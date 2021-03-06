The Autopsy Part II: Bad turn to worse

Are Banks and Papa criticizing him too saying the fans, I mean, this writer doesn't know what he's talking about? So disappointed in both of them.
Did they really do that? Asinine if true. The Giants have become one of the biggest jokes in all of sports. Papa and Banks should be better than that. Ty Dunne is a very good writer who has good sources. He went out on his own after the layoffs at Bleacher Report last summer. I had dinner with him and conor out in Green Bay the night before the playoff game in january 2012. Ty was covering the packers at the time
said something to the effect that fans who don't know what they're talking about and how a football operation works shouldn't be criticizing the owners and that it hurts their feelings. That is a complete paraphrase. He said it on the Bleav podcast episode that followed the one that Banks dropped the F bombs about figuring it out.
I'm never going to get mad at Carl Banks no matter what he says and Papa was the one who was carrying the Mara water. I understand Carl's a former player and that he still works for the Mara's and that he makes his living in part because he's an ambassador for the Giants and an announcer. I'm resigned to the fact he's going to say things to try to protect the organization and back track when his emotions get the best of him.
Carl Banks is golden. He is untouchable. He's an icon and a legend for those of us who sat in Yankee Stadium and the Yale Bowl before Giants Stadium. Drop in the DVD of Super Bowl XXI sit back and enjoy what elite OLB play at the highest level looks like. There was a time when the Giants never had to worry about the other teams TE. Carl Banks was a one man TE eraser. He played with the greatest defensive player in NFL history and that kept him out of the HOF. But he's one of the very greatest Giants of all time and I never forget that.
Papa is another story. I'm not a fan. I'll leave it at that.
to read, assuming that it's all true. Tried for years to rationalise the rationale behind everything but it's just straight-up dysfunction and making the wrong decision over and over again.
You can only hope this media frenzy embarrasses them to the point of relinquishing control to someone even slightly better and listens to the scouts. If Abrahams is promoted or anyone else already in the organization, it's a lost cause. You can pretty much put the Giants in the same category of the Lions and Jets as completely hopeless and 2011 may be the last Super Bowl appearance we'll ever witness. I don't think even feel like that's hyperbole at this moment.
RE: It wasn't about the article. it was before it was published Papa said
nice post about Carl Banks arniefez
When faced with media criticism the Giants generally
Exactly. Judge sold himself but the sales pitch has not been matched by the product given. The Giants need to change it all- and they can say the coaching change is being done so the new GM and Coach can work together. I fear Judge has convinced people above him, above DG that he should have the "ability to buy the groceries" and he just needs a contracts guy to do that dirty work. Judge is a joke so far and honestly I have soured on him completely. His arrogance is matched only by his poor performance.. admit your mist Mara, hire a GM (I am ok with a number of choices) and let that GM get the coach they want.
Exactly. Judge sold himself but the sales pitch has not been matched by the product given. The Giants need to change it all- and they can say the coaching change is being done so the new GM and Coach can work together. I fear Judge has convinced people above him, above DG that he should have the "ability to buy the groceries" and he just needs a contracts guy to do that dirty work. Judge is a joke so far and honestly I have soured on him completely. His arrogance is matched only by his poor performance.. admit your mist Mara, hire a GM (I am ok with a number of choices) and let that GM get the coach they want.
Dunno how a 4-10 coach can demand a promotion to coach/GM.
The problems with DeAndre Baker were well known to the Giants scouts.
BBI has been pointing to family over involvement as a problem but another issue is DG being too accommodating to the coach’s wishes. All the signings for Bettcher, a case in point, and they were awful.
Pettit’s misevaluation of Barkley isn’t a good look at
As far as being an A-Hole, I don't know about the general manager position, but I do know that from a head coaching perspective...two of the most legendary Giants superbowl winning coaches were complete A-Holes during at least some section of their career. Tom Coughlin's behavior during his first couple of years as head coach was just embarrassing...enough that ownership had to have a sit down with him before he got it straight. Bill Parcells? Just listen to Phil Simms and Carl Banks talk about him. Both great coaches and we were lucky to have them, but if not being an A-Hole was important to success as a leader for the Giants, they would have both failed miserably.
For the draft: I watch the drafts and wanted the Giants to make different choices with the Jones and Barkley picks, but I'm pretty sure if they had passed on Barkley and he then went on to huge success somewhere else, there'd be a lot of moaning over that choice as well.
Barkley was considered a game breaker, and nearly every expert had him as a game changer going at the top of round 1. I hated the idea of taking ANY RB that high...but that's just my opinion. This was in no way any kind of reach.
As far as Jones, I agree he was picked sooner in the first round than he should have been, but he was also widely considered a top five prospect and a first round talent.
If his pedestrian college performance is a gripe: For comparison points, consider the college careers of Phil Simms, Jeff Hostetler, Tom Brady, Eli Manning. None of them were super spectacular by NFL standards...and yet.
Do I wish the Giants would have traded both picks down, gotten more picks instead and drafted along both lines first and foremost? Yes, but I want that every year...
The Giants have missed big in some spots, but their recent drafts have been graded high by most experts and, while I would have made different choices in some key spots, not sure they've been as out of left field as the author would suggest.
Easy to hate when we're seeing year after year of bad offense...but I'm not sure the behaviors the author describes are much more than 20 hindsight and sour grapes from someone on the outside looking in through the lens of losing season after losing season.
I don't give the GM a pass by any stretch. To me, his number one stupid move was Nate Solder. It has committed a ton of team cap space year after year to a guy who couldn't block a doorway for more than 1.97 seconds (that is Tom Brady's average release time, and is largely why he makes every offensive lineman look really really good).
Just my stream of consciousness on the topic of the GM...and worth every penny you paid for it.
I can't help but think we drafted DJ because he looked like Eli & Cutliffe connection. Oy vey.
Eli is John Mara's prodigal son. Drafting Jones was another prime example of the "Giants way" because they thought they this set them up similarly to Eli because of those connections to Cutcliffe.
I still wonder how Jones would be production wise if Pat Shurmur just ended up being his offensive coordinator. Shurmur was never HC material, which is why I never wanted him as HC. But, he knew how to design plays and call a game that suited Jones strengths. Jones had some monster games under Pat Shurmur.
RE: At least one of my thoughts was apparently true
It did not work out and as shown the coaches have had a big impact to some of the draft selections and FA's added.
The focus should now shift to Judge. I think the Galloday and Toney additions should be a major red flag as well as the "build from the back" defense strategy employed by Judge.
Perhaps one day the Giants will return to the real "Giants Way" still being used with great success in NE. I think Judge is following the Alabama process which differs because of a couple factors Saban had to contend with. Even in that case it is not being followed correctly.
Such an arrogant prick. Thinks he's the smartest guy in the room and doesn't care what other people think.
Say what you will about Coughlin but that is a coach who realized he needed to change and he did before the 2007 season. Maybe Judge can change (even though I'm not optimistic) DG has been the same idiot throughout.
I'm not thrilled about the likelihood that the GM search isn't much of a search at all, but in the scenario where Abrams gets promoted at least he won't be a windbag of stupid stories and he might actually solicit ideas from other people.
Shurmur's always had a tendency to make his QBs look better and offenses productive. He's good at play design and honing that to his talent level. He had some terrible QBs in Cleveland and even Philly towards end of Reid's tenure and still put points on board, problem is that the style also produces tons of turnovers as it gets a little complex with some of the passing routes and tendency to limit the protection scheme.
I've talked about this before. A-holes are a dying breed in lots of professions dominated by A-holes in the past. There is this crazy thing going on where there are work choices where some of the places you have to work for A-holes and other places you don't. And crazily enough many people are preferring the places where you don't have to work for A-holes. TC was famous for toning down his style a bit when he came to the Giants. And there are some places that have longstanding traditions like New England where people have already bought into a culture there and people go there to win and to understand that it is going to be a tough go. But everyone else it bought in 100% when you get there.
DG, Judge, whoever. Did nothing to earn the respect of the people around them in order to be able to get away with that kind of stuff. DG is hated by fans and Judge now too for those exact reasons. If that arrogance is bothersome to us in small doses how do you think the players feel about being talked down to by people that have been so bad at their jobs?
Bradley Chubb was the alternative to Barkley at #2, never Darnold.
I know people talk about Nelson, but the Giants needed and still need a pass-rusher. If Reese is there, the pick is Chubb.
So Gettleman of the hog mollies and winning up front passes two years in a row on a pass rusher for two skill guys who may not see second contracts.
According to the article, Chubb and Barkley were a dead heat in the player ratings on the Jints Central big board the day before the draft. But on draft day the board mysteriously changed and SB was moved up.
hold on a second. you mean to tell me re:baker that the HC was the only one pushing for this guy, that the rest of the scouts and GM were against it and knew there were personality red flags, and the team decided to TRADE UP for this guy and then publicly deny afterwards that there were any red flags? that seems like a bit of a stretch
Bradley Chubb was the alternative to Barkley at #2, never Darnold.
I know people talk about Nelson, but the Giants needed and still need a pass-rusher. If Reese is there, the pick is Chubb.
So Gettleman of the hog mollies and winning up front passes two years in a row on a pass rusher for two skill guys who may not see second contracts.
According to the article, Chubb and Barkley were a dead heat in the player ratings on the Jints Central big board the day before the draft. But on draft day the board mysteriously changed and SB was moved up.
The question is...did Gettleman do it or did God?
The computer guys added jersey sales to the algo at the final hour and Barkley took it by a nose
has been a complete bust and terrible signing. But some of this is revisionist. The Patriots wanted him back and offered him a big contract. The Giants and others just offered more.
As with everything, the devil is in the details. For the Patriots, per game roster bonuses and incentives are fixtures in their standard contracts, so it's likely there was a significant difference in the guaranteed money.
There's ZERO chance they were guaranteeing Solder anywhere near the $34.8 million the Giants did.
I agree completely with your perspective on changes in the workplace, and am glad TC toned it down in time to turn it around here.
I haven’t heard reports of Judge creating a toxic work environment. Have there been any reports along those lines?
Another example of willful blindness by some Giants fans. As if all GM's post a draft board and throw darts to figure out who to pick. FACT: the Giants are 19-43 since Gettleman took over. FACT: Despite using 4 1st round picks on offensive players in 4 years, DG offenses have ranked 16th, 18th, 31st and 30th in points.
Another example of willful blindness by some Giants fans. As if all GM's post a draft board and throw darts to figure out who to pick. FACT: the Giants are 19-43 since Gettleman took over. FACT: Despite using 4 1st round picks on offensive players in 4 years, DG offenses have ranked 16th, 18th, 31st and 30th in points.
hold on a second. you mean to tell me re:baker that the HC was the only one pushing for this guy, that the rest of the scouts and GM were against it and knew there were personality red flags, and the team decided to TRADE UP for this guy and then publicly deny afterwards that there were any red flags? that seems like a bit of a stretch
Next we'll hear that Gettleman was begging Shurmur not to force him to draft Baker, to which Shurmur responded simply by laughing diabolically while twirling his mustache.
I was thinking this morning that I hoped he'd get radio time. Ranaan and Cimini were on the morning show to talk about their piece
Are Banks and Papa criticizing him too saying the fans, I mean, this writer doesn't know what he's talking about? So disappointed in both of them.
incredible how he has flip flopped his stance. You would think he was running for Office
And the Senior Bowl. The article mentions that.
This guy took a freaking RB 2nd overall and whiffed on a top 10 QB. How he, along with anyone else involved in these shit decisions, are still employed is mindboggling
Some of these decision makers have the right last name.
So word is getting out. Good news.
Are Banks and Papa criticizing him too saying the fans, I mean, this writer doesn't know what he's talking about? So disappointed in both of them.
Did they really do that? Asinine if true. The Giants have become one of the biggest jokes in all of sports. Papa and Banks should be better than that. Ty Dunne is a very good writer who has good sources. He went out on his own after the layoffs at Bleacher Report last summer. I had dinner with him and conor out in Green Bay the night before the playoff game in january 2012. Ty was covering the packers at the time
You can only hope this media frenzy embarrasses them to the point of relinquishing control to someone even slightly better and listens to the scouts. If Abrahams is promoted or anyone else already in the organization, it's a lost cause. You can pretty much put the Giants in the same category of the Lions and Jets as completely hopeless and 2011 may be the last Super Bowl appearance we'll ever witness. I don't think even feel like that's hyperbole at this moment.
nice post about Carl Banks arniefez
John Mara presents as affable and kind and self-deprecating, he he comes off to me as a man who detests being questioned and is too meek to express it openly.
To me, it pays for itself just having access to this article... ;)
Someone got to Banks. Hes backed wayyyy off since the figure it the fuck out thing. Last time I heard him he was basically spouting propaganda.
incredible how he has flip flopped his stance. You would think he was running for Office
Just did a quick listen of this week’s episode
The culprits:
The people calling the plays
The medical/training staff
The players
No mention of the architect of the Titanic or the head coach. But hey - they didn’t quit on the coach so that’s huge
Exactly. Judge sold himself but the sales pitch has not been matched by the product given. The Giants need to change it all- and they can say the coaching change is being done so the new GM and Coach can work together. I fear Judge has convinced people above him, above DG that he should have the "ability to buy the groceries" and he just needs a contracts guy to do that dirty work. Judge is a joke so far and honestly I have soured on him completely. His arrogance is matched only by his poor performance.. admit your mist Mara, hire a GM (I am ok with a number of choices) and let that GM get the coach they want.
What are we doing as a football team?
Exactly. Judge sold himself but the sales pitch has not been matched by the product given. The Giants need to change it all- and they can say the coaching change is being done so the new GM and Coach can work together. I fear Judge has convinced people above him, above DG that he should have the "ability to buy the groceries" and he just needs a contracts guy to do that dirty work. Judge is a joke so far and honestly I have soured on him completely. His arrogance is matched only by his poor performance.. admit your mist Mara, hire a GM (I am ok with a number of choices) and let that GM get the coach they want.
Dunno how a 4-10 coach can demand a promotion to coach/GM.
Look it is obvious it's not working with DG in the driver's seat and it is apparent he's done after this season. Let's get someone new and move past the rumors and I heard bullshit
Look it is obvious it's not working with DG in the driver's seat and it is apparent he's done after this season. Let's get someone new and move past the rumors and I heard bullshit
It took you long enough...
:- )
Have a nice holidays Googs
Have a nice holidays Googs
I'm not a pilot, but if I see a plane flying into a mountain at 500 MPH I know that plane is fucked.
This team was fucked in 2018, and it was obvious then.
I am the type to give the benefit of the doubt regarding stuff I have no expertise in. After this season it's apparent he needs to go.
Have a nice holidays Googs
I'm not a pilot, but if I see a plane flying into a mountain at 500 MPH I know that plane is fucked.
This team was fucked in 2018, and it was obvious then.
And that's the truth Ruth!
Sal Licata, yesterday at around 1:30pm. Should be able to play it on the Audacy app.
BBI has been pointing to family over involvement as a problem but another issue is DG being too accommodating to the coach’s wishes. All the signings for Bettcher, a case in point, and they were awful.
I know people talk about Nelson, but the Giants needed and still need a pass-rusher. If Reese is there, the pick is Chubb.
So Gettleman of the hog mollies and winning up front passes two years in a row on a pass rusher for two skill guys who may not see second contracts.
Agreed. DG was always going with Barkley if Browns didn’t take him first, then Bradley Chubb if they did.
He took a few calls to move but since he was locked in on Barkley he really wasn’t listening...and that was one of his many flaws and misses.
The focus should now shift to Judge. I think the Galloday and Toney additions should be a major red flag as well as the "build from the back" defense strategy employed by Judge.
Perhaps one day the Giants will return to the real "Giants Way" still being used with great success in NE. I think Judge is following the Alabama process which differs because of a couple factors Saban had to contend with. Even in that case it is not being followed correctly.
Say what you will about Coughlin but that is a coach who realized he needed to change and he did before the 2007 season. Maybe Judge can change (even though I'm not optimistic) DG has been the same idiot throughout.
I'm not thrilled about the likelihood that the GM search isn't much of a search at all, but in the scenario where Abrams gets promoted at least he won't be a windbag of stupid stories and he might actually solicit ideas from other people.
The question is...did Gettleman do it or did God?
hold on a second. you mean to tell me re:baker that the HC was the only one pushing for this guy, that the rest of the scouts and GM were against it and knew there were personality red flags, and the team decided to TRADE UP for this guy and then publicly deny afterwards that there were any red flags? that seems like a bit of a stretch
Yes, but the owners aren’t painted in a good light either. Especially Chris Mara.
the Baker thing infuriates me. "We need a corner"
JFC...I can't take it anymore.
Painfully obvious the Giants went into that draft ( and every draft under DG) with a preconceived agenda. A strict mantra of draft position first, player second.
Assholes. All of them.
Same shit different decade. The media has no problem dumping on the dead men walking. But they rarely if ever get out in front of anything and offer up any objective or informed takes.
But this article is so damning. Depressing to read honestly.
As with everything, the devil is in the details. For the Patriots, per game roster bonuses and incentives are fixtures in their standard contracts, so it's likely there was a significant difference in the guaranteed money.
There's ZERO chance they were guaranteeing Solder anywhere near the $34.8 million the Giants did.
I agree completely with your perspective on changes in the workplace, and am glad TC toned it down in time to turn it around here.
I haven’t heard reports of Judge creating a toxic work environment. Have there been any reports along those lines?
tl;dr.
Another example of willful blindness by some Giants fans. As if all GM's post a draft board and throw darts to figure out who to pick. FACT: the Giants are 19-43 since Gettleman took over. FACT: Despite using 4 1st round picks on offensive players in 4 years, DG offenses have ranked 16th, 18th, 31st and 30th in points.
How much more evidence do you need?
You bet they did.
He just needs more time!
hold on a second. you mean to tell me re:baker that the HC was the only one pushing for this guy, that the rest of the scouts and GM were against it and knew there were personality red flags, and the team decided to TRADE UP for this guy and then publicly deny afterwards that there were any red flags? that seems like a bit of a stretch
Next we'll hear that Gettleman was begging Shurmur not to force him to draft Baker, to which Shurmur responded simply by laughing diabolically while twirling his mustache.