Breer "I don't think DJ back w/ NYG" & "Russ is NYG next QB"

Big Rick in FL : 11:29 am
Albert Breer did a live video on Instagram and was asked if DJ would be back with NYG next year. Breer replied "I don't think so" a few moments later he was asked who our next QB is going to be and he flat out said Russell Wilson. The video is linked below.

I would be very happy if Russ was our next QB. Think he makes us an instant playoff team & 5-6 years to find a Franchise QB.
Wilson  
Costy16 : 11:33 am : link
If it were 5-6 years ago this would be a different story. He just turned 33 in November. NYG are no position to trade premium draft capital for a 33 year old QB when there is one competent offensive lineman on the roster and glaring needs all over the roster.
Will be a lot of fun watching  
M.S. : 11:34 am : link

Russell Wilson running for his life behind Giants offensive line.
RE: Wilson  
UConn4523 : 11:34 am : link
In comment 15506207 Costy16 said:
Quote:
If it were 5-6 years ago this would be a different story. He just turned 33 in November. NYG are no position to trade premium draft capital for a 33 year old QB when there is one competent offensive lineman on the roster and glaring needs all over the roster.


Why? You realize whos in the MVP race this year, right? They are 38 and 44 years old.
He's never had a good OL  
AcesUp : 11:36 am : link
So the Giants situation shouldn't be new to him. There is some credence to a slight decline, he doesn't have the burst he used to in terms of mobility but he's a more intuitive scrambler than Jones is by a longshot.
...  
Mdgiantsfan : 11:37 am : link
...depending on the draft capital it would take, I would be all in for Russ. But my fear is that that capital would be too costly to make it happen.
RE: RE: Wilson  
Costy16 : 11:38 am : link
In comment 15506215 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15506207 Costy16 said:


Quote:


If it were 5-6 years ago this would be a different story. He just turned 33 in November. NYG are no position to trade premium draft capital for a 33 year old QB when there is one competent offensive lineman on the roster and glaring needs all over the roster.



Why? You realize whos in the MVP race this year, right? They are 38 and 44 years old.


Are you really comparing Russell Wilson coming to the Giants in their current state to Brady and Rodgers who are on teams far superior in coaching and roster construction compared to the Giants?
I hate that this seems to be picking up traction  
GiantSteps : 11:38 am : link
The Giants will only dig themselves further into cap hell and probably give away valuable draft capital to get him. And as others have said, what good will he be behind a terrible offensive line? I don't get it.
RE: RE: Wilson  
Tuckrule : 11:39 am : link
In comment 15506215 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15506207 Costy16 said:


Quote:


If it were 5-6 years ago this would be a different story. He just turned 33 in November. NYG are no position to trade premium draft capital for a 33 year old QB when there is one competent offensive lineman on the roster and glaring needs all over the roster.



Why? You realize whos in the MVP race this year, right? They are 38 and 44 years old.


Lmao your example is 2 of the greatest QBs of all time , Brady, who is playing behind a wall who doesn’t get touched playing with the best group of skill guys likely ever assembled and the other is Rodgers who is the best QB to ever play the game. That’s your example of guys playing well into their 30s. This isn’t baseball in the 90s. Guys don’t get better with age typically
If you're a SB contender  
Bill in UT : 11:39 am : link
have the money, can live without a couple of high draft picks and are just a QB away from winning it all, yeah, go for him. To spend money and picks we need for a guy to take us from awful to maybe one and done, I don't see it. I'd rather fix the rest of the team, then worry about a QB
RE: I hate that this seems to be picking up traction  
UConn4523 : 11:39 am : link
In comment 15506225 GiantSteps said:
Quote:
The Giants will only dig themselves further into cap hell and probably give away valuable draft capital to get him. And as others have said, what good will he be behind a terrible offensive line? I don't get it.


He's had a terrible line for years, and fresh off a 40 TD season. Guess that's of no interest and won't help us in 2022.
Here come the Fran Tarkenton history lessons  
bceagle05 : 11:39 am : link
and talk of QBs "on the wrong side" of 30. Russ probably has 5+ years of high-level QB play in him - I hope he spends them here. Not sure what the plan is otherwise - Daniel Jones/Tyrod Taylor QB competition next summer? Giddy up.
Trading our two 1sts and next year's 1sts for Wilson dont make sense  
Jim in Forest Hills : 11:40 am : link
as Wilson is currently sucking without OL in SEA. And they actually have good wideouts there.

The only way I make this deal is to give up the Bears 1st, Barkley, Jones and a chip like Olulari. Throw in PEart too.

Giants get Wilson

Hawks:
Top 10 pick
Barkley
Jones
Ojulari
Peart

Giants can still select the OL this year. Bringing in Wilson with two good tackles can make some noise next year.
RE: RE: RE: Wilson  
jvm52106 : 11:41 am : link
In comment 15506224 Costy16 said:
Quote:
In comment 15506215 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15506207 Costy16 said:


Quote:


If it were 5-6 years ago this would be a different story. He just turned 33 in November. NYG are no position to trade premium draft capital for a 33 year old QB when there is one competent offensive lineman on the roster and glaring needs all over the roster.



Why? You realize whos in the MVP race this year, right? They are 38 and 44 years old.



Are you really comparing Russell Wilson coming to the Giants in their current state to Brady and Rodgers who are on teams far superior in coaching and roster construction compared to the Giants?


FYI GB has been a revolving door at OT and G this year. Rodgers makes them better.

Wilson has a number of years left.
Just don't trade both #1's for him  
JonC : 11:42 am : link
.
He would guarantee interest from fans. like sure bet  
mattlawson : 11:42 am : link
Spend the draft solidifying the line, bring in a ballsy OC that can take advantage of his playing style and we have ourselves a new offense.

I would 100% sign up for 4 years of Russ
RE: I hate that this seems to be picking up traction  
AcesUp : 11:42 am : link
In comment 15506225 GiantSteps said:
Quote:
The Giants will only dig themselves further into cap hell and probably give away valuable draft capital to get him. And as others have said, what good will he be behind a terrible offensive line? I don't get it.


It's possible some of us go the rest of our lifetime without the Giants replacing Eli just playing the draft. It's the hardest position in sports to fill and he lowers the threshold of how talented the rest of your roster needs to be. I"m not saying there isn't a limit to what the Giants should be willing to pay but it is an absolute no-brainer that a FO look into this if the Giants are on his shortlist.
I see a lot of the Seahawks based on where I live  
OlyWABigBlue : 11:42 am : link
Wilson is still a very good QB, Seattle's OL is slightly better than ours as a whole, and none of our WRs are in the same class as Metcalf or Lockett. I don't see getting Wilson as a panacea when the structure around him in NY would be worse.
my example is to show that "he's on the wrong side of 30"  
UConn4523 : 11:43 am : link
is such a ridiculous stance to have. No, i'm not comparing Wilson to Brady and Rodgers, yes I am showcasing their age to show why that argument is lame.

Looking forward to waiting years and years and years to build a great team to THEN add a QB to it. Seems like a winning strategy.
RE: Just don't trade both #1's for him  
Tuckrule : 11:44 am : link
In comment 15506241 JonC said:
Quote:
.


It will cost us likely one of the 1s this year and another the following year and a 2. I think that gets it done

2022 1st round pick
2022 2nd round pick
2023 1st round pick
Man some of you guys are stuck in the stone age  
Aaroninma : 11:45 am : link
33 years old is NOT old for a QB in todays league. He is going to play for at LEAST another 5 seasons, probably closer to 7.

I haven't really formulated an opinion on this move yet, but people acting like hes old and washed up are crazy
RE: RE: RE: RE: Wilson  
Costy16 : 11:46 am : link
In comment 15506237 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15506224 Costy16 said:


Quote:


In comment 15506215 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15506207 Costy16 said:


Quote:


If it were 5-6 years ago this would be a different story. He just turned 33 in November. NYG are no position to trade premium draft capital for a 33 year old QB when there is one competent offensive lineman on the roster and glaring needs all over the roster.



Why? You realize whos in the MVP race this year, right? They are 38 and 44 years old.



Are you really comparing Russell Wilson coming to the Giants in their current state to Brady and Rodgers who are on teams far superior in coaching and roster construction compared to the Giants?



FYI GB has been a revolving door at OT and G this year. Rodgers makes them better.

Wilson has a number of years left.


The overall state of the Packers and the state of the Giants are complete opposite ends of the spectrum.
I said it in another thread..  
Sean : 11:47 am : link
But I wonder if Wilson will be the “change” Mara sells while keeping Judge & promoting Abrams. I think Mara knows he can’t run it back with everyone.
we also don't get penalized for it not working  
UConn4523 : 11:48 am : link
that's what's so funny about this. There's no relegation, no fines, nothing. We simply wouldn't good still and that's something that's been a constant for the better part of 10 years now.
RE: RE: Just don't trade both #1's for him  
JonC : 11:49 am : link
In comment 15506251 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
In comment 15506241 JonC said:


Quote:


.



It will cost us likely one of the 1s this year and another the following year and a 2. I think that gets it done

2022 1st round pick
2022 2nd round pick
2023 1st round pick


Too rich for my blood, I'd rather focus on ensuring this gets torn down to the studs and rebuilt correctly.
I think people in the media  
ghost718 : 11:50 am : link
just don't like the fact we have 2 high first round picks,and they're coming up with scenarios where we give them away.

JonC  
UConn4523 : 11:51 am : link
and what if that doesn't work, which is a huge risk, no?
I  
AcidTest : 11:52 am : link
agree he's not "washed up" at 33, and could easily play for at least another five years. But I still don't want to do it, if only because the price will be much too high.
Won't GM be a deciding factor?  
Gap92 : 11:52 am : link
I'm not sure how anyone can say anything about this roster with certainty when our GM is likely (hopefully?) not on the team yet.
If you just sit back and read the tea leaves,  
mittenedman : 11:54 am : link
it appears there is an uncontrollable movement to Wilson being the QB in 2022. The process has already begun as the team begins to move on from Jones.

Let's see if the pieces start falling into place.

I'm guessing it will be a 1st round pick this year, a 1st round pick next year and then some.
I dont hate Wilson but no.  
CV36 : 11:55 am : link
He is a top QB. If we use premium draft capital to get him, our team will not be able to protect him. The biggest concern I have is that his main reasons for coming here are not about football. It is public knowledge that he wants the platform NY gives him and even that is secondary to his wife wanting to be in NY. This feels like a guy looking to please his wife and spend the backside of his career in the spotlight. A guy looking for another chance to win it all doesn’t look at his options and say, “I think the Giants give be me the best shot.”
RE: JonC  
JonC : 11:55 am : link
In comment 15506270 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
and what if that doesn't work, which is a huge risk, no?


With the current condition of the NYG roster, and what it figures to look like in '22 and '23, it's a significant risk to flip your best hope at establishing a solid future at the hopes Russ can flip its fortunes without many of those bloodline draft picks.

I don't just want to win more games, I want a sustainable model that creates chances to be a contender. Bringing Russ to the current roster really is chasing the shiny new toy.
RE: RE: I hate that this seems to be picking up traction  
speedywheels : 11:56 am : link
In comment 15506230 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15506225 GiantSteps said:


Quote:


The Giants will only dig themselves further into cap hell and probably give away valuable draft capital to get him. And as others have said, what good will he be behind a terrible offensive line? I don't get it.



He's had a terrible line for years, and fresh off a 40 TD season. Guess that's of no interest and won't help us in 2022.


Are Lockett and Metcalf coming with him? The WR corps between the two teams is slightly different, lol
Are they going to pay him  
NoPeanutz : 11:58 am : link
with Medium Pepsis? Because where the hell is the money coming from to give him a contract and rebuild the team? Put Russ on this team, and what is the ceiling here? 5, 6 wins?
speedywheels  
Sean : 11:58 am : link
I assume you are banging the drum for Gettleman & Abrams being fired then. Considering all that money spent on Golladay and a 1st round WR on Toney.
RE: RE: RE: I hate that this seems to be picking up traction  
Debaser : 11:58 am : link

Quote:


Are Lockett and Metcalf coming with him? The WR corps between the two teams is slightly different, lol


Not to mention a coach with hardware and not the special teams coach of one with hardware.
RE: RE: JonC  
AcidTest : 11:59 am : link
In comment 15506284 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15506270 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


and what if that doesn't work, which is a huge risk, no?



With the current condition of the NYG roster, and what it figures to look like in '22 and '23, it's a significant risk to flip your best hope at establishing a solid future at the hopes Russ can flip its fortunes without many of those bloodline draft picks.

I don't just want to win more games, I want a sustainable model that creates chances to be a contender. Bringing Russ to the current roster really is chasing the shiny new toy.


^This.
RE: RE: RE: I hate that this seems to be picking up traction  
UConn4523 : 12:00 pm : link
In comment 15506285 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15506230 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15506225 GiantSteps said:


Quote:


The Giants will only dig themselves further into cap hell and probably give away valuable draft capital to get him. And as others have said, what good will he be behind a terrible offensive line? I don't get it.



He's had a terrible line for years, and fresh off a 40 TD season. Guess that's of no interest and won't help us in 2022.



Are Lockett and Metcalf coming with him? The WR corps between the two teams is slightly different, lol


I forgot, once we trade for Wilson the team building stops.
One of the biggest mistakes a team can make  
UberAlias : 12:01 pm : link
Is mismanaging the team building and windows of opportunity. It was a terrible sign of things to come when DG miscalculated where the team was and wasted a #2 overall on a RB chasing another ring for a post his prime QB with a roster that was nowhere near ready to compete for a championship.

Given RWs age, the state of the roster, and the cost to acquire him, this would be a big mistake. Yes, he probably makes us better an get us to a competitive level, but not to the level we need, not with this roster. And when he's aged out, no longer performing to the size of his contract, and we traded away the assets we needed to rebuild our core, guess where we are? Exactly where we are today, with fewer picks to show for it.
RE: RE: RE: I hate that this seems to be picking up traction  
Big Rick in FL : 12:02 pm : link
In comment 15506285 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15506230 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15506225 GiantSteps said:


Quote:


The Giants will only dig themselves further into cap hell and probably give away valuable draft capital to get him. And as others have said, what good will he be behind a terrible offensive line? I don't get it.



He's had a terrible line for years, and fresh off a 40 TD season. Guess that's of no interest and won't help us in 2022.



Are Lockett and Metcalf coming with him? The WR corps between the two teams is slightly different, lol


You don't think Golladay, Shep, Toney, Slayton & Saquon's numbers all go way up with Russ? Look at what Golladay did with Stafford.
If we got Wilson  
Pete in 'Vliet : 12:03 pm : link
And keep Barkley, Golladay and Toney, we could have the most talented IR in the league.
What do you think Daniel Jones and/or Glennon do on the Seahawks?  
UConn4523 : 12:03 pm : link
I'll tell you, not throw 40 TD's. In fact, half would be a struggle.
The GM  
Costy16 : 12:04 pm : link
Gettleman is likely gone, so the prognosticators already know that whoever the next Giants GM is will be going all in on Russell Wilson? I find that hard to believe.
This would be Vraig Morton move all ovet again  
MartyNJ1969 : 12:04 pm : link
Wilson is past his prme and giving up number 1’s would be the dumbest move in football history rivaling Hershel Walker Dallas trade
...  
ryanmkeane : 12:04 pm : link
i'd absolutely trade *only 1* of the first round picks for him, if that is that it took
Not happening  
BillT : 12:05 pm : link
Wilson has a $24m cap hit next year and even with an extension you aren’t getting that down below $10m I wouldn’t think. And giving up our multiple firsts for him. This is a guy looking foe clicks.
He'd eat up the cap after next season  
jeff57 : 12:05 pm : link
The Giants will be like Seattle is now.
This is total  
Lynch22 : 12:05 pm : link
idiocy. Without an offensive line Wilson has proved he's not the same QB. Giving up blue chip draft choices will only serve to retard any progress toward building a decent OL. Stay with DJ, if he's healthy, and wait until 2023 to get a blue chip QB out of the draft, if we need one. Meanwhile draft blue chip O linemen and hopefully a top tier edge rusher. I lived through the Craig Morton horror, don't make that mistake again.
Uber  
JonC : 12:06 pm : link
Agreed, it would have to be favorable trade terms for NYG and it just won't likely fall that way. The window and talent level in place won't likely cooperate.
Marty  
ryanmkeane : 12:07 pm : link
Wilson is absolutely not past his prime. He just turned 33. He's got 4-5 years left easy. Why is that a worse solution than trying to bank on a QB draft pick?

He had arguably the best season of his career last year.
Wilson has shown  
jeff57 : 12:08 pm : link
He can win with a less than stellar OL. But only when Seattle had a lights out defense. Which the Giants don't have,
RE: The GM  
mittenedman : 12:08 pm : link
In comment 15506300 Costy16 said:
Quote:
Gettleman is likely gone, so the prognosticators already know that whoever the next Giants GM is will be going all in on Russell Wilson? I find that hard to believe.


If the Giants are going to acquire Russell Wilson, it won't be the new GM's decision.
If I'm GM and Seattle takes back Jones  
arniefez : 12:09 pm : link
They can have a #1 in 2022 a #3 in2022 a #2 in 2023. Jones has to be traded or he costs 8 million against the cap. If he's traded it's a net zero. If someone would take Barkley that would save 7 million against the cap next year. I'm not sure if he has any value though.
RE: Trading our two 1sts and next year's 1sts for Wilson dont make sense  
Mike from Ohio : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15506234 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
as Wilson is currently sucking without OL in SEA. And they actually have good wideouts there.

The only way I make this deal is to give up the Bears 1st, Barkley, Jones and a chip like Olulari. Throw in PEart too.

Giants get Wilson

Hawks:
Top 10 pick
Barkley
Jones
Ojulari
Peart

Giants can still select the OL this year. Bringing in Wilson with two good tackles can make some noise next year.


Why do people always litter trades with the other team taking players the Giants don't want?

Jones, Barkley and Peart combined have almost zero value. A backup QB, an overpaid and ineefective RB, and a disappointing 3rd round pick who can't get on the field.
RE: Here come the Fran Tarkenton history lessons  
Jim in Tampa : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15506231 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
and talk of QBs "on the wrong side" of 30. Russ probably has 5+ years of high-level QB play in him - I hope he spends them here. Not sure what the plan is otherwise - Daniel Jones/Tyrod Taylor QB competition next summer? Giddy up.

Looks like you're in favor of a Wilson trade, so this doesn't apply to you...but anyone who uses Tarkenton as an example of a QB "on the wrong side of 30" needs to find some other example.

Tarkenton was 27 in his first year with the Giants. He played for 12 seasons AFTER he was traded TO the Giants (5 with the Giants and 7 more with the Vikings).

When he was traded back to the Vikings at age 32, the Vikes went on to win 6 straght division titles and 3 NFC Championship games with Tark at QB.

The only history lesson to be learned from the Tarkenton trade is that the Giants were foolish to trade him back to the Vikings, when he had so much good football left to play.
Never got past the divisional round  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:16 pm : link
since making it to back to back SB's which is seven years ago. Those teams were led by dominant defense and the offense was built through the running game.

More than a QB the Giants problems have been about losing the physical battle. Build the OL and front 7 the next two drafts. Get your QB in 2023 imv.

Wilson can give the Giants a more competitive team but I do not seeing making a difference and carrying one to a SB. Build for a championship not a pretty nice team.
I like Wilson...  
Dnew15 : 12:17 pm : link
he's a winner - the Giants need winners.

A few questions about this:  
Tom in NY : 12:18 pm : link
1. How would the Giants fit him under their 2022 cap?
2. Aside from NYC for his wife, why wouldn't Wilson want to play for Denver instead...or even New Orleans? Those teams are ready made to go to the playoffs with a premier QB.
3. As others have pointed out, to imagine this team giving up 2-3 first round draft picks is borderline suicide as they will have very limited resources to fix the roster.

Breer may be right, but I just don't see how this works for either party in '22.
Fran Tarkenton, Norm Snead, Craig Morton, Kerry Collins, Kurt Warner..  
rnargi : 12:19 pm : link
....see any trend here?
RE: RE: RE: RE: I hate that this seems to be picking up traction  
Scooter185 : 12:19 pm : link
In comment 15506295 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15506285 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15506230 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15506225 GiantSteps said:


Quote:


The Giants will only dig themselves further into cap hell and probably give away valuable draft capital to get him. And as others have said, what good will he be behind a terrible offensive line? I don't get it.



He's had a terrible line for years, and fresh off a 40 TD season. Guess that's of no interest and won't help us in 2022.



Are Lockett and Metcalf coming with him? The WR corps between the two teams is slightly different, lol



I forgot, once we trade for Wilson the team building stops.


If they just swapped DJ for RW this team makes the playoffs next year. I'm all for acquiring RW, who apparently is almost as meticulous about his health as TB12 is.

What I'm most apprehensive about is the cost to acquire him. Two top 10 picks is too much imo
RE: Uber  
Stan in LA : 12:20 pm : link
In comment 15506310 JonC said:
Quote:
Agreed, it would have to be favorable trade terms for NYG and it just won't likely fall that way. The window and talent level in place won't likely cooperate.

If, and this is a BIG if, he only wants to come here the price could be lower than it might otherwise be. So there's that.
Wilson makes this a better team the day he gets here  
Mike from Ohio : 12:21 pm : link
It doesn't fix the team, but it makes them worth watching since they can probably be competitive in most games which is not something they are now.

I think the cost may be prohibitive, but if I was the Giants I would certainly be on the phone with Seattle seeing what it would take. Yes, you would need to give away at least a first round pick this year and next year, but if you could hold onto one of the first round picks this year? I would think long and hard about that.

At both firsts this year and a first next year, I think I am out. Would at least need something else coming back to try to shore up this line.
RE: Fran Tarkenton, Norm Snead, Craig Morton, Kerry Collins, Kurt Warner..  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:22 pm : link
In comment 15506328 rnargi said:
Quote:
....see any trend here?


John should review his dad's old quotes about the mistakes he made.
RE: Fran Tarkenton, Norm Snead, Craig Morton, Kerry Collins, Kurt Warner..  
Stan in LA : 12:23 pm : link
In comment 15506328 rnargi said:
Quote:
....see any trend here?

Yeah, except for Fran, they are all sucky QB's.
.  
Go Terps : 12:26 pm : link
One benefit of acquiring Wilson's contract is that it's probably going to accelerate the release of overpaid veterans currently on the roster.

$37M spent on Wilson is money better spent than any combination of $37M the Giants are currently spending.
You can't dismiss it  
Sammo85 : 12:26 pm : link
If the cost is one of the #1s and a #1 next year and Wilson gets a long term deal for at least 5-6 years locked in.

If it costs both top 10 picks this year, no way in hell. One of those picks and the #2 this year need to be used to add cheap high end talent.

I'm fine with using the Stafford price as the template (keep in mind both of those #1s were basically late 1sts guaranteed), considering our picks are higher.

1 this year, 1 next and a conditional 3rd thrown in and I'd do it.

If a team like the Broncos, Saints, Panthers, wants to beat that package, then let them and thank everyone for their time. Good chance Deshaun Watson may also be put on the block for real finally.

Keep in mind Wilson has a say where he goes........that potentially helps teams like the Saints or Giants if they are truly on his short-list. Doesn't sound like the Browns, Steelers, or Panthers are on it.
RE: This would be Vraig Morton move all ovet again  
HomerJones45 : 12:26 pm : link
In comment 15506303 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
Wilson is past his prme and giving up number 1’s would be the dumbest move in football history rivaling Hershel Walker Dallas trade
The problem was not trading for Morton or Tarkenton. The problem was in Tarkenton's case, he got sick of the bullshit (like the stupid ass Rocky Thompson pick) and demanded to be traded, and in Morton's case, pinning the losing on him and letting them both go for a bag of peanuts.
They can't afford him.  
NoPeanutz : 12:26 pm : link
He won't be a difference maker.
And he's kind of a douche.

There is still a good chance for him to come to New York... but only if he wants to be play baseball, because he is still controlled by the Yankees.
RE: One of the biggest mistakes a team can make  
AcidTest : 12:27 pm : link
In comment 15506296 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Is mismanaging the team building and windows of opportunity. It was a terrible sign of things to come when DG miscalculated where the team was and wasted a #2 overall on a RB chasing another ring for a post his prime QB with a roster that was nowhere near ready to compete for a championship.

Given RWs age, the state of the roster, and the cost to acquire him, this would be a big mistake. Yes, he probably makes us better an get us to a competitive level, but not to the level we need, not with this roster. And when he's aged out, no longer performing to the size of his contract, and we traded away the assets we needed to rebuild our core, guess where we are? Exactly where we are today, with fewer picks to show for it.


Agreed.
RE: Fran Tarkenton, Norm Snead, Craig Morton, Kerry Collins, Kurt Warner..  
bceagle05 : 12:28 pm : link
In comment 15506328 rnargi said:
Quote:
....see any trend here?

Danny Kanell, Kent Graham, Dave Brown, Daniel Jones....any trends there?

The Giants have had a four or five very good/great QBs in 100 years. You can look through their history and find mistakes with QBs acquired via trade, draft or FA. It's completely irrelevant.
RE: Fran Tarkenton, Norm Snead, Craig Morton, Kerry Collins, Kurt Warner..  
Mike from Ohio : 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15506328 rnargi said:
Quote:
....see any trend here?


Snead, Morton and Collins were average to below average QBs. Warner was a stop-gap who was never going to play more than a few games to re-establish his career.

What do they have to do with Russell Wilson?
If you have a Top 5 QB - rebuild won't take years  
AcesUp : 12:30 pm : link
They should be contending by 2023. You don't need playmakers all over the place when you have a playmaker at the most important position on the field. A competent OL, another playmaker on D, hit on recent and future draft picks, bargain hunt for some role players and you are there.

He's had a rough year, injuries play into it. He's not a 4.5 guy anymore either but he can still run. Those are things to consider when figuring out trade comp. However, we're like 13 months removed from him being the NFL MVP favorite. Cap costs obviously need to be accounted for but it is relative, most teams with competent QBs have a large cap allocation to the position. With Russ you are getting more than competent, this isn't a Kirk Cousins situation. I don't think we have a single rookie contract expiring in the next 2 years that needs to be extended, so that coupled with not being players in the UFA covers Russ' cap costs. I am very comfortable not being players in the UFA market. Assuming we can actually develop some of these guys from the last couple of drafts, you can turn this around very quick with Russ and have realistic SB expectations. I agree that we will need to hang onto one of those Top 10 picks. That is an asset that can turn into a playmaker or flipped for a few starters.
This team has no plan  
widmerseyebrow : 12:33 pm : link
Other than the owners and fans must have (false) hope every single year. No stomach to punt on QB for a year and rebuild the boring cornerstone positions.

Russel Wilson would be a massive upgrade at quarterback, but he'd have no team around him and I have no confidence Abrams could build one before Wilson starts to decline.
As a fan  
crick n NC : 12:34 pm : link
I am for Wilson being the quarterback because of the possible relevance factor. As a FOF person? I would be weary about trading away valuable shots at building a good foundation (high draft picks).

Short term, the Giants could be relevant again. If they get lucky with some players and picks could contend shortly. "COULD" and "LUCKY" are two terms that should not be overlooked.

Long term, Building with your draft picks, and delete bad contracts.
Curious...  
DanMetroMan : 12:34 pm : link
how realistic would DJ to Denver be? They have 11 2022 picks including 6 in the first 4 rounds.
RE: RE: Fran Tarkenton, Norm Snead, Craig Morton, Kerry Collins, Kurt Warner..  
rnargi : 12:35 pm : link
In comment 15506348 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15506328 rnargi said:


Quote:


....see any trend here?



Snead, Morton and Collins were average to below average QBs. Warner was a stop-gap who was never going to play more than a few games to re-establish his career.

What do they have to do with Russell Wilson?


You're wrong...Collins, Tarkenton, Warner, and Morton went to Superbowls. The latter three after they left the Giants. The Giants suck. They sucked when they got each of those five QBs. Wilson will suck with the Giants, because the Giants TEAM sucks. It' ain't the QB. That's what I'm saying. Put up a salient argument that proves me wrong. To whom is Wilson going to throw? He will be running for his life. It's a stupid move to trade premium capital for a 33 year old QB who has SUCKED behind a shitty line. Period.

RE: Curious...  
Mike from Ohio : 12:36 pm : link
In comment 15506360 DanMetroMan said:
Quote:
how realistic would DJ to Denver be? They have 11 2022 picks including 6 in the first 4 rounds.


You probably aren't getting any pick in the first four rounds for Jones. If they acquire him it is not as their long term answer at QB.
If Gettleman is on the way out, how are we deciding on Russ now?  
widmerseyebrow : 12:36 pm : link
The upcoming GM "search" is a farce of course.
Maybe,  
Joe Beckwith : 12:37 pm : link
and Please NO, to RW.
It’ll set the team back another 10 years.
RE: If Gettleman is on the way out, how are we deciding on Russ now?  
rnargi : 12:38 pm : link
In comment 15506364 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
The upcoming GM "search" is a farce of course.


Excellent point.
RE: If Gettleman is on the way out, how are we deciding on Russ now?  
AcesUp : 12:39 pm : link
In comment 15506364 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
The upcoming GM "search" is a farce of course.


None of this is from the Giants. Russ' camp is floating the Giants. The next FO should be driving the decision.
RE: RE: RE: Fran Tarkenton, Norm Snead, Craig Morton, Kerry Collins, Kurt Warner..  
Mike from Ohio : 12:42 pm : link
In comment 15506362 rnargi said:
Quote:
In comment 15506348 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15506328 rnargi said:


Quote:


....see any trend here?



Snead, Morton and Collins were average to below average QBs. Warner was a stop-gap who was never going to play more than a few games to re-establish his career.

What do they have to do with Russell Wilson?



You're wrong...Collins, Tarkenton, Warner, and Morton went to Superbowls. The latter three after they left the Giants. The Giants suck. They sucked when they got each of those five QBs. Wilson will suck with the Giants, because the Giants TEAM sucks. It' ain't the QB. That's what I'm saying. Put up a salient argument that proves me wrong. To whom is Wilson going to throw? He will be running for his life. It's a stupid move to trade premium capital for a 33 year old QB who has SUCKED behind a shitty line. Period.


This is a ridiculously simplistic argument. Do you only get a good QB when you are poised to win a Superbowl?

A good QB makes the players around them better. Golladay produced when he had Stafford. He couldn't produce when he had Jones/Glennon. Getting a QB you know is good improves the team and removes the bust risk that we had with Jones.

What is the alternative? Keep running Jones out there and hope we can put the Greatest Show on Turf around him so he can throw 20 YD passes?

Do these names look familiar?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Fran Tarkenton, Norm Snead, Craig Morton, Kerry Collins, Kurt Warner..  
rnargi : 12:44 pm : link
In comment 15506374 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15506362 rnargi said:


Quote:


In comment 15506348 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15506328 rnargi said:


Quote:


....see any trend here?



Snead, Morton and Collins were average to below average QBs. Warner was a stop-gap who was never going to play more than a few games to re-establish his career.

What do they have to do with Russell Wilson?



You're wrong...Collins, Tarkenton, Warner, and Morton went to Superbowls. The latter three after they left the Giants. The Giants suck. They sucked when they got each of those five QBs. Wilson will suck with the Giants, because the Giants TEAM sucks. It' ain't the QB. That's what I'm saying. Put up a salient argument that proves me wrong. To whom is Wilson going to throw? He will be running for his life. It's a stupid move to trade premium capital for a 33 year old QB who has SUCKED behind a shitty line. Period.




This is a ridiculously simplistic argument. Do you only get a good QB when you are poised to win a Superbowl?

A good QB makes the players around them better. Golladay produced when he had Stafford. He couldn't produce when he had Jones/Glennon. Getting a QB you know is good improves the team and removes the bust risk that we had with Jones.

What is the alternative? Keep running Jones out there and hope we can put the Greatest Show on Turf around him so he can throw 20 YD passes?

Do these names look familiar?


You want to trade what will probably take two first rounders, SB if you believe the rumors, and other draft capital for a 33 year old QB as your approach to fixing the Giants and you call MY argument simplistic? Ok then....
RE: RE: Fran Tarkenton, Norm Snead, Craig Morton, Kerry Collins, Kurt Warner..  
nyfootballfan : 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15506336 Stan in LA said:
Quote:
In comment 15506328 rnargi said:


Quote:


....see any trend here?


Yeah, except for Fran, they are all sucky QB's.


Collins got an expansion team to the title game and your team to the SB.
Warner if not for a miracle Pitt TD and Patriots cheating wins three SB's with two different teams (one of them after being dumped by the Giants)
Breer  
SleepyOwl : 12:47 pm : link
Is talking out the side of his mouth… these talking heads will do anything for clicks. No click from me.
We actually have a shot to build a good foundation here with  
NoGainDayne : 12:51 pm : link
two high picks. Giving away at least one of them for Russell Wilson when he is showing the first signs of durability issues sounds like a real James Dolan move.

You'd think this team would be tired of putting band aids over gaping wounds but they seem to relish any opportunity to do it.
did anybody see Kadarius Toney's Reply?  
Fat Wally : 12:53 pm : link
Not a ringing endorsement of Jones.
Toney's Reply - ( New Window )
rnargi  
Mike from Ohio : 12:54 pm : link
Do you think those two first round picks "fix" the Giants? Of course they don't. They are part of the puzzle. There is a lot of other work that needs to be done.

What I am suggesting is that Wilson can be a huge part of that fix...not the fix itself. Nobody has suggested adding Wilson makes us a Superbowl contender.

Even high first round picks come with significant bust potential. If you could use one of them to get a player like Wilson you do it in a heartbeat. You are giving up the second one for the guarantee he isn't a bust.

Barkley? He is not part of the future so that doesn't move the needle for me at all.
RE: did anybody see Kadarius Toney's Reply?  
Heisenberg : 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15506395 Fat Wally said:
Quote:
Not a ringing endorsement of Jones. Toney's Reply - ( New Window )


That's not him
Wilson doesn't have durability issues  
Go Terps : 12:55 pm : link
His finger smacked a helmet. This wasn't an old shoulder or back injury flaring up.

I have no doubts that Wilson can play the QB position as well or better than anyone else the Giants are likely to be able to acquire for the next five years.

The issues in this deal that give pause are with the Giants, not Wilson.
RE: Fran Tarkenton, Norm Snead, Craig Morton, Kerry Collins, Kurt Warner..  
ron mexico : 12:59 pm : link
In comment 15506328 rnargi said:
Quote:
....see any trend here?


Kerry Collins years were pretty good

Id take that right about now
Why the heck would Wilson want to play for the Giants  
cosmicj : 1:00 pm : link
Other than wanting to live in New York? Why is he rejecting the idea of going to the Steelers, a team that would instantly be a contender with him on it? (The Steelers have the cap room to take him on without and contortions and player releases, too.)

This sounds like a pre-retirement move for him more than a football one. And we know Wilson is way smarter than anyone negotiating for the Giants on the other side of the table. This looks like the Giants are a mark.
People that don't want Russ confuse the shit out of me  
Heisenberg : 1:00 pm : link
Jones is not the guy, this QB class sucks. Russ is easily the best QB available to the Giants this offseason.

The Bucs shouldn't have gotten old Tom Brady because they should have built "something sustainable" instead? The Broncos shouldn't have gotten Peyton Manning? Both those teams won super bowls. Absolutely the Giants should try to open a 5 year contender window by securing a legit QB.
RE: Wilson doesn't have durability issues  
ron mexico : 1:01 pm : link
In comment 15506399 Go Terps said:
Quote:
His finger smacked a helmet. This wasn't an old shoulder or back injury flaring up.

I have no doubts that Wilson can play the QB position as well or better than anyone else the Giants are likely to be able to acquire for the next five years.

The issues in this deal that give pause are with the Giants, not Wilson.


Yeah, where is this narrative coming from?
The Giants overall roster  
AcesUp : 1:01 pm : link
is not that far behind, or even behind at all, some of the other playoff teams. The difference is the QB. The Packers arent a loaded roster, two of their best players in Bakhtari and Alexander have been hurt all year, it's the QB.

You have to look at the position with a different lens, no other position on the field is close when it comes impact. I don't think the Giants should consider trading for any other position (including a premium Edge) and I don't think they should consider trading for a lower caliber QB (ie. Jimmy G). Russell Wilson is a different argument entirely. You have to be flexible in your approach if that option is on the table.
RE: Why the heck would Wilson want to play for the Giants  
jvm52106 : 1:03 pm : link
In comment 15506404 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Other than wanting to live in New York? Why is he rejecting the idea of going to the Steelers, a team that would instantly be a contender with him on it? (The Steelers have the cap room to take him on without and contortions and player releases, too.)

This sounds like a pre-retirement move for him more than a football one. And we know Wilson is way smarter than anyone negotiating for the Giants on the other side of the table. This looks like the Giants are a mark.


Perhaps he believes he could make a difference in NY and attract others to him. People seem to want to have it all but not take chances in getting it.

The Wilson to the Giants rumors have been around for over a year.
RE: .  
AnnapolisMike : 1:06 pm : link
In comment 15506339 Go Terps said:
Quote:
One benefit of acquiring Wilson's contract is that it's probably going to accelerate the release of overpaid veterans currently on the roster.

$37M spent on Wilson is money better spent than any combination of $37M the Giants are currently spending.


Do you actually think the acquiring of a guy like Wilson is the right move for an organization that is more that a few parts away? You have been very vocal that the roster is trash. Why spend the assets on Wilson when it can be spent in multiple areas that would make this team better? Get your QB in 2023/24 when you are closer to having a roster in place that can benefit from a 'Franchise QB'? Use 2022 as a salary cap reset. I would think acquiring Wilson will take up too much of the cap space that you require for dead cap hits.
You have some potential weapons here who would enjoy playing  
GiantBlue : 1:07 pm : link
with Russell tossing to them like Golladay, Engram, Toney, Slayton and anyone we draft/bring in as a FA.

He makes the Giants relavant again.

He makes offensive players want to come here.

He makes the OL better because he isn't standing back there like a statue or staring down one receiver.

Please make it happen!
Also  
Sammo85 : 1:09 pm : link
just a note for the Ed Dodds for GM train but anti-Russell “Craig Morton” Wilson trade, Dodds was leading part of SEA scouting braintrust that scouted and advocated hard for picking Wilson.
Sammo  
cosmicj : 1:14 pm : link
Wilson was a third rounder. If we could get him for that, everyone would be all in.
RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 1:14 pm : link
In comment 15506411 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
In comment 15506339 Go Terps said:


Quote:


One benefit of acquiring Wilson's contract is that it's probably going to accelerate the release of overpaid veterans currently on the roster.

$37M spent on Wilson is money better spent than any combination of $37M the Giants are currently spending.



Do you actually think the acquiring of a guy like Wilson is the right move for an organization that is more that a few parts away? You have been very vocal that the roster is trash. Why spend the assets on Wilson when it can be spent in multiple areas that would make this team better? Get your QB in 2023/24 when you are closer to having a roster in place that can benefit from a 'Franchise QB'? Use 2022 as a salary cap reset. I would think acquiring Wilson will take up too much of the cap space that you require for dead cap hits.


There's no such thing as "having a roster in place" before getting the QB. There's also no such thing as targeting a set year or two to get your QB.

The Giants have to be fluid and interpret real world situations that are developing outside their control. Talent acquisition is a pipeline; there is no completed state and you don't get to pick what talent becomes available and when.

If Wilson is available now, he's almost certainly a better quarterback than anyone they're going to be able to acquire by any means over the next five years.
The Tarkenton Analogy is Still Apt,  
clatterbuck : 1:15 pm : link
Giants were desperate to find an instant fix to a floundering, aging team and respond to a disgruntled fan base not used to losing. Images of a battered and bleeding Y.A. Tittle were a visual metaphor that the Glory Years were over. Almost three years of Gary Wood, Earl Morrall, Norm Snead, and a few games by a semi-pro QB signed off the street pushed Wellington Mara pay the huge price for Tarkenton -- two #1s, two #2s, and Snead. The hope was Tarkenton would provide instant credibility and turn around the fortunes of the franchise. Tarkenton was an exciting player and he did energize the fans -- for a while. Problem was, he elevated the Giants from bad to mediocre. He became a diva, flaunting the authority of the coach, and finally forcing a trade back to the Vikings. The trade probably set the Giants back another decade. And a few seasons after that, Mara made a similar mistake by trading a #1 and a #2 for Craig Morton.

Given the overall condition of the team, I don't see how trading for Wilson would provide different results. Would we win a few more games? Probably. Given the likely cost in draft capital, would be able to build a good enough team around Wilson to become legitimate contenders? I really don't think so. This kind of deal is a form of instant gratification, a tactic to win the back pages for a year or two and throw a sop to the fan base, but really is not the way to demonstrate a commitment to winning consistently. For all those who criticize John Mara for not really caring about winning, this kind of trade would, imo, prove you right.
RE: Man some of you guys are stuck in the stone age  
NINEster : 1:16 pm : link
In comment 15506254 Aaroninma said:
Quote:
33 years old is NOT old for a QB in todays league. He is going to play for at LEAST another 5 seasons, probably closer to 7.

I haven't really formulated an opinion on this move yet, but people acting like hes old and washed up are crazy


It's a reasonable question to ask based on HIS particular playing style.

But given that he's improved a lot since his last Super Bowl appearance, he is still likely very viable as a integral piece instead of carrying a franchise going forward a few years.

Once that deep ball goes, then it's downhill fast IMO.

RE: RE: Fran Tarkenton, Norm Snead, Craig Morton, Kerry Collins, Kurt Warner..  
clatterbuck : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 15506335 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15506328 rnargi said:


Quote:


....see any trend here?



John should review his dad's old quotes about the mistakes he made.


+1,000
Stop the Morton and Tarkenton analogies  
jvm52106 : 1:20 pm : link
Football is way different today.

Wilson changes the franchise..The price needs to be right but we do need to look at the big picture.

We are 4-10 right now. You replace Jones with Wilson and we are on the Wild Card hunt- even with injuries all over.

Imagine some vets coming here on more friendly contracts to play with Wilson.

If we can keep one of the 1st Rd picks and trade down some we can still fill holes on the Oline. Keep Williams long term, redo Mackenzie's contract, trade Barkley for cap relief or keep him with Wilson. Sign a Vet receiving TE, draft a TE and boom, our offense is ready to play.
RE: RE: RE: Fran Tarkenton, Norm Snead, Craig Morton, Kerry Collins, Kurt Warner..  
clatterbuck : 1:20 pm : link
In comment 15506362 rnargi said:
Quote:
In comment 15506348 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15506328 rnargi said:


Quote:


....see any trend here?



Snead, Morton and Collins were average to below average QBs. Warner was a stop-gap who was never going to play more than a few games to re-establish his career.

What do they have to do with Russell Wilson?



You're wrong...Collins, Tarkenton, Warner, and Morton went to Superbowls. The latter three after they left the Giants. The Giants suck. They sucked when they got each of those five QBs. Wilson will suck with the Giants, because the Giants TEAM sucks. It' ain't the QB. That's what I'm saying. Put up a salient argument that proves me wrong. To whom is Wilson going to throw? He will be running for his life. It's a stupid move to trade premium capital for a 33 year old QB who has SUCKED behind a shitty line. Period.


Fwiw, Collins was a free agent who Accorsi took a calculated risk signing. It worked out well but the salient point is that it didn't cost any draft picks.
RE: People that don't want Russ confuse the shit out of me  
Costy16 : 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15506405 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
Jones is not the guy, this QB class sucks. Russ is easily the best QB available to the Giants this offseason.

The Bucs shouldn't have gotten old Tom Brady because they should have built "something sustainable" instead? The Broncos shouldn't have gotten Peyton Manning? Both those teams won super bowls. Absolutely the Giants should try to open a 5 year contender window by securing a legit QB.


Brady and Manning both signed as free agents and neither the Bucs or the Broncos had to give up anything, big difference.
The Giants have been victims of short term thinking  
kdog77 : 1:24 pm : link
and looking for a "quick fix" going on 10 years now. Russ may be a great QB but I sincerely hope the next GM takes a long term view of the current roster and puts together an honest long term plan to build it into a future contender. QB is definitely a weakness, but so is the OL, DL, TE, LB and RB positions. Let's do it right for once.
RE: They can't afford him.  
Big Rick in FL : 1:27 pm : link
In comment 15506343 NoPeanutz said:
Quote:
He won't be a difference maker.
And he's kind of a douche.

There is still a good chance for him to come to New York... but only if he wants to be play baseball, because he is still controlled by the Yankees.


Where did you come up with the thought that Russ isn't a difference maker? Last year and this year before his injury he completed 69.53% of his passes & had 5,408 passing yards with 50 TDs & 14 INTs. He also had 581 yards and 3 TDs. Nope not a difference maker though!
RE: RE: RE: RE: Fran Tarkenton, Norm Snead, Craig Morton, Kerry Collins, Kurt Warner..  
Mike from Ohio : 1:28 pm : link
In comment 15506433 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
In comment 15506362 rnargi said:


Quote:


In comment 15506348 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15506328 rnargi said:


Quote:


....see any trend here?



Snead, Morton and Collins were average to below average QBs. Warner was a stop-gap who was never going to play more than a few games to re-establish his career.

What do they have to do with Russell Wilson?



You're wrong...Collins, Tarkenton, Warner, and Morton went to Superbowls. The latter three after they left the Giants. The Giants suck. They sucked when they got each of those five QBs. Wilson will suck with the Giants, because the Giants TEAM sucks. It' ain't the QB. That's what I'm saying. Put up a salient argument that proves me wrong. To whom is Wilson going to throw? He will be running for his life. It's a stupid move to trade premium capital for a 33 year old QB who has SUCKED behind a shitty line. Period.




Fwiw, Collins was a free agent who Accorsi took a calculated risk signing. It worked out well but the salient point is that it didn't cost any draft picks.


Neither did Kurt Warner. Also a free agent on a one year deal (who was never an attempt to win with a veteran, but to play until Eli was ready).
RE: Stop the Morton and Tarkenton analogies  
Sean : 1:29 pm : link
In comment 15506432 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Football is way different today.

Wilson changes the franchise..The price needs to be right but we do need to look at the big picture.

We are 4-10 right now. You replace Jones with Wilson and we are on the Wild Card hunt- even with injuries all over.

Imagine some vets coming here on more friendly contracts to play with Wilson.

If we can keep one of the 1st Rd picks and trade down some we can still fill holes on the Oline. Keep Williams long term, redo Mackenzie's contract, trade Barkley for cap relief or keep him with Wilson. Sign a Vet receiving TE, draft a TE and boom, our offense is ready to play.

+1
RE: The Giants have been victims of short term thinking  
Mike from Ohio : 1:30 pm : link
In comment 15506437 kdog77 said:
Quote:
and looking for a "quick fix" going on 10 years now. Russ may be a great QB but I sincerely hope the next GM takes a long term view of the current roster and puts together an honest long term plan to build it into a future contender. QB is definitely a weakness, but so is the OL, DL, TE, LB and RB positions. Let's do it right for once.
z

And you can do all of that correctly, but it you spend a first round pick on another Daniel Jones you'll spend three years watching your 'ready to win now' team hover around .500 or be one and done in the playoffs.
RE: RE: RE: .  
NoPeanutz : 1:30 pm : link
In comment 15506422 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15506411 AnnapolisMike said:


Quote:


In comment 15506339 Go Terps said

There's no such thing as "having a roster in place" before getting the QB. There's also no such thing as targeting a set year or two to get your QB.

The Giants have to be fluid and interpret real world situations that are developing outside their control. Talent acquisition is a pipeline; there is no completed state and you don't get to pick what talent becomes available and when.


I don't understand this statement.
With very few exceptions, in recent years every winning QB was drafted later in the 1st round... because those teams were not bottom of the barrel and already had a competent (or better) framework in place to compete. Mahomes being the most obvious example. Of course, now that he is paid, KC has crested and looks vulnerable.

Isn't this the Terps Bible? That paying the QB is death? Although he did make the point up above that NYG should find a QB to pay in order to force a teardown. But that's just anarchy.
RE: RE: They can't afford him.  
NoPeanutz : 1:32 pm : link
In comment 15506442 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 15506343 NoPeanutz said:


Quote:


He won't be a difference maker.
And he's kind of a douche.

There is still a good chance for him to come to New York... but only if he wants to be play baseball, because he is still controlled by the Yankees.



Where did you come up with the thought that Russ isn't a difference maker? Last year and this year before his injury he completed 69.53% of his passes & had 5,408 passing yards with 50 TDs & 14 INTs. He also had 581 yards and 3 TDs. Nope not a difference maker though!


Cmon. We both know that there is more than a 34 year old QB standing between the Giants and 53 TDs. And he's still a douche, and too expensive.
The real problem with Russ isn't that I think  
NoGainDayne : 1:34 pm : link
he will be injured or have a bad season next year. It's that I think we need as many shots to add cheap and productive assets as possible if we are going to build a team out of this rubble. And the fact that it may be a while before we have any shot of winning. Like i'd bet on him being good this year but in 3 years? Maybe but I wouldn't be super confident.

I don't think trading for veterans with first round picks is a very effective strategy unless your team already has the foundation to win.
This is what happens  
Dnew15 : 1:35 pm : link
when your team plummets to the lowest depths it's seen in 50 years.

You have to make desperate moves in an effort to try anything to turn it around.

One route they haven't tried yet - trade for a SB winning vet QB.

RE: RE: RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 1:35 pm : link
In comment 15506451 NoPeanutz said:
Quote:
In comment 15506422 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15506411 AnnapolisMike said:


Quote:


In comment 15506339 Go Terps said

There's no such thing as "having a roster in place" before getting the QB. There's also no such thing as targeting a set year or two to get your QB.

The Giants have to be fluid and interpret real world situations that are developing outside their control. Talent acquisition is a pipeline; there is no completed state and you don't get to pick what talent becomes available and when.




I don't understand this statement.
With very few exceptions, in recent years every winning QB was drafted later in the 1st round... because those teams were not bottom of the barrel and already had a competent (or better) framework in place to compete. Mahomes being the most obvious example. Of course, now that he is paid, KC has crested and looks vulnerable.

Isn't this the Terps Bible? That paying the QB is death? Although he did make the point up above that NYG should find a QB to pay in order to force a teardown. But that's just anarchy.


Paying an elite player elite money is fine. Paying a B player A money is not.

Wilson is an elite player.
If it’s not both picks this year  
ajr2456 : 1:36 pm : link
You do it and don’t look back. You still have the assets to improve the Oline.

Russ makes the entire team better, including the defense.
I would love to have Wilson but it would be foolish to pay a lot  
Vanzetti : 1:39 pm : link
I'd offer Jones, McKinney, and this year's third and fourth.

No way I give them this year's first or multiple firsts.

Because remember Wilson is going to want an extension to waive his no trade. So, it won't be a steal deal.
RE: If it’s not both picks this year  
NoGainDayne : 1:41 pm : link
In comment 15506465 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
You do it and don’t look back. You still have the assets to improve the Oline.

Russ makes the entire team better, including the defense.


I'm good with one of the picks this year. Two first round picks would be a non-starter especially that high. And that isn't to say he isn't worth it I just don't know how we plug the rest of the holes to put a winner around him without a bunch of high picks.
RE: RE: If it’s not both picks this year  
ajr2456 : 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15506473 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 15506465 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


You do it and don’t look back. You still have the assets to improve the Oline.

Russ makes the entire team better, including the defense.



I'm good with one of the picks this year. Two first round picks would be a non-starter especially that high. And that isn't to say he isn't worth it I just don't know how we plug the rest of the holes to put a winner around him without a bunch of high picks.


One of this years, next years and a mid round pick seems like the most likely package
RE: Stop the Morton and Tarkenton analogies  
clatterbuck : 1:43 pm : link
In comment 15506432 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Football is way different today.

Wilson changes the franchise..The price needs to be right but we do need to look at the big picture.

We are 4-10 right now. You replace Jones with Wilson and we are on the Wild Card hunt- even with injuries all over.

Imagine some vets coming here on more friendly contracts to play with Wilson.

If we can keep one of the 1st Rd picks and trade down some we can still fill holes on the Oline. Keep Williams long term, redo Mackenzie's contract, trade Barkley for cap relief or keep him with Wilson. Sign a Vet receiving TE, draft a TE and boom, our offense is ready to play.


The way the game is played certainly has changed. The "strategery" of how to build a franchise that's a consistent contender? Maybe not as much. Tarkenton was a great player but his years with the Giants produced two 500 seasons, two losing seasons (6-8, 4-10) and two winning seasons. No playoffs. Wilson might have similar results. If the goal is to just not stink or not stink as much, go for it. If the goal is to win, see the playoffs,contend for SBs and win a few, see the 1984-2011 blueprint.
RE: RE: Stop the Morton and Tarkenton analogies  
ajr2456 : 1:46 pm : link
In comment 15506479 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
In comment 15506432 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


Football is way different today.

Wilson changes the franchise..The price needs to be right but we do need to look at the big picture.

We are 4-10 right now. You replace Jones with Wilson and we are on the Wild Card hunt- even with injuries all over.

Imagine some vets coming here on more friendly contracts to play with Wilson.

If we can keep one of the 1st Rd picks and trade down some we can still fill holes on the Oline. Keep Williams long term, redo Mackenzie's contract, trade Barkley for cap relief or keep him with Wilson. Sign a Vet receiving TE, draft a TE and boom, our offense is ready to play.



The way the game is played certainly has changed. The "strategery" of how to build a franchise that's a consistent contender? Maybe not as much. Tarkenton was a great player but his years with the Giants produced two 500 seasons, two losing seasons (6-8, 4-10) and two winning seasons. No playoffs. Wilson might have similar results. If the goal is to just not stink or not stink as much, go for it. If the goal is to win, see the playoffs,contend for SBs and win a few, see the 1984-2011 blueprint.


2 of the last 5 super bowl winners not named the Patriots the other way though.
RE: RE: Stop the Morton and Tarkenton analogies  
Mike from Ohio : 1:49 pm : link
In comment 15506479 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
If the goal is to win, see the playoffs,contend for SBs and win a few, see the 1984-2011 blueprint.


It would be good to keep in mind that the plan during the period you referenced included giving up two first round picks, a 3rd round pick and a 5th round pick for a quarterback when the team was terrible.
I'd  
Toth029 : 1:49 pm : link
Deal Barkley and Slayton if I can. Cut Shepard (he won't be ready anyhow).

Barkley is in line for a new deal and shouldn't get one. Am I wrong? Slayton has been horrible no matter who's been QB. He has regressed as bad as Hernandez.
RE: The Tarkenton Analogy is Still Apt,  
Jim in Tampa : 1:51 pm : link
In comment 15506423 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
Giants were desperate to find an instant fix to a floundering, aging team and respond to a disgruntled fan base not used to losing. Images of a battered and bleeding Y.A. Tittle were a visual metaphor that the Glory Years were over. Almost three years of Gary Wood, Earl Morrall, Norm Snead, and a few games by a semi-pro QB signed off the street pushed Wellington Mara pay the huge price for Tarkenton -- two #1s, two #2s, and Snead. The hope was Tarkenton would provide instant credibility and turn around the fortunes of the franchise. Tarkenton was an exciting player and he did energize the fans -- for a while. Problem was, he elevated the Giants from bad to mediocre. He became a diva, flaunting the authority of the coach, and finally forcing a trade back to the Vikings. The trade probably set the Giants back another decade. And a few seasons after that, Mara made a similar mistake by trading a #1 and a #2 for Craig Morton.

Given the overall condition of the team, I don't see how trading for Wilson would provide different results. Would we win a few more games? Probably. Given the likely cost in draft capital, would be able to build a good enough team around Wilson to become legitimate contenders? I really don't think so. This kind of deal is a form of instant gratification, a tactic to win the back pages for a year or two and throw a sop to the fan base, but really is not the way to demonstrate a commitment to winning consistently. For all those who criticize John Mara for not really caring about winning, this kind of trade would, imo, prove you right.

Two points of contention with your post:

(1) Norm Snead was NOT part of the trade TO the Vikings FOR Tarkenton. Snead was traded FROM the Vikings to the Giants when the Giants traded Takenton back to the Vikings.

(2) You oversimplfy the reasons that Tarkenton was traded back to the Vikings, but even if you were spot on with your rationale for the trade, Tarkenton still gave the Giants 5 solid years of QB play. I'd be happy to get a similar return out of Wilson.

You also didn't mention what Tarkenton did AFTER he was traded back to the Vikings. 6 Division titles in 7 years and 3 NFC Championships.

You were right about the Tarkenton trade setting the Giants back 10 years... but it was actually the trade that sent Tarkenton BACK to the Vikings, not the one that brought him to the Giants.
RE: I'd  
Vanzetti : 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15506486 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Deal Barkley and Slayton if I can. Cut Shepard (he won't be ready anyhow).

Barkley is in line for a new deal and shouldn't get one. Am I wrong? Slayton has been horrible no matter who's been QB. He has regressed as bad as Hernandez.


Wilson needs weapons. I think Barkley would be a lot better with Wilson. The way Wilson runs around, having Saquon in the flat would be a huge plus.

Then Galloway and Toney. If you can add a legit TE, that would be decent skill position players.
RE: RE: RE: JonC  
joeinpa : 1:54 pm : link
In comment 15506294 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 15506284 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 15506270 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


and what if that doesn't work, which is a huge risk, no?



With the current condition of the NYG roster, and what it figures to look like in '22 and '23, it's a significant risk to flip your best hope at establishing a solid future at the hopes Russ can flip its fortunes without many of those bloodline draft picks.

I don't just want to win more games, I want a sustainable model that creates chances to be a contender. Bringing Russ to the current roster really is chasing the shiny new toy.



^This.


Yep,...... but Giants given the state of the fan base really can’t afford another dismal season, guy like Wilson gives them a chance to avoid that, which is why it could happen.

bet money  
bc4life : 1:55 pm : link
this is wrong
I like DJ and I like RW  
George : 1:58 pm : link
The former has the ability to lead a good team into the playoffs. The latter has enough in the tank to do it again.

I'd be happy to make a straight up trade, sending DJ to Seattle for RW. But I wouldn't relinquish any of my draft picks to make it happen.

I'd also offer Saquon Barkley for Seattle's Second round pick, but doubt they'd bite - even though they've got significant RB woes heading into 2022.
Why can’t they trade for Russ and build something sustainable?  
ajr2456 : 1:59 pm : link
Granted they didn’t trade first rounders but the chiefs traded a second for Cassell (34th pick so not far off), then a couple of years later we’re 2-14 and traded two seconds for Smith. Then while being good traded firsts to move up for Mahomes.

It can be done.
Yeah, who wants a Pro Bowl...  
bw in dc : 2:04 pm : link
Hall of Fame player at the sport's most critical position and he's only 33.

A few picks for that type of quality is a layup decision.
Wilson  
Archer : 2:07 pm : link
Quote:
"They say that the essence of futility is to keep doing the same thing while expecting a different result."


For those Giant fans not old enough to remember the 1970s the Maras attempted to right the ship by trading for QBs.
This included Fran Tarkington, Norm Snead, Craig Morton, among others.

Acquiring these QBs was done as a quick fix rather than addressing the core or root problems. Those QBs were in their early thirties, beyond their prime, and came at a price.

Within (3) years of acquiring these QBs they were all traded. The quick fixes did not work, but none the less , it did not discourage the Giants from doing it again. The process of continually seeking a QB haunted the Giants and restricted their ability to build a team.

George Young's first edict when he became GM was to build via both the trenches and via the draft. He also believed that running the ball and defense won championships.

Wilson will not solve the Giants problems he will only make it worse and set the team back years.

Wilson fits the profile exactly like those other QBs, and if history repeats itself and he is acquired he will not be on the team in three years.

The lesson is to build the team through the draft and do it systematically avoid fast fixes.

On a side note for those who tout Wilson as the savior, why would Seattle trade Wilson if he was so good ?

Seattle desperately needs great quarterback play. If Wilson is so good why would they move on? Wilson's play has deteriorated and he is not the same QB he was. This could be due to a deterioration in his skills or due to a poor supporting cast. Wilson has prospered when he had a great line and a strong running game. Wilson is at his best when he can play action and throw deep.

That's funny because the Giants line and receivers are worse than Seattle's , so what would you expect from Wilson.

Seattle in trading Wilson would be looking to rebuild by using the Giants' assets. This is more than ironic as Seattle is arguably a better team than the Giants.



According to Judge  
Beer Man : 2:07 pm : link
Daniel Jones "is a guy we want to move forward with".
USA Today - Giants Wire - ( New Window )
Too many on BBI think the Giants are the only shitty situation  
Sean : 2:08 pm : link
This is called a QB who plays at an elite level despite OL inefficiencies:
Quote:
WBG84
@WBG84
Russell Wilson since entering the NFL has been sacked a league-high 420 times.

In that time period, he's done the following:

102-51-1 record as a starter
9-7 postseason record
36,248 yds
283 TDs
85 INTs
101.8 QB Rating
7x Pro Bowler
1x All-Pro
1x Super Bowl champ #TogetherBlue
I think the better question is  
Dnew15 : 2:09 pm : link
why would the Pats want to move on from Brady?
RE: I like DJ and I like RW  
MyNameIsMyName : 2:10 pm : link
In comment 15506503 George said:
Quote:
The former has the ability to lead a good team into the playoffs. The latter has enough in the tank to do it again.

I'd be happy to make a straight up trade, sending DJ to Seattle for RW. But I wouldn't relinquish any of my draft picks to make it happen.

I'd also offer Saquon Barkley for Seattle's Second round pick, but doubt they'd bite - even though they've got significant RB woes heading into 2022.


Your offer would be a terrible QB in DJ for a top 5ish QB in the game? Yea, I’m sure Seattle would be all over that.
Wellington Mara thought he could fix the giants with a trade for a qb.  
plato : 2:14 pm : link
he got taken by the Vikes, Dallas, and ? who else. Finally put an end to it and eventually George Young Drafted Simms, which was still a very,rocky road.

But I think the Wellington debacle is deeply seated in the memory of the Giant family. I doubt whether Giants enter into an expensive trade for Wilson or any one else. it’s either DJ or a new draft pick whenever the qbs coming out look like a reasonable bet.
Wilson absolutely would be a difference maker on this team.  
compton : 2:14 pm : link
Look at Dallas with out Dak last season. Without Dak Dallas won 6 games. With Dak Dallas is on schedule to win 12 to 13 games and the NFC East Division. Wilson is much better than Dak. Add Wilson, get an edge rusher, add more bodies to the offensive line and the Giants will compete for the NFC East Division.
Has anyone ever done this besides The Giants in the 70s  
Debaser : 2:18 pm : link
You normally bring a vet in when you are in win now mode and your missing piece is a QB.

No one signs vets in their 30s to play on shit teams in the hopes that "right this ship" and have us win a couple of more games and be a wild card team. YEAH! Meaningful December football! Never mind that the cost is so great that would be your ceiling for years.
33 years old  
bdre992 : 2:20 pm : link
Is not ancient. Athletes are playing longer than ever across all sports. I’m all for it
RE: Has anyone ever done this besides The Giants in the 70s  
Beer Man : 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15506544 Debaser said:
Quote:
You normally bring a vet in when you are in win now mode and your missing piece is a QB.

No one signs vets in their 30s to play on shit teams in the hopes that "right this ship" and have us win a couple of more games and be a wild card team. YEAH! Meaningful December football! Never mind that the cost is so great that would be your ceiling for years.
Agree, which is what the Broncos did with Peyton and the Bucs did with Brady.
Archer  
Les in TO : 2:21 pm : link
Wilson supposedly wants out of Seattle not vice versa. And he would be a huge upgrade over Jones who has been inconsistent at best. The price may be too high and as you note long term may be better off landing these pivotal draft picks to build back the trenches.
This sounds like a Little Bill to the Giants  
ZogZerg : 2:24 pm : link
Do over...
RE: RE: The Tarkenton Analogy is Still Apt,  
clatterbuck : 2:26 pm : link
In comment 15506491 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15506423 clatterbuck said:


Quote:


Giants were desperate to find an instant fix to a floundering, aging team and respond to a disgruntled fan base not used to losing. Images of a battered and bleeding Y.A. Tittle were a visual metaphor that the Glory Years were over. Almost three years of Gary Wood, Earl Morrall, Norm Snead, and a few games by a semi-pro QB signed off the street pushed Wellington Mara pay the huge price for Tarkenton -- two #1s, two #2s, and Snead. The hope was Tarkenton would provide instant credibility and turn around the fortunes of the franchise. Tarkenton was an exciting player and he did energize the fans -- for a while. Problem was, he elevated the Giants from bad to mediocre. He became a diva, flaunting the authority of the coach, and finally forcing a trade back to the Vikings. The trade probably set the Giants back another decade. And a few seasons after that, Mara made a similar mistake by trading a #1 and a #2 for Craig Morton.

Given the overall condition of the team, I don't see how trading for Wilson would provide different results. Would we win a few more games? Probably. Given the likely cost in draft capital, would be able to build a good enough team around Wilson to become legitimate contenders? I really don't think so. This kind of deal is a form of instant gratification, a tactic to win the back pages for a year or two and throw a sop to the fan base, but really is not the way to demonstrate a commitment to winning consistently. For all those who criticize John Mara for not really caring about winning, this kind of trade would, imo, prove you right.


Two points of contention with your post:

(1) Norm Snead was NOT part of the trade TO the Vikings FOR Tarkenton. Snead was traded FROM the Vikings to the Giants when the Giants traded Takenton back to the Vikings.

(2) You oversimplfy the reasons that Tarkenton was traded back to the Vikings, but even if you were spot on with your rationale for the trade, Tarkenton still gave the Giants 5 solid years of QB play. I'd be happy to get a similar return out of Wilson.

You also didn't mention what Tarkenton did AFTER he was traded back to the Vikings. 6 Division titles in 7 years and 3 NFC Championships.

You were right about the Tarkenton trade setting the Giants back 10 years... but it was actually the trade that sent Tarkenton BACK to the Vikings, not the one that brought him to the Giants.


Full disclosure, Tarkenton isn't among my favorite Giant players. And I'll concede he did give the Giants five good years of QB play. And as I said, if that's your goal for that kind of trade, you win. But my point is that Tarkenton didn't win as a Giant, and didn't make the team winners. For most of his time here, he made them not as bad as they were. Again, no playoffs, no real sense they were contenders. IIRC, he pretty much gave up on the Giants and made it clear he didn't want to play here any longer so I don't know how keeping him on the team would have changed that scenario. And for all his success in Minnesota, the big one eluded him. My mistake on the Snead trade.
Russell Wilson would be an interesting move. Would hate to  
chick310 : 2:28 pm : link
have to sell off the next set of high draft picks though to bring him in. Those picks represent the potential new core of players the next GM will rebuild around.

If something creative can be done (not heavily dilutive to both the draft picks and the cap) to add Wilson, I am all for it. He is still a special QB.
Acquiring a high-priced  
The Jake : 2:35 pm : link
veteran QB on a team that needs a complete gut renovation is not a Super-Bowl winning formula. Unless we are playing for brownie points, that is?

Only Nick Foles (re-signed by the Eagles), Peyton Manning (Broncos), and Trent Dilfer (Ravens) buck that trend, in 55 Super Bowl years. And in each of those cases, the teams were MUCH closer to contender status before they acquired the QB in question.

Trading any draft capital of substance for Russell Wilson, given the state of this franchise, would be nothing short of a desperation move.
dammit  
The Jake : 2:36 pm : link
and Brady too. same deal there though - team was functional and closer to contending. and Brady is Brady. there's nobody like him.
RE: Acquiring a high-priced  
ajr2456 : 2:39 pm : link
In comment 15506570 The Jake said:
Quote:
veteran QB on a team that needs a complete gut renovation is not a Super-Bowl winning formula. Unless we are playing for brownie points, that is?

Only Nick Foles (re-signed by the Eagles), Peyton Manning (Broncos), and Trent Dilfer (Ravens) buck that trend, in 55 Super Bowl years. And in each of those cases, the teams were MUCH closer to contender status before they acquired the QB in question.

Trading any draft capital of substance for Russell Wilson, given the state of this franchise, would be nothing short of a desperation move.


Neither of those three were top 5 QBs though.
Craig Morton 2.0  
WillieYoung : 2:44 pm : link
Make this nightmare stop
Peyton Manning is better than Russ Wilson  
Debaser : 2:45 pm : link
and it is not close
I dont want Wilson at his current price  
Dankbeerman : 2:47 pm : link
and hes gonna want more money.
RE: Peyton Manning is better than Russ Wilson  
ajr2456 : 2:50 pm : link
In comment 15506593 Debaser said:
Quote:
and it is not close


Peyton when they win the Super Bowl is not better than current day Russ.
The jake  
UConn4523 : 2:51 pm : link
the NFL has evolved. You haven’t seen it historically because franchise QBs almost never become available so leaning on history is flawed. Now these guys play until 40, and don’t need several season to learn a new offense.

If all the top QBs left their teams for new homes what are the odds they still have a large amount of success? Pretty high IMO. And who are all these teams building through the draft and winning repeatedly without a top tier QB? Maybe here and there but it’s completely random.
RE: The jake  
ajr2456 : 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15506605 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
the NFL has evolved. You haven’t seen it historically because franchise QBs almost never become available so leaning on history is flawed. Now these guys play until 40, and don’t need several season to learn a new offense.

If all the top QBs left their teams for new homes what are the odds they still have a large amount of success? Pretty high IMO. And who are all these teams building through the draft and winning repeatedly without a top tier QB? Maybe here and there but it’s completely random.


Right. We don’t know if it can work or if something sustainable can be built because it just doesn’t happen often enough.
RE: Acquiring a high-priced  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15506570 The Jake said:
Quote:
veteran QB on a team that needs a complete gut renovation is not a Super-Bowl winning formula. Unless we are playing for brownie points, that is?

Only Nick Foles (re-signed by the Eagles), Peyton Manning (Broncos), and Trent Dilfer (Ravens) buck that trend, in 55 Super Bowl years. And in each of those cases, the teams were MUCH closer to contender status before they acquired the QB in question.

Trading any draft capital of substance for Russell Wilson, given the state of this franchise, would be nothing short of a desperation move.


Much closer? Baltimore had a all time defense, great OL and one of the top RB's.

Denver had the best D in the league the year they one it and the year the won it the team carried PM.

Eagles had the best OL, running game and one of the top front 7's in the league.

The only teams who have won SB's since 2000 on big QB contracts are Brady (4 times), PM (2) Eli and Ben. I do not think Brees was top money when he first signed with the Saints. Brady gave a discount.

SB's won on rookie contract since 2000. Brady (3), Ben (1), Eli (1), Wilson (1), Wentz/Foles (1), Rodgers (1). Discounted QB's (Dilfer/Johnson)

I bet one of the things Wilson is going to want is a new contract for whoever trades for him.
so we are replacing the GM  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 2:59 pm : link
but these decisions are being made without them? haha.
RE: so we are replacing the GM  
ajr2456 : 3:00 pm : link
In comment 15506622 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
but these decisions are being made without them? haha.


Most GM hires would likely make the trade if the price is right, so it’s fairly easy to connect the dots
RE: The jake  
NoGainDayne : 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15506605 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
the NFL has evolved. You haven’t seen it historically because franchise QBs almost never become available so leaning on history is flawed. Now these guys play until 40, and don’t need several season to learn a new offense.

If all the top QBs left their teams for new homes what are the odds they still have a large amount of success? Pretty high IMO. And who are all these teams building through the draft and winning repeatedly without a top tier QB? Maybe here and there but it’s completely random.


We actually have very little data on smaller mobile QBs and their longevity. You are mingling data sets with different inputs.
Wilson's game isn't built on mobility  
Go Terps : 3:05 pm : link
He is a wonderful passer, particularly deep.
RE: Wilson's game isn't built on mobility  
BillKo : 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15506630 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He is a wonderful passer, particularly deep.


Huh?

If he wasn't mobile he'd be no where the player he is with that OL he's had over the years.

I don't want to get into semantics but give the OL he's had over his career, mobility is a HUGE part of his game.
RE: RE: The jake  
UConn4523 : 3:09 pm : link
In comment 15506627 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 15506605 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


the NFL has evolved. You haven’t seen it historically because franchise QBs almost never become available so leaning on history is flawed. Now these guys play until 40, and don’t need several season to learn a new offense.

If all the top QBs left their teams for new homes what are the odds they still have a large amount of success? Pretty high IMO. And who are all these teams building through the draft and winning repeatedly without a top tier QB? Maybe here and there but it’s completely random.



We actually have very little data on smaller mobile QBs and their longevity. You are mingling data sets with different inputs.


I disagree on your input categorization. I didn't include Allen/Jackson in the above because they fit that input so I've already accounted for that.
define mobility  
UConn4523 : 3:12 pm : link
because Rodgers is mobile and I wouldn't put him in that category (Mahomes too) and that's the type of QB Wilson is.
Let me see  
afann : 3:12 pm : link
If I have this right. Seattle is going to trade their Super Bowl winning QB and his albatross of a contract to the Giants for 3 first round picks maybe more, is this right? Why is Seattle getting rid of him?
Who is the dumb  
afann : 3:14 pm : link
Team in this scenario??
This would cost 2 1 st round picks maybe more  
Debaser : 3:23 pm : link
and either a blockbuster trade involving multiple players or the Giants releasing a bunch of players to make cap space and some ESPN fantasy football nerds are for this? LOL!

Fantasy football is just that a fantasy. In the real world teams who are good acquire vets in free agency when they want to win. Rebuilding teams don't trade 1st round draft picks (plural) to acquire an older QB,
RE: RE: RE: The Tarkenton Analogy is Still Apt,  
Jim in Tampa : 3:30 pm : link
In comment 15506560 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
In comment 15506491 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 15506423 clatterbuck said:


Quote:


Giants were desperate to find an instant fix to a floundering, aging team and respond to a disgruntled fan base not used to losing. Images of a battered and bleeding Y.A. Tittle were a visual metaphor that the Glory Years were over. Almost three years of Gary Wood, Earl Morrall, Norm Snead, and a few games by a semi-pro QB signed off the street pushed Wellington Mara pay the huge price for Tarkenton -- two #1s, two #2s, and Snead. The hope was Tarkenton would provide instant credibility and turn around the fortunes of the franchise. Tarkenton was an exciting player and he did energize the fans -- for a while. Problem was, he elevated the Giants from bad to mediocre. He became a diva, flaunting the authority of the coach, and finally forcing a trade back to the Vikings. The trade probably set the Giants back another decade. And a few seasons after that, Mara made a similar mistake by trading a #1 and a #2 for Craig Morton.

Given the overall condition of the team, I don't see how trading for Wilson would provide different results. Would we win a few more games? Probably. Given the likely cost in draft capital, would be able to build a good enough team around Wilson to become legitimate contenders? I really don't think so. This kind of deal is a form of instant gratification, a tactic to win the back pages for a year or two and throw a sop to the fan base, but really is not the way to demonstrate a commitment to winning consistently. For all those who criticize John Mara for not really caring about winning, this kind of trade would, imo, prove you right.


Two points of contention with your post:

(1) Norm Snead was NOT part of the trade TO the Vikings FOR Tarkenton. Snead was traded FROM the Vikings to the Giants when the Giants traded Takenton back to the Vikings.

(2) You oversimplfy the reasons that Tarkenton was traded back to the Vikings, but even if you were spot on with your rationale for the trade, Tarkenton still gave the Giants 5 solid years of QB play. I'd be happy to get a similar return out of Wilson.

You also didn't mention what Tarkenton did AFTER he was traded back to the Vikings. 6 Division titles in 7 years and 3 NFC Championships.

You were right about the Tarkenton trade setting the Giants back 10 years... but it was actually the trade that sent Tarkenton BACK to the Vikings, not the one that brought him to the Giants.



Full disclosure, Tarkenton isn't among my favorite Giant players. And I'll concede he did give the Giants five good years of QB play. And as I said, if that's your goal for that kind of trade, you win. But my point is that Tarkenton didn't win as a Giant, and didn't make the team winners. For most of his time here, he made them not as bad as they were. Again, no playoffs, no real sense they were contenders. IIRC, he pretty much gave up on the Giants and made it clear he didn't want to play here any longer so I don't know how keeping him on the team would have changed that scenario. And for all his success in Minnesota, the big one eluded him. My mistake on the Snead trade.

I probably shouldn't have mentioned the Snead part, as memories do fade over time ;>)

And in full disclosure Tarketon was my first favorite Giants player when I was a boy, so I do have a soft spot for him.

But saying that Tarkenton "gave up on the Giants" and calling him a primadonna is a little harsh. He left the Giants over a contract dispute and contract disputes can get ugly.

And while Tarkenton didn't make the Giants contenders, I don't know why anyone would expect any QB to singlehandedly make a team a contender. The QB is the most important piece. The teams that build around their QBs are contenders. The teams that don't are forever searching for their next QB.

In the 7 years after Tarkenton was traded back to the Vikings, here's the list of Giants starting QBs: Randy Johnson, Norman Snead, Craig Morton, Carl Summerell, Jim Del Gaizo, Joe Pisarcik, Jerry Golsteyn and Randy Dean

In 1978 (Tarkenton's final season in the NFL) when a NY Times writer asked him what he thinks would have happened if he hadn't been traded FROM the Giants, here's what Tarkenton said:

“With the defense they developed after I left, I think I would've been helpful.”

RE: The Tarkenton Analogy is Still Apt,  
HomerJones45 : 3:36 pm : link
In comment 15506423 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
Giants were desperate to find an instant fix to a floundering, aging team and respond to a disgruntled fan base not used to losing. Images of a battered and bleeding Y.A. Tittle were a visual metaphor that the Glory Years were over. Almost three years of Gary Wood, Earl Morrall, Norm Snead, and a few games by a semi-pro QB signed off the street pushed Wellington Mara pay the huge price for Tarkenton -- two #1s, two #2s, and Snead. The hope was Tarkenton would provide instant credibility and turn around the fortunes of the franchise. Tarkenton was an exciting player and he did energize the fans -- for a while. Problem was, he elevated the Giants from bad to mediocre. He became a diva, flaunting the authority of the coach, and finally forcing a trade back to the Vikings. The trade probably set the Giants back another decade. And a few seasons after that, Mara made a similar mistake by trading a #1 and a #2 for Craig Morton.

Given the overall condition of the team, I don't see how trading for Wilson would provide different results. Would we win a few more games? Probably. Given the likely cost in draft capital, would be able to build a good enough team around Wilson to become legitimate contenders? I really don't think so. This kind of deal is a form of instant gratification, a tactic to win the back pages for a year or two and throw a sop to the fan base, but really is not the way to demonstrate a commitment to winning consistently. For all those who criticize John Mara for not really caring about winning, this kind of trade would, imo, prove you right.
Your memory is off. First, Norm Snead did not become a Giant until the Giants traded Tark back to the Vikings. Second, the Giants were coming off a 1-12-1 season when they traded for Fran. The following year, they were .500. When he finally got some semblance of a running game with Ron Johnson, the Giants went 9-5, played the last game of the season for a playoff spot-both high water marks in the 17 year playoff drought.

The following year, Johnson hurt his knee in the second game, the Giants being the Giants thought Rocky Thompson was a wide receiver and Tarkenton, fed up with the way the team was being run, (Tark is a smart guy and has a half an idea how an organization should be run) including Wellington's meddling to keep has beens like Frederickson and Morrison on the roster, asked out. Btw, Tarkenton was entirely right but it would take another 7 or 8 years of Welly's bungling before the thing crashed and burned and Rozelle had to step in)

That's when we got Snead who came along with Vin Clements, the Vikes first round pick in 1972 and the Vikes second round pick in 1973. Being the Giants, they blew the first round pick on a dt who started 13 games in 3 season and then was out of football. The second round was Brad Van Pelt.

Tarkenton played another 7 years and went on to the HOF.

So basically, the Giants traded for a HOF qb where the position would have set for 11 years. Instead, they screwed around, spent more draft picks on qb's and didn't settle the position unitl Simms was drafted the year after Tarkenton retired.
People are foolish  
Breeze_94 : 3:58 pm : link
To say they would not pay the price of ONE top 10 pick, one of the 3rds, and a 2nd next year for Wilson

Giants have more leverage than you’d think over the Seahawks (assuming Russ does want out). The Seahawks have an aging roster and minimal draft capital from the aggressive trades they’ve made over the years. Plus, the Carrol era is likely coming to an end very soon.

I’m guessing it won’t take 3 first rounders to get this done. Likely won’t even require 2.

If the Giants can land a top 5 QB and still have a full compliment of draft picks this year to address the Oline and other holes on the roster, than you 100% pull the trigger.

After watching the product this franchise has put on the field for the last 5 plus years, I think 4 or 5 years (if not more) of high level play at the QB position is exactly what we need to at least be competent and have a chance. Looking at the Giants recent draft history, I’d say right now that Wilson has a better chance of being on the roster than whoever they pick with that first rounder they’d be parting ways with.

RE: RE: RE: RE: .  
santacruzom : 4:00 pm : link
In comment 15506451 NoPeanutz said:
Quote:
In comment 15506422 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15506411 AnnapolisMike said:


Quote:


In comment 15506339 Go Terps said

There's no such thing as "having a roster in place" before getting the QB. There's also no such thing as targeting a set year or two to get your QB.

The Giants have to be fluid and interpret real world situations that are developing outside their control. Talent acquisition is a pipeline; there is no completed state and you don't get to pick what talent becomes available and when.



I don't understand this statement.


I think he's referring to it as an overarching draft strategy -- that you can't simply strategize assembling your entire roster before you take a QB.
RE: define mobility  
santacruzom : 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15506639 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
because Rodgers is mobile and I wouldn't put him in that category (Mahomes too) and that's the type of QB Wilson is.


I'd say Wilson has pocket elusiveness/awareness and can certainly scramble, but his overall skills as a QB aren't overshadowed by (or dependent upon) either of those things.

I live in the Pac Northwest now after having lived in the Bay Area for years, and I've seen a lot of Wilson. He makes some unbelievable deep throws -- the sort with the perfect amount of arc, touch, and accuracy that few are capable of.
Breeze  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4:05 pm : link
If it worked out that way I can see the Giants going that way. It probably let's Mara stick with Judge/internal and then he can clean house if it doesn't work in a couple years.

Paul Allen's sister is now the Chairman and word is she is not happy. The Schneider/Carroll era is likely over so the new team will be making the decision on Wilson. They may well keep him unless they get a package they want. I can see another team giving up a lot and I hope it is not the Giants.
I'll say this  
JonC : 4:06 pm : link
if DG happens to stick or Abrams or another in-house candidate is elevated ... a trade for Russ would not shock me, it would fall pretty well in line with believing they can win now.
RE: RE: define mobility  
BillKo : 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15506694 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 15506639 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


because Rodgers is mobile and I wouldn't put him in that category (Mahomes too) and that's the type of QB Wilson is.



I'd say Wilson has pocket elusiveness/awareness and can certainly scramble, but his overall skills as a QB aren't overshadowed by (or dependent upon) either of those things.

I live in the Pac Northwest now after having lived in the Bay Area for years, and I've seen a lot of Wilson. He makes some unbelievable deep throws -- the sort with the perfect amount of arc, touch, and accuracy that few are capable of.


Two things I think of when someone mentions Wilson:

Great deep ball

Great mobility to extend plays and make a tremendous play.

Sure he'd be a great QB behind the 1995 Cowboys OL....but that's now how we've watched his career.

He's the modern day Fran Tarkenton.

RE: RE: Peyton Manning is better than Russ Wilson  
Toth029 : 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15506603 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15506593 Debaser said:


Quote:


and it is not close



Peyton when they win the Super Bowl is not better than current day Russ.


He was a broken shell of his usual self.

I like Russ, but since the back of last year and this year, he's been fairly weak in terms of getting it done, % of explosive plays, scores to turnover ratio, etc. And the lack of support cast doesn't cut it. Lockett and Metcalf are a top 3 WR combo.
A little history here  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:19 pm : link
In 1975, the Giants gave up their 1st round pick to the Cowboys for Craig Morton. That ended up being the #2 pick in the draft.

Do you know who the Cowboys drafted with that pick?

Randy White.
Wilson  
Toth029 : 4:19 pm : link
Here joins a worse group on the line and at WR.

Giants have a lot to clean up whether or not they can acquire someone like Wilson. They need FOUR NFL caliber lineman to get be it free agency, trade or Draft.
I don't think we can  
santacruzom : 4:21 pm : link
reap many benefits right now of having Russell as a QB, because we've been so terrible at building a team and done so at such a high cost that we can't surround him with other winning players.
RE: We actually have a shot to build a good foundation here with  
Leg of Theismann : 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15506389 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
two high picks. Giving away at least one of them for Russell Wilson when he is showing the first signs of durability issues sounds like a real James Dolan move.

You'd think this team would be tired of putting band aids over gaping wounds but they seem to relish any opportunity to do it.


Durability issues? The guy went like 150 straight NFL starts since week 1 as a rookie before he sat out a game, and it was due to a freak play where his hand hit a helmet and dislocated his finger. It's not like that injury had to do with age. You take a 21 year old hand and throw with force into a lineman's helmet and I'm pretty sure it still could dislocate and require surgery.
You cant make this trade with the roster we have  
Rudy5757 : 4:23 pm : link
We have a bottom tier roster. Trading away top level draft picks to try to win now will fail. Our issues are that we need players at expensive positions. OL and edge in addition to QB.

I dont see a good QB in this draft but I do see good edge and OL prospects. Look at recent history, Stafford couldnt get the Lions to the playoffs but he looks great now. You still need a decent team for a QB to make a difference. QB plus a bunch of players is what this team needs. We still dont have an impact star on the roster. Golladay was supposed to be our star WR, that hasnt worked so well. Our D had good players but no one really impacts a game or has a big presence. If we can get 2 impact players in this draft then we can change the dynamic of the team.

Adding Wilson still only gets this team to the edge of competitive, he is not going to make it a consistent winner without talent around him.
oh please  
djm : 4:30 pm : link
teams that don't possess a good QB are not super bowl contenders. Only when they get a QB could they be considered a contender.

So save me this nonsense that only a super bowl contending team is allowed to get a QB.


And can we just be decent again? Can we do that? Christ.
would this really be that bad  
djm : 4:31 pm : link
avg 9 wins over the next 3 seasons. Win 1 playoff game combined. Make the playoffs 2-3 seasons.

I'd kill for that.
one of the firsts this year  
djm : 4:32 pm : link
first next year. Mid rounder this year.

We get our QB.

NExt.
Yeah, 27 wins and 1 playoff win doesn't get it done for me  
JonC : 4:33 pm : link
not with two top six picks for a team that's largely failed with their previous top six picks. That's the whole problem with burning assets to trade for Russ given this roster mess.
RE: A little history here  
HomerJones45 : 4:35 pm : link
In comment 15506720 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In 1975, the Giants gave up their 1st round pick to the Cowboys for Craig Morton. That ended up being the #2 pick in the draft.

Do you know who the Cowboys drafted with that pick?

Randy White.
And if they kept Tarkenton, they don't have to make that trade could add players Doug France elsewhere.

Then again, they probably would have screwed it up. They had the first pick in the second round and took the immortal Al Simpson. They left Louie Kelcher, Doug English, Fred Dean, Matt Hartenstine to go immediately after.
Someone would have to explain  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:40 pm : link
to me why Russell Wilson is worth all this draft capital?

He has completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,302 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions.

Daniel Jones has completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.

Wilson has had the better year. But by how much?

"But Eric, Wilson plays on a bad team!"

Ummmm....
RE: Someone would have to explain  
MtDizzle : 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15506744 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
to me why Russell Wilson is worth all this draft capital?

He has completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,302 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions.

Daniel Jones has completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.

Wilson has had the better year. But by how much?

"But Eric, Wilson plays on a bad team!"

Ummmm....


Wilson had 40 touchdowns just last year. I’d kill for DJ to produce like that.
Well if you are only looking at 2021  
UConn4523 : 4:44 pm : link
then sure. But that’s also why he’s potentially available, because Seattle is a clusterfuck.

He’s having an off year for sure but he still a 4:1 TD to Int ratio and an enormous resume prior that I’d base this decision on.
MtDizzle  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:47 pm : link
That was two years ago. On a different team with a slightly younger QB who is now a year older.

Why did Wilson's production fall so dramatically?
RE: MtDizzle  
Jim in Tampa : 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15506764 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
That was two years ago. On a different team with a slightly younger QB who is now a year older.

Why did Wilson's production fall so dramatically?

Wilson production hasn’t really fallen off. He has only played 10 games this year and Seattle still has 4 games left.

If Wilson hadn’t had that freak injury and played all 16 games (like he had in the previous 9 years) he would finish with about 3,910 yds, 27 TD and 7 interceptions.

And Wilson had 40 TD passes last year, not 2 years ago.
RE: Someone would have to explain  
ajr2456 : 4:58 pm : link
In comment 15506744 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
to me why Russell Wilson is worth all this draft capital?

He has completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,302 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions.

Daniel Jones has completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.

Wilson has had the better year. But by how much?

"But Eric, Wilson plays on a bad team!"

Ummmm....



Jesus man cmon. You can’t honestly believe what you just wrote right?
Metclaf has regressed a bit so that's one factor  
UConn4523 : 4:59 pm : link
the other is that the OL continues to stink and their RB's continue to all be injured all the time. They also don't have a TE.

Wilson is still "productive" the scoring is just down. Take a look at his advanced metrics. His TD % is better than it was in 2016 when they went 10-5-1. His yards per attempt (net and adjusted) are both better than last season.

He hurt his finger and it didn't fully heal yet, pretty obvious why its a down year.
RE: RE: Someone would have to explain  
UConn4523 : 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15506788 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15506744 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


to me why Russell Wilson is worth all this draft capital?

He has completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,302 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions.

Daniel Jones has completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.

Wilson has had the better year. But by how much?

"But Eric, Wilson plays on a bad team!"

Ummmm....




Jesus man cmon. You can’t honestly believe what you just wrote right?


Its like Debaser hacked his account and posted under his handle.
Tarkenton had a Rey mediocre 1971  
jeff57 : 5:04 pm : link
And the team would have been no better than .500 had he stayed on. The Vikings had a terrific defense, so it was a great landing spot for him. The Giants actually had a decent season in 1972 with Snead at the helm. Going 8-6 if I recall. Their last winning season u til 1981. But drafting guys like Eldridge Small and Larry Jacobson in the first round helped lead them to the blunder years of 1973-1980.
trading for Wilson  
BigBlueCane : 5:04 pm : link
would be such a Knicks move, I can see Mara doing it.
RE: Someone would have to explain  
BleedBlue : 5:06 pm : link
In comment 15506744 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
to me why Russell Wilson is worth all this draft capital?

He has completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,302 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions.

Daniel Jones has completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.

Wilson has had the better year. But by how much?

"But Eric, Wilson plays on a bad team!"

Ummmm....


This is a joke right? Dude was hurt and is still playing hurt. Metcalf had a down year and carson got hurt early too. That team is as big a mess as we are.

Russ is LIGHT years better than dj and it isnt close.

Id kill to get him for a 1st 2nd and a player....it instabtly makes our entire team better.

Wrs get better throws. Passing game inproves, we get better run looks. Barkley improves. Offense possesses ball longer, defense gets a rest thus improving.

I would def trade for russ and use qhatever early draft assests remain on OL and edge
RE: MtDizzle  
AcesUp : 5:06 pm : link
In comment 15506764 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
That was two years ago. On a different team with a slightly younger QB who is now a year older.

Why did Wilson's production fall so dramatically?


Came back too early from a mallet finger injury. The down year should
impact the compensation some, it would be through the roof if he were on the market a year ago. The potential to buy low is what is appealing to me.
Wilson and “win now”  
AcesUp : 5:07 pm : link
Also, the idea that acquiring Wilson is a win now deal is off. He’s 33, he plays qb not WR. He is still in his prime for the position. Using his peers as a measuring stick he should have 5 more seasons of elite play before a drop off. 5 years is an eternity in the NFL. That’s longer than the average NFL career and longer than a rookie contract. The only player on the roster now that was with the Giants in 2016 is Sterling Shephard and he likely played his last snap. In the last 5 years this team has made the playoffs, earned the 2nd pick, ignored a rebuild, tried to rebuild and failed at rebuilding. All of that has occurred in the time that Wilson should still be playing at a level that puts him on track for the HOF. He’s part of a rebuild. He takes care of a position that the Giants really are unlikely to properly adress in the next 5 years.
If I thought Wilson only had three years left, I wouldn't consider it.  
bceagle05 : 5:08 pm : link
Does anyone doubt this man will play 5+ years at a high level? He's not leaving Seattle to become a vagabond - he's looking for a place to settle and finish his career. We should be grateful he'd even consider the Giants at this point. To quote the great George Costanza, "This is like discovering plutonium by accident."

If you guys don't trust the Giants to build a winner around him in the next five years, what faith do you have in any other plan? Dallas, Philly and Washington would laugh their asses off at us if Wilson wants to come here and we say no. They'll happily deal with Daniel Jones and whoever else we draft this year.
You  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:11 pm : link
guys are arguing that we should trade away multiple high draft picks for a quarterback who MIGHT play five more years at best, with diminishing returns, on a NYG team that is nowhere ready to compete with the big boys.

This is beyond stupid.

You are reaching here because you are tired of losing. But this is how you stay bad.
RE: You  
UConn4523 : 5:15 pm : link
In comment 15506815 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
guys are arguing that we should trade away multiple high draft picks for a quarterback who MIGHT play five more years at best, with diminishing returns, on a NYG team that is nowhere ready to compete with the big boys.

This is beyond stupid.

You are reaching here because you are tired of losing. But this is how you stay bad.


How valuable have these picks been for us? Talk about diminishing returns.

And what does beyond 5 years even matter anyway? Its an arbitrary expectation based on an archaic line of thinking of how the league used to be.
I think some of you are reaching  
AcesUp : 5:17 pm : link
On how easy it will be to find a QB. I also think some people are off in their evaluation of Wilson. He’s an elite QB. Finding even an above average QB may not happen let alone a guy at Wilson’s level. It has nothing to do with being tired of losing it has to do with giving yourself the best chance of competing for a championship. There is certainly a price a team in the Giants position will need to have in mind but I am dumbfounded that people would easily dismiss this. Jimmy G would be impatient, that would be a bandaid. A 33 year old HOF qb is not a bandaid.
UConn4523  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:18 pm : link
Your argument is "The Giants can't draft so the picks don't mean much."

If you that is true, the Giants have ZERO hope of getting better, with or without Wilson.

You seem to be completely ignoring the possibility that a 33-year old Wilson just isn't all that great on a team with poor surrounding talent. It's a legitimate possibility, supported by 2021 data.

For months, I've read posts from BBI that Gettleman got it backwards, he drafted the QB and RB before fixing the OL. This just seems like more of the same. Have you seen Wilson behind the current Seahawk line?
Some comments on what I have read:  
Burt in Alameda : 5:18 pm : link
1. Trading draft picks for Wilson may or may not be the way to go, but for those advocating not trading the picks, given the Giants' recent history, do you really have confidence that they will select wisely?
2, From another who lived through the incredibly bad Craig Morton type trades, those were much worse on we fans than the mess we are going through today. Each trade robbed us of any hope and we had to watch the Cowboys take Randy White with our pick. And even when we had draft choices, we ended up with Rocky Thompson and Eldridge Small type players.
3, The Commissioner stepping in and forcing George Young on the Giants had nothing to do with Wellington Mara meddling; rather he and his brother (cousin?) Tim each owned 50 percent of the team, hated each other, and could or would not agree on anything. The Commissioner convinced them to step out of the decision-making process and permit Young to do what he thought best.
RE: UConn4523  
UConn4523 : 5:22 pm : link
In comment 15506819 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Your argument is "The Giants can't draft so the picks don't mean much."

If you that is true, the Giants have ZERO hope of getting better, with or without Wilson.

You seem to be completely ignoring the possibility that a 33-year old Wilson just isn't all that great on a team with poor surrounding talent. It's a legitimate possibility, supported by 2021 data.

For months, I've read posts from BBI that Gettleman got it backwards, he drafted the QB and RB before fixing the OL. This just seems like more of the same. Have you seen Wilson behind the current Seahawk line?


That is not my argument, its a portion of it. The draft is a crapshoot whether we have Dave Gettelman or DeCosta or Belichick running things. Wilson is a guaranteed massive upgrade at QB whether we are playoff built or not (and I argue we are currently with him).

Yes, i've seen him behind that line, he put up 40 TD's last season. And he had 10 TD's in 4.5 games this year before the finger injury. He was a lock for 30+ TD's this year too if that didn't happen.

What's there to lose? I haven't seen an answer to this question yet, so I'm asking yet again.
in the nfl you have a QB who can win a super bowl or you don't  
Eric on Li : 5:22 pm : link
Russell Wilson can and he isn't a 1 hit wonder in the playoffs like Dilfer who won 1 SB entirely on the strength of his defense only to be never heard from again. He has a 9-7 record in the playoffs with a 95 QB rating (25 tds, 12 ints, 3800 yards). He was 1 stupid call by Pete Carroll away from 2 rings and an Eli-esque 4Q comeback vs. the Pats.

I'm a daniel jones fan but if you get a chance to get 2-3-4-5 years of a QB capable of winning a SB you take it as long as the price is within reason.
And Eric, please admit you forgot he broke his finger  
UConn4523 : 5:24 pm : link
on his throwing hand. Your post before was preposterous.
RE: You  
jeff57 : 5:25 pm : link
In comment 15506815 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
guys are arguing that we should trade away multiple high draft picks for a quarterback who MIGHT play five more years at best, with diminishing returns, on a NYG team that is nowhere ready to compete with the big boys.

This is beyond stupid.

You are reaching here because you are tired of losing. But this is how you stay bad.


Agree. Well said. As tempting as it is, it’s not how you build a winning team for the long run.
UConn4523  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:25 pm : link
What's there to lose?

I already made that clear.

Wellington Mara did deals like this throughout the 1970s. They always backfired. The aging veterans he brought in did not improve the W-L record, and worse, the picks he traded away ending up hurting even more (Randy White was just the obvious example).

That's what you have to lose. Staying bad.

I'm hearing the same shit from the same people who said, "Eric, what do we have to lose by signing Nate Solder?"

This is 100x worse.
100x worse LOL  
UConn4523 : 5:28 pm : link
1 guy couldn't play the other can.

I gave you his advanced passing metrics which are on par with his career and you seem to have forgotten or ignored that he missed over a month with the broken finger + had to learn to play with it while its healing.

For whatever reason you are glossing over data and just sticking to cliched, subjective quotes. Its really really bizarre.
Wilson  
Archer : 5:28 pm : link
Again I ask if Wilson is still this transformable quarterback why would Seattle trade him ?

Seattle is a better team than the Giants and they are closer to being competitive. They have Wilson under contract for another two years and if they traded him they would incur a $26,000,000 CAP hit.

It makes no sense unless they see the decline.
RE: Wilson  
AcesUp : 5:29 pm : link
In comment 15506838 Archer said:
Quote:
Again I ask if Wilson is still this transformable quarterback why would Seattle trade him ?

Seattle is a better team than the Giants and they are closer to being competitive. They have Wilson under contract for another two years and if they traded him they would incur a $26,000,000 CAP hit.

It makes no sense unless they see the decline.


Wilson is pushing for the trade.
RE: 100x worse LOL  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:30 pm : link
In comment 15506837 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
1 guy couldn't play the other can.

I gave you his advanced passing metrics which are on par with his career and you seem to have forgotten or ignored that he missed over a month with the broken finger + had to learn to play with it while its healing.

For whatever reason you are glossing over data and just sticking to cliched, subjective quotes. Its really really bizarre.


Someone is getting testy.

You mad bro?
RE: You  
ajr2456 : 5:31 pm : link
In comment 15506815 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
guys are arguing that we should trade away multiple high draft picks for a quarterback who MIGHT play five more years at best, with diminishing returns, on a NYG team that is nowhere ready to compete with the big boys.

This is beyond stupid.

You are reaching here because you are tired of losing. But this is how you stay bad.


What’s stupid is questioning if Wilson is that much better than Jones this year.
I'm not mad, more perplexed  
UConn4523 : 5:33 pm : link
you aren't making a single good point. You asked for why his season is what it is and I answered you. It seems to me like you are trying to save face because you forgot he has been injured this year, or you simply aren't factoring it in which would be even more ridiculous. And on top of that, the advanced metrics show that he's still an elite passer.

Do you have anything of substance to bring to the discussion, Debaser?
RE: RE: You  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:34 pm : link
In comment 15506844 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15506815 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


guys are arguing that we should trade away multiple high draft picks for a quarterback who MIGHT play five more years at best, with diminishing returns, on a NYG team that is nowhere ready to compete with the big boys.

This is beyond stupid.

You are reaching here because you are tired of losing. But this is how you stay bad.



What’s stupid is questioning if Wilson is that much better than Jones this year.


Statistically, he hasn't been. And both quarterbacks have only won 4 games this year in the games they started.

Wilson is obviously a much, much better QB than Jones based on their respective careers. But in 2021, in terms of stats and results, they have almost been the same.
RE: I'm not mad, more perplexed  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:36 pm : link
In comment 15506846 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
you aren't making a single good point. You asked for why his season is what it is and I answered you. It seems to me like you are trying to save face because you forgot he has been injured this year, or you simply aren't factoring it in which would be even more ridiculous. And on top of that, the advanced metrics show that he's still an elite passer.

Do you have anything of substance to bring to the discussion, Debaser?


I'm making lots of great points.

You don't want to accept them because you've dug in your heels.

Trading away multiple high-round draft picks for a 33-year old QB coming off a bad season is VERY risky.

It could work out great for the Giants. I could be a disaster.

You don't want to accept other possibilities.

Have a great night!
RE: UConn4523  
chick310 : 5:37 pm : link
In comment 15506832 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
What's there to lose?

I already made that clear.

Wellington Mara did deals like this throughout the 1970s. They always backfired. The aging veterans he brought in did not improve the W-L record, and worse, the picks he traded away ending up hurting even more (Randy White was just the obvious example).

That's what you have to lose. Staying bad.

I'm hearing the same shit from the same people who said, "Eric, what do we have to lose by signing Nate Solder?"

This is 100x worse.


This the correct viewpoint.

Not suggesting Wilson isn't an enticing upgrade on what we have and won't lead to more wins. But the goal is to build a better long-term mouse-trap and giving away those top picks kills that view because no way Wilson brings this crappy roster to the promised land.

Invest longer term, Wilson isn't it.
We can’t tank to get a QB  
ajr2456 : 5:38 pm : link
We can’t take one this year because “they’re not good enough”. We can’t get a new QB because we have to build the rest of the team first.

Some of you, and it’s not surprising given the takes over the past few years, have zero clue how much of a difference a good QB makes on the rest of the roster. Trading for Wilson makes the WRs better, the oline better. It makes the defense better. Everyone is sick of the bend but don’t break defense, well guess what - when you have a QB like Wilson you can take more chances on defense because you know you have a QB who can make something happen.

Even if Wilson declines, odds are he’ll be the best QB the Giants could find the next three years. It’s a no brainer.
Stafford cost two 1st round picks, a 3rd, and Goff  
montanagiant : 5:38 pm : link
If you think Wilson, who has had much more success than Stafford is going to cost less, you're crazy.
RE: UConn4523  
bceagle05 : 5:38 pm : link
In comment 15506819 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
For months, I've read posts from BBI that Gettleman got it backwards, he drafted the QB and RB before fixing the OL.

Drafting a RB before the OL is getting backwards - I think you're exaggerating a bit on the QB part. There's no bad time to acquire a great QB. Gettleman just picked a mediocre one.
RE: RE: RE: You  
ajr2456 : 5:39 pm : link
In comment 15506847 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15506844 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15506815 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


guys are arguing that we should trade away multiple high draft picks for a quarterback who MIGHT play five more years at best, with diminishing returns, on a NYG team that is nowhere ready to compete with the big boys.

This is beyond stupid.

You are reaching here because you are tired of losing. But this is how you stay bad.



What’s stupid is questioning if Wilson is that much better than Jones this year.



Statistically, he hasn't been. And both quarterbacks have only won 4 games this year in the games they started.

Wilson is obviously a much, much better QB than Jones based on their respective careers. But in 2021, in terms of stats and results, they have almost been the same.


So one year where he hurt his throwing hand outweighs everything else he’s done, even this year prior to the injury? Didn’t he play with the injury a few weeks?
no they haven't  
UConn4523 : 5:39 pm : link
statistically Wilson has a 4:1 TD/INT ratio which is about 3x better than Jones.

The yards per attempt aren't close.
The TD% isn't close
The QB rating isn't close
Basically every metric not only favors Wilson, it favors him heavily.
RE: UConn4523  
ajr2456 : 5:40 pm : link
In comment 15506819 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Your argument is "The Giants can't draft so the picks don't mean much."

If you that is true, the Giants have ZERO hope of getting better, with or without Wilson.

You seem to be completely ignoring the possibility that a 33-year old Wilson just isn't all that great on a team with poor surrounding talent. It's a legitimate possibility, supported by 2021 data.

For months, I've read posts from BBI that Gettleman got it backwards, he drafted the QB and RB before fixing the OL. This just seems like more of the same. Have you seen Wilson behind the current Seahawk line?


No he took the wrong QB, that’s important. Wilson has been sacked the most in the league over the years and still puts up 30-40 touchdowns.
I'm generally opposed to the trade  
Jerry in_DC : 5:41 pm : link
- depends on price of course - but wow some of these arguments against it are so terrible that I'm coming around to it.
Wilson isn't going to lead this team to the promised land  
chick310 : 5:42 pm : link
that only happens in the movies.

Bad movies, like what we have today.
RE: Stafford cost two 1st round picks, a 3rd, and Goff  
BigBlueShock : 5:45 pm : link
In comment 15506856 montanagiant said:
Quote:
If you think Wilson, who has had much more success than Stafford is going to cost less, you're crazy.

The Lions had to take Goff and his terrible contract to get the extra first. Goff was not a positive, he was a negative that the Lions took to get more picks. Also, the Giants first rounders are immensely more valuable than LA’s late firsts were. The Giants will have two top 10 picks.
And this Craig Morton crap?  
Jerry in_DC : 5:48 pm : link
It's like saying the Mets shouldn't sign Max Sherzer because Three Finger Brown had shoulder problems in this 30s
Nuance is a rare commodity on BBI  
Mike from Ohio : 5:51 pm : link
This is not an either-or choice. Do you want to build through the draft or trade for a vet QB are not to mutually exclusive options.

Since we seem to be including trades from the 60s and 70s in this discussion as evidence, can we also submit into evidence that the Giants have drafted exactly 2 good QBs over this time? Simms and Manning (yeah I know, we actually drafted Rivers...fuck off). That's it.

If Giants history has shown trading for a veteran QB does not work, it has also shown expecting the Giants to obtain a good QB from the draft doesn't work.

You trade for Wilson because you know you got the most important position on the field right. That is something to build around. If a QB of Wilson's caliber was sitting their at #5 this year, the Giants should take him. You are paying another first round pick as a guarantee you are getting a guy who can play, and not Daniel Jones 2.0.

Draft picks have a significant bust rate. With the Giants that rate is typically higher. It costs a premium to get a guaranteed outcome. The Giants need a lot more guaranteed outcomes and less reliance on this horrible scouting group to finally get it right.

Put me in the keep the picks, build the roster camp  
Sneakers O'toole : 5:51 pm : link
.
A lot of the people who like Jones more than the Giants  
Jerry in_DC : 5:52 pm : link
have invested a lot of internet energy in "No QB can succeed here!" Most of those people do not want to see that claim tested.
RE: RE: I'm not mad, more perplexed  
UConn4523 : 5:53 pm : link
In comment 15506852 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15506846 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


you aren't making a single good point. You asked for why his season is what it is and I answered you. It seems to me like you are trying to save face because you forgot he has been injured this year, or you simply aren't factoring it in which would be even more ridiculous. And on top of that, the advanced metrics show that he's still an elite passer.

Do you have anything of substance to bring to the discussion, Debaser?



I'm making lots of great points.

You don't want to accept them because you've dug in your heels.

Trading away multiple high-round draft picks for a 33-year old QB coming off a bad season is VERY risky.

It could work out great for the Giants. I could be a disaster.

You don't want to accept other possibilities.

Have a great night!


He isn't having a bad season, that's what this conversation is hilarious. You refuse to admit that you forgot he's been hurt and you keep doubling and tripling down. His advanced stats completely and definitively refute your claim. He's a top tier passer still. In fact, many of the advanced metrics put him on par with Brady, a bunch of the categories he's actually better.

I accept that its a risk, I do not accept that its "100x" worse than Solder. You are the one leveraging hyperbole as the crux of your argument, i'm using data.
The bust rate  
Jerry in_DC : 5:54 pm : link
is a good point that constantly gets overlooked. Also picks who are just OK players (say Dexter). Stars are rare.
RE: And this Craig Morton crap?  
bceagle05 : 5:54 pm : link
In comment 15506869 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
It's like saying the Mets shouldn't sign Max Sherzer because Three Finger Brown had shoulder problems in this 30s

LMAO. Thanks, I needed that. Somewhere in the 100-year history of this franchise there is a cautionary tale for every scenario that presents itself.
Answer this for me  
Mike from Ohio : 5:54 pm : link
We can call agree that Russell Wilson will not instantly turn this team into a Superbowl contender.

Is there someone on this board who currently thinks the tow first round draft choices it would cost to get him (hypothetically) would?

If you are going to say yes, please stop and realize you are wrong.
Wilson  
Archer : 5:55 pm : link
For those who think that Wilson wants to leave Seattle where is the evidence ?

Wilson has publicly stated that he wants to remain in Seattle for the rest of his career. He has emphatically denied having requested a trade.

The issue is that Wilson wants to extend his contract. It has been reported that he is looking for an extension of an additional 3 years.

Seattle has no interest in extending a 33 year old QB. Wilson would be would be 38 at the end of the revised contract.

Seattle wants no part of that.
Neither should the Giants.
WTF  
Samiam : 5:58 pm : link
Can we hire a GM who knows the f ing game a lot better than Getty and let him decide about trades?
RE: WTF  
Mike from Ohio : 5:59 pm : link
In comment 15506885 Samiam said:
Quote:
Can we hire a GM who knows the f ing game a lot better than Getty and let him decide about trades?


So fans should not options until a new GM is hired?

What are we allowed to talk about while we wait?

RE: Answer this for me  
UConn4523 : 5:59 pm : link
In comment 15506880 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
We can call agree that Russell Wilson will not instantly turn this team into a Superbowl contender.

Is there someone on this board who currently thinks the tow first round draft choices it would cost to get him (hypothetically) would?

If you are going to say yes, please stop and realize you are wrong.


That's effectively where i'm at. 2 top 10 picks have a lot of upside, but we've all see almost unanimous downside (other than Thomas). If getting Wilson is realistic and we pass on it, boy we better fucking hit on these two picks.

The odds Wilson has a bigger impact than these two picks is just too big to pass up on. And if it isn't the two top 10 picks and instead a cheaper package, its an absolute no brainer assuming they get an extension in place to shift money to future years.
RE: RE: Answer this for me  
Mike from Ohio : 6:03 pm : link
In comment 15506887 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15506880 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


We can call agree that Russell Wilson will not instantly turn this team into a Superbowl contender.

Is there someone on this board who currently thinks the tow first round draft choices it would cost to get him (hypothetically) would?

If you are going to say yes, please stop and realize you are wrong.



That's effectively where i'm at. 2 top 10 picks have a lot of upside, but we've all see almost unanimous downside (other than Thomas). If getting Wilson is realistic and we pass on it, boy we better fucking hit on these two picks.

The odds Wilson has a bigger impact than these two picks is just too big to pass up on. And if it isn't the two top 10 picks and instead a cheaper package, its an absolute no brainer assuming they get an extension in place to shift money to future years.


There are people on this board that look at first round picks as HoF players in the making that will anchor this team for a decade. Reality does not suggest that - for the Giants or any other team.

Draft picks are resources just like players. I am in the camp of hedging downside risk with this team as they rebuild. Others seem much more confident in the Giants ability to draft and develop talent than I am.
RE: Wilson  
BigBlueShock : 6:04 pm : link
In comment 15506881 Archer said:
Quote:
For those who think that Wilson wants to leave Seattle where is the evidence ?

Wilson has publicly stated that he wants to remain in Seattle for the rest of his career. He has emphatically denied having requested a trade.

The issue is that Wilson wants to extend his contract. It has been reported that he is looking for an extension of an additional 3 years.

Seattle has no interest in extending a 33 year old QB. Wilson would be would be 38 at the end of the revised contract.

Seattle wants no part of that.
Neither should the Giants.

So let me get this straight. You refuse to believe the reports that are everywhere that Wilson wants out and you want “evidence”, yet you believe that Wilson wants a 3 year extension but Seattle doesn’t want any part of that? Where’s THAT evidence? How do you go about deciding what needs some weird evidence and what doesn’t?

Btw, Wilson has always been a good soldier. I wouldn’t expect him to say anything other that that he wants to stay in Seattle publicly. So that’s not “evidence” of anything.
Archer  
AcesUp : 6:08 pm : link
Nobody here is involved in their negotiations so there's obviously an element of speculation but anybody that has been following the league closely recently is aware that Wilson has been pushing for a trade for a couple of years now. This whole, "rumor about Wilson requesting a trade followed by him publicly claiming them to false" dance has been going on for some time now. What he says to the media while he has on a Seahawks uniform isn't really relevant. He is saying what he has to say. When reports come out from reputable journalists that "X player is willing to waive his trade clause to go to Y teams", it's safe to assume that those are being leaked by that players' camp.
RE: RE: RE: .  
WillVAB : 6:09 pm : link
In comment 15506422 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15506411 AnnapolisMike said:


Quote:


In comment 15506339 Go Terps said:


Quote:


One benefit of acquiring Wilson's contract is that it's probably going to accelerate the release of overpaid veterans currently on the roster.

$37M spent on Wilson is money better spent than any combination of $37M the Giants are currently spending.



Do you actually think the acquiring of a guy like Wilson is the right move for an organization that is more that a few parts away? You have been very vocal that the roster is trash. Why spend the assets on Wilson when it can be spent in multiple areas that would make this team better? Get your QB in 2023/24 when you are closer to having a roster in place that can benefit from a 'Franchise QB'? Use 2022 as a salary cap reset. I would think acquiring Wilson will take up too much of the cap space that you require for dead cap hits.



There's no such thing as "having a roster in place" before getting the QB. There's also no such thing as targeting a set year or two to get your QB.

The Giants have to be fluid and interpret real world situations that are developing outside their control. Talent acquisition is a pipeline; there is no completed state and you don't get to pick what talent becomes available and when.

If Wilson is available now, he's almost certainly a better quarterback than anyone they're going to be able to acquire by any means over the next five years.


Wrong. There’s definitely a model to having the roster in place and then getting the QB. Denver did it with Peyton and Tampa did it with Brady. There’s also other examples of teams having a decent foundation in place before acquiring a QB. KC was a playoff team with Alex Smith when they drafted Mahomes. Honestly there’s more examples of highly rated QBs sucking ass because they were drafted into terrible situations.
But the Chiefs were bad when they trade for Smith  
ajr2456 : 6:13 pm : link
We’re able to build a contender with him then traded multiple firsts to move up for Mahomes.

Why can’t we follow that same blue print with Wilson?
So let's shoot the wad on a guy who's best is behind him  
Larry in Pencilvania : 6:15 pm : link
But he has another 5 years of competitive ball so let's give away the possibility of rebuilding the foundations and get a shiny toy.

The Giants have had over ten years working on fixing the o line and have failed. Do you think they'll get lucky over the next five without premium resources? Just ship off premium resources to get a talented QB killed and maybe win 8 or 9 games if lucky.

Tear this stain apart and finally build it correctly from the ground up otherwise it's more of the same, half measures and throwing good money after bad to get what we have now mediocrity at its finest
Denver and Tampa  
UConn4523 : 6:17 pm : link
lucked into their scenarios. What you are suggesting is that they deliberately avoided upgrading at QB because they "weren't ready" - that's preposterous.

You can't wait until the perfect time to upgrade the most difficult position to play in sports. You take the upgrade when it presents itself. Or don't, but know that the opportunity likely doesn't present itself again, or at a time in which you are now "ready".
RE: So let's shoot the wad on a guy who's best is behind him  
Mike from Ohio : 6:20 pm : link
In comment 15506910 Larry in Pencilvania said:
Quote:
But he has another 5 years of competitive ball so let's give away the possibility of rebuilding the foundations and get a shiny toy.


So those two first round draft picks are the one and only shot to rebuild the foundation? If one or both are disappointments, the team is doomed for 5 or 10 years? All the other draft picks don’t matter? It is about these two picks, this year?
All of the discussions about Wilson are meaningless...  
EricJ : 6:22 pm : link
because the guys is NOT going to come to this franchise to piss away what is left of his career.

NY is football purgatory at this point. It is for free agents who just want to get paid but have little interest in winning.
RE: Denver and Tampa  
Mike from Ohio : 6:23 pm : link
In comment 15506912 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
lucked into their scenarios. What you are suggesting is that they deliberately avoided upgrading at QB because they "weren't ready" - that's preposterous.

You can't wait until the perfect time to upgrade the most difficult position to play in sports. You take the upgrade when it presents itself. Or don't, but know that the opportunity likely doesn't present itself again, or at a time in which you are now "ready".


What are you talking about? There is always a Tom Brady or Peyton Manning you can add to your team once the other 52 pieces are in place. Just follow that model.

[end sarcasm]
id rather not trade a 1 this year  
CGiants07 : 6:33 pm : link
and would pay extra in future years to avoid giving up a 1 this year.


our high 2 this year, 1 next year and another day 2 pick next year
RE: RE: Denver and Tampa  
Debaser : 6:56 pm : link
In comment 15506919 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15506912 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


lucked into their scenarios. What you are suggesting is that they deliberately avoided upgrading at QB because they "weren't ready" - that's preposterous.

You can't wait until the perfect time to upgrade the most difficult position to play in sports. You take the upgrade when it presents itself. Or don't, but know that the opportunity likely doesn't present itself again, or at a time in which you are now "ready".



What are you talking about? There is always a Tom Brady or Peyton Manning you can add to your team once the other 52 pieces are in place. Just follow that model.

[end sarcasm]


You dweebs need to get your heads out of stat .com website and get into reality.

Brady could be greatest of all time. Peyton in the conversation of greatest of all time. Russ Wilson is NOT THAT GOOD! I'd be interested to see his regression on another team if he in fact gets traded ; just not the Giants however.
Guess I'll just repeat myself as I've said it before  
USAF NYG Fan : 6:58 pm : link
I really really like Wilson. I think the Giants could get him and it's possible it wouldn't cost much draft capital to do it as I believe he wants NYC.

That being said, I don't think that is the route the Giants should take. I've been saying this as well since before they selected Jones in the draft. Have a good to great surrounding cast before you get your QB. It's a team sport. I'm sick of hearing things like the QB is the most important piece but then suggesting to rush to get a QB. That QB is setup for failure but more importantly the team is setup for failure.

Brady has a buttload of rings because of a great supporting cast. In the rare times he hasn't had a great supporting cast he has struggled like any other great QB. I'm not saying he isn't a great QB because he most certainly is but he doesn't get it done without a good to great supporting cast. To me Drew Brees deserves GOAT consideration who has, IMHO, great coaching. He's got 1 ring. Some would call Aaron Rogers the GOAT instead of Brady and he's got, 1 ring. Nick Foles got 1 ring not that long ago as the backup QB to Carson Wentz. Wilson got 1 ring with a great supporting cast. Peyton Manning got 2 rings with 2 different teams (like Brady). Both teams had great supporting casts.

It's a team sport. A team sport. I hate basketball because so often it seems like there is 1 player that can take over a game. The only player I feel has won a game almost entirely on their own was Lawrence Taylor. To me, football is the ultimate team sport and 1 player does not equal XX number of extra wins or losses. Prime Brady, Rogers, Wilson, Brees, etc can probably net you a win or two more than you would have had with a Cousins, Wentz, Carr, Watson, or Jones. Great. So the team is 6-8 instead of 4-10.
Why does  
afann : 7:39 pm : link
Seattle not want to resign Wilson? Why do they want draft picks instead?
Would some people here  
illmatic : 7:40 pm : link
really trade multiple firsts for Wilson? That seems insane to me considering how many holes this team has, how high they’ll probably be picking again the next few years and how Wilson hasn’t exactly looked great this year. Not to mention he’s 33.
Its not hard to hit two top 5ish picks  
widmerseyebrow : 7:40 pm : link
You'd just never know if you followed no one but the Giants the last 10 years. We need to know who our GM and head coach are in 2022 before we convince ourselves this is a move we "must" make.
RE: Why does  
BigBlueShock : 7:44 pm : link
In comment 15506989 afann said:
Quote:
Seattle not want to resign Wilson? Why do they want draft picks instead?

Who said they did?
