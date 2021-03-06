Fmr. NYG scout warns against Kevin Abrams as GM

Twitter exchange- Started with Lawrence Tynes saying Abrams should be hired as GM:
|Kevin Abrams should be the NEW Giants GM in 2022.
Can’t play the guilty by association card either, he has not had any say in personnel since DG got here. Those of you who say he has do not know what you are talking about.
Response from former longtime NYG Scout Steve Verderosa:
Former Giants scout- no to Abrams as GM
|@lt4kicks Kevin has been the one negotiating the bad signings ( Solder, Golladay,etc.) He is not a football guy,never played,coached or scouted. NEED A FOOTBALL GUY!
Crazy that Sports Illustrated and USA Today were writing articles 20 years ago about how backward much of the NFL is in this regard, and it is still an issue.
What job? Not aware Tynes is employed by Giants in any capacity. He's also been a regular and strident critic of the team and front office.
He posted a tweet on Sunday that was an exact quote used in Dunne's article.
I don't want Abrams for GM, but these former scouts are coming across like bitter ex-girlfriends. Most of these guys were heavily involved in the awful drafts of the Reese administration and don't like how they got pushed out of the process by DG (who then made plenty of his own mistakes).
Enough of the tabloid journalism. Let's move on from DG era and get a new voice in the building, but please leave the old scouts in the past as well.
Are we sure he wasn't trolling? He has a medium Pepsi avatar.
It’s a bad take and devoid of logic by Tynes but I can see where it might come from on a personal level.
In cases I've observed where employers are bashed it's because they are VERY bad.
I mean look at the Columbo situation. The Ty Siam thing with the fight in the video editing room.
Vets dropping out of training camp because they seemingly are needlessly authoritarian.
All of these other leaks showing a general pattern of unprofessional and disorganized decision making. Also bad.
DGs numerous problems over the years with players, a previous owner.
How much smoke do you need to not say "they are just bitter ex-employees" ok so what if they are? It is a lot of them. Maybe we shouldn't be an organization that embitters so many people? Just a crazy idea.
He was with the Giants for a while. The Giants drafts esp late have been equally brutal. Isn't that where scouts come in favor?
More like Chris Mara is the football guy.
I don't know how you can look at our team, one of the the worst two teams in the league since DG took over and say. "The last guys were worse" when the last guys had a SB win in there. That just makes less than 0 sense.
Bad drafts are about bad scouting then bad evals...so there is no reprieve for those let go. works both ways.
The whole things needs to be blown up.
I mean, does every airline CEO have to start as a pilot or a maintenance guy?
Now....I certainly agree, that DG & Co.have not made enough improvements , plenty of mistakes...the OL failures are not acceptable and the results are self evident..and DG will be gone, but this roster has more talent....
I would argue that the coaches lack of experience have added to current dismal results.....if they do not learn and grow....the losing will continue.
I mean, does every airline CEO have to start as a pilot or a maintenance guy?
If the GM is drafting and signing personnel, he needs to know what he is looking at besides a contract.
And past 1 drafts were pretty good.
I don't know how you can look at our team, one of the the worst two teams in the league since DG took over and say. "The last guys were worse" when the last guys had a SB win in there. That just makes less than 0 sense.
Ross came in, what, 2012? Those drafts up until 2017 were so dreadful. Giants recent ones haven't been great either but there's no Andrew Thomas in those Reese/Ross drafts.
In comment 15509904 George from PA said:
And past 1 drafts were pretty good.
I don't know how you can look at our team, one of the the worst two teams in the league since DG took over and say. "The last guys were worse" when the last guys had a SB win in there. That just makes less than 0 sense.
Ross came in, what, 2012? Those drafts up until 2017 were so dreadful. Giants recent ones haven't been great either but there's no Andrew Thomas in those Reese/Ross drafts.
What year did you start watching this team? Reese drafted many successful players.
That's probably what is going to happen. It's their team, they own it and can do whatever they want with it. No one including the Tisch family can force John and Chris Mara to stop running the football product on the field.
Maybe the best way to move forward is with Abrams, a 23 year employee who understands the reality of the organization. From my own experience there were times when managing the owners from screwing up the business was a more important part of my job than running the company.
Maybe if Abrams is GM there won't have to be a shadow GM from the Personnel department. Maybe he can get them all on the same page and there will be less people on the "committee" and less dysfunction.
Just getting Gettleman out of the building is probably worth 2-4 wins next year.
If the Mara's are insisting that Judge and Jones come back why hire a GM who will try to fight that? If Judge has another double digits loss season next year he'll be gone and Jones with him and the Mara's will hire their next coach with some input from the GM/Abrams.
The same way they did with Coughlin, McAdoo, Shurmur and Judge. The whole off schedule with the GM and HC doesn't apply to the Giants. The GM isn't the guy who hires the coach, the owners are.
Of course the other way to select a new GM would be to do a wide search and interview several candidates outside of the small Mara circle of trust from teams that have excelled in the past 5 years under this CBA and rules. Hire the one that you think is the most qualified, the best fit and and has the personality to be the face of the front office and give him the authority to hire whatever coach he wants, make whatever decision he wants on Jones and start winning games.
Which line do you think the Mara's will be in?
Tisch can stop the mara's from meddling in football ops, as 50% owner he can veto anything that requires both of their signatures. He could force Chris out by refusing to sign off on anything as long as he's in player personnel. Do I expect him to play that card? Not really, but it would be nice to see him put the screws to the Mara side
What year did you start watching this team? Reese drafted many successful players.
The back half of Reese’s tenure causes acute amnesia with the first half for some reason.
I don't want Abrams as the GM, but he's been working in a front office for over 20 years. Shouldnt that qualify him as having football experience?
I mean, does every airline CEO have to start as a pilot or a maintenance guy?
If the GM is drafting and signing personnel, he needs to know what he is looking at besides a contract.
Sure. A guy can't learn how to do that in a 20 year career? Any other profession - most of which are far more complex than football - if a guy spends 20 years in the industry, he'd be considered part of that industry. For some reason in football - again not very complicated- a guy is evaluated on what he did in high school and college
Tynes wants to keep his job and connection to the giants. If the orders come in he has to push Kevin. Just how it works. Im sure Tynes knows deep inside its a bad idea.
What job with the Giants? You do realize this is the same Tynes that ripped the entire organization from the top down last week?
No job with organization. Just the typical state option/ bullshit as fact. Repeat at increasing decibels until it is recognized as truth.
Personally I don't think I want to spend any time rationalizing why Abrams "might be good" when the reasons he might be good are he might get along with the Mara's and manage them better. Sure it might be unrealistic to want something else, but I'm not going to be contented by more bullshit no matter how much I expect that to be the result.
No one anywhere said he was george young. George Young isn't the only successful GM in football history.
Those teams that accorsi built? Reese ran college scouting. He didn't "inherit" anything he hadnt already helped build the previous decade he worked for the Giants.
I dont care about Ross, but suggesting that Reese had one good draft is ignorance beyond the pale. You can run a laundry list of successful NFL players produced by the Giants ront office extending from 2007 all the way to Tomlinson last year.
We're going to see Dave Gettleman out the door having made 3 good draft picks in 4 seasons despite numerous top 5 and top 10 selections. It's not even remotely close.
The Giants record is a indications of very deep issues where contributions to the mess have been from many sources.
We used to hit on 4th round 3rd string Auburn running backs who had like 5 carries.
The Giants record is a indications of very deep issues where contributions to the mess have been from many sources.
In that case, what happened? Why did the wheels fall off after that point?
2) The Giants are dysfunctional and Abrams would not be the best choice.
Obviously it takes bitter ex-employees to create the article that came out this week. Happy ex-employees wouldn’t bash the organization. However, the results are plain for all to see. The Giants have had a miserable decade. The last 5 years they have been one of the 3 worst teams in all of football. They have had terrible drafts and terrible free agent signings (more bad than good for sure). Just because the scout may not be that good and they may be bitter doesn’t make anything less true.
Sure they were. But how many guys from those drafts hung around? It isn't recency bias. No amnesia. Plain fact, you go up and down his drafts after 2010, what do you find? Nothing in the early rounds and nothing in the later rounds. Sorry I don't acknowledge the brilliant strategy of picking Prince Amukamara or David Wilson as some cogent decision making.
As great as we feel a number of those drafts were, Giants didn't re-sign majority of their picks. Aaron Ross, Steve Smith, Jay Alford - top 3 picks that 07 draft, none of them got 2nd contracts (well Ross did when he flamed out in JAX). Hey, DeOssie stayed. Cool.
Go ahead through the 08-10 drafts further. Only JPP gets a second deal.
Guys like Flowers, Marvin Austin, Ramses Barden, Jay Bromley, Owa Odighizuwa, Jayson Hosley, Damontre Moore, and so on were not just bad, but stayed too long on the roster more often than not. Waste of roster space, terrible long term value, no second contracts, etc.
Between 2007 and 2010, the Giants drafted a number of solid to very good players many who had their careers cut short.
Reese is no George Young and he inherited Accorsi team...I liked his 1st draft....and as you can see....i didn't call out Reese....I called out Ross...who he hired after 1st draft.
No one anywhere said he was george young. George Young isn't the only successful GM in football history.
Those teams that accorsi built? Reese ran college scouting. He didn't "inherit" anything he hadnt already helped build the previous decade he worked for the Giants.
I dont care about Ross, but suggesting that Reese had one good draft is ignorance beyond the pale. You can run a laundry list of successful NFL players produced by the Giants ront office extending from 2007 all the way to Tomlinson last year.
We're going to see Dave Gettleman out the door having made 3 good draft picks in 4 seasons despite numerous top 5 and top 10 selections. It's not even remotely close.
It seems so hard for people to understand the following:
1) Reese was a decent to good GM for the first half of his tenure and we won 2 rings.
2) Reese was a terrible GM afterward (how much of it was Chris Mara's interference is an open discussion) and deserved to go, probably sooner than he did
3) Gettleman took what Reese left him and made things even worse - he is a worse GM than Reese was. (Again, how much of it is Chris Mara's interference is an open discussion)
All of these are true.
Posted several times but the 2011 draft: Wilson, Randle, Hosley, Robinson, Mosley McCants, Kuhn.
What is very telling is that the 2011 OL was old, expensive and held together by duct tape. They were terrible running the ball. Eli took a absolute beating in the NFCCG.
To me that draft really signifies some very different ideas going on between the coaches and front office. Go back to 2004 and look how they addressed the OL when TC came in his first two years. Something was really off imo.
The NYG Front Office sucks at this. They have sucked at this for years. And they will continue to suck at this until larger changes are made.
Merry Christmas
Some really good players and three (one very average) from that list that influenced the OL and front 7 which has the biggest impact on setting the foundation for your team.
Giants showed a lot of warts in 2011 that intensified rapidly after. It is no coincidence why they fell apart on the OL and front 7. 2012 and later drafts stunk but you see the seeds earlier of a clear shift in team building.
Some really good players and three (one very average) from that list that influenced the OL and front 7 which has the biggest impact on setting the foundation for your team.
Giants showed a lot of warts in 2011 that intensified rapidly after. It is no coincidence why they fell apart on the OL and front 7. 2012 and later drafts stunk but you see the seeds earlier of a clear shift in team building.
Blame Reese, Mara, whoever, but it seemed after 2011, the Giants organization started to believe "just patch the team and Eli can go on a run and get us another one."
2012's draft was one big swing for the fences draft. The Giants drafted like they ... well, had just won the Superbowl, but not like a team that would've successfully self-scouted and realized they were at the end of the road.
After 2012, it's been patches and half measures ever since. Giants believed in "patching to get Eli another run" all the way up to 2018, and then without that small modicum of (wrong) direction, it's been no plan at all.
With Eli, they should have built back to the 2008 type team. Great running game, mixed in with Eli's play action which would be more important as he aged. They really screwed the whole thing up.
Crazy that Sports Illustrated and USA Today were writing articles 20 years ago about how backward much of the NFL is in this regard, and it is still an issue.
How is it horse crap? We need a football guy from outside the organization. You’d have to be Stevie Wonder not to see that.
Exactly
People on BBI have the fucking most braindead concepts of how they think "the media" or "the ties to the org" work.
Abrams was apparently not suited for the job the last two times John hired his GM. Now Abrams is suddenly qualified? He has been in the same job. Nothing has changed. It is not as if Abrams left and was a GM for another team, got his experience and we brought him back.
Abrams was not good enough in John Mara's opinion last time but now he has confidence Abrams can turn the organization around?
Do you know when you need to make a sandwich and you are down to the heel at the bottom of the bread bag? That is Abrams
I mean, does every airline CEO have to start as a pilot or a maintenance guy?
No airline CEO needs to know how to build a plane.
Every football GM needs to know how to build a football team.
The Lions interviews Abrams in 2016, but it comes with the caveat that Ernie Accorsi was consulting the search.
I don't know who had say in the attempts to fix things, but if Abrams is the next GM, it means that he's the third of three guys who had a major decision-making capacity and failed to fix the glaring problem that has torpedoed the team for 10 years.
I don't know an owner can look at what Reese and Gettleman produced and then say that the second-in-command is the solution. If it was a really bizarre situation where Abrams had absolutely no personnel say, then what qualifications would he have as a GM in the first place?
Fixing this mess requires going outside the organization and outside Mara's comfort zone.