Excellent Giants Tidbits from Ian O'Connor on our Podcast

Pete44 : 12/23/2021 10:49 am
Yesterday, we had Ian O'Connor on our podcast and he gave out some really interesting Giants nuggets regarding about Russell Wilson, Gettleman replacement, Joe Judge, Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.

I figured I'd share as you guys might find it interesting. He is on the 1st 30 minutes, so don't have to listen to anything else beforehand.

Also, some Jets stuff as well.
Thank you for the heads up  
arniefez : 12/23/2021 10:52 am : link
will definitely listen. Sadly the Giants off seasons are much more interesting than their regular seasons.
Thanks I'll give it a listen.  
bceagle05 : 12/23/2021 10:56 am : link
I know people hate the media as a general rule, but Ian is one of the good ones.
RE: Thanks I'll give it a listen.  
djm : 12/23/2021 11:00 am : link
In comment 15508673 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
I know people hate the media as a general rule, but Ian is one of the good ones.


No doubt. Ian is great.
thanks  
djm : 12/23/2021 11:01 am : link
listening now
Only a few minutes in...  
EricJ : 12/23/2021 11:02 am : link
and Ian confirmed that before they hired Reese as the GM, John was ready to appoint Chris Mara as the GM. Steve Tisch said NO.

Once again.. to those people who think Chris Mara does nothing and spends his day at the track... think again.
yep  
djm : 12/23/2021 11:10 am : link
Ian also said the new GM will probably give Judge that 3rd year and then make a move if necessary.

I wouldn't have a problem with this as long as the new GM doesn't have a HC already in mind. I mean if the guy has a HC he loves and wants to hire, that HC likely won't be available this time next year. So, yeah...
Chris Mara  
Pete44 : 12/23/2021 11:10 am : link
Need Tisch to intervene a bit more...
Absolutely lunacy to hire your brother as GM  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/23/2021 11:10 am : link
Just actively trying to make the same mistakes that led to Rozelle stepping in. We would be as much of a force as Jerry Jones running the cowboys.
RE: Only a few minutes in...  
TommyWiseau : 12/23/2021 11:11 am : link
In comment 15508683 EricJ said:
Quote:
and Ian confirmed that before they hired Reese as the GM, John was ready to appoint Chris Mara as the GM. Steve Tisch said NO.

Once again.. to those people who think Chris Mara does nothing and spends his day at the track... think again.


What a complete joke and shitshow
Listening now..  
Sean : 12/23/2021 11:12 am : link
Abrams should be a non starter. So disappointing.
Chris Mara  
djm : 12/23/2021 11:13 am : link
honestly, I wish Mara was the GM all these years. It wouldn't have been any worse! And if it was, he'd be dead here too.
I get the terror associated with that though  
djm : 12/23/2021 11:13 am : link
..
RE: Only a few minutes in...  
shocktheworld : 12/23/2021 11:15 am : link
In comment 15508683 EricJ said:
Quote:
and Ian confirmed that before they hired Reese as the GM, John was ready to appoint Chris Mara as the GM. Steve Tisch said NO.

Once again.. to those people who think Chris Mara does nothing and spends his day at the track... think again.


Well crap, now I wish Chris had been AT the track all this time… it would actually end up being less embarrassing that way. Mara’s are killing our franchise for a second time and I pray Tisch steps in and stops this BS… I’m 43 and the most die hard fan you’ll meet, but my time and energy are precious to me and I’m fucking tired of this ground hog day cycle. I can’t even believe myself when I say “ I’m bout to end this toxic relationship and move on”

I’m no fair weather fan, and I’ve been a part of this site since virtually BBI’s inception (The other Duke guy was QB then..fack) so I know people on here bled blue…but Fuck!! John Mara has slit our wrists and the blood is almost gone…blue or not… Sorry for the dark turn, haha but it’s cold, gloomy and rainy here, so perfect mood for a Giants fan to reflect on the past decade of suck
Mara wanted to appoint his brother as GM?  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/23/2021 11:18 am : link
Good Lord. John is a clown.
RE: RE: Only a few minutes in...  
AcidTest : 12/23/2021 11:20 am : link
In comment 15508702 shocktheworld said:
Quote:
In comment 15508683 EricJ said:


Quote:


and Ian confirmed that before they hired Reese as the GM, John was ready to appoint Chris Mara as the GM. Steve Tisch said NO.

Once again.. to those people who think Chris Mara does nothing and spends his day at the track... think again.



Well crap, now I wish Chris had been AT the track all this time… it would actually end up being less embarrassing that way. Mara’s are killing our franchise for a second time and I pray Tisch steps in and stops this BS… I’m 43 and the most die hard fan you’ll meet, but my time and energy are precious to me and I’m fucking tired of this ground hog day cycle. I can’t even believe myself when I say “ I’m bout to end this toxic relationship and move on”

I’m no fair weather fan, and I’ve been a part of this site since virtually BBI’s inception (The other Duke guy was QB then..fack) so I know people on here bled blue…but Fuck!! John Mara has slit our wrists and the blood is almost gone…blue or not… Sorry for the dark turn, haha but it’s cold, gloomy and rainy here, so perfect mood for a Giants fan to reflect on the past decade of suck


I feel your pain. I am 56 and have also been on this site from practically the beginning. The Maras are interfering in football decisions the way Snyder used to for the WFT. Snyder's last move was to force them to draft Haskins. But it looks like he's finally stepped aside and is allowing a real coach and football professionals to run the team. We need the Maras to do to the same, but that seems unlikely.
It's my team  
DaveW2 : 12/23/2021 11:27 am : link
And I'll do whatever the hell I want.

- John Mara
I don't agree with whomever made the comment  
Sammo85 : 12/23/2021 11:35 am : link
on thinking this year's draft is not good and lacking possible elite talents (originally I thought the remark was in regards to QB when discussing Wilson, but it seemed to be applied broadly).

That's a pretty broad stroke given the pandemic impacts. There's some gems in this years draft and some positions because guys chose to stay in school to get full season, have incredible depth (OL for example, as well as secondary and EDGE/LB).
real informed crew there  
bc4life : 12/23/2021 11:35 am : link
"Judge's teams are undisciplined - the penalties".

Giants are ranked 6 in the league re: penalties.
RE: I don't agree with whomever made the comment  
Pete44 : 12/23/2021 11:45 am : link
In comment 15508723 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
on thinking this year's draft is not good and lacking possible elite talents (originally I thought the remark was in regards to QB when discussing Wilson, but it seemed to be applied broadly).

That's a pretty broad stroke given the pandemic impacts. There's some gems in this years draft and some positions because guys chose to stay in school to get full season, have incredible depth (OL for example, as well as secondary and EDGE/LB).


It was meant mostly around the QBs and the ability to trade a bit for the giants to accumulate more picks. Also, referencing Kyle Hamilton, who Id be shocked if the Giants took. Draft definitely has good depth.
I think  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/23/2021 11:46 am : link
there were already whispers that Chris Mara was considered around that time.

That's not the issue.

The issue is how much influence does Chris Mara have?

The "behind-the-scenes" article that was linked to the other day still makes it clear Gettleman is primarily calling the shots.

I don't want Chris Mara involved in personnel issues just like the next guy, but don't lose site of where the responsibility for this mess lies:

(1) the owners (Mara and Tisch)
(2) the GMs (Reese and Gettleman)
(3) the head coaches (Coughlin, McAdoo, Shurmur, Judge)
(4) the directors of college scouting (Ross and Petitt)
(5) the scouts (and this is where I would also include Chris Mara).
RE: real informed crew there  
Pete44 : 12/23/2021 11:47 am : link
In comment 15508725 bc4life said:
Quote:
"Judge's teams are undisciplined - the penalties".

Giants are ranked 6 in the league re: penalties.


I did not agree with my partner on this one, my critique of Judge is more on clock management and being very conservative. My partner is still upset from the WFT game when Dexter Lawrence was offsides. Trust me, we are very informed, but appreciate the feedback.
RE: RE: I don't agree with whomever made the comment  
Sammo85 : 12/23/2021 11:47 am : link
In comment 15508743 Pete44 said:
Quote:
In comment 15508723 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


on thinking this year's draft is not good and lacking possible elite talents (originally I thought the remark was in regards to QB when discussing Wilson, but it seemed to be applied broadly).

That's a pretty broad stroke given the pandemic impacts. There's some gems in this years draft and some positions because guys chose to stay in school to get full season, have incredible depth (OL for example, as well as secondary and EDGE/LB).



It was meant mostly around the QBs and the ability to trade a bit for the giants to accumulate more picks. Also, referencing Kyle Hamilton, who Id be shocked if the Giants took. Draft definitely has good depth.


Ok. Thanks for clarifying/confirming.
RE: I think  
Sammo85 : 12/23/2021 11:52 am : link
In comment 15508745 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
there were already whispers that Chris Mara was considered around that time.

That's not the issue.

The issue is how much influence does Chris Mara have?

The "behind-the-scenes" article that was linked to the other day still makes it clear Gettleman is primarily calling the shots.

I don't want Chris Mara involved in personnel issues just like the next guy, but don't lose site of where the responsibility for this mess lies:

(1) the owners (Mara and Tisch)
(2) the GMs (Reese and Gettleman)
(3) the head coaches (Coughlin, McAdoo, Shurmur, Judge)
(4) the directors of college scouting (Ross and Petitt)
(5) the scouts (and this is where I would also include Chris Mara).


Can't disagree with any of that.
Pete44 - I appreciate your response.  
bc4life : 12/23/2021 11:59 am : link
RE: Lawrence - That was a questionable call.

Agree - Clock management probably biggest knock on him. That's fixable. Building a culture and players play hard for him, talent is a major issue especially on OL. Do you think Judge wanted Jason Garrett as OC? Many think Kitchens is heir apparent - I'm not so sure JJ won't do some window shopping first.

On a side note, think trading 2 # 1s for Wilson is insane. Too many holes to pay a ransom for Wilson.
It all starts up front lot of high-quality OL in the draft.

Also, I found the "he's better than the last two guys you hired" quote from Bellichek as his recommendation re: Judge as a bit questionable. at the least, selective.

Think Judge should get at least one more year. Talent is the main issue. But I'm just a fan and too uninformed.
RE: I don't agree with whomever made the comment  
JB_in_DC : 12/23/2021 11:59 am : link
In comment 15508723 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
on thinking this year's draft is not good and lacking possible elite talents (originally I thought the remark was in regards to QB when discussing Wilson, but it seemed to be applied broadly).

That's a pretty broad stroke given the pandemic impacts. There's some gems in this years draft and some positions because guys chose to stay in school to get full season, have incredible depth (OL for example, as well as secondary and EDGE/LB).


Dane Brugler of The Athletic recently wrote Hutchinson, projected to go #1, would rank about 10th in last year's draft.
RE: RE: Only a few minutes in...  
BillKo : 12/23/2021 12:00 pm : link
In comment 15508695 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
In comment 15508683 EricJ said:


Quote:


and Ian confirmed that before they hired Reese as the GM, John was ready to appoint Chris Mara as the GM. Steve Tisch said NO.

Once again.. to those people who think Chris Mara does nothing and spends his day at the track... think again.



What a complete joke and shitshow


Well, if we could go back in time I'd like to see C. Mara get the job ahead of DG.

Would the Giants be worse off, the same, or better?

DG was a complete failure after four years, so it's hard to believe CM would have been worse.
Hiring owner's family member as GM  
bc4life : 12/23/2021 12:03 pm : link
ought to be a law against. at the least, they should have to get a waiver from league to do that.
DG was successful  
bc4life : 12/23/2021 12:03 pm : link
in Charlotte - yes/no?
Judge coming back is depressing  
rocco8112 : 12/23/2021 12:04 pm : link
What is the reason?
RE: Hiring owner's family member as GM  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/23/2021 12:05 pm : link
In comment 15508778 bc4life said:
Quote:
ought to be a law against. at the least, they should have to get a waiver from league to do that.


A law? That would mean it would be illegal for you to hire a family member if you ran a business.

Nepotism exists everywhere, especially outside of sports.
players playing hard  
bc4life : 12/23/2021 12:06 pm : link
and he has control of team. hoping draft and his learning curve will fix his faults.

Look at Flores in Miami - he was dead man walking, now they're in playoff hunt
It's more like the Giants have 2 different front offices.  
mittenedman : 12/23/2021 12:07 pm : link
They have the traditional scouting department lead by the GM. This is the department DG was allowed to revamp when he got here. Put his grading system in, etc. The scouts directly report to the GM, and the GM directly reports to John Mara.

Then, they've got the "shadow" scouting department lead by Chris Mara and the nephew. They also report to John Mara. Nothing ever changes here. CM, who has very transparent GM aspirations and a very transparent Senior title in the personnel department, comes up with his own draft board & pro personnel rankings.

All decisions run through JM (and CM). That is why you have scouts complaining, they do all the grunt work, campus visits, put the board together and then the draft/offseason unfolds out of left field.

It's crazy stuff. I'd kill to know where the real scouting department had Barkley rated in 2018. There was a lot of smoke leading up to the draft the Giants liked Nelson & Chubb. Both would have been very (old) Giants-like picks. (Before they lost their way.)
Eric  
bc4life : 12/23/2021 12:10 pm : link
First, it was just an expression to challenge the notion of Mara being GM.

But actually, it would not be illegal to "hire" a family member. But, I think certain positions given to family members should receive extra scrutiny
RE: RE: I don't agree with whomever made the comment  
Sammo85 : 12/23/2021 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15508773 JB_in_DC said:
Quote:
In comment 15508723 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


on thinking this year's draft is not good and lacking possible elite talents (originally I thought the remark was in regards to QB when discussing Wilson, but it seemed to be applied broadly).

That's a pretty broad stroke given the pandemic impacts. There's some gems in this years draft and some positions because guys chose to stay in school to get full season, have incredible depth (OL for example, as well as secondary and EDGE/LB).



Dane Brugler of The Athletic recently wrote Hutchinson, projected to go #1, would rank about 10th in last year's draft.


I'm fine with trading down with one of the #1s and pick up another 2nd rounder. I really like the depth in this draft.

There are good players to be had. Last year's had 5 or 6 real good ones at top and fell off a cliff in the 2nd round.
Just a thought, uninformed, and probably wrong.  
smshmth8690 : 12/23/2021 12:26 pm : link
Maybe DG is told by Chris Mara who to draft?
RE: Pete44 - I appreciate your response.  
Pete44 : 12/23/2021 12:27 pm : link
In comment 15508772 bc4life said:
Quote:
RE: Lawrence - That was a questionable call.

Agree - Clock management probably biggest knock on him. That's fixable. Building a culture and players play hard for him, talent is a major issue especially on OL. Do you think Judge wanted Jason Garrett as OC? Many think Kitchens is heir apparent - I'm not so sure JJ won't do some window shopping first.

On a side note, think trading 2 # 1s for Wilson is insane. Too many holes to pay a ransom for Wilson.
It all starts up front lot of high-quality OL in the draft.

Also, I found the "he's better than the last two guys you hired" quote from Bellichek as his recommendation re: Judge as a bit questionable. at the least, selective.

Think Judge should get at least one more year. Talent is the main issue. But I'm just a fan and too uninformed.



Ian and I speak a lot over text and he knows I am against trading for Wilson, he did not sway me on it. I can just see the argument for it. He had texted me recently that he was hearing about Wilson to the Giants through back channels.
Jerry Jones is his own teams GM  
UberAlias : 12/23/2021 12:29 pm : link
And they’re a hell of a lot more talented than we are.
I don't follow Miami  
RollBlue : 12/23/2021 1:02 pm : link
but do they give up points in the last two minutes of the first half every game? Do they contantly look unprepared, wasting time outs every game, not knowing what they're doing after timeouts?

The problem with Judge is there never seems to be any improvement. Move on already after the season.
RE: I think  
AcidTest : 12/23/2021 1:07 pm : link
In comment 15508745 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
there were already whispers that Chris Mara was considered around that time.

That's not the issue.

The issue is how much influence does Chris Mara have?

The "behind-the-scenes" article that was linked to the other day still makes it clear Gettleman is primarily calling the shots.

I don't want Chris Mara involved in personnel issues just like the next guy, but don't lose site of where the responsibility for this mess lies:

(1) the owners (Mara and Tisch)
(2) the GMs (Reese and Gettleman)
(3) the head coaches (Coughlin, McAdoo, Shurmur, Judge)
(4) the directors of college scouting (Ross and Petitt)
(5) the scouts (and this is where I would also include Chris Mara).


Agreed. Chris Mara shouldn't be involved in personnel issues, but there are a lot of other people above him who made the decisions that ruined this storied franchise, and thereby subjected us to a decade of football futility.
Trading for Wilson would be absolutely moronic.  
Optimus-NY : 12/23/2021 1:09 pm : link
O'Connor doesn't know football. Russell Wilson better than Eli? Really? I'm pretty sure O'Connor knows who Craig Morton is. Trading for Wilson would be Craig Morton Part Deux. Besides, trading all of those assets would only retard the potential for this team to be able to rebuild. On top of that, Wilson is getting up there now. Asanine.

The Maras need to be locked up and thrown into the owner's box. The football guys need to be allowed to make football decisions. Drafting Quenton Nelson (who grew up a Giants fan) and Nick Chubb in the first two rounds in 2018 made total sense from a pure football standpoint, especially with a slight trade-down from 2 to 4, resulting in more draft picks.
RE: I think  
section125 : 12/23/2021 1:14 pm : link
In comment 15508745 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
there were already whispers that Chris Mara was considered around that time.

That's not the issue.

The issue is how much influence does Chris Mara have?

The "behind-the-scenes" article that was linked to the other day still makes it clear Gettleman is primarily calling the shots.

I don't want Chris Mara involved in personnel issues just like the next guy, but don't lose site of where the responsibility for this mess lies:

(1) the owners (Mara and Tisch)
(2) the GMs (Reese and Gettleman)
(3) the head coaches (Coughlin, McAdoo, Shurmur, Judge)
(4) the directors of college scouting (Ross and Petitt)
(5) the scouts (and this is where I would also include Chris Mara).


This sounds right. Scary part is you cannot fire the top two guys...everything else would be fixable.
RE: Trading for Wilson would be absolutely moronic.  
Pete44 : 12/23/2021 1:16 pm : link
In comment 15508847 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
O'Connor doesn't know football. Russell Wilson better than Eli? Really? I'm pretty sure O'Connor knows who Craig Morton is. Trading for Wilson would be Craig Morton Part Deux. Besides, trading all of those assets would only retard the potential for this team to be able to rebuild. On top of that, Wilson is getting up there now. Asanine.

The Maras need to be locked up and thrown into the owner's box. The football guys need to be allowed to make football decisions. Drafting Quenton Nelson (who grew up a Giants fan) and Nick Chubb in the first two rounds in 2018 made total sense from a pure football standpoint, especially with a slight trade-down from 2 to 4, resulting in more draft picks.


Optimus - seems like you agreed with counterpoints! I'm very against trading for Wilson.
It sounds to me  
Sammo85 : 12/23/2021 1:19 pm : link
like the Daniel Jones fan club in the front office is pretty small and was not really supported by the Giants scouts and coaching influences, which makes me fear Mara committing to the idea of Kevin Abrams all the more terrifying. I get the sense he was with Gettleman on some of these decisions that have gone totally awry.
RE: Just a thought, uninformed, and probably wrong.  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/23/2021 1:27 pm : link
In comment 15508808 smshmth8690 said:
Quote:
Maybe DG is told by Chris Mara who to draft?


I would not go that far but the idea that Dave has made all the calls seem far fetched. Seems like a lot of influences going in different directions ultimately not really knowing the truth.

One thing Ian said that was very interesting. He likes Judges philosophy of building a northeast style team in the image of BB/BP. I don't know but all the additions at WR, the secondary, special team emphasis in later picks in the draft without a position focus......does not seem very Parcellichickian.
I'm not gonna fight about Russell Wilson every day on here  
bceagle05 : 12/23/2021 1:32 pm : link
but remember, the Giants have a surplus of draft picks from the Chicago trade. Now you can say they should use them all and build through the draft - that's fine - but if there was ever a time to get aggressive and package some picks, this is the year to do it.
RE: I think  
Justlurking : 12/23/2021 1:32 pm : link
In comment 15508745 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
there were already whispers that Chris Mara was considered around that time.

That's not the issue.

The issue is how much influence does Chris Mara have?

The "behind-the-scenes" article that was linked to the other day still makes it clear Gettleman is primarily calling the shots.

I don't want Chris Mara involved in personnel issues just like the next guy, but don't lose site of where the responsibility for this mess lies:

(1) the owners (Mara and Tisch)
(2) the GMs (Reese and Gettleman)
(3) the head coaches (Coughlin, McAdoo, Shurmur, Judge)
(4) the directors of college scouting (Ross and Petitt)
(5) the scouts (and this is where I would also include Chris Mara).


Why are you so insistent that he has no involvement? Literally everyone connected to the team says his influence is felt in every decision the team makes. Its a major problem that needs to be rectified. He is the head of the league's worst player personnel department.
justlurking  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/23/2021 1:37 pm : link
I'm with you. I find it perplexing how many seem to dismiss the idea that more than one person is influencing the direction of the team.
F Tisch too  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/23/2021 1:39 pm : link
Making out with his babysitter in the owner's box.
RE: I think  
compton : 12/23/2021 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15508745 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
there were already whispers that Chris Mara was considered around that time.

That's not the issue.

The issue is how much influence does Chris Mara have?

The "behind-the-scenes" article that was linked to the other day still makes it clear Gettleman is primarily calling the shots.

I don't want Chris Mara involved in personnel issues just like the next guy, but don't lose site of where the responsibility for this mess lies:

(1) the owners (Mara and Tisch)
(2) the GMs (Reese and Gettleman)
(3) the head coaches (Coughlin, McAdoo, Shurmur, Judge)
(4) the directors of college scouting (Ross and Petitt)
(5) the scouts (and this is where I would also include Chris Mara).


5 has a direct affect on 4 which then affects 2. So garbage in = garbage out.
RE: RE: I think  
japanhead : 12/23/2021 2:04 pm : link
In comment 15508874 Justlurking said:
Quote:
In comment 15508745 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


there were already whispers that Chris Mara was considered around that time.

That's not the issue.

The issue is how much influence does Chris Mara have?

The "behind-the-scenes" article that was linked to the other day still makes it clear Gettleman is primarily calling the shots.

I don't want Chris Mara involved in personnel issues just like the next guy, but don't lose site of where the responsibility for this mess lies:

(1) the owners (Mara and Tisch)
(2) the GMs (Reese and Gettleman)
(3) the head coaches (Coughlin, McAdoo, Shurmur, Judge)
(4) the directors of college scouting (Ross and Petitt)
(5) the scouts (and this is where I would also include Chris Mara).



Why are you so insistent that he has no involvement? Literally everyone connected to the team says his influence is felt in every decision the team makes. Its a major problem that needs to be rectified. He is the head of the league's worst player personnel department.


remember what Eric always says.. Educated doesn't mean smart. LMAO.
Justlurking / Lines of Scrimmage  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/23/2021 2:05 pm : link
Because there is a dangerous theory brewing that if the Giants just dumped Chris Mara, all would be right at Jint Central.

That's simply not true.

And there have been no media, behind-the-scenes, or asshat reports that Chris Mara is the person making the most important personnel decisions.

For example, as I said above, the most recent "this is how it really works at Jints Central" article lays the blame on others.

I have no doubt Chris Mara has influence. But until we read anything legitimate that he was THE guy behind drafting DeAndre Baker, Daniel Jones, etc., then all you guys are really doing is protecting the really damaging actors.

Chris Mara is symptom. He's not the cause.
To cut to the chase  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/23/2021 2:07 pm : link
You guys are looking at the wrong Mara.

My gut tells me that some of you don't want to accept the rot is that deep.
RE: To cut to the chase  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/23/2021 2:14 pm : link
In comment 15508905 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
You guys are looking at the wrong Mara.

My gut tells me that some of you don't want to accept the rot is that deep.


John is an idiot.
RE: To cut to the chase  
Go Terps : 12/23/2021 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15508905 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
You guys are looking at the wrong Mara.

My gut tells me that some of you don't want to accept the rot is that deep.


John and Chris may as well be the same person. They're both owners.

They should dispense with the theater and name themselves GM. They already are.
RE: RE: To cut to the chase  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/23/2021 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15508914 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15508905 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


You guys are looking at the wrong Mara.

My gut tells me that some of you don't want to accept the rot is that deep.



John and Chris may as well be the same person. They're both owners.

They should dispense with the theater and name themselves GM. They already are.


Good chance that they are. But again, have we seen any reports (official, unofficial, media, asshat, etc.) that John Mara is telling the GM and HC who to draft?

I haven't seen it.

The most we've seen are old reports that Wellington would sometimes want to draft someone like Fricke late in the draft. (Shouldn't do that either, but it's not like he told Accorsi to draft Eli, for example).
RE: Trading for Wilson would be absolutely moronic.  
NoGainDayne : 12/23/2021 2:22 pm : link
In comment 15508847 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
O'Connor doesn't know football. Russell Wilson better than Eli? Really? I'm pretty sure O'Connor knows who Craig Morton is. Trading for Wilson would be Craig Morton Part Deux. Besides, trading all of those assets would only retard the potential for this team to be able to rebuild. On top of that, Wilson is getting up there now. Asanine.

The Maras need to be locked up and thrown into the owner's box. The football guys need to be allowed to make football decisions. Drafting Quenton Nelson (who grew up a Giants fan) and Nick Chubb in the first two rounds in 2018 made total sense from a pure football standpoint, especially with a slight trade-down from 2 to 4, resulting in more draft picks.


Agree with this completely. I'd add that the biggest issue is. It's not like Seattle is a bad team and we are a mediocre or above average team where it's like hey Wilson will put us over the edge. They have a better roster than ours. They have two receivers better than any receiver on our roster.

If they want to let Wilson go why exactly would we empty our draft cabinet and think we can win with him?
They are all  
TommyWiseau : 12/23/2021 2:43 pm : link
Rotten. John, Chris, Dave, the Scouts, the "Shadow Scouts", the Coaching etc. We can't get rid of John and Chris but we can get rid of the rest. Maybe if Tisch pushes hard enough they could limit John and Chris' ability to make personnel decisions (if they are indeed doing much of that).

This whole mess screams of meddling ownership and I hope they can correct this before it gets.. gasp... worse
RE: To cut to the chase  
AcidTest : 12/23/2021 2:48 pm : link
In comment 15508905 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
You guys are looking at the wrong Mara.

My gut tells me that some of you don't want to accept the rot is that deep.


As I've said before, I think regarding personnel decisions, John Mara is to the Giants what Dan Snyder was to the WFT. Snyder finally got the message he needs to butt out after insisting that the team draft Haskins, and then watching him crash and burn in less than a year.

But even him getting out of personnel decisions won't be enough. This team also needs an outside GM.
I hope the media people pin Mara  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/23/2021 3:10 pm : link
down on answering how they get to a "consensus" at his post season press conference. Who is involved? Equal weight? How are ties handled?

When Gruden was fired Marc Davis said that Mayock now has 51% control of the roster and the HC 49%. With Gruden it was reversed. What the Giants? GM, HC, Shadow team, Owner, etc.

I don't see how the Raiders situation is anything but chaos and makes me wonder what the Giants is. Interestingly, both teams have been poor for a long time. Both have been to the playoffs once in ten years.

Hopefully Mara finally gets his feet held to the fire and answers and "consensus" is finally clearly presented.
RE: RE: RE: To cut to the chase  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/23/2021 3:23 pm : link
In comment 15508916 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15508914 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15508905 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


You guys are looking at the wrong Mara.

My gut tells me that some of you don't want to accept the rot is that deep.



John and Chris may as well be the same person. They're both owners.

They should dispense with the theater and name themselves GM. They already are.



Good chance that they are. But again, have we seen any reports (official, unofficial, media, asshat, etc.) that John Mara is telling the GM and HC who to draft?

I haven't seen it.

The most we've seen are old reports that Wellington would sometimes want to draft someone like Fricke late in the draft. (Shouldn't do that either, but it's not like he told Accorsi to draft Eli, for example).

I heard Chris speaking more about the triple crown than the Giants.
RE: To cut to the chase  
CraigKupp : 12/23/2021 3:30 pm : link
In comment 15508905 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
You guys are looking at the wrong Mara.

My gut tells me that some of you don't want to accept the rot is that deep.


I agree. I think the Chris Mara stuff is mostly from scouts who are on the road 300 days a year busting their buts who are pissed that Chris and John's nephew can not put in the same kind of work and have their opinion given similar weight. The thing that the Tyler Dunne piece made clear is that all of the bad decisions the past few years stemmed from John's desire to stick with Eli and Gettleman's ability to be swayed by coaches -- he picked Baker because Shurmur pushed for him and he picked Thomas because Garrett pushed for him. To my knowledge that never really happened under Young, Acorsi or Reese. In fact, I remember that in 1990 Parcells and Young had a big fight because Parcells wanted to pick Darion Connor and Young wanted to and did pick Hampton.
RE: It's my team  
Regular Coffee : 12/23/2021 3:30 pm : link
In comment 15508714 DaveW2 said:
Quote:
And I'll do whatever the hell I want.

- John Mara



I'm incredibly rich. You're not. Fuck you.

- John Mara
No one is in charge  
kelly : 12/23/2021 4:11 pm : link
Decision by committee means everyone can cya and no one person is accountable. Make Chris Mara the Gm and no more committee decisions. Let Chris Mara sink or swim and at least we have one person accountable. Enough already.
RE: RE: It's my team  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/23/2021 4:28 pm : link
In comment 15508992 Regular Coffee said:
Quote:
In comment 15508714 DaveW2 said:


Quote:


And I'll do whatever the hell I want.

- John Mara




I'm incredibly rich. You're not. Fuck you.

- John Mara


Let them drink medium Pepsi.
RE: No one is in charge  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/23/2021 4:39 pm : link
In comment 15509017 kelly said:
Quote:
Decision by committee means everyone can cya and no one person is accountable. Make Chris Mara the Gm and no more committee decisions. Let Chris Mara sink or swim and at least we have one person accountable. Enough already.


So we're going with the "Gettleman isn't really calling the shots" line now?
RE: Only a few minutes in...  
bw in dc : 12/23/2021 5:25 pm : link
In comment 15508683 EricJ said:
Quote:
and Ian confirmed that before they hired Reese as the GM, John was ready to appoint Chris Mara as the GM. Steve Tisch said NO.

Once again.. to those people who think Chris Mara does nothing and spends his day at the track... think again.


I am someone who has underplayed CMara's role. And what I mean by that is he isn't swinging the gavel on final decisions. I think he certainly has a voice and gets heard whenever he wants to chime in. But ultimately the final say still comes down to the GM with input from the other constituents - coaches, owners, and scouts.

When you read those articles Dunne it's pretty damn clear that Gettleman was in charge. He completely uprooted the grading system for his, he was firing scouts the night of the Combine. Sorry, and he was making picks (like Jones) where NONE of the scouts had any idea who Gettleman was going to select.
Why don't they just make Chris in charge of PR and marketing?  
montanagiant : 12/23/2021 6:31 pm : link
Get him out of the football end and have him run the business side of the Giants.
Chris Mara  
kelly : 12/23/2021 6:44 pm : link
If Chris Mara yields no weight in personnel decisions, why does he have that title? He could have any title and run anny part of the operation other than personnel but he doesn't. The record of the Giants since he was given his title in 2011 speaks volumes.
IF one is of the mindset  
fkap : 12/23/2021 7:34 pm : link
that John Mara is part of the problem (and I am one of these folk. I think JM is a meddlesome owner and gets involved in the football side of things. Doesn't mean the GM is just a figurehead rubber stamp), and accepts the obvious that Chris had/has GM aspirations and has the ear of JM, then it becomes clear that Chris has massive influence.

The opposite is that the GM is the loud voice in the room with the other voices merely being whispers.

A Tisch like owner is truly a silent partner. I don't think the Maras are so silent. IF a GM consistently ignores Mara input, I don't think that GM lasts too long.
RE: I'm not gonna fight about Russell Wilson every day on here  
giantstock : 12/23/2021 11:13 pm : link
In comment 15508873 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
but remember, the Giants have a surplus of draft picks from the Chicago trade. Now you can say they should use them all and build through the draft - that's fine - but if there was ever a time to get aggressive and package some picks, this is the year to do it.


You're not going to fight this because you know you can't win. Your entire argument is built on a cliche "now is the time to do it.”

The Giants have one of the worst OL’s in all of football. How does it make sense to trade assets and still have this shitty type of OL and have an again QB basically have to run for his life? Add in that the Tight Ends are among the worst.

Then on the other side – Giants still don’t have a big time pass rusher and are getting pushed around quite bit with pretty good running teams.

If Russell Wilson isn’t doing shit with Seattle, what makes you think for a team that sucks more and you also wind up trading away big time draft picks – that the Giants will be better than Seattle? And the QB is aging and not for the good.
Ian O'Connor said at the outset that Zach Wilson is slight  
GeofromNJ : 1:27 am : link
and while 6'2" not particularly tall, and successful QB's these days are big and athletic, then goes on to champion the Giants trading two 1st round picks and 3rd for Russell Wilson who's 5'11", but it's okay because Wilson is stocky and athletic. Not sure I get it.
RE: I'm not gonna fight about Russell Wilson every day on here  
GMen72 : 2:53 am : link
In comment 15508873 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
but remember, the Giants have a surplus of draft picks from the Chicago trade. Now you can say they should use them all and build through the draft - that's fine - but if there was ever a time to get aggressive and package some picks, this is the year to do it.


What good would that do? OLine would still suck and we'd be paying a ton of money for an overrated QB.

Crazy to me that our OLine has been terrible for years and some fans still want to keep buying shiny objects that will continue to underachieve.
RE: Ian O'Connor said at the outset that Zach Wilson is slight  
Optimus-NY : 4:59 am : link
In comment 15509539 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
and while 6'2" not particularly tall, and successful QB's these days are big and athletic, then goes on to champion the Giants trading two 1st round picks and 3rd for Russell Wilson who's 5'11", but it's okay because Wilson is stocky and athletic. Not sure I get it.


O'Connor is a mongo. He's good at creating a narrative and getting people to talk about it and generate clicks/attention/money. He doesn't know how to properly go about building a football team.
RE: Ian O'Connor said at the outset that Zach Wilson is slight  
Pete44 : 11:40 am : link
In comment 15509539 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
and while 6'2" not particularly tall, and successful QB's these days are big and athletic, then goes on to champion the Giants trading two 1st round picks and 3rd for Russell Wilson who's 5'11", but it's okay because Wilson is stocky and athletic. Not sure I get it.



Agreed Geo - I challenged him on that. My issue with Zach is that is also very frail looking along with not being tall.
