for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

The Gettleman leaks are starting

Sean : 12/22/2021 9:04 am
Can’t say I’m surprised. Unsure how reputable this source is, but there are quotes from ex scouts. Article behind a paywall.
Quote:
WBG84
@WBG84
Ex-scout says Giants GM Dave Gettleman was a bully and the biggest asshole in the building #TogetherBlue

Link - ( New Window )
What a  
TommyWiseau : 12/22/2021 9:05 am : link
shocker. Blow it the F up. Bring in someone like Dodds and hand him the keys, enough of this nonsense. The Mara's are worse then Dolan
I care more about the losing  
Dave in PA : 12/22/2021 9:07 am : link
But you can’t be a dick and be terrible at your job. Cya DG
This could  
Photoguy : 12/22/2021 9:09 am : link
have been written by any one of a dozen or so BBI'ers.
.  
Danny Kanell : 12/22/2021 9:11 am : link
Not remotely surprising.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/22/2021 9:12 am : link
He is also a sexist pig.
I Hope  
Costy16 : 12/22/2021 9:13 am : link
More of this comes to the surface and it gets thrown right in Mara's face. Gettleman had the "smartest man in the room" aura about him in his introductory presser as GM.

There were also similar things of this nature said of him when he was with the Panthers.
Not sure  
GiantsRage2007 : 12/22/2021 9:18 am : link
Why he gets to "retire". Losing 10+ games a year for 4 straight years... how can Mara ever fire anyone else ever if this dumpster fire gets to walk away?
RE: ...  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/22/2021 9:18 am : link
In comment 15507439 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
He is also a sexist pig.

"Dahlin'" told you exactly who he was.
Who the fuck cares.  
section125 : 12/22/2021 9:18 am : link
Ever notice that when people are being pushed out the door all the negatives are pushed to the front.

Like women at the beauty pallor with rumors and innuendo.
I still have the feeling that DG  
jvm52106 : 12/22/2021 9:19 am : link
was NOT part of the group wanting Judge as the head coach and I think (my opinion) he was a driving force behind having Garrett as the OC to "help" Judge.

I think Judge has now taken a bunch of the power from DG- moving forward and we shall see if that means a GM that Judge wants to work with or if we do a true outside addition who may or may not want Judge.
..  
Sean : 12/22/2021 9:21 am : link
Quote:
WBG84
@WBG84
Giants scouts loved Quenton Nelson and Nick Chubb in the 2018 NFL Draft, but GM Dave Gettleman opted for Saquon Barkley and Will Hernandez, per
@TyDunne
. #TogetherBlue
RE: Not sure  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/22/2021 9:21 am : link
In comment 15507449 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
Why he gets to "retire". Losing 10+ games a year for 4 straight years... how can Mara ever fire anyone else ever if this dumpster fire gets to walk away?

Unless you're firing him for cause, you just tell him to take his PTO, come back for the presser at the end of the year, and announce his "retirement" right before the window opens to begin interviewing candidates from other teams.

The pound of flesh invites the potential of even a hint of negative press related to DG's medical history, and there hasn't been a groundswell moment like the Eli fiasco under Reese.

What about John Mara makes you think he'd voluntarily take on any confrontation that could be simply solved by an expiring contract?
RE: Who the fuck cares.  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/22/2021 9:22 am : link
In comment 15507452 section125 said:
Quote:
Ever notice that when people are being pushed out the door all the negatives are pushed to the front.

Like women at the beauty pallor with rumors and innuendo.

You're just now catching on to how Giants' state media operates?
I've heard the opposite  
GiantGrit : 12/22/2021 9:23 am : link
Very nice guy who is in over his head.

RE: Not sure  
Ned In Atlanta : 12/22/2021 9:24 am : link
In comment 15507449 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
Why he gets to "retire". Losing 10+ games a year for 4 straight years... how can Mara ever fire anyone else ever if this dumpster fire gets to walk away?



It’s a total joke. And I don’t think for one second that Mara didn’t have a hand in deploying Dottino for his pathetic pro Gettleman spot on the fan as well as Papa and Banks’ unsolicited defense of Chris Mara. I really feel like public backlash toward Mara is only going to make him dig his heels in and double down on “the Giants way.”
RE: ..  
bigbluehoya : 12/22/2021 9:25 am : link
In comment 15507455 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


WBG84
@WBG84
Giants scouts loved Quenton Nelson and Nick Chubb in the 2018 NFL Draft, but GM Dave Gettleman opted for Saquon Barkley and Will Hernandez, per
@TyDunne
. #TogetherBlue


Hindsight is 20/20 and all of that. But this is such a mind-fuck to read and think how things would be different right now.
RE: RE: Who the fuck cares.  
HomerJones45 : 12/22/2021 9:25 am : link
In comment 15507459 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15507452 section125 said:


Quote:


Ever notice that when people are being pushed out the door all the negatives are pushed to the front.

Like women at the beauty pallor with rumors and innuendo.


You're just now catching on to how Giants' state media operates?
exactly. It’s a long tradition.
I heard that he would leave the seat up in the Toilet  
superspynyg : 12/22/2021 9:27 am : link
and never flushed. The man must go!!!
RE: ..  
jvm52106 : 12/22/2021 9:30 am : link
In comment 15507455 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


WBG84
@WBG84
Giants scouts loved Quenton Nelson and Nick Chubb in the 2018 NFL Draft, but GM Dave Gettleman opted for Saquon Barkley and Will Hernandez, per
@TyDunne
. #TogetherBlue


I don't care about this leak at all but, I do care about the fact that this was the MOST obvious way we should have gone. Fix the Ol and then put a back behind it not the other way around. Plus,w e would have added more picks so who knows what else we could have done.
So an ex-scout  
Dankbeerman : 12/22/2021 9:31 am : link
whonis most likely someone Gettleman got rid of thinks he is an a-hole. Im shocked.

This is lazy reoporting at best trying to capitalize on the impending exodus of the GM.

Who probably was all he is described to be.

And he gets to retire because he was a hired gun. Mara brought him to do what Mara wanted. Not sure who else would have taken the GM role without the ablity to move on from Eli
RE: RE: Not sure  
regulator : 12/22/2021 9:37 am : link
In comment 15507462 Ned In Atlanta said:
Quote:
In comment 15507449 GiantsRage2007 said:


Quote:


Why he gets to "retire". Losing 10+ games a year for 4 straight years... how can Mara ever fire anyone else ever if this dumpster fire gets to walk away?




It’s a total joke. And I don’t think for one second that Mara didn’t have a hand in deploying Dottino for his pathetic pro Gettleman spot on the fan as well as Papa and Banks’ unsolicited defense of Chris Mara. I really feel like public backlash toward Mara is only going to make him dig his heels in and double down on “the Giants way.”


100%. The random, synchronized Chris Mara defense coming all at once from credentialed reporters and Giants employees was as organic as the turf at MetLife stadium.
Eh, I've shared this before  
JonC : 12/22/2021 9:40 am : link
I knew DG back in the 80s, he was a nice guy and a total football lifer. I think GM was a bridge too far for him, especially at this later stage in life and with a cancer battle to contend with. I wish him well, and time for NYG to move on.
Considering comments like this...  
bluewave : 12/22/2021 9:45 am : link
I'm wondering just how good that working relationship between Judge and Gettleman really was...
RE: ...  
Route 9 : 12/22/2021 9:51 am : link
In comment 15507439 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
He is also a sexist pig.


Well at least he has one redeeming feature
At least it signals they aren't keeping him  
RCPhoenix : 12/22/2021 9:51 am : link
In all the scenarios for next year, the worst one I can imagine is one in which DG is still the GM.

And if there is one consistent failure among Young/Accorsi/Gettleman it is taking a Big Ten RB in the first round:

1982: Butch Woolfolk
1991: Jarrod Bunch
1995: Tyrone Wheatley
2000: Ron Dayne
2018: Saquon Barkley


Blame the idiot or idiots that  
Silver Spoon : 12/22/2021 9:53 am : link
hired this scumbag. He has set this organization back another 3-5 years with some of the worst decisions any person can possibly make. The fact is, those same idiots will be making the same decisions in a few weeks. The root cause of these issues starts with the mealy mouth owner, who thinks he is the smartest man in the room. It’s an insult to lifelong fans.
RE: So an ex-scout  
Scooter185 : 12/22/2021 9:54 am : link
In comment 15507469 Dankbeerman said:
Quote:
whonis most likely someone Gettleman got rid of thinks he is an a-hole. Im shocked.

This is lazy reoporting at best trying to capitalize on the impending exodus of the GM.

Who probably was all he is described to be.

And he gets to retire because he was a hired gun. Mara brought him to do what Mara wanted. Not sure who else would have taken the GM role without the ablity to move on from Eli


The tweet is missing the context from the Go Long article, where it's mentioned that DG has a sign on his desk that reads "assholes need not apply'
lol comments deleted  
JonC : 12/22/2021 10:07 am : link
!
To be clear  
The Jake : 12/22/2021 10:07 am : link
I meant that in a "I'm surprised" light, as opposed to a negative one. Apologies.
RE: So an ex-scout  
RCPhoenix : 12/22/2021 10:08 am : link
In comment 15507469 Dankbeerman said:
Quote:
whonis most likely someone Gettleman got rid of thinks he is an a-hole. Im shocked.

This is lazy reoporting at best trying to capitalize on the impending exodus of the GM.

Who probably was all he is described to be.

And he gets to retire because he was a hired gun. Mara brought him to do what Mara wanted. Not sure who else would have taken the GM role without the ablity to move on from Eli


These types of articles don't get written by accident - clearly the Giants are driving the narrative. Otherwise this article would have been written two years ago.
How did this former HS drivers ed teacher get an NFL job at all  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/22/2021 10:14 am : link
...Jeez Louise talk about the peter principal.
RE: RE: Who the fuck cares.  
section125 : 12/22/2021 10:14 am : link
In comment 15507459 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15507452 section125 said:


Quote:


Ever notice that when people are being pushed out the door all the negatives are pushed to the front.

Like women at the beauty pallor with rumors and innuendo.


You're just now catching on to how Giants' state media operates?


I'm talking about BBI jumping on the propaganda. Could careless about supposed Org leaks. It is the fools here taking the bait.
What I’ve gotten from this thread  
BigBlueShock : 12/22/2021 10:23 am : link
1. A random ex scout that got fired reportedly thinks Gettleman is an asshole so it’s obviously Giants “state media” putting this out there.

2. The Giants had their shills defend Gettlemans honor just last week but are now leaking that Gettleman is an asshole. Less than one week later.

Is that about right? We can all agree that the Giants are a mess but damn, some of you just continue to twist yourselves into pretzels trying to create some whacked out narratives in your brains. Conspiracies running wild!
RE: RE: ...  
Chris684 : 12/22/2021 10:23 am : link
In comment 15507451 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15507439 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


He is also a sexist pig.


"Dahlin'" told you exactly who he was.


Wait, so because he referred to a girl as darling means he’s a sexist pig!?

Gettleman has sucked here but why do some of you so badly need a pound of flesh that you have to go beyond football?

He sucked and should be fired. I actually can’t wait until he is so we no longer have to hear the constant weak attempts at humor at his expense. How many different ways and times can we say he sucked at his job before it just gets boring.

For what it’s worth, the man also did have cancer during his tenure here. That’s not a minor data point. Again, NYG needs to move on but as someone who’s watched people in their family go through chemo, it isn’t an easy thing to do.

Chris  
The Jake : 12/22/2021 10:26 am : link
It's not just that he said "darling." He also routinely talks down to, dismisses, and patronizes female journalists - at least he did back when he was still talking to the press.
RE: Chris  
Chris684 : 12/22/2021 10:30 am : link
In comment 15507563 The Jake said:
Quote:
It's not just that he said "darling." He also routinely talks down to, dismisses, and patronizes female journalists - at least he did back when he was still talking to the press.


But people say he’s that way in general so how is that sexist? Gettleman doesn’t seem primed to win any personality contests any time soon, how does it mean anything more than that?
In the article it says  
ajr2456 : 12/22/2021 10:32 am : link
That Russell Okung wanted to sign but his former agent called Chris Mara an asshole so we didn’t sign him.
Mara - ( New Window )
Obviously replacing  
Dave on the UWS : 12/22/2021 10:33 am : link
“Mr Know it All” is only part of the solution
Leaks?  
Joe Beckwith : 12/22/2021 10:36 am : link
Should be more like a flood.
But I guess more likely after the 1/2/22 game. Then the flood until just before the 1/9 game.
Was hoping it was yesterday.
And yesterday I was hoping it was the day before.
And the day before……..
RE: What I’ve gotten from this thread  
UConn4523 : 12/22/2021 10:39 am : link
In comment 15507559 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
1. A random ex scout that got fired reportedly thinks Gettleman is an asshole so it’s obviously Giants “state media” putting this out there.

2. The Giants had their shills defend Gettlemans honor just last week but are now leaking that Gettleman is an asshole. Less than one week later.

Is that about right? We can all agree that the Giants are a mess but damn, some of you just continue to twist yourselves into pretzels trying to create some whacked out narratives in your brains. Conspiracies running wild!


Its the mens version of reading People and Entertainment Weekly magazines.
 
christian : 12/22/2021 10:46 am : link
I don’t buy in conspiracies, but I do buy Gettleman is an asshole.

The sooner the Giants get the stink of this era out the better.
this is a brutal takedown of the whole organization  
PerpetualNervousness : 12/22/2021 10:47 am : link
it's not some internal hit on Gettleman. It points a big finger at the Maras, and knocks all of them - John, Chris and Tim McDonnell - for being key figures in making the mess. I get that unnamed sources who probably have an axe to grind should always be taken with a grain of salt, but Ty Dunne is a legit football reporter. And this is the sort of internal info that Giants Inc has always done a good job of keeping out of the papers. Even if it's only half true, it's incredibly depressing and does not bode well for the future of the franchise.
Ever hear scouts say they loved  
Giants73 : 12/22/2021 10:49 am : link
Some turd, when they were overruled for a better player. Here’s an idea why don’t they announce as the Giants draft who they would draft and we would have some proof that these douchebags actually wanted these picks. Just like the revisionists with Barkley, half these a holes were pissed they didn’t take Darnold. With Jones they were irate Haskins wasn’t the pick. With Thomas it was Becton is better or Wills or Wirfs. Which one did these scouts want.
jvm52106  
arniefez : 12/22/2021 10:57 am : link
Why would you think Gettleman pushed for Garrett? It seems Garrett has long time ties to the Giants going back to his father being an assistant coach for the Wellington years 1969-1973. I think John Mara wanted to hire Garrett as head coach but knew he couldn't sell it. Just my opinion.
It's not exactly a narrative that Gettleman is a gigantic personality  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/22/2021 10:57 am : link
So someone calling him an asshole doesn't need to be a hit piece. No one except FMIC liked him in Carolina either. And that's been known since he was fired.
Gettleman  
Les in TO : 12/22/2021 10:59 am : link
Was an a hole with the media so why would we expect he would treat his employees differently. Maybe he’s nice to fans and other people who are more arm’s length.
I think Ernie  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/22/2021 11:00 am : link
made a point about Garrett being a good HC someday way back when he was a backup with the Giants. Ernie may have floated the idea in his consultant role to Mara.
RE: jvm52106  
jvm52106 : 12/22/2021 11:03 am : link
In comment 15507602 arniefez said:
Quote:
Why would you think Gettleman pushed for Garrett? It seems Garrett has long time ties to the Giants going back to his father being an assistant coach for the Wellington years 1969-1973. I think John Mara wanted to hire Garrett as head coach but knew he couldn't sell it. Just my opinion.


I understand the connections to the Maras, I (again pure opinion) don't think DG was the one behind getting judge and that a push for Garrett came from or was supported by, DG himself.

I think JJ has done a great job at slowly pushing the narrative of changes behind the scenes which in many ways is targeted at the draft stuff, decision making and makers etc. We will know for sure when we see who the new GM is.

RE: Ever hear scouts say they loved  
mikeinbloomfield : 12/22/2021 11:04 am : link
In comment 15507592 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Some turd, when they were overruled for a better player. Here’s an idea why don’t they announce as the Giants draft who they would draft and we would have some proof that these douchebags actually wanted these picks. Just like the revisionists with Barkley, half these a holes were pissed they didn’t take Darnold. With Jones they were irate Haskins wasn’t the pick. With Thomas it was Becton is better or Wills or Wirfs. Which one did these scouts want.


Yes sir, Mr. Gettleman.
RE: ..  
BrettNYG10 : 12/22/2021 11:04 am : link
In comment 15507455 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


WBG84
@WBG84
Giants scouts loved Quenton Nelson and Nick Chubb in the 2018 NFL Draft, but GM Dave Gettleman opted for Saquon Barkley and Will Hernandez, per
@TyDunne
. #TogetherBlue


Scouts disagreeing with one another (and the GM) isn't surprising. I think it's healthy.
RE: It's not exactly a narrative that Gettleman is a gigantic personality  
bluepepper : 12/22/2021 11:05 am : link
In comment 15507604 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
So someone calling him an asshole doesn't need to be a hit piece. No one except FMIC liked him in Carolina either. And that's been known since he was fired.

Right, he didn't get fired in Carolina due to performance. It was because he alienated lots of people in and around the organization. Some tried to spin it that the Panthers culture under Richardson was too soft but it was a huge red flag that the Maras ignored.
.  
Go Terps : 12/22/2021 11:06 am : link
Gettleman has shown himself to be a scumbag every time he's opened his mouth. No leaks are needed to see that. A good owner never even lets him in the building, let alone considers him for GM.
RE: this is a brutal takedown of the whole organization  
jvm52106 : 12/22/2021 11:07 am : link
In comment 15507590 PerpetualNervousness said:
Quote:
it's not some internal hit on Gettleman. It points a big finger at the Maras, and knocks all of them - John, Chris and Tim McDonnell - for being key figures in making the mess. I get that unnamed sources who probably have an axe to grind should always be taken with a grain of salt, but Ty Dunne is a legit football reporter. And this is the sort of internal info that Giants Inc has always done a good job of keeping out of the papers. Even if it's only half true, it's incredibly depressing and does not bode well for the future of the franchise.


BTW- I heard the exact same thing during Monday Nights game with the Vikings and Bears. Louis Riddick basically stripped down the Bears organization saying it wasn't just Nagy and Pace but went all the way up to Ownership itself. Sounded oddly familiar.
I have a crush on Joe Judge  
Mike in Long Beach : 12/22/2021 11:07 am : link
compared to how I feel about Gettleman.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/22/2021 11:08 am : link
In comment 15507561 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15507451 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15507439 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


He is also a sexist pig.


"Dahlin'" told you exactly who he was.



Wait, so because he referred to a girl as darling means he’s a sexist pig!?

Gettleman has sucked here but why do some of you so badly need a pound of flesh that you have to go beyond football?

He sucked and should be fired. I actually can’t wait until he is so we no longer have to hear the constant weak attempts at humor at his expense. How many different ways and times can we say he sucked at his job before it just gets boring.

For what it’s worth, the man also did have cancer during his tenure here. That’s not a minor data point. Again, NYG needs to move on but as someone who’s watched people in their family go through chemo, it isn’t an easy thing to do.

Yes, it's wildly inappropriate to refer to a woman as "darling" in a professional setting. Would he offer a similar condescending term of endearment to a male reporter? The entire context of that comment was "leave this to the men to figure out." If that wasn't clear to you, you're going out of your way to extend more credit to DG than he deserves.
RE: What I’ve gotten from this thread  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/22/2021 11:09 am : link
In comment 15507559 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
1. A random ex scout that got fired reportedly thinks Gettleman is an asshole so it’s obviously Giants “state media” putting this out there.

2. The Giants had their shills defend Gettlemans honor just last week but are now leaking that Gettleman is an asshole. Less than one week later.

Is that about right? We can all agree that the Giants are a mess but damn, some of you just continue to twist yourselves into pretzels trying to create some whacked out narratives in your brains. Conspiracies running wild!

So you're suggesting that the Giants have never run state media campaigns to discredit players/coaches/executives immediately prior to their dismissal?
Great source of reliable information  
UberAlias : 12/22/2021 11:20 am : link
This Twitter thing is.
Just fire the guy already and be done with it  
The_Boss : 12/22/2021 11:25 am : link
Yes it seems like Dave is a colossal prick. I could have told you that on day 1. That’s not why he doesn’t deserve to return. That would be his complete incompetence.
RE: ..  
GiantsFan84 : 12/22/2021 11:28 am : link
In comment 15507455 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


WBG84
@WBG84
Giants scouts loved Quenton Nelson and Nick Chubb in the 2018 NFL Draft, but GM Dave Gettleman opted for Saquon Barkley and Will Hernandez, per
@TyDunne
. #TogetherBlue


so DG was the only issue and not the rest of the people in the building as they "were right". i.e. Abrams. seems to me like the PR machine is gearing up to pump up Abrams as an in-house replacement
I think the Saquon Barkley thing indicates his "Thinking"  
Batenhorst7 : 12/22/2021 11:29 am : link
or lack thereof- He took that pick as a "fan" would think

Here is this college star that is everyones darling nd Dave is so excited to go for him, he does not read the fine print

There were scouting report out there indicating Barkleys jitterbug running style, inability to block or unwillingness

Im sure people in house cautioned him but he bulled ahead full steam

Same deal with Dan Jones- Gettleman got it in his head he could find that diamond in the rough no one else had caught onto

AS for dragging Eli along after he was "done"....thats probably a Mara thing

The two of them are an unholy alliance of skin deep football knowledge

The Eli thing was out of his hands, and the Barkley thing he has gone to extreme lengths to prove he was right

Daniel Jones may well prove to be a winner but the odds against are growing longer

Chubb- yeah when we passed on Chubb I cringed

As for Gettleman being an asshole, the world is full of them.
If he made the right calls I would not have cared

It seems the asshole did not listen to his scouts though.
Thats the problem

Lets hope like a broken clock that is right 2 times per day, Mara makes a good hire as GM.

Judge probably gets another year no matter who Mara hires as GM



The Gettleman stuff isn’t the most damning part of this set of  
cosmicj : 12/22/2021 11:31 am : link
articles, it's the stuff about the Mara family and its involvement in personnel decisions.
RE: RE: Chris  
upnyg : 12/22/2021 11:31 am : link
In comment 15507570 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15507563 The Jake said:


Quote:


It's not just that he said "darling." He also routinely talks down to, dismisses, and patronizes female journalists - at least he did back when he was still talking to the press.



But people say he’s that way in general so how is that sexist? Gettleman doesn’t seem primed to win any personality contests any time soon, how does it mean anything more than that?


He's basically gone, no need to trash him as an individual. This is a sport, a game, we all like...but the guy came in and failed. Next man up! No need to get all personal.
RE: Eh, I've shared this before  
mfsd : 12/22/2021 11:32 am : link
In comment 15507482 JonC said:
Quote:
I knew DG back in the 80s, he was a nice guy and a total football lifer. I think GM was a bridge too far for him, especially at this later stage in life and with a cancer battle to contend with. I wish him well, and time for NYG to move on.


Thanks for posting that, and I think your point about where he is in his career and life is key. DG has not been a failure his whole career. He was head of pro personnel when the Giants were signing free agents like Plaxico, Pierce, McKenzie, O'Hara, Antrel Rolle and several others to put the finishing touches on 2 Super Bowl champions. And he had success as GM in Carolina, even though it didn't last long.

I just think the modern NFL had passed him by the time he was brought back as our GM, and the determination to try for one last run with Eli (which is probably what got him the job) was the beginning of many failures here. The stubborness and arrogant personality traits that once upon a time probably served him well now became major roadblocks
RE: ..  
Payasdaddy : 12/22/2021 11:34 am : link
In comment 15507455 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


WBG84
@WBG84
Giants scouts loved Quenton Nelson and Nick Chubb in the 2018 NFL Draft, but GM Dave Gettleman opted for Saquon Barkley and Will Hernandez, per
@TyDunne
. #TogetherBlue



Revisionist history but Nelson and Chubb on this team makes a huge difference Chubb reminds me of Terrell Davis
This isn't really anything anyone didn't already know  
Greg from LI : 12/22/2021 11:34 am : link
The only reason it's interesting to me is that people's willingness to start sniping at Mr. Magoo indicates that people in the building feel convinced that he'll finally be gone.
Imagine defending DG at this stage of the game.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/22/2021 11:41 am : link
Shit GM and shit person.
I think if DG was a raging asshole  
JB_in_DC : 12/22/2021 11:46 am : link
it would've been a lot easier for Mara to let him go before this season. I will take that along with JonC's comments that he's a nice enough guy. And this article is not in a major publication, is from an anonymous source, who is also an EX employee - so that's kind of three strikes for me.

I think Gettleman's contentious relationship with the media could be explained as an effort to take pressure off coaches and players. I saw an interview with George Young where he mentioned that he wanted all criticism coming toward himself, and not the coach, DG is an acolyte.

I hope he has an enjoyable retirement that starts as soon as possible.
RE: Ever hear scouts say they loved  
Ned In Atlanta : 12/22/2021 11:47 am : link
In comment 15507592 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Some turd, when they were overruled for a better player. Here’s an idea why don’t they announce as the Giants draft who they would draft and we would have some proof that these douchebags actually wanted these picks. Just like the revisionists with Barkley, half these a holes were pissed they didn’t take Darnold. With Jones they were irate Haskins wasn’t the pick. With Thomas it was Becton is better or Wills or Wirfs. Which one did these scouts want.




Overruled by a better player? He’s drafted maybe 5 good players in 4 years so very doubtful
How is Gettleman a George Young acolyte?  
Greg from LI : 12/22/2021 11:48 am : link
He came to the Giants in 1998, the year after GY retired from the Giants.
I've hated DG since day one  
The Dude : 12/22/2021 11:49 am : link
But these stories...i'm sure theres truth to them, and I believe there is here. But there's an aspect of it being an ex employee pouring it on. Feels like marc ross type things.

The 2020 vision of , "hey we liked player X but DG went with Y" can be written every year on every team. Obviously the other stuff is more damaging than just that, but I take this all with a grain of salt. Yes DG is a buffoon and made illogical moves, but some of this article is axe grinding. I think both can be true.
RE: RE: What I’ve gotten from this thread  
BigBlueShock : 12/22/2021 11:52 am : link
In comment 15507636 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15507559 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


1. A random ex scout that got fired reportedly thinks Gettleman is an asshole so it’s obviously Giants “state media” putting this out there.

2. The Giants had their shills defend Gettlemans honor just last week but are now leaking that Gettleman is an asshole. Less than one week later.

Is that about right? We can all agree that the Giants are a mess but damn, some of you just continue to twist yourselves into pretzels trying to create some whacked out narratives in your brains. Conspiracies running wild!


So you're suggesting that the Giants have never run state media campaigns to discredit players/coaches/executives immediately prior to their dismissal?

I’m sure they have. I clearly referred to THIS situation that you and others are proclaiming are state media leaks. Running around blaming EVERYTHING on state media is clownish. In this case, it makes zero sense. You should save the state media schtick for instances that have legitimate cases.
Is that coach  
Sammo85 : 12/22/2021 11:52 am : link
referenced who liked Mac Jones, Joe Judge or Freddie Kitchens?

They both have strong Alabama connections.........

Food for thought, maybe the Jones love Gettleman has is not shared by the current coaches.
RE: Is that coach  
Carson53 : 12/22/2021 11:55 am : link
In comment 15507705 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
referenced who liked Mac Jones, Joe Judge or Freddie Kitchens?

They both have strong Alabama connections.........

Food for thought, maybe the Jones love Gettleman has is not shared by the current coaches.
.

How about the "former front office exec", could that be
Marc Ross, it wouldn't surprise me if it was?
I recall Gettleman was called a bully by a few players in his Carolina days, can't say I have heard that here...
RE: RE: RE: What I’ve gotten from this thread  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/22/2021 11:55 am : link
In comment 15507704 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15507636 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15507559 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


1. A random ex scout that got fired reportedly thinks Gettleman is an asshole so it’s obviously Giants “state media” putting this out there.

2. The Giants had their shills defend Gettlemans honor just last week but are now leaking that Gettleman is an asshole. Less than one week later.

Is that about right? We can all agree that the Giants are a mess but damn, some of you just continue to twist yourselves into pretzels trying to create some whacked out narratives in your brains. Conspiracies running wild!


So you're suggesting that the Giants have never run state media campaigns to discredit players/coaches/executives immediately prior to their dismissal?


I’m sure they have. I clearly referred to THIS situation that you and others are proclaiming are state media leaks. Running around blaming EVERYTHING on state media is clownish. In this case, it makes zero sense. You should save the state media schtick for instances that have legitimate cases.

You might be right. We'll see if the Giants announce DG's retirement in the coming days, in which case, this probably is state media. And if not, it's very possibly sour grapes from those that want him to be fired.
RE: RE: RE: Chris  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/22/2021 11:58 am : link
In comment 15507668 upnyg said:
Quote:
In comment 15507570 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 15507563 The Jake said:


Quote:


It's not just that he said "darling." He also routinely talks down to, dismisses, and patronizes female journalists - at least he did back when he was still talking to the press.



But people say he’s that way in general so how is that sexist? Gettleman doesn’t seem primed to win any personality contests any time soon, how does it mean anything more than that?



He's basically gone, no need to trash him as an individual. This is a sport, a game, we all like...but the guy came in and failed. Next man up! No need to get all personal.

Oh, stop. He's not just a failure; he's been an asshole about it the whole way through.

From mocking analytics to mocking female reporters, to telling the world that a shitty OL was better than we all knew it was, he's been as fucking tire fire.

Fuck DG.
RE: RE: RE: RE: What I’ve gotten from this thread  
JB_in_DC : 12/22/2021 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15507710 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15507704 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15507636 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15507559 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


1. A random ex scout that got fired reportedly thinks Gettleman is an asshole so it’s obviously Giants “state media” putting this out there.

2. The Giants had their shills defend Gettlemans honor just last week but are now leaking that Gettleman is an asshole. Less than one week later.

Is that about right? We can all agree that the Giants are a mess but damn, some of you just continue to twist yourselves into pretzels trying to create some whacked out narratives in your brains. Conspiracies running wild!


So you're suggesting that the Giants have never run state media campaigns to discredit players/coaches/executives immediately prior to their dismissal?


I’m sure they have. I clearly referred to THIS situation that you and others are proclaiming are state media leaks. Running around blaming EVERYTHING on state media is clownish. In this case, it makes zero sense. You should save the state media schtick for instances that have legitimate cases.


You might be right. We'll see if the Giants announce DG's retirement in the coming days, in which case, this probably is state media. And if not, it's very possibly sour grapes from those that want him to be fired.


I think if it was state media leaks they'd go through a more traditional media guy, not an individual substack writer.
Damn paywall  
Bramton1 : 12/22/2021 12:05 pm : link
.
Nobody is an asshole to everyone  
NoGainDayne : 12/22/2021 12:15 pm : link
I'm sure DG can be nice to the people he wants to be nice to. I'd bet he's even a pretty funny guy.

But that's the problem, I bet he's a fun guy to grab a beer with. And 20 years ago would have been a fine GM. Today's NFL is different. There are so many technology and innovation components that require you to recruit differently and being willing to understand that some people might know more than you. DG makes it pretty clear that he thinks he knows everything. He a openly closed minded person which means even if there are good ideas below him, they might never get shared.

The scarier thing is the Mara's seem to think this is a good way of operating. And don't have the football acumen that DG does. I do think he's a smart guy that the league passed by because he's stuck in his ways. I do believe the Mara's made him worse. But some of it is just, if other teams are innovating on things like asset allocation and scouting intelligence sometimes the people that you think are good value are only there for you to grab because other people see flaws that you don't.
The Daniel Jones decision backstory  
Sammo85 : 12/22/2021 12:18 pm : link
if true is absolutely damning and inexcusable.

How do you not have a full comprehensive process with your scouts and staff on that decision? It's clear Gettleman just is making the picks like it's fantasy football. Shurmur even politely hinted the process was a bit difficult to be involved in.

RE: I heard that he would leave the seat up in the Toilet  
Lurts : 12/22/2021 12:22 pm : link
In comment 15507467 superspynyg said:
Quote:
and never flushed. The man must go!!!


The OP meant "Gettelman leaks" in a different sense, prolly, but I could be mistaken.
RE: Great source of reliable information  
Scooter185 : 12/22/2021 12:23 pm : link
In comment 15507649 UberAlias said:
Quote:
This Twitter thing is.


She's throwing out snippets from Dunne's Go Long article.

Here's a quote from the free portion of it:

"As one former front-office member in New York put, every decision Gettleman has made seems to be “completely out of left field.”

“Take a running back at No. 2. OK. Now, we’re going to take a quarterback nobody else wants. Now, we’re going to sign a left tackle to billions of dollars that nobody else would’ve paid. It’s every decision. It wasn’t, OK, this makes sense in a vacuum. It was always, ‘What!? What are they doing?’ Most decisions you can justify. It’s the continual pattern of swinging for the fences. The stuff no one else would do. And he keeps stacking it.”"
These articles  
mittenedman : 12/22/2021 12:25 pm : link
simply continue to illustrate the point that it doesn't really matter who the GM is. Things will be exactly the same, and Abrams is the obvious replacement.
..  
Sean : 12/22/2021 12:31 pm : link
RE: This could  
bw in dc : 12/22/2021 12:39 pm : link
In comment 15507435 Photoguy said:
Quote:
have been written by any one of a dozen or so BBI'ers.


Indeed. I actually got the sense some of the material was lifted straight from BBI and just re-packaged.

A few of us saw this had disaster written all over it once the fake GM search was launched by Accorsi. And then we knew it was a disaster once Gettleman assumed the chair, started talking at press conferences, and the way he managed free agency and the draft in 2018.
RE: The Gettleman stuff isn’t the most damning part of this set of  
FStubbs : 12/22/2021 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15507667 cosmicj said:
Quote:
articles, it's the stuff about the Mara family and its involvement in personnel decisions.


This. We knew Gettleman was an idiot.

Everything we had been saying about Chris Mara that some folks on this board were dismissing is brought out in that article, including the scouts reporting to Chris Mara.

The only way it gets better is public pressure.
RE: ..  
Go Terps : 12/22/2021 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15507759 Sean said:
Quote:


Been saying this shit since the end of 2019.
I've only read part 1 so far  
arniefez : 12/22/2021 12:49 pm : link
Is Gettleman a bully and an asshole? I've never met him but would anyone be surprised if that's true based on his public appearances?

If someone told me that John Mara was a bully and an asshole I'd be very surprised. He doesn't seem to be.

Part 1 was long and there were a few things in it that didn't seen correct to me. I take all of the quotes from anonymous sources with a grain of salt. But there were names attached to scouts who wanted certain players. For example the article says John Smith (made up name) who scouted the midwest wanted Nelson and thought Barkley's running style wouldn't translate well to the NFL. There were several examples of this with names attached so if it's not true maybe we'll hear from those people.

The information about the Mara's is behind a pay wall. It's the same thing a lot of us here have been saying for years.

Quote:
Right on the team website, the name atop the “Player Personnel” chart is Chris Mara. The brother of John Mara, the owner, oversees all scouts. Underneath his name, you’ll find two co-directors of player personnel. One is Mark Koncz, whom Gettleman hired from Carolina. The other is Tim McDonnell, who is John Mara’s nephew. He’s described as a “really nice man” but one whose meteoric rise to power is baffling to scouts that’ve spent their entire life on the job. John Mara remains heavily involved with both Chris Mara and McDonnell serving as what one former co-worker labels a “shadow scouting staff.”

One person close to Gettleman’s predecessor, Jerry Reese, recalls people gunning for the ex-GM. He needed to fight battles privately that the public never realized.

“And it’s not just a scout,” this source says. “You’re talking about ownership doing this. Ownership masquerading as a personnel department. Making decisions and going against what you want to do. Years and years of this, the fruition of this is why they are where they are. That’s the thing with the Giants. It’s not as if you’re hiring regular people and saying, ‘Hey, let’s earn your job and work your way up.’ They’re family.”
.

If reports about tension between the Tisch family and the Mara family is true I suspect we're going to get more of this in the next few weeks. Not from the beat writers or NY/NJ media or anyone Pat Hanlon can get to but writers like this one.

RE: RE: This could  
NoGainDayne : 12/22/2021 12:51 pm : link
In comment 15507768 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15507435 Photoguy said:


Quote:


have been written by any one of a dozen or so BBI'ers.



Indeed. I actually got the sense some of the material was lifted straight from BBI and just re-packaged.

A few of us saw this had disaster written all over it once the fake GM search was launched by Accorsi. And then we knew it was a disaster once Gettleman assumed the chair, started talking at press conferences, and the way he managed free agency and the draft in 2018.


I was highly skeptical on the hire. But I was fairly certain he'd be bad when he did the fake typing thing.

It would have been so easy to say something like. We think his body will hold up better because of his build. Or we have plans to use him in lots of different looks.

People could still disagree with that, but at least it demonstrates that you properly evaluated the risks and rewards completely. This "came out of left field" thing is both damning but also clear in the results and they way he talked. It demonstrated a clear disdain for any information that disagreed with basically the player who he fell in love with. Those numbers are there to help you make better decisions asshole, not cramp your style
I don't want to hear about the Barkely or Jones picks  
HomerJones45 : 12/22/2021 12:53 pm : link
from the peanut gallery. There were lots and lots of posters here who were all giggly over the "generational running back" and just as many who bought the bilge about having to take Jones where we did because we absolutely had to move on from Manning and "somebody was waiting in the wings to grab Jones so we couldn't possibly trade down" and giddy at this mobile qb.

Now many of you are here to throw dirt on the grave of the GM who did exactly what the vast majority of you wanted done.

Gettlemen did a piss poor job and deserves to be put out to pasture, but the victory laps, crowing, and "these moves were all stupid" statements here are unseemly.
RE: .  
Justlurking : 12/22/2021 12:59 pm : link
In comment 15507625 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Gettleman has shown himself to be a scumbag every time he's opened his mouth. No leaks are needed to see that. A good owner never even lets him in the building, let alone considers him for GM.


agreed
RE: jvm52106  
Blue21 : 12/22/2021 1:00 pm : link
In comment 15507602 arniefez said:
Quote:
Why would you think Gettleman pushed for Garrett? It seems Garrett has long time ties to the Giants going back to his father being an assistant coach for the Wellington years 1969-1973. I think John Mara wanted to hire Garrett as head coach but knew he couldn't sell it. Just my opinion.


Mara may have wanted Garrett as the HC but remember Jerruh Jones kept him under contract until after the Giants hired one.
I'm surprised more isn't made  
mittenedman : 12/22/2021 1:06 pm : link
about the Mara Tisch feud. There's been smoke about this for years now, going back to the Tom Arnold/Nick Saban stuff. Arnold is friends with Tisch.
The Tisch's may  
mittenedman : 12/22/2021 1:06 pm : link
be the only people who can force the Maras to step out of it.
RE: I'm surprised more isn't made  
Greg from LI : 12/22/2021 1:08 pm : link
In comment 15507802 mittenedman said:
Quote:
about the Mara Tisch feud. There's been smoke about this for years now, going back to the Tom Arnold/Nick Saban stuff. Arnold is friends with Tisch.


Oh my, it is just too perfect that Tisch is pals with an absolute buffoon like Tom Arnold. That's hilarious.
RE: I don't want to hear about the Barkely or Jones picks  
Greg from LI : 12/22/2021 1:10 pm : link
In comment 15507792 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
from the peanut gallery. There were lots and lots of posters here who were all giggly over the "generational running back" and just as many who bought the bilge about having to take Jones where we did because we absolutely had to move on from Manning and "somebody was waiting in the wings to grab Jones so we couldn't possibly trade down" and giddy at this mobile qb.

Now many of you are here to throw dirt on the grave of the GM who did exactly what the vast majority of you wanted done.

Gettlemen did a piss poor job and deserves to be put out to pasture, but the victory laps, crowing, and "these moves were all stupid" statements here are unseemly.



Whoa now, Gene. I hated both those picks, said so loudly at the time, and I wasn't the only one.
RE: ..  
j_rud : 12/22/2021 1:10 pm : link
In comment 15507455 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


WBG84
@WBG84
Giants scouts loved Quenton Nelson and Nick Chubb in the 2018 NFL Draft, but GM Dave Gettleman opted for Saquon Barkley and Will Hernandez, per
@TyDunne
. #TogetherBlue


Well this made my stomach turn a little. Legitimate physical reaction. Sure I'm not the only one.
RE: I'm surprised more isn't made  
Blue21 : 12/22/2021 1:11 pm : link
In comment 15507802 mittenedman said:
Quote:
about the Mara Tisch feud. There's been smoke about this for years now, going back to the Tom Arnold/Nick Saban stuff. Arnold is friends with Tisch.


This may be the only way things can change is if Tisch puts his foot down and says enough is enough.
You guys are pretty…  
Chris in Philly : 12/22/2021 1:12 pm : link
inconsistent with which anonymous sources you pick and choose to believe.
RE: The Daniel Jones decision backstory  
bluepepper : 12/22/2021 1:12 pm : link
In comment 15507743 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
if true is absolutely damning and inexcusable.

How do you not have a full comprehensive process with your scouts and staff on that decision? It's clear Gettleman just is making the picks like it's fantasy football. Shurmur even politely hinted the process was a bit difficult to be involved in.

Not someone inclined to defend DG but the reasoning would be to prevent leaks. Usually the whole league knows who the Giants want with the result teams leap frog us (Philly last year, Chicago the Eli Apple year) or extort a pick from us like Tennessee did in the Shockey year. Whatever you say about the Jones pick it was kept under tight wrap and if anybody did want him they were caught flat-footed.
Given how often info leaks  
JonC : 12/22/2021 1:27 pm : link
and how late in the process Jones' name got out there, I think there's some validity to protecting against leaks. But, I suspect there's other examples where DG picked his guy rather than the smarter consensus play.
namely  
JonC : 12/22/2021 1:29 pm : link
SB and Jones, I still suspect they were largely DG picks.
RE: namely  
BrettNYG10 : 12/22/2021 1:33 pm : link
In comment 15507828 JonC said:
Quote:
SB and Jones, I still suspect they were largely DG picks.


I was told once that Reese was heavily involved in the selection and scouting of the first rounders. My recollection is he drove the JPP/Odell selections, in particular, but I'm not certain on that. I assume DG is the same.
RE: I think the Saquon Barkley thing indicates his  
allstarjim : 12/22/2021 1:34 pm : link
In comment 15507666 Batenhorst7 said:
Quote:
or lack thereof- He took that pick as a "fan" would think

Here is this college star that is everyones darling nd Dave is so excited to go for him, he does not read the fine print

There were scouting report out there indicating Barkleys jitterbug running style, inability to block or unwillingness

Im sure people in house cautioned him but he bulled ahead full steam

Same deal with Dan Jones- Gettleman got it in his head he could find that diamond in the rough no one else had caught onto

AS for dragging Eli along after he was "done"....thats probably a Mara thing

The two of them are an unholy alliance of skin deep football knowledge

The Eli thing was out of his hands, and the Barkley thing he has gone to extreme lengths to prove he was right

Daniel Jones may well prove to be a winner but the odds against are growing longer

Chubb- yeah when we passed on Chubb I cringed

As for Gettleman being an asshole, the world is full of them.
If he made the right calls I would not have cared

It seems the asshole did not listen to his scouts though.
Thats the problem

Lets hope like a broken clock that is right 2 times per day, Mara makes a good hire as GM.

Judge probably gets another year no matter who Mara hires as GM


You're full of shit
I think Dave Gettlemen biggest folly was declaring Saquan was  
MartyNJ1969 : 12/22/2021 1:41 pm : link
touched by the hand of God in the same way the shipbuilder of the Titanic said "God can't even sink this ship". Funny how history repeats itself in certain ways but in this sinking there is no Leonardo Dicaprio or kate Winslet or some old Bit*ch throwing an expensive emerald overboard so no one can get,
RE: I don't want to hear about the Barkely or Jones picks  
Matt M. : 12/22/2021 1:44 pm : link
In comment 15507792 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
from the peanut gallery. There were lots and lots of posters here who were all giggly over the "generational running back" and just as many who bought the bilge about having to take Jones where we did because we absolutely had to move on from Manning and "somebody was waiting in the wings to grab Jones so we couldn't possibly trade down" and giddy at this mobile qb.

Now many of you are here to throw dirt on the grave of the GM who did exactly what the vast majority of you wanted done.

Gettlemen did a piss poor job and deserves to be put out to pasture, but the victory laps, crowing, and "these moves were all stupid" statements here are unseemly.
I've said this many times. I don't hate either of those moves or sticking with Eli in a bubble. For all 3, I have the same problem. No OL. Not even close. So, all of those moves were doomed to fail and that is allon Gettleman.

For Jones specifically, I didn't him. I hated taking him at #6 and I hated taking Lawrence in his slot. There were better players available at both slots and both of those guys would have been available later.
RE: namely  
Sean : 12/22/2021 1:48 pm : link
In comment 15507828 JonC said:
Quote:
SB and Jones, I still suspect they were largely DG picks.

I actually think this is good news. I’d much rather Gettleman make those picks than them being forced by Mara.
RE: RE: namely  
JonC : 12/22/2021 1:50 pm : link
In comment 15507849 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15507828 JonC said:


Quote:


SB and Jones, I still suspect they were largely DG picks.


I actually think this is good news. I’d much rather Gettleman make those picks than them being forced by Mara.


Eh, DG still largely picked like a random fan would.
The Giants don't get value  
NoGainDayne : 12/22/2021 1:51 pm : link
they get tunnel vision, they aren't the best negotiators.

They take Jones at 17 or they trade down from 6 and take him and it's a different story. He did not have the results in college to be a top 10 pick, let alone #6.

You can't just ignore the market value of something because you "fall in love" with it in business. Having a sense of it and prioritizing that over who you've fallen in love with is an important part of allocating assets efficiently
RE: I'm surprised more isn't made  
FStubbs : 12/22/2021 1:51 pm : link
In comment 15507802 mittenedman said:
Quote:
about the Mara Tisch feud. There's been smoke about this for years now, going back to the Tom Arnold/Nick Saban stuff. Arnold is friends with Tisch.


I didn't know there was a Mara/Tisch feud.
Its all very fishy  
UConn4523 : 12/22/2021 1:52 pm : link
Just not sure how anyone knows with certainty who made the calls  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/22/2021 2:00 pm : link
I doubt Jones and SB totally came out of left field. I think there were probably several people in support of both picks.

It is the problem with the structure they have. It works under a consensus/collaboration model.


Ernie probably was the last person to have a pretty strong say in things but even he had constraints I think. I thought he wanted to move on from Fassel sooner. There were rumblings he wanted TC out.
RE: namely  
bw in dc : 12/22/2021 2:01 pm : link
In comment 15507828 JonC said:
Quote:
SB and Jones, I still suspect they were largely DG picks.


Don't entirely agree. If you believe,like me, that Mara really wanted to run it back with Eli, I could easily see him signing for SB. Of course, Gettleman selected a RB - CMC - with a lottery pick in his last year in Carolina. So that says something...

But it seems EVERYONE wanted Eli 2.0 and Jones had all the connections.
RE: Given how often info leaks  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/22/2021 2:02 pm : link
In comment 15507825 JonC said:
Quote:
and how late in the process Jones' name got out there, I think there's some validity to protecting against leaks. But, I suspect there's other examples where DG picked his guy rather than the smarter consensus play.


The man absolutely reeks of "I know better than anyone else" so this is not a difficult connection to make
NGD  
JonC : 12/22/2021 2:03 pm : link
100% agree, been shouting it out for four years, there's poor value and disarray with nearly every damned decision they've made.
RE: I don't want to hear about the Barkely or Jones picks  
Enzo : 12/22/2021 2:04 pm : link
In comment 15507792 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
from the peanut gallery. There were lots and lots of posters here who were all giggly over the "generational running back" and just as many who bought the bilge about having to take Jones where we did because we absolutely had to move on from Manning and "somebody was waiting in the wings to grab Jones so we couldn't possibly trade down" and giddy at this mobile qb.

Now many of you are here to throw dirt on the grave of the GM who did exactly what the vast majority of you wanted done.

Gettlemen did a piss poor job and deserves to be put out to pasture, but the victory laps, crowing, and "these moves were all stupid" statements here are unseemly.

this is bullshit. Plenty of people were killing these moves before, during, and after they were made. And even if your silly statement were true, who cares? There's people here who are STILL defending DG.
bw  
JonC : 12/22/2021 2:05 pm : link
I mean DG making the picks with minimal input from the scouts or coaches. Not certain it's the case, but it feels like a good possibility.
Trying to be objective about it, you can see how this could happen  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/22/2021 2:12 pm : link
Gettleman wanted this job badly.

He felt overlooked when they went with Reese as GM in 2007.

He came in the door in 2018 full of piss and vinegar and carrying a giant axe to grind coming off his Carolina dismissal.

He seemed to take almost personal joy in torching the roster and making sure everyone on it was a player he signed or drafted.

He approached this job with no small amount of "look at me".

You don't have to suspend disbelief much to think he was making the final call on these picks and steering it as he wanted. That is the privilege of being GM, but when you do this job with arrogance, that's how you get into a situation where you disregard what should be your scouting department.
RE: ..  
AcidTest : 12/22/2021 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15507455 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


WBG84
@WBG84
Giants scouts loved Quenton Nelson and Nick Chubb in the 2018 NFL Draft, but GM Dave Gettleman opted for Saquon Barkley and Will Hernandez, per
@TyDunne
. #TogetherBlue


Sounds like DG had a "my way or the highway" approach, at least regarding those picks. But all that matters is that those decisions, like almost all the rest he made, were completely wrong. He should be fired.
RE: Trying to be objective about it, you can see how this could happen  
AcidTest : 12/22/2021 2:20 pm : link
In comment 15507877 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Gettleman wanted this job badly.

He felt overlooked when they went with Reese as GM in 2007.

He came in the door in 2018 full of piss and vinegar and carrying a giant axe to grind coming off his Carolina dismissal.

He seemed to take almost personal joy in torching the roster and making sure everyone on it was a player he signed or drafted.

He approached this job with no small amount of "look at me".

You don't have to suspend disbelief much to think he was making the final call on these picks and steering it as he wanted. That is the privilege of being GM, but when you do this job with arrogance, that's how you get into a situation where you disregard what should be your scouting department.


+1.
TTH  
JonC : 12/22/2021 2:24 pm : link
great post.
 
christian : 12/22/2021 2:28 pm : link
All of this is fruit of the poison tree that sprouted November 28, 2017.

Every stupid decision can be tracked back to the preservation of Eli Manning.
serious question  
NotIraInSI : 12/22/2021 2:30 pm : link
how is he still here?shoulda been double booted out weeks ago.
Great post  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/22/2021 2:32 pm : link
It's a opinion. Do people really think Dave was stepping into a roster that was close after what had then been 6 years of getting pushed around the field?

Changed GM's, HC's and the one constant remains. The Giants lose the physical battle on almost a weekly basis for about a decade and running.

The problem is a heck of a lot bigger than one person.
RE: …  
Go Terps : 12/22/2021 2:40 pm : link
In comment 15507888 christian said:
Quote:
All of this is fruit of the poison tree that sprouted November 28, 2017.

Every stupid decision can be tracked back to the preservation of Eli Manning.


This is absolutely true. And the funny thing is if they'd just stuck with Eli through 2019 they'd have been able to go after Herbert in 2020.

This is why the Barkley pick was so colossal in its stupidity. That was the moment to get the new quarterback: new GM, new head coach, new QB - the timing lined up perfectly.
I could argue the Jones pick was just as bad as Barkley  
Sean : 12/22/2021 2:45 pm : link
If the plan was to give Gettleman/Shurmur a two year window to win (2018 & 2019), they could have cleaned house after 2019. Use the 2019 draft to address other areas and give Eli all of 2019.

At that point, you blow out Gettleman & Shurmur, now you are in search of GM+HC+QB all at the same time. Chances are you are in position to draft Herbert.

The Jones pick fucked up the entire timeline. It led to wasted years in 2020 & 2021.
RE: RE: This could  
BlueVinnie : 12/22/2021 2:48 pm : link
In comment 15507768 bw in dc said:
Quote:


A few of us saw this had disaster written all over it once the fake GM search was launched by Accorsi. And then we knew it was a disaster once Gettleman assumed the chair, started talking at press conferences, and the way he managed free agency and the draft in 2018.

You are correct sir!
DG  
AcidTest : 12/22/2021 2:51 pm : link
decided he was smarter than everyone else in the room, including the scouts, and the league.
Gettleman  
AcidTest : 12/22/2021 2:54 pm : link
seems obsessed with certain players, including Barkley, Solder, and most recently, Golladay and Jackson. Nobody apparently would have given Golladay the contract we gave him. We were essentially bidding against ourselves.
also the giants in 2019  
NotIraInSI : 12/22/2021 2:58 pm : link
paid eli the 5 mill bonus in early march then ended up paying him 23 mill for 2 games.dumb dumb.
I think the whole Dave inherited a mess thing  
NoGainDayne : 12/22/2021 3:00 pm : link
is overblown. New GMs are always coming into somewhat of a roster mess.

I ran the numbers a little while ago and the year DG took over the Giants were tied for the best 2 year record of any of the new GMs that took over his year.

I'm not saying the Giants situation was easy. There were definitely some severely neglected areas, and lord knows the management situation is a total mess.

But I don't think Dave was pushed around very much and he got to turnover the whole roster. I don't think he ignored the scouts either, I'd bet they are all pals in there and that's part of the problem. I could definitely see some moves that Dave didn't have a strong opinion on getting the rubber stamp by him when one of the Mara's suggested it. I don't think he kept his job without kissing some Mara ass.

This is Dave's team but I bet I'd wager there is a lot of groupthink going on in that building.
 
christian : 12/22/2021 3:27 pm : link
Anyone with eyes could see Manning was shot.

But if your operating assumption is Manning has tread — then don’t cut everyone in/throughout 2018, let Shurmur get his footing, and invest again in 2019. Actually have a plan, let it play out, and don’t fold when things get tough.

In that scenario, you come out of 2019 with either Allen or Oliver, and another high pick in 2020.

You gave it your best shot, and it probably does work, so you reboot.
RE: …  
Sean : 12/22/2021 3:32 pm : link
In comment 15507966 christian said:
Quote:
Anyone with eyes could see Manning was shot.

But if your operating assumption is Manning has tread — then don’t cut everyone in/throughout 2018, let Shurmur get his footing, and invest again in 2019. Actually have a plan, let it play out, and don’t fold when things get tough.

In that scenario, you come out of 2019 with either Allen or Oliver, and another high pick in 2020.

You gave it your best shot, and it probably does work, so you reboot.

Exactly what I said above. Give DG/Shurmur/Eli a 2 year window. If it doesn’t work, clear the deck after 2019 with new GM/HC/QB.
I thought a big part of the Shurmer hire  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/22/2021 3:32 pm : link
was that he would have a big say in drafting and coaching the next QB which I thought was a sound thought process considering his work with QB's. Why would anyone think he did not have a big say in selecting Jones?

Seems the mistake was hiring him in the first place. I supported the hire as I thought he was a good candidate for a rebound after Cleveland and liked him breaking in a new QB.
The Jones history  
Sammo85 : 12/22/2021 3:33 pm : link
Lot of supporters of the pick absolutely ridiculed the "talent" around Daniel Jones at Duke as to why he struggled against real good competition, and even his most ardent "wait and see" supporters acknowledged, there wasn't really any cases or tape that showed "wow" or the "it" factor.



RE: I thought a big part of the Shurmer hire  
Sammo85 : 12/22/2021 3:35 pm : link
In comment 15507970 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
was that he would have a big say in drafting and coaching the next QB which I thought was a sound thought process considering his work with QB's. Why would anyone think he did not have a big say in selecting Jones?

Seems the mistake was hiring him in the first place. I supported the hire as I thought he was a good candidate for a rebound after Cleveland and liked him breaking in a new QB.


Shurmur apparently was big and banging the table on Josh Allen the year we took Barkley but liked Drew Lock more than Jones (so he would have missed either way, LOL). Was apparently a big influence in shying Giants away from Haskins.
RE: I don't want to hear about the Barkely or Jones picks  
John In CO : 12/22/2021 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15507792 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
from the peanut gallery. There were lots and lots of posters here who were all giggly over the "generational running back" and just as many who bought the bilge about having to take Jones where we did because we absolutely had to move on from Manning and "somebody was waiting in the wings to grab Jones so we couldn't possibly trade down" and giddy at this mobile qb.

Now many of you are here to throw dirt on the grave of the GM who did exactly what the vast majority of you wanted done.

Gettlemen did a piss poor job and deserves to be put out to pasture, but the victory laps, crowing, and "these moves were all stupid" statements here are unseemly.


Not how I remember those drafts at all. My recollection is that in 2018 there was a ton of support, and I mean a ton, for either Bradley Chubb or Quentin Nelson, probably just a bit more for Nelson. And most people, while believing that barkley would surely have an all pro career, simply did not like using the #2 pick on a RB, ANY RB, with the thinking that a decent RB could be taken later in the draft.

2019 I recall the most talked about player at 6 was LB Josh Allen who went a pick later (I believe it was the next pick at least - going off memory here) to Jacksonville. When Jones was the pick, there was a ton of remote throwing. Hell, I still have the texts on my phone...Jones has actually exceeded what I thought he was capable of if I go by the conversation I was having there:).
A lot of people knocked Darnold  
Sammo85 : 12/22/2021 3:37 pm : link
for his "I'm seeing ghosts" out there on the field, but an older wiser football fan friend of mine, made this analogy with executives and owners (He specifically made this to owners like Mara and Jerry Jones), in that they often tend to micromanage or meddle because they see ghosts of the past and future in the present and struggle to distinguish and make decisions.

I think the same could apply to Gettleman in that he was seeing ghosts as he was making roster assumptions and player decisions in his building process. Just a total lack of clarity and foundation.
RE: RE: I thought a big part of the Shurmer hire  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/22/2021 3:46 pm : link
In comment 15507974 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 15507970 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


was that he would have a big say in drafting and coaching the next QB which I thought was a sound thought process considering his work with QB's. Why would anyone think he did not have a big say in selecting Jones?

Seems the mistake was hiring him in the first place. I supported the hire as I thought he was a good candidate for a rebound after Cleveland and liked him breaking in a new QB.



Shurmur apparently was big and banging the table on Josh Allen the year we took Barkley but liked Drew Lock more than Jones (so he would have missed either way, LOL). Was apparently a big influence in shying Giants away from Haskins.


I remember seeing he liked Allen. I liked him a lot as I prefer elite arm talent but I had concerns with that plate he had and accuracy. I thought that year the QB interest was a farse. Tisch even had dinner with Rosen.

I think I remember that he liked Lock but never heard that part about more than Jones. I think he definitely was banging the table for a QB that year as it was his only way to salvage his tenure. Giants were not bringing in a stop gap.
RE: The Jones history  
ajr2456 : 12/22/2021 3:46 pm : link
In comment 15507971 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
Lot of supporters of the pick absolutely ridiculed the "talent" around Daniel Jones at Duke as to why he struggled against real good competition, and even his most ardent "wait and see" supporters acknowledged, there wasn't really any cases or tape that showed "wow" or the "it" factor.




Jones has been the same player his whole career. Didn’t do anything to impress in high school and was a zero star recruit. Didn’t do anything to impress at Duke. And it’s continued into the NFL.
RE: RE: …  
christian : 12/22/2021 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15507968 Sean said:
Quote:
You gave it your best shot, and it probably does work, so you reboot.

Exactly what I said above. Give DG/Shurmur/Eli a 2 year window. If it doesn’t work, clear the deck after 2019 with new GM/HC/QB.


Also I’m not going to pretend I thought Barkley and Jones were a tragedy. I think if the Giants banked the 2018/2019 money they dumped into Manning, and invested into a young nucleus, things turn out better.

The biggest lie some fans told themselves is Manning was the only option in 2018.

But in the end, you have a scrambled team with no identity, musical chairs at coach, and no progress.
RE: …  
bw in dc : 12/22/2021 3:55 pm : link
In comment 15507888 christian said:
Quote:
All of this is fruit of the poison tree that sprouted November 28, 2017.

Every stupid decision can be tracked back to the preservation of Eli Manning.


So much of where we are is tied to GenoGate.

Just think about the pendulum swing in less than a month with Mara.

Mara basically co-sponsored the plan to sit Eli with Reese and McAdoo. I would argue Mara, correctly, was seeing what McAdoo was seeing - Eli was at this expiration date.

But then Mara got whipsawed by the public backlash to the Eli benching. So, he decided his penance was to pull a 180 and actually form a team that would allow Eli a chance at a third SB run. Enter Accorsi, Gettleman, and Shurman. All who just happened to share Mara's newfound view that Eli actually still had gas in the tank. And plenty of it.


RE: I think the whole Dave inherited a mess thing  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/22/2021 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15507936 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
is overblown. New GMs are always coming into somewhat of a roster mess.

I ran the numbers a little while ago and the year DG took over the Giants were tied for the best 2 year record of any of the new GMs that took over his year.

I'm not saying the Giants situation was easy. There were definitely some severely neglected areas, and lord knows the management situation is a total mess.

But I don't think Dave was pushed around very much and he got to turnover the whole roster. I don't think he ignored the scouts either, I'd bet they are all pals in there and that's part of the problem. I could definitely see some moves that Dave didn't have a strong opinion on getting the rubber stamp by him when one of the Mara's suggested it. I don't think he kept his job without kissing some Mara ass.

This is Dave's team but I bet I'd wager there is a lot of groupthink going on in that building.


Mara has never shied away from this. He is always talking about consensus and collaboration. For some time it worked fairly well. 1980-2012 the Giants are one of the more successful franchises. Certainly downtimes but a pretty long time of mostly competitive football. What has to be correctly analyzed is from around the 2011 time frame till present. For me it is fairly easy. They now lose the physical battle fairly regularly and it has never been corrected. You fix that you and at a minimum return to competitiveness. Something is very wrong in identifying talent in the draft.

I just know it won't be just a QB that fixes the underlying issues.
RE: RE: I think the whole Dave inherited a mess thing  
JB_in_DC : 12/22/2021 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15508022 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15507936 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


is overblown. New GMs are always coming into somewhat of a roster mess.

I ran the numbers a little while ago and the year DG took over the Giants were tied for the best 2 year record of any of the new GMs that took over his year.

I'm not saying the Giants situation was easy. There were definitely some severely neglected areas, and lord knows the management situation is a total mess.

But I don't think Dave was pushed around very much and he got to turnover the whole roster. I don't think he ignored the scouts either, I'd bet they are all pals in there and that's part of the problem. I could definitely see some moves that Dave didn't have a strong opinion on getting the rubber stamp by him when one of the Mara's suggested it. I don't think he kept his job without kissing some Mara ass.

This is Dave's team but I bet I'd wager there is a lot of groupthink going on in that building.



Mara has never shied away from this. He is always talking about consensus and collaboration. For some time it worked fairly well. 1980-2012 the Giants are one of the more successful franchises. Certainly downtimes but a pretty long time of mostly competitive football. What has to be correctly analyzed is from around the 2011 time frame till present. For me it is fairly easy. They now lose the physical battle fairly regularly and it has never been corrected. You fix that you and at a minimum return to competitiveness. Something is very wrong in identifying talent in the draft.

I just know it won't be just a QB that fixes the underlying issues.


A decade passed without drafting a single great Front 7 or O Line player. Almost seems hard to do. Multiple hall of famers passed up.
JB  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/22/2021 4:37 pm : link
It is really amazing. How about not taking a linebacker in round one since Banks?

Parcells in NE; one of his very first high first round picks is McGinest. In Dallas he select Ware.

BB has talked about the Giants linebackers on several shows done on him to his NE players. He still loves his linebackers in NE to this day.

We are fours years into a 3-4 and we are building "back to front" with secondary players galore.
 
christian : 12/22/2021 4:39 pm : link
And there were plenty of fans who ate that shit right out of Mara’s hands.

There were a number of posters here who voiced opinions on a spectrum from:

Manning’s going on a revenge tour to

the Giants owe Manning a chance to go out on his own terms to

Manning deserves to play as long as he wants

That fan sentiment and media sentiment is a big part of how we get to today.
RE: …  
ajr2456 : 12/22/2021 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15508042 christian said:
Quote:
And there were plenty of fans who ate that shit right out of Mara’s hands.

There were a number of posters here who voiced opinions on a spectrum from:

Manning’s going on a revenge tour to

the Giants owe Manning a chance to go out on his own terms to

Manning deserves to play as long as he wants

That fan sentiment and media sentiment is a big part of how we get to today.


1000%. If fans saw the forest for the trees and reacted rationally to the Eli benching we’d be in a much better place right now. Maybe we have Josh Allen or Lamar. They scared Mara, and in turn fucked the franchise.

Eli could have still put up wins  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/22/2021 4:51 pm : link
and with the state of the division could have challenged IF he had a top OL and running game supported by a very good defense. Mara would have been thrilled with meaningful December games imv.

The issue was the roster was not even close to contemplating it. The quick tear down during the year showed the reality to the situation imv.
RE: RE: …  
JB_in_DC : 12/22/2021 4:52 pm : link
In comment 15508007 bw in dc said:
Quote:
But then Mara got whipsawed by the public backlash to the Eli benching. So, he decided his penance was to pull a 180 and actually form a team that would allow Eli a chance at a third SB run. Enter Accorsi, Gettleman, and Shurman. All who just happened to share Mara's newfound view that Eli actually still had gas in the tank. And plenty of it.


The only letter writing campaign in history to ever make a difference - shocking, the devastation it sowed.
RE: JB  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/22/2021 5:04 pm : link
In comment 15508040 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:

We are fours years into a 3-4 and we are building "back to front" with secondary players galore.


That's how you know DG was a fraud from the start. Zero attention paid to actually building a 3-4 defense. Drafted Dexter Lawrence and Lo Carter and spent a 7th round pick on Crowder and called it a day.



RE: RE: …  
christian : 12/22/2021 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15508044 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
That fan sentiment and media sentiment is a big part of how we get to today.

1000%. If fans saw the forest for the trees and reacted rationally to the Eli benching we’d be in a much better place right now. Maybe we have Josh Allen or Lamar. They scared Mara, and in turn fucked the franchise.


I find it no coincidence, when you take a stroll down memory lane on threads from that time, the contingent who was mercilessly pro-Manning was also the nastiest, and nearly all of them no longer post on BBI.
RE: …  
Go Terps : 12/22/2021 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15508042 christian said:
Quote:
And there were plenty of fans who ate that shit right out of Mara’s hands.

There were a number of posters here who voiced opinions on a spectrum from:

Manning’s going on a revenge tour to

the Giants owe Manning a chance to go out on his own terms to

Manning deserves to play as long as he wants

That fan sentiment and media sentiment is a big part of how we get to today.


Much of that language has carried over post-Eli, and has been an indicator of how rotten the culture is. We've often seen allusions to how someone (Gettleman & Jones stick out) deserves another year, or that the Giants should give someone another opportunity they may not have earned on merit.

In an ultracompetitive environment like the NFL where the elite are turning over every stone and are ultra-detail oriented, giving people opportunities on the basis of excuses and rationalizations is absolutely poisonous.
The same people clap like trained seals at the concept of  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/22/2021 5:10 pm : link
"competition at every position" except when it comes to the player they have chosen to die on a hill for.

Jones hasn't done anything to earn a fan club. Nobody on the offensive line deserved to be handed a job or "expected" to be good. None of them earned anything. The Giants came into this job doing nothing to make any of their players earn position jobs.
RE: RE: …  
christian : 12/22/2021 5:12 pm : link
In comment 15508066 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In an ultracompetitive environment like the NFL where the elite are turning over every stone and are ultra-detail oriented, giving people opportunities on the basis of excuses and rationalizations is absolutely poisonous.


Exactly. I ask myself this every year:

Are the Giants dead set on winning a championship — no matter what the cost, no matter what it takes, no matter whose feelings get hurt.

The last year I can really say that was 2016. I didn’t work out, but Reese did everything in his power to do it.
RE: RE: RE: …  
bw in dc : 12/22/2021 5:21 pm : link
In comment 15508075 christian said:
Quote:


Are the Giants dead set on winning a championship — no matter what the cost, no matter what it takes, no matter whose feelings get hurt.


100% no. I have no doubt they want to win a SB, but on their terms - the Giants Way.

I would bet significant money that they think this drought is mostly bad luck, and not bad decisions.
RE: RE: RE: …  
ajr2456 : 12/22/2021 5:21 pm : link
In comment 15508065 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15508044 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


That fan sentiment and media sentiment is a big part of how we get to today.

1000%. If fans saw the forest for the trees and reacted rationally to the Eli benching we’d be in a much better place right now. Maybe we have Josh Allen or Lamar. They scared Mara, and in turn fucked the franchise.




I find it no coincidence, when you take a stroll down memory lane on threads from that time, the contingent who was mercilessly pro-Manning was also the nastiest, and nearly all of them no longer post on BBI.


And are the nastiest on any thread with a criticism of the Giants, at least the ones that are brave enough to stick around.
RE: RE: RE: RE: …  
christian : 12/22/2021 5:29 pm : link
In comment 15508090 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
I find it no coincidence, when you take a stroll down memory lane on threads from that time, the contingent who was mercilessly pro-Manning was also the nastiest, and nearly all of them no longer post.

And are the nastiest on any thread with a criticism of the Giants, at least the ones that are brave enough to stick around.


There are three specific bozos who’ve either closed up shop or been banned, and the football discussions are x1000 better now.

I hope they never come back.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: …  
BrettNYG10 : 12/22/2021 5:50 pm : link
In comment 15508096 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15508090 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


I find it no coincidence, when you take a stroll down memory lane on threads from that time, the contingent who was mercilessly pro-Manning was also the nastiest, and nearly all of them no longer post.

And are the nastiest on any thread with a criticism of the Giants, at least the ones that are brave enough to stick around.



There are three specific bozos who’ve either closed up shop or been banned, and the football discussions are x1000 better now.

I hope they never come back.


I'm back.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: …  
christian : 12/22/2021 6:01 pm : link
In comment 15508110 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
There are three specific bozos who’ve either closed up shop or been banned, and the football discussions are x1000 better now.

I hope they never come back.

I'm back.


Brett, try as you may, you’re way too cool to touch that kind of buttholeness.

Sorry brother.
RE: RE: RE: …  
ColHowPepper : 12/22/2021 6:14 pm : link
In comment 15508065 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15508044 ajr2456 said:
Quote:That fan sentiment and media sentiment is a big part of how we get to today. //////

1000%. If fans saw the forest for the trees and reacted rationally to the Eli benching we’d be in a much better place right now. Maybe we have Josh Allen or Lamar. They scared Mara, and in turn fucked the franchise.////

I find it no coincidence, when you take a stroll down memory lane on threads from that time, the contingent who was mercilessly pro-Manning was also the nastiest, and nearly all of them no longer post on BBI.
I think there's a lot of revisionism here as to the scale of "BBI" who would have been fine with the benching: DO IT, and see how it plays out.

Like the poster above who refers to 'they'. christian, I think your analysis has substantial merit and the Eli preservation at all costs is a huge factor in why the Giants have been doormats for five years. But to aver that the contingent who were pro-Manning was some minority of the most vocal and frequent BBI posters is not what I recall at all. My sense was and is that the 'THEY' represented easily the majority of BBI at the time. And the reason that I have such a clear sense of this was that I said to myself 'Finally' they are ready to move on but that sentiment was not widely shared. So, to hypothecate only some small minority of BBI was the they who facilitated the Mara 180 I don't think is true at all.

We have seen the enemy and the enemy is US. I do not say this about you in particular, at all; in fact I don't even remember your handle from back in those days. But just like opinion on the Barkley pick (Jones at 6 was very controversial from the get go: everyone figured it was going to be Allen the LB/edge), it's been in vogue for a year or two now to trash it. This doesn't change the dynamic of how the Giants have run the franchise into the ground, but that groundswell that Mara felt he had to tap into was not foreign to BBI.
RE: The same people clap like trained seals at the concept of  
j_rud : 12/22/2021 6:25 pm : link
In comment 15508073 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
"competition at every position" except when it comes to the player they have chosen to die on a hill for.

Jones hasn't done anything to earn a fan club. Nobody on the offensive line deserved to be handed a job or "expected" to be good. None of them earned anything. The Giants came into this job doing nothing to make any of their players earn position jobs.


On the contrary, they penciled in as starters second year players drafted in the 3rd and 5th rds, among other things.
Here’s a good thread from the archives  
Sean : 12/22/2021 6:27 pm : link
June of 2018 re: the Eli benching.
Link - ( New Window )
Reese & McAdoo took a lot of shit from certain posters..  
Sean : 12/22/2021 6:29 pm : link
Lame when those same posters disappear when Gettleman proves to be miles more incompetent than both.
RE: Here’s a good thread from the archives  
ajr2456 : 12/22/2021 6:56 pm : link
In comment 15508137 Sean said:
Quote:
June of 2018 re: the Eli benching. Link - ( New Window )


Classic FMIC, Dep and Britt in that thread. The three people who were wrong the most at every turn.
RE: Here’s a good thread from the archives  
christian : 12/22/2021 6:57 pm : link
In comment 15508137 Sean said:
Quote:
June of 2018 re: the Eli benching. Link - ( New Window )


That's a greatest hits of a thread.

Quote:


...
christian : 6/13/2018 9:30 am : link

This off-season is hopeful. Gettleman and Shurmur seem to have the latitude to make decisions and don't have the ghost of the last regime's success looking.

I'm solidly on the record saying I don't believe Manning has enough left in the tank to carry a bad team into contention. I'll be shocked and thrilled if the stars align the next few years.

But the best thing for this team and future in the immediate term is figuring out right now what Manning has left and making a direct decision to end it or build on it.

Seems finally there's a coach and GM with the wisdom and mandate to make a decision.

But yikes, was that christian character wrong about Gettleman and Shurmur!
RE: RE: JB  
FStubbs : 12/22/2021 6:58 pm : link
In comment 15508062 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15508040 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:



We are fours years into a 3-4 and we are building "back to front" with secondary players galore.



That's how you know DG was a fraud from the start. Zero attention paid to actually building a 3-4 defense. Drafted Dexter Lawrence and Lo Carter and spent a 7th round pick on Crowder and called it a day.


The drafting of Barkley was a red herring. If he were serious about "hog mollies" he would've drafted Nelson.
..  
Sean : 12/22/2021 7:01 pm : link
Quote:
And the notion that Geno Smith played with a handicapped team....
Britt in VA : 6/13/2018 9:02 am : link
as any sort of reason why he was as good as, or superior to, Manning is laughable.

A sh-t team is a sh-t team. You could pick any number of guys back there and there would have been similar results.

It's not an indictment on Manning, it's an indictment on the roster and coaching.

Eli Manning is going to make a lot of you eat your words this upcoming season. I hope you come back to eat your gigantic plate of crow and not run and hide or backtrack on your very strong and definitive hot takes.
RE: RE: RE: JB  
ron mexico : 12/22/2021 7:02 pm : link
In comment 15508157 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15508062 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15508040 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:



We are fours years into a 3-4 and we are building "back to front" with secondary players galore.



That's how you know DG was a fraud from the start. Zero attention paid to actually building a 3-4 defense. Drafted Dexter Lawrence and Lo Carter and spent a 7th round pick on Crowder and called it a day.






The drafting of Barkley was a red herring. If he were serious about "hog mollies" he would've drafted Nelson.


And Ill bet his version of “run the ball “ in his mantra much more aligns with a physical runner like Henry than a jitterbug like Barkley
RE: ..  
Go Terps : 12/22/2021 7:03 pm : link
In comment 15508161 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


And the notion that Geno Smith played with a handicapped team....
Britt in VA : 6/13/2018 9:02 am : link
as any sort of reason why he was as good as, or superior to, Manning is laughable.

A sh-t team is a sh-t team. You could pick any number of guys back there and there would have been similar results.

It's not an indictment on Manning, it's an indictment on the roster and coaching.

Eli Manning is going to make a lot of you eat your words this upcoming season. I hope you come back to eat your gigantic plate of crow and not run and hide or backtrack on your very strong and definitive hot takes.


Hilarious. That guy was a joke.
RE: ..  
christian : 12/22/2021 7:05 pm : link
In comment 15508161 Sean said:
Quote:

Eli Manning is going to make a lot of you eat your words this upcoming season. I hope you come back to eat your gigantic plate of crow and not run and hide or backtrack on your very strong and definitive hot takes.


The danger of grown ass men having a favorite football player = )

Here is another interesting look back  
Sean : 12/22/2021 7:14 pm : link
This was during the NYG-CAR game in 2015. Feels like we are all saying the same thing 6 years later.
Link - ( New Window )
I'd love to comment on some posts on that  
arniefez : 12/22/2021 7:15 pm : link
archived thread but if I reposted that language I'd probably be banned. I always found it odd that the foul language rule didn't apply to the person who used the most foul language. But what's done is done.
The issue was never Eli  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/22/2021 7:23 pm : link
Changing his coach did little. Changing the GM did little.

The issue was always the players around him. The longer he stayed the better they needed to be particularly on the OL. The more he needed to be a play action QB. 2011 led to very poor decisions thereafter magnified by Cruz and especially Nick’s injuries. The backlash Mara received was because smart fans recognized the causes.

The bigger issue is that fatal flaw has still not been corrected.



RE: Here is another interesting look back  
christian : 12/22/2021 7:29 pm : link
In comment 15508173 Sean said:
Quote:
This was during the NYG-CAR game in 2015. Feels like we are all saying the same thing 6 years later. Link - ( New Window )


The danger of grown ass men having favorite coaches : )
It's amazing how angry some of the biggest Giants homers get  
NoGainDayne : 12/22/2021 7:34 pm : link
while calling the people with issues with the team miserable.

It's like everyone deserved anger except the Giants who were really crapping the bed. That Eli thread, seeing the random PFF bashing that got tossed in there was a real lol.



Gettleman Leaks  
johnboyw : 12/22/2021 7:38 pm : link
Pick the draft screw up you want to hang on him. Selecting Barclay over Quentin Nelson in 2018 when the line was putrid (yes, it still is) or trading DOWN to select Kadarius Toney and not taking Micah Parsons who is now getting some LT comparisons. Cardinal sin for a GM. Never, ever draft for need. Draft the best player available. Making those two bonehead decisions is good enough for me to fire him.
RE: Here’s a good thread from the archives  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/22/2021 8:19 pm : link
In comment 15508137 Sean said:
Quote:
June of 2018 re: the Eli benching. Link - ( New Window )


The thread starter shows the problem. Mara should have been mad at 2-9. Mara talks about looking at the other QB’s. What he should have asked himself is why is my HOF QB even in this position to have to make this decision? He failed to recognize the deep systemic issues and weaseled out putting it on Eli via Reese/Ross who assembled that talented roster. at least in their eyes. Those two wanted a arena team not a hard nosed football team. Mara should be ashamed he didn’t stop it long before it got to that point.
RE: Here’s a good thread from the archives  
bw in dc : 12/22/2021 8:32 pm : link
In comment 15508137 Sean said:
Quote:
June of 2018 re: the Eli benching. Link - ( New Window )


That thread is a beauty. Lot of posters with a lot to say defending this organization have disappeared into the BBI Witness Protection Program.

I took a lot of heat in my posts there, which is fine, but the reporting since then has basically verified almost all of my positions.

I look forward to the return of my Fat friend in Charlotte to hear his latest view on DG after DG's fourth straight double digit losing season...

If you are out there my Fat friend, Merry Christmas!
 
christian : 12/22/2021 8:43 pm : link
The venom and incessant confrontation of that era is a nice distant memory.
Man there are some absolute whoppers of threads we could look at  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/22/2021 8:43 pm : link
in the archives
the source here is very reputable  
Mook80 : 12/22/2021 8:47 pm : link
He went to Syracuse with one of my best friends (Conor Orr). He's got good sources around the league.
Britt's  
Mook80 : 12/22/2021 8:50 pm : link
personally a good dude.

Just lost his mind when it came to the Giants around 4-5 years ago. He didn't know what in the hell he was watching starting around then.
RE: I don't want to hear about the Barkely or Jones picks  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/22/2021 8:57 pm : link
In comment 15507792 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
from the peanut gallery. There were lots and lots of posters here who were all giggly over the "generational running back" and just as many who bought the bilge about having to take Jones where we did because we absolutely had to move on from Manning and "somebody was waiting in the wings to grab Jones so we couldn't possibly trade down" and giddy at this mobile qb.

Now many of you are here to throw dirt on the grave of the GM who did exactly what the vast majority of you wanted done.

Gettlemen did a piss poor job and deserves to be put out to pasture, but the victory laps, crowing, and "these moves were all stupid" statements here are unseemly.


I'm proud to say my take on this has aged like fine wine.



Many felt the same.
I do find this noteworthy from the article...  
bw in dc : 12/22/2021 9:06 pm : link
Quote:
One source remembers Mara being pissed off at Manning on gameday — “We’ve got to move on!” he’d say — and, even on Monday, he’d admit the QB struggled. Yet whenever it was time to make a serious decision, this was Manning’s team. No questions asked.

Such resolute sentimentality became a crowbar lodged in the engine of this franchise.

The Giants could not move forward.


That sentimentality theme has certainly been explored here at BBI for quite a long time...
The owner of the team making decisions off emotional attachment  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/22/2021 9:07 pm : link
is wonderful
RE: Here’s a good thread from the archives  
ColHowPepper : 12/22/2021 9:14 pm : link
In comment 15508137 Sean said:
Quote:
June of 2018 re: the Eli benching. Link - ( New Window )
Thank you, Sean, I'll duck in for a peek and am sure it will be entertaining, revealing. In same vein as my reply to christian, I remember BBI when Britt seemed to be treated as a deity by many (not saying all). When I joined BBI in 2004 he was considered rock star here (again, by many) because of his legacy status and 'unimpeachable' positions. He never deigned to respond to my comments to his posts, seeking clarity, answers, whatever.

I guess the June 2018 timing of the thread was essentially a look back at the almost disaster of late 2017 (Eli benched) and looking forward to an Eli led 2018 season. Should be fun.
Interesting piece about the Deandre Baker...  
bw in dc : 12/22/2021 9:38 pm : link
process:

Quote:
Then, the Giants traded up to No. 30 overall in the first round to take Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker despite numerous red flags. Some teams didn’t even have Baker on their draft board and, no, the Giants weren’t oblivious. They were acutely aware of his problems.

Once again, it would’ve paid off to value the boots on the ground.

One source remembers the team’s southeast scout, Marcus Cooper, detailing all of Baker’s issues in three separate pre-draft meetings. Every single time, for all to hear, Cooper said he didn’t know if this kid would ever realize he can’t just show up and rely on talent alone in the pros. During the season, Cooper would call Baker on FaceTime to ask if he was working out and doing what he was supposed to and, many times, Baker wouldn’t even answer his phone. Further, Baker’s position coach was blunt in noting the corner’s poor work ethic. When Cooper reached out to those running the workout facility where Baker trained ahead of the draft, they told him the corner wasn’t showing up.

Said this source: “Once (Cooper) was hearing that, he’s like, ‘I don’t know if this kid will ever get it. Because these are the trainers working with the top guys — and he’s blowing them off. I don’t know if this guy’s ever going to change.’


Seems like Resume Dave decided to ignore the good intel of our southeast scout who seemed pretty damn dialed in.
I read it too, and it really seemed like Shurmur was the one who  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/22/2021 9:40 pm : link
hit the table for Baker. Maybe we can't pin that one on dave if we believe this article.
RE: I read it too, and it really seemed like Shurmur was the one who  
bw in dc : 12/22/2021 9:52 pm : link
In comment 15508303 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
hit the table for Baker. Maybe we can't pin that one on dave if we believe this article.


Yeah, but DG still had the final say. What I found odd was an offensive guru - Shurmur - being so adamant about a corner. That just doesn't add up as a compelling reason to take Baker. I'd want to hear what my DC, position coach and area scout think more than first time HC Shurmur.
More support for Abrams...  
bw in dc : 12/22/2021 9:54 pm : link
Quote:
Once again, early signs indicate that John Mara will promote a familiar face from within his trusted circle to general manager. Fans clamoring for an outsider to run this team probably shouldn’t hold their breath. Kevin Abrams is in his 23rd season with the franchise and, reportedly, the “strong contender” to become GM once Gettleman, uh, retires. Considering he’s tight with ownership, those departed personnel men Go Long spoke to expect Abrams to be the guy, too.

“Not an outsider,” said one source familiar with the team’s inner-workings. “There will be no, ‘This guy is an independent thinker.’ There’s absolutely no way they’ll do that."


Per the bold...shocker.

bw it's funny speaking of distant memories of the past  
NoGainDayne : 12/22/2021 9:59 pm : link
prior to the great luddite debates I was a more infrequent poster.

I remember thinking to myself, man that bw guy takes a lot of heat. Might be easier for himself if he toned down the critiques lol. There used to be a larger and more rabid contingent defending anyone who dare question the Giants.

Feel like you were the real trailblazer in seeing the cracks in the leadership on the team, not just individual moves. People used to talk to you like you were some kook peddling conspiracies. I think that's the real sad thing about the Mara's they had so much goodwill even two years ago there was still more venom for anyone questioning the team than support. I used the word desecrating for the first time a few weeks ago and I really feel like that is what the Mara's are doing at this point. Hopefully they get their heads out of their asses soon, I'm not a fairweather fan, and I've watched lots of games for some real bad teams. But they are veering into Dolan territory where it's just like. How can I really care about this team if the owners don't?
RE: More support for Abrams...  
The_Boss : 12/22/2021 10:09 pm : link
In comment 15508308 bw in dc said:
Quote:


Quote:


Once again, early signs indicate that John Mara will promote a familiar face from within his trusted circle to general manager. Fans clamoring for an outsider to run this team probably shouldn’t hold their breath. Kevin Abrams is in his 23rd season with the franchise and, reportedly, the “strong contender” to become GM once Gettleman, uh, retires. Considering he’s tight with ownership, those departed personnel men Go Long spoke to expect Abrams to be the guy, too.

“Not an outsider,” said one source familiar with the team’s inner-workings. “There will be no, ‘This guy is an independent thinker.’ There’s absolutely no way they’ll do that."



Per the bold...shocker.


We’re fucked
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Stu11 : 12/22/2021 10:09 pm : link
In comment 15507561 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15507451 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15507439 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


He is also a sexist pig.


"Dahlin'" told you exactly who he was.



Wait, so because he referred to a girl as darling means he’s a sexist pig!?

Actually when an accomplished sports reporter who has reported on baseball and football for upwards of 20 years asks you a legit question and you refer to her as "darling" that's textbook behavior of a sexist pig.
RE: Interesting piece about the Deandre Baker...  
ajr2456 : 12/22/2021 10:18 pm : link
In comment 15508301 bw in dc said:
Quote:
process:



Quote:


Then, the Giants traded up to No. 30 overall in the first round to take Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker despite numerous red flags. Some teams didn’t even have Baker on their draft board and, no, the Giants weren’t oblivious. They were acutely aware of his problems.

Once again, it would’ve paid off to value the boots on the ground.

One source remembers the team’s southeast scout, Marcus Cooper, detailing all of Baker’s issues in three separate pre-draft meetings. Every single time, for all to hear, Cooper said he didn’t know if this kid would ever realize he can’t just show up and rely on talent alone in the pros. During the season, Cooper would call Baker on FaceTime to ask if he was working out and doing what he was supposed to and, many times, Baker wouldn’t even answer his phone. Further, Baker’s position coach was blunt in noting the corner’s poor work ethic. When Cooper reached out to those running the workout facility where Baker trained ahead of the draft, they told him the corner wasn’t showing up.

Said this source: “Once (Cooper) was hearing that, he’s like, ‘I don’t know if this kid will ever get it. Because these are the trainers working with the top guys — and he’s blowing them off. I don’t know if this guy’s ever going to change.’



Seems like Resume Dave decided to ignore the good intel of our southeast scout who seemed pretty damn dialed in.


Holy shit man.
I believe it was Bettcer  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/22/2021 10:22 pm : link
Who said he was the best corner in the draft. That would have Shutmur pushing for it.

I thought the scout was fired for the Baker pick. With these type of articles you probably have some good stuff and some people protecting their ass or some other agenda.

The stuff about Mata being mad at Eli. Seems like classic
Ross who wanted a arena team.
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
Ned In Atlanta : 12/22/2021 10:27 pm : link
In comment 15508324 Stu11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15507561 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 15507451 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15507439 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


He is also a sexist pig.


"Dahlin'" told you exactly who he was.



Wait, so because he referred to a girl as darling means he’s a sexist pig!?



Actually when an accomplished sports reporter who has reported on baseball and football for upwards of 20 years asks you a legit question and you refer to her as "darling" that's textbook behavior of a sexist pig.


Yep. It’s unprofessional at best. But he intended to be demeaning. The combination of arrogance and incompetence is impressive. And he’s supported and echoed by the higher ups. 19-42. Imagine running a business, having that record and your first impulse being to blame your consumers/the media? It’s baffling
Am I the only one who opened this thread thinking...  
Milton : 12/22/2021 10:32 pm : link
...it was a reference to Gettleman's underwear?
RE: …  
Go Terps : 12/22/2021 10:52 pm : link
In comment 15508247 christian said:
Quote:
The venom and incessant confrontation of that era is a nice distant memory.


I've still got a couple following me around on this board
It's incredible anyone still exists giving this team the benefit of the doubt.
You get the privilege of being the figurehead  
NoGainDayne : 12/22/2021 11:01 pm : link
of the resistance Terps. Comes with the territory.

It's probably the computer guys...
RE: RE: …  
christian : 12/22/2021 11:02 pm : link
In comment 15508349 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15508247 christian said:


Quote:


The venom and incessant confrontation of that era is a nice distant memory.



I've still got a couple following me around on this board
It's incredible anyone still exists giving this team the benefit of the doubt.


I notice that, and it’s weird.

I’ve never understood the motivation for attacking a fan for wanting the team to be better.

There are some earnest, optimistic fans on this site. I admire that, and appreciate a level headed perspective. That’s a fun debate.

But this site benefits from fewer members berating people who give honest assessments of the team.
A bunch of the comments made in that Gettleman article  
Jimmy Googs : 12/22/2021 11:03 pm : link
were lifted from some of my posts. Go check the archives and you’ll see.

At least the archives that Fmic didn’t intentionally alter...
Googs  
NoGainDayne : 12/22/2021 11:07 pm : link
which ones?
This is the earliest thread I can find questioning Jones  
Go Terps : 12/22/2021 11:14 pm : link
How about this post from riceneggs:

Quote:
Jones
riceneggs : 12/1/2019 7:58 pm : link
Jones was a decent QB in high school. He went to a private school. they basically played against all "ivy league" high schools (private Christian schools)

He went on to Duke and was an average QB in the trashy ACC

He's a below average NFL QB as of now.

I don't see how and why people think he'll be anything great or anything close to it.

He's an average QB that has the potential to be average

If he played for any other team, we'd call him an overrated bust. But he plays for the team we love, so yall somehow see greatness


That's an incredible post on 12/1/19. Incredible.
M.S. - The unspoken BBI narrative around Daniel Jones - ( New Window )
RE: Here’s a good thread from the archives  
Jimmy Googs : 12/22/2021 11:31 pm : link
In comment 15508137 Sean said:
Quote:
June of 2018 re: the Eli benching. Link - ( New Window )


classic thread...

I don’t know if there was a more comical yet passionate set of posters to debate with than fmic, dep and Britt. This silly trio basically founded the Defenders of the Faith club, and would lose their minds at the slightest hint of any criticism to Eli, Getts or any anything contrary to the NYG cause.

And I am being nice when I say they lost their minds. Many of those hotly debated threads really ate away at them as they not only took on bad positions... they took them to new lows, and then would sometimes go vicious.

Talk about hijacking a thread, these little pitbulls would never let a negative Giant comment get thru without a shitstorm...
RE: A bunch of the comments made in that Gettleman article  
bw in dc : 12/22/2021 11:41 pm : link
In comment 15508358 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
were lifted from some of my posts. Go check the archives and you’ll see.

At least the archives that Fmic didn’t intentionally alter...


I spoke with this guy and he said our Fat friend and Britt got out and were last seen running towards One Giants Way...


So many bad posts in that Eli thread it's not even funny.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/22/2021 11:42 pm : link
And not even just the guys who don't post here anymore. Even other long-timers, as well. Yikes. They couldn't have been more wrong if they tried.
LMAO....Some of you  
montanagiant : 12:07 am : link
Are going to break your arm congratulating each other.

As of right now the only thing you have actually proven you were correct about is regarding DG. Jones is our QB next year with a new GM evaluating him and the rest of this team
Good  
adamg : 12:13 am : link
Get a new GM in please. We have some draft picks to make.
RE: This is the earliest thread I can find questioning Jones  
.McL. : 12:34 am : link
In comment 15508360 Go Terps said:
Quote:
How about this post from riceneggs:



Quote:


Jones
riceneggs : 12/1/2019 7:58 pm : link
Jones was a decent QB in high school. He went to a private school. they basically played against all "ivy league" high schools (private Christian schools)

He went on to Duke and was an average QB in the trashy ACC

He's a below average NFL QB as of now.

I don't see how and why people think he'll be anything great or anything close to it.

He's an average QB that has the potential to be average

If he played for any other team, we'd call him an overrated bust. But he plays for the team we love, so yall somehow see greatness



That's an incredible post on 12/1/19. Incredible. M.S. - The unspoken BBI narrative around Daniel Jones - ( New Window )

'This was my take on Jones right after the draft... I am standing by it!

https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=583148&show_all=1#14433532
Quote:

RE: RE: RE: One of the take-aways from Mini Camp so far is the strength
.McL. : 5/5/2019 11:44 pm : link
<cut>
Strahan, I have a different opionion on all 3 of those plays.

When I evaluatd Jones, I saw two weaknesses not mentioned by the OP. But the weaknesses are somewhat related.

1. Seeing the field, maybe call this spacial judgement. He has difficulty judging when a defender has angle on his throw. He doesn't seem to be able to figure out where a defender will be by the time his throw arrives. He fails to realize that a defender in position to drive on a ball can accelerate wuickly and be there to break it up or intercept it. He has a lot of bad throws like this. Sometimes this leads to poor ball placement. I remember a short throw to his TE being covered by a LB in a zone coverage. The corner saw the throw and started driving on the ball from the outside. If Jones had judged it correctly he would have thrown away from the corner who would arrive first since the LB had to change direction. The ball should have been shaded inside instead of outside. The TE dropped it because he heard the footsteps, and he did get clobbered.

2. Decision making, I say this is somewhat related to the first, because I think his bad decisions come from not seeing the field well. But he has a tendency to only view the coverage in terms of the primary defender. He fails to take into account a 2nd defender who might be providing help. Espcially in bracketed coverage, over under, or right left brackets. He will still throw into the double coverage.

Your examples:

1. He hesitates on the throw, he stutter hops 4 times before releasing, and he doesn't calculate that during his hesitation the CB is now driving on the ball and he is lucky it wasn't a pick 6. He didn't realize the CB would get there in time. 1 stutter hop to reset his fett would have been ok and probably meant a completion. I have no idea why he hesitated. A bad mental process all around.

2. Again, totally miscalculates that the safety is already driving on that ball before he even winds up. A better throw would have been to go over the top leading downfield and to the outside. Bad decision on the type and placement of the throw.

3. This is the 2nd weakness, misreading the zone and not taking into consideration the bracketing (over under in this case). He also hesitates and stutter hops a few times. Just abysmal decision making the throw to that guy. He needs to go to the next guy in his progression.
Some of you guys make each BBI post a dick measuring contest  
adamg : 12:43 am : link
Who gives a shit about your BBI history?
Can't we all just relish that Fatman isn't constantly  
adamg : 12:44 am : link
getting in fisticuffs with everyone who doesn't suck Gettle hog anymore like normal people?
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 