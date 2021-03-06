They got to Tynes: He’s now stumping for Abrams

Tynes has been killing the Giants for the past couple of weeks. For reference, he changed his Twitter avatar to a Pepsi cup. I wonder if Mara or PR had a chat with him. I’m sure the article that came out yesterday has made them try and tighten up any dissent among WFAN employees/ex players. He went with the tried and true “you don’t know what you’re talking about” if you associate Abrams with DGs failings Link
A futures bet on Abrams and Judge 2022 seems like free money
Haha, pretty much. I might watch an Abrams draft out of morbid curiosity, but I'm good with not watching the Giants at all in 2022 and beyond.
Maybe assistant GM?
lol
John and Chris are the GM. Now and then they'll be right about something, more often they'll be wrong, and that's that. We have to hope a savior like George Young or Eli Manning floats into their path. That's the kind of organization they'll be - when they're good it will be the result of luck and not any kind of comprehensive smart plan.
There's no chance the Giants are good in 2022. None. Making the 2022 season a trial run for Abrams and a "prove it" year for Judge will only set this organization back further, which is almost impossible because they are already YEARS behind the well-run NFL franchises.
What a fucking joke.
If there are interviews.
"Eric, there is no way Mara would promote Abrams... no way!"
Lots of people loved the Gettleman hire including me. Didn’t work out.
Pretty much everyone loved the Judge hire. Hasn’t worked out.
To say we all know how this is going to play out would be a mistake.
Lol. There excuses aren't even very good. It's like "well this guy didn't do much or have much say in the organization. But we love him and he's a future leader."
So this guy that had little impact you think is good for a leadership position based on what?
Exactly
LOL!!!!
I think this is really poor logic. He doesn't have as much a chance to succeed as someone coming from a winning organization. That's quite counterintuitive. If you say someone from one of the worst organizations would do as well as someone from a better one you are basically saying that the losers are just unlucky AND the winners are lucky. And that doesn't make any sense.
There are reasons that some organizations are winning and some are losing and when you come in with this "he's got as good a chance as anyone" you are ignoring that fact.
Not to mention that it is likely that he is going to be easier for the Mara's to push around. And that's a pretty hard argument to make.
It’s mind blowing to me anybody can accept this laying down and not laugh and cry at the same time.
Abrams is a critical member of this disaster and his hands are on several decisions and stamping on this mess. It’s not even up for debate.
He’s not going to be able to make any changes and how is he going to fire somebody like Chris Pettit who he has worked with hand in hand?
If they promote Abrams , I’m switching from diehard to fair weather. I’ll assume they will be bad and plan my sundays accordingly until they prove otherwise
We're talking aristocrats completely detached from the peasantry. They're probably still patting themselves on the back for medium pepsi.
My interest in following football at all is being killed, I watch out of habit but I don't know if I'll keep up much longer at this rate.
I media circles, it's known as a "weather balloon".
I might give it another listen now, but my recollection is that he has been much more involved in personnel decisions lately. I also remember he seemed pretty stiff and uncomfortable in the setting. So, for both of those reasons, but primarily the former, I would be furious with that hire...
burn the stadium down.
Anyone who is associated with the dreck of these past years of losing shouldn't be getting a shot. They've done nothing to prove they deserve it.
Burn it down.
Of course. The groundwork was laid over the last two years with promoting him and Petit (sp?) with their videos. They wanted this transition to happen when Gettleman was done. The problem is that it has only gotten worse so not even seriously considering other candidates is just insane. More of the same.
They are doing both.
How’s that going so far?
And the only cuts that will actually free up cap space are players that actually have been good (Bradberry, Martinez).
So once things are absolutely at their worst (like 0-10 or something) THEN MAYBE there is a moment when Mara realizes the endless insiders and meddling by his family is what the problem is. Or better yet, Tisch forces him to face reality under threat of a lawsuit.
They hire an independent consultant like McKinnsey or PWC to perform a full autopsy and make detailed recommendations, and then change happens.
But we need Abrams and Judge to utterly fail to get there.
So yeah, I am on board with Abrams for 2022.
He said Abrams is a friend of his, and he deserves a chance. Abrams might be the choice, but I didn’t get any sense of this being a trial ballon.
Also, if it was why would he quantify it as a one year trial, you really believe that s a narrative Mara would want out there.
I was personally ambivalent and apprehensive over the Judge hire myself. The Graham hire on the other hand I was against.
I won't go so far as to say its a "good idea" but I can see the logic.
-They like Judge.
-The GM and coach positions have been off-cycle from each other for most of this failed decade, and it hasn't helped them as far as really leaning into a rebuild.
-They still believe in Jones even though the results haven't been there and he has a lot to prove.
-It's a historically poor QB class by almost any measure
So....
Jones gets one more year to show some real gains.
Judge gets one year to show some real gains, and gets a significant increase in his ability to steer personnel decisions. (Parcells/grocery thing, although JJ by most accounts has had significant input already)
Abrams is part of the blameworthy group for where they are. He gets one year in the captain's chair as a reward for the service and loyalty.
If it flops again, you have a thorough cleaning of the house, at which time you put the GM and Coach on the same starting line, with full freedom to pursue the QB they want, in a year with a much better draft class.
I'm not saying I like it, I just think a lot of the facts line up. There are equally convincing reasons to burn it all. I just don't think they'll have a hard time talking themselves into the more conservative path. (they never do...)
Is Joe Judge suppose to make chicken salad out of chicken shit!
This is sort of a relief. Abandoning hope of positive change is easy.
Hey, maybe Fromm is the next Brady.
This is not true.
They only loved him AFTER his first press conference.
A bit of a minor point, but that's what happened.
And a Mara running to Giants family member Bill Belichick for a head coach recommendation isn't out of the box either.
This is sort of a relief. Abandoning hope of positive change is easy.
And Hoffa, not Gotti?
This is sort of a relief. Abandoning hope of positive change is easy.
No. I’m not going to relax while a team I love continues to be run into the grown with circus like stupidity. I’m not accepting any argument or a lazy ass approach to promoting Abrams.
Do you remember that presser earlier this year with Gettleman and Abrams side by side? For a split second, I actually found the thought of Abrams being the GM plausible. But I eventually caught myself because I realized that thought was driven by the fact anybody sounds competent next to Gettleman.
Abrams sounded and looked like an executive. And Gettleman looked like an employee for the sheet metal workers union.
I don’t think the priority is to give Abrams a runway. It’s more out of convenience to themselves. A one year option that fits well with what the picture seems to be on Judge and Jones, and hope that maybe they make good music with Judge leading the way on personnel and Abrams being more tilted toward the financial picture. Working together of course, and with the subtraction of the bombast / ego / mouth of DG.
I don’t think they owe Abrams any more of a fair shake than that. Anyone in the building who is has been employed throughout the last decade, for what it’s been, should probably just say please and thank you and otherwise keep their demands pretty minimal.
Ryan, haven't you been wrong about everything this year? Why would you insult Sammo like that?
2. What does Kevin Abrams think of Saquon Barkley?
3. Is Kevin Abrams going to look at this roster honestly and tear it down?
It’s clear Mara has always wanted Abrams to be eventual GM. One thing Tynes was right about, he should have gotten it in 2017 then.
If not 2017, could have given Judge/Abrams the start in 2020. I think this is largely due to Judge as well.
I linked the thread I made in early November about this.
Quote:
He would certainly be better than Gettleman by virtue of not being a fucking moron. The problem is that "better than Gettleman" is not what we need. What we need is the organization to be blown up and rebuilt in the mold of modern, successful franchises. It seems extremely unlikely that Abrams would do that.
Plenty of dopes in suits drive their company into the ground.
I agree. But I’m going to counter with something rather simple. The Giants have been bad for a decade bc they’ve had shitty QB play for a decade.
I love Eli, but he had two careers here. I think finding the right QB can mask a lot of this, but why should we trust Abrams to evaluate the QB position?
2. What does Kevin Abrams think of Saquon Barkley?
3. Is Kevin Abrams going to look at this roster honestly and tear it down?
It’s clear Mara has always wanted Abrams to be eventual GM. One thing Tynes was right about, he should have gotten it in 2017 then.
If not 2017, could have given Judge/Abrams the start in 2020. I think this is largely due to Judge as well.
For a rational organization, Abrams would be in an impossible spot. He either signed off on these guys or he didn't. And if he didn't agree, and didn't raise enough of a stink, how are you actually changing anything?
Abrams: "John, I didn't think it was the right move to draft Barkley."
Mara: "Why didn't you say anything?"
Abrams: "Ummm.... Ummm.... I didn't think it was my place. I thought it best for the organization to just go along."
In a rational organization, that would be the end of the discussion.
That’s one of the reasons I am ok with Pioli. Pioli has enough standing and money to tell people to take a hike and overrule them.
This is terrible. I’m hoping joeinpa is right and this isn’t a prelude or trial balloon.
Quote:
He would certainly be better than Gettleman by virtue of not being a fucking moron. The problem is that "better than Gettleman" is not what we need. What we need is the organization to be blown up and rebuilt in the mold of modern, successful franchises. It seems extremely unlikely that Abrams would do that.
Do you remember that presser earlier this year with Gettleman and Abrams side by side? For a split second, I actually found the thought of Abrams being the GM plausible. But I eventually caught myself because I realized that thought was driven by the fact anybody sounds competent next to Gettleman.
Abrams sounded and looked like an executive. And Gettleman looked like an employee for the sheet metal workers union.
Not that I disagree with your overall point, but we got here with Judge because of what he looks and sounds like at a microphone.
Come on. We understand that any new hire carries risk, but to assume any potential new hire carries the same risk is absurd.
If he is promoted, you can insinuate that he was not responsible for any personnel decisions. Wouldn't a candidate with relevant personnel decisions be less risky?
Quote:
I agree he could fart in the microphone and walk off for all I care. Win some games.
No.
Same. I, along with my money, will be out
I agree. But I’m going to counter with something rather simple. The Giants have been bad for a decade bc they’ve had shitty QB play for a decade.
I love Eli, but he had two careers here. I think finding the right QB can mask a lot of this, but why should we trust Abrams to evaluate the QB position?
This is true. Jones is a disaster and I don't think we see him again.
Maybe we get lucky with someone. Looking forward to watching Fromm.
I don't know. Based on that excellent recent expose it sounds like Jones doesn't have a lot of fans in the building. I think he's gone.
Only an outsider can make unbiased decisions about personnel.
This, this and more this
That’s one of the reasons I am ok with Pioli. Pioli has enough standing and money to tell people to take a hike and overrule them.
This is terrible. I’m hoping joeinpa is right and this isn’t a prelude or trial balloon.
^This, except I don't want Pioli.
Quote:
He would certainly be better than Gettleman by virtue of not being a fucking moron. The problem is that "better than Gettleman" is not what we need. What we need is the organization to be blown up and rebuilt in the mold of modern, successful franchises. It seems extremely unlikely that Abrams would do that.
Do you remember that presser earlier this year with Gettleman and Abrams side by side? For a split second, I actually found the thought of Abrams being the GM plausible. But I eventually caught myself because I realized that thought was driven by the fact anybody sounds competent next to Gettleman.
Abrams sounded and looked like an executive. And Gettleman looked like an employee for the sheet metal workers union.
Yeah agreed. And there a world where Abrams might be de facto GM now. Gettleman "leads" a staff meeting and babbles a bunch of nonsense. Everyone looks to Abrams like WTF? And Abrams takes some principles from Gettlemans ravings and creates a plan, assigns work, etc.
I remain completely dumbfounded that Gettleman has this job. I work with senior managers, executives, leaders all the time - I'm sure you do too. They're not all brilliant and they're not all great orators. But there's a minimum baseline required - being able to clearly make your point, being able to speak in detail about your organization, basic professional demeanor. And Gettlman just fails wildly in these areas. If he worked for me, I would never let him attend a meeting, let alone speak at one. Most kids I hire out of college are more articulate and prepared than him. And this guy runs the Giants. It breaks my braid.
I won't go so far as to say its a "good idea" but I can see the logic.
-They like Judge.
-The GM and coach positions have been off-cycle from each other for most of this failed decade, and it hasn't helped them as far as really leaning into a rebuild.
-They still believe in Jones even though the results haven't been there and he has a lot to prove.
-It's a historically poor QB class by almost any measure
So....
Jones gets one more year to show some real gains.
Judge gets one year to show some real gains, and gets a significant increase in his ability to steer personnel decisions. (Parcells/grocery thing, although JJ by most accounts has had significant input already)
Abrams is part of the blameworthy group for where they are. He gets one year in the captain's chair as a reward for the service and loyalty.
If it flops again, you have a thorough cleaning of the house, at which time you put the GM and Coach on the same starting line, with full freedom to pursue the QB they want, in a year with a much better draft class.
I'm not saying I like it, I just think a lot of the facts line up. There are equally convincing reasons to burn it all. I just don't think they'll have a hard time talking themselves into the more conservative path. (they never do...)
Heck no! You would be wasting two more prime draft picks in this upcoming draft. This idea that hiring Abrams and giving him a prove it year along with Judge is insane.
No way! You're willing to give Abrams a chance?
Well if a balanced, critical fan like Ryan is willing to give Ryan a chance, shouldn't we all?
Terps said it best a while back: the Giants could trade a 1st round pick for a blanket infected with smallpox and you'd defend the move.
This is sort of a relief. Abandoning hope of positive change is easy.
Hey, maybe Fromm is the next Brady.
Dammit, you already trotted this one back out before I got to the end of the thread!
More likely they go with Abrams so the Mara boys can continue to shadow GM the org, which was the original plan.
They can get any candidate they want if they agree to step aside
I agree
Or Tim McDonnell
I might actually have some hope that Tim is a sharp young mind
Agreed. Fuck it, if you are going to go in house put this guy in the big mans chair and watch him either succeed or burn. They won’t do it to protect him and his “shadow realm scouts”
In that time, the Giants have butchered the acquisition of veteran talent.
Logan Ryan’s contract is a mess. James Bradberry has the Giants by the balls. Golladay, Williams, and Jackson are an albatross starting next year.
He had a dry run, and he blew it.
Terps nails it, Abrams wouldn’t be considered for GM at any other team.
Basically. They can't even pretend Abrams has any personnel experience, he's the "cap guru".
I'm fairly sure a lot of it has to do with that. You can't implement your full plan knowing it can get overruled at any moment, but you assume 100% of the blame if the team is terrible.
Yup. Strap it up, asshole.
And if you can't make it work, get out of the way.
20 years ago Chris Mara was the "sharp mind" who ran a scouting service.
Basically. They can't even pretend Abrams has any personnel experience, he's the "cap guru".
The "cap guru" who has over seen the cap while two consecutive GM regimes have run the cap into the ground.
He's not even good at his expertise.
That's an important consideration. John Mara does not appreciate negative press.
Quote:
Is due to the fact that the real interesting prospects don't want to come here at this point? I mean if some of the stuff leaking out is true the GM has a pain-in-the-ass task of working with multiple family inputs and all the politics that go with that.
More likely they go with Abrams so the Mara boys can continue to shadow GM the org, which was the original plan.
They can get any candidate they want if they agree to step aside
Yup. They pick a GM who will let them retain defacto control.
Who were the everyone who loved the Gettleman hire?
Most of them have jumped ship from BBI already. Those that remain are caricatures.
The "cap guru" who has over seen the cap while two consecutive GM regimes have run the cap into the ground.
He's not even good at his expertise.
That's what's crazy. He's bad at what he does now, so let's give him a promotion?
That's an important consideration. John Mara does not appreciate negative press.
Which is why state media is circling the wagons as they can't keep the Chris Mara angle under wraps as easily as they had been. Major media still refuses to address this.
This, it's a continuous cycle of dysfunction. Fuck John Mara.
I'll admit I was cautiously optimistic, since he was GM of a 15-1 Carolina team that went to the Superbowl. When we started hearing rumors of Barkley, I figured he was just blowing smoke and deflecting and the "hog mollie" talk was real, because I just knew he'd get about fixing the offensive line. I thought he was trying to mislead the press, which after the end-Reese regime where everyone knew what the Giants were doing, was a breath of fresh air to me.
And then he drafted Barkley.
Most likely not
If Chris Mara had all this aspiration to be a lead personnel guy he would take a job somewhere in the NFL. With his connections he could get an interview anywhere. But he's still here. So does he want to fulfill a dream or just get a soft, cushy job he can never be fired from?
That didn't go over well when Gettleman used that line, now did it?
DO they want me to bust out the draft comparisons?
Ha.
Worst franchise IN THE NFL...has nerve to say "you don't know what you're talking about?" Whats next...health and fitness advice?
The problem is the likeliness that Gettleman was hired with the understanding Abrams was GM in waiting.
Judge could have even been assured of this in his interview.
I'll admit I was cautiously optimistic, since he was GM of a 15-1 Carolina team that went to the Superbowl.
This is why I liked the hire. He was known as a good personnel guy here, then succeeded in CAR.
But the results tell you he's done a horrible job here.
The Giants are no better than they were when he took over.
The issue I'd have with Abrams is he obviously works closely with DG. To think they aren't on the same page or at least close - would be cause for concern.
It's not like Abrams is sitting there the entire time and thinks to himself "If I were in charge, I'd be doing things differently."
It's that story everyone knows, the second in charge hates the way the boss operates and knows he could do it better.
I doubt that's the case here, but hey, it could be.
Why would Tynes could out of left field with this? Even if he said “Abrams should be given a fair shot to interview” it would sort of make sense. But “Abrams should be the 2022 GM” sounds like it’s a directive coming from a higher up. Why would someone who has been vocally critical of the team come out and say someone who has been part of the problem should be promoted without interviewing outside/more qualified candidates ?
This is some post from a measured, thoughtful poster that's in the industry and knows what he's talking about.
From his lip’s to God’s ears. As many have stated I don’t know how any legit candidate comes in with the dysfunction now being public. Any good candidate with half a brain runs for the hills when they’re attached to Judge. That has the Maras pulling the puppet strings all over it. Maybe another 3 years of futility under Abrams and the resulting empty stadium and paper bags will force real change
JFC, Sy, pull those gloves off!
JFC, Sy, pull those gloves off!
In reality, Gettleman has a really good resume working in the NFL. So he has some cache to flip somebody off with that type of comment. Not saying he ever should, but the guy has done it for a long time in the NFL at different levels.
Unfortunately, the last position of his career with the Giants ended badly, he's done a poor job and deserves to be replaced.
What? After throwing them under the bus for the last several weeks as the behind the scenes player personnel morons?
Quote:
I think it is all but a lock DJ is back if Abrams takes over as GM & JJ is retained. God help us.
I don't know. Based on that excellent recent expose it sounds like Jones doesn't have a lot of fans in the building. I think he's gone.
I don’t know, it only matters who those few fans are. Let’s not kid ourselves, if John Mara likes Jones, Abrams will too.
+1 The conspiracy theorists emerge.
-Jones will never be cleared to play for the Giants again.
-Gettleman will retire on 1/10 citing health and Abrams will be promoted to GM within the same press release, no press conference for Gettleman’s retirement.
-Judge is not safe and he’s been at odds with Gettleman all year, DG may try to take Judge down with him.
-Although Judge isn’t safe, he’s enamored with Kenny Pickett. Abrams did watch him play in person.
Might be all bullshit.
-Jones will never be cleared to play for the Giants again.
Well he got the not IRing him at the time part right.