Giants...0 Pro Bowlers  

I also wanted to add Corey Linsley as a free agent acquisition to the OL. He made it, too, for the LAC.
Interesting.
I wanted Robert Quinn in 2020. He's having a massive year getting sacks this year.
Interesting.
Oh, what we could have done with the ransom money we paid to LW.
One of my biggest pet peeevs as a fan.
You’re assuming these guys would have signed here.
I am indeed. We had glaring needs and these players would have filled those needs.
I'd like to think the right pitch with the right dollars to join a flagship franchise would have been very enticing.
My guess is not many FA’s view this as a flagship franchise anymore. The Lions are one of the original NFL teams as well. I don’t envision them enticing many players to sign on. The Giants will have to overpay to get any FA to play for this shitshow. Oh wait, we have no money to sign anyone anyway. Draft is the only option to enhance this team by default.
Quenton Nelson, Joel Bitonio, Rashawn Slater, Micah Parsons… many of these guys we were calling for come draft day… ah well.
For the umpteenth time: THIS! I’m sure dumbfuck DG is still trying to explain he knows what he is doing and none of these players are better than those he picked. Hey ownership, open your fucking eyes.
Tell me again why the Giants passed on him knowing that the Giants main need was Oline then Edge Rusher?! Instead they grab a little injury prone WR?! Hell you could of signed Jerry Rice and Randy Moss, and the offense would of still stalled! Why? Because no protection!! If I were the Owner of this team, I would fire Dave Gettleman today! Make a statement! Then I would fire myself for being an incompetent owner and hiring this guy! John Mara is a joke. Hmm, and they wonder why the Giants have been awful for so many years now?? Why the Cowboys have have had their way with the Giants 9 out 10 times?! Online maybe??? Passing on Micah Parsons?? They have out-drafted the Giants and it shows. From the top to the bottom, this Org is a bunch of crap..
I also wanted to add Corey Linsley as a free agent acquisition to the OL. He made it, too, for the LAC.
Interesting.
I wanted Robert Quinn in 2020. He's having a massive year getting sacks this year.
Interesting.
Oh, what we could have done with the ransom money we paid to LW.
One of my biggest pet peeevs as a fan.
You’re assuming these guys would have signed here.
I am indeed. We had glaring needs and these players would have filled those needs.
I'd like to think the right pitch with the right dollars to join a flagship franchise would have been very enticing.
LOL! The “pitch” doesn’t mean shit - money talks. The only time they might consider less money is to go to a team close to a title run. As as you have reminded us several thousand times, the entire organization sucks from top to bottom. Why the fuck would any FA care this is a “flagship” organization? flagship or not, they are nowhere near a title, so it would take a shitload of money to entice someone to come here.
And considering they don’t even know how to manage the cap, they can’t even fit many people anyway.
🤷🏻♂️
RE: Rashawn Slater is a Pro Bowler, lead vote getter...
Tell me again why the Giants passed on him knowing that the Giants main need was Oline then Edge Rusher?! Instead they grab a little injury prone WR?! Hell you could of signed Jerry Rice and Randy Moss, and the offense would of still stalled! Why? Because no protection!! If I were the Owner of this team, I would fire Dave Gettleman today! Make a statement! Then I would fire myself for being an incompetent owner and hiring this guy! John Mara is a joke. Hmm, and they wonder why the Giants have been awful for so many years now?? Why the Cowboys have have had their way with the Giants 9 out 10 times?! Online maybe??? Passing on Micah Parsons?? They have out-drafted the Giants and it shows. From the top to the bottom, this Org is a bunch of crap..
Toney was a terrible pick. You can already write his story - a guy who will be on the injury report week in and week out, with no second contract offered. A complete and absolute waste.
and to think that the NYG scouting dept rated AVT higher than Slater. What a freaking joke!!!
That's why I have no confidence in this current group picking the best players with our 2 picks in the top 10 in the 2022 draft.
They will most certainly fuck it up!!!
Tell me again why the Giants passed on him knowing that the Giants main need was Oline then Edge Rusher?! Instead they grab a little injury prone WR?! Hell you could of signed Jerry Rice and Randy Moss, and the offense would of still stalled! Why? Because no protection!! If I were the Owner of this team, I would fire Dave Gettleman today! Make a statement! Then I would fire myself for being an incompetent owner and hiring this guy! John Mara is a joke. Hmm, and they wonder why the Giants have been awful for so many years now?? Why the Cowboys have have had their way with the Giants 9 out 10 times?! Online maybe??? Passing on Micah Parsons?? They have out-drafted the Giants and it shows. From the top to the bottom, this Org is a bunch of crap..
Toney was a terrible pick. You can already write his story - a guy who will be on the injury report week in and week out, with no second contract offered. A complete and absolute waste.
but the record may have been worse with him instead of Toney, they probably lose to New Orleans. Teams need playmakers too. Toney certainly looks the part. Hopefully he can stay healthy next year. Let's see who the new GM gets with that Bears pick also.
Chase made the Pro Bowl, and almost all the pundits said they were crazy to pass over Sewell. Playmakers on offense are essential.
This team still needs a good GM, head coach and QB. The first step is the GM.
but the record may have been worse with him instead of Toney, they probably lose to New Orleans. Teams need playmakers too. Toney certainly looks the part. Hopefully he can stay healthy next year. Let's see who the new GM gets with that Bears pick also.
Chase made the Pro Bowl, and almost all the pundits said they were crazy to pass over Sewell. Playmakers on offense are essential.
This team still needs a good GM, head coach and QB. The first step is the GM.
Sure, try making plays without blocking.
Seeing that DG and JM did not make the GM and Owner pro bowls
But people using the Pro Bowl to rate our 2021 draft is kind of silly. Our 2021 draft had Toney Jury still out due to injuries) and a 2022 draft pick. If that pick turns out to be a good player you got Toney and that good player. Obviously the Jury is still out. Look at some of our all time great players, they took a few years to develop. Maybe this year we snag a guy as good or better than Parsons and or Slater, who knows.
Thinking FAs will come here is a joke too. Just because a guy is a FA and we didnt get him doesnt mean we had a chance in the 1st place. Kenny Goliday is a good example, many people wanted him and I think we signed him to a fair deal at the time but it hasnt worked. So now its the worst FA signing.
But people using the Pro Bowl to rate our 2021 draft is kind of silly. Our 2021 draft had Toney Jury still out due to injuries) and a 2022 draft pick. If that pick turns out to be a good player you got Toney and that good player. Obviously the Jury is still out. Look at some of our all time great players, they took a few years to develop. Maybe this year we snag a guy as good or better than Parsons and or Slater, who knows.
Thinking FAs will come here is a joke too. Just because a guy is a FA and we didnt get him doesnt mean we had a chance in the 1st place. Kenny Goliday is a good example, many people wanted him and I think we signed him to a fair deal at the time but it hasnt worked. So now its the worst FA signing.
Lol. Sorry this mystery player could be anything, maybe even someone as good as Parsons/Slater rationale reminds me of Peter Griffin on Family Guy.
“A boat’s a boat. But a mystery box could be anything. It could even be a boat!”
Tell me again why the Giants passed on him knowing that the Giants main need was Oline then Edge Rusher?! Instead they grab a little injury prone WR?! Hell you could of signed Jerry Rice and Randy Moss, and the offense would of still stalled! Why? Because no protection!! If I were the Owner of this team, I would fire Dave Gettleman today! Make a statement! Then I would fire myself for being an incompetent owner and hiring this guy! John Mara is a joke. Hmm, and they wonder why the Giants have been awful for so many years now?? Why the Cowboys have have had their way with the Giants 9 out 10 times?! Online maybe??? Passing on Micah Parsons?? They have out-drafted the Giants and it shows. From the top to the bottom, this Org is a bunch of crap..
Of all the things we could have done in the Getty drafts this may be the most glaring failure. We needed a tackle and Slater was as can’t miss as you’ll find. And, he plays every position on the line. He had no character issues. He was BPA. He was position of value. He was a position of urgent need. He was as clean a pick as I’ve ever seen. I’m not even a draft or college football guy and I was calling for Slater.
Such a fucking whiff. For a gadget player with off field question marks. Fucking horrible. Seriously wonder if this is the dumbest thing Getty has left undone. And that’s really saying something because the guys has been monumentally stupid. Fucking total buffoon! So pathetic.
Isn't a gadget player. That's such a ridiculous notion.
He's a starter in this league if he can stay healthy.
What’s ridiculous? Where did he take his snaps in college? What were his scouting reports? Anyway, “gadget player” is not a pejorative and it doesn’t mean he won’t be a starter (if healthy).
Regardless, my point remains, the Giants didn’t need a player like Toney anywhere near as much as they needed a player like Slater. Toney was taken with the hope that he would make the Giants QB1 salvageable. Toney is Getty chasing his many other failures with more failure. And that stands even if Toney turns into a great player.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Did Toney make it?
—Debaser
Interesting.
I wanted Robert Quinn in 2020. He's having a massive year getting sacks this year.
Interesting.
Oh, what we could have done with the ransom money we paid to LW.
Who do you think will get the interview to satisfy the Rooney Rule?
Interesting.
I wanted Robert Quinn in 2020. He's having a massive year getting sacks this year.
Interesting.
Oh, what we could have done with the ransom money we paid to LW.
One of my biggest pet peeevs as a fan.
You’re assuming these guys would have signed here.
Quote:
I also wanted to add Corey Linsley as a free agent acquisition to the OL. He made it, too, for the LAC.
Interesting.
I wanted Robert Quinn in 2020. He's having a massive year getting sacks this year.
Interesting.
Oh, what we could have done with the ransom money we paid to LW.
One of my biggest pet peeevs as a fan.
You’re assuming these guys would have signed here.
I am indeed. We had glaring needs and these players would have filled those needs.
I'd like to think the right pitch with the right dollars to join a flagship franchise would have been very enticing.
I don’t think Lindsey playing next to Hernandez would be good for him lol.
I think the allure playing for the Giants or any team in NY is overblown. Except for maybe the Yanks.
Quote:
In comment 15508253 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I also wanted to add Corey Linsley as a free agent acquisition to the OL. He made it, too, for the LAC.
Interesting.
I wanted Robert Quinn in 2020. He's having a massive year getting sacks this year.
Interesting.
Oh, what we could have done with the ransom money we paid to LW.
One of my biggest pet peeevs as a fan.
You’re assuming these guys would have signed here.
I am indeed. We had glaring needs and these players would have filled those needs.
I'd like to think the right pitch with the right dollars to join a flagship franchise would have been very enticing.
My guess is not many FA’s view this as a flagship franchise anymore. The Lions are one of the original NFL teams as well. I don’t envision them enticing many players to sign on. The Giants will have to overpay to get any FA to play for this shitshow. Oh wait, we have no money to sign anyone anyway. Draft is the only option to enhance this team by default.
For the umpteenth time: THIS! I’m sure dumbfuck DG is still trying to explain he knows what he is doing and none of these players are better than those he picked. Hey ownership, open your fucking eyes.
Again...
By-the-way, what's happened to all the voices that proclaimed Gettleman "the Smartest Man in the World" for trading down last April ?
Same ones, I think are one ready to throw him in a vat of hot oil.
The draft is not complicated - (1) Understand & prioritize your needs
(2) Survey the draft field and figure out if anyone is worthy of being picked high; if not DO NOT pick "pretenders" (like Justin Pugh or Ereck Flowers); that's the ONLY time you trade down
Quote:
I also wanted to add Corey Linsley as a free agent acquisition to the OL. He made it, too, for the LAC.
Interesting.
I wanted Robert Quinn in 2020. He's having a massive year getting sacks this year.
Interesting.
Oh, what we could have done with the ransom money we paid to LW.
One of my biggest pet peeevs as a fan.
You’re assuming these guys would have signed here.
bw is too busy trying to pat himself on back to be presented with facts.
🤷🏻♂️
Quote:
In comment 15508253 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I also wanted to add Corey Linsley as a free agent acquisition to the OL. He made it, too, for the LAC.
Interesting.
I wanted Robert Quinn in 2020. He's having a massive year getting sacks this year.
Interesting.
Oh, what we could have done with the ransom money we paid to LW.
One of my biggest pet peeevs as a fan.
You’re assuming these guys would have signed here.
I am indeed. We had glaring needs and these players would have filled those needs.
I'd like to think the right pitch with the right dollars to join a flagship franchise would have been very enticing.
LOL! The “pitch” doesn’t mean shit - money talks. The only time they might consider less money is to go to a team close to a title run. As as you have reminded us several thousand times, the entire organization sucks from top to bottom. Why the fuck would any FA care this is a “flagship” organization? flagship or not, they are nowhere near a title, so it would take a shitload of money to entice someone to come here.
And considering they don’t even know how to manage the cap, they can’t even fit many people anyway.
🤷🏻♂️
Toney was a terrible pick. You can already write his story - a guy who will be on the injury report week in and week out, with no second contract offered. A complete and absolute waste.
That's why I have no confidence in this current group picking the best players with our 2 picks in the top 10 in the 2022 draft.
They will most certainly fuck it up!!!
Aside from Gano and Thomas.
Andrew Thomas and Mckinney would hhave made it if they didn't miss at least 1/2 the season
Quote:
Tell me again why the Giants passed on him knowing that the Giants main need was Oline then Edge Rusher?! Instead they grab a little injury prone WR?! Hell you could of signed Jerry Rice and Randy Moss, and the offense would of still stalled! Why? Because no protection!! If I were the Owner of this team, I would fire Dave Gettleman today! Make a statement! Then I would fire myself for being an incompetent owner and hiring this guy! John Mara is a joke. Hmm, and they wonder why the Giants have been awful for so many years now?? Why the Cowboys have have had their way with the Giants 9 out 10 times?! Online maybe??? Passing on Micah Parsons?? They have out-drafted the Giants and it shows. From the top to the bottom, this Org is a bunch of crap..
Toney was a terrible pick. You can already write his story - a guy who will be on the injury report week in and week out, with no second contract offered. A complete and absolute waste.
this...
—Debaser
I think he was neck and neck with Aaron Rodgers in the fan vote…not sure how he missed out.
Chase made the Pro Bowl, and almost all the pundits said they were crazy to pass over Sewell. Playmakers on offense are essential.
This team still needs a good GM, head coach and QB. The first step is the GM.
Chase made the Pro Bowl, and almost all the pundits said they were crazy to pass over Sewell. Playmakers on offense are essential.
This team still needs a good GM, head coach and QB. The first step is the GM.
Sure, try making plays without blocking.
Well deserved!
With this glaring lack of talent, the team must have lots of cap room, right? Right?
I mean I thought so this summer but now he's gotten COVID twice. Seems like he's probably unvaccinated.
If it's true he was refused entrance to that, I'd bet it was more about his vaccination status than his other issues.
Thinking FAs will come here is a joke too. Just because a guy is a FA and we didnt get him doesnt mean we had a chance in the 1st place. Kenny Goliday is a good example, many people wanted him and I think we signed him to a fair deal at the time but it hasnt worked. So now its the worst FA signing.
Thinking FAs will come here is a joke too. Just because a guy is a FA and we didnt get him doesnt mean we had a chance in the 1st place. Kenny Goliday is a good example, many people wanted him and I think we signed him to a fair deal at the time but it hasnt worked. So now its the worst FA signing.
Lol. Sorry this mystery player could be anything, maybe even someone as good as Parsons/Slater rationale reminds me of Peter Griffin on Family Guy.
“A boat’s a boat. But a mystery box could be anything. It could even be a boat!”
Of all the things we could have done in the Getty drafts this may be the most glaring failure. We needed a tackle and Slater was as can’t miss as you’ll find. And, he plays every position on the line. He had no character issues. He was BPA. He was position of value. He was a position of urgent need. He was as clean a pick as I’ve ever seen. I’m not even a draft or college football guy and I was calling for Slater.
Such a fucking whiff. For a gadget player with off field question marks. Fucking horrible. Seriously wonder if this is the dumbest thing Getty has left undone. And that’s really saying something because the guys has been monumentally stupid. Fucking total buffoon! So pathetic.
He's a starter in this league if he can stay healthy.
He's a starter in this league if he can stay healthy.
What’s ridiculous? Where did he take his snaps in college? What were his scouting reports? Anyway, “gadget player” is not a pejorative and it doesn’t mean he won’t be a starter (if healthy).
Regardless, my point remains, the Giants didn’t need a player like Toney anywhere near as much as they needed a player like Slater. Toney was taken with the hope that he would make the Giants QB1 salvageable. Toney is Getty chasing his many other failures with more failure. And that stands even if Toney turns into a great player.