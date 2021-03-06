What's your plan to fix the QB room? rasbutant : 12/21/2021 2:27 pm

Draft, FA, Trade?





Draft

Use a 1st on a Matt Corral or Pickett type

Use a 2nd on a Carson Strong or Sam Howell type



Trade

Blow your load, trade for R Wilson or Rodgers...yeah right!

Kirk Cousins might be done with Vikings, Jimmy Garoppolo, David Carr might be available.



Free Agent

Journeyman like Fitzpatrick, Dalton, Foles

Jones clone in Mitch Trubisky, Brandon Allen, Kyle Allen, Marcus Mariota.



Or just Stick with Jones.



My answer is I don't really know, I don't love any of those options. Trade is too expensive for me, I don't love the QB's in the draft, Journeyman just kicks the can down the road while costing you money in the meantime.



I think I'm going to punt. Stick with Jones, Sign Trubisky on the cheap as competition and draft Howell in the 2nd round.

Then look at my options again next year. Basically throwing darts at the wall this year. Maybe Jones final gets it together, Trubisky is a borderline starter, and the rookie...Well the thing about this QB class is I don't actually hate it, it's just in my opinion weak at the top. The top guy Corral I like, but the drop from him to the next group of guys is small and it looks like they will be available in round 2. I just can't justify taking him before 20...stretched to 15 because of need. There is a lot of depth and I think a lot of guys will go in the 2nd round range. Lets take a shot at one of them. If Willis makes it there he would be hard to pass on and I like Strong's measurables, but there is something about Howell's game that I really like, but the height does bother me, the 225LBs is good though. Slovis has good size also, but I haven't really watched him play yet other than to focus on the WR's. Ridder also has good size.



Anyway, draft a guy in the 2nd round, dart throw he becomes the starter down the road, but at least you have a good back-up for the future as Mitch would be a 1-year deal. Look to the next draft for your QB, or the list of FA QB's gets much longer in 2023 and the Giants CAP situation will be a little better than it is this year.



That's my plan, didn't say it was a good one!



2022

Starter = Jones

Back UP = Trubisky or Mariota - Whoever comes cheaper

3rd String = 2nd Round Pick - Howell, Willis, Strong, Ridder



2023

Starter = FA, 1st round pick or Jones if he final shows he is worth it.

Back Up = Howell or whoever the pick was.

3rd String - Cheap Vet