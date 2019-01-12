The Gettleman leaks are starting

Can’t say I’m surprised. Unsure how reputable this source is, but there are quotes from ex scouts. Article behind a paywall.
There were also similar things of this nature said of him when he was with the Panthers.
"Dahlin'" told you exactly who he was.
Like women at the beauty pallor with rumors and innuendo.
I think Judge has now taken a bunch of the power from DG- moving forward and we shall see if that means a GM that Judge wants to work with or if we do a true outside addition who may or may not want Judge.
Giants scouts loved Quenton Nelson and Nick Chubb in the 2018 NFL Draft, but GM Dave Gettleman opted for Saquon Barkley and Will Hernandez, per
Unless you're firing him for cause, you just tell him to take his PTO, come back for the presser at the end of the year, and announce his "retirement" right before the window opens to begin interviewing candidates from other teams.
The pound of flesh invites the potential of even a hint of negative press related to DG's medical history, and there hasn't been a groundswell moment like the Eli fiasco under Reese.
What about John Mara makes you think he'd voluntarily take on any confrontation that could be simply solved by an expiring contract?
Like women at the beauty pallor with rumors and innuendo.
You're just now catching on to how Giants' state media operates?
It’s a total joke. And I don’t think for one second that Mara didn’t have a hand in deploying Dottino for his pathetic pro Gettleman spot on the fan as well as Papa and Banks’ unsolicited defense of Chris Mara. I really feel like public backlash toward Mara is only going to make him dig his heels in and double down on “the Giants way.”
Hindsight is 20/20 and all of that. But this is such a mind-fuck to read and think how things would be different right now.
Ever notice that when people are being pushed out the door all the negatives are pushed to the front.
Like women at the beauty pallor with rumors and innuendo.
You're just now catching on to how Giants' state media operates?
I don't care about this leak at all but, I do care about the fact that this was the MOST obvious way we should have gone. Fix the Ol and then put a back behind it not the other way around. Plus,w e would have added more picks so who knows what else we could have done.
This is lazy reoporting at best trying to capitalize on the impending exodus of the GM.
Who probably was all he is described to be.
And he gets to retire because he was a hired gun. Mara brought him to do what Mara wanted. Not sure who else would have taken the GM role without the ablity to move on from Eli
Why he gets to "retire". Losing 10+ games a year for 4 straight years... how can Mara ever fire anyone else ever if this dumpster fire gets to walk away?
It’s a total joke. And I don’t think for one second that Mara didn’t have a hand in deploying Dottino for his pathetic pro Gettleman spot on the fan as well as Papa and Banks’ unsolicited defense of Chris Mara. I really feel like public backlash toward Mara is only going to make him dig his heels in and double down on “the Giants way.”
100%. The random, synchronized Chris Mara defense coming all at once from credentialed reporters and Giants employees was as organic as the turf at MetLife stadium.
Well at least he has one redeeming feature
And if there is one consistent failure among Young/Accorsi/Gettleman it is taking a Big Ten RB in the first round:
1982: Butch Woolfolk
1991: Jarrod Bunch
1995: Tyrone Wheatley
2000: Ron Dayne
2018: Saquon Barkley
This is lazy reoporting at best trying to capitalize on the impending exodus of the GM.
Who probably was all he is described to be.
And he gets to retire because he was a hired gun. Mara brought him to do what Mara wanted. Not sure who else would have taken the GM role without the ablity to move on from Eli
The tweet is missing the context from the Go Long article, where it's mentioned that DG has a sign on his desk that reads "assholes need not apply'
This is lazy reoporting at best trying to capitalize on the impending exodus of the GM.
Who probably was all he is described to be.
And he gets to retire because he was a hired gun. Mara brought him to do what Mara wanted. Not sure who else would have taken the GM role without the ablity to move on from Eli
These types of articles don't get written by accident - clearly the Giants are driving the narrative. Otherwise this article would have been written two years ago.
You're just now catching on to how Giants' state media operates?
I'm talking about BBI jumping on the propaganda. Could careless about supposed Org leaks. It is the fools here taking the bait.
2. The Giants had their shills defend Gettlemans honor just last week but are now leaking that Gettleman is an asshole. Less than one week later.
Is that about right? We can all agree that the Giants are a mess but damn, some of you just continue to twist yourselves into pretzels trying to create some whacked out narratives in your brains. Conspiracies running wild!
Wait, so because he referred to a girl as darling means he’s a sexist pig!?
Gettleman has sucked here but why do some of you so badly need a pound of flesh that you have to go beyond football?
He sucked and should be fired. I actually can’t wait until he is so we no longer have to hear the constant weak attempts at humor at his expense. How many different ways and times can we say he sucked at his job before it just gets boring.
For what it’s worth, the man also did have cancer during his tenure here. That’s not a minor data point. Again, NYG needs to move on but as someone who’s watched people in their family go through chemo, it isn’t an easy thing to do.
But people say he’s that way in general so how is that sexist? Gettleman doesn’t seem primed to win any personality contests any time soon, how does it mean anything more than that?
Mara - ( New Window )
But I guess more likely after the 1/2/22 game. Then the flood until just before the 1/9 game.
Was hoping it was yesterday.
And yesterday I was hoping it was the day before.
And the day before……..
2. The Giants had their shills defend Gettlemans honor just last week but are now leaking that Gettleman is an asshole. Less than one week later.
Is that about right? We can all agree that the Giants are a mess but damn, some of you just continue to twist yourselves into pretzels trying to create some whacked out narratives in your brains. Conspiracies running wild!
Its the mens version of reading People and Entertainment Weekly magazines.
The sooner the Giants get the stink of this era out the better.
I understand the connections to the Maras, I (again pure opinion) don't think DG was the one behind getting judge and that a push for Garrett came from or was supported by, DG himself.
I think JJ has done a great job at slowly pushing the narrative of changes behind the scenes which in many ways is targeted at the draft stuff, decision making and makers etc. We will know for sure when we see who the new GM is.
Yes sir, Mr. Gettleman.
Scouts disagreeing with one another (and the GM) isn't surprising. I think it's healthy.
Right, he didn't get fired in Carolina due to performance. It was because he alienated lots of people in and around the organization. Some tried to spin it that the Panthers culture under Richardson was too soft but it was a huge red flag that the Maras ignored.
BTW- I heard the exact same thing during Monday Nights game with the Vikings and Bears. Louis Riddick basically stripped down the Bears organization saying it wasn't just Nagy and Pace but went all the way up to Ownership itself. Sounded oddly familiar.
Gettleman has sucked here but why do some of you so badly need a pound of flesh that you have to go beyond football?
He sucked and should be fired. I actually can’t wait until he is so we no longer have to hear the constant weak attempts at humor at his expense. How many different ways and times can we say he sucked at his job before it just gets boring.
For what it’s worth, the man also did have cancer during his tenure here. That’s not a minor data point. Again, NYG needs to move on but as someone who’s watched people in their family go through chemo, it isn’t an easy thing to do.
Yes, it's wildly inappropriate to refer to a woman as "darling" in a professional setting. Would he offer a similar condescending term of endearment to a male reporter? The entire context of that comment was "leave this to the men to figure out." If that wasn't clear to you, you're going out of your way to extend more credit to DG than he deserves.
2. The Giants had their shills defend Gettlemans honor just last week but are now leaking that Gettleman is an asshole. Less than one week later.
Is that about right? We can all agree that the Giants are a mess but damn, some of you just continue to twist yourselves into pretzels trying to create some whacked out narratives in your brains. Conspiracies running wild!
So you're suggesting that the Giants have never run state media campaigns to discredit players/coaches/executives immediately prior to their dismissal?
so DG was the only issue and not the rest of the people in the building as they "were right". i.e. Abrams. seems to me like the PR machine is gearing up to pump up Abrams as an in-house replacement
Here is this college star that is everyones darling nd Dave is so excited to go for him, he does not read the fine print
There were scouting report out there indicating Barkleys jitterbug running style, inability to block or unwillingness
Im sure people in house cautioned him but he bulled ahead full steam
Same deal with Dan Jones- Gettleman got it in his head he could find that diamond in the rough no one else had caught onto
AS for dragging Eli along after he was "done"....thats probably a Mara thing
The two of them are an unholy alliance of skin deep football knowledge
The Eli thing was out of his hands, and the Barkley thing he has gone to extreme lengths to prove he was right
Daniel Jones may well prove to be a winner but the odds against are growing longer
Chubb- yeah when we passed on Chubb I cringed
As for Gettleman being an asshole, the world is full of them.
If he made the right calls I would not have cared
It seems the asshole did not listen to his scouts though.
Thats the problem
Lets hope like a broken clock that is right 2 times per day, Mara makes a good hire as GM.
Judge probably gets another year no matter who Mara hires as GM
Revisionist history but Nelson and Chubb on this team makes a huge difference Chubb reminds me of Terrell Davis
I think Gettleman's contentious relationship with the media could be explained as an effort to take pressure off coaches and players. I saw an interview with George Young where he mentioned that he wanted all criticism coming toward himself, and not the coach, DG is an acolyte.
I hope he has an enjoyable retirement that starts as soon as possible.
Overruled by a better player? He’s drafted maybe 5 good players in 4 years so very doubtful
The 2020 vision of , "hey we liked player X but DG went with Y" can be written every year on every team. Obviously the other stuff is more damaging than just that, but I take this all with a grain of salt. Yes DG is a buffoon and made illogical moves, but some of this article is axe grinding. I think both can be true.
So you're suggesting that the Giants have never run state media campaigns to discredit players/coaches/executives immediately prior to their dismissal?
I’m sure they have. I clearly referred to THIS situation that you and others are proclaiming are state media leaks. Running around blaming EVERYTHING on state media is clownish. In this case, it makes zero sense. You should save the state media schtick for instances that have legitimate cases.
They both have strong Alabama connections.........
Food for thought, maybe the Jones love Gettleman has is not shared by the current coaches.
They both have strong Alabama connections.........
Food for thought, maybe the Jones love Gettleman has is not shared by the current coaches.
How about the "former front office exec", could that be
Marc Ross, it wouldn't surprise me if it was?
I recall Gettleman was called a bully by a few players in his Carolina days, can't say I have heard that here...
You might be right. We'll see if the Giants announce DG's retirement in the coming days, in which case, this probably is state media. And if not, it's very possibly sour grapes from those that want him to be fired.
He's basically gone, no need to trash him as an individual. This is a sport, a game, we all like...but the guy came in and failed. Next man up! No need to get all personal.
Oh, stop. He's not just a failure; he's been an asshole about it the whole way through.
From mocking analytics to mocking female reporters, to telling the world that a shitty OL was better than we all knew it was, he's been as fucking tire fire.
Fuck DG.
You might be right. We'll see if the Giants announce DG's retirement in the coming days, in which case, this probably is state media. And if not, it's very possibly sour grapes from those that want him to be fired.
I think if it was state media leaks they'd go through a more traditional media guy, not an individual substack writer.
But that's the problem, I bet he's a fun guy to grab a beer with. And 20 years ago would have been a fine GM. Today's NFL is different. There are so many technology and innovation components that require you to recruit differently and being willing to understand that some people might know more than you. DG makes it pretty clear that he thinks he knows everything. He a openly closed minded person which means even if there are good ideas below him, they might never get shared.
The scarier thing is the Mara's seem to think this is a good way of operating. And don't have the football acumen that DG does. I do think he's a smart guy that the league passed by because he's stuck in his ways. I do believe the Mara's made him worse. But some of it is just, if other teams are innovating on things like asset allocation and scouting intelligence sometimes the people that you think are good value are only there for you to grab because other people see flaws that you don't.
How do you not have a full comprehensive process with your scouts and staff on that decision? It's clear Gettleman just is making the picks like it's fantasy football. Shurmur even politely hinted the process was a bit difficult to be involved in.
The OP meant "Gettelman leaks" in a different sense, prolly, but I could be mistaken.
She's throwing out snippets from Dunne's Go Long article.
Here's a quote from the free portion of it:
"As one former front-office member in New York put, every decision Gettleman has made seems to be “completely out of left field.”
“Take a running back at No. 2. OK. Now, we’re going to take a quarterback nobody else wants. Now, we’re going to sign a left tackle to billions of dollars that nobody else would’ve paid. It’s every decision. It wasn’t, OK, this makes sense in a vacuum. It was always, ‘What!? What are they doing?’ Most decisions you can justify. It’s the continual pattern of swinging for the fences. The stuff no one else would do. And he keeps stacking it.”"
Indeed. I actually got the sense some of the material was lifted straight from BBI and just re-packaged.
A few of us saw this had disaster written all over it once the fake GM search was launched by Accorsi. And then we knew it was a disaster once Gettleman assumed the chair, started talking at press conferences, and the way he managed free agency and the draft in 2018.
This. We knew Gettleman was an idiot.
Everything we had been saying about Chris Mara that some folks on this board were dismissing is brought out in that article, including the scouts reporting to Chris Mara.
The only way it gets better is public pressure.
Been saying this shit since the end of 2019.
If someone told me that John Mara was a bully and an asshole I'd be very surprised. He doesn't seem to be.
Part 1 was long and there were a few things in it that didn't seen correct to me. I take all of the quotes from anonymous sources with a grain of salt. But there were names attached to scouts who wanted certain players. For example the article says John Smith (made up name) who scouted the midwest wanted Nelson and thought Barkley's running style wouldn't translate well to the NFL. There were several examples of this with names attached so if it's not true maybe we'll hear from those people.
The information about the Mara's is behind a pay wall. It's the same thing a lot of us here have been saying for years.
One person close to Gettleman’s predecessor, Jerry Reese, recalls people gunning for the ex-GM. He needed to fight battles privately that the public never realized.
“And it’s not just a scout,” this source says. “You’re talking about ownership doing this. Ownership masquerading as a personnel department. Making decisions and going against what you want to do. Years and years of this, the fruition of this is why they are where they are. That’s the thing with the Giants. It’s not as if you’re hiring regular people and saying, ‘Hey, let’s earn your job and work your way up.’ They’re family.”
If reports about tension between the Tisch family and the Mara family is true I suspect we're going to get more of this in the next few weeks. Not from the beat writers or NY/NJ media or anyone Pat Hanlon can get to but writers like this one.
I was highly skeptical on the hire. But I was fairly certain he'd be bad when he did the fake typing thing.
It would have been so easy to say something like. We think his body will hold up better because of his build. Or we have plans to use him in lots of different looks.
People could still disagree with that, but at least it demonstrates that you properly evaluated the risks and rewards completely. This "came out of left field" thing is both damning but also clear in the results and they way he talked. It demonstrated a clear disdain for any information that disagreed with basically the player who he fell in love with. Those numbers are there to help you make better decisions asshole, not cramp your style
Now many of you are here to throw dirt on the grave of the GM who did exactly what the vast majority of you wanted done.
Gettlemen did a piss poor job and deserves to be put out to pasture, but the victory laps, crowing, and "these moves were all stupid" statements here are unseemly.
agreed
Mara may have wanted Garrett as the HC but remember Jerruh Jones kept him under contract until after the Giants hired one.
Oh my, it is just too perfect that Tisch is pals with an absolute buffoon like Tom Arnold. That's hilarious.
Now many of you are here to throw dirt on the grave of the GM who did exactly what the vast majority of you wanted done.
Gettlemen did a piss poor job and deserves to be put out to pasture, but the victory laps, crowing, and "these moves were all stupid" statements here are unseemly.
Whoa now, Gene. I hated both those picks, said so loudly at the time, and I wasn't the only one.
Well this made my stomach turn a little. Legitimate physical reaction. Sure I'm not the only one.
This may be the only way things can change is if Tisch puts his foot down and says enough is enough.
How do you not have a full comprehensive process with your scouts and staff on that decision? It's clear Gettleman just is making the picks like it's fantasy football. Shurmur even politely hinted the process was a bit difficult to be involved in.
Not someone inclined to defend DG but the reasoning would be to prevent leaks. Usually the whole league knows who the Giants want with the result teams leap frog us (Philly last year, Chicago the Eli Apple year) or extort a pick from us like Tennessee did in the Shockey year. Whatever you say about the Jones pick it was kept under tight wrap and if anybody did want him they were caught flat-footed.
I was told once that Reese was heavily involved in the selection and scouting of the first rounders. My recollection is he drove the JPP/Odell selections, in particular, but I'm not certain on that. I assume DG is the same.
Here is this college star that is everyones darling nd Dave is so excited to go for him, he does not read the fine print
There were scouting report out there indicating Barkleys jitterbug running style, inability to block or unwillingness
Im sure people in house cautioned him but he bulled ahead full steam
Same deal with Dan Jones- Gettleman got it in his head he could find that diamond in the rough no one else had caught onto
AS for dragging Eli along after he was "done"....thats probably a Mara thing
The two of them are an unholy alliance of skin deep football knowledge
The Eli thing was out of his hands, and the Barkley thing he has gone to extreme lengths to prove he was right
Daniel Jones may well prove to be a winner but the odds against are growing longer
Chubb- yeah when we passed on Chubb I cringed
As for Gettleman being an asshole, the world is full of them.
If he made the right calls I would not have cared
It seems the asshole did not listen to his scouts though.
Thats the problem
Lets hope like a broken clock that is right 2 times per day, Mara makes a good hire as GM.
Judge probably gets another year no matter who Mara hires as GM
You're full of shit
Now many of you are here to throw dirt on the grave of the GM who did exactly what the vast majority of you wanted done.
Gettlemen did a piss poor job and deserves to be put out to pasture, but the victory laps, crowing, and "these moves were all stupid" statements here are unseemly.
For Jones specifically, I didn't him. I hated taking him at #6 and I hated taking Lawrence in his slot. There were better players available at both slots and both of those guys would have been available later.
I actually think this is good news. I’d much rather Gettleman make those picks than them being forced by Mara.
Eh, DG still largely picked like a random fan would.
They take Jones at 17 or they trade down from 6 and take him and it's a different story. He did not have the results in college to be a top 10 pick, let alone #6.
You can't just ignore the market value of something because you "fall in love" with it in business. Having a sense of it and prioritizing that over who you've fallen in love with is an important part of allocating assets efficiently
I didn't know there was a Mara/Tisch feud.
It is the problem with the structure they have. It works under a consensus/collaboration model.
Ernie probably was the last person to have a pretty strong say in things but even he had constraints I think. I thought he wanted to move on from Fassel sooner. There were rumblings he wanted TC out.
Don't entirely agree. If you believe,like me, that Mara really wanted to run it back with Eli, I could easily see him signing for SB. Of course, Gettleman selected a RB - CMC - with a lottery pick in his last year in Carolina. So that says something...
But it seems EVERYONE wanted Eli 2.0 and Jones had all the connections.
The man absolutely reeks of "I know better than anyone else" so this is not a difficult connection to make
Now many of you are here to throw dirt on the grave of the GM who did exactly what the vast majority of you wanted done.
Gettlemen did a piss poor job and deserves to be put out to pasture, but the victory laps, crowing, and "these moves were all stupid" statements here are unseemly.
this is bullshit. Plenty of people were killing these moves before, during, and after they were made. And even if your silly statement were true, who cares? There's people here who are STILL defending DG.
He felt overlooked when they went with Reese as GM in 2007.
He came in the door in 2018 full of piss and vinegar and carrying a giant axe to grind coming off his Carolina dismissal.
He seemed to take almost personal joy in torching the roster and making sure everyone on it was a player he signed or drafted.
He approached this job with no small amount of "look at me".
You don't have to suspend disbelief much to think he was making the final call on these picks and steering it as he wanted. That is the privilege of being GM, but when you do this job with arrogance, that's how you get into a situation where you disregard what should be your scouting department.
Sounds like DG had a "my way or the highway" approach, at least regarding those picks. But all that matters is that those decisions, like almost all the rest he made, were completely wrong. He should be fired.
He felt overlooked when they went with Reese as GM in 2007.
He came in the door in 2018 full of piss and vinegar and carrying a giant axe to grind coming off his Carolina dismissal.
He seemed to take almost personal joy in torching the roster and making sure everyone on it was a player he signed or drafted.
He approached this job with no small amount of "look at me".
You don't have to suspend disbelief much to think he was making the final call on these picks and steering it as he wanted. That is the privilege of being GM, but when you do this job with arrogance, that's how you get into a situation where you disregard what should be your scouting department.
+1.
Every stupid decision can be tracked back to the preservation of Eli Manning.
Changed GM's, HC's and the one constant remains. The Giants lose the physical battle on almost a weekly basis for about a decade and running.
The problem is a heck of a lot bigger than one person.
Every stupid decision can be tracked back to the preservation of Eli Manning.
This is absolutely true. And the funny thing is if they'd just stuck with Eli through 2019 they'd have been able to go after Herbert in 2020.
This is why the Barkley pick was so colossal in its stupidity. That was the moment to get the new quarterback: new GM, new head coach, new QB - the timing lined up perfectly.
At that point, you blow out Gettleman & Shurmur, now you are in search of GM+HC+QB all at the same time. Chances are you are in position to draft Herbert.
The Jones pick fucked up the entire timeline. It led to wasted years in 2020 & 2021.
A few of us saw this had disaster written all over it once the fake GM search was launched by Accorsi. And then we knew it was a disaster once Gettleman assumed the chair, started talking at press conferences, and the way he managed free agency and the draft in 2018.
You are correct sir!
I ran the numbers a little while ago and the year DG took over the Giants were tied for the best 2 year record of any of the new GMs that took over his year.
I'm not saying the Giants situation was easy. There were definitely some severely neglected areas, and lord knows the management situation is a total mess.
But I don't think Dave was pushed around very much and he got to turnover the whole roster. I don't think he ignored the scouts either, I'd bet they are all pals in there and that's part of the problem. I could definitely see some moves that Dave didn't have a strong opinion on getting the rubber stamp by him when one of the Mara's suggested it. I don't think he kept his job without kissing some Mara ass.
This is Dave's team but I bet I'd wager there is a lot of groupthink going on in that building.
But if your operating assumption is Manning has tread — then don’t cut everyone in/throughout 2018, let Shurmur get his footing, and invest again in 2019. Actually have a plan, let it play out, and don’t fold when things get tough.
In that scenario, you come out of 2019 with either Allen or Oliver, and another high pick in 2020.
You gave it your best shot, and it probably does work, so you reboot.
But if your operating assumption is Manning has tread — then don’t cut everyone in/throughout 2018, let Shurmur get his footing, and invest again in 2019. Actually have a plan, let it play out, and don’t fold when things get tough.
In that scenario, you come out of 2019 with either Allen or Oliver, and another high pick in 2020.
You gave it your best shot, and it probably does work, so you reboot.
Exactly what I said above. Give DG/Shurmur/Eli a 2 year window. If it doesn’t work, clear the deck after 2019 with new GM/HC/QB.
Seems the mistake was hiring him in the first place. I supported the hire as I thought he was a good candidate for a rebound after Cleveland and liked him breaking in a new QB.
Seems the mistake was hiring him in the first place. I supported the hire as I thought he was a good candidate for a rebound after Cleveland and liked him breaking in a new QB.
Shurmur apparently was big and banging the table on Josh Allen the year we took Barkley but liked Drew Lock more than Jones (so he would have missed either way, LOL). Was apparently a big influence in shying Giants away from Haskins.
Now many of you are here to throw dirt on the grave of the GM who did exactly what the vast majority of you wanted done.
Gettlemen did a piss poor job and deserves to be put out to pasture, but the victory laps, crowing, and "these moves were all stupid" statements here are unseemly.
Not how I remember those drafts at all. My recollection is that in 2018 there was a ton of support, and I mean a ton, for either Bradley Chubb or Quentin Nelson, probably just a bit more for Nelson. And most people, while believing that barkley would surely have an all pro career, simply did not like using the #2 pick on a RB, ANY RB, with the thinking that a decent RB could be taken later in the draft.
2019 I recall the most talked about player at 6 was LB Josh Allen who went a pick later (I believe it was the next pick at least - going off memory here) to Jacksonville. When Jones was the pick, there was a ton of remote throwing. Hell, I still have the texts on my phone...Jones has actually exceeded what I thought he was capable of if I go by the conversation I was having there:).
I think the same could apply to Gettleman in that he was seeing ghosts as he was making roster assumptions and player decisions in his building process. Just a total lack of clarity and foundation.
I remember seeing he liked Allen. I liked him a lot as I prefer elite arm talent but I had concerns with that plate he had and accuracy. I thought that year the QB interest was a farse. Tisch even had dinner with Rosen.
I think I remember that he liked Lock but never heard that part about more than Jones. I think he definitely was banging the table for a QB that year as it was his only way to salvage his tenure. Giants were not bringing in a stop gap.
Jones has been the same player his whole career. Didn’t do anything to impress in high school and was a zero star recruit. Didn’t do anything to impress at Duke. And it’s continued into the NFL.
Exactly what I said above. Give DG/Shurmur/Eli a 2 year window. If it doesn’t work, clear the deck after 2019 with new GM/HC/QB.
Also I’m not going to pretend I thought Barkley and Jones were a tragedy. I think if the Giants banked the 2018/2019 money they dumped into Manning, and invested into a young nucleus, things turn out better.
The biggest lie some fans told themselves is Manning was the only option in 2018.
But in the end, you have a scrambled team with no identity, musical chairs at coach, and no progress.
Every stupid decision can be tracked back to the preservation of Eli Manning.
So much of where we are is tied to GenoGate.
Just think about the pendulum swing in less than a month with Mara.
Mara basically co-sponsored the plan to sit Eli with Reese and McAdoo. I would argue Mara, correctly, was seeing what McAdoo was seeing - Eli was at this expiration date.
But then Mara got whipsawed by the public backlash to the Eli benching. So, he decided his penance was to pull a 180 and actually form a team that would allow Eli a chance at a third SB run. Enter Accorsi, Gettleman, and Shurman. All who just happened to share Mara's newfound view that Eli actually still had gas in the tank. And plenty of it.
I ran the numbers a little while ago and the year DG took over the Giants were tied for the best 2 year record of any of the new GMs that took over his year.
I'm not saying the Giants situation was easy. There were definitely some severely neglected areas, and lord knows the management situation is a total mess.
But I don't think Dave was pushed around very much and he got to turnover the whole roster. I don't think he ignored the scouts either, I'd bet they are all pals in there and that's part of the problem. I could definitely see some moves that Dave didn't have a strong opinion on getting the rubber stamp by him when one of the Mara's suggested it. I don't think he kept his job without kissing some Mara ass.
This is Dave's team but I bet I'd wager there is a lot of groupthink going on in that building.
Mara has never shied away from this. He is always talking about consensus and collaboration. For some time it worked fairly well. 1980-2012 the Giants are one of the more successful franchises. Certainly downtimes but a pretty long time of mostly competitive football. What has to be correctly analyzed is from around the 2011 time frame till present. For me it is fairly easy. They now lose the physical battle fairly regularly and it has never been corrected. You fix that you and at a minimum return to competitiveness. Something is very wrong in identifying talent in the draft.
I just know it won't be just a QB that fixes the underlying issues.
I just know it won't be just a QB that fixes the underlying issues.
A decade passed without drafting a single great Front 7 or O Line player. Almost seems hard to do. Multiple hall of famers passed up.
Parcells in NE; one of his very first high first round picks is McGinest. In Dallas he select Ware.
BB has talked about the Giants linebackers on several shows done on him to his NE players. He still loves his linebackers in NE to this day.
We are fours years into a 3-4 and we are building "back to front" with secondary players galore.
There were a number of posters here who voiced opinions on a spectrum from:
Manning’s going on a revenge tour to
the Giants owe Manning a chance to go out on his own terms to
Manning deserves to play as long as he wants
That fan sentiment and media sentiment is a big part of how we get to today.
There were a number of posters here who voiced opinions on a spectrum from:
Manning’s going on a revenge tour to
the Giants owe Manning a chance to go out on his own terms to
Manning deserves to play as long as he wants
That fan sentiment and media sentiment is a big part of how we get to today.
1000%. If fans saw the forest for the trees and reacted rationally to the Eli benching we’d be in a much better place right now. Maybe we have Josh Allen or Lamar. They scared Mara, and in turn fucked the franchise.
The issue was the roster was not even close to contemplating it. The quick tear down during the year showed the reality to the situation imv.
The only letter writing campaign in history to ever make a difference - shocking, the devastation it sowed.
We are fours years into a 3-4 and we are building "back to front" with secondary players galore.
That's how you know DG was a fraud from the start. Zero attention paid to actually building a 3-4 defense. Drafted Dexter Lawrence and Lo Carter and spent a 7th round pick on Crowder and called it a day.
1000%. If fans saw the forest for the trees and reacted rationally to the Eli benching we’d be in a much better place right now. Maybe we have Josh Allen or Lamar. They scared Mara, and in turn fucked the franchise.
I find it no coincidence, when you take a stroll down memory lane on threads from that time, the contingent who was mercilessly pro-Manning was also the nastiest, and nearly all of them no longer post on BBI.
There were a number of posters here who voiced opinions on a spectrum from:
Manning’s going on a revenge tour to
the Giants owe Manning a chance to go out on his own terms to
Manning deserves to play as long as he wants
That fan sentiment and media sentiment is a big part of how we get to today.
Much of that language has carried over post-Eli, and has been an indicator of how rotten the culture is. We've often seen allusions to how someone (Gettleman & Jones stick out) deserves another year, or that the Giants should give someone another opportunity they may not have earned on merit.
In an ultracompetitive environment like the NFL where the elite are turning over every stone and are ultra-detail oriented, giving people opportunities on the basis of excuses and rationalizations is absolutely poisonous.
Jones hasn't done anything to earn a fan club. Nobody on the offensive line deserved to be handed a job or "expected" to be good. None of them earned anything. The Giants came into this job doing nothing to make any of their players earn position jobs.
Exactly. I ask myself this every year:
Are the Giants dead set on winning a championship — no matter what the cost, no matter what it takes, no matter whose feelings get hurt.
The last year I can really say that was 2016. I didn’t work out, but Reese did everything in his power to do it.
Are the Giants dead set on winning a championship — no matter what the cost, no matter what it takes, no matter whose feelings get hurt.
100% no. I have no doubt they want to win a SB, but on their terms - the Giants Way.
I would bet significant money that they think this drought is mostly bad luck, and not bad decisions.
And are the nastiest on any thread with a criticism of the Giants, at least the ones that are brave enough to stick around.
And are the nastiest on any thread with a criticism of the Giants, at least the ones that are brave enough to stick around.
There are three specific bozos who’ve either closed up shop or been banned, and the football discussions are x1000 better now.
I hope they never come back.
I'm back.
I hope they never come back.
I'm back.
Brett, try as you may, you’re way too cool to touch that kind of buttholeness.
Sorry brother.
Quote:That fan sentiment and media sentiment is a big part of how we get to today. //////
1000%. If fans saw the forest for the trees and reacted rationally to the Eli benching we’d be in a much better place right now. Maybe we have Josh Allen or Lamar. They scared Mara, and in turn fucked the franchise.////
I find it no coincidence, when you take a stroll down memory lane on threads from that time, the contingent who was mercilessly pro-Manning was also the nastiest, and nearly all of them no longer post on BBI.
Like the poster above who refers to 'they'. christian, I think your analysis has substantial merit and the Eli preservation at all costs is a huge factor in why the Giants have been doormats for five years. But to aver that the contingent who were pro-Manning was some minority of the most vocal and frequent BBI posters is not what I recall at all. My sense was and is that the 'THEY' represented easily the majority of BBI at the time. And the reason that I have such a clear sense of this was that I said to myself 'Finally' they are ready to move on but that sentiment was not widely shared. So, to hypothecate only some small minority of BBI was the they who facilitated the Mara 180 I don't think is true at all.
We have seen the enemy and the enemy is US. I do not say this about you in particular, at all; in fact I don't even remember your handle from back in those days. But just like opinion on the Barkley pick (Jones at 6 was very controversial from the get go: everyone figured it was going to be Allen the LB/edge), it's been in vogue for a year or two now to trash it. This doesn't change the dynamic of how the Giants have run the franchise into the ground, but that groundswell that Mara felt he had to tap into was not foreign to BBI.
Jones hasn't done anything to earn a fan club. Nobody on the offensive line deserved to be handed a job or "expected" to be good. None of them earned anything. The Giants came into this job doing nothing to make any of their players earn position jobs.
On the contrary, they penciled in as starters second year players drafted in the 3rd and 5th rds, among other things.
Link - ( New Window )
Classic FMIC, Dep and Britt in that thread. The three people who were wrong the most at every turn.
That's a greatest hits of a thread.
...
christian : 6/13/2018 9:30 am : link
This off-season is hopeful. Gettleman and Shurmur seem to have the latitude to make decisions and don't have the ghost of the last regime's success looking.
I'm solidly on the record saying I don't believe Manning has enough left in the tank to carry a bad team into contention. I'll be shocked and thrilled if the stars align the next few years.
But the best thing for this team and future in the immediate term is figuring out right now what Manning has left and making a direct decision to end it or build on it.
Seems finally there's a coach and GM with the wisdom and mandate to make a decision.
But yikes, was that christian character wrong about Gettleman and Shurmur!
The drafting of Barkley was a red herring. If he were serious about "hog mollies" he would've drafted Nelson.
Britt in VA : 6/13/2018 9:02 am : link
as any sort of reason why he was as good as, or superior to, Manning is laughable.
A sh-t team is a sh-t team. You could pick any number of guys back there and there would have been similar results.
It's not an indictment on Manning, it's an indictment on the roster and coaching.
Eli Manning is going to make a lot of you eat your words this upcoming season. I hope you come back to eat your gigantic plate of crow and not run and hide or backtrack on your very strong and definitive hot takes.
And Ill bet his version of “run the ball “ in his mantra much more aligns with a physical runner like Henry than a jitterbug like Barkley
Hilarious. That guy was a joke.
Eli Manning is going to make a lot of you eat your words this upcoming season. I hope you come back to eat your gigantic plate of crow and not run and hide or backtrack on your very strong and definitive hot takes.
The danger of grown ass men having a favorite football player = )
Link - ( New Window )
The issue was always the players around him. The longer he stayed the better they needed to be particularly on the OL. The more he needed to be a play action QB. 2011 led to very poor decisions thereafter magnified by Cruz and especially Nick’s injuries. The backlash Mara received was because smart fans recognized the causes.
The bigger issue is that fatal flaw has still not been corrected.
The danger of grown ass men having favorite coaches : )
It's like everyone deserved anger except the Giants who were really crapping the bed. That Eli thread, seeing the random PFF bashing that got tossed in there was a real lol.
The thread starter shows the problem. Mara should have been mad at 2-9. Mara talks about looking at the other QB’s. What he should have asked himself is why is my HOF QB even in this position to have to make this decision? He failed to recognize the deep systemic issues and weaseled out putting it on Eli via Reese/Ross who assembled that talented roster. at least in their eyes. Those two wanted a arena team not a hard nosed football team. Mara should be ashamed he didn’t stop it long before it got to that point.
That thread is a beauty. Lot of posters with a lot to say defending this organization have disappeared into the BBI Witness Protection Program.
I took a lot of heat in my posts there, which is fine, but the reporting since then has basically verified almost all of my positions.
I look forward to the return of my Fat friend in Charlotte to hear his latest view on DG after DG's fourth straight double digit losing season...
If you are out there my Fat friend, Merry Christmas!
Just lost his mind when it came to the Giants around 4-5 years ago. He didn't know what in the hell he was watching starting around then.
Now many of you are here to throw dirt on the grave of the GM who did exactly what the vast majority of you wanted done.
Gettlemen did a piss poor job and deserves to be put out to pasture, but the victory laps, crowing, and "these moves were all stupid" statements here are unseemly.
I'm proud to say my take on this has aged like fine wine.
Many felt the same.
Such resolute sentimentality became a crowbar lodged in the engine of this franchise.
The Giants could not move forward.
That sentimentality theme has certainly been explored here at BBI for quite a long time...
I guess the June 2018 timing of the thread was essentially a look back at the almost disaster of late 2017 (Eli benched) and looking forward to an Eli led 2018 season. Should be fun.
Once again, it would’ve paid off to value the boots on the ground.
One source remembers the team’s southeast scout, Marcus Cooper, detailing all of Baker’s issues in three separate pre-draft meetings. Every single time, for all to hear, Cooper said he didn’t know if this kid would ever realize he can’t just show up and rely on talent alone in the pros. During the season, Cooper would call Baker on FaceTime to ask if he was working out and doing what he was supposed to and, many times, Baker wouldn’t even answer his phone. Further, Baker’s position coach was blunt in noting the corner’s poor work ethic. When Cooper reached out to those running the workout facility where Baker trained ahead of the draft, they told him the corner wasn’t showing up.
Said this source: “Once (Cooper) was hearing that, he’s like, ‘I don’t know if this kid will ever get it. Because these are the trainers working with the top guys — and he’s blowing them off. I don’t know if this guy’s ever going to change.’
Seems like Resume Dave decided to ignore the good intel of our southeast scout who seemed pretty damn dialed in.
Yeah, but DG still had the final say. What I found odd was an offensive guru - Shurmur - being so adamant about a corner. That just doesn't add up as a compelling reason to take Baker. I'd want to hear what my DC, position coach and area scout think more than first time HC Shurmur.
“Not an outsider,” said one source familiar with the team’s inner-workings. “There will be no, ‘This guy is an independent thinker.’ There’s absolutely no way they’ll do that."
Per the bold...shocker.
I remember thinking to myself, man that bw guy takes a lot of heat. Might be easier for himself if he toned down the critiques lol. There used to be a larger and more rabid contingent defending anyone who dare question the Giants.
Feel like you were the real trailblazer in seeing the cracks in the leadership on the team, not just individual moves. People used to talk to you like you were some kook peddling conspiracies. I think that's the real sad thing about the Mara's they had so much goodwill even two years ago there was still more venom for anyone questioning the team than support. I used the word desecrating for the first time a few weeks ago and I really feel like that is what the Mara's are doing at this point. Hopefully they get their heads out of their asses soon, I'm not a fairweather fan, and I've watched lots of games for some real bad teams. But they are veering into Dolan territory where it's just like. How can I really care about this team if the owners don't?
We’re fucked
Actually when an accomplished sports reporter who has reported on baseball and football for upwards of 20 years asks you a legit question and you refer to her as "darling" that's textbook behavior of a sexist pig.
Holy shit man.
I thought the scout was fired for the Baker pick. With these type of articles you probably have some good stuff and some people protecting their ass or some other agenda.
The stuff about Mata being mad at Eli. Seems like classic
Ross who wanted a arena team.
Yep. It’s unprofessional at best. But he intended to be demeaning. The combination of arrogance and incompetence is impressive. And he’s supported and echoed by the higher ups. 19-42. Imagine running a business, having that record and your first impulse being to blame your consumers/the media? It’s baffling
I've still got a couple following me around on this board
It's incredible anyone still exists giving this team the benefit of the doubt.
It's probably the computer guys...
I notice that, and it’s weird.
I’ve never understood the motivation for attacking a fan for wanting the team to be better.
There are some earnest, optimistic fans on this site. I admire that, and appreciate a level headed perspective. That’s a fun debate.
But this site benefits from fewer members berating people who give honest assessments of the team.
At least the archives that Fmic didn’t intentionally alter...
riceneggs : 12/1/2019 7:58 pm : link
Jones was a decent QB in high school. He went to a private school. they basically played against all "ivy league" high schools (private Christian schools)
He went on to Duke and was an average QB in the trashy ACC
He's a below average NFL QB as of now.
I don't see how and why people think he'll be anything great or anything close to it.
He's an average QB that has the potential to be average
If he played for any other team, we'd call him an overrated bust. But he plays for the team we love, so yall somehow see greatness
That's an incredible post on 12/1/19. Incredible.
M.S. - The unspoken BBI narrative around Daniel Jones - ( New Window )
classic thread...
I don’t know if there was a more comical yet passionate set of posters to debate with than fmic, dep and Britt. This silly trio basically founded the Defenders of the Faith club, and would lose their minds at the slightest hint of any criticism to Eli, Getts or any anything contrary to the NYG cause.
And I am being nice when I say they lost their minds. Many of those hotly debated threads really ate away at them as they not only took on bad positions... they took them to new lows, and then would sometimes go vicious.
Talk about hijacking a thread, these little pitbulls would never let a negative Giant comment get thru without a shitstorm...
At least the archives that Fmic didn’t intentionally alter...
I spoke with this guy and he said our Fat friend and Britt got out and were last seen running towards One Giants Way...
As of right now the only thing you have actually proven you were correct about is regarding DG. Jones is our QB next year with a new GM evaluating him and the rest of this team
'This was my take on Jones right after the draft... I am standing by it!
https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=583148&show_all=1#14433532
RE: RE: RE: One of the take-aways from Mini Camp so far is the strength
.McL. : 5/5/2019 11:44 pm : link
<cut>
Strahan, I have a different opionion on all 3 of those plays.
When I evaluatd Jones, I saw two weaknesses not mentioned by the OP. But the weaknesses are somewhat related.
1. Seeing the field, maybe call this spacial judgement. He has difficulty judging when a defender has angle on his throw. He doesn't seem to be able to figure out where a defender will be by the time his throw arrives. He fails to realize that a defender in position to drive on a ball can accelerate wuickly and be there to break it up or intercept it. He has a lot of bad throws like this. Sometimes this leads to poor ball placement. I remember a short throw to his TE being covered by a LB in a zone coverage. The corner saw the throw and started driving on the ball from the outside. If Jones had judged it correctly he would have thrown away from the corner who would arrive first since the LB had to change direction. The ball should have been shaded inside instead of outside. The TE dropped it because he heard the footsteps, and he did get clobbered.
2. Decision making, I say this is somewhat related to the first, because I think his bad decisions come from not seeing the field well. But he has a tendency to only view the coverage in terms of the primary defender. He fails to take into account a 2nd defender who might be providing help. Espcially in bracketed coverage, over under, or right left brackets. He will still throw into the double coverage.
Your examples:
1. He hesitates on the throw, he stutter hops 4 times before releasing, and he doesn't calculate that during his hesitation the CB is now driving on the ball and he is lucky it wasn't a pick 6. He didn't realize the CB would get there in time. 1 stutter hop to reset his fett would have been ok and probably meant a completion. I have no idea why he hesitated. A bad mental process all around.
2. Again, totally miscalculates that the safety is already driving on that ball before he even winds up. A better throw would have been to go over the top leading downfield and to the outside. Bad decision on the type and placement of the throw.
3. This is the 2nd weakness, misreading the zone and not taking into consideration the bracketing (over under in this case). He also hesitates and stutter hops a few times. Just abysmal decision making the throw to that guy. He needs to go to the next guy in his progression.