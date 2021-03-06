A look at the Giants cap situation in 2022 and 2023

I think it's relevant for us to understand what a potential new GM will be inheriting. I'm not a cap expert. There may be some things I get wrong. I'm sure what I get wrong someone will correct. These numbers are from Over The Cap.
Total Cap Liabilities: $207,267,810
Top 51: $206,977,741
Team Cap Space: $3,540,626
Offense: $87,285,894
Defense: $111,645,551
Special: $8,046,296
OTC is a great, easy to use, online resource to give us a pretty good general estimate of the Giants cap situation. I don't think it's exact because the Giants are literally restructuring contracts almost every week to stay under the cap and elevate players from the practice squad.
The Giants would seem to have almost no ability to add large contracts for 2022. Doing so would seem to put them in a tight cap situation going forward in 2023 too. Something to keep in mind when the Russell Wilson rumors gain more steam. It's possible they could extend Wilson if they trade for him. If we have any cap experts please weigh in how the Giants could fit him in their cap.
The Giants 2022 cap is top heavy.
Nate Solder is the Gettleman gift that keeps giving. Even though he is not under contract for next year he will cost 4 million on the cap.
Barkley is a 7 million cap hit and 7 million in dead money if he's cut. But if the Giants trade him they save 7 million with 0 dead money. What is his value? A 3rd round pick? a 6th? Is that worth saving the 7 million or do they pay him and play him and hope in year 2 post ACL surgery he stays healthy and returns to close to his rookie form?
Daniel Jones is an 8 million cap hit next year and 8 million in dead money if he's cut. But if he's traded he's a net 0. No savings but no dead money. What's his value? The same as Darnold's was? The Jets got a 6th in 2021 and a 2nd and a 4th in 2022. The Panthers stink those are nice picks right now. But if he's traded who plays QB? There are some very sketchy rumors that his neck injury is serious and potentially career ending. Let's hope for his and the Giants sake it's not. But if that's the case I don't know what it means for the Giants cap.
These are the big contracts, the players it would be unlikely to cut for pay or play, but they could be restructured which isn't ideal.
L. Williams would cost between 35-45 million to cut before 2022. He's one of the Giants best players so of course he's not getting cut. His cap hit for 2022 is 27 million. His cap hit in 2023 is 26 million with no guaranteed money. If the Giants wanted to cut him after 2022 they would save 10 million on the cap. After 2023 he's not under contract. So what looks from a distance like a bad contract is really only an issue this coming year. But if they restructure/extend him his cap hit would get pushed out to 2023 and beyond.
Andrew Thomas is going nowhere and he's under a reasonable rookie contract for his position and level of play. The Giants will have to decide whether to pick up his 5th year option or not after next season. If he stays healthy he'll be in line for an extension and a big raise. The Giants need to figure that money into their cap going forward.
Unfortunately Sterling Sheppard's injury probably ends his Giants career. If he's designated as a post June 1 cut the Giants save 4.5 million even though it adds 4 million in dead money. I'm not sure how the injury settlement rules work though and how that would affect the cap.
Cutting Blake Martinez would cost 5.5 million in dead money but save 3 million on the cap. But he's their best LB. Why would they cut him?
Adoree Jackson will be a Giant in 2022 unless some team wants to trade for him after June 1, 2022. Cutting him would cost over 20 million. But if he's cut after 2022 the Giants would save 7.5 million. So again what looks like a really bad contract from a distance is only an issue in 2022.
Kenny Golladay is probably going to be a Giant in 2022. No one is trading for that contract and cutting him would cost over 6 million if he's designated post June 1st. But cutting him after 2022 will save 15 million if he's designated post June 1st. Again it's looks like a horrible contract from a distance but the Giants can get out of it without too much pain after 2022. He's a candidate for a restructure if the Giants need cap space.
Cutting Kyle Rudolph after this year would have saved 2.5 million but supposedly he was just restructured so it's probably changed. Same with Riley Dixon, cutting him after this year would have saved 3 million but supposedly he's been restructured too.
Logan Ryan will probably be a Giant in 2022. It would cost 5 million to cut him after this year. But cutting him after 2022 will save 6 million on the cap. He is also a restructure candidate.
James Bradberry might be playing his last games for the Giants. He has no guaranteed money left and cutting him would save 5 million on the cap. It would cost over 8 million in dead money but still save 5 million. His cap number for next year is 21 million dollars and the Giants would be paying him 13 million in real dollars if they keep him. In 2023 he’s not under contract. He’d cost about 1 million in dead money and nothing else.
So if you look at what a new GM would be inheriting, almost all of the big contracts on the Giants books after 2022 aren’t any big problems. But in 2022 the roster is probably going to be basically the same big contracts, some low priced free agent vets and the large rookie class if they use all of their picks.
Unless the Giants trade for Russell Wilson. That would mean Daniel Jones is probably gone but that saves no money. Trading him could add more picks to trade to Seattle for Wilson or he could be traded for Wilson. Wilson has an enormous contract but if Seattle designates him as a post June 1st trade they would save 6 million on the cap. If Daniel Jones is healthy and they want him, Seattle can handle his contract.
It wouldn’t cost the Giants anything on the cap but then the Giants have to fit Wilson into their tight 2022 cap. The only players that the Giants can restructure and save big money would be L. Williams and Golladay. According to OTC they could save 20 million doing both of those contracts and pushing out their cap hits. So if the Giants and Seattle can agree on a price the Giants probably could make their cap work. Wilson's contract would probably negatively impact the chance to surrounding him with an upgraded roster in 2023 and beyond though.
It stinks that with 3 games left in 2021 this is what we’re already talking about for 2022. But at least it should be an interesting off season.
New York Giants salary cap, contracts, bonus money, dead money, and cap savings for every player
Isn't there any accountability except for us fans?
My first job out of college, I worked for a mid-size company where the CEO was in our office. If anything was out of sync, he would walk out to the middle of the floor and point it out, make corrections and if necessary; reassign a person or fire them outright if it warranted.
It seems like there are so many layers in the Giants organization, John Mara doesn't get involved in figuring stuff out until the end of the season when he has to have a temper tantrum or some sort of hopeful speech. Then back into his office where the door closes and nothing really changes.
I don't understand.
There’s little urgency about overhauling the pro-personnel side. That group stinks too, but there’s no cap money for them to waste in 2022. Just fire the dead wood and restock later.
My guess is that being in a bad cap situation will not present any real worries for the Giants organization.
Why? Because the Giants new GM will consider the 2022 Season as a complete Year One re-build, with the Giants NOT playing competitive football until around 2025.
That being the case, there will be little if any internal pressure to create a winning team for at least a few more years, ergo there shouldn't be much concern about being in Cap Hell for a few more years.
2023 can see big turnover year.
So let's have a football nap, and wake up this time next year.
This thread, like all threads discussing economics will inevitably solicit the All teams can make cap room, we can sign anyone we want.
And yes, the Giants can make room, cut some guys, lose some guys — and yes the Giants can sign some names like last year.
But will they get better or will it just be rearranging the deck chairs yet again?
We might be able to put together a better roster using the judges from 'America's Got Talent' to pick the team.
Probably at least 3 more years in the Top 10. Easily.
Still trying to figure out if this is a talent issue or a coaching issue with the pass rush; that is, can our guys not win upfront (ability) or do our coaches not want the rushers to win one-on-one battles (coaching)?
Also Solder, Price, Carter, Ximines, Shelton, Ragland, and Dixon.
The players I’d target for immediate release are:
- Rudolph
- Shepard
- Dixon
- Ryan (depending if his 2022 salary is guaranteed)
The only player I’d pursue a restructuring/extension with is Martinez.
He’s owed $8.4M in new, non-guaranteed money, coming off an injury. The Giants have the leverage. I’d like to see them extend him, but with the money highly tied to incentives.
The Giants beat 3 good teams Eagles, Raiders, Saints and should have beaten WFT.
They have 5 picks in the top 100.
With good use of those picks and better luck with injuries they can be a competitive team.
Quote:
aren't going to be competitive in 2022, so I would cut, release, or not resign everyone possible in order to prepare for 2023 . That includes Martinez, Rudolph, Shepard, Hernandez, Engram, Bradberry, and Golladay if that is even remotely feasible. Get rid of as many bad contracts as we can right now. I'd also inquire about trading Barkley, and obviously not pick up Jones's fifth year option.
Also Solder, Price, Carter, Ximines, Shelton, Ragland, and Dixon.
I had been working on something similar in another thread; didn’t get as far as cutting some players (Martinez, Golladay) and I think we’d be stuck with Barkley and be unable to trade him given his injury history (same goes for Jones).
- Daniel Jones reportedly has a guaranteed roster bonus due the first day of the league year, if Jones is traded before that, the Giants would save ~4M against the 2022 cap
- The reported number of Rudolph’s and Dixon’s restructure saved the Giants a total of 375K in 2021, so his 2022 contract didn’t change much. Cutting Rudolph would save the Giants $5M regardless. He has a $5M non-guaranteed salary.
In Jones’ case, I think the Giants are stuck with him trading-wise, most people would likely look askance at his neck injury and the cloak and dagger surrounding it.
1) 1/7M for Barkley in year 5 isn’t a bad lottery ticket for a team. Kenyan Drake signed a 2/11M deal last offseason for reference. If the comp is low, someone will do it.
2) Same for Jones. He could cost the acquiring team as little as ~1M or as much as -5M. That’s about what Jameis Winston signed for next year.
2)
Where they with cap and picks right now? Cap hell, with their better players a year or two from free agency meaning no cap relief, if they want to keep their few decent players anyway.
So to me, the obvious answer is suck it up next year and blow it the eff up finally “tops ten picks” haven’t been the answer for a decade now, meaning they are insanely unlucky, or just flat out bad at scouting.
We’ve got two top ten picks, shit cap situation - and an obvious need to blow it up again, IMO. Even if they draft two pro bowlers in top ten this year,my less one is a QB, this team is still years away. So to me, trade down and accumulate as many picks as possible. Load up on positions that usually don’t go till the 20’s in the first round. Safeties, LBs, guards, WRs etc. build the foundation of a team. Since we will suck for a year or two, the next two drafts will still yield top ten picks and finish the roster.
Quote:
A couple of clarifying comments to Arnie’s post:
- Daniel Jones reportedly has a guaranteed roster bonus due the first day of the league year, if Jones is traded before that, the Giants would save ~4M against the 2022 cap
- The reported number of Rudolph’s and Dixon’s restructure saved the Giants a total of 375K in 2021, so his 2022 contract didn’t change much. Cutting Rudolph would save the Giants $5M regardless. He has a $5M non-guaranteed salary.
In Jones’ case, I think the Giants are stuck with him trading-wise, most people would likely look askance at his neck injury and the cloak and dagger surrounding it.
Eh, medicals are discussed in trade talks and the acquiring team would perform their own physical. There's no cloak and dagger between GMs when trades happen.
There’s little urgency about overhauling the pro-personnel side. That group stinks too, but there’s no cap money for them to waste in 2022. Just fire the dead wood and restock later.
This interim stuff is only because people are already trying to rationalize around John Mara's known insular, nepotistic ways.
A real football organization would've sacked Gettleman the moment the Giants clinched a losing record and had a new GM in place by season's end to evaluate the organization.
Someone mentioned the Golladay numbers are wrong. They are not. He has 10 million in guaranteed money left. But for cap purposes if he is designated as a post June 1st cut the Giants will be charged with 13 million in dead money but save 7 million against the cap so a net cost of 6 million for cap purposes. In real money he would still get his 10 million.
Teams can push out cap hits and make things work for a few years if they have a window to win but even though the cap is fluid it catches up quickly. After 2 or 3 years teams will have to cut a lot of vets and reset.
If he plays under his current agreement he will cost 7.5M agains the cap. If he’s cut he will cost 2.5M. The Giants net 5M if he’s cut.
Now that Golladay deal is actually quite complex, because of when his roster bonus is due. If he’s designated as a June 1 trade, the Giants would have to pay that bonus and it would count against the 2022 cap. The Giants would be off the hook on his 2022 salary (and future salary + roster bonuses) — and they can spread the balance of his signing bonus across 2022 and 2023.