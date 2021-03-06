Another Interesting Manning vs Jones Stat Comparison

Ralph Vacchiano
After 37 career starts:
DANIEL JONES
(12-25)
Completion %: 62.8
Passing yards: 8,398
TDs: 45
INTs: 29
Passer rating: 84.3
ELI MANNING
(19-18) **
Completion %: 58.4
Passing yards: 7,874
TDs: 52
INTs: 42
Passer rating: 79.2
**Manning also had one 11-5 season and a playoff game.
What is illuminating is comparing DJ to his peers. He is near the bottom of the league at generating points, ypa, and is a turnover machine.
Keep comparing to Eli 15 years ago, may as well be leather helmet era
You think Garrett's offense was friendly to Jones' stats? Compare Jones in year one to year two and three.
Manning also played with a supporting cast that was light years better than what Jones has played with, across the entire lineup.
The 05 giants were a very very good team and eli held them back when you actually look at it objectively. Very good defense and a great line with a great running game that carried the entire offense
Seems relevant enough. Eli is not ancient history, he’s Jones’ predecessor.
Jones stinks and isn't getting any better. Make all the false comparisons and excuses you want. The Giants fucked up. They had several different directions they could have gone and true to form chose the absolute worst one.
8th in passing TDs
10th in passing yards
10th passing TD%
The 2020 New York Giants
31st in passing TDs
29th in passing yards
32nd in TD%
Because each QBs stats have to be indexed in the context of the avg. QB stats league-wide when they played.
Expecting Jones to achieve what Eli did in clutch situations is fools gold
People need to realize that Jones is horrible and not even in the same stratosphere as Eli.
How can you even make a comparison? Each team has a difference in talent level.
Manning sucked those first couple of years with better teams.
1)Those figures don’t include 2007 2) 2007 is an outlying year because of Brady’s huge year, but 2007 is when things really started opening up in the NFL
No comparison between the two players. Insult to Eli.
Manning sucked those first couple of years with better teams.
Manning didn’t suck by any measure compared to the league in 2005 and 2006.
This.
Looking at their respective stats in a vacuum has absolutely no value.
Compare them to league average, and the IQR for QBs in each index, and it's not especially favorable for Jones.
Also, Eli was an outlier all by himself. He was rarely a statistically proficient QB. And he never won a playoff game except for those two magical SB runs. Trying to attach Jones to that sort of history seems like comparing every Shop-Rite steak that happens to have a little bit of marbling to a piece of Wagyu that you had 20 years ago.
Why don't you provide us with the mean completion, yardage, passing TDs and INTs for the Eli stretch that's listed, and do the same for the DJ stretch that's listed?
Doing the work doesn't come naturally to the pollyanna posse, but denying it isn't going to fly anymore either. Show your work.
that most veterans would have done worse with.
Coughlin’s offense was insanely complex. I believe Bill Walsh once said when it was running perfectly it was almost impossible to defend.
Jason Garrett ran an offense out of 1993. It was hard for a QB because defenses knew exactly what was coming.
That would mean he’s doing what he has to do to win. Which is fine by me. Look at Jackson this year in bmore. Not the best numbers but when he plays they tend to win.
That’s the other stat, Eli’s first two seasons starting he went to the playoffs twice. Once as division winner.
Eli had one of the strangest QB careers. Expecting an outlier to be the rule of thumb for QB development is a bad idea.
Eli and Jones were teammates. Neither could win with this team. Could anyone?
I'd take a Hufnagel offense over Garrett.
I am absolutely NOT convinced. However I find the OPs post interesting. To those of you saying that Eli was on better team. That runs in the other direction.
The best retort is to compare Jones to him contemporaries (Terps), such as Herbert, Allen, Jackson, Haskins, Rosen, Darold etc. I suspect he’s about middle of the pack.
Can carry a team to a SB win? I'm not and from what I've seen he never will be.
I am absolutely NOT convinced. However I find the OPs post interesting. To those of you saying that Eli was on better team. That runs in the other direction.
The best retort is to compare Jones to him contemporaries (Terps), such as Herbert, Allen, Jackson, Haskins, Rosen, Darold etc. I suspect he’s about middle of the pack.
He isn't. I posted an EPA/# of snaps graph the other day of every first round QB drafted from 2015-2019. Without looking at it now I think only 3 of the dozen or so quarterbacks had a negative ratio - Jones, Darnold, and Rosen.
Jones has been objectively dreadful.
He seems like a good guy, and he probably gets another year to show us something. But the flashes so far have been few and far between.
That makes perfect sense.
As long as we compare ROSTERS as well.
Despite your narrative, QB’s don’t work in a vacuum.
He isn't. I posted an EPA/# of snaps graph the other day of every first round QB drafted from 2015-2019. Without looking at it now I think only 3 of the dozen or so quarterbacks had a negative ratio - Jones, Darnold, and Rosen.
Jones has been objectively dreadful.
And what about the talent around him? That hasn’t been as equally - if not more - dreadful??
He isn't. I posted an EPA/# of snaps graph the other day of every first round QB drafted from 2015-2019. Without looking at it now I think only 3 of the dozen or so quarterbacks had a negative ratio - Jones, Darnold, and Rosen.
Jones has been objectively dreadful.
And what about the talent around him? That hasn’t been as equally - if not more - dreadful??
He was a bad pick. Why compound it by screwing around with him for another season.
Eli and Jones were teammates. Neither could win with this team. Could anyone?
Daniel Jones couldn’t tie Eli’s shoelaces.
He isn't. I posted an EPA/# of snaps graph the other day of every first round QB drafted from 2015-2019. Without looking at it now I think only 3 of the dozen or so quarterbacks had a negative ratio - Jones, Darnold, and Rosen.
Jones has been objectively dreadful.
And what about the talent around him? That hasn’t been as equally - if not more - dreadful??
The players around Jones have been bad. Jones is also bad. Both are true, and it makes sense. They were all drafted or signed under the supervision of a complete moron. Why would Gettleman be wrong about everything but Jones?
Jones sucks. That's fact. Narrative it's what's needed to build a case to the contrary.
JFC. If he needs that much talent around him, then honestly what the fuck good is he and why give him a second contract.
He was a bad pick. Why compound it by screwing around with him for another season.
JFC - I’m not even asking for THAT much talent, I’m just asking SOME talent.
Yup.
Compare them to their peers. Are Big Ben and Phillip Rivers really better QBs than Eli? No they are not.
Is Josh Allen better? Yes and convincingly so. Is Kyler Murray better yes and convincingly so.
I don't have any idea. It's surreal. Guy has been awful for all but a handful of games and yet he still has true believers.
Manning had lofty expectations because the Giants moved on from a QB who got them to a Super Bowl, and burned two top 10 picks to get him. That’s the reason fans weren’t happy with him in his first three years.
In the before times Giants fans actually had expectations of top 10 QBs.
But in retrospect, he played 32 games in years 2 & 3, went to the playoffs twice, and was a top half QB in the NFL.
I call it lazy research.
I call it lazy research.
This place would be burning me, Terps, BW, Sean etc. at the stake if Daniel Jones sniffed what Eli Manning was after his third year.
The comparison is absurd. Not even in the same universe.
Yup exactly. Manning then had his last name and the baggage of the trade to contend with as well.
It’s a lazy comparison. Fans actually had expectations of Manning.
If Jones could manage a functional offense for a month, people would be thrilled.
This is getting weird now, because I don’t even really like Manning!
I don't remember who it was exactly, but there was a substantial group that hated manning before during and after the draft. (and then again from 2012-2018)
That statement has no relation, assertion, or implication from me regarding jones
He’s not. I hope he becomes fully healthy. I just don’t want him starting anymore.
Flip through the pages here. The venom is palpable. to say otherwise is disingenuous.
My point is I have seen a large % of the fan base drag Eli his whole career. Simms was also boo'd when he got drafted, and was derided most of his career by a lot of fans. These are facts.
It's a right of passage for a NYG QB.
What's ridiculous? Eli is probably my favorite Giant of all time, but people have selective memories on his first 4 years in the league. 3/4 of BBI wanted to run him out of town even in 2007. And the Giants were better in every facet of the game when Eli was drafted. Especially coaching. Except for Hufnagel.
I agree though that a big thing for Jones is staying healthy. He needs to stay on the field FAR FAR more, but our OL sucks hairy moose ballz.
Sure, but do you want to talk about how bad Jones’s second year was? 11 TD passes in 14 starts? Stop. That is utter garbage. Stop comparing Jones to Eli untilJones shows he can sniff Eli’s jock. Right now, he can’t
Jones is always hurt. Eli never missed a game. A QB is only valuable if he’s able to stay on the field, whether through 37 starts or 137 starts.
What's ridiculous? Eli is probably my favorite Giant of all time, but people have selective memories on his first 4 years in the league. 3/4 of BBI wanted to run him out of town even in 2007. And the Giants were better in every facet of the game when Eli was drafted. Especially coaching. Except for Hufnagel.
I agree though that a big thing for Jones is staying healthy. He needs to stay on the field FAR FAR more, but our OL sucks hairy moose ballz.
So what's you point? Are you giving me a hypothetical that Eli would look even worse than Jones on this team and that Jones would have been better on the 2005 Giants? That is just a hypothetical. So we should continue with Jones since we continued with Eli when he was a disappointment to some here? Did you ever stop to think most here would never be happy with anything and it doesn't matter what they said back then. What matters is Jones sucks.
My point is exactly what I said. People are writing off Jones when his numbers are very comparable to Eli's in their first 3 years. People were saying Eli sucks at this point in his career. A LOT of BBI'ers. I remember having these conversations back then. I'm still not convinced Jones isn't a good enough QB for this team with a solid OL and an established offense that fits his skillsets and attributes.
My point is exactly what I said. People are writing off Jones when his numbers are very comparable to Eli's in their first 3 years. People were saying Eli sucks at this point in his career. A LOT of BBI'ers. I remember having these conversations back then. I'm still not convinced Jones isn't a good enough QB for this team with a solid OL and an established offense that fits his skillsets and attributes.
I got you. I think we will have wait and see. I think it’s likely we see Jones start game 1 next year. Hopefully the OL And playbook are upgraded. I don’t think the organization or the coach have written him off. And truly that’s all that matters. There are posters that over value their football knowledge and evaluation skills and think they know more then they do. They don’t require any more information to make their decision. I try to avoid them.
Jones's numbers are not comparable to Eli's. That is false.
A chance for some of us to become more statistically sophisticated.
Look on the bright side. you get to black knight against him for another year. That should be satisfying.
As mentioned, there have been a lot of changes making the passing game easier. The QB's coming out today are much better prepared to transition to the NFL with how the college game is played.
That’s really more interesting...
He’s not. I hope he becomes fully healthy. I just don’t want him starting anymore.
People mistake the derision aimed at some of the dumb Jones supporters as if it’s aimed at Jones himself.
I have no hatred of Jones. But having to read that Jones is a top ten QB after three games (two of which included scoring fewer than 20 points), Jones is this years’ Josh Allen, and that him and Eli are similar after three years was tiring.
In 2005 & 2006 Eli was ranked 4th in the NFL in TDs thrown. He was ranked 5th in yards. He was top 10 in completions. He had games where he played Peyton & rated higher than his brother--arguably one of the best if not the best QBs-- to ever play. I've never seen Jones do anything like that.
People hate Jones. We don’t. He’s a great teammate, works hard, tries his best, and seems like a leader. We all hoped he would be the next Eli.
He’s not. I hope he becomes fully healthy. I just don’t want him starting anymore.
People mistake the derision aimed at some of the dumb Jones supporters as if it’s aimed at Jones himself.
I have no hatred of Jones. But having to read that Jones is a top ten QB after three games (two of which included scoring fewer than 20 points), Jones is this years’ Josh Allen, and that him and Eli are similar after three years was tiring.
You guys only hear (or read) what you want to hear. I am not "White knighting" for Jones, whatever the fuck that means lol. And I'm certainly not saying Jones WILL be as good as Eli, ever.
What I'm saying is - and people can corroborate this - There was a SHIT ton of Eli hate on this board until the end of 2007 (and even after). Go back and look at the game threads, for crissakes. The stats for those first 3 years are similar between Jones and Eli and those teams WERE better than what we are fielding now, ESPECIALLY the OL. And it was coached by a HOF coach. Anyone who argues that is just being obtuse. I don't know that Jones will ever shine in this league but to just summarily bury him at this point with those things in my is silly. My opinion. And there's nothing - NOTHING - wrong with rooting for the kid to become "The Guy". I hope he does. And I hope Judge turns this shit around. And I hope we hire a better GM than Gettleman.