Another Interesting Manning vs Jones Stat Comparison

DANIEL JONES

ELI MANNING

Ralph Vacchiano@RVacchianoSNYDec 21After 37 career starts:(12-25)Completion %: 62.8Passing yards: 8,398TDs: 45INTs: 29Passer rating: 84.3(19-18) **Completion %: 58.4Passing yards: 7,874TDs: 52INTs: 42Passer rating: 79.2**Manning also had one 11-5 season and a playoff game. Link - ( New Window