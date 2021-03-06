for display only
They got to Tynes: He’s now stumping for Abrams

Ned In Atlanta : 12/23/2021 4:15 pm
Tynes has been killing the Giants for the past couple of weeks. For reference, he changed his Twitter avatar to a Pepsi cup. I wonder if Mara or PR had a chat with him. I’m sure the article that came out yesterday has made them try and tighten up any dissent among WFAN employees/ex players. He went with the tried and true “you don’t know what you’re talking about” if you associate Abrams with DGs failings
Fuck  
Ben in Tampa : 12/23/2021 4:18 pm : link
They are really gonna do it, aren’t they?
RE: Fuck  
Ned In Atlanta : 12/23/2021 4:19 pm : link
They are really gonna do it, aren't they?



A futures bet on Abrams and Judge 2022 seems like free money


RE: Fuck  
widmerseyebrow : 12/23/2021 4:21 pm : link
They are really gonna do it, aren't they?


Haha, pretty much. I might watch an Abrams draft out of morbid curiosity, but I'm good with not watching the Giants at all in 2022 and beyond.
John and Chris are the GM  
Go Terps : 12/23/2021 4:27 pm : link
Idiotic take  
jeff57 : 12/23/2021 4:27 pm : link
“He’s had nothing to do with personnel, so lets make him, in effect, head of personnel.”
Abrams had no say? Ok, so...  
Go Terps : 12/23/2021 4:29 pm : link
I wonder what they  
pjcas18 : 12/23/2021 4:32 pm : link
Maybe assistant GM?

It’s insulting  
Ned In Atlanta : 12/23/2021 4:34 pm : link
They think we’re all fools. So papa, banks and Tynes just organically come out of left field defending these people ?
I just hope we win  
bceagle05 : 12/23/2021 4:36 pm : link
the bidding war for Abrams’ services. He’s been atop everyone’s wish list these past two decades.
 
christian : 12/23/2021 4:36 pm : link
This is playing out like a parody about an election.
As predicted  
JonC : 12/23/2021 4:37 pm : link
the Abrams push has begun ... it will be interesting to learn about who gets interviewed.
Go Terps : 12/23/2021 4:37 pm : link
The only way the fans can do anything is to cancel their season tickets.

John and Chris are the GM. Now and then they'll be right about something, more often they'll be wrong, and that's that. We have to hope a savior like George Young or Eli Manning floats into their path. That's the kind of organization they'll be - when they're good it will be the result of luck and not any kind of comprehensive smart plan.
Let's say you believe in Abrams  
rsjem1979 : 12/23/2021 4:39 pm : link
For whatever reason, you think he should be the next GM. Why the hell would you advocate for him to get one year with Judge to prove himself, given the virtual certainty that the Giants are going to be BAD next year?

There's no chance the Giants are good in 2022. None. Making the 2022 season a trial run for Abrams and a "prove it" year for Judge will only set this organization back further, which is almost impossible because they are already YEARS behind the well-run NFL franchises.

What a fucking joke.
RE: As predicted  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/23/2021 4:40 pm : link
the Abrams push has begun ... it will be interesting to learn about who gets interviewed.


If there are interviews.

"Eric, there is no way Mara would promote Abrams... no way!"
Disgusting  
Sammo85 : 12/23/2021 4:50 pm : link
Tynes looks absolutely pathetic.
 
ryanmkeane : 12/23/2021 4:51 pm : link
Again, willing to give Abrams a chance. He’s got as much chance to succeed as anyone else outside the organization when it comes to the draft.

Lots of people loved the Gettleman hire including me. Didn’t work out.

Pretty much everyone loved the Judge hire. Hasn’t worked out.

To say we all know how this is going to play out would be a mistake.
RE: Abrams had no say? Ok, so...  
NoGainDayne : 12/23/2021 4:52 pm : link
Lol. There excuses aren't even very good. It's like "well this guy didn't do much or have much say in the organization. But we love him and he's a future leader."

So this guy that had little impact you think is good for a leadership position based on what?
Continuing to promote from within  
JonC : 12/23/2021 4:52 pm : link
especially a guy with 23 years of service logically suggests a significant chance of failure. Keep doing the same things while expecting different results.
RE: Idiotic take  
ron mexico : 12/23/2021 4:52 pm : link
"He's had nothing to do with personnel, so lets make him, in effect, head of personnel."


Exactly
RE: …  
Sammo85 : 12/23/2021 4:54 pm : link
Again, willing to give Abrams a chance. He’s got as much chance to succeed as anyone else outside the organization when it comes to the draft.

Lots of people loved the Gettleman hire including me. Didn’t work out.

Pretty much everyone loved the Judge hire. Hasn’t worked out.

To say we all know how this is going to play out would be a mistake.



LOL!!!!
RE: …  
NoGainDayne : 12/23/2021 4:55 pm : link
Again, willing to give Abrams a chance. He’s got as much chance to succeed as anyone else outside the organization when it comes to the draft.

Lots of people loved the Gettleman hire including me. Didn’t work out.

Pretty much everyone loved the Judge hire. Hasn’t worked out.

To say we all know how this is going to play out would be a mistake.


I think this is really poor logic. He doesn't have as much a chance to succeed as someone coming from a winning organization. That's quite counterintuitive. If you say someone from one of the worst organizations would do as well as someone from a better one you are basically saying that the losers are just unlucky AND the winners are lucky. And that doesn't make any sense.

There are reasons that some organizations are winning and some are losing and when you come in with this "he's got as good a chance as anyone" you are ignoring that fact.

Not to mention that it is likely that he is going to be easier for the Mara's to push around. And that's a pretty hard argument to make.
If true, poop...  
JohnG in Albany : 12/23/2021 4:55 pm : link
RE: Continuing to promote from within  
Sammo85 : 12/23/2021 4:57 pm : link
especially a guy with 23 years of service logically suggests a significant chance of failure. Keep doing the same things while expecting different results.


It’s mind blowing to me anybody can accept this laying down and not laugh and cry at the same time.

Abrams is a critical member of this disaster and his hands are on several decisions and stamping on this mess. It’s not even up for debate.

He’s not going to be able to make any changes and how is he going to fire somebody like Chris Pettit who he has worked with hand in hand?

RE: …  
ron mexico : 12/23/2021 4:57 pm : link
Again, willing to give Abrams a chance. He’s got as much chance to succeed as anyone else outside the organization when it comes to the draft.

Lots of people loved the Gettleman hire including me. Didn’t work out.

Pretty much everyone loved the Judge hire. Hasn’t worked out.

To say we all know how this is going to play out would be a mistake.


If they promote Abrams , I’m switching from diehard to fair weather. I’ll assume they will be bad and plan my sundays accordingly until they prove otherwise
Nothing's written in stone yet  
ghost718 : 12/23/2021 4:58 pm : link
That Giant Temperature Gauge is always on the fritz.They might think it's 56 Degrees when in actuality it's closer to 95.
This sounds about right...  
JohnG in Albany : 12/23/2021 4:58 pm : link
Insular: ignorant of or uninterested in cultures, ideas, or peoples outside one's own experience.
Tunes had no choice to flip.  
Tittle 9 20 64 : 12/23/2021 5:01 pm : link
He would find himself right next to Gotti on the old Meadowlands site!
Damn Tynes not tunes  
Tittle 9 20 64 : 12/23/2021 5:02 pm : link
RE: It’s insulting  
widmerseyebrow : 12/23/2021 5:03 pm : link
They think we're all fools. So papa, banks and Tynes just organically come out of left field defending these people ?


We're talking aristocrats completely detached from the peasantry. They're probably still patting themselves on the back for medium pepsi.
What  
darren in pdx : 12/23/2021 5:03 pm : link
the fuck. Are they just pretty much soft announcing he's getting the job so that the fanbase gets their outrage out now ahead of time? Or are they testing the amount of fan outrage?

My interest in following football at all is being killed, I watch out of habit but I don't know if I'll keep up much longer at this rate.
Should have just kept Reese and fired Ross  
Sean : 12/23/2021 5:06 pm : link
This is all pathetic at this point. I bet Mara regrets firing Reese if you asked him truthfully.
RE: What  
JohnG in Albany : 12/23/2021 5:07 pm : link
the fuck. Are they just pretty much soft announcing he's getting the job so that the fanbase gets their outrage out now ahead of time? Or are they testing the amount of fan outrage?

My interest in following football at all is being killed, I watch out of habit but I don't know if I'll keep up much longer at this rate.



I media circles, it's known as a "weather balloon".

I am by no means in the "hire Abrams" camp  
regulator : 12/23/2021 5:09 pm : link
but didn't Raanan dispel the notion that Abrams is only a "cap guy" in his podcast over the summer? Now that he's surfacing as a favorite to replace Gettleman, that label is back and treated as a foregone conclusion on Giants Twitter.

I might give it another listen now, but my recollection is that he has been much more involved in personnel decisions lately. I also remember he seemed pretty stiff and uncomfortable in the setting. So, for both of those reasons, but primarily the former, I would be furious with that hire...
He’ll certainly attract  
Tittle 9 20 64 : 12/23/2021 5:10 pm : link
free agents with his charisma.
anyone who knows me...  
Burtman : 12/23/2021 5:13 pm : link
would know I'm the last person in the world that would say something like this. If Abrams gets the job...


burn the stadium down.

Anyone who is associated with the dreck of these past years of losing shouldn't be getting a shot. They've done nothing to prove they deserve it.

Burn it down.
Yeah we're hiring Abrams  
This is Snyder-esque.  
robbieballs2003 : 12/23/2021 5:14 pm : link
Didn't he buy up websites and radio stations that talked negatively about his team? How the fuck did we become that?
Sammo  
ryanmkeane : 12/23/2021 5:15 pm : link
relax buddy. You don’t have any clue how it’ll play out more than I do.
RE: I am by no means in the  
robbieballs2003 : 12/23/2021 5:16 pm : link
but didn't Raanan dispel the notion that Abrams is only a "cap guy" in his podcast over the summer? Now that he's surfacing as a favorite to replace Gettleman, that label is back and treated as a foregone conclusion on Giants Twitter.

I might give it another listen now, but my recollection is that he has been much more involved in personnel decisions lately. I also remember he seemed pretty stiff and uncomfortable in the setting. So, for both of those reasons, but primarily the former, I would be furious with that hire...


Of course. The groundwork was laid over the last two years with promoting him and Petit (sp?) with their videos. They wanted this transition to happen when Gettleman was done. The problem is that it has only gotten worse so not even seriously considering other candidates is just insane. More of the same.
RE: What  
compton : 12/23/2021 5:16 pm : link
the fuck. Are they just pretty much soft announcing he's getting the job so that the fanbase gets their outrage out now ahead of time? Or are they testing the amount of fan outrage?


They are doing both.
 
ryanmkeane : 12/23/2021 5:17 pm : link
Again. Nearly everyone on this board LOVED the Joe Judge hire. Said “it’s about time Mara made an out of the box decision.”

How’s that going so far?
Listen, we haven't hit bottom yet...  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/23/2021 5:17 pm : link
...Next year is the year when things absolutely implode. No cap room and bloated salaries for sub-performing players.

And the only cuts that will actually free up cap space are players that actually have been good (Bradberry, Martinez).

So once things are absolutely at their worst (like 0-10 or something) THEN MAYBE there is a moment when Mara realizes the endless insiders and meddling by his family is what the problem is. Or better yet, Tisch forces him to face reality under threat of a lawsuit.

They hire an independent consultant like McKinnsey or PWC to perform a full autopsy and make detailed recommendations, and then change happens.

But we need Abrams and Judge to utterly fail to get there.

So yeah, I am on board with Abrams for 2022.

Tynes has been critical of the Giants  
joeinpa : 12/23/2021 5:17 pm : link
All season, most recently mocking them for Pepsigate saying someone should lose their job.

He said Abrams is a friend of his, and he deserves a chance. Abrams might be the choice, but I didn’t get any sense of this being a trial ballon.

Also, if it was why would he quantify it as a one year trial, you really believe that s a narrative Mara would want out there.
RE: …  
Angel Eyes : 12/23/2021 5:19 pm : link
Again. Nearly everyone on this board LOVED the Joe Judge hire. Said "it's about time Mara made an out of the box decision."

How's that going so far?

How’s that going so far?

I was personally ambivalent and apprehensive over the Judge hire myself. The Graham hire on the other hand I was against.
not surprising  
bigbluehoya : 12/23/2021 5:21 pm : link
I just hope that it ends up being a case of addition-by-subtraction with DG, and that its simply the most logical path to giving Judge one more year to truly show some turnaround from the talk about foundation building, process, and etc.

I won't go so far as to say its a "good idea" but I can see the logic.

-They like Judge.
-The GM and coach positions have been off-cycle from each other for most of this failed decade, and it hasn't helped them as far as really leaning into a rebuild.
-They still believe in Jones even though the results haven't been there and he has a lot to prove.
-It's a historically poor QB class by almost any measure

So....

Jones gets one more year to show some real gains.
Judge gets one year to show some real gains, and gets a significant increase in his ability to steer personnel decisions. (Parcells/grocery thing, although JJ by most accounts has had significant input already)
Abrams is part of the blameworthy group for where they are. He gets one year in the captain's chair as a reward for the service and loyalty.

If it flops again, you have a thorough cleaning of the house, at which time you put the GM and Coach on the same starting line, with full freedom to pursue the QB they want, in a year with a much better draft class.

I'm not saying I like it, I just think a lot of the facts line up. There are equally convincing reasons to burn it all. I just don't think they'll have a hard time talking themselves into the more conservative path. (they never do...)
He might get an interview  
UberAlias : 12/23/2021 5:21 pm : link
But Abrams will not be promoted to GM.
RE: …  
compton : 12/23/2021 5:22 pm : link
Again. Nearly everyone on this board LOVED the Joe Judge hire. Said "it's about time Mara made an out of the box decision."

How's that going so far?

How’s that going so far?


Is Joe Judge suppose to make chicken salad out of chicken shit!
Go Terps : 12/23/2021 5:23 pm : link
There are fans here that would applaud the distribution of smallpox blankets if they had an NY logo on them.

This is sort of a relief. Abandoning hope of positive change is easy.

Hey, maybe Fromm is the next Brady.
RE: …  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/23/2021 5:24 pm : link
Again. Nearly everyone on this board LOVED the Joe Judge hire. Said "it's about time Mara made an out of the box decision."

How's that going so far?

How’s that going so far?


This is not true.

They only loved him AFTER his first press conference.

A bit of a minor point, but that's what happened.
I think the real lesson is that hiring a belichick assistant  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/23/2021 5:25 pm : link
Isn't an "out of the box" hire. Teams have been trying to import Patriots magic to their front offices and sidelines since 2001. It has failed repeatedly. What's new and revolutionary there?

And a Mara running to Giants family member Bill Belichick for a head coach recommendation isn't out of the box either.

RE: .  
bigbluehoya : 12/23/2021 5:26 pm : link
There are fans here that would applaud the distribution of smallpox blankets if they had an NY logo on them.

This is sort of a relief. Abandoning hope of positive change is easy.

Hey, maybe Fromm is the next Brady.


yOu cAN’t SaY fOR suRe tHaT hE isN’T!
RE: Damn Tynes not tunes  
Bill in UT : 12/23/2021 5:30 pm : link
.


And Hoffa, not Gotti?
How do you give a GM a 1 year trial  
Bill in UT : 12/23/2021 5:31 pm : link
when you have no money to spend on FAs and it takes 3 years to evaluate a draft?
RE: .  
BrettNYG10 : 12/23/2021 5:31 pm : link
There are fans here that would applaud the distribution of smallpox blankets if they had an NY logo on them.

This is sort of a relief. Abandoning hope of positive change is easy.

Hey, maybe Fromm is the next Brady.


LOL
Abrams might be a smart and capable guy - we really don't know  
Jerry in_DC : 12/23/2021 5:35 pm : link
He would certainly be better than Gettleman by virtue of not being a fucking moron. The problem is that "better than Gettleman" is not what we need. What we need is the organization to be blown up and rebuilt in the mold of modern, successful franchises. It seems extremely unlikely that Abrams would do that.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/23/2021 5:36 pm : link
If true, peace out Giants.
RE: Sammo  
Sammo85 : 12/23/2021 5:50 pm : link
relax buddy. You don't have any clue how it'll play out more than I do.


No. I’m not going to relax while a team I love continues to be run into the grown with circus like stupidity. I’m not accepting any argument or a lazy ass approach to promoting Abrams.

RE: Abrams might be a smart and capable guy - we really don't know  
bw in dc : 12/23/2021 5:51 pm : link
He would certainly be better than Gettleman by virtue of not being a fucking moron. The problem is that "better than Gettleman" is not what we need. What we need is the organization to be blown up and rebuilt in the mold of modern, successful franchises. It seems extremely unlikely that Abrams would do that.


Do you remember that presser earlier this year with Gettleman and Abrams side by side? For a split second, I actually found the thought of Abrams being the GM plausible. But I eventually caught myself because I realized that thought was driven by the fact anybody sounds competent next to Gettleman.

Abrams sounded and looked like an executive. And Gettleman looked like an employee for the sheet metal workers union.
He's a Mara yes man!  
youngd1974 : 12/23/2021 5:53 pm : link
That's it. come on Giants! be better than that!
RE: How do you give a GM a 1 year trial  
bigbluehoya : 12/23/2021 5:53 pm : link
when you have no money to spend on FAs and it takes 3 years to evaluate a draft?


I don’t think the priority is to give Abrams a runway. It’s more out of convenience to themselves. A one year option that fits well with what the picture seems to be on Judge and Jones, and hope that maybe they make good music with Judge leading the way on personnel and Abrams being more tilted toward the financial picture. Working together of course, and with the subtraction of the bombast / ego / mouth of DG.

I don’t think they owe Abrams any more of a fair shake than that. Anyone in the building who is has been employed throughout the last decade, for what it’s been, should probably just say please and thank you and otherwise keep their demands pretty minimal.
*Ground not Grown  
Sammo85 : 12/23/2021 5:53 pm : link
Rage typing on a phone and drinking early tonight not a good combo for spelling accuracy!
RE: Sammo  
BrettNYG10 : 12/23/2021 5:53 pm : link
relax buddy. You don't have any clue how it'll play out more than I do.


Ryan, haven't you been wrong about everything this year? Why would you insult Sammo like that?
My issue with this beyond the absurdity of promoting from within..  
Sean : 12/23/2021 5:55 pm : link
1. What does Kevin Abrams think of Daniel Jones?

2. What does Kevin Abrams think of Saquon Barkley?

3. Is Kevin Abrams going to look at this roster honestly and tear it down?

It’s clear Mara has always wanted Abrams to be eventual GM. One thing Tynes was right about, he should have gotten it in 2017 then.

If not 2017, could have given Judge/Abrams the start in 2020. I think this is largely due to Judge as well.

I linked the thread I made in early November about this.
Link - ( New Window )
Sean.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/23/2021 5:58 pm : link
The idea of prompting from within is so fucking stupid I can't believe Mara would actually do. Is this dude stupider than zip thought? Good God. The Giants are so fucking broken.
RE: RE: Abrams might be a smart and capable guy - we really don't know  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/23/2021 5:59 pm : link
He would certainly be better than Gettleman by virtue of not being a fucking moron. The problem is that "better than Gettleman" is not what we need. What we need is the organization to be blown up and rebuilt in the mold of modern, successful franchises. It seems extremely unlikely that Abrams would do that.



Do you remember that presser earlier this year with Gettleman and Abrams side by side? For a split second, I actually found the thought of Abrams being the GM plausible. But I eventually caught myself because I realized that thought was driven by the fact anybody sounds competent next to Gettleman.

Abrams sounded and looked like an executive. And Gettleman looked like an employee for the sheet metal workers union.


Plenty of dopes in suits drive their company into the ground.
RE: Sean.  
Sean : 12/23/2021 6:08 pm : link
The idea of prompting from within is so fucking stupid I can't believe Mara would actually do. Is this dude stupider than zip thought? Good God. The Giants are so fucking broken.

I agree. But I’m going to counter with something rather simple. The Giants have been bad for a decade bc they’ve had shitty QB play for a decade.

I love Eli, but he had two careers here. I think finding the right QB can mask a lot of this, but why should we trust Abrams to evaluate the QB position?
RE: My issue with this beyond the absurdity of promoting from within..  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/23/2021 6:11 pm : link
1. What does Kevin Abrams think of Daniel Jones?

2. What does Kevin Abrams think of Saquon Barkley?

3. Is Kevin Abrams going to look at this roster honestly and tear it down?

It’s clear Mara has always wanted Abrams to be eventual GM. One thing Tynes was right about, he should have gotten it in 2017 then.

If not 2017, could have given Judge/Abrams the start in 2020. I think this is largely due to Judge as well.

I linked the thread I made in early November about this. Link - ( New Window )


For a rational organization, Abrams would be in an impossible spot. He either signed off on these guys or he didn't. And if he didn't agree, and didn't raise enough of a stink, how are you actually changing anything?

Abrams: "John, I didn't think it was the right move to draft Barkley."

Mara: "Why didn't you say anything?"

Abrams: "Ummm.... Ummm.... I didn't think it was my place. I thought it best for the organization to just go along."

In a rational organization, that would be the end of the discussion.
Everyone loved the Gettleman hire?  
widmerseyebrow : 12/23/2021 6:16 pm : link
"I was wrong" would suffice. No need to add "but so was everyone else!"
RE: …  
Silver Spoon : 12/23/2021 6:18 pm : link
Again, willing to give Abrams a chance. He’s got as much chance to succeed as anyone else outside the organization when it comes to the draft.

Lots of people loved the Gettleman hire including me. Didn’t work out.

Pretty much everyone loved the Judge hire. Hasn’t worked out.

To say we all know how this is going to play out would be a mistake.


Thanks, Paul D.
Some people love being wrong about this franchise  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/23/2021 6:20 pm : link
constantly over the past few years. It's amazing.
As well as not being particularly qualified, Abrams would be weak.  
cosmicj : 12/23/2021 6:21 pm : link
So the next time Judge or someone is banging the table for a prospect and the scouting staff is objecting - exactly what seems to have happened with Shurmur and DeAndre Baker - Abrams won’t have the clout to back up the scouts.

That’s one of the reasons I am ok with Pioli. Pioli has enough standing and money to tell people to take a hike and overrule them.

This is terrible. I’m hoping joeinpa is right and this isn’t a prelude or trial balloon.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/23/2021 6:21 pm : link
Mara could run over ryan's Mom & he would somehow defend the Maras.
RE: RE: Abrams might be a smart and capable guy - we really don't know  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/23/2021 6:22 pm : link
He would certainly be better than Gettleman by virtue of not being a fucking moron. The problem is that "better than Gettleman" is not what we need. What we need is the organization to be blown up and rebuilt in the mold of modern, successful franchises. It seems extremely unlikely that Abrams would do that.



Do you remember that presser earlier this year with Gettleman and Abrams side by side? For a split second, I actually found the thought of Abrams being the GM plausible. But I eventually caught myself because I realized that thought was driven by the fact anybody sounds competent next to Gettleman.

Abrams sounded and looked like an executive. And Gettleman looked like an employee for the sheet metal workers union.


Not that I disagree with your overall point, but we got here with Judge because of what he looks and sounds like at a microphone.
ryanmkeane  
Keaton028 : 12/23/2021 6:22 pm : link
Literally wrong about everything for awhile now, and still telling others what to think and feel. Amazing.
RE: …  
WahooGiant : 12/23/2021 6:24 pm : link
Again, willing to give Abrams a chance. He’s got as much chance to succeed as anyone else outside the organization when it comes to the draft.

Lots of people loved the Gettleman hire including me. Didn’t work out.

Pretty much everyone loved the Judge hire. Hasn’t worked out.

To say we all know how this is going to play out would be a mistake.


Come on. We understand that any new hire carries risk, but to assume any potential new hire carries the same risk is absurd.

If he is promoted, you can insinuate that he was not responsible for any personnel decisions. Wouldn't a candidate with relevant personnel decisions be less risky?
RE: RE: RE: Abrams might be a smart and capable guy - we really don't know  
broadbandz : 12/23/2021 6:24 pm : link
He would certainly be better than Gettleman by virtue of not being a fucking moron. The problem is that "better than Gettleman" is not what we need. What we need is the organization to be blown up and rebuilt in the mold of modern, successful franchises. It seems extremely unlikely that Abrams would do that.



Do you remember that presser earlier this year with Gettleman and Abrams side by side? For a split second, I actually found the thought of Abrams being the GM plausible. But I eventually caught myself because I realized that thought was driven by the fact anybody sounds competent next to Gettleman.

Abrams sounded and looked like an executive. And Gettleman looked like an employee for the sheet metal workers union.



Not that I disagree with your overall point, but we got here with Judge because of what he looks and sounds like at a microphone.


I agree he could fart in the microphone and walk off for all I care. Win some games.
I'll repeat a question I asked in Sean's thread  
Go Terps : 12/23/2021 6:26 pm : link
If Abrams weren't promoted would he need likely to get a GM job elsewhere in the league? Would he even get interviews?
RE: I'll repeat a question I asked in Sean's thread  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/23/2021 6:26 pm : link
If Abrams weren't promoted would he need likely to get a GM job elsewhere in the league? Would he even get interviews?


No.
RE: ...  
TommyWiseau : 12/23/2021 6:26 pm : link
If true, peace out Giants.


Same. I, along with my money, will be out
RE: RE: Sean.  
Go Terps : 12/23/2021 6:28 pm : link
The idea of prompting from within is so fucking stupid I can't believe Mara would actually do. Is this dude stupider than zip thought? Good God. The Giants are so fucking broken.


I agree. But I’m going to counter with something rather simple. The Giants have been bad for a decade bc they’ve had shitty QB play for a decade.

I love Eli, but he had two careers here. I think finding the right QB can mask a lot of this, but why should we trust Abrams to evaluate the QB position?


This is true. Jones is a disaster and I don't think we see him again.

Maybe we get lucky with someone. Looking forward to watching Fromm.
GT...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/23/2021 6:31 pm : link
I think it is all but a lock DJ is back if Abrams takes over as GM & JJ is retained. God help us.
RE: GT...  
Go Terps : 12/23/2021 6:32 pm : link
I think it is all but a lock DJ is back if Abrams takes over as GM & JJ is retained. God help us.


I don't know. Based on that excellent recent expose it sounds like Jones doesn't have a lot of fans in the building. I think he's gone.
Promoting  
AcidTest : 12/23/2021 6:33 pm : link
Abrams would be so typical of ownership. What about Tisch? Why doesn't he stop allowing the Maras to promote people who have been part of this clownish catastrophe for the last decade?

Only an outsider can make unbiased decisions about personnel.
Abrams  
WillVAB : 12/23/2021 6:33 pm : link
Is a company yes man who will be the punching bag for all of the shitty Mara personnel decisions.
How are they getting to Tynes?  
montanagiant : 12/23/2021 6:33 pm : link
What possible leverage would they have to make him shill for them?
RE: Abrams  
TommyWiseau : 12/23/2021 6:34 pm : link
In comment 15509173 WillVAB said:
Quote:
Is a company yes man who will be the punching bag for all of the shitty Mara personnel decisions.


This, this and more this
RE: As well as not being particularly qualified, Abrams would be weak.  
AcidTest : 12/23/2021 6:34 pm : link
So the next time Judge or someone is banging the table for a prospect and the scouting staff is objecting - exactly what seems to have happened with Shurmur and DeAndre Baker - Abrams won’t have the clout to back up the scouts.

That’s one of the reasons I am ok with Pioli. Pioli has enough standing and money to tell people to take a hike and overrule them.

This is terrible. I’m hoping joeinpa is right and this isn’t a prelude or trial balloon.


^This, except I don't want Pioli.
This is such a poorly run organization now.  
Mike from SI : 12/23/2021 6:36 pm : link
We're now the football New York Knicks from 2001-2019. Let's hope it doesn't take as long as the Knicks did to turn it around (and "turn it around" here means "behave rationally and competently").
Would you really be shocked that the reason they promote Abrams to GM  
montanagiant : 12/23/2021 6:38 pm : link
Is due to the fact that the real interesting prospects don't want to come here at this point? I mean if some of the stuff leaking out is true the GM has a pain-in-the-ass task of working with multiple family inputs and all the politics that go with that.
Abrams  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/23/2021 6:39 pm : link
RE: RE: Abrams might be a smart and capable guy - we really don't know  
Jerry in_DC : 12/23/2021 6:41 pm : link
He would certainly be better than Gettleman by virtue of not being a fucking moron. The problem is that "better than Gettleman" is not what we need. What we need is the organization to be blown up and rebuilt in the mold of modern, successful franchises. It seems extremely unlikely that Abrams would do that.



Do you remember that presser earlier this year with Gettleman and Abrams side by side? For a split second, I actually found the thought of Abrams being the GM plausible. But I eventually caught myself because I realized that thought was driven by the fact anybody sounds competent next to Gettleman.

Abrams sounded and looked like an executive. And Gettleman looked like an employee for the sheet metal workers union.


Yeah agreed. And there a world where Abrams might be de facto GM now. Gettleman "leads" a staff meeting and babbles a bunch of nonsense. Everyone looks to Abrams like WTF? And Abrams takes some principles from Gettlemans ravings and creates a plan, assigns work, etc.

I remain completely dumbfounded that Gettleman has this job. I work with senior managers, executives, leaders all the time - I'm sure you do too. They're not all brilliant and they're not all great orators. But there's a minimum baseline required - being able to clearly make your point, being able to speak in detail about your organization, basic professional demeanor. And Gettlman just fails wildly in these areas. If he worked for me, I would never let him attend a meeting, let alone speak at one. Most kids I hire out of college are more articulate and prepared than him. And this guy runs the Giants. It breaks my braid.
RE: not surprising  
Mdgiantsfan : 12/23/2021 6:42 pm : link
I just hope that it ends up being a case of addition-by-subtraction with DG, and that its simply the most logical path to giving Judge one more year to truly show some turnaround from the talk about foundation building, process, and etc.

I won't go so far as to say its a "good idea" but I can see the logic.

-They like Judge.
-The GM and coach positions have been off-cycle from each other for most of this failed decade, and it hasn't helped them as far as really leaning into a rebuild.
-They still believe in Jones even though the results haven't been there and he has a lot to prove.
-It's a historically poor QB class by almost any measure

So....

Jones gets one more year to show some real gains.
Judge gets one year to show some real gains, and gets a significant increase in his ability to steer personnel decisions. (Parcells/grocery thing, although JJ by most accounts has had significant input already)
Abrams is part of the blameworthy group for where they are. He gets one year in the captain's chair as a reward for the service and loyalty.

If it flops again, you have a thorough cleaning of the house, at which time you put the GM and Coach on the same starting line, with full freedom to pursue the QB they want, in a year with a much better draft class.

I'm not saying I like it, I just think a lot of the facts line up. There are equally convincing reasons to burn it all. I just don't think they'll have a hard time talking themselves into the more conservative path. (they never do...)


Heck no! You would be wasting two more prime draft picks in this upcoming draft. This idea that hiring Abrams and giving him a prove it year along with Judge is insane.
RE: …  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/23/2021 6:43 pm : link
Again, willing to give Abrams a chance. He’s got as much chance to succeed as anyone else outside the organization when it comes to the draft.

Lots of people loved the Gettleman hire including me. Didn’t work out.

Pretty much everyone loved the Judge hire. Hasn’t worked out.

To say we all know how this is going to play out would be a mistake.

No way! You're willing to give Abrams a chance?

Well if a balanced, critical fan like Ryan is willing to give Ryan a chance, shouldn't we all?

Terps said it best a while back: the Giants could trade a 1st round pick for a blanket infected with smallpox and you'd defend the move.
RE: .  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/23/2021 6:44 pm : link
There are fans here that would applaud the distribution of smallpox blankets if they had an NY logo on them.

This is sort of a relief. Abandoning hope of positive change is easy.

Hey, maybe Fromm is the next Brady.

Dammit, you already trotted this one back out before I got to the end of the thread!
RE: Would you really be shocked that the reason they promote Abrams to GM  
ron mexico : 12/23/2021 6:46 pm : link
Is due to the fact that the real interesting prospects don't want to come here at this point? I mean if some of the stuff leaking out is true the GM has a pain-in-the-ass task of working with multiple family inputs and all the politics that go with that.


More likely they go with Abrams so the Mara boys can continue to shadow GM the org, which was the original plan.

They can get any candidate they want if they agree to step aside

I'm at the point  
Jerry in_DC : 12/23/2021 6:50 pm : link
where I might prefer Chris Mara for GM. You want to do personnel, then sit your ass in the big chair, put your name at the top of the org chart, own the decisions and start taking bullets. Let's go.
Andy Robustelli wasn't available??  
Larry in Pencilvania : 12/23/2021 6:53 pm : link
This is the same shit again. Let's hire a loyal employee to shill for the Maras. Like father like sons. Ineptitude at its finest
RE: I'm at the point  
ron mexico : 12/23/2021 6:54 pm : link
where I might prefer Chris Mara for GM. You want to do personnel, then sit your ass in the big chair, put your name at the top of the org chart, own the decisions and start taking bullets. Let's go.


I agree

Or Tim McDonnell

I might actually have some hope that Tim is a sharp young mind

I’ll say this about Abrams..  
Sean : 12/23/2021 6:56 pm : link
He won’t embarrass the franchise during press conferences.
RE: I'm at the point  
TommyWiseau : 12/23/2021 7:01 pm : link
where I might prefer Chris Mara for GM. You want to do personnel, then sit your ass in the big chair, put your name at the top of the org chart, own the decisions and start taking bullets. Let's go.


Agreed. Fuck it, if you are going to go in house put this guy in the big mans chair and watch him either succeed or burn. They won’t do it to protect him and his “shadow realm scouts”
 
christian : 12/23/2021 7:04 pm : link
Kevin Abrams, who I think is a smart and capable guy, had the opportunity to show what he was made of the last two years. He and the Giants were explicit he was a big part of the pro personnel and free agent management.

In that time, the Giants have butchered the acquisition of veteran talent.

Logan Ryan’s contract is a mess. James Bradberry has the Giants by the balls. Golladay, Williams, and Jackson are an albatross starting next year.

He had a dry run, and he blew it.

Terps nails it, Abrams wouldn’t be considered for GM at any other team.
Tynes  
Les in TO : 12/23/2021 7:06 pm : link
Should wash his mouth thoroughly for speaking such filthy thoughts. Interview widely and externally as the management needs a culture shift and someone with credibility to put an end to nepotism and shadow scout teams.
RE: John and Chris are the GM  
FStubbs : 12/23/2021 7:09 pm : link
.


Basically. They can't even pretend Abrams has any personnel experience, he's the "cap guru".
RE: Would you really be shocked that the reason they promote Abrams to GM  
FStubbs : 12/23/2021 7:18 pm : link
Is due to the fact that the real interesting prospects don't want to come here at this point? I mean if some of the stuff leaking out is true the GM has a pain-in-the-ass task of working with multiple family inputs and all the politics that go with that.


I'm fairly sure a lot of it has to do with that. You can't implement your full plan knowing it can get overruled at any moment, but you assume 100% of the blame if the team is terrible.
RE: I'm at the point  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/23/2021 7:20 pm : link
where I might prefer Chris Mara for GM. You want to do personnel, then sit your ass in the big chair, put your name at the top of the org chart, own the decisions and start taking bullets. Let's go.

Yup. Strap it up, asshole.

And if you can't make it work, get out of the way.
RE: RE: I'm at the point  
FStubbs : 12/23/2021 7:20 pm : link
where I might prefer Chris Mara for GM. You want



I agree

Or Tim McDonnell

I might actually have some hope that Tim is a sharp young mind


20 years ago Chris Mara was the "sharp mind" who ran a scouting service.
RE: RE: John and Chris are the GM  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/23/2021 7:21 pm : link
.



Basically. They can't even pretend Abrams has any personnel experience, he's the "cap guru".

The "cap guru" who has over seen the cap while two consecutive GM regimes have run the cap into the ground.

He's not even good at his expertise.
RE: I’ll say this about Abrams..  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/23/2021 7:23 pm : link
He won’t embarrass the franchise during press conferences.

That's an important consideration. John Mara does not appreciate negative press.
RE: RE: Would you really be shocked that the reason they promote Abrams to GM  
AcidTest : 12/23/2021 7:25 pm : link
Is due to the fact that the real interesting prospects don't want to come here at this point? I mean if some of the stuff leaking out is true the GM has a pain-in-the-ass task of working with multiple family inputs and all the politics that go with that.



More likely they go with Abrams so the Mara boys can continue to shadow GM the org, which was the original plan.

They can get any candidate they want if they agree to step aside


Yup. They pick a GM who will let them retain defacto control.
RE: Everyone loved the Gettleman hire?  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/23/2021 7:26 pm : link
"I was wrong" would suffice. No need to add "but so was everyone else!"

Who were the everyone who loved the Gettleman hire?

Most of them have jumped ship from BBI already. Those that remain are caricatures.
RE: RE: RE: John and Chris are the GM  
AcidTest : 12/23/2021 7:26 pm : link
.



Basically. They can't even pretend Abrams has any personnel experience, he's the "cap guru".


The "cap guru" who has over seen the cap while two consecutive GM regimes have run the cap into the ground.

He's not even good at his expertise.


That's what's crazy. He's bad at what he does now, so let's give him a promotion?
RE: RE: I’ll say this about Abrams..  
FStubbs : 12/23/2021 7:27 pm : link
He won’t embarrass the franchise during press conferences.


That's an important consideration. John Mara does not appreciate negative press.


Which is why state media is circling the wagons as they can't keep the Chris Mara angle under wraps as easily as they had been. Major media still refuses to address this.
RE: Abrams  
Costy16 : 12/23/2021 7:30 pm : link
Is a company yes man who will be the punching bag for all of the shitty Mara personnel decisions.


This, it's a continuous cycle of dysfunction. Fuck John Mara.
RE: RE: Everyone loved the Gettleman hire?  
FStubbs : 12/23/2021 7:38 pm : link
"I was wrong" would suffice. No need to add "but so was everyone else!"


Who were the everyone who loved the Gettleman hire?

Most of them have jumped ship from BBI already. Those that remain are caricatures.


I'll admit I was cautiously optimistic, since he was GM of a 15-1 Carolina team that went to the Superbowl. When we started hearing rumors of Barkley, I figured he was just blowing smoke and deflecting and the "hog mollie" talk was real, because I just knew he'd get about fixing the offensive line. I thought he was trying to mislead the press, which after the end-Reese regime where everyone knew what the Giants were doing, was a breath of fresh air to me.

And then he drafted Barkley.
RE: I'll repeat a question I asked in Sean's thread  
joeinpa : 12/23/2021 7:50 pm : link
If Abrams weren't promoted would he need likely to get a GM job elsewhere in the league? Would he even get interviews?


Most likely not
No one....  
kelly : 12/23/2021 7:54 pm : link
In this organization would even get an interview with another team in any capacity, not even as a hot dog vendor.
RE: No one....  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/23/2021 8:06 pm : link
In this organization would even get an interview with another team in any capacity, not even as a hot dog vendor.


If Chris Mara had all this aspiration to be a lead personnel guy he would take a job somewhere in the NFL. With his connections he could get an interview anywhere. But he's still here. So does he want to fulfill a dream or just get a soft, cushy job he can never be fired from?
You have to ask yourself  
UberAlias : 12/23/2021 8:08 pm : link
Has anything changed favorably to make Abrams a more attractive candidate than he was when they passed up on him for DG? The answer is no, and outside the organization there is zero doubt he’s seen as far less attractive. There have been signs even Mara recognizes that change is needed. Our next GM will be from outside the organization. Count on it.
"You don't know what you're talking about?"  
Sy'56 : 12/23/2021 8:12 pm : link
They're still using that, eh?

That didn't go over well when Gettleman used that line, now did it?

DO they want me to bust out the draft comparisons?

Ha.

Worst franchise IN THE NFL...has nerve to say "you don't know what you're talking about?" Whats next...health and fitness advice?
RE: You have to ask yourself  
Sean : 12/23/2021 8:13 pm : link
Has anything changed favorably to make Abrams a more attractive candidate than he was when they passed up on him for DG? The answer is no, and outside the organization there is zero doubt he’s seen as far less attractive. There have been signs even Mara recognizes that change is needed. Our next GM will be from outside the organization. Count on it.

The problem is the likeliness that Gettleman was hired with the understanding Abrams was GM in waiting.

Judge could have even been assured of this in his interview.
Chris Bisignano from the Giant Insider Podcast  
aimrocky : 12/23/2021 9:15 pm : link
Said tonight Gettleman is 100% gone and Abrams is 100% not replacing him. Chris has been saying for a few weeks that he’ll go into detail on the dysfunction of the front office once the season is done, but he’s scoffed at the idea of Abrams being elevated. I really hope he’s right.
RE: RE: RE: Everyone loved the Gettleman hire?  
BillKo : 12/23/2021 9:21 pm : link
I'll admit I was cautiously optimistic, since he was GM of a 15-1 Carolina team that went to the Superbowl.


This is why I liked the hire. He was known as a good personnel guy here, then succeeded in CAR.

But the results tell you he's done a horrible job here.

The Giants are no better than they were when he took over.

The issue I'd have with Abrams is he obviously works closely with DG. To think they aren't on the same page or at least close - would be cause for concern.

It's not like Abrams is sitting there the entire time and thinks to himself "If I were in charge, I'd be doing things differently."

It's that story everyone knows, the second in charge hates the way the boss operates and knows he could do it better.

I doubt that's the case here, but hey, it could be.
RE: Chris Bisignano from the Giant Insider Podcast  
Ned In Atlanta : 12/23/2021 9:23 pm : link
Said tonight Gettleman is 100% gone and Abrams is 100% not replacing him. Chris has been saying for a few weeks that he’ll go into detail on the dysfunction of the front office once the season is done, but he’s scoffed at the idea of Abrams being elevated. I really hope he’s right.



Why would Tynes could out of left field with this? Even if he said “Abrams should be given a fair shot to interview” it would sort of make sense. But “Abrams should be the 2022 GM” sounds like it’s a directive coming from a higher up. Why would someone who has been vocally critical of the team come out and say someone who has been part of the problem should be promoted without interviewing outside/more qualified candidates ?
Ned, I agree. The leak appears to be happening.  
aimrocky : 12/23/2021 9:42 pm : link
I’m just relaying Bisignano’s messgae, and trying to will it to truth. He’s got a pretty good batting average with inside info.
RE:  
Go Terps : 12/23/2021 9:46 pm : link
They're still using that, eh?

That didn't go over well when Gettleman used that line, now did it?

DO they want me to bust out the draft comparisons?

Ha.

Worst franchise IN THE NFL...has nerve to say "you don't know what you're talking about?" Whats next...health and fitness advice?


This is some post from a measured, thoughtful poster that's in the industry and knows what he's talking about.
RE: Ned, I agree. The leak appears to be happening.  
Ned In Atlanta : 12/23/2021 9:47 pm : link
I’m just relaying Bisignano’s messgae, and trying to will it to truth. He’s got a pretty good batting average with inside info.



From his lip’s to God’s ears. As many have stated I don’t know how any legit candidate comes in with the dysfunction now being public. Any good candidate with half a brain runs for the hills when they’re attached to Judge. That has the Maras pulling the puppet strings all over it. Maybe another 3 years of futility under Abrams and the resulting empty stadium and paper bags will force real change
RE:  
bw in dc : 12/23/2021 9:52 pm : link
They're still using that, eh?

That didn't go over well when Gettleman used that line, now did it?

DO they want me to bust out the draft comparisons?

Ha.

Worst franchise IN THE NFL...has nerve to say "you don't know what you're talking about?" Whats next...health and fitness advice?


JFC, Sy, pull those gloves off!

RE: RE:  
BillKo : 12/23/2021 9:57 pm : link
They're still using that, eh?

That didn't go over well when Gettleman used that line, now did it?

DO they want me to bust out the draft comparisons?

Ha.

Worst franchise IN THE NFL...has nerve to say "you don't know what you're talking about?" Whats next...health and fitness advice?



JFC, Sy, pull those gloves off!


In reality, Gettleman has a really good resume working in the NFL. So he has some cache to flip somebody off with that type of comment. Not saying he ever should, but the guy has done it for a long time in the NFL at different levels.

Unfortunately, the last position of his career with the Giants ended badly, he's done a poor job and deserves to be replaced.
Could the Abrams leaks be coming from Abrams himself?  
Sean : 12/23/2021 10:16 pm : link
Or people under Abrams? I saw this theory on Reddit which makes sense - a lot of people stand to lose their jobs if a new regime comes in. I’m sure a lot of people in the building are rooting for Abrams. Probably Judge too.
RE: RE: I'm at the point  
Jimmy Googs : 12/23/2021 10:43 pm : link
where I might prefer Chris Mara for GM. You want to do personnel, then sit your ass in the big chair, put your name at the top of the org chart, own the decisions and start taking bullets. Let's go.



I agree

Or Tim McDonnell

I might actually have some hope that Tim is a sharp young mind


What? After throwing them under the bus for the last several weeks as the behind the scenes player personnel morons?

RE: RE: GT...  
Section331 : 12/23/2021 10:54 pm : link
I think it is all but a lock DJ is back if Abrams takes over as GM & JJ is retained. God help us.



I don't know. Based on that excellent recent expose it sounds like Jones doesn't have a lot of fans in the building. I think he's gone.


I don’t know, it only matters who those few fans are. Let’s not kid ourselves, if John Mara likes Jones, Abrams will too.
The worst part might be that the Maras don't just name themselves GM  
widmerseyebrow : 12/23/2021 11:04 pm : link
They'd rather have this chickenshit mouthpiece GM role so they can influence everything behind the scenes but avoid blame. At least guys like Mike Brown and Jerry Jones sat in the fucking captain's chair.
RE: How are they getting to Tynes?  
clatterbuck : 12:28 pm : link
What possible leverage would they have to make him shill for them?


+1 The conspiracy theorists emerge.
Tynes' relationship with the Giants  
JonC : 12:33 pm : link
probably still earns him money on his podcasts, public appearances, etc. Why burn bridges especially with his linkage to recent NYG history? Giants have long utilized the Dottinos and the like, whomever are a ground floor listen in the media for fans. Is this really not understood?
There is a cryptic twitter account..  
Sean : 12:39 pm : link
May not be an insider, but he called the Jones news ahead of the beat reporters. I linked his account below. Some of his tweets state:

-Jones will never be cleared to play for the Giants again.
-Gettleman will retire on 1/10 citing health and Abrams will be promoted to GM within the same press release, no press conference for Gettleman’s retirement.
-Judge is not safe and he’s been at odds with Gettleman all year, DG may try to take Judge down with him.
-Although Judge isn’t safe, he’s enamored with Kenny Pickett. Abrams did watch him play in person.

Might be all bullshit.
Link - ( New Window )
Lolol  
NoGainDayne : 12:56 pm : link
"everyone liked the Gettleman hire"
RE: There is a cryptic twitter account..  
Scooter185 : 1:02 pm : link
May not be an insider, but he called the Jones news ahead of the beat reporters. I linked his account below. Some of his tweets state:

-Jones will never be cleared to play for the Giants again.
-Gettleman will retire on 1/10 citing health and Abrams will be promoted to GM within the same press release, no press conference for Gettleman’s retirement.
-Judge is not safe and he’s been at odds with Gettleman all year, DG may try to take Judge down with him.
-Although Judge isn’t safe, he’s enamored with Kenny Pickett. Abrams did watch him play in person.

Might be all bullshit. Link - ( New Window )


Well he got the not IRing him at the time part right.
While I don't believe that Abrams is the best choice, I also don't  
Ira : 1:26 pm : link
think Tynes is saying anything other than what he sincerely feels.
