Per Schefter this morning on GetUp

Maybe I'm interpreting "all in" the wrong way.
I don't understand how anyone making their living in the NFL can be convinced that Jones is the answer. What has he shown that can possibly make one say "oh yeah, this guy's got it!"?
To me "all in" means they are convinced he's the franchise QB.
I truly hope that I'm wrong in that interpretation.
Maybe "all in" just means for 2022 That's bad enough but not nearly as horrible as what I think it may mean.
A new GM will need a year to clean-up the personnel scouting debacle. Judge has three years more to go so Mara avoids paying a coach millions for nothing. Jones will suck or be hurt and as noted above a high draft pick in 2023 may land the next Eli. 2022 will be a year to clean cap space and get rid of dead wood. There is no quick fix for the Giants to win eight games next year; ain't happening.
it certainly would be in character. The tiny Mara circle of trust gets smaller all the time. I guess if John, Chris & nephew are going to call the shots anyway they may as well have a puppet GM. That article about Gettleman going rouge and not listening to all the smart people in the room is making more sense now. Mara, Abrams, Judge, Jones does that sound like an end to the losing?
this is what they should say regardless of what they really want. If they say they are looking then any QB in trade will be at a premium because we said we are done with our current guy. I don't care what is being said now, it will be what is said in the offense by action that will matter.
Does not mean that they are that way privately. If they are privately as well then they need to sell the team to someone who actually gives a damn, but if you say you are moving on that (1) decreases trade retrun for Jones and (2) does not allow you to sign a QB who can compete for starter role but only command a back-up salary. Let's say they want to give someone like Marcus Mariota a 2 year contract. If they publicly state that Jones is "the guy" in 2022 then he is looking at being a back-up in 2022 to Jones and in 2023 to a 1st Round draft pick. Considering Jones's injury history that may be an enticing offer if he is getting back-up salaries everywhere because Jones will miss games giving Mariota a chance to show himself. Now you get him locked up for the equivalent of a back-up QB salary you go and trade Jones for whatever you get and you have a very inexpensive QB room.
this is what they should say regardless of what they really want. If they say they are looking then any QB in trade will be at a premium because we said we are done with our current guy. I don't care what is being said now, it will be what is said in the offense by action that will matter.
Does anyone believe anything they say? They will likely keep saying this until free agency or maybe even the draft. If no better option shakes out they will say DJ was always our plan. IF a new GM comes in and they find a better option they will spin it as an opportunity they couldn’t pass up. Nothing to get worked up over at this point in time.
big cap hit. You can't trade him, he's hurt. Some people act like you cut him and then just get another, better QB. It isn't happening folks. Either Jones (and the team) gets better next year, or they don't pick up the 5th year option, and then draft another QB. Dropping him now makes no sense.
Maybe I'm interpreting "all in" the wrong way.
I don't understand how anyone making their living in the NFL can be convinced that Jones is the answer. What has he shown that can possibly make one say "oh yeah, this guy's got it!"?
To me "all in" means they are convinced he's the franchise QB.
I truly hope that I'm wrong in that interpretation.
Maybe "all in" just means for 2022 That's bad enough but not nearly as horrible as what I think it may mean.
I’m with you, I think. I don’t mind having Daniel Jones around next year, but the All in concerns me.
I just hope and pray they build the team through the draft by taking the best player available and not try to fill holes by over drafting guys. We have a ton of picks premium picks in this draft and we need to hit on at least 4 of our first 5 picks. We also need to stop overspending in the free agent market.
adopt. The draft is strong in OL, DL, and other places, so live with Jones one more year on his rookie deal (without extending), and pick players on the OL/DL (which the draft is strong in and we need). I don't think this is that incorrect. I know some don't agree, but it is a viable path to take.
Now if they commit to a Jones extension what I said above goes away
YOu actually believe this? Take a breathe. NO TEAM IS GOING TO SHOW THEIR HAND. Yes we are keeping jones, what if they like a QB in top ten, they arent just going to give that info away that they are moving away from jones.
My god, you guys just believe everything you read and hear....
one in the draft this year that would be better. Adding a vet? At what price? Doubt they can afford Wilson and that's a risky high price decision. Maybe they draft one in a later round? We'll see. But they need to fix that Oline and Edge.
A new GM will need a year to clean-up the personnel scouting debacle. Judge has three years more to go so Mara avoids paying a coach millions for nothing. Jones will suck or be hurt and as noted above a high draft pick in 2023 may land the next Eli. 2022 will be a year to clean cap space and get rid of dead wood. There is no quick fix for the Giants to win eight games next year; ain't happening.
Agreed. I would take this approach. Maybe rid ourselves of SS and Ryan ( amount others) contracts, eat crow for a yr.
Jones isn’t anything but a middle of the road guy on a good day
But the morbid side of me still expects to see more “ if” oline becomes competent and their is actually some health on offense. Gates going down hurt, SL I think would’ve done as many good things as bad ( he is tenacious and I like he he traps/pulls).
This team is a few players away from average and average let’s you view for playoffs nowadays
Jones also is fairly cost effective for 2022. No I would not do the fifth yr. For some magical reason things improve, extend him then. No one is gonna be jumping up and down to sign him
They are going to stick to this line. And there is a good chance no QB will be available worth our pick so we might be forced to roll with Jones Fromm and possibly developmental guy while we improve in other critical areas.
This years QB class is very weak and I didn’t want the Giants to take one out of necessity which would prevent them from taking a QB the following year in what is looking like a very strong class.
Let Jones serve as a placeholder for a year allowing the Giants to address other holes. Then in the 2023 draft they can select their next franchise QB while their OL is stronger than it currently is.
Agree 100%, Jay! This franchise is going nowhere in the immediate future, and getting another quarterback through this year’s draft, I think would be high risk of a flop. I think the priority is establishing the offensive line for the next QB. Utilizing this year’s draft capital for Russell Wilson would also be a mistake. Someone alluded to another Craig Morton type year, which I lived through. No offensive line to help. After the Giants let Craig Morton go to Denver, he led the Broncos to a Super Bowl appearance. Let’s not repeat this mistake and establish the line. Get the next franchise quarterback in 2023. We all know that the Giants will stink next year.
This years QB class is very weak and I didn’t want the Giants to take one out of necessity which would prevent them from taking a QB the following year in what is looking like a very strong class.
Let Jones serve as a placeholder for a year allowing the Giants to address other holes. Then in the 2023 draft they can select their next franchise QB while their OL is stronger than it currently is.
Agree 100%. Re-build the right way. Build the lines and LB this year and take advantage of a low QB cost.
+2. Bring in a veteran and hopefully Fromm as competition, and don't pick up Jones's fifth year option. That's about all we can do. We'll need at least a year to begin to clean up DG's messes. I don't expect much in 2022.
But you can’t reach or force a QB. That’s how we got into this situation with Jones in the first place, and possibly why we got stuck passing on Herbert.
What is your definition of forced? Serious question.
Trading for Watson? Wilson? Carr? Drafting a Ridder type with one of first picks? Etc?
Trading for a QB/ picking up a FA QB/ drafting a QB/ that won't turn the Giants into a contender short-term or long term WHILE potentially impacting the acquisition of potential tremendous players either through trade/ FA/ and or draft that they would have otherwise gotten which would be helpful in short-term or long-term being a contender.
Jones is one year. The team sucks next year. So what's wrong with keeping a dead QB for 1 year if that is what he is? And because you aren’t infallible it's possible he isn't that bad. -- And please don’t pretend like you are a scout. You aren't, right?
And Giants can move on from Jones while in 2023 give their QB an actual OL to protect him.
But with no OL, what good is a new QB? If the alternative is to trade away a few firsts for Russ, Rodgers, etc, will they be all worldly with no OL? The options should be simple imo. Keep DJ and if he plays behind a competent OL, you extend him but who knows how he’ll be with the neck issue, or you sign a stop gap QB while drafting 2 OL in the first 3 picks and either an ILB or Edge in between. I think if this team was a Russ or Rodgers away, from being a contender, you go all in. Too many holes to trade away possible top 8 picks for a QB.
because I was bored watching a boring, ineffective QB play for three years.
Now that Glennon has failed, it's onto Fromm.
So because BW is bored (awww- poor baby) the Giants MUST move on from Jones. So he has to send many posts a day blasting Jones to make himself feel better.
Now it's time for the next dart.
How many more years of boring, ineffective play do you need to see to be convinced Jones isn't the solution?
I don't hate Jones. I hate watching boring, ineffective QB play.
So, yes, let's keeping playing different QBs until we find the solution.
You do acknowledge that Jones is better than Glennon, right? You have suggested that Glennon will be equal or greater than Jones, and obviously you were wrong, correct?
****SO with your view of Glennon sucking - you essentially told the fans that go to the games "Fuck You" - isn';t that right? Most sane people realize Jones is better - and you are a fan of QBR so you can see it for yourself, right? So you just told the Giants fans that are at the game "Fuck you," right? You're bored at home so fuck everyone else, right? How dare anyone make you bored.
Because we know you are a follower of QBR. Are you suggesting Fromme will have a career QBR higher than Jones for their careers too?
I'm saying I didn't advocate for going to Glennon prior to him getting the start. I did say I didn't expect the offense to perform all that worse with Glennon, as it was already garbage with Jones.
SO you acknowledge now that Jones is a better choice, right? SO you were wrong - Jones was better, right?
Jones is less shitty than Glennon, yes. Still shitty, but less shitty than Glennon.
Feel better?
Yes.
You admitted you were wrong.
I don’t think your buddy BW will. He seems dug in. Pure Jones hate. hahaha
But tell me this-- why then if Fromm is more than likely going to suck supreme-- why do you think it okay to blatantly screw every single Giants fan that goes to the game with a Fromm when you probably know he is going to suck big time/ worse than Jones? You weren’t advocating one game removal- you are advocating a year of Fromm, right?
You don’t give a shit about the giants fans- so you are willing to provide them with the worst possible product you can while having them pay top dollar?
I was with you guys for years with blasting DG. Me oyu and BW called miserable fucks and haters etc. But what happened to you both? You have gone nuts over Jones. What’s the big deal keeping him one more year which we lose NO ONE and can build our OL for the next QB? If he sucks as you say then the Giants will be awful – and have a godo shot to get a franchise one in 2023.
And we would have set up an OL in 2022 for the QB of 2023. How is that not damn good for the 2023 QB? Unless Mara cuts prices and gives out more Pepsi’s? LOL- He’s such an idiot.
I was with you and bw big time. You’re pov here with just blind hate toward Jones is really odd considering both of you know that everything else offensively also sucks too. Not just subpar or bad—but sucks worst in the league. There is nothing “comparable” to being “the worst OL.” The OL after 10 weeks was 31st according to PFF. And last year they were 31st. That would make them THE WORST OL in all of football over a 2 year run. And yet how often do you and BW blast the OL vs blast Jones?
And btw- which Wr’s and Tight Ends and RB’s do you want back in 2020 for 2022 season that are worth keeping? So where are the totality of comps between the Giants Offense and others? This is DG’s mess.
because I was bored watching a boring, ineffective QB play for three years.
Now that Glennon has failed, it's onto Fromm.
So because BW is bored (awww- poor baby) the Giants MUST move on from Jones. So he has to send many posts a day blasting Jones to make himself feel better.
Now it's time for the next dart.
How many more years of boring, ineffective play do you need to see to be convinced Jones isn't the solution?
I don't hate Jones. I hate watching boring, ineffective QB play.
So, yes, let's keeping playing different QBs until we find the solution.
You do acknowledge that Jones is better than Glennon, right? You have suggested that Glennon will be equal or greater than Jones, and obviously you were wrong, correct?
****SO with your view of Glennon sucking - you essentially told the fans that go to the games "Fuck You" - isn';t that right? Most sane people realize Jones is better - and you are a fan of QBR so you can see it for yourself, right? So you just told the Giants fans that are at the game "Fuck you," right? You're bored at home so fuck everyone else, right? How dare anyone make you bored.
Because we know you are a follower of QBR. Are you suggesting Fromme will have a career QBR higher than Jones for their careers too?
The horse you're on is so high it's tripping with Jesus
you really don’t have to keep saying the same thing over and over again
Someone has to. It's the central theme of the whole discussion, and the most critical issue related to the roster.
Jones (if healthy - which appears to be a big of) can not enter 2022 as the starter. Even if you write off 2022 as a lost year, it can still be used to evaluate other prospects. We know what Jones is, and we don't need to see any more of it.
Jones has mostly been bad so far, through Duke and his time in the NFL, and it strikes me as foolish to think that’s going to change just because (why?).
The good news is that Jones also appears to be a somewhat slowly self solving problem. The guy can’t stay on the field so let the Giants be “all in” (again) and keep losing with this tomato can. He isn’t likely to play the entire season the next year anyway.
I think what we’re hoping for then is a new GM that’s allowed to make the longer term determination on Jones. So, next year is probably already lost and we should all plan accordingly.
Maybe in two years we can start to think about going to the lousy stadium for a game. That’s probably optimistic, maybe it’ll be several years before then Giants are worth the trouble of going to a game.
I'm saying I didn't advocate for going to Glennon prior to him getting the start. I did say I didn't expect the offense to perform all that worse with Glennon, as it was already garbage with Jones.
SO you acknowledge now that Jones is a better choice, right? SO you were wrong - Jones was better, right?
Jones is less shitty than Glennon, yes. Still shitty, but less shitty than Glennon.
Feel better?
Lol, this guy can’t even bring himself to use the word “better” when referencing Jones. Instead of admitting that Jones is better than Glennon he states he’s “less shitty” than Glennon. In a football board full of children, you take the cake. I love it. Don’t ever change.
I'm saying I didn't advocate for going to Glennon prior to him getting the start. I did say I didn't expect the offense to perform all that worse with Glennon, as it was already garbage with Jones.
SO you acknowledge now that Jones is a better choice, right? SO you were wrong - Jones was better, right?
Jones is less shitty than Glennon, yes. Still shitty, but less shitty than Glennon.
Feel better?
Lol, this guy can’t even bring himself to use the word “better” when referencing Jones. Instead of admitting that Jones is better than Glennon he states he’s “less shitty” than Glennon. In a football board full of children, you take the cake. I love it. Don’t ever change.
I'm saying I didn't advocate for going to Glennon prior to him getting the start. I did say I didn't expect the offense to perform all that worse with Glennon, as it was already garbage with Jones.
SO you acknowledge now that Jones is a better choice, right? SO you were wrong - Jones was better, right?
Jones is less shitty than Glennon, yes. Still shitty, but less shitty than Glennon.
Feel better?
Lol, this guy can’t even bring himself to use the word “better” when referencing Jones. Instead of admitting that Jones is better than Glennon he states he’s “less shitty” than Glennon. In a football board full of children, you take the cake. I love it. Don’t ever change.
What was your handle before?
Ooo - good one. And original. Surprised you didn’t figure out a way I blast Jones on that post either.
You do acknowledge that Jones is better than Glennon, right? You have suggested that Glennon will be equal or greater than Jones, and obviously you were wrong, correct?
****SO with your view of Glennon sucking - you essentially told the fans that go to the games "Fuck You" - isn';t that right? Most sane people realize Jones is better - and you are a fan of QBR so you can see it for yourself, right? So you just told the Giants fans that are at the game "Fuck you," right? You're bored at home so fuck everyone else, right? How dare anyone make you bored.
Because we know you are a follower of QBR. Are you suggesting Fromme will have a career QBR higher than Jones for their careers too?
Let's reset here because you aren't thinking clearly. Which seems too commonplace.
When Jones wasn't delivering, I said why not give Glennon a try? Maybe he'll spark the offense. I never said Glennon was > than Jones. I thought it was time for a change to shake things up. We weren't/aren't going anywhere as a team. So why keep playing a QB who isn't delivering.
Now that Glennon has demonstrated he is no better than Jones, it's time to give Fromm a shot.
That seems pretty easy to follow. It's very strange that you can't.
As for the fans, I've specifically told the fans NOT TO GO to the games because they are enabling Mara/Tisch by supporting a miserable product. I wish the MetLife would have NO Giants fans anymore until the product looks more interesting than paint drying.
I was with you and bw big time. You’re pov here with just blind hate toward Jones is really odd considering both of you know that everything else offensively also sucks too. Not just subpar or bad—but sucks worst in the league. There is nothing “comparable” to being “the worst OL.” The OL after 10 weeks was 31st according to PFF. And last year they were 31st. That would make them THE WORST OL in all of football over a 2 year run. And yet how often do you and BW blast the OL vs blast Jones?
I'm "Mr. Blast the OL". No one has harped on that area as much as me. I was leading the charge to draft Slater in April. WTF are you talking about.
But here is where Terps and I diverge with you. We realize two things can be true at once - Jones is not good and neither is the OL. Until you have that epiphany, you are stuck in this false concept that Jones can't be bad because the OL is bad.
This years QB class is very weak and I didn’t want the Giants to take one out of necessity which would prevent them from taking a QB the following year in what is looking like a very strong class.
Agree. Based on the quality of likely available QBs in the offseason (either via trade, free agency, or draft) and the costs, it makes sense to stick with Jones at his salary cap price.
Quote:
Let Jones serve as a placeholder for a year allowing the Giants to address other holes. Then in the 2023 draft they can select their next franchise QB while their OL is stronger than it currently is.
I'm not yet convinced that Jones doesn't have what it takes, but I'm trending in that direction. In any case, 2022 will be another opportunity for him to prove he can limit his mistakes and stay healthy while the Giants get their other ducks in a row. Obviously I wouldn't pick up the option in May.
next year is a lame duck for the next guy they take a chance on. Jones will be much cheaper than any marginal upgrade they can’t afford and any huge upgrade will be too expensive. If Jones’ neck is a career ender then it’s going to be Fromm and a Glennon-level guy.
No he’s not. He’s not the solution but he’s not the biggest problem.
Not having a good QB is the biggest problem a team could have. It’s expensive to get one.
Right but you can be strategic in how you get your guy. Throwing 22 draft picks at the flavor of the month QB isn’t the answer. No one here is sold on a QB in the 22 draft. Even Go Terps sucked Riddler’s dick for a few months before he got benched. Anyone touting a QB right now is simply stuck on an agenda and will hype whomever the draftniks are hyping as the top guy.
When you don't have a quarterback it is the biggest problem on your team.
It's 2021, not 1981.
It’s why sometimes I think we all overcomplicate things. The Giants have sucked for a decade because they’ve had shitty QB play.
A good QB masks a lot of problems.
Yup, and we shouldn't put off hunting for one until 2023. What if we're not in a position to draft one? What if the class underwhelms? What if they get injured?
I think WillVAB was referring to Rattler. I thought he'd have a big year and likely be a top pick on the draft. That didn't pan out, and that's a good example of why you can't prognosticate that fast in advance.
But you can do it now with Corral, Ridder, Pickett, etc.
When you don't have a quarterback it is the biggest problem on your team.
It's 2021, not 1981.
It’s why sometimes I think we all overcomplicate things. The Giants have sucked for a decade because they’ve had shitty QB play.
A good QB masks a lot of problems.
Yup, and we shouldn't put off hunting for one until 2023. What if we're not in a position to draft one? What if the class underwhelms? What if they get injured?
I think WillVAB was referring to Rattler. I thought he'd have a big year and likely be a top pick on the draft. That didn't pan out, and that's a good example of why you can't prognosticate that fast in advance.
But you can do it now with Corral, Ridder, Pickett, etc.
Right and all of those guys have question marks and issues. The Giants need to hit on their picks this year at core positions, not roll the dice on the flavor of the month QB. This needs to be treated like a real rebuild and they need to play the long game. Sucking another couple of years won’t matter if they get the picks right. Punting a pick on a random QB just continues the perpetual cycle of suck.
No he’s not. He’s not the solution but he’s not the biggest problem.
Not having a good QB is the biggest problem a team could have. It’s expensive to get one.
Right but you can be strategic in how you get your guy. Throwing 22 draft picks at the flavor of the month QB isn’t the answer. No one here is sold on a QB in the 22 draft. Even Go Terps sucked Riddler’s dick for a few months before he got benched. Anyone touting a QB right now is simply stuck on an agenda and will hype whomever the draftniks are hyping as the top guy.
You also can’t just put one off til a certain year when you think you’re ready. You don’t know if they’ll be available or what your team will look like. You never know who will be hurt or walk in free agency.
Do a good job evaluating your QB and take one when you like one.
No he’s not. He’s not the solution but he’s not the biggest problem.
Not having a good QB is the biggest problem a team could have. It’s expensive to get one.
Right but you can be strategic in how you get your guy. Throwing 22 draft picks at the flavor of the month QB isn’t the answer. No one here is sold on a QB in the 22 draft. Even Go Terps sucked Riddler’s dick for a few months before he got benched. Anyone touting a QB right now is simply stuck on an agenda and will hype whomever the draftniks are hyping as the top guy.
You also can’t just put one off til a certain year when you think you’re ready. You don’t know if they’ll be available or what your team will look like. You never know who will be hurt or walk in free agency.
Do a good job evaluating your QB and take one when you like one.
The Browns tried your approach by drafting quarterbacks every couple years like Charlie Frye, Derek Anderson, Brady Quinn, Colt McCoy, Brendan Weeden, and Johnny Manziel. None of them stuck for more than two years until the Browns drafted Baker Mayfield in 2018; at least 13 years of ineptitude shooting and missing at quarterback.
This idea that you are locked into a QB for 5+ years is antiquated. The Giants can take a QB in 2022 and again in 2023. That should be the new norm after what the Cardinals did.
What have the Cardinals accomplished? This organization can’t afford to flush another top 10 pick down the toilet because they got another QB pick wrong.
They've become a contender rather than languish at the bottom of the league hoping against hope that their QB can turn some kind of corner. You can't not make a pick because you might be wrong. Jones clearly isn't the guy. Move on.
Yes, sometime players wash out. Nothing is ever a sure thing. A prospect that checks all your boxes and makes you feel warm and fuzzy can still suck (and it's happened a lot. A guy who is something of an afterthought can succeed.
What everyone SHOULD learn from the cardinals example is if you draft a QB, and you don't feel strongly about him after getting him in your building and seeing him play don't waste 3-4 years dicking around.
Why is the assumption that OL picks will hit and a QB pick will miss?...If their scouts like one of these quarterbacks, they should draft him. If not, don't. Simple.
I think the assumption is based on people's perception of what next year's draft board will look like. But you're absolutely right, if there's a QB with a top 10 grade, they should grab him if they can.
RE: RE: RE: There is no risk to taking a QB in 2022..
This idea that you are locked into a QB for 5+ years is antiquated. The Giants can take a QB in 2022 and again in 2023. That should be the new norm after what the Cardinals did.
What have the Cardinals accomplished? This organization can’t afford to flush another top 10 pick down the toilet because they got another QB pick wrong.
They've become a contender rather than languish at the bottom of the league hoping against hope that their QB can turn some kind of corner. You can't not make a pick because you might be wrong. Jones clearly isn't the guy. Move on.
Sure. That’s clear to you. And you’re entitled to your opinion as is every other person on the board. Opinions are not facts. That distinction gets lost in here. Even opinions from people that know how to evaluate and know what they are looking at are just opinions.
As to Murray (and the jets for that matter). They had a plan and a player to move on to. It wasn’t fuck it We can sign andy dalton til we figure it out
Jones is under contract next year for a reasonable amount of money. Money we pay regardless (except if traded). What else would they say? They aren’t gonna pick up the option. I would expect some competition next summer (draft and vet).
I'm not optimistic about his ceiling, but his floor is acceptable for his salary and he gives the Giants a chance to win if the pieces around him are functioning at a high enough level and injuries aren't standing in the way of developing consistency. At this point, I would liken him to Jeff Hostetler and the Giants won a Super Bowl with Hoss behind center.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones actually is the biggest problem on the roster
No he’s not. He’s not the solution but he’s not the biggest problem.
Not having a good QB is the biggest problem a team could have. It’s expensive to get one.
Right but you can be strategic in how you get your guy. Throwing 22 draft picks at the flavor of the month QB isn’t the answer. No one here is sold on a QB in the 22 draft. Even Go Terps sucked Riddler’s dick for a few months before he got benched. Anyone touting a QB right now is simply stuck on an agenda and will hype whomever the draftniks are hyping as the top guy.
You also can’t just put one off til a certain year when you think you’re ready. You don’t know if they’ll be available or what your team will look like. You never know who will be hurt or walk in free agency.
Do a good job evaluating your QB and take one when you like one.
The Browns tried your approach by drafting quarterbacks every couple years like Charlie Frye, Derek Anderson, Brady Quinn, Colt McCoy, Brendan Weeden, and Johnny Manziel. None of them stuck for more than two years until the Browns drafted Baker Mayfield in 2018; at least 13 years of ineptitude shooting and missing at quarterback.
So because the Browns can’t evaluate QBs we can’t take one?
The biggest issue this year was coaching. I think with better coaching. Shit with average coaching this is close to .500 team. the talent on the team was not as bad as people claim. IMO. I’m more concerned if judge can learn and improve then anything at this point. The offense is poorly designed, poorly coordinated, lacking in cohesion. There never was a plan or identity. As for graham. I like him but he needs to be more aggressive. I get that out edge rushers we’re raw and maybe no good. Send more people. A
The depth was the 2nd biggest problem. THE OL was the most suspect unit and with the cluster of injuries/ retirement/ regression they have rendered a poorly coordinated/ schemed group absolutely useless
Inconsistent QB play third on my list
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones actually is the biggest problem on the roster
No he’s not. He’s not the solution but he’s not the biggest problem.
Not having a good QB is the biggest problem a team could have. It’s expensive to get one.
Right but you can be strategic in how you get your guy. Throwing 22 draft picks at the flavor of the month QB isn’t the answer. No one here is sold on a QB in the 22 draft. Even Go Terps sucked Riddler’s dick for a few months before he got benched. Anyone touting a QB right now is simply stuck on an agenda and will hype whomever the draftniks are hyping as the top guy.
You also can’t just put one off til a certain year when you think you’re ready. You don’t know if they’ll be available or what your team will look like. You never know who will be hurt or walk in free agency.
Do a good job evaluating your QB and take one when you like one.
The Browns tried your approach by drafting quarterbacks every couple years like Charlie Frye, Derek Anderson, Brady Quinn, Colt McCoy, Brendan Weeden, and Johnny Manziel. None of them stuck for more than two years until the Browns drafted Baker Mayfield in 2018; at least 13 years of ineptitude shooting and missing at quarterback.
So because the Browns can’t evaluate QBs we can’t take one?
The point is that you shouldn't just keep drafting quarterbacks in the hopes of getting one every year or two; it won't work anyways.
The biggest issue this year was coaching. I think with better coaching. Shit with average coaching this is close to .500 team. the talent on the team was not as bad as people claim. IMO. I’m more concerned if judge can learn and improve then anything at this point. The offense is poorly designed, poorly coordinated, lacking in cohesion. There never was a plan or identity. As for graham. I like him but he needs to be more aggressive. I get that out edge rushers we’re raw and maybe no good. Send more people. A
The depth was the 2nd biggest problem. THE OL was the most suspect unit and with the cluster of injuries/ retirement/ regression they have rendered a poorly coordinated/ schemed group absolutely useless
Inconsistent QB play third on my list
The lack of depth doesn’t get enough attention around here. The back end of our roster is pretty poor
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones actually is the biggest problem on the roster
I don’t see how anyone could advocate bringing Jones back.
I think you are overlooking the true issue.
We dont know who the GM is going to be or whether that GM would like to keep Judge. So, for someone in the organization (likely high up) to make that decision now is a bigger problem than the decision itself. This is why the organization is fucked and it really does not matter what we think of Jones. Insert any player name here.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones actually is the biggest problem on the roster
The point is that you shouldn't just keep drafting quarterbacks in the hopes of getting one every year or two; it won't work anyways.
Our current one stinks, what’s the solution?
Make sure you do your scouting right and not just take a quarterback just because when you know the pieces aren't there. Even someone as great as Patrick Mahomes looks ordinary behind a makeshift offensive line.
I don’t see how anyone could advocate bringing Jones back.
I think you are overlooking the true issue.
We dont know who the GM is going to be or whether that GM would like to keep Judge. So, for someone in the organization (likely high up) to make that decision now is a bigger problem than the decision itself. This is why the organization is fucked and it really does not matter what we think of Jones. Insert any player name here.
Good point. We don’t know who will be the next GM. So this is pure speculation. One thing to hang your hat on via a vis status quo hire. Judge came out of no where and won the job. He was not a pre conceived favorite. Whether or not he was a good choice remains to be seen. What is important is that Mara was open enough going into the process that an outside dark horse got the job because he interviewed well and presented a vision. Again. The point is not judge is the guy. The point is Mara tisch whoever was open to a non obvious unconnected candidate. So it could happen again with GM
Additionally shefter is not particularly well connected to the team so who is his source and how high ranking. We know the beats that are connected. Shelter never scoops this franchise.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones actually is the biggest problem on the roster
The point is that you shouldn't just keep drafting quarterbacks in the hopes of getting one every year or two; it won't work anyways.
Our current one stinks, what’s the solution?
Make sure you do your scouting right and not just take a quarterback just because when you know the pieces aren't there. Even someone as great as
Patrick Mahomes looks ordinary behind a makeshift offensive line.
Nobody is saying just take a QB to take one.
The point is you never know when the pieces are there. The average NFL career is short. We thought we were going to have the best WR tandem in the league with Nicks and Cruz, and they were barely on the field together more than 2 years. The 2016 team looked like it had all the pieces on defense, and then look what happened in 2017. We’ve signed three big time offensive lineman that didn’t work out.
You never know how the next season is going to shake out. The whole idea to wait until you have all the pieces is nonsense, it doesn’t work like that.
The prevailing thought. Right or wrong is that there is not a slam dunk top ten qb. This is all based on scouting community consensus. None of us are truly qualified to say now or even at draft time
I will say this. It’s likely that 1 or 2 qbs are drafted in the top 10. They won’t be “worthy” and we don’t want ol to be the suckers to overdraft a qb (again in somes opinion)
And it is true. Qbs fly up the board every year. They are “over drafted” every year etc.
Another resistance to drafting a qb high this year is the thought that if we put resources into a dynamic pass rusher and a competent oline we should be able to feild a competent team that we could watch without disgust week in week out. The crawl before you walk theory
To your specific point of you see a guy you believe in then grab him I. Any round. But be prepared for growing pains and realize it’s not heat and serve with a young qb. Development takes time and it’s not linear. It also takes good coaching and I’m not sure we will have that next year
The prevailing thought. Right or wrong is that there is not a slam dunk top ten qb. This is all based on scouting community consensus. None of us are truly qualified to say now or even at draft time
I will say this. It’s likely that 1 or 2 qbs are drafted in the top 10. They won’t be “worthy” and we don’t want ol to be the suckers to overdraft a qb (again in somes opinion)
And it is true. Qbs fly up the board every year. They are “over drafted” every year etc.
Another resistance to drafting a qb high this year is the thought that if we put resources into a dynamic pass rusher and a competent oline we should be able to feild a competent team that we could watch without disgust week in week out. The crawl before you walk theory
To your specific point of you see a guy you believe in then grab him I. Any round. But be prepared for growing pains and realize it’s not heat and serve with a young qb. Development takes time and it’s not linear. It also takes good coaching and I’m not sure we will have that next year
The prevailing thought. Right or wrong is that there is not a slam dunk top ten qb. This is all based on scouting community consensus. None of us are truly qualified to say now or even at draft time
I will say this. It’s likely that 1 or 2 qbs are drafted in the top 10. They won’t be “worthy” and we don’t want ol to be the suckers to overdraft a qb (again in somes opinion)
And it is true. Qbs fly up the board every year. They are “over drafted” every year etc.
Another resistance to drafting a qb high this year is the thought that if we put resources into a dynamic pass rusher and a competent oline we should be able to feild a competent team that we could watch without disgust week in week out. The crawl before you walk theory
To your specific point of you see a guy you believe in then grab him I. Any round. But be prepared for growing pains and realize it’s not heat and serve with a young qb. Development takes time and it’s not linear. It also takes good coaching and I’m not sure we will have that next year
The Mahomes draft was allegedly a bad QB class and it gave us Watson and Mahomes. It would be foolish to rule out this class turning out two stud QBs in December
Jones is terrible, and the Giants should seek to improve over him at the QB position as soon as possible.
Jones is not a starting caliber NFL quarterback.
Create whatever strawman you want, the above bolded statement remains a fact.
You are desperately Looking to deflect the point.
You want to say fuck you to the fans and hide behind cliches.
You were wrong about Glennon. And now you want to double-down on Fromm because you don’t give a fuck about people that go to games. Your way is so looney no GM has ever done it because you are telling fans FUCK YOU that go to games, additionally you pretend that you can know after 1 year if the QB is going to be “a hit.” What is your subjective definition of a hit?
Suppose you are a GM- why should anyone pay top dollar season tickets knowing that you don’t give a shit about the outcome by throwing out someone even worse than Jones. And how many QB’s right now are considered a hit that you would’ve drafted in round 1 and known 1styear they were a hit?
Also. so Jones is so bad in your book and you KNOWLINGLY are throwing worse junk FOR A SEASON- how long do you think you would last? Your philosophy is so out of touch with reality no team would ever consider doing it unless its the Cards who completely resctructured their offense. But it seems you want to do it over and over.
The cardinals identified a QB they can win with and worked within his ability to maximize his chances to be effective. That's smart. They're winning games. Speaking of subjectivity, what happens when they win a playoff game? Do we move the goalposts again? Nothing they do means anything unless they win a playoff game?
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Now whether or not they'll pick up his 5th year option is another story.
Fetch?...
Organization is a total joke.
Because he looks like Eli & played under Cutliffe. Or something.
I don't understand how anyone making their living in the NFL can be convinced that Jones is the answer. What has he shown that can possibly make one say "oh yeah, this guy's got it!"?
To me "all in" means they are convinced he's the franchise QB.
I truly hope that I'm wrong in that interpretation.
Maybe "all in" just means for 2022 That's bad enough but not nearly as horrible as what I think it may mean.
Let Jones serve as a placeholder for a year allowing the Giants to address other holes. Then in the 2023 draft they can select their next franchise QB while their OL is stronger than it currently is.
Mean girls, thank you.
Let Jones serve as a placeholder for a year allowing the Giants to address other holes. Then in the 2023 draft they can select their next franchise QB while their OL is stronger than it currently is.
I was about to say this exact same thing... then you said it better.
Supposedly, this isn't the year to waste a pick on a QB in the draft.
FA options are just placeholders, same as DJ.
Trading for a QB means giving up the picks needed to build the rest of the team.
A new OC will be implementing a new offense. Let's see how DJ does. Not holding out hope, but he may surprise.
Don't buy a QB in a panic.
Get Up - ( New Window )
You can't trust a thing Schefter says at this point because he's a puppet being manipulated by someone with an agenda.
In the off season...
Let Jones serve as a placeholder for a year allowing the Giants to address other holes. Then in the 2023 draft they can select their next franchise QB while their OL is stronger than it currently is.
But the unceasing screeching of bbi of how terrible a 400 yd put the team on your back gamewinning QB is!
He’s the ultimate loser and now is leaking info to hacks like Dottino and Papa. It’s a shitty situation.
Loves Jones.
He thinks he has Belicheck & Eli
We’re going to suck forever
Let Jones serve as a placeholder for a year allowing the Giants to address other holes. Then in the 2023 draft they can select their next franchise QB while their OL is stronger than it currently is.
Agree 100%. Re-build the right way. Build the lines and LB this year and take advantage of a low QB cost.
Let Jones serve as a placeholder for a year allowing the Giants to address other holes. Then in the 2023 draft they can select their next franchise QB while their OL is stronger than it currently is.
The problems imv with Jones being the placeholder are
1.) Mara's loyalty means he extends him after the 2022 season
2.) He's holding back the rest of the offense and the coaching staff
I don't understand how anyone making their living in the NFL can be convinced that Jones is the answer. What has he shown that can possibly make one say "oh yeah, this guy's got it!"?
To me "all in" means they are convinced he's the franchise QB.
I truly hope that I'm wrong in that interpretation.
Maybe "all in" just means for 2022 That's bad enough but not nearly as horrible as what I think it may mean.
I’m with you, I think. I don’t mind having Daniel Jones around next year, but the All in concerns me.
Knowing how the Giants operate, it will just take one game for them to convince themselves and give him a fat second contract. It’s far too risky to bring him back for that reason.
Now whether or not they'll pick up his 5th year option is another story.
I agree bring him back and draft a QB if they love him but regardless bringing him back is correct move.
No way should they exercise 5th year.
But that’s it, no 5th year.
Judge is certainly not Belicheck right now.....but Cleveland Belicheck was not New England Belicheck.....so that is we sould hope for....
New GM should be allowed to make these decisions
Quote:
They’re basically already saddling the new GM with the coach and QB. Which tells me it’s Abrams or someone who tells them what they want to hear in the interview process.
Organization is a total joke.
Just wait until Abrahams becomes GM.
Now if they commit to a Jones extension what I said above goes away
My god, you guys just believe everything you read and hear....
Some of you think this team would be a consistent playoff contender with just a better QB and coach.
Time to find a new franchise to cheer for.
Agreed. I would take this approach. Maybe rid ourselves of SS and Ryan ( amount others) contracts, eat crow for a yr.
Jones isn’t anything but a middle of the road guy on a good day
But the morbid side of me still expects to see more “ if” oline becomes competent and their is actually some health on offense. Gates going down hurt, SL I think would’ve done as many good things as bad ( he is tenacious and I like he he traps/pulls).
This team is a few players away from average and average let’s you view for playoffs nowadays
Jones also is fairly cost effective for 2022. No I would not do the fifth yr. For some magical reason things improve, extend him then. No one is gonna be jumping up and down to sign him
Other than the fact that he's a bottom five starter, you mean?
If you want your franchise to lose games, yes he is.
It makes more sense to start the season with Fromm than Jones.
Mara is a fool, but I can't think he's foolish enough to mandate keeping a bad quarterback as the starter.
Let someone know you don't want him anymore. This is such non news.
Let Jones serve as a placeholder for a year allowing the Giants to address other holes. Then in the 2023 draft they can select their next franchise QB while their OL is stronger than it currently is.
Agree 100%, Jay! This franchise is going nowhere in the immediate future, and getting another quarterback through this year’s draft, I think would be high risk of a flop. I think the priority is establishing the offensive line for the next QB. Utilizing this year’s draft capital for Russell Wilson would also be a mistake. Someone alluded to another Craig Morton type year, which I lived through. No offensive line to help. After the Giants let Craig Morton go to Denver, he led the Broncos to a Super Bowl appearance. Let’s not repeat this mistake and establish the line. Get the next franchise quarterback in 2023. We all know that the Giants will stink next year.
Link - ( New Window )
On what planet? The guy stinks.
Quote:
He's a franchise QB.
If you want your franchise to lose games, yes he is.
It makes more sense to start the season with Fromm than Jones.
Mara is a fool, but I can't think he's foolish enough to mandate keeping a bad quarterback as the starter.
Just one more moronic post you make after the next.
What's the matter? Moved on from Glennon now that the absurdity has been exposed that you move on to the next?
Do any of them make this team a playoff team next year. I am not talking about trading multiple first round picks for Watson or Wilson who still wouldn’t make this team a playoff team.
The best course of action IMO is ride it out for another year and target the top QB’s in 2023. Use the draft picks this year to address OL, ER, WR, ILB , etc.
If all in means keeping him here without picking up the option and allowing him to compete with another QB that’s brought in, that probably makes the most sense right now.
Unless you want to pay a ransom for Russell Wilson, I don’t know what else is moving the needle for next season.
There is one thing this organization is "good" at- football insanity. Doing the same thing with same players and decision makers over and over, and hoping for a different result.
Based on three years of bad football from Jones. I'd rather take an unknown quantity who was a far better college player.
I mean, I’m used to losing, so at least I’ll continue to get some comedy relief from that group.
This was always going to be the result - right down to Jones himself getting injured. The wild speculation that his time as a Giant was over, was based on nothing.
Quote:
This years QB class is very weak and I didn’t want the Giants to take one out of necessity which would prevent them from taking a QB the following year in what is looking like a very strong class.
Let Jones serve as a placeholder for a year allowing the Giants to address other holes. Then in the 2023 draft they can select their next franchise QB while their OL is stronger than it currently is.
Agree 100%. Re-build the right way. Build the lines and LB this year and take advantage of a low QB cost.
+2. Bring in a veteran and hopefully Fromm as competition, and don't pick up Jones's fifth year option. That's about all we can do. We'll need at least a year to begin to clean up DG's messes. I don't expect much in 2022.
Yes, don’t compound the mistake.
5 premium picks this off-season if used wisely can expedite this process. Let Jones compete with a guy like Trubisky or Pickett, or maybe even Fromm (who knows) and may the best man win.
Agreed. How is that "all in" on Jones? They're bringing him back, but will look for other options. That's it.
What is your definition of forced? Serious question.
Trading for Watson? Wilson? Carr? Drafting a Ridder type with one of first picks? Etc?
You were pushing for Glennon to play vs Jones and we see Glennon is even more of a disaster, right?
And now you throw the next dart.
You seem to want to keep throwing darts (one QB to the next) without a tip and suggest that that is a plan.
Quote:
?
You were pushing for Glennon to play vs Jones and we see Glennon is even more of a disaster, right?
And now you throw the next dart.
You seem to want to keep throwing darts (one QB to the next) without a tip and suggest that that is a plan.
I didn't push for Glennon to start. You're thinking of someone else.
Now that Glennon has failed, it's onto Fromm.
Quote:
But you can’t reach or force a QB. That’s how we got into this situation with Jones in the first place, and possibly why we got stuck passing on Herbert.
What is your definition of forced? Serious question.
Trading for Watson? Wilson? Carr? Drafting a Ridder type with one of first picks? Etc?
Trading for a QB/ picking up a FA QB/ drafting a QB/ that won't turn the Giants into a contender short-term or long term WHILE potentially impacting the acquisition of potential tremendous players either through trade/ FA/ and or draft that they would have otherwise gotten which would be helpful in short-term or long-term being a contender.
Jones is one year. The team sucks next year. So what's wrong with keeping a dead QB for 1 year if that is what he is? And because you aren’t infallible it's possible he isn't that bad. -- And please don’t pretend like you are a scout. You aren't, right?
And Giants can move on from Jones while in 2023 give their QB an actual OL to protect him.
Now that Glennon has failed, it's onto Fromm.
So because BW is bored (awww- poor baby) the Giants MUST move on from Jones. So he has to send many posts a day blasting Jones to make himself feel better.
Now it's time for the next dart.
Quote:
In comment 15509869 Go Terps said:
Quote:
?
You were pushing for Glennon to play vs Jones and we see Glennon is even more of a disaster, right?
And now you throw the next dart.
You seem to want to keep throwing darts (one QB to the next) without a tip and suggest that that is a plan.
I didn't push for Glennon to start. You're thinking of someone else.
Are you saying you did NOT want to see Glennon in instead of Jones?
You are saying that you never posted that you'd want to see Glennon?
Quote:
because I was bored watching a boring, ineffective QB play for three years.
Now that Glennon has failed, it's onto Fromm.
So because BW is bored (awww- poor baby) the Giants MUST move on from Jones. So he has to send many posts a day blasting Jones to make himself feel better.
Now it's time for the next dart.
How many more years of boring, ineffective play do you need to see to be convinced Jones isn't the solution?
I don't hate Jones. I hate watching boring, ineffective QB play.
So, yes, let's keeping playing different QBs until we find the solution.
SO you acknowledge now that Jones is a better choice, right? SO you were wrong - Jones was better, right?
Quote:
I'm saying I didn't advocate for going to Glennon prior to him getting the start. I did say I didn't expect the offense to perform all that worse with Glennon, as it was already garbage with Jones.
SO you acknowledge now that Jones is a better choice, right? SO you were wrong - Jones was better, right?
Jones is less shitty than Glennon, yes. Still shitty, but less shitty than Glennon.
Feel better?
Quote:
In comment 15509927 bw in dc said:
Quote:
because I was bored watching a boring, ineffective QB play for three years.
Now that Glennon has failed, it's onto Fromm.
So because BW is bored (awww- poor baby) the Giants MUST move on from Jones. So he has to send many posts a day blasting Jones to make himself feel better.
Now it's time for the next dart.
How many more years of boring, ineffective play do you need to see to be convinced Jones isn't the solution?
I don't hate Jones. I hate watching boring, ineffective QB play.
So, yes, let's keeping playing different QBs until we find the solution.
You do acknowledge that Jones is better than Glennon, right? You have suggested that Glennon will be equal or greater than Jones, and obviously you were wrong, correct?
****SO with your view of Glennon sucking - you essentially told the fans that go to the games "Fuck You" - isn';t that right? Most sane people realize Jones is better - and you are a fan of QBR so you can see it for yourself, right? So you just told the Giants fans that are at the game "Fuck you," right? You're bored at home so fuck everyone else, right? How dare anyone make you bored.
Because we know you are a follower of QBR. Are you suggesting Fromme will have a career QBR higher than Jones for their careers too?
Jones is not a starting caliber NFL quarterback.
Create whatever strawman you want, the above bolded statement remains a fact.
Quote:
In comment 15509944 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'm saying I didn't advocate for going to Glennon prior to him getting the start. I did say I didn't expect the offense to perform all that worse with Glennon, as it was already garbage with Jones.
SO you acknowledge now that Jones is a better choice, right? SO you were wrong - Jones was better, right?
Jones is less shitty than Glennon, yes. Still shitty, but less shitty than Glennon.
Feel better?
Yes.
You admitted you were wrong.
I don’t think your buddy BW will. He seems dug in. Pure Jones hate. hahaha
But tell me this-- why then if Fromm is more than likely going to suck supreme-- why do you think it okay to blatantly screw every single Giants fan that goes to the game with a Fromm when you probably know he is going to suck big time/ worse than Jones? You weren’t advocating one game removal- you are advocating a year of Fromm, right?
You don’t give a shit about the giants fans- so you are willing to provide them with the worst possible product you can while having them pay top dollar?
I was with you guys for years with blasting DG. Me oyu and BW called miserable fucks and haters etc. But what happened to you both? You have gone nuts over Jones. What’s the big deal keeping him one more year which we lose NO ONE and can build our OL for the next QB? If he sucks as you say then the Giants will be awful – and have a godo shot to get a franchise one in 2023.
And we would have set up an OL in 2022 for the QB of 2023. How is that not damn good for the 2023 QB? Unless Mara cuts prices and gives out more Pepsi’s? LOL- He’s such an idiot.
I was with you and bw big time. You’re pov here with just blind hate toward Jones is really odd considering both of you know that everything else offensively also sucks too. Not just subpar or bad—but sucks worst in the league. There is nothing “comparable” to being “the worst OL.” The OL after 10 weeks was 31st according to PFF. And last year they were 31st. That would make them THE WORST OL in all of football over a 2 year run. And yet how often do you and BW blast the OL vs blast Jones?
And btw- which Wr’s and Tight Ends and RB’s do you want back in 2020 for 2022 season that are worth keeping? So where are the totality of comps between the Giants Offense and others? This is DG’s mess.
Quote:
In comment 15509937 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 15509927 bw in dc said:
Quote:
because I was bored watching a boring, ineffective QB play for three years.
Now that Glennon has failed, it's onto Fromm.
So because BW is bored (awww- poor baby) the Giants MUST move on from Jones. So he has to send many posts a day blasting Jones to make himself feel better.
Now it's time for the next dart.
How many more years of boring, ineffective play do you need to see to be convinced Jones isn't the solution?
I don't hate Jones. I hate watching boring, ineffective QB play.
So, yes, let's keeping playing different QBs until we find the solution.
You do acknowledge that Jones is better than Glennon, right? You have suggested that Glennon will be equal or greater than Jones, and obviously you were wrong, correct?
****SO with your view of Glennon sucking - you essentially told the fans that go to the games "Fuck You" - isn';t that right? Most sane people realize Jones is better - and you are a fan of QBR so you can see it for yourself, right? So you just told the Giants fans that are at the game "Fuck you," right? You're bored at home so fuck everyone else, right? How dare anyone make you bored.
Because we know you are a follower of QBR. Are you suggesting Fromme will have a career QBR higher than Jones for their careers too?
The horse you're on is so high it's tripping with Jesus
Someone has to. It's the central theme of the whole discussion, and the most critical issue related to the roster.
Jones (if healthy - which appears to be a big of) can not enter 2022 as the starter. Even if you write off 2022 as a lost year, it can still be used to evaluate other prospects. We know what Jones is, and we don't need to see any more of it.
It's over.
But he is a backup QB in the NFL.
The good news is that Jones also appears to be a somewhat slowly self solving problem. The guy can’t stay on the field so let the Giants be “all in” (again) and keep losing with this tomato can. He isn’t likely to play the entire season the next year anyway.
I think what we’re hoping for then is a new GM that’s allowed to make the longer term determination on Jones. So, next year is probably already lost and we should all plan accordingly.
Maybe in two years we can start to think about going to the lousy stadium for a game. That’s probably optimistic, maybe it’ll be several years before then Giants are worth the trouble of going to a game.
Quote:
In comment 15509944 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'm saying I didn't advocate for going to Glennon prior to him getting the start. I did say I didn't expect the offense to perform all that worse with Glennon, as it was already garbage with Jones.
SO you acknowledge now that Jones is a better choice, right? SO you were wrong - Jones was better, right?
Jones is less shitty than Glennon, yes. Still shitty, but less shitty than Glennon.
Feel better?
Lol, this guy can’t even bring himself to use the word “better” when referencing Jones. Instead of admitting that Jones is better than Glennon he states he’s “less shitty” than Glennon. In a football board full of children, you take the cake. I love it. Don’t ever change.
Quote:
In comment 15509966 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 15509944 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'm saying I didn't advocate for going to Glennon prior to him getting the start. I did say I didn't expect the offense to perform all that worse with Glennon, as it was already garbage with Jones.
SO you acknowledge now that Jones is a better choice, right? SO you were wrong - Jones was better, right?
Jones is less shitty than Glennon, yes. Still shitty, but less shitty than Glennon.
Feel better?
Lol, this guy can’t even bring himself to use the word “better” when referencing Jones. Instead of admitting that Jones is better than Glennon he states he’s “less shitty” than Glennon. In a football board full of children, you take the cake. I love it. Don’t ever change.
What was your handle before?
Quote:
In comment 15509971 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15509966 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 15509944 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'm saying I didn't advocate for going to Glennon prior to him getting the start. I did say I didn't expect the offense to perform all that worse with Glennon, as it was already garbage with Jones.
SO you acknowledge now that Jones is a better choice, right? SO you were wrong - Jones was better, right?
Jones is less shitty than Glennon, yes. Still shitty, but less shitty than Glennon.
Feel better?
Lol, this guy can’t even bring himself to use the word “better” when referencing Jones. Instead of admitting that Jones is better than Glennon he states he’s “less shitty” than Glennon. In a football board full of children, you take the cake. I love it. Don’t ever change.
What was your handle before?
Ooo - good one. And original. Surprised you didn’t figure out a way I blast Jones on that post either.
You do acknowledge that Jones is better than Glennon, right? You have suggested that Glennon will be equal or greater than Jones, and obviously you were wrong, correct?
****SO with your view of Glennon sucking - you essentially told the fans that go to the games "Fuck You" - isn';t that right? Most sane people realize Jones is better - and you are a fan of QBR so you can see it for yourself, right? So you just told the Giants fans that are at the game "Fuck you," right? You're bored at home so fuck everyone else, right? How dare anyone make you bored.
Because we know you are a follower of QBR. Are you suggesting Fromme will have a career QBR higher than Jones for their careers too?
Let's reset here because you aren't thinking clearly. Which seems too commonplace.
When Jones wasn't delivering, I said why not give Glennon a try? Maybe he'll spark the offense. I never said Glennon was > than Jones. I thought it was time for a change to shake things up. We weren't/aren't going anywhere as a team. So why keep playing a QB who isn't delivering.
Now that Glennon has demonstrated he is no better than Jones, it's time to give Fromm a shot.
That seems pretty easy to follow. It's very strange that you can't.
As for the fans, I've specifically told the fans NOT TO GO to the games because they are enabling Mara/Tisch by supporting a miserable product. I wish the MetLife would have NO Giants fans anymore until the product looks more interesting than paint drying.
Two posts in a row without mentioning Jones? I call that “progress”. Way to go, champ.
No previous handle, not that you’ll believe that anyway…hence the question. But go on.
I was with you and bw big time. You’re pov here with just blind hate toward Jones is really odd considering both of you know that everything else offensively also sucks too. Not just subpar or bad—but sucks worst in the league. There is nothing “comparable” to being “the worst OL.” The OL after 10 weeks was 31st according to PFF. And last year they were 31st. That would make them THE WORST OL in all of football over a 2 year run. And yet how often do you and BW blast the OL vs blast Jones?
I'm "Mr. Blast the OL". No one has harped on that area as much as me. I was leading the charge to draft Slater in April. WTF are you talking about.
But here is where Terps and I diverge with you. We realize two things can be true at once - Jones is not good and neither is the OL. Until you have that epiphany, you are stuck in this false concept that Jones can't be bad because the OL is bad.
Yes he might play better then Jones and make fewer mistakes but I don't think he's gonna set the world on fire.
Kirby doesn't like his QB's to be difference or play makers.
This. No 5th year option and don't waste a 1st round pick on any QB this year. Next year is a wasted year anyway...might as well be Jones losing more games.
Build the Oline this year and draft a QB next year.
Lol! That's his only game with 300+ yards passing in the last 2 years. But that 1 game makes him an NFL starter? Mitch Trubisky is a better NFL QB and it's not close!
Rather not part with the 2 first round draft pics. Rather they build the OL and the Pass Rush.
Plus, Jones is only gonna play a handful of games before getting hurt again.
That had to be Bobby Harts mom
No he’s not. He’s not the solution but he’s not the biggest problem.
Quote:
.
No he’s not. He’s not the solution but he’s not the biggest problem.
Not having a good QB is the biggest problem a team could have. It’s expensive to get one.
It's 2021, not 1981.
In all likelihood, we're going to suck next fall (surprise, surprise!). Stroud & Young are going to go high, as is that Florida QB. I love Young from what I've seen of him.
It's 2021, not 1981.
It’s why sometimes I think we all overcomplicate things. The Giants have sucked for a decade because they’ve had shitty QB play.
A good QB masks a lot of problems.
Quote:
In comment 15510161 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.
No he’s not. He’s not the solution but he’s not the biggest problem.
Not having a good QB is the biggest problem a team could have. It’s expensive to get one.
Right but you can be strategic in how you get your guy. Throwing 22 draft picks at the flavor of the month QB isn’t the answer. No one here is sold on a QB in the 22 draft. Even Go Terps sucked Riddler’s dick for a few months before he got benched. Anyone touting a QB right now is simply stuck on an agenda and will hype whomever the draftniks are hyping as the top guy.
Quote:
When you don't have a quarterback it is the biggest problem on your team.
It's 2021, not 1981.
It’s why sometimes I think we all overcomplicate things. The Giants have sucked for a decade because they’ve had shitty QB play.
A good QB masks a lot of problems.
Yup, and we shouldn't put off hunting for one until 2023. What if we're not in a position to draft one? What if the class underwhelms? What if they get injured?
I think WillVAB was referring to Rattler. I thought he'd have a big year and likely be a top pick on the draft. That didn't pan out, and that's a good example of why you can't prognosticate that fast in advance.
But you can do it now with Corral, Ridder, Pickett, etc.
Quote:
In comment 15510197 Go Terps said:
Quote:
When you don't have a quarterback it is the biggest problem on your team.
It's 2021, not 1981.
It’s why sometimes I think we all overcomplicate things. The Giants have sucked for a decade because they’ve had shitty QB play.
A good QB masks a lot of problems.
Yup, and we shouldn't put off hunting for one until 2023. What if we're not in a position to draft one? What if the class underwhelms? What if they get injured?
I think WillVAB was referring to Rattler. I thought he'd have a big year and likely be a top pick on the draft. That didn't pan out, and that's a good example of why you can't prognosticate that fast in advance.
But you can do it now with Corral, Ridder, Pickett, etc.
Right and all of those guys have question marks and issues. The Giants need to hit on their picks this year at core positions, not roll the dice on the flavor of the month QB. This needs to be treated like a real rebuild and they need to play the long game. Sucking another couple of years won’t matter if they get the picks right. Punting a pick on a random QB just continues the perpetual cycle of suck.
Sean, you'd think people would get this, but alas. I'm expecting we suck next year so I'm hoping we draft our future QB then.
Quote:
In comment 15510176 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 15510161 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.
No he’s not. He’s not the solution but he’s not the biggest problem.
Not having a good QB is the biggest problem a team could have. It’s expensive to get one.
Right but you can be strategic in how you get your guy. Throwing 22 draft picks at the flavor of the month QB isn’t the answer. No one here is sold on a QB in the 22 draft. Even Go Terps sucked Riddler’s dick for a few months before he got benched. Anyone touting a QB right now is simply stuck on an agenda and will hype whomever the draftniks are hyping as the top guy.
You also can’t just put one off til a certain year when you think you’re ready. You don’t know if they’ll be available or what your team will look like. You never know who will be hurt or walk in free agency.
Do a good job evaluating your QB and take one when you like one.
What have the Cardinals accomplished? This organization can’t afford to flush another top 10 pick down the toilet because they got another QB pick wrong.
I'd say they're doing, uh, a bit better than us.
I'd say they're doing, uh, a bit better than us.
Who isn’t? That doesn’t mean they’re a model to emulate.
Quote:
In comment 15510178 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15510176 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 15510161 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.
No he’s not. He’s not the solution but he’s not the biggest problem.
Not having a good QB is the biggest problem a team could have. It’s expensive to get one.
Right but you can be strategic in how you get your guy. Throwing 22 draft picks at the flavor of the month QB isn’t the answer. No one here is sold on a QB in the 22 draft. Even Go Terps sucked Riddler’s dick for a few months before he got benched. Anyone touting a QB right now is simply stuck on an agenda and will hype whomever the draftniks are hyping as the top guy.
You also can’t just put one off til a certain year when you think you’re ready. You don’t know if they’ll be available or what your team will look like. You never know who will be hurt or walk in free agency.
Do a good job evaluating your QB and take one when you like one.
The Browns tried your approach by drafting quarterbacks every couple years like Charlie Frye, Derek Anderson, Brady Quinn, Colt McCoy, Brendan Weeden, and Johnny Manziel. None of them stuck for more than two years until the Browns drafted Baker Mayfield in 2018; at least 13 years of ineptitude shooting and missing at quarterback.
Quote:
This idea that you are locked into a QB for 5+ years is antiquated. The Giants can take a QB in 2022 and again in 2023. That should be the new norm after what the Cardinals did.
What have the Cardinals accomplished? This organization can’t afford to flush another top 10 pick down the toilet because they got another QB pick wrong.
They've become a contender rather than languish at the bottom of the league hoping against hope that their QB can turn some kind of corner. You can't not make a pick because you might be wrong. Jones clearly isn't the guy. Move on.
The Giants don't have a quarterback unless Fromm is something. If their scouts like one of these quarterbacks, they should draft him. If not, don't. Simple.
What everyone SHOULD learn from the cardinals example is if you draft a QB, and you don't feel strongly about him after getting him in your building and seeing him play don't waste 3-4 years dicking around.
Quote:
.
No he’s not. He’s not the solution but he’s not the biggest problem.
Having a bad player at the most important position on the field is for sure a huge problem. No idea how you can say different.
Quote:
In comment 15510215 Sean said:
Quote:
This idea that you are locked into a QB for 5+ years is antiquated. The Giants can take a QB in 2022 and again in 2023. That should be the new norm after what the Cardinals did.
What have the Cardinals accomplished? This organization can’t afford to flush another top 10 pick down the toilet because they got another QB pick wrong.
They've become a contender rather than languish at the bottom of the league hoping against hope that their QB can turn some kind of corner. You can't not make a pick because you might be wrong. Jones clearly isn't the guy. Move on.
Sure. That’s clear to you. And you’re entitled to your opinion as is every other person on the board. Opinions are not facts. That distinction gets lost in here. Even opinions from people that know how to evaluate and know what they are looking at are just opinions.
As to Murray (and the jets for that matter). They had a plan and a player to move on to. It wasn’t fuck it We can sign andy dalton til we figure it out
Jones is under contract next year for a reasonable amount of money. Money we pay regardless (except if traded). What else would they say? They aren’t gonna pick up the option. I would expect some competition next summer (draft and vet).
Quote:
In comment 15510207 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 15510178 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15510176 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 15510161 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.
No he’s not. He’s not the solution but he’s not the biggest problem.
Not having a good QB is the biggest problem a team could have. It’s expensive to get one.
Right but you can be strategic in how you get your guy. Throwing 22 draft picks at the flavor of the month QB isn’t the answer. No one here is sold on a QB in the 22 draft. Even Go Terps sucked Riddler’s dick for a few months before he got benched. Anyone touting a QB right now is simply stuck on an agenda and will hype whomever the draftniks are hyping as the top guy.
You also can’t just put one off til a certain year when you think you’re ready. You don’t know if they’ll be available or what your team will look like. You never know who will be hurt or walk in free agency.
Do a good job evaluating your QB and take one when you like one.
The Browns tried your approach by drafting quarterbacks every couple years like Charlie Frye, Derek Anderson, Brady Quinn, Colt McCoy, Brendan Weeden, and Johnny Manziel. None of them stuck for more than two years until the Browns drafted Baker Mayfield in 2018; at least 13 years of ineptitude shooting and missing at quarterback.
So because the Browns can’t evaluate QBs we can’t take one?
The depth was the 2nd biggest problem. THE OL was the most suspect unit and with the cluster of injuries/ retirement/ regression they have rendered a poorly coordinated/ schemed group absolutely useless
Inconsistent QB play third on my list
Quote:
In comment 15510222 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15510207 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 15510178 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15510176 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 15510161 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.
No he’s not. He’s not the solution but he’s not the biggest problem.
Not having a good QB is the biggest problem a team could have. It’s expensive to get one.
Right but you can be strategic in how you get your guy. Throwing 22 draft picks at the flavor of the month QB isn’t the answer. No one here is sold on a QB in the 22 draft. Even Go Terps sucked Riddler’s dick for a few months before he got benched. Anyone touting a QB right now is simply stuck on an agenda and will hype whomever the draftniks are hyping as the top guy.
You also can’t just put one off til a certain year when you think you’re ready. You don’t know if they’ll be available or what your team will look like. You never know who will be hurt or walk in free agency.
Do a good job evaluating your QB and take one when you like one.
The Browns tried your approach by drafting quarterbacks every couple years like Charlie Frye, Derek Anderson, Brady Quinn, Colt McCoy, Brendan Weeden, and Johnny Manziel. None of them stuck for more than two years until the Browns drafted Baker Mayfield in 2018; at least 13 years of ineptitude shooting and missing at quarterback.
So because the Browns can’t evaluate QBs we can’t take one?
The point is that you shouldn't just keep drafting quarterbacks in the hopes of getting one every year or two; it won't work anyways.
The depth was the 2nd biggest problem. THE OL was the most suspect unit and with the cluster of injuries/ retirement/ regression they have rendered a poorly coordinated/ schemed group absolutely useless
Inconsistent QB play third on my list
The lack of depth doesn’t get enough attention around here. The back end of our roster is pretty poor
The point is that you shouldn't just keep drafting quarterbacks in the hopes of getting one every year or two; it won't work anyways.
Our current one stinks, what’s the solution?
I think you are overlooking the true issue.
We dont know who the GM is going to be or whether that GM would like to keep Judge. So, for someone in the organization (likely high up) to make that decision now is a bigger problem than the decision itself. This is why the organization is fucked and it really does not matter what we think of Jones. Insert any player name here.
Quote:
In comment 15510261 ajr2456 said:
The point is that you shouldn't just keep drafting quarterbacks in the hopes of getting one every year or two; it won't work anyways.
Our current one stinks, what’s the solution?
Make sure you do your scouting right and not just take a quarterback just because when you know the pieces aren't there. Even someone as great as Patrick Mahomes looks ordinary behind a makeshift offensive line.
you were so drunk that you dont remember?
Quote:
I don’t see how anyone could advocate bringing Jones back.
I think you are overlooking the true issue.
We dont know who the GM is going to be or whether that GM would like to keep Judge. So, for someone in the organization (likely high up) to make that decision now is a bigger problem than the decision itself. This is why the organization is fucked and it really does not matter what we think of Jones. Insert any player name here.
Good point. We don’t know who will be the next GM. So this is pure speculation. One thing to hang your hat on via a vis status quo hire. Judge came out of no where and won the job. He was not a pre conceived favorite. Whether or not he was a good choice remains to be seen. What is important is that Mara was open enough going into the process that an outside dark horse got the job because he interviewed well and presented a vision. Again. The point is not judge is the guy. The point is Mara tisch whoever was open to a non obvious unconnected candidate. So it could happen again with GM
Additionally shefter is not particularly well connected to the team so who is his source and how high ranking. We know the beats that are connected. Shelter never scoops this franchise.
Quote:
In comment 15510268 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15510261 ajr2456 said:
The point is that you shouldn't just keep drafting quarterbacks in the hopes of getting one every year or two; it won't work anyways.
Our current one stinks, what’s the solution?
Make sure you do your scouting right and not just take a quarterback just because when you know the pieces aren't there. Even someone as great as
Patrick Mahomes looks ordinary behind a makeshift offensive line.
Nobody is saying just take a QB to take one.
The point is you never know when the pieces are there. The average NFL career is short. We thought we were going to have the best WR tandem in the league with Nicks and Cruz, and they were barely on the field together more than 2 years. The 2016 team looked like it had all the pieces on defense, and then look what happened in 2017. We’ve signed three big time offensive lineman that didn’t work out.
You never know how the next season is going to shake out. The whole idea to wait until you have all the pieces is nonsense, it doesn’t work like that.
I will say this. It’s likely that 1 or 2 qbs are drafted in the top 10. They won’t be “worthy” and we don’t want ol to be the suckers to overdraft a qb (again in somes opinion)
And it is true. Qbs fly up the board every year. They are “over drafted” every year etc.
Another resistance to drafting a qb high this year is the thought that if we put resources into a dynamic pass rusher and a competent oline we should be able to feild a competent team that we could watch without disgust week in week out. The crawl before you walk theory
To your specific point of you see a guy you believe in then grab him I. Any round. But be prepared for growing pains and realize it’s not heat and serve with a young qb. Development takes time and it’s not linear. It also takes good coaching and I’m not sure we will have that next year
I will say this. It’s likely that 1 or 2 qbs are drafted in the top 10. They won’t be “worthy” and we don’t want ol to be the suckers to overdraft a qb (again in somes opinion)
And it is true. Qbs fly up the board every year. They are “over drafted” every year etc.
Another resistance to drafting a qb high this year is the thought that if we put resources into a dynamic pass rusher and a competent oline we should be able to feild a competent team that we could watch without disgust week in week out. The crawl before you walk theory
To your specific point of you see a guy you believe in then grab him I. Any round. But be prepared for growing pains and realize it’s not heat and serve with a young qb. Development takes time and it’s not linear. It also takes good coaching and I’m not sure we will have that next year
I will say this. It’s likely that 1 or 2 qbs are drafted in the top 10. They won’t be “worthy” and we don’t want ol to be the suckers to overdraft a qb (again in somes opinion)
And it is true. Qbs fly up the board every year. They are “over drafted” every year etc.
Another resistance to drafting a qb high this year is the thought that if we put resources into a dynamic pass rusher and a competent oline we should be able to feild a competent team that we could watch without disgust week in week out. The crawl before you walk theory
To your specific point of you see a guy you believe in then grab him I. Any round. But be prepared for growing pains and realize it’s not heat and serve with a young qb. Development takes time and it’s not linear. It also takes good coaching and I’m not sure we will have that next year
The Mahomes draft was allegedly a bad QB class and it gave us Watson and Mahomes. It would be foolish to rule out this class turning out two stud QBs in December
Good and bad qb draft is a silly concept. You only need to find 1.
I honestly won’t pretend to know much about the guys this year. I’m sure I will see highlights etc come draft time but I couldn’t evaluate. I go by what I hear now.
The other thing is although the likelihood of “hitting” is less there are qbs beyond the first round.
The Giants don't have a quarterback unless Fromm is something. If their scouts like one of these quarterbacks, they should draft him. If not, don't. Simple.
The point is what is a "hit" for you with a QB?
You can have a fine team with a decent OL.
You will be satisfied with Ryan Tannehill and identify him at the point of being drafted as a hit?
I can't believe someone is using the Cards as an example to emulate.
How many playoffs games have they won exactly? Shouldn't the bar be higher than them? Well ofc when someone looks to cherry-pick what you want I guess it doesn't matter.
Jones is not a starting caliber NFL quarterback.
Create whatever strawman you want, the above bolded statement remains a fact.
You are desperately Looking to deflect the point.
You want to say fuck you to the fans and hide behind cliches.
You were wrong about Glennon. And now you want to double-down on Fromm because you don’t give a fuck about people that go to games. Your way is so looney no GM has ever done it because you are telling fans FUCK YOU that go to games, additionally you pretend that you can know after 1 year if the QB is going to be “a hit.” What is your subjective definition of a hit?
Suppose you are a GM- why should anyone pay top dollar season tickets knowing that you don’t give a shit about the outcome by throwing out someone even worse than Jones. And how many QB’s right now are considered a hit that you would’ve drafted in round 1 and known 1styear they were a hit?
Also. so Jones is so bad in your book and you KNOWLINGLY are throwing worse junk FOR A SEASON- how long do you think you would last? Your philosophy is so out of touch with reality no team would ever consider doing it unless its the Cards who completely resctructured their offense. But it seems you want to do it over and over.