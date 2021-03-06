I'd like to see the Giants defense go to a 4-3, next year .. Manny in CA : 12/21/2021 4:24 pm



DTs - Austin Johnson, Dexter Lawrence.



I think the biggest mis-use of talent is Leonard Williams at tackle. He can be a Michael Strahan type defensive end with Azeez Ojulari playing the Osi Umenyiora role on the weak side



The biggest factor is Blake Martinez, he's heat seeking missile at MLB (and the defensive QB). He's worth at least 3-4 wins, all by himself.



Lawrenzo Carter woke up against Dallas. Between Roche, Smith and many others, I think they can find a competent strong side LB.