I'd like to see the Giants defense go to a 4-3, next year ..

DTs - Austin Johnson, Dexter Lawrence.
I think the biggest mis-use of talent is Leonard Williams at tackle. He can be a Michael Strahan type defensive end with Azeez Ojulari playing the Osi Umenyiora role on the weak side
The biggest factor is Blake Martinez, he's heat seeking missile at MLB (and the defensive QB). He's worth at least 3-4 wins, all by himself.
Lawrenzo Carter woke up against Dallas. Between Roche, Smith and many others, I think they can find a competent strong side LB.
Not sure I like the "build from the back" mentality that Judge talks about. Imposing front 7's create lots of issue whatever front your using.
Mid-career Strahan regularly weighed in at 280. Late career Strahan took off the pounds to extend his career.
The scheme works. You just need talent. Look who's playing ILB right now.
Carter, Ragland, Johnson, Shelton, and McKinney are free agents.
Personally, if I never hear the word “multiple” again describing a defense philosophy I’ll be happy.
I look forward to the days where the Giants have a defense with an agenda and a purpose.
At 290, full time no, but at 280 it’s in the conversation.
Even as his pass rush production has lagged, he’s been lock down i the run game.
LW is probably a Kenny Holmes replica as a 4-3 end. I think he could be really disruptive as a 3T though.
As for the 4-2-4 and other hybrid Ds they run, the 4 DL aren't all DL and not a true 4 man front like a true 4-3.
Ahhhhhh. You found a way to denigrate...as if a mis-spelling mattered. And economy of motion...a small investment for large self satisfaction.
Well played...by your standards,
Regardless of the alignment the Giants need a lot of investment and speed at linebacker. Martinez out has been a killer.
4-2-4? Wrong sport, haha.
The best 3-4s I have seen and studied have that NT who does the dirty work and creates space for the inside LB(s) to play downhill.
1b. 4-3 DE (formerly 3-4 rushbackers). Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines are out; neither has shown much in the pass-rushing or run defense departments. Definitely hitting this early in the draft; I’d love to get Aidan Hutchinson and I’ve managed to a couple times, but could roll with George Karlaftis. Raymond Johnson would be moved to 4-3 DE, his position in college. Elerson Smith will get a crack at here. Might look at adding a one-year stopgap vet to ease the transition on the other side; somewhat throwing ideas around here, guys like Jabaal Sheard, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Chandler Jones if we can pay him. Ojulari and Roche might factor into the rotation. On the other hand, whoever’s teaching the edge rushers might want to look into better ways for rushers to shed blocks.
1c. Outside linebacker (different from edge rusher). Azeez Ojulari is a good pass rusher… when he isn’t using power to get to the quarterback. His run defense is also lacking. However, Ojulari has good bend and has boasted of his ability to do everything he’s asked… including dropping into coverage. Could he work as a WILL linebacker? SAM linebacker is trickier; could have Roche and a rookie linebacker in the early rounds fight over it. Can’t count on Cam Brown not being on the field more than special teams.
1d. Inside linebacker. Blake Martinez is a good MIKE linebacker, but he’s coming of an ACL tear and his contract is up after 2022. Ragland, Jaylon Smith, and B. McKinney are gone after 2022. Crowder has been okay, but only okay. Carter Coughlin has missed half the season with an ankle injury. Might look to strengthen in the draft.
And hopefully Martinez will be fine next year.
Then he lost the weight, so he could extend his career. If Williams (currently at 290) could go down to 275-280 he would be a terror at DE (in a 4-3).
I remember Strahan in his prime wrestling the Eagles' ALL PRO Jon Runyan (who was a mountain of a man) to a draw, the getting away to get the sack or make the tackle. That's the kind of player you need on that left side.
I don't agree about Ojulari, he can play the run very well (better than Osi ever could).
I don't think that's true. It often *seems* like there are only 10 defenders in the field though.
That's not a knock on Williams. Few players fit the bill. In a 4-3 he is a DT.
Either Marshall or Keith Hamilton.
Martinez at MLB, Ojulari at SLB and Lloyd at WLB.
Now that lineup should be able to generate a consistent pass rush, and cover TEs.
LW is not a 4-3 DE, he would kick inside to DT. Angel Eyes post is good read, he gets it.
Lloyd would be a perfect compliment.
I also agree with you and Jon on the role that LW would play on a even front.
...and then "Lawrenzo Carter"
The irony here is that you NEVER offer any sort of football insights. You just chase me around and offer up some late-night drunken ramblings. GTFO.
Carter sucks, outside of his biannual good games.
LW is not a 4-3 DE, he would kick inside to DT. Angel Eyes post is good read, he gets it.
I tend to agree Williams would thrive inside, but if you key on how he is used right now when the Giants play four down or have a stand up edge on the LOS, Williams has all of the defensive end responsibilities.
He’s got containment responsibilities on the D gap, he’s the end man, and he’s got dynamite backside pursuit.
If not for the pudge, if you took the name off the jersey, he looks a lot like a 4-3 end.
*Wil*/Martinez/Crowder/Roche
That’s a step in the right direction. Not a solution, but stronger than the cast of non-pass rush now.
Williams also has the 4th most run stops by a IDL in the NFL. He’s a presence.
They have a bunch of decisions on the personnel side, so this is the time to make a change if they want.
LW should be the NT is a 3-4. Ojulari should be the Will.
And then, to your point, get a better DE who is better at setting the edge and getting more pressure.
Plus, IMV, add a more versatile Mike/Buck or Sam.
LW at NT is wasting what he does well, imo. Much more pounding in there as well because of constant double teams coming from both sides.
Leonard Marshall?
Either Marshall or Keith Hamilton.
LW at NT is wasting what he does well, imo. Much more pounding in there as well because of constant double teams coming from both sides.
Funny thing; I remember reading draft analyses on Ojulari that said he'd be pretty good as a 4-3 linebacker given that while he doesn't have the strength to battle it out with offensive linemen, he's good at chasing down ball carriers with speed and is flexible with his hips allowing him to play in space.
https://www.profootballnetwork.com/azeez-ojulari-nfl-draft-player-profile-georgia-edge/
Azeez Ojulari Scouting Report: The Draft Network - ( New Window )