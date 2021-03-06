What's your plan to fix the QB room?

Draft, FA, Trade?
Draft
Use a 1st on a Matt Corral or Pickett type
Use a 2nd on a Carson Strong or Sam Howell type
Trade
Blow your load, trade for R Wilson or Rodgers...yeah right!
Kirk Cousins might be done with Vikings, Jimmy Garoppolo, David Carr might be available.
Free Agent
Journeyman like Fitzpatrick, Dalton, Foles
Jones clone in Mitch Trubisky, Brandon Allen, Kyle Allen, Marcus Mariota.
Or just Stick with Jones.
My answer is I don't really know, I don't love any of those options. Trade is too expensive for me, I don't love the QB's in the draft, Journeyman just kicks the can down the road while costing you money in the meantime.
I think I'm going to punt. Stick with Jones, Sign Trubisky on the cheap as competition and draft Howell in the 2nd round.
Then look at my options again next year. Basically throwing darts at the wall this year. Maybe Jones final gets it together, Trubisky is a borderline starter, and the rookie...Well the thing about this QB class is I don't actually hate it, it's just in my opinion weak at the top. The top guy Corral I like, but the drop from him to the next group of guys is small and it looks like they will be available in round 2. I just can't justify taking him before 20...stretched to 15 because of need. There is a lot of depth and I think a lot of guys will go in the 2nd round range. Lets take a shot at one of them. If Willis makes it there he would be hard to pass on and I like Strong's measurables, but there is something about Howell's game that I really like, but the height does bother me, the 225LBs is good though. Slovis has good size also, but I haven't really watched him play yet other than to focus on the WR's. Ridder also has good size.
Anyway, draft a guy in the 2nd round, dart throw he becomes the starter down the road, but at least you have a good back-up for the future as Mitch would be a 1-year deal. Look to the next draft for your QB, or the list of FA QB's gets much longer in 2023 and the Giants CAP situation will be a little better than it is this year.
That's my plan, didn't say it was a good one!
2022
Starter = Jones
Back UP = Trubisky or Mariota - Whoever comes cheaper
3rd String = 2nd Round Pick - Howell, Willis, Strong, Ridder
2023
Starter = FA, 1st round pick or Jones if he final shows he is worth it.
Back Up = Howell or whoever the pick was.
3rd String - Cheap Vet
IMO they are extremely bad. Tear it down to the studs bad. In desperate need of a new GM, scouting and coaching staff. If they find the right GM who has free reign to make the necessary changes to finally rebuild, then I'm fine with a Fitzpatrick-type of vet QB just to be a placeholder.
If you think they're just a few pieces away from a playoff caliber team- go for it via draft or trade.
I say rebuild then get the QB.
They have to fix the draft!
I'd bring Jones back but not pick up his fifth year option. I'd also sign a veteran stopgap to go along with Fromm. But the point is that we need someone to push Jones, especially since he likely won't be here in 2023.
There is no QB worth a top 10 pick IMO. I wouldn't take one absent a substantial trade down. I like Brennan Armstrong of UVA on day two, but I'm not sure he'll declare. He'll likely return to school, although his head coach Bronco Mendenhall resigned, and he did file papers with the NFL to get an assessment of his draft status.
I'd bring back DJ on a make good/competition year with another QB and see how it plays out.
If a trade is there and the return is decent, I'd consider sending him off.
The big question is where does this other QB come from?
The one guy that has impressed me is Jimmy G in San Fran this year in limited Red Zone I've seen, but I don't know what there plan is out there or if even what his cap number is. I'd certainly wouldn't give up a #1 of course, but after that I'd give some consideration.
I'd also like to see who drops to the second round in this draft.
But after saying all that, and watching football for nearly 40 years, the days of a stationary/pocket QB are gone. He has to be able to move and make plays on the run. The game has changed. In the game last Thursday, Mahomes looked ordinary in the pocket, extraordinary outside it.
Most importantly, don't force a play to get this QB. I know we've had some debate on here on what comes first, the QB or the development of the team. The answer is there is no answer, if a QB is there you like you take him but DO NOT take a QB for simply taking a QB.
There plenty of building and planning to do with other parts of this team.
Remember, Eli Manning also failed behind some of these atrocious lines - doesn't matter what rookie or Free Agent you bring in, nobody, NOBODY is winning with this group.
Draft Bryce Young the year after.
If you want your team to get better you have to push players that are underperforming. If Jones is on the roster next year it needs to be fighting for his NFL life.
This team needs to build up the lines and then find a QB, IMO.
Let's see what we've got in Fromm. If he's good these three games keep him around for 2022. Trade Jones, let Glennon walk, sign a vet (like Mariota) and draft a QB (doesn't have to be in round 1).
Trading for Wilson is also a viable option.
Just please no more Jones. Not another year of excuses and rationalizations leading up to a 15 TD pass season.
I think this is a fair point. He has had a terrible support system. Unfortunately with the injuries I don't think there is enough upside at this point. Not enough wow moments to say we have something here imv.
Perhaps with a really good team around him he can help win a division. I don't see him ever being someone who can play those really big 3-4 games come playoff time which is really where QB importance significantly increases.
[quote] This was supposed to be his prove it year. He gets one more? No thanks.
Let's see what we've got in Fromm. If he's good these three games keep him around for 2022. Trade Jones, let Glennon walk, sign a vet (like Mariota) and draft a QB (doesn't have to be in round 1).
Trading for Wilson is also a viable option.
but the coaches love him according to mara. breaking up is hard to do.
but the coaches love him according to mara. breaking up is hard to do.
I agree, although I will say that those moves you write before drafting Herbert may have precluded you from easily drafting him - ie a trade may have been needed.
Still need some luck.
But I think it's the way to go moving forward.
Bringing in Mariotta is like bringing in Jones to compete against Jones. They are basically the same level of talent.
Cut Eli loose, sign a veteran QB to bridge while they established more of a foundation with proper draft value and smart UFA, and be able to strike when the right QB was available ... and then it happened, his name was Justin Herbert.
I agree, although I will say that those moves you write before drafting Herbert may have precluded you from easily drafting him - ie a trade may have been needed.
Still need some luck.
But I think it's the way to go moving forward.
Sure, NYG needed luck and it arrived, unfortunately they panicked and picked Jones the year before. I was 100% not onboard with that decision. Some luck is needed again, given it looks like there's no clear cut high quality QB coming in '22. But, the point is you can't force this shit. Too many things can and will go wrong in this sport, ego, injuries, money, poor fits, what the fuck ever.
Derek Carr is the one you'd prefer.
Keep him one more season while you hunt for the right QB. Use these top 3 picks to build the core of really just Andrew Thomas, McKinney, Williams and maybe Ojulari and Toney. Get impact players and build this roster.
This is not a year to draft a QB in the 1st round.
Well, to be fair, he only used about half of it
I don't think our next QB is in the first round of '22 either.
This is why you need the right people in upper management and get Mara’s grubby fingers out of the pie.
I am leaning to looking for a mobile QB with a strong arm. Not a Jalen Hurts or Tua.
I was pleasantly surprised with what I saw of Malik Willis, so if Matt Corral is better, I am not opposed to going that route. I would prefer a 2nd or 3rd round QB, so OL and or ER/ILB can be addressed in the 1st round.
But no matter what happens, if the Oline is not upgraded, no QB is going to be able to operate and they will continue pissing into the wind.
If Jones and the team sucks in 2022, I like the depth of the QB class in the 2023 draft a lot better.
Sounds like you're the one who doesn't know history.
Certainly Morton was a bad trade, but Snead was a thow-in to the Giants when Tarkenton was traded BACK to the Vikings... so I'm not sure why Snead is on your "history list".
And getting Tarkenton FROM the Vikings was not the bad trade. It was trading Tarkenton back to the Vikings that sucked for us.
Tarkenton was 27 when he was traded to the Giants and had 12 more years left in his HoF career.
The only QB mistake that applies in your "history lesson" is Morton.
I would try to draft or acquire legitimate competition that can not only potentially unseat him, but also be counted on to perform as Jones will inevitably get hurt.
Not sure if that’s Corral, Pickett, or Trubisky but those are the types of names I’d be looking at.
I’m tempted on Russel Wilson but the cost associated combined with the numbers of holes left to address, I’m not sure the math adds up for me.
Bottom line is Jones stays on another year with absolutely nothing guaranteed other than legitimate competition being brought in to potentially unseat him.
I would not pick up his 5th year option. If he plays his way into a new contract, then so be it.
See what Fromm shows the rest of this season.
& I'd make a serious FA run at Huntley from Baltimore. I like what I've seen of him.
Keep him one more season while you hunt for the right QB. Use these top 3 picks to build the core of really just Andrew Thomas, McKinney, Williams and maybe Ojulari and Toney. Get impact players and build this roster.
This is not a year to draft a QB in the 1st round.
I agree wholeheartedly. I can’t help but think that this team is two or three years away from winning.
no one is saying to cut jones, so yes jettisoning him would be by way of trade. This gets picks ad could save $ depending on when the trade occurs.
It's my belief that jones is holding back the offense and even the coaching staff, and that even a seemingly lateral move to Mariota would be an upgrade because of that.
Those guys aren’t making much and the giants would be attractive to them as there is a easy path to starting. Make sense to me if I were them.
sign Trubisky or Mariota is nuts. Neither one of them is better than Jones. Why bother uless they can trade Jones for picks.
no one is saying to cut jones, so yes jettisoning him would be by way of trade. This gets picks ad could save $ depending on when the trade occurs.
It's my belief that jones is holding back the offense and even the coaching staff, and that even a seemingly lateral move to Mariota would be an upgrade because of that.
What GM is going to trade for Jones? Not only is he someone we wouldn’t want (in your paradigm) but he’s injury prone.
Draft and QB in the 1st 2 rounds. Bring back Fromm and sign one of the journeymen. Let them duke it out in camp, but get the pick on the field by October to start trying him out.
The only exception is if we are 100% committed to tanking next year, then I'd wait on drafting a QB.
But anyone who thinks that in 3 games this year and however many games he might get in next year, that he is going to emerge as a starting QB is delusional even if he starts in Game 1 in 2022. If he spends 2022 as a backup and gets some significant snaps when Jones or the incoming vet gets injured, maybe he will be ready to start in 2023. Fromm may win a job, but not because of skill set. He will have to win a job because he proves to be very smart and because the team wins when he is in the game.
Plan to bring in affordable veteran who is willing to compete with Jones in 2022. If he emerges as the starter, you can try to trade Jones during the season or let him go in free agency after 2022. In 2023, the veteran, Fromm and hopefully a significant draft pick compete for starter.
Let's see what we've got in Fromm. If he's good these three games keep him around for 2022. Trade Jones, let Glennon walk, sign a vet (like Mariota) and draft a QB (doesn't have to be in round 1).
Trading for Wilson is also a viable option.
Just please no more Jones. Not another year of excuses and rationalizations leading up to a 15 TD pass season.
This seems like frustration talking. I really don’t see how you could think that they are better off with Frohm then Jones. And seems to stem from a believe that Jones will be on scholarship still and the coach staff won’t be unbiased. Bring in Mariota and let them battle it out. Funny thing is whoever loses the battle is probably the starter by end of year because the other guy got hurt.
And I’m not drafting a guy in the second just to draft a QB, I think there is actually some intriguing prospects there. And I’d be very tempted to move the 2nd rounder into the end of the 1st to pick up the 5th year option and jump the other teams that also passed on QB at the beginning round 1.
I am leaning to looking for a mobile QB with a strong arm. Not a Jalen Hurts or Tua.
I was pleasantly surprised with what I saw of Malik Willis, so if Matt Corral is better, I am not opposed to going that route. I would prefer a 2nd or 3rd round QB, so OL and or ER/ILB can be addressed in the 1st round.
But no matter what happens, if the Oline is not upgraded, no QB is going to be able to operate and they will continue pissing into the wind.
no one is saying to cut jones, so yes jettisoning him would be by way of trade. This gets picks ad could save $ depending on when the trade occurs.
It's my belief that jones is holding back the offense and even the coaching staff, and that even a seemingly lateral move to Mariota would be an upgrade because of that.
What GM is going to trade for Jones? Not only is he someone we wouldn’t want (in your paradigm) but he’s injury prone.
There's always someone who thinks they can fix a former first round QB.
Duggan sums up my feelings well: "Spending another season to confirm three years worth of evidence would only extend the franchise’s futility."
See what Fromm shows the rest of this season.
& I'd make a serious FA run at Huntley from Baltimore. I like what I've seen of him.
Huntley looked great in that game - fun to watch. If Lamar is out again I'll be tuning in.
+1
I've got my fingers crossed for Fromm too.