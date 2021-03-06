for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

I'd like to see the Giants defense go to a 4-3, next year ..

Manny in CA : 12/21/2021 4:24 pm

DTs - Austin Johnson, Dexter Lawrence.

I think the biggest mis-use of talent is Leonard Williams at tackle. He can be a Michael Strahan type defensive end with Azeez Ojulari playing the Osi Umenyiora role on the weak side

The biggest factor is Blake Martinez, he's heat seeking missile at MLB (and the defensive QB). He's worth at least 3-4 wins, all by himself.

Lawrenzo Carter woke up against Dallas. Between Roche, Smith and many others, I think they can find a competent strong side LB.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Listed height and weight doesn't always tell the full story  
JonC : 12/21/2021 4:58 pm : link
.
Osi was a very average run defender  
JonC : 12/21/2021 5:04 pm : link
the second half of his career, not many 4-3 DEs play like Strahan at 255. Ojulari's a 3-4 OLB, move him to 4-3 DE and he gets run over.
Ojulari needs to get  
Dave on the UWS : 12/21/2021 5:07 pm : link
Stronger no matter what scheme they run
Wasn't the problem with a 4-3  
JohnF : 12/21/2021 5:10 pm : link
that it was getting and more difficult to get 4-3 DE's that could rush the passer because the colleges had switched over to 3-4 fronts? The thought was, apprently, it was easier to get good "edge" players than a traditional 4-3 DE.

Well, easier for teams other than the New York Giants, apparently...
That was part of the explanation given  
JonC : 12/21/2021 5:13 pm : link
3-4 fronts are supposed to be multiple, flexible, easier to stock, easier to avoid paying top dollars to the cogs.
Leonard Williams is not a DE like Michael Strahan  
90.Cal : 12/21/2021 5:20 pm : link
Williams outweighs Strahan by a good 50 lbs.
3-4 or 4-3  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/21/2021 5:25 pm : link
You have the right DC and really good players they will make it work. They need a lot more talent in the front 7 overall.

Not sure I like the "build from the back" mentality that Judge talks about. Imposing front 7's create lots of issue whatever front your using.
RE: Leonard Williams is not a DE like Michael Strahan  
christian : 12/21/2021 5:26 pm : link
In comment 15506823 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Williams outweighs Strahan by a good 50 lbs.


Mid-career Strahan regularly weighed in at 280. Late career Strahan took off the pounds to extend his career.
We never tried to build a real 3-4.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/21/2021 5:28 pm : link
The 3-4 works when you build it.
yep  
JonC : 12/21/2021 5:35 pm : link
still a work in progress, but they're not getting enough from (and still need more to be added) the front seven investments.
Steelers  
Toth029 : 12/21/2021 5:53 pm : link
And Ravens always have stout defenses because they build the 3-4 how it should be.

The scheme works. You just need talent. Look who's playing ILB right now.
 
christian : 12/21/2021 5:54 pm : link
I doubt Graham makes a fundamental shift, but regardless something has to give.

Carter, Ragland, Johnson, Shelton, and McKinney are free agents.

Personally, if I never hear the word “multiple” again describing a defense philosophy I’ll be happy.

I look forward to the days where the Giants have a defense with an agenda and a purpose.
RE: …  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/21/2021 5:56 pm : link
In comment 15506771 christian said:
Quote:
When the Giants move Williams to the strong side, which happens time-to-time he has a lot of the classic 4-3 defensive end responsibilities.

At 290, full time no, but at 280 it’s in the conversation.

Even as his pass rush production has lagged, he’s been lock down i the run game.

LW is probably a Kenny Holmes replica as a 4-3 end. I think he could be really disruptive as a 3T though.
Need to start investing in better LBers......  
Simms11 : 12/21/2021 6:15 pm : link
If Martinez can return to form, then we might have an answer at 1 ILB position, Crowder IMO is not an every down LBer and so the other ILB position needs a dog in there. Also need another OLB on the Edge that can rush the passer. I think there’s enough quality depth then with Roche, Elerson and Carter.
NOT AGAIN, it’s always the formation not the talent. we’ve been  
plato : 12/21/2021 7:25 pm : link
through the bull #hit before, years ago. but if it makes you feel better ok but it won’t make the giants any better.
They never should have switched to a 3-4 in the first place  
Matt M. : 12/21/2021 7:29 pm : link
When they did DL was a strength and LB was a weakness. So, it made little sense. Now, in the 3-4 LB is a bigger weakness and the DL is thin and not suitable to switch back.

As for the 4-2-4 and other hybrid Ds they run, the 4 DL aren't all DL and not a true 4 man front like a true 4-3.
RE: I was trying hard to follow along...  
Grizz99 : 12/21/2021 7:46 pm : link
In comment 15506742 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
...and then "Lawrenzo Carter"


Ahhhhhh. You found a way to denigrate...as if a mis-spelling mattered. And economy of motion...a small investment for large self satisfaction.
Well played...by your standards,

Because switching based alignments  
j_rud : 12/21/2021 7:55 pm : link
will somehow make a woefully inept organization suddenly adept at identifying talent.
RE: …  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 12/21/2021 8:51 pm : link
In comment 15506741 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants play an awful lot of 4-2-4 right now.

Regardless of the alignment the Giants need a lot of investment and speed at linebacker. Martinez out has been a killer.


4-2-4? Wrong sport, haha.
Is Williams possibly like  
STLGiant : 12/21/2021 9:07 pm : link
Leonard Marshall?
Manny  
Samiam : 12/21/2021 9:48 pm : link
I know that pot is legal in California but you must have some seriously good stuff. Blake Martinez is worth 3-4 wins by himself? Leonard Williams is Strahan?
I'm sure they meant 4-2-5  
JonC : 12/21/2021 9:49 pm : link
.
Until you solve for the DT...  
bw in dc : 12/21/2021 10:10 pm : link
role in a 3-4, in my view one of the key pieces to making it work, then the struggles will continue. I always wondered if LW could be that answer. He's used to taking on multiple blockers and space. And he gives you the added dimension of being able to generate pressure.

The best 3-4s I have seen and studied have that NT who does the dirty work and creates space for the inside LB(s) to play downhill.
If I was going to convert the Giants’ defense to a 4-3:  
Angel Eyes : 12/21/2021 11:01 pm : link
1a. Defensive tackle. I wouldn’t have Leonard Williams as an end. He seems better as a 3-tech, Lawrence might be better as a “shade” nose, the larger DT in a 4-3. A. Johnson can be kept as a backup for a year while depth is added via the draft. Shelton is out; hasn’t made a splash (save for injuring Darnay Holmes). Might want to re-establish that tackle pipeline.
1b. 4-3 DE (formerly 3-4 rushbackers). Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines are out; neither has shown much in the pass-rushing or run defense departments. Definitely hitting this early in the draft; I’d love to get Aidan Hutchinson and I’ve managed to a couple times, but could roll with George Karlaftis. Raymond Johnson would be moved to 4-3 DE, his position in college. Elerson Smith will get a crack at here. Might look at adding a one-year stopgap vet to ease the transition on the other side; somewhat throwing ideas around here, guys like Jabaal Sheard, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Chandler Jones if we can pay him. Ojulari and Roche might factor into the rotation. On the other hand, whoever’s teaching the edge rushers might want to look into better ways for rushers to shed blocks.
1c. Outside linebacker (different from edge rusher). Azeez Ojulari is a good pass rusher… when he isn’t using power to get to the quarterback. His run defense is also lacking. However, Ojulari has good bend and has boasted of his ability to do everything he’s asked… including dropping into coverage. Could he work as a WILL linebacker? SAM linebacker is trickier; could have Roche and a rookie linebacker in the early rounds fight over it. Can’t count on Cam Brown not being on the field more than special teams.

1d. Inside linebacker. Blake Martinez is a good MIKE linebacker, but he’s coming of an ACL tear and his contract is up after 2022. Ragland, Jaylon Smith, and B. McKinney are gone after 2022. Crowder has been okay, but only okay. Carter Coughlin has missed half the season with an ankle injury. Might look to strengthen in the draft.
4-3 only works with 2-way DEs  
mattlawson : 12/21/2021 11:40 pm : link
The Giants were spoiled with Tuck and then Jason Pierre Paul. Osi as noted before was not a great run stopper but a great pass rush specialist. To rely on 4 you really need 2 run stopping edge rushers
Williams is best at Tackle  
giantstock : 12/21/2021 11:46 pm : link
Linebackers need improvement through draft.
And hopefully Martinez will be fine next year.
I guess some here don't remember when Strahan played at 270-80 ...  
Manny in CA : 12/22/2021 1:04 am : link

Then he lost the weight, so he could extend his career. If Williams (currently at 290) could go down to 275-280 he would be a terror at DE (in a 4-3).

I remember Strahan in his prime wrestling the Eagles' ALL PRO Jon Runyan (who was a mountain of a man) to a draw, the getting away to get the sack or make the tackle. That's the kind of player you need on that left side.

I don't agree about Ojulari, he can play the run very well (better than Osi ever could).





RE: …  
santacruzom : 12/22/2021 2:12 am : link
In comment 15506741 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants play an awful lot of 4-2-4 right now.

.


I don't think that's true. It often *seems* like there are only 10 defenders in the field though.
Blake Martinez, he's heat seeking missile at MLB  
arniefez : 12/22/2021 8:09 am : link
nope. He was a good player and the QB of the defense. But he's not fast and he's particularly strong. I hope he comes back well. He's still the best they have.
RE: I guess some here don't remember when Strahan played at 270-80 ...  
Matt M. : 12/22/2021 8:17 am : link
In comment 15507309 Manny in CA said:
Quote:

Then he lost the weight, so he could extend his career. If Williams (currently at 290) could go down to 275-280 he would be a terror at DE (in a 4-3).

I remember Strahan in his prime wrestling the Eagles' ALL PRO Jon Runyan (who was a mountain of a man) to a draw, the getting away to get the sack or make the tackle. That's the kind of player you need on that left side.

I don't agree about Ojulari, he can play the run very well (better than Osi ever could).
JFC. Just because a HOF who was one of the best DL of all time did it, anyone can? Williams is not Strahan's caliber. He isn't nearly as fast or quick as Strahan was. He also is t anywhere near the edge player Strahan was.

That's not a knock on Williams. Few players fit the bill. In a 4-3 he is a DT.
RE: Is Williams possibly like  
Angel Eyes : 12/22/2021 8:54 am : link
In comment 15507128 STLGiant said:
Quote:
Leonard Marshall?

Either Marshall or Keith Hamilton.
If we were to draft Karlaftis and Lloyd  
RollBlue : 12/22/2021 9:33 am : link
it would make perfect sense. Williams and Lawrence at DT, Karlaftis at one DE, Roche at the other. Would need to sign a decent FA DE for competition/depth.

Martinez at MLB, Ojulari at SLB and Lloyd at WLB.

Now that lineup should be able to generate a consistent pass rush, and cover TEs.
Pointing at listed height and weight doesn't accomplish anything  
JonC : 12/22/2021 9:34 am : link
it doesn't account for body types, athletic ability, or actual scheme fit.

LW is not a 4-3 DE, he would kick inside to DT. Angel Eyes post is good read, he gets it.
Roll  
JonC : 12/22/2021 9:35 am : link
you're on the right track.
Rollblue...  
Brown_Hornet : 12/22/2021 9:40 am : link
...that was a notion that I had as well. I like Karlaftis but not in the 3-4.

Lloyd would be a perfect compliment.

I also agree with you and Jon on the role that LW would play on a even front.
...really?  
bLiTz 2k : 12/22/2021 9:54 am : link
.
Graham runs the same defense  
Giants73 : 12/22/2021 11:08 am : link
Every week, not like he knows more than one. No halftime adjustments. I want the Giants to run a defense that doesn’t give up points at the end of every half.
RE: RE: I was trying hard to follow along...  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/22/2021 11:20 am : link
In comment 15506998 Grizz99 said:
Quote:
In comment 15506742 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


...and then "Lawrenzo Carter"



Ahhhhhh. You found a way to denigrate...as if a mis-spelling mattered. And economy of motion...a small investment for large self satisfaction.
Well played...by your standards,

The irony here is that you NEVER offer any sort of football insights. You just chase me around and offer up some late-night drunken ramblings. GTFO.
Unless we have an opportunity to draft a stud 4-3 RE  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/22/2021 11:26 am : link
stick 3-4. It's a better D, more flexible and disguiseable.
Someone actually said that Carter is "a solid player"  
Greg from LI : 12/22/2021 11:50 am : link
and "great against the run"??? BAAAHAHAHA

Carter sucks, outside of his biannual good games.
RE: I was trying hard to follow along...  
Joey in VA : 12/22/2021 12:05 pm : link
In comment 15506742 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
...and then "Lawrenzo Carter"
Seeing Manny's name should have done that.
RE: Pointing at listed height and weight doesn't accomplish anything  
christian : 12/22/2021 12:18 pm : link
In comment 15507475 JonC said:
Quote:
it doesn't account for body types, athletic ability, or actual scheme fit.

LW is not a 4-3 DE, he would kick inside to DT. Angel Eyes post is good read, he gets it.


I tend to agree Williams would thrive inside, but if you key on how he is used right now when the Giants play four down or have a stand up edge on the LOS, Williams has all of the defensive end responsibilities.

He’s got containment responsibilities on the D gap, he’s the end man, and he’s got dynamite backside pursuit.

If not for the pudge, if you took the name off the jersey, he looks a lot like a 4-3 end.
The edges are where we stink tho  
JonC : 12/22/2021 12:36 pm : link
and having a more athletic DE with a better downhill burst who can create more pressure and sacks on his own is a core component of a 4-3. Teams aren't running from LW as much as his reputation might suggest. LW is a dynamic 3-4 DE but most of his sacks arrive via coverage sacks. Got to get athletes on the edges, put LW inside where he can create the pressure to collapse the pocket is a better use imv. Putting him out there is more of an attempt to be multiple rather than best deploying him.
 
christian : 12/22/2021 12:49 pm : link
Ojulari/Williams/Lawrence/*DE*

*Wil*/Martinez/Crowder/Roche

That’s a step in the right direction. Not a solution, but stronger than the cast of non-pass rush now.

Williams also has the 4th most run stops by a IDL in the NFL. He’s a presence.

They have a bunch of decisions on the personnel side, so this is the time to make a change if they want.
I think they will need another DE more stout than Ojulari  
JonC : 12/22/2021 12:53 pm : link
he's young and doesn't play with much power yet, he's getting washed out of there pretty easily. It's another potential problem with switching the front seven again. Most of their front guys really are 3-4 players despite the multiple tag.
RE: I think they will need another DE more stout than Ojulari  
bw in dc : 12/22/2021 1:10 pm : link
In comment 15507790 JonC said:
Quote:
he's young and doesn't play with much power yet, he's getting washed out of there pretty easily. It's another potential problem with switching the front seven again. Most of their front guys really are 3-4 players despite the multiple tag.


LW should be the NT is a 3-4. Ojulari should be the Will.

And then, to your point, get a better DE who is better at setting the edge and getting more pressure.

Plus, IMV, add a more versatile Mike/Buck or Sam.
I don't think Ojulari would succeed at WILL  
JonC : 12/22/2021 1:18 pm : link
it's a position that requires speed, change of direction, coverage abilities. These Georgia LBs for many years running are mostly 3-4 types, with the exception of Roquan Smith and the like.

LW at NT is wasting what he does well, imo. Much more pounding in there as well because of constant double teams coming from both sides.
RE: RE: Is Williams possibly like  
Matt M. : 12/22/2021 1:53 pm : link
In comment 15507417 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15507128 STLGiant said:


Quote:


Leonard Marshall?


Either Marshall or Keith Hamilton.
That's exactly what I was thinking. I love both of them, but this is exactly why I still maintain we grossly overpaid.
RE: I don't think Ojulari would succeed at WILL  
Angel Eyes : 12/22/2021 5:01 pm : link
In comment 15507820 JonC said:
Quote:
it's a position that requires speed, change of direction, coverage abilities. These Georgia LBs for many years running are mostly 3-4 types, with the exception of Roquan Smith and the like.

LW at NT is wasting what he does well, imo. Much more pounding in there as well because of constant double teams coming from both sides.

Funny thing; I remember reading draft analyses on Ojulari that said he'd be pretty good as a 4-3 linebacker given that while he doesn't have the strength to battle it out with offensive linemen, he's good at chasing down ball carriers with speed and is flexible with his hips allowing him to play in space.

https://www.profootballnetwork.com/azeez-ojulari-nfl-draft-player-profile-georgia-edge/
Azeez Ojulari Scouting Report: The Draft Network - ( New Window )
NFL's a different animal  
JonC : 12/22/2021 5:04 pm : link
especially with all these 6' 220-230 fast LBs running around.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 