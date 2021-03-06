for display only
Giants...0 Pro Bowlers.

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/22/2021 8:22 pm
'I am shocked, SHOCKED to find that gambling is going on in here.'

'Your winnings sir.

'Oh, thank you very much.'
is this true?  
markky : 12/22/2021 8:23 pm : link
how the hell can that be?
Thomas and McKinney  
Breeze_94 : 12/22/2021 8:25 pm : link
We’re serving but the Giants suck so not surprising
Gano came close...  
BamaBlue : 12/22/2021 8:26 pm : link
he was second in voting to the Falcons, Younghoe Koo.
Rome wasn't built in a day dahlin'  
j_rud : 12/22/2021 8:29 pm : link
.
.  
Scooter185 : 12/22/2021 8:29 pm : link
ShockedPikachu.jpeg
Unbelievable  
Bill in UT : 12/22/2021 8:30 pm : link
I thought Engram was every bit as good as last year. Horrible slight for him
Herbert is going.  
Keaton028 : 12/22/2021 8:33 pm : link
Good thing the Giants didn’t wait around for that bum.
Herbert, Nick Chubb,  
Keaton028 : 12/22/2021 8:38 pm : link
Quenton Nelson, Joel Bitonio, Rashawn Slater, Micah Parsons… many of these guys we were calling for come draft day… ah well.
Add  
Keaton028 : 12/22/2021 8:40 pm : link
Aaron Donald there too
no Jets either  
bluepepper : 12/22/2021 8:41 pm : link
anti-NY bias rears it's ugly head.
Hmmmmm...  
bw in dc : 12/22/2021 8:41 pm : link
Slater made it.

Did Toney make it?
Ridiculous  
BigBlueShock : 12/22/2021 8:43 pm : link
I’m not sure how they missed Mike Glennon. Gotta be rigged.

—Debaser
BTW...  
bw in dc : 12/22/2021 8:45 pm : link
I also wanted to add Corey Linsley as a free agent acquisition to the OL. He made it, too, for the LAC.

Interesting.

I wanted Robert Quinn in 2020. He's having a massive year getting sacks this year.

Interesting.

Oh, what we could have done with the ransom money we paid to LW.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/22/2021 8:46 pm : link
I can't wait until Abrams is promoted!
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 12/22/2021 8:53 pm : link
In comment 15508256 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I can't wait until Abrams is promoted!


Who do you think will get the interview to satisfy the Rooney Rule?
Lamar Jackson making it over Josh Allen  
GNewGiants : 12/22/2021 9:02 pm : link
Is fucking criminal.

RE: BTW...  
GNewGiants : 12/22/2021 9:04 pm : link
In comment 15508253 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I also wanted to add Corey Linsley as a free agent acquisition to the OL. He made it, too, for the LAC.

Interesting.

I wanted Robert Quinn in 2020. He's having a massive year getting sacks this year.

Interesting.

Oh, what we could have done with the ransom money we paid to LW.


One of my biggest pet peeevs as a fan.

You’re assuming these guys would have signed here.
.  
j_rud : 12/22/2021 9:08 pm : link
RE: RE: BTW...  
bw in dc : 12/22/2021 9:09 pm : link
In comment 15508271 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15508253 bw in dc said:


Quote:


I also wanted to add Corey Linsley as a free agent acquisition to the OL. He made it, too, for the LAC.

Interesting.

I wanted Robert Quinn in 2020. He's having a massive year getting sacks this year.

Interesting.

Oh, what we could have done with the ransom money we paid to LW.



One of my biggest pet peeevs as a fan.

You’re assuming these guys would have signed here.


I am indeed. We had glaring needs and these players would have filled those needs.

I'd like to think the right pitch with the right dollars to join a flagship franchise would have been very enticing.
And you’re assuming  
GNewGiants : 12/22/2021 9:41 pm : link
They would have played as well on a shit team as well. I think Herbert made Lindsey better haha.

I don’t think Lindsey playing next to Hernandez would be good for him lol.

I think the allure playing for the Giants or any team in NY is overblown. Except for maybe the Yanks.
All kidding aside, Gano got screwed  
PatersonPlank : 12/22/2021 10:38 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: BTW...  
eric2425ny : 12/22/2021 10:40 pm : link
In comment 15508277 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15508271 GNewGiants said:


Quote:


In comment 15508253 bw in dc said:


Quote:


I also wanted to add Corey Linsley as a free agent acquisition to the OL. He made it, too, for the LAC.

Interesting.

I wanted Robert Quinn in 2020. He's having a massive year getting sacks this year.

Interesting.

Oh, what we could have done with the ransom money we paid to LW.



One of my biggest pet peeevs as a fan.

You’re assuming these guys would have signed here.



I am indeed. We had glaring needs and these players would have filled those needs.

I'd like to think the right pitch with the right dollars to join a flagship franchise would have been very enticing.


My guess is not many FA’s view this as a flagship franchise anymore. The Lions are one of the original NFL teams as well. I don’t envision them enticing many players to sign on. The Giants will have to overpay to get any FA to play for this shitshow. Oh wait, we have no money to sign anyone anyway. Draft is the only option to enhance this team by default.
The Giants may have a few  
eric2425ny : 12/22/2021 10:42 pm : link
Eclairs sitting at the top of the trash can this team is right now, but I don’t think the pro bowl committee has any George Costanza’s on the payroll to pick one up because it was “above the rim.”
RE: Herbert, Nick Chubb,  
Bernie : 12/22/2021 10:45 pm : link
In comment 15508241 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
Quenton Nelson, Joel Bitonio, Rashawn Slater, Micah Parsons… many of these guys we were calling for come draft day… ah well.


For the umpteenth time: THIS! I’m sure dumbfuck DG is still trying to explain he knows what he is doing and none of these players are better than those he picked. Hey ownership, open your fucking eyes.
Leonard Williams didn’t make it?  
Jimmy Googs : 12/22/2021 10:46 pm : link
Getting paid All Pro money and doesn’t makes the junior varsity award listing.

Again...
Daniel Jones didn't make it  
Go Terps : 12/22/2021 10:53 pm : link
?
Rashawn Slater is a Pro Bowler, lead vote getter...  
prdave73 : 12/22/2021 10:58 pm : link
Tell me again why the Giants passed on him knowing that the Giants main need was Oline then Edge Rusher?! Instead they grab a little injury prone WR?! Hell you could of signed Jerry Rice and Randy Moss, and the offense would of still stalled! Why? Because no protection!! If I were the Owner of this team, I would fire Dave Gettleman today! Make a statement! Then I would fire myself for being an incompetent owner and hiring this guy! John Mara is a joke. Hmm, and they wonder why the Giants have been awful for so many years now?? Why the Cowboys have have had their way with the Giants 9 out 10 times?! Online maybe??? Passing on Micah Parsons?? They have out-drafted the Giants and it shows. From the top to the bottom, this Org is a bunch of crap..
Oh, how the might have fallen !  
Manny in CA : 12/22/2021 11:22 pm : link

By-the-way, what's happened to all the voices that proclaimed Gettleman "the Smartest Man in the World" for trading down last April ?

Same ones, I think are one ready to throw him in a vat of hot oil.

The draft is not complicated - (1) Understand & prioritize your needs

(2) Survey the draft field and figure out if anyone is worthy of being picked high; if not DO NOT pick "pretenders" (like Justin Pugh or Ereck Flowers); that's the ONLY time you trade down
RE: RE: BTW...  
speedywheels : 12/22/2021 11:29 pm : link
In comment 15508271 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15508253 bw in dc said:


Quote:


I also wanted to add Corey Linsley as a free agent acquisition to the OL. He made it, too, for the LAC.

Interesting.

I wanted Robert Quinn in 2020. He's having a massive year getting sacks this year.

Interesting.

Oh, what we could have done with the ransom money we paid to LW.



One of my biggest pet peeevs as a fan.

You’re assuming these guys would have signed here.


bw is too busy trying to pat himself on back to be presented with facts.

🤷🏻‍♂️
RE: RE: RE: BTW...  
speedywheels : 12/22/2021 11:35 pm : link
In comment 15508277 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15508271 GNewGiants said:


Quote:


In comment 15508253 bw in dc said:


Quote:


I also wanted to add Corey Linsley as a free agent acquisition to the OL. He made it, too, for the LAC.

Interesting.

I wanted Robert Quinn in 2020. He's having a massive year getting sacks this year.

Interesting.

Oh, what we could have done with the ransom money we paid to LW.



One of my biggest pet peeevs as a fan.

You’re assuming these guys would have signed here.



I am indeed. We had glaring needs and these players would have filled those needs.

I'd like to think the right pitch with the right dollars to join a flagship franchise would have been very enticing.


LOL! The “pitch” doesn’t mean shit - money talks. The only time they might consider less money is to go to a team close to a title run. As as you have reminded us several thousand times, the entire organization sucks from top to bottom. Why the fuck would any FA care this is a “flagship” organization? flagship or not, they are nowhere near a title, so it would take a shitload of money to entice someone to come here.

And considering they don’t even know how to manage the cap, they can’t even fit many people anyway.

🤷🏻‍♂️
RE: Rashawn Slater is a Pro Bowler, lead vote getter...  
Silver Spoon : 12:52 am : link
In comment 15508352 prdave73 said:
Quote:
Tell me again why the Giants passed on him knowing that the Giants main need was Oline then Edge Rusher?! Instead they grab a little injury prone WR?! Hell you could of signed Jerry Rice and Randy Moss, and the offense would of still stalled! Why? Because no protection!! If I were the Owner of this team, I would fire Dave Gettleman today! Make a statement! Then I would fire myself for being an incompetent owner and hiring this guy! John Mara is a joke. Hmm, and they wonder why the Giants have been awful for so many years now?? Why the Cowboys have have had their way with the Giants 9 out 10 times?! Online maybe??? Passing on Micah Parsons?? They have out-drafted the Giants and it shows. From the top to the bottom, this Org is a bunch of crap..


Toney was a terrible pick. You can already write his story - a guy who will be on the injury report week in and week out, with no second contract offered. A complete and absolute waste.
I heard the other day  
Giant John : 3:53 am : link
Toney was refused entry at the entrance for “players only”?
Two  
Spider43 : 5:14 am : link
Of the past three years the Giants haven't had a Pro Bowler.
I banged the drum hard and loud last year for Slater in the draft  
Rick in Dallas : 5:25 am : link
and to think that the NYG scouting dept rated AVT higher than Slater. What a freaking joke!!!
That's why I have no confidence in this current group picking the best players with our 2 picks in the top 10 in the 2022 draft.
They will most certainly fuck it up!!!
Why is this shocking?  
section125 : 7:20 am : link
The first word is PRO. Have you seen a PRO in a Giants uniform this year?

Aside from Gano and Thomas.
RE: no Jets either  
nochance : 7:30 am : link
In comment 15508245 bluepepper said:
Quote:
anti-NY bias rears it's ugly head.



Andrew Thomas and Mckinney would hhave made it if they didn't miss at least 1/2 the season
RE: RE: Rashawn Slater is a Pro Bowler, lead vote getter...  
BigBlueJ : 7:33 am : link
In comment 15508384 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15508352 prdave73 said:


Quote:


Tell me again why the Giants passed on him knowing that the Giants main need was Oline then Edge Rusher?! Instead they grab a little injury prone WR?! Hell you could of signed Jerry Rice and Randy Moss, and the offense would of still stalled! Why? Because no protection!! If I were the Owner of this team, I would fire Dave Gettleman today! Make a statement! Then I would fire myself for being an incompetent owner and hiring this guy! John Mara is a joke. Hmm, and they wonder why the Giants have been awful for so many years now?? Why the Cowboys have have had their way with the Giants 9 out 10 times?! Online maybe??? Passing on Micah Parsons?? They have out-drafted the Giants and it shows. From the top to the bottom, this Org is a bunch of crap..



Toney was a terrible pick. You can already write his story - a guy who will be on the injury report week in and week out, with no second contract offered. A complete and absolute waste.


this...
the system works on occasion  
Victor in CT : 7:35 am : link
......
RE: Ridiculous  
The_Boss : 8:03 am : link
In comment 15508250 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
I’m not sure how they missed Mike Glennon. Gotta be rigged.

—Debaser


I think he was neck and neck with Aaron Rodgers in the fan vote…not sure how he missed out.
I think Slater would have been a good pick  
RollBlue : 8:17 am : link
but the record may have been worse with him instead of Toney, they probably lose to New Orleans. Teams need playmakers too. Toney certainly looks the part. Hopefully he can stay healthy next year. Let's see who the new GM gets with that Bears pick also.

Chase made the Pro Bowl, and almost all the pundits said they were crazy to pass over Sewell. Playmakers on offense are essential.

This team still needs a good GM, head coach and QB. The first step is the GM.
RE: I think Slater would have been a good pick  
Fast Eddie : 8:35 am : link
In comment 15508460 RollBlue said:
Quote:
but the record may have been worse with him instead of Toney, they probably lose to New Orleans. Teams need playmakers too. Toney certainly looks the part. Hopefully he can stay healthy next year. Let's see who the new GM gets with that Bears pick also.

Chase made the Pro Bowl, and almost all the pundits said they were crazy to pass over Sewell. Playmakers on offense are essential.

This team still needs a good GM, head coach and QB. The first step is the GM.


Sure, try making plays without blocking.
Seeing that DG and JM did not make the GM and Owner pro bowls  
Giants61 : 8:36 am : link
is telling as well. Although JM did post strong scores in the Nepotism detrement category
Giants...0 Pro Bowlers  
M.S. : 9:18 am : link

Well deserved!
Do the Pro Bowl voters know we Darqueze  
mikeinbloomfield : 9:39 am : link
Dennard? Rigged!

With this glaring lack of talent, the team must have lots of cap room, right? Right?
Williams should have gotten a look  
bc4life : 9:52 am : link
And, I'd be careful writing off players as busts before the end of season 1.
RE: I heard the other day  
NoGainDayne : 9:57 am : link
In comment 15508389 Giant John said:
Quote:
Toney was refused entry at the entrance for “players only”?


I mean I thought so this summer but now he's gotten COVID twice. Seems like he's probably unvaccinated.

If it's true he was refused entrance to that, I'd bet it was more about his vaccination status than his other issues.
Not surprising that we have no pro bowlers  
Rudy5757 : 10:09 am : link
But people using the Pro Bowl to rate our 2021 draft is kind of silly. Our 2021 draft had Toney Jury still out due to injuries) and a 2022 draft pick. If that pick turns out to be a good player you got Toney and that good player. Obviously the Jury is still out. Look at some of our all time great players, they took a few years to develop. Maybe this year we snag a guy as good or better than Parsons and or Slater, who knows.

Thinking FAs will come here is a joke too. Just because a guy is a FA and we didnt get him doesnt mean we had a chance in the 1st place. Kenny Goliday is a good example, many people wanted him and I think we signed him to a fair deal at the time but it hasnt worked. So now its the worst FA signing.

Well earned.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10:17 am : link
There are no pro bowlers on this team.
RE: Not surprising that we have no pro bowlers  
Keaton028 : 10:22 am : link
In comment 15508624 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
But people using the Pro Bowl to rate our 2021 draft is kind of silly. Our 2021 draft had Toney Jury still out due to injuries) and a 2022 draft pick. If that pick turns out to be a good player you got Toney and that good player. Obviously the Jury is still out. Look at some of our all time great players, they took a few years to develop. Maybe this year we snag a guy as good or better than Parsons and or Slater, who knows.

Thinking FAs will come here is a joke too. Just because a guy is a FA and we didnt get him doesnt mean we had a chance in the 1st place. Kenny Goliday is a good example, many people wanted him and I think we signed him to a fair deal at the time but it hasnt worked. So now its the worst FA signing.




Lol. Sorry this mystery player could be anything, maybe even someone as good as Parsons/Slater rationale reminds me of Peter Griffin on Family Guy.

“A boat’s a boat. But a mystery box could be anything. It could even be a boat!”
Giants saved money with no pro bowlers!!  
MartyNJ1969 : 10:27 am : link
Any contract with pro bowl clause did not get reached so we don’t have to redo any current contracts to pay the bonus !! Aqesome Job DG!!
RE: Rashawn Slater is a Pro Bowler, lead vote getter...  
trueblueinpw : 10:35 am : link
In comment 15508352 prdave73 said:
Quote:
Tell me again why the Giants passed on him knowing that the Giants main need was Oline then Edge Rusher?! Instead they grab a little injury prone WR?! Hell you could of signed Jerry Rice and Randy Moss, and the offense would of still stalled! Why? Because no protection!! If I were the Owner of this team, I would fire Dave Gettleman today! Make a statement! Then I would fire myself for being an incompetent owner and hiring this guy! John Mara is a joke. Hmm, and they wonder why the Giants have been awful for so many years now?? Why the Cowboys have have had their way with the Giants 9 out 10 times?! Online maybe??? Passing on Micah Parsons?? They have out-drafted the Giants and it shows. From the top to the bottom, this Org is a bunch of crap..


Of all the things we could have done in the Getty drafts this may be the most glaring failure. We needed a tackle and Slater was as can’t miss as you’ll find. And, he plays every position on the line. He had no character issues. He was BPA. He was position of value. He was a position of urgent need. He was as clean a pick as I’ve ever seen. I’m not even a draft or college football guy and I was calling for Slater.

Such a fucking whiff. For a gadget player with off field question marks. Fucking horrible. Seriously wonder if this is the dumbest thing Getty has left undone. And that’s really saying something because the guys has been monumentally stupid. Fucking total buffoon! So pathetic.
OG Giants  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:19 am : link
would never have picked Toney. WTF is going on?
Toney  
Toth029 : 11:26 am : link
Isn't a gadget player. That's such a ridiculous notion.

He's a starter in this league if he can stay healthy.
Fire…  
thrunthrublue : 12:45 pm : link
DG.
RE: Toney  
trueblueinpw : 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15508712 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Isn't a gadget player. That's such a ridiculous notion.

He's a starter in this league if he can stay healthy.


What’s ridiculous? Where did he take his snaps in college? What were his scouting reports? Anyway, “gadget player” is not a pejorative and it doesn’t mean he won’t be a starter (if healthy).

Regardless, my point remains, the Giants didn’t need a player like Toney anywhere near as much as they needed a player like Slater. Toney was taken with the hope that he would make the Giants QB1 salvageable. Toney is Getty chasing his many other failures with more failure. And that stands even if Toney turns into a great player.
