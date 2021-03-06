for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Fromm starting Sunday

Sean : 12/24/2021 12:45 pm
Per Ryan Dunleavy’s twitter.
..  
Sean : 12/24/2021 12:47 pm : link
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
#Giants plan to start Jake Fromm at QB vs. #Eagles, per multiple sources. That's been the expectation all week. Joe Judge said he'd do "what's best for the team" and I hear players seemed energized by the unknown possibilities of Fromm.
Tough  
Les in TO : 12/24/2021 12:49 pm : link
Assignment for a first start but makes sense. We know who Mike Glennon is. May as well give the kid a chance.
Obvious  
AcidTest : 12/24/2021 12:59 pm : link
decisions are obvious.
Let ‘The Jake Fromm  
Trainmaster : 12/24/2021 1:02 pm : link
the NY Giants’ era begin!

Excellent.  
mittenedman : 12/24/2021 1:02 pm : link
.
......  
Route 9 : 12/24/2021 1:03 pm : link
Duh. Should've been starting the second quarter vs Dallas.
We’re going to win out with Fromm  
UberAlias : 12/24/2021 1:04 pm : link
Not saying he’s the answer, unlikely he is, but just watch.
Don't dismiss the guy so easily.  
mittenedman : 12/24/2021 1:12 pm : link
He's a 5th round pick with an extremely high QB pedigree. He knows how to play the position. His upside could be a late career Kurt Warner.

Will it? Who knows. But I am pumped to see him play a full game.

It's going get real interesting if he wins out and puts up better numbers than Jones.
RE: We’re going to win out with Fromm  
joeinpa : 12/24/2021 1:21 pm : link
In comment 15509901 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Not saying he’s the answer, unlikely he is, but just watch.


Don’t know if they win out, but t I ve a feeling there will be some unhappy Bbi ers after a Giants win Sunday.
That's the only choice. We have no chance with Glennon and Glennon  
Ira : 12/24/2021 1:22 pm : link
has no upside.
Judge fooled us all!!!  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/24/2021 1:24 pm : link
Haha, what an idiot.
Now the Eagles will be able to avoid the work of preparing for Glennon  
cosmicj : 12/24/2021 1:33 pm : link
They can emerge from their bunkers.
Shocking  
jeff57 : 12/24/2021 1:36 pm : link
.
RE: We’re going to win out with Fromm  
Go Terps : 12/24/2021 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15509901 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Not saying he’s the answer, unlikely he is, but just watch.


I hope they do. It would be great if Fromm is something.
RE: Tough  
KeoweeFan : 12/24/2021 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15509877 Les in TO said:
Quote:
Assignment for a first start but makes sense. We know who Mike Glennon is. May as well give the kid a chance.

It would be great if Jake could use the same mindset as he apparently did last week; "last 2 minutes in a losing game so no pressure on me, so I may as well be aggressive."

The Eagles are in playoff contention and the NYG are injury depleted. No one expects him to win. Keep on going for the Gold.
RE: We’re going to win out with Fromm  
Toth029 : 12/24/2021 2:06 pm : link
In comment 15509901 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Not saying he’s the answer, unlikely he is, but just watch.


I hope so. Ruining the Eagles season would be enlightening.
Expect  
Tony in Tampa : 12/24/2021 2:12 pm : link
a heavy run game with Barkley, Booker & FB. Short passing game to TE and backs. No need to expose Fromm to that pass rush and deep throws, especially deep throws to the sidelines for a guy with just an adequate arm. Eagles should handle him at home.
Not expecting much  
PakistanPete : 12/24/2021 2:14 pm : link
but Fromm dunking on the Eagles would be amazing.
Would not be shocked if he does well.  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/24/2021 2:27 pm : link
Pocket passer QB is the most mentally processing intensive position in sports. Nearly impossible to tell who has it or not. The fact he hasn't undergone the cruel tutelage of Jason Garett could be a very positive thing, does not screw up sound mental process he might have come here from GA.
RE: Expect  
Toth029 : 12/24/2021 2:27 pm : link
In comment 15509983 Tony in Tampa said:
Quote:
a heavy run game with Barkley, Booker & FB. Short passing game to TE and backs. No need to expose Fromm to that pass rush and deep throws, especially deep throws to the sidelines for a guy with just an adequate arm. Eagles should handle him at home.


I believe PHI even called the same last time they played - with that I mean they run a lot of two high Safeties. So those short yardage and LOS plays will be plentiful. That's where somebody like Toney would destroy in a game like this.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/24/2021 2:27 pm : link
Good. Now a reason to watch.
would be so Giants-like  
bluepepper : 12/24/2021 2:31 pm : link
for the org to go all in on Fromm after a few good late season performances.
RE: would be so Giants-like  
TC : 12/24/2021 2:49 pm : link
In comment 15510001 bluepepper said:
Quote:
for the org to go all in on Fromm after a few good late season performances.

Or alternately, cut him and have him go elsewhere and succeed. Even if he's not starting material, there are worse things to have on the roster than a good backup QB.
 
Man In The Box : 12/24/2021 3:01 pm : link
It’s pretty sad they we as fans have gotten to the point of being excited to see Fromm start.
As much as I want the high picks,  
CV36 : 12/24/2021 3:08 pm : link
I would love to ruin Philly and Washington’s chances. I dont have high expectations but if he plays well and proves to be our QB2 that’s a positive from this season. Wouldn’t hurt my feelings if Jaylon Smith ends up being a decent LB for us too.
 
christian : 12/24/2021 3:20 pm : link
I always maintain these controlled experiments are great for the Giants.

We’ve learned Jones is marginally better than Glennon. Now let’s learn if Fromm is marginally better than Jones.
I liked Fromm's news conference performance  
GeofromNJ : 12/24/2021 3:33 pm : link
He doesn't seem wowed by the stage in the least. "Learn the playbook and score points," he said. "Not all that complicated. It's football."
good, now start Peart....  
Capt. Don : 12/24/2021 3:35 pm : link
.
I hope this is a Kurt Warner situation  
shadow_spinner0 : 12/24/2021 3:39 pm : link
where we find a star out of nowhere. I have low expectations but lets see. If he plays well, I believe he would earn a 1 year contract next year as a backup for Jones.
RE: I hope this is a Kurt Warner situation  
CV36 : 12/24/2021 3:44 pm : link
In comment 15510076 shadow_spinner0 said:
Quote:
where we find a star out of nowhere. I have low expectations but lets see. If he plays well, I believe he would earn a 1 year contract next year as a backup for Jones.


We could use a win like that.
Not expecting anything  
darren in pdx : 12/24/2021 3:57 pm : link
from him at all, he’s not this organization’s savior though the fanbase will grasp for any hope right now. Though I’ll be surprised if he throws one TD with this shitty offense, if he throws two I’ll be impressed.
RE: …  
Red Right Hand : 12/24/2021 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15510029 Man In The Box said:
Quote:
It’s pretty sad they we as fans have gotten to the point of being excited to see Fromm start.
you go be sad. Imma enjoy Christmas eve tonight and Fromme on Sunday.
Yeah obvious. Glad to see coaches are figuring out these  
Jimmy Googs : 12/24/2021 4:18 pm : link
tough decisions. Rooting for Fromm to hopefully show anything and make the team next year as a result.

Maybe next year they will take the QB and backup QB decisions more seriously.

Or maybe not,..
Prediction: Fromm: 18/27; 190 yards; 1 TD; 1 Int  
Tom in NY : 12/24/2021 5:08 pm : link
Best case scenario is that he can be a solid #2 QB. Likelihood is he is a #3.
Jones/Fromm combo in 22  
WillVAB : 12/24/2021 5:47 pm : link
Makes sense. Look for the franchise guy in 23.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/24/2021 6:12 pm : link
The odds of Fromm being the next Kurt Warner-a HOFer, Super Bowl winning QB-are the same odds of a naked Jessica Alba knocking on the mancave door tonight. Translation...it ain't happening.

That said, hope springs eternal on both so crossing fingers. Haha.
I never root for any of my teams to lose, but in addition, winning  
Ira : 12/24/2021 6:21 pm : link
against the Eagles would probably mean that Fromm is a useful player - even as a backup.
Thank you Judge  
5BowlsSoon : 12/24/2021 7:18 pm : link
Ever since Jones went down, i lost interest in watching the games. But…I now have a little more interest in watching this game. Go Jake….I’m. It expecting much but I hope for your sake and ours you show more than what Glennon has shown.
RE: As much as I want the high picks,  
mitch300 : 12/24/2021 7:36 pm : link
In comment 15510037 CV36 said:
Quote:
I would love to ruin Philly and Washington’s chances. I dont have high expectations but if he plays well and proves to be our QB2 that’s a positive from this season. Wouldn’t hurt my feelings if Jaylon Smith ends up being a decent LB for us too.

I couldn’t give a rats ass if philly or Washington won the super bowl. I more concerned with what benefits the giants. The higher draft picks increase the odds of bettering the team.
_________  
I am Ninja : 12/24/2021 9:05 pm : link
Give em hell kid.
Throughout the years  
Gman11 : 12/24/2021 9:29 pm : link
the Giants were victimized by some no-name QB being forced into action. I hope Fromm comes in and has a Mike White type of day.
At least JJ has some brains  
Ike#88 : 12/24/2021 11:33 pm : link
Fromm should have replaced Glennon a lot earlier last game as he is inept. Good luck to Fromm. Play through your mistakes and make the Eagles pay.
What’s not to like?  
bradshaw44 : 12/24/2021 11:59 pm : link
The guy we wasted a first round pick on is out for the year. The other guy we paid way over his worth clearly can’t get shit done.

Now we have a dirt cheap, young, fiery QB who is no stranger to the spot light. He was from a top ten college program where he beat out other current nfl starters and played in some high pressure National playoff games against top talent and did well. I don’t know how anyone sees any downside.

So what if he’s no good? It has absolutely zero affect on us as a team. If it turns out he’s a gamer, we could have found ourselves a great back up or a very outside chance of our own version of Tony Romo. Romo was a late draft pick who was a major project. But once he got in he balled hard and had a great career. Sometimes guys don’t show well in measurables and typical hallmark areas of an nfl QB. They just need a chance.

Take out any observations from Fromms play execution against a prevent defense and look solely at his command of that huddle. He was on two weeks of limited training with our offense and he projected himself as a leader that was in control.

Would be great to end up finding our long term back up for the next five years. Or better yet, to possibly stumble onto our version of Romo.

And yes I know they have two totally different playing styles. It’s not about that, it’s about neither being seriously viewed as a future great QB. One already did it, and here’s hoping Fromm can mimic Romo. And no, I’m not getting my hopes up. But I am hopeful he can play based on what I’ve stated above.
RE: I hope this is a Kurt Warner situation  
Batenhorst7 : 8:07 am : link
In comment 15510076 shadow_spinner0 said:
Quote:
where we find a star out of nowhere. I have low expectations but lets see. If he plays well, I believe he would earn a 1 year contract next year as a backup for Jones.


Why would he back up Jones

Gettleman is gone, no reason to start Jones
He was a HUGE mistake

Judge is only saying that now as he still reports to Gettleman and he is in a very precarious position himself

I could easily see a new GM picking his own HC

Un Giant-like but perhaps Mara has a brain fahrt and finally does something right for a chance

Gettleman and Judge will each get a medium pepsi during their exit interviews
If he puts up Colt McCoy numbers, I could be happy. I expect a couple  
Ivan15 : 8:53 am : link
Of interceptions so an acceptable stat line for me would be at least 50% completions, 1 TD, 150 yards passing, 1 INT. That should be enough to have a competitive game.

Wouldn’t it be great to have a QB who throws a catchable ball? Especially for Golladay and Slayton? Engram is hopeless, however.
Until the  
Giants : 11:03 am : link
OL is fixed It’s hard to grade any of these QB.
Expect nothing hope for a miracle  
MeanBunny : 11:21 am : link
Fromm ...if he can score in the red zone a couple of times. Just go for it and get some TDs he should replace Jones.
What a story this would be...in Philly. Super hostile crowd. Hinata on their knees with no hope.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 