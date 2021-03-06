for display only
What's your plan to fix the QB room?

rasbutant : 12/21/2021 2:27 pm
Draft, FA, Trade?


Draft
Use a 1st on a Matt Corral or Pickett type
Use a 2nd on a Carson Strong or Sam Howell type

Trade
Blow your load, trade for R Wilson or Rodgers...yeah right!
Kirk Cousins might be done with Vikings, Jimmy Garoppolo, David Carr might be available.

Free Agent
Journeyman like Fitzpatrick, Dalton, Foles
Jones clone in Mitch Trubisky, Brandon Allen, Kyle Allen, Marcus Mariota.

Or just Stick with Jones.

My answer is I don't really know, I don't love any of those options. Trade is too expensive for me, I don't love the QB's in the draft, Journeyman just kicks the can down the road while costing you money in the meantime.

I think I'm going to punt. Stick with Jones, Sign Trubisky on the cheap as competition and draft Howell in the 2nd round.
Then look at my options again next year. Basically throwing darts at the wall this year. Maybe Jones final gets it together, Trubisky is a borderline starter, and the rookie...Well the thing about this QB class is I don't actually hate it, it's just in my opinion weak at the top. The top guy Corral I like, but the drop from him to the next group of guys is small and it looks like they will be available in round 2. I just can't justify taking him before 20...stretched to 15 because of need. There is a lot of depth and I think a lot of guys will go in the 2nd round range. Lets take a shot at one of them. If Willis makes it there he would be hard to pass on and I like Strong's measurables, but there is something about Howell's game that I really like, but the height does bother me, the 225LBs is good though. Slovis has good size also, but I haven't really watched him play yet other than to focus on the WR's. Ridder also has good size.

Anyway, draft a guy in the 2nd round, dart throw he becomes the starter down the road, but at least you have a good back-up for the future as Mitch would be a 1-year deal. Look to the next draft for your QB, or the list of FA QB's gets much longer in 2023 and the Giants CAP situation will be a little better than it is this year.

That's my plan, didn't say it was a good one!

2022
Starter = Jones
Back UP = Trubisky or Mariota - Whoever comes cheaper
3rd String = 2nd Round Pick - Howell, Willis, Strong, Ridder

2023
Starter = FA, 1st round pick or Jones if he final shows he is worth it.
Back Up = Howell or whoever the pick was.
3rd String - Cheap Vet
Fix the OL  
Beer Man : 12/21/2021 2:35 pm : link
And see what D. Jones can do for a season behind a line that can block. No QB is going to look good behind this OL.
I suppose it all comes down to  
SirLoinOfBeef : 12/21/2021 2:37 pm : link
how bad you think this team is.

IMO they are extremely bad. Tear it down to the studs bad. In desperate need of a new GM, scouting and coaching staff. If they find the right GM who has free reign to make the necessary changes to finally rebuild, then I'm fine with a Fitzpatrick-type of vet QB just to be a placeholder.

If you think they're just a few pieces away from a playoff caliber team- go for it via draft or trade.

I say rebuild then get the QB.

If they brought  
joeinpa : 12/21/2021 2:43 pm : link
Mariotta in, there would be an open competition for the starting job

Competition is good
I'm leaning towards what Sirloin says  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/21/2021 2:43 pm : link
Tear it down. Build the team the next two drafts with a new QB in 2023. Focus on OL and front seven. Hopefully they can add a top corner, TE and WR by 2023. They are a few really good pieces in place. The goal is a solid team with a rookie QB and then you have a 4-5 year window. QB's have so much of a better chance coming into good situation. You can live with the growth process better.

They have to fix the draft!
Draft  
Spider43 : 12/21/2021 2:45 pm : link
I don't buy the feeling that this class is so-so. You can find gems in every class. We have a high enough pick to get that stud. We just have to identify him, which admittedly, is the problem. But the stronger the clamor here about the strength of this class and waiting for next offseason (or longer) to fill the need actually makes me more confident we should do it this offseason. QB is one of the spots this board has an awful track record with.
Do nothing  
Chip : 12/21/2021 2:50 pm : link
Like Beer man said fix the OL. QBs are not much good if they are hurt all the time. Nobody could take a hit like Eli and get up every time.
The  
AcidTest : 12/21/2021 2:50 pm : link
whole team needs to be torn down, including the FO and scouts. Mara is as incompetent as Snyder used to be until he finally let Rivera run the show.

I'd bring Jones back but not pick up his fifth year option. I'd also sign a veteran stopgap to go along with Fromm. But the point is that we need someone to push Jones, especially since he likely won't be here in 2023.

There is no QB worth a top 10 pick IMO. I wouldn't take one absent a substantial trade down. I like Brennan Armstrong of UVA on day two, but I'm not sure he'll declare. He'll likely return to school, although his head coach Bronco Mendenhall resigned, and he did file papers with the NFL to get an assessment of his draft status.
I don't think it makes sense to invest significant assets in the QB  
Mad Mike : 12/21/2021 2:51 pm : link
spot for next season. (I say that on the general understanding that the QB draft class isn't great. I don't follow that, so to the extent there is a really good draft option, that would change my opinion). If it's not going to be Jones, I think it should be an relative inexpensive journeyman vet. Investing big money, or big money *and* trade assets, for a guy to struggle as part of a deeply flawed offense doesn't make sense to me.
Trade Jones  
Scooter185 : 12/21/2021 2:52 pm : link
Sign Mariota and hopefully plug the glaring holes through the draft. Draft a QB next yea
Give  
MTN-G-man : 12/21/2021 2:57 pm : link
Alex Tanney a call
Don't worry the Mara's are on top of it  
NoGainDayne : 12/21/2021 2:57 pm : link
they are adding soda's to the room. Medium AND Large
I've been a big supporter of DJ...  
BillKo : 12/21/2021 2:57 pm : link
but obviously this third year hasn't come close to what was needed to be shown.

I'd bring back DJ on a make good/competition year with another QB and see how it plays out.

If a trade is there and the return is decent, I'd consider sending him off.

The big question is where does this other QB come from?

The one guy that has impressed me is Jimmy G in San Fran this year in limited Red Zone I've seen, but I don't know what there plan is out there or if even what his cap number is. I'd certainly wouldn't give up a #1 of course, but after that I'd give some consideration.

I'd also like to see who drops to the second round in this draft.

But after saying all that, and watching football for nearly 40 years, the days of a stationary/pocket QB are gone. He has to be able to move and make plays on the run. The game has changed. In the game last Thursday, Mahomes looked ordinary in the pocket, extraordinary outside it.

Most importantly, don't force a play to get this QB. I know we've had some debate on here on what comes first, the QB or the development of the team. The answer is there is no answer, if a QB is there you like you take him but DO NOT take a QB for simply taking a QB.

There plenty of building and planning to do with other parts of this team.
Stand pat. Don't insult or waste another QB by bringing them into...  
x meadowlander : 12/21/2021 2:59 pm : link
...a failed system. O-LINE FIRST. I believe Jones will be fine if he has even a average offense, where every down, every moment isn't on his shoulders.

Remember, Eli Manning also failed behind some of these atrocious lines - doesn't matter what rookie or Free Agent you bring in, nobody, NOBODY is winning with this group.
I'd trade DJ, cut Glennon  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/21/2021 2:59 pm : link
play Fromm and a journeyman next year.

Draft Bryce Young the year after.
Tarkenton, Snead, Morton...  
x meadowlander : 12/21/2021 3:01 pm : link
...those who don't know history are doomed to repeat it. O-line first.
The only way you are signing a Trubisky or Mariotta  
Mike from Ohio : 12/21/2021 3:07 pm : link
is to come into camp with a chance to win the starting job. You can't go into next year with it being Jones' job. He has not played well enough to earn the right to be the unquestioned starter.

If you want your team to get better you have to push players that are underperforming. If Jones is on the roster next year it needs to be fighting for his NFL life.
This  
jc in c-ville : 12/21/2021 3:13 pm : link
Is exhausting …
Jones or Journeyman  
endwerc : 12/21/2021 3:14 pm : link
it really doesn't matter. You win in this league most of the time with a cost-controlled QB unless you have an all-pro and can build a good enough team around him with the QB eating 25% of the team's cap.

This team needs to build up the lines and then find a QB, IMO.
What's wrong with the room?  
David B. : 12/21/2021 3:18 pm : link
It's the QBs behind Jones that suck, not that the room needs paint. And of course, we're never going to really see Jones behind a decent OL with decent OC and healthy WRs.
The thought of another year of Jones is nauseating  
Go Terps : 12/21/2021 3:23 pm : link
This was supposed to be his prove it year. He gets one more? No thanks.

Let's see what we've got in Fromm. If he's good these three games keep him around for 2022. Trade Jones, let Glennon walk, sign a vet (like Mariota) and draft a QB (doesn't have to be in round 1).

Trading for Wilson is also a viable option.

Just please no more Jones. Not another year of excuses and rationalizations leading up to a 15 TD pass season.
RE: What's wrong with the room?  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/21/2021 3:24 pm : link
In comment 15506650 David B. said:
Quote:
It's the QBs behind Jones that suck, not that the room needs paint. And of course, we're never going to really see Jones behind a decent OL with decent OC and healthy WRs.


I think this is a fair point. He has had a terrible support system. Unfortunately with the injuries I don't think there is enough upside at this point. Not enough wow moments to say we have something here imv.

Perhaps with a really good team around him he can help win a division. I don't see him ever being someone who can play those really big 3-4 games come playoff time which is really where QB importance significantly increases.
RE: The thought of another year of Jones is nauseating  
NotIraInSI : 12/21/2021 3:28 pm : link
In comment 15506653 Go Terps said:
[quote] This was supposed to be his prove it year. He gets one more? No thanks.

Let's see what we've got in Fromm. If he's good these three games keep him around for 2022. Trade Jones, let Glennon walk, sign a vet (like Mariota) and draft a QB (doesn't have to be in round 1).

Trading for Wilson is also a viable option.

Just please no more Jones. Not another year of excuses and rationalizations leading up to a 15 TD pass season. [/quote


but the coaches love him according to mara. breaking up is hard to do.
I fixed it almost two years ago  
JonC : 12/21/2021 3:32 pm : link
Cut Eli loose, sign a veteran QB to bridge while they established more of a foundation with proper draft value and smart UFA, and be able to strike when the right QB was available ... and then it happened, his name was Justin Herbert.
Point being, history is set to repeat itself  
JonC : 12/21/2021 3:33 pm : link
I would look to trade Jones, sign a veteran QB to bridge us, and let's see what QBs flow out of the college ranks, or even trade options in the NFL.
RE: I fixed it almost two years ago  
BillKo : 12/21/2021 3:59 pm : link
In comment 15506660 JonC said:
Quote:
Cut Eli loose, sign a veteran QB to bridge while they established more of a foundation with proper draft value and smart UFA, and be able to strike when the right QB was available ... and then it happened, his name was Justin Herbert.


I agree, although I will say that those moves you write before drafting Herbert may have precluded you from easily drafting him - ie a trade may have been needed.

Still need some luck.

But I think it's the way to go moving forward.
RE: If they brought  
bradshaw44 : 12/21/2021 4:01 pm : link
In comment 15506587 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Mariotta in, there would be an open competition for the starting job

Competition is good


Bringing in Mariotta is like bringing in Jones to compete against Jones. They are basically the same level of talent.
RE: RE: I fixed it almost two years ago  
JonC : 12/21/2021 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15506686 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 15506660 JonC said:


Quote:


Cut Eli loose, sign a veteran QB to bridge while they established more of a foundation with proper draft value and smart UFA, and be able to strike when the right QB was available ... and then it happened, his name was Justin Herbert.



I agree, although I will say that those moves you write before drafting Herbert may have precluded you from easily drafting him - ie a trade may have been needed.

Still need some luck.

But I think it's the way to go moving forward.


Sure, NYG needed luck and it arrived, unfortunately they panicked and picked Jones the year before. I was 100% not onboard with that decision. Some luck is needed again, given it looks like there's no clear cut high quality QB coming in '22. But, the point is you can't force this shit. Too many things can and will go wrong in this sport, ego, injuries, money, poor fits, what the fuck ever.
David Carr might be available?  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/21/2021 4:14 pm : link
He's definitely available. And we already had him.

Derek Carr is the one you'd prefer.
Fix the room, there is only one answer  
Hades07 : 12/21/2021 4:17 pm : link
Alex Tanney
Here's what I'd do:  
Angel Eyes : 12/21/2021 4:18 pm : link
Keep Jones and Fromm, let Glennon walk. We likely aren't getting anything for Jones if we trade him, especially with his neck. Draft a QB this year in the second round or so (say Kenny Pickett or Carson Strong), let Jones, Fromm, and Strong fight it out for who gets the spot.
If you have to spend anyway to bring in a Vet you may as well just  
Rudy5757 : 12/21/2021 4:38 pm : link
keep Jones. Have the idea to grab a QB when you can find one with the thinking Jones is not the guy. We still have him on a relatively cheap contract for another year. Cutting him will cost dead money plus the cost of the new QB who is probably the same caliber or worse. His cap hit is $8.380,136 so add that to any QB you sign. It doesnt make sense.

Keep him one more season while you hunt for the right QB. Use these top 3 picks to build the core of really just Andrew Thomas, McKinney, Williams and maybe Ojulari and Toney. Get impact players and build this roster.

This is not a year to draft a QB in the 1st round.
Bottom line  
Giants : 12/21/2021 4:51 pm : link
Before bringing in another QB fix the OL
RE: The thought of another year of Jones is nauseating  
Bill in UT : 12/21/2021 4:57 pm : link
In comment 15506653 Go Terps said:
Quote:
This was supposed to be his prove it year.


Well, to be fair, he only used about half of it
Rudy  
JonC : 12/21/2021 4:58 pm : link
I'm in the camp that doesn't NYG tempted to extend Jones.

I don't think our next QB is in the first round of '22 either.
I would paint the room first  
Dave on the UWS : 12/21/2021 4:59 pm : link
freshen the furniture, then sign Dalton as a place holder. Use your draft picks to add talent to the OL and wait until the RIGHT QB comes along. Like Jon said, they identified, correctly, that Herbert would be a star. But when he went back to school they panicked and took Jones. If they just hold their water until the next year, they could have had him at pick 4 (Chargers took him at 6).
This is why you need the right people in upper management and get Mara’s grubby fingers out of the pie.
Anybody that wants to  
section125 : 12/21/2021 5:11 pm : link
sign Trubisky or Mariota is nuts. Neither one of them is better than Jones. Why bother uless they can trade Jones for picks.

I am leaning to looking for a mobile QB with a strong arm. Not a Jalen Hurts or Tua.

I was pleasantly surprised with what I saw of Malik Willis, so if Matt Corral is better, I am not opposed to going that route. I would prefer a 2nd or 3rd round QB, so OL and or ER/ILB can be addressed in the 1st round.

But no matter what happens, if the Oline is not upgraded, no QB is going to be able to operate and they will continue pissing into the wind.
Tanney  
noro9 : 12/21/2021 5:20 pm : link
Good in the room
Fix the OL and give Jones a chance behind it.  
BigBlueNH : 12/21/2021 5:56 pm : link
Sign a vet backup better than Glennon. If they see someone they like, I wouldn't be opposed to using 1 of our 3rds or lower pick on a QB.

If Jones and the team sucks in 2022, I like the depth of the QB class in the 2023 draft a lot better.
RE: Tarkenton, Snead, Morton...  
Jim in Tampa : 12/21/2021 6:06 pm : link
In comment 15506626 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
...those who don't know history are doomed to repeat it. O-line first.

Sounds like you're the one who doesn't know history.

Certainly Morton was a bad trade, but Snead was a thow-in to the Giants when Tarkenton was traded BACK to the Vikings... so I'm not sure why Snead is on your "history list".

And getting Tarkenton FROM the Vikings was not the bad trade. It was trading Tarkenton back to the Vikings that sucked for us.

Tarkenton was 27 when he was traded to the Giants and had 12 more years left in his HoF career.

The only QB mistake that applies in your "history lesson" is Morton.
If his health allows I would roll with Jones  
Chris684 : 12/21/2021 6:46 pm : link
Not pick up his option of course.

I would try to draft or acquire legitimate competition that can not only potentially unseat him, but also be counted on to perform as Jones will inevitably get hurt.

Not sure if that’s Corral, Pickett, or Trubisky but those are the types of names I’d be looking at.

I’m tempted on Russel Wilson but the cost associated combined with the numbers of holes left to address, I’m not sure the math adds up for me.

Bottom line is Jones stays on another year with absolutely nothing guaranteed other than legitimate competition being brought in to potentially unseat him.
Oh no  
Dave in PA : 12/21/2021 7:00 pm : link
We’ve become the “Fitzpatrick for one year” team. Not good
With the cap situation we have to stick with Jones.  
youngd1974 : 12/21/2021 7:02 pm : link
He needs to have some competition brought in and make him compete for it. Draft or free agency.

I would not pick up his 5th year option. If he plays his way into a new contract, then so be it.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/21/2021 7:05 pm : link
I'd trade DJ first off. Nice kid & hard worker from all accounts...not a starting QB in the NFL.

See what Fromm shows the rest of this season.

& I'd make a serious FA run at Huntley from Baltimore. I like what I've seen of him.
RE: If you have to spend anyway to bring in a Vet you may as well just  
dlauster : 12/21/2021 7:14 pm : link
In comment 15506743 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
keep Jones. Have the idea to grab a QB when you can find one with the thinking Jones is not the guy. We still have him on a relatively cheap contract for another year. Cutting him will cost dead money plus the cost of the new QB who is probably the same caliber or worse. His cap hit is $8.380,136 so add that to any QB you sign. It doesnt make sense.

Keep him one more season while you hunt for the right QB. Use these top 3 picks to build the core of really just Andrew Thomas, McKinney, Williams and maybe Ojulari and Toney. Get impact players and build this roster.

This is not a year to draft a QB in the 1st round.


I agree wholeheartedly. I can’t help but think that this team is two or three years away from winning.
RE: Anybody that wants to  
Scooter185 : 12/21/2021 7:38 pm : link
In comment 15506814 section125 said:
Quote:
sign Trubisky or Mariota is nuts. Neither one of them is better than Jones. Why bother uless they can trade Jones for picks.

I am leaning to looking for a mobile QB with a strong arm. Not a Jalen Hurts or Tua.

I was pleasantly surprised with what I saw of Malik Willis, so if Matt Corral is better, I am not opposed to going that route. I would prefer a 2nd or 3rd round QB, so OL and or ER/ILB can be addressed in the 1st round.

But no matter what happens, if the Oline is not upgraded, no QB is going to be able to operate and they will continue pissing into the wind.


no one is saying to cut jones, so yes jettisoning him would be by way of trade. This gets picks ad could save $ depending on when the trade occurs.

It's my belief that jones is holding back the offense and even the coaching staff, and that even a seemingly lateral move to Mariota would be an upgrade because of that.
Whomever gives us a shot inside the top 5 next year  
The_Boss : 12/21/2021 8:25 pm : link
Need to position ourselves for a QB, if there is one at the top of the 2023 draft. If not, get another blue chip talent. The roster figures to still be lacking come 2 years from now.
My thought was that Jines can’t make it through a season  
rasbutant : 12/21/2021 8:31 pm : link
Between Jones and Mitch or Marcus you get a full year

Those guys aren’t making much and the giants would be attractive to them as there is a easy path to starting. Make sense to me if I were them.
RE: RE: Anybody that wants to  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 12/21/2021 8:42 pm : link
In comment 15506988 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15506814 section125 said:


Quote:


sign Trubisky or Mariota is nuts. Neither one of them is better than Jones. Why bother uless they can trade Jones for picks.

I am leaning to looking for a mobile QB with a strong arm. Not a Jalen Hurts or Tua.

I was pleasantly surprised with what I saw of Malik Willis, so if Matt Corral is better, I am not opposed to going that route. I would prefer a 2nd or 3rd round QB, so OL and or ER/ILB can be addressed in the 1st round.

But no matter what happens, if the Oline is not upgraded, no QB is going to be able to operate and they will continue pissing into the wind.



no one is saying to cut jones, so yes jettisoning him would be by way of trade. This gets picks ad could save $ depending on when the trade occurs.

It's my belief that jones is holding back the offense and even the coaching staff, and that even a seemingly lateral move to Mariota would be an upgrade because of that.


What GM is going to trade for Jones? Not only is he someone we wouldn’t want (in your paradigm) but he’s injury prone.
I would trade Jones for anything  
Jerry in_DC : 12/21/2021 8:57 pm : link
just to get off his contract and get him away from Mara, who desperately want to give him $100 million. Might not be possible, but I'd try.

Draft and QB in the 1st 2 rounds. Bring back Fromm and sign one of the journeymen. Let them duke it out in camp, but get the pick on the field by October to start trying him out.

The only exception is if we are 100% committed to tanking next year, then I'd wait on drafting a QB.
I am all for letting Fromm start the rest of the way if he can without  
Ivan15 : 12/21/2021 8:59 pm : link
Getting killed or embarrassed. I am tired already of Glennon’s deer in the headlights look.

But anyone who thinks that in 3 games this year and however many games he might get in next year, that he is going to emerge as a starting QB is delusional even if he starts in Game 1 in 2022. If he spends 2022 as a backup and gets some significant snaps when Jones or the incoming vet gets injured, maybe he will be ready to start in 2023. Fromm may win a job, but not because of skill set. He will have to win a job because he proves to be very smart and because the team wins when he is in the game.

Plan to bring in affordable veteran who is willing to compete with Jones in 2022. If he emerges as the starter, you can try to trade Jones during the season or let him go in free agency after 2022. In 2023, the veteran, Fromm and hopefully a significant draft pick compete for starter.
RE: The thought of another year of Jones is nauseating  
rasbutant : 12/21/2021 9:27 pm : link
In comment 15506653 Go Terps said:
Quote:
This was supposed to be his prove it year. He gets one more? No thanks.

Let's see what we've got in Fromm. If he's good these three games keep him around for 2022. Trade Jones, let Glennon walk, sign a vet (like Mariota) and draft a QB (doesn't have to be in round 1).

Trading for Wilson is also a viable option.

Just please no more Jones. Not another year of excuses and rationalizations leading up to a 15 TD pass season.



This seems like frustration talking. I really don’t see how you could think that they are better off with Frohm then Jones. And seems to stem from a believe that Jones will be on scholarship still and the coach staff won’t be unbiased. Bring in Mariota and let them battle it out. Funny thing is whoever loses the battle is probably the starter by end of year because the other guy got hurt.

And I’m not drafting a guy in the second just to draft a QB, I think there is actually some intriguing prospects there. And I’d be very tempted to move the 2nd rounder into the end of the 1st to pick up the 5th year option and jump the other teams that also passed on QB at the beginning round 1.
Stick with Jones. It's a gamble but I want to use those early  
Blue21 : 12/22/2021 11:27 am : link
pics on talent around the QB like we should have originally. And spending big money we don't probably have at the risk of not being able to fill holes makes no sense. Let's get a solid Oline and a Edge and some depth. I read we have like twenty free agents on our roster? Good. What we have hasn't worked. Let's clear some space. This isn't a one year rebuild in my opinion.
Do what I do in Madden  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/22/2021 11:31 am : link
a stable of mobile QBs that I don't spend a lot of resources running a simplified one read and run offense. A lot easier to throw off platform, its like as Clausewitz noted about time leading to friction in an army, or as Alexander Great bided his time moving across and weakening the front of Darius at the Battle of Guagamela.
suck long enough  
KDubbs : 12/22/2021 11:41 am : link
to draft CJ Stroud
RE: RE: RE: Anybody that wants to  
Scooter185 : 12/22/2021 11:50 am : link
In comment 15507093 DisgruntledNYGfan said:
Quote:
In comment 15506988 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 15506814 section125 said:


Quote:


sign Trubisky or Mariota is nuts. Neither one of them is better than Jones. Why bother uless they can trade Jones for picks.

I am leaning to looking for a mobile QB with a strong arm. Not a Jalen Hurts or Tua.

I was pleasantly surprised with what I saw of Malik Willis, so if Matt Corral is better, I am not opposed to going that route. I would prefer a 2nd or 3rd round QB, so OL and or ER/ILB can be addressed in the 1st round.

But no matter what happens, if the Oline is not upgraded, no QB is going to be able to operate and they will continue pissing into the wind.



no one is saying to cut jones, so yes jettisoning him would be by way of trade. This gets picks ad could save $ depending on when the trade occurs.

It's my belief that jones is holding back the offense and even the coaching staff, and that even a seemingly lateral move to Mariota would be an upgrade because of that.



What GM is going to trade for Jones? Not only is he someone we wouldn’t want (in your paradigm) but he’s injury prone.


There's always someone who thinks they can fix a former first round QB.

Duggan sums up my feelings well: "Spending another season to confirm three years worth of evidence would only extend the franchise’s futility."
RE: ...  
JB_in_DC : 12/22/2021 12:33 pm : link
In comment 15506955 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I'd trade DJ first off. Nice kid & hard worker from all accounts...not a starting QB in the NFL.

See what Fromm shows the rest of this season.

& I'd make a serious FA run at Huntley from Baltimore. I like what I've seen of him.


Huntley looked great in that game - fun to watch. If Lamar is out again I'll be tuning in.
RE: Fix the OL  
Highlander : 12/22/2021 6:58 pm : link
In comment 15506571 Beer Man said:
Quote:
And see what D. Jones can do for a season behind a line that can block. No QB is going to look good behind this OL.


+1
Do nothing  
giantBCP : 12/22/2021 7:00 pm : link
We have our QB.
A coat  
pjcas18 : 12/22/2021 7:01 pm : link
of paint does wonders for a room, spruces it up and sometimes makes it seem like you moved into a new house.
RE: Do nothing  
Go Terps : 12/22/2021 7:51 pm : link
In comment 15508159 giantBCP said:
Quote:
We have our QB.


I've got my fingers crossed for Fromm too.
