Metcalf had a down year and carson got hurt early too. That team is as big a mess as we are.
Russ is LIGHT years better than dj and it isnt close.
Id kill to get him for a 1st 2nd and a player....it instabtly makes our entire team better.
Wrs get better throws. Passing game inproves, we get better run looks. Barkley improves. Offense possesses ball longer, defense gets a rest thus improving.
I would def trade for russ and use qhatever early draft assests remain on OL and edge
Why did Wilson's production fall so dramatically?
Came back too early from a mallet finger injury. The down year should
impact the compensation some, it would be through the roof if he were on the market a year ago. The potential to buy low is what is appealing to me.
If you guys don't trust the Giants to build a winner around him in the next five years, what faith do you have in any other plan? Dallas, Philly and Washington would laugh their asses off at us if Wilson wants to come here and we say no. They'll happily deal with Daniel Jones and whoever else we draft this year.
This is beyond stupid.
You are reaching here because you are tired of losing. But this is how you stay bad.
This is beyond stupid.
You are reaching here because you are tired of losing. But this is how you stay bad.
How valuable have these picks been for us? Talk about diminishing returns.
And what does beyond 5 years even matter anyway? Its an arbitrary expectation based on an archaic line of thinking of how the league used to be.
If you that is true, the Giants have ZERO hope of getting better, with or without Wilson.
You seem to be completely ignoring the possibility that a 33-year old Wilson just isn't all that great on a team with poor surrounding talent. It's a legitimate possibility, supported by 2021 data.
For months, I've read posts from BBI that Gettleman got it backwards, he drafted the QB and RB before fixing the OL. This just seems like more of the same. Have you seen Wilson behind the current Seahawk line?
2, From another who lived through the incredibly bad Craig Morton type trades, those were much worse on we fans than the mess we are going through today. Each trade robbed us of any hope and we had to watch the Cowboys take Randy White with our pick. And even when we had draft choices, we ended up with Rocky Thompson and Eldridge Small type players.
3, The Commissioner stepping in and forcing George Young on the Giants had nothing to do with Wellington Mara meddling; rather he and his brother (cousin?) Tim each owned 50 percent of the team, hated each other, and could or would not agree on anything. The Commissioner convinced them to step out of the decision-making process and permit Young to do what he thought best.
If you that is true, the Giants have ZERO hope of getting better, with or without Wilson.
You seem to be completely ignoring the possibility that a 33-year old Wilson just isn't all that great on a team with poor surrounding talent. It's a legitimate possibility, supported by 2021 data.
For months, I've read posts from BBI that Gettleman got it backwards, he drafted the QB and RB before fixing the OL. This just seems like more of the same. Have you seen Wilson behind the current Seahawk line?
That is not my argument, its a portion of it. The draft is a crapshoot whether we have Dave Gettelman or DeCosta or Belichick running things. Wilson is a guaranteed massive upgrade at QB whether we are playoff built or not (and I argue we are currently with him).
Yes, i've seen him behind that line, he put up 40 TD's last season. And he had 10 TD's in 4.5 games this year before the finger injury. He was a lock for 30+ TD's this year too if that didn't happen.
What's there to lose? I haven't seen an answer to this question yet, so I'm asking yet again.
I'm a daniel jones fan but if you get a chance to get 2-3-4-5 years of a QB capable of winning a SB you take it as long as the price is within reason.
This is beyond stupid.
You are reaching here because you are tired of losing. But this is how you stay bad.
Agree. Well said. As tempting as it is, it’s not how you build a winning team for the long run.
I already made that clear.
Wellington Mara did deals like this throughout the 1970s. They always backfired. The aging veterans he brought in did not improve the W-L record, and worse, the picks he traded away ending up hurting even more (Randy White was just the obvious example).
That's what you have to lose. Staying bad.
I'm hearing the same shit from the same people who said, "Eric, what do we have to lose by signing Nate Solder?"
This is 100x worse.
I gave you his advanced passing metrics which are on par with his career and you seem to have forgotten or ignored that he missed over a month with the broken finger + had to learn to play with it while its healing.
For whatever reason you are glossing over data and just sticking to cliched, subjective quotes. Its really really bizarre.
Seattle is a better team than the Giants and they are closer to being competitive. They have Wilson under contract for another two years and if they traded him they would incur a $26,000,000 CAP hit.
It makes no sense unless they see the decline.
Seattle is a better team than the Giants and they are closer to being competitive. They have Wilson under contract for another two years and if they traded him they would incur a $26,000,000 CAP hit.
It makes no sense unless they see the decline.
Wilson is pushing for the trade.
I gave you his advanced passing metrics which are on par with his career and you seem to have forgotten or ignored that he missed over a month with the broken finger + had to learn to play with it while its healing.
For whatever reason you are glossing over data and just sticking to cliched, subjective quotes. Its really really bizarre.
Someone is getting testy.
You mad bro?
This is beyond stupid.
You are reaching here because you are tired of losing. But this is how you stay bad.
What’s stupid is questioning if Wilson is that much better than Jones this year.
Do you have anything of substance to bring to the discussion, Debaser?
Quote:
guys are arguing that we should trade away multiple high draft picks for a quarterback who MIGHT play five more years at best, with diminishing returns, on a NYG team that is nowhere ready to compete with the big boys.
This is beyond stupid.
You are reaching here because you are tired of losing. But this is how you stay bad.
What’s stupid is questioning if Wilson is that much better than Jones this year.
Statistically, he hasn't been. And both quarterbacks have only won 4 games this year in the games they started.
Wilson is obviously a much, much better QB than Jones based on their respective careers. But in 2021, in terms of stats and results, they have almost been the same.
Do you have anything of substance to bring to the discussion, Debaser?
I'm making lots of great points.
You don't want to accept them because you've dug in your heels.
Trading away multiple high-round draft picks for a 33-year old QB coming off a bad season is VERY risky.
It could work out great for the Giants. I could be a disaster.
You don't want to accept other possibilities.
Have a great night!
I already made that clear.
Wellington Mara did deals like this throughout the 1970s. They always backfired. The aging veterans he brought in did not improve the W-L record, and worse, the picks he traded away ending up hurting even more (Randy White was just the obvious example).
That's what you have to lose. Staying bad.
I'm hearing the same shit from the same people who said, "Eric, what do we have to lose by signing Nate Solder?"
This is 100x worse.
This the correct viewpoint.
Not suggesting Wilson isn't an enticing upgrade on what we have and won't lead to more wins. But the goal is to build a better long-term mouse-trap and giving away those top picks kills that view because no way Wilson brings this crappy roster to the promised land.
Invest longer term, Wilson isn't it.
Some of you, and it’s not surprising given the takes over the past few years, have zero clue how much of a difference a good QB makes on the rest of the roster. Trading for Wilson makes the WRs better, the oline better. It makes the defense better. Everyone is sick of the bend but don’t break defense, well guess what - when you have a QB like Wilson you can take more chances on defense because you know you have a QB who can make something happen.
Even if Wilson declines, odds are he’ll be the best QB the Giants could find the next three years. It’s a no brainer.
Drafting a RB before the OL is getting backwards - I think you're exaggerating a bit on the QB part. There's no bad time to acquire a great QB. Gettleman just picked a mediocre one.
Quote:
In comment 15506815 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
guys are arguing that we should trade away multiple high draft picks for a quarterback who MIGHT play five more years at best, with diminishing returns, on a NYG team that is nowhere ready to compete with the big boys.
This is beyond stupid.
You are reaching here because you are tired of losing. But this is how you stay bad.
What’s stupid is questioning if Wilson is that much better than Jones this year.
Statistically, he hasn't been. And both quarterbacks have only won 4 games this year in the games they started.
Wilson is obviously a much, much better QB than Jones based on their respective careers. But in 2021, in terms of stats and results, they have almost been the same.
So one year where he hurt his throwing hand outweighs everything else he’s done, even this year prior to the injury? Didn’t he play with the injury a few weeks?
The yards per attempt aren't close.
The TD% isn't close
The QB rating isn't close
Basically every metric not only favors Wilson, it favors him heavily.
If you that is true, the Giants have ZERO hope of getting better, with or without Wilson.
You seem to be completely ignoring the possibility that a 33-year old Wilson just isn't all that great on a team with poor surrounding talent. It's a legitimate possibility, supported by 2021 data.
For months, I've read posts from BBI that Gettleman got it backwards, he drafted the QB and RB before fixing the OL. This just seems like more of the same. Have you seen Wilson behind the current Seahawk line?
No he took the wrong QB, that’s important. Wilson has been sacked the most in the league over the years and still puts up 30-40 touchdowns.
Bad movies, like what we have today.
The Lions had to take Goff and his terrible contract to get the extra first. Goff was not a positive, he was a negative that the Lions took to get more picks. Also, the Giants first rounders are immensely more valuable than LA’s late firsts were. The Giants will have two top 10 picks.
Since we seem to be including trades from the 60s and 70s in this discussion as evidence, can we also submit into evidence that the Giants have drafted exactly 2 good QBs over this time? Simms and Manning (yeah I know, we actually drafted Rivers...fuck off). That's it.
If Giants history has shown trading for a veteran QB does not work, it has also shown expecting the Giants to obtain a good QB from the draft doesn't work.
You trade for Wilson because you know you got the most important position on the field right. That is something to build around. If a QB of Wilson's caliber was sitting their at #5 this year, the Giants should take him. You are paying another first round pick as a guarantee you are getting a guy who can play, and not Daniel Jones 2.0.
Draft picks have a significant bust rate. With the Giants that rate is typically higher. It costs a premium to get a guaranteed outcome. The Giants need a lot more guaranteed outcomes and less reliance on this horrible scouting group to finally get it right.
Quote:
you aren't making a single good point. You asked for why his season is what it is and I answered you. It seems to me like you are trying to save face because you forgot he has been injured this year, or you simply aren't factoring it in which would be even more ridiculous. And on top of that, the advanced metrics show that he's still an elite passer.
Do you have anything of substance to bring to the discussion, Debaser?
I'm making lots of great points.
You don't want to accept them because you've dug in your heels.
Trading away multiple high-round draft picks for a 33-year old QB coming off a bad season is VERY risky.
It could work out great for the Giants. I could be a disaster.
You don't want to accept other possibilities.
Have a great night!
He isn't having a bad season, that's what this conversation is hilarious. You refuse to admit that you forgot he's been hurt and you keep doubling and tripling down. His advanced stats completely and definitively refute your claim. He's a top tier passer still. In fact, many of the advanced metrics put him on par with Brady, a bunch of the categories he's actually better.
I accept that its a risk, I do not accept that its "100x" worse than Solder. You are the one leveraging hyperbole as the crux of your argument, i'm using data.
LMAO. Thanks, I needed that. Somewhere in the 100-year history of this franchise there is a cautionary tale for every scenario that presents itself.
Is there someone on this board who currently thinks the tow first round draft choices it would cost to get him (hypothetically) would?
If you are going to say yes, please stop and realize you are wrong.
Wilson has publicly stated that he wants to remain in Seattle for the rest of his career. He has emphatically denied having requested a trade.
The issue is that Wilson wants to extend his contract. It has been reported that he is looking for an extension of an additional 3 years.
Seattle has no interest in extending a 33 year old QB. Wilson would be would be 38 at the end of the revised contract.
Seattle wants no part of that.
Neither should the Giants.
So fans should not options until a new GM is hired?
What are we allowed to talk about while we wait?
Is there someone on this board who currently thinks the tow first round draft choices it would cost to get him (hypothetically) would?
If you are going to say yes, please stop and realize you are wrong.
That's effectively where i'm at. 2 top 10 picks have a lot of upside, but we've all see almost unanimous downside (other than Thomas). If getting Wilson is realistic and we pass on it, boy we better fucking hit on these two picks.
The odds Wilson has a bigger impact than these two picks is just too big to pass up on. And if it isn't the two top 10 picks and instead a cheaper package, its an absolute no brainer assuming they get an extension in place to shift money to future years.
Quote:
We can call agree that Russell Wilson will not instantly turn this team into a Superbowl contender.
Is there someone on this board who currently thinks the tow first round draft choices it would cost to get him (hypothetically) would?
If you are going to say yes, please stop and realize you are wrong.
That's effectively where i'm at. 2 top 10 picks have a lot of upside, but we've all see almost unanimous downside (other than Thomas). If getting Wilson is realistic and we pass on it, boy we better fucking hit on these two picks.
The odds Wilson has a bigger impact than these two picks is just too big to pass up on. And if it isn't the two top 10 picks and instead a cheaper package, its an absolute no brainer assuming they get an extension in place to shift money to future years.
There are people on this board that look at first round picks as HoF players in the making that will anchor this team for a decade. Reality does not suggest that - for the Giants or any other team.
Draft picks are resources just like players. I am in the camp of hedging downside risk with this team as they rebuild. Others seem much more confident in the Giants ability to draft and develop talent than I am.
Wilson has publicly stated that he wants to remain in Seattle for the rest of his career. He has emphatically denied having requested a trade.
The issue is that Wilson wants to extend his contract. It has been reported that he is looking for an extension of an additional 3 years.
Seattle has no interest in extending a 33 year old QB. Wilson would be would be 38 at the end of the revised contract.
Seattle wants no part of that.
Neither should the Giants.
So let me get this straight. You refuse to believe the reports that are everywhere that Wilson wants out and you want “evidence”, yet you believe that Wilson wants a 3 year extension but Seattle doesn’t want any part of that? Where’s THAT evidence? How do you go about deciding what needs some weird evidence and what doesn’t?
Btw, Wilson has always been a good soldier. I wouldn’t expect him to say anything other that that he wants to stay in Seattle publicly. So that’s not “evidence” of anything.
Quote:
In comment 15506339 Go Terps said:
Quote:
One benefit of acquiring Wilson's contract is that it's probably going to accelerate the release of overpaid veterans currently on the roster.
$37M spent on Wilson is money better spent than any combination of $37M the Giants are currently spending.
Do you actually think the acquiring of a guy like Wilson is the right move for an organization that is more that a few parts away? You have been very vocal that the roster is trash. Why spend the assets on Wilson when it can be spent in multiple areas that would make this team better? Get your QB in 2023/24 when you are closer to having a roster in place that can benefit from a 'Franchise QB'? Use 2022 as a salary cap reset. I would think acquiring Wilson will take up too much of the cap space that you require for dead cap hits.
There's no such thing as "having a roster in place" before getting the QB. There's also no such thing as targeting a set year or two to get your QB.
The Giants have to be fluid and interpret real world situations that are developing outside their control. Talent acquisition is a pipeline; there is no completed state and you don't get to pick what talent becomes available and when.
If Wilson is available now, he's almost certainly a better quarterback than anyone they're going to be able to acquire by any means over the next five years.
Wrong. There’s definitely a model to having the roster in place and then getting the QB. Denver did it with Peyton and Tampa did it with Brady. There’s also other examples of teams having a decent foundation in place before acquiring a QB. KC was a playoff team with Alex Smith when they drafted Mahomes. Honestly there’s more examples of highly rated QBs sucking ass because they were drafted into terrible situations.
Why can’t we follow that same blue print with Wilson?
The Giants have had over ten years working on fixing the o line and have failed. Do you think they'll get lucky over the next five without premium resources? Just ship off premium resources to get a talented QB killed and maybe win 8 or 9 games if lucky.
Tear this stain apart and finally build it correctly from the ground up otherwise it's more of the same, half measures and throwing good money after bad to get what we have now mediocrity at its finest
You can't wait until the perfect time to upgrade the most difficult position to play in sports. You take the upgrade when it presents itself. Or don't, but know that the opportunity likely doesn't present itself again, or at a time in which you are now "ready".
So those two first round draft picks are the one and only shot to rebuild the foundation? If one or both are disappointments, the team is doomed for 5 or 10 years? All the other draft picks don’t matter? It is about these two picks, this year?
NY is football purgatory at this point. It is for free agents who just want to get paid but have little interest in winning.
You can't wait until the perfect time to upgrade the most difficult position to play in sports. You take the upgrade when it presents itself. Or don't, but know that the opportunity likely doesn't present itself again, or at a time in which you are now "ready".
What are you talking about? There is always a Tom Brady or Peyton Manning you can add to your team once the other 52 pieces are in place. Just follow that model.
[end sarcasm]
our high 2 this year, 1 next year and another day 2 pick next year
Quote:
lucked into their scenarios. What you are suggesting is that they deliberately avoided upgrading at QB because they "weren't ready" - that's preposterous.
You can't wait until the perfect time to upgrade the most difficult position to play in sports. You take the upgrade when it presents itself. Or don't, but know that the opportunity likely doesn't present itself again, or at a time in which you are now "ready".
What are you talking about? There is always a Tom Brady or Peyton Manning you can add to your team once the other 52 pieces are in place. Just follow that model.
[end sarcasm]
You dweebs need to get your heads out of stat .com website and get into reality.
Brady could be greatest of all time. Peyton in the conversation of greatest of all time. Russ Wilson is NOT THAT GOOD! I'd be interested to see his regression on another team if he in fact gets traded ; just not the Giants however.
That being said, I don't think that is the route the Giants should take. I've been saying this as well since before they selected Jones in the draft. Have a good to great surrounding cast before you get your QB. It's a team sport. I'm sick of hearing things like the QB is the most important piece but then suggesting to rush to get a QB. That QB is setup for failure but more importantly the team is setup for failure.
Brady has a buttload of rings because of a great supporting cast. In the rare times he hasn't had a great supporting cast he has struggled like any other great QB. I'm not saying he isn't a great QB because he most certainly is but he doesn't get it done without a good to great supporting cast. To me Drew Brees deserves GOAT consideration who has, IMHO, great coaching. He's got 1 ring. Some would call Aaron Rogers the GOAT instead of Brady and he's got, 1 ring. Nick Foles got 1 ring not that long ago as the backup QB to Carson Wentz. Wilson got 1 ring with a great supporting cast. Peyton Manning got 2 rings with 2 different teams (like Brady). Both teams had great supporting casts.
It's a team sport. A team sport. I hate basketball because so often it seems like there is 1 player that can take over a game. The only player I feel has won a game almost entirely on their own was Lawrence Taylor. To me, football is the ultimate team sport and 1 player does not equal XX number of extra wins or losses. Prime Brady, Rogers, Wilson, Brees, etc can probably net you a win or two more than you would have had with a Cousins, Wentz, Carr, Watson, or Jones. Great. So the team is 6-8 instead of 4-10.
Who said they did?