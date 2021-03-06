for display only
Another Interesting Manning vs Jones Stat Comparison

gidiefor : Mod : 12/25/2021 2:13 pm
Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY

Dec 21
After 37 career starts:

DANIEL JONES (12-25)
Completion %: 62.8
Passing yards: 8,398
TDs: 45
INTs: 29
Passer rating: 84.3

ELI MANNING (19-18) **
Completion %: 58.4
Passing yards: 7,874
TDs: 52
INTs: 42
Passer rating: 79.2

**Manning also had one 11-5 season and a playoff game.
Link - ( New Window )
Manning also played in a very unfriendly offense for QBs  
Matt M. : 12/25/2021 2:16 pm : link
that most veterans would have done worse with.
This.  
mofti : 12/25/2021 2:17 pm : link
**Manning also had one 11-5 season and a playoff game.

Eli also had a much better OL and weapons around him.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/25/2021 2:20 pm : link
Oh yeah, and head coach/coaching staff in general.
How is this remotely useful?  
Diversify yo bonds : 12/25/2021 2:25 pm : link
The rules are completely different. Passing the football is easier than ever. Defenders can't interrupt routes, can't touch the qb, can't punish receivers after the catch. Go look up passing stats post 2011. 4k and 30tds was once exceptional and is now pedestrian.

What is illuminating is comparing DJ to his peers. He is near the bottom of the league at generating points, ypa, and is a turnover machine.

Keep comparing to Eli 15 years ago, may as well be leather helmet era
RE: Manning also played in a very unfriendly offense for QBs  
k2tampa : 12/25/2021 2:27 pm : link
In comment 15510509 Matt M. said:
Quote:
that most veterans would have done worse with.


You think Garrett's offense was friendly to Jones' stats? Compare Jones in year one to year two and three.

Manning also played with a supporting cast that was light years better than what Jones has played with, across the entire lineup.
Rules are totally different  
Tuckrule : 12/25/2021 2:27 pm : link
The quality of the teams they were on couldn’t be more different in talent.

The 05 giants were a very very good team and eli held them back when you actually look at it objectively. Very good defense and a great line with a great running game that carried the entire offense
 
christian : 12/25/2021 2:31 pm : link
The difference in QB and offensive productivity between 2004-2006 and 2019-2021 has been routinely and definitively shown many times.
Absurd…  
trueblueinpw : 12/25/2021 2:34 pm : link
Putting this as kindly as I can, one would need to be really unfamiliar with pro football to think that Eli and Jones are analogous.
saw these stats before  
JOrthman : 12/25/2021 2:36 pm : link
One thing left off is the fumbles. Off the top of my head Jones has twice as many as Eli did.
How many come from behind wins did Eli  
bradshaw44 : 12/25/2021 2:38 pm : link
Have at that point compared to Jones? I’ve always contended the MOST important difference between the two is Eli’s ice cold demeanor and his propensity to thrive in high pressure situations. Situations which Jones and others seem to crumble.
RE: How is this remotely useful?  
DonQuixote : 12/25/2021 2:41 pm : link
In comment 15510514 Diversify yo bonds said:
Quote:
The rules are completely different. Passing the football is easier than ever. Defenders can't interrupt routes, can't touch the qb, can't punish receivers after the catch. Go look up passing stats post 2011. 4k and 30tds was once exceptional and is now pedestrian.

What is illuminating is comparing DJ to his peers. He is near the bottom of the league at generating points, ypa, and is a turnover machine.

Keep comparing to Eli 15 years ago, may as well be leather helmet era


Seems relevant enough. Eli is not ancient history, he’s Jones’ predecessor.
Games. Miss?  
Fred in Atlanta : 12/25/2021 2:47 pm : link
Eli wins big there
Manning  
HomerJones45 : 12/25/2021 2:48 pm : link
was the consensus first pick in the draft. Jones was not even a consensus first day pick, the now apparently more astute observers pegging him as a second rounder. He was only picked as high as he was because the brain dead "committee" sold themselves on this idiotic narrative that some other team wanted him and they had to pounce before this Cutcliffe gem was one, and that narrative led them to overlook numerous flaws in their gem.

Jones stinks and isn't getting any better. Make all the false comparisons and excuses you want. The Giants fucked up. They had several different directions they could have gone and true to form chose the absolute worst one.
 
christian : 12/25/2021 2:53 pm : link
The 2005 New York Giants were:

8th in passing TDs
10th in passing yards
10th passing TD%

The 2020 New York Giants

31st in passing TDs
29th in passing yards
32nd in TD%

Interesting comparison but flawed  
M.S. : 12/25/2021 2:54 pm : link

Because each QBs stats have to be indexed in the context of the avg. QB stats league-wide when they played.
2 minute drives  
US1 Giants : 12/25/2021 2:56 pm : link
In my memory, Eli was strong in 2-minute offense to score and win. Jones is much less successful in the 2-minute offense.
In addition to what others have said  
JOrthman : 12/25/2021 2:58 pm : link
Jones' biggest problems are his football instincts. He has the abilities, but lacks some of the QB IQ. He can't seem to feel the pressure or float in the pocket which leads to a lot more sacks and fumbles then it should. He frequently doesn't know when to throw it away or give up on a play. He plays, tough, but not smart. He needs to realize when he needs to slide and when he needs to step out of bounds.
Eli is a unicorn  
ron mexico : 12/25/2021 3:15 pm : link
There will never be another player quite like him

Expecting Jones to achieve what Eli did in clutch situations is fools gold

Lets not make is sound like 2007 was 1925  
PatersonPlank : 12/25/2021 3:24 pm : link
Brady and Big Ben were playing then too. and we also had Eli, Payton, etc/ All these guys slung it around pretty good.
Give it up already  
Go Terps : 12/25/2021 3:25 pm : link
No comparison between the two players. Insult to Eli.
For a QB winning games is more important  
adamg : 12/25/2021 3:27 pm : link
than individual stats, for me
If Jones made the playoffs in any of the last three years  
adamg : 12/25/2021 3:27 pm : link
The rap would be a lot different
And I'm not a Jones hater  
adamg : 12/25/2021 3:28 pm : link
.
Different game  
GNewGiants : 12/25/2021 3:34 pm : link
And Jones sucks.

People need to realize that Jones is horrible and not even in the same stratosphere as Eli.
RE: How is this remotely useful?  
joe48 : 12/25/2021 3:34 pm : link
In comment 15510514 Diversify yo bonds said:
Quote:
The rules are completely different. Passing the football is easier than ever. Defenders can't interrupt routes, can't touch the qb, can't punish receivers after the catch. Go look up passing stats post 2011. 4k and 30tds was once exceptional and is now pedestrian.

What is illuminating is comparing DJ to his peers. He is near the bottom of the league at generating points, ypa, and is a turnover machine.

Keep comparing to Eli 15 years ago, may as well be leather helmet era

How can you even make a comparison? Each team has a difference in talent level.
RE: Give it up already  
joe48 : 12/25/2021 3:36 pm : link
In comment 15510549 Go Terps said:
Quote:
No comparison between the two players. Insult to Eli.

Manning sucked those first couple of years with better teams.
RE: Lets not make is sound like 2007 was 1925  
christian : 12/25/2021 3:36 pm : link
In comment 15510548 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Brady and Big Ben were playing then too. and we also had Eli, Payton, etc/ All these guys slung it around pretty good.


1)Those figures don’t include 2007 2) 2007 is an outlying year because of Brady’s huge year, but 2007 is when things really started opening up in the NFL
RE: RE: Give it up already  
christian : 12/25/2021 3:38 pm : link
In comment 15510560 joe48 said:
Quote:
In comment 15510549 Go Terps said:


Quote:


No comparison between the two players. Insult to Eli.


Manning sucked those first couple of years with better teams.


Manning didn’t suck by any measure compared to the league in 2005 and 2006.
RE: …  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/25/2021 3:44 pm : link
In comment 15510521 christian said:
Quote:
The difference in QB and offensive productivity between 2004-2006 and 2019-2021 has been routinely and definitively shown many times.

This.

Looking at their respective stats in a vacuum has absolutely no value.

Compare them to league average, and the IQR for QBs in each index, and it's not especially favorable for Jones.

Also, Eli was an outlier all by himself. He was rarely a statistically proficient QB. And he never won a playoff game except for those two magical SB runs. Trying to attach Jones to that sort of history seems like comparing every Shop-Rite steak that happens to have a little bit of marbling to a piece of Wagyu that you had 20 years ago.
Compare Jones to his contemporaries  
Go Terps : 12/25/2021 3:45 pm : link
See how that stacks up.
There's nothing interesting about it  
BH28 : 12/25/2021 3:45 pm : link
If you actually watch them play it's not even close
Let’s not forget the same fair weather fans who trash Jones now were  
Spider56 : 12/25/2021 3:46 pm : link
equally down on Eli … they only worship him now that he’s gone.
RE: Lets not make is sound like 2007 was 1925  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/25/2021 3:47 pm : link
In comment 15510548 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Brady and Big Ben were playing then too. and we also had Eli, Payton, etc/ All these guys slung it around pretty good.

Why don't you provide us with the mean completion, yardage, passing TDs and INTs for the Eli stretch that's listed, and do the same for the DJ stretch that's listed?

Doing the work doesn't come naturally to the pollyanna posse, but denying it isn't going to fly anymore either. Show your work.
RE: RE: Manning also played in a very unfriendly offense for QBs  
Ben in Tampa : 12/25/2021 3:52 pm : link
In comment 15510517 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15510509 Matt M. said:


Quote:


that most veterans would have done worse with.



You think Garrett's offense was friendly to Jones' stats? Compare Jones in year one to year two and three.

Manning also played with a supporting cast that was light years better than what Jones has played with, across the entire lineup.


Coughlin’s offense was insanely complex. I believe Bill Walsh once said when it was running perfectly it was almost impossible to defend.

Jason Garrett ran an offense out of 1993. It was hard for a QB because defenses knew exactly what was coming.
RE: If Jones made the playoffs in any of the last three years  
bradshaw44 : 12/25/2021 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15510552 adamg said:
Quote:
The rap would be a lot different


That would mean he’s doing what he has to do to win. Which is fine by me. Look at Jackson this year in bmore. Not the best numbers but when he plays they tend to win.

That’s the other stat, Eli’s first two seasons starting he went to the playoffs twice. Once as division winner.
This is all barstool speculating, BUT  
CT Charlie : 12/25/2021 4:20 pm : link
I can't help wondering what Jones's numbers be if he were playing with the guys surrounding Eli, and vice versa. I have no idea, actually.
These early year Eli stat comparisons are tiresome  
widmerseyebrow : 12/25/2021 4:29 pm : link
You can justify just about any level of QB play and we showed this on previous threads: one could argue Marcus Mariota and Mitch Trubisky would also become two time super bowl MVPs if their teams just waited another year or two.

Eli had one of the strangest QB careers. Expecting an outlier to be the rule of thumb for QB development is a bad idea.
The average passer rating  
Cyrus the Great : 12/25/2021 5:04 pm : link
in 2019 was 90.4. The average in 2004 was 82.8. Jones has had shit lines, Manning had pretty good lines. You can't compare the two in that manner
Is anybody on this list convinced that Jones  
give66 : 12/25/2021 5:15 pm : link
Can carry a team to a SB win? I'm not and from what I've seen he never will be.

The underlying point of OP --  
Bear vs Shark : 12/25/2021 5:20 pm : link
-- which is that Eli and Jones are similar players -- is mind boggling. It's incorrect, wrong, and just flat out fucking stupid at this point.
Stats  
Ron Johnson : 12/25/2021 5:41 pm : link
don’t lie.

Eli and Jones were teammates. Neither could win with this team. Could anyone?

RE: Manning also played in a very unfriendly offense for QBs  
Toth029 : 12/25/2021 5:42 pm : link
In comment 15510509 Matt M. said:
Quote:
that most veterans would have done worse with.


I'd take a Hufnagel offense over Garrett.
RE: Is anybody on this list convinced that Jones  
DonQuixote : 12/25/2021 5:43 pm : link
In comment 15510608 give66 said:
Quote:
Can carry a team to a SB win? I'm not and from what I've seen he never will be.


I am absolutely NOT convinced. However I find the OPs post interesting. To those of you saying that Eli was on better team. That runs in the other direction.

The best retort is to compare Jones to him contemporaries (Terps), such as Herbert, Allen, Jackson, Haskins, Rosen, Darold etc. I suspect he’s about middle of the pack.
RE: RE: Is anybody on this list convinced that Jones  
Go Terps : 12/25/2021 5:47 pm : link
In comment 15510630 DonQuixote said:
Quote:
In comment 15510608 give66 said:


Quote:


Can carry a team to a SB win? I'm not and from what I've seen he never will be.




I am absolutely NOT convinced. However I find the OPs post interesting. To those of you saying that Eli was on better team. That runs in the other direction.

The best retort is to compare Jones to him contemporaries (Terps), such as Herbert, Allen, Jackson, Haskins, Rosen, Darold etc. I suspect he’s about middle of the pack.


He isn't. I posted an EPA/# of snaps graph the other day of every first round QB drafted from 2015-2019. Without looking at it now I think only 3 of the dozen or so quarterbacks had a negative ratio - Jones, Darnold, and Rosen.

Jones has been objectively dreadful.
Eli had ice in his veins and  
Simms11 : 12/25/2021 5:49 pm : link
was great in pressure situations. Jones has been anything but calm in pressure situations. He takes too long still to get the ball out and continues to stare down receivers. Will that change with a better oline? Still TBD
Jones combines the statistical dominance of young Eli Manning...  
Big Blue Blogger : 12/25/2021 5:58 pm : link
...with the durability of young Phil Simms and the cool, clutch demeanor of Kerry Collins.

He seems like a good guy, and he probably gets another year to show us something. But the flashes so far have been few and far between.
RE: Compare Jones to his contemporaries  
speedywheels : 12/25/2021 6:39 pm : link
In comment 15510567 Go Terps said:
Quote:
See how that stacks up.


That makes perfect sense.

As long as we compare ROSTERS as well.

Despite your narrative, QB’s don’t work in a vacuum.
RE: RE: RE: Is anybody on this list convinced that Jones  
speedywheels : 12/25/2021 6:42 pm : link
In comment 15510638 Go Terps said:
Quote:




He isn't. I posted an EPA/# of snaps graph the other day of every first round QB drafted from 2015-2019. Without looking at it now I think only 3 of the dozen or so quarterbacks had a negative ratio - Jones, Darnold, and Rosen.

Jones has been objectively dreadful.


And what about the talent around him? That hasn’t been as equally - if not more - dreadful??

RE: RE: RE: RE: Is anybody on this list convinced that Jones  
HomerJones45 : 12/25/2021 6:52 pm : link
In comment 15510677 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15510638 Go Terps said:


Quote:






He isn't. I posted an EPA/# of snaps graph the other day of every first round QB drafted from 2015-2019. Without looking at it now I think only 3 of the dozen or so quarterbacks had a negative ratio - Jones, Darnold, and Rosen.

Jones has been objectively dreadful.



And what about the talent around him? That hasn’t been as equally - if not more - dreadful??
JFC. If he needs that much talent around him, then honestly what the fuck good is he and why give him a second contract.

He was a bad pick. Why compound it by screwing around with him for another season.
RE: Stats  
HomerJones45 : 12/25/2021 6:55 pm : link
In comment 15510627 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
don’t lie.

Eli and Jones were teammates. Neither could win with this team. Could anyone?
you don’t know that. We put up 30+ points Eli’s last game in a 30+ mph wind in December. How many times have we been 30+ points since.

Daniel Jones couldn’t tie Eli’s shoelaces.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Is anybody on this list convinced that Jones  
Go Terps : 12/25/2021 7:01 pm : link
In comment 15510677 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15510638 Go Terps said:


Quote:






He isn't. I posted an EPA/# of snaps graph the other day of every first round QB drafted from 2015-2019. Without looking at it now I think only 3 of the dozen or so quarterbacks had a negative ratio - Jones, Darnold, and Rosen.

Jones has been objectively dreadful.



And what about the talent around him? That hasn’t been as equally - if not more - dreadful??


The players around Jones have been bad. Jones is also bad. Both are true, and it makes sense. They were all drafted or signed under the supervision of a complete moron. Why would Gettleman be wrong about everything but Jones?

Jones sucks. That's fact. Narrative it's what's needed to build a case to the contrary.
What a brutal thread  
Sean : 12/25/2021 7:06 pm : link
Such an insult to Eli.
Why are so many Giant fans attached to Jones?  
Sean : 12/25/2021 7:06 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Is anybody on this list convinced that Jones  
speedywheels : 12/25/2021 7:07 pm : link
In comment 15510685 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 15510677 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15510638 Go Terps said:


Quote:






He isn't. I posted an EPA/# of snaps graph the other day of every first round QB drafted from 2015-2019. Without looking at it now I think only 3 of the dozen or so quarterbacks had a negative ratio - Jones, Darnold, and Rosen.

Jones has been objectively dreadful.



And what about the talent around him? That hasn’t been as equally - if not more - dreadful??


JFC. If he needs that much talent around him, then honestly what the fuck good is he and why give him a second contract.

He was a bad pick. Why compound it by screwing around with him for another season.


JFC - I’m not even asking for THAT much talent, I’m just asking SOME talent.
The Giants' receivers and OL would also probably benefit  
Go Terps : 12/25/2021 7:11 pm : link
from some talent at QB.
RE: What a brutal thread  
BrettNYG10 : 12/25/2021 7:23 pm : link
In comment 15510709 Sean said:
Quote:
Such an insult to Eli.


Yup.
It's just getting stupid already with this  
Debaser : 12/25/2021 7:50 pm : link
Jones could not even wash his jockstrap.

Compare them to their peers. Are Big Ben and Phillip Rivers really better QBs than Eli? No they are not.

Is Josh Allen better? Yes and convincingly so. Is Kyler Murray better yes and convincingly so.
Jints central has Ralph pumping out the propaganda already  
ajr2456 : 12/25/2021 8:02 pm : link
This comparison is useless. The eras were completely different.
There are just that one stat..  
Giant John : 12/25/2021 8:07 pm : link
2 SB MVP awards? Wake me up when DJ gets there.
Now compare him to Mitch Trubisky's first 37 games  
GMen72 : 12/25/2021 9:21 pm : link
...
RE: Why are so many Giant fans attached to Jones?  
Greg from LI : 12/25/2021 9:25 pm : link
In comment 15510710 Sean said:
Quote:
.



I don't have any idea. It's surreal. Guy has been awful for all but a handful of games and yet he still has true believers.
Trends  
Spider43 : 12/25/2021 9:31 pm : link
After 3 seasons, towards where were they trending? Manning was starting his ascent, while Jones is trending towards the toilet. Going forward, who would you have taken? If you're honest, you know the answer.
 
christian : 12/25/2021 9:32 pm : link
There might be a day Daniel Jones pulls it all together, but it won’t be because his first few years resembled Eli Manning.

Manning had lofty expectations because the Giants moved on from a QB who got them to a Super Bowl, and burned two top 10 picks to get him. That’s the reason fans weren’t happy with him in his first three years.

In the before times Giants fans actually had expectations of top 10 QBs.

But in retrospect, he played 32 games in years 2 & 3, went to the playoffs twice, and was a top half QB in the NFL.
Amazing  
GNewGiants : 12/25/2021 9:34 pm : link
People find this interesting.

I call it lazy research.
RE: Amazing  
christian : 12/25/2021 9:41 pm : link
In comment 15510859 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
People find this interesting.

I call it lazy research.


This place would be burning me, Terps, BW, Sean etc. at the stake if Daniel Jones sniffed what Eli Manning was after his third year.

The comparison is absurd. Not even in the same universe.
Another important thing people miss..  
Sean : 12/25/2021 9:55 pm : link
Eli was the consensus #1 pick leading up to the 2004 draft. The NFL world lost their shit when the Giants drafted Jones at #6. They aren’t anywhere near the same level prospects. The Giants, and a lot of fans are chasing a dream with Jones.
RE: Another important thing people miss..  
christian : 12/25/2021 10:01 pm : link
In comment 15510874 Sean said:
Quote:
Eli was the consensus #1 pick leading up to the 2004 draft. The NFL world lost their shit when the Giants drafted Jones at #6. They aren’t anywhere near the same level prospects. The Giants, and a lot of fans are chasing a dream with Jones.


Yup exactly. Manning then had his last name and the baggage of the trade to contend with as well.

It’s a lazy comparison. Fans actually had expectations of Manning.

If Jones could manage a functional offense for a month, people would be thrilled.

This is getting weird now, because I don’t even really like Manning!
you know....  
dancing blue bear : 12/25/2021 10:05 pm : link
I remember plenty on here that said if manning had a different last name he would have been a 3rd round pick. or would have been out of the league by year 3.

I don't remember who it was exactly, but there was a substantial group that hated manning before during and after the draft. (and then again from 2012-2018)

That statement has no relation, assertion, or implication from me regarding jones
And can we stop the narrative  
GNewGiants : 12/25/2021 10:08 pm : link
People hate Jones. We don’t. He’s a great teammate, works hard, tries his best, and seems like a leader. We all hoped he would be the next Eli.

He’s not. I hope he becomes fully healthy. I just don’t want him starting anymore.
Obviously i am not implying he is  
dancing blue bear : 12/25/2021 10:13 pm : link
hated as a person. But as a player. yes. as the #6 pick. yes. As a gettlemen legacy. yes.

Flip through the pages here. The venom is palpable. to say otherwise is disingenuous.

My point is I have seen a large % of the fan base drag Eli his whole career. Simms was also boo'd when he got drafted, and was derided most of his career by a lot of fans. These are facts.

It's a right of passage for a NYG QB.
I like Jones but this is ridiculous.  
NYGmen58 : 12/25/2021 10:15 pm : link
Jones is always hurt. Eli never missed a game. A QB is only valuable if he’s able to stay on the field, whether through 37 starts or 137 starts.
RE: I like Jones but this is ridiculous.  
Johnny5 : 12/25/2021 11:27 pm : link
In comment 15510892 NYGmen58 said:
Quote:
Jones is always hurt. Eli never missed a game. A QB is only valuable if he’s able to stay on the field, whether through 37 starts or 137 starts.

What's ridiculous? Eli is probably my favorite Giant of all time, but people have selective memories on his first 4 years in the league. 3/4 of BBI wanted to run him out of town even in 2007. And the Giants were better in every facet of the game when Eli was drafted. Especially coaching. Except for Hufnagel.

I agree though that a big thing for Jones is staying healthy. He needs to stay on the field FAR FAR more, but our OL sucks hairy moose ballz.
RE: Rules are totally different  
Section331 : 12:17 am : link
In comment 15510518 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
The quality of the teams they were on couldn’t be more different in talent.

The 05 giants were a very very good team and eli held them back when you actually look at it objectively. Very good defense and a great line with a great running game that carried the entire offense


Sure, but do you want to talk about how bad Jones’s second year was? 11 TD passes in 14 starts? Stop. That is utter garbage. Stop comparing Jones to Eli untilJones shows he can sniff Eli’s jock. Right now, he can’t
RE: RE: I like Jones but this is ridiculous.  
Debaser : 12:52 am : link
In comment 15510913 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 15510892 NYGmen58 said:


Quote:


Jones is always hurt. Eli never missed a game. A QB is only valuable if he’s able to stay on the field, whether through 37 starts or 137 starts.


What's ridiculous? Eli is probably my favorite Giant of all time, but people have selective memories on his first 4 years in the league. 3/4 of BBI wanted to run him out of town even in 2007. And the Giants were better in every facet of the game when Eli was drafted. Especially coaching. Except for Hufnagel.

I agree though that a big thing for Jones is staying healthy. He needs to stay on the field FAR FAR more, but our OL sucks hairy moose ballz.


So what's you point? Are you giving me a hypothetical that Eli would look even worse than Jones on this team and that Jones would have been better on the 2005 Giants? That is just a hypothetical. So we should continue with Jones since we continued with Eli when he was a disappointment to some here? Did you ever stop to think most here would never be happy with anything and it doesn't matter what they said back then. What matters is Jones sucks.
RE: I like Jones but this is ridiculous.  
Johnny5 : 12:57 am : link
In comment 15510926 Debaser said:
Quote:
In comment 15510913 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


In comment 15510892 NYGmen58 said:


Quote:


Jones is always hurt. Eli never missed a game. A QB is only valuable if he’s able to stay on the field, whether through 37 starts or 137 starts.


What's ridiculous? Eli is probably my favorite Giant of all time, but people have selective memories on his first 4 years in the league. 3/4 of BBI wanted to run him out of town even in 2007. And the Giants were better in every facet of the game when Eli was drafted. Especially coaching. Except for Hufnagel.

I agree though that a big thing for Jones is staying healthy. He needs to stay on the field FAR FAR more, but our OL sucks hairy moose ballz.



So what's you point? Are you giving me a hypothetical that Eli would look even worse than Jones on this team and that Jones would have been better on the 2005 Giants? That is just a hypothetical. So we should continue with Jones since we continued with Eli when he was a disappointment to some here? Did you ever stop to think most here would never be happy with anything and it doesn't matter what they said back then. What matters is Jones sucks.

My point is exactly what I said. People are writing off Jones when his numbers are very comparable to Eli's in their first 3 years. People were saying Eli sucks at this point in his career. A LOT of BBI'ers. I remember having these conversations back then. I'm still not convinced Jones isn't a good enough QB for this team with a solid OL and an established offense that fits his skillsets and attributes.
RE: RE: I like Jones but this is ridiculous.  
dancing blue bear : 1:15 am : link
In comment 15510927 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 15510926 Debaser said:


Quote:


In comment 15510913 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


In comment 15510892 NYGmen58 said:


Quote:


Jones is always hurt. Eli never missed a game. A QB is only valuable if he’s able to stay on the field, whether through 37 starts or 137 starts.


What's ridiculous? Eli is probably my favorite Giant of all time, but people have selective memories on his first 4 years in the league. 3/4 of BBI wanted to run him out of town even in 2007. And the Giants were better in every facet of the game when Eli was drafted. Especially coaching. Except for Hufnagel.

I agree though that a big thing for Jones is staying healthy. He needs to stay on the field FAR FAR more, but our OL sucks hairy moose ballz.



So what's you point? Are you giving me a hypothetical that Eli would look even worse than Jones on this team and that Jones would have been better on the 2005 Giants? That is just a hypothetical. So we should continue with Jones since we continued with Eli when he was a disappointment to some here? Did you ever stop to think most here would never be happy with anything and it doesn't matter what they said back then. What matters is Jones sucks.


My point is exactly what I said. People are writing off Jones when his numbers are very comparable to Eli's in their first 3 years. People were saying Eli sucks at this point in his career. A LOT of BBI'ers. I remember having these conversations back then. I'm still not convinced Jones isn't a good enough QB for this team with a solid OL and an established offense that fits his skillsets and attributes.


I got you. I think we will have wait and see. I think it’s likely we see Jones start game 1 next year. Hopefully the OL And playbook are upgraded. I don’t think the organization or the coach have written him off. And truly that’s all that matters. There are posters that over value their football knowledge and evaluation skills and think they know more then they do. They don’t require any more information to make their decision. I try to avoid them.
RE: RE: I like Jones but this is ridiculous.  
Go Terps : 1:43 am : link
In comment 15510927 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 15510926 Debaser said:


Quote:


In comment 15510913 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


In comment 15510892 NYGmen58 said:


Quote:


Jones is always hurt. Eli never missed a game. A QB is only valuable if he’s able to stay on the field, whether through 37 starts or 137 starts.


What's ridiculous? Eli is probably my favorite Giant of all time, but people have selective memories on his first 4 years in the league. 3/4 of BBI wanted to run him out of town even in 2007. And the Giants were better in every facet of the game when Eli was drafted. Especially coaching. Except for Hufnagel.

I agree though that a big thing for Jones is staying healthy. He needs to stay on the field FAR FAR more, but our OL sucks hairy moose ballz.



So what's you point? Are you giving me a hypothetical that Eli would look even worse than Jones on this team and that Jones would have been better on the 2005 Giants? That is just a hypothetical. So we should continue with Jones since we continued with Eli when he was a disappointment to some here? Did you ever stop to think most here would never be happy with anything and it doesn't matter what they said back then. What matters is Jones sucks.


My point is exactly what I said. People are writing off Jones when his numbers are very comparable to Eli's in their first 3 years. People were saying Eli sucks at this point in his career. A LOT of BBI'ers. I remember having these conversations back then. I'm still not convinced Jones isn't a good enough QB for this team with a solid OL and an established offense that fits his skillsets and attributes.


Jones's numbers are not comparable to Eli's. That is false.
This is a self-troll right?  
cosmicj : 2:55 am : link
The real lesson is that you can’t compare pre CBA/passing rules passing stats to those after.

A chance for some of us to become more statistically sophisticated.
I will never understand why anyone white knights for Daniel Jones  
Greg from LI : 3:51 am : link
He's richly deserving of every bit of criticism he receives because he's a terrible NFL quarterback.
RE: I will never understand why anyone white knights for Daniel Jones  
dancing blue bear : 4:13 am : link
In comment 15510938 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
He's richly deserving of every bit of criticism he receives because he's a terrible NFL quarterback.


Look on the bright side. you get to black knight against him for another year. That should be satisfying.
Really insignificant stats  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:11 am : link
15 year time difference. You can pretty much go back 15 year intervals and see big differences in QB stats across history.

As mentioned, there have been a lot of changes making the passing game easier. The QB's coming out today are much better prepared to transition to the NFL with how the college game is played.
Don’t see what makes it interesting.  
Jimmy Googs : 8:16 am : link
The offense functioned under Eli in those early years. Can’t say the same for Jones except for a small handful of games in his rookie season that drove his stats that year.

That’s really more interesting...
RE: And can we stop the narrative  
BrettNYG10 : 9:58 am : link
In comment 15510885 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
People hate Jones. We don’t. He’s a great teammate, works hard, tries his best, and seems like a leader. We all hoped he would be the next Eli.

He’s not. I hope he becomes fully healthy. I just don’t want him starting anymore.


People mistake the derision aimed at some of the dumb Jones supporters as if it’s aimed at Jones himself.

I have no hatred of Jones. But having to read that Jones is a top ten QB after three games (two of which included scoring fewer than 20 points), Jones is this years’ Josh Allen, and that him and Eli are similar after three years was tiring.
This myth of Eli sucking  
Debaser : 10:25 am : link
and these stats. Can we put this to bed already? Eli didn't suck his first few years. Posters here may have thought so but they're short sighted idiots. Eli had good numbers for his time in his first few years.

In 2005 & 2006 Eli was ranked 4th in the NFL in TDs thrown. He was ranked 5th in yards. He was top 10 in completions. He had games where he played Peyton & rated higher than his brother--arguably one of the best if not the best QBs-- to ever play. I've never seen Jones do anything like that.
RE: RE: And can we stop the narrative  
Johnny5 : 12:14 pm : link
In comment 15511170 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 15510885 GNewGiants said:


Quote:


People hate Jones. We don’t. He’s a great teammate, works hard, tries his best, and seems like a leader. We all hoped he would be the next Eli.

He’s not. I hope he becomes fully healthy. I just don’t want him starting anymore.



People mistake the derision aimed at some of the dumb Jones supporters as if it’s aimed at Jones himself.

I have no hatred of Jones. But having to read that Jones is a top ten QB after three games (two of which included scoring fewer than 20 points), Jones is this years’ Josh Allen, and that him and Eli are similar after three years was tiring.

You guys only hear (or read) what you want to hear. I am not "White knighting" for Jones, whatever the fuck that means lol. And I'm certainly not saying Jones WILL be as good as Eli, ever.

What I'm saying is - and people can corroborate this - There was a SHIT ton of Eli hate on this board until the end of 2007 (and even after). Go back and look at the game threads, for crissakes. The stats for those first 3 years are similar between Jones and Eli and those teams WERE better than what we are fielding now, ESPECIALLY the OL. And it was coached by a HOF coach. Anyone who argues that is just being obtuse. I don't know that Jones will ever shine in this league but to just summarily bury him at this point with those things in my is silly. My opinion. And there's nothing - NOTHING - wrong with rooting for the kid to become "The Guy". I hope he does. And I hope Judge turns this shit around. And I hope we hire a better GM than Gettleman.
