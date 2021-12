A look at the Giants cap situation in 2022 and 2023

I think it's relevant for us to understand what a potential new GM will be inheriting. I'm not a cap expert. There may be some things I get wrong. I'm sure what I get wrong someone will correct. These numbers are from Over The Cap.Total Cap Liabilities: $207,267,810Top 51: $206,977,741Team Cap Space: $3,540,626Offense: $87,285,894Defense: $111,645,551Special: $8,046,296OTC is a great, easy to use, online resource to give us a pretty good general estimate of the Giants cap situation. I don't think it's exact because the Giants are literally restructuring contracts almost every week to stay under the cap and elevate players from the practice squad.The Giants would seem to have almost no ability to add large contracts for 2022. Doing so would seem to put them in a tight cap situation going forward in 2023 too. Something to keep in mind when the Russell Wilson rumors gain more steam. It's possible they could extend Wilson if they trade for him. If we have any cap experts please weigh in how the Giants could fit him in their cap.The Giants 2022 cap is top heavy.Nate Solder is the Gettleman gift that keeps giving. Even though he is not under contract for next year he will cost 4 million on the cap.Barkley is a 7 million cap hit and 7 million in dead money if he's cut. But if the Giants trade him they save 7 million with 0 dead money. What is his value? A 3rd round pick? a 6th? Is that worth saving the 7 million or do they pay him and play him and hope in year 2 post ACL surgery he stays healthy and returns to close to his rookie form?Daniel Jones is an 8 million cap hit next year and 8 million in dead money if he's cut. But if he's traded he's a net 0. No savings but no dead money. What's his value? The same as Darnold's was? The Jets got a 6th in 2021 and a 2nd and a 4th in 2022. The Panthers stink those are nice picks right now. But if he's traded who plays QB? There are some very sketchy rumors that his neck injury is serious and potentially career ending. Let's hope for his and the Giants sake it's not. But if that's the case I don't know what it means for the Giants cap.These are the big contracts, the players it would be unlikely to cut for pay or play, but they could be restructured which isn't ideal.L. Williams would cost between 35-45 million to cut before 2022. He's one of the Giants best players so of course he's not getting cut. His cap hit for 2022 is 27 million. His cap hit in 2023 is 26 million with no guaranteed money. If the Giants wanted to cut him after 2022 they would save 10 million on the cap. After 2023 he's not under contract. So what looks from a distance like a bad contract is really only an issue this coming year. But if they restructure/extend him his cap hit would get pushed out to 2023 and beyond.Andrew Thomas is going nowhere and he's under a reasonable rookie contract for his position and level of play. The Giants will have to decide whether to pick up his 5th year option or not after next season. If he stays healthy he'll be in line for an extension and a big raise. The Giants need to figure that money into their cap going forward.Unfortunately Sterling Sheppard's injury probably ends his Giants career. If he's designated as a post June 1 cut the Giants save 4.5 million even though it adds 4 million in dead money. I'm not sure how the injury settlement rules work though and how that would affect the cap.Cutting Blake Martinez would cost 5.5 million in dead money but save 3 million on the cap. But he's their best LB. Why would they cut him?Adoree Jackson will be a Giant in 2022 unless some team wants to trade for him after June 1, 2022. Cutting him would cost over 20 million. But if he's cut after 2022 the Giants would save 7.5 million. So again what looks like a really bad contract from a distance is only an issue in 2022.Kenny Golladay is probably going to be a Giant in 2022. No one is trading for that contract and cutting him would cost over 6 million if he's designated post June 1st. But cutting him after 2022 will save 15 million if he's designated post June 1st. Again it's looks like a horrible contract from a distance but the Giants can get out of it without too much pain after 2022. He's a candidate for a restructure if the Giants need cap space.Cutting Kyle Rudolph after this year would have saved 2.5 million but supposedly he was just restructured so it's probably changed. Same with Riley Dixon, cutting him after this year would have saved 3 million but supposedly he's been restructured too.Logan Ryan will probably be a Giant in 2022. It would cost 5 million to cut him after this year. But cutting him after 2022 will save 6 million on the cap. He is also a restructure candidate.James Bradberry might be playing his last games for the Giants. He has no guaranteed money left and cutting him would save 5 million on the cap. It would cost over 8 million in dead money but still save 5 million. His cap number for next year is 21 million dollars and the Giants would be paying him 13 million in real dollars if they keep him. In 2023 he’s not under contract. He’d cost about 1 million in dead money and nothing else.So if you look at what a new GM would be inheriting, almost all of the big contracts on the Giants books after 2022 aren’t any big problems. But in 2022 the roster is probably going to be basically the same big contracts, some low priced free agent vets and the large rookie class if they use all of their picks.Unless the Giants trade for Russell Wilson. That would mean Daniel Jones is probably gone but that saves no money. Trading him could add more picks to trade to Seattle for Wilson or he could be traded for Wilson. Wilson has an enormous contract but if Seattle designates him as a post June 1st trade they would save 6 million on the cap. It wouldn't cost the Giants anything on the cap but then the Giants have to fit Wilson into their tight 2022 cap. The only players that the Giants can restructure and save big money would be L. Williams and Golladay. According to OTC they could save 20 million doing both of those contracts and pushing out their cap hits. So if the Giants and Seattle can agree on a price the Giants probably could make their cap work. Wilson's contract would probably negatively impact the chance to surrounding him with an upgraded roster in 2023 and beyond though.It stinks that with 3 games left in 2021 this is what we're already talking about for 2022. But at least it should be an interesting off season.