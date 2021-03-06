Excellent Giants Tidbits from Ian O'Connor on our Podcast

Yesterday, we had Ian O'Connor on our podcast and he gave out some really interesting Giants nuggets regarding about Russell Wilson, Gettleman replacement, Joe Judge, Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.
I figured I'd share as you guys might find it interesting. He is on the 1st 30 minutes, so don't have to listen to anything else beforehand.
Also, some Jets stuff as well. Link
No doubt. Ian is great.
Once again.. to those people who think Chris Mara does nothing and spends his day at the track... think again.
I wouldn't have a problem with this as long as the new GM doesn't have a HC already in mind. I mean if the guy has a HC he loves and wants to hire, that HC likely won't be available this time next year. So, yeah...
What a complete joke and shitshow
Well crap, now I wish Chris had been AT the track all this time… it would actually end up being less embarrassing that way. Mara’s are killing our franchise for a second time and I pray Tisch steps in and stops this BS… I’m 43 and the most die hard fan you’ll meet, but my time and energy are precious to me and I’m fucking tired of this ground hog day cycle. I can’t even believe myself when I say “ I’m bout to end this toxic relationship and move on”
I’m no fair weather fan, and I’ve been a part of this site since virtually BBI’s inception (The other Duke guy was QB then..fack) so I know people on here bled blue…but Fuck!! John Mara has slit our wrists and the blood is almost gone…blue or not… Sorry for the dark turn, haha but it’s cold, gloomy and rainy here, so perfect mood for a Giants fan to reflect on the past decade of suck
and Ian confirmed that before they hired Reese as the GM, John was ready to appoint Chris Mara as the GM. Steve Tisch said NO.
I feel your pain. I am 56 and have also been on this site from practically the beginning. The Maras are interfering in football decisions the way Snyder used to for the WFT. Snyder's last move was to force them to draft Haskins. But it looks like he's finally stepped aside and is allowing a real coach and football professionals to run the team. We need the Maras to do to the same, but that seems unlikely.
- John Mara
That's a pretty broad stroke given the pandemic impacts. There's some gems in this years draft and some positions because guys chose to stay in school to get full season, have incredible depth (OL for example, as well as secondary and EDGE/LB).
Giants are ranked 6 in the league re: penalties.
That's a pretty broad stroke given the pandemic impacts. There's some gems in this years draft and some positions because guys chose to stay in school to get full season, have incredible depth (OL for example, as well as secondary and EDGE/LB).
It was meant mostly around the QBs and the ability to trade a bit for the giants to accumulate more picks. Also, referencing Kyle Hamilton, who Id be shocked if the Giants took. Draft definitely has good depth.
That's not the issue.
The issue is how much influence does Chris Mara have?
The "behind-the-scenes" article that was linked to the other day still makes it clear Gettleman is primarily calling the shots.
I don't want Chris Mara involved in personnel issues just like the next guy, but don't lose site of where the responsibility for this mess lies:
(1) the owners (Mara and Tisch)
(2) the GMs (Reese and Gettleman)
(3) the head coaches (Coughlin, McAdoo, Shurmur, Judge)
(4) the directors of college scouting (Ross and Petitt)
(5) the scouts (and this is where I would also include Chris Mara).
Giants are ranked 6 in the league re: penalties.
I did not agree with my partner on this one, my critique of Judge is more on clock management and being very conservative. My partner is still upset from the WFT game when Dexter Lawrence was offsides. Trust me, we are very informed, but appreciate the feedback.
on thinking this year's draft is not good and lacking possible elite talents (originally I thought the remark was in regards to QB when discussing Wilson, but it seemed to be applied broadly).
That's a pretty broad stroke given the pandemic impacts. There's some gems in this years draft and some positions because guys chose to stay in school to get full season, have incredible depth (OL for example, as well as secondary and EDGE/LB).
It was meant mostly around the QBs and the ability to trade a bit for the giants to accumulate more picks. Also, referencing Kyle Hamilton, who Id be shocked if the Giants took. Draft definitely has good depth.
Ok. Thanks for clarifying/confirming.
Can't disagree with any of that.
Agree - Clock management probably biggest knock on him. That's fixable. Building a culture and players play hard for him, talent is a major issue especially on OL. Do you think Judge wanted Jason Garrett as OC? Many think Kitchens is heir apparent - I'm not so sure JJ won't do some window shopping first.
On a side note, think trading 2 # 1s for Wilson is insane. Too many holes to pay a ransom for Wilson.
It all starts up front lot of high-quality OL in the draft.
Also, I found the "he's better than the last two guys you hired" quote from Bellichek as his recommendation re: Judge as a bit questionable. at the least, selective.
Think Judge should get at least one more year. Talent is the main issue. But I'm just a fan and too uninformed.
That's a pretty broad stroke given the pandemic impacts. There's some gems in this years draft and some positions because guys chose to stay in school to get full season, have incredible depth (OL for example, as well as secondary and EDGE/LB).
Dane Brugler of The Athletic recently wrote Hutchinson, projected to go #1, would rank about 10th in last year's draft.
and Ian confirmed that before they hired Reese as the GM, John was ready to appoint Chris Mara as the GM. Steve Tisch said NO.
What a complete joke and shitshow
Well, if we could go back in time I'd like to see C. Mara get the job ahead of DG.
Would the Giants be worse off, the same, or better?
DG was a complete failure after four years, so it's hard to believe CM would have been worse.
A law? That would mean it would be illegal for you to hire a family member if you ran a business.
Nepotism exists everywhere, especially outside of sports.
Look at Flores in Miami - he was dead man walking, now they're in playoff hunt
Then, they've got the "shadow" scouting department lead by Chris Mara and the nephew. They also report to John Mara. Nothing ever changes here. CM, who has very transparent GM aspirations and a very transparent Senior title in the personnel department, comes up with his own draft board & pro personnel rankings.
All decisions run through JM (and CM). That is why you have scouts complaining, they do all the grunt work, campus visits, put the board together and then the draft/offseason unfolds out of left field.
It's crazy stuff. I'd kill to know where the real scouting department had Barkley rated in 2018. There was a lot of smoke leading up to the draft the Giants liked Nelson & Chubb. Both would have been very (old) Giants-like picks. (Before they lost their way.)
But actually, it would not be illegal to "hire" a family member. But, I think certain positions given to family members should receive extra scrutiny
on thinking this year's draft is not good and lacking possible elite talents (originally I thought the remark was in regards to QB when discussing Wilson, but it seemed to be applied broadly).
That's a pretty broad stroke given the pandemic impacts. There's some gems in this years draft and some positions because guys chose to stay in school to get full season, have incredible depth (OL for example, as well as secondary and EDGE/LB).
Dane Brugler of The Athletic recently wrote Hutchinson, projected to go #1, would rank about 10th in last year's draft.
I'm fine with trading down with one of the #1s and pick up another 2nd rounder. I really like the depth in this draft.
There are good players to be had. Last year's had 5 or 6 real good ones at top and fell off a cliff in the 2nd round.
Agree - Clock management probably biggest knock on him. That's fixable. Building a culture and players play hard for him, talent is a major issue especially on OL. Do you think Judge wanted Jason Garrett as OC? Many think Kitchens is heir apparent - I'm not so sure JJ won't do some window shopping first.
On a side note, think trading 2 # 1s for Wilson is insane. Too many holes to pay a ransom for Wilson.
It all starts up front lot of high-quality OL in the draft.
Also, I found the "he's better than the last two guys you hired" quote from Bellichek as his recommendation re: Judge as a bit questionable. at the least, selective.
Think Judge should get at least one more year. Talent is the main issue. But I'm just a fan and too uninformed.
Ian and I speak a lot over text and he knows I am against trading for Wilson, he did not sway me on it. I can just see the argument for it. He had texted me recently that he was hearing about Wilson to the Giants through back channels.
The problem with Judge is there never seems to be any improvement. Move on already after the season.
Agreed. Chris Mara shouldn't be involved in personnel issues, but there are a lot of other people above him who made the decisions that ruined this storied franchise, and thereby subjected us to a decade of football futility.
The Maras need to be locked up and thrown into the owner's box. The football guys need to be allowed to make football decisions. Drafting Quenton Nelson (who grew up a Giants fan) and Nick Chubb in the first two rounds in 2018 made total sense from a pure football standpoint, especially with a slight trade-down from 2 to 4, resulting in more draft picks.
This sounds right. Scary part is you cannot fire the top two guys...everything else would be fixable.
The Maras need to be locked up and thrown into the owner's box. The football guys need to be allowed to make football decisions. Drafting Quenton Nelson (who grew up a Giants fan) and Nick Chubb in the first two rounds in 2018 made total sense from a pure football standpoint, especially with a slight trade-down from 2 to 4, resulting in more draft picks.
Optimus - seems like you agreed with counterpoints! I'm very against trading for Wilson.
I would not go that far but the idea that Dave has made all the calls seem far fetched. Seems like a lot of influences going in different directions ultimately not really knowing the truth.
One thing Ian said that was very interesting. He likes Judges philosophy of building a northeast style team in the image of BB/BP. I don't know but all the additions at WR, the secondary, special team emphasis in later picks in the draft without a position focus......does not seem very Parcellichickian.
Why are you so insistent that he has no involvement? Literally everyone connected to the team says his influence is felt in every decision the team makes. Its a major problem that needs to be rectified. He is the head of the league's worst player personnel department.
5 has a direct affect on 4 which then affects 2. So garbage in = garbage out.
there were already whispers that Chris Mara was considered around that time.
Why are you so insistent that he has no involvement? Literally everyone connected to the team says his influence is felt in every decision the team makes. Its a major problem that needs to be rectified. He is the head of the league's worst player personnel department.
remember what Eric always says.. Educated doesn't mean smart. LMAO.
That's simply not true.
And there have been no media, behind-the-scenes, or asshat reports that Chris Mara is the person making the most important personnel decisions.
For example, as I said above, the most recent "this is how it really works at Jints Central" article lays the blame on others.
I have no doubt Chris Mara has influence. But until we read anything legitimate that he was THE guy behind drafting DeAndre Baker, Daniel Jones, etc., then all you guys are really doing is protecting the really damaging actors.
Chris Mara is symptom. He's not the cause.
My gut tells me that some of you don't want to accept the rot is that deep.
My gut tells me that some of you don't want to accept the rot is that deep.
John is an idiot.
My gut tells me that some of you don't want to accept the rot is that deep.
John and Chris may as well be the same person. They're both owners.
They should dispense with the theater and name themselves GM. They already are.
You guys are looking at the wrong Mara.
My gut tells me that some of you don't want to accept the rot is that deep.
John and Chris may as well be the same person. They're both owners.
They should dispense with the theater and name themselves GM. They already are.
Good chance that they are. But again, have we seen any reports (official, unofficial, media, asshat, etc.) that John Mara is telling the GM and HC who to draft?
I haven't seen it.
The most we've seen are old reports that Wellington would sometimes want to draft someone like Fricke late in the draft. (Shouldn't do that either, but it's not like he told Accorsi to draft Eli, for example).
The Maras need to be locked up and thrown into the owner's box. The football guys need to be allowed to make football decisions. Drafting Quenton Nelson (who grew up a Giants fan) and Nick Chubb in the first two rounds in 2018 made total sense from a pure football standpoint, especially with a slight trade-down from 2 to 4, resulting in more draft picks.
Agree with this completely. I'd add that the biggest issue is. It's not like Seattle is a bad team and we are a mediocre or above average team where it's like hey Wilson will put us over the edge. They have a better roster than ours. They have two receivers better than any receiver on our roster.
If they want to let Wilson go why exactly would we empty our draft cabinet and think we can win with him?
This whole mess screams of meddling ownership and I hope they can correct this before it gets.. gasp... worse
My gut tells me that some of you don't want to accept the rot is that deep.
As I've said before, I think regarding personnel decisions, John Mara is to the Giants what Dan Snyder was to the WFT. Snyder finally got the message he needs to butt out after insisting that the team draft Haskins, and then watching him crash and burn in less than a year.
But even him getting out of personnel decisions won't be enough. This team also needs an outside GM.
When Gruden was fired Marc Davis said that Mayock now has 51% control of the roster and the HC 49%. With Gruden it was reversed. What the Giants? GM, HC, Shadow team, Owner, etc.
I don't see how the Raiders situation is anything but chaos and makes me wonder what the Giants is. Interestingly, both teams have been poor for a long time. Both have been to the playoffs once in ten years.
Hopefully Mara finally gets his feet held to the fire and answers and "consensus" is finally clearly presented.
My gut tells me that some of you don't want to accept the rot is that deep.
John and Chris may as well be the same person. They're both owners.
They should dispense with the theater and name themselves GM. They already are.
Good chance that they are. But again, have we seen any reports (official, unofficial, media, asshat, etc.) that John Mara is telling the GM and HC who to draft?
I haven't seen it.
The most we've seen are old reports that Wellington would sometimes want to draft someone like Fricke late in the draft. (Shouldn't do that either, but it's not like he told Accorsi to draft Eli, for example).
I heard Chris speaking more about the triple crown than the Giants.
My gut tells me that some of you don't want to accept the rot is that deep.
I agree. I think the Chris Mara stuff is mostly from scouts who are on the road 300 days a year busting their buts who are pissed that Chris and John's nephew can not put in the same kind of work and have their opinion given similar weight. The thing that the Tyler Dunne piece made clear is that all of the bad decisions the past few years stemmed from John's desire to stick with Eli and Gettleman's ability to be swayed by coaches -- he picked Baker because Shurmur pushed for him and he picked Thomas because Garrett pushed for him. To my knowledge that never really happened under Young, Acorsi or Reese. In fact, I remember that in 1990 Parcells and Young had a big fight because Parcells wanted to pick Darion Connor and Young wanted to and did pick Hampton.
- John Mara
I'm incredibly rich. You're not. Fuck you.
- John Mara
And I'll do whatever the hell I want.
- John Mara
I'm incredibly rich. You're not. Fuck you.
- John Mara
Let them drink medium Pepsi.
So we're going with the "Gettleman isn't really calling the shots" line now?
I am someone who has underplayed CMara's role. And what I mean by that is he isn't swinging the gavel on final decisions. I think he certainly has a voice and gets heard whenever he wants to chime in. But ultimately the final say still comes down to the GM with input from the other constituents - coaches, owners, and scouts.
When you read those articles Dunne it's pretty damn clear that Gettleman was in charge. He completely uprooted the grading system for his, he was firing scouts the night of the Combine. Sorry, and he was making picks (like Jones) where NONE of the scouts had any idea who Gettleman was going to select.
The opposite is that the GM is the loud voice in the room with the other voices merely being whispers.
A Tisch like owner is truly a silent partner. I don't think the Maras are so silent. IF a GM consistently ignores Mara input, I don't think that GM lasts too long.
You're not going to fight this because you know you can't win. Your entire argument is built on a cliche "now is the time to do it.”
The Giants have one of the worst OL’s in all of football. How does it make sense to trade assets and still have this shitty type of OL and have an again QB basically have to run for his life? Add in that the Tight Ends are among the worst.
Then on the other side – Giants still don’t have a big time pass rusher and are getting pushed around quite bit with pretty good running teams.
If Russell Wilson isn’t doing shit with Seattle, what makes you think for a team that sucks more and you also wind up trading away big time draft picks – that the Giants will be better than Seattle? And the QB is aging and not for the good.
What good would that do? OLine would still suck and we'd be paying a ton of money for an overrated QB.
Crazy to me that our OLine has been terrible for years and some fans still want to keep buying shiny objects that will continue to underachieve.
O'Connor is a mongo. He's good at creating a narrative and getting people to talk about it and generate clicks/attention/money. He doesn't know how to properly go about building a football team.
Agreed Geo - I challenged him on that. My issue with Zach is that is also very frail looking along with not being tall.