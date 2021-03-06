Fromm starting Sunday

Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
#Giants plan to start Jake Fromm at QB vs. #Eagles, per multiple sources. That's been the expectation all week. Joe Judge said he'd do "what's best for the team" and I hear players seemed energized by the unknown possibilities of Fromm.
a heavy run game with Barkley, Booker & FB. Short passing game to TE and backs. No need to expose Fromm to that pass rush and deep throws, especially deep throws to the sidelines for a guy with just an adequate arm. Eagles should handle him at home.
Pocket passer QB is the most mentally processing intensive position in sports. Nearly impossible to tell who has it or not. The fact he hasn't undergone the cruel tutelage of Jason Garett could be a very positive thing, does not screw up sound mental process he might have come here from GA.
a heavy run game with Barkley, Booker & FB. Short passing game to TE and backs. No need to expose Fromm to that pass rush and deep throws, especially deep throws to the sidelines for a guy with just an adequate arm. Eagles should handle him at home.
I believe PHI even called the same last time they played - with that I mean they run a lot of two high Safeties. So those short yardage and LOS plays will be plentiful. That's where somebody like Toney would destroy in a game like this.
I would love to ruin Philly and Washington’s chances. I dont have high expectations but if he plays well and proves to be our QB2 that’s a positive from this season. Wouldn’t hurt my feelings if Jaylon Smith ends up being a decent LB for us too.
from him at all, he’s not this organization’s savior though the fanbase will grasp for any hope right now. Though I’ll be surprised if he throws one TD with this shitty offense, if he throws two I’ll be impressed.
Ever since Jones went down, i lost interest in watching the games. But…I now have a little more interest in watching this game. Go Jake….I’m. It expecting much but I hope for your sake and ours you show more than what Glennon has shown.
I would love to ruin Philly and Washington’s chances. I dont have high expectations but if he plays well and proves to be our QB2 that’s a positive from this season. Wouldn’t hurt my feelings if Jaylon Smith ends up being a decent LB for us too.
I couldn’t give a rats ass if philly or Washington won the super bowl. I more concerned with what benefits the giants. The higher draft picks increase the odds of bettering the team.
The guy we wasted a first round pick on is out for the year. The other guy we paid way over his worth clearly can’t get shit done.
Now we have a dirt cheap, young, fiery QB who is no stranger to the spot light. He was from a top ten college program where he beat out other current nfl starters and played in some high pressure National playoff games against top talent and did well. I don’t know how anyone sees any downside.
So what if he’s no good? It has absolutely zero affect on us as a team. If it turns out he’s a gamer, we could have found ourselves a great back up or a very outside chance of our own version of Tony Romo. Romo was a late draft pick who was a major project. But once he got in he balled hard and had a great career. Sometimes guys don’t show well in measurables and typical hallmark areas of an nfl QB. They just need a chance.
Take out any observations from Fromms play execution against a prevent defense and look solely at his command of that huddle. He was on two weeks of limited training with our offense and he projected himself as a leader that was in control.
Would be great to end up finding our long term back up for the next five years. Or better yet, to possibly stumble onto our version of Romo.
And yes I know they have two totally different playing styles. It’s not about that, it’s about neither being seriously viewed as a future great QB. One already did it, and here’s hoping Fromm can mimic Romo. And no, I’m not getting my hopes up. But I am hopeful he can play based on what I’ve stated above.
Fromm ...if he can score in the red zone a couple of times. Just go for it and get some TDs he should replace Jones.
What a story this would be...in Philly. Super hostile crowd. Hinata on their knees with no hope.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
@rydunleavy
#Giants plan to start Jake Fromm at QB vs. #Eagles, per multiple sources. That's been the expectation all week. Joe Judge said he'd do "what's best for the team" and I hear players seemed energized by the unknown possibilities of Fromm.
Will it? Who knows. But I am pumped to see him play a full game.
It's going get real interesting if he wins out and puts up better numbers than Jones.
Don’t know if they win out, but t I ve a feeling there will be some unhappy Bbi ers after a Giants win Sunday.
I hope they do. It would be great if Fromm is something.
It would be great if Jake could use the same mindset as he apparently did last week; "last 2 minutes in a losing game so no pressure on me, so I may as well be aggressive."
The Eagles are in playoff contention and the NYG are injury depleted. No one expects him to win. Keep on going for the Gold.
I hope so. Ruining the Eagles season would be enlightening.
I believe PHI even called the same last time they played - with that I mean they run a lot of two high Safeties. So those short yardage and LOS plays will be plentiful. That's where somebody like Toney would destroy in a game like this.
Or alternately, cut him and have him go elsewhere and succeed. Even if he's not starting material, there are worse things to have on the roster than a good backup QB.
We’ve learned Jones is marginally better than Glennon. Now let’s learn if Fromm is marginally better than Jones.
We could use a win like that.
Maybe next year they will take the QB and backup QB decisions more seriously.
Or maybe not,..
That said, hope springs eternal on both so crossing fingers. Haha.
I couldn’t give a rats ass if philly or Washington won the super bowl. I more concerned with what benefits the giants. The higher draft picks increase the odds of bettering the team.
Now we have a dirt cheap, young, fiery QB who is no stranger to the spot light. He was from a top ten college program where he beat out other current nfl starters and played in some high pressure National playoff games against top talent and did well. I don’t know how anyone sees any downside.
So what if he’s no good? It has absolutely zero affect on us as a team. If it turns out he’s a gamer, we could have found ourselves a great back up or a very outside chance of our own version of Tony Romo. Romo was a late draft pick who was a major project. But once he got in he balled hard and had a great career. Sometimes guys don’t show well in measurables and typical hallmark areas of an nfl QB. They just need a chance.
Take out any observations from Fromms play execution against a prevent defense and look solely at his command of that huddle. He was on two weeks of limited training with our offense and he projected himself as a leader that was in control.
Would be great to end up finding our long term back up for the next five years. Or better yet, to possibly stumble onto our version of Romo.
And yes I know they have two totally different playing styles. It’s not about that, it’s about neither being seriously viewed as a future great QB. One already did it, and here’s hoping Fromm can mimic Romo. And no, I’m not getting my hopes up. But I am hopeful he can play based on what I’ve stated above.
Why would he back up Jones
Gettleman is gone, no reason to start Jones
He was a HUGE mistake
Judge is only saying that now as he still reports to Gettleman and he is in a very precarious position himself
I could easily see a new GM picking his own HC
Un Giant-like but perhaps Mara has a brain fahrt and finally does something right for a chance
Gettleman and Judge will each get a medium pepsi during their exit interviews
Wouldn’t it be great to have a QB who throws a catchable ball? Especially for Golladay and Slayton? Engram is hopeless, however.
What a story this would be...in Philly. Super hostile crowd. Hinata on their knees with no hope.