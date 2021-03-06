for display only
Fmr. NYG scout warns against Kevin Abrams as GM

FranknWeezer : 12/24/2021 11:42 am
Twitter exchange- Started with Lawrence Tynes saying Abrams should be hired as GM:

Quote:
Kevin Abrams should be the NEW Giants GM in 2022.

Can’t play the guilty by association card either, he has not had any say in personnel since DG got here. Those of you who say he has do not know what you are talking about.


Response from former longtime NYG Scout Steve Verderosa:

Quote:
@lt4kicks Kevin has been the one negotiating the bad signings ( Solder, Golladay,etc.) He is not a football guy,never played,coached or scouted. NEED A FOOTBALL GUY!

broadbandz : 12/24/2021 11:44 am : link
Tynes wants to keep his job and connection to the giants. If the orders come in he has to push Kevin. Just how it works. Im sure Tynes knows deep inside its a bad idea.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/24/2021 11:45 am : link
One big happy family!
I don't mean this in defense of Abrams  
PakistanPete : 12/24/2021 11:57 am : link
but "need a football guy" is such horse crap.

Crazy that Sports Illustrated and USA Today were writing articles 20 years ago about how backward much of the NFL is in this regard, and it is still an issue.
I am Ninja : 12/24/2021 11:58 am : link
I tweeted @ tynes that he was spewing blatant propaganda and he was killing his own credibility. he liked my tweet then responded with a bunch of laughing crying faces.
RE: ...  
clatterbuck : 12/24/2021 12:09 pm : link
In comment 15509780 broadbandz said:
Quote:
Tynes wants to keep his job and connection to the giants. If the orders come in he has to push Kevin. Just how it works. Im sure Tynes knows deep inside its a bad idea.


What job? Not aware Tynes is employed by Giants in any capacity. He's also been a regular and strident critic of the team and front office.
Verderosa is definitely one of the former scouts quoted in Dunne's  
Tom in NY : 12/24/2021 12:11 pm : link
article.
He posted a tweet on Sunday that was an exact quote used in Dunne's article.

I don't want Abrams for GM, but these former scouts are coming across like bitter ex-girlfriends. Most of these guys were heavily involved in the awful drafts of the Reese administration and don't like how they got pushed out of the process by DG (who then made plenty of his own mistakes).

Enough of the tabloid journalism. Let's move on from DG era and get a new voice in the building, but please leave the old scouts in the past as well.
RE: _________  
Scooter185 : 12/24/2021 12:11 pm : link
In comment 15509798 I am Ninja said:
Quote:
I tweeted @ tynes that he was spewing blatant propaganda and he was killing his own credibility. he liked my tweet then responded with a bunch of laughing crying faces.


Are we sure he wasn't trolling? He has a medium Pepsi avatar.
You'd be bitter too if you were scapegoated for the bad drafts  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/24/2021 12:13 pm : link
while the current GM is 18-40 and gets to have a gold watch retirement party and kid gloves by the franchise leadership.
Tynes fears the Mara/Tisch wrath...  
BamaBlue : 12/24/2021 12:13 pm : link
RE: ...  
Matt M. : 12/24/2021 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15509780 broadbandz said:
Quote:
Tynes wants to keep his job and connection to the giants. If the orders come in he has to push Kevin. Just how it works. Im sure Tynes knows deep inside its a bad idea.
What job with the Giants? You do realize this is the same Tynes that ripped the entire organization from the top down last week?
Tynes  
Sammo85 : 12/24/2021 12:31 pm : link
was probably tight with Abrams who negotiated with him and his agent on contracts and handled a lot of the interpersonal front office to player stuff back when he was here.

It’s a bad take and devoid of logic by Tynes but I can see where it might come from on a personal level.
Or maybe the Giants don’t want a football guy?  
trueblueinpw : 12/24/2021 12:35 pm : link
Maybe Judge is the “football guy” and Abrams will run the cap and contracts. Sounds a lot like the Patriots Way. Well, except without the guy in the hoodie. And he’s kind of important.
He’s been in the building that long  
UberAlias : 12/24/2021 12:35 pm : link
And has no voice in personnel decisions? Hmmm…. People get promoted for doing a good job, not sitting back while their bass does a bad job and plead not my fault. He was already passed over for the guy we’re moving on from. There are courtesies in play here just as DG will be allowed to “retire”.
I wouldn't say it's all that common for you to bash a former employer  
NoGainDayne : 12/24/2021 1:01 pm : link
I'd say most situation you are just like "glad to be out of there." And move on.

In cases I've observed where employers are bashed it's because they are VERY bad.

I mean look at the Columbo situation. The Ty Siam thing with the fight in the video editing room.

Vets dropping out of training camp because they seemingly are needlessly authoritarian.

All of these other leaks showing a general pattern of unprofessional and disorganized decision making. Also bad.

DGs numerous problems over the years with players, a previous owner.

How much smoke do you need to not say "they are just bitter ex-employees" ok so what if they are? It is a lot of them. Maybe we shouldn't be an organization that embitters so many people? Just a crazy idea.
Ross and his guys were far worse then current.group  
George from PA : 12/24/2021 1:05 pm : link
And past 1 drafts were pretty good.
Verderosa  
Toth029 : 12/24/2021 1:09 pm : link
Was low on Slater.

He was with the Giants for a while. The Giants drafts esp late have been equally brutal. Isn't that where scouts come in favor?
RE: Or maybe the Giants don’t want a football guy?  
FStubbs : 12/24/2021 1:09 pm : link
In comment 15509858 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
Maybe Judge is the “football guy” and Abrams will run the cap and contracts. Sounds a lot like the Patriots Way. Well, except without the guy in the hoodie. And he’s kind of important.


More like Chris Mara is the football guy.
RE: Ross and his guys were far worse then current.group  
NoGainDayne : 12/24/2021 1:09 pm : link
In comment 15509904 George from PA said:
Quote:
And past 1 drafts were pretty good.


I don't know how you can look at our team, one of the the worst two teams in the league since DG took over and say. "The last guys were worse" when the last guys had a SB win in there. That just makes less than 0 sense.
RE: You'd be bitter too if you were scapegoated for the bad drafts  
section125 : 12/24/2021 1:14 pm : link
In comment 15509826 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
while the current GM is 18-40 and gets to have a gold watch retirement party and kid gloves by the franchise leadership.


Bad drafts are about bad scouting then bad evals...so there is no reprieve for those let go. works both ways.

The whole things needs to be blown up.
WTF is this???  
bluewave : 12/24/2021 1:16 pm : link
He's not the guy who makes the roster decision! Kevin Abrams is the Salary Cap guy! HE'S SUPPOSED TO NEGOTIATE THE CONTRACTS!!!! Much ado about nothing.
What is a "football guy"?  
Jerry in_DC : 12/24/2021 1:22 pm : link
I don't want Abrams as the GM, but he's been working in a front office for over 20 years. Shouldnt that qualify him as having football experience?

I mean, does every airline CEO have to start as a pilot or a maintenance guy?
No Gain Dayne.....I am.ok with us disagreeing but  
George from PA : 12/24/2021 1:27 pm : link
Ross & Co. is primary reason we are in a 10 year disaster....they started with a fundamental Super Contender allowed it to age and stripped it to a roster deprived of talent.

Now....I certainly agree, that DG & Co.have not made enough improvements , plenty of mistakes...the OL failures are not acceptable and the results are self evident..and DG will be gone, but this roster has more talent....

I would argue that the coaches lack of experience have added to current dismal results.....if they do not learn and grow....the losing will continue.

I am for the next GM having a scouting personnel background.  
cosmicj : 12/24/2021 1:28 pm : link
The two examples of GMs with a legal or administrative background - Saints and Eagles - both involved promotions in a team with a leading head coach very active in personnel (Payton, Reid). The Giants are obviously not in that situation.
Just BTW Abrams doesn’t do the cap anymore  
BillT : 12/24/2021 1:29 pm : link
That was in the info about him from the beginning of the year. He does do the contracts but the budget for the players he signs is undoubtedly approved by DG and Mara.
I'm just going to pretend I know a lot about this topic because  
DonQuixote : 12/24/2021 1:31 pm : link
I watched Moneyball, more than once.
RE: What is a  
section125 : 12/24/2021 1:32 pm : link
In comment 15509920 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
I don't want Abrams as the GM, but he's been working in a front office for over 20 years. Shouldnt that qualify him as having football experience?

I mean, does every airline CEO have to start as a pilot or a maintenance guy?


If the GM is drafting and signing personnel, he needs to know what he is looking at besides a contract.
RE: RE: Ross and his guys were far worse then current.group  
Toth029 : 12/24/2021 1:37 pm : link
In comment 15509908 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 15509904 George from PA said:


Quote:


And past 1 drafts were pretty good.



I don't know how you can look at our team, one of the the worst two teams in the league since DG took over and say. "The last guys were worse" when the last guys had a SB win in there. That just makes less than 0 sense.


Ross came in, what, 2012? Those drafts up until 2017 were so dreadful. Giants recent ones haven't been great either but there's no Andrew Thomas in those Reese/Ross drafts.
 
christian : 12/24/2021 1:38 pm : link
Ross was hired in 2007, after the draft. His first draft he ran was in 2008.
RE: RE: RE: Ross and his guys were far worse then current.group  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/24/2021 1:38 pm : link
In comment 15509939 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 15509908 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


In comment 15509904 George from PA said:


Quote:


And past 1 drafts were pretty good.



I don't know how you can look at our team, one of the the worst two teams in the league since DG took over and say. "The last guys were worse" when the last guys had a SB win in there. That just makes less than 0 sense.



Ross came in, what, 2012? Those drafts up until 2017 were so dreadful. Giants recent ones haven't been great either but there's no Andrew Thomas in those Reese/Ross drafts.


What year did you start watching this team? Reese drafted many successful players.
I think it's very fair to dismiss an Abrams promotion  
arniefez : 12/24/2021 1:47 pm : link
as more of the same, more Giants way, another sham GM search and not the best or most qualified person for the job but a guy the Mara's are comfortable with and who knows who is really in charge.

That's probably what is going to happen. It's their team, they own it and can do whatever they want with it. No one including the Tisch family can force John and Chris Mara to stop running the football product on the field.

Maybe the best way to move forward is with Abrams, a 23 year employee who understands the reality of the organization. From my own experience there were times when managing the owners from screwing up the business was a more important part of my job than running the company.

Maybe if Abrams is GM there won't have to be a shadow GM from the Personnel department. Maybe he can get them all on the same page and there will be less people on the "committee" and less dysfunction.

Just getting Gettleman out of the building is probably worth 2-4 wins next year.

If the Mara's are insisting that Judge and Jones come back why hire a GM who will try to fight that? If Judge has another double digits loss season next year he'll be gone and Jones with him and the Mara's will hire their next coach with some input from the GM/Abrams.

The same way they did with Coughlin, McAdoo, Shurmur and Judge. The whole off schedule with the GM and HC doesn't apply to the Giants. The GM isn't the guy who hires the coach, the owners are.

Of course the other way to select a new GM would be to do a wide search and interview several candidates outside of the small Mara circle of trust from teams that have excelled in the past 5 years under this CBA and rules. Hire the one that you think is the most qualified, the best fit and and has the personality to be the face of the front office and give him the authority to hire whatever coach he wants, make whatever decision he wants on Jones and start winning games.

Which line do you think the Mara's will be in?

When your business  
Les in TO : 12/24/2021 1:49 pm : link
Has sucked for a decade you don’t promote an internal candidate who has an architect of such suckiness. Do it and the Giants will continue to be BFFs with the Lions - another sclerotic family business - as the class clowns of the NFL
Isn't verdarosa the guy  
bLiTz 2k : 12/24/2021 1:53 pm : link
Judge clipped when he took the job? Wasn't he with the organization for like 100 years too? Sorry I value this guy's opinion as much as yesterday's garbage.
RE: I think it's very fair to dismiss an Abrams promotion  
Scooter185 : 12/24/2021 1:55 pm : link
In comment 15509951 arniefez said:
Quote:
as more of the same, more Giants way, another sham GM search and not the best or most qualified person for the job but a guy the Mara's are comfortable with and who knows who is really in charge.

That's probably what is going to happen. It's their team, they own it and can do whatever they want with it. No one including the Tisch family can force John and Chris Mara to stop running the football product on the field.

Maybe the best way to move forward is with Abrams, a 23 year employee who understands the reality of the organization. From my own experience there were times when managing the owners from screwing up the business was a more important part of my job than running the company.

Maybe if Abrams is GM there won't have to be a shadow GM from the Personnel department. Maybe he can get them all on the same page and there will be less people on the "committee" and less dysfunction.

Just getting Gettleman out of the building is probably worth 2-4 wins next year.

If the Mara's are insisting that Judge and Jones come back why hire a GM who will try to fight that? If Judge has another double digits loss season next year he'll be gone and Jones with him and the Mara's will hire their next coach with some input from the GM/Abrams.

The same way they did with Coughlin, McAdoo, Shurmur and Judge. The whole off schedule with the GM and HC doesn't apply to the Giants. The GM isn't the guy who hires the coach, the owners are.

Of course the other way to select a new GM would be to do a wide search and interview several candidates outside of the small Mara circle of trust from teams that have excelled in the past 5 years under this CBA and rules. Hire the one that you think is the most qualified, the best fit and and has the personality to be the face of the front office and give him the authority to hire whatever coach he wants, make whatever decision he wants on Jones and start winning games.

Which line do you think the Mara's will be in?


Tisch can stop the mara's from meddling in football ops, as 50% owner he can veto anything that requires both of their signatures. He could force Chris out by refusing to sign off on anything as long as he's in player personnel. Do I expect him to play that card? Not really, but it would be nice to see him put the screws to the Mara side
RE: I think it's very fair to dismiss an Abrams promotion  
Les in TO : 12/24/2021 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15509951 arniefez said:
Quote:
as more of the same, more Giants way, another sham GM search and not the best or most qualified person for the job but a guy the Mara's are comfortable with and who knows who is really in charge.

That's probably what is going to happen. It's their team, they own it and can do whatever they want with it. No one including the Tisch family can force John and Chris Mara to stop running the football product on the field.

Maybe the best way to move forward is with Abrams, a 23 year employee who understands the reality of the organization. From my own experience there were times when managing the owners from screwing up the business was a more important part of my job than running the company.

Maybe if Abrams is GM there won't have to be a shadow GM from the Personnel department. Maybe he can get them all on the same page and there will be less people on the "committee" and less dysfunction.

Just getting Gettleman out of the building is probably worth 2-4 wins next year.

If the Mara's are insisting that Judge and Jones come back why hire a GM who will try to fight that? If Judge has another double digits loss season next year he'll be gone and Jones with him and the Mara's will hire their next coach with some input from the GM/Abrams.

The same way they did with Coughlin, McAdoo, Shurmur and Judge. The whole off schedule with the GM and HC doesn't apply to the Giants. The GM isn't the guy who hires the coach, the owners are.

Of course the other way to select a new GM would be to do a wide search and interview several candidates outside of the small Mara circle of trust from teams that have excelled in the past 5 years under this CBA and rules. Hire the one that you think is the most qualified, the best fit and and has the personality to be the face of the front office and give him the authority to hire whatever coach he wants, make whatever decision he wants on Jones and start winning games.

Which line do you think the Mara's will be in?
You summarized it well. I think they will go the first route, but I don’t know that he would put an end to shadow scout teams and the lack of meritocracy within the management ranks which has turned this once proud organization into a relic like Kodak or Blockbuster.
Top Ten Hammer....you make me.laugh  
George from PA : 12/24/2021 1:58 pm : link
Reese is no George Young and he inherited Accorsi team...I liked his 1st draft....and as you can see....i didn't call out Reese....I called out Ross...who he hired after 1st draft.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Ross and his guys were far worse then current.group  
christian : 12/24/2021 2:00 pm : link
In comment 15509942 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Ross came in, what, 2012? Those drafts up until 2017 were so dreadful. Giants recent ones haven't been great either but there's no Andrew Thomas in those Reese/Ross drafts.



What year did you start watching this team? Reese drafted many successful players.


The back half of Reese’s tenure causes acute amnesia with the first half for some reason.
RE: RE: What is a  
Jerry in_DC : 12/24/2021 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15509931 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15509920 Jerry in_DC said:


Quote:


I don't want Abrams as the GM, but he's been working in a front office for over 20 years. Shouldnt that qualify him as having football experience?

I mean, does every airline CEO have to start as a pilot or a maintenance guy?



If the GM is drafting and signing personnel, he needs to know what he is looking at besides a contract.


Sure. A guy can't learn how to do that in a 20 year career? Any other profession - most of which are far more complex than football - if a guy spends 20 years in the industry, he'd be considered part of that industry. For some reason in football - again not very complicated- a guy is evaluated on what he did in high school and college
RE: RE: ...  
dancing blue bear : 12/24/2021 2:06 pm : link
In comment 15509837 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15509780 broadbandz said:


Quote:


Tynes wants to keep his job and connection to the giants. If the orders come in he has to push Kevin. Just how it works. Im sure Tynes knows deep inside its a bad idea.

What job with the Giants? You do realize this is the same Tynes that ripped the entire organization from the top down last week?

No job with organization. Just the typical state option/ bullshit as fact. Repeat at increasing decibels until it is recognized as truth.
Scooter  
arniefez : 12/24/2021 2:08 pm : link
It has been rumored that there is contract language in the partnership agreement that gives Tisch the say on business matters and Mara the say on football matters. We do know that Tisch blocked Chris Mara from becoming GM. That's public knowledge so maybe you're correct.
It is their team, they can run it however they want  
NoGainDayne : 12/24/2021 2:08 pm : link
it doesn't mean the fans have to empathize with their clear mismanagement or not give them tons and tons of shit for it.

Personally I don't think I want to spend any time rationalizing why Abrams "might be good" when the reasons he might be good are he might get along with the Mara's and manage them better. Sure it might be unrealistic to want something else, but I'm not going to be contented by more bullshit no matter how much I expect that to be the result.
RE: Top Ten Hammer....you make me.laugh  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/24/2021 2:26 pm : link
In comment 15509967 George from PA said:
Quote:
Reese is no George Young and he inherited Accorsi team...I liked his 1st draft....and as you can see....i didn't call out Reese....I called out Ross...who he hired after 1st draft.


No one anywhere said he was george young. George Young isn't the only successful GM in football history.

Those teams that accorsi built? Reese ran college scouting. He didn't "inherit" anything he hadnt already helped build the previous decade he worked for the Giants.

I dont care about Ross, but suggesting that Reese had one good draft is ignorance beyond the pale. You can run a laundry list of successful NFL players produced by the Giants ront office extending from 2007 all the way to Tomlinson last year.

We're going to see Dave Gettleman out the door having made 3 good draft picks in 4 seasons despite numerous top 5 and top 10 selections. It's not even remotely close.
2008 was a good draft  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/24/2021 2:41 pm : link
They hit big on a few players in 09/10 in the early rounds. Starting in 2011 and thereafter it has been miserable.

The Giants record is a indications of very deep issues where contributions to the mess have been from many sources.
I hated the Steve Smith pick at the time  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/24/2021 2:53 pm : link
Giants drafting was definitely vastly different back then. And other teams hit on some of their fliers in late rounds and UDFA like 300 lb FBs and 350 lb linemen who never played football.

We used to hit on 4th round 3rd string Auburn running backs who had like 5 carries.
Unintentional comedy right here....  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/24/2021 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15509904 George from PA said:
Quote:
And past 1 drafts were pretty good.
RE: 2008 was a good draft  
Angel Eyes : 12/24/2021 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15510011 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
They hit big on a few players in 09/10 in the early rounds. Starting in 2011 and thereafter it has been miserable.

The Giants record is a indications of very deep issues where contributions to the mess have been from many sources.

In that case, what happened? Why did the wheels fall off after that point?
 
christian : 12/24/2021 3:12 pm : link
The 2007 - 2010 were good drafts. Considerably better than the last four drafts.
This is likely a case where 2 things are true  
Jarvis : 12/24/2021 3:12 pm : link
1) Verderosa is a bitter ex-employee

2) The Giants are dysfunctional and Abrams would not be the best choice.

Obviously it takes bitter ex-employees to create the article that came out this week. Happy ex-employees wouldn’t bash the organization. However, the results are plain for all to see. The Giants have had a miserable decade. The last 5 years they have been one of the 3 worst teams in all of football. They have had terrible drafts and terrible free agent signings (more bad than good for sure). Just because the scout may not be that good and they may be bitter doesn’t make anything less true.
RE: …  
Toth029 : 12/24/2021 3:26 pm : link
In comment 15510039 christian said:
Quote:
The 2007 - 2010 were good drafts. Considerably better than the last four drafts.


Sure they were. But how many guys from those drafts hung around? It isn't recency bias. No amnesia. Plain fact, you go up and down his drafts after 2010, what do you find? Nothing in the early rounds and nothing in the later rounds. Sorry I don't acknowledge the brilliant strategy of picking Prince Amukamara or David Wilson as some cogent decision making.

As great as we feel a number of those drafts were, Giants didn't re-sign majority of their picks. Aaron Ross, Steve Smith, Jay Alford - top 3 picks that 07 draft, none of them got 2nd contracts (well Ross did when he flamed out in JAX). Hey, DeOssie stayed. Cool.

Go ahead through the 08-10 drafts further. Only JPP gets a second deal.
Difference  
Toth029 : 12/24/2021 3:31 pm : link
Of then and 2011-2017 drafts, guys like Terrell Thomas and Kenny Phillips were good.

Guys like Flowers, Marvin Austin, Ramses Barden, Jay Bromley, Owa Odighizuwa, Jayson Hosley, Damontre Moore, and so on were not just bad, but stayed too long on the roster more often than not. Waste of roster space, terrible long term value, no second contracts, etc.
 
christian : 12/24/2021 3:41 pm : link
The Reese Giants drafted very poorly after 2010, it’s a primary reason they sucked, and a primary reason he was fired.

Between 2007 and 2010, the Giants drafted a number of solid to very good players many who had their careers cut short.

- Ross
- Smith
- Boss
- Bradshaw
- DeOssie
- Phillips
- Thomas
- Manningham
- Nicks
- Beatty
- JPP
- Linval Joseph
Verderosa is saying it was Abrams who negotiated the contracts  
GeofromNJ : 12/24/2021 3:44 pm : link
of Solder and Golladay. But was it Abrams who approved these enormous contracts, or did Abrams merely slot the money that Gettleman and agents agreed upon? If Abrams merely slotted the money, it was Gettleman who overpaid, not Abrams.
RE: RE: Top Ten Hammer....you make me.laugh  
FStubbs : 12/24/2021 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15509992 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15509967 George from PA said:


Quote:


Reese is no George Young and he inherited Accorsi team...I liked his 1st draft....and as you can see....i didn't call out Reese....I called out Ross...who he hired after 1st draft.



No one anywhere said he was george young. George Young isn't the only successful GM in football history.

Those teams that accorsi built? Reese ran college scouting. He didn't "inherit" anything he hadnt already helped build the previous decade he worked for the Giants.

I dont care about Ross, but suggesting that Reese had one good draft is ignorance beyond the pale. You can run a laundry list of successful NFL players produced by the Giants ront office extending from 2007 all the way to Tomlinson last year.

We're going to see Dave Gettleman out the door having made 3 good draft picks in 4 seasons despite numerous top 5 and top 10 selections. It's not even remotely close.


It seems so hard for people to understand the following:

1) Reese was a decent to good GM for the first half of his tenure and we won 2 rings.
2) Reese was a terrible GM afterward (how much of it was Chris Mara's interference is an open discussion) and deserved to go, probably sooner than he did
3) Gettleman took what Reese left him and made things even worse - he is a worse GM than Reese was. (Again, how much of it is Chris Mara's interference is an open discussion)

All of these are true.
Angel Eyes  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/24/2021 3:50 pm : link
That is the great unknown. It seemed they started targeting different types of players and neglected or missed on OL/front 7 players.

Posted several times but the 2011 draft: Wilson, Randle, Hosley, Robinson, Mosley McCants, Kuhn.

What is very telling is that the 2011 OL was old, expensive and held together by duct tape. They were terrible running the ball. Eli took a absolute beating in the NFCCG.

To me that draft really signifies some very different ideas going on between the coaches and front office. Go back to 2004 and look how they addressed the OL when TC came in his first two years. Something was really off imo.
I've expressed the same concern as Vederosa  
JonC : 12/24/2021 4:06 pm : link
a few times in the past. Giants seem to have too many people in the building that already don't understand what is required to be successful in football. I'm concerned about one of them being charged to lead, especially when he's been 9n the building for many years of failure.
Don’t want to just blame Abrams but fairly certain that if  
Jimmy Googs : 12/24/2021 4:40 pm : link
we all reviewed videos of the decision making discussions on their profiled. draft picks and top free agent players, you would want to then put a bullet in your head.

The NYG Front Office sucks at this. They have sucked at this for years. And they will continue to suck at this until larger changes are made.

Merry Christmas
This list shows a big part of the part that rears its head later  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/24/2021 5:31 pm : link
- Ross
- Smith
- Boss
- Bradshaw
- DeOssie
- Phillips
- Thomas
- Manningham
- Nicks
- Beatty
- JPP
- Linval Joseph

Some really good players and three (one very average) from that list that influenced the OL and front 7 which has the biggest impact on setting the foundation for your team.

Giants showed a lot of warts in 2011 that intensified rapidly after. It is no coincidence why they fell apart on the OL and front 7. 2012 and later drafts stunk but you see the seeds earlier of a clear shift in team building.
There really is no way to justify Abrams  
Jarvis : 12/24/2021 5:32 pm : link
Either he has been part of the disaster the roster has become and is part of the dysfunction…or he’s been there for 21 years and still is given no responsibility in roster construction or the amount free agents get paid. It’s bad either way.
RE: This list shows a big part of the part that rears its head later  
FStubbs : 12/24/2021 5:37 pm : link
In comment 15510153 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
- Ross
- Smith
- Boss
- Bradshaw
- DeOssie
- Phillips
- Thomas
- Manningham
- Nicks
- Beatty
- JPP
- Linval Joseph

Some really good players and three (one very average) from that list that influenced the OL and front 7 which has the biggest impact on setting the foundation for your team.

Giants showed a lot of warts in 2011 that intensified rapidly after. It is no coincidence why they fell apart on the OL and front 7. 2012 and later drafts stunk but you see the seeds earlier of a clear shift in team building.


Blame Reese, Mara, whoever, but it seemed after 2011, the Giants organization started to believe "just patch the team and Eli can go on a run and get us another one."

2012's draft was one big swing for the fences draft. The Giants drafted like they ... well, had just won the Superbowl, but not like a team that would've successfully self-scouted and realized they were at the end of the road.

After 2012, it's been patches and half measures ever since. Giants believed in "patching to get Eli another run" all the way up to 2018, and then without that small modicum of (wrong) direction, it's been no plan at all.
Fstubbs  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/24/2021 5:51 pm : link
I have posted that 2012 draft few times for that reason but it even started earlier. O'Hara, McKenzie, RS were all gone by the end of 2011. 2011 they paid big money for Baas. Diehl played a couple more years really showing his age. Snee, they practically had him taking a golf cart for training camp and finally he said he could not do it anymore (2014).

With Eli, they should have built back to the 2008 type team. Great running game, mixed in with Eli's play action which would be more important as he aged. They really screwed the whole thing up.
RE: I don't mean this in defense of Abrams  
MtDizzle : 12/24/2021 6:17 pm : link
In comment 15509793 PakistanPete said:
Quote:
but "need a football guy" is such horse crap.

Crazy that Sports Illustrated and USA Today were writing articles 20 years ago about how backward much of the NFL is in this regard, and it is still an issue.


How is it horse crap? We need a football guy from outside the organization. You’d have to be Stevie Wonder not to see that.
Ooooohhh. Cause Stevie wonder  
dancing blue bear : 12/24/2021 6:30 pm : link
Is blind. I get it. Good one. Ballin’!
RE: There really is no way to justify Abrams  
Jersey Heel : 12/24/2021 9:57 pm : link
In comment 15510154 Jarvis said:
Quote:
Either he has been part of the disaster the roster has become and is part of the dysfunction…or he’s been there for 21 years and still is given no responsibility in roster construction or the amount free agents get paid. It’s bad either way.

Exactly
RE: ...  
Bear vs Shark : 1:40 am : link
In comment 15509780 broadbandz said:
Quote:
Tynes wants to keep his job and connection to the giants. If the orders come in he has to push Kevin. Just how it works. Im sure Tynes knows deep inside its a bad idea.
The dumbest, stupidest take I've ever heard. Tynes, the guy who talks shit about active Giants players...

People on BBI have the fucking most braindead concepts of how they think "the media" or "the ties to the org" work.

Ross’  
TommyWiseau : 1:50 am : link
Drafts in Buffalo were laughable. He drive that franchise into the depths of hell and only recently have they recovered. Quite frankly I don’t think he got hired here due to his ability. He was awful here too
If the Giants promote Abrams to GM it tells us...  
EricJ : 6:35 am : link
that John Mara truly has no interest in improving the team.

Abrams was apparently not suited for the job the last two times John hired his GM. Now Abrams is suddenly qualified? He has been in the same job. Nothing has changed. It is not as if Abrams left and was a GM for another team, got his experience and we brought him back.

Abrams was not good enough in John Mara's opinion last time but now he has confidence Abrams can turn the organization around?

Do you know when you need to make a sandwich and you are down to the heel at the bottom of the bread bag? That is Abrams
RE: What is a  
BlueVinnie : 8:01 am : link
In comment 15509920 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
I don't want Abrams as the GM, but he's been working in a front office for over 20 years. Shouldnt that qualify him as having football experience?

I mean, does every airline CEO have to start as a pilot or a maintenance guy?

No airline CEO needs to know how to build a plane.
Every football GM needs to know how to build a football team.
Abrams has been with the Giants for  
johnnyb : 8:03 am : link
23 years. How many times has any other team requested permission to interview him for a GM opening? The answer shows how he is thought of around the league.
RE: Abrams has been with the Giants for  
Sean : 8:52 am : link
In comment 15510370 johnnyb said:
Quote:
23 years. How many times has any other team requested permission to interview him for a GM opening? The answer shows how he is thought of around the league.

The Lions interviews Abrams in 2016, but it comes with the caveat that Ernie Accorsi was consulting the search.
Link - ( New Window )
The offensive line has deteriorated for a decade  
an_idol_mind : 12:05 pm : link
and was never fixed.

I don't know who had say in the attempts to fix things, but if Abrams is the next GM, it means that he's the third of three guys who had a major decision-making capacity and failed to fix the glaring problem that has torpedoed the team for 10 years.

I don't know an owner can look at what Reese and Gettleman produced and then say that the second-in-command is the solution. If it was a really bizarre situation where Abrams had absolutely no personnel say, then what qualifications would he have as a GM in the first place?

Fixing this mess requires going outside the organization and outside Mara's comfort zone.
